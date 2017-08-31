Hardball with Chris Matthews, Transcript 8/31/17 Harvey hits Beaumont

Transcript:

STEVE KORNACKI, GUEST HOST: The Trump lawyers make their move.

Let`s play HARDBALL.

And good evening. I`m Steve Kornacki, in for Chris Matthews.

A host of new reporting over the last 24 hours has shed some new light on

special counsel Robert Mueller`s unfolding investigation into the Trump

campaign and Russia. We have got some breaking news on the probe into

Trump`s former campaign chairman, Mueller`s work with New York state

attorney general, and most recently, the president`s legal defense against

allegations of obstruction of justice.

“Wall Street Journal” is reporting tonight that, quote, “Lawyers for Donald

Trump have met several times with special counsel Robert Mueller in recent

months and submitted memos arguing the president didn`t obstruct justice by

firing former FBI chief James Comey.” One of those memos, quote, “outlined

why they believe Mr. Comey would make an unsuitable witness, calling him

“prone to exaggeration, unreliable in congressional testimony and the

source of leaks to the news media.”

According to “The Journal`s” sources, the president`s lawyers hope to get a

swift conclusion to the obstruction of justice piece of the investigation

and potentially an exoneration of the president. However, continuing here,

“There is no indication Mueller accepted the lawyers` reasoning or has

dropped the part of his inquiry that is looking at any obstruction.”

Joining me now is Del Quentin Wilber of “The Wall Street Journal.” Josh

Dawsey is a White House reporter for Politico, and Annemarie McAvoy is a

former federal prosecutor, adjunct professor at Fordham Law School. Thanks

to all of you for joining us.

Del Quentin, let me start with you. So we have these meetings, we have

these memos the Trump lawyers are submitting to Mueller`s team. Let me ask

you this. Do we know where this started? Did Mueller initiate this and

say, Hey, give me your best defense? Did Trump`s team initiate this and

say, We want to put a preemptive end to this? What`s the context of these

memos and these meetings?

DEL QUENTIN WILBER, “WALL STREET JOURNAL”: Well, I think,you know,

starting in June, maybe a little bit before that – Mueller was only

appointed in mid-May to tackle this investigation – that, you know, the

president`s legal team, outside legal team wanted to present arguments to

Mr. Mueller that, Hey, he can`t be charged with obstruction of justice, he

was legally justified in doing this.

And they also took the tack of attacking who would be a chief witness in an

obstruction case if it was about the firing of FBI director James Comey,

and they attacked James Comey`s credibility in these memos. They raised

legal arguments and other various things to get their – it was their

effort to put the ball in Mueller`s court, say, Here are arguments, these

are our best arguments, and we don`t think you should go this route.

KORNACKI: OK. Now, you say there`s no indication that he`s accepted their

arguments. But is there any indication at all how he reacted? Did he

reject them outright? Do we know anything about his reaction to this?

WILBER: Well, I think, you know, as anyone who`s covered Bob Mueller for a

long time realizes, he keeps – he plays his cards close to his vest, you

know? He`s a consummate poker player. He`s not going to tip anyone off to

what he`s thinking. And I think that, you know, Mueller has signaled over

many months that he wants to do this as quickly as possible, as efficiently

as possible, and you know, as thoroughly as possible. And I don`t think he

probably said anything different than that to the White House lawyers.

KORNACKI: OK. Now, Annemarie, former federal prosecutor, from the

standpoint of a prosecutor, if the defense team makes this kind of play,

comes to you with these memos, with these meetings, tries to make this

case, how do you react to this as a prosecutor?

ANNEMARIE MCAVOY, FORMER FEDERAL PROSECUTOR: I think you listen. You want

to see what they have because if you do wind up going to trial or having to

fight this case out in a courtroom with motions and so on, you`re going to

at least in this process learn what their defenses are going to be, what

they`re going to raise down the line. So you`re going to listen very

intently.

The other issue for a prosecutor, especially in a case like this that`s

getting so much coverage, is Mueller doesn`t want to wind up with egg on

his face in the end, either, where he brings a case and then he winds up

having the case thrown out, perhaps on a motion to dismiss from the other

side. So he wants to make sure he`s got a strong case before he actually

files anything.

KORNACKI: Is this a situation – are there examples in the past where a

defense team would come to a prosecutor and the prosecutor actually would

hear them and on the spot or relatively shortly after having the meeting

say, You know what? Good point. I`m backing off. I`m clearing you. I`m

exonerating you? Does that ever happen, or is this just sort of lodged for

the record and he moves on all (ph) ways (ph)?

MCAVOY: I mean, it can happen. It depends on how good the information is

that that particular potential subject brings to you. So – and it also

depends what other information and evidence they have. If they don`t have

any other evidence and then the lawyers come in and they say, Look, you

know, this is going to be a big mistake if you go forward, here are some

additional reasons why you shouldn`t, it may be just that extra little bit

to say, yes, you know what? I`m going to back off of it right now.

On the other hand, if they`ve got a lot of evidence to support going

forward, then this type of meeting isn`t going to make much difference.

