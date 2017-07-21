Hardball with Chris Matthews, Transcript 7/21/17 White House Shake-up

Transcript:

Show: HARDBALL

Date: July 21, 2017

Guest: Ashley Parker, Leonard Lance, Ellen Nakashima, Azi Paybarah,

Catherine Rampell, Carolyn Ryan, Annie Karni

STEVE KORNACKI, GUEST HOST: Spicer splits.

Let`s play HARDBALL.

Good evening. I`m Steve Kornacki, in for Chris Matthews.

The Spicer show is over. The White House press secretary known for his

combative stance with the press was mocked by “Saturday Night Live” and

other late night shows. His daily briefings became a form of must-see

television these last few months. His performance at the podium was

reportedly criticized by the president himself. Spicer`s message was

occasionally undermined by a tweet hours later, and rumors of his demise

have been swirling for weeks, maybe even months.

Well, the end came today with the hire of a new communications director.

His name is Anthony Scaramucci. He`s a long-time Wall Street financier

also a Trump loyalist who served on the transition team. Spicer had

threatened to quit over the pending appointment of Scaramucci. Chief of

staff Reince Priebus also firmly opposed the move. The president, though,

chose Scaramucci anyway.

In an interview today, Sean Spicer downplayed any tension in the West Wing.

Take a look.

SEAN SPICER, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: He wanted to bring some new

folks to help rev up the communications operation. And after reflection,

my decision was to recommend to the president that I give Anthony and Sarah

a clean slate to start from.

MATTHEWS: Today, the newly named White House press secretary, Sarah

Huckabee Sanders, read statements from the president on Spicer and

Scaramucci.

SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS, DEPUTY WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: “I`m grateful

for Sean`s work on behalf of my administration and the American people. I

wish him continued success as he moves on to pursue new opportunities.

Just look at his great television ratings.”

“Anthony is a person I have great respect for and he will be an important

addition to this administration. He`s been a great supporter and will now

help implement key aspects of our agenda while leading the communications

team. We have accomplished so much, and we`re being given credit for so

little. The good news is the people get it, even if the media doesn`t.”

MATTHEWS: All right, joining me now, two White House correspondents who`ve

spent months in those briefings with Spicer, “The New York Times`s” Glen

Thrush and Politico`s Annie Karni. Thanks to both of you for joining us.

Glenn, let`s just start with Spicer himself. With this move – we saw that

clip. He went to Fox News for an interview today. He sounds like he`s

going to try to be the good soldier here, a lot of expectations when that

news first broke this afternoon, that, Whoa! Wait until he gives the first

tell-all interview. Certainly doesn`t sound like that`s coming.

Take us through what you know about what led him to leave today and if you

expect that`s going to be the posture he takes going forward, nothing

negative to say about Trump.

GLENN THRUSH, “NEW YORK TIMES,” MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: Look, Spicer has

been a flack in this town for going on 15 or 20 years. He`s also had a

long career in the Naval Reserve. I`m not expecting him to run around

ranting and raving, but we know that his public account is, as we would

say, at variance with the factual record.

He was very upset that the president picked Scaramucci, that he was going

to layer him over with Scaramucci. And in general, this is not just a

battle about Scaramucci and Spicer. It really moves up the chain one

level. Reince Priebus, the chief of staff, the former RNC chairman who is

Sean`s patron, is in the crosshairs of Jared Kushner and other people in

the White House, and this more than anything else represents a diminution

of his power.

And Scaramucci, I should say, has a very easy relationship with the

president, is much more of a peer, though he`s not really a peer. He`s a

rich guy. He`s good-looking. The president listens to what he has to say.

And the fact of the matter is, Steve Bannon, the chief strategist, and

Reince Priebus do feel threatened by Scaramucci, who now represents an

entirely new and distinct power center in the West Wing, as if we needed

another one.

KORNACKI: So yes, Annie Karni, let`s follow up on that point then because

that`s been a lot of topic of the conversation today. It`s about what does

this say about Bannon, about his influence, maybe waning influence? What

does it say about Priebus? I know Priebus came out and said he`s behind

this move.

But take us inside there and play this out a little bit because a lot of

people are looking at this and saying this maybe is just the start.

Scaramucci`s influence grows. Those other two fade out.

Is that the – I don`t know the expectation, but is that the talk right

now?

ANNIE KARNI, POLITICO: Well, it`s certainly a new, like, prime player

here. Scaramucci is someone who has been talked about as a potential

replacement for Reince as chief of staff, so as someone who`s ambitious who

would want to move up the ranks there.

Our reporting showed that Reince Priebus and Bannon were both upset with

his addition to the team today. Reince is trying to play nice. I think

he`s going on a joint interview tonight on Fox to show that, you know,

they`re brothers, as Scaramucci called them in the briefing today.

But it`s – it`s a – it`s a shake-up also that`s a long time coming.

We`ve been talking about Spicer moving out of this role since Trump`s first

foreign trip. And Spicer`s been sort of setting the stage that he might

leave for months with reporters, saying if he didn`t get control of the

entire communications department, if this didn`t go the way he wanted, he

might walk.

So his walking isn`t – is in reaction to Scaramucci himself but was also

planned before Scaramucci`s name was totally in the mix for this job. But

it`s certainly another prime player who`s as ambitious as the Bannon-

Reince-Jared crew that have been he duking it out since January.

