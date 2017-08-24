Hardball with Chris Matthews, Transcript 8/24/17 Trump’s obsession with Russia.
Show: HARDBALL
Date: August 24, 2017
Guest: Jonathan Swan, Elana Schor, Bob Cusack, Kimberly Atkins
CHRIS MATTHEWS, HOST: Russian roulette.
Let`s play HARDBALL.
Good evening. I`m Chris Matthews in Washington.
For months, there`s been a clear pattern coming from the occupant of 1,600
Pennsylvania Avenue. He`s used every tool he has as president to obstruct,
slow down and undermine the investigation into his campaign`s possible
collusion with Russia.
He reportedly asked top intelligence officials to intervene with James
Comey. He asked Comey himself to kill the investigation into Michael
Flynn. Then he fired Comey. He lashed out at his attorney general for
recusing himself in the investigation, allowing Robert Mueller to be
appointed.
And now there are reports that President Trump is calling up U.S. senators
to express his frustration with their refusal to protect him from Mueller.
As one senior Republican aide told Politico, It seems he is just always
focused on Russia.
Well, President Trump called North Carolina senator Thom Tillis on August
8th. Tillis is working on legislation along with Senator Chris Coons to
shield Mueller in case the president tries to fire him. According to
Politico, Trump was unhappy with the legislation and didn`t want to it
pass.
Meanwhile, “The New York Times” reported a phone call between the president
and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell two days later on August 9th
that devolved into a profane shouting match. The president accused Mr.
McConnell of bungling the health care issue. He was even more animated
about what he intimated was the Senate leader`s refusal to protect him from
investigations of Russian interference in the 2016 election?
What is spooking the president is clear. As the DailyBeast wrote today,
the special counsel has essentially built his own miniature Justice
Department with 16 of the country`s top lawyers aboard.
Well, let`s go to find out what he`s afraid of. Jonathan Swan`s national
political reporter at Axios. Elana Schor`s a congressional reporter with
Politico. And Paul Butler`s a former federal prosecutor and author of
“Chokehold: Policing Black Men.” Thank you.
I want to find out from you (INAUDIBLE) What`s in this dossier? We`ve all
heard about the dossier and what`s in it besides the embarrassing part,
which may or may not be true. It may well be true, too. What`s in it that
is scaring the bejesus out of Trump? Because every time he hears that the
Senate`s investigating it, or hearing a witness about it, like Glenn
Simpson, one of the people who`s behind the dossier production, he goes
whacko.
JONATHAN SWAN, AXIOS: Well, the crux of the unsubstantiated allegations in
the dossier is that over the course of five years, the Russians built a
relationship with Trump, gathered compromising material on Trump, and did
it all with the intention of manipulating him if he ever, you know, rose to
power. Now, a lot of the stuff has been discredited. Some of it, we don`t
know if it`s true or not. It`s unverifiable. Some of it has not been
verified. But it`s clearly bothering Trump, every time this comes up.
MATTHEWS: Well, I`m going to end this with my belief about all these
cases. Conspiracy cases, investigations, whether it`s on TV, in the movies
or in real life, a city hall case, the person involved in the case knows it
all. They know what they did. As they said in the Abscam case in Philly
when I was growing up, Georgie knows what Georgie`s done. They all know
it.
Trump knows everything he`s done wrong, everything he`s tried to cover up,
everything he wished he hadn`t done now. He knows it all. It is not a
mystery story to him.
So when he hears about Bob Mueller hiring 16 lawyers and they`re really
going to town on the Hill after him and they`re bringing in the guy did the
dossier and they`re really serious about this investigation and getting it
done – Paul, you tell me. You`ve dealt with criminal defendants and
people that are watching the case. You can look at them in court. And
they`re hearing stuff, they go, Oh, my God, they know that. Oh, my God,
they know that. they know that.
PAUL BUTLER, FORMER FEDERAL PROSECUTOR, MSNBC LEGAL ANALYST: Well, if
you`re innocent, you say, I welcome a full objective investigation because
my name will be cleared. If you`re not so innocent, then maybe you try to
get the FBI director to pledge you loyalty. Maybe you try to threaten the
attorney general being fired. And maybe you call up a few senators, which
smacks of desperation there`s nothing that McConnell or a senator can do.
The reason why this is important is, one, it`s another link in the chain to
obstruction of justice. But more importantly, Chris, the question the
prosecutors ask is, Is this somebody who`s made innocent or ignorant
mistakes, or is this a bad dude? And more and more, the president is
looking like a bad dude who`s running scared.
MATTHEWS: And you`re – you`re referencing the fact that we now have
information in August, just a few days, he called up Tillis, who`s the
North Carolina senator, colleague, by the way, of Richard Burr, who`s
investigating him – and you don`t know how they`re working together, if
they are – and Mitch McConnell saying, Gee whiz, why didn`t you guys
protect me from this special counsel? You`re right. It`s spilled milk.
BUTLER: Yes. I mean, it`s coming from a safe (ph) sunken (ph) place.
Either he`s just so clueless or has some kind of disability that he doesn`t
understand what he`s doing, which has got to be against the advice of
counsel. His lawyers have got to be spinning around – Trump, you have to
stop if you want to stay out of jail. So he`s not listening to them. But
it also – again, it sounds kind of desperate. What is he so afraid of
this investigation?
MATTHEWS: Elana, your thoughts here because – well, let`s just talk about
your reporting. We know now that he`s making these calls. We now know
that he`s hounding people because maybe the door`s already – the milk`s
spilt. I mean, they already got an investigation. I don`t know how they
can protect him. But it`s one thing he is trying to prevent. He doesn`t
want any restrictions on his ability to fire Mueller. He wants to be able
to fire him for cause or just because he`s mad that day.
