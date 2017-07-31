Hardball with Chris Matthews, Transcript 7/31/2017 President on Scaramucci

Transcript:

Show: HARDBALL

Date: July 31, 2017

Guest: Matt Schlapp, Charlie Dent, Ken Vogel, Jennifer Rubin, Ruth Marcus,

Clarence Page, Jim Warren, Phillip Rucker

CHRIS MATTHEWS, HOST: Mooch, vamoose!

Let`s play HARDBALL.

Good evening. I`m Chris Matthews in Washington.

Faced with a full-scale investigation by the House, the Senate and a

special counsel over collusion with Russia during the 2016 election,

President Trump has engaged in a series of Russian-style purges.

First, there was Paul Manafort, the campaign manager, axed. Then Chris

Christie, the transition chief, axed. Then came Sally Yates, the acting

attorney general who refused to enforce the president`s travel ban, axed.

Then came James Comey, the FBI director, axed.

Then came Sean Spicer, the first White House spokesman, axed. Then came

Reince Priebus, the presidential chief of staff, axed. Then came Anthony

Scaramucci, axed.

With the regularity of the nightly news, President Trump is throwing bodies

out of the White House at a rate that matches the Russian revolution. Who

he doesn`t axe, he threatens. He threatens Republican senators who voted

against him like Dean Heller of Nevada. He criticized John McCain of

Arizona who he said was not a hero despite spending seven years as a

tortured prisoner after being shot down over Hanoi. McCain gave him a

“screw you” for that one by voting against the “Obama care” repeal.

Susan Collins of Maine – her (ph), of course. I wonder, by the way, if

he`s ready to give Russia, or actually giving Alaska back to Russia because

of Murkowski. Trust has blame on everyone, axing them one after another,

never accepting responsibility for himself.

The latest casualty, is, of course, Scaramucci. Scaramucci`s brief but

spectacular flameout as communications director is historic. He served

less than anyone else in that role ever. Ten days ago, after the

announcement of his hire, Scaramucci said he would have a direct line of

communication to the president.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

QUESTION: Your relationship with the chief of staff – is he your boss, or

do you report directly to the president?

ANTHONY SCARAMUCCI, COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR: I have no problem working for

Reince. The president said I report to him directly.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Directly. Anyway, not anymore. Last week, Scaramucci

threatened to fire everybody in order to cut out the leaks in the White

House. He got fired. He implied Reince Priebus was one of those leakers.

Let`s watch that.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SCARAMUCCI: What the president and I would like to tell everybody is I

have a very, very good idea who the leakers are, who the senior leakers are

in the White House. As you know from the Italian expression, the fish

stinks from the head down. But I can tell you two fish that don`t stink,

OK? And that`s me and the president.

When I put out a tweet and put Reince`s name in the tweet, they`re all

making the assumption that it`s him because journalists know who the

leakers are. So if Reince wants to explain that he`s not a leaker, let him

do that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Well, then last Thursday afternoon, actually, “New Yorker”

magazine published a highly vulgar interview with Scaramucci where he

called Priebus a paranoid schizophrenic, among other things.

Today, Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the president made the decision to

remove Scaramucci after that interview. The president also wanted to give

his new chief of staff, General John Kelly a clean start without

Scaramucci. Let`s watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Look, the president

certainly felt that Anthony`s comments were inappropriate for a person in

that position. And he didn`t want to burden General Kelly also with that

line of succession, as I think we`ve made clear a few times over the course

of the last couple of days to several of you individually. But General

Kelly has the full authority to operate within the White House, and all

staff will report to him.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: I`m joined right now by NBC`s Katy Tur, “The New York Times`s”

Ken Vogel and “The Washington Post`s” Phil Rucker.

I want to start with Phil Rucker right here. This purging, one person

after another – anybody offends this guy is gone. And it looks like it`s

not going to stop.

PHIL RUCKER, “WASHINGTON POST,” MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: Yes, and in this

case, I don`t think it`s so much that Anthony Scaramucci offended the

president, it`s that he offended General Kelly. General Kelly came in, as

Sarah Sanders just said, with full authority from the president to make

changes in that staff, to bring order to the West Wing, which has been

chaotic for six straight months. And he wanted Scaramucci out, and so he`s

gone.

MATTHEWS: Katy, I got a feeling that the leitmotif, if you want to be

sophisticated about all this, the backdrop, isn`t just that there`s chaos.

(INAUDIBLE) Trump likes chaos. I think he`s afraid.

I think Trump – I think Peggy Noonan nailed him this week and he`s weak

and he`s afraid. And what he`s afraid of is, of course, the Russia

investigation. He`s afraid of Bob Mueller ultimately. And he`s trying to

shape up his team so he can face him down sometime between now and when he

fires the guy or gets him fired.

What do you think, Katy?

KATY TUR, NBC CORRESPONDENT: Oh, well, you know, listen, I think that

whether Donald Trump decides to fire Robert Mueller is something that

remains to be seen. It`s certainly a possibility. You can`t discount it

when it comes to Donald Trump. He has the temperament of somebody who will

get rid of somebody whenever he feels it is necessary.

We`ve seen that, as you just perfectly laid out with your introduction,

Chris. But the question is now who`s going to be comms director and who`s

also going to run DHS, which Secretary Kelly now no longer runs since he is

the chief of staff. And do they move somebody from the Department of

Justice over there? That`s a that`s rumor floating around right now, one

that no one can confirm at the moment.

But if he decided to push out Attorney General Jeff Sessions at some point,

what does that mean? Does that mean that the person who`s going to replace

him would not have to recuse himself from the investigation? And does that

mean that Robert Mueller would not be necessary? Is that what`s going on

through Donald Trump`s head right now? That`s just very unclear.

MATTHEWS: Right.

TUR: But right now, I think the safest thing to say is nobody is safe in

the Trump White House…

MATTHEWS: Including the president.