KORNACKI: OK, now, let me bring Josh Dawsey here from Politico. And Josh,

you have reporting here about another new element here. NBC News we can

say has confirmed your reporting originally in Politico that Mueller`s

working with the state attorney general here in New York, Eric Schneiderman

– of course, Schneiderman a long-time Trump adversary – on the

investigation into Paul Manafort, the former campaign chairman for Donald

Trump.

According to the report, quote, “State and federal prosecutors believe the

prospect of a presidential pardon could affect whether Manafort decides to

cooperate with investigators.” The involvement of New York`s attorney

general, quote, “could potentially provide Mueller with additional leverage

as Trump does not have pardon power over state crimes.”

Manafort, we should note, has not been accused of and has denied any

wrongdoing.

So Josh, take us through this. This is a very unusual situation, as far as

I know. You have a special counsel. You have the state attorney

general…

JOSH DAWSEY, POLITICO: … studying financial transactions. Both of them

are studying whether Mr. Manafort committed any sort of financial crimes,

offshore accounts, you know, various bank transactions. They`ve subpoenaed

business partners, family members.

And the last six months – six weeks or so, they`ve been meeting pretty

frequently to talk about their evidence, talk about strategy, talk about

how to push a case forward and whether it would make sense to bring charges

in New York, where President Trump does not have pardon power or does not

have as wide a pardon power, or in federal court where he does have pardon

power, and whether the leverage for Mr. Manafort to cooperate with any

possible federal inquiry, you know, comes better from state charges or

federal charges.

KORNACKI: Annemarie, I`m not a legal expert here, so I`m going to rely on

you. Is this situation unprecedented? Because I – thinking of special

prosecutors in the past investigating whether it`s presidential

administrations, top-level presidential appointees, to have a state

attorney general at the same time simultaneously looking into it – have

you seen an example…

MCAVOY: We don`t have a lot of special prosecutors out there, so – but we

do have many, many circumstances. And the special prosecutor`s really like

a federal prosecutor, so like a U.S. attorney`s office, sort of the

equivalent. And in that situation, we do have a lot of situations where

the federal authorities or law enforcement, prosecutors, investigators will

work with a state.

So I actually used to be in the U.S. attorney`s office. I also used to be

in the DA`s office, and in both roles had occasions where we would work

with each other as far as the federal and the state to come together and

share information.

There are a number of reasons you do this. If one has information, the

other has information, you don`t have to recreate the wheel. You can get

that information from each other. Sometimes there also are – the laws are

different. So even the standards for money laundering and what`s required

for the state versus the federal system is different.

So many times, the feds and the state will then decide, Well, where does it

make the most sense to proceed? Where do we get the best bang for the

buck? Where do we get – what are the sentences? What evidence do we

need? What evidence do we have? Where does it fit better?

KORNACKI: I guess the question here is, is there a bigger picture message

that`s being sent here from Mueller, from the special prosecutor, to Trump,

to Trump world, basically saying – because the issue here that`s been

floating over all this is you`ve got a lot of critics of Trump, a lot of

Democrats who are suspicious, that, Hey, look, he had that pardon in

Arizona last week of his buddy, Joe Arpaio. He`s got the power of pardon.

He doesn`t like this investigation. Is he going to try to make some move

here where he shuts down the Mueller investigation or thinks he`s shutting

down the Mueller investigation by issuing a series of preemptive pardons?

Is this – can this be read as Mueller trying to send some kind of message

that, Hey, White House, if you think that`s what you can do here, guess

what? You could try to shut me down that way, but the state attorney

general can then take over.

MCAVOY: My thought is that they probably knew that there were other people

looking into it. There are rumors that the New York DA is also looking at

it, Cyrus Vance. There may well be others out there who have

investigations that are open.

So the thought that it`s only the feds that can prosecute – I`m sure they

realize that there are other entities out there, especially with Trump

Tower and a lot of the businesses being based in New York and meetings

having taken place in New York, New York had jurisdiction. So my guess is

that they knew that.

But certainly, it`s something they can think about, and if they are trying

to pressure Manafort, but the fact that there`s no potential pardon for the

state charges could be relevant to his decisions.

Of course, one of the issues is going to be, though, does he have

information. Sometimes people really want to give information. They want

to cooperate, but they don`t have anything that`s relevant. So that`s

going to be an issue, as well, as to what he has.

KORNACKI: There`s also further reporting to tell you about from “The Wall

Street Journal” that reveals that Paul Manafort`s work for pro-Russian

political interests abroad was, quote, “broader in scope and ambition,” and

took place for longer than previously reported. According to “The

Journal,” that work extends into countries like Georgia and Montenegro. It

appeared to some as potentially at odds with stated U.S. positions at the

time.

And this comes after McClatchy reported last week on the probe into

possible money laundering and tax evasion. Quote, “Investigators are

working to confirm information indicating that Manafort and the consulting

firms he led earned between $80 million and $100 million over a decade from

pro-Moscow Ukrainian and Russian clients.” The volume of money said to be

involved and the time elapsed could put him at significant risk.

