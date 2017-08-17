Hardball with Chris Matthews, Transcript 8/17/17 Civil War in the Republican party.
Show: HARDBALL
Date: August 17, 2017
Guest: Sam Stein, Erroll Southers, Brandy Daniels, Claudio Lavanga,
Yamiche Alcindor; Peter Emerson, Geoff Bennett
CHRIS MATTHEWS, HOST: The monuments man.
Let`s play HARDBALL.
Good evening. I`m Chris Matthews in Washington.
There was terror in Barcelona today, but tonight`s focus here is on the
recent act of terror here in the United States in the killing and injuring
that took place in Charlottesville.
Before that, a brief update on the horror over in Spain. A van plowed
through a busy tourist street in the heart of the city. Officials say at
least 13 people were killed, at least 100 injured, and they stay the
casualty count could rise in the coming hours. Police say they`ve arrested
two suspects but still don`t have the driver of that van. We`ll get you
the latest as it comes in.
But first, President Donald Trump says they`re coming the take away our
national monuments to both George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and other
founding fathers. Stung by the reaction to his handling of
Charlottesville, the president is now attempting to draw the battle line
away from his defense of those who marched with neo-Nazis, as did he on
Tuesday.
He wants to plant (ph) it on defending our country`s heritage. He wants to
make it about whether we keep the Washington Monument, the Jefferson
Memorial and the rest of it. Quote, “Sad to see the history and culture of
our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful
statutes and monuments. You can`t change history, but you can learn it
from. Robert E. Lee, Stonewall Jackson. Who`s next is Washington,
Jefferson? So foolish.”
Well, the tweet came just hours after strategist Steve Bannon revealed how
the White House hopes to capitalize on the reaction to Charlottesville. In
an interview with “The American Prospect,” Bannon said, quote, “The
Democrats, the longer they talk about identity politics, I got `em. I want
them to talk about racism every day. If the left is focused on race and
identity and we go with economic nationalism, we can crush the Democrats.”
That`s Steve Bannon.
Anyway, however, there`s some evidence tonight that some – repeat, some –
in the president`s own party might have a hard time backing that Bannon
approach. Republican Senator Bob Corker of Tennessee made clear today that
the White House needs to change.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
SEN. BOB CORKER (R), TENNESSEE: The president has not yet – has not yet
been able to demonstrate the stability, nor some of the competence that he
needs to demonstrate in order to be successful. He also recently has not
demonstrated that he understands the character of this nation. He has not
demonstrated that he`s – understands what has made this nation great and
what it is today. And he`s got to demonstrate the characteristics of a
president who understands that. And without the things that I just
mentioned happening, our nation is going to go through great peril.
I will say we`re at a point where there needs to be radical changes take
place at the White House itself. It has to happen.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MATTHEWS: How do you have that without an election?
Anyway, I`m joined right now by Ashley Parker, White House reporter with
“The Washington Post” and an MSNBC political reporter – or analyst. Sam
Stein`s politics editor with the DailyBeast, Paul Butler`s former federal
prosecutor, and again, an MSNBC legal analyst, and Erroll Southers is the
director of, quote, “Homegrown Violent Extremism Studies” at USC out in
California. Gentlemen, thank you, and thank you, Ashley.
Let me go to Paul Butler on this whole question. Let`s talk about what
Trump`s up to, apparently, saying that the Lincoln – rather, the
Washington Monument and the Jefferson Memorial are in danger. This isn`t
about me marching or hanging around with people who march with Nazis. I
got a new angle on this baby.
What do you think of this attempt to squirm out of his historic reputation
problem, I think.
PAUL BUTLER, MSNBC LEGAL ANALYST: Yes, so Chris, this is about deflecting
and pivoting from his coziness with white supremacists to this academic
debate about different ways to remember history.
But here`s the thing. President Trump is not an intellectual thought
leader. This week, he sounded like a bigot who just doesn`t get that the
white supremacist side lost the Civil War and we now live in a country that
should not honor terrorists who use violence and rape to keep black people
down.
MATTHEWS: Do you think he allowed himself to be identified with the cause
of the Civil War to support the continuation and extension of slavery into
the territories? Do you think he got that bad off?
BUTLER: You know, I think that he`s just being more open and transparent
about his close connection with white racism than some other Republicans,
like Reagan and Nixon, whose whole “Southern strategy” used code words like
“welfare queen” and “urban crime” to talk about black people. Again,
Trump`s friendliness with white supremacists is more open, it`s more
transparent, and in a sense, it`s more frightening, it`s more threatening
to our nation.
MATTHEWS: Well, Reagan did some good things, but one of the bad things he
did, he talked about, as he – look, you can`t disguise what he said. He
knew what he said, not just “welfare queens,” he talked – his phrase –
the “young buck” who would come into the supermarket and buy liquor with
food stamps. That was one of his babies, too.
Let me go to Ashley Parker. Where`s the president now, do you think, in
terms of his repositioning, because I think that`s what`s going on, where
he wants to fight? Where is he comfortable and enjoying the fight and
where doesn`t he want to fight?
ASHLEY PARKER, “WASHINGTON POST,” MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: So this is a
fight the president wants to have. This is one of the reasons Steve Bannon
was heartened after the Tuesday press conference in Trump Tower.
The thing is, the president is saying what he truly believes and what he
thinks also appeals to his base, which is that this is an issue about
political correctness and there can be too much of a slide into political
correctness.