TUR: … maybe John Kelly for the moment, but you just don`t know.

MATTHEWS: Well, and let me – let me go – let me go to Ken Vogel. You`re

a “New York Times-er” now. Ken, congratulations to your new paper, amazing

break, another scoop again, a huge scoop, getting Scaramucci off the – off

the – out of the news early this afternoon.

I notice in life, my own experiences, when you`re scared, you get mad.

Nobody likes to be scared by anybody. When you get scared from anybody,

you turn against them because it bugs you to be scared. It`s true of men

and women, as well. I think Trump is scared. I go with Peggy Noonan this

weekend. He`s weak. He`s scared. I think all this going around purging

people – just like Kim Jong-un. What does he do? He knocks off all his

relatives when he gets scared. When you get scared of your position, you

start killing people around you. We don`t do that in this country. We

fire them. Trump seems to know how to fire. That`s my argument.

It`s not that he doesn`t like chaos, he doesn`t like being threatened

existentially by an investigation which he can`t seem to stop and that

hasn`t stopped because of this weekend`s craziness. It goes on and on

while we`re sitting here. Some of the best lawyers in the country are

looking for dirt on Donald Trump in every direction. He knows it. He is

scared. That`s what I think. Good ahead.

KEN VOGEL, “NEW YORK TIMES”: Yes. I mean, he`s very much fixated on the

Russia investigation. There`s no doubt about that. You can look at his

Twitter timeline to determine that. You can look at what`s going on in the

White House with the constant meetings of his own legal team and legal

teams for other staffers who are very much caught up in this Russia

investigation.

That said, I do think this is, per the lead-up, the intro that you just

played – this is just the way that Donald Trump runs an organizations. He

pits factions against one other. He`s sort of drawn to people who are

likely to clash with other people…

MATTHEWS: He`s running out of factions, Ken.

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: Well, look at the number of people that – Manafort was his

campaign chief. Chris Christie was the chief head of his transition. He

goes after the top people, the chief of staff. The word “chief” seems to

mean, You`re fired next. Just a thought.

VOGEL: Yes, but I think what`s happening here – I think what`s happening

here is that Reince Priebus was very much – there was an RNC faction and

Trump had grown dissatisfied with it through the course of the sort of

feuding with other factions, including Steve Bannon, including the New York

faction, which includes Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump, Gary Cohn, Dina

Powell.

MATTHEWS: OK…

VOGEL: And so the RNC faction…

(CROSSTALK)

VOGEL: What Scaramucci had (ph) to (ph) use (ph) almost – I`ve heard this

term used. I`m a little insensitive. But he was almost like a political

suicide bomber. He went in, he blew out the RNC faction, and blew himself

up in the process.

MATTHEWS: Yes, I think you`re right. Let me go back to Katy, who covers

him all the time. I want – you were great today again. I mean, “again” is

what I mean. Mostly, you are great. I mean, the way you were going to

about because you`re – you – you duked it out. You didn`t want to

(INAUDIBLE) You play defense as a journalist with Trump the whole

campaign. I watched it every night. And you`re on here talking about it.

So let`s talk about Trump. It seems to me that he`s getting rid of

factions. I mean, there is no more RNC Republican institutionalists in the

White House.

TUR: No.

MATTHEWS: That`s gone.

TUR: Yes.

MATTHEWS: His connection to the Republican Party (INAUDIBLE) we`ll talk

about it tomorrow night. We`ve been talking about it with the producers.

I think that`s gone. I think he`s only guy who used the Republican Party

to get where he is, but he`s not really a Republican.

TUR: Yes, the connection that he had to the Republican Party was tenuous,

at best. Many of the positions that he`s taken over the course of his

campaign and now his administration are not Republican policies. He

certainly hasn`t gone for Republican policies when it comes to health care.

He`s turned back and forth when he`s needed to in order to try to get

something done.

But he had his biggest link between himself and the – the White House and

the Congress was Reince Priebus, was this RNC faction that you just laid

out. With them gone, what happens? Does Donald Trump go to the Democrats?

Very unlikely. What he`s going to do probably is create his own path, his

own Trumpian version of policy and administrative decisions.

But with John Kelly, the question is, is he going to be able to get

anything done legislatively? Is he going to be able to manage Donald

Trump, get him on message, get him away from his Twitter, get him to stop

attacking other Republicans or attacking other members of Congress or

private citizens, or whatever it is, enough for them to actually get

something done with their agenda?

You know, he really cares about tax reform. Donald Trump says it over and

over again. It was one of his main campaign issues. Is he going to be

able to get in line enough to try and figure out a way to get Republicans

on board with some version of tax reform? And from what it looks like

right now, that`s posing to be more complicated, Chris, than health care

was, and we all saw how that turned out.

MATTHEWS: Phil Rucker, I remember Pat Moynihan. In interviewed him about

some of (INAUDIBLE) drinks with me. And he`s one of these guy`s who was

trying to fight smoking. So he wraps his cigarette up with Band-Aids and

marks it really hard to open up the pack. He still smoked, of course.

Donald Trump says, I don`t want to Twitter (INAUDIBLE) no, he isn`t. I

don`t want to have factional fighting. No, he doesn`t. He likes

Twittering. He`s got a – you know, an itchy trigger – Twitter finger, as

somebody said today. He also loves factional fighting. Then he brings in

this grown-up (INAUDIBLE) sort of stop that, when in fact, he likes both.

Why is there going to be any change in the White House as long as Trump`s

president?

RUCKER: I don`t know that there will be with the president. As Katy was

saying, look, General Kelly was named to this job on Friday. He woke up

Saturday morning to an angry tweet storm from Donald Trump, throwing bombs

at Capitol Hill, saying Senate, you know, leader Mitch McConnell, you need

to change the rules. You guys…

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: … he already has the rules, 50 votes.

RUCKER: Exactly.