Del Quentin, let me bring you back in here. This issue – I know you`re

reporting here specifically on the maneuverings of Trump`s legal team with

Mueller on this issue of obstruction of justice. But again, as I was

saying a second ago, the sort of issue hovering above all of this is the

president, the power to pardon, would he employ it in this case? Would he

do it preemptively if the investigation is just – is just not sitting

right with him? Anything in your reporting that you`ve picked up on that

front?

WILBER: You know, your guess is as good as mine. I mean, we all know that

the president of the United States has this vast power, and it`s his power.

And we don`t really know how he`s going to use it.

And I`m not sure – I think Annemarie has offered some really cogent legal

analysis so far this segment, and I would encourage people to watch it

again the way she spoke about the investigation and what Mueller may be

doing and why he`d do things. But I think Mueller is going to be very

careful going forward in confronting these kind of complex issues, knowing

the president has this power.

Now, there is a converse problem. If, let`s say, the president pardons

people in this case and says, Hey, I`m going to make sure you`re not going

to be charged with anything, you`re pardoned, well, then you lose your

ability to, like, take the 5th Amendment and not answer questions. And so

those people then would have to be compelled to provide testimony

potentially against the president or others close to him.

And so it`s a double-edged sword, and it`s not going to be as simple an

analysis as many people are portraying it to be.

KORNACKI: And it sounds like, Del Quentin, there`s an issue, too, about

how perfectly legal presidential acts can be interpreted. For instance, I

know in your reporting, in the correspondence here with Mueller, the

president`s team is asserting that he simply had the power to fire the FBI

director.

But then there`s the issue of, does the motive in carrying out that legal

act that the president took, on the surface legal act – does the motive

enter into it at all?

WILBER: Yes, exactly. You can take a legal act. For example, I think in

our story, we had an example where, you know, someone approved a Navy

contract. That`s a legal act. But they accepted a bribe before approving

the contract, and that would be illegal. And so also, you can obstruct

justice without there being a real underlying crime if your goal is to

obstruct an investigation into a potential crime.

And so this is not something that`s as straightforward as many people are

portraying it. It`s very nebulous. It`s complicated. And that`s why Bob

Mueller has a team of 16 attorneys working on this and a grand jury that`s,

you know, taking testimony and issuing subpoenas. And he`s doing search

warrants on, you know, suspects` houses – or at least one suspect`s house

that we know of.

KORNACKI: And Annemarie, let me just ask you about this. As a prosecutor,

what you make of the argument that`s being made here, this correspondence

with Mueller by Trump`s team? They`re saying, Look, he has the power to

fire the FBI director. He carried that out legally. They say, Hey, look,

you can`t really rely on Comey here because at one point, he had to issue

an correction to an aspect of his congressional testimony – excuse me.

Also he had those memos he took, those contemporaneous memos about his

interactions with the president. Those were given to the media through an

intermediary, through a friend of his.

They`re saying he can`t be trusted, he can`t be relied on as a witness

because he leaked things to the media. Those arguments that they`re laying

out there, do they resonate at all with a prosecutor?

MCAVOY: Again, it depends very much on what other evidence they have.

They certainly will analyze – you know, if Comey is going to be their main

witness, they`re going to take a look at what`s his credibility going to

be, how`s he going to come across to a jury, and are there issues relating

to whether he`ll be believed? And the fact that he leaked the stuff the

way he did, it could certainly put some of his credibility into question.

And if they can – if – if – if they know that Trump`s team is going to

say, Look, you know, he lied to Congress potentially, and they`ll go back

to the testimony and take it apart and do that in front of a jury, that

could certainly impact whether Mueller would be able to get a conviction.

So these are things they will certainly take into account.

Depends what else they have. If they have other witnesses, if they have

witnesses who turn, if they have nothing, and you know, that`s their one

hope, that even makes more important the issue of whether Comey will be

believed if he is put in front of a jury at some point.

KORNACKI: All right, a lot of knowns here, a lot more unknowns. Del

Quentin Wilber, Josh Dawsey – we hit some audio difficulties. I apologize

for that – and Annemarie McAvoy, thank you very much for your insight.

Quick break here, coming up, though – packed show tonight. President

Trump has already lost several senior members of his team. Some of ones

who`ve stuck it out are now showing some signs of disagreement with their

boss. That`s ahead.

Plus, stinging new polling on President Trump. A majority of Americans now

say he is, quote, “tearing the country apart.” That according to a brand-

new poll. And the caps – that also caps off what for Trump has been a

summer of discontent.

And the Democrats` big dilemma for 2012. Their biggest names, three of

them, Biden, Sanders, Warren, all of them into their 70s, some well into

their 70s when that campaign rolls around. (INAUDIBLE) younger potential

candidates aren`t well known. Who will emerge to take on Trump?

And finally, the HARDBALL roundtable will be here with three things you

might not know.

This is HARDBALL, where the action is.

KORNACKI: Welcome back to HARDBALL.

The United States flew bombers and fighter jets over South Korea on

Thursday in response to North Korea`s missile launch over Japan earlier

this week.

