Hardball with Chris Matthews, Transcript 8/1/17 WaPo: Trump drafted son’s Russia statement

Show: HARDBALL

Date: August 1, 2017

Guest: Eliza Collins, Mack McLarty, Jeff Flake, Carol Leonnig, Susan Page

CHRIS MATTHEWS, HOST: Just like Nixon.

Let`s play HARDBALL.

Good evening. I`m Chris Matthews in Washington.

Every step that Donald Trump takes now is into the path trod by Richard

Milhous Nixon. First there was the Cubans` break-in to the Democratic

National Committee. Then came the Russians hacking of the DNC. First,

there was Nixon`s attempt to get the FBI off the case, then there was

Trump`s effort to get the FBI off the case. First came Nixon`s forced

retirement of his appointed attorney general and his firing of the special

counsel. Then – well, spoiler alert.

But where do you think Trump is headed right now? I`m getting ahead of

things, but the latest troubling revelation in the Russian saga comes from

“The Washington Post.” It involves Donald Trump, Jr.`s, initial misleading

response to reports he met with a Kremlin-linked lawyer during the

campaign.

According to “The Washington Post,” it was actually the president`s words

that were put out in that statement. Quote, “Trump personally dictated a

statement in which Trump, Jr., said that he and the Russian lawyer had

primarily discussed a program about the adoption of Russian children.”

Well, White House spokeswoman when Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked whether

that report was true. Let`s watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: The statement that

Don, Junior, issued is true. There`s no inaccuracy in the statement. The

president weighed in, as any father would, based on the limited information

that he had. This is all discussion, frankly, of no consequence. There

was no follow-up. It was disclosed to the proper parties, which is how

“The New York Times” found out about it to begin with.

QUESTION: Can you clarify the degree to which the president weighed in?

SANDERS: He certainly didn`t dictate, but you know, he – like I said, he

weighed in, offered suggestions like any father would do.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Like any father would do. Anyway, Senators Dick Durbin and

Lindsey Graham both said that if the story is true, that the president

dictated that statement inaccurately, dishonestly – let`s watch. It`s

troubling.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. DICK DURBIN (D), ILLINOIS: I think the president is still viewing

this as just a little family problem, a PR problem. It`s not. It`s

serious.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Do you think that he`s put himself in some sort of

legal jeopardy?

DURBIN: Oh, I won`t go that far, but I will tell you I can`t believe any

worthwhile prosecutor can ignore this. I mean, this is a reality. It was

poor judgment on the president`s part to inject into this conversation

about his son`s meeting, facts which, frankly, had no basis.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It sounds like the president himself was trying to

cover up the truth about that meeting.

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R-SC), FMR. PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: If that`s true,

then that was a bad decision by the president, which will make us ask more

questions. When you get caught in a lie about one thing, that makes it

hard to just say, Let the other stuff go.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Well, from the beginning, President Trump has dismissed the

significance of the story about the meeting in Trump Tower. Shortly after

the story broke, the president said his son did nothing wrong. Let`s

watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I think from a practical

standpoint, most people would have taken that meeting. I`ve had many

people call up, Oh, gee, we have information on this factor or this person,

or frankly, Hillary. That`s their standard in politics. Politics is not

the nicest business in the world, but it is very standard where they have

information and you take the information.

In the case of Don, he listened. I guess they talked about – as I see it,

they talked about adoption and some things. Adoption wasn`t even a part of

campaign. But nothing happened from the meeting.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Well, I`m joined right now by “The Washington Post`s” Carol

Leonnig, who broke this news that the president was behind his son`s

statement, “USA Today`s” Washington bureau chief Susan Page and MSNBC

national security analyst Malcolm Nance.

Carol, I want to get to you in terms of the contest here. Here`s the

president of the United States, Donald Trump, under investigation by a

special counsel and two congressional committees for the possible collusion

of him and his campaign with the Russians in winning that campaign.

And now it comes out that his son was meeting with Russian representatives,

including one who spoke on behalf, apparently, of some people in the

Russian government that they had some dirt on the rival in the campaign,

Hillary Clinton. He goes into that meeting for that purpose.

The president puts out a statement that wasn`t what the meeting was about.

He gave a cover-up statement saying it was about – oh, something about

Russian adoption, as if the campaign people were – including his son, was

somehow interested in that subject, a nonsensical cover-up statement. And

I don`t know how anybody can`t see this as central to the question of

collusion. Your thoughts.

CAROL LEONNIG, “WASHINGTON POST”: Well, I look at it as central to Bob

Mueller`s, special counsel Bob Mueller`s, investigation of obstruction.

It`s not advisable for the president of the United States to, without the

benefit of lawyers, on Air Force One, conferring with his family,

overruling them and dictating a statement that conceals facts and

information when it`s about his campaign`s contact with Russians.

I mean, let`s be clear about this. He left out important information and

he emphasized that this was, quote, unquote, “not a campaign issue.” But

indeed, more details trickled out after the president helped his son issue

a statement that showed that not to be the case. This was about a campaign

issue. This was, an e-mail to Don, Junior, said, part of the Russian and

its government`s effort to help your father`s campaign.

And to not be forthcoming about that and to concoct a story that misled is

going to be something Bob Mueller is surely going to be looking into. How

did they come to this idea, and why – what was motivating the president

and his family to not be forthcoming?

MATTHEWS: Well, that`s my question to you, and I guess it`s a reporter`s

question., which is motive. Here we have the president basically covering

up the nature of a meeting. The meeting was about a campaign issue. Do we

have some dirt, some oppo, on the opponent, Hillary Clinton. We all know

that.

