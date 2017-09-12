Hardball with Chris Matthews, Transcript 9/12/17 The case for Trump-Russia collusion

Transcript:

Show: HARDBALL

Date: September 12, 2017

Guest: Rosie Gray, Astead Herndon, Rand Paul, Anne Applebaum, Eric

Swalwell, Betsy Woodruff, Alice Hill, Susan Page, Erica Orden

CHRIS MATTHEWS, HOST: The web tightens.

Let`s play HARDBALL.

Good evening. I`m Chris Matthews in Washington.

There are new developments tonight in the Russian investigation.

But first, an update on that devastation and the cleanup from Hurricane

Irma. The death toll in Florida has climbed to 12 as residents continue to

survey the damage from the storm. The devastation in the Florida Keys is

not fully known as access to all but the closest islands remains closed.

Officials say a quarter of the homes in the Keys are destroyed. We`ll have

an update in just a minute.

Now to the Russian probe and with a body of evidence that`s growing by the

week, the investigation threatens to cast an all-enveloping net around the

president`s advisers and associates. Now there`s a new sign the special

counsel`s probe is honing in on the Trump campaign in the search for

potential evidence of collusion with Russia.

The DailyBeast reports today the Trump campaign has began handing over

documents over to Bob Mueller. It`s a development that suggests that a

conclusion to the probe may not be all that near. Trump`s attorney, John

Dowd, says the campaign is in total cooperation with Mueller on the matter.

While it`s still soon for Mueller to reveal any findings, Pulitzer Prize-

winning columnist Anne Applebaum makes the case in “The Washington Post”

that circumstantial evidence of Russian collusion with his campaign is

already available, and direct evidence is getting very, very close.

Amid multiple new reports about the astounding reach of the Russian

disinformation campaign on social media, Applebaum raises key questions

that now confront Mueller. How did the Russians behind the fake American

accounts know which real Americans would be most excited to read conspiracy

theories on Facebook? How did Trump happen to use the same conspiracy

theories that were proliferating on Russian media, both real and fake?

There`s also new evidence that leaders in Russia itself acknowledge, and

even now take pride in, their campaign to subvert the U.S. election. Catch

this. Speaking on a political panel over the weekend, a member of the

Russian parliament, the Duma, boasted on live TV that Russian intelligence

was more powerful than American intelligence in this case. According to

“The Hill,” he said that intelligence missed it when Russian intelligence

stole the president of the United States.

I`m joined right now by a member of the House Intelligence Committee,

Congressman Eric Swalwell of California, Anne Applebaum, Pulitzer Prize-

winning author and columnist with “The Washington Post,” and Betsy Woodruff

is a reporter with the DailyBeast.

I want to start with Anne. Give us – take a couple minutes. I`m really

impressed by your column because it connects a lot of dots, a lot of points

of light, to use the Bush term, that sort of puts it pretty clearly as an

enveloping curtain, if you will, that does capture a lot of the argument

that you would need to show collusion between Washington and Moscow.

ANNE APPLEBAUM, “WASHINGTON POST” COLUMNIST: Yes. Well, I think it`s fair

to say that we now can see what a lot of the motives were on both sides.

We know that it wasn`t just disruption in the U.S. There were groups of

Russian oligarchs, businessmen who wanted to see sanctions overturned in

the United States, and they sent a lawyer to discuss that. That was the

lawyer, Veselnitskaya, who came to discuss with Paul Manafort and Jared

Kushner and Don, Junior, a few months ago.

We know the motives of the Trump campaign. We know now that Trump was

actually negotiating to build – building a Trump Tower in Moscow during

the primaries and well into the campaign.

And I think with the latest social media evidence that you referred to, we

now have a much more concrete conversation of something that I saw last

summer and found mystifying, which is why was the Trump campaign using the

same kind of language and the same kinds of conspiracies – conspiracy

theories that I could see on Russian media, everything from Obama founded

ISIS to Google search engine is helping Hillary to Hillary will start World

War III.

These are the kinds of things you could see on Russian media, on Sputnik,

which is a Russian Web site, on RT, which is a Russian television station,

and you could also see it on Russian language media, too. And now we know

that there were actually fake Web sites owned by or founded by Russians

which were propagating those ideas and which were also buying ads on

Facebook to promote them.

There`s an example that came up in some of the evidence that was revealed.

For example, a Web site called SecuredBorders, which was very focused on

Idaho, which had 133,000 followers and was trying to organize anti-

immigrant protests in Idaho. This was a Russian Web site using American

language and trying to involve itself in American politics in a very

concrete way.

Now, the question is, how did Russians know to target Idaho? How did they

know which accounts to look for? And that`s I think the question that the

Mueller campaign needs to – the Mueller investigation needs to explore

now.

MATTHEWS: What about spotters? I mean, I agree with you, it makes sense

that they must have known how to embarrass the DNC by putting out all that

hacked material. They knew how to embarrass Podesta, how to embarrass

Palmieri about the religion stuff. We know those very interesting very

little land mines that went off. They knew where to go to break up the

land mines and ignite them. And we also knew the same thing with these

ads. They knew where to run the ads where it would have the most impact.

But do we know they were Trump people as spotters? Could they have – we

know one thing, what always amazes me, how RT can always hire some American

to do something. There`s always a lot of free-floating unemployed people

out there that will go to work for RT, and I assume, based upon the sounds

of the names, Sputnik, as well.

How do we know they`re Trump people that are these American spotters?

APPLEBAUM: Well, we don`t know that – you know, we don`t know that yet.

But it is fascinating how Infowars and Breitbart and RT and Sputnik were

all saying many of the same things at the same time, and then Trump was

repeating them.

MATTHEWS: Yes, but let me go – let me go right now to – what do you make

of this now?