ELANA SCHOR, POLITICO: And it`s important to remember there are two
proposals that would restrict him from firing Mueller. The other
bipartisan one is sponsored by Lindsey Graham, who we already know that
he`s gone after publicly. He, just like – and Thom Tillis all sit on the
Judiciary Committee that heard from the author of this dossier this week.
These are important people that he`s alienating.
MATTHEWS: So what do you make of the fact that for 10 hours, they heard
testimony about the dossier? The fact is – I`ve always thought when we
heard about – there`s of course the embarrassing claim about the hotel
room, whatever you make of that. But there`s also other stuff about what
you just laid out, the whole history of the Russian effort to try to entrap
him into a relationship he couldn`t get out of. We understand. We watched
“The Americans.” We know how things are done. You bring the guy in or the
wife in and you – you give him stuff, and all of a sudden, they`re
involved in part of the cabal.
In this case, what`s he most worried about in that?
SCHOR: Well, obviously, we don`t really know until we see the transcripts
of this 10-hour discussion that the author (sic) of the dossier had…
MATTHEWS: (INAUDIBLE)
SCHOR: … and that is expected to come out as soon as next week. So then
we could shed some more light on exactly what Trump is so scared of.
MATTHEWS: Adam Schiff thinks there`s something – I mean, we keep hearing
these intimations, a nice Latinate word – we keep hearing these
intimations from Adam Schiff. There`s something there.
SWAN: Well, the other…
MATTHEWS: And Trump acts like there`s something there.
SWAN: The other wrinkle, which we haven`t talked about, is ABC reported
that Christopher Steele, who`s the former British spy, who actually did all
this…
MATTHEWS: MI6.
SWAN: … has met with the FBI and told them who his sources are. I
mean…
MATTHEWS: So now – OK, this is what I`m hearing, Paul. We`re hearing
that Mueller – who`s the best resume in America, practically. He`s got it
all from schooling and experience as an attorney – and the 16 people he`s
been able to recruit. We understand he`s using the dossier as his
template. In other words, Let`s check out that claim, let`s check out that
claim – in other words, using that as the skeleton of his investigation.
SCHOR: Yes. So we called Robert Mueller “Bob the boss” when he was my
supervisor at the Department of Justice since he`s extremely thorough and
he`s very fair. So he`s looking at this dossier as a piece of evidence.
It`s unsubstantiated obligations, but it`s his duty to look at every single
thing.
So I think Trump is worried about collusion, certainly, but there`s always
mission creep with special counsels. So he`s equally worried, I think
about financial transactions, financial dealings, including real estate
back in Queens back in the day because that`s all going to be exposed.
It`s all coming – going to come to the light of day, and maybe that`s what
the president (INAUDIBLE)
MATTHEWS: We have other evidence in terms of possible cover-up evidence
here. We know that before Comey was fired, he showed the dossier to Trump.
I`m laughing because it can only be – it`s almost like, you know, a
television – he shows the, Here`s where we`re heading here, Mr. President.
Here`s the stuff we may have on you. This may be our road map to putting
you out of this office. And Trump`s, Oh, thank you for that, James.
(LAUGHTER)
MATTHEWS: Anyway, as I mentioned, Congressman Adam Schiff, the ranking
member of the House Intelligence Committee, said some of the info in the
dossier has already been shown to be in line with what we now know
happened. So he`s backing it up. Let`s watch.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
REP. ADAM SCHIFF (D), CALIFORNIA: And there`s been, I think, an effort by
some to discredit the firm Fusion GPS or discredit Mr. Steele. And as you
say, Mr. Steele has a very good reputation.
I think the key thing from an investigative point of view is not trying to
impeach the people who produced the report, or commissioned the report, but
rather find out whether the facts are true in the report. And when you
look at just what has become public, some of the public information is very
much in line with what is reported in that dossier.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MATTHEWS: You get the sense – and I know he`s a politician, Democratic
politician (INAUDIBLE) politician. But you get the sense from him – and
he looks very sober when you look at Schiff – that he`s got something. He
keeps acting like he`s got something. He`s read much more than we`ve read.
SCHOR: Well, and it`s important to remember that the Judiciary Committee
that`s looking at this dossier isn`t the only investigation going. There`s
also the Intelligence Committee, which McConnell has empowered to an extent
that he didn`t have to. He`s giving them a long leash.
MATTHEWS: So why is Trump mad at him? I think you`ve answered the
question. You know, somebody said the last couple days that, around here,
that – you know, we`ve all watched TV shows. That`s where I learned a lot
about some of this prosecutorial stuff. It`s is called discretion. A
prosecutor can decide to prosecute – like the guy in Montgomery County,
Pennsylvania, decided not to prosecute Cosby. He said, I don`t have enough
stuff. Maybe he was right, but he decided not to – enough (ph) evidence.
In this case, you`ve got friends in politics. You`ve got allies, but
they`re not friends. McConnell`s not a friend of Donald Trump, and neither
are any of these people. He`s saying to them, you know, Why are you giving
so much leeway to this guy? Why are you giving him such an unrestrained
mandate? Right? And nobody – in fact, now they want to strengthen the
mandate, people like Lindsey Graham, who`s got a bee in his head about
Trump anyway. You can tell that. He`s giving more – you – he wants to
make it so you can`t fire the guy. You`ve got this guy Tillis now, the
same way.
Trump`s saying, I don`t have any friends on the Hill. They`re not helping
– they`re not going to protect me if I go down. They`re going to let them
bring me down.