I`m joined now by NBC News chief foreign correspondent Richard Engel. He

joins us from Seoul, South Korea. So here`s a new development in a story

we were following a few days ago, this apparently constituting the U.S.

response. What`s the message here? What`s the strategy here? Do we know?

RICHARD ENGEL, NBC CORRESPONDENT: Well, there`s a difficult strategy, and

U.S. military officials frankly, have been wrestling with it because what

we saw overnight was a show of force. The U.S. military, along with Japan

and South Korea, flew jets. The Japanese actually didn`t fly over the

Korean peninsula, they just crossed the Pacific.

But the American sophisticated aircraft and South Koreans buzzed the –

buzzed over the Korean peninsula, actually went quite close to the North

Korean border, so close I`m told that the North Koreans could actually see

the aircraft. Then they veered south and dropped bombs on a test field in

South Korea – show of force, signaling to North Korea that the U.S. can

attack the North if and when it chooses to do so.

But this will likely lead to an escalation. Most analysts and military

experts I`ve spoken to think the North Koreans, Kim Jong-Un is not just

going to sit back and accept this. He`s not going to be intimidated. He

will escalate. So it leads to a cycle of escalation.

So on one side, that`s not good because it just escalates things further.

But what`s the alternative? And I`ve been speaking to officials here who

say that showing restraint wasn`t working, either, because even when the

U.S. was trying to show restraint, we still saw missile tests, nuclear

tests from Kim Jong-un. Kim Jong-un has carried out more missile tests

than his predecessor, his father and his grandfather combined.

So you`re in a difficult position. If you don`t do anything and you don`t

respond, you still face a North Korea that is being aggressive, and you

look weak. If you do respond, then you`re playing into this game of one-

upsmanship. So frankly, it is a very difficult position right now, a very

tough foreign policy challenge.

KORNACKI: It`s a puzzle it looks like they`ve been trying to solve,

different administrations, for decades. No one`s cracked the code yet.

NBC`s Richard Engel over there in Seoul, thank you for that.

And we`ll be right back after this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

QUESTION: The president this morning tweeted that talking isn`t the

answer. Are we out of diplomatic solutions for North Korea?

JAMES MATTIS, U.S. SECRETARY OF DEFENSE: No. We`re never out of

diplomatic solutions.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

KORNACKI: And welcome back to HARDBALL.

That was Defense Secretary Jim Mattis responding to a question about North

Korea after President Trump tweeted – quote – “Talking is not the

answer.”

Mattis pushed back on the idea that he`s resisting the commander in chief,

telling reporters during an off-camera gaggle that he did not contradict

anything the president said.

This is just one example of late where the president`s Cabinet members have

seemed to contradict something the president has said. Days after

President Trump defended alt-right protesters in Charlottesville, many of

whom were neo-Nazis and white supremacists, White House economic adviser

Gary Cohn told “The Financial Times” – quote – “I believe this

administration can and must do better in consistently and unequivocally

condemning these groups. Citizens standing up for equality and freedom can

never be equated with white supremacists, neo-Nazis and the KKK.”

According to Axios, sources close to the president say that he did not

appreciate Cohn`s public commentary.

And, over the weekend, Secretary Tillerson, Rex Tillerson, made this

somewhat startling assessment about the president on FOX:

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REX TILLERSON, U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE: I don`t believe anyone doubts the

American people`s values or the commitment of the American government or

the government`s agencies to advancing those values and defending those

values.

CHRIS WALLACE, HOST, “FOX NEWS SUNDAY”: And the president`s values?

TILLERSON: The president speaks for himself, Chris.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

KORNACKI: The uptick in public comments by administration officials led

“L.A. Times” columnist Doyle McManus to write – quote – “This isn`t a

team of rivals. It`s a team anguished dissidents. It`s natural to look at

this picture and ask, if they`re so unhappy, why don`t any of them resign?”

For more, I`m joined by Michael Steele, former RNC chairman and MSNBC

political analyst. And Hugh Hewitt, he`s host of “The Hugh Hewitt Show”

right here on MSNBC, also a radio host as well.

Hugh, let me start with you.

I think it`s safe to say the president has put some folks around him, some

folks in the top levels of his administration, in some unusual, at the very

least unusual public spots. That question that Doyle McManus raises about,

if he`s putting them in spots they`re not comfortable with, and worse,

should they be thinking about resigning?

HUGH HEWITT, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: I think it depends on who we talk

about, Steve.

The secretary of state is clearly in some heavy weather right now. If you

go over to “The Washington Post” at this hour, Dan Drezner, who is a very

well-respected professor at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, calls

Tillerson an unmitigated disaster who should resign.

That doesn`t have anything to do with his comments with the president. It

just has to do with the fact the State Department is a big heaping mess of

disasters after nine months of Rex Tillerson.

If you check on General, now Secretary Mattis earlier today, he was asked

about disagreeing with the president. He said, “If I said six and the

president said half-dozen, the media would say we disagree.”