MATTHEWS: And I think we`ve got Hallie Jackson, NBC News chief White House

correspondent, with us now. Let me make sure. There he is. There`s

Hallie in front of…

HALLIE JACKSON, NBC CORRESPONDENT: Hi.

KORNACKI: … the White House. Hallie, thanks for taking a few minutes

here. Let me ask you this. I think a lot of people today – they heard

the news last night this might happen with Scaramucci. It was confirmed

today. Then he shows up in that briefing room today. And I have to say,

just looking at the sort of the style of the presentation today, Scaramucci

seemed more poised, more polished, more glib certainly than we are

accustomed to seeing in these Spicer briefings the last few months.

But if I understand this right, this is not the role that Scaramucci`s

going to be playing. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is going to be the one day to

day…

JACKSON: Correct.

KORNACKI: … in front of the press. So what is Scaramucci`s role going

to be here?

JACKSON: But don`t be surprised to see Scaramucci do some television,

right? That is his strength. That is what the president likes, Steve,

even though it`s going to be Sarah Huckabee Sanders doing the briefings.

We might see a more visible role for this communications director than

you`ve seen in the past for other communications directors.

And I`m going to apologize for being late for your show here. I literally

sprinted up the driveway. I was just having a couple of conversations

inside the West Wing with senior administration officials.

So let me share with you a little bit of what I`ve learned here. Number

one, regarding Anthony Scaramucci`s performance, the one that you`re

talking about and referencing here, I am told, perhaps unsurprisingly, from

a source close to the president that he thought that Scaramucci did a nice

job. He was pleased with the performance. And I think people watching

that could have predicted that that would be president`s reaction.

Scaramucci played to the cameras. He joked. He was fairly smooth with the

reporters, with the assembled media in the room.

And I`ll tell you, sitting in that briefing room, that felt like, you know,

week one of this administration, right, you know, the front row all

standing up, doing live shots at the same time, networks cutting in for

special reports. We haven`t necessarily seen that level of interest in a

long time, really since the Comey firing, I think, for a particular

briefing. And this one being on camera, number one, this one obviously

being with Scaramucci made it a fairly big deal.

Let me walk through a little bit of what I`ve learned about the tick-tock

of how today went down. And this is from somebody who`s familiar with how

all of this unfolded between Sean Spicer, Anthony Scaramucci and President

Trump, that the discussions happened, as you`re talking about, as Glenn and

Annie are talking about, yesterday and into the evening, that the president

had brought in Anthony Scaramucci, had had a conversation with him.

I`m told by one source it was fairly impromptu. And the president liked

some of these ideas. He directed his team to try to figure out a way to

get Scaramucci on board. He`s going to come onto the team, that idea that

was going. We want to figure out a way to make this work.

At that meeting in the Oval Office this morning, that was the directive to

senior staff members. That`s my understanding of this. Scaramucci`s

coming on. Make it work. I am told that at that point, Sean Spicer walked

back into his office, printed out his resignation letter, brought it back

into the Oval Office and had a conversation with the president. I`m told

that the chief of staff was present for part of that conversation towards

the end of it, when at that point, Sean Spicer offered the resignation

letter, then submitted it.

And Steve, I know you have some breaking news. So I`ll toss it back to

you.

KORNACKI: Yes, thanks for that, Hallie. I mean, if you thought of being

7:00 o`clock on the East Coast here on a Friday night in the middle of the

summer would insulate us from breaking news, we have this now to tell you

about, just in the last few minutes, a new report appearing in “The

Washington Post.” It says that Russia`s ambassador to Washington told his

superiors in Moscow that he discussed campaign-related matters, including

policy issues important to Moscow, with Jeff Sessions during the 2016

presidential race.

Now, that would be contrary to public assertions by the embattled attorney

general. This information “The Washington Post” is getting they are

sourcing to current and former U.S. officials.

Let`s bring in Ken Dilanian, intelligence and national security reporter

for NBC News, investigated the – NBC News`s investigative unit. Ken, I am

just skimming the story now, I think, along with a lot of other people out

there. What can you tell us about what exactly is being reported here?

KEN DILANIAN, NBC INTELLIGENCE AND NATIONAL SECURITY REPORTER (via

telephone): Sure, Steve. I`ll bottom line it for you. This is a major

development, but there`s an important qualification here.

This story says that the Russian ambassador, Sergey Kislyak, told his

superiors that he and Jeff Sessions had this conversation and that that was

picked up by American intelligence agencies. It doesn`t prove that the

conversation actually happened, and Sessions adamantly denies it.

And this goes back to the April 2016 encounter at the Mayflower Hotel that

NBC News and other news organizations have reported on. And we reported a

few weeks ago that Congress and the FBI were interested in this meeting.

Now, don`t forget there was a Trump campaign event at this hotel. Donald

Trump gave a foreign policy speech, and Sergey Kislyak, the Russian

ambassador, was there.

And there was a VIP reception. Jeff Sessions was there. Jared Kushner was

there. Sessions had said he had no meaningful encounter with Kislyak

during this event. And that`s where it stood.

But then we began hearing rumblings that there was some evidence that there

was a meeting. There was some kind of encounter between Sessions and

Kislyak. And we and others reported that Congress and the FBI were

investigating that.

