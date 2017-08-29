Hardball with Chris Matthews, Transcript 8/29/17 Houston Disaster, search and rescue.

Transcript:

STEVE KORNACKI, GUEST HOST: Trump in Texas.

Let`s play HARDBALL.

Good evening. I`m Steve Kornacki, in for Chris Matthews.

The city of Houston is now facing its worst-case scenario. A city already

paralyzed from the fallout of a record-shattering storm, Harvey – it has

seen as much as three-and-a-half feet of rain in some areas, and that rain

is still falling.

The catastrophic flooding in Houston now threatening to get worse as two

nearby reservoirs and a levy overflowed. Emergency crews meanwhile

continue to race to find survivors. Already, thousands have been rescued

from their homes, tens of thousands now seeking refuge in shelters.

Here is the mayor of Houston, Sylvester Turner.

MAYOR SYLVESTER TURNER, HOUSTON, TEXAS: With respect to shelters

(INAUDIBLE) at the jar-jar (ph) Brown now. We have expanded our capacity.

The reality is, is that not only are we providing shelter for Houstonians,

but we are also providing shelters for people who are coming outside the

city of Houston who have been directly impacted by the storm. We`re not

turning anyone away.

KORNACKI: The city plans to open two more mega-shelters to accommodate the

homeless. There were also reports of looters in some parts of the city.

Houston police chief Art Acevedo said a handful were arrested, but Houston

would not be tolerating people victimizing the community. Acevedo also

confirmed that one police officer, Sergeant Steve Perez, died after

floodwaters overcame his vehicle.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: (INAUDIBLE) got there. It was too treacherous to go

under and look for him. So we made a decision to leave officers there

waiting until the morning because as much as we wanted to recover him last

night, we could not put more officers at risk.

KORNACKI: Officials say that Harvey could make a second landfall near

Houston tomorrow morning.

For more now, I am joined by NBC`s Gabe Gutierrez. And Gabe, look, we see

the scene you`re standing in the midst of right now. We`ve been watching

pictures, images, videos like this for several days now. Take us to the

ground there. What are you seeing that`s not coming through to us on TV?

GABE GUTIERREZ, NBC CORRESPONDENT: Hi, there, Steve. Well, one thing I

can say. We are seeing something right now that we have not seen since

this thing began here in Houston. And that is the sun. A bit of good

news. The sun is now out in parts of Houston, so we`re getting a break

from the rain.

Other parts of the Houston area, however, are still getting rain, and the

water is still rising. As you can see behind me, this is a boat, one of

the many water rescue vessels that we`ve seen over the past several hours

here in this part of west Houston.

Hundreds of people have been evacuated from the neighborhood behind me,

families, you know, being taken from their homes and said – they say that

they had several feet of water inside. They didn`t think that the waters

would rise this quickly.

Now, as you mentioned, Steve, two reservoirs are overflowing here near

Houston, and they flow into the main bayou that goes into downtown Houston,

Buffalo Bayou, and that has prompted concerns that there could be more

flooding. More than 17,000 people are in emergency shelters.

President Trump visited Texas today and vowed to help Texas get back on its

feet. But yet, as we – as you mentioned, as well, the Houston police

chief confirming that among the five confirmed victims so far is that

Houston police officer who was on his way to work, a 34-year veteran of the

police force, Sergeant Steve Perez. His wife is devastated and says that

she hadn`t wanted him to go in to work that day. But he said that there

was work to do.

So here in Houston overnight, we expect these water rescues to continue.

And the question will be, how long will this water be around? Authorities

say some homes could be inundated for up to a month – Steve.

KORNACKI: All right, NBC`s Gabe Gutierrez on the ground there in Houston -

- Gabe, thank you for that.

Meanwhile, the president, Donald Trump – he traveled to Texas today. He

praised the recovery efforts there while meeting with state officials and

emergency responders. Trump was accompanied by the first lady, Melania

Trump.

In Corpus Christi, the president got cheers for waving a Texas flag in the

air in front of a crowd of supporters. While the head of FEMA warned of a

long and frustrating recovery, the president offered an optimistic

assessment, said that Texas can handle anything.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We want to do it better than

ever before. We want to be looked at in five years, in ten years from now

as this is the way to do it. This was of epic proportion. Nobody`s ever

seen anything like this.

KORNACKI: And Trump had this message for Texas`s governor, Greg Abbott.

TRUMP: So Governor, again, thank you very much. And we won`t say

congratulations. We don`t want to do that. We don`t want to congratulate.

We`ll congratulate each other when it`s all finished.

KORNACKI: The president also toured a command center in Austin. He did

not go to Houston. According to press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders,

President Trump wanted to be cautious about not disrupting the ongoing

recovery effort.

For more on the president`s visit and what is going on in Houston, I`m

joined by Eugene Robinson, columnist for “The Washington Post,” and

Christina Bellantoni, assistant managing editor for politics at “The Los

Angeles Times.”