SWAN: Well, he`s not trying to make any friends, is he. I mean, he`s –
he`s publicly attacking – even today, after he put out this sort of
statement last night, trying to walk it back a little bit. He then wakes
up this morning and attacks Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan.
So on one level, he`s sort of publicly divorcing himself from the
Republican Party, and then the next time, he`s calling these people up,
hoping (ph) them to protect him or help him on Russia. It`s not – it`s
not really (INAUDIBLE)
MATTHEWS: Elana, let`s talk about the politics of this, not the law. He
has no friends.
SCHOR: Absolutely. And he`s trying to pass tax reform? How is that going
to happen?
MATTHEWS: Well, let`s not get off on that. OK, I know that`s relevant…
SCHOR: Well, I mean, it`s important…
(CROSSTALK)
MATTHEWS: He`s not getting anything done.
SCHOR: Not getting anything done because…
MATTHEWS: Why doesn`t he just hold up say – (INAUDIBLE) one second. I
think you`re onto something. Why doesn`t just say, I`m inviting you guys
to Mar-a-Lago or Bedminster or one of these places he hangs out, get rid of
the golf clubs, sit in a room with these guys, and say, You know, we do
control the U.S. Senate. We do control the House of Representatives and
I`m president. We have the means to get some things done. Now, what we
have to do is either use reconciliation for 50 votes or we use some other -
- the normal legislative process for 60 votes. But if we don`t do either
one of those ways of getting something done, nothing`s getting done. And
we will be a disaster and we will lose the next election.
SCHOR: But remember what happened the last time he did that. Dean Heller
was sitting next to him. It was tailor-made campaign ad as he just cajoled
them on health care. That didn`t go over well the last time he invited
Republicans to the White House.
MATTHEWS: Paul, common sense says you make – you make friends – somebody
said if you`re going to swim in the river, make friends with the
alligators.
BUTLER: Well, the senator friends – the senator friends can`t help him
with Mueller. They sure can help him with impeachment, though, because
that`s the prerogative of the Senate and the House to charge and to
convict. And he`s already in that territory. It`s a lower standard for
impeachment for obstruction of justice than for a criminal conviction, so I
don`t know why just on that ground he`s not being much friendlier to the
folks…
MATTHEWS: Well, so far, he only has to deal with the pretty (ph)
progressive left on that so far.
At a rally in Phoenix this week, of course, the president used unusually
harsh language, even for him, in going after the media. This is his latest
plan to avoid responsibility.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: These are really, really
dishonest people. And they`re bad people. And I really think they don`t
like our country. I really believe that.
These are sick people. You know the thing I don`t understand? You would
think – you would think they`d want to make our country great again, and I
honestly believe they don`t. I honestly believe it.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MATTHEWS: Well, there`s a ridiculous statement. Anyway, historian Jon
Meacham suggests the president had a strategy of sorts. Let`s watch him.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
JON MEACHAM, HISTORIAN: I had a sinking and sneaking feeling watching
tonight that to some extent, this is a preemptive strike on the credibility
of much of the press in preparation for whatever bad news might be coming
and – whether it`s about Russia or whether it`s something that even he`s
not sure what it is. But if you wound the messenger, if you discredit the
messenger to whom the vast majority of country turns, then you raise
skepticism, you raise doubt about whatever is reported.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MATTHEWS: You know, when Reagan lost that first debate to – I know it`s
hard to imagine that Reagan ever lost a debate, but he lost it to Mondale.
He looked kind of confused. But Lee Atwater, who was one of the toughest
political operatives ever, put out the word, If he loses another one of
these debates, we got to create a fog machine. We got to create so much
fog out there, nobody knows whatever`s going on. I get the feeling that,
Paul, what – what they`re already planning to do, no matter how bad is the
news is coming out of these committees, no matter how much Mueller digs up,
Trump`s going to say dishonest media, fake news.
BUTLER: But all they`re doing is reporting. And again, that`s not going
to make a darn bit of difference when and if the special counsel both
issues a report and brings charges. Again, the president could not be
charged as a sitting president. He might be charged after. But you know,
deals will be made. Mueller now has the power to subpoena witnesses to
touch – to get every document any of these guys has ever touched. So if
there`s something to be uncovered, it will be found.
MATTHEWS: I think the way you talk scares the heck out of them right now
because you know what you`re talking about. We`ll have more for you the
next time.
Thank you, Jonathan Swan, Elana Schor and Paul Butler.
Coming up, President Trump`s fixation with Barack Obama. This is really
strange and a little screwball here. Today, Trump retweeted an image of
him eclipsing the former president. Why is he so hung up on his
predecessor? Has he got Obama envy?
Plus, President Trump has boomeranged from divisive talk to calls for unity
this week. And today, he`s defending the week of whiplash. He calls a –
he calls on (INAUDIBLE) question the president`s stability, and others are
talking about his erratic behavior. They`re getting a little weird about
this president.
And the GOP civil war rages on, of course. Trump`s ramping up threats to
hold the government hostage if Republicans don`t give him his wall. That`s
crazy talk.
Finally, let me finish tonight with “Trump Watch.” I don`t think he`s
going to like this one, either.
This is HARDBALL, where the action is.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
MATTHEWS: We`ve got an update on a bad story out of Cuba. The State
Department now says that at least 16 Americans associated with our embassy
are down there in Havana are being treated for a variety of symptoms,
including severe hearing loss.
The U.S. government officials say NBC News – or tell NBC News they suspect
the diplomats were the target of, quote, “acoustic attacks” possibly caused
by devices deployed inside or outside of the Americans` Havana residencies.
Well, the State Department`s calling the incidents, quote, “unprecedented.”
A spokesperson says that the victims have been receiving treatment in the
U.S., as well as in Cuba.
