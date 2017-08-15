Hardball with Chris Matthews, Transcript 8/15/17 Trump hits back today: Violence on both

Transcript:

Show: HARDBALL

Date: August 15, 2017

Guest: Victoria McGrane, Clarence Page, Steve Benjamin, Heidi Przybyla,

Sophia Nelson, Jonathan Swan, Jason Johnson, John Brabender



CHRIS MATTHEWS, HOST: David Duke says, Thank you, Mr. President!

Let`s play HARDBALL.

Good evening. I`m Chris Matthews in Washington.

This afternoon, Donald Trump looked into the mirror and made a decision.

Should I be presidential, act and speak the way others want me to be, or

should I be me? Well, “me” won the battle. The man we saw this afternoon

was the man elected last November, the man who is now our president. Like

him, hate him, trust him or fear him, that`s your call.

He made his call today at 4:00 o`clock Eastern Daylight Time. He`s going

to be 100 percent Donald Trump, issuing a fusillade of counterattacks

against critics who say he didn`t do enough to condemn white supremacists.

President Trump defended his statement of Saturday that both sides are to

blame for the escalation violence, saying that the left bears

responsibility in addition to the alt-right.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: What about the alt-left that

came charging at the, as you say, the alt-right? Do they have any

semblance of guilt?

(CROSSTALK)

TRUMP: Let me ask you this. What about the fact they came charging –

that they came charging with clubs in their hands, swinging clubs? Do they

have any problem? I think they do.

You had a group on one side that was bad, and you had a group on the other

side that was also very violent. And nobody wants to say that. But I`ll

say it right now.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Well, he sure did. Here`s what the president went on to say

when he was asked specifically if he draws a moral equivalence between the

counterprotesters and the white supremacist demonstrators.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

QUESTION: Are you calling what you call the alt-left and white

supremacists on the moral same plane?

TRUMP: I`m not putting anybody on a moral plane. What I`m saying is this.

You had a group on one side and you had a group on the other and they came

at each other with clubs, and it was vicious and it was horrible and it was

a horrible thing to watch. But there is another side.

QUESTION: Why do you think there`s blame…

TRUMP: Yes, I think there`s blame on both sides. You look at…

QUESTION: (INAUDIBLE)

MATTHEWS: You look at both sides. I think there`s blame on both sides.

And I have no doubt about it. And you don`t have any doubt about it,

either.

(CROSSTALK)

TRUMP: And – and if you reported it accurately, you would say.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Well, he condemned the man now held responsible for the death of

one counterprotester. But he said many of the demonstrators were not neo-

Nazis or white supremacists, they merely wanted to preserve monuments to

the Southern past. He said they were treated unfairly by the media because

many of them were there peaceably – peacefully to protest the removal of a

statue of Robert E. Lee. Here he goes.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: You had many people in that group other than neo-Nazis and white

nationalists, OK, and the press has treated them absolutely unfairly.

QUESTION: You were saying the press has treated white nationalists

unfairly? I just don`t understand what you were saying.

TRUMP: No, no. There were people in that rally – and I looked the night

before – if you look, they were people protesting very quietly the taking

down of the statue of Robert E. Lee. But you had a lot of people in that

group that were there to innocently protest and very legally protest

because, you know, I don`t know if you know, they had a permit. The other

group didn`t have a permit. So I only tell you this. There are two sides

to a story.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Well, the president`s press conference late today quickly won

him praise from white supremacist David Duke. The former grand wizard of

the KKK tweeted, “Thank you, President Trump, for your honesty and courage

to tell the truth about Charlottesville and condemn the leftist terrorists

in Black Lives Matter and the anti-fascists.”

Well, a senior White House official tells NBC News today that members of

the president`s own team – the president`s own team – were stunned

tonight by his actions in that press conference, and remain so apparently.

Joining me right now is NBC`s Hallie Jackson, Jonathan Swan is a political

reporter for Axios, Heidi Przybyla is a senior political reporter at “USA

Today” and an MSNBC political analyst, as well, and Jason Johnson is a

political editor of TheRoot and an MSNBC contributor.

Hallie, you were there today. Tell us about the circumstances and why you,

as a Trump expert – you reported on so well so long – what was it? Was

it his id (ph) that finally broke out and said, Damn it, I`m tired of

playing Mr. President, I`m going to be Donald Trump as president?

HALLIE JACKSON, NBC CORRESPONDENT: So let me just walk through

chronologically briefly, Chris, how this unfolded because I think it might

give you some insight into how this went down, which is that the president

was supposed to talk about infrastructure. That was the ostensible reason

for him coming down into the lobby of Trump Tower. They set up the podium

for the first time, the presidential seal in the lobby. The president came

down, flanked by his top advisers, cabinet-level people, like, for example,

Stephen Mnuchin, his Treasury secretary, his transportation secretary,

Elaine Chao. You might have seen it. I think they played it live on this

network.

The president talked a little bit about his infrastructure plan, and then

brought up Mick Mulvaney. There was a question – I think there was an

anticipation among reporters who were, I would say, 25 feet back from the

president, of, Hey, will he take some questions? Because remember, last

week at Bedminster, he did. He stood and talked with, at that point,

members of the pool. This was something where other members of the press

could get in, as well.

He called up his budget director and said, And I`d be happy to take some

questions on infrastructure. The questions he answered were not on

infrastructure. The questions he answered were, as you just played, almost

exclusively about how his words are impacting his agenda, what he said, how

he plans to heal or try to heal, as he talks about wanting to do, the

racial divide in this country.

And perhaps most explosively, what was an extraordinary back and forth,

this idea that he blamed both sides for the violence. This was – listen,

I`ve been in presidential – sort of these interactions with President

Trump as a candidate, during the transition, during the administration. He

was fired up.

