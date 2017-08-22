Hardball with Chris Matthews, Transcript 8/22/17 Trump divides and conquers
CHRIS MATTHEWS, MSNBC HOST: In unity, there is Trump?
Let`s play HARDBALL.
Good evening. I`m Chris Matthews in Washington.
Well, the prince of division is now pitching a message of unity. That`s
right, President Trump addressed the country last night to outline his new
Afghanistan policy. He began, however, with a call for the country to
unify and – catch this – to heal. Let`s watch him.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: When one part of America
hurts, we all hurt. And when one citizen suffers an injustice, we all
suffer together. Loyalty to our nation demands loyalty to one another.
When we open our hearts to patriotism, there is no room for prejudice, no
place for bigotry and no tolerance for hate. We cannot remain a force for
peace in the world if we are not at peace with each other. Let us find the
courage to heal our divisions within.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MATTHEWS: But candidate Trump, don`t you remember, stoked those divisions.
He ran not as a big tent Republican but as a man who divided and conquered.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
TRUMP: Why doesn`t he show his birth certificate? And you know what? I
wish he would because I think it`s a terrible pall that`s hanging over him.
When Mexico sends its people, they`re not sending their best. They`re
bringing drugs. They`re bringing crime. They`re rapists. And some, I
assume, are good people.
MATTHEWS: Do you believe as punishment for abortion? Yes, or no – as a
principle.
TRUMP: The answer is that there has to be some form of punishment.
MATTHEWS: For the woman?
TRUMP: Yes. There has to some form.
Donald J. Trump is calling for a total and complete shutdown of Muslims
entering the United States.
Hillary Clinton would rather provide a job to a refugee from overseas than
to give that job to unemployed African-American youth in cities like
Detroit, who have become refugees in their own country!
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MATTHEWS: Well, President Trump has also spent his first seven months in
office as president attacking Democrats as crybabies, liars and sleazes.
He`s accused them of trying to cheat his supporters out of their electoral
victory.
And just last week, he called some of the people marching with Nazis and
white supremacists “fine people.” Let`s watch.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
TRUMP: It would be nice to have Democrat support. But really, they`re
obstructionists. They have no ideas. They have no thought process. All
they want to do is obstruct government and obstruct, period.
They`re trying to cheat you out of the leadership you want with a fake
story that is demeaning to all of us! What the prosecutors should be
looking at are Hillary Clinton`s 33,000 deleted e-mails!
(CHEERS AND APPLAUSE)
TRUMP: I think there`s blame on both sides. You look at…
(CROSSTALK)
TRUMP: You look at both sides. I think there`s blame on both sides.
But you also had people that were very fine people on both sides.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MATTHEWS: Well, tonight, the president`s set to speak at a rally out in
Phoenix, the site of some of his most raucous campaign rallies. Anyway,
surrounded by his base, will he call for national unity again? Really?
Well, I`m joined tonight by “The New York Times” columnist Bret Stephens,
“The Atlantic`s” White House correspondent, Rosie Gray, and national
political reporter for “The Boston Globe” Astead Herndon.
I want to start with Astead on this. You`ve been on the show many times,
and I think you and I look at this thing in an interesting almost – is
this Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde? Are we going to get Dr. Jekyll or Mr. Hyde
tonight? I would bet on Mr. Hyde.
ASTEAD HERNDON, “BOSTON GLOBE”: I would, as well. We`ve seen two
different types of President Trump. We have seen the teleprompter Trump
and we`ve seen off-teleprompter Trump, which seems more natural than the
other one. We have seen the person who is talking about on many sides in
that press conference is saying things that he seems like he believes.
And so when we are – when we see him in these campaign-style rallies, when
he`s around his base, when he is living in that element where he can feel
the interaction with the crowd, that`s when we`ve seen some of his most
outlandish statements. That`s when we`ve seen some of his most baseless
statements. And that`s who I would expect we would see tonight.
MATTHEWS: Rosie, his bread and butter has been division. He`s been at the
edge of the wedge right out there on issues of race and nationality and
immigration. Every issue, he`s played brilliantly for his 40 percent of
the population. Why is he going to give that up?
ROSIE GRAY, “THE ATLANTIC”: Well…
MATTHEWS: Why`s he going to become Mother Teresa, or St. Francis all of a
sudden?
GRAY: Well, I don`t think he`s going to. You know, I think The thing that
makes Donald Trump different from other presidents is that he hasn`t really
shown a lot of willingness to reach out beyond his base. He`s constantly
sort of talking to his base, and those are the people that he seems to
really care about…
MATTHEWS: Why? What`s the rationale for that? Why not grow?
GRAY: Well, part of it is because Donald Trump`s power sort of derives
from his base at this point. Part of the reason why Republicans still to
this day are kind of wary about creating distance between themselves and
him is because he does have a lot of support in the Republican base.
MATTHEWS: Yes, well, let me – let me – go ahead. Why doesn`t he grow?
I still don`t think why you add – addition is better than subtraction and
division.
Let me go to Bret. Bret, you know, we all grew up. Well, I did, and you
did, too. With Reagan – Reagan started with a core on the hard right. He
was considered too hard right for the Republican Party. Well, then he won
the battle in the Republican Party. Then he got big enough to bring in the
Reagan Democrats, big enough to bring in a majority vote. He ended up
doing quite well as a majoritarian president.
