Hardball with Chris Matthews, Transcript 8/7/17 Trump attacks Dem. Senator, Media in Tweetstorm

Date: August 7, 2017

Let`s play HARDBALL.

Good evening. I`m Steve Kornacki, in for Chris Matthews.

Today is the 200th day of Donald Trump`s presidency, and it began like many

that have come before it. There was from the president a Twitter tirade,

Trump firing off a number of tweets today addressing a litany of issues,

everything from defending his working vacation to once again calling the

Russia investigation a hoax.

But with each passing day, the investigation seems like it might be picking

up steam. NBC News is reporting that special counsel Robert Mueller is

issuing grand jury subpoenas to get records and documents related to the

investigation.

Then this weekend, Rod Rosenstein – he`s currently in charge of overseeing

the Russia investigation at the Justice Department – he provided Robert

Mueller public protection and granted him wide latitude to investigate any

crime – his words there – any crime he uncovers during the investigation.

Here`s Rosenstein on “Fox News Sunday.”

ROD ROSENSTEIN, DEPUTY ATTORNEY GENERAL: The special counsel is subject to

the rules and regulations of the Department of Justice, and we don`t engage

in fishing expeditions. Now…

CHRIS WALLACE, HOST: If he finds evidence of a crime, can he look at that?

ROSENSTEIN: Well, Chris, if he finds evidence of a crime that`s within the

scope of what Director Mueller and I have agreed is the appropriate scope

of this investigation, then he can. If it`s something outside that scope,

he needs to come to the acting attorney general, at this time, me.

KORNACKI: It is unclear if the president will allow that. Just last

month, President Trump warned that any investigation outside the scope of

Russia would cross a red line to him. Here he is talking to “The New York

Times.”

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: If Mueller was looking at your finances or your

family`s finances, unrelated to Russia, is that a red line?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Would that be a breach of what his actual…

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I would say yes. Yes, I

would say yes.

KORNACKI: For weeks, the president and his allies have been leading a

campaign to disqualify Robert Mueller and his investigation. Just

yesterday, the president`s close friend and ally, Newt Gingrich – he

tweeted this. Quote, “President Trump got 68.6 percent in West Virginia,

4.8 percent in Washington, D.C. Guess where Mueller has a grand jury?

Guess how biased it will be?”

And here`s Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the president, yesterday.

KELLYANNE CONWAY, COUNSELOR TO THE PRESIDENT: And we will continue to

cooperate with Bob Mueller in his investigation. You know, he just hired

the 16th person. Many of them are Democratic donors. But we`ll continue

to cooperate and comply.

KORNACKI: For more now, I`m joined by MSNBC national security analyst and

former FBI special agent Clint Watts, Jennifer Rodgers, former assistant

U.S. attorney for the southern district of New York, and Nicholas

Confessore, political, reporter for “The New York Times” and an MSNBC

contributor.

Jennifer, let me start from you. From a prosecutor`s standpoint, if you

were in Bob Mueller`s shoes and you`re doing this investigation right now

as the special counsel and you heard the senior official at the Justice

Department, Rod Rosenstein, who has that power to step in there and deny

you latitude, who has that power to step in and take you off the case – if

you heard him making the comments we just played yesterday, how as a

special prosecutor, as a special counsel, would you interpret that?

JENNIFER RODGERS FORMER ASSISTANT U.S. ATTORNEY, SOUTHERN: Well, it sounds

like what Rosenstein is saying is that they have an agreement. They`ve

spoken at length about the parameters of the investigation, and Rosenstein

says that they`re on the same page about it.

I think Mueller just knows he has a job to do. He needs to gather some

facts, figure out what happens here. If he does find information that

takes him outside of the scope of what he and Rosenstein have discussed, I

assume he`ll go back to Rosenstein and they`ll discuss expanding the

investigation. But I think he has pretty free latitude at this time to go

into not only the Russian stuff directly, but of the collateral issues…

KORNACKI: Because I guess the question there – because the subtext and

all this – is Donald Trump, Donald Trump`s allies. They`ve made it clear.

They don`t have much regard for Bob Mueller. They`re very suspicious of

this investigation. They`ve been making all sorts of critical comments.

If you`re on the case, if you`re that special prosecutor, did you read from

the tone, from the content of what he said yesterday – would you say this

is a guy who`s going to have my back, if it comes to it? As a prosecutor,

how would you read it?

RODGERS: I think I would. I think Rosenstein all along has been

supportive of Mueller. I think every public comment he`s made is

supportive. I think yesterday`s comments were supportive. I think he`s

saying, He has a job to do. He knows what the job is. I know what the job

is. He will be allowed to do his job. So I think he would be supported by

that.

KORNACKI: All right. And Clint, in terms of the actual investigation, the

news here of subpoenas, requests for records, requests for documents –

you`ve been on the investigative side of this. What`s your read? It can

be very vague right now in terms of what`s in the public square. But from

an investigative standpoint, what`s your read on what`s going on right now

in terms of these subpoenas?

CLINT WATTS, FORMER FBI SPECIAL AGENT, MSNBC NATIONAL SECURITY ANALYST:

Yes, you start with documents and hard evidence, communications and

finances because that then guides the rest of your investigation. So

they`re using a very smart strategy. They`re going where the leads are

taking them. Now you start with this hard evidence before you start

bringing in witnesses and wanting to question them. I think that`s a very

logical step and one we`re going to see go on for quite some time. I think

the public needs to be aware that this is a very slow process…

KORNACKI: Yes, so what – put some – well, roughly, do you have a sense

what that means when you say it`s going to take a while? Are we talking

months? Are we talking more than year? What could this be?