The president said, No, it was sort of a parent of – I`m not – I`m sorry.

The president was saying it was some effort to sort of help people get –

adopt kids from Russia. He, by the way, later on I doubled down on that by

saying, That`s what I talked to Putin about at the G-20 little after-dinner

dinner (sic) conversation.

He`s clearly focused on covering for his son. But the motive is, in the

covering, whether it`s legal or not to lie to reporters or to say

misstatements to reporters, it certainly tells Bob Mueller this guy`s into

a cover-up.

LEONNIG: Yes. And it also – it certainly suggests that there is some

sort of guilty conscience or motive to cover. We don`t know all the facts

here yet, though, Chris. And you know, when I look at it from the

perspective of a – you know, a prosecutor`s eye, I don`t see evidence of a

criminal conspiracy yet to coordinate with the Russian government or

emissaries of the Russian government. I see a lot of contacts that we

still have a lot of questions about. Bob Mueller`s probably going to get a

little deeper into this, as I`m sure…

MATTHEWS: OK…

LEONNIG: … are we in the media. But what you`re worried about here, if

you`re the lawyer for the president, is he`s now stepped in it. He has now

made himself an actor concealing information, and why.

MATTHEWS: Well, that`s the question, Susan. Why? If he wasn`t involved

in actual collusion – in other words, if you do this, I`ll do that – if

he wasn`t doing that – that kind of quid pro quo thing, which we consider

a sort of bribery kind of thing – if he wasn`t doing that, why is he step

by step trying to – he`s not a helicopter mom helping with the homework.

That thing from Huckabee Sanders today was cute, but it was ridiculous.

He`s not helping him get the statement right, he`s covering for him. Let

me go back to Susan on that – Susan.

SUSAN PAGE, “USA TODAY”: So I mean, I think there are other people he may

be trying to protect. He might be trying to protect his son or his son-in-

law. He may be concerned about what happened in his campaign at his

behest.

And now, you know, he`s put his lawyers in a terrible spot because he`s had

his lawyers out there lying about this, saying that he didn`t have a part

in drafting the statement, that he didn`t draft it.

MATTHEWS: Yes.

PAGE: And you know that`s not necessarily – that`s not against the law to

have your lawyers lie to the press, but it does I think undercut the

credibility this White House needs to have going forward when they`re asked

questions about this (INAUDIBLE)

MATTHEWS: Malcolm, also, to a sniffing hound, it`s blood on the trail. I

mean, not to be too imaginative with my metaphor there, when you smell

blood, you keep sniffing in that direction. The hounds chasing this

president now know that he is covering up. For whatever reason, they don`t

know, but he`s covering up. They know that.

MALCOLM NANCE, MSNBC NATIONAL SECURITY ANALYST: You`re absolutely correct.

And it doesn`t appear – you know, I say this all the time. He does not

seem to understand the severity of this investigation. This started off –

now we`re at the special prosecutor. But this started off as a national

counterintelligence investigation with people checking out the connections

between his campaign and Russian intelligence officers or representatives

of the Kremlin.

He gets to this point where we find some information that is clear and

documented that there was an attempt to gain information from Russia, which

could or could not, at some point, will be determined, criminal.

And then instead of becoming transparent, he decides to use really

interrogation resistance techniques. Normally, when you come out with an

excuse like this, you want to be believable, logical, consistent and

flexible. And that`s how you use a cover story if you`re in the

intelligence world.

His story was unbelievable. We had documentation. It was illogical. It

was inconsistent. And now there`s no flexibility. And now he flips around

and says, yes, I did that because I was helping my son. This is not going

to help him in the long run.

MATTHEWS: It was like after he fired Comey, he said, OK, I did it to kill

the Russian investigation.

NANCE: Right.

MATTHEWS: He always seems to come clean in this weird way.

NANCE: Confession.

MATTHEWS: Confession, right. Well, yesterday`s news was just the latest

in a long line of actions taken by Trump that seemed aimed at undercutting

the Russian investigation – cover it up, in other words. According to Jim

Comey, the president asked him to end the investigation into Michael Flynn.

There were reports the president asked the director of national

intelligence, Dan Coats, to intervene with Comey on the same issue, to kill

the investigation. He fire Comey citing the Russian thing. To the

Russians – he actually told them it was about the Russians. He criticized

Jeff Sessions for his decision to recuse himself in the Russian

investigation. He did that. He reportedly discussed with his lawyers his

power to grant pardons – hint, hint – and his legal team reportedly

combed through the backgrounds of the investigators working for Robert

Mueller looking for conflicts of interest so he could…

I`m sorry, Carol. It looks like he doesn`t want to us get to the truth

about his contacts with the Russians, whether it was collusion, whatever,

whether it was the old money trail, “Follow the money,” the Woodward-

Bernstein thing, or whatever it is. He wants to kill this investigation.

And I`m going to say at the end of the show – this is my judgment – he`s

headed toward Sessions. He wants to force him out of the job, put him at

Homeland Security, whatever, get him out of there so he can get rid of

Mueller because he sees Mueller as an existential threat to whatever, but

certainly to his presidency.

LEONNIG: I think it`s really clear. And as you said, the president has

not exactly minced his own words in describing his frustration with this

probe and his desire that it be over. He thinks it`s silly. And many of

the advisers that I spoke to, and my colleagues at “The Post” spoke to

produce this story – advisers to the president and his family have said to

us, said to me, this is a president who doesn`t believe he`s done anything

wrong, that there`s nothing – there`s nothing illegal about any activity

he`s taken. There`s no evidence in his mind of any conspiracy to collude

with the government of Russia. And so this is a PR problem. This is

something he will solve.