Now “The Post” is saying it`s based on the signals intelligence that

Kislyak reported back to his bosses in Moscow that he had a meeting, he had

an encounter with Sessions, that they talked about substantive campaign

issues, which is important, about Trump positions on Moscow and other

things that would be of great importance to the Russian government.

Now, again, Sessions is adamantly denying this, and as “The Post” points

out in their story, just because Kislyak reported it back to his superiors

doesn`t prove that it happened. And so you know, U.S. officials are still

trying to weigh this evidence and – and determine what exactly happened

and whether it`s true.

KORNACKI: And again, let me just make sure this is clear. You`re saying

Sessions is adamantly denying it. So Sessions is denying that there is any

kind of conversation, or is Sessions acknowledging, Hey, yes, there was

some kind of conversation that tangentially involved the campaign? How

much is he denying here? Let me just be clear on that.

DILANIAN: Well, you`re asking a very interesting question because

initially, his people were adamantly denying that any meaningful encounter

took place. But when he was asked under oath, when he testified before

Congress about this, he did hedge a little bit. He said, you know, I can`t

recall every conversation. I don`t recall meeting Sergey Kislyak, but it

might have happened. So under oath, he didn`t explicitly deny any possible

conversation.

But – but I mean, if there was a substantive, meaningful conversation

about the Trump campaign of interest to the Russians, that would be a hard

thing for anyone seemingly to fail to recall, especially, you know, when he

had already gotten in trouble for failing to disclose previous – or rather

subsequent contacts with Sergey Kislyak.

So if turns out that this did happen, that`s going to be a big problem for

Jeff Sessions. But right now, there isn`t proof. What there is, is

signals intelligence about reporting by Sergey Kislyak back to Moscow.

KORNACKI: All right, Ken Dilanian, NBC News reporter, thank you, Ken, for

taking a few minutes and updating us. Appreciate that.

Let`s stay on this story, go back to our panel we`ve got here. Glenn

Thrush, let me just go to you. I know we – we called you on to talk a

little bit about the communications shop. Look at this. News happens even

on a Friday night in this administration, seems to happen always on a

Friday night.

Let me ask you, though, Jeff Sessions here, obviously, his own status in

this administration has been called into question by the president`s

comments this week. What do you think a story like this could do?

THRUSH: Well, actually, Steve, this intersects with the Sean

Spicer/Scaramucci story because how is Scaramucci going to deal with this

in any way that`s different than anyone else in the administration? You

know, how would Scaramucci, for instance, have dealt with the aftermath of

the Comey – the Comey firing, which Hallie alluded to? These things just

keep on happening.

And the president obviously sat down with three members of our staff this

week and really dumped all over his attorney general at a moment of great

vulnerability for Jeff Sessions.

Jeff Sessions is not exactly in the greatest light in the Senate right now.

Republican senators are angry about his failure to disclose things during

his confirmation hearings.

So Sessions now is facing a double squeeze. As revelations like this come

out, he will continue to get hit by investigators, by Democrats and

Republicans on the Hill. And at the same time, the president remains angry

at him for recusing himself, which set into motion this whole chain of

events that led to the appointment of Robert Mueller.

Sessions is in a very tight situation. And what it really raises the

question of is if Sessions isn`t there, who could the president get through

the Senate as attorney general? And who would want that job?

KORNACKI: Hallie Jackson, that issue of Russia did come up a little bit

today with Anthony Scaramucci there in the White House.

JACKSON: Yes.

KORNACKI: He said he wanted to defer to the White House counsel on it.

But the idea of bringing him in to run the communications operation – are

you picking up, is there any sense here in the White House? Did they have

a new strategy? Do they have a strategy – maybe that`s the better

question – to deal with these Russia questions?

JACKSON: It`s sort of early days for that, right? But let`s get into that

a little bit because you`re right, this was brought up today sort of

obliquely with Scaramucci, who not only said he wouldn`t get into it, he

said, I haven`t really been briefed on it. He hasn`t had these in-depth

discussions, he says, with members of the White House staff, particularly

the White House counsel.

That said, when you talk about the strategy related to Russia, we have

already seen a shift in strategy here, and that is this. Marc Kasowitz, as

we reported first thing this morning as this day has now come full circle,

is stepping away from leading the charge on the president`s outside counsel

team.

I am told by somebody involved in that effort that Kasowitz is still going

to be providing guidance to the president, but at this point, now that the

operation is kind of up and running, they`re handing off, essentially,

tagging out to John Dowd, who`s going to be leading that team now, to Ty

Cobb, who will be working on the inside.

Now, Cobb has not started that position yet. We don`t expect that to

happen for probably another couple of weeks, at least a little bit down the

road. It`s our understanding he`s kind of wrapping up his business before

he moves into the White House. And Jay Sekulow is somebody else who is

going to be the public face and has been the public face of this response

to questions just like this one.

I`ll note that I`ve reached out to the White House for any comments on this

“Washington Post” story, and we will update you, of course, if we hear

back.

But remember, Sekulow and Scaramucci are buddies. They`re old friends, as

Anthony Scaramucci said today. And so I think that this is going to be one

of the, if not the top issue that Scaramucci will be trying to figure out.

How do you get a handle on the messaging here? Do you hand it all off to

Ty Cobb? You`re obviously going to have to have some kind of a

communications strategy on this. So far, the strategy has been put a wall

the White House and the outside counsel, right, refer all questions over to

outside counsel. And I have a feeling we will continue to see that at

least somewhat in these coming days.