WATTS: I mean, months, I think, until we get to the point where they`re

talking to witnesses. I think the only witnesses they might talk to

earlier are those that are cooperating ones or someone whose statement they

want to lock in on the investigation, meaning that maybe they have

something on somebody, or it`s turned up in these records that they`ve been

pulling. They bring them in first to get their statement, to lock their

testimony in so they can then find the next avenue they want to take the

investigation after that.

KORNACKI: And Nick, on the politics of this thing, too, then, look, we

have that – the tweet there from Newt Gingrich. He`s trying to basically

say – he`s basically accusing Mueller there, I guess, of what, shopping

for a jury potentially that`s – that`s going to be more politically

hostile to the president? I don`t know why you`d be staging any kind of

jury proceeding in West Virginia and not in Washington, D.C., just given

the nature of this thing. But the politics of what Trump, what the White

House, what his allies are trying to do here with attacks like that?

NICHOLAS CONFESSORE, “NEW YORK TIMES”: Look, the potential obstruction

here happened in Washington, D.C., if it happened anywhere. If it happened

in West Virginia, you empanel a grand jury in West Virginia.

What you see here is the president and his allies trying to muddy up this

investigation before it can get started to cast doubt on it and to take the

understandable feeling of a supporters that his victory has not been

supported or recognized and turn that into a harness and kind of harness

that to tarnish an investigation that is just beginning. And it really is

only just beginning.

KORNACKI: So while President Trump continues to lob criticism at the

Russia investigation and at Mueller, deeming it nothing more than a hoax,

Axios now reporting that his lawyers are trying to take a more tempered

tone, the Web site reporting that lawyers and spokespeople for President

Trump appear to be trying to lower the temperature on the Russia

investigation, talking more respectfully about special counsel Bob Mueller,

laying off Attorney General Jeff Sessions and making noises about

cooperation.

Jennifer, what do you make of that? So Newt Gingrich, not on the

president`s legal team. This is a political ally. Newt Gingrich is out

there basically casting all sorts of doubt on Mueller. But they`re saying

the legal team is starting to look at this differently. Is that

significant?

RODGERS: I think it is. I think it`s very smart. So they had Marc

Kasowitz, who is not a criminal lawyer and who certainly is not lowering

the temperature in any way. And then they brought in Ty Cobb, who does

have prosecution experience and is a white collar defense lawyer.

And that`s what you want. You want someone who knows this business, knows

what they`re doing and who knows that you actually really want to have a

good relationship with the people on the other side because, at some point,

you`re going to be negotiating with them about testimony, about documents,

and maybe ultimately about a proceeding if it gets filed.

So I think it`s very wise of the new lawyers to kind of lower that

temperature and make nice with Mueller`s team as much as they can.

KORNACKI: And does that – Clint, does that carry into what Jennifer was

just saying about cooperation, about trying to have at least a cooperative

tone in terms of the White House and in terms of investigators? So if

Donald Trump thinks this is a bogus investigation, if Donald Trump doesn`t

trust Mueller, and Mueller and his people are coming to the White House

saying, We want documents on this, we want documents on that, before it

gets to the subpoena point, do you think you`re going to have a White House

that`s cooperating more now, it`s going to be turning stuff over? How much

can Donald Trump disrupt it, if he wants to?

WATTS: I don`t think he can really disrupt it. What`s ultimately more

confusing about this is why you would want to damage America in this way.

You have a president going out there, trying to discredit different

institutions in the U.S. government. He`s attacked DOJ, FBI, the

intelligence community, now director – or you know, special counsel

Mueller`s investigation.

Who is that good for, ultimately, other than Trump? If it`s really about

America first, then you`re not going to take down or tear down these

institutions. Americans will lose faith.

The other part is every time he goes out publicly and tweets about this, or

intervenes on behalf of his son`s personal statement about a Trump Tower

meeting that Trump claims he doesn`t know about and his son claims he

doesn`t know about, he expands the investigation because he creates

openings for investigators to pursue.

I`m sure Ty Cobb is probably wondering, Why do you keep talking about this

because you are expanding the investigation which you are then a victim of?

You`re not a victim if you create the opening.

KORNACKI: Well, that – Nick, that`s the other question here. Look, if

the White House legal team is looking at this and saying, We better not be

antagonizing Mueller, we better be as cooperative, as friendly as possible,

is that at all going to be connected to what Donald Trump does in terms of

his posture? Are we seeing any signs, any evidence that this new caution

that the legal team apparently has is going to rub off at all on Donald

Trump?

CONFESSORE: Small signs of evidence. There was a statement of support for

Sessions, which I think was prompted in part by what Clint was saying.

Look, I think Donald Trump is a terrible client for his lawyers in this

circumstance. He goes after judges, after the prosecutors. The best case

scenario for Donald Trump right now is that Bob Mueller does an

investigation free and fairly, is unimpeded and then gives him a clean bill

of health. That is the best case scenario.

And by doing these attacks, he`s inviting more scrutiny of how this process

unfolds and he`s stiffening opposition on the Hill. He`s creating enemies

in his own party on the Hill who are now getting together to block him from

an end run around Mueller.

KORNACKI: Let me just – and Jennifer, let me ask you as a prosecutor.