Mattis is dismissive of Doyle McManus` point of view. But right there in

the middle, Gary Cohn, he clearly rebuked the president for the

Charlottesville thing. So, you have a spectrum of disagreements. I think

you have one resignation likely. I think Tillerson just cannot last much

longer at Foggy Bottom. It`s just a disaster.

KORNACKI: Michael Steele, I think the broader question here too is, from

the president`s standpoint, you have got this reporting that maybe he`s not

happy about what Gary Cohn went out there and said publicly.

MICHAEL STEELE, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: Right.

KORNACKI: How much latitude is the president going to give people like

Gary Cohn to say that?

STEELE: Well, I think there`s some.

I mean, there`s always a degree to which a president, any president knows

that sometimes their secretaries are put in a sticky situation, and how

they answer that becomes important to the president.

I think, in the case of Cohn, he was very direct, he was very honest, and I

think that may be something the president, despite the reports that he was

not happy about it, the president probably begrudgingly respects as well.

I think the other side of this coin, though, when you talk about the

situation at the State Department, it`s a mess because that`s how the White

House has allowed it to grow.

I mean, there are positions that haven`t been filled. The secretary of

state does not have the kind of command-and-control over the institution

because there is competing interests about what to do with the State

Department. So you have those types of dramas that are playing out for

these secretaries, in addition to the public statements that they`re also

required to respond to when the president makes them.

So, if you`re in a situation like Cohn or Tillerson or Mattis or any of the

others, when the president is online and in synch with the policy that

everyone has agreed to talk about, that`s one thing. But when the

president then tweets something or says something that goes counter to the

discussions of the policies, that puts them in a very different position.

KORNACKI: Hugh, let me ask you this.

We have seen a lot of volatility when it comes to these staff positions

around the president, folks lasting only a few months on the job. When you

get to these top-level appointments, though, whether – you say Tillerson`s

probably on his way out, you think.

But when it`s a Mattis, when it`s the chief of staff, there are some folks

there who Donald Trump`s brought into top-level positions who I think have

bought him a little credibility with, for lack of a better term, the

establishment, the establishment of his own party, the establishment in

Washington.

Is your read of Donald Trump that he values that bit of credibility it`s

bought him, or does he view them as disposal?

HEWITT: I think he values the credibility he has on national security

matters, Steve.

And it`s his national security team which has the highest approval rating,

if we have it, among media elites, whether it`s Secretary of Defense

Mattis, General McMaster as the national security adviser, Mike Pompeo at

CIA, Mike Rogers at NSA, of course, Chairman Dunford, who was chairman of

the Joint Chiefs before the president became president.

But he`s been elevated in status and in recognition. So that national

security team is widely and deeply respected, except for Rex Tillerson.

And I do believe that the president values the approval of New York elites

and some D.C. elites, not so much the media elites, but a lot of D.C.

elites.

And so that national security team buys him a lot of space. I think you

wrote an interesting piece a couple weeks ago, Steve, where you pointed out

that the criticism Donald Trump is taking, the hostility, is rather unique

in the media and the popular culture.

It`s deflected by the shield of Mattis, McMaster, Pompeo, to a certain

extent. I don`t think he wants that dented. Tillerson`s not doing him any

political good, not doing him any diplomatic good, not doing him any

diplomacy good.

It just seems to me that, with the exception of a guy named Brian Hook,

who`s probably too low level for our people to understand watching in the

audience, there aren`t any tools to use at State. And I think Mike is

right to point there and say, look for some change, because if he`s not

getting anything out of Foggy Bottom, you have got to move.

KORNACKI: Yes. Yes.

Michael, does Tillerson – beyond Tillerson, do you see movement happening

here?

STEELE: Yes, I do.

I think that given all of the global events that have really come to bear

on this administration, this idea of deconstructing the administrative

state was as reflected in the State Department in the beginning of the term

of this president has taken on a very different meaning now.

And I think that it`s moving away from that and recognizing you need an

effective State Department. And to this extent, Tillerson has not been

able to stand up in that job. And it has a growing concern for the

president, who`s going to want that voice to be in places and spaces that

he is not.

And that`s becoming more of a challenge. So there is a little bit more

looking inward, Steve, to see who next can move up and move into the space

to make this department a little less of an issue for the president.

KORNACKI: And welcome back to HARDBALL.

Well, Harvey has left Texas, but its destruction is still being felt as

cleanup begins. It will be felt for a long time, obviously. Helicopter

rescues continue in Port Arthur, with flooding expected to persist there.

In Beaumont, a hospital evacuated patients by air, its own water supply now

shut down. In some parts of Houston, the water has receded, but much of

the city remains submerged, with dangers from the storm lingering

indefinitely, as standing water creates a potentially toxic stew of waste

and debris, and now new concerns about chemicals after two explosions at a

local chemical plant sent smoke pouring into the air.

Meanwhile, tens of thousands remain in shelters. Vice President Mike Pence

flew to Texas to survey the devastation firsthand. He toured damage in

Rockport. That is where Harvey first made landfall.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MIKE PENCE, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: President Trump sent us

here to say we are with you. The American people are with you. We are

here today. We will be here tomorrow. And we will be here every day until

this city and this state and this region rebuild bigger and better than

ever before.