BETSY WOODRUFF, DAILYBEAST: It`s a really important development,

particularly on the front of what these Russian actors were doing not just

to push information that was fake, but actually to push Americans to take

action during the campaign. DailyBeast has reported extensively on this…

MATTHEWS: These rallies…

(CROSSTALK)

WOODRUFF: DailyBeast has reported extensively on this SecuredBorders…

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: Did the people actually show up when they were told to?

WOODRUFF: In Idaho, there actually was a rally that Americans attended

that Russian actors had been pushing on. That`s an extraordinary fact.

MATTHEWS: And they used Facebook methodology.

WOODRUFF: They used Facebook, and Facebook has confirmed to us that that -

- that SecuredBorders paid for ads that is used as part of this campaign.

They`ve confirmed – Facebook knows this happened, and it`s just sort of

fascinating.

MATTHEWS: I`m amazed. Congressman Swalwell, I think this piece of

information keeps adding more and more information, but I am impressed by

the – by what`s going on here with the Russian Duma. When you have a

member of the Duma bragging about how they influenced our election, it`s

like when I heard recently, a couple months ago, that there`s a – there

was a Julius and Ethelberg (sic) high school over in communist (sic)

Poland, I said, Well, maybe they knew something about spying that we

weren`t sure of.

So in this case, you`ve got them bragging about how they screwed with our

election. Are your Republican colleagues as in the know as the Russian

Duma members are? Do they know what`s going on, or are they still denying

it?

REP. ERIC SWALWELL (D), CALIFORNIA: Well, look, first, we just need the

president to accept…

MATTHEWS: Like Nunes – Nunes. I don`t know what he`s up to, that guy.

He looks like such a homer for the – for the Trump crowd in the White

House. First of all, he does that midnight ride of Paul Revere, shows up

down at the Eisenhower building, grabs some stuff, then shows up at dawn

the next morning in the West Wing saying, I got some hot stuff. He just

got it from the same guy who then sends a staff guy over to work on your

committee.

So one of these characters working at the White House has been dumped on

your majority staff there. What do you make of that?

SWALWELL: Yes, so Chris…

MATTHEWS: Do you think that`s fair ball?

SWALWELL: Maybe because a Russian government official said it, the

president will finally accept it. On our committee, I have not seen the

acceptance that Russia interfered in our election and we have a

responsibility to do something about it. And when you look at the

eagerness and willingness of the Trump campaign to work with the Russians,

we have more smoking guns than Bonnie and Clyde. We have that evidence

that they were willing to work with the Russians.

The question is, did it materialize to a working relationship? But what

I`m afraid of Chris, is nothing sharpens the knives of the Russians more

for a future attack than disunity among our investigation. Nothing will

strengthen our shield in a future attack than having a report that

understands what Russia did, identifies who was responsible and makes

reforms so it never happens again. We don`t have that right now.

MATTHEWS: Are you confident that your committee, the House Intelligence

Committee, is going to break this case, crack it?

SWALWELL: It`s so troubling, Chris. It`s like watching your favorite

football team complete a 20-yard pass, and the next play, you have a 10-

yard sack. That`s what the obstructive behavior from the chairman does

when he issues subpoenas without even working with us.

But we brought in a lot of witnesses in the last few weeks. We have a lot

more this month. So I hope we get there. We need more yards than we lose,

and so far…

MATTHEWS: Well, let`s…

(CROSSTALK)

SWALWELL: … that means Trump and the chairman stand out of the way.

MATTHEWS: You make it sound like it`s mistakes, but I`m not sure it`s

mistakes. I get the feeling your chairman is hiring…

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: … some Trumpster from the White House to help quash this

investigation. That`s what it looks like.

SWALWELL: And that…

MATTHEWS: Is that what`s going on here? Nunes – is he working for the

inside? Is he working for the defense here in this case?

SWALWELL: He`s being obstructive. I don`t know what his motives are, but

it keeps us from being able to do our job.

MATTHEWS: What do you think his motives are?

SWALWELL: Well, he was on the transition team, and I hope – he left the

transition team to lead our Intelligence Committee. And right now, by

having any staffer affiliated with the Trump White House, that threatens

our independence. I hope the staffer can separate his prior work with the

White House.

But again, our job is to report to the American people what we`re doing to

make sure this never happens again and not to have an asterisk on our

report.

MATTHEWS: Yes, what do you think it is, Betsy? Because I don`t think I

see a lot of confidence there in the unified effort to get to the truth

here. I see a lot of questions and hope that, somehow, these people who

worked for Trump are now working for the committee, this guy, and that

Nunes, who seems to be working for Trump, is somehow going to turn around

and prosecute.

WOODRUFF: There`s obviously already significant skepticism about Nunes`s

committee and the work that they`re doing…

MATTHEWS: He`s the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee. He`s the

hope we have…

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: … Mr. Swalwell just talked about hope. Our hope lies in a

Trumpster to get Trump? I mean, that`s a pretty thin hope.

APPLEBAUM: I would point out this is why Bob Mueller`s special counsel

probe is so important because there aren`t any alumnis (sic) of the Trump

transition team working on it. This is why what we`ve reported today that

you mentioned is so crucial, that the White House claims that they`re

cooperating with Mueller`s probe and that they`re turning over documents in

the process of still producing more information for Mueller. And it`s so

important that Mueller has his own investigation, given…

MATTHEWS: I agree with you on that.

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: I have a lot more faith in Mueller than I do in the Hill.

Anyway, Trump not only spoke favorably about Russia amid their influence

campaign, he also praised Wikileaks, the Web site that served as a conduit

for Russian hacked material, discussing the circumstantial evidence of

collusion. In an interview with “”USA Today,” Hillary Clinton said Trump

mentioned Wikileaks 160 times just in October last year before the election

– 160 – she asked why. Why is he pumping up the importance of Wikileaks,

which is working with the Russians?