Nick says the best case scenario for Trump here is Mueller looks at this,

gives him a clean bill of health. And I`m – correct me if I`m wrong in

that. I`m just thinking, though, anecdotally. When you`ve got these big

independent investigations – there used to be independent counsel when

they had that statute, now they call it special counsel – do you ever get

a clean bill of health, or when you put this much – this many resources,

this much latitude behind it? Even if they don`t find the thing they set

out looking for, they always turn up something, don`t they?

RODGERS: Well, they might. It`s not entirely clear. You know, the

independent counsel statute is a different statute than Mueller is now

operating under. And Mueller is a guy with a lot of integrity. It`s just

– most people think he wouldn`t really go beyond the confines of what he`s

supposed to look at. So you know, where there`s smoke, there`s fire often.

You know, I think that they may certainly find some things, especially the

collateral issues like obstruction and the like.

But I don`t think Mueller is on a fishing expedition. I don`t think he`s

going to go well beyond what he`s supposed to do. So I`m not sure that

they`ll find anything kind of no matter what if they keep digging.

KORNACKI: All right. Well, Senator Richard Blumenthal, Democrat from

Connecticut, he became one of the president`s Twitter targets today.

Blumenthal appeared on CNN this morning to voice his support for the

ongoing investigation into Russia and its meddling in 2016 election. This

is what he said.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. RICHARD BLUMENTHAL (D), CONNECTICUT: There is no minimizing or

underestimating that attack by the Russia – and potential collusion by the

Trump campaign and then obstruction of justice. That investigation must be

pursued.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

KORNACKI: And President Trump was apparently watching. He tweeted, quote,

“Interesting to watch Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut talking

about hoax Russian collusion when he was a phony Vietnam con artist.” The

president was referring there to a 2010 campaign issue regarding

Blumenthal`s military service. Blumenthal suggested he had served in

Vietnam. He had not served in Vietnam.

Senator Blumenthal responded to the president`s tweeting. He said this,

“Mr. President, your bullying hasn`t worked before, and it won`t work now.

No one is above the law.” President Trump was not having it. He tweeted

out late this afternoon, “I think Senator Blumenthal should take a nice

long vacation in Vietnam, where he lied about his service, so he can at

least say he was there.”

Nick, I got – you talked a minute ago about the president and Republican

senators and getting some indications of Republican senators wanting to

make sure that Mueller is able to complete his job and the investigation is

not stopped in any way. A guy like Blumenthal, though, does this have any

– I mean, this is – look, he stood up to him in response this afternoon,

but Blumenthal was embarrassed by the Vietnam thing. Blumenthal was caught

saying he served in Vietnam, and he hadn`t.

CONFESSORE: He apologized on the spot very quickly. I can think of some

things that the president has said about (ph) – which he has not

apologized for very quickly, or at all.

Look, this is the president kind of blowing off steam. He`s mad. He`s mad

at everything right now. He`s been told by his lawyers, Don`t attack the

prosecutors. Don`t do it, don`t do it. So the steam comes out in a

different direction. He goes after senators on cable TV.

The amazing thing is that the president is in a Twitter war with a senator

over things that are on cable TV. It`s just kind of outstanding and

amazing.

KORNACKI: There was a report – I think I saw it in “Roll Call,” Capitol

Hill paper, too this afternoon saying, Blumenthal – he was the attorney

general of Connecticut for, like, 25 years before going to the Senate.

Maybe there was some overlap there with Trump`s business interests, the

portfolio that Blumenthal had in Connecticut there, real estate. So there

might be a much longer story there.

Anyway, we`ve got to cut it short here. But Clint Watts, Jennifer Rodgers,

Nick Confessore, thanks to all of you for joining us.

And still ahead, President Trump says his base is growing stronger. And if

you look at his rallies in states he won big, you might think he is right.

But then if you take a look at latest poll numbers, it certainly does not

support his case. When we come back, we`re going to put Trump`s claim to

the test.

Plus, is there a split developing among Republicans? Six months into the

Trump presidency, there are new reports that Republicans, including Vice

President Mike Pence, might be making moves towards the 2020 presidential

election. That`s supposed to be Trump`s reelection year. Pence calling

the report offensive, but Trump is struggling to unite his party in some

ways.

And why can`t the Trump White House keep a communications director? Maybe

the problem is the president himself, who functions as his own de facto

communications director 140 characters at a time.

And finally, the HARDBALL roundtable is going to be here with three things

I don`t know.

This is HARDBALL, where the action is.

KORNACKI: Welcome back to HARDBALL. One of the largest suppliers of

Apple`s iPhone products, technology company Foxconn, is reportedly opening

a new multi-billion-dollar research and development plant in Michigan.

“The South China Morning Post” – that`s a paper over in Hong Kong – first

reported the move on Sunday, but the company put out a statement only

confirming that they are considering that investment in Michigan.

This comes just two weeks after President Trump announced that Foxconn

would be opening a $10 billion plant in Wisconsin. Now, the question here

is, does this help the president in those key industrial states? Those are

places where he promised he was going to bring back jobs.

For more, I`m joined by Susan Demas, publisher and editor of Inside

Michigan Politics. Susan, thanks for joining us. Well, let me just ask

you a bottom line question here. Look, Donald Trump said as a Congress,

I`m bringing the jobs back. Obviously, folks in a state like Michigan on

some level believed him, thought it was a chance worth taking, had been 30

years since a Republican won out there. He pulled it off.

What is your sense of this story? Are there jobs involved here? I know

we`re getting conflicting reports in terms of what Foxconn is saying. Do

you have a sense if this is real, if these jobs are coming?

