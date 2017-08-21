Hardball with Chris Matthews, Transcript 8/21/17 Bannon more dangerous?

Transcript:

Show: HARDBALL

Date: August 21, 2017

Guest: Shannon Pettypiece, Dana Milbank, Annie Linskey, Kelly Magsamen



CHRIS MATTHEWS, HOST: Bannon unleashed.

Let`s play HARDBALL.

Good evening. I`m Chris Matthews in Washington.

Remember this piece of advice from “The Godfather” – the movie, I mean.

Keep your friends close and your enemies closer.

Well, President Trump may want to study up on that one now that he`s

released Steve Bannon into the wild. Over the weekend, the president

tweeted these warm words to the man he just fired. “Steve Bannon will be a

tough and smart new voice at Breitbart. Well, maybe even better than ever

before. Fake news needs the competition.” There`s Trump trying to soften

up his new opponent.

For his part, Bannon said he`d remain a fighter for President Trump. He

told Bloomberg, “I`m going go to war for Trump against the his opponents on

Capitol Hill, in the media and in corporate America.” But he also had

harsh words for the Trump White House. He told “The Washington Post,” “No

administration in history has been so divided among itself about the

direction about where it should go.”

And to “The Weekly Standard,” he said, “The Trump presidency that we fought

for and won is over. We still have a huge movement and we will make

something of this Trump presidency, but that presidency is over. It`ll be

something else.”

About his return to Breitbart, he said, “I feel jacked up. Now I`m free.

I`ve got my hands back on my weapons. I`m definitely going to crush the

opposition.”

Well, so far, those weapons seem focused on some of his former colleagues.

Look at some of his recent headlines from Breitbart. “Source, McMaster

fails to brief Trump before `That`s too bad` error.” “H.R. McMaster

endorsed book that advocates Quran-kissing apology ceremonies.” “Report,

powerful GOP donor Sheldon Adelson supports campaign to oust McMaster.”

“Six times President Trump upset Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump and the

media found out.” And, “Report, Bannon urged Trump to remove U.S. embassy

– or move U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, was blocked by Jared Kushner.”

So who does Steve Bannon have on his enemies list? That`s my question

tonight. I`m joined by “The Washington Post`s” Robert Costa, “The New York

Times`s” Jeremy Peters, who wrote a great piece today. And “The Boston

Globe`s Annie Linskey.”

But I want to start tonight with a show-stopper. I didn`t plan on doing

this, but I just came across an amazing number. A brand-new “Washington

Post”/ABC News poll just out, “Do you think it`s acceptable or unacceptable

to hold neo-Nazi or white supremacist views?” Well, this 9 percent may not

seem like a lot, but it`s a lot to me. This is 9 percent willing to tell

these pollsters, “The Washington Post,” “New York Times” (sic) – they`re

willing to tell them that they`re for Nazis, that being a Nazi is OK with

them. I found it amazing.

Jeremy, what did you think of that, the fact that people are willing to

say, a significant percentage of the country, that we`re happy with Nazis.

No problem here.

JEREMY PETERS, “NEW YORK TIMES,” MSNBC CONTRIBUTOR: It`s also,

coincidentally, the same percent of the country that holds Congress in high

esteem, so…

(LAUGHTER)

MATTHEWS: You`re laughing, but it`s not funny. This is Nazism they`re

talking about, white supremacy out front.

PETERS: Chris, the first thing I looked at when I saw this poll was the

percentage of error, the margin of error, which is 3 percent.

MATTHEWS: So these…

PETERS: Could be 6. Could be 12. But you know, it`s – this movement has

been growing across Europe, and you`ve seen it in other countries. And so

I suppose in some terrible way, we`re not immune to those types of

movements.

MATTHEWS: Well, Robert Costa, I think you share my skepticism about

regular people not telling their views to elitist reporters, or – not you

– or pollsters. This is 9 percent who are willing to say they like the

Nazis. Your thoughts? You think the number`s surprising?

ROBERT COSTA, “WASHINGTON POST,” MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: The number`s

alarming. It`s deeply troubling. But Annie…

MATTHEWS: Robert Costa is talking but not being heard.

Anyway, Jeremy, according to your article – we`ll get back to Robert on

this hot one. According – can you hear me now, Robert?

COSTA: I can hear you. Can you hear me?

MATTHEWS: OK, Jeremy, according to your article in “The New York Times,”

Bannon – that`s Steve Bannon – had a positive reaction when General Kelly

put in place new rules restricting the open door policy to the Oval Office

for staffers, including family. Bannon reportedly told multiple people,

“Those days are over when Ivanka can run in and lay her head on the desk

and cry.” Bannon also referred to Ivanka and Jared Kushner as “Javanka”

behind their backs.

This is a direct shot by the most dangerous guy in the White House – he

just left, this (ph) fired – a direct (INAUDIBLE) against the favorite,

the president`s daughter, and her husband, a direct shot at his beloved.

PETERS: Exactly. And he`s playing nice now. Bannon unleashed – you had

it exactly right, Chris. What we`re going to see, though, I think, more

than aiming his artillery fire at Ivanka and Jared and Gary Cohn and others

inside the White House – most immediately, where Steve Bannon and

Breitbart are going to be focused is on the Republican establishment, the

leaders in Congress.

MATTHEWS: Well, he`s going after the family!

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: The Romanovs!

PETERS: And he`ll continue to do that…

MATTHEWS: He directly hitting the daughter, who is the dream daughter of

the president. He`s saying she`s Javanka…

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: … and she`s crying on his desk!

LINSKEY: It does seem to me that that is one place where Bannon should not

go. I mean, I completely agree with you because you`re – this person has

some power now. And when you leave the White House, you sort of – he`s

leaving with this giant sort of high, it seems. But he needs to be

careful. And this is an area that Trump will not put up with. He never

has. And I think that there`s only so far he can go before he`s…

MATTHEWS: Well, my question is, this guy looks dangerous to me outside the

White House. And the old argument of Lyndon Johnson – it`s better to them

in the tent going out than outside coming in. We know what they`re talking

about.