It`s doable if you come at it from the hard right or the strong right, like
he did. Why doesn`t Trump do that? Why doesn`t Trump build instead of
subtract?
BRET STEPHENS, “NEW YORK TIMES” COLUMNIST: And Reagan did it with a
Democratic Congress for most of his – for most of his administration.
MATTHEWS: Well, that`s when we had very conservative Democrats. That`s
right. Yes.
STEPHENS: Well, he doesn`t do it because division has worked for him. I
mean, the truth is that a year ago, many of us were making exactly the kind
of comment that, you know, you just made earlier, that it seemed like a
strategy for electoral suicide for him to sort of divide the country the
way he did with his rhetoric. And yet he won.
And his calculation is that that`s – that`s what – what has succeed for
him his entire career, both in business and now in politics.
So I think – I mean, leaving aside the moral issue, or even the kind of
question of statesmanship, there`s a real question on a narrow political
basis whether it isn`t the smart thing to continue to play to his base.
It`s who he knows and it`s what he`s good at.
MATTHEWS: Do you or I – I don`t know if you were stunned, but I
interviewed him when he said women should be punished for abortion. Now,
of course, they all pulled it back when the wiser heads got around him.
But his instinct was, They`re pro-life people and there`s pro-choice, I`m
making my stand with pro-life women, and I don`t care how many pro-choice
people or other people I offend. I`m going to say we`re going to punish
these women.
That`s instinctive on his part. He thought of that at the moment.
GRAY: Well…
MATTHEWS: What kind of a guy says, I`m going to unite the country by
saying I`m going to punish women for abortion, punish them?
GRAY: Well…
MATTHEWS: And I`m not sure what punishment he had in mind, actually.
GRAY: His instinct is often to sort of lash out, to sort of have kind of,
you know, a punitive attitude toward – you know, towards people. And I
think that, you know, after Charlottesville, we saw him sort of reverting
to what his instinct had been, which is to say, you know, many sides – his
initial statement had been about many sides being to blame for the
violence.
And then they got him to sort of walk it back the next day. And then was
the Trump Tower press conference, in which he sort of reverted back and –
and – you know, and moreso to what his original instinct…
MATTHEWS: His only evidence of tolerance so far has been towards the
supremacists.
HERNDON: And…
MATTHEWS: (INAUDIBLE) he showed tolerance toward them, if you think about
it.
HERNDON: I wrote a story last week that says maybe there`s another
possibility. Maybe this is what he believes. Maybe this is – and when we
look over his history of racial division, he has one that is long and
extensive. I was talking…
MATTHEWS: You mean Mr. Hyde is the real guy.
HERNDON: That Mr. Hyde is the real guy. This isn`t necessarily a
political plan. I think that`s something that folks haven`t really dealt
with. I was talking to…
MATTHEWS: I think the people who voted for him believe he is who he is.
HERNDON: Certainly. The white nationalists believe he`s one of them.
MATTHEWS: Yes. Anyway, today “The New York Times” reported on the
escalating tension between President Trump and the leader of his party in
the Congress, Mitch McConnell. According to “The New York Times,” Mr.
McConnell has privately expressed uncertainty that Mr. Trump will be able
to salvage his administration after a series of summer crises. In offhand
remarks, Mr. McConnell has expressed a sense of bewilderment about where
Mr. Trump`s presidency may be headed and has mused about whether Mr. Trump
will be in a position to lead the Republican Party into next year`s
elections and beyond, according to people who have spoken to him directly.
Anyway, “The Times” goes on, “In a series of tweets this month, Mr. Trump
criticized Mr. McConnell publicly, then berated him in a phone call that
quickly devolved into a profane shouting match. During the call, which Mr.
Trump initiated August 9th from his New Jersey golf club, the president
accused Mr. McConnell of bungling the health care issue. He was even more
animated about what he intimated was the Senate leader`s refusal to protect
him from investigations of Russian interference in the 2016 election,
according to Republicans briefed on the conversation.”
Bret, this very well written, very nobly written by “The New York Times,”
your new paper. But this is amazing that the president of the United
States and the Senate major are yelling back and forth at each other on the
phone. Even I – I can be accused of having chutzpah now and then. I
don`t think I`d be shouting profanity and the president of the United
States. But apparently, Mitch McConnell was up on his hind – on his back
legs, fighting with the president because the president had ticked him off.
What`s going on? He doesn`t seem to have unity within his own party at the
top. Unity nowhere with Trump.
STEPHENS: If you followed Trump`s business career, this is how he behaved
with all of his business partners. It`s why so many people in New York, in
the real estate industry, just simply refused to have anything to do with
him. And I have to say, as a kind of a never-Trump Republican, or former
Republican, I should say, I find this all in some ways kind of gratifying
because a lot of the Republicans who placed their bets with Trump sort of
assumed that he was going to be an empty vessel into which they could pour
the sweet wine of whatever is they wanted – whatever legislation it is
that they wanted to pass.
But it turns out that the character of the president is, in fact, decisive,
that he has ideas of his own and that he`s not simply going to go along
with the Paul Ryan-Mitch McConnell Republicans. I think what they`re
getting is, in a sense, richly deserved, even if the rest of the country
is, I`m afraid, collateral damage in this fight.
MATTHEWS: Are you to the right or left of Trump? Can you give me a
position on that, or is that too difficult to even imagine an answer to
that question?
STEPHENS: Well, I don`t…
MATTHEWS: But I`m going to give you a shot. Are you to his right or his
left? I can`t tell.
