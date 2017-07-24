Hardball with Chris Matthews, Transcript 7/24/2017 Trump & Atty. General

Transcript:

Date: July 24, 2017

Guest: David Cay Johnston, John Feehery, Buddy Carter, Ruth Marcus,

Charlie Savage, Sabrina Siddiqui

CHRIS MATTHEWS, HOST: Whatever it takes.

Let`s play HARDBALL.

Good evening. I`m Chris Matthews in Washington.

We begin an explosive week in Trump land. Anything is possible. President

Trump displays no limits to what he will do to protect himself. He accepts

no limits of what he will do now. The presidency is his and he will use

every weapon at hand, the greatest of which is his personal readiness to

use all of them.

He`s fired men and women in his way and he will fire more. He will fire

until he gets what he wants, a North Korean caliber of obedience. He will

assert powers never imagined. No attorney general, no special prosecutor

is safe the moment Trump decides to dump him. And this weekend, he tweeted

that he has the complete power to pardon.

This morning, he took another shot at Attorney General Sessions. Quote,

“So why aren`t the committees and investigators, and if course, our

beleaguered” – there`s a shot – “attorney general looking into crooked

Hillary`s crimes and Russian relations,” whatever they were.

Axios today reported President Trump is so unhappy with Attorney General

Jeff Sessions that he has raised the possibility of bringing back Rudolph

Giuliani to head the Justice Department, according to West Wing confidants.

Anyway, Giuliani denied he was being considered for the position, although

he may not have heard that conversation, and he backed Sessions`s decision

to recuse himself.

Well, according to NBC News, one source close to the White House said the

Giuliani idea can best be described as spitballing. Well, today at an

event with White House interns, the president only rolled his eyes when he

was asked about Sessions. Let`s watch it.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

QUESTION: Mr. President (INAUDIBLE) Jeff Sessions (INAUDIBLE)

(LAUGHTER)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: That`s the president behaving like an intern. Anyway, in an

interview with “The New York Times” last week, President Trump criticized

his attorney general for not letting the president know that he would

recuse himself. Let`s watch that.

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Well, Sessions should have

never recused himself. And if he was going to recuse himself, he should

have told me before he took the job and I would have picked somebody else.

(END AUDIO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Well, the president also delivered this warning to Robert

Mueller.

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Mueller (INAUDIBLE) your finances, your family`s

finances unrelated to Russia. Is that a red line?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Would that be a breach of what his actual…

TRUMP: I would say yes. Yes, I would say yes.

(END AUDIO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: I`m joined right now by “USA Today`s” Heidi Przybyla,

“Washington Post” columnist Eugene Robinson and David Cay – and David Cay

Johnston, the author of “The Making of Donald Trump.” Thank you all.

Let`s start with Heidi. It seems to me he`s operating on two fronts. We

got the pardon thing he`s keeping back, like his little Derringer in his

back pocket. And then we have this frontal attack on the attorney general

and on Mueller. Is there any doubt that Trump will do what he has to do to

save himself?

HEIDI PRZYBYLA, “USA TODAY,” MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: I think he`s being

pretty transparent, Chris, about it. We`ve had presidents in the past who

have been accused of executive overreach or doing things in secret. This

is right in front of us. And it`s begun from the very beginning with his

attacks on the intelligence community, his attacks on the media, now on his

own attorney general.

There`s no question that he`s going after Sessions because – he said it

was because of his recusal. It`s not because of the job that Sessions is

doing as attorney general. Arguably, he is fulfilling Trump`s agenda more

than any other cabinet member at this point, with immigration and…

MATTHEWS: So it`s targeted on preventing himself from being challenged,

impeached, whatever by Mueller.

PRZYBYLA: But the amazing thing is he`s totally transparent about it.

MATTHEWS: Gene, let`s talk about the – the president making it clear. As

Heidi said, he`s made it very clear he wants to have a clear road to

exoneration. And the way to do that is get Sessions to quit. Pick

somebody to replace him who`ll do what he`s told to do. And what he`s told

to do will be, of course, fire Mueller and not name another special counsel

and drop this whole thing.

EUGENE ROBINSON, “WASHINGTON POST,” MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: Right, but

I`m not sure how he thinks he`s going to get that, how he`s going to get…

MATTHEWS: What would stop him?

ROBINSON: … an attorney general who`s actually going to do the Saturday

massacre on whatever day it happens. Now, maybe – maybe he can find that.

It seems to me that his annoyance and exasperation with Sessions is

possibly could be just that, could be that he just can`t get out of his

head the idea that Sessions`s recusal somehow started this cascade of

events, even though it didn`t. But Trump seems to actually believe that.

So what he seems to be doing now is essentially what he did to Sean Spicer,

which is make it impossible for him to stay. And so this thing about the

beleaguered attorney general…

(CROSSTALK)

PRZYBYLA: He`s the one who`s beleaguering him.

ROBINSON: For the president to say that about his own attorney general –

it`s as if he`s trying to put Sessions into a position where he has to

resign.

MATTHEWS: Out of humiliation.

ROBINSON: Oh, yes.

MATTHEWS: Well, David, you`ve been writing about this. You had a great

job at “The San Francisco Examiner,” I recall, once, and now you`re doing

this book. Tell me, what is Trump capable of doing here to save himself?

DAVID CAY JOHNSTON, AUTHOR, “THE MAKING OF DONALD TRUMP”: Oh, Donald will

do anything to save himself, including, if necessary, throwing members of

his own family under the bus. He`s in full survival mode here, so you

shouldn`t be surprised at anything Donald does.

And I agree with Heidi. He`s being quite transparent. As a candidate, he

talked like the presidency was a dictator. As president, he acts as if he

thinks the presidency is a dictator.

By the way, I was at “The LA Times” in San Francisco.

MATTHEWS: Oh, I thought so.