He has seemed in the last week or so like he has wanted to engage with

members of the press more. He certainly seemed that way in Bedminster on

Thursday and Friday. His new chief of staff, John Kelly, let him,

essentially. Even after his press secretary last week held up a sign and

said, Last question, he went on for another 10 minutes. Nobody was trying

to hold up a sign in this instance because of how, sort of, high – you

could feel the moment, right?

MATTHEWS: Yes.

JACKSON: The president responding to these questions, making these

remarks. And I would just say this. John Kelly stood off to the side. I

actually did not see him because I was sort of, you know, lasered in on the

president.

But my producer and our cameraman who were there said afterwards, You got

to see these images. And John Kelly is standing there, at one point

appearing to do almost a double take, at one point, lowering his head and

folding his arms. And I think that is indicative because you`re right,

this was never supposed to happen, the president answering questions.

MATTHEWS: Yes.

JACKSON: He was not set to do this. And one senior White House official

tells us he basically went rogue.

MATTHEWS: That`s for sure. Thank you. Hold on there, Hallie.

Let me go to Jason. Jason, it seems to me that the president made an

impossible argument tonight. He said that those people, who were just

Southern – old Southern sympathizers, reenactors, basically, they`re

somehow (INAUDIBLE) next to guys using Nazi salutes, Nazi slogans, and

somehow were innocents. That`s a hard argument to make.

JASON JOHNSON, THEROOT, MSNBC CONTRIBUTOR: Yes. These weren`t a bunch of

ladies from the historical society coffee klatch saying, We don`t want to

get rid of this because we have our picnics here.

Look, Chris, I`ve been saying this for a year. You look at Steve Bannon,

you look at Stephen Miller, you look at Gorka, you look at the president`s

relativism when it comes to Nazi attacks. The president is a terrorist

sympathizer. He sympathizes with these groups. He gives them a space in

our society that no previous president has ever done and it is a national

security threat. And we need to make clear.

MATTHEWS: Well, he did point out that the person who – alleged now to

have killed the person in the crowd, Ms. Heyer, was a – is a murderer and

a killer (INAUDIBLE)

JOHNSON: But not a terrorist.

MATTHEWS: Well, his choice of words. Anyway, joining me right now is

Sophia Nelson, former White House – House GOP committee counsel and author

of the book, “E Pluribus Unum` – “E Pluribus One,” actually, “Reclaiming

Our Founders` Visions for a United America.”

Thank you so much, Sophia. Give us a sense – what – what do you make of

the president`s defense that some of the people in the protest group down

there in Charlottesville over the weekend were, in fact, good guys,

basically. That`s what he seemed to be saying. They weren`t all Nazis,

weren`t all white supremacists. What do you make of that argument?

SOPHIA NELSON, FORMER HOUSE GOP COMMITTEE COUNSEL: Well, Chris, it`s clear

he went rogue, and I don`t think any of us can argue with that.

And for me personally, as someone who`s been a lifelong African-American

Republican my entire adult life, inspired by Jack Kemp to join the party in

college, I can tell that you that this is a very disappointing moment for

me to see a Republican president of the United States actually miss a major

moment to bring this country together in the wake of what is unmistakably

domestic terrorism, supremacy, Nazism, and to hesitate to do all this

footsie he`s doing.

I`m not sure what`s going on with him, but I think he`s done a very

devastating thing to this country today and to the Republican Party.

MATTHEWS: Yes, this looks like Athens and Sparta here. (INAUDIBLE)

certainly, the – the people with the Nazi regalia (INAUDIBLE) the Spartans

here. They`re the ones looking for the fight.

NELSON: Right.

HEIDI PRZYBYLA, “USA TODAY,“ MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: Chris, the thing

is, if the Nazi slogans and chanting wasn`t enough to convince you that

these weren`t just innocent bystanders, they were carrying torches.

Anybody who took a basic history class…

MATTHEWS: Nuremberg.

PRZYBYLA: … in grade school knows what torches represent in our history,

and it is something very…

MATTHEWS: Well, two things.

PRZYBYLA: … ugly.

MATTHEWS: It represents the KKK and the night riders. It also represents

the Nazis and their demonstrations in the `30s.

PRZYBYLA: This is a moment, I think, for the GOP. It is notable that we

are hearing silence at this point. I think many are in shock, and they`re

going to have to come up with a way to respond to this because this is not

going away. These people are emboldened…

(CROSSTALK)

PRZYBYLA: … David Duke`s…

MATTHEWS: OK, I got to get back to the question of Donald Trump himself.

One (INAUDIBLE) hold on there, Jonathan. Hallie, here`s the question.

Donald Trump – I thought when I got up this morning, read all the papers,

said – I said, Donald Trump feels like he`s in a straitjacket this

morning. He hates being this guy that said what he said yesterday because

he didn`t believe what he said yesterday. He didn`t believe that he was

going to be this perfect president, politically correct president. He

didn`t want to be the guy that said, Oh, the hard right were the bad guys

and the other people were the good guys.

So he woke up this morning and said, Damn it, I`m going to break out of

this straitjacket. I`m going to be me again. And there he was today. Why

do you think he decided – I think he was never going to be happy

pretending to be a regular president, that he is only happy being Donald

Trump. And he made his choice late this afternoon. Your thoughts.

JACKSON: My thoughts are these, Chris. And it`s based on our reporting,

which is that this day, and actually, these next couple of days, were and

have been supposed to focus on the president`s agenda. When you talk to

people inside the White House – and frankly, even people close to this

administration who have frequent conversations with the president and his

advisers – they all talk about wanting to get something done, something

productive done, which, with the exception, perhaps, of the Supreme Court

pick, of Neil Gorsuch getting on the court, it`s tough to point to a

legislative accomplishment, as you know, that President Trump has.

So remember what happened up in that room today, hours of discussion about

tax reform, according to one person in the White House, and then hours, or

at least some period of discussion about this infrastructure plan that he

had rolled out.