KORNACKI: And Annie Karni, just looking at Scaramucci today in that

briefing room and hearing Hallie`s reporting that the president was pleased

with the performance today, the question that hovers over this appointment,

like all others, for how long? This is a president who seems to lose

patience or interest or confidence in folks he surrounds himself with

fairly quickly.

I`m thinking right now of Jeff Sessions. Jeff Sessions went way out on a

limb in the campaign last year to endorse him early. Not many members of

the Republican establishment certainly in Washington were willing to do

that. Now you`ve got the president openly saying, Hey, you know,

basically, I wish I hadn`t appointed the guy. I mean, Scaramucci looks

like he`s off to a good start now, but realistically, how long does this

last?

KARNI: I mean, who`s to say? But people (INAUDIBLE) stick around

sometimes longer than we think they will. I actually think that the

downgrade of Kasowitz in some ways is much more significant than the

shuffling of the press office.

This is Trump actually firing a long-time loyalist, an old New York lawyer

who`s worked with him for decades. I think that shows that they know they

have a serious legal problem on their hands, that a guy who goes to New

York court for you isn`t the guy to go against Mueller`s team.

“The New York Times” and “The Washington Post” reported that they`ve been

doing extensive research into people on Mueller`s team. I think this is

significant, that they know what they`re up against and he`s – he`s making

a change by actually firing a long-time loyalist, showing that the number

one quality he cares about, loyalty, isn`t what he`s going to promote right

now, which in terms of having a legal defense team ready to take on this is

probably smart.

KORNACKI: All right. Annie Karni, Hallie Jackson, Glenn Thrush, also Ken

Dilanian, who joined us by phone there to talk about that breaking new,

thanks to all of you for joining us.

Quick break here. Coming up, though, a lot more on this big breaking news

tonight, “The Washington Post” reporting again that Jeff Sessions, the

attorney general, last year as a senator discussed Trump campaign-related

matters with the Russian ambassador. That is according the U.S.

intelligence intercepts. That story breaking right now in “The Washington

Post” and all around the political world.

This is HARDBALL, where the action is.

KORNACKI: All right, coming up, much more on “The Washington Post`s” big

breaking news tonight about Attorney General Jeff Sessions. We`re also

getting additional breaking news that Jared Kushner has now disclosed

dozens more of his assets in a revised financial filing. It`s a very busy

night, all sorts of stories breaking right now. We`re on top of them.

We`ll be back to tell you more right after this.

KORNACKI: All right, welcome back to HARDBALL.

We continue to follow this late-breaking news in the “Washington Post”

report that, despite public assertions, Attorney General Jeff Sessions may

have discussed campaign-related matters, including policy issues important

to Moscow.

“The Post” quotes one U.S. official that Sessions has provided – quote –

“misleading statements that are contradicted by other evidence.”

For more, I`m joined by Ashley Parker, White House reporter for “The

Washington Post,” and Ari Melber, the new host of “THE BEAT WITH ARI

MELBER.” That`s going to premiere Monday night 6:00 right here on MSNBC.

Ari, let me start with you.

I feel we should maybe try to back up here, at least for a second. We have

got a very explosive headline here. If you can play this thing out, you

could play out in a way that is dire for the attorney general and the

administration.

But tell us what we do know for sure reading this and some of the questions

that are left unresolved.

ARI MELBER, MSNBC CHIEF LEGAL ANALYST: Right.

I think, as your question very carefully points out, this is something that

sounds really bad, because it is suggestion, at least according to none

anonymous U.S. follow, that Jeff Sessions may have been further misleading

about what he discussed with the Russian ambassador. Sounds bad.

The problem here and what is potentially a good defense for the White House

is, “The Washington Post” is relying on an intercept of Russia`s version of

events. That might be accurate or not.

Do the thought experiment about if Russia, completely on a separate

category, was saying something. Would we accept it as 100 true, probably

true, or quite possibly not true?

You and I were just speaking right before we went to air. And you said,

well, maybe the Russian ambassador is trying to impress his bosses and not

being 100 percent accurate.

So while this is something that merits a lot more study, we should be clear

that the underlying sourcing is more or less hearsay about a Russian

source.

KORNACKI: So, play that out, then.

From a standpoint of any kind of investigation here to figure out what

actually happened, if there is no recording of this conversation, of this

Sessions conversation with the ambassador, is there any way for any kind of

investigator to piece this together?

MELBER: Yes. Yes, there is.

We would expect the special counsel to take something like this, which,

again, is hot in the headline, and try to corroborate and investigate it,

if they see it as an investigative interest.

We have heard from reports that they`re looking at the meeting with Don Jr.

and these Russian officials, these Russian nationals who had previously

represented Russian interests.

Well, this obviously is the kind of thing that could also be of interest,

because it`s the direct representative of Russia. So, interviews could

include people who know about the meeting, contemporaneous records made at

the time, or even potentially – and I`m not saying we`re there yet – but

the special counsel, if they thought it was worth it, would sit down with

Jeff Sessions himself, compare that to the transcripts, try to figure out

who is really telling the truth.

KORNACKI: And Ashley Parker with “The Washington Post,” one of the issues,

I think, when a story like the breaks, one of the issues that Sessions has

to contend with is that, when it comes to the subject of Russia,

conversations with Russians officials, he has been less than forthcoming in

the past.