SUSAN DEMAS, EDITOR AND PUBLISHER, INSIDE MICHIGAN POLITICS: Well, there

are conflicting reports. But certainly, our governor, Rick Snyder – he`s

a Republican – he`s been sort of hinting at this. He is overseas in China

right now, has met with the Foxconn chairman. I think there`s an

expectation that something is coming here. Donald Trump could use some

good news in Michigan because his poll numbers have slipped to the low 40s.

KORNACKI: Well, politically – I mean, this is the bottom line question.

This is why we`re asking because we`re interested in these states that

really swung toward Trump and made the difference. The question is, can

you keep him? We`re going to talk more about this later. But look, if

this happens, if Foxconn comes to Michigan with these jobs – you mentioned

the governor, Rick Snyder, the Republican – are folks in Michigan going to

say, Hey, this is Donald Trump delivering, or are they going to say this is

Rick Snyder delivering?

DEMAS: I think they`d be more likely to credit the president. Our

governor is a lame duck. He will be term-limited out in 2018. And the

focus has been on Trump. I wouldn`t be surprised if we`d see a visit from

the president if these do come our way.

KORNACKI: All right, Susan Demas, Inside Michigan Politics, thanks for

taking a minute on that. We`ll keep an eye on that story.

Quick break here. On the other side, though, President Trump`s nationwide

approval rating looks like it`s suffering these days. But is his base

actually getting stronger, and if so, what would be driving that? We got a

debate ahead.

You`re watching HARDBALL.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: The reason why Democrats

only talk about the totally made-up Russia story is because they have no

message. They don`t talk about the all-time-high stock market or about

manufacturing jobs we`re bringing back to America by the hundreds of

thousands.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

KORNACKI: Welcome back to HARDBALL.

That was President Trump touting his economic record at a rally in West

Virginia last week, that speech coming just one day before a better-than-

expected jobs report showed the economy added 209,000 jobs in July.

The president echoed the sentiments from that rally in a series of tweets

this morning, writing: “The Trump base is far bigger and stronger than ever

before, despite some phony, fake news polling. Look at rallies in

Pennsylvania, Iowa, Ohio, and West Virginia. The fact is the fake news

Russian collusion story, record stock market, border security, military

strength, jobs, Supreme Court pick, economic enthusiasm, deregulation and

so much more have driven the Trump base even closer together. Will never

change.”

Now, Trump may argue that his base is growing stronger. The numbers,

however, suggest a different story. Axios reports that Trump has – quote

– “dangerously low support” when it comes to his base, Axios citing a poll

that was conducted by a Republican public affairs firm in the key swing

states of Florida, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Ohio.

The number of voters in those states who have a strongly favorable view of

the president has dropped from 35 percent in April to just under 29 percent

now.

And among Republican voters, that number has also dropped from 54 percent

to just 45 percent.

White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway acknowledged the president`s

support may be slipping. She blamed it on the fiction of the Russia

investigation.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KELLYANNE CONWAY, TRUMP SENIOR ADVISER: His approval rating among

Republicans and conservative Trump voters is down slightly. It needs to go

up. They are telling him, just enact your program. And don`t worry about

all the distractions and diversions and discouragement of others who are

still trying to throw logs in your path are throwing your way.

The entire Russia investigation is a hypothetical. The president has

called it a fiction, total fabrication to excuse the colossal and

unexpected, unwanted defeat of Hillary Clinton in last year`s election.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

KORNACKI: But “The Washington Post”`s Greg Sargent suggests the Russia

investigation may be exactly why Trump is seeking to rally the faithful.

He writes in an op-ed titled “As Mueller Closes In, Trump Prepares His Base

for the Worst.” Sargent writes that amid revelations from the Mueller

probe, Trump – quote – “seeks to rally his supporters behind the idea

that this outcome represents not the imposition of accountability by

functioning civic institutions, but rather an effort to steal the election

from him and from them.”

For more now, I`m joined by Joel Benenson, former senior adviser to Hillary

Clinton`s 2016 campaign, and Hugh Hewitt, an MSNBC host and political

analyst.

A little bit from the left and the right here.

Joel, I`ll start with you, just this big-picture question of Donald Trump.

Look, he is out there saying my base is stronger than ever.

We`re looking at the numbers. We`re saying, we know his overall approval

rating by any historical measure is not good right now. We`re also looking

at numbers that say, when you look at his voters, it`s not that good.

I have got to say, though, I think back to a year ago, I think back to the

campaign, I was looking at the numbers everyday. You were looking at

plenty of numbers. I think we saw the same thing. We saw signs throughout

that campaign that he was doing terribly overall and that he was having

problems in his base.

And then on Election Day, something else happened. So I guess it is a

bigger-picture question to me. How can we really be sure with Trump what

exactly these numbers mean?

JOEL BENENSON, FORMER HILLARY CLINTON CAMPAIGN ADVISER: Well, I think you

can be sure, because right now he is out there by himself. He is the

president of the United States. He`s able to dominate the news cycle in a

way, with nobody, no opponent out there firing at him the way you are in a

campaign. There is a lot of back and forth.

You are running negative ads. Right now, the damage is self-inflicted.

And I see numbers beyond his approval and disapproval ratings in a couple

of polls that are even more problematic. You now have one in five

Republicans in the Quinnipiac poll recently that said he`s not honest.

You have one in five Republicans in the Economist/YouGov poll who say he

doesn`t care about people like me. Those are terrible numbers for a

Republican president. And if you look at the numbers on each of those

metrics with independents, it`s a majority now.

You can`t create a governing coalition with those kinds of numbers, and

those are self-inflicted wounds.