And I think – I think he have now a guy on the outside who`s going to take

shots every day at his enemies and he`s going to start with the White House

and work his way up to Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan and the rest of those

guys.

LINSKEY: And you know, the thing is, I don`t know how widely Breitbart is

really read. I mean, I spent the weekend in Tennessee with a – at a

NASCAR race. And I talked to about probably 50 people, and almost all of

them said they got their news from Fox News or talk radio.

MATTHEWS: Yes.

PETERS: Well, here`s where Breitbart is really effective. Breitbart is

good at whipping up an angry constituency that they can turn on Congress.

We saw this during the government shutdown. We saw this during the

immigration reform debate. And the issues that they pursue tend to be very

kind of Tea-Party-aligned, very nationalistic.

MATTHEWS: Right.

PETERS: And much in the way that you saw individual members of Congress

weaponize their Twitter constituencies – like Ted Cruz did during the

government shutdown of 2013. That`s what Breitbart is, but only like times

a hundred.

MATTHEWS: Well, there`s two kinds of people in the White House. There are

the people who are the nationalist types like Bannon, and then there`s the

globalists, the more Democratic – upper case Democrat, like Ivanka and the

rest. They can be very comfortable being Democrats, those people, Jared

and them.

LINSKEY: Many of them have been.

MATTHEWS: And Gary Cohn and them. Who`s going to win now with Breitbart

out of there, with Bannon out of there?

PETERS: I mean…

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: I`m worried about tonight, by the way.

LINSKEY: There`s always going to be…

MATTHEWS: I`m already worried about tonight. We will get it to the next

segment – that we`re going to escalate in Afghanistan, which is pure the

old style of establishment, Let`s put more troops, like Johnson did,

Kennedy did…

PETERS: Well, this is why Bannon…

MATTHEWS: … Nixon did. We always go to war, and then we put more and

more troops in and we think we`re going to solve the problem. And I`m

wondering if that isn`t McMaster talking, if that isn`t Jared…

LINSKEY: General Kelly…

MATTHEWS: … Javanka talking.

LINSKEY: I think it would be more of the generals talking. I mean, you

have powerful generals in this sort of militarized White House at this

point. And you know, their influence is being felt very clearly. I mean,

it was General Kelly who sort of has quite a bit of credit for pushing out,

you know, not only Scaramucci but also Bannon.

MATTHEWS: Yes.

LINSKEY: He`s clearly asserting his power…

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: We have a real problem. It seems to me that people like me, who

are doves, must wonder what is going to happen now without Bannon there.

At least the one thing Bannon did…

PETERS: That`s what he worried about, too.

MATTHEWS: … was keep them from wars.

PETERS: He worried about that. His calculation – he told many people, he

told me sitting in his office last week when I saw him – his calculation

was, How effective can I be outside the White House? I think that I can

drive immigration stuff, the trade stuff. I can drive the conversation

about that outside the White House. But I can`t be at the meetings with

McMaster on Afghanistan if I leave.

And his – his – he – he ticked off three things that Trump promised,

reduce immigration…

MATTHEWS: Illegal immigration, yes.

PETERS: … provide jobs and get us out of foreign wars.

MATTHEWS: That was the trifecta that got him elected.

PETERS: And to Bannon, it is so important to reduce America`s involvement

in messy foreign entanglements. He`s not going to be able to wage that war

as effectively on the outside.

MATTHEWS: Well, anyway, two different reactions to the president`s going

rogue last week when responding to the violence in Charlottesville. Newt

Gingrich today said he showed a lack of discipline. Let`s listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

NEWT GINGRICH (R), FMR. HOUSE SPEAKER, FOX CONTRIBUTOR: The last thing

he`s got to do – and I`m very candid here – is he`s got to quit stepping

on himself. He had a very good infrastructure press conference the other

day, and then he stepped on it, blew it, guaranteed that it wouldn`t get

covered.

He`s got to be more disciplined, and he`s got to work as part of a team.

And then I think, generally, he could end up being a remarkably great

president. But he`s got to make a couple of mid-course corrections.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Well, Steve Bannon had a very different take. He told “The

Weekly Standard” magazine that forces in the White House will try to

control President Trump against his instincts. Quote, “I think they`re

going to try to moderate him. I think he`ll sign a clean debt ceiling. I

think you`ll see all this stuff. His natural tendency – and I think you

saw it this week on Charlottesville – actual default position is the

position of his base (INAUDIBLE) that got him elected. I think you`re

going to see a lot of constraints on that. I think it`ll be much more

conventional.”

So Jeremy and Annie, it looks like Trump has now been defanged. He`s lost

Bannon. He`s going to do what he`s supposed to by the establishment,

starting with a war, escalating a war.

PETERS: Well, Trump is ultimately his own strategist, right? And

regardless of whether or not Steve Bannon is there, John Kelly is there.

He`s going to do what he wants to do on his own. Jared and Ivanka…

MATTHEWS: Tonight?

PETERS: … are not going to be…

MATTHEWS: Do you really think he`s not going to escalate tonight?

PETERS: I think that he is escalating because he`s in the position that so

many presidents we`ve seen before have been in. Do they really want to be

the ones responsible for losing a war?

MATTHEWS: Well, that`s right, but that`s classic establishment politics!

That`s what we all grew up with, presidents staying in wars so they don`t

get blamed for losing them. So we just stay in the war, people keep

getting killed, we keep killing people, so that the president doesn`t

blamed politically. That`s – and then we leave and end up losing the war

anyway.

LINSKEY: I mean, I think the other piece here, Chris, is that with Bannon

leaving, it leaves a vacuum for Trump that I think will be filled. I mean,

he has always had a Bannon-like character…

MATTHEWS: Who`s it going to be?

LINSKEY: I mean, that`s the question. I don`t know who it`s going to be.