And Gene, this is one of those moments, I think in a presidency, in any

presidency, when you just have a natural disaster of this scale, one of the

jobs of a president traditionally just has to do with trying raise, to lift

the community`s spirits somehow. It`s almost a pep leader role, a

cheerleader role. I mean, the iconic example was Bush on that rubble pile

after 9/11 with the bullhorn. That is the traditional job of a president.

President Trump tried to do that today. How did he do?

EUGENE ROBINSON, “WASHINGTON POST,” MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: Well, you

know, he – he – look, he wasn`t Bush on the rubble. He wasn`t Ronald

Reagan after – after the Challenger disaster when he gave that incredible

televised speech.

He – he was – he was Donald Trump. He did what he had to do, which was

to go. He had to go and he had to show, to demonstrate that the federal

government in the person of the president is with you, Houstonians, is with

you, Texans. And we have your back and the nation has your back. That`s

what the visit was designed to say, and so he did it.

KORNACKI: Yes, and Christina, one of the things I`ve noticed just

following the commentary around not just the president`s visit today but

sort of the federal response to all of this this week, a lot of people

looking in at Houston, looking at some of the scenes that are emerging from

there of the many ways – obviously, a terrible tragedy here, but a

community coming together, a lot of the pictures showing, across ethnic

lines, across racial lines, across a lot of the lines of division that

dominate our politics. And obviously, the political culture right now, the

Trump era of political culture is so much about division.

I do think this is one of those moments, nationally looking in, people – a

lot of people, I think, on both sides are looking at this with some hope

that there could be a broader message here about unity in this country.

CHRISTINA BELLANTONI, “LOS ANGELES TIMES”: You are such an optimist,

Steve. I mean, I think that would be really nice, and you have seen many,

many human stories coming out of this. You know, this is at a time when we

need each other, right, and you see people come together just as you said,

across lines.

I saw somebody with a sign saying, We`re not going to check your papers if

you come to us for shelter, which, obviously, immigration is also a very

big issue in Texas.

So yea, and the president being there also sends a signal to help the rest

of the country really put a human face and showcase everything that`s going

on there, maybe they open their wallets and give to the Red Cross or

somebody, to be able to say, like, We`re here for you. We will rally in

support.

You know, whatever happened after Katrina, there was a lot of really awful

response, but there was a lot of people coming together to rally for a

community that had been devastated because once the pictures aren`t on

television anymore, you know, this is going to be a very, very long clean-

up effort and a lot more happening there for a long time.

KORNACKI: And Gene, that is the other reality of this. When that water

recedes, this is, as Christina is saying, this is massive, the rebuilding.

And this is on Donald Trump`s plate as president now – Houston, the

recovery, what the city becomes from this.

ROBINSON: Exactly. At one point this afternoon, a reporter for “The

Washington Post” was told by a Houston flood control official that 25 to 30

percent of Harris County was under water at that moment. And that`s – you

know, that`s 1,700 square miles or something, a huge, huge, vast extent of

territory, and a huge city with lots of infrastructure. It`s going to be

enormously expensive. It`s going to take a long, long time to fix. So

that`s one piece of it.

The other piece of it – and these are words that the president is not

likely to speak, but he should, “climate change.” It is fairly likely,

certainly very likely that the effects of this hurricane were exacerbated

by climate change, by the fact that the water in the Gulf of Mexico was so

warm, by the fact that there were no prevailing currents to steer the storm

away. And instead, it just sort of sat over Houston and delivered up to 52

inches of rain, which is just – it was a new continental U.S. record.

And there are huge implications, I think, for the planning and protection

of coastal cities, including Houston but not limited to Houston – New

Orleans, Miami. There are a lot of cities that really need to take a

really good look at how they will deal with the next big storm because

there will be more big storms.

KORNACKI: And Christina, I guess the question for the president, the

question for our political system back in Washington…

BELLANTONI: Right.

KORNACKI: What is next? What is next in terms of, we see what`s going on

on the ground, the water will eventually recede. Does this story recede?

Does the issue of Houston recede from the national spotlight? Or – is

there a next step here?

BELLANTONI: I mean, in some ways, this is one more major thing added to

Congress`s plate. You know, you`ve got the federal debt ceiling that they

need to address, passing a budget, and they`re going to want to pass

(INAUDIBLE) I actually went back and did a little research earlier today.

So Hurricane Sandy, or Superstorm Sandy – it took them more than two

months after that storm to pass a federal disaster relief package, $50

billion. So you know, you can expect it would take at least that long,

maybe longer given all of the gridlock. Maybe it`s something they can do

swiftly.

Then you have to think about the fact that this is a president who really

wanted to pass an infrastructure program and he had spent a good amount of

time talking about that this year. There is support among both Republicans

and Democrats. Here`s the place that infrastructure is basically in

really, really bad shape. You know, is this an area where he can maybe put

some momentum into his agenda and say, Look, let`s start in Houston, and we

can talk about what we`re going to do in the rest of the country.

It`s possible, but anything related to spending is really, really sticky

and difficult in any climate in Washington, but particularly in this

climate in Washington.

KORNACKI: And we have – we have certainly seen that. Christina

Bellantoni, Eugene Robinson, thanks to both of you for joining us.