ASHLEY PARKER, “THE WASHINGTON POST”: That`s exactly right.

I mean, one of the reasons he had to recuse himself in the first place,

which put him in this very tough situation with the president, was because

he had failed to mention two meetings with Kislyak, the Russian ambassador.

So, already, his credibility is pretty much shot. And he`s in this weird

position where, as you mentioned earlier on your show, a lot of his former

colleagues in Congress, senators, are frustrated that he was misleading to

them when he testified.

The president is furious with him for recusing himself, which Trump

believes basically ended up with the appointment of Mueller as special

prosecutor.

And a lot of people at the FBI and Justice Department are also very upset

with him because they also blame him for the firing of Comey. So, it is

hard to see where his allies are.

KORNACKI: Take us through the politics, though, in the White House right

now.

If Donald Trump regrets the pick of Jeff Sessions, doesn`t feel he had his

back in all this, Glenn Thrush in the last segment raised an issue that,

hey, look, if Sessions resigns, if Trump were to fire Sessions, that would

cause quite a storm. Republicans don`t have many votes to spare in the

Senate.

We just saw that on the health care dispute. Could there be – would it be

possible to get a new attorney general confirmed, or would this White House

ultimately look at that and say, you know what, even if we want to get rid

of him, we couldn`t get a replacement right now?

PARKER: Right. It is an incredibly tricky situation.

And so far, every time the president has fired someone in that world, or

even threatened to fire someone, it has set off a real firestorm, with

actual legal ramifications potentially, and not just shaking up his

communications staff.

And, also, it`s a tricky situation because, in general, the president likes

a fighter. So, normally, what the president would want would be for Jeff

Sessions to fight something like this.

But, as we reported the other day, after the president gave this interview

to “The New York Times” on Wednesday where he really just savaged his

attorney general in quite public terms, senior White House officials were

stunned that Jeff Sessions didn`t resign.

So, the president might potentially be more open to that, or maybe not as

inclined to support him right now, when he perhaps needs it the most.

KORNACKI: We should say, the Justice Department has put out a statement

tonight.

Sarah Isgur Flores, she is the spokesperson for Jeff Sessions. She says –

quoting here – “Obviously, I cannot comment on the reliability of what

anonymous sources describe in a wholly uncorroborated intelligence

intercept that `The Washington Post` has not seen and that has not been

provided to me, but the attorney general stands by his testimony from just

last month before the Senate Intelligence Committee, when he specifically

addressed this and said that he – quote – `never met with or had any

conversations with any Russians or any foreign officials concerning any

type of interference with any campaign or election.`”

And, Ari, just looking at that statement right now, a suggestion here,

campaign-related discussions, we should say, that is a very broad umbrella

of what could potentially fall under that.

MELBER: Yes.

Yes, I think you make an important point. And the argument here is, oh,

well, because they touch on the campaign, this is misleading and we have to

look into that.

But, ultimately, what you see here is a discussion of basically what are

described here as – in the “Washington Post” article, which I`m obviously

looking at – as campaign issues.

So, take a contrast to the now infamous Don Jr. meeting, where a terrible

e-mail from a foreign – from someone claiming to represent a foreign

power, said, I`m offering dirt on Hillary Clinton.

This is not that. This is basically saying, oh, we talked about the

prospects for relations between Russia and the Trump administration, if

there were to be one.

So, to be clear, that underlying conversation isn`t a bad thing. The

question is, as our colleague was just saying, whether it was lied about,

if Sessions lied about it. But the underlying idea that you would have

this conversation with an ambassador in a formal way isn`t itself alone

problematic.

KORNACKI: And I said this was the big piece of breaking news we weren`t

expecting today.

There is also more coming in the last few minutes. I think, Ari, you could

take us through this, but there`s new financial disclosure information

coming out from Jared Kushner, the president`s son-in-law.

What can you tell us about that?

MELBER: Yes, this is very interesting.

The Office of Government Ethics, which recently got attention because

Walter Shaub, its director, resigned early, saying he couldn`t really make

progress, he felt, under this administration, has this formal role in every

administration of going over all the property, all the assets of different

individuals.

So Kushner has a legal obligation to work them on a filing which he made.

Previously, NBC News, we were able to obtain some of the e-mails about this

and found that he really did comply and try to do a good job is what it

looked like.

The new thing tonight breaking just now in “The Wall Street Journal,” among

others reporting it, is that he has missed dozens and dozens of assets.

Now, alone, that wouldn`t necessarily be a big deal, because if you`re very

wealthy and have complex holdings, as he does, you might miss a few in what

lawyers call good faith, that is, not hiding, not on purpose.

The problem here for Jared Kushner, when you look at this story, Steve, is

it seems like every time he has to make a legal filing, he is missing not

one, not five, but dozens, dozens of things that he has to do and which his

lawyers presumably are supposed to help him do right.

So, there`s an emerging pattern with Jared Kushner, who is not there

because of his acumen or government service or graduate degrees. He`s

there because he`s a family member. Everyone knows that. A lot of

attention on nepotism.

And now there`s a pattern of when it comes to contacts with foreign

nationals, when it comes to his own assets, when it comes to his own loans,

when it comes to his property holdings relating to Goldman Sachs as one of

the things here, he seems to keep having to update.