(LAUGHTER)

MATTHEWS: Anyway, let me ask you about this…

(CROSSTALK)

JOHNSTON: The other guy, the other David Johnston.

MATTHEWS: Well, you have to answer for him, too. Let me ask you about

this shot at Schiff. Now, Schiff does a lot of TV time and he may be

running for president or senator, but that`s all right. Politicians do

that. Calling him calling sleazy – anybody that questions Trump is

deserving, according to Trump, of the worst kind of put-down. “Sleazy” is

just about at the top of the worst thing you can say about a politician.

Tell me about that tendency, to give people nicknames and things like that

that he`s shown already, destroy somebody`s reputation if they get in your

way.

JOHNSTON: Well, this belittling of other people has been a tactic of

Donald`s his whole life. This isn`t something new. And so it`s not the

least bit surprising that he is going to continue to in various ways attack

anybody.

Donald has two modes, adoration and survival. That`s it. There`s two

sides to the coin, adoration and survival. And he is so far in over his

head on this job that, as I predicted, he`s becoming more and more erratic

as time goes by.

MATTHEWS: Let`s look at “USA Today.” It has an amazing front page, top of

the fold. Already at 42 percent – well, here it is. They woke up this

morning. I read the paper. Look, it says “Americans poll, split 42

percent to 42 percent on impeaching” Clinton – I mean, impeaching Trump.

It is to me – look, they haven`t brought a case to court. They haven`t

taken it to the House Judiciary Committee. There hasn`t been a finding or

hearings or anything. Forty-two percent of the people want to get rid of

this guy and only 42 percent want to save him, even though he got 46

percent in the election, so 4 percent are dropping off already going from,

I voted for the guy, to, I want him impeached. I mean, it`s astounding!

PRZYBYLA: You know what I thought was even more notable in that poll is

that 46 percent think that he`s not making it to the end of his first term.

Just 27 percent think that he will. So we know our country…

ROBINSON: (INAUDIBLE)

PRZYBYLA: … is evenly divided…

(CROSSTALK)

PRZYBYLA: … but the fact that only 27 percent actually acknowledge that

despite their wishes, they don`t think that he will make it – I thought

that that was an astounding…

MATTHEWS: It would be hard to anyone somebody who could pass muster with

lawyers now. You know, the voir dire. You know, Have you got an open mind

on this? I mean, the American people have closed their – they`ve have

made a decision. Forty-two percent say, Get the guy out of here. Now we

don`t need a trial.

ROBINSON: Yes. Right. Now, of course, that`s kind of a political

question, right? So you get political answers. I mean – ultimately,

impeachment is a political process…

MATTHEWS: Yes, but we`ve learned…

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: … information on this Russia thing. Go ahead.

JOHNSTON: Yes. Jerry Ford said the reason that he pardoned Nixon in part

is was he believed it would be impossible to get a fair jury to try him.

So the idea is not without precedent regarding Trump. And if Trump is

removed from office and isn`t tried, convicted and in prison, he will spend

the rest of his life doing what Nixon didn`t do. Nixon shut up and then

came back trying to revive himself. Donald will attack the legitimacy of

the U.S. government.

MATTHEWS: I`m not sure he`ll obey the court. We have no reason to believe

he will obey any norm. We`ve seen it with this nepotism thing. He goes

right down his direction. Anyway, as – look what he did to his

predecessor, accusing him of being an illegal immigrant. And he did it

over and over and over and over again. The guy`s ruthless on this stuff,

if it benefits him politically. And unfortunately for this country to say

it – I think it helped to get elected president.

ROBINSON: Of course it did.

MATTHEWS: Yes, OK, thank you. I`m very – as I mentioned, the president

has a pattern of ruthlessly getting rid of anyone who creates a problem for

him. He fired his campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, after “The New York

Times” reported Manafort`s business dealings with a pro-Russian Ukrainian

political party from Ukraine. According to a new book by Bloomberg

reporter Josh Green, Jared Kushner delivered the news at a breakfast

meeting. At first, Manafort objected to stepping down. According to

Green, Kushner`s demeanor hardened, and he glanced at his watch. We`re

putting out a press release at 9:00 AM that says you`ve resigned. He said,

That`s in 30 seconds. This is Kushner, that sweetheart that we saw today

walking happily to testify.

And then there was the firing of national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Again, it came after media reports embarrassed the White House by revealing

that Flynn had, in fact, discussed sanctions with the Russian officials.

And the White House had known about it for weeks, by the way, but they

finally got around under pressure to doing something. According to

President Trump, Flynn did nothing wrong but was fired for misleading the

vice president. Here he goes.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Fired him because of what he said to Mike Pence, very simple. Mike

was doing his job. He was calling countries and his counterparts. So it

certainly would have been OK with me if he did it. I would have directed

him to do it if I thought he wasn`t doing it. I didn`t direct him, but I

would have directed him because that`s his job.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Well, in May, the president fired FBI director James Comey and

suggested to NBC`s Lester Holt the Russia investigation was the reason for

his firing. Let`s watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: In fact, when I decided to just do it, I said to myself, I said,

you know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made-up story. It`s

an excuse by the Democrats for having lost an election that they should

have won.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: We`re going to get to it in the next segment, but let`s do a

little tease now. Kushner came off as this little pure little guy – I

don`t like publicity, although I bought a newspaper, I got a job at the

White House, doesn`t like publicity – just a shy little guy, a nice person

basically. And then you read how he fired Manafort like…

ROBINSON: Thirty seconds.

MATTHEWS: … a Mafia guy.

ROBINSON: Thirty seconds!

(CROSSTALK)

JOHNSTON: This excuse…

MATTHEWS: Go ahead, David.

JOHNSTON: This excuse he didn`t know – this excuse that he didn`t know

what was in the e-mails. You mean he didn`t read the subject line of the

e-mail? If he can`t read the subject line of e-mails, what is he doing

working in the White House with this huge portfolio his father-in-law gave

him?