KORNACKI: Well, Hugh, let me ask you about some of those numbers that Joel

was just talking about, because this is what I have been wondering, about

the Republican base, about the Trump base.

I remember seeing devastating numbers for him even with Republicans in the

2016 campaign. And the question it raises to me, from your standpoint, and

maybe can you speak to this, is there a type of Republican out there who

doesn`t particularly like Donald Trump, doesn`t necessarily think he is all

that good of a guy, but thinks he is sort of their – I don`t know, their

vehicle in a broader almost cultural fight that is bigger than politics.

HUGH HEWITT, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: I think that`s part of it, Steve.

There is something called social desirability bias, which I`m sure Joel and

you know a lot more about than I do. But it is simply the atmosphere in

which people are less forthcoming about what they really believe.

I think Secretary Clinton`s new book, “What Happened?” when it comes out,

it`s the best title I have seen in a long time, I`m still trying to digest

what happened. If I can just use one example and ask you and Joel how to

explain this, Trumbull County, my home county, born in Ohio, voted for Al

Gore by 60 percent, by – John Kerry by 60 percent, President Obama twice

for 60 percent.

Secretary Clinton got less than 45 percent. What the hell happened? And I

think in the Upper Midwest, Upper Mississippi Valley, there is a story by

Dan Allott today in “The Washington Examiner,” the same thing happened,

massive unanticipated shifts. Those people haven`t shifted away from

Trump.

I think the president stands for a complete rejection of the political

class, both left and right. He is kind of like the dragon in “Game of

Thrones.” He just did turn the table over. And I don`t know that we can

fully trust these numbers to tell us anything yet.

KORNACKI: And, Joel, I got to say, big picture, what Hugh is raising there

is where I have been since the election, has been trying to figure this

out, because we heard so many ways of analyzing and sort of understanding

politics and political campaigns last year.

And by any of those historical or traditional measurements, he was a dead

candidate walking on Election Day. You just take that “Access Hollywood”

story a few weeks before the election. I think you multiply that by 10 in

terms of the number of issues he hit. You had 65 percent of the people

saying he wasn`t competent. You had 65 percent saying the guy wasn`t

qualified to be president.

And he still – on Election Day, there was that movement.

BENENSON: But you had two candidates in that race, Steve, who had

historically high unfavorable ratings for presidential candidates.

Unprecedented. Both of them were underwater. Both of them – he was at

about 60 percent unfavorable the entire campaign. Hillary Clinton was over

50 percent unfavorable.

Yet when you look at, you know, we`re talking about – and Hugh makes a

good point about some of these states. But, remember, he won white-non-

college voters on Election Day by a historic amount. I think Ronald Reagan

was the last one.

KORNACKI: Thirty-nine points.

(CROSSTALK)

BENENSON: Thirty-nine points.

KORNACKI: That`s right.

BENENSON: If you look at his favorable rating right now in Quinnipiac

among white non-college voters, it is 43 favorable and about 57

unfavorable.

This is a massive shift. This is not a minor shift. And I think it is

because you got stop focusing on the top-line numbers. He doesn`t have an

opponent out there.

KORNACKI: I guess the question I`m asking you is, he had bad numbers with

those voters in terms of what they thought of him during the campaign.

Then, on Election Day, they voted for him.

BENENSON: You were running in a race against another candidate with high

unfavorable ratings and two third-party candidates who polled about 8

percent of the vote.

Remember, across three states, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Michigan, I

should remember them off the tip of my tongue, we lost by 77,00 votes;

38,000 people vote differently, and we have a different president. That`s

how small the margin was, despite his delusional notion that he won some

historic win.

KORNACKI: OK.

Hugh, let me ask you from that standpoint, then, because this is one of the

interpretations that is out there. I think a lot of Democrats like this

interpretation, that, hey, look how small that margin was. Joel just

spanned it out there, 77,000 votes, three states. And it was Hillary

Clinton.

Hillary Clinton had almost as bad numbers as Donald Trump. If the

Democrats just don`t nominate Hillary Clinton again, they make up those

77,000 votes. What do you say to that?

HEWITT: Well, it`s possible.

The stun was so palpable in November that I`m still recovering from it. I

was as wrong as everybody else. And that`s why I`m so hesitant to come up

with, other than the fact that he was a meteor strike on American politics

and he remains a very potent force out there.

If Democrats nominate someone with just high favorables. The remarkable

Kamala Harris, for example, is just a (INAUDIBLE) on which a lot will be

written, and she`s got amazing positives. That would be a tough race.

But I point to 538 today, their analysis from Nate Silver, which is, if

Democrats carry every congressional seat that Secretary Clinton carried and

district and all those that Donald Trump carried by less than 3 percent,

they are still not going to take the House back and they are going to lose

five net Senate seats.

So, there`s a bifurcation in American politics. And I think it comes back

to Obamacare. I really do. I really do believe people have lost money

with which to live their lives as a result of this disastrous policy, that

it will come down to an argument over 15 months about who is advancing the

right agenda for working-class Americans.

And thus far, the Democrats have not articulated one. Donald Trump, that

Foxconn story that you brought up just now, that is a huge deal in

Wisconsin and Michigan. And if he repeats it in Pennsylvania and Ohio, the

Trump coalition will stand as strong as it was in Youngstown two weeks ago,

where the building was packed and the line was long outside.

KORNACKI: Right. This is a discussion for another time.

I think there is another one here just about what makes a good candidate,

what makes a strong – I can remember in the run-up to 2004, every Democrat

said they had to nominate John Kerry because he was a strong candidate, he

was a veteran. And after the election, he looked very different.