He wanted this week to be talking about veterans. He wanted this week to

be talking about some of these issues that he wants to move forward on his

agenda. But here`s what happened, and here`s what`s happened previously in

this administration. What the president wants to do was overshadowed by

what he said. That has been a pattern that has repeated itself over these

last seven months.

MATTHEWS: I`ll say.

JACKSON: Republicans on Capitol Hill so far, Chris – you saw Cory

Gardner`s town hall this morning – so far have stuck by him, despite

being, they say, disturbed or dismayed by some of the president`s remarks.

And remember, they get back to the Capitol in two weeks they got a real

heavy lift come September when it comes to policy.

MATTHEWS: OK. Jonathan, I want to talk to you about this. That`s

important. Trump`s failed to do what he knows he has to do, which is stay

on course and actually get something done.

But the whole world heard what happened today. The whole world watched the

president of the United States basically say there`s an equivalence morally

between people waving Nazi regalia, speaking in Nazi slogans, giving the

Hitler salute, with people that protested what they were doing.

That is an astounding development, and it takes us way back to square one

on Saturday, when that was his gut instinct to do just that.

JONATHAN SWAN, AXIOS: Yes. I was just talking to a senior White House

official who sympathizes with, you know, the argument about statues. But

they said this is not the time to make that argument. And…

MATTHEWS: That`s an argument you make in the – in the Charlottesville

city council…

SWAN: Right. Right.

MATTHEWS: … meeting when they decide this stuff.

SWAN: Right. And look, this is Trump`s core. This is his gut. This is

Steve – Steve Bannon and Trump are completely aligned on this. And my

reporting today is that Steve Bannon – he has been arguing. And look,

he`s not with Trump, but…

MATTHEWS: Trump says he hasn`t been talking to him.

SWAN: Well…

MATTHEWS: He said it today.

SWAN: … I hate to tell you, my reporting is that they have spoken by

phone on the weekend. And – and…

MATTHEWS: So he`s lying.

PRZYBYLA: You can`t blame this on Bannon. This is Trump.

(CROSSTALK)

SWAN: Just let me explain. I`m saying that they are of one mind on this,

and Bannon`s view is that by coming back and saying, you know, these people

are terrible and condemning them, you are – Bannon`s view is you`re doing

what he did…

MATTHEWS: OK…

SWAN: … during the campaign with the deplorables.

MATTHEWS: Well, that`s a big story today because he said, We`ll see what

happens. In other words, the guy`s already headed under the bus.

Anyway, the president also defended his prior statements about

Charlottesville, saying he didn`t want to talk about he knew – because –

before he knew the facts. So he`s claiming – Donald Trump is saying that

Donald Trump needed to get all the facts before he spoke. Now, there`s a

remarkable statement by that guy, a lack of self-awareness. But let`s

listen to that.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I had to see the facts, unlike a lot of reporters.

(CROSSTALK)

TRUMP: Unlike a lot of reporters…

(CROSSTALK)

TRUMP: I didn`t know David Duke was there. I wanted to see the facts, and

the facts as they started coming out were very well stated.

It was very important to me to get the facts out and correctly because if I

would have made a fast statement – and the first statement was made

without knowing much other than what we were seeing. The second statement

was made after, with knowledge, with great knowledge. There are still

things…

(CROSSTALK)

TRUMP: Excuse me. There are still things that people don`t know.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: So this president, as we just heard now, late this afternoon,

Heidi, said, I didn`t have adequate knowledge to speak on Saturday. That

explains why I didn`t condemn the bad guys, the Nazis. But then, when I

did discover all the information today, I defended the Nazis – I mean,

defended in the sense that they`re morally equivalent and blamed both

sides.

And I`m just wondering, what good did the information do if he ends up

going right back where he was the first time? And by the way, since when

has he needed information?

PRZYBYLA: Well, the thing is, the torches and the Nazi slogans were kind

of enough evidence for most people, including his daughter, including his

vice president and including many GOP senators to feel comfortable that

they had the facts about what was going down there. So I think when

members come back to Congress, this is going to be a really difficult

moment…

(CROSSTALK)

PRZYBYLA: We`ve talked all along about Trump`s race – or economic angst,

the people who are flocking to him because of economic angst. This racial

narrative is metastasizing and it`s not going away. There`s going to be

something this weekend potentially in Boston.

MATTHEWS: I know. We…

PRZYBYLA: There`s a permit request in Richmond…

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: Let`s take a look at this. Here`s an example on this question

of David Duke. It always pops up at the worst moments in our history.

David Duke shows up. It shows how the climate`s changed a bit when it

comes to dog whistle politics. As the president said today, David Duke,

the former grand wizard of the KKK, was in attendance this weekend at those

demonstrations alongside those neo-Nazis and other white nationalists. But

back in 1991, when Duke was trying to get elected as governor of Louisiana,

he publicly denied expressing any admiration for Nazism.

Let`s watch how Tim Russert tried to hold Duke accountable for his past

statements during an appearance on “MEET THE PRESS.”

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TIM RUSSERT, HOST, “MEET THE PRESS”: What was it about this country, this

society that you chose to become a Nazi? What did you find so offensive

and so objectionable about the United States of America that you found Nazi

Germany to be preferable?

DAVID DUKE (R), LOUISIANA LEGISLATURE: All right, first off, I was never a

member of the Nazi party or anything like that.

RUSSERT: Do you still think that Adolf Hitler is the greatest genius…

DUKE: (INAUDIBLE)

RUSSERT: Excuse me. Do you think he`s the greatest genius in the world?

DUKE: I`ve never said that!

RUSSERT: Well, you…

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Well, as a candidate in February of last year, Donald Trump

refused to promptly condemn David Duke after he endorsed his candidacy.

Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I don`t know anything about David Duke, OK? I don`t know anything

about what you`re even talking about with white supremacy or white

supremacists. You wouldn`t want me to condemn a group that I know nothing

about!