The problem there, of course, is that even while some of his advisers
concede this is potentially a debate the president and the White House can
win, they say it`s the wrong moment. You can`t have a debate over
political correctness when half of the nation, more than half, is still
furious and emotional and livid with you for seeming to equate white
supremacists with counterprotesters.
MATTHEWS: Let me go to Sam on this. It seems to me that he is going to
lose almost any fight here unless he really makes it, absurdly, about
whether we have George Washington on our dollar bill anymore, which is what
it seems like he`s headed toward.
SAM STEIN, DAILYBEAST: You don`t think this is just Donald Trump, son of
the South, coming…
(LAUGHTER)
MATTHEWS: I don`t know. He`s a New Yorker…
STEIN: Obviously.
(CROSSTALK)
MATTHEWS: … Hollywood for years always glorified the old – the old
South, I mean, “Gone With the Wind” and the whole rest of it.
STEIN: I think – first of all, Paul`s right. There`s a weird element
here where you`re supposed to be more discreet about your dog-whistling,
and he`s not. So I think that works against him. But I was struck by the
Bannon quote, which is, “You can do this if you have an economic
nationalism component to it.” That`s the one-two punch. And right now,
they`re not doing the one-punch very well and they`re not doing the two-
punch at all.
There`s no infrastructure package. Health care was…
MATTHEWS: There`s no restore our manufacturing base piece, either…
(CROSSTALK)
STEIN: The economy is growing, but it`s growing roughly at the same levels
as it was under Obama. You need to have that second punch. And so what`s
ended up happening is Trump is just smothered in crises of his own making.
He`s – he – you know, he can`t get out of his rhetorical traps that he
set for himself. And so yes, he`s trying turn it towards a monuments
issue, but I don`t think it`s going to be a successful one.
MATTHEWS: Professor Southers, let me ask you about this whole question of
– what do you hear when you hear Trump defend – basically, defend those
who march with Nazis, as well as with KKK people, as well as defending the
monuments to the people who really caused the Civil War?
ERROLL SOUTHERS, USC: Well, Chris, as your previous guest mentioned, this
is not just a dog whistle anymore. This is a foghorn to his base. He`s
actually defending what has become the greatest threat to our nation`s
homeland and national security, which is the right wing.
You`ve seen the statistics, over twice as many attacks in the last decade
put out by the right wing. We knew this past weekend, we`d have trouble in
Charlottesville. And they see this as an incredible movement in terms of
their ability to move on, be emboldened, recruit, radicalize and engage.
And now they`re out in force. They`re not wearing hoods or sheets anymore.
They don`t feel they need to hide. And they have a champion in the White
House.
STEIN: I wouldn`t – I wouldn`t paint the entire right wing as the threat
here. I think we need to be more specific about it. We`re talking about
white nationalist right-wing extremists. Let`s not pain too (INAUDIBLE)
MATTHEWS: What do you make of that, Professor?
SOUTHERS: Well, what I would say is we all know that what we saw on
Saturday were neo-Nazis, militia conservatives, we saw neo-Confederates, we
saw several factions of the Klan.
These are groups that usually are fragmented. They usually have a lot of
internal strife. They don`t usually coalesce to one location for one
cause, and they did that. And with all due respect, we`re not going to
paint the right wing in that way, but we are going to paint the extremists
that were there, and these are the people that are being emboldened by his
activities.
We`ve seen attacks over the last several weeks and months that have gone
ignored and not been reported, and they know what`s going on and they have
a champion in what was said again for the third iteration of his
explanation about what was going on…
MATTHEWS: Do you think those pictures that we`re showing, Professor, the
pictures we just showed – while you couldn`t see, we`re showing people
fighting with each other hands – it`s fist to fist. It`s not exactly gun
to gun, but it`s pretty rough. We`re looking at – is that a recruitment
poster for the alt-right?
SOUTHERS: Absolutely. What they wanted to have on Saturday was they
wanted to be attacked by the counterprotesters. We`ve seen this in
activities in other protests. We had one in Los Angeles in 2010, where the
alt-right was attacked by the protesters. The following day on their Web
site, they had a notice saying, We were there peacefully protesting when we
were attacked.
Unfortunately, on Saturday, things went tragically and deadly awry, and
they were unable to respond to that. So what they`re trying to do now is
to lay low. The word is out. They didn`t expect on someone to get killed,
especially someone on the other side, and they have to regroup and
restrategize of how they`re going to go forward.
MATTHEWS: Ashley, at the White House, can you tell whether they`re
prepared for what we`re looking here – if Professor Southers is right, if
this is a dynamic, this isn`t just a one-weekend issue, that it`s going to
in Boston tomorrow and Boston`s going to have a lot of people who don`t
like these people, obviously – we know that culturally, and some who will,
perhaps, but it will be heated.
We know Boston is a hot city when it comes to political activity. It is
very intense politically. And I`m just wondering, how does the White House
protect itself in what could be a dynamic where this gets worse and worse
every weekend?
PARKER: I think that`s a great question. I think the White House is
worried because they do realize on issues like this, the president at his
core believes that there are two sides. And as you`ve seen, he`s going to
come out and say that.
He was very quick today to condemn the terrorist attack in Barcelona,
whereas with the violence in Charlottesville, it took him over 48 hours to
do that first condemnation before he walked it back.
In that sense, they`re slightly heartened when he moves the debate over to
the monuments and issues of culture and that very loaded word “heritage,”
than on these fights breaking out. But when they break out, the president
is going to be expected to weigh in. So far, it has not gone well, and
this is something the White House needs to figure out how to get under
control.