STEPHENS: I think I`m to his left. I mean, although it`s hard – it`s
hard to say with Trump because he`s such a sort of malleable plastic
amorphous figure. I mean, look, I believe in a Republican Party that`s
about inclusion, opportunity and aspiration. So I believe that immigrants
– that this country does better immigrants, this country does better with
a more open society. I also believe in free trade, and I believe in an
engaged internationalist America.
So I guess that probably puts me sort of as a center-moderate Republican or
former Republican in the spirit of Ben Sasse or Marco Rubio, certainly not
this guy.
MATTHEWS: No, it sounds like Ike, too – Eisenhower.
Anyway, Vice President Mike Pence backed up – no surprise there –
President Trump`s response to Charlottesville. He did it today. President
Trump called protesters on both sides “fine people,” as you remember, as we
remember. Pence was asked whether that offended him, that line by the
president. Let`s listen to the VP.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
MIKE PENCE, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: The president and I were
very clear last weekend in the wake of the terribly tragic events in
Charlottesville that we denounce bigotry and hatred and violence in all of
its forms.
(CROSSTALK)
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: … fine people on both sides of that rally.
PENCE: The president specifically denounced white supremacists, neo-Nazis
and the KKK repeatedly.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MATTHEWS: Well, I know why he picked him for VP because he gives him a
kind of a churchy overlay, you know to Trump`s hideous secularism.
Anyway, Ambassador Nikki Haley was also asked about the president`s
response to Charlottesville. Let`s watch her.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You shot to national prominence because of the moral
leadership that you showed in then your home state as governor. Do you
believe that the president did that when he needed to last week?
NIKKI HALEY, U.S. AMBASSADOR TO THE U.N.: Well, I had a personal
conversation with the president about Charlottesville, and I will leave it
at that. But I will tell you that there is no room for hate in this
country.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MATTHEWS: Well, that was well done by Chris Cuomo there, by the way,
warmed her up by saying, You did a great job on the flag in South Carolina.
You yanked it down. This guy needs to learn from you. And then – then
she did a smart move by saying, Well, I had a personal conversation with
him. It was about this, but I`ll leave it at that. Well, no, she didn`t
leave it at that. She said she had a personal conversation with him.
They`re all separating themselves from Trump. That`s what they`re really
doing.
HERNDON: It`s interesting that on an issue like this, an issue of what
nationalism, of neo-Nazis, that we can`t know what conversation that was.
You would think that that would be something that she said, I told him
these folks are bad and he should say something. And that`s what we need
to look at. There`s the political calculus here, and there`s the moral
one. We have these people making choices, and they`re based on their
individual political futures. But you have to think, what is the moral
calculus?
MATTHEWS: Well, let`s talk about tonight because we`ve seen the red meat
thrown into the cage, Rosie. We have seen it. We know what it looks like.
He`s like a nightclub comic. He lives off the crowd. He`s got to have
interaction. And the only way he does that is with the lines – Lock her
up! Right? Build the all!
Are we – how can he do that after last night`s Mother Teresa performance?
GRAY: Well…
MATTHEWS: Or he Oprah Winfrey performance that we`re all friends together.
We`re all in it together? Well, he`s not going to do that tonight.
GRAY: Well, like Astead was saying, you know, we tend to see these two
versions of the president. One is when they get him to stick to these, you
know, sort of teleprompter speeches, and then he gets to sort of let loose
at these campaign rallies, which is where he feels very comfortable. He
feeds off the energy of the crowd, and that`s often when, you know, some of
the more sort of combustible moments happen.
MATTHEWS: When this Incredible Hulk thing grows in him, and he does that,
you know, and he starts doing that thing he does! How`s he going to
(INAUDIBLE) Well, we`re going to find out. It`s actually going to happen
tonight. And I`m looking at the crowd down there. We`ll talk about it
later in the show, but there`s a crowd building down there that`s not too
pro-Trump. I`m thinking there can be trouble there tonight. It looks like
there`s some people there that really don`t like him are ready to show up
and make theirselves heard tonight.
Bret Stephens, welcome to the show. We`ll have you back often. Thank you
for coming on. And Rosie Gray, thank you so much, and Astead Herndon, as
always, sir.
Coming up, President Trump does an aboutface on Afghanistan. This is not
playing well with the alt-right – saying his position has changed now that
he`s sitting behind the desk in the Oval Office. Well, didn`t he run to
sit behind that desk? What do military leaders think? We`re going to talk
to two generals, including one who says he might have to accept an endless
war. Will the American people accept an endless war?
Anyway, plus, the president returns, as I said, to Arizona tonight, come
home to some of his wildest campaign rallies. Will Trump come out
swinging? I keep thinking of Glen Campbell, “By the Time I get to
Phoenix.” Will he still be Mr. Nice Guy? There`s plenty to stoke his
anger, and the protests are already taking place. And the Phoenix mayor,
by the way, has already blasted the president in a scathing op-ed piece
today.
And “The Washington Post” compiles a definitive list of Trump`s false and
misleading claims. We`re going to have that tonight. The numbers are
staggering, staggering stuff that`s unbelievable and shouldn`t be believed,
topped over a thousand statements the president has made that are not true
in just seven months as president. He really is president.
Finally, let me finish tonight with “Trump Watch.” He won`t like it.
This is HARDBALL, where the action is.