So, what looks like a strong candidate now may not once they go through

rough-and-tumble.

Anyway, Joel Benenson, Hugh Hewitt, thanks to both of you for joining us.

Up next: North Korea lashing out over new U.N. sanctions, vowing to

retaliate against the United States. But how big of a threat does North

Korea and its missiles actually pose to the U.S. mainland?

This is HARDBALL, where the action is.

KORNACKI: Welcome back to HARDBALL.

President Trump is facing an escalating crisis with North Korea. Last

month, the North Koreans tested an intercontinental missile that experts

say could reach the United States mainland.

In response, the United Nations Security Council unanimously approved new

sanction on Saturday against the regime of Kim Jong-un. The measure even

had the support of Russia and China.

North Korean state media carried a statement from the government calling

the sanctions – quote – “a violent infringement of its sovereignty.”

And it said – quote – “We will make the U.S. pay by 1,000-fold for all

the heinous crimes it commits against the state and people of this

country.”

So where is this crisis heading?

Ambassador Nicholas Burns is a former undersecretary of state for political

affairs and a former ambassador to NATO.

Thank you, sir, for joining us.

Look, the bottom-line question here, in terms of North Korea having the

potential to inflict physical harm on the United States, do you have a

sense of how close they are to being able to do that?

NICHOLAS BURNS, FORMER U.S. UNDERSECRETARY OF STATE FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS:

It`s unclear, Steve.

But most experts think they may be a year or two or three away from this

capacity to have a nuclear weapon, an ICBM with a nuclear warhead on top,

that could reach the western part of the United States and western Canada.

The Trump administration has said, I think quite rightly, that`s an

unacceptable threat. We can`t live with that threat. So, you see the

series of actions that they have taken, from this very successful vote in

Security Council over the weekend, and the administration did a good job on

that.

But it`s going to be tough to convince the North Koreans to stand down. I

cannot see a scenario where they give up their nuclear weapons.

KORNACKI: Right. OK, so play this out then.

You have got China going along with these sanctions. Now China has their

own interest, what, in sort of keeping the regime in place in North Korea,

keeping what they see as stability, I guess, not having a refugee crisis.

So, China, do they even have – going forward – you have got them to vote

for this in the U.N. Going forward, though, are they going to play any

role in enforcing this?

BURNS: Yes, that remains to be scene.

the Chinese are not happy with the North Korean regime. The Chinese do not

want a war on the Korean Peninsula. They certainly don`t want to see a war

in South Korea or Japan, where they`re major trading partners. And they

understand what that would mean.

The United States has 25,000 troops just below the demilitarized zone just

north of Seoul. And so the U.S. strategy under President Trump, I think,

has been good so far. They have said the threat is unacceptable from North

Korea, that the North Koreans should stand down the nuclear and ballistic

missile tests.

They`re leaning on China. But, Steve, the Chinese don`t – they don`t like

the North Korean regime, but they prefer the status quo to a scenario where

there is so much pressure on the North Koreans that that regime might

collapse.

The Chinese don`t want to see a democratic united Korean Peninsula aligned

with the United States. So, they are not going to be able to provide the

leverage that we need, unfortunately.

KORNACKI: Well, this afternoon, President Trump tweeted this – quote –

“The fake news media will not talk about the importance of the United

Nations Security Council`s 15-0 vote in favor of sanctions on North Korea.”

Hey, we are talking about it here. Others are as well.

Let me ask you from this standpoint. You have got the sanctions right now.

Very unclear whether this is going to work. You have – as you say,

there`s this absolute determination by North Korea to get this capability,

to get these weapons.

Look, if these sanctions don`t work, is there any alternative short of

military action that could keep North Korea from having the nuclear

capability it says it wants?

BURNS: Well, two points.

There`s another sanctions step the U.S. could take. It`s a big one,

secondary sanctions. The U.S. could say, we will sanction companies and

countries that do business with North Korea. That`s a risk, because you

are going to alienate a lot of countries in Asia, but it shows the

seriousness of the United States.

I don`t see a military option right now, not with more than 10 million

civilians in Seoul just below a demilitarized zone, not because – and

because of the fact that North Korea has nuclear weapons.

Frankly, I think best we can probably do right now is to, in negotiations

that may take place, could take place, convince them to freeze their

nuclear testing and ballistic missile testing and research.

Eventually, it may be in the United States` interest in a couple of months,

if the North Koreans don`t test ballistic missiles or nuclear tests, to

have talks with the North Koreans. It is not being kind to them to have

talks. It is actually helping us to ascertain, is there an agreement out

there that could freeze them in place, so that we buy some time to deal

with this very difficult problem?

KORNACKI: All right. Ambassador Nick Burns, thank you for the time.

Appreciate it.

BURNS: Thank you.

KORNACKI: OK.

And up next: According to “The New York Times,” there is widespread

uncertainty among Republicans when it comes to the question of whether

Donald Trump will even be on the ballot in 2020. But how true are rumors

that other Republicans, including Trump`s vice president, are already

looking into possible runs of their own?

Stay tuned for that. You`re watching HARDBALL.

STEVE KORNACKI, MSNBC HOST: Welcome back to HARDBALL.

As President Trump marks 200 days in office, there are new signs of

division within his party. “The New York Times” reports that a Republican

shadow campaign for 2020 has taken shape as Trump doubts have grown. It

notes that Mike Pence`s schedule is so full of political events that

Republicans joked he is acting more like as second term vice president

hoping to clear the field that a number two sworn in a little over six

months ago.