Let`s take a look at some of those examples.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP (R), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: By the way, did you see another

one, another one came in today? This Wikileaks is like a treasure trove!

This Wikileaks is unbelievable, what we`ve learned about her and her

people.

Oh, we love Wikileaks. Boy, they are really – Wikileaks!

Boy that Wikileaks has done a job on her, hasn`t it?

I`ll tell you, this Wikileaks stuff is unbelievable. It tells you the

inner heart. You got to read it.

Now this just came out. This just came out. Wikileaks! I love Wikileaks!

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: You know, I`ve got to go back – got to go back to Anne

Applebaum in putting this all together. You have a great ability as a

columnist to do that. I want you to try to put together the fact that

there you have Trump as a candidate basically trying to seduce Wikileaks,

just wooing them on television, again and again saying how great they are,

they work they`re doing in helping with the hacking of the Democratic

National Committee and all the rest, and basically saying, I want them to -

- I wish somebody would give me – over on the Russian side, give me some

of that Hillary e-mail stuff.

I mean, he was openly not just flirting but attempting to seduce the

Russians into helping him as they were helping him.

APPLEBAUM: Well, and let`s remember what Wikileaks did. Wikileaks leaked

an enormous amount of information stolen by Russian hackers. You mentioned

a few minutes ago the Russians bragging about this sort of stuff.

Actually, Putin has made a couple of references. He said something about,

Well, you know, there may have been some patriotic hackers who helped us

out, you know, wink wink.

They`ve more of less conceded that these were Russians who hacked it, who

handed it to Wikileaks and it was Wikileaks who leaked it. So yes, that

was an open piece of collaboration.

And one more point. It`s worth remembering that this is something that the

Russians know about. They`ve done it before. They`ve done – they`ve used

leaked material before to interrupt other election campaigns. They`ve used

tapes.

They like using secret information because they`ve understood something

psychologically important, which is that people will become fascinated by

any secret information, any leaks, even if they`re banal. And let`s face

it, most of the stuff that came from Hillary Clinton`s campaign was banal.

It was, you know, garbage that anybody sends anybody during a campaign.

But it was – it was – it was, you know, created into a million conspiracy

theories, spun into pizzagate. This is something that Russians know how to

do and have done before.

MATTHEWS: In fact, I go to that pizza joint quite often with my family, by

the way. That was one bogus story!

Anyway, thank you, U.S. Congress Eric Swalwell, sir…

SWALWELL: My pleasure.

MATTHEWS: … Anne Applebaum, congratulations on all your awards, which

you deserve them, deserve them for again for tonight. Thank you so much.

Betsy Woodruff, thank you, as always. Great to have you on.

Coming up, new reporting that Trump`s legal team debated whether the

president`s son-in-law – you know, Jared Kushner – you know, nepotism

working here – should step down. They`re wising up to the fact that he`s

a problem because his connections to Russia made him legally vulnerable.

Well, they tried to get rid of him. Trumpster says, No, that`s how

nepotism works. You keep the guys on. Michael Flynn, good-bye! Paul

Manafort, good-bye! But when it`s the son-in-law, Oh, keep him around.

Plus, “What Happened,” Hillary Clinton`s book, is out today. It`s a

question mark, “What Happened,” and what why – and about why she lost the

2016 election. And she wants to know why she`s such a lightning rod. This

is the very human question she`s asking. Why do all these millions of

people not like me? It`s all (ph) – we`re going to talk about that, what

she wrote. It`s a very profound and candid book.

And what do you make, by the way, of all the talk that President Trump is

pivoting from the Republican to the Democrats to announce something of a

coalition of some Democrats and a lot of Republicans on tax reform, which

is really – you know it`s tax cutting for the rich. Is he going to keep

in this playing field, playing the field? The HARDBALL roundtable tackles

that question.

Finally, let me finish tonight with “Trump Watch.” You`re going to like

this if you question Trump. I`m not sure he`ll like it.

And this is HARDBALL, where the action is.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MATTHEWS: Welcome back to HARDBALL. With the state of Florida out of

harm`s way now, residents are now assessing the damage with the hope they

can soon return to their daily lives. That won`t be easy for the many who

saw the most devastating effects of Hurricane Irma, especially those in the

Florida Keys.

According to “The New York Times,” insurance estimates show that the cost

of the storm could range between $20 billion to $50 billion. Governor Rick

Scott said it`ll be a long road to recovery.

Even the city of Jacksonville, which was spared a direct hit, saw record

flooding, the result of the storm surge and torrential rain. And in the

Caribbean, the devastation`s even more widespread, with the Coast Guard and

the Navy bringing much needed supplies to the Virgin Islands and the

Florida Keys.

For more on the storm, I`m joined now by Gadi Schwartz from Cudjoe Key,

Florida.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

GADI SCHWARTZ, NBC CORRESPONDENT: This is where Hurricane Irma first made

landfall in the United States. And when it did, it packed winds so strong

that it lifted this mobile home up over this fence, smashing it right here

on the ground. And neighbors around here talk of seeing tornadoes as the

hurricane`s eye passed.

You can see Hurricane Irma`s paths of destruction stretching all throughout

the Florida Keys.

(voice-over): Tonight, in some parts of the Florida Keys, what was once a

paradise now completely destroyed.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I couldn`t see eight feet away, it was such a

whiteout of water.

SCHWARTZ: In one family`s home, the clock stopped around 1:00, just hours

after hurricane Irma made landfall.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Every door`s gone. The roof`s gone.