MATTHEWS: Paul Butler, if that does emerge – and it seems to me, if the
professor is right, Professor Southers is right, and it seems to me that
all you need is 1 per percent, or 1 percent of 1 percent of people watching
something on television, and get activated and radicalized by – say, Wait
a minute, I want to punch those lefties, too. I don`t know. I imagine
what people were saying in barrooms around this country. I want to get in
this tussle.
By the way, fights do attract people. We know that. You see a fight, a
lot of people want to jump in.
What do you think will happen politically if that becomes the case in the
rest of the summer?
BUTLER: So I hope it will become even too much for the Republicans. But
we have to understand that mainstream Republicans have always appealed to
white resentment. No Democrat since Lyndon Johnson has gotten a majority
of the vote. So these Republicans who are OK with the more subtle signs,
the attacks on African-American, on civil rights, and the lack of concern
about police brutality and people of color, the attacks on immigration –
again, what Trump is, is the chickens coming home to roost. But there`s
always been stirring up of resentment by Republicans.
MATTHEWS: Well, let`s listen to what Senator Corker said when asked about
the Confederate statue in television`s capital in Nashville.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
CORKER: We want to keep our history. We don`t want to wash away our
history. But let`s put it in a museum, OK? And let`s have the type of
people at public buildings where we go to discuss aspirational things –
let`s have aspirational figures.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MATTHEWS: What are we going to do, Sam, about – I was walking through the
Capitol the other day, a couple weeks ago, and I saw Robert E. Lee there.
Now, he`s down in the crypt. He`s not…
STEIN: He used to be (INAUDIBLE)
MATTHEWS: OK, but each state gets to submit two figures of history. They
can be missionaries in Hawaii, people like – all kinds of people. But
they chose to keep that as the number two. I guess their number one,
whoever it is, is upstairs in Statuary Hall.
STEIN: Yes.
MATTHEWS: But what happens – because that`s really a decision by the
state`s delegation, I understand.
STEIN: Yes. It`s left to…
MATTHEWS: In fact, Cory Booker, the senator from New Jersey…
STEIN: Well…
MATTHEWS: … says we`re going to get rid of them all. I don`t think
that`s doable, actually.
STEIN: I think – what I`m guessing is Senator Booker`s legislation will
take the power to choose who`s Statuary Hall away from the states.
MATTHEWS: I don`t think that`s going to happen.
STEIN: I don`t think it will happen. I actually do think you will see
progress on this front, but it`s all going to happen locally. It`s going
to be municipalities, cities, states, mayors, governors saying, We want to
get rid of this plaque.
MATTHEWS: Well, how`s that going to square with the Republican philosophy
these days of local control? They always say states` rights. They say
local decision making. Here`s Charlottesville. They didn`t like the
decision. Let`s get rid of Robert E. Lee on horseback, and they came in
and said, Well, no, we – you can`t make that decision.
STEIN: Correct, but you see in the aftermath of these bloody instances see
more action in this direction. So…
MATTHEWS: Locally.
STEIN: Locally.
MATTHEWS: Did you see what happened in Baltimore?
(CROSSTALK)
STEIN: … Charleston, you saw the removal of the Confederate flag from
the South Carolina statehouse…
MATTHEWS: That was Nikki Haley (INAUDIBLE)
STEIN: And even now, you see movements in Brooklyn, of all places, but
also Arizona, other states, Durham, for instance, Baltimore, where they are
trying to make process on this front.
(CROSSTALK)
MATTHEWS: Who`s trying to get in? Go ahead.
BUTLER: Chris, can we just acknowledge how absurd this whole conversation
is? In the halls of state in Germany, they don`t have debates about
whether they need to have honor and monuments to the Nazis. They get them
out there. And that`s what they need to do with Robert Lee. They need to
take that statue out of the Capitol on a dump truck and take it to the
nearest incinerator because he was a terrorist who wanted to keep my people
slaves.
SOUTHERS: And Chris, to Paul`s point…
MATTHEWS: Go ahead.
SOUTHERS: … I`d like to add that, as Paul just mentioned, there are no
statues in Germany of Hitler. As a matter of fact, Hitler`s home in
Austria was torn down because they didn`t want him memorialized in any way.
So this is not a matter of heritage. It`s not a matter of culture.
Would we like to see Jewish students in America going to Hitler High School
or walking past a statue that represents that? I don`t think so. So we
need to do the right thing. There`s only one right way to do this. This
is not hard.
MATTHEWS: Well, let`s listen to this, a different point of view here. The
lead attorney on President Trump`s legal defense team, this guy named John
Dowd, is distributing pro-Confederacy talking points. “The New York Times”
reported that Dowd forwarded an e-mail written by a conspiracy theorist to
conservative journalists which purported (ph) to contain, quote,
“Information that validates President Trump on Charlottesville.”
The e-mail states that, quote, “You cannot be against Robert E. Lee or
General Lee and be for General Washington. There literally is no
difference between the two men.” It also said that Black Lives Matter, a
group that formed to protest the use of force by police against African-
Americans, is being directed by terrorists.
Ashley, how do – how`s the president deal with John Dowd and other
embarrassing associates?
PARKER: Well, the problem here is that the president`s lawyers in theory
are supposed to be the people who protect the president from himself.
Instead, what you have is one of his lawyers sort of behaving like your
kooky uncle who always forwards along those, you know, controversial spam
e-mails. I don`t know that the president is going to directly address
this, but it`s just sort of another problematic example of the chaos and
the people he`s choosing to surround himself at the top.