MATTHEWS: He wants (INAUDIBLE)

RUCKER: So this is not going to change. What I think will change is

there`ll be some more order and process and structure within the staff and

at the White House to try to get things running a little more (INAUDIBLE)

MATTHEWS: Ken, what do you think`ll be different under this new guy? I

think we`ve still got Trump as president, still scared to death of Mueller

and really nervous about it to the point of a little bit crazy.

VOGEL: Well, to what Phil said, there will be an effort to instill more

order and discipline. Whether it will be successful or not, I think the

track record shows that it`s all Donald Trump. Donald Trump sets the tone.

If he wants to have people coming in and out of the Oval Office, which is

one of the things that Kelly apparently has identified as problematic and

is leading to this sort of chaos and lack of order, and one of the things

that he`s identified to change – if Donald Trump wants to have those

people coming in, he`s going to do it. If he wants to tweet, he`s going to

do it.

So John Kelly, very different approach from anything that we`ve seen thus

far. He doesn`t want – from what we`ve seen, he`s not going to adhere to

the “let Trump be Trump” mantra that was the guiding principle, at least

early in the campaign.

MATTHEWS: OK…

VOGEL: And that is very much not – Trump being Trump…

TUR: You know, Chris…

VOGEL: … is not a military regimented approach that we think that John

Kelly seeks to import here.

TUR: Chris, he doesn`t have a militarily regimented approach, certainly

not. But it is somewhat deferential when it comes to generals. That`s why

you`ve seen him surround himself with different generals and former and

retired generals within this administration.

That being said, getting a 71-year-old man to stop doing what he does every

day…

MATTHEWS: OK…

TUR: … is going to be a difficult task to undertake even for the most

disciplined of generals. To see Donald Trump not tweet, you might go on

for a little while where he gets off of the phone or only tweets things

that are on message with the White House, but inevitably, every time we`ve

seen this happen, and it`s happened a few times, he has reverted back when

he`s felt like he is under siege.

Wait for another story about Russia to drop. Wait for a negative story to

drop about Jared Kushner maybe, or Don, Junior, his son, or more

information to come out…

MATTHEWS: OK…

TUR: … that is not flattering to this president and he will pick up his

phone. He`s done it time and time again.

MATTHEWS: OK (INAUDIBLE) families say it`s 10:00 o`clock at night upstairs

at the White House. There`s no General Kelly around. The Romanovs are at

dinner, OK? They`re sitting around, having dinner. You`ve got Jared

there, the favorite son-in-law. You`ve got the favorite daughter. You`ve

got – Don, Junior, may be stopping by. They`re all sitting around,

talking about what kind of job General Kelly is doing.

Do you think they`re not going to be able to overrule him and say, You

know, he really doesn`t know politics like we do?

TUR: Well, that`s a good question. I mean, look at what Ivanka tweeted

today. She said, I`m really excited to be working alongside General Kelly.

That seems to say that she`s not going to working underneath him, not going

to be reporting to him…

MATTHEWS: I think it says that.

TUR: … like most of the staff is supposed to do. The staff is supposed

to report to the chief of staff.

That being said, there is some feeling that maybe they`ll go through him.

Maybe if they do have conversations with their father when it comes to

policy, wherever those conversations may happen, that they will, hopefully,

inform General Kelly about this at a later date, or at least get him in on

the conversation. But ultimately, how do you run a White House when the

top advisers, the two top advisers are two family members?

MATTHEWS: So you get up in the morning – you get up at 6:30 in the

morning. You`re a general. You hear the reveille (ph). You hear the

bugle call. And it`s still – it`s already too late, Katy, because you

this better than – it`s already too late. He`s read “The New York Times,”

Ken. He`s read “The New York Times.” He came in at 6:30 physically. He`s

already tweeted about it. And by the way, he`s already had the

conversation with his family. And here you are coming in third, General

Kelly, to try to find out what`s going on. It`s going to be an interesting

job description, being general to this guy who`s never really been in the

military.

Thank you so much, Katy Tur. Thank you, Ken Vogel of “The New York Times”

and Phil Rucker of the competitive, very competitive rival “Washington

Post.”

Coming up, much more on John Kelly`s first day as White House chief of

staff and the big move today to oust Anthony Scaramucci. Vamoose,

Scaramooch, as communications director. Will Kelly stop the chaos that`s

engulfed the White House? Will he change President Trump? What do you

think?

Plus, saving “Obama care,” as Trump pans his party for failing to repeal

the ACA. Republicans and Democrats are joining together to try and fix it,

do you think? We`ll see how that`s going tonight.

And reality bites. The list of American organizations who are pushing back

against the president is growing. The Boy Scouts apologized themselves for

his inappropriate speech. The military rejected his transgender ban. And

now police groups are resisting the president`s call to – boy, this is

disgraceful – to rough up suspects. That`s going to help community

relations.

Finally, let me finish tonight with “Trump Watch.” He won`t like it.

This is HARDBALL, where the action is.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MATTHEWS: What a difference a year makes. In 2016, when Donald Trump was

in a heated primary battle with Ted Cruz – remember him? – he knocked the

Texas senator for firing his communications director. Quote, “Ted Cruz

does not have the right temperament to be president. Look at way he

totally panicked in firing his director of communications. Bad.”

And quote, “Wow, was Ted Cruz disloyal to his very capable director of

communications. He used him as a scapegoat, fired him like a dog. Ted

panicked.”

What did Trump just do? Who did he just fire? I think it was his director

of communications.

We`ll be right back after this.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP (R), PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: Overall, I think we`re doing

incredibly well. The economy is doing incredibly well, and many other

things. So we`re starting from a really good base. I predict that General

Kelly will go down in terms of the position of chief of staff, one of the

great ever.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Welcome back to HARDBALL. That was President Trump, of course,

today expressing high hopes for his incoming chief of staff, General John

Kelly, after he was sworn in this morning.