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: That I know nothing about, know nothing about David Duke. Well,

Trump professed to know nothing about David Duke in that interviews, but he

clearly knew who he was back this 2000, when Trump specifically condemned

Duke as a racist and a bigot. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What do you see as the biggest problem with the Reform

Party right now?

TRUMP: Well, you`ve got David Duke just joined, a bigot, a racist, a

problem. I mean, this is not exactly the people you want in your party.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Sophia, this president seems to have a tactic that when he

doesn`t want to deal with the racial issues of a racist himself, David

Duke, he has a failure of memory. And he`s done it before. He just did it

again today. I didn`t know Duke was there. I don`t even know who Duke is.

Oh, yes, I did 17 years ago when I talked about him as a bigot and a

racist. This failure of memory is very convenient for a guy that`s very

uncomfortable with the situation he`s in.

NELSON: Well, more important to me is the failure of moral leadership.

When George Herbert Walker Bush was president of the United States of

America, he had no bones about condemning David Duke. He was unequivocal

in his language when he was running for the Senate. He wouldn`t support

him. He wouldn`t endorse him. He said he didn`t want him in the

Republican Party.

And so Donald Trump does have selective memory. On that, we agree, Chris,

but…

MATTHEWS: Well, what about – what about selective memory when it comes to

Willie Horton ads in 1988? The Bush campaign ran those. Do you think that

was – you should remember that.

NELSON: You talking about George Herbert Walker Bush?

MATTHEWS: Shouldn`t we all remember Willie Horton? Shouldn`t we all

remember Willie Horton? So don`t say that George Herbert Walker Bush is

immune to this problem.

NELSON: No, no, no, no, Chris.

MATTHEWS: He`s not.

NELSON: Chris – Chris, I don`t – I don`t argue a point with you on

whether or not Willie Horton was appropriate. We agree. But what I am

saying is, is that we`re talking about Donald Trump and this moment in

history, and what I think we ought to be focused on is no Republican

president in my recent memory, and I`m 50 years old, has ever done what I

saw done today where he equivocated and said that white supremacists and

Nazis were the same as people protesting against them.

We have a young woman who`s dead, 20 people injured in Charlottesville, and

this president of the United States has embarrassed all of us, regardless

of party. That`s where I (INAUDIBLE)

MATTHEWS: Well, you`re a young woman, of course, and I don`t mind

challenging you on a couple of these points of history. Seriously. But

Ronald Reagan, who had many things going for him in history – and he will

go down in history pretty well. We know that.

NELSON: Right.

MATTHEWS: But he was out there talking about “welfare queens” all the

time, and we know what color they were. They were African-American.

Welfare queens was his game.

NELSON: Right.

MATTHEWS: He talked about “young bucks,” that was his word, waiting in

line to use food stamps for gin.

We know that game was played. It was playing race. It was more than a dog

whistle. It was a bugle out of the American cavalry, and everybody heard

those calls. So it didn`t start with Trump in terms of playing the race

card. Let`s be honest.

NELSON: No, no, Chris. Look, I`ve been in the Republican Party a long

time, and we can talk about the 20, 30, 50 op-eds I`ve written in every

major paper in this country about my issues with the GOP and the fact that

it has been a party that has gone away from its roots. After the Nixon

Southern strategy, you know the parties flipped personalities.

MATTHEWS: I can recite it to you line and verse.

NELSON: Yes, and it`s a problem. So on that – I`m not going to argue

with you that we haven`t done what we need to do. But today is a very dark

moment for the Republican Party, very dark.

MATTHEWS: Thank you. Well said. Thank you. Well, it`s great to have you

on. Please stay in with everyone else.

We`ll be back with Trump`s angry, defiant appearance today. We now know

what he said Saturday is really what he believes. He said it again today,

that both sides are to blame. They`re equally morally whatever (sic) about

the violence down in Charlottesville, despite the Nazi salutes and slogans.

Plus, Trump`s false equivalence again. He says it`s Confederate leaders`

whose statues are coming down now, and tomorrow it will be Washington and

Jefferson. Well, let`s talk about that. We`ll get to that with the mayor

of Columbia, South Carolina, where the Confederate battle flag was removed

from the statehouse, thanks to Nikki Haley, the governor.

And, as Trump went on the attack today, you might have missed the reaction

from his new chief of staff, General John Kelly. Poor John Kelly was

hanging his head in embarrassment, at times grimacing today, perhaps

knowing that no one can control, not even a general with many stars, Donald

J. Trump.

Finally, Let Me Finish tonight with a Trump watch that may go down in the

books. He really, really won`t like tonight.

This is HARDBALL, where the action is.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MATTHEWS: Well, members of the AFL-CIO, including its president, Richard

Trumka, have resigned from President Trump`s Council on Manufacturing.

The organization released a statement just a short time ago that reads: “We

cannot sit on a council for a president who tolerates bigotry and domestic

terrorism. President Trump`s remarks today repudiate his forced remarks

yesterday about the KKK and neo-Nazis. We must resign on behalf of

America`s working people, who reject all notions of legitimacy of these

bigoted groups.”

Well, this follows the resignations of four CEOs from the council, of

course. There they are.

And we will be right back.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



MATTHEWS: Welcome back to HARDBALL.

The crew from VICE News on HBO was on the ground through all the events of

the weekend, capturing up close and pressure really well these interviews,

as well as interactions between the white supremacists themselves and, of

course, the counterprotesters.

They were there when demonstrators plowed – that one demonstrator plowed

his car right through a crowd of counterprotesters, killing one and

injuring 19 others. There`s the scene of the accident there.

But they also had access to one of the speakers of the Unite the Right

rally, a white supremacist and self-proclaimed fascist, according to the

Southern Poverty Law Center.