MATTHEWS: So if you`re Hope Hicks, you got to come in and see the
president every hour and say, Guess what, boss? More trouble.
Anyway, thank you, Ashley Parker, Sam Stein, Paul Butler, (INAUDIBLE) Thank
you, Professor Erroll Southers of USC.
Coming up, what really happened on the ground in Charlottesville? We`re
going to talk to a counterprotester who was there who says that, based on
what she saw first hand, President Trump`s claim that both sides were
responsible for the violence is just not true. She says even the extreme
left, the Antifa, counterprotesters, likely saved lives, including people
she was with. And that`s ahead.
Plus, terror in Barcelona. What we`re learning right now about the
attacker who police say drove a van – well, we saw it – into a crowd of
people on a busy tourist street. We`re going to have the latest from the
scene tonight.
And the HARDBALL roundtable on the growing divide within the Republican
Party at the president`s comments about Charlottesville drives more members
of his party, at least some of them, off the Trump train.
Finally, let me finish tonight with “Trump Watch.”
This is HARDBALL, where the action is.
MATTHEWS: Well, now a third White House council has been scrapped amid
fall-out from the president`s response to the violence down in
Charlottesville. Bloomberg first reported the news that President Donald
Trump will not move forward with a planned advisory council on
infrastructure. The council, which was still being formed, would have
advised Trump on his plan to spend as much as $1 trillion upgrading roads,
bridges and other public works. Would have. The dominoes keep falling.
We`ll be right back.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: You had a group on the other
side that was also very violent. And nobody wants to say that, but I will
say it right now.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MATTHEWS: Welcome back to HARDBALL.
President Trump has argued, as you just saw, that both sides are to blame
for the violence in Charlottesville last weekend. But, according to
counterprotester Brandy Daniels, that`s not what she was, and she was
there.
Daniels was in Charlottesville as a part of group of faith leaders who
linked arms to block the white supremacists from entering Emancipation
Park.
Brandy Daniels joins us now from Charlottesville. She holds a doctorate,
by the way, in theology from Vanderbilt and is now in postdoctoral studies
at the University of Virginia.
Thank you, Brandy, for joining us.
We`re going to do something unusual on the program now. I`m going to let
you talk. And I want you to just tell, because you were there. And take
as much time as you have. Just tell us what it was like to be there. We
have seen all the pictures, but you were part of that picture. Tell us the
reality.
BRANDY DANIELS, WITNESSED UNITE THE RIGHT RALLY: Yes. Hi, Chris. Thanks
for having me.
Yes, I had just moved to Charlottesville. And I am a postdoctoral fellow
in the Luce Project on Religion and Its Publics at UVA. And given that the
work I do is how religion engages with the publics, and given my
commitments to justice and dismantling – participating in dismantling the
evils and sin and structures of white supremacy, I felt it really important
to be there.
And so I linked up with a group, Congregate Charlottesville, led by two
local faith leaders who do awesome work, Brittany Caine-Conley and Seth
Wispelwey. And a number of folks were in from out of town, Cornel West and
many others, Traci Blackmon.
And we walked up to the scene. We silently vigiled in a group of about
like 40, 50 or more of us faith leaders in our clergy garb. And first we
held vigil right on the line of the park. Standing between us were the
militia and then, on the other side of them, a handful – a handful – more
than a handful, a lot of Nazis and alt-righters and white supremacists.
And we were there to witness that that is not what we stand for and to put
our bodies, many of us white, on the line to kind of stand there for – to
counter the evils of white supremacy and to stand for the bodies that are
marginalized, so they don`t – they`re not the ones with their bodies on
the line.
And we were there for a while. And then a group of us moved up to the
steps of Emancipation Park. As we were there on the steps, we were all
linking arms. And a group of white supremacist Nazis came through with
their batons and their shields.
And our aim was kind of to prevent them from entering the park. And we
stood them, arms linked, and they shoved their way through violently. They
pushed a woman down, pushed their way through.
And it was scary, to say the least. But we strengthened our resolve. And
we told ourselves, when they come by again, we`re not going to let them get
through.
Some anarchists and Antifa types in – came up to us and asked what they
could do to help. Our group had different tactics in some ways than the
Antifa, but they – the same goal. And we have seen the narratives in the
media by President Trump that said that it was the same, the violence on
both sides. And I – that`s not what I saw.
I saw us standing there in silent protest, and I saw them defending us,
because that group of Nazis came back around. And, as they did, there were
a lot more of them. And it was hands down – Cornel West, in his interview
on Democracy Now, said the Antifa and the anarchists saved our lives.
And talking to Dahlia Lithwick and Slate, I said I don`t think – that
didn`t feel like hyperbole to me. That felt very real.
There was probably a group of 100, and the anarchists kind of intervened in
that moment and put their bodies between ours. And it was only when the
white supremacists kind of started getting violent that they defended
themselves and they defended us, giving us the space to – to retreat at
that point, because it wasn`t safe.
MATTHEWS: Were you afraid for your life, Brandy?
DANIELS: I was, yes.
MATTHEWS: Well, now we know more than we knew before you came on.
Thank you so much, Brandy Daniels, for a firsthand account. And good –
God bless you. Take care of yourself.
DANIELS: Thank you.
MATTHEWS: Up next – good for your – I`m glad to see you`re studying
theology.
Anyway, up next, a live report from Barcelona, what we`re learning about
the attack that killed 13 people over there and the latest as police hunt
for the driver. A lot of questions, not many answers yet.