MATTHEWS: Well, a key figure behind the so-called Trump dossier –
remember that one? – faced questioning on Capitol Hill today. Glenn
Simpson, the co-founder of the firm that produced the dossier, spoke behind
closed doors to investigators on the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Reports say that those congressional investigators are particularly
interested in the funding and sources behind the dossier, which contain, of
course, salacious and so far unverified information about the president.
Well, the committee`s chairman, Senator Chuck Grassley, has not ruled out
calling on Simpson to testify before a public hearing at a later date.
We`ll be right back.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
TRUMP: We will no longer use American military might to construct
democracies in faraway lands or try to rebuild other countries in our own
image. Those days are now over.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MATTHEWS: Welcome back to HARDBALL. That was President Trump, of course,
last night addressing the country about a new path forward in Afghanistan.
Well, after months of internal debate, the president finally announced to
the American public last night that he would escalate the number of troops
fighting in Afghanistan, reversing course on a campaign pledge to end what
he called “crazy wars.” Let`s listen.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
TRUMP: I arrived at three fundamental conclusions about America`s core
interests in Afghanistan. First, our nation must seek an honorable and
enduring outcome worthy of the tremendous sacrifices that have been made..
Second, the consequences of a rapid exit, are both predictable and
unacceptable. Third and finally, I concluded, that the security threats we
faced in Afghanistan and the broader region are immense.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MATTHEWS: Well, President Trump`s modest increase in troop levels is an
incremental shift that will have America hold the line but will likely not
change the current course. The President also refused to lay out specific
details, nor did he outline what exactly victory would look like, or how
much it would cost Americans in blood and treasure. Here it is.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
TRUMP: I`ve said it many times. How counterproductive it is for the
United States to announce in advance the dates we intend to begin or end
military options. We will not talk about numbers of troops or our plan for
further military activities.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MATTHEWS: Well, the President was elected on the promise, a pretty clear
one, that the country would not – would not stop winning under his tenure,
would not stop these wars. Anyway, but last time, he seemingly settled on
a strategy that keeps him from losing. For more, I`m joined by two
experts, Major General Robert Scales, former Commandant of the United
States Army War College. And Lieutenant General Dan Bolger, author of “Why
Are We Lost: A General`s Inside Account of the Iraq and Afghanistan Wars.”
Thank you, both. General Scales, first of all, what is the President`s
goal in Afghanistan as you heard it last night?
MAJ. GEN. ROBERT SCALES (RET.), COMMANDANT, U.S. ARMY WAR COLLEGE: Well,
his stated goal is to win, a victory. That`s not going to happen given the
level of commitment and the nature of the war. This is a protracted war,
it`s a war of attrition. This war don`t end cleanly, oftentimes they`re
generational. This is nothing new. It goes back to the days of the
Romans. The Israeli`s have been fighting this war on – around the
periphery of their – of their territory for almost 70 years. So, an
incremental increase in troop levels or a large increase in troop levels,
it doesn`t matter. This war will creep along perhaps for generations.
MATTHEWS: General Bolger, you`re assessment of what the President said
last time in terms of our goals and what he meant by victory?
LT. GEN. DANIEL BOLGER (RET.), AUTHOR, WHY WE LOST: A GENERAL`S INSIDE
ACCOUNT OF THE IRAQ AND AFGHANISTAN WARS: I wish I could tell you, Chris.
I think what General Scales said is quite correct. It`s a – it`s a long-
term effort. It`s quite likely that none of us will even be alive when we
get to the end of it, based on the open-ended statements I heard last
night.
MATTHEWS: Well, last night, I did hear him say, our goal is to prevent the
Taliban from taking over Afghanistan. Well, that seems to be a definition
of a war of attrition. We`re going to just stay there as long as we can,
and as long as we stay there, we`ll prevent them from taking over. But
we`re not going to annihilate the Taliban if there seems of the – it ain`t
even humanly possible. So, how would we reduce it to something like – oh,
I don`t know, I`m trying to think of a war of attrition, where the big guy
ends up winning and not just sort of splitting. Maybe to the level of
Korea, where we have a hot armistice that never really cools down. But,
will we ever be ever to find a 38th parallel, some line we can defend over
that won`t be costly regularly of human lives, especially Americans. Do we
ever get there?
BOLGER: You know, Chris, I think you could. But that line in Afghanistan
is actually demographic. The Pashtun people form the majority of the
Taliban. And we might end up drawing a line through a part of their land
at some point. But as the President correctly said last night, it`s very
difficult to conceive the Taliban actually coming in negotiation. Why
should they? They`ve taken back about half the country. They think
they`re winning.
MATTHEWS: You know what, studied on – a military person like you two
gentleman, but it seems to me, in our history, we`ve beaten the countries
we thought were bad. We thought they were – they were evil. Certainly,
the Nazis, not the (INAUDIBLE) but the Nazis running the country and
sending their orders. And the Japanese empire was bad, it was militarist
and it was out to kill, and it was brutal with those POWs. So, we said,
they`re evil, they`re the bad guys. We`re going to kill those bad guys,
right?
SCALES: Right.
MATTHEWS: I don`t think that`s the way people felt toward the North
Vietnamese. I don`t think they felt towards Ho Chi Minh that way. They
don`t feel that way toward – they know the Taliban was our Mujahideen when
they were fighting the Russians.
SCALES: Right. They were our allies.