But whether you go back to Roger Stone – I mean, I`m not suggesting he`ll

come back, but you`ve always had characters like that at Trump`s side. And

so I think there`s a – there will be a position that`s empty, and it`s

going to be filled.

MATTHEWS: Less (ph) interesting. Anyway, thank you, Jeremy Peters. Thank

you, Annie Linskey.

Coming up – as a candidate, President Trump railed against stupid leaders

for prolonging the war in Afghanistan. But tonight, as our commander-in-

chief, Trump plans to see the war in primetime, calling for an increase in

troop deployments, American troops, to Afghanistan. What changed? What

changed his mind? Trump`s mind.

Plus, to serve or not to serve. Given the president`s response to

Charlottesville, should members of his administration resign in protest?

We`ll talk to one man who left his post earlier this year saying the

president`s moral standing is, quote, “completely gone.”

And the president announces that he will skip the Kennedy Center honors

after multiple honorees said they planned to boycott a reception at the

White House. With corporations, the arts and even some voters shunning

Trump, his presidency hit a new low, don`t you think?

Finally, let me finish tonight with “Trump Watch.” (INAUDIBLE)

This is HARDBALL, where the action is.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MATTHEWS: Well, President Trump, first lady Melania and son Barron watched

today`s solar eclipse from the balcony overlooking the White House South

Lawn. They were joined by other top aides, including Attorney General Jeff

Sessions, who until very recently the president referred to as beleaguered.

We also got a photo of the Bush family, all four generations, enjoying the

eclipse earlier today up there in Kennebunkport.

We`ll be right back.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: It`s a very big decision for

me. I took over a mess. And we`re going to make it a lot less messy. But

that has been a place – 17 years, our longest war.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Welcome back to HARDBALL. That was President Trump, of course,

just a few weeks after reviewing – or previewing a decision on

Afghanistan, America`s longest war now. Sixteen years we`ve been in

Afghanistan fighting. And part of the reason why candidate Trump was

elected was because he spent months going after when a called “crazy wars.”

Here he goes.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Unlike my opponent, my foreign policy will emphasize diplomacy, not

destruction.

Our failed establishment has brought us nothing but poverty at home and

disaster overseas! That`s what we have, disaster, the wars we never win.

You`re tired of the reckless foreign policy, the crazy wars that are never

won.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: You heard that “damn right” coming from the crowd. In January

of `13, Trump tweeted, “Let`s get out of Afghanistan. Our troops are being

killed by the Afghans we train, and we waste billions there. Nonsense.

Rebuild the USA.”

Well, today the president is set to announce his administration`s path

forward in Afghanistan in his first nationally televised primetime address

since he spoke before Congress back in January. It`s going to be 9:00

o`clock Eastern tonight.

According to various reports, he`s set to announce an increase in U.S.

troop numbers over in Afghanistan. Defense Department officials tell NBC

News the president may not get specific about troop levels, but they say as

many as 4,000 could be sent in addition to the 8,000 we have there now.

Well, since October 2001, America has suffered nearly 2,400 American

casualties as (ph) deaths in Afghanistan. We sent more than 800,000

American troops to serve tours of duty over there so far and spent more

than $600 billion fighting in Afghanistan.

Well, last month, according to news reports, the president acknowledged

that we`re not winning our war over there. Well, will we ever win over

there? My question. That`s my question.

For more, we`re joined by Katty Kay, anchor for “BBC World News America”

and an MSNBC political analyst and Kelly Magsamen, who worked in the

Defense Department under President Obama. Thank you both for joining us.

I am a skeptic. I am a dove. I do not see where you go into these wars,

you go in, you never can come home. We never say we`re going – and I

understand why the generals generally oppose going to war because they know

we`re going to get stuck. And then the generals always say we have to stay

in there because of what the – what we`ve lost in blood and treasure

justifies staying in.

That`s my worry? Is it justified? Katty Kay, do you think we`re going in

for a bigger war in Afghanistan tonight?

KATTY KAY, BBC WORLD NEWS AMERICA MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: I think the

president will extend troops in Afghanistan. And if Afghanistan represents

– if you believe Afghanistan represents an existential threat to the

United States because the Taliban is taking more territory there, because

we`ve seen the rise of Islamic State there, then you may decide that 12,000

American troops are worth the price of keeping us…

MATTHEWS: For how long?

KAY: I think America`s going to be half – the president is almost going

to have to level with the American public. We`re going to be there for

years and years. This is…

MATTHEWS: No, years and years are just enough for him to get – to avoid

being blamed for losing.

KAY: Because there`s…

MATTHEWS: That`s what they all do.

KAY: This is the shadow of Iraq (INAUDIBLE)

MATTHEWS: In other words, as long as he`s president, we`ll be there. And

the next president comes in, and as long as he or she is president, we`ll

be in there. So we`re ever leaving.

KAY: I don`t know if “never`…

MATTHEWS: Well, what would you say would be time to leave it not now,

after 16 years?

KAY: I think…

MATTHEWS: When would be the optimum time to get out of there?

KAY: I think personally there`s a very strong case for getting out of

there now. I`m not sure that 12,000 troops is going to make very much

difference to the spread of the Taliban and to the spread of Islamic State

there. It stops the country falling into Taliban hands completely,

possibly, but you`ve still got the spread of Islamic State, and that`s…



MATTHEWS: Well, it`s going to happen – the Islamic State is not a

geographical point.

KAY: And Islamic State can operate…

MATTHEWS: It can be anywhere.

KAY: … from other places, too.

MATTHEWS: Let me go – let me go – let me go to Kelly. You worked

(INAUDIBLE) you covered – you worked at the Pentagon. Is there an

intrinsic institutional bias towards staying in wars we`ve begun in the –

in the military?

KELLY MAGSAMEN, FORMER ACTING ASST. SECRETARY OF DEFENSE: I think there`s

an institutional bias towards trying to win wars we`ve begun, which is –

explains a lot of where Mattis…

MATTHEWS: Win? OK, when does the military intend that we will win this

war in Afghanistan?