SCHWARTZ: Mobile homes tossed over fences and demolished. Here in Big

Pine Key, some homes ripped off of their foundation while other homes

completely flattened. Many of these neighborhoods ghost towns after

residents evacuated, while those who braved the storm are just starting to

check on the damage, some scavenging though debris to find gas, batteries

and water.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We need water, food. We need gas.

SCHWARTZ: And in this stretch of highway linking some of America`s most

famous sailing communities, broken boats litter the roads and the shores.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: There`s not going to be any tourism down here for quite

some time, which is going to make life tough. No way to make a living.

SCHWARTZ: Irma`s impacts are still crippling much of the southeast. In

Jacksonville, it could take a week for historic floodwaters to recede.

Today, the mayor praised first responders the for rescuing more than 350

people from rising waters.

LENNY CURRY, JACKSONVILLE MAYOR: What I saw on the ground yesterday was

nothing short of what the definition of humanity should be all about.

SCHWARTZ: Streets in Charleston still flooded after four feet of water

rushed into downtown. And in Georgia, at least two people were killed by

falling trees from Irma`s ferocious winds. But there are some hopeful

signs that normalcy is returning. The Miami and Ft. Lauderdale airports

reopened today.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I got three flights, and so whichever one is going to

be on time and that`s actually going to come through, I hope to be on.

SCHWARTZ: And in Miami Beach, bumper-to-bumper traffic as residents were

allowed to return home for the first time. The road to recovery may be the

longest here in the Florida Keys, but those who live here say they`re ready

to rebuild.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We`re going to come back strong, everybody that lives

here in this community. We will survive. We will survive this.

SCHWARTZ: Gadi Schwartz, NBC News, Cudjoe Key, Florida.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Thank you, NBC`s Gadi Schwartz in the Florida Keys.

For more on the recovery, I`m joined right now by Alice Hill, former

special assistant to President Obama.

Look, once the water recedes, we have learned this from Katrina, Sandy,

it`s hell to pay.

ALICE HILL, FORMER SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO PRESIDENT OBAMA: Absolutely.

This is a long road to recovery. We have debris removal. We have people

who need to find ways to get to work. We have homeless. We have very ill

people who have lacked medical care. This will be a very difficult task

for everyone. It will require all of the community to pitch in.

MATTHEWS: Let`s talk about housing, because people have one house, most

people. They live in the house. And once the water goes back, they think

can go back to their house. What usually happens?

HILL: I think there will be nasty surprises, particularly if the water

enters the basement and then goes above the first floor.

The house may be a total loss. So, that`s looking at…

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: That`s because of molding – mold?

HILL: Mold and structural damage.

And then sometimes we ask people to fill in their basements and raise the

structures. That`s not usually very popular. So we see that there`s just

enormous amounts of damage. There`s going to be roofs that are damaged,

not safe to live in, and people will go home and there will be a tag on it

saying they can`t come in.

MATTHEWS: Well, now we have probably a bipartisan belief that states`

rights isn`t going to answer this question. It`s a federal and a national

problem.

Is it your experience that, regardless of ideology, when people have a

disaster like this, they`re ready to take the money from Washington?

HILL: That`s our experience. And unfortunately there`s often an

expectation that there will be money from Washington, which means that we

don`t see as much preparedness or mitigation of risk in advance of the

event.

If we did better at building higher, building more soundly, we could save

ourselves so much money in terms of the recovery. But that`s not the

paradigm that we currently follow in the United States.

MATTHEWS: Well, people have histories with the places, like the Ninth Ward

in New Orleans. They like to live there. They like the feel of the place,

the family connections.

How do you get people to go from – some people live in trailer parks.

You`re not going to have a stronger trailer park. Right? These are –

mobile housing.

HILL: Well, we actually can have strong mobile homes.

And we do have structures. We have learned from prior events that our

mobile homes can collapse very easily. So we do require stricter, stronger

mobile homes. But you`re absolutely right. People want to rebuild exactly

where they have lived. Their families are there. And that`s a huge

challenge, when it`s too dangerous to live there anymore.

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: So, the weather could be pretty nice in some of the more

dangerous areas.

Thank you so much, Alice Hill, for your expertise.

HILL: Thank you.

MATTHEWS: We will be right back after this.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MATTHEWS: Welcome back to HARDBALL.

In an interview of Susan Page of “USA Today,” Hillary Clinton says she

believes that Trump associates help Russia meddle in the 2016 election.

Clinton says that – quote – “There`s no doubt in my mind that the Trump

campaign and other associates have worked really hard to hide their

connections with Russians.”

Asked point blank whether she thinks Trump`s associates colluded with

Russia, Clinton says, “I`m convinced of it.”

Well, this comes as Trump senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner comes

under renewed scrutiny. While Kushner has denied any collusion, “The Wall

Street Journal” reports that early this summer, some in Trump`s legal team

concluded that Kushner should step down from his White House job – quote -

- “Among their concerns was that Mr. Kushner was the adviser closest to the

president who had the most dealings with Russian officials and

businesspeople during the campaign and transition, some of which are being

currently examined by federal investigators and congressional oversight

panels.”

However, “The Wall Street Journal” notes that Trump attorney John Dowd says

he never agreed that Kushner should go. And Marc Kasowitz said he wasn`t

aware of anyone recommending that Kushner should step down.

Ty Cobb, the president`s special counsel, called the story completely

false. Well, he would, wouldn`t he?

Anyway, meantime, there are some questions about Kushner`s role in the

firing of former FBI Director James Comey.

Here`s former White House strategist Steve Bannon.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP, “60 MINUTES”)

CHARLIE ROSE, “60 MINUTES”: It`s been reported that Jared Kushner was in

favor of firing James Comey. Is that correct??