(CHEERING AND APPLAUSE)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

KORNACKI: And, today, the White House announced that President Trump has

pledged $1 million in personal funds toward Harvey relief efforts.

For more on what recovery and rebuilding will look like, I`m joined by Suzy

DeFrancis. She`s the chief public affairs officer for the American Red

Cross. And former Representative David Jolly, he represented a district

from coastal Florida in Congress.

Thanks to both of you for joining us.

So, Suzy, let me start with you.

SUZY DEFRANCIS, CHIEF PUBLIC AFFAIRS OFFICER, AMERICAN RED CROSS: Sure.

KORNACKI: Look, very basic question here. I think everyone around the

country watching this the last few days who`s not immediately in the area

had the instinct of, what can I do it help? The answer that invariably

came back was give money to the Red Cross.

Text – here`s the Web address, whatever it`s going to be. A lot of people

gave money. To somebody who gave 100 bucks to the Red Cross over the last

few days, what is that going to mean on the ground?

DEFRANCIS: Well, Steve, as you have seen in the shelters, what we`re doing

now is, we`re providing a place for them to sleep, cots, blankets. We`re

providing food, water, diapers, wheelchairs, all sorts of supplies.

So that`s what some of that money goes to, providing those basic needs.

And then, as we move forward and the water recedes, as your report said,

and people go back to neighborhoods and their homes, which are so terribly

destroyed, they`re going to need help getting their homes restored.

The Red Cross will be there with all sorts of supplies they can use,

whether it`s Clorox or mops or whatever they need. We will also be

hopefully giving some cash assistance to help them get through those gaps

until the FEMA assistance comes in.

And we will be doing some casework with them. You know, a lot of times,

what they`re saying is, what do I do next, where do I go now?

And so we have trained case workers that can help them get a recovery plan

in place, so they can begin to rebuild. We will also go through the

neighborhoods with meals to serve when they are trying to muck out their

homes.

KORNACKI: And I do want to ask you about this as well. I think this was

in a piece that ran on “The NBC Nightly News” tonight. It was an

interview. I think his name is Brad Kieserman – or Kieserman. He`s the

vice president for disaster operations with the Red Cross.

He was on NPR the other day and was asked a pretty straightforward question

just about how much of the money goes directly, that`s donated goes

directly to relief from the storm. He said he wasn`t able to answer it.

I`m curious if you`re able to.

DEFRANCIS: Well, Brad Kieserman is one of the finest emergency managers

that you will ever know, and he`s got a ton of experience.

He can tell you where every truck, every volunteer, everything that we need

is. I think what happened is, Brad`s been working for two-and-a-half

weeks, and he is tired.

And the answer to the question, though, is that, of the money that – if

you donate to the American Red Cross for Hurricane Harvey, 91 cents of that

dollar will go to our relief operations. And that`s the kind of things I

was mentioning, the cots, the blankets, the comfort kits, the things like

that.

It`s also the gas we put in our trucks to deliver those things. And it`s

how we move our volunteers around, so they can be in those shelters. You

know, we had such a hard time getting around in these floods that we had to

put our volunteers in dump trucks to get to the shelters.

But that`s what we do. And that`s why we`re going to be there.

KORNACKI: Sure.

DEFRANCIS: And that`s what the money`s going for. And people can be proud

of how those donations are being spent.

KORNACKI: And that was the answer I was curious about. And I`m glad we

cleared that up, 91 cents on the dollar.

DEFRANCIS: Right.

KORNACKI: I appreciate the answer to that.

David Jolly, Congressman, let me bring you in on this.

FMR REP. DAVID JOLLY (R), FLORIDA: Sure.

KORNACKI: From the – represented the Gulf Coast there on the Florida side

of things, and you have been through some storms before as well.

JOLLY: Right.

KORNACKI: Let me ask you. Houston – the Houston area is now starting to

move into the recovery phase.

So much national attention is on the storm itself. The national attention

seems to disappear when the recovery starts. Take us through what happens

when the media goes away and the community`s left to deal with the

aftermath.

JOLLY: Well, that`s it, Steve. It`s the weeks that follow after the

cameras go away and, frankly, the political narrative goes away.

And the American people are giving of their heart tonight. As – it`s the

Red Cross or another organization. They should.

But we do have some political conversations that will have to be had. And

we need to be sensitive to talking politics in the wake of Texas. But we

know, in September, we will approach those. And we are facing a president

that I believe lacks credibility in leading this conversation.

You know, part of the difficulty of the past six months is, we have a

president of the United States that the American people, less than 50

percent actually have confidence in. And…

(CROSSTALK)

KORNACKI: Well, so – but let`s – let`s – but in terms of the recovery

effort, then, if you`re raising this as a red flag here…

JOLLY: Well…

KORNACKI: … let`s talk about specifically what that should mean. If

you`re concerned about that, practically speaking, what do you think that`s

going to translate into in this recovery effort?