MAGSAMEN: Well, I think that…

MATTHEWS: This American war.

MAGSAMEN: For the president tonight, it`s going to be important for him to

lay out precisely what winning looks like. What is the end state we`re

actually trying to achieve? And you know, all the focus right now is on

the troop number, but really, you know, civil wars like this and conflicts

like this usually end in political settlements.

And so what I`d like to hear from the president of the United States

tonight is not about how many thousands more U.S. troops are going, but

what`s the political strategy to bring the conflict to an end so that we

can come home.

MATTHEWS: So men are going to – and women are going to get killed over

there so that at some point, something that`s never happened is going to

happen. They`re going to have a compromise between the pro-Western

government over there, now, moderate – relatively pro-Western, and the

Taliban. They`re going to have a deal.

MAGSAMEN: Which is why…

MATTHEWS: Wait a minute. You really think – you`re laughing. You really

think there`s going to be a deal…

MAGSAMEN: No.

MATTHEWS: … in our lifetime, any lifetime?

MAGSAMEN: I think there won`t be…

MATTHEWS: It`s going to be a Taliban deal with someone non-Taliban?

MAGSAMEN: I think there won`t be a deal unless they have a strategy to get

one. And I think 4,000 additional troops is not going to bring that out.

MATTHEWS: OK. Well, David Bossie, Mr. Nice guy, the president`s deputy

campaign manager in 2016, was asked how the proposed troop increase

corresponded with the anti-war message that President Trump campaigned on.

And we all remember that. Over and over again, stupid wars, stupid wars,

stupid wars. He kept talking about it, and the working class people out

there that voted for Trump bought it. They trusted him. Let`s listen to

what Bossie says now.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DAVID BOSSIE, TRUMP`S DEPUTY CAMPAIGN MANAGER: Well, he hates spending the

money and he hates sending our soldiers over to anywhere in the world where

it`s not necessary, where it`s not in the vital interest of the United

States. And so, he has taken this time to figure out with his commanders,

what is the right strategy. Not only in Afghanistan, but in Iraq and other

places. I think he is going to give them a chance to prove what they want

and their strategy. And – but he is also a man who will reflect on that

over the coming weeks and months. And he is able to change it if he

decides, this is not working.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Well, that is blah, blah, blah, if you ever heard it. The guy

had a clear message. Bossie, he`s a – he`s a libertarian. He`s a – he`s

a nationalist and all that. And then he goes on with the blah, blah, blah.

Leaving it up to the generals is not how our constitution works. We don`t

turn it over to the generals. They have had the generals, and all of men

and women have been fighting over there for 16 years have had that war.

And now they said, we`re going to make them decide. Of course, they have

decided all along. And it hasn`t work, because the people of Afghanistan

are not willing to fight the Taliban with the zeal that the Taliban is

going to fight with, right, Kelly?

KELLY MAGSAMEN, FORMER ACTING ASSISTANT SECRETARY IN THE DEPARTMENT OF

DEFENSE: I mean, I think one of fundamental –

MATTHEWS: Who`s going to win the battle if we get out there and stay out

of there?

MAGSAMEN: I think one of fundamental problems that we have with President

Trump is that he`s showing his largely disinterest in this issue.

MATTHEWS: Oh my God.

MAGSAMEN: He hasn`t travelled to Afghanistan before this decision. He

hasn`t called the President of Afghanistan to relay this decision. He

deferred that to Vice President Pence today. He just hasn`t generally –

MATTHEWS: So, Pence is going over there?

MAGSAMEN: We`ll see.

KATTY KAY, BBC WORLD NEWS ANCHOR: As by the by way as much of the American

public right? Not very interested in this decision, which is I think why

the President can make the call that he`s making tonight. Send additional

4,000 troops or whatever it is that he announces and be secure in a

political knowledge that this is not going to cost him a huge amount

amongst his base. I don`t – I don`t think his base deserve him in

Afghanistan.

MATTHEWS: Well, it`s too bad, because he promise his base he wouldn`t do

this.

KAY: But it`s not an issue – he`s promised a lot of things on the

campaign trail.

MATTHEWS: This is in the heart – I think it`s the heart of it. Anyway,

the wife – worrying – the wife worrying on (INAUDIBLE) working class

people get to fight these wars. Anyway, Secretary Jim Mattis, who oversold

the war in Afghanistan when he was Commander of U.S. Central Command

reportedly told the President, “Mr. President, we haven`t fought a 16-year

war so much as we have fought a one-year war, 16 times.” What does that

mean? Kelly, you`re the expert. What does that mean?

MAGSAMEN: I`ve heard that a lot from Secretary Mattis from previous roles.

I think it`s actually somewhat of a lazy phenomenon. You know, there`s a

lot of reasons why things aren`t working out in Afghanistan. There`s been

– you know, we had the Karzai government, which was atrocious. We`d have

a real governance problem and a corruption problem across Afghanistan.

There are lots of reasons why it`s not just about how we`ve been fighting

the war.

MATTHEWS: Here`s my – here`s my view of war. Katty, when you go in, if

you`re from here, and you`re going there, you know you`re coming back here,

eventually. The enemy over there, whether it`s Vietnam, or it`s the

Taliban, knows we`re eventually coming back here. All they have to do is

wait us out. Now, we can say in four years, it will be different. No, I

won`t because we`re coming home in four years. And they know were coming

home in four years. It changes the timetable but not the reality, it`s

their country. And they`re going to rule it.

KAY: And this–

MATTHEWS: Just like the Vietnamese did all the fighting and 60,000 guys of

my generation got killed trying to stop history from taking place. It`s

their country, we`re coming home, it`s going to be their country. That`s

the arithmetic fact that military guys and everybody else should get into

their heads.