Here`s what he told VICE in a chilling interview just after the events

Saturday.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The video appears to show someone striking that vehicle

when these animals attacked him again. And he saw no way to get away from

them except to hit the gas.

And, sadly, because our rivals are a bunch of animals who don`t pay

attention, they couldn`t just get out of the way of his car, and some

people got hurt. And that`s unfortunate.

QUESTION: So, you think it was justified?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I think it was more than justified. I think that a lot

more people are going to die here before we`re done here, frankly.

QUESTION: Why?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Why? Because people die every day. Right?

QUESTION: But not like of a heart attack? You mean violent death?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Well, people die violent deaths all the time. Right?

Like, this is part of the reason that we want an ethno-state, right? So,

like, the blacks are killing each other in staggering numbers from coast to

coast. We don`t really want to have a part of that anymore.

And so the fact that they resist us when we say, hey, we want a homeland

is not shocking to me. All right? These – these people want violence.

And the right is just meeting market demand.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: I`m back with Hallie Jackson from Trump Tower, Jonathan Swan of

Axios, Heidi Przybyla of “USA Today,” Jason Johnson of The Root, and Sophia

Nelson, former GOP committee councilwoman.

Sophia, you saw those pictures, and I think you watched them like everybody

all weekend. What did you make of the interpretation by that white

nationalist of what happened when that woman was killed?

SOPHIA NELSON, AUTHOR, “BLACK WOMAN REDEFINED”: It is my first time seeing

that video clip. And it made my stomach hurt as I sit it.

I`m appalled. But what I`m very concern about is that young white men in

this country are being radicalized. No different than ISIS radicalizes

Muslim men.

And so I think that we really need to take a hard look, Chris, at what`s

going on in America that there is this rise of Nazism, white supremacy.

KKK is back in the streets with the hoods off. I saw the same thing

everybody else saw. And I`m concerned, because it says that our country is

deeply divided, that there`s a faction in our country who feels

disaffected, disconnected, disenfranchised.

And they`re angry and they`re violent. And I think we have a serious

problem on our hands.

MATTHEWS: Whose fault is it?

NELSON: I think it is – it`s a lot of people`s fault. It is the

culture`s fault.

But if you`re looking for the obvious answer, yes, I think the occupant of

1600 Pennsylvania Avenue has stoked this up in some subtle ways and some

not-so-subtle ways. And, today, he really said who he really is, I think.

I don`t think there`s a question anymore.

MATTHEWS: Jason?

JASON JOHNSON, THE ROOT: First off, for all the statements that that guy

wanted to make about, oh, people getting out of the way, what about Deandre

Harris, the young black man who was beaten by five people in a tunnel in

Charlottesville, who we interviewed at The Root.

That`s in video. He was beaten. People were bragging about it on

Facebook. The president didn`t call him. The president wasn`t concerned

about him.

That is what we`re talking about here. And I think this is important

because Sophia sometimes sort of conflates these things. We`re not talking

about bigots. We`re not talking about I don`t want them in my

neighborhood, I don`t want them in my school.

We`re not even talking about white supremacists, I think black people are

only good at basketball, and white people are good at math. We`re talking

about white nationalists. That`s different.

These are people who say this country is only for Christian white people,

and we want the removal of all non-Christian white people from this

country.

That`s where it becomes terror. That`s where it becomes problematic. And

to the degree that anybody in this administration doesn`t realize how

dangerous that is, look, ISIS kills more Muslims than anybody else. They

will kill white people. They will kill Jews. They will kill Catholics.

They will kill anybody they need to kill until they accomplish their goal.

MATTHEWS: Yes, Heidi, you`re a straight reporter, and you were watching

these scenes.

I mean, if you look at the scenes and just play referee, who were the

aggressors?

HEIDI PRZYBYLA, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: We`re not there for every single

skirmish.

There may have been instances where the people who they were trying to

incite were successfully incited, and they charged first.

Look, but the goal of this entire episode was to incite. It was…

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: I heard that. People were yelling, using the N-word. They were

using – going after Jewish people. They were using anything they could to

get in the face of the people across from them, yes.

PRZYBYLA: Right.

JOHNSON: And they came with guns.

MATTHEWS: Jonathan.

NELSON: Hey, Chris, can I say something?

MATTHEWS: Yes, quick. I want to get Jonathan in here, too, but go ahead,

Sophia.

NELSON: I just want to respond to Jason.

I don`t know what he means that Sophia deflates these things. Sophia has

been unequivocal in her language about this.

If you are asking me who I think is to blame for the culture problem I

mentioned of white males being radicalized, I think that`s a national

problem. If you`re asking me about Charlottesville, yes, the Nazis did it.

The white supremacists did it. I`m unequivocal about that. So, please

don`t put words in my mouth. Thank you.

PRZYBYLA: Can I say one more thing, Chris?

Can we do away with this economic angst narrative? Because many of these -

- they`re intentionally trying to recruit educated young white males. One

of the main organizers here is the head of the College Republicans. These

are educated, potentially professional men.

MATTHEWS: Yes.

PRZYBYLA: And this is – let`s just do away with this economic angst

narrative.

MATTHEWS: It`s not exactly homegrown, because these guys were using the

Nazi salute, which we all grew up with. We know what it is.

They were using slogans blood and soil, apparently from the Nazi movement.

They were picking up on everything but goose-stepping and the torches.

Everything was redolent Nazi Germany.

And I wonder what that has to do with America. We fought Nazi Germany.

Why would they claim fealty, loyalty to that?

JONATHAN SWAN, AXIOS: Chris, the thing that…

MATTHEWS: Without admitting it is just pure race? It just is pure race.

It`s not American culture or anything like that.

Go ahead.

SWAN: The most chilling part for me is that they don`t wear hoods anymore.

It`s that they don`t wear hoods anymore.

MATTHEWS: They`re out in the open.

SWAN: They have their heads – and they`re proud for their faces to be out

there. That`s the most chilling thing about all of this.