This is HARDBALL, where the action is.
MATTHEWS: Welcome back to HARDBALL. .
Well, sadly, it`s another tragic evening in Europe, with terrorists
targeting Spain`s second largest city, Barcelona.
It was late in the afternoon when a white van plowed through crowds of
people in the city`s famous tourist destination Las Ramblas, a tree-lined
pedestrian mall popular with tourists and locals alike.
Well, the Spanish interior minister now says 13 people have – were killed,
and at least 100 were injured in what officials are calling a terrorist
attack.
Eyewitnesses said that the van deliberately targeted pedestrians,
zigzagging down the street before it came to a stop. At least two suspects
are currently in custody over there. But the driver of the van himself or
herself remains at large.
President Trump offered a decidedly muted response to the attack, tweeting:
“The United States condemns the terror attack in Barcelona, Spain, and will
do whatever is necessary to help.”
Well, for the latest on the scene, I`m joined by NBC reporter Claudio
Lavanga.
Claudio, thank you for – what do we know now about who did this and why?
CLAUDIO LAVANGA, NBC CORRESPONDENT: Well, we didn`t know the name of the
suspect that was driving the white van yet, or at least the police is not
confirming it yet.
What we know is that the driver of that white van that you mentioned is
still on the run. Now, the police arrested two people in connection to the
terror attack today, but neither of them is the driver of the van that
slammed into the crowd that was just walking by on the pedestrian avenue
Las Ramblas.
Las Ramblas is perhaps the most famous or popular among tourists pedestrian
avenue in Barcelona, if not in the whole of Europe, packed with people,
especially at this time of year. This is August. It`s very warm here.
It`s the peak of the tourist season.
You can even see it here. Set the scene where I am. Behind me is the
Plaza de Cataluna, one of the biggest squares here in Barcelona. And right
there is where the Ramblas starts.
It is all in lockdown because the police, of course, are still looking for
that one suspect. Now, another develop into the investigation, Chris, is
that the police now are looking into whether there is a connection between
the attack of today and an explosion that took place in a town about two-
and-a-half-hours south from Barcelona last night.
Initially, it was supposed – they believed it was a gas leak, but now they
think that that may be – they may have been an accident, that that
explosion was caused by perhaps explosive material that could have been
used by the same terrorist that carried the attack today to carry out a
much bigger plan, a much bigger plot that involved explosives and possibly
bombs – Chris.
MATTHEWS: Could have been worse.
Thank you, NBC`s Claudio Lavanga in Barcelona.
Well, terrorism is not new to Spain. In 2004, 10 bombs ripped through four
commuter trains in Madrid, of course, killing 192 people. We all remember
that one. Al Qaeda claimed responsibility for that attack, blaming Spain`s
alliance with the United States during the war in Iraq.
And that led to the surprise victory of a socialist government which
opposed the war. Anyway, scenes of carnage and devastation have become all
too familiar, as terrorists are increasingly turning to vehicles as their
mode of attack, as their weapon.
The most deadly incidents of that happened last summer in Nice, France,
where the drive of a tractor-trailer targeted Bastille Day revelers,
killing 86 people.
Well, joining me right now is Juan Zarate, senior national security analyst
for MSNBC.
Juan, thank you.
JUAN ZARATE, MSNBC SENIOR NATIONAL SECURITY ANALYST: Thank you, Chris.
MATTHEWS: What does this look like? What is the footprint here? What do
you see?
ZARATE: Well, unfortunately, it is a consistent methodology, the
demonstration effect of these vehicular attacks, low-tech, high-impact.
MATTHEWS: No cost.
ZARATE: No cost. Allows any individual to attack. This follows the
playbook that ISIS and al Qaeda have called for. Use whatever means
possible, to include vehicles, to attack in the heart of these Western
capitals.
And, unfortunately, what we saw in Nice, London, Berlin has now come to
Barcelona.
MATTHEWS: You know, the sad reality, as we like to say, those of us who
see ourselves as victims of terrorism, that it doesn`t work.
But, of course, when the Madrid attacks occurred, that government fell.
ZARATE: That`s absolutely…
MATTHEWS: The people that supported us – I wasn`t a war supporter, but
those who supported the United States in that war in Iraq were defeated.
ZARATE: Yes. No, that`s right.
And I think what the terrorists are learning is that these low-impact
attacks – they don`t have to fly planes into major government buildings or
high-rises. These smaller-scale attacks, with great emotional and human
toll, can actually have strategic impact on the politics of a country.
We have got the Catalonia independence vote coming up in October.
MATTHEWS: I know.
ZARATE: This may impact some of…
(CROSSTALK)
MATTHEWS: Well, we now go from the profound to the tragic to the absurd.
President Trump followed up his more diplomat tweet on the Barcelona attack
with this one: “Study what General Pershing of the United States did to
terrorists when caught. There was no more radical Islamic terror for 35
years.”
The president is recycling a largely debunked story which he made popular
in the campaign about General John Pershing dipping bullets in pig`s blood
to execute Islamic terrorists in the Philippines.
Let`s watch him in action, the president.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
TRUMP: Early in the century, last century, General Pershing, did you ever
hear? A rough guy. A rough guy.
And they had a terrorism problem. He took 50 bullets, and he dipped them
in pig`s blood, and he lined up the 50 people, and they shot 49 of those
people. And the 50th person, he said, you go back to your people and you
tell them what happened.