JOLLY: So, here`s what it means. We are going to face several debates in

September. We are going to face a disaster recovery bill in the United

States Congress. And there will be politics involved in that. We`re going

to face an expiration of the National Flood Insurance Program on September

30th. Politics will be involved in that.

Does the Texas delegation demand we just pass a clean recovery effort and

not offset it? And what happens with the most conservative wings of the

Republican Party as they wrestle with the debt and deficit on that and

where does President Trump stand as a leader of policy if he finds a way to

be a leader of policy on this issue?

KORNACKI: All right. David Jolly, former congressman, Suzy DeFrancis,

with the American Red Cross – thanks to both of.

And up next, it`s been a rough summer for Donald Trump politically. It is

showing up in the newest polls. A majority of Americans now say that the

president is, quote, tearing the country apart. That`s ahead.

You`re watching HARDBALL.

KORNACKI: Welcome back to HARDBALL. Donald Trump`s critics say he spent

the hazy days of August alienating opponents and dividing the country.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I think there`s blame on

both sides. You look at both sides, I think there`s blame on both sides.

But you also had people that were very fine people on both sides.

Now, the obstructionist Democrats would like us not to do it. But believe

me, if we have to close down our government, we`re building that wall.

They asked me, just to finish it, they asked me, what about race relations

in the United States? Now, I have to say they were pretty bad under Barack

Obama. That I can tell you.

I stand by my pardon of Sheriff Joe, and I think the people of Arizona who

really know him best would agree with me.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

KORNACKI: And a new poll here, this one from FOX News, seems to suggest

some of his rhetoric may be catching up with the president. Fifty-six

percent, look at this one, 56 percent say the president is, quote, tearing

the country apart. A third say he is drawing the country together.

And according to a brand new report just tonight in the “Washington Post”,

there is this. President Trump they say is chafing under some of the

controls of his new chief of staff. Quote: Behind the scenes during a

summer of crisis, Trump appears to pine for the days when the Oval Office

was a bustling hub of visitors and gossip over which he presided as

impresario. The writing here.

He fumes that he does not get the credit he thinks he deserves from the

media or the allegiance from fellow Republican leaders he says he is owed.

He boasts about his presidency in superlatives but confidants privately

fret about his suddenly dark moods. And some of Trump`s friends fear the

short-tempered president is on an inevitable collision course with White

House chief of staff John F. Kelly.

To discuss all of this, I`m joined by the HARDBALL tonight. We have got

Beth Fouhy, senior editor for politics at MSNBC. Tim O`Brien is executive

editor of “Bloomberg View”, author of “Trump Nation”. James Peterson is

director of Africana studies at Lehigh University. Go Mountain Hawks,

right? And MSNBC contributor.

Beth, let`s start with this “Washington Post” story. I was saying in the

break I feel like we could almost set our watches to stories like this.

There`s some sort of shuffling that takes place in Trump`s inner circle.

This was true in the campaign. It`s been true in his presidency. And

presto, a few weeks later a story like this will emerge.

BETH FOUHY, MSNBC SENIOR EDITOR FOR POLITICS: I know. I feel like I`m old

enough to remember when he was fuming about Reince Priebus.

KORNACKI: Who?

(LAUGHTER)

FOUHY: And he was fuming about Jeff Sessions. I was starting to put a

list together there.

He certainly does not like any sort of restraint. That`s what we`ve seen.

He pushes back. He`s eventually going to push back on this, of course.

It`s just – it`s just not his style. He needs to be Donald Trump.

Nobody`s had any luck putting him in a box making him be a conventional

president. He`s showing us in every way conceivable eight months now,

almost nine months into the job, he`s not going to act that way and anybody

who tries to do so does so at their peril.

KORNACKI: And, Tim, the promise of Kelly, at least from the standpoint of

sort of institutional Washington, was he was going to have order in the

White House. Maybe not the president when it came to tweeting, but when it

came to running the White House, there would be order. It looks like

according to this reporting that`s not sitting well specifically with

Donald Trump, that kind of regimentation.

TIM O`BRIEN, EXECUTIVE EDITOR, BLOOMBERG VIEW: Well, he`s the latest adult

in the room with the president. And there`s been in recurring theme since

Trump got elected that however wayward he might become and whatever

extremes he`s prone to there will be adults around who can manage him. We

heard it about Mattis, we heard it about Tillerson. It happened with

Kelly. There was this thought Ivanka and Jared would be regulators.

And the reality is, is no one`s a regulator of Donald Trump. He trusts his

own gut. He ran a business for decades where he was a solo pilot. He`s

got an unflagging sense of confidence in his own judgment.

What ends up happening is when he feels he`s getting fenced in, he goes

even further off the reservation. You saw that post-Charlottesville.

Everyone was telling him there`s way a way you should speak about this

event and he didn`t.

KORNACKI: Yes. And, James, bringing in the poll numbers we were showing

in the opening too. This is the latest – 56 percent, this is a FOX News

poll from yesterday. The word was put to them, tearing, tearing apart the

country.

JAMES PETERSON, MSNBC CONTRIBUTOR: Yes.