The vice president called the article, quote, categorically false, saying

in a statement that: Today`s article in “The New York Times” is disgraceful

and offensive to me, my family and our entire team.

Meantime, “The New York Times” also reports that conservative Bill Kristol

has begun informal conversations about creating a committee not to

renominate the president.

Let`s bring tonight`s HARDBALL roundtable: Tara Dowdell is a Democratic

strategist, Evan Siegfried is a Republican strategist, Caitlin Huey-Burns

is a political reporter for “Real Clear Politics”.

Caitlin, let`s just start on that statement from Mike Pence. They were not

too happy in the president`s office about this story. The story was

basically saying that Mike Pence is do an awful lot of political work out

there, that Mike Pence maybe is trying to set himself up if Donald Trump

doesn`t run to make sure he`s the candidate. I think one thing we know for

sure, Donald Trump doesn`t like this kind of story.

CAITLIN HUEY-BURNS, POLITICAL REPORTER, REAL CLEAR POLITICS: Exactly. I

was going to say, I think that statement was geared towards Donald Trump

himself saying, look, I`m not doing this out of – what`s really

interesting here is you don`t take the job of vice president because you

want to be vice president, right? Most people envision themselves in that

role eventually. And by law, you could be become president one day.

What`s interesting about this though is, of course, how early it is. But

also, Mike Pence is in contrast to Donald Trump in so many ways, so loyal

to the party, knows how these things work, knows how you have to gear up

for these sorts of things. And he`s kind of been running a counter

presidency if you will in some cases.

We saw him visiting former Soviet countries last week, talking tough on

Russia, presenting an alternate message or tougher message than the

president was. You`ve also seen him distance himself in some respects.

Remember when the Don Jr. stuff came out. He said, look, I wasn`t part of

the campaign that time, releasing that statement. But he`s also remaining

very loyal to him.

KORNACKI: Let me get to our partisans down here. Let me put it this way -

- why do I feel we are having the same conversation and it just sort of the

context of it changes. What I mean is this, in the campaign last year

during the primaries, it was, OK, the Republicans are going to consolidate,

the non-Trump Republicans are going to consolidate and they`re going to

produce Paul Ryan as the sort of the last-minute nominee. They`re going to

go to the convention. These unbound delegates are going to stop Donald

Trump right there. That was going to be the thing that was going to

happen.

Or then in the fall, when the “Access Hollywood” tape came out, well, guess

what, Donald Trump has it leave the race right now. It`s going to be Mike

Pence. They`re going to pick somebody else.

There is always a scenario it seems, Evan, where the Republican Party is

about to regain control over Donald Trump. It just seems like the latest

iteration of something we`ve seen a thousand times before. Why would this

be any different?

EVAN SIEGFRIED, REPUBLICAN STRATEGIST: I don`t think it would be

different. I think Bill Kristol`s group is a fools errand and it`s just

folly. I think what is really doing a good job of dividing the party is

President Trump. He`s been weak on everything. He has not provided

leadership.

Republicans are sick and tired of having to answer every time for any of

his tweets. If you have a Republican on the talk about health care, or who

wants to talk about health care, pardon, they`re going to have to actually

say, you`re going to be probably asking them about the latest crazy thing

the president has tweeted. And that sucks the oxygen out of the room and

Republicans are frustrated. They don`t have a White House that is really

working with them or producing any sort of results. So, we really don`t

see him as a powerful president.

KORNACKI: But it just feels, Tara, though, like there`s a disconnect.

This has been the story to me, for Trump has been this disconnect between

Republican elites, whatever you want to call them, elected officials, and

Republican voters. Republican voters kind of knew this is what they were

getting when they voted for him.

TARA DOWDELL, DEMOCRATIC STRATEGIST: Trump`s base isn`t going anywhere. I

know people are reporting that the numbers are slipping and this is

happening, Trump`s base is with Trump. And if Trump runs for reelection,

barring any kind of really, really super extreme thing from happening,

because already big extreme things already happened, barring anything just

completely out of orbit, Donald Trump, if he runs for reelection, his base

will be with him. They will be mad if someone primaries him.

And so, I – while I do think that Mike Pence probably is running a shadow

campaign, because the House is on fire and that`s clearly not lost on Mike

Pence. So, while I do think he is running a shadow campaign, I don`t see

him primarying Donald Trump. I see him biding his time, waiting in the

wings, along with a bunch of other Republicans, too, I might add, in case

something happens, impeachment or something like that.

KORNACKI: OK. Let me – open question to the panel here. Can anybody

think of any Republican out there who is likely or just plausibly going to

challenge Donald Trump in 2020 and would actually had a plausible chance of

winning? Can we think of a name? Is there name we can put out there?

I`ve heard Kasich, I say Kasich could barely win his home state against

Trump.

HUEY-BURNS: Exactly. I was going to say, Kasich is the only one that

seems to be actually making those kinds of moves and without any fear,

right, because as you pointed out, he didn`t win.

You do have different kinds of Republicans. You have the Pences, the Tom

Cotton. Remember Tom Cotton was during Iowa during the campaign. Nobody

really thought that Trump would win. You have those guys, who have been

very loyal to Donald Trump. Then you have the Ben Sasses of the world who

never wanted to support him anyway.

But to your point earlier, is that there is also this disconnect between

Republicans in Washington and elsewhere and the state parties. Talk to

state party chairs, they are happy with Trump. You heard the Republican

Party chair in Iowa yelling at Ben Sasse for criticizing the president. I

think you`re going to see more of that.