KAY: And it`s exactly the argument that President Obama was up against

when he was contemplating a search during his first term and what he was

hearing from the Taliban and from the Afghans was, we know that you are on

a timetable. We know that you are on a deadline. The clock is ticking.

You will get out, eventually. We`re staying.

MATTHEWS: The Brits left in the 19th century, to the last man, I think

they were killed, right? I`m trying to get to the Khyber Pass. They`re

dead, all of them. Then Russians went –

KAY: The graveyard of empires.

MATTHEWS: Then Russian went in there with all the firepower they had and

all the helicopters, Charlie Wilson knocked them out with a few stingers,

they`re gone. It always happens, we have to come home. Nobody wants to

live in Afghanistan, except Afghans. We aren`t going over there to live,

we`re coming home. This isn`t colonization. So, we`re going to come home

and they`re going to take over. Thank you, Katty Kay, and thank you Kelly

Magsamen, an expert.

Up next – let`s watch (INAUDIBLE) – up next, a new report says that White

House Staffers are scared to quit because they`re the only thing standing

in the way of Trump`s worst impulses. Senate fear and argue we`re going to

get to somebody who recently resigned his post after battling with the

Trump administration was over ethics, I think. This is HARDBALL for the

(INAUDIBLE).

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

RICHARD LUI, MSNBC NEWS ANCHOR: Hi, Richard Lui at the MSNBC Newsroom.

The Navy ordering a worldwide operational pause as 10 U.S. sailors are

still missing and others injured after the USS John S. McCain and an oil

tanker collided off of Singapore. It is the second major ship collision in

just two months. A prosecutor says the gunman who shot and wounded an Ohio

Judge is the father of a High School Football Player convicted of rape in

2013. And the director of the Secret Service says more than a thousand

agents will get their overtime cap for the year under President Trump.

Some 42 people received protection compared to 31 during the Obama

Administration. Now, back to “HARDBALL”.

MATTHEWS: Would you believe all those people getting Secret Service

protection at highest levels of our government under Trump? Anyway,

welcome back to HARDBALL. After President Trump`s handling of the

Charlottesville tragedy lead to a mass exit of some CEOs from his business

councils. Many Cabinet Members and White House staffers have faced similar

calls to abandon the President, to get out of there. More than 300, by the

way, of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin`s Yale classmates signed a letter

urging him to quit immediately. Mnuchin, Secretary of Treasury, of course,

responded to the statement writing, “I don`t believe the allegations

against the President are accurate and I believe that having highly

talented men and women in our country surrounding the President in his

administration should be reassuring to you – that`s to his classmates –

and all the American people.” That`s what Mnuchin had to say.

Well, other White House staffer defending their service in a different way.

A recent Axios report, quotes one staffer saying “You have no idea how much

crazy stuff we kill.” The report adds they quote, “The most common

response centers on the urgent importance of having smart, sane people

around Trump to fight his worst impulses.” That`s all in quote. We`re now

joined by Walter Shaub who is the former Director of the United States

Office of Government Ethics.

Mr. Shaub resigned from that post last month after repeatedly clashing with

the Trump administration. Walter, let`s just – I want to give you some

time here. And I thought about this. There are certain posts that have to

be filled. Somebody is going to run NASA. That hasn`t much to do with

Trump. Somebody is going to run the Peace Corps, which I served in.

Somebody has to serve – run FEMA, in case we have a big flood or something

terribly. You already have these floods. Somebody has to sort of man or

woman the posts regardless of what – whoever is President, left, right or

crazy. What do you think of that? Is that true, we need to keep people on

their posts and probably better off with better people than worst people?

What do you think?

WALTER SHAUB, FORMER DIRECTOR FOR U.S. OFFICE OF GOVERNMENT ETHICS: Well,

I definitely think that`s true to a point. I certainly gave it my best

shot. I would have walked out on January 20th if I disagreed with that

sentiment. I think the standard I would use for anyone outside the White

House is, do they feel they can still be effective? Can they do their jobs

ethically and morally? And by that, I`ll give you the example of the OLC

torture opinion in the early 2000s.

MATTHEWS: Office of Legal Counsel.

SHAUB: That`s right, the Office of Legal Counsel. And the moral

responsibility of every career employee in that office was to have nothing

to do with that memo. And my understanding is, it was handled strictly by

the politicals. And then the third standard – third element in the

standard that I would use is, can you still speak the truth?

MATTHEWS: Yes.

SHAUB: And if you search your soul and decide that all three of those are

true, then we do need some people staying in the government.

MATTHEWS: So, it seems to me that the job difference there would be, if

you have to speak for the administration, for the President, you better be

careful, right?

SHAUB: Well, and that`s why I distinguish the White House. The White

House is not involved in the substantive work of government. It`s a policy

and political office. It`s appointees or appointed under a different

statute, giving the President complete latitude. These are people who are

political operators, not career civil servants. They make the choice to be

there and they own everything the President says. And frankly–

MATTHEWS: So, they`re part of his commentary or failure to comment

correctly or honestly or morally about Charlottesville and the Nazis?

SHAUB: Yes.

MATTHEWS: They have that on their conscience.

SHAUB: I think they do. And I think you`re seeing that, the evidence that

they have some guilt about that and then whispering to reporters after

criticizing the media for printing anonymous sources. And now, they`re

criticizing the President behind his back anonymously. And frankly, I

think that`s disloyal to the President and if they feel that way, they

should quit.

MATTHEWS: Well, that`s strong. Here`s what Veterans Affairs Secretary

David Shulkin had to say last week when asked if he could stand by

President Trump`s comments on Charlottesville. Let`s watch him.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DAVID SHULKIN, UNITED STATES SECRETARY OF VETERANS AFFAIRS: He`s denounced

bigotry, hatred, violence, Nazis, White Supremacists, and I think that he

can speak for himself.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: I think he can speak for himself. What do you make of that

position?

SHAUB: Well, I think –

MATTHEWS: Those aren`t my words, they`re the President`s, so don`t blame

me. I`m this – I`m a Veteran`s Affairs guy here.