And as those floodwaters continue to rise in Houston, officials are warning

Texans about the potential health threats posed by this crisis. And for

more on that, I`m joined by Dr. Irwin Redlener. He`s the director of the

National Center for Disaster Preparedness at Columbia University here in

New York. Doctor, thank you for joining us.

Let me ask you a bottom line question her. We see all these pictures with

three, four, five feet, it looks like, of water. When that water

eventually recedes, how bad is the situation we`re going to be looking at?

DR. IRWIN REDLENER, DIRECTOR OF DISASTER PREPAREDNESS, COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY:

Well, we`re going to see a horrendous amount of destruction of homes, et

cetera. And even the houses that are going to look fairly intact, the

inundation of this water is going to yield to all – lead to all kinds of

problems like the infestation of mold, which is actually a very dangerous

situation. It may make some homes actually inhabitable. (sic)

So I think we have to really understand that this is going to be a massive

problem. We`re going to have to have managed expectations for how quickly

we`re going to get back to normal. Some people will not be able to return

to their homes or communities for months if not for years. So we`ve got a

long haul ahead of us.

And right now, though, we`re obviously focused on saving lives. Hence (ph)

a couple other key issues that are going to help determine whether we`ve

done a good job in the planning and execution of response with this major

disaster.

KORNACKI: Yes, let me ask you about that response that we`re seeing right

now because, obviously, the measuring stick for everybody for one of these

is Katrina, Katrina being the ultimate failure in terms of a government`s

response. That`s more than a decade in the past now. We`ve talked so much

in the years between about learning the lessons from Katrina, not letting

that happen again.

As you watch the response to Harvey right now, compared to Katrina, have

lessons been learned in the right way?

REDLENER: Well, some lessons have and some haven`t. But one of the

striking things now, Steve, is that we have a highly more competent federal

response possibility or potential here. We have – we have very excellent

people that are running the health response in the Department of Health and

Human Services, a guy named Bob Kavlick (ph), who was just determined to be

the assistant secretary for preparedness and response, fantastic, a very

capable leader of FEMA now in Brock Long, and actually – oh, also in the

National Security Council – really good people.

So we have the infrastructure in place and the dedicated people that are

going to help make this happen. The problem now is, how is this all going

to relate to the local and state efforts, which are going to be absolutely

critical to making sure this happens.

Texas is a strange place in some ways. They have home rule. That means

that what we saw the other day was the governor says we have a mandatory

evacuation. The mayor of Houston says, you know, shelter in place. And

then every county, and there`s dozens of counties now that are in this

emergency situation, each one of them making their own decisions.

So the management of the assets, the resources, the assessment of what

needs to be done now is very much scattered. I`m worried about that in

looking at how people are going to respond to the disasters.

But the big marker is going to be how good a job are we going to do at

taking care of the more vulnerable people? 40 percent of Houston is in –

children are in poverty. We have people in hospitals, in nursing homes.

We have old people, older people who need medications. How are we going to

manage that? And that yet remains to be seen. But recovery is a long,

long time away.

KORNACKI: All right, Dr. Irwin Redlener from Columbia here in New York,

thank you for that.

Quick break here coming up, but we`ve got a lot ahead, including there is

new scrutiny to tell about on Donald Trump and his praise for Vladimir

Putin, this following reports that the Trump organization was looking to

close a major real estate deal in Moscow while Trump was campaigning for

president.

Plus, North Korea`s most brazen provocation yet, a missile fired over

Japan. Japanese citizens awoke to emergency alerts saying that a missile

was approaching the country. Today, President Trump says all options are

on the table. What exactly does that mean?

And new reporting that President Trump fired a long-time aide because he

wasn`t happy with the crowd size at one of his rallies.

And finally, the HARDBALL roundtable is going to be here with three things

you might not know.

This is HARDBALL, where the action is.

KORNACKI: As we`ve been talking about, President Trump was in Texas today.

He was joined for part of that visit by Governor Greg Abbott. Governor

Abbott offered praise for President Trump and the federal government`s

response. Take a listen.

GOV. GREG ABBOTT (R), TEXAS: What I`ve learned is we can count on the

president of the United States and his staff for helping Texas.

KORNACKI: And that was Governor Greg Abbott of Texas, he among the Texas

leaders who met with President Trump on his visit to that state today.

We`ll be right back.

KORNACKI: Welcome back to HARDBALL. The news that Donald Trump was

pursuing a real estate deal in Moscow while simultaneously running for

president last year has brought new scrutiny to many of his campaign

statements. In fact, it was during that time period that Trump issued some

of his most questionable defenses of Vladimir Putin.

Here`s how he attempted to justify Putin`s treatment of journalists in

Russia. This was back in December of 2015.

TRUMP: He`s running his country. And at least he`s a leader, you know,

unlike what we have in this country.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: But again, he kills journalists that don`t agree with

him.

TRUMP: Well, I think our country does plenty of killing also, Joe.