And what is infuriating to his advisers, and surely to his lawyers, is that

he is not walling himself off from this probe. He is going in a full-

throated way with both hands out at the investigators, at the attorney

general, at the FBI director, at witnesses, at anybody who will – that he

thinks can fall in line and he can pressure them into falling in line with

his view of events. He doesn`t see legal jeopardy to himself, and so he is

going to be his own publicist, communications crisis director and lawyer.

MATTHEWS: Anyway, well – that`s well said. Anyway, on MSNBC today,

Senator Dianne Feinstein, who I`ve always considered a grown-up

politically, warned the president not to terminate his attorney general,

Jeff Sessions. Watch what she has to say here – Dianne Feinstein.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. DIANNE FEINSTEIN (D), CALIFORNIA: If the purpose is what many of us

think it is, and that`s to stop the investigation of Bob Mueller and his

team, that will not work because I believe that will be something that none

of us can condone. And it could well be the beginning of the end of this

short presidency.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Susan?

PAGE: You know, I think if you`re looking for an existential crisis for

the Trump presidency, it would be getting rid of Robert Mueller because it

wouldn`t just be Democrats like Dianne Feinstein. You would have

Republicans lining up in opposition, Republican senators like Lindsey

Graham, who sometimes has the president`s ear, saying this is unacceptable

and taking (INAUDIBLE) That would be a firestorm like nothing he`s seen

before. It would – it would dwarf what happened with the firestorm over

Jim Comey`s firing.

MATTHEWS: Well, you`re Donald Trump and you`re hearing what you just said,

he`s also thinking, Well, that a bad couple of weeks but it`s better than

losing the presidency in a follow-up by – by Bob Mueller, where he really

does get the dirt on me, going all the way back to my business dealings.

Thank you, Carol Leonnig. Thank you, Susan Page. More time for you next

time, Malcolm – Malcolm Nance, thank you so much for your expertise.

Coming up, the conservative case against Donald Trump. Arizona senator

Jeff Flake, a Republican, is putting his political future on the line with

a brutal takedown of the man in the White House. Nobody in the Republican

Party has been as tough as this guy on this president, who says he`s a

Republican. Anyway, Flake says conservatives stood idly by as Trump took

charge with his brand of populism, nativism and demagoguery. Senator Flake

joins us next.

Plus, General Kelly`s first move was to vamoose the mooch, why (ph) Anthony

Scaramucci. But Kelly`s bigger challenge will be to control Trump and his

family. You know, the Romanovs? They`re all around still. Already that`s

proving harder than it looks.

And Eric Trump wants the Republican Party to stand up for his dad. But

after months of Trump attacks on Republicans,like, John McCain, Dean

Heller, Lisa Murkowski, why would try to be nice to him?

Finally, let me finish tonight with “Trump Watch.” He won`t like it.

This is HARDBALL, where the action is.

MATTHEWS: Well, the Senate voted overwhelmingly this evening to confirm

President Trump`s pick for FBI director. Christopher Ray was confirmed by

a vote of 92 to 5. All the opposing votes came from Democrats. Wray takes

over following the president`s abrupt firing, of course, of then FBI

director James Comey in May. As we mentioned earlier, Trump later admitted

that he considered the “Russia thing” when firing Comey. He didn`t like

that thing.

We`ll be right back.

MATTHEWS: Welcome back to HARDBALL. Well, the main responsibility for the

new White House chief of staff, John Kelly, a retired four-star general,

will be to restore order to a White House that seems to thrive on chaos.

Among his biggest challenges, managing the president`s relationships with

two unusually close advisers, his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared

Kushner.

On Monday, Ivanka tweeted she`s looking forward to working with General

Kelly – with General Kelly, not for him – tweeting, quote, “Looking

forward to serving alongside John Kelly as we work for the American

people.” Well, Sanders – that`s Huckabee Sanders – was asked about the

role Ivanka and her husband will play in a Kelly-in-charge situation.

Here`s what she had to say.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

QUESTION: Apparently, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump have said they look

forward to following General Kelly`s lead. When it comes to the people who

have access to the president, will that conduit be narrowed down now? Will

everything flow through Kelly, or will some things still flow around the

chief of staff`s office?

SANDERS: As I just said, the president`s giving full authority to General

Kelly, and he`ll make those determinations.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Well, if Jared and Ivanka are reporting to General Kelly, he`ll

have a lot to sign off on. As senior adviser to the president, Jared`s

tasks include – catch this list – reforming criminal justice and

veterans` care, serving as a diplomatic liaison, fight opioid addiction,

streamlining the federal government, it`s entire federal government, and

brokering, of course, is (ph) another job, Middle East peace. As assistant

to the president, Ivanka`s working on pushing a nationwide family leave

policy and child care tax credit in her father`s budget. She also advises

her father on workplace development, human trafficking, climate change,

LGBT issues, women`s health issues and education.

Well, columnist Eugene Robinson says Kelly will have a tough road ahead,

particularly in dealing with Ivanka, writing, “Ivanka`s also said to have

supported the defenestration of Reince Priebus in favor of John F. Kelly –

John B. Kelly – John F. Kelly as chief of staff. It is true that Priebus

didn`t do a very good job, but that`s mostly because he wasn`t allowed to,

and Ivanka was one of his headaches, though perhaps not the worst. She is

one of many aides who enjoy unfettered access to the president. If Kelly

is not allowed to function as a gatekeeper, he, too, will fail.”

Well, that`s Gene Robinson.

I`m joined right now by Mack McLarty, former White House chief of staff for

President Bill Clinton. And Ron Reagan is an MSNBC political analyst.