STEVE BANNON, FORMER WHITE HOUSE CHIEF STRATEGIST: I have – you guys have

– they will have to find that out either through the media or through

investigation. I don`t know.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Well, for more, I`m joined by Erica Orden of “The Wall Street

Journal,” who co-authored that reporting on Kushner, and Susan Page,

Washington bureau chief for “USA Today.”

I want to start with Susan. And we will go over to Erica.

Hillary Clinton, when you look deeply into her eyes like, what was it, Bush

W. looked into Putin`s eyes – I`m just kidding – did you get a sense she

really believes there was collusion? She`s a lawyer. She`s a smart

lawyer. Does she think she`s got the case?

SUSAN PAGE, WASHINGTON BUREAU CHIEF, “USA TODAY”: She believes it was

collusion. She doesn`t think the case is finally made, that it`s made to a

legal standard, but she says there are too many coincidences, too many

tangled threads and entanglements, to believe that there wasn`t collusion.

And she said some of the evidence has come out since she wrote the book,

since she had to send in the book to be printed, like the targeting of

Facebook, the weaponizing of e-mails. These are things she says indicate

that there was coordination and communication with Trump associates.

MATTHEWS: Erica, to me, it goes beyond questions of Logan Act violations

or taking some gift in kind from a foreign government or a conspiracy case.

A lawyer could put together a RICO kind of charge.

To me, it`s about the Declaration of Independence, our founding document,

and our Constitution, of course. If you get caught and found to have

gotten the aid of a foreign government in winning an election in a

significant way, which this could be, that to me gets to impeachment

questions, because it`s not about breaking a law that anybody can break.

It`s only a presidential candidate can break that rule. You don`t take

assistance from a foreign government in an independent country like ours

that treasures its independence. You know? We declared it. We don`t

anybody telling us who to elect or who to be in power here.

ERICA ORDEN, “THE WALL STREET JOURNAL”: Well, we may get to that point, of

course, but there`s a long way to go before we get there.

MATTHEWS: Really? You don`t see Russian involvement in picking Trump?

(LAUGHTER)

MATTHEWS: They sure tried. They got a guy in the Duma today over there,

the parliament, saying, we did it.

ORDEN: No, my point is that the Mueller investigation is going to come –

presumably will come first, and may come to some head before we get to…

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: OK, here`s my question about Jared Kushner. OK.

I don`t like nepotism. We have all learned through centuries and centuries

of history, including the papacy, that you don`t hire your kid and call him

your nephew. Your don`t hire your son-in-law, because you can`t fire him.

He becomes a headless nail.

It didn`t bother Trump to fire Manafort from his campaign or to fire Flynn

from the White House, because they weren`t kin. They weren`t kin. He will

not fire Jared, not because he innocent. He doesn`t want to fire his

daughter`s husband.

ORDEN: Well, that particular factor didn`t come up explicitly in our

reporting.

But one of the issues that some of the lawyers were concerned by was the

concern that Jared might speak to the president about the Russia probe

without the presence of a lawyer.

MATTHEWS: How would that endanger the president?

ORDEN: It`s just something that would not be advisable for the president

or for Jared – or for Jared Kushner.

MATTHEWS: He`s not Typhoid Mary. If he did something wrong, he did

something wrong. If he tells somebody he did something wrong, how does it

make that person he tells he did something wrong incriminated?

ORDEN: It makes that person exposed to possible questions by the Mueller

team.

MATTHEWS: So, the talk was that you`re able to report at “The Wall Street

Journal,” the discussion about getting rid of him as a staffer in the White

House, a top staffer, was really not so much because they thought he was

tainted, tainted goods, and may be going to jail, but because they`re

afraid he might spread a conversation throughout the White House that then

would require more witnessing?

ORDEN: Well, that was one of the concerns.

There were other concerns, including at the time this was raised by some of

the president`s lawyers, they – there were two meetings that were being

examined by the Mueller team that concerned Kushner and Russian officials

or Russian operatives.

And there was a third that the attorneys were aware of that had not yet

become public, and that was the Trump Tower meeting.

MATTHEWS: Could you tell – without giving into your sources – or giving

them away, although I always want to find them out, did you think there was

a bias there by people that just didn`t like the cut of that guy`s jib,

Kushner?

Some of these lawyers just wanted him out of there because they didn`t like

him, or were people on the side that tended to like him and root for him?

ORDEN: Our reporting didn`t show any of that. So, I can`t say for sure,

but…

MATTHEWS: It was purely professional.

ORDEN: I can`t say for sure, but this…

MATTHEWS: Because everything coming out of the White House seems to be

bent in some direction by some group that either is a globalist or a

Trumpite nationalist, and they seem to fight it out between the Bannon

crowd and what was once the Reince Priebus crowd that is now not much left.

ORDEN: Well, there was certainly dispute even within the legal team about

whether this should be recommended.

MATTHEWS: Well, they should have had a dispute way back when about whether

to have a son-in-law work in the White House and a daughter working in the

White House. It`s called nepotism.

Anyway, thank you, Erica. Thank you, Erica.

ORDEN: Yes.

MATTHEWS: Great reporting by “The Wall Street Journal,” as often is the

case.

Susan Page is going to stick with us, because she had one wow interview

with Hillary Clinton. I have been reading it on the paper today, “USA

Today.” She`s going to share it with us very personally. The book is

called “What Happened.” It`s a very well, I must say, published book. It

looks like it`s going to sell a lot.

This is HARDBALL, where the action is.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MATTHEWS: Welcome back to HARDBALL.

Hillary Clinton`s now tell-all book “What Happened” came out today. This

is pub date, as they say. It`s her take on what wrong and what she wishes

she had done differently during the 2016 election.