MATTHEWS: Yes, confidential note to you. Come to this meeting. It`s

important. And he says, I don`t remember anything about the meeting. And

then he blamed it on his assistant. This is the most amazing amount of

BS…

PRZYBYLA: The charitable interpretation is that he and his father-in-law

are – just simply have not made the transition from being the sole

proprietors, the chief executives of a company who are unquestioned, can

make any decision to fire…

(CROSSTALK)

PRZYBYLA: … or from “The Apprentice” maybe…

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: These guys are ruthless.

(CROSSTALK)

ROBINSON: … in over their heads. But I – but I – look, they`ve had

enough time to figure out at least that much about this job, right?

PRZYBYLA: So that`s the charitable interpretation.

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: Just remember – we`ll get to the next segment. Everything that

Jared had to confront is a fact he couldn`t change. It was always these

news, Oh, I didn`t know, I don`t remember, all the BS they do when they

don`t want to tell the truth. And they didn`t.

Anyway, last thought to you, David. Where are we going with this guy

you`re writing about, you`ve written about? David Johnston, where are we

going with Trump? Is he willing to fire the special prosecutor, in effect,

by firing the attorney general? Is he willing to go all the way and pardon

himself? How far will he go?

JOHNSTON: Well, Donald will wait until last possible minute to take

actions because he doesn`t know what`s going to happen. And it`s pretty

clear under the Constitution that he can`t pardon himself because it goes

against the whole idea of the checks and balances in our Constitution. He

may try it, but that doesn`t mean a court will approve it.

And by the way, to do it, he would have to acknowledge that he has

committed crimes against the United States. He has to admit he`s a

criminal if he tries to pardon himself.

MATTHEWS: We`ll see. I`m not sure because I`m not sure it`s that explicit

in the Constitution, and this court is pretty Republican. We`ll see. I`m

not sure he couldn`t get five votes on this court. He`s got Gorsuch

waiting to help him out there in payback.

Anyway, Heidi Przybyla, Eugene Robinson and David Cay Johnston.

Coming up, President Trump`s son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner,

tells Senate investigators he met with Russians on four separate times

during the 2016 election. But he says he never colluded with them. Think

about the dictionary purpose of that one.

Plus, the showdown vote this week on health care. President Trump is now

targeting his own party, urging them to repeal “Obama care,” but even as he

turns up the pressure, Republicans look like they still don`t have the

votes. They don`t.

And can a sitting president be indicted? A newly unearthed memo from

Clinton independent counsel Ken Starr says the answer is a big Y-E-S. So

what does this mean for the president? That`s ahead with the roundtable.

Finally, let me finish tonight with “Trump Watch.” He won`t like it at all

this time.

This is HARDBALL, where the action is.

MATTHEWS: The top Democrat in the Senate Judiciary Committee, Senator

Dianne Feinstein, is calling on Attorney General Jeff Sessions – Jeff

Sessions to testify as soon as possible before the committee. In a letter

to chairman Chuck Grassley, Feinstein cites Friday`s “Washington Post”

report that Session discussed campaign-related matters with the Russian

ambassador. This thing gets bigger all the time.

She writes, quote, “If this is true, it would be directly contrary to

testimony that Attorney General Sessions gave under oath before the

Judiciary Committee during his confirmation hearings.”

We`ll be right back.

MATTHEWS: Welcome back to HARDBALL. Everything we`ve seen from Jared

Kushner today suggests he`s not only following a precise legal strategy in

connection with the Trump-Russia investigation, but also a carefully

crafted PR effort. The top aide to the president was smiling ear to ear

this morning as he visited Capitol Hill for a closed door interview with

staffers from the Senate Intelligence Committee. In a meticulously drafted

11-page statement, Kushner downplayed but did not deny four encounters he

had with Russian figures during the campaign and the transition.

Then speaking later to the White House press, rather than Capitol Hill

reporters, Kushner staged a short public photo-op delivering scripted

remarks at a podium bearing the White House insignia. Here`s what he had

to say.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JARED KUSHNER, PRESIDENT TRUMP`S SON-IN-LAW: Let me be very clear. I did

not collude with Russia nor do I know of anyone else in the campaign who

did so. I had no improper contacts. I have not relied on Russian funds

for my businesses. And I have been fully transparent in providing all

requested information.

Donald Trump had a better message and ran a smarter campaign, and that is

why he won. Suggesting otherwise ridicules those who voted for him.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Well, he didn`t take any questions there. He walked back almost

like a cuckoo-clock figure, went right back to the White House, answered no

questions. Now here`s Republican strategist to join us is John Feehery and

Ron Reagan is author of – well, he`s an author and he`s an MSNBC political

analyst, as well.

Ron, I want to talk to you about this because I saw a PR stunt today.

Couple things. First of all, they made a point of going back to White

House press corps rather than facing the lions – the Capitol building.

They got the – the people who have to cover the president all the time,

which I thought that was interesting. No question. And then he had that

bogus defense that nobody ever – nobody said that Hillary Clinton lost

because the Russians got involved. They said the Russians got involved and

the Trump people helped them. And that`s a different case, but he – he

put a strawman there, so it`s pure politics.

I thought there was a lot going on in that press conference, everything but

the truth, like answering questions. I think the guy had a lot more power

and he`s a lot more ruthless. Look how he fired Manafort. You got 30

seconds. You`re out there.

Then he comes out (INAUDIBLE) like Mr. Simon Pure, like, I wouldn`t do

anything – I`m a shy guy. That`s the part that got to me. I`m shy. I

don`t want publicity. I bought a newspaper in New York, of course, and I`m

working at the White House and married Trump`s daughter, but I don`t want

any publicity.

Give me a break! Your thoughts?

RON REAGAN, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: No. Well, I mean, you`re right that

this was all about optics. This was Mr. Kushner goes to Washington. He

was talking for the Jimmy Stewart role there.