And the question is going to be why.

KORNACKI: OK, news about Jared Kushner, news about Jeff Sessions.

By the way, the big headline today of course was that big shakeup in the

communications department of the White House, again, an extremely busy

Friday.

Ashley Parker, Ari Melber, thank you both for joining us.

Again, a little plug here. Ari`s new show, “THE BEAT,” that is going to

premiere this coming Monday, 6:00 Eastern. That`s going to be right before

this show. Make sure you tune in for that.

Much more to come this big breaking night of news.

This is HARDBALL, where the action is.

KORNACKI: All right, for more on tonight`s news, I`m joined now on the

phone by one of the reporters with “The Washington Post” who broke this

story about Jeff Sessions and a meeting with the Russians the during 2016

campaign.

Ellen Nakashima joins us now.

Ellen, thank you for taking a few minutes.

So, this public statement we have had so far from Jeff Sessions a few

months ago about this issue, he said – quote – “I never had meetings with

Russian operatives or Russian intermediaries about the Trump campaign.”

That`s the on-the-record statement from Sessions. That`s now being – the

accuracy of that is now being at least called into question by the story

you`re reporting here.

Tell us exactly what you know. When was this meeting in question, and what

do you know about what exactly was said during it?

ELLEN NAKASHIMA, “THE WASHINGTON POST”: That`s right.

So, what we know is that Jeff Sessions met with the Russian ambassador,

Sergey Kislyak, at least twice – or three times last year, but at least

twice at times in which this Ambassador Kislyak reported back to his

superiors in Moscow that he had met with Jeff Sessions, they discussed

campaign-related matters, including policy matters, and what Trump`s policy

toward Russia, toward Moscow would be in a Trump administration.

And this contradicts public statements and assertions by Jeff Sessions in

his confirmation hearing and at his June hearing later and after he – at a

press conference, when he recused himself from the Russia investigation.

KORNACKI: Now, again, we`re getting this essentially – this is the

Russian standpoint that U.S. intel is being exposed to right there.

They`re capturing communications among Russians.

And you have got Kislyak telling his bosses back in Moscow this?

NAKASHIMA: That`s right.

These are intercepts of conversations that Kislyak is having with his

superiors in Moscow, not of conversations he had with Sessions.

So, it`s always possible that a diplomat will embellish a little or maybe

make things up in order to make himself look better in his – in the eyes

of his superior.

But from what we know of Kislyak, he has got a pretty good track record

reporting faithfully and accurately on his conversations and activities

here.

KORNACKI: All right, Ellen Nakashima, one of the reporters breaking that

story again tonight in “The Washington Post,” thank you very much for

taking a few minutes and filling us in on that. Ellen, appreciate that.

NAKASHIMA: Thank you.

KORNACKI: For the Republican reaction to tonight`s news, joined now by

MSNBC host Hugh Hewitt and New Jersey Republican Congressman Leonard Lance.

Hugh, let me just ask you your reaction. You heard the conversation I just

had with Ellen Nakashima.

What do you make about this story about Jeff Sessions and what he`s been

saying before publicly about his conversations with the Russians?

HUGH HEWITT, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: Well, Steve, if it`s true, I think

the attorney general will have to resign.

But if it`s true is a big if. I remind the audience of the February 14

“New York Times” story that counted all the different contacts alleged to

have occurred between Trump campaign officials and the Russians, which

former FBI Director Comey under oath testified was in the main not true.

But if there were a series of conversations between the ambassador and the

attorney general, and they are recorded in a Foreign Intelligence

Surveillance Act, lawfully intercepted tape, that is the end for Attorney

General Sessions.

And I think you have to look out to Chicago to Boeing general counsel Mike

Luttig`s to see him talking on the phone probably with the president about

coming in to try and right the ship at Justice.

KORNACKI: Congressman Lance, let me ask you. The president made clear

this week he may not have full confidence in his attorney general.

As a Republican, as a member of Congress, do you have confidence in this

attorney general?

REP. LEONARD LANCE (R), NEW JERSEY: Yes, I was the first Republican on the

Hill to suggest that the attorney general should recuse himself in matters

related to Russia. And I`m sure this will be investigated.

It is not unheard of, however, for an ambassador to embellish, as the

reporter who has broken the story has indicated. So let the chips fall

where they may based upon the facts.

KORNACKI: Do you see, though, between – so, his statement at his

confirmation hearing, again, back in March, Sessions`s statement was, “I

never had meetings with Russian operatives or Russian intermediaries about

the Trump campaign.”

I guess, do you see any room where he could have – the subject could have

come up in any way in the conversation where he would retain your

confidence, or if this – because, again, we`re getting sort of a vague

report here.

But if there was any kind of conversation here about the Trump campaign,

hey, what do you think of their position on this, what do you think their

chances in this state, does that cross the line?

LANCE: I think that would be very problematic for the attorney general.

And perhaps at the reception after one of the events, if the Russian

ambassador had come up to him and said, how is the Trump campaign going?

And if he had said, it is going really well, I don`t think that would be

substantive. But let the chips fall where they may.

KORNACKI: All right.

And, Hugh Hewitt, you`re already talking there about at least a potential

scenario – who knows what is going to happen here, but the potential

scenario of a new attorney general.

It is interesting the timing on this, because, earlier this week, Donald

Trump made clear he had some regrets about appointing Jeff Sessions.