This is not good. This is bad old-time communist behavior.
We`ll be right back.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
MATTHEWS: Welcome back to HARDBALL. Well, since the inauguration,
President Trump has gone after President Obama`s legacy with vigor. And
today, he did it again. Just this morning he retweeted an image of himself
eclipsing former president Obama. He`s obsessed. Some would argue that
President Trump became the president because of his hostility towards
Barack Obama.
Then a billionaire businessman, Mr. Trump questioned not only his birth
place, Obama`s, but also his academic pedigree. Listen to this wild stuff.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
TRUMP: If he has a birth certificate, he should release it.
All I want to do is see this guy`s birth certificate!
If he weren`t lying, why wouldn`t he just solve it? And I wish he would
because if he doesn`t, it`s one of the greatest scams in the history of
politics and in the history, period.
Our current president came out of nowhere. Came out of nowhere! Fact,
I`ll go a step further. The people that went to school with him, they
don`t even know – they never saw him. They don`t know who he is. It`s
crazy!
(CHEERS AND APPLAUSE)
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MATTHEWS: Well, now as President, Trump has made a habit of comparing
himself to his predecessor, starting with the size of his inaugural crowd.
Let`s watch that.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
TRUMP: Yes, a young girl who is an Egyptian prison. President Obama works
three and a half years to trying to get her out, he was unable to get her
out. I had a meeting with General el-Sisi of Egypt. And within one
minute, we made an agreement and she was released.
By the way, just a question. Did President Obama ever come to a jamboree?
CROWD: No!
TRUMP: And we`ll be back. We`ll be back. The answer is no and – but
we`ll be back.
They asked me, what about Race Relations in the United States? Now, I have
to say they were pretty bad under Barack Obama, that I can tell you.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MATTHEWS: Well, some European Officials who have dealt with the President
Trump in the past, believe that his foreign policy is driven by obsession
with unraveling Obama`s Legacies. They told BuzzFeed, quote “He is
obsessed with Obama.” Well given the recent events in Charlottesville,
some people are calling on former President Barack Obama to speak up.
And today`s New York Times piece, for example, Caroline Randall Williams
writes, “We are a country troubled by the looming possibility of a
constitutional crisis, and hate groups are claiming the President as
theirs. We need your voice.” More on drama – the author of that New York
Times piece, Caroline Randall Williams and Gianno Caldwell, a Republican
Strategist. Well, I`ll going to let you two go out of here in terms of
this question Should Barack Obama come out into the public square – he
hasn`t been there in months, he hasn`t been there since the inauguration of
Trump – and join Trump in this argument over legacy? Your thoughts
Caroline.
CAROLINE RANDALL WILLIAMS, WRITER-IN-RESIDENCE, FISK UNIVERSITY: I mean,
obviously, I`ve written my article, I feel like he`s got to. You know,
he`s always been such a poised, measured and careful speaker and I think a
lot of us are accustomed in a national crisis to hearing from him. And I
think it feels like a crisis to a lot of us right now, Chris. And so, I`m
really longing to hear his insight in this moment.
MATTHEWS: Gianno, your view of this. As a Political Strategist, would you
recommend he gets into a public at back and forth with the current
President?
GIANNO CALDWELL, REPUBLICAN STRATEGIST: Well, actually, Chris, this is an
interesting segment because on national television yesterday, I said
especially over Charlottesville and the fact that we need to have a
national dialogue on race. I said it would be awesome if President Trump
invited President Obama – former President Obama to the White House so we
could have that dialogue. Absolutely that would be great. In terms of
President Trump being vocal, and criticizing President Trump. I don`t
think that`s necessary, I don`t think that adds anything to our national
discourse at this point. But I think that did he could be a welcome voice
in terms of uniting the country, standing together with President Trump.
I thought that President Trump, to Carol`s point, President Trump`s
comments on Charlottesville, I believe he betrayed the conscience of the
country. I believe that he added a lot of fuel to the fire, I thought it
was very inappropriate. And I think we need to move forward and unite our
country at this point in time.
MATTHEWS: Well, you`re talking about a parlay. You`d get rid of parlay.
Caroline, I don`t think you`re talking about a parlay when they sit
together and talk over things. You`re talking about a public debate.
WILLIAMS: Well, I don`t even know that I`m talking about, you know some –
I`m not even sure I`m talking about a conversation in that – in that same
way. Right, I`m interested in Barack weighing in. I`m not sure I`m even
asking, I`m not asking for him to criticize what`s going on. I`m asking
for him to provide some insights, because, for a lot of us, this seems like
chaos. And when there`s chaos happening, you bring in an experts to help
you to understand better what is going on. Barack Obama has held the
highest office in the land. He held it for eight years. It was a
successful tenure. And I would like to know what he thinks of what is
going on.
CALDWELL: So, I would be very intrigued to know from your point of view,
what do you expect? Even if he weighs in which he did with the Nelson
Mandela tweet. If he weight in, in a way that he uses – utilizes vocal
variety in this conversation, how does that move us forward as a country?
Because I think the only thing that he would really say if it`s not a
discussion, a national discussion on race bring in the two Presidents
together, a former President with current President Trump, I don`t
understand what he would say outside of criticizing Trump. So I`m really
looking to hear from you what is it that you believe that he would add to
the conversation? Although there is a lot of chaos going on in our
country, I agree with you on that. What is it that he – you would expect
him to do?