She writes that: “It`s fair to say there was a fundamental mismatch between

how I approach politics and what a lot of the country wanted to hear in

2016. I have learned that even the best plans and proposals can land on

deaf ears when people are disillusioned by a broken political system and

disgusted with politicians. When people are angry and looking for someone

to blame, they don`t want to hear your 10-point plan to create jobs and

raise wages. They want you to be angry too.”

She admits that: “I have come to terms with the fact that a lot of people,

millions and millions of people, decided they just didn`t like me. Imagine

what that feels like. It hurts. And it`s a hard thing to accept. But

there`s no getting around it.”

In today`s briefing, by the way, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee

Sanders called the book sad. Let`s watch her.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: I think it`s sad that

after Hillary Clinton ran one of the most negative campaigns in history and

lost and the last chapter of her public life is going to be now defined by

propping up book sales with false and reckless attacks.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Said out of anger or what? Sadness.

Anyway, I`m back with “USA Today” Washington bureau chief Susan Page, who

interviewed Hillary Clinton yesterday about the book.

I find the book fascinating. I think it is very authentic so far, what I`m

reading.

The thing that gets to me is a couple of things. Many times now, she says,

I didn`t follow my instinct, whether it was turning around to the lug

behind her when Trump was trolling after her like the Phantom, some strange

character, and she said, maybe I should have turned around and confronted

him, and then saying, maybe I should have confronted some other charges,

like going after Comey or whatever.

Why did she abandon instinct all of those times, do you think? Does she

have an understanding why she wasn`t instinctive?

PAGE: I think she`s always been a pretty cautious politician and not a

risk-taking one. She`s never been a John McCain or a Lindsey Graham kind

of politician who felt confident enough to say what they thought and then

deal with the consequences if it made a mess.

She`s always been very carefully spoken, pretty cautious and calculating.

And I did think the difference in this book, compared with her two previous

memoirs, is that she is to a degree less calculating, more candid and

pretty wounded still I think from the election.

MATTHEWS: Is she wounded by – because no matter what you say in politics

– well, she got the most votes. She swept California. I`m saying, she

swept New York. She won the popular, as everybody will always remember.

Is she at all angry – I haven`t read the book yet, just pieces of it. Is

she angry at the staff people, because, in the end, you pay these staff

people a couple hundred a year sometimes, morning more, and you give them a

good salary, usually by the month, a lot by the month. And you expect them

to give you the lay of the land, what`s the mood out there, what`s working.

Every since Kennedy hired Lou Harris to be his pollster, they have

pollsters. How come they didn`t pick it up? They didn`t pick up this

resentment that is out there.

PAGE: There are two people she`s mad at.

She`s mad at Bernie Sanders, because she says his attacks on her for those

Wall Street speeches in the primaries gave Trump a way to attack her as

crooked Hillary. And she is especially angry at James Comey, because she

basically blames Comey and that October 28 statement on finding new e-mails

with costing her the election.

MATTHEWS: Let`s talk about Bernie, because Bernie is not retired. Bernie

Sanders, I think, could well run. I don`t care how old he is. He looks

like he`s running now. He`s hitting all of the states. He`s moving

around. He`s got his juice still. He`s still got it.

And she`s now – you think she is out of the running? You think he`s

basically decided, I have tried it, it`s over?

PAGE: She says, she told me: I`m not going to run for office again.

And this is not the book she would have written if she was going to run for

office again. So, yes, I believe she`s not going to run for office again,

but I do think that she wants to stay engaged in politics. And I do think

that she`s going to be a critic of Bernie Sanders going forward.

MATTHEWS: Do you think she`s – look, I have always thought she was a

moderate. She`s too hawkish for me. She just is on that one issue.

But on other issues, I`m sort of back and forth on free trade sometimes.

But I think she`s a free trader, a bit of a hawk, certainly a moderate,

like her husband, like Bill Clinton. I think she was for NAFTA.

We have got a long record here. People work hard and play by the rules,

all that old Clinton sales pitch. I think she believes in that.

I don`t think she`s a lefty. Do you think she will stay in the ring as an

advocate for a moderate Democrat candidate in 2020?

PAGE: Yes, I think she`s a pragmatist. Right?

And she`s also kind of the dutiful student. So, she wants your program to

add up. She wants to have a 10-point program and she wants the budget

numbers to add up.

And that is not the kind of campaign that tends to catch fire, that gets

people all charged up. It`s not aspirational.

MATTHEWS: Yes.

PAGE: And I think that`s one of the things that undid her when she was

running against Bernie Sanders. That`s not to say that she`s not a

progressive. I think she is. She is in many ways…

MATTHEWS: That word is pretty widely used now.

PAGE: But she`s a liberal on issues that come to civil rights and women`s

rights and…

MATTHEWS: That`s true. I`m talking about economics, I guess.

You`re right. On the social issues, like abortion rights and things like

that, choice rights and gay rights all the way to the latest concerns about

transgender people and all that, I think she is very liberal on all that

stuff. I think she is.

Susan Page, great reporting, as always, a really nice human thing from you

about her.

Up next: President Trump reportedly raved about the great press he

received after striking a deal with Democrats Chuck Schumer and Nancy

Pelosi. Will he continue to change partners and dance? That`s what he`s

doing.

Whoever helps him get what he wants, Democrat, Republican, or some mix of

that – we`re going to get some clues about that. What`s he up to now?

He`s no longer tied to the Republican Party, it looks like.

You`re watching HARDBALL.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CHRIS MATTHEWS, MSNBC HOST: Welcome back to HARDBALL.

On the heels of a successful bipartisan deal with Democrats, President

Trump is continuing his outreach. Eager to keep the positive reviews

coming in, President Trump is hosting a handful of Democrats from states he

won at the White House for a dinner to discuss tax reform.