But out in front of the White House with a White House podium in front of

him, as you said, smiling ear to ear, Hey, nothing to see here. I`m an

innocent sort of guy.

But of course, when you examine, you know, his statement and you think

about the context and the history of all this, it paints a rather different

picture here.

I mean, we are meant to believe that he is so innocent and so naive about

all of this, that he just sort of stumbled into meetings with Russian, you

know, former intelligence agents, without really knowing what`s going on.

But, you know, there`s always a tell about these sorts of things. When

you`re lying – and these people lie constantly – the whole family does –

you always slip up somehow.

And if you look at his statement, his written statement, he mentioned it in

a sort of – he says, of course, he knew nothing about why this meeting was

taking place.

But he mentions then later on, just as a sort of aside, when he entered the

meeting, he found that they were talking about adoption, and he was

surprised to discover that they were talking about adoption.

Well, why would they be surprised if they were talking about organic

vegetables or the newest developments in denture cream, since he had no

idea what meeting was about, by his own – by his own representation there?

This whole thing stinks. And if he`s so naive that doesn`t know that

meeting with Russian representatives before you`re even in the White House

is a little troubling, he is certainly too naive to be handling Middle East

peace, the opioid crisis and remaking the government, and he`s too naive to

have a security clearance.

MATTHEWS: John, did you believe him today?

JOHN FEEHERY, REPUBLICAN STRATEGIST: I did.

I thought it was a – you`re right about the P.R. strategy. I thought it

worked pretty well. I read the statement. I thought it was pretty

convincing.

But I`m the kind of guy that would think that someone like Jared Kushner,

who just came into politics, not really a political animal, this is the

first campaign he has been part of, I`m the kind of guy that believes he

probably didn`t know what – all the things that were happening…

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: Wait a minute.

He knew – first of all, he got a memo saying private and confidential,

we`re going to meet with some people about the Russian situation. We`re

going to meet with some Russians who say they are going to help your

father-in-law win the election and hurt Hillary.

He knows all that going into the meeting. And now he is saying, I don`t

know what it was about. But we know all that is on the record. All that

is a fact. That`s why he showed up – he got an invitation.

FEEHERY: What he said in his statement was that he was supposed to be at

this meeting, as we have all been campaigns, and how the craziness of

campaigns. You go from meeting to meeting.

MATTHEWS: This said Russia. He knew it was about that.

FEEHERY: He said it was…

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: It was about Russians putting a…

(CROSSTALK)

FEEHERY: That he had…

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: Oh, you believe he went in not knowing it was about Russia?

FEEHERY: Well, I don`t think he – he might have. I don`t know.

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: It says private and confidential. The Russians are going to

help up in this race.

FEEHERY: What he said in the thing is that he didn`t read all the e-mail.

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: Well, why did he show up?

FEEHERY: Because you know what? When the boss` son says show up, you show

up.

MATTHEWS: OK, you`re smart. Look to me.

There`s two things you can deal with here, facts you can`t deny, like you

showed up at the meeting. So, he doesn`t deny that. He doesn`t deny the

meetings.

FEEHERY: No.

MATTHEWS: What he denies is this sort of aspect.

Like, when I filled out the forms that didn`t admit I had all these

meetings, it was my assistant who sent in – pushed the send button.

I mean, come on. Then it had happened twice. Both times, the assistant

pushed the send button without talking to me?

It`s all this, what are you willing to give your 30 percent of the country

that is willing to buy any crap you give them?

FEEHERY: Well, I will say this, that…

MATTHEWS: Nobody normal believes this stuff.

FEEHERY: I know, I know, I know several members of Congress who had to

refile whatever forms they had.

I know that you do that all the time. And know that – I also know that

assistants sometimes make mistakes. So, I`m willing to give Jared Kushner

the benefit of the doubt.

He is new to politics. And I`m willing to give him the benefit of the

doubt.

MATTHEWS: What about him firing Manafort the way he did? Do you think

that fits with the image we`re getting here? Does that square with this

Mr. Innocent here?

FEEHERY: Listen, I think if Paul Manafort – there was a lot of things

going on in that campaign.

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: If this is guy such a newbie, how did he fire Manafort and said,

30 seconds, you`re out of here, get ready, move out the door? Does that

sound like a newbie?

FEEHERY: I think he could be a very tough businessman. I don`t think

there is any doubt about that, but I don`t think he knows much about

politics.

MATTHEWS: Ron, here is a guy that has been assigned the Middle East

portfolio, the Middle East. What do we make of that?

And also working people and all kinds of stuff, to get jobs for working-

class people. I don`t know what he knows about that.

REAGAN: Right.

MATTHEWS: But he`s been given – it`s like he is Fredo on the one side and

he`s Michael on the other. Which is he?

(CROSSTALK)

REAGAN: You can`t have it both ways. You cannot have it both ways.

Either he is naive and he`s inexperienced and he`s really in over his head,

in which case he shouldn`t be where he is, or he is doing like colluding

with the Russians, in which case he really shouldn`t be where he is.

MATTHEWS: Well, we know he was colluding. We know he was there anyway.

He was talking to the Russians about their efforts to help his father-in-

law win the election.

REAGAN: Exactly.

MATTHEWS: I don`t know what collusion means anyway – except that.

Anyway, reacting to Kushner`s statement to the Intel Committee today,

conservative blogger Jennifer Rubin writes in “The Washington Post”:

“Kushner is not the worldly boy wonder in his version, but a distracted

dilettante. If not evidence of malicious deception, the story reveals a

young man who is in over his head and out of his depth to such a degree

that he does not know he is in over his head and out of his depth.”

I don`t buy that. I thought it was a show today.

(CROSSTALK)

FEEHERY: I think it was a pretty well-produced show.

MATTHEWS: Did it exhibit the truth or not the truth?