MATTHEWS: They were – but now Trump says, oh, they`re terrorists. Is
that going to make the case just calling people terrorist the word? Is
that going to make them to an American, an enemy, and an evil worth losing
men over and women over?
SCALES: I don`t think so. In fact, I think if there`s a lingering
antipathy towards Afghanistan and the Taliban, it`s 9/11. They – it`s not
the fact that the Taliban are our enemies so much. It`s that they harbored
the terrorists who brought down the Twin Towers. And one of the things
that just strike me about this whole speech yesterday is a long shadow that
9/11 has on our society 17 years later. I mean, we have kids going to
college next year who were born on 9/11. And it`s very, very difficult to
sort of erase that stain in the minds of the American. That`s why I think
they`re so tolerant about casualties, about our protracted war. It`s not
that they want to make Afghanistan free, but they want to prevent the
return of terrorist cell.
MATTHEWS: Well, last night President Trump defended his decision to
abandon Candidate Trump skepticism about war. Let`s watch this switch
here.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
TRUMP: My original instinct was to pull out. And historically, I like
following my instincts. But all my life, I`ve heard that decisions are
much different when you sit behind the desk in the Oval Office.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MATTHEWS: General Bolger, you know, sometimes I think about the guy out
there on post right now. At this split second we`re talking, who`s out
there in a scary situation. He may be isolated. He doesn`t know what`s
coming, I think he might be killed. He`s for his country. He`s there for
his country. And he`s committed to that fight. Does this word about the
politics back here affect the ability of that soldier to do what he has to
do?
BOLGER: You know, Chris, the home front always affects every army but the
American Army most particularly because we`re a people`s army. We come
from every county and town in the country. When you`re at work and,
obviously, when you`re out in the field in Afghanistan or a place like
that, your focus is on doing your job and taking care of the men and women
next to you. But certainly, you do – you do always pay attention to
what`s going on back home. And I will say this, the American people have
clearly soured on the war. And I don`t know if it`s a long shadow of 9/11
or whatever, but there`s no doubt that they backed the men and women who
fight the country, they fight for the country. They look out for us.
And that backing has been strong throughout. That was a mistake I think
we`d made in Vietnam. We, to some degree, turned on the people who fought
there. And those men and women who fought in Vietnam, you know, they were
doing the task they were sent to do. The policy was screwed up, and it
wasn`t their fault.
MATTHEWS: Well, I`m reading Mark Bowden`s book about Hue, the horror that
those troops had to go through in that battle of (INAUDIBLE) in that City
of Hue. And you`re sitting next to a guy – in the right fighting next to
a guy, and all of a sudden, he`s got both legs gone, both arms gone,
crying. It`s horrendous what war is. And thank you, gentlemen, for your
service to the country. Major General Robert Scales and Lieutenant General
Dan Bolger, thanks for coming on.
Up next, a live report from Phoenix where the President is set to hold a
campaign-style rally later. A rally, do you think that`s going to be
loving our neighbor? There are already massive protests there taking shape
right now. You see them right there live, ahead of that rally. This is
HARDBALL where the action is.
MATTHEWS: Welcome to HARDBALL. Protest are already – look at them on
their way out there ahead of President Trump`s rally in Phoenix tonight.
We`re watching live pictures, by the way, of the event site. And the rally
is expected to revisit a topic he repeatedly campaigned on the Arizona, the
issue of immigration. Let`s listen to that.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
TRUMP: I didn`t think that the immigration thing would take on a life like
it has. To make our country great again, we have to create borders.
Otherwise, we don`t have a country.
They want to see people that love our country come into our country. Not
people that hate us.
We take anybody. Come on in, anybody. Just come on in. Not anymore. We
will build a great wall along the southern border. And Mexico will pay for
the wall. Believe me.
We will end illegal immigration. Deport every last criminal alien. And
save American lives, and we`ll do it quickly.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MATTHEWS: Well, on the wake of Trump`s response to Charlottesville,
however, Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton, asked the President to delay the trip.
He wrote in The Washington Post, “America is hurting. And it is hurting
largely because Trump has doused racial tensions with gasoline. With his
planned visit to Phoenix on Tuesday, I fear the President may be looking to
light a match.” While thousands are expected to protest, we`re seeing it
right now. It`s live pictures, by the way, of the President`s appearance
which is coming up tonight at 10:00 Eastern Time. Three of the State`s
prominent Republicans, Senator Jeff Flake and John McCain, as well as the
Governor Doug Ducey, are all skipping tonight`s event. They don`t want to
be near this trouble.
And more, I`m joined by Dan Nowicki, National Political Reporter for the
Arizona Republic. Dan, you`re the reporter on site. A lot of noise there.
But cut through the noise and tell us how it`s shaping up. Is there going
to be violence tonight?
DAN NOWICKI, NATIONAL POLITICAL REPORTER, ARIZONA REPUBLIC: Well, I don`t
know if there could be violence but Phoenix very much is on edge. It
certainly is shaping up with huge crowds. A lot of protesters, a lot of
shouting outside. A lot of anti-KKK, anti-fascist slogan airing going on.
On the other hand, you have a lot of fans of Kelli Ward, the GOP Senate
challenger to Jeff Flake who kind of got some support from Donald Trump
last week with a tweet. I think they`re here hoping that they`ll get some
kind words from the stage as well.