WILLIAMS: One of the things that I`d be interested in knowing, for
example, you know, things like civic duties that we have as citizens. I`d
be interested in his insight about things that we could do to effectively
come together, to navigate these moments where we feel drawn to protest
more effectively. I`d be interested in his ideas about that, because he is
a public citizen now – excuse me, a private citizen now. And I think that
he would be one of the most compelling leaders of any kind of movement that
we would feel wanting to part to stay then
CALDWELL: And if – and if I will recall correctly, when he gave a speech
in Chicago. I believe he was at The University of Chicago or something
like. He spokes this in young leaders and he said he wanted to do just
that. He wanted to pass the baton to the next generation. So, I would
argue that your point is mute because his already going about doing that.
Perhaps not in the –
WILLIAMS: But I – you`re right. But – and I say in my article this
morning I`ve knowledge that talked, right? But the thing about that talk
is that you know, I`m a teacher. If I teach my students something and then
they miss it, or they`re – the class descends into chaos because they have
missed the lesson. Then I make a decision to come back in and reframe the
conversation and help set my class back on track. And I don`t think that
you can – this is not a moment for a last day fair, right? And I`m not
saying that President Obama is being last day fair, but what I am saying is
that it might be time to step in and redirect some of this.
MATTHEWS: Let me just suggest on. You guys are great and I would like to
do this for hour but I want to interject one thing. Donald Trump doesn`t
come to any discussion, any parlay or debate with clean hands. He got his
initial 20 percent by basically a racist charge that Obama is not an
American, he`s some sort of illegal immigrant he pulled a street con, a
scam as Trump called it and somehow didn`t even go to the schools he
went.to. He said he wasn`t there like he was a phantom.
The charge was so outrageous, it could only appeal to a racist. And I want
to go to you, Gianno, on this question, why would anybody believe Trump on
a Barack Obama issue personally? Why believe anything that Trump ever says
about Barack Obama?
CALDWELL: I don`t – I don`t know. I mean, there`s a lot as a – as a
conservative, there was a lot of issues that I personally have with
President Obama in terms of policy. I like him as a person very much,
though, you know, just to talk about some of the things that President
Trump has said when there has been issues that have come up, and he had
mentioned Barrack Obama almost this somewhat would call at this scape goat.
But I would bring people back to February 2009 when President Obama had an
interview with your sister network, NBC and Matt Lauer on the “TODAY SHOW.”
When he said that if the economy doesn`t turn around in three years, then
it would be pretty much my father than it would be on me. But he blamed,
and I going to remind the viewers, it`s George Bush`s fault. He continued
with that narrative throughout the three years. And even after the three
years, he still didn`t – he didn`t accomplish what he said he should
accomplish.
MATTHEWS: Gianno, you are so right. All Presidents blamed their
predecessors.
CALDWELL: Oh, my gosh! Chris Matthews said I`m right about something.
This is a win!
MATTHEWS: the way you exert your enthusiasm amazes me but, you didn`t
catch the question, why did he deny that President Obama had the resume
that he obviously had if he was a racist? I never heard anybody said about
a white guy that he even, he didn`t go to the schools he went to, that he
doesn`t exist? That`s a hell of a statement.
CALDWELL: Well, I think – I think. Listen – listen, I want to – I want
to be very-very clear. I thought that him doing that, the birther movement
in you, I disagreed with all of that. Just to say that somebody that
allege that – as he did, which he was completely wrong, utterly, it was
disrespectful. I couldn`t say that in it of itself is evidence of racism.
WILLIAMS: Stop, actually no. That is no. Did he ever say that?
CALDWELL: I can say that. No, I couldn`t say that conclusively.
MATTHEWS: Caroline, last word. Caroline, last word.
WILLIAMS: Listen, its racism because it`s plain to people who want to hear
that because they are racist. And so, saying it, whether or not it might
have seemed racist to you is a racist act because it`s plain to racists, by
saying it.
MATTHEWS: I`ve never heard he said about a white guy, that you`re somehow
a foreigner, you`re from other continent, that you snacking here, that you
didn`t go to school as you claim you did, all your resume, all your
degrees, everything is made up, you`re a phantom. That is a sub-human
claim. That`s a make a claim, he`s not even a person.
CALDWELL: It`s extremely disrespectful wrong and incorrect.
MATTHEWS: And you said you disagree with that but now you`re agreeing with
me. I should jump up and throw my hands in the air like you did. Hey,
thank you for coming on, Gianno Caldwell. You got a little exuberated.
CALDWELL: Thank you for having me.
MATTHEWS: Anyway, Caroline Randell Williams, you`re a beautiful rider. I
got to tell you have the gift of what we call in our judgment education`s
rhetoric. And I mean it – I mean it in a positive sense. The ability to
make an argument.
Up next, the former Director of National Intelligence said he worries about
President Trump`s access to the Nuclear Codes. Well, today, President
Trump went on the offensive attacking him and the rest of his critics.
They`re talking about his possible mental unsoundness. This is HARDBALL
where the action is.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Are you questioning his fitness?
JAMES CLAPPER, NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE FORMER DIRECTOR: Yes, I do.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Is he a threat to National Security? The President?
CLAPPER: He certainly could be. Again, having some understanding of the
leverage that a President can exercise, I worry about frankly, you know,
the access to Nuclear Codes. In a fit of pique, he decides to do something
about Kim Jong-Un. There`s actually very little to stop him.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MATTHEWS: Welcome back to HARDBALL. That was former Director of National
Intelligence. In fact, recent Director James Clapper`s reaction to
President Trump`s rally on Tuesday night. When the President responded
this morning, tweeting, “James Clapper who famously got caught lying to
Congress is now an authority on Donald Trump. Will he show you his
beautiful letter to me?” He also tweeted the Democrats after facing
criticism for his abrupt change of the meaning of week, writing,” The Fake
News is now complaining about my different types of back to back speeches.