FEEHERY: From a P.R. perspective, it was brilliant, because it got his

side of the story out before it leaked out from the committee, which I

think was smart.

MATTHEWS: OK, let`s do this.

He refuses to appear in open committee.

FEEHERY: Right.

MATTHEWS: He refuses to talk to members of the United States Senate in

open committee. He refuses to take questions there. He reads a script

verbatim.

Is that being transparent?

FEEHERY: Well, he is getting out in front of the story, which is what you

want to do.

He`s telling his side of story. And then he`s having a private meeting

with the Senate Intelligence Committee, which is…

MATTHEWS: Private, private, private.

FEEHERY: And he`s giving all of the information that he has. I think he`s

doing a…

MATTHEWS: If they have nothing to hide, why not just have him speak in

open hearings? And why don`t they have him talk to the press openly?

FEEHERY: That`s a decision they made. I don`t…

MATTHEWS: Well, why do you think they made that decision?

FEEHERY: Because he doesn`t want to further this story along. And I think

that`s smart.

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: Oh, well, I`ll tell you, that performance today, that cuckoo

clock performance, where he walked out there and walked back in like a

robot, that isn`t save him from anybody, except people that are willing to

defend anything he says.

REAGAN: And we can talk about the optics all we want here.

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: John.

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: Anybody that will defend anything you say.

But I`m sorry, Ron. Go ahead.

REAGAN: I was going to say, we can talk about the optics all we want and

the P.R. aspect of all this all we want here, but we can`t lose sight that

there is something really serious going on here.

A hostile foreign power meddled in our election, and there is good

evidence, there is a good intuitive sense that the White House, the current

White House, Donald Trump and his family, were somehow involved in that.

And there is certainly colluding after the fact by covering up and refusing

to investigate. That`s collusion right there.

MATTHEWS: And point two, Ron, for all his attack on Washington, this city,

where there are a lot of good professional people that know how to deal

with Congress, know how to deal with the press, Jamie Gorelick, a top-rate

lawyer, former deputy attorney general, and a friend of mine, actually, a

longtime friend – and you have people like Abbe Lowell, another guy I know

pretty well and like.

These are the best in the business. They help these people. So for his

always knocking of Washington, Trump is using the best of Washington to

save his keister.

Anyway, thank you, John Feehery. And thank you, Ron Reagan.

Up next: With the GOP health care plan on the ropes, President Trump takes

aim at Republicans now, saying they have done very little to protect their

president. He is now – he is like Caesar. I`m speaking in the third

person. I`m talking about himself, you remember, like Bob Dole.

Anyway, but will threat be enough to keep his party in line? I don`t think

so.

This is HARDBALL, where the action is.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP (R), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: You`re going to have

such great health care at a tiny fraction of the cost. And it`s going to

be so easy.

President Obama has been the most ignorant president in our history. He

has been a disaster as a president. He will go down as one of the worst

presidents in the history of our country.

Nobody knows the system better than me, which is why I alone can fix it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Back to HARDBALL.

President Trump elected on the promise – you just it heard there – that

he would enact a bold and aggressive agenda that would wipe away President

Obama`s legacy.

But six months in now – it`s July, almost the end of July – he and his

party have little to show for themselves.

Senate Republicans, however, are hoping to change that. Tomorrow, they are

expected to plow forward with a vote to begin debate on legislation that

would repeal and replace Obamacare.

This afternoon, President Trump turned up the heat on Republicans, calling

on them to keep their promise. Let`s take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Every Republican running for office promised immediate relief from

this disastrous law. We, as a party, must fulfill that solemn promise to

the voters of this country to repeal and replace, what they have been

saying for the last seven years.

Any senator who votes against starting debate is telling America that you

are fine with the Obamacare nightmare.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Well, meanwhile, Trump`s fellow Republicans are growing weary

with a health care debate that seems to have exposed deep fault lines

within the party.

Texas Republican Congressman Pete Sessions told one political Web site that

internal tensions and distrust within the party are as bad as he has seen

in years.

White House aides have told Politico that the president is looking to

distance himself from congressional inaction, all while going after

Republicans who oppose the legislation.

This weekend, Trump previewed those attacks, tweeting: “It is very sad that

Republicans, even some that were carried over the line by – on my back, do

very little to protect their president.”

For more, I`m joined by Republican Congressman from Georgia Buddy Carter.

Congressman, thank you for this.

I have always understood – well, let me ask you this. Why didn`t Trump

come into office and test the water on repeal by having a quick vote in

both houses on straight repeal? And then would you have known how many

votes you had and how many you today give away to get some – you know,

save some of the features of Obamacare.

REP. BUDDY CARTER (R), GEORGIA: Well, quite honestly, I don`t think anyone

envisioned this being the problem that it has become.

When you think about the fact that, just last year, in the 114th Congress,

we passed a repeal act…

MATTHEWS: But you knew there would be nobody to sign it, so it was easy.

CARTER: Well, that`s the key. And…

MATTHEWS: Well, it was a joke. It wasn`t a joke. It was impotent,

because you could vote – 60-some times before you became a member, the

House voted, the Republican majority, to repeal, knowing that Obama would

never sign a repeal of his most important legislation.

So, it looked good. It was good for reelection. But then you`re

confronted with the reality. How do keep the parts of Obamacare that

people like, preexisting conditions? And how do you do that even harder by

getting rid of all the mandatory requirements to be in the system?

It is very hard to do this.

CARTER: It is very hard. And the president said himself that health care

is difficult. And it is. It`s complicated.

MATTHEWS: How are you going to end up here?

CARTER: Well, what we`re going to end up is hopefully that Mitch McConnell

will get the bill in the procedural passed vote tomorrow, get the debate

started, and then hopefully pass the American Health Care Act that passed

out of the House.

MATTHEWS: But you already have four or five people now, maybe more, up to

10 senators on your side of the aisle who say they won`t vote for it.

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: How do you get 50?