MATTHEWS: You know, I remember during the campaign, and Dan, you probably
remember. Remember when he went to Chicago, to an urban area in Chicago, a
minority area. And you almost – it seemed to me what he was doing was
trying to stick a fight. Get a fight going, get protesters out there going
fist to fist against his troops, his people, and it helped him politically.
That`s what he was up to. Do you think he picked Phoenix because he knew
there`ll be opposition in the streets?
NOWICKI: Well, I think he – certainly, the talk about possibly pardoning
former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, really did stoke emotions here.
Probably, the decision he announced earlier today that he – there is not
going to be a pardon to announced, Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters
that earlier. That`s probably kind of a responsible decision to maybe, you
know, ease tensions here because, I think if he came here and pardon Arpaio
on stage, you know, precarious situation regarding security on the outside
might really erupt.
MATTHEWS: You know, I watch John McCain, I like him in many ways, and I`ve
watched him over his career. He`s been very careful in handling the
immigration issue. How does he do it? How did he inflate get away with
getting elected with a Republican constituency at the same time not stoking
the trouble, not making it worse, the division?
NOWICKI: Well, right. Well, there is a wing of the Arizona Republican
Party that just can`t stand McCain or Flake. Then, that is actually Donald
Trump`s base here in Arizona, so they mesh together well. But you know,
McCain and Flake in this first Senate race, you know, they kind to have to
talk up the border security aspects during the primary and then – and
during the General Election come out for, you know, more comprehensive
immigration reform, you know, with the benefits for the – you know, the
millions of (INAUDIBLE) immigrants who`ve already settled into the country
and have jobs and are raising families.
MATTHEWS: I got you. I understand. Thank you for that smartly – I love
that savvy reporting, Dan Nowicki, because I`ve seen that stuff before.
You`re a little different in the primaries than you are in the general, and
that`s how you survive. Anyway, I hear Arlen Specter of Pennsylvania was
like that for about a hundred years. Anyway, up next, Trump versus the
facts. The numbers are in and they don`t look good for the President. The
Washington Post reports that on average, President Trump – this is all
factual. He`s making five misleading claims per dim, per day. Do his
voters care that he keeps saying things that aren`t true? Apparently not.
You`re watching HARDBALL.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
TRUMP: Here`s the thing, when I make a statement, I like to be correct. I
want the facts.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MATTHEWS: Do you believe that? I mean, do you really believe that “I want
the facts.” That was President Trump last week, however, claiming that he
waits for the facts before he makes a statement. But according to The
Washington Post, President Trump`s list of false and misleading claims has
already topped 1,000 since Inaugural Day. The Post`s fact checkers note
that at the President current pace, of his pace, he averages nearly five
claims a day. Many are repeats of claims that have previously been
debunked. We also include statements that are unacknowledged – well,
unacknowledged flip-flops from previously held positions. They also
pointed out, The Post does, that Trump repeatedly takes credit for events
or business decisions that happened before he took the oath of office or
had he ever been elected. Well, here are some of the times that the
President has used these alternative facts.
Here he goes.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
TRUMP: Here`s a picture of the crowd. Now, the audience was the biggest
ever.
I guess it was biggest Electoral College win since Ronald Reagan.
When you look at the people that are registered, dead, illegal in two
states, in some cases, maybe three states, we have a lot to look into.
We`re spending a lot of money on the inner cities. We`re fixing the inner
cities. We`re doing far more than anybody has ever done with respect to
the inner cities.
You had a group on the other side that came charging in without a permit
and they were very, very violent.
They`re investigating something that never happened. There was no
collusion between us and Russia. In fact, the opposite. Russia spent a
lot of money on fighting me.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MATTHEWS: Do you like the calliope music there? A circus music?
Let`s bring in HARDBALL`s roundtable tonight, Phil Rucker, White House
bureau chief for “The Washington Post” and an MSNBC political analyst,
Heidi Przybyla is senior politics reporter for “USA Today” and an MSNBC
political, and Gene Robinson is a columnist for “The Washington Post”.
I should have said, save your political analyst references for all of them,
but it`s all true. And glad to have you all.
Gene, you`ve been editor of your paper for many times. Does this guy
belong on the style page, style section?
EUGENE ROBINSON, COLUMNIST, THE WASHINGTON POST: I don`t know.
MATTHEWS: You can`t be serious.
ROBINSON: I don`t know where you put him. Look, I`ve never – I never
dealt with a politician like this. We`ve all dealt with politicians who
stretch truth, who put everything in the best possible light, who
occasionally tell something that just flat out isn`t true. I don`t know if
we`ve ever dealt with a political figure who as he breaths, he lies. I
mean, he just says stuff that isn`t true.
MATTHEWS: And it`s all checkable today.
ROBINSON: Yes, yes.
MATTHEWS: In the old days, it was one of the Long brothers, Huey or Earl
Long, who would go to Louisiana saying in one part, and then talk about my
Baptist grandmother. Then in the other part, it would be my Catholic
grandmother. They just changed it whenever they felt like it, and nobody
caught it because we didn`t of the Internet then. We didn`t have fact
checks. We didn`t have any way to do it.
But, today, all facts are checkable immediately.
HEIDI PRZYBYLA, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: They are.
MATTHEWS: They still (INAUDIBLE).
PRZYBYLA: There`s an important distinction, Chris, that pace, five a day,
is not checkable. A lot of things go by and they don`t get checked.
MATTHEWS: Really?