MATTHEWS: And, by the way, national television makes…

(CROSSTALK)

SWAN: They don`t wear hoods anymore.

MATTHEWS: That guy who came on with the reporter – by the way,

congratulations to VICE. That was real good for American transparency.

But that guy was frighteningly happy. He looked like a happy guy to be

espousing that awful stuff.

Hallie Jackson, thank you. Great reporting again.

Jonathan Swan, thank you, sir.

Heidi Przybyla, as always, Jason Johnson.

And, Sophia Nelson, thank you for joining. I know it`s been a tough

interview for you, but you have been great. And thank you for coming on.

This is tough for Republican people to defend and , in fact, to deal with

this crap. I mean it. I think it`s the worst world in the world for you

guys.

Anyway, up next: President Trump pushes back on calls to remove

Confederate statues, going so far as to ask, who`s next, George Washington?

Well, he sort of created the country. Some of these Confederate guys, I

think, were into dividing the country. There`s a difference.

And this is HARDBALL – I`m just kidding and understating – where the

action is.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MATTHEWS: Welcome back to HARDBALL. .

President Trump today defended those who gathered in Charlottesville to –

quote – “innocently protest” – close quote – the removal of a statue of

Confederate General Robert E. Lee.

Here he is.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: This week, it`s Robert E.

Lee. I noticed that Stonewall Jackson`s coming down. I wonder, is it

George Washington next week? And is it Thomas Jefferson the week after?

You know, you really do have to ask yourself, where does it stop?

George Washington was a slave owner. Was George Washington a slave owner?

So, will George Washington now lose his status? Are we going to take down

– excuse me. Are we going to take down – are we going to take down

statues to George Washington? How about Thomas Jefferson? What do you

think of Thomas Jefferson? You like him? OK, good.

Are we going to take down his statue? He was a major slave owner. Are we

going to take down his statue?

So, you know what? It`s fine. You`re changing history. You`re changing

culture.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Well, Trump also said that the removal of the Lee statue should

be a local issue.

For more, I`m joined by Steve Benjamin, mayor of Columbia, South Carolina,

where the Confederate Battle Flag was removed from the statehouse, of

course, two years ago. And also joining is Republican strategist John

Brabender, who is in Pittsburgh.

Mayor, thanks for joining us.

What is your reaction to that? Where is the line that you think is

appropriate historically to basically removing from public celebration

statues of our ancestors?

STEVE BENJAMIN, MAYOR OF COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA: Chris, I have no idea

what the president is talking about. I live in the heart of…

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: No, but, I mean, he says – well, you know what he`s talking

about. He`s saying, are we going to get rid of Washington?

BENJAMIN: Oh, I know exactly what he`s talking about.

MATTHEWS: We going to take Washington off our dollar bill? We going to

get rid of Jefferson off our other, $2 bill? Are we going to go all the

way with this thing? Our first six presidents had slaves.

BENJAMIN: Chris, the – I live in the heart of the American South, the

first state to secede from the Union.

And, as far as I can remember, February 1865, when General Sherman burned

Columbia to the ground, none of the men that the president is talking

about, these Confederate statues, were ever leaders of the United States of

America.

The CSA, the Confederate States of America, ended in 1865. So, I`m not

sure what the president is talking about.

I will say this. We know the history of this great country in which we

live. We know it is an imperfect union, that it was birthed with the

original sin of not just slavery, but also disenfranchisement of women as

well.

We have evolved over the better part of over two centuries to become what I

believe to be the greatest democratic nation in the history of the world.

It is the moral prerogative of the president to be – continue to be the

optimistic looking forward to build a future, not to try and fight battles

from 200 years ago or 150 years ago.

It is the moral responsibility of every leader to try and speak to love and

grace and mercy and how you bring people together, not trying to sow seeds

of division and hate.

And I will tell you. People ask me about the president`s tweets all the

time or what he has to say. I blocked Donald Trump on Twitter well over a

year ago. And so I always gets his tweets secondhand.

People saw exactly the direction this president was going in well over a

year ago. Many condoned it. Many chose other reasons to vote for him.

But it is crystal clear now that he has no desire to bring the people of

America together. And I reach out to all my fellow Americans to push him

to do better.

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: What do you make of his argument that there are good people that

want to see those statues remain?

BENJAMIN: Well, I`m in the American South. I`m in a red, deep red state.

Sometimes, we might be called a blue island in a red state.

But I will tell you our people here have a diversity of opinion as to what

to do with these monuments and statues.

MATTHEWS: What`s yours?

BENJAMIN: I believe that there are some statues in our state capital that

I find wholly offensive. Very few of them actually have to do with the

Civil War.

Several of them have to do with the period post-Reconstruction, in which

there were reigns of terror led by Ku Klux Klan and others like “Pitchfork”

Ben Tillman.

The most offensive statue I find in our capital wasn`t a soldier. It was

J. Marion Sims, who is considered to be the father of modern obstetrics and

gynecology, who tortured slave women and children for years as he developed

his treatments for gynecology.

There`s a statue of him here, Montgomery, Alabama, in New York City. It

should come down at some point.

But the focus of the president, the focus of our governors, the focus of

our local leaders and mayors all across this country ought to be on

bringing people together.

Chris, my city, it is a city of people from 200 different countries who

speak 90 different languages. We are a microcosm of a society that is

focused on building the most talented, educated, and entrepreneurial city

in America.

We are better, greater than the sum total of our parts. And we need a

leader who is going to speak to that. If he can`t do that, then he ought

not be the president of the United States of America.

MATTHEWS: Well, I`m a big fan of Columbia, South Carolina. My wife,

Kathleen, and I both have honorary degrees from your great institutions

down there. Thank you so much, Mayor.

And I think you made the case better than anybody could have done. I think

you`re a peace guy, too.

BENJAMIN: Thank you, Chris.