CARTER: That`s what they said last week. We will see tomorrow how they

vote on it.

MATTHEWS: If you allow people who have – who are just maybe, you might

say, unable financially, or maybe irresponsible personally, and say I`m not

going to buy insurance – a lot of kids in their 20s – I don`t think I

would have been thinking about it – ride motorcycles without a helmet,

enjoy life and a drink or whatever else.

And then you get in an accident, or later in life, you find you have

diabetes or something really serious with your heart. And then you like to

buy insurance.

Your system would allow for that, because if you don`t require people to be

in the system, but yet cover preexisting, you are saying to a person, when

you`re 45, 50, 60, 70 years old, and you finally get sick, then sign up.

That won`t work financially. Then you only have sick people in the system.

CARTER: The American Health Care Act allows parents to continue to cover

their children up to the age of 26. That is part of what Obamacare had in

it.

MATTHEWS: But it doesn`t require them to do it.

CARTER: Well, it doesn`t require them.

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: Well, then how do are keep healthy people in the system?

CARTER: Well, what is going to happen is, we`re going to create a robust,

vibrant insurance market where insurers are competing for your business,

right?

MATTHEWS: Not for people with preexisting conditions.

CARTER: No.

Now, the American Health Care Act addresses preexisting conditions. We

took care of that. What we sent over to Senate takes care of preexisting

conditions. We made certain of that. We promised that. We promised there

would be…

MATTHEWS: OK.

To the average guy or woman out there who is thinking I got to pay all the

bills, I got to feed my family, I got to pay tuition bills and everything

else, and heating bills and everything else, and by the time I done the

list of what I have to buy, I don`t have enough money to buy insurance.

So, I`m going to wait until somebody gets really sick. Then I`m going to

buy insurance. What stops them from doing that under your system?

CARTER: Well, under our system, under the American Health Care Act, what

we did is, we penalized them if they did not have coverage.

We made – they have to have a 30 percent penalty.

MATTHEWS: So, that`s a mandatory then?

CARTER: Well, that`s a penalty they have to pay…

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: Well, then it is mandatory. Then you are making it mandatory.

CARTER: We`re not making it mandatory.

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: You`re going to just punish them if they don`t do it.

CARTER: Well, listen, they should be punished.

You can`t buy fire insurance when your house is on fire.

MATTHEWS: I`m with you. I`m with you.

CARTER: You shouldn`t be able to buy health insurance…

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: I don`t know any kid who likes to ride a motorcycle – I used to

ride one.

CARTER: As did I.

MATTHEWS: When you`re out on the highway and you get – you wipe out,

which happens once in a while, you want somebody to come and take you back

to the hospital, and you hadn`t paid a nickel for that. But you expect it

to happen.

CARTER: Right. Right.

MATTHEWS: How does that square with the libertarian philosophy?

CARTER: Well, that`s not going to change. You are still going to be taken

to the hospital. None of that will change.

MATTHEWS: OK. Let me ask you this.

Do you think this is going to pass, your plan? Do you think Trump is going

to win here, really, really? Think about it.

(CROSSTALK)

CARTER: I`m still very optimistic and still very confident that we can get

this done.

MATTHEWS: I disagree. But that`s why you`re here.

CARTER: That`s right.

MATTHEWS: Difference of opinion.

Thank you much, U.S. Congressman Buddy Carter of the state of Georgia.

CARTER: Thank you.

MATTHEWS: Up next: It`s a question that`s getting increasing attention in

the face of the Russian investigation. Can a president be indicted?

Well, a long hidden memo says, yes, they can.

The HARDBALL Roundtable here to talk about what President Trump can do.

Can he pardon himself? Can he avoid indictment? And will he try? I think

he will try. That`s for sure.

You`re watching HARDBALL.

CHRIS MATTHEWS, MSNBC HOST: Welcome back to HARDBALL.

Last week, “The Washington Post” reported that President Trump`s legal team

was exploring whether or not he had the power to pardon aides, family

member or potentially even himself over issues related to the ongoing

Russian investigation.

Well, on Saturday, the president asserted that he does, in fact, have that

power, tweeting while all agree the U.S. president has the complete power

to pardon, why think of that when only crime so far is leaks against him.

Fake news.

Well, that wasn`t clear at all what he meant.

Meanwhile, the president`s team offers somewhat conflicting takes on

whether the president does indeed has been discussing the issue of pardons.

Let`s listen to the jamboree of thought here.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JAY SEKULOW,MEMBER OF PRESIDENT TRUMP`S LEGAL TEAM: We have not and

continued to not have conversations with the president of the United States

regarding pardons. Pardons have not been discussed and pardons are not on

the table.

ANTHONY SCARAMUCCI, WHITE HOUSE COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR: I`m in the Oval

Office with the president last week. We are talking about that. He said

he brought that up, but he doesn`t have to be pardoned. There`s nobody

around him that has to be pardoned.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Is the White House prepping pardons for everyone in the

West Wing?

KELLYANNE CONWAY, COUNSELOR TO THE PRESIDENT: The answer is no. And I

discussed this with the president directly. That`s another part of the

hoax. His point is exactly what he says at the end of the tweet, which is

that why are we talking about – there is nothing to pardon. There`s no

one to pardon. Why are we talking about presidential pardon when there is

no presidential crime?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Well, the president`s new communications director is part of the

hoax, I guess, because he`s the one saying the president has been talking

about pardoning himself. Anyway, that`s raised a host of previously

untested constitutional questions. And here we are, they`re all about the

president`s authority to pardon or not to be indicted or not – well,

there`s the big question, I think big enough actually.

“The New York Times`” Charlie Savage is here. He has been looking into

both on the president`s authority to issue a pardon himself, to pardon

himself.

Savage writes that the answer, quote: is not clear. The only limitation

explicitly stated in the Constitution is a ban on using a pardon to stop an

actual impeachment in Congress. But adds: While pardons are widely

understood to be irrevocable, even if obtained through questionable means,

some experts think that a president who abuses his pardon authority might

be subject to prosecution.