Well, there was Afghanistan, sober, and the big rally, enthusiastic,
dynamic and fun, and the American Legion, the V.A., respectful and strong.
Too bad the Dems have no one who can change tones.”
Well, this comes the discussion about the President`s very confident self-
expanded. Some Democrats have seen on this opportunity, with POLITICO
reported that California Democrats are stoking a debate over Donald Trump`s
mental health and fitness for office, opening a new front in the resistance
to the President. But it`s not just the opposition party. Let`s watch
Republican Tennessee Senator Bob Corker last week.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
SEN. BOB CORKER (R), TENNESSEE: The President has not yet, has not yet
been able to demonstrate the stability, nor some of the competence that he
needs to demonstrate in order to be successful. He also recently has not
demonstrated that he understands the character of this nation.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MATTHEWS: Well here`s now a White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee
Sanders responded of what he said to Senator from Tennessee just today.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: I think that`s a
ridiculous and outrageous claim and doesn`t dignify a response from this
podium.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MATTHEWS: Well, I`m joined right now by author and MSNBC Analyst, Ron
Reagan. Ron, this has been a developing story, people of sound mind and
body, who begin like Gene Robinson who has appears on this show. Who begin
to talk about the President`s, not his politics.
We`re talking about the swings of mood that the President now decides are
really matters of style. That`s what he`s calling it, he says the
Democrats can`t match with my rhythmic going from crazy to calm, from wild
to not wild, my Dr. Jekyll number as a matter of trade craft. I mean
that`s what he`s saying. I`m just quoting the President.
RON REAGAN, MSNBC, POLITICAL ANALYST: Well, it is what you see he`s
saying. I`ve been maybe the Democrats don`t have anybody pathological
enough to flip like that.
You know, think about how extraordinary it is that we`re even having this
conversation. I mean, you and I have differences with various Presidents.
I`ve been very tough on George W. Bush for instance, on torture and things
like that. But we`re actually talking about a President`s very sanity
here. And doing it in a serious way, not a flippant kind, what a crazy
thing that was sort of way.
You know, we`re really genuinely worried and with good reason that the very
sober people are worried that this man is simply unfit for office.
Character, logically, emotionally, mentally, he does not have the stability
it seems to hold the office.
MATTHEWS: So, who`s going to tell the story of this President? Am I Char
Malogne? I mean I`m beginning – I just saw Split the other night on T.V.,
about a person with split personality. And it`s like, you know, one night
I`m reasonable. And he even says I like Barack Obama, he`s good human
being, all that stuff. And then he`s not there, he doesn`t exist, Barack
Obama, he`s a phantom. That trade craft
REAGAN: Yes. That whole – yes, we`re acting like this is a sort of new
thing like we`re just sort of realizing suddenly that Donald Trump is not
well. But this has been apparent for a long time. All that business with
Barack Obama and the birther stuff that should have disqualified him a long
time ago. It is not just a lie. It`s a racist crazy lie.
MATTHEWS: Yes, I think so. Ok, your dad when he`s President, Jim Baker
said to set the schedule, keep things in line, keep the focus. I mean you
know that story, he did he a good job. He didn`t change your dad. He just
sort of kept him on the line, or what tis are talking about he kept him
disciplined.
This guy, General Kelly, his job is to make sure now, nobody gets will to
see him unless they go through me. And now no paper moves to him like he`s
controlling the cage. Like no – nothing gets into the cage without me. I
thought of Trump about fire about just saying it. But he can`t control
Trump at 6:00 in the morning, when he gets up and starts burping out these
tweets. He hasn`t been able to stop that.
REAGAN: No, he can`t and again you can`t control a President who is
pathological in his behavior. It is not that he`s not behaving as a normal
President does. He is not behaving as a normal grown-up does. He doesn`t
have the sort of human instincts.
You know whether it`s Charlottesville or something else. The boy scouts,
for God`s sake, talking about going out on a yacht with a lot of women and
a guy with a lot of money to the boy scouts, who does this? You know, what
adult would stand there and say that? Or any of the – so many things that
he says? He just doesn`t seem to have the instinct for the appropriate
mature stance given whatever circumstances he`s facing.
MATTHEWS: Well, most of the time he does stuff your mother told you never
to do.
REAGAN: Exactly.
MATTHEWS: I mean, the behavior, the manners, I think you touched on some
interesting stuff. Ron Reagan, thank you so much for joining us tonight.
Up next, President Trump is ramping up attacks. Now, on the Republican
leadership, the people he needs to get his stuff done. Going after Mitch
McConnell again, and Paul Ryan again by name. Can he ever make anything
happen on the Hill if he makes them the fall guys from the failures of
Washington. What good is it to blame them if nothing gets done? Still,
nothing got done. You`re watching HARDBALL.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
CHRIS MATTHEWS, MSNBC HOST: Welcome back to HARDBALL.
Well, President Trump ramped up his attacks in Republican both chambers of
Congress now writing on Twitter, again, Twitter: I requested that Mitch
McConnell and Paul R, that`s Ryan, tie the debt ceiling legislation into
the popular V.A, bill which just passed for easy approval. They didn`t do
it, so now we have a big deal with Dems holding them up as usual on debt
ceiling approval. Could have been so easy – now a mess.
Well, Tuesday in Phoenix, Trump raised the possibility of a different type
of fiscal crisis.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: If we have to close down our
government, we`re building that wall.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MATTHEWS: Well, threatening Congress over building the wall makes them
reverse one of his signature campaign promise, you may remember this.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
TRUMP: I will build a great, great wall on our southern border and I will
have Mexico pay for that wall. Mark my words.
And, by the way, we will build a wall and Mexico is going to pay for that
wall. That wall will go up so fast your head will spin and you`ll say, you
know, he meant it. Do you know what else I mean? Mexico is going to pay
for the wall.