PRZYBYLA: The reason why is because it`s just too much. And I think that
we as the referees for the American people need to really prioritize what
we go to town on. We have to go to town on those things can have the most
potential to impact public policy. For example, like the claim about
fraudulent voters. That has led to an entire government commission that is
now going to come up with recommendations that may be based on a wholly
false premise about millions of illegal people voting.
For example, the bogus crime statistics. That could have an effect, for
example, on Justice Department policy. So, we as the refs I think have to
really zero in on those things which threaten to change our public
discourse and our public policy.
MATTHEWS: You know, I think that is different. I think this creation of
these creations, these bogus realities, it`s not just lying about your
weight or your age or anything. It`s creating this notion.
It`s like, I`m sorry. O.J. saying, I`m going after the real killer. I
mean there is a real killer out there, you know? Whatever you think of the
L.A. Police Department, there wasn`t another killer. But anyway, that`s my
opinion.
But this idea of creating a bogus reality like the millions that voted
illegally, so that stabs the consciences of the Republicans to say, oh, we
didn`t win the popular vote? Oh, yes, we did. We won the popular, as well
as the electoral vote, because there`s millions of illegal voters. And
that feeds their self-delusion.
PHIL RUCKER, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: That`s right, and this alternate
reality just builds on itself because you got the president out there
putting out blatant false hoods every day, but you`ve got media
organizations, in “Breitbart” and other organizations on the right that are
fueling this and that are creating this alternate universe in which many
Trump supporters live. So, a lot of those folks who are going to be at
that rally tonight in Phoenix and passionate supporters of the president
don`t believe that he`s lying because they`re dealing with alternative
facts.
MATTHEWS: Gene, can you tell?
ROBINSON: Huh? Can I tell?
MATTHEWS: Can you tell –
(LAUGHTER)
MATTHEWS: – when he`s making it up? Can you tell when he`s making it up?
ROBINSON: Well, you know, look, whatever he says, you sort of question it.
And, literally, whatever he says. You want to look it up and see, is that
really true?
But Phil is absolutely right about him sort of creating this alternate
reality. I do a live Internet chat every Tuesday and today I did a chat.
And somebody wrote in with a question that was just totally based on lie
after lie after lie, you know? Just saying things about things that aren`t
true about stuff that – economic statistics under the Obama
administration, for example.
So, he`s created a lot more jobs in his first six months than Obama. Well,
that`s not true. The pace of job creation slowed. It`s not true.
MATTHEWS: Does anybody believe he will build a wall – I mean, like a big
16, 20-foot wall that actually would stop people without ladders, although
they had their ladder? Does anybody believe the president of Mexico can
survive for one second if he agreed to pay for the thing? And yet people
say build a wall. What world are they living? Even if you`re totally
right wing, alt right, whatever, do you believe he`s going to build a wall?
PRZYBYLA: Don`t take him literally.
MATTHEWS: What do they mean? What do they mean?
PRZYBYLA: Isn`t that what his own staff said?
I mean, Chris, here`s the thing. It`s not even so much about Trump. It`s
about the American people because when you go back and look at the exit
polling from when he was elected, people elected him knowing that – or
believing that he is dishonest, those were the numbers. It was something
like 60 percent. And so, that`s why we sit here, you know, scratching our
heads and fuming and wondering why people aren`t more upset when he
backtracks on his campaign promises. Well, they knew that going into this.
ROBINSON: But I think there`s a difference between like the wall. I think
most people who voted for him know that there`s not going to be a 30-foot
wall along the entire 2,000-mile border. They think he`ll do something
there.
MATTHEWS: Yes.
ROBINSON: But just the misstatement of basic facts, you know, I keep
saying, we need a common chronicle of events and a common encyclopedia of
facts. I just settle for that. And we don`t have that now and he`s partly
responsible.
MATTHEWS: It started with that crazy thing about size and the hands and
the crowd size. Everything is size. And it became ridiculous. Sean
Spicer will ever be forgiven for those idiotic statements he had to make
under duress obviously. You get out there and Spicer and you tell them I
had the biggest crowd in history. And he did.
RUCKER: Yes, and it`s not these misstatements that Trump is making but his
administration officials are all making them too. And they`re keeping our
colleagues Glenn Kessler and Michelle Lee pretty busy chronicling –
(CROSSTALK)
MATTHEWS: Let`s revisit something that we talked about earlier. “The New
York Times” reports today that the escalating tension between President
Trump and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is going on. According to “The
Times”, Mr. McConnell has privately expressed uncertainty that Mr. Trump
will be able to salvage his administration after a series of summer crises.
Gene first and everybody – the fact that the leader of your party in the
United States Senate thinks you may not be able to salvage a presidency at
this point six months in. In other words, unsalvageable.
ROBINSON: Well, yes. Well, I think, you know, the leader of the
Republican Party in the Senate would have a better opinion of the president
if the president would stop sniping at him, and haranguing him via Twitter
and apparently by telephone, according to the story, for not sort of doing
the impossible, for not making sense of an incoherent policy from the White
House. So, you can understand why Mitch McConnell would be terribly
frustrated and terribly pessimistic.
MATTHEWS: Imagine those generals being told, now, all I want you to do is
figure out how to win this war and get out. And they go, well, victory is
not going to be like that.
ROBINSON: Well –
MATTHEWS: Go ahead.