KORNACKI: Two weeks after, Trump lawyer Michael Cohen sent an e-mail

appeal to Putin`s top deputy, Dmitri Peskov. Trump also defended Putin

from a British public inquiry that determined Putin ordered the murder of a

former KGB agent in London.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: The fact is that he hasn`t

been convicted of anything.

Some people say he absolutely didn`t do it. First of all, he says he

didn`t do it. But many people say wasn`t him. So who knows did it?

QUESTION: But the relationship with Putin, you can`t go on saying, oh, he

thinks I`m brilliant, and just ignore the things that he`s doing, right?

TRUMP: I would say this. I think it would be great if we had a good

relationship with Russia.

KORNACKI: However, “The Washington Post” reports that – quote – “White

House special counsel Ty Cobb said Trump knew nothing about Cohen`s effort

to enlist Peskov`s help.”

Of course, Trump also made overtures to Putin before he was a candidate as

well. Back in 2013, he tweeted, “Do you think Putin will be going to the

Miss Universe Pageant in November in Moscow? If so, will he become my new

best friend?”

And the president`s defense of Putin continued long after that Moscow real

estate deal fell through. Asked just yesterday whether Russia poses a

security threat, Trump declined to mention the country by name.

QUESTION: Mr. Trump, would you consider Russia as a security threat?

Thank you.

TRUMP: Well, I consider countries a security threat, unfortunately, when

you look at what`s going on in the world today.

But these are all threats that we will be able to handle if we have to.

KORNACKI: And joining me now is former federal prosecutor Paul Butler, an

MSNBC legal analyst. And Carol Leonnig is a reporter with “The Washington

Post.”

And, Carol, let me start with you, because it`s – we play those clips of

Trump late 2015, early 2016. You`re now reporting that at this same time

that he is saying those things about Vladimir Putin, the Trump Organization

is pursuing this real estate deal in Moscow.

And I guess I`m trying to figure out how you tell the difference between is

Trump saying something nice to Putin to try to get this deal through, or is

Trump just saying what he always says about Putin and strongmen in general?

Because we have got him praising Putin and other strongmen for years before

and after.

CAROL LEONNIG, “THE WASHINGTON POST”: You can`t be inside Donald Trump`s

heart and mind, or at least reporters can`t.

But I would say that it is more than suspicious/coincidental that now that

we have seen a series of e-mails and correspondence in the Trump

organization in which there is discussion about Donald Trump saying nice

things about Putin, and an aide and longtime ally of Donald Trump saying, I

can get Putin to say nice things about you, it is odd that all in the fall

of 2015, while this is being discussed, that`s exactly when both Putin and

Donald Trump are saying nice things about each other, and continue on

through the – as the presidential campaign really heats up in 2016.

It is striking to me as well that with our reporting on Sunday night and

more again on Monday, we`re finding out the president wasn`t entirely

forthright about his interests in Moscow. He may have been absolutely

correct in June of 2016 when he said, I currently, I have no interests in

Russia, at least if you add the word currently.

But he had been pursuing this for some months, and a very, very close deal-

maker in his team was doing it as well and reached out to Putin`s

gatekeeper to try to get it done.

KORNACKI: Yes.

Paul, I`m listening to this and thinking about this on two tracks here.

One is just the politics, the public relations, as Carol says, Donald

Trump`s statements from last spring on and currently. He will always talk

in the present tense. I don`t have business interests. There is no –

it`s almost like you think back to Bill Clinton, the definition of the word

is.

But at one point, there was an attempt, we`re now finding out, to have a

business deal go down there. From the standpoint of a prosecutor, from

though, from the standpoint of a potentially even Robert Mueller, the

special counsel, looking at this, is there anything in that discrepancy

that a prosecutor would be interested in?

PAUL BUTLER, MSNBC LEGAL ANALYST: Absolutely, Steve.

So, Trump operatives have this pattern of always looking for the hookup

with high-level Russian officials. If it is a business hookup, it`s legal.

If it`s a hookup for the campaign, that`s more problematic.

But here is the thing. The president is always obfuscating. He`s always

creating these false narratives. He says he didn`t have any financial

dealings with the Russians. We know that wasn`t true. He created this

story for Donald Jr. about what happened at the meeting with the Russian

lawyer.

What is he trying to cover up? The Bible says the wicked fleeth when no

man pursueth. Mueller is wondering, what is that that Trump is trying to

hide? He`s sure creating the impression that he doesn`t want something

out.

KORNACKI: So, you`re saying, in terms if you`re a prosecutor, this smells

funny. You get curious. You start looking, because you mentioned like

this statement to the press about Donald Trump Jr. that the president

himself had a role in, maybe Mueller is interested.

Just the act of a president or a political figure misleading or lying in

public, there`s no crime there, right? You`re saying this just arouses

suspicion.

BUTLER: Yes. It goes to consciousness of guilt.

When you go after public officials, you have to counter the defense that

they were just ignorant, they weren`t intentionally breaking the law. So

to prove that they were willfully and flagrantly violating the law, you

look at situations like when they`re lying or not being transparent.

Or why are you not being forthcoming if you didn`t do anything wrong?