The looming question, of course, is whether Kelly, a retired four-star

general who served over 40 years in the U.S. military can instill order in

an otherwise chaotic and sometimes weird White House.

As Peter Baker notes in “The New York Times,” the challenge is that –

quote – “At 71, Mr. Trump seems unlikely to discard a lifetime of

operating habits and learn to stick to a plan and temper his self-

destructive instincts.”

Well, yet, despite the infighting, the endless leaks and turf wars that

have plagued the West Wing to date, Trump today insists on Twitter that

there is – quote – “no White House chaos.”

Well, believe that, if you will.

That said, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders today told reporters that

Kelly will get to determine who gets access to the president.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

QUESTION: When it comes to the people who have access to the president,

will that conduit be narrowed down now? Will everything flow through Kelly

or will some things still flow around the chief of staff?

SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: As I just said, the

president has given full authority to General Kelly, and he will make those

determinations.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Well, the ouster of Anthony Scaramucci today is the first sign

the president intends to give Kelly that authority he will need to run the

West Wing.

And joining me right now are two experts, Matt Schlapp, chairman of the

American Conservative Union, and Eugene Robinson, a columnist with “The

Washington Post” and an MSNBC political analyst.

The inside guy, first, you. You know, I talked to somebody very…

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: … in our country`s history who said, I will take the job of

chief of staff, if they get the two kids out of there.

And that is going to be a challenge, because I do mean it`s the Romanovs.

He goes home at night with his kids. They`re the people he really trusts,

his son-in-law, and his daughter, and his son, and he does trust them more

than he does any hireling.

Now, against that is the fact that the general, General Kelly, has

apparently been wooed for this job in the reporting today since May, which

tells me he has got leverage. He come in and said, if you really, really

want me, Mr. President, I will serve my country in this new job if I get to

have the job, like Jim Baker had it with Reagan. I get to fire. I get to

hire.

Does he get that?

MATT SCHLAPP, FORMER WHITE HOUSE DIRECTOR OF POLITICAL AFFAIRS: Kind of.

Kind of.

MATTHEWS: You think he got that?

SCHLAPP: Yes, I do.

MATTHEWS: He`s the boss?

SCHLAPP: But Jim Baker, remember, was one of three. He was the chief of

staff. But he had to deal with Mike Deaver, the longtime friend, and Ed

Meese.

MATTHEWS: But nobody was friend – afraid of Deaver or Meese. They were

afraid of Baker.

SCHLAPP: Baker, his – the reason why he was successful is the man was

damn competent. And he did a good job. And he earned the president`s

trust.

And that`s the key. Too many of these people in the Trump White House

think, I have the title, therefore, I have got the goods. And the

president took them out for a test drive. And too many people in the West

Wing have been found wanting. And I think these changes are good.

MATTHEWS: You have to come to work very early to be the president`s chief

of staff, because he`s already done his worst damage by 6:30 in the

morning.

When he gets “The New York Times,” I hear, physical copy, maybe “The Post,”

physical copy, he goes to war. And he goes to war impulsively. And it is

already done. The day`s news is over. He`s tweeted, itchy trigger finger.

EUGENE ROBINSON, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: Yes. And what does he with that

phone may undo what you spent the last week trying to build up to.

MATTHEWS: Transgender people, goodbye, by dawn, by sun-up.

ROBINSON: I know.

Look, it appears today as if he is giving General Kelly the kind of

authority maybe that he would need. But I`m looking at my watch to see how

long this lasts.

I`m oft school that Donald Trump, 70, 71 years old, used to working this

way all his professional life, is probably not going to change a lot.

Great. Let`s hope America succeeds.

MATTHEWS: Is the firing over?

SCHLAPP: No.

MATTHEWS: Thank you. You`re an honest man.

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: No, you`re an honest man. There are more firings to come. This

purging is going to go on and on.

SCHLAPP: There was an big RNC faction that Reince Priebus brought in.

And my guess is over time General Kelly and over a quick period of time is

going to see if they should be on the team or not. The fact is, I actually

think the president – I think it is wrong – I think what you guys are

saying is actually wrong.

I think the president has looked at the last six months and realized they

can do a lot better. Despite what he says in press conferences and

everything else, I think he has higher expectations for his team.

And I think he feels like his agenda is being held hostage by this

investigation.

MATTHEWS: Did you go through the hit list I started the show with?

SCHLAPP: Yes. I did.

MATTHEWS: That`s a lot of firings.

SCHLAPP: It is.

MATTHEWS: That`s a lot of firings.

And, by the way, I think that Senator Sessions may be moved over to, what

do you think, Homeland Security, someplace where you could get somebody

into Justice who will do the dirty work for him, getting rid of Mueller?

SCHLAPP: Or Jeff Sessions gets to build the wall. I guess it`s however

you look at it. He might like that.

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: So, you`re with me on this, Matt. You realize this president is

unstoppable when it comes to stopping this investigation?

SCHLAPP: No, no, let me tell you.

(CROSSTALK)

SCHLAPP: I will go fast. I will go fast.

I actually think there were a lot of people brought into the White House

and the White House was set up in a way where it could not work

functionally. And I actually think it is good that they`re making…

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: Well, who brought Sessions in?

SCHLAPP: I think the Cabinet has been great.

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: He should stay there? The president shouldn`t fire him?

SCHLAPP: Sessions should be in his Cabinet. And I hope they can work this

out and he can stay.

(CROSSTALK)

ROBINSON: Already, just in six months, we have been in multiple situations

where a situation is approaching, and the president is thinking about doing

something, and everybody tells him it is a bad idea, and he knows it`s a

bad idea, and he shouldn`t do it, and he does it anyway.

Firing Comey, he does it anyway. So, you really think…

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: I want to have some fun with today`s news, because everybody has

got a theory about what happened to the Mooch, why he has vamoosed.

Here`s the story, the latest story.