Ron, I used to – I got to know you. We got to be friends a long time ago,

but I never saw you standing behind your dad during Cabinet meetings just

looming there like Ivanka. By the way, she has great poise. And she – I

have no problem with her being there, but I wonder why.

And then, of course, Jared is always sitting neatly and perfectly grouped

next to her. And as Gene Robinson asked a great question, why? Why are

they there, except because of nepotism? Your thoughts.

RON REAGAN, MSNBC CONTRIBUTOR: Well, exactly.

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: … nepotism potential, as you were.

REAGAN: Jared Kushner isn`t exactly Robert Kennedy.

You do wonder why these people with no relevant experience are where they

are, with security clearances. And this is one of the challenges that John

Kelly is going to face here.

He is supposed to be the boss of the White House in a way. All things are

supposed to flow through the chief of staff, John Kelly, now. But he has

got a boss too, President Trump.

And if Kelly is supposed to bring order to this White House and do away

with the chaos, his biggest problem is not so much Ivanka and Jared,

although they are an issue. His biggest problem is Donald Trump himself,

who is the prime agent of chaos in this White House.

How is he going to control him?

MATTHEWS: You`re giving a lot of thought here to Mack McLarty, who chief

of staff.

And, by the way, I agree, the two kids, the son-in-law and the son, first

of all, Jared Kushner has been given the portfolio of bringing peace to the

Middle East. Why check with the chief of staff? He is going to be dealing

with heads of state. He doesn`t have to deal with some staff guy.

But the other thing is Trump. You have got to get up at 6:30 in the

morning to catch his first tweets. Is General Kelly going to be on the

ball to get up that early and stop him? Hold off, Mr. President, I want to

review those tweets?

I don`t think so.

(LAUGHTER)

MACK MCLARTY, FORMER WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF: Well, you had a military

voice there, Chris. That was commanding.

MATTHEWS: I did it. I worked for it.

MCLARTY: Well, I think the point is, and Ron alluded to it, first of all,

this administration, Chris, has to pivot from the campaign to govern. They

need to look outward, not inward.

These telenovelas need to stop.

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: I want to ask you, as a chief of staff. And Bill Clinton, who

is a different kind of cat altogether from – but he is a bit…

(CROSSTALK)

MCLARTY: Unwieldy. Unwieldy. Unwieldy.

MATTHEWS: He loved all-night meetings and all that stuff.

MCLARTY: He wanted to hear a lot of different points of view.

MATTHEWS: A lot of bull sessions.

Did you ever tell him, go in a back room with him and say Bill – well, I

will call you Bill. Cool it on that stuff. You`re wasting our time.

You`re diddling around here. Stop it.

Did you ever say tell him that, you`re wasting your presidency?

MCLARTY: Oh, several times.

But let me say, first of all, while I referred to Governor Clinton as Bill

in private, once he was elected as president, Chris, I always said Mr.

President.

MATTHEWS: Even in the back room?

MCLARTY: Even in the back room.

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: And you whacked the stick at him and say, enough already?

MCLARTY: Chris, every chief of staff has to have the ability and the kind

of relationship to speak very candidly and directly to the president and to

frankly offer criticism in the right, respectful way, and the president to

feel that is going to not be leaked or reported.

And we talked about that before I accepted the role. And it worked well.

Bill Clinton accepted criticism well, Chris.

MATTHEWS: You know, Ron, one the of things about your dad – and of course

I was on the other side politically, as I`m proud to say oftentimes.

REAGAN: Me, too.

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: I know you were. I`m sure that was more troubling than me by

any standard.

The thing about Reagan was he went in with all these things he read in

“Reader`s Digest” and all these social causes. He cared about all the

usual list of social causes on the right which you disagreed with.

But he let Jim Baker say, no, we`re here on the economy. We`re here to cut

taxes. We`re here to do the things that got you elected and we`re staying

off the crazy stuff or the right-wing stuff.

I don`t think Trump is willing to give to the general a list of things he

is willing not to talk about anymore. He wants to talk about LGBT, no more

transgender. This is all – he goes right into wacky land pretty often.

REAGAN: Well, he does. Nothing seems to be planned.

And some things are not only chaotic and unplanned, but tread right up to

the line of illegality, perhaps, or at least unethicality.

The Ivanka-Jared issue is a problem, because you have got two classes of

employees there in the White House, two of whom are family members, and

they can have access to dad any time they want.

And that puts them in a different category as everybody else. But think

about what happened on that airplane, or reportedly happened on that

airplane “The Washington Post” is talking about with drafting this false

statement about the Russian meeting.

What if General Kelly is in on a meeting like that? What does he do at

that point, when something of dubious legality or ethics is happening right

in front of him? Or is he excluded from that kind of thing, because

everybody in the Trump family knows that, he`s one of those straight arrows

who doesn`t do this sort of thing? That`s another issue here that he`s

going to have face.

MATTHEWS: Yes. When Trump is pretending to be helicopter mom here and

helping with the homework, when he is drafting a dishonest statement on to

cover his son up from meeting with a Russian agent to get dirt on Hillary

Clinton, this is not helicopter mom time. This isn`t late-night homework

wars.

This is serious business.

MCLARTY: It is a serious issue, yes.

MATTHEWS: And what would the general say, the four-star general, when he`s

told, he says, Mr. President, excuse me, sir, that`s a dishonest statement?

MCLARTY: I think first…

MATTHEWS: Do you think he will do that? Would you do that?

MCLARTY: You have to. You have to do it.

You have to do it in the right way. You probably do it in private. You

may do it after the discussion. But you have to say, Mr. President, this

is really a highly questionable judgment decision. You ought not to do it.