And for 25 years, there wasn`t a problem.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MATTHEWS: What do you make of that? You`re an expert. Was that the
genius that we just heard?
ZARATE: Well, unfortunately…
MATTHEWS: And I was being sarcastic.
ZARATE: … it has been debunked. Right?
MATTHEWS: It didn`t happen.
ZARATE: Yes.
It is unfortunate he mentions it now. I think the messages we need now are
solidarity, work with the Spanish.
(CROSSTALK)
MATTHEWS: In other words, you don`t want to tell Islamic people who have a
religion and have a concern about dietary rules, to make fun of their
dietary rules, to make fun of their religion, so that you`re going to what,
make them be on our side?
ZARATE: Well, that`s part of it.
You also – we have a counterterrorism approach, counterterrorism approach
that doesn`t rely on those kinds of means.
MATTHEWS: Yes.
ZARATE: And I think this sends…
MATTHEWS: You mean it`s based on intelligence?
ZARATE: Well, no, I mean whether or not we adhere to the laws of war.
And this is a signal that we don`t. And we certainly do. And we have to
work certainly with the Europeans, who are very sensitive about that. And
so I`m not sure it is the right moment for that kind of a message. And,
certainly, it`s a debunked theory, so it`s probably not something you want
to hear from the president of the United States.
MATTHEWS: I hope not.
Anyway, Juan Zarate, thank you for your expertise and your calm.
ZARATE: Thanks, Chris.
MATTHEWS: Up next: Another Republican senator comes out against Trump`s
comments on Charlottesville, saying his moral authority has been
compromised. That`s understated.
The Republicans are being very careful here.
You`re watching HARDBALL, where the action is.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
SEN. TIM SCOTT (R), SOUTH CAROLINA: His comments on Monday were strong.
His comments on Tuesday starting the comments that were strong.
What we want to see from our president is clarity and moral authority. And
that moral authority is compromised when Tuesday happens. There`s no
question about that. We should all call that on the carpet.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MATTHEWS: Welcome back to HARDBALL.
That was, of course, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott joining Bob Corker
today in a chorus of vocal Republican criticism of President Trump.
It comes at a time when the president seems almost gleeful in taking on his
detractors. We all saw that yesterday, this week – actually two days ago.
He was thrilled.
After South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham blasted Trump yesterday for
creating what Lindsey called a moral equivalency between the
Charlottesville white supremacists and those protesting against them, Trump
responded this morning – quote – “Publicity-seeking Lindsey Graham
falsely stated that I said there is moral equivalence between the KKK, neo-
Nazis, and white supremacists and people like Ms. Heyer. Such a disgusting
lie. He just can`t forget this election trouncing.”
Anyway, “The people of South Carolina will remember.”
Actually, Lindsey gets elected down there very comfortably. Here`s how
Graham responded. Quote, because of the manner in which you have handled
the Charlottesville tragedy, you are now receiving praise from some of the
most racist and hate-filled individuals and groups in our country. For the
sake of our nation, as our president, please fix this. History is watching
us all.
Lindsey is looking very good these days.
Let`s bring in the HARDBALL roundtable. Yamiche Alcindor with me, he`s
national reporter for “The New York Times”, Peter Emerson is a “Huffington
Post” contributor, and Geoff Bennett is White House reporter for NPR.
All of you, we`re – I`ve been talking about on the show tonight, besides
the horror in what`s going on and we`re trying to figure what happened
exactly in Barcelona. Is this presidential pivot we`re watching?
He`s been besmirching his already tattered reputation by being identified
now with neo-Nazis. He can`t do much worse than that. So, he seems to be
trying to get out of that by saying the real fight isn`t whether I
associate people in there as fine people, which he said the other day,
marching with the swastikas and the Hitler salutes, but the real issue here
is whether we keep the monuments to Washington and Jefferson.
Now, I think he is hoping to find somebody on the hard left to say, yes, we
should take them down, too. It hasn`t happened yet.
What do you think of his strategy? Because it seems to be what`s Steve
Bannon is describing.
YAMICHE ALCINDOR, NATIONAL REPORTER, THE NEW YORK TIMES: I think his
strategy is one that shows you that strategy at this point, obviously not
working. He is obviously trying on get past the story and kind of go to
another chapter, where we now have a national discussion about slavery and
whether or not we should talk about our past presidents, when In fact,
Donald Trump is really doubling down on this issue because he`s angry,
because he knows that he was off message. He knows that he couldn`t keep
the message. So, he had that great teleprompter speech where he said that,
you know, this is terrible, racism is evil. And then he turns around and
says, actually, you know what, they`re actually kind of the same people.
MATTHEWS: Why do you think he did that? Why do you think he backtracked?
ALCINDOR: I think he backtracked because it`s what he really believes. He
really believes that there are some people out there, nice people, as he
says, that would go to a rally that`s described as a white supremacist
rally. He really – he`s doing this because he`s someone who`s starting
his political career with the birther movement, right? He`s doing this
because he`s never apologized for saying that the Central Park Five –
MATTHEWS: You`re saying he`s as bad as he looks.
ALCINDOR: He`s bad as he looks.
MATTHEWS: OK, I think that`s what you said. Thank you.
Peter?
PETER EMERSON, CONTRIBUTOR, HUFFINGTON POST: Well, I think Trump`s
strategy is working because he only has one strategy. He`s got to keep his
base together and he is losing some of it. But he has now coalesced, as
you pointed out, that press conference on Tuesday. He was the happiest man
on the planet.
MATTHEWS: Yes, he looked happy.