KORNACKI: And 56 percent agreed with that statement. I`m trying to figure

out if that registers at all with the president or the folks around him,

and specifically because the wild card here, whenever we see poll findings

like this is, there have been other damning numbers like this about him

that date back – I remember one a few weeks before the campaign where

people were asked, does Donald Trump the candidate have a sense of decency?

PETERSON: Right.

KORNACKI: And 61 percent said no.

PETERSON: Right.

KORNACKI: And then he got elected. I wonder how he processes this.

PETERSON: I`m not sure if the polls indicate anything that`s actionable in

terms of how politics move in the world of Trump. But when you think about

the clips we just played, it`s striking to me the proximity of his comments

around Charlottesville and his inability to sort of step into any kind of

presidential role in that space and then within a week, 10 days, he`s

pardoning Sheriff Joe Arpaio. I mean, that pardon and his response to

Charlottesville I think are part of what we`re seeing reflected in these

polls.

I mean, that`s two sort of lightning rod moments where President Trump

really reveals himself as someone who cannot stand in the gap as a

president when the nation`s in crisis, but also who was sort of giving

coverage to the kinds of folks who do tear this nation apart. Whether –

wherever you are on immigration, you can look at what Arpaio has done as

sheriff and see that this guy has not conducted himself appropriately as an

officer of the law.

KORNACKI: OK, quick break here. Round table staying with us.

This is HARDBALL, where the action is.

KORNACKI: Back after this with potential big challenge facing Democrats as

they start to look at their options for candidates for president in 2020.

Plus, the HARDBALL round table tells us three things you might not know.

HARDBALL returns after this.

KORNACKI: And we`re back with the HARDBALL round table.

Well, how about this? The Iowa caucuses are only about, wait for it, 900

days away, give or take. So, it`s not too early to look at the Democrat

prospects.

And as “Politico” wrote today, the list of names highlights a big potential

problem for Democrats. Quote: Old but well-known versus fresh but

anonymous. That`s how the 2020 Democratic presidential field is shaping up

so far and it is causing anxiety within a party that is starting to

acknowledge that President Donald Trump could be harder to beat for

reelection than the base would like to admit.

Among the most well-known names, Elizabeth Warren, she`d be 71 in 2020.

Joe Biden would be 77 on Election Day. Bernie Sanders who would be 79.

So, James, let me ask you. I think all of the rules we thought we knew

about how things work maybe are open for debate here, but those are the

three biggest names. If you poll them right now, they`re probably one,

two, three. Biden, Sanders, Warren.

Should we be looking seriously at them or should we be looking towards

somebody else from the second tier?

PETERSON: Well, it`s certainly worth taking a look at them seriously. I

like Warren the most out of there because of her commitment to economic

justice and the way I think her appeal cuts across a younger demographic.

But I think there are three, pun intended, dark horses we`re not talking

about. We`ve got Cory Booker in Senate. I think we`ve got to think

(INAUDIBLE) Kamala Harris who is also emerging, and then there`s a former

governor from the state of Massachusetts who I think we might see enter

into the scene as well.

KORNACKI: Michael Dukakis.

(CROSSTALK)

O`BRIEN: Totally wrong decade.

I think the Kamala Harris is an interesting prospect in all of this and I

think pairing her with someone like Joe Biden injects a new generation into

the debate. I think the Democrats have to focus on honing their message.

And I don`t think putting out people who are seen as out-to-pasture is a

good strong part of that. I think unless they pair those folks with

younger members of the party, they`re going to be in trouble.

KORNACKI: And Kamal Harris, we should add, this week, came out for single-

payer health care that Bernie Sanders (INAUDIBLE).

Beth?

FOUHY: OK. My vote is somebody old and well-known, but not any of those

three, Al Franken. He brings a showbiz quality to politics which I think

running against Trump, the Democrats are going to need.

You cannot run a traditional political campaign against Donald Trump.

Seventeen Republicans tried it in 2016, one very famous, very powerful

Democrat tried it in 2016, didn`t work.

Al Franken, funny. He kind of knows show biz, very smart. He could get

Trump off his game a little bit, but he too will be almost 70 by the time.

KORNACKI: Young in comparison to the other three. So, maybe he could run

as the next generation somehow.

Roundtable is staying with us. Up next, these three will tell me something

I don`t know. That`s not hard at all.

You`re watching HARDBALL.

KORNACKI: Back with the roundtable.

Beth, tell me something I don`t know.

FOUHY: So, today, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin sort of seemed to put

the brakes of putting Harriet Tubman on the 20. If that`s the case, that

means only one woman has been on the face of paper currency in the United

States, that`s Martha Washington and no African-American.

KORNACKI: All right. Tim?

O`BRIEN: Donald Trump`s favorite Bond character is Goldfinger.

KORNACKI: All right. James?

PETERSON: We`re back to school this week. Everyone knows that. But what

is weighing on the minds of students all across this nation,

Charlottesville and obviously Harvey.

KORNACKI: OK. Thank you, everybody.

“ALL IN WITH CHRIS HAYES” starts right now.