SHAUB: I have sympathy for Shulkin. He cares about veterans. He wants to

serve them. I worked at the V.A., I get that. But he`s also responsible

for a very diverse group of veterans who need his support. And what isn`t

shown in that clip is a little further on. He equivocated and hedged as to

whether he would condemn those words. I think the prong that I articulated

in my standard of you should still be able to speak the truth. I think the

man equivocated and didn`t state–

MATTHEWS: OK. Let`s speak for – I want you to talk right now on T.V.,

we`re on live, to the people still working in the White House. Kellyanne,

Fitzpatrick, we`ve got – we`ve got Hope Hicks, the new – the new Head of

Communications, interim perhaps, maybe permanent. You`ve got John Kelly,

the general, who`s apparently running the place now. Should they leave, or

are they going to be, the rest of their lives, responsible for what Trump

is doing right now?

SHAUB: I think they absolutely are going to own everything that he has

done so far and will do in the future. They`ve made the choice to be part

of this political operation. Is anybody ever going to believe anything

Sean Spicer says again? General McMaster, himself, came out and defended

Trump after he hosted Russians in the White House and went on T.V. saying,

it did not happen. I was in the room. He did not share classified

information. And then the President turned around and admitted to sharing

classified information but defended it as, I`m the President and I`m

allowed to.

MATTHEWS: Well, nobody is going to ever charge Sean on crowd sizes. Not

at all, I mean, I`m laughing but it`s not very good for the Press Secretary

to put out bogus numbers that he knows are bogus. Or if it was a

(INAUDIBLE) she knows. Anyway, Walter, you`ve been very clear. I

appreciate you coming on. I think people listen to you, heard what you had

to say about the morality of serving someone you don`t think is moral.

Up next, the top GOP Senators says it`s, “Difficult to say if Trump will be

the party`s nominee in 2020.” But will backlash like this ultimately hurt

the President`s chances at reelection? You`re watching HARDBALL?

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: He`s already running for reelection. What happens

next?

SEN. SUSAN COLLINS (R), MAINE: Well, it`s far too early to tell now.

There`s a long ways between now and that point.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Do you think will end up the party`s nominee in 2020?

COLLINS: It`s too difficult to say.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: And I love how she asked those questions to Senator Collins of

Maine, a Republican, and she won`t even say. But it is the smart answer.

It`s too early to say but not very supportive of Trump. Anyway, for us,

that was Republican Senator Susan Collins saying she doesn`t know if Trump

will be on the ballot in 2020. It comes amid criticism from the

President`s own party after his response to the violence stand in

Charlottesville. Let`s watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. JEFF FLAKE (R), ARIZONA: I`m very concerned about the rhetoric that`s

being used. I was concerned early in the campaign and during the campaign

about that the rhetoric that was used. And I don`t think the response to -

- you know, came out of Charlottesville was the right response that

Americans need to hear. So, I hope that we do better in the future.

SEN. TIM SCOTT (R), SOUTH CAROLINA: As we look into – look to the future,

it`s going to be very difficult for this President to lead if, in fact,

that moral authority remains compromised.

SEN. BOB CORKER (R), TENNESSEE: The President has not yet – has not yet

been able to demonstrate the stability, nor some of the competence that he

needs to demonstrate in order to be successful.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Well, when the President seemed concerned last week about being

associated with white supremacist and Nazis, companies decided that it

wasn`t worth it for them to be associated with Trump. The President had to

shut down his two Business Advisory Councils after the CEOs of company`s

including Campbell Soup, Intel, Under Armour and Johnson & Johnson decide

to resign due to the president`s comments.

And the White House announced that the president and first lady wouldn`t be

attending the Kennedy Center honors after honorees Carmen de Lavallade and

Norman Lear said they wouldn`t attend a Whiter House reception.

Of course, somebody else, I forgot who it was that they weren`t sure they

were going to show up or not. Lionel Richie, he signaled he might boycott

the reception. He wanted to wait and see the situation was. I love the

way he answered it.

Let`s bring in the HARDBALL roundtable. Jason Johnson is a politics editor

for “The Root” and MSNBC contributor as well, Shannon Pettypiece is a White

House reporter for “The Bloomberg News”, and Dana Milbank is a columnist

with “The Washington Post”.

Dana, I want you to start because I think you will be sharpest on this and

I want you to be this sharp. It seems to me that the president had good

political cover when he had people like Steve Schwarzman and all these

people around him saying, you know, we`re going to try to do

infrastructure. We`re going to try to rebuild this country. We may not be

Trumpites, but we`re going to be part of this effort. There are people

that we`re going to do tax reform.

Now that they`ve all abandoned ship, I think it`s going to harder for him

to do anything he promised to do when I think the market is going to do

show that pretty soon.

DANA MILBANK, COLUMNIST, THE WASHINGTON POST: Well, they haven`t all

abandoned ship, but some have, and that is important, because, you know,

every time we have one of these big flaps and crises, they say, oh, that`s

the straw that will break the camel`s back. The camel`s back doesn`t

break, but what`s happened is the camel has gotten weighted down, it`s up

to its hump in the sand and it can`t move.

This president has no political capital as a result of that. Hasn`t been

able to get anything through Congress. The big test is going to be

September, October. Can he get tax reform through? Because that`s what`s

propping up markets, this notion that they`re going to get their tax cut.

MATTHEWS: The cut.

MILBANK: And if they discover that he`s lost enough experts – you know, I

mean, just the rumor that Gary Cohn was going to quit sends the Dow down

250 points. So, if you actually have these guys flee, you can`t actually

get tax reform. That`s –

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: I`m with you. I`m with you.

Shannon, I know this is Marxist analysis because this is about economics,

but I economics is at the root and that`s why business people love Trump,

because they want lower taxes. It`s always the obsession of big business,

taxes.

SHANNON PETTYPIECE, WHITE HOUSE REPORTER, BLOOMBERG NEWS: Right, they

desperately want that tax cut. They know they have to get that through.