MATTHEWS: Let me go to John Brabender.

And this is a problem for the Republican Party, isn`t it?

JOHN BRABENDER, REPUBLICAN STRATEGIST: Well, first, let me say this.

We really should put Republican and Democrat aside right now and stand up

as Americans with a very loud and clear voice to say, collectively, we`re

unified in repudiating the – the KKK and the neo-Nazis. That needs to be

said –

CHRIS MATTHEWS, MSNBC HOST: Why didn`t he do that on Saturday?

BRABENDER: Well, personally, I think it should have been. I also marvel

at how anybody would put on that press conference today and think that they

were going to walk out of there talking about infrastructure without this

being addressed. It should have been addressed right up front.

This is one of those issues that`s so important and where words matter so

much.

MATTHEWS: OK, I`m with you.

BRABENDER: It should have been a statement.

MATTHEWS: John, I`m with you, but your party is not with you, because I

remember when we had Boehner – we had Speaker Boehner a couple years ago.

And he was asked, why don`t you tell the president to stop pushing this

birther thing, that the president of the United States at that time, Barack

Obama, is not some foreigner snuck into the country. And he said as

follows. I`m not going to tell people what to think.

Isn`t that the goal of leadership, to tell people what to think? Why does

your party leadership shy away from saying Trump`s wrong? It seems to me

that McConnell and the Speaker Ryan should be standing right now and

saying, whatever Trump thinks personally, we know where we stand. We`re

the Party of Lincoln still and we don`t stand for this and nobody is doing

it.

BRABENDER: Speaker Ryan put out a very strong statements just a few

moments ago.

MATTHEWS: Not really, yes, OK.

BRABENDER: Mike Pence put out a very strong statement two days ago. There

are certainly people in this party.

The problem is this president falls into this terrible trap of deciding

that he wants to talk about things like monuments and statues, when that is

not the purpose today. The purpose today is clarity of message and anybody

allowing him to do that, it`s disappointing that they even put him in that

position.

MATTHEWS: All right.

BRABENDER: And the other thing, too, though, Chris, is there`s a lot of

people that say, well, he`s playing to the base. I will tell you, that`s a

very judgmental statement as well about the base. The base is a lot of

Democrats right now too.

This is an issue where there should be unity in this entire country and I

think it`s disappointing that we`re not all united on this.

MATTHEWS: Well, there`s – you`re not happy about it. But two people are

happy tonight. One is Donald Trump, the president of the United States.

And the other one is David Duke.

Last word to the mayor. Let me go back to the mayor. He wants to talk.

Mayor, go ahead.

STEVE BENJAMIN, MAYOR OF COLUMBIA, SC: Chris, all I can is, hopefully, a

message of hope. We`ve been here before. We`ve been here several times in

the history of our country and people of goodwill have come together to

move us forward.

I reach out to all of my friends who are Democrats, who are Republicans,

independents, Green Party, libertarian, everyone, come together and

repudiate this nonsense and together, let`s walk arm in arm into a very

future that I believe the United States of America could and should have.

MATTHEWS: Well, you strike me as a leader, sir. Thank you so much for

coming on HARDBALL. Please come back. Mayor Steve Benjamin of Columbia,

South Carolina.

I want to thank as always John Brabender for being wise and good.

Up next – well, not always. Up next, White House officials say they`re

stunned that Trump went rogue today. But should they be? As the mayor

just said, are we surprise really that Trump was Trump?

The HARDBALL roundtable is going to take that on, next. You`re watching

HARDBALL.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MATTHEWS: Welcome back to HARDBALL.

After yesterday`s very scripted message on Charlottesville, the president

went back to his comfort zone today and saying exactly what he wants to, in

that moment, of course.

Let`s watch part of today`s presser.

(BEWGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP: What about the alt-left that came charging? Excuse me, what

about the alt-left that came charging at the, as you say, the alt right?

Do they have any semblance of guilt? I think there`s blame on both sides

and I have no doubt about it and you don`t have any doubt about it either.

(CROSSTALK)

TRUMP: And if you reported it accurately, you would say.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Well, let`s bring in the HARDBALL roundtable tonight. Victoria

McGrane is political reporter for “The Boston Globe”, I know how to say

that part, “The Boston Globe”. Clarence Page is a columnist with “The

Chicago Tribune”, and Jeremy Peters is a reporter for “The New York Times”

and an MSNBC contributor.

Start with Jeremy, coming back here. I think Trump is really happy tonight

because he got to be Trump in a way that offends the world, not just people

that are embarrassed that the president of the United States would take the

side of seemly, the side of really bad guys, the people with the Nazis

salutes and all that crowd. But he seemed to want to be this guy.

JEREMY PETERS, MSNBC CONTRIBUTOR: Absolutely. You know what –

MATTHEWS: He didn`t want to be the guy yesterday that was doing what he

was supposed to do.

PETERS: And there are people in the West Wing right now, not exactly the

Jared, Ivanka, Dina Powell wing, but others who are ecstatic with how this

press conference went. The headline on “Breitbart” right now, Trump roars

back. The base loves this stuff –

MATTHEWS: But they do worry that David Duke agrees with him, no?

PETERS: Are they what?

MATTHEWS: David Duke agreed with them. He likes this Trump –

(CROSSTALK)

PETERS: Yes, they do, too, and that`s more problematic definitely. But I

mean, you have to – listening to Trump`s words at that press conference,

he was channeling the right. He was speaking the language of Sean Hannity,

the alt left.

This term actually exists. It`s a fabrication and a misinterpretation of

the term alt right by the far right. And it reflects that this false

equivalency that they`ve created, that somehow the violent left fringe is

just as vicious and hateful as the far right fringe KKK Nazi element.

MATTHEWS: Not clear who`s Athens` Sparta over the weekend. So, the

liberals, the moderates, the progressives, the anti-racists, didn`t come

with battle gear and semi-automatic rifles and stuff. They were outgunned

literally.