EMERSON: And his supporters –
MATTHEWS: She said it`s him.
EMERSON: Yes, that`s the real Donald Trump.
MATTHEWS: But politically, Geoff, let me go to you, Geoff. This doesn`t
seem to be working with some Republicans, although my sense is, this a
follow up questions, all three. I`ll start with you, Geoff.
GEOFF BENNETT, WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT, NPR: Yes.
MATTHEWS: Is this going to cause people to jump from the ship or not? Is
this just a bump in the road, to mix metaphors?
BENNETT: No.
MATTHEWS: Is it just a bump on the road and they`re going to stick with
him?
BENNETT: It`s just a bump in the road. The CEOs who broke with President
Trump this past week are by no stretch of the imagination, they are leading
indicator for where Republicans –
MATTHEWS: Why did – why did they jump ship? Because they had boards of
directors?
BENNETT: That`s exactly right. And the thing about President Trump is
that the rules of political gravity have not and apparently do not apply to
him. And all the Republicans on Capitol Hill know that. All those many
senators who have their own base of supporters, people aligned with Trump,
they are really hesitant to get out in front of this president.
MATTHEWS: I`m hearing the Republicans near the suburbs where I grew up,
they think he`s goofy, but they`re sticking with him.
EMERSON: They are. They`re not afraid of him anymore. But they still
need goodies from the federal government. And I am –
MATTHEWS: What do you mean? What does the federal government dispense?
EMERSON: Yes, of course, they do. You`ve been on the Hill. So have I.
They need – governors and senators and congressmen –
MATTHEWS: I think they`re afraid of their people.
ALCINDOR: Well, I think the other thing is that I tweeted out as soon as
this press conference was over, that this feels like the “Access Hollywood”
tape issue.
MATTHEWS: Yes.
ALCINDOR: It went on and on and on. You had Jeb Bush and Marco Rubio
saying this is terrible. But at the end of the day, just today, Paul Ryan
sent out and email talking about tax reform. Republicans are going to work
with him as soon as this blows over. And they`re hoping that it blows over
because Republicans are thinking in four years, we have –
(CROSSTALK)
MATTHEWS: John Kasich who has no reason, maybe your reason, patronage and
stuff, John Kasich, he had a great deal on the “Today” show the other day,
and he was very tough on Trump until Matt Laurie said, well, you`re going
to break with him? And he said, no, no, I`m not going to break with him.
EMERSON: That`s right. And Mike Pence is playing a big and important
behind the scenes game on infrastructure.
MATTHEWS: Infrastructure.
EMERSON: He is the one leading the infrastructure even though he wasn`t at
the press conference. He is the one who`s assuring that the senators and
congressmen and governors are going to get what they need for their states
from the federal government.
MATTHEWS: They`re also playing on deck circle baseball. What do you
think?
BENNETT: I think Republicans will by and large paper over whatever sort of
moral and political chasm the president has created with his comments about
Charlottesville.
MATTHEWS: What`s it going to take?
BENNETT: That`s the big question. One would have thought –
MATTHEWS: They had to take it away and say it was just locker room talk,
the talk about women abusing women, treating women a certain way, having an
attitude about women in certain way. Reince Priebus said he went to Trump
and said, you`ve got to get out of this race. You can`t run for president
talking like that. Well, that passed. Now, this seems to be passed.
ALCINDOR: I was on the phone with an African-American supporter just a
couple of minutes ago, and he told me that for him to not support Donald
Trump anymore, he would have to go to the moon and back. He told me that
he thinks that even he as a black man, he thinks that there are some nice
people that might be part of the KKK. That some of those people are not
violent.
So, that`s what some of thinking of Trump supporters are. And that`s
coming from an African-American Republican. So, there are people thinking
that – so, in my mind as a reporter, there`s very little that`s going to
happen before people completely divorce themselves from this president.
MATTHEWS: These Nazis.
ALCINDOR: Yes, that`s literally what this person told me.
EMERSON: As long as he is beating on the media, he is making fun mocking
corporate titans and just giving nicknames to senators and congressmen, his
base loves it.
MATTHEWS: OK. Let me try something, Geoff, I think Democrats don`t mind
being a little chaotic. I mean, I worked with – I know they sort of
enjoy, please clear the aisles of the convention. They never clear the
aisles. They`re just table hopping.
Republicans like order. They like a leader. They like the John Wayne
notion.
My brother told me, he`s a Republican. He told me that they need a leader.
They like leaders and right now, there`s only one leader. And they will
not live in a world of chaos, Republicans. If they`ve got a president,
they`re going to back him no matter who he is.
BENNETT: Yes, and one would think that –
MATTHEWS: That`s a crude way of saying it. My brother said, they think
he`s goofy but they`re sticking with him.
BENNETT: They are sticking with him. But here`s the problem though –
MATTHEWS: I`ll pay for this, but that`s true. Go ahead.
BENNETT: We`ve seen what happens when there is a vacuum, when there is a
void of strong Republican leadership and what happened, the health care
bill went in a defeat by one vote, which the president himself called a
disgraceful.
MATTHEWS: McCain.
BENNETT: So, yes, exactly. And so, when he attacks Jeff Flake – when he
attacks Lindsey Graham –
MATTHEWS: Flake Jeff Flake he called him.
BENNETT: Yes. And when he attacks no less than Senate Majority Leader
Mitch McConnell, what he is really doing is undercutting the very people
who he needs –
MATTHEWS: But who is more popular, Mitch McConnell or Donald Trump?