Gene, you start now.

The latest story is the women around the president, in other words, decent

folk, Melania, of course, his daughter, said this guy`s language is so

vulgar, so awful – and it was really almost unprintable, except “The New

York Times” managed to get it in print last week about Bannon and the rest

of it. We all know this.

ROBINSON: Yes.

MATTHEWS: The news that was fit to print was different last week in “The

New York Times.”

That they said, this is gross. It`s grossing you out. Your place in

history, daddy, will be destroyed and tainted by this gross-out guy, Mr.

Scaramucci.

So, that`s why he get rid of him.

Do you believe that?

ROBINSON: That may be a factor.

Here is another factor, something I personally think was important. Right

after Scaramucci came in, the Breitbart story that was basically headlined,

well, Trump show is over, now it is the Scaramucci show. I don`t think the

president liked that at all.

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: I don`t think he likes competing…

(CROSSTALK)

ROBINSON: And I think that came out of the Bannon faction.

SCHLAPP: And, actually, maybe it`s the opposite of what you all are

saying, which is General Kelly came in and he had a conversation with

Scaramucci, and basically Scaramucci wasn`t going to be able to be a one-

man band. And he was able to get rid of him.

MATTHEWS: Last question to Matt Schlapp.

I believe that Trump decided that as long as Bob Mueller is there, which is

the biggest story this year, no matter what else happens – that Scaramucci

will be forgotten in a week. It`s Trump fear of Mueller, because Mueller

has proven already, like all great special prosecutors – and I don`t mean

this against Trump, necessarily.

I think he is smart to be scared. I don`t think he is paranoid. They are

really coming for him. Special prosecutors are armed with unlimited scope,

if they can follow any trail. If Ken Starr could travel from Whitewater,

which was nothing, to Paula Jones, which was something, to what is her name

in the White House…

ROBINSON: Lewinsky.

MATTHEWS: Lewinsky, which was really trouble for the president.

This guy can go from here to the tax returns over to business dealings in

Russia. He can go to possible money-laundering. He can go to everything

with the Trump enterprise. And Trump doesn`t want a guy doing that,

because that guy could be working harder than he is with better people.

And he has got to stop this thing. This is an existential threat to Trump.

Don`t you agree?

(CROSSTALK)

SCHLAPP: I don`t know if he has to stop…

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: You think it`s an existential threat, this investigation?

SCHLAPP: Any special counsel on a president is a threat.

MATTHEWS: OK. Thank you.

Gene, any thought on this? I think history shows they do the job.

ROBINSON: I agree with you. I`m on record as saying I think he is going

to try to fire Mueller. And we will see what happens.

MATTHEWS: I`m with you on that. I don`t see how he can stop.

Thank you.

An existential threat, a phrase overused, by the way, often.

(CROSSTALK)

SCHLAPP: Sounds like John McLaughlin. I don`t know what is going on.

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: I know. It`s way overused, but in this case I think a threat to

his existence as president.

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: He said be nice. I shouldn`t talk about – anyway, thank you,

Matt Schlapp, as always, an honest man often as he can be.

Anyway, thank you, Eugene Robinson, which is always.

Up next: President Trump threatens lawmakers, saying he will slash their

benefits if they can`t send him a health care bill. But can Republicans

and Democrats come together and actually pass legislation? We will see.

This is HARDBALL, where the action is.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MATTHEWS: Welcome back to HARDBALL.

Well, President Trump is going after Congress and insurance companies

following his party`s latest failure to repeal Obamacare.

This morning, the president wrote: “If Obamacare is hurting people, and it

is, why shouldn`t it hurt the insurance companies and why would Congress

not be paying what the public pays?”

Well, this comes after a series of tweets on Saturday with the president

saying: “If a new health care bill isn`t approved quickly, bailouts for

insurance companies and bailouts for members of Congress will end very

soon. And unless the Republican senators are total quitters, repeal and

replace is not dead. Demand another vote before voting on any other bill,”

he says.

Anyway, today, more than 40 members of a bipartisan House group – it`s a

group called the Problem Solvers Caucus – released a plan they say

outlines five realistic solutions to help fix the Affordable Care Act.

They hope the House will reconsider or consider the reforms after it

returns from August recess. That`s in about three weeks.

Pennsylvania Republican Charlie Dent is a member of the Problem Solvers

Caucus. He joins me now.

Congressman, I have a lot of respect for you and your moderation and your

attempt to sort of figure out something. But how do you do anything with

John McCain saying, I`m not going to vote for whatever Trump is pushing,

I`m not going to do it, making it pretty clear in a kind of screw-you

thumbs down the other day, at 1:00 in the morning, actually?

And you also have Paul Ryan, your speaker, saying, I want to repeal, I

don`t want to fix?

REP. CHARLIE DENT (R), PENNSYLVANIA: Well, Chris, I`ll tell you what.

Here is the answer.

We are trying to reshape the health care reform debate in this country.

Forty-three of us, Republicans and Democrats alike, have a plan to

stabilize the individual insurance market. There are things in here that

the Republicans like. There are things in here that the Democrats like.

Basically, it`s five things. We`re going to make sure those cost-sharing

reduction payments are brought under the appropriations process and that

they are made, so that people who are people who need insurance can afford

it with the subsidies. We also provide for a stabilization fund.

We reform the employer mandates, so we effectively repeal it for small

businesses in this country. We repeal the medical device tax and we allow

for some state innovation on the exchanges. That`s the plan.

MATTHEWS: Why would any Democrat vote for a plan that exempts people that

hire less than 500 people, the barbershops, the beauty parlors, the local

dinettes, the local small restaurants? They don`t have 500 employees. The

independent bookstores don`t have 500 employees.

So, all those people who work in all those places are out of insurance.

They don`t have health care. Why would a Democrat go for that?