We will build a great wall along the southern border. And Mexico will pay
for the wall.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MATTHEWS: Well, a senior White House official tells NBC News, Trump is
serious about his shutdown threat over the wall and acknowledges Trump and
McConnell haven`t spoken in weeks.
Let`s bring in our HARDBALL roundtable tonight: Bob Cusack is editor in
chief of “The Hill”, that`s a big job. Kimberly Atkins is chief Washington
reporter for “The Boston Herald”, that`s a big job, too. I know “The
Herald” and me are not the same person. And Michael Steele is former RNC
chair and an MSNBC political analyst.
Everybody likes you, Kimberly, so, I`m going to ask you this question.
You`re on a plane that`s going too slow, right? So, you go to the front of
the plane. You get into a cockpit and you start beating up the pilot. I
mean, it doesn`t make sense.
The only way Trump is going to get anything passed is Mitch McConnell and
Paul Ryan. He`s beating them up.
KIMBERLY ATKINS, CHIEF WASHINGTON REPORTER, THE BOSTON HERALD: It`s true.
He`s beating them up. And he also, especially with this shut down threat,
there seems to be no end game. Even if he does somehow force a shutdown
over building a wall, that`s not going to be the solution I think that he`s
–
MATTHEWS: Because it`s not that it shuts down for a burp, like a couple
days.
ATKINS: Right.
MATTHEWS: He is saying it ain`t going to start up again until I get my
wall. This is a hostage situation.
BOB CUSACK, EDITOR IN CHIEF, THE HILL: Yes, absolutely, and this is a
weird situation where you could have a bill going to Trump that might need
the votes to override a veto to keep the government funding. I think
there`s going to be a government shutdown, and I think – as you alluded
to, it could be going on for a while.
MATTHEWS: Well, I`m worried, because, you know, we`ve had government
shutdowns, the museums close, they turn the lights off in the Washington
monument, OK, we can live with that.
MICHAEL STEELE, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: Right.
MATTHEWS: We can live with it for a couple weeks. But what happens when
we`re not paying our bills? What happens when the world says we`re a
deadbeat nation?
STEELE: That becomes the immediate problem for many, many government
employees.
MATTHEWS: You become like the cities – like Detroit that ran into fiscal
– or New York at one point. Just deadbeat cities.
STEELE: Right. And so, the reality of what the president is talking about
is putting the onus on his own party, his own political leadership for
putting thousands of American citizens out of work, who worked for the
government, worked with various agencies. It`s not just about closing down
a –
MATTHEWS: But he won`t get – after all – Kimberly says after all of that
back and forth.
STEELE: He won`t get the wall. His problem –
MATTHEWS: There`s no wall and there`s no budget. So, what do we got?
STEELE: There`s no budget. There`s no wall. There`s no debt ceiling.
MATTHEWS: So, where are we going?
STEELE: So, you`re at – the president I think doing bravado which he does
very well. The reality is this. His problem is not Democrats here. His
problem are fiscal conservative who are not going to want to spend a
trillion plus more dollars added to the debt of the nation.
MATTHEWS: Kimberly, what good does it do to strap a suicide belt around
the U.S. government? That`s what he`s doing.
ATKINS: It is. It is. I think he believes –
MATTHEWS: It will blow up and he seems to think the blowing up threat is
going to get him – like a little kid, you say, I`m not going on eat my
peas if you don`t like me, or something. What is he up to?
ATKINS: I mean, look, he said this at a rally in Arizona. He was in front
of his supporters. He believed that he can sort of rally the support.
(CROSSTALK)
MATTHEWS: You say he is out of control.
ATKINS: I didn`t say he was out of control. I said he believes that he
can use the support of his supporters to sort of bully the Congress to do
what he wants to do. But I don`t think that is going to work for him.
MATTHEWS: Well, Trump took a second shot at the Senate Republican leader
this morning writing: The only problem I have with Mitch McConnell is that
after hearing repeal and replace for seven years, he failed. That should
never have happened.
So, he`s bouncing him again for what happened. He didn`t get McCain`s
vote.
CUSACK: No, no.
MATTHEWS: And whose fault is that? Well, McCain doesn`t like Trump.
CUSACK: Right, no.
MATTHEWS: And he didn`t mine having Trump need him and be able to say, you
know, I know you really need me tonight at 1:30 in the morning. Guess
what? I remember everything you`ve said about me. I`m out of here, I
spent seven years, while you were having a good time in New York, I was in
a cell over in Hanoi, and I was shot down over enemy territory. That
wasn`t fun to go over there. That was scary. I did it for the country.
And I ended up being tortured for a couple years and you made fun of that.
And now, you want me to vote at 1:30 in the morning? Well, you know what,
I don`t think it`s the right vote.
CUSACK: Right. No, that`s what –
MATTHEWS: I was just being honest. I can think of Trump – I don`t think
McCain agreed with him. He didn`t think the politics were right and he
damn well wasn`t going to do something he didn`t believe in so Trump could
be happy.
CUSACK: Well, Trump made it easier, though, because of those insults to
vote no. Remember, Mitch McConnell was defending Trump on the campaign
trail. How awkward is this for McConnell`s wife, Elaine Chao, she works
for Trump as transportation secretary, you know? And –
MATTHEWS: Well, she`s a nice person. If she wants to work for Trump,
that`s her decision. That`s a toughie. I`m not going to sit and go, I`m
not into victimology here. I don`t think there are any victims in
politics. Politicians do what they wanted to do –
(CROSSTALK)
MATTHEWS: Even you are not a victim, Michael.