And if Congress is able to work with this president and somehow push it

through, I think it only buys them a little bit of breathing room because I

think that tax cuts only going so far. I think there`s big fundamental

issues in this economy that are not going to be solved by a tax cut to

individuals, or tax cuts to corporations.

MATTHEWS: It doesn`t hurt.

PETTYPIECE: There are labor shortages. There`s – you know, we`re so far

from being able to bring back manufacturing. And people`s expectations are

very high for this president and what he was going to be able to do. He is

not going to be –

MATTHEWS: Back to the camel reference, which we all share, and we all grow

them, there is a reason why Trump would walk a mile for a camel, to use an

old line. But the fact that he has found that camel and we are looking at

these new numbers, by the way. In the states that really matter, let`s

take a look at these numbers – Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. The

new numbers are interesting. The swing states that got him elected,

basically.

He`s down on average five points, look at there, 36, 35, 34. In each case,

the polling before the election, right, had him up five over all those

numbers. It`s very consistent. That`s enough to lose the election he won.

JASON JOHNSON, MSNBC CONTRIBUTOR: Yes. It`s enough for him to lose the

election. That`s still two or three years off.

I think the issue now is, you look at Bob Corker. Bob Corker was a huge

Trump supporter. He was on the short list to be VP. He is in a state that

Trump won by 20-something points.

Look at Tim Scott. When Republicans in red states during recess are home

talking to their constituents and feel proud enough and comfortable enough

that they can criticize the president on national television, knowing he`s

going to hear that message, then he`s got no political capital left in

Washington, D.C., it`s going to be really hard for him to get anything

done.

MATTHEWS: Yes.

PETTYPIECE: You know, the interesting thing about those numbers are, I

believe those are for voters as a whole. Not just Republicans. And even

though Republican support has shrunk, it`s still good. It`s –

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: It`s not enough to win an election, though.

PETTYPIECE: Yes, but if you`re – if you`re primaried in 2018 –

MATTHEWS: He only 36 to beat the character with 32.

PETTYPIECE: Right.

MILBANK: It`s not enough to win an election. Even Republicans are turning

against him in the sense in these polls, you saw one in three Republicans

say they are embarrassed by Trump.

You`re not winning an election but it shows why he is only playing to the

base.

MATTHEWS: Back in `67, which I`m familiar with, 1967, when Gene McCarthy

ran against Lyndon Johnson, he said, I knew it was safe to go against

Lyndon Johnson, when I could go into any bar, trash Johnson and not get

punched in the nose. Are we in that state now? Are people willing to take

on Trump?

MILBANK: Well, no, people most likely to punch you in the nose in the bar

are the strongest Trump supporters. That`s what I`m saying. There`s just

25 percent of America, half of the Republicans. These are the people in

the polls said just 10 days ago said, if Trump said, I want to postpone

2020 election, OK, that`s fine. We`ll go along with that.

MATTHEWS: How about the 9 percent saying they are OK with Nazism?

MILBANK: Right.

(CROSSTALK)

JOHNSON: I was on the phone with a lot of my friends in RNC, it`s not a

rumor anymore that Trump is going to get primaried. There are money

people. I mean, I talked to three people who were like, look, yes, the

Pence thing was only because we thought maybe if Trump is not on the

ballot, if something happens or whatever.

But now, they`re like money people are lining up. People are having the

conversation. He is very likely going to get primaried.

MATTHEWS: Well, Trump is looking ahead to the next game. Trump is now

putting together a negative campaign. An oppo research campaign against

Elizabeth Warren and a couple of other people. He is already eye-balling

who he thinks he`s going to face.

Shannon? He doesn`t think he`s going to get beaten in a primary.

PETTYPIECE: Well, I remember not so long ago a Republican –

(CROSSTALK)

PETTYPIECE: I mean, they tried to primary him before and the Republican

establishment couldn`t have gone any harder against him than they were

during the last election. And a whole slate of candidates and they blew

right through him. So –

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: Remember how he did it? Each one came forward, and as they came

forward, he gave a nickname, knocked them out of ring and that person fell.

He said, give me the next one. He took them on one at a time and destroyed

them in terms of reputation.

MILBANK: What is his nickname for Pence going to be? He is already

looking ahead to Pocahontas for the general election.

MATTHEWS: I know he is.

MILBANK: He`s got a problem.

JOHNSON: I mean, if, look, if –

MATTHEWS: Wait a minute, Pocahontas is the name used by Trump for

Elizabeth Warren. Is Pence going to primary him?

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: I think we have a headline here if you want to go with that,

Dana.

JOHNSON: Yes, I don`t think that`s likely. Look, if it`s like an old kung

fu movie where people just surround the guy and line up so he can punch

them down then yes, of course, he`s going to win. But, I think, look, you

know, it`s far enough away. But if 2018 goes badly, if they can`t get

anything done, if they can`t get this legislative done to improve tax

reform, he`s going to have a problem.

MATTHEWS: If he can`t get a tax bill through, the market goes down, the

rats really start the leaving the ship.

Dana?

MILBANK: Because that`s when people are thinking he is bringing steel jobs

back to Midwest. He`s bringing coal jobs back. Everything is going to be

better. That`s when they start realizing, oh, actually, all this rhetoric

amounted to nothing, and we`re not getting our jobs back. That`s when you

get to that 25 percent of Americans –

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: Do you think your reporting or anybody else, Shannon, does your

reporting tell that Trump knows that that`s the name of the game? He has

to get a tax cut for the rich, for business –

PETTYPIECE: Yes. They are taking tax reform very seriously. Very

organized. They really know they need to get that through. Republican

leadership knows they need to get that through. But they`ve got to get it

through and it`s got to produce some sort of results, though. People –

MATTHEWS: No, I`m just talking by Christmastime, they have at least

started it.

PETTYPIECE: Yes, I think –

MATTHEWS: My question, again, by 2018, they got votes in the House, right?