I do wonder. We raised the question earlier with Glenn Thrush, just given

the tenuous hold Republicans have on the Senate right now, not many votes

to spare, certainly the – how unlikely, I guess, it would be for the

Democrats to get behind a new Trump pick for attorney general, would this

be a circumstance where maybe Trump could get a new attorney general

confirmed?

HEWITT: Well, I absolutely think, if you nominate the right person.

You could go to the bench to Attorney General – former Attorney General

Mukasey. I mentioned former federal Judge Michael Luttig, who is the

runner-up to be the chief justice of the United States, longtime fourth

circuit judge. Very successful general counsel of Boeing, tough as nails.

If it were Michael Luttig, I think he would get the 52 Republican votes. I

don`t know if any Democrat would come along.

I want to go back to the problem of the recusal that the congressman

brought up. These recusals have penumbras, Steve. They go further than

they`re intended to go. Now I think the attorney general will be recused

from surveillance matters with regard to the Russians.

And so, the oil slick spread of the recusal becomes a problem that might

invite a reset at the Department of Justice so that he should not fire Mr.

Mueller. The president should leave Mr. Mueller alone. He enjoys a great

reputation for integrity.

But it would be good to have an attorney general who could supervise

everything else in the department without concern of the spreading recusal.

STEVE KORNACKI, MSNBC HOST: Let me just, Congressman, follow up on what

Hugh Hewitt said. He said the president should not fire Robert Mueller,

the special counsel. Do you agree with that?

REP. LEONARD LANCE (R), NEW JERSEY: I absolutely agree with that. And,

Michael McCaul, a colleague of mine and chairman of the Homeland Security

Committee indicated that as well today.

KORNACKI: What would the consequence be? And, politically, in terms of

the Congress of the United States, what would the consequence be if the

president did that?

LANCE: It would be disturbing on Capitol Hill, not only with Democrats but

with Republicans as well.

KORNACKI: All right. Congressman Leonard Lance, Republican from New

Jersey, Hugh Hewitt, MSNBC host, you can catch his show tomorrow morning

right here on this network.

Hugh, thanks for joining us.

HEWITT: Thanks, Steve.

KORNACKI: A quick break here. Up next, though, the HARDBALL roundtable is

going to be here on what has turned out to be a very busy news night.

We`re still piecing together the breaking news.

You`re watching HARDBALL.

KORNACKI: Welcome back to HARDBALL.

Well, my ears perked up in the last block with something one of our guests

said. Maybe you heard it too. Hugh Hewitt was here in the last block, and

he said if the “Washington Post” report is true about Attorney General Jeff

Sessions and about his conversations with the Russian ambassador during

last year`s campaign, if that report is true, Hugh Hewitt said Sessions

should resign.

Let`s bring in tonight`s HARDBALL roundtable. Carolyn Ryan is a senior

editor at “The New York Times”, Catherine Rampell is a columnist for “The

Washington Post”, Azi Paybarah is a senior reporter for “Politico”.

Catherine, the timing on this, I can`t get over, because the story one –

of the stories of the week has been the president in a rather unprecedented

move coming out there and basically saying, hey, I regret appointing Jeff

Sessions attorney general. If he wants to get rid of him, the story that`s

come out, at least we have to see if this is true, if it`s true at all,

he`s got grounds to do that.

CATHERINE RAMPELL, COLUMNIST, THE WASHINGTON POST: I mean, to be clear,

cabinet members serve at the pleasure of the president. He could get rid

of him without any – without giving a reason, right? So, he doesn`t

actually need to establish why he would ditch this guy.

The question is, what`s the context? How much of a blowback is he going to

get form his fellow Republicans if in fact he does fire Sessions, and how

difficult would it be to find a replacement and to get a confirmation of a

replacement?

KORNACKI: That seems to be the issue. It`s the pretense. If you`re Trump

and you want to fire him and you`ve got 52 Republican votes in the Senate,

we just saw they couldn`t get their health care bill through because if you

have three defections you`re done. So, if you just fire Sessions for no

reason and you say, I`m the president, I can do it, I see probably pretty

easy to get three Republicans to say no to a replacement. But if you`ve

got grounds to do it from a story like this, if this turns out to be true,

then the urgency of getting replacement through would be a lot easier to

get those 52 Republicans on board.

CAROLYN RYAN, SENIOR EDITOR, THE NEW YORK TIMES: It would be a lot easier

and I think – don`t forget, the Senate Republicans, Republicans in general

are feeling frustrated with some of the earlier omissions by Sessions. And

another thing that was striking to me about the story is there was not

strong pushback from the Sessions side. I mean, obviously, we have to see

whether that changes in the first 24 hours.

But again, there`s an omission or an absence of a strong rational or

response. It seemed like “The Post” story was pretty solid and it seems

like Kislyak has been trusted before with these kinds of accounts. We have

to see.

KORNACKI: Yes. I mean, Azi, there are we should say. Look, this is one

report. This is based on intercepts. This is anonymous sources. This is

the Russian side of it.

So, there are all sorts of asterisks here and also there is that issue of,

OK, they talked about campaign related matters. That also was a very big

umbrella in terms of what that could potentially be.