CLARENCE PAGE, COLUMNIST, CHICAGO TRIBUNE: Well, you can say that`s

symbolic of our politics these days. There`s a strong anti-intellectual

streak in the base, the part of base that Trump appeals to.

MATTHEWS: They want to Sparta.

PAGE: Yes, that`s right. And so, they just love to see him sticking it to

the media, sticking it to the establishment. It doesn`t matter what he

actually says, even if he sympathizes with Nazis and that`s what –

(CROSSTALK)

VICTORIA MCGRANE, POLITICAL REPORTER, THE BOSTON GLOBE: But that`s why I

can`t believe these statements we`re hearing. These anonymous White House

officials staying that the president went rogue and this wasn`t the plan.

MATTHEWS: Well, you heard another version, the version that says went (ph)

rogue –

(CROSSTALK)

MCGRANE: Right, that I believe. But, you know, the General Kelly`s, the

new White House chief –

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: He was dying.

MCGRANE: Right, what did they think was going to happen? Surely,

President Trump was privately venting these frustrations before he went out

there today. He was – and it was very clear from that press conference,

he was raring to go. He wanted to fight with the media. He wanted to get

this off his chest, that he was right on Saturday and he did not enjoy

being forced to be –

MATTHEWS: General Kelly looked like he`s about to be sentenced –

(LAUGHTER)

MATTHEWS: The poor was standing up and he asked (ph), do I have to be

here? This is terrible.

Anyway, we`ll be right back with our roundtable. Next, these three will

tell me something I don`t know.

We`ll be right back.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MATTHEWS: Well, Republicans are starting to weigh in on President Trump`s

presser today. Kansas Senator Jerry Moran tweeted: white supremacy,

bigotry and racism have no absolutely no place in our society and no one,

especially POTUS, that`s the president, should ever tolerate it.

Back with the HARDBALL roundtable after this.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MATTHEWS: We`re back with the HARDBALL roundtable.

Victoria McGrane, tell me something I don`t know.

MCGRANE: Well, there`s been a lot of talk about those confederate statues.

MATTHEWS: Yes.

MCGRANE: According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, the vast majority

of them were constructed during the rise of Jim Crow, and then again during

the civil rights era.

MATTHEWS: So, they weren`t monuments to the civil war.

MCGRANE: No, they were a part of a rewriting of history.

MATTHEWS: Yes, a good point.

PAGE: That`s right. I remember, too.

Chris, fans of the old “McLaughlin Group” of which you and I are both

veterans will be happy to know there`s some important news coming up at

“The McLaughlin Group” website tomorrow at 1:00. I can`t tell you exactly

it is, but it`s not all over for the show.

MATTHEWS: If John McLaughlin comes back, it will be unbelievable.

PAGE: It`s not quite that spectacular.

MATTHEWS: I miss him, the late John McLaughlin.

PAGE: So do I.

MATTHEWS: Jeremy?

PETERS: So, Steve Bannon, whose jobs have been in jeopardy over the last

24 hours, appears for now, I will say for now because you can never say

anything with certainty when it comes to personnel with this

administration, is safe in his job.

MATTHEWS: So, we`ll see what happens didn`t mean anything today?

PETERS: We`ll see what happen was, as we`re talking about earlier, it`s a

cliffhanger. Trump loves a cliffhanger. But there were certain coded

words in there, like, my friend Steve. I think he`s good for now.

MATTHEWS: OK. Good. He said nice things about Flynn, too, when he dumped

him.

Thank you, Victoria McGrane and Clarence Page and Jeremy Peters for the hot

one about Steve Bannon.

When we return, let me finish tonight with Trump Watch. He won`t like it.

You`re watching HARDBALL.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MATTHEWS: Trump Watch, August 15th, 2016.

It was one of those moments when you couldn`t take your eyes off him. It

was Trump being card, Trump the New York street fighter, Trump the jet from

his first cigarette to his last dying day, Trump as Trump.

This afternoon, it was Trump without a script, with no teleprompter to make

him say what he doesn`t want to say, just that inner Trump that carries the

primitive in him, to his tongue, before a nanosecond of deliberation, even

dare I say the word shame enters his brain, or to employ a metaphor here,

his conscience.

To Trump, they were good people marching Friday night in that torch light

parade, the sparkle with the sound and light of Nuremberg. They were not

all Nazis and white supremacists. They were good people concerned with the

lost cause of Lee and Stonewall Jackson. Really? Would you?

No matter what your sentiments about all those who bravely fought on both

sides of Gettysburg and all those other horrible battles of the Civil War,

would you march with people dressed up with swastikas and other Nazi

regalia and insignia, singing the glory of racist rule? My God, all that

was missing it was goose stepping.

No, Mr. President, I don`t think the re-enactors and others who pay tribute

to the courage of soldiers in the 1860s would march with people doing Nazi

salutes and shouting Nazi slogans, all in homage to the SS sadists of

Hitler and Goebbels. I believe it is possible to celebrate courage without

endorsing the cause. But there`s some behavior, not back in the 1860s, but

in the past weekend that you cannot separate.

As Winston Churchill said, anyone who marches with Hitler is my enemy.

He said something else, Mr. President, something you need to repeat before

every press conference. I refuse to be impartial between the fire brigade

and the fire.

Mr. President, looking at Charlottesville as the leader of our country,

this was and is and will be forever be seen as no time to be impartial.

That`s HARDBALL for now. Thanks for being with us.

“ALL IN WITH CHRIS HAYES” starts right now.

THIS IS A RUSH TRANSCRIPT. THIS COPY MAY NOT BE IN ITS FINAL FORM AND MAY

BE UPDATED.

END

Copy: Content and programming copyright 2017 MSNBC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Copyright 2017 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are

protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced,

distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the

prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter

or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the

content.