This includes Senator Heidi Heitkamp from North Dakota. There they are on

the map there. Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Senator Joe

Donnelly, Notre Dame guy, from Indiana.

According to “Bloomberg News”, the dinner detente is part of a larger White

House strategy to get the president back on the offense. “Bloomberg”

reports that the White House will target 13 states over the next seven

weeks to sell the idea of tax overhaul as the administration tries to avoid

repeating the communication failures of its attempt to repeal Obamacare.

He`s going to travel to all those 13 states.

For more, I`m joined by the HARDBALL round table tonight. Rosie Gray,

White House correspondent for “The Atlantic”, Astead Herndon, national

politics reporter for “The Boston Globe”, and Jonathan Lemire, White House

reporter for “The Associated Press” and a political contributor for MSNBC.

Thank you all for joining us.

Right down the line here. Is Trump showing – tell me what it shows you

about Trump`s flexibility. He`s dancing with Chuck and Nancy, one dance.

He gets something, the three-month extension without a lot of crap about

debt ceiling. He gets government stay open.

He also gets help for Harvey, screws the Republicans side, makes Mitch

McConnell angry and Paul Ryan angry. But he gets something done. And now,

he`s apparently going to try to get a tax bill with the help of some

Democrats.

ROSIE GRAY, WHITE HOUSE CORRESPODENT, THE ATLANTIC: Well, I think it`s

important to sort of note that Donald Trump has not been a Republican his

whole life. So, I don`t think he feels necessarily any sort of, you know,

really fierce partisan loyalty. I think he`s definitely willing to make

deals with Democrat to get something done that he wants to get done. And

the fact of the matter is that on the Hill, he has not been able to get a

lot done. So, anybody who can help him sort of get a win at this point I

think he`s probably willing to work with.

MATTHEWS: So, he looks at Mitch McConnell and says you had your shot. You

blew it. I`m working with the other side for a while.

ASTEAD HERNDON, NATIONAL POLITICS REPORTER, BOSTON GLOBE: It may not be

that conscious. He may just be trying to throw stuff at the wall and tried

to see what comes for a win. But this is a president that knows that

people voted for him. They didn`t necessarily vote for the person who was

just the Republican Party nominee.

And he knows that his base sees him as sometimes kind of separate from the

Senate majority leader, from the House speaker and sometimes they don`t

like those people and they thought that they were standing in the way of

the president getting his agenda done. So, in that respect, he has the

ability to be flexible.

MATTHEWS: But why did he blow his first wad if you will by going after

Obamacare and the dumbest – all he did is some sort of tackling dummy for

the Democrats because the Republicans say we`ve got to get rid of Obamacare

without any idea of how to replace it or repeal it or anything. And he

played their game.

JONATHAN LEMIRE, MSNBC POLITICAL CONTRIBUTOR: He did and there`s deep

frustration.

MATTHEWS: He didn`t run on that issue that I thought of. He ran on trade

and immigration and stupid wars. You know, the thing about Obamacare was

on the side.

LEMIRE: He suggested that would be something that he would do. But

there`s deep frustration in the White House at Paul Ryan and Mitch

McConnell that they started with health care. The president has told

people close to him that he blames Ryan, suggesting this would have been an

early easy win.

MATTHEWS: Yes.

LEMIRE: And when the first House bill went down, the Trump feels like that

was a blow to him. Trump is all about winning. That`s the whole idea.

Remember, the campaign slogan was we`re going to win so much, you`re going

to be tired of it.

And right out of the gate, he was handed a significant loss and he is –

MATTHEWS: When are they going to learn that of all of the complicated

issues in American life, like war and peace, and social security and

abortion rights, it`s the hardest, health care? It`s the hardest because

everybody`s got health, everybody worries about it, everybody has got

family, everybody thinks they`re getting screwed and they`re not getting

what they want, and everybody want some kind of an edge. And therefore,

look at what happened to Hillary and Bill Clinton, same thing.

LEMIRE: Right. And there`s regret in the White House that they didn`t

perhaps tackle something like infrastructure first where they feel like

they could have landed some bipartisan support.

MATTHEWS: Well, how come we all know that and Trump didn`t know that?

Because everybody I know knows infrastructure was a seller.

HERNDON: I mean, there was a fear –

MATTHEWS: It`s a winner among Democrats and union guy, union women, they

want these jobs.

HERNDON: There was a fear among the Democrats that he would come in and

start with infrastructure and be sort of a transformative president. He

came in and have a series of controversial divisive issues that emboldened

the Democratic Party to stand against him. I think it`s important that we

don`t go too far. We still have to see what the tax reform ends up being.

If he comes out with a plan that is still the tax cuts that not a large

scale for him, that goes against what he was saying in the campaign and –

MATTHEWS: It can`t just be a rich man`s deal.

HERNDON: Right.

GRAY: Yes, I think that`s a really good point. I think that, you know,

we`re – we shouldn`t take this necessarily at face value that they`re

going to get this big win on tax reform until we see what it`s actually

going to look like and who signs on.

MATTHEWS: I`m always hopeful we can have a government that operates

successfully anyway. Whatever happens, I like to see a tax bill that

cleans up the system, reduces the loopholes, makes it easier to pay your

taxes if you`re honest. Makes it easier to be honest.

The roundtable is sticking with us and up next, these three will tell me

something I don`t know. This is HARDBALL, where the action is.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MATTHEWS: We`re back with HARDBALL round table.

Rosie, tell me something I don`t know.

GRAY: Well, you referred earlier in the show to a story that I wrote

yesterday about Derrick Harvey, a former NSC official who is joining the

staff of the Devin Nunes, the House Intelligence chairman –

MATTHEWS: The homer from the White House.