(CROSSTALK)

DENT: Well, the law currently says that people under – that if you`re an

employer with more than 50 employees, you must provide insurance.

But we`re finding that this has been a hardship on many smaller employers.

But what we find, though, people can still get their insurance on

exchanges. We`re not touching the individual mandate. They can go into

the exchanges and get their coverage if necessary.

But for a lot of small businesses, I will tell you, it has impeded growth.

I have seen a lot of companies with fewer than 50 employees who said

they`re not hiring. They`re not going to break the 50-person threshold

because of the compliance costs associated with the employer mandate.

So, we`re not touching the individual mandate, but we are touching the

employer mandate, which many Democrats acknowledge has been a hardship.

MATTHEWS: Are you going to get a vote on this, your plan?

DENT: Well, right now, we have to sell this to the leadership. I believe

that the leadership should jump at this. There`s a lot here to like.

And I suspect some of the leadership…

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: Yes, I know, but you have a Republican Party that wants to

repeal. And you want to fix. That`s a big difference. You want to fix

it. They want to get rid of it.

(CROSSTALK)

DENT: Well, I`m making a case for partial repeal.

(CROSSTALK)

DENT: We repeal the medical device tax.

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: You`re laughing. You know you`re laughing. You`re playing with

words.

It`s not partial repeal. They want to get rid of it.

DENT: I understand.

But I have said all along that we have overused that term repeal, replace.

After the 2012 election, the dynamics have changed, because President Obama

was in for four more years.

MATTHEWS: OK.

DENT: The law was going to bake in. So, we had to refine our – we had to

refine our approach, I felt.

MATTHEWS: OK.

Well, you`re great. You`re out of step with your party, though. Your

party wants to repeal. You want to fix. And that`s a big difference.

Maybe got to form a new political party for the suburbs, but we don`t have

one right now.

But thank you. Keep working at it. I`m not sarcastic, and I`m not

cynical. I would like to see a group like yours be in charge. I don`t

think they are.

Thank you, U.S. Congressman Charlie Dent of Allentown.

Up next: In the past week, President Trump has been publicly rebuked by

the Boy Scouts, the military, and the police departments all across

America. Are American institutions becoming part of the resistance? He

has pushed too far with the groups that we really care about.

You`re watching HARDBALL.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



MATTHEWS: Welcome back to HARDBALL.

Well, last week, Anthony Scaramucci vowed to get Trump to be Trump. Well,

today, he`s out of a job. With friends like these, who needs enemies?

Anyway, President Trump, who has a history of demanding loyalty from his

subordinates, has lately been experiencing some pushback from the

unlikeliest of places, organizations like the Boy Scouts, police

departments, even the military.

Well, reality is biting Donald Trump. On Friday, police officers across

the country moved to distance themselves, as they should, from the

president after he urged police to not be too nice with suspects. Here he

goes.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: When you see these thugs

being thrown into the back of a paddy wagon, you just see them thrown in,

rough.

I said, please don`t be too nice.

(LAUGHTER)

TRUMP: Like, when you guys put someone in a car and you`re protecting

their head, you know, the way you put your hand over – like, don`t hit

their head, and they have just killed somebody, don`t hit their head. I

said, you can take the hand away, OK?

(LAUGHTER)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Macho, macho man.

Anyway, the police department in Suffolk County, New York, where Trump was

speaking, pushed back, tweeting, “As a department, we do not and will not

tolerate roughing up prisoners.”

Well, last – just last week, the president`s own chairman of the Joint

Chiefs of Staff, Joseph Dunford, was forced to clarify the president`s

abrupt announcement banning transgender people from military service for

now. There will be no modifications to the current policy towards

transgender troops. That`s what the military says.

Anyway, the head of the Boy Scouts also issued an apology to the scouting

community after President Trump turned an annual jamboree, (INAUDIBLE) into

a personal political rally.

For more I`m joined by the roundtable, Jennifer Rubin, she`s columnist with

“The Washington Post”, Ruth Marcus is deputy editor and columnist also with

“The Washington Post”, and Clarence Page is with – he`s a columnist with

“The Chicago Tribune”.

Let`s start with this Trump – I don`t know how many chiefs of staff he`s

going to have to have, but whatever he wants to do, he does. You know,

remind me of Joe McCarthy going after the army, which was really his

waterloo. You know, he found some dentist who was a communist party

member, decided that was a big issue, that really brought him down.

And my question is, is anybody going to be able to stop him? And, by the

way, why does he abuse the Boy Scouts? Why does he abuse a meeting with

the police officers? And why does he abuse the army by making – issuing

dicta from the White House without checking with the chiefs of staff?

JENNIFER RUBIN, COLUMNIST, THE WASHINGTON POST: I think you said it. He

has this macho act that he puts and he thinks this endears him somehow or

shows that he is tough. And the fact none of these groups appreciate this,

none of these groups –

MATTHEWS: You mean he`s never actually personally been involved with a

difficult, dangerous arrest?

RUBIN: Yes, exactly.

MATTHEWS: He`s had to (INAUDIBLE) a murderer in the streets of the middle

of the night like a real police officer has to do?

RUBIN: Right.

MATTHEWS: Oh, I didn`t realize. He`s never done that.

Was he in the military, Ruth? I didn`t know that. He served as high-

ranking. Was he a grunt? Did he have anything to do with the military?

Was a Boy Scout even? I don`t think he knows that world –

RUTH MARCUS, COLUMNIST, THE WASHINGTON POST: You know, they said he was

joking today about throwing thugs in the back of the paddy wagon. Seemed

funny to me.

MATTHEWS: What part seemed funny? Ha!

Clarence –

CLARENCE PAGE, COLUMNIST, THE CHICAGO TRIBUNE: If I could speak as a

veteran of both Army and the Boy Scouts –

MARCUS: Right. And the paddy wagon?

PAGE: And that, by the way, is an ethnic slur. That was – but anyway –

MATTHEWS: That was an Irish slur, right. It`s a paddy wagon.