AZI PAYBARAH, SENIOR REPORTER, POLITICO: Right. And there is – if this

was just a passing remark that Kislyak is sort of overplaying for his

handlers to sort of show his bosses that he is doing something, that`s one

thing. But what Carolyn said is actually very important. Republicans are

frustrated on the House, on the Congress. Trump himself is very

frustrated. It came out during his interview with “The New York Times.”

And to have another story coming out, and to keep this conversation, to

keep Russia in the front grounds of what people are talking about when

they`re trying to get health care through, even if it doesn`t turn out to

be as it is first reported, because Kislyak isn`t reliable, you do have

grounds for Jeff Sessions to say, this has become enough of a distraction

to take himself out if that`s what is wanted. Remember, Republicans are

trying to get health care through. It is very narrow and this is keeping

the Russia story alive even longer.

KORNACKI: This is, by the way, a very good introduction I think for the

job for Anthony Scaramucci, because he was the story and his takeover of

the communications department was the story. Seven-forty on the East

Coast, nobody is talking about that right now. Breaking news has overtaken

it.

Quick break. The roundtable is staying with us. This is HARDBALL, where

the action is.

KORNACKI: Welcome back to HARDBALL.

Late today, we learned that Donald Trump Jr. and Paul Manafort will not be

appearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee next Wednesday. According

to the committee, quote, both Donald Trump Jr. and Paul Manafort, through

their attorneys, have agreed to negotiate to provide the committee with

documents and be interviewed by committee members and staff prior to a

public hearing. Therefore, we will not issue subpoenas for them tonight

requiring their presence at Wednesday`s hearing but reserve the right to do

so in the future.

We have also learned that President Trump`s son-in-law Jared Kushner is set

to occur before the House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday. That after

his Monday interview with the Senate Intelligence Committee.

We`re back now with tonight`s HARDBALL roundtable – Carolyn Ryan,

Catherine Rampell, Azi Paybarah.

Carolyn, what do you make of this? So, we`re not going to have the big

public spectacle of Manafort and Trump Jr. before the committee. They are

going to be providing information. They are going to be interviewed, but

this is now going to be a private affair on Wednesday

RYAN: It feels like loss for the television networks. It was really the

highest anticipated event, testimony-wise, since Comey. But there`s a

possibility that interviews with the staff and with the committee members

could yield more in terms of some of the intricacies, especially with

Manafort. It feels like there`s a lot to be explored in terms of his

interests, in terms of his ties. Some of which we`ve reported recently to

Ukraine, to pro-Russian interests. And it feels like the substance there

is something that the committee really could be eager to get at.

KORNACKI: And is there a connection here, Catherine? Because he`s got

this other guys, Glenn Simpson, who is behind that Trump dossier that got

so much attention. He is declining to appear before the committee. Is

there a link here in terms of Trump Jr., Manafort to say, well, if he`s not

going to appear publicly, I don`t want to appear publicly?

RAMPELL: Well, they are subpoenaing him, right? Isn`t that what we

learned earlier today? So, they are subpoenaing Simpson. So, the door is

still open for a subpoena to occur for the other folks that we`re talking

about.

I think the question is to what extent does that successfully detract

attention from the potential scandal that is hovering around Manafort,

Trump Jr. and Kushner, right? Because potentially part of strategy here in

going after Simpson. Grassley has said, how come he hasn`t registered as a

foreign agent. His firm was in charge of putting this dossier, right, is

to maybe make it look like both sides were doing something bad. And we

shouldn`t always be focusing our attention stuff that the Trump campaign –

KORNACKI: And, Azi, just quickly, Kushner now becomes a bigger story next

week.

PAYBARAH: Right, he has a very large portfolio. He had to amend his

financial statements. So, for him to come in and explain why he was in

these meetings, what he expected, that`s going to yield a lot of

information.

KORNACKI: OK, the roundtable is staying with us. You`re watching

HARDBALL.

KORNACKI: All right. We`re back with the HARDBALL roundtable.

Look, I don`t want to put anybody on the spot but this story about Jeff

Sessions has everybody talking now. Let`s try to play this a little bit

forward.

Carolyn, as this develops, what are you looking for?

RYAN: Well, what I`m looking for over the next 48 hours is whether there`s

going to be any pushback from the Sessions side, any more detail, because I

think if there is not, you`re going to hear more calls like you just heard

from Hugh Hewitt, and I think that will take you right into the beginning

of next week, which is already a high stakes week, and probably pretty

uncomfortable one for the administration. So, this could really become

intense, the pressure on Sessions. If all of these remain solid, could be

very intense.

KORNACKI: What about you, Catherine?

RAMPELL: I`m looking to see how this plays with the Trump base, and that

they have been convinced, it seems so far, that any of these Russia stories

are all conspiracy theories, it`s all #fakenews. If in fact this is being

used as an excuse to oust sessions, will the base buy it if they think it`s

all conspiracy and it`s fake anyway?

KORNACKI: Azi, in 10 seconds.

PAYBARAH: If Sessions holds on, do Schumer and Democrats point to him as a

reason Republicans shouldn`t throw their lot in with Trump. He`s not loyal

to the people that were loyal to him, look at Sessions.

KORNACKI: OK, Azi Paybarah, Catherine Rampell, Carolyn Ryan, thank you for

joining us.

That is HARDBALL for now. Chris Matthews is going to return Monday night.

And “ALL IN WITH CHRIS HAYES” starts right now.