KORNACKI: And, Carol, the other thing where I ask the same question I

asked you to start with, how do you know difference?

There`s this potential entanglement, it looks like we`re seeing here,

between Trump the candidate and Trump the businessman. And I`m thinking

back to this time period, December 2015, January 2016, when everyone in the

world, including I think Donald Trump`s campaign, didn`t actually think he

was going to become president in 2017.

So you can almost look at your story here and see two tracks, a political

track and then a, yes, there has to be life when this campaign ends and I`m

not president and I need to make money track. And can you even separate

those things?

LEONNIG: Well, I don`t think we seen an absolute quid pro quo.

But I agree with Paul entirely that you do start to see an effort and now a

pattern, at least in the stories that we have written at “The Washington

Post,” a pattern of cases in which the president is not telling the whole

story or directs a story that shades out things that are not so flattering

and not such a good thing for his narrative. He shades out the bad facts,

if you will.

And that definitely happened on Air Force one when he was helping tell his

son how to shape his story about why they met with a Russian lawyer and not

to mention anything about incriminating information they were promised

about Hillary Clinton.

But back to your question about entanglement, the reason this set of e-

mails that we have now been reporting on for some days, the reason this is

so sensitive to the president and to the White House and to the campaign is

because it gives the impression that at least some people working on this

deal were describing how this tower could help the presidential candidacy

and the presidential candidacy could help the tower.

So, Felix Sater, the broker on this deal, and again a longtime ally of

Donald Trump, said, we will all be celebrating with President Donald Trump

and this wonderful skyscraper, the largest in European history.

KORNACKI: Yes. They got President Trump, but they did not get the

skyscraper, I guess.

Anyway, Carol Leonnig, Paul Butler, thanks to both of you for joining us.

And up next: North Korea abandons restraint, firing a missile over Japan.

What does this tell us about North Korea`s capabilities and where this

conflict is headed?

This is HARDBALL, where the action is.

KORNACKI: Welcome back to HARDBALL.

Early Tuesday morning, residents in northern Japan awoke to the terrifying

sounds of sirens warning them to take cover as a missile flew overhead.

For the third time in the last two decades, North Korea had fired that a

mid-range ballistic missile over Japan.

It ultimately landed in the Pacific. North Korea`s news agency announced

that Kim Jong-un was present for the missile launch. The Associated Press

also reported the North Korean leader said the country should conduct more

missile tests into the Pacific Ocean.

And the president responded, warning North Korea that – quote – “All

options are now on the table.”

But what are those options?

I`m joined by Hagar Chemali, former spokesperson for the U.S. Mission to

the United Nations, and CEO of Greenwich Media Strategies, and Colonel Jack

Jacobs, retired Army colonel and MSNBC military analyst.

Hagar, what is the message? From North Korea`s standpoint, they launch

this over Japan. They say more are on the way. The leaders there is

watching it. What is the message they want the world taking from this?

HAGAR CHEMALI, FORMER SPOKESPERSON, U.S. MISSION TO UNITED NATIONS:

Listen, North Korea has been preparing for years for an attack on its own

soil and their whole goal was always, they want to attack first, right?

And, in particular, they obviously have always had goals to unify the

Korean Peninsula. Their message is, we are very serious and, more

importantly, we are prepared, very well-prepared, to target and to hit Guam

in particular.

KORNACKI: Colonel Jack, all options on the table, is that just sort of

generic response? Is there something specific the United States can do?

COL. JACK JACOBS (RET.), MSNBC MILITARY ANALYST: I don`t think it`s

anything.

I think that was mostly for American popular consumption. All options

certainly are on the table, but we`re not going to conduct a preemptive

strike on North Korea. I think we have got a great counterstrike

capability. And we`re ready to use it.

But I don`t think we`re going to conduct a preemptive strike. And it would

be useful if China would remind North Korea of this and that any strike on

the United States or its allies will result in a devastating counterstrike.

KORNACKI: The message North Korea is trying to send is, we`re serious. Do

we believe that? Given the capability, if North Korea ever launched

anything against us, or against South Korea, for that matter, the

capability the United States has to wipe North Korea out in an instant, do

we think they`re that irrational?

CHEMALI: I don`t know that – I think maybe there are some who think that

Kim Jong-un, for example, is irrational, but I think most experts will say

that he is actually quite a rational leader and that we have to approach

him as such, and that doing any kind of provocations is not going to get us

anywhere.

I think – the colonel has always – I have always agreed with you – has

hit it right on the…

(CROSSTALK)

JACOBS: You`re the only person in the world who has agreed with me on

anything.

(LAUGHTER)

CHEMALI: He hits the nail on the head.

First of all, all roads lead to Beijing. It is time for China to ramp up

the pressure. There are still things he could do. There are ways that we

can twist China`s arms, of course, with additional sanctions and such and

prohibiting them from importing textiles from North Korea and targeting

their banks, of course.

But, that being said, I agree. I think this was for – the all options on

the table was about American consumption. And at the end of the day, all

options are bad. We have to go for the least bad options.