BENNETT: Donald Trump.
MATTHEWS: There`s only one leader in the Republican Party. I mean, the
Democrats are opposition. They don`t have a clear leader, but they don`t
need a clear leader. They`re just opposed. And you don`t – it would be
nice to have one but they don`t have a clear leader.
Peter, last word?
EMERSON: Well, the actual translation of all of this is I`m criticizing
you because I need the help. And you`re criticizing me because it works
for you. It`s understood. That`s the game. So Trump pays no price
ultimately.
MATTHEWS: I hear that one of the reasons people are attacking Trump is to
separate themselves from Washington altogether, to say I`m not only against
Trump. I`m against this whole mess.
EMERSON: The swamp.
MATTHEWS: Anyway, we`ll see if – I`m counting on guys like Richard Burr,
myself. I think he does have some stuff.
BENNETT: He`s a straight shooter.
MATTHEWS: I think he`s going to take this guy on, which would be in the
tradition of Sam Irvin who did it against Nixon.
Anyway, the roundtable is sticking with us. And up next, these three will
tell me something I don`t know.
And this is HARDBALL, where the action is.
MATTHEWS: We`re back with HARDBALL roundtable.
Yamiche, tell me something I don`t know.
ALCINDOR: I spoke to Donald Trump`s ex black girlfriend for two hours.
She`s biracial. Her mother is black and her father is white. She
basically told me that Donald Trump would tell her that she`s exactly like
Derek Jeter. He was at one point impress that had black people like the
watch tennis. And he basically said that he was someone who didn`t really
want to talk to black people unless they were super interesting and super
famous.
MATTHEWS: That`s what he said?
ALCINDOR: Yes.
MATTHEWS: There`s a pattern here.
Anyway, Peter?
EMERSON: Trump`s national security adviser, General McMasters, is lobbying
to be appointed chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and follow in the
footsteps, the legendary footsteps of Colin Powell. There`s opposition
from the Pentagon –
MATTHEWS: He can go back into uniform. That`s legal?
EMERSON: He`s already still in uniform. He`s not retired.
MATTHEWS: Oh, I see.
EMERSON: Much like Colin Powell. So, ultimately, we`ll see whether
loyalty to Trump pays off.
MATTHEWS: Well, he may be sent to Afghanistan, too.
Go ahead.
BENNETT: The White House, as we know, scrapped the plans for
infrastructure advisory council before it even got off the ground. Earlier
this week, there are two other presidential panels that disbanded. But
interestingly, not a single one of the president`s evangelical advisers has
stepped away from him. And what`s more than that, a couple of them are
defending his comments.
MATTHEWS: What`s left of economic nationalism if you don`t go with
infrastructure, if you don`t really build this country back up again?
I`m sorry. It was the one good thing of his whole platform I really
thought was interesting. And Democrats would have – and labor would have
supported it, rebuilding.
Anyway, Yamiche Alcindor – I want to build a train right across this
country, end all this left coast, east coast crap thing. I want the
country united again.
Yamiche – that was my speech. Peter Emerson and Geoff Bennett, thank you,
of NPR.
We`ll be right back after this.
MATTHEWS: We`re getting word from police in Catalonia, Spain, that there
is a possible terrorist attack and ongoing operation happening right now in
a town south of Barcelona.
NBC`s Claudio Lavanga is back with us now from Barcelona – Claudio.
CLAUDIO LAVANGA, NBC NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Yes, Chris. We just heard that
the city police are involved in some sort of operation in a town, as you
said, Cambrils is about two hours south of Barcelona. And they are saying
this could be another potential terrorist attack.
They are telling residents to stay home and stay safe. This is as much as
we know for now. But, this is, of course, an indication that the danger is
certainly not over here in Barcelona, in the whole of Catalonia, the
region, of course, of which Barcelona is the capital, because the driver of
the white van that rammed through the crowd and killed as many as 13 people
today is still on the loose.
Back to you, Chris.
MATTHEWS: Thank you so much, Claudio Lavanga, who`s in Barcelona, Spain.
We`ll be right back after this.
MATTHEWS: Trump Watch, Thursday, August 17th, 2017.
We witnessed a kernel of American history this week. A U.S. president
siding with people marching amid Nazi signs and KKK regalia. I call that
history, wouldn`t you? And even as turn our heads to the terrorism over in
Barcelona, let`s keep our national eyes on the pictures in Charlottesville,
people dressed up with the enthusiasm of local sports fans, but bedecked
with swastikas and giving up straight arm salutes of the “Heil Hitler”
kind.
Perhaps now that it`s Thursday, the president senses trouble in those
pictures, trouble in his being connected with them. They only get one
reputation, Jack Kennedy warned us. Donald Trump has let himself get
associated with those pictures ever since Saturday and that`s plenty of
time for the impression to sink in, that he is part of what went down in
Virginia last weekend, some kind of accessory after the fact, if you will.
Again, what do you think?
You know how you can tell he`s worried about being typed with the Nazi
stuff. He is changing the battle line. It`s not about neo-Nazis. He now
says it`s about those monuments and whether the left wing is now coming
after Washington and Jefferson. That`s the line he wants people to buy
into.
So, let the buyer beware now. If someone wants to talk about getting rid
of the Washington Monument or the Jefferson Memorial, well, you heard it
here, you`re doing Trump a big fat favor, one after this week`s historic
embarrassment that he does not deserve.
And this is HARDBALL. And thanks for being with us.
“ALL IN WITH CHRIS HAYES” starts right now.