PRZYBYLA: I think we`re at a point where these members, including
McConnell, are realizing that the premise that they could use Trump, even
though he was kind of anathema to everything that they stand for, as a
vehicle to get their agenda accomplished, that is now vanishing. And he is
not only not a vehicle but he is kind of turning on their own, turning on
people like Jeff Flake, going after, wanting to primary members of their
party. So, it`s becoming a bit of a civil war.
MATTHEWS: If he can bounce Mike Flynn, if can bounce the Mooch, if he can
bounce Bannon, he can bounce Mitch McConnell. He doesn`t have any loyalty
to this guy.
Anyway, the roundtable is staying with us. I don`t think he is a
Republican. I think –
ROBINSON: Well, Mitch McConnell doesn`t think he`s a Republican either.
(LAUGHTER)
(CROSSTALK)
MATTHEWS: Up next, these three will tell me something I don`t know,
starting with people.
This is HARDBALL, where the action is.
MATHISEN: Well, President Trump`s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared
Kushner quietly departed for the Middle East on Sunday in an effort to kick
start peace talks. This is for real. Kushner and other White House
officials plan to hold separate meetings on Thursday with Israeli Prime
Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.
So far, the headlines do not look promising. According to reports, the
Palestinian Prime Minister says he does not understand Trump`s peace plan
and the, quote, chaos in the administration is not helping the process.
Well, I think that`s right and we`ll be right back.
MATTHEWS: We`re back with the HARDBALL roundtable.
Philip, that`s very formal, tell me something I don`t know.
RUCKER: Yes. So, that the Afghanistan decision. President Trump deciding
to send more troops into Afghanistan, there was an intense debate over many
months over whether to do it. And Steve Bannon, the chief strategist at
the White House, had been resisting sending more troops, telling the
president that it was – his supporters, his grassroots supporters would
rebel. Once Bannon left, it was Attorney General Jeff Sessions who stepped
in to the void to make that case to the president in the final days.
MATTHEWS: To make against the case.
RUCKER: To make the case that gets –
MATTHEWS: By the way, I like that he says he`s going to keep secret the
increment of the new troops, when everybody in the world, as Dana Bash said
on CNN last night, he`s going to have to tell our coalition partners, the
host country in Afghan – they`re all going to know how many troops we`re
bringing in.
PRZYBYLA: So, what would a Democratic wave in 2018 look like? It would
look line Democrats winning a number of the districts that went to both
President Obama and President Trump.
So, I went to one, and I found a pattern in terms of the Democrats that are
now raising three hands. They`re the 2018 version of the Tea Party. And
that they`re all kind of outside of the people who have not served in state
legislative or in Congress before. They`re people that can`t be attached
to national Democratic –
MATTHEWS: Will Nancy Pelosi be speaker again?
PRZYBYLA: I asked this person that and he would not commit to voting for
her.
MATTHEWS: Gene?
ROBINSON: That`s very interesting if the Democrats got their own Tea
Party.
This you probably know, but the president said that Afghanistan and
Pakistan were the two most problematic and dangerous countries to us in
terms of terrorism. So, neither one is on the list of countries affected
by the travel ban.
MATTHEWS: Explain.
ROBINSON: They`re not. Well –
(LAUGHTER)
ROBINSON: Mr. President, explain. So, apparently, there`s something of a
disconnect in the policy process in the Trump administration.
MATTHEWS: I always wondered about 9/11, and 9/11, the harder it was could
have been put together mostly by guys have been in Germany. The others –
the thugs they brought on, the 15 thugs who just did what they are told,
who may not have known they were all going to die. They were told what to
do. But the brains behind it, the four pilots, they were all sort of guys
have been living in Germany.
This didn`t steam need geography to be planned. It wasn`t like we say
terrorists with climbing ropes and everything. I don`t think that was
important.
Anyway, Phil Rucker, thank you, Heidi Przybyla and Eugene Robinson.
When we return, let me finish tonight with Trump watch. You will not like
tonight at all. You`re watching HARDBALL.
MATTHEWS: Trump Watch, Tuesday, August 22nd, 2017.
A certain kind of leader can say anything he wants. He can speak nobly of
a rival even as he drives a knife toward the guy`s back. He can talk of
peace in deep, his deep love of peace even while he plots war.
What were you thinking last night at 9:00 Eastern Daylight Time when you
heard this president offer these prayerful words of a shared national
caring?
When one part of America hurts, we all hurt. When one citizen suffers an
injustice, we all suffer together. Loyalty to our nation demands loyalty
to one another. When we open our hearts to patriotism, there is no room
for prejudice, no place for bigotry and no tolerance for hate.
Finally, we cannot remain a force for peace in the world if we`re not at
peace with each other.
If it all sounds vaguely, weirdly familiar, it is not because these words
were spoken by a Mother Teresa or even by a Dr. Phil. What they smack is
the saccharine bromides of a Richard Nixon, trying to sound like a leader
of goodwill, a uniter, a sincere human being.
Anthony Scaramucci said when he was bounced from the White House, he
thought he would have lasted longer than a carton of milk. Well, it turns
out his sell by date came sooner. But Trump`s commitment to people like
Mooch, the Mooch, seemed like centuries compared to his miniscule
commitment to the words he speaks.
We will see him in Phoenix tonight if Mr. Trump`s noble words of last night
will survive even the coming of the Arizona sundown.
And that`s HARDBALL for now. Thanks for being with us.
“ALL IN WITH CHRIS HAYES” starts right now.