JACOBS: Yes. We don`t have any military options, save maybe the use of

cyber. But we`re not prepared to go…

(CROSSTALK)

KORNACKI: So, where is this going? Is this all coming to a head with some

kind of resolution in the near future?

Or is this going to be like so many of these other altercations, dust-ups

with North Korea, where it kind of fades out, and then there`s another one

a year from now, two years from now?

JACOBS: Well, there`s one thing to keep in mind.

North Korea is never going to give up its nuclear weapons or its ability to

deliver them, no matter what happens. So, that`s the first thing.

The second is that, as a result, we`re going to have to live with North

Korea with nuclear weapons. And, therefore, we need to have the most

dependable counterstrike capability, anti-missile capability, and cyber-

capability, because, at the end of the day, we have to protect ourselves

and our allies.

And, more important, we have to convince our allies, who are now very, very

skittish, that in fact we do intend to defend them. And we have got a long

way to go before we do that.

KORNACKI: OK.

Well, Colonel Jack Jacobs and Hagar Chemali, thank you both for joining us.

Another quick break here. Up next, though: President Trump claims he

timed the Joe Arpaio pardon to get higher ratings. That statement is

revealing. It`s part of a larger pattern with the president. We`re going

to talk about it next.

You`re watching HARDBALL.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

TRUMP: A lot of people think it was the right thing to do, John.

And, actually, in the middle of a hurricane, even though it was a Friday

evening, I assumed the ratings would be far higher than they would be

normally. The hurricane was just starting.

KORNACKI: All right, welcome back to HARDBALL.

That was President Trump defending his decision to issue a pardon for

Sheriff Joe Arpaio Friday night as Hurricane Harvey was coming ashore.

As the president explained, he said knew the ratings would be high.

Donald Trump has often displayed a fixation with numbers, whether it`s his

ratings, crowd sizes, polls, money, presidential accomplishments.

Let`s watch.

TRUMP: Thank you, everybody. What a crowd. What a turnout.

I don`t believe that any president has accomplished as much as this

president in the first six or seven months.

(CHEERING AND APPLAUSE)

TRUMP: I really don`t believe it.

We`re unleashing a new era of American prosperity, perhaps like we have

never seen before.

It will be the single biggest tax cut in American history.

(CHEERING AND APPLAUSE)

TRUMP: I guess it was the biggest Electoral College win since Ronald

Reagan.

We had the biggest audience in the history of inaugural speeches.

They`re elite. I went to better schools that they did. I was a better

student than they were. I live in a bigger, more beautiful apartment and I

live in the White House, too, which is really great.

STEVE KORNACKI, MSNBC HOST: All right. I`m joined now by the HARDBALL

roundtable. Linette Lopez is a senior correspondent at “Business Insider”,

Katie Glueck is senior political correspondent with “McClatchy” newspapers,

and Nicholas Confessore, a political reporter at “The New York Times”, also

an MSNBC contributor.

Thanks to all of you for joining us.

Linette, I wonder what is the president, we had this recurring story line

it seems with Trump where people say, well, you know, he`s 70, 71 years old

now. He is not going to change. And I do notice this is how he talked for

40 years.

LINETTE LOPEZ, SENIOR CORRESPONDENT, BUSINESS INSIDER: Yes, I`m not a

therapist. So, all I can talk about is how the American people are

receiving this. By the people who are leaving his discussion, talk, rally,

whatever you want to call it, in Arizona, I think the American people want

to hear about them and what he`s doing for them and not what they`re doing

for him, and how they`re making him feel. How big he thinks whatever he

thinks should be as big, is it big enough? I guess not.

KORNACKI: I guess what I wonder, Katie, is, it seems that the reaction

splits everything with Donald Trump, right? It splits into two camp and

they take very different things from it. And there`s part of the country I

think that looks at it, and is offended by it.

You`re reducing this to television ratings. You`re taking the hurricane,

you`re taking a pardon, you`re bringing up television – it`s distasteful.

It`s ugly. It`s wrong. I hear that.

But it seems like with Donald Trump, it does connect with something out

there as well. And I guess that`s the question I`m curious. What does it

connect with? I know it offends people, but it does seem to connect with

some people, too.

KATIE GLUECK, SENIOR POLITICAL CORRESPONDENT, MCCLATCHY: Well, it connects

with the Republican base, and this is something – I know you spent

sometime taking a look and writing about it as well, but the Republican

base remains very firmly in President Trump`s corner and they love his

style. You know, if they`re taking a look at, the way that he`s handled

Hurricane Harvey, for example. You know, they appreciate whether that

brash approach, it speaks to that sort of businessman style that he`s had

that drew them to him in the first place.

You know, even more so, they feel that the criticism he is getting, whether

it`s, you know, the argument that he wasn`t empathetic enough early today

in the way that he handled the storm or any other issue that is dividing

the country here, they feel that Trump from the very beginning has not

gotten a fair shake from the media, from the Democrats and they feel that

he deserves to continue to note crowd sizes and note poll numbers as sort

of an extra layer, a validation that they think he`s not getting otherwise.