Well, that complicates it all, doesn`t it Mr. President?

And if the president does become subject to prosecution, can he be

indicted?

Well, Savage points to a newly unearthed memo from Clinton independent

counsel Ken Starr`s office suggesting the answer could be yes. In it, an

adviser to Starr writes: it is proper constitutionally and legal for a

federal grand jury to indict a sitting president for serious criminals acts

that are not part of and are contrary to the president`s official duties in

this country. No one, even President Clinton, is above the law.

Well, that`s one view. For more, we bring in the HARDBALL tonight. Ruth

Marcus is a columnist for “The Washington Post”. Charlie Savage himself is

here, Washington correspondent for “The New York Times”. And Sabrina

Siddiqui is a political reporter for “The Guardian”.

All in. Let`s start in the first topic. Charlie, can the president pardon

himself?

CHARLIE SAVAGE, WASHINGTON CORRESPONDENT, THE NEW YORK TIMES: Nobody knows

is the truth. The Constitution doesn`t say he can`t, but the argument is,

it would be a conflict of interest. Surely, you can`t be a judge in your

own case. Justice Department –

MATTHEWS: Why hasn`t anyone ever written down, the president can`t pardon

himself if he does have the pardon authority?

(CROSSTALK)

SAVAGE: Well, so, the Justice Department wrote that down in – four days

before Nixon resigned. But it is sort of asserted, it seems – this makes

no sense. They don`t explain why this thing that is rational is exactly a

law.

MATTHEWS: Quickly, if you`re Judge Scalia, original intent guy, which a

lot of members of the court are, who believe that if it isn`t written in

the Constitution, if it`s not a power, if not`s a power provider whatever

denied, then it`s not there. There`s no penumbra of privacy about the

impeachment, like there is with abortion rights. Why would this Supreme

Court, which is conservative, led now by Gorsuch, basically, ideologically,

why wouldn`t they say the president has the right to pardon himself. Why

not to say that?

SAVAGE: Well, we`d have to find out. What would have to happen is

President Trump would have to purport to pardon himself and some time down

the road –

MATTHEWS: Just do it.

SAVAGE: Well, say I`m doing it and sometime down the road someone indicts

him. And he says, you can`t indict me, I`m pardoned. And then the courts

would have a chance to finally answer this question.

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: Who would have standing to fight the president`s pardon? Who

would challenge him on this?

SAVAGE: Well, if the prosecutor indicted him later, the president or now

ex president, probably, would fight the indictment in the first place. And

say, throw this out of court.

MATTHEWS: OK. So, the president of the United States, I pardon myself,

drop it. I don`t want to hear about it again. It goes to the Supreme

Court –

SAVAGE: Only if he`s indicated.

MATTHEWS: – and then he has to obey the Supreme Court.

And Trump, we don`t know what he would do even then. Do we? We don`t even

know then what he would do.

RUTH MARCUS, COLUMNIST, THE WASHINGTON POST”: Thank you for inviting me to

the advanced constitutional law seminar.

MATTHEWS: You`re a lawyer.

MARCUS: I`m glad to be here. I hope I can handle it.

MATTHEWS: OK. I`ll ask you the same question, can he pardon himself?

MARCUS: Actually, I think that the better explanation and more logical

argument, looking at the structure of the Constitution, is that he can`t

pardon himself. Charlie is totally right, we don`t know. But I do think

even the justice –

MATTHEWS: Is that just what liberals would say because they don`t like

this guy?

MARCUS: No, I don`t think so at all. There is definitely some at least

situational ethics if not hypocrisy.

MATTHEWS: I always see this guy, these experts, it`s always – you know,

Cox, it always reflects ideology.

MARCUS: Well, so on the Scalia question, I think that somebody who is

looking at the Constitution would say, we don`t have an exact answer here

but we have to look at structure of the Constitution. The structure of the

Constitution provides one way to deal with the president. It provides the

pardon power. But it does seem to involve a concept that a man can`t sit,

or woman, can`t sit in judgment of his own case. I think the better answer

is no.

On the situational question, if you`re a conservative independent counsel

or investigating a Democratic president or a Democratic-leaning independent

counsel investigating Republican president, if you are a prosecutor, you

think that president cannot be indicted and if you are the president`s

lawyers, you think a president can`t be indicted.

MATTHEWS: I think he is talking about it. I believe the people in the

room who said he was talking about it are accurate. Why else would he say

it? I think he`s talking about it as a brilliant strategy, or part of a

brilliant strategy. They basically confound the opposition.

If you guys want to waste all your time prosecuting me, I`m going to pardon

myself. It`s all going to be a big waste of time.

SABRINA SIDDIQUI, POLITICAL REPORTER, THE GUARDIAN: So, on this question,

legal experts I spoke with say that the fact that we`re even talking about

the potential of the president pardoning himself just shows how far Trump

has stretched the debate over the powers of presidency. And regardless of

the little validity of whether or not he can pardon himself, they said

presidential self pardon could be grounds of impeachment within and of

itself because there`s an ongoing investigation. And if it appears that

he`s trying to interfere with that investigation or send a message –

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: Who`s going to indict him for that? Who`s going to indict him

for that?

SIDDIQUI: The indictment again could potentially be raised by impeachment.

That`s the one exception, right?

(CROSSTALK)

SIDDIQUI: By the way, must have read the – I don`t want to interrupt –

but 42-42 on the front page of “USA Today” about whether he should be

impeached. Forty-two percent of the American people already believe

without any trial or any impeachment activity in the House Judiciary

Committee or a vote in the House on articles of impeachment, they don`t

even have to need articles.

This is how strange this debate`s gotten. People don`t need an article.

They just say, I want him out of here, because of embarrassment or whatever

reasons.