PAGE: That`s right. We don`t say that in Chicago.

But I can tell you that for a man who admires the military as much as he

does, he has no discipline. And it seems to take him a while to understand

that he has offended people.

But he wasn`t talking to those audiences. He was talking to his base, as

he always is. Except today at ceremony to present Congressional Medal of

Honor, I was proud of him. He stuck to the script. It was a beautiful

piece that he read. You saw that? It was terrific.

MATTHEWS: He did. He read the script. Some speech writer deserves credit

for it. We have to find the speechwriter.

(CROSSTALK)

PAGE: In each of those instances, he is using this group as, you know –

MATTHEWS: Studio audience.

MARCUS: Studio audience. So, you know, first, it`s the poor Boy Scouts.

Then, those police officers who don`t know what to do.

MATTHEWS: But they were already laughing. When he thrown that head thing,

in the car, I know it`s the police officers behind him were not laughing

because they`ve been in situations like that and it is dangerous, they

arrest somebody.

MARCUS: Right. And then the military and transgender issue in another

way, he is holding everybody hostage. But America is a better person,

better institution, a better country than Donald Trump is treating it as.

And so, that`s why you have this reaction of –

MATTHEWS: How about this? We have a complicated issue like surgery

perhaps or hormone treatment for people who are trans – reassigning

themselves. And that`s a tricky issue and some people – you have to go

case by case. He just come in and said they shouldn`t be here.

MARCUS: Right.

MATTHEWS: Who is this guy to talk like that?

RUBIN: He has no grasp of any level of detail. So, he hears a word, he

grasps on to that, oh, I have to please these people, OK, just get rid of

the transgender process. There`s no thought process. There`s no nuance.

There`s no sort of care in what he is doing. I think part of the issue

here is he is obviously failing.

MATTHEWS: What about Peggy Noonan on Saturday. I mean, she said he is

basically weak. He is a whiner.

PAGE: That`s keyword, weak. I mean, he does not want to be associated

with that word at all. I don`t want to be between Peggy Noonan and Maureen

Dowd by the way, because –

MATTHEWS: Peggy is a conservative, but she`s her own conservative.

PAGE: That`s right.

MATTHEWS: And she`s stuck into him, Ruth, this weekend, in a way that I`m

sure he wasn`t ready for. And I`m sure he heard about it from his peeps.

MARCUS: You know, Donald Trump has this really un-airing instinct to be

able to find the soft underbelly for anybody he knows where their

vulnerabilities are. And Peggy did a great job of finding his

vulnerability, being called a girly man like that. It`s not going to –

MATTHEWS: Reminding the men of their first wives. It was really –

another switch there.

Anyway, the roundtable is sticking with us. And up next, these three

people, all geniuses, will tell me something I don`t know. This is

HARDBALL, where the action is.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MATTHEWS: We`re back with our HARDBALL roundtable.

Jennifer, tell me something I don`t know.

RUBIN: Well, social conservatives think they`re in their heyday. In fact,

they`re on a decline. They`re closing in on the ranks of social

conservatives. They`re at 34 percent. Social liberals rather are at 34

percent. They`re old. They`re graying. They`re slowing dying off and

they`re going to lose a place in the –

MATTHEWS: The conservatives are?

RUBIN: Yes.

MATTHEWS: Ruth?

MARCUS: It was very telling when President Trump had dinner, of course, at

President Trump`s hotel on Saturday night, with some top aides. One of the

people who wasn`t there was his national security adviser, H.R. McMaster.

Instead, he had deputy national security adviser, Dina Powell. He`s said

not to be very happy with General McMaster.

MATTHEWS: Oh, good. Was he comped at the hotel? He paid the full bill?

MARCUS: I`m sure he paid the full bill.

MATTHEWS: Clarence?

PAGE: President Trump was bragging about the 2.6 percent growth rate and

economy, saying this shows that his prediction was correct. His promise

was correct. He`s on track for a 3 percent –

MATTHEWS: He said 4 percent. Is it three he promised?

PAGE: Well, three is what he promised. He says now 2.6. He got monthly

mixed up with the annual. The annual growth rate is projected to be 2.0 by

now –

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: I haven`t heard. But he likes the market more than he does the

GDP.

Anyway, thank you, Jennifer Rubin, Ruth Marcus, and Clarence Page.

Up next, it seems like not a day goes by that we don`t get another

bombshell piece of reporting from either “The Washington Post” or “The New

York Times”. Is President Trump unintentionally ushering in the print

journalism? We`ve got three print people here to say, yes!

This is HARDBALL, where the action is.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MATTHEWS: Welcome back to HARDBALL.

Journalism under the Trump administration has been one breaking news story

after another. In the latest edition of “Vanity Fair”, Jim Warren, the

chief media writer for the Poynter Institute writes about the fierce

ongoing battle between reporters at “The New York Times” and “The

Washington Post.”

He writes: Call it the last newspaper war as two great survivors face off

with the different strategies and different economic realities but the same

audacity and impressive array of talent and two highly competitive leaders.

Keep going, I`m joined right now by Jim Warren, who wrote the piece.

Jim, what is it about Trump? I mean, this is a fastball but is right down

the middle. Why is Trump selling newspapers?

JIM WARREN, CHIEF MEDIA WRITER, POYNTER INSTITUTE FOR MEDIA STUDIES: Well,

because this is all crazy and every single day, you`ve got something that

could never have possibly imagined. Every single day, we are looking at

stories, right, and going, oh my gosh, he`s really topped himself now.

And, you know, you`ve got this provocative entertainer who is absolutely

red meat for us and is stunning us virtually every week and it started with

the campaign whose outcome none of us foresaw.

And intelligently two papers, two war horses have decided to invest

substantially in resources, a time that their competitors are heading south

and so far, it`s paying off when it comes at eyeballs looking at their

stuff.