And I think, frankly, if he then goes around and you does it covertly, at

some point, Chris, you can`t continue to serve. Thank goodness I never had

to confront that.

MATTHEWS: Well, Ron, it is always great to have you on. I will never

accuse you of being one of the Romanovs. You aren`t roaming around the

White House acting like you just had the right as family members to own the

fricking place.

(LAUGHTER)

MATTHEWS: Anyway, thank you. You may have come for a sandwich in the

middle of the night, though. I don`t know.

Anyway, Mack McLarty, Ron Reagan, my friend, thank you.

Up next: the Republican senator who is standing up to his own party over

President Trump. We will be back with Arizona`s Jeff Flake after this.

And this is HARDBALL, where the action is.

MILISSA REHBERGER, MSNBC CORRESPONDENT: I`m Milissa Rehberger. Here`s

what`s happening.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says Iran`s military has to leave Syria

for the U.S. to work with Russia on ending the civil war there. He also

said the U.S. is willing to talk on North Korea if it stops its nuclear

program.

As tensions rise with North Korea, the U.S. is test-launching an

intercontinental ballistic missile from California on Wednesday.

Shares of Apple climbed 6 percent to a record high after earnings beat

estimates. Apple sold 41 million iPhones during the fiscal third quarter,

its revenue clocking in at $45 billion – back to HARDBALL.

MATTHEWS: Welcome back to HARDBALL.

With the publication of his new book today, Senator Jeff Flake of Arizona

has quickly emerged as the most outspoken Republican critic of President

Donald Trump. And he is making clear he blames his own party for enabling

Trump`s rise to power.

With a titled borrowed from former Senator Barry Goldwater, the book is

called “Conscience of a Conservative: A Rejection of Destructive Politics

and a Return to Principle.”

Flake says that in the Trump era, “Conservatism has been compromised by a

decidedly conservative stew of celebrity and authoritarianism.” And he

argues that Republican lawmakers are in denial about the nature of Trump`s

presidency, “that unnerving silence in the face of an erratic executive

branch is an abdication, and those in positions of leadership bear

particular responsibility.”

With this book, Flake is calling on conservatives to stand up for their

values and challenge President Trump personally. It comes as the

president`s son Eric Trump echoes his father`s message the party needs to

protect President Trump and defend him even more.

Let`s watch Eric Trump.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ERIC TRUMP, EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, TRUMP ORGANIZATION: He said a couple

weeks ago in a tweet. He said, am I going to have to carry this whole

weight on my shoulder? When are some of the people in my own party going

to start protecting me?

And I feel that as well. I want somebody to start fighting for him. And

he is the best fighter in the world. He will do a better job fighting for

himself than all of them will do fighting for him. But how much weight

does he have to carry by himself?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Well, I`m joined now by the author of “Conscience of a

Conservative,” Republican Senator Jeff Flake of Arizona.

I think it was Frank Mankiewicz who said, ignore everything anybody says in

Washington before the word but.

(LAUGHTER)

MATTHEWS: And there he was, Eric, coming out saying, it is you guys`

fault.

What do you owe Donald Trump in terms of loyalty as a party?

SEN. JEFF FLAKE (R), ARIZONA: Well, obviously, I`m a Republican. The

president is a Republican.

MATTHEWS: Is he?

FLAKE: Yes, he`s a Republican. He won as a Republican.

MATTHEWS: Is he the leader of the Republican Party?

FLAKE: He`s the president of the United States.

MATTHEWS: Is he the leader of the Republican Party?

FLAKE: Well, he`s the president of the United States.

MATTHEWS: You`re not answering my question.

Is he the leader of the conservative movement?

FLAKE: The president of the United States, from whatever party, is usually

the leader of that party.

MATTHEWS: Do you accept him as the leader of the Republican Party?

FLAKE: Well, yes, as the leader of the Republican Party.

MATTHEWS: Oh, really?

FLAKE: But that doesn`t mean that I agree with everything he does.

People forget, when I came to the Congress in 2001, Mike Pence and I came

together. We both ran conservative think tanks.

MATTHEWS: Would Pence make a better president than Trump?

(LAUGHTER)

FLAKE: I like Mike Pence.

MATTHEWS: Would be a better president?

FLAKE: I`m not going on answer those kinds of questions.

MATTHEWS: Why not?

FLAKE: But Mike is a good friend.

MATTHEWS: You brought him up.

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: OK, let`s talk about, what`s wrong with Trump? What`s wrong

Trump?

FLAKE: I talk about it in the book.

Barry Goldwater in 1960 thought that the conservative party, the Republican

Party, had been compromised by the New Deal. And so he wrote “Conscience

of a Conservative.”

I think today we have been compromised by other forces, protectionism,

populism. And I don`t think that those bode well in the long term. It`s

not a governing philosophy.

MATTHEWS: You skipped demagoguery this time. It`s in your book. Is Trump

a demagogue?

FLAKE: I think that all of us at times as politicians demagogue. And he

does some of it too.

But I do think that we bear the responsibility, as elected officials, to

stand up more than we have. And I talk, this problem isn`t just this

administration. It came long before.

I talk a lot in the book about my time in Congress, 2001 to 2012, in the

House of Representatives. We became a decidedly less conservative party.

And we jettisoned limited government and spent like drunken sailors.

And then, when we couldn`t argue that were the limited government party,

then we started to argue on things like flag burning and the wedge issues.

And then we lost the majority in 2006, and we deserved to do so. And then

we lost the presidency in 2008.

And I fear that this majority that Republicans think is here to stay won`t

be here very long if we continue down the path that we`re on.