MARCUS: And I would argue that that`s premature and we should get some

factual –

MATTEHWS: Will you go tell that 42 percent?

MARCUS: I will go tell that 42 percent.

But I think that as I think about that sort of likelihood of pardons, I

don`t think we`re going to get a test of the question about whether the

president is going to pardon himself. What if it develops this way, the

president pardons a bunch of other people, says, hey, special counsel

Mueller, I pardoned all these people, you`ve got nothing more to

investigate.

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: The better route to the victory for Trump, he fires – he gets

Sessions to quit. He humiliates him to death like he did Sean Spicer. He

picks an acting, he will never get a new approved by Senate. He gets an

acting A.G. He`ll tell that acting A.G., get rid of that guy Mueller, or

else, I`ll get an acting A.G. that does it. Then there won`t be any more

Muellers.

And then he`ll say, by the way, get rid of this Russia investigation.

What`s to stop Trump from going that route?

SAVAGE: Well, you know, the acting A.G. would have to be a Senate-

confirmed official and he doesn`t really have that –

MATTHEWS: No, on acting.

SAVAGE: Under the Vacancies Act, he would have to be. The scenario you`re

worried about is a recess appointment. We are staring down the bullet of

August recess.

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: If we had an acting A.G., why couldn`t the acting A.G. perform

the actions?

SAVAGE: Because they have to be Senate confirmed. In some position in the

government, to become an acting A.G. under Vacancies Act.

MATTHEWS: In some positions, they have to be.

SAVAGE: They could be – they could be the – a secretary of health and

human services.

MATTHEWS: Could be his favorite U.S. attorney.

SAVAGE: Yes. But he doesn`t have any yet, right?

MATTHEWS: He could find one.

SAVAGE: No, he`s got to get someone Senate confirmed. They are all fired.

SIDDIQUI: Just one aspect of this to raise and to gain different

direction. Republicans I have spoken with on Capitol Hill, big question

that they`ve been facing is, when do they say enough is enough? What do

they need to say with Trump and the Russia investigation to actually be

more concerned? So far, they broadly defended him throughout this ordeal.

The idea of a presidential self-pardon, Republicans I spoke with privately

say would be a colossal mistake, as would be the potential of him firing

Robert Mueller, the special prosecutor. That`s something he also signaled

he is looking into.

MATTHEWS: When one of these guys stands up or women, I`ll be – I believe

it. By the way, they said it to you without identification.

SIDDIQUI: Right.

MATTHEWS: That`s very –

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: Very ballsy, the fact they`re telling you privately what they

should be saying publicly. I`m still waiting for someone like Richard Burr

to stand up to this guy. Or maybe he`s already doing that.

The roundtable is sticking with us. And up next, these three will tell me

something I don`t know.

MATTHEWS: If you live anywhere near the nation`s capitol, you heard this

news already. Jim Vance, the anchor of our city, and I mean that in many

ways the anchor of our city, died this weekend. For almost a half century,

Vance has been the one constant, the one local figure who stood in adult

support of us all through the challenges, potential divisions and sadly,

the real divisions of this area.

And like Walter Cronkite, he`s been there in the evening and again late at

night, as this capital city`s light house, a sentinel of calm in urban

storms.

Kathleen and I and the entire HARDBALL team pay our tribute and gratitude

to a true prince of this city, the great late be loved Jim Vance.

MATTHEWS: We`re back with HARDBALL roundtable.

Ruth, tell me something I don`t know.

MARCUS: Well, the White House went after the Congressional Budget Office

for purveying fake news. Now, the House Freedom Caucus, Mark Meadows,

wants to go after their budget, take away their ability to analyze things -

-

MATTHEWS: CBO, blame the messenger.

MARCUS: Outsource that to think tanks and just aggregate their findings.

MATTHEWS: Oh, the Heritage Foundation is going to tell us the –

MARCUS: Yes, not going to work.

MATTHEWS: Sabrina?

SIDDIQUI: Republicans are looking into flying Senator John McCain back to

Washington for tomorrow`s procedural vote on health care. Of course, he is

recuperating and getting treatment for brain cancer. They`re seeking

approval from his doctors. That tells you just how tight they expect this

vote to be. They really need John McCain to be there.

MATTHEWS: Charlie, do we get – we already got our secret from you, didn`t

we?

SAVAGE: How about one more? I don`t know it`s a secret, but a couple

former, a couple of Democratic donors and a former Democratic staffer who

had their private information dumped out a year ago, more or less right

now, and WikiLeaks put out Democratic e-mails that have been hacked just

before the convention, have filed a lawsuit against the Trump campaign and

Roger Stone, alleging in conspiracy and invasion of privacy.

If this can get to discovery, it becomes a new method for investigating

what happened not under control of Republicans.

MATTHEWS: More trouble in paradise. Anyway, Ruth Marcus, Charlie Savage

and Sabrina Siddiqui.

We`ll be right back.

MATTHEWS: Trump Watch, Monday, July 24th, 2017.

Donald Trump as we have seen to our national dismay will do what is

necessary to defend his presidency. He`s fired Michael Flynn, Sally Yates,

James Comey and driven out Sean Spicer. He`s in the process of giving that

last treatment to Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Well, this is as good as any available guy to the Trump trajectory. What`s

coming next? Once he rids himself of Sessions, he can pick an acting

attorney general who will perform a pair of mandatory tasks. One, fire

special prosecutor Mueller. Two, don`t name a replacement. Three, push

the Trump Russian case to the legal equivalent of Siberia.

If there remains a dim sign of life in prosecution, President Trump will

use his constitutional pardon to free daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared and

son Don Jr. from harm`s way. If it comes to it, he will test his

constitutional prerogative to do the same for himself. And no one can say

with certitude what Trump will do next, yet to say that he will do what is

necessary to keep him in the White House is a slam dunk.

And that`s HARDBALL for now. Thanks for being with us.