SIEGFRIED: Can we also point out that a lot of people are missing, but

there is a civil war in the GOP that`s been quietly raging. You have

Republicans –

KORNACKI: It`s not too quiet, is it?

SIEGFRIED: Well, no, it is, because we lost from March – or pardon me,

from December 2015 to March 2017, the Republican Party contracted, we lost

23 percent of Republicans age 18 to 29. That coincides with the rise of

Trump. There`s a lot of Republicans, especially younger, who don`t feel

there is a place for them at the table because the party has shifted. And

I think the party has contracted among other generations. While you see

the more alt-right, the Stephen Miller factions, as well as the Mike

Cernovich`s claim that they`re Republicans, versus people more along the

lines of myself, the Bill Kristols, and others.

KORNACKI: I just think there is this undertone that`s out there, and a lot

of us sort of thinking among leaders, it spills over into the coverage –

they`re just waiting for Donald Trump to pack it up and go away. I think

you`ve got to reach a point here, where whether you like or you hate the

guy, I don`t think he`s going away any time soon.

The roundtable is staying with us. They`re not going away, though.

Up next, the news commentator joins Trump TV to deliver the, quote, real

news. Critics are already pushing back. But does it help him manage the

message he is trying to sell his base?

This is HARDBALL, where the action is.

KORNACKI: Today, Chicago became one of the first cities to sue the Trump

Justice Department over what it claims is an illegal plan to withhold

public safety grants from so-called sanctuary cities. If the policy were

to be blocked, it would, of course, affect other major U.S. cities,

including New York and San Francisco.

Be right back.

KORNACKI: Welcome back to HARDBALL.

The Trump campaign yesterday launched a so-called real news series on the

president`s Facebook page.

And while President Trump still needs an official White House

communications director, “The Associated Press`s” Jonathan Lemire points

out that it is Trump who is the White House`s leading expert in the final

word on what and how he communicates with the public. Despite decrying

most negative media coverage as fake news and personally insulting members

of the media, he has inserted himself into the White House`s press

operations in an unprecedented fashion for a president.

We are back with Tara, Evan and Caitlin.

And, Tara, I mean, that is ultimately with Donald Trump – I mean, we were

talking about this earlier with the Mueller investigation. You can have

all the discipline you want on the legal team in the White House, but if

that`s not going to stop the president from going out there when he feels

like it or when he`s irked and firing off 20 tweets, well, the same thing

applies doubly when it comes to communications message. You can have the

most disciplined operation in the world if Donald Trump wakes up in the

wrong mood and he is holding that phone in his hand, all bets are off.

DOWDELL: And if you add to that the fact that Donald Trump thinks that

he`s the best communications strategist out there, right? He thinks he is

better than everyone. And for a long time, he was able to control, he

still controls the story, but even before he entered politics for decades,

Donald Trump made himself part of the news cycle.

So, he feels like that`s how he – you know, that`s how he survived a lot

of business losses was that banks said, hey, we will still support you if

you continue the market the product and they installed other people to run

his businesses. Something a lot of people don`t know.

And so, he knows that that saved him and saved him throughout his career,

this ability to garner media coverage. So, there is no way he`s going to

let up on that or allow someone else to control his media.

KORNACKI: And it feels to me like, Evan, there`s been this ingredient with

Trump where what we would call typically in politics being on message,

message discipline, sticking to the script, whatever you want to call it,

he equates that with boring and he equates boring with sort of death,

political death.

SIEGFRIED: Well, he has come up and he thinks it is all ratings and what

covers you get. Remember, he came up and he was mastering the press of New

York. But it was the tabloid press, “The New York Daily News” and “The New

York Post”. He`s always craved “The New York Times`” attention and for

them to take him seriously. And he is going out and every off base tweet

that he goes out and pushes gets that attention and he loves the attention.

And then he gets upset when people say, well, maybe he should stop

tweeting. If the problem a lot of Republicans have isn`t the fact he

tweets, it`s what he tweets. If he were able to focus that, we have a lot

more results. He never even tried to help pass the BCRA or any of these

other things. We`re going to see it happen again in tax reform. We`re

going to see it happen again with the budget.

KORNACKI: Well, that is something interesting about him, too, is for all

the media bashing, all the sort of going after what you might call the

elite media, he still gives those interviews to “New York Times”. I think

there is something there.

(CROSSTALK)

KORNACKI: He`s been the tabloid guy of New York, but he wants to talk, he

wants to be taken seriously by “The New York Times”. He wants that stamp

of establishment approval. Very interesting psychological story with our

president.

Quick break here. Up next, these guys will tell me three things that I

don`t know. That`s not going to be hard to do.

You`re watching HARDBALL.

KORNACKI: We are back with the HARDBALL roundtable.

Tara, tell me something I don`t know.

DOWDELL: The Google manifesto that came out with the Google employee

saying that women are inferior and that`s why there are not as many women

software engineers.

KORNACKI: All right. Evan?

SIEGFRIED: Well, we`re saying the Capitol Hill stand up to the president

on the FAA reauthorization and the FDA reauthorization, and many Republican

aides are showing through ignoring the White House that it`s going to be a

lame duck presidency already.

KORNACKI: Caitlin, very quickly.

HUEY-BURNS: It`s recess and keeping close eye on retirements that might

come out from members of Congress. We already saw a few that have

announced for governor. Keep an eye on that because it`s an indication of

the mood.

KORNACKI: All right. Caitlin, Evan, Tara, thank you.

“ALL IN WITH CHRIS HAYES” starts right now.