MATTHEWS: What is in the nature of the Republican Party? Is it just the

fact that the polling numbers show that 80-some percent of Republicans,

registered Republicans, self-identified Republicans, like Trump`s positions

on everything and they like him?

That explains why there`s been such party loyalty to this guy who is not

really a Republican. What explains the fact that everybody sort of down

the line refused to do what you`re doing, challenge him?

FLAKE: Well, I think you see it on both the Republican and Democratic

side.

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: But this book is about your side. This book is about your side.

FLAKE: It is. It is.

But, on our side, I started to say, when I got to Congress, I opposed

President Bush`s signature initiative, No Child Left Behind. Then

prescription drug benefit, I opposed that as well.

I opposed for eight years his Cuba policy. And yet two months ago, he came

to Arizona and did a fund-raiser for me, because I was with him on most

things. And that`s how it used to be. We didn`t have to be – it wasn`t

just shirts vs. skins on everything.

MATTHEWS: I know.

FLAKE: And now we seem to think that we can only pass something in the

Senate if we do it with 52 votes.

MATTHEWS: What is getting this book a lot of publicity and a lot of

attention, the reason I`m fascinated with it, is how tough you are on

Donald Trump, not this sort of generalized critique you`re offering about

the world conditions you`re giving me here.

You have a different tone right now in this room than you have in this

book. This book is very hard-hitting, very hard-hitting on Trump.

Demagoguery is the word you use, populism, protectionism. You used all the

tough words. And you don`t like them.

You don`t think this president is good for the country, do you?

FLAKE: Well, let me say…

MATTHEWS: Well, no. In this book, it says he`s not good for the country.

FLAKE: I will talk about what I talk about in the book.

MATTHEWS: OK, good.

FLAKE: I say in the book that I have agreed with him on many things.

Supreme Court justice, great one. Great Cabinet picks. I have worked him

on regulatory reform.

But where I think that he`s profoundly unconservative is on things like

free trade. That`s something that we can`t abandon as Republicans. We are

decidedly less conservative if we do so, and also being conservative on

policy is just part of it.

You have got to be conservative in demeanor as well.

Conservatives…

MATTHEWS: Is he?

FLAKE: No.

Conservative foreign policy ought to be measured and deliberate and sober.

And that`s not what we have.

MATTHEWS: I think it is a tough, well-written book. And I just want to

keep you to it.

Anyway, a portion of your book focuses on conservative conspiracy theories

and the recent spread of fake news. Most notably, you criticized those who

pushed the false notion that Barack Obama wasn`t born in the U.S., saying

that: “When a conspiracy theory becomes a litmus test orthodoxy, objective

reality is at risk.”

And when it comes to use of alternative facts in the Trump administration,

you say: “Giving away one`s agency to such a confusion of fact and

fantastic, when one has power, well, that`s truly dangerous.”

I agree with you. To me, the original sin was Trump saying Barack Obama

was born in Kenya or whatever and denying he was a legitimate president,

calling him sort of a con artist. That was, to me, racist in its nature,

to claim the guy is not a true American, when he was, clearly, to make fun

of his documentation, to say he was sort of an illegal immigrant.

I think you`re dead right on that. I think that – but I don`t understand

why your party went along with it.

FLAKE: Well, it was an awful thing.

And not everyone did. But more of the party should have stood up at that

time and said, hey, this is baloney. Let`s get off this kick. Some of us

did. More of us should have. And because we didn`t, we allowed people to

move forward spouting that stuff.

And then it gets worse. And now you come to a point where, today, I saw a

poll just last week that half of all Republicans believe that President

Trump won the popular vote.

MATTHEWS: Yes, isn`t that something?

FLAKE: He won the election. He is the president, legitimately. But he

didn`t win the popular vote. That`s an objective fact.

(CROSSTALK)

FLAKE: And if we can`t accept and we can`t – if we can`t have shared

facts like that, then how do we tackle the real issues?

MATTHEWS: Are you going to run for president?

FLAKE: No. I`m…

MATTHEWS: Never? Shermanesque?

(LAUGHTER)

MATTHEWS: This is HARDBALL. I got to do this.

(CROSSTALK)

FLAKE: How far can you go?

MATTHEWS: Your wife is here. I`m waiting to see if she has got an

attitude about this.

FLAKE: With the last name Flake, I mean, how far can you go? The Senate

is probably it.

MATTHEWS: What do you mean? With a name like Smucker`s, it has got to be

good?

No, Flake is all right.

Anyway, and I think it is great you came on. I think it`s is a very tough,

hard-hitting book. And it is very compelling. And everybody is going to

talk about this book.

FLAKE: Thank you.

MATTHEWS: “Conscience of a Conservative.” I read the first one by Barry

Goldwater. This is a little different, same principles.

Thank you, Senator Jeff Flake of Arizona.

FLAKE: Thanks for having me on.

Up next: Eric Trump complains that the GOP is not fighting hard enough for

his dad. But why should they defend a president who doesn`t want to

acknowledge that he`s even a member of the Republican Party?

You`re watching HARDBALL.

CHRIS MATTHEWS, MSNBC HOST: Welcome back to HARDBALL.

As we told you earlier, the president`s son Eric appeared on FOX News last

night and demanded that the Republican Party come to his father`s defense.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ERIC TRUMP, SON OF PRESIDENT TRUMP: I want somebody to start fighting for

him. You know, he`s the best fighter in the world. He will do a better

job fighting for himself than all of them will do fighting for him. But, I

mean, how much weight does he have to carry by himself?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Well, but loyalty is not something candidate Donald Trump showed to

the Republican Party. The one time registered Democrat spent months

attacking his one-time rivals, at one point even linking Ted Cruz` father

to the JFK assassination. You can`t do worse.