KORNACKI: I`ll ask you about this. “Bloomberg News” reported today that

President Trump was in a bad mood last week before that big rally in

Phoenix. The president didn`t think the arena was full enough apparently.

He blamed George Gigicos, he`s the former White House director of advance,

who had organized the event as a contractor for the Republican National

Committee. Trump later had his top security aide, Keith Schiller, inform

Gigicos that he`d never manage a Trump rally again. This according to

three people familiar with the matter.

In spite of his reported anger that night, President Trump alluded to the

crowd size at that event during a press conference yesterday. Take a look.

TRUMP: You saw the massive crowd we had. The people went crazy when I

said, what do you think of Sheriff Joe or something to that effect, that

place went absolutely crazy when I was in Arizona last week.

KORNACKI: Nick, it`s an admission of weakness, right, if the crowd is

anything but massive. It`s an admission of weakness if the crowd is

anything but ecstatic to see them and to hear from. That`s the best I can

glean from listening to this for a couple of years.

NICK CONFESSORE, POLITICAL REPORTER, THE NEW YORK TIMES: Look, all

presidents try to calibrate what`s popular and what`s possible. All

president would rather being popular than unpopular. But this is a

president for whom being liked and approved of seems to be the lode star of

his politics and his campaign.

This is a president who on the campaign trail, as Katie remembers, would

actually tailor and think about his policy speeches in terms of the crowd

reaction in the room. It is everything to him and the problem is it

sometimes seems as though that that`s all he has to guide himself on how he

is doing.

KORNACKI: Is it a self-fulfilling thing on some level? Is that the

calculation that if I say it enough, just enough, people will start to kind

of feel and start to believe it themselves? In the absence of putting

anything else out there?

LOPEZ: Yes, I think people who have known Trump intimately or who have

written biographies of him actually say they`re these moments of self-

awareness and moments of clarity that he has where he questions himself or

he says something that`s a little bit self-deprecating. And you know that

he`s conscious of what he`s doing.

But it`s all written in “The Art of the Deal”. This is how you do it. You

convince yourself. You convince the people around you. You make huge

proclamations. If you don`t fulfill them, oh, well, you know, you just

move on to the next thing.

And so, I think he`s thinking he can do that with the presidency. I think

based on the poll numbers, we`re seeing that people are getting tired of

that. You know, this isn`t just his base. This is about the Trump

curious, the people who said, what the heck, I`ll just vote for Trump. I

don`t know what I`m going to do.

And I was talking to some people who are in that camp this weekend, and

especially the younger ones who were willing to say, you know what, we

don`t have a leg to stand on. You know, we really messed up here. And

this is getting into dangerous territory when you`re seeing things like

what did he with Arpaio last weekend.

KORNACKI: Yes, we`ve never had a president who was elected with more of

his voters having a negative opinion of him and lower expectations, which

creates this whole dynamic of how do you measure if they disapprove now,

did they – were they all just going to disapprove.

Anyway, up next, a live report from Houston where the recovery effort

continues. We`ll be right back.

KORNACKI: Welcome back to HARDBALL.

More rain is expected in Houston. Already, thousands of evacuees have move

into shelters there.

For more on what is going on in Houston, let`s check in with NBC`s Maya

Rodriguez. She is at one of those shelters.

Maya, obviously, we can see the crowd around. But set the scene for us,

would you?

MAYA RODRIGUEZ, NBC NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Yes, Steve, we`re at the George R.

Brown Convention Center. We`re in downtown Houston. Good news, we have

finally gotten a break in the rain. It has been raining all day long.

But take a look out here. There are several hundred people in line here

just waiting to get into the shelter. They`ve been waiting quite a while.

Part of the issue is, they need to check in. They need to go to security

first, then they need to register with the Red Cross. All of these people

waiting to get in, waiting to get out of the elements.

A lot of these people, of course, have been rescued from the floodwaters

here in Houston. There are at least 17,000 people across the city who have

been put into shelters, 45 of them around the Houston metro area.

This one the largest by far. There are more than 9,000 people here. Far

more than the 5,000 they said they had had, which was at capacity. That`s

because they only had 5,000 cots.

But they basically blew through that number last night because they said,

listen, we are not going to turn anybody away. If they need to get out of

the rain, get a warm meal, get some clean clothes, because a lot of the

people that are coming in here are wet, they are cold, they`ve been plucked

from the floodwaters. And they`ve been brought here either by helicopter,

city buses, school buses, pretty much any vehicle that they can get on in

order to get here to this shelter. But again, all of these people still

waiting to get in. Many, many more in shelters all across the city –

Steve.

KORNACKI: All right. Maya Rodriquez, down there in Houston. Maya, thank

you for that. And we`ll be right back.

KORNACKI: And welcome back to HARDBALL.

With his visit to Texas today, Donald Trump was thrust into the role of

consoler in chief. Take a look.

TRUMP: Thank you. We love you. You are special. We are here to take

care. We`re going to get you back and operating immediately.

KORNACKI: And I`m back with the roundtable, Linette, Katie and Nick.