STEELE: That`s right.
ATKINS: But that health care vote was a dangerous vote for the lawmakers
to make. That was a terribly unpopular bill. Every policy they put
forward on health care was unpopular. And to bash Republicans and then
turn around and ask him. Hey, we need you to take this unpopular vote for
us. I mean, I don`t understand how he thought that would succeed.
MATTHEWS: People like Medicare more than – actually they liked Obamacare
more than Republicans counted on. Michael?
STEELE: Well, they grew to like it, when you`re faced with the reality of
losing the health care that you have for your family for the first time.
MATTHEWS: I haven`t heard anybody in the Republican Party say let`s get
back to where we were before without anything. So, it`s better than what
we had, that`s what they had to admit. When Republicans admit that
Obamacare is better than nothing, better than what we had, which was
nothing, then they can move forward and stop all this repeal crap and say,
let`s start from here and improve. Let`s start from where we are, which is
we admit is better than what we had.
STEELE: But you have a seven-year –
MATTHEWS: That`s just logic of that is. You don`t repeal.
STEELE: – receive that point and that`s what they`re stuck on.
MATTHEWS: Repeal was the bad word.
Anyway, the roundtable is sticking with us. Up next, these three will tell
me something I don`t know.
This is HARDBALL, where the action is.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
MATTHEWS: Wow, a long time Massachusetts hospital worker is now $759
million richer after winning the second largest Powerball jackpot in
American history. Fifty-three-year-old Mavis Wanczyk said she realized she
had the winning number after finishing her shift at the hospital last
night. She said she was so rattled that she made a co-worker follow her
home just to make sure she didn`t veer off the road. I don`t blame her.
She claimed her prize and promptly quit her job. I knew this would happen,
of 32 years.
Let`s listen.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
MAVIS WANCZYK, POWERBALL WINNER: I`ve called them and told them I would
not be coming back.
(LAUGHTER)
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MATTHEWS: Take that job and shove it.
We`ll be right back.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
MATTHEWS: We`re back with the HARDBALL roundtable.
Bob, tell me something I don`t know.
CUSACK: This is only one way to pass a debt ceiling hike and that`s a
clean bill. No spending reforms. Otherwise, nothing gets – .
MATTHEWS: No walls?
CUSACK: No wall, right. But –
MATTHEWS: You know, Trump is watching you right now. No wall.
CUSACK: There`s a lot of fear that there are not enough Republican votes.
They only need two dozen.
MATTHEWS: Because they want to do some sort of right wing –
CUSACK: Right.
(CROSSTALK)
MATTHEWS: Besides the wall, what do they want to do? What`s the right
wing thing they want to throw into –
CUSACK: They want to have a penny plan and reduce government spending
across the board. Democrats will never go for that.
MATTHEWS: Thank you. Kimberly?
ATKINS: We may see some Republicans joining the Democratic effort to
censure the president over his remarks about Charlottesville. This ongoing
battle –
MATTHEWS: Which names?
ATKINS: I can`t give names just yes.
MATTHEWS: They don`t exist?
ATKINS: They do exist. One way it may happen is if Democrats agree to
come to the negotiating table and give a little bit on some of their key
agenda items such as tax reform. The fact this ongoing fight with Mitch
McConnell and Paul Ryan is giving leaders a chance to give a little cover -
-
MATTHEWS: “The Boston Herald” has spoken. Thank you. Michael?
I`m a long time reader, even if I`ve disagreed with every word. Go ahead.
STEELE: Little know this, the Secretary of Energy Rick Perry has been are
diligently putting together an effort to level the playing field between
renewables and coal and other sources and we`ll have some success I think
in leveling that playing field when this report comes out.
MATTHEWS: Bob Cusack, Kimberly Atkins and Michael Steele.
We`ll be right back Trump Watch tonight.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
MATTHEWS: Trump Watch, Thursday, August 24, 2017.
There was a line I remember from the Abscam investigation, you know, that
government sting operation in the 1970s that caught all those corrupt
politicians in Philadelphia and South Jersey. It involved one of those
being investigated. Georgy knows what Georgy has done.
You see, in criminal investigations, whether it`s in the movies, on TV or
in real life city hall, the guy who did what he did knows what he did, and
he knows that he didn`t want to get caught doing it. He still doesn`t want
to get caught.
It`s not a mystery story to the guy who committed the crime. He knows it
all. He knows what did he, what he was thinking when he did it, knows how
he thought he could avoid getting caught.
So, you`re watching Donald Trump all these months, the way I`m watching
Donald Trump and you see certain signs. You see him react when the subject
of Russia comes up. You see him trying to stop the gears in this
investigation with Robert Mueller and his cohort of 16 top attorneys are
ramrodding. You see this prosecution machine worrying away right here in
the same city where Trump now lives day and night determined to find the
dirt under Trump`s finger nails, traces of conversations last summer and
fall, finger prints of meetings, signs that this Russian move to help Trump
was not a one-sided operation. There were Americans encouraging this
Moscow plot to put their man in the White House.
So, people can charge Trump with being unstable or irrational or unhinged,
but there`s none of that in his fears about Russia and Mueller, and those
hot shot lawyers now putting every bit of their brain power and juice into
finding out what Trump already knows and has known even as he took the oath
of office in January.
And that`s HARDBALL for now. Thanks for being with us.
“ALL IN WITH CHRIS HAYES” starts right now.
THIS IS A RUSH TRANSCRIPT. THIS COPY MAY NOT BE IN ITS FINAL FORM AND MAY
BE UPDATED.
END
Copy: Content and programming copyright 2017 MSNBC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Copyright 2017 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are
protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced,
distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the
prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter
or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the
content.