Let`s watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, THEN-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE (via telephone): His father was

with Lee Harvey Oswald prior to Oswald being, you know, shot. I mean, the

whole thing is ridiculous. What is this, prior to his being shot and

nobody even brings it up.

He`s not a war. He`s a war hero because he was captured. I like people

that weren`t captured, OK? I hate to tell you.

So, Lindsey Graham says to me, please, please, whatever you can do. You

know, I`m saying to myself, what is this guy? A beggar? He`s like begging

me to help him with “Fox and Friends”. He gave me his number.

And I found card. I wrote the number down. I don`t know if it`s a right

number. Let`s try it, 202 (AUDIO DELETED)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: And now when he needs him the most, Trump seems to have trouble

even associating with the GOP.

Here`s the Republican president talking about his colleagues in the Senate

as if they weren`t a part of same political party.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: One of the things that should be solved but it probably won`t be is

that the Republicans and Democrats don`t get together. And I`m open arms,

but I don`t see that happening.

They fight each other, the level of hostility. And by the way, this isn`t

just Trump. This has been like this for years.

I`m not going to own it. I can tell you, the Republicans are not going to

own it.

For the last seven years, Republicans have been united in standing up for

Obamacare`s victims. Remember, repeal and replace. Repeal and replace.

They kept saying it over and over again. Senate Republicans have not done

their job in ending the Obamacare nightmare.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Let`s bring in the HARDBALL round table. Sam Stein, politics

editor for “The Daily Beast”, and an MSNBC contributor, Eliza Collins is

congressional reporter for “USA Today”, and Jonathan Capehart, of course,

opinion writer for “The Washington Post”, also an MSNBC contributor.

Sam, you first. This reference to the Republicans as if they`re over there

or somewhere.

SAM STEIN, MSNBC CONTRIBUTOR: A born creature, yes.

MATTHEWS: I mean, how do you get – that`s really getting – we picked up

on this but not everybody has. He is not accepting leadership, or even

membership in the Republican Party now.

STEIN: Well, I don`t think he particularly thinks of himself as Republican

Party because he hasn`t always been a Republican, very recent convert. And

I think culturally, too, he probably associates more with Democrats. He`s

from New York City. He`s rubbed elbows with these cosmopolitan bankers –

MATTHEWS: He culturally probably associates more with “Access Hollywood”

bus, culturally.

STEIN: But I also think from a political standpoint, I mean, the health

care is a great illustration of how uncomfortable he is in the context of

the Republican Party. I mean, you do not – it is expected that McCain

might vote against your bill when you mocked his war hero service. You

know, tell you stuff like that –

MATTHEWS: He`s enlisting the Romanovs, the family is being sent up for –

they all get different jobs to do. But here`s Eric who is not heard from

too often. He is like a missing Marx brothers, you know, or missing –

STEIN: He keeps his head down.

MATTHEWS: Yes, you don`t see him. He is out there begging the country and

the Republican Party to come to daddy`s aid. I mean, that`s pretty – talk

about whiney and weaky.

ELIZA COLLINS, CONGRESSIONAL REPORTER, USA TODAY: Well, Trump said, I

carried all the Republicans on my back, not this week, from last week, and

they are not defending me.

MATTHEWS: That`s not exactly true.

COLLINS: Right, a lot of the senators actually outperformed him.

STEIN: Exact opposite.

COLLINS: Yes, most of them.

So I think that that`s not a new idea. But the fact that people are

surprise President Trump is not in line with the Republican Party is not a

surprise, if we remember the campaign. We saw all those clips.

And remember, he wouldn`t commit to supporting the Republican nominee if he

was not the nominee. So, it`s not new news.

MATTHEWS: Well, here`s why it is important, and let`s project this

forward. It`s news because it`s unlikely that he will have that personal

rapport or question with the Republican rank and file.

I don`t think he did badly getting 48 out of 50 on the health care. It`s a

tricky issue. It doesn`t surprise me.

How do you get a united party on that one? It is impossible to say we`re

going to repeal and replace. That was squaring a circle.

But I think he is complaining too much. I think the party has been very

loyal to him. I think he`s had very good votes.

He`s getting all kinds of activity with Gorsuch. He got Gorsuch in there.

He got them to get rid of their filibuster rule just for him. That`s

bowing to him. He is getting all this stuff done on regulations.

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: But regulations are big with him. He`s getting rid of all those

regulations.

JONATHAN CAPEHART, MSNBC CONTRIBUTOR: Chris, imagine what would have

happened if the president of the United States, the Republican president of

the United States, actually put his shoulder to the wheel, just like

President Obama did to get Obamacare across the line. Imagine what would

have happened if Trump had done that?

And, you know, separating himself, this is actually an interesting

observation. That he is separating himself from the Republican Party. And

it made me think that with membership comes responsibility and

accountability. And when you actively avoid associating yourself with that

party, then you can avoid all the failures, all the foibles at least in his

mind.

MATTHEWS: So, he`s running against one more institution he can blame for

any trouble in the country.

CAPEHART: Right.

MATTHEWS: Not just the U.S. government. Not just the media, not jus the

way we are, but to blame the Republicans and the Democrats. So, he is

innocent of all charges.

COLLINS: Well, it`s a swamp.

STEIN: Yes, of course, and the idea that health care failure is a

Republican congressional failure, something he wants to perpetuate here

too. But you`re right. I mean, if you look at it objectively, the fact

that they got 49 votes. They themselves said was a disgrace, is a

remarkable achievement.

And the fact Republicans have stood by this president amidst all the

scandal, they`re always asked, what about this Russia stuff? What about

the latest Trump tweet?