PETTYPIECE: Right.

MATTHEWS: So, they got to get it through the Senate. Do they need 60 or

50?

PETTYPIECE: Well, I don`t know. Theoretically, they should probably 60.

And tax reform, if this is just tax cuts, I think if it is just some middle

class tax cut or corporate tax cut, (INAUDIBLE) right through. If this is

tax reform, really taking on the fundamental roots of our system, then

there are so many land mines and different breaks that go along the way.

MILBANK: Even the tax, Goldman Sachs had a report last week saying it`s

likelier than not that it will happen, but they don`t have a lot of

confidence it`ll happen.

MATTHEWS: I don`t know how they can be so bone-headed so far. They`ve got

nothing. No infrastructure. Nothing rebuilt. America is not getting

rebuilt. Everything Trump promised from Penn Station to LAX airport, we`re

going to rebuild and make America really a growing country again. Nada.

PETTYPIECE: And they`re still talking about health care.

MATTHEWS: Well, that was a bone-head start.

Anyway, the roundtable is sticking with us. And up next, these three will

tell me something I don`t know. That`s common.

And this is HARDBALL, where the action is.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

well the world lost two comedic giants this weekend. Dick gregory died at

age 84. >

MATTHEWS: Well, the world lost two comedic giants this weekend. Dick

Gregory died Saturday at the age of 84. There he is. He was a trailblazer

of the Civil Rights era, becoming one of the first black standup acts to

perform at major white comedy clubs back in the early `60s. When

approached by “The Tonight Show,” Gregory famously refused to even come on

the show until the host Jack Paar committed to him sitting down for a

conversation after his act which was, believe it or not, a privilege rarely

afforded to black entertainers.

Jerry Lewis also lost this weekend, partnered years ago with a crooner

named Dean Martin. They started their act together for all late night

performance at a mob run Atlantic City nightclub. Overnight, they became

the top show business attraction in the entire country. That`s an amazing

story.

Let`s watch Jerry back in 2005 when he showed up here to tell those stories

on HARDBALL.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: I say this about campaigns. You know, just remember, all

campaigns for office run – started with some cheap storefront somewhere.

Nobody else wants with a phone hanging out of the wall and maybe some take

out coffee cups and that`s it. You started out with Dean Martin, hottest

act ever, in show business, in real life, with a folding chair, and a

sandwich bag with pastrami sandwiches in it. Tell me about that night.

JERRY LEWIS, ENTERTAINMENT ICON: Well, I told Wolfy at the 500 Club,

please get Dean to come in. He needed an act to fill the bill.

And he said, no, I don`t want another singer. I said, listen to me. We

are friends. We not only do our acts but we do silly things together.

I need to get him a job. He came in the next night. He did his three

songs. I did my record act. We were off.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Anyway, Lewis, who I loved as a kid, was 91.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MATTHEWS: We`re back with the HARDBALL roundtable. Jason, tell me

something I don`t know.

JOHNSON: So, we know last Saturday, there was a big freedom of speech

march in Boston.

MATTHEWS: Yes.

JOHNSON: There was also a Freedom of Speech event here in D.C. A group of

high school student from union high school in Pennsylvania dawned MAGA

hats, Make America Great hats and Trump shirts and marched into the

cafeteria of Howard University claiming they didn`t know it was HBCU and

they were just looking for lunch. The students claimed they were harassed.

The students at Howard say they were trying to cause trouble.

MATTHEWS: I think the students at Howard were right.

JOHNSON: Yes.

(LAUGHTER)

PETTYPIECE: I know that.

MATTHEWS: Yes?

PETTYPIECE: I spent the past week traveling with Mike Pence throughout

Latin America. It`s like a parallel universe, being with the vice

president. It`s calm. It`s organized. And his influence is growing.

We`ve lost a couple of factions in the White House. The Steve Bannon camp.

The Reince Priebus RNC camp. And Pence is growing closer with the

president and more influential.

MATTHEWS: Did you have any fun?

PETTYPIECE: Yes. We had a great time.

MATTHEWS: OK, there we go.

Dana?

MILBANK: Now, you`ve heard that Steve Mnuchin has been defending Trump to

his Yale classmates. What you have not heard is he also wrote a group of

them offering them jobs in the Treasury Department is. He got zero takers.

And one of them wrote back to him, it`s good to see you have retained your

sense of humor.

MATTHEWS: Ha! Ha! He`s offering – he is giving out jobs. Patronage.

Jason Johnson, Shannon Pettypiece and Dana Milbank – I knew you`d kill.

We`ll be right back with Trump Watch.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MATTHEWS: Trump Watch Monday, August 21st, 2017.

Donald Trump won his electoral victory last November with a promise to,

quote, end stupid wars. What I expected him to say tonight in prime time

will be a contradiction. I expect he will call for more troops in

Afghanistan and call for, in fact, a 50 percent hike in American forces

there from 8,000 to 12,000.

To put it another way, instead of ending the 16-year American war over

there, longest in our history, he`s going to lengthen it.

My question is how is this any different than previous presidents? From

Kennedy to Johnson to Nixon in Vietnam, from Bush to Obama to Trump in

Iraq? How Trump is different than any president before him in making the

decision to keep an American war going just long enough to escape blame

from having lost it?

Better question, how does Trump justify putting more troops in harm`s way

without promising a better result in Afghanistan when we leave eventually

than what we would get leaving right now. If he can`t promise a better

result, how can he morally ask Americans to die for a war we don`t believe

we will ever win?

That`s HARDBALL for now. Thanks for being with us.

“ALL IN WITH CHRIS HAYES” starts right now.

THIS IS A RUSH TRANSCRIPT. THIS COPY MAY NOT BE IN ITS FINAL FORM AND MAY

BE UPDATED.

END

Copy: Content and programming copyright 2017 MSNBC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Copyright 2017 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are

protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced,

distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the

prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter

or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the

content.