MATTHEWS: Agreed. And just as we are talking about, “The Washington Post”

is out tonight at this moment with breaking story right now, revealing it

was President Trump himself who crafted that misleading statement to Donald

Trump Jr. released earlier this month, the one saying that the campaign`s

meeting with the Russians last year was about adoptions.

Well, “The Post`s” Philip Rucker broke that story and joins us now.

Phil, this suggests the president`s involved with a cover-up and possibly

obstruction because he – didn`t he know certainly by this year that that

meeting was – that came after word from the Russians in that e-mail that

they were pushing for him to win the election. It wasn`t about adoptions.

That meeting was about helping Trump win the election.

PHILIP RUCKER, WHITE HOUSE BUREAU CHIEF, THE WASHINGTON POST: Well, you`re

right about the meeting. And let`s just set the scene here. What happen

is Trump is leaving the G20 summit in Germany and his advisors have been

discussing how to handle this “New York Times” inquiry about the meeting

and decided to be as fully transparent as possible, that it was in their

interest to get the story out there.

But the president overruled them. He dictated a statement misleading at

best. Some would argue it left a lot of important information out, and

overruled his advisors on behalf of his son. And it`s an example of the

president taking full control over the Russia scandal, becoming his own

lawyer, his own strategist, his own publicist even, and in so doing,

exposing himself to some danger, not only political danger, but

potentially, legal dangers and that`s according to a number of advisers to

the president that my colleagues and I have interviewed over the last few

weeks.

MATTHEWS: And one last question, it seems to me that the was the second

time we heard that Trump tried to double-down on this cover up if you will,

where the other time he said, oh, adoptions, that`s what we talked about

the other meeting. He was trying to give credibility to the idea of the

adoptions by saying that`s all the Russians wanted to talk about.

RUCKER: That`s right. He wanted that to be the story line, but his

advisers, the people working with him and the other people involved in this

case really felt that it would be – it would behoove them to get all the

information out immediately. They knew that this would eventually surface

and indeed it did.

What we ended up having, of course, were three days of changing statements

until Donald Trump Jr., the president`s son, eventually released that e-

mail which disclosed as we now know that the premise for this meeting was

to share information about Hillary Clinton from the Russian government.

MATTHEWS: All right. Thanks for reporting this as fast as can you to us,

as well as to your paper. Thank you, Phil Rucker.

RUCKER: Thank you, Chris.

MATTHEWS: Let me go back to Jim Warren. This is an example of what we do

on this show almost every night. We`re lucky to come on at 7:00 Eastern.

I got to tell you, these stories post early. They don`t wait for midnight.

They don`t embargo them. This is good for us to get the story well before

it hits print tomorrow morning.

WARREN: Well, stop and think how you opened your show. You opened your

show with a “New York Times” exclusive on Scaramucci getting the boot. I

suspect it was largely handiwork of the relentless Maggie Haberman who was

clearly so deep inside, so deep inside this guy`s head, she should be

sending invoices as a shrink. I mean, she clearly understands the call

(ph).

And now, at the end of the show, you`ve got this – can you top this, in

which they did seemingly exclusive by “The Washington Post.” So, it`s

pretty impressive, but it also comes against the backdrop of the

Trump/Bannon attempt to essentially delegitimize the press and delegitimize

notions of fairness and precision. So, they are fighting an uphill battle.

MATTHEWS: That`s coming in a September issue of “Vanity Fair”. Jim

Warren`s piece is online now. Great reporting.

I`m not always big on media reporters, but you`re about the best. Thank

you so much, Jim Warren.

WARREN: Thanks, Chris.

MATTHEWS: When we return, let me finish tonight with Trump Watch. It`s

going to be tough on him.

You`re watching HARDBALL.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MATTHEWS: Trump Watch, Monday, July 31st, 2017.

The firing of Anthony Scaramucci is the latest proof that the Trump White

House is not in state of endless chaos. Well, that`s if you live in the

bubble of B.S. that comes blowing at us from Trump world where up is down,

nonsense is logical and craziness is normal. We just talked about the

major newspapers of this country and their competition to unearth the true

reality of this president. No wonder Trump is reading more and enjoying

less. But thank God we have them.

Here`s Peggy Noonan, the best of Ronald Reagan speechwriters and her

regular Saturday column, a must-read, I believe, in “The Wall Street

Journal” this weekend. Quote: The president`s primary problem as leader is

not that he is impetuous, brash or naive. It`s not that he is

inexperienced, crude and outsider.

It is that he is weak and sniveling. It is that he undermines himself

almost daily by ignoring traditional norms and forms of American

masculinity. He`s not strong and self-controlled. Not cool and tough.

Not low-key and determined.

He`s whiney, weepy and self pitying. He throws himself sobbing on the body

politic. He`s a drama queen.

Half the president`s tweets show utter weakness. They are plaintive,

shrill little cries, usually just after dawn. It`s all whimpering

accusation and finger-pointing: nobody`s nice to me. Why don`t they

appreciate me?

Well, then, yesterday`s “New York Times” front page lead really put the

hammer to Trump, written by chief White House correspondent Peter Baker.

It cites the firing of Reince Priebus and his replacement by General Kelly.

Quote: The shakeup followed a week that saw the bombastic with me or

against me president defied as never before by Washington and its

institutions, including Republicans in Congress, his own attorney general,

the uniformed military leadership, police officers and even the Boy Scouts.

While weakness is the real problem of the Trump presidency, he can`t lead

the country because he can`t control himself.

And that`s HARDBALL for now. Thanks for being with us.

“ALL IN WITH CHRIS HAYES” starts right now.

THIS IS A RUSH TRANSCRIPT. THIS COPY MAY NOT BE IN ITS FINAL FORM AND MAY

BE UPDATED.

END

Copyright 2017 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are

protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced,

distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the

prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter

or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the

content.>