MATTHEWS: That`s right.

STEIN: The de facto response is always, well, I`m too busy for that. I

haven`t seen it. I mean, there`s a logical case to make that congressional

Republicans should be bolting – should more on this junction than they

have.

MATTHEWS: It`s a battle of who wants to be the maverick. I mean, I just

wonder whether John McCain who had the most delicious screw you in history

when he put his thumbs down, you know, this thing.

COLLINS: Oh, yes, that as well.

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: That was a dramatic sort of, the Italian expression is, revenge

is best – a dish best served cold. But who is the worst maverick, Trump

or McCain, at this point?

STEIN: How about Murkowski? Murkowski was offended by Trump and then they

went after her. The interior secretary threatened her state and she said,

you know what, I`m not going to respond to vinegar. I might respond to

honey, but not vinegar, and she voted on the health care bill.

MATTHEWS: Yes, I think he`s ready to give Alaska back to the Russians.

(LAUGHTER)

MATTHEWS: Anyway, the roundtable is sticking with us. Don`t give them any

ideas.

Up next, these three will tell me something I don`t know.

MATTHEWS: Well, today, we learned about another stunning rebuke of

President Trump, this time from the head of the Drug Enforcement

Administration. In an agency-wide memo, the acting DEA chief disavowed the

president`s recent comments the police officers should be, quote, rough

with suspects. The DEA administrator said that the president, quote,

condoned police misconduct. He went on to say, I write to offer strong

reaffirmation of the operating principles to which we, as law enforcement

professionals, adhere. I write because we have an obligation to speak out

when something is wrong.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders today said the

president`s remarks were meant to be a joke. We`ll be right back.

MATTHEWS: We`re back with the HARDBALL roundtable.

Sam, tell me something I don`t know.

STEIN: You`re putting me on the spot, but there`s going to be a big

fissure between Republicans and Trump on health care, where Trump likely is

going to push for another repeal vote.

MATTHEWS: With McCain helping him?

STEIN: Well, they – no one knows where he`s going to find success on this

one, but they`re not giving it away. I talked to an administration source.

They still want to get there. And Republicans on the Hill say, you know

what?

Let`s get on stable footing, let`s talk bipartisan. We`re going to see two

things come to a head here.

MATTHEWS: Eliza?

COLLINS: We`re talking health care, but we`re talking Republicans. Joe

Manchin, basically a Republican, as moderate as you can be from –

STEIN: You`re on trouble with that –

COLLINS: I know, from a state that Trump won by 42 points. They are

close. They talk every ten days. They haven`t talked in six weeks he told

me because Trump asked him to support the bill and he said he couldn`t and

they haven`t talked since.

MATTHEWS: Yes, he`s a Democrat. Let`s give him a break.

STEIN: He`s not a Democrat.

MATTHEWS: It`s hard to finds progressives in West Virginia.

Go, ahead.

CAPEHART: So, Sam talked about how there`s a renewed effort to, you know,

do something with Obamacare reveal. Here`s a problem that the nation is

going to face. When they come back from recess after Labor Day, there are

12 working days until the ends of the fiscal year. To not only do

Obamacare repeal but also, raise the debt ceiling.

MATTHEWS: What about cutting taxes?

CAPEHART: And that.

MATTHEWS: That`s their big baby this year.

CAPEHART: End SCHIP. And tax reform. And fill in the – flood insurance.

MATTHEWS: They got to cut taxes. The whole market right now, I`m told is

based upon the fact he`s going to cut taxes.

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: Anyway, it`s a bubble if they don`t do it.

Sam Stein, sir, thank you. Eliza Collins, welcome. And Jonathan Capehart,

always welcome forever.

When we return, let me finish tonight with Trump Watch. He won`t like it.

You`re watching HARDBALL.

MATTHEWS: Trump Watch, Tuesday, August 1st, 2017.

Can you see the pattern? Can see you how with every step Donald Trump is

falling, the historic route of Richard Nixon, first comes the news of the

break in back in 1972, it was Cubans getting to the door of the Democratic

National Committee. In 2016, it was the Russians hacking into the DNC –

new technology, same old principle, sneaking in to find dirt to use on the

opposition.

Then came the endless road of cover up. With Nixon, it was trying to get

the CIA to get the FBI to lay off the investigation. With Trump, it was

trying to get the FBI off the investigation and then asking the head of

U.S. intelligence to get the FBI off it again. What Nixon tried once,

Trump trumped him by doing twice.

And then Trump really outdid Nixon by firing the head of the FBI for

pursuing the Russian investigation. That`s what he told the Russians why

he did it. Nixon got the attorney general to resign and then got the

special counsel investigating him fired. Trump is still working on those

two steps trying to get Sessions to quit so he could put someone in there

to do the dirty work of firing the special counsel. He`s certainly heading

in that direction.

Nixon bought in a general, Alexander Haig, as his chief of staff in May

1973. Trump has just done same thing, bringing in General Kelly to try to

steady the ship. But the course is set, don`t you think? Point after

point, Trump keeps trying to cover up what can`t be covered up.

Just look at how he dictated that cover up statement for Donald Jr., saying

his meeting with the Russians was all about adoptions. It`s like Nixon.

He keeps going back to the scene of the crime. Two weeks ago, he said that

his conversation with Putin over the G20 was also about Russian adoptions.

Trump can`t stop trying to double down on a story that Mr. Robert Mueller

knows full well isn`t true. It`s a story that smacks hard of cover-up.

Richard Milhous Trump.

That`s HARDBALL for now. Thanks for being with us.

“ALL IN WITH CHRIS HAYES” starts right now.