Katie, we didn`t show it there. I think the part that elicited the

strongest response from the crowd from what I can tell you is when he held

up that Texas state flag and started waving it. You know, not every state

flag has a big sort of symbolic meaning to his residents but the Texas one

certainly seems to.

What notes did he hit today? Did he miss notes he should hit? What did

you think of it?

GLUECK: Sure. Well, certainly waving a Texas flag in Texas is going to

play very well in a state with immense state pride for sure. At the same

time, there are a lot of people including some Republicans, we heard from

Ari Fleischer earlier speaking elsewhere today, talking about how there was

an opportunity for him to hit for – for President Trump to hit, sort of

the empathy note. And he didn`t really deliver on that front.

We have these horrible and natural disasters, as we saw with President

Obama dealing with Hurricane Sandy, for example, Jeb Bush dealing with

hurricanes in Florida in the past, there`s really an opportunity to

demonstrate some leadership there, to put some partisanship aside. And

there were people on both sides today who thought, you know, as much as

they felt it was positive and constructive that he went down there as

opposed to –

(CROSSTALK)

GLUECK: Exactly.

KORNACKI: Something missing, you mentioned a couple of the previous

examples in 2005. President Bush`s response to Hurricane Katrina. It was

widely panned. That included his infamous praise for FEMA Director Michael

Brown.

GEORGE W. BUSH, FORMER PRESIDENT: Again, I want to thank you all for –

and, Brownie, you`re doing a heck of a job. The FEMA director is working

24 hours.

(APPLAUSE)

KORNACKI: In contrast, President Obama`s response to Hurricane Sandy days

before the 2012 election got mostly positive marks. He toured devastated

parts of New Jersey with Governor Chris Christie. He met emergency

responders and he comforted victims.

BARACK OBAMA, FORMER PRESIDENT: Are you OK?

(CROSSTALK)

OBAMA: Tough on you.

(CROSSTALK)

OBAMA: We`re going to help you get it all together. All right? I

promise. I promise. You`re going to be OK.

KORNACKI: Well, Nick, a lot of this is, it`s emotional when presidents

visit scenes like this. A lot of it has to do with just trying to lift the

morale. A lot of messages are simple. A lot of them can be non-verbal I

think you`re seeing here, just in the gestures from President Obama a few

years ago.

At the same time, Katie is talking about maybe missed opportunities for

Donald Trump. One thing that occurred to me is in the wake of

Charlottesville, in the wake of what that did to this nation, the kind of

debate that came from that, you have all of these things coming out of

Houston that sort of belie the idea that was presented by Charlottesville,

of such a torn and divided nation. You`ve got all these people receiving

across the lines of division that we`ve talked about existing for the last

few weeks.

And maybe today wasn`t the appropriate place, necessarily. But I do wonder

if there`s a chance there for the president or for somebody to use Houston

as example to say, as a quick counter example to what Charlottesville

revealed.

CONFESSORE: Look, there could be. The (INAUDIBLE) playback for a

president dealing with disasters is that the press conference with Bush

during Katrina. It is all come from there, right? The playbook is, show

empathy. Get involved. Show you`re active. Be on top of it and don`t

overpromise.

But I do think the empathy part is one that perhaps the president struggles

with. He is not a hugger so much. It`s not what he does. And his message

is predicated on the idea that there are bad people holding the country

back. There are bad guys in this fight. I`m going to get them.

It`s hard to make turn from I`ll be a uniter. It is not his natural

wavelength. So, I`m not sure I see him doing that, Steve.

KORNACKI: Yes, I would say, the reality show president`s – it`s never the

role he played before he came to politics, either, and government.

The HARDBALL roundtable, excuse me, is staying with us. Be right back.

KORNACKI: All right. We`re back with the HARDBALL roundtable.

Linette, tell me something I don`t know.

LOPEZ: I think it`s really important that people realize consumer

confidence has been going up since Trump won the presidency. But CEOs of

companies like JPMorgan and Accenture don`t see that confidence translating

into people spending more money. So, there`s a divergence between the soft

data, how we feel, and the hard data, what we spend. And as I think

Trump`s ratings are lower, that hard data is going to matter more and more.

KORNACKI: All right.

Katie?

GLUECK: What you may know is that there`s a lot of speculation about

whether or not the president is going to endorse in the primary against

Jeff Flake. What you may not know is that there are a lot of people around

the official Republican Party apparatus who are also very mad at Jeff

Flake. I was at the RNC summer meeting last week and the feeling was very

much a sense of frustration that Flake that would write a book in the first

place that was so critical of the president.

KORNACKI: Yes, he is in a world of trouble.

GLUECK: Absolutely.

KORNACKI: Nick?

CONFESSORE: All right. I was curious. So, what are Americans afraid of?

Ahead of hurricanes ranked on what Americans are afraid of, according to a

poll by Chapman, it`s a college, that hurricanes rank 40th in the list of

things Americans are most afraid of behind terrorist attacks, Obamacare and

reptiles.

KORNACKI: All right. And we are against the end of the show. Thanks for

joining us.

“ALL IN WITH CHRIS HAYES” starts right now.