GRAY: And something that you might not know about that is that he`s

previously worked for Nunes in the past. So, I think that gives sort of –

MATTHEWS: Well, what side is he on? Is he on Trump`s side of this

investigation? Is he fighting for the truth or trying to keep us from it?

GRAY: I think it`s still sort of unclear, you know, what kind of role –

MATTHEWS: Isn`t he the guy that sent Nunez on the midnight ride? I`m

sorry, too much (INAUDIBLE)

Go ahead, Astead.

HERNDON: I was talking to a Trump biographer a couple of weeks ago and he

told me that Trump, two years ago, unprompted told him, I don`t respect

people because most people are not worthy of respect.

MATTHEWS: That`s cute.

Jonathan?

LEMIRE: Tim Scott of South Carolina is the only African-American

Republican senator. He was sharply critical of the president`s response to

Charlottesville, suggested that if the president couldn`t be counted on to

lead against the KKK, how could he lead this nation against our foes

overseas?

Where is he going tomorrow? He`s going to the White House. He`s on a one-

on-one meeting with the president. Charlottesville is sure to come up.

MATTHEWS: Hope he`d stay strong.

Thank you, Rosie Gray. Thank you, Astead Herndon and Jonathan Lemire.

Up next, Senator Rand Paul says Congress had abdicated its role when it

comes to authorizing wars. So, what does he plan to do about that? We`ll

ask him. I`m on this guy`s side on this issue. We got to authorize or not

these wars?

This is HARDBALL, where the action is.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. RAND PAUL (R), KENTUCKY: I rise today to oppose unauthorized,

undeclared, and unconstitutional war.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Welcome back to HARDBALL.

That was Republican Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky arguing for a vote on his

amendment to end authorizations for the ongoing wars in Iraq and

Afghanistan. Last night, he staged a protest on the floor of the Senate,

vowing to do everything in his power to prevent the Senate from moving

forward on their defense bill if they refuse to vote on reauthorizing these

wars.

I`m joined right now by Senator Paul.

Why are you so alone out there, Senator?

PAUL: You know, I don`t know. I actually think there`s going to be a

coming-together of right and left on this. I`m excited tonight to tell you

and your viewers that I am going to get the vote.

I sat quietly last night because the rules say I could only speak for an

hour, but I could sit quietly as long as I wanted. But in sitting quietly

I was delaying them from their bill. So, we`ve negotiated a vote.

And so, tomorrow morning, for the first time in 15 years, we`re going to

vote on whether we should be at war and where we should be at war. Now, I

don`t believe I will win, but I think you will see the right and the left

coming together on this. And saying, we should sunset the current

authorizations, which most of us think don`t apply to any of the seven wars

that we`re currently involved in, and have a new vote.

And this is a big deal because the Senate and Congress has been ignoring

this for 15 years now.

MATTHEWS: How do the neocons and their allies continue to say that this is

just like keeping troops, our American GIs in Germany, and keeping our GIs

on the 38th parallel in Korea, when there`s no action there? Nobody was

killed in Germany I think since 1945. The 38th parallel is a border we`re

protecting. It`s not a hot war.

And yet they keep saying it`s just like that. But this is a hot war in

Afghanistan. A hot war in Iraq. They keep making that dishonest

comparison.

Your thoughts?

PAUL: You can`t pull any punches. You got it exactly right, it`s

intellectually dishonest to say that when we voted to go to war against

those who attacked us in 9/11, that that has anything to do with the war in

Yemen, Somalia, Libya, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan.

None of the seven wars that we`re involved with now have anything to do

with 9/11. They have nothing to do with Saddam Hussein. And so, it`s just

intellectually dishonest.

But it`s even worse than that. If you`ll talk to the hardcore

neoconservatives, if we were to vote to get rid of the use of force, you

know what they would tell you? They would say that the president has

inherent powers under Article II of the Constitution to commit war

anywhere, anytime that he or she wishes. And that I have a real problem

with.

So, there`s a great divide in our country. But I`m with the Founding

Fathers who really wanted to circumscribe the ability to go to war and they

wanted to make it difficult to go to war.

MATTHEWS: I think you`re the real conservative. Thank you so much,

Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky.

PAUL: Thanks, Chris (ph).

MATTHEWS: When we return, let me finish with tonight with Trump Watch.

You`re watching HARDBALL.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MATTHEWS: Trump Watch, Tuesday, September 12th, 2017.

I keep wondering, did Trump`s huge cadre of lawyers see the net that`s now

enveloping their clients, including client number one? Do they see the

multiplying points of light showing the route between Moscow and Washington

and back again? Do they see the growing list of ways in which the Russians

tried to screw our elections toward Trump and how Trump and his motley crew

had their hands and mouths ready to blow kisses to the Kremlin?

Or here`s – another possibility – that each regiment of lawyers, one for

the campaign, one for the transition, one for presidency itself, another

outfit for Trump himself, another squadron of lawyers defending Jared,

still another for Donald Jr., not to mention the teams of attorneys looking

out for the Moscow-prone Paul Manafort, for Michael Flynn, for Roger Stone,

Carter Page, for Vice President Mike Pence. That these hundred of lawyers

are each seeing only their client`s spot on the battlefield, that they

don`t see the forest because they`re so busy protecting their own tree.

That they don`t see how the whole matrix screams togetherness and the

helping hand reaching out from the Kremlin wall, the receiving hand

grabbing whatever is being offered from Trump Tower.

That`s HARDBALL for now. Thanks for being with us.

“ALL IN WITH CHRIS HAYES” starts right now.

THIS IS A RUSH TRANSCRIPT. THIS COPY MAY NOT BE IN ITS FINAL FORM AND MAY

BE UPDATED.

END

Copy: Content and programming copyright 2017 MSNBC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Copyright 2017 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are

protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced,

distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the

prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter

or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the

content.