Hardball with Chris Matthews, Transcript 7/10/17 Trump’s son met with Russian Lawyer

RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC: That does it for us tonight, we will see you again

tomorrow, now it`s time for THE LAST WORD with Lawrence O`Donnell, good

evening Lawrence.

LAWRENCE O`DONNELL, HOST, THE LAST WORD: Good evening, Rachel. This is

one of the faster moving stories in Trump – I mean, one new and big

element per day.

MADDOW: Yes, and you know, I think that this is – I mean, we were sort of

blown away a week ago Friday when the “Wall Street Journal” reported that

first evidence of there being American collusion in the Russian attack.

In that case, the big question was whether or not it could be linked to the

Trump campaign. Now, it is about the Trump campaign and now further

tonight, it`s about the Trump campaign and then explicitly being told that

it was the Russian government that was the source of this information.

O`DONNELL: And we got a new statement from Donald Trump Jr. each day of

this story.

MADDOW: Yes –

O`DONNELL: Until today when he hired a criminal defense lawyer, and now

tonight we`re starting to hear from the criminal defense lawyer about this

instead of directly from Donald Trump Jr.

MADDOW: And the criminal defense lawyer`s statements thus far directly

contradict everything Donald Trump Jr. has said in public about this story.

O`DONNELL: But that – but Donald Trump Jr. contradicted Donald Trump Jr.,

so that apparently is OK.

MADDOW: Yes –

O`DONNELL: In Trump world, it is OK to contradict Donald Trump Jr. anyway.

MADDOW: You know, you have to be a very flexible lawyer to take on this

kind of assignment. But that makes – these guys have to be nimble,

pliable, you know, live. You know how it is.

O`DONNELL: Thank you, Rachel, really appreciate it.

MADDOW: Thank you, Lawrence.

O`DONNELL: Well, tonight we are going to begin with this breaking news

from the “New York Times” that you`ve heard reported by Rachel Maddow.

Here is the first paragraph of that story. Before arranging a meeting with

a Kremlin-connected Russian lawyer he believed would offer him compromising

information about Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump Jr. was informed in an e-

mail that the material was part of a Russian government effort to aid his

father`s candidacy according to three people with knowledge of the e-mail.

The e-mail to the younger Mr. Trump was sent by Rob Goldstone; a publicist

and former British tabloid reporter who helped broker the June 2016

meeting.

Joining us now, Jill Wine-Banks; former assistant Watergate special

prosecutor, Ron Klain; former chief of staff to Vice Presidents Joe Biden

and Al Gore and a former senior aide to President Obama.

He`s also a former chief counsel to the Senate Judiciary Committee, and he

was chief of staff to Attorney General Janet Reno.

Also with us, Bill Browder; the CEO of Hermitage Capital Management and the

author of “Red Notice”. He actually knows the Russian lawyer who met with

Donald Trump Jr. in this meeting.

Ron Klain, I want to go first of all to you with this latest development in

the sequence of stories we`ve had this weekend.

What does this add to the story as it is now to know that there`s an e-mail

that Donald Trump Jr. received saying that this was about the Russian

government trying to help his father win the election?

RON KLAIN, FORMER CHIEF OF STAFF TO JOE BIDEN & AL GORE: Yes, Lawrence,

you know, the loud thudding noise your viewers hear behind me is the sound

after six months of a giant shoe finally dropping in this investigation.

You know, six months ago, the vice president told us that no one on their

campaign had met with the Russians, then one-by-one, we`ve learned about

these meetings.

But all along until now, they insisted the meetings were about policy or

getting to know you. And now we finally know there were meetings between

senior Trump officials, Donald Trump Jr. and of course, Jared Kushner, Paul

Manafort with Russian liaisons, to talk about how the Russian government

could aid the Trump campaign.

And that is a giant turn in this unfolding story.

O`DONNELL: Jill, we have someone who Donald Trump Jr. says he met when the

Trumps went to Russia with their beauty pageant.

That person who is not a Russian citizen, this Goldstone guy, sends an e-

mail saying, I want you to meet – it would be good if you met with this

Russian lawyer, might be able to help with the campaign.

Now that we have the element in the e-mail of – and this will be

information from the Russian government. What does that mean legally?

JILL WINE-BANKS, LAWYER: This is an astounding thing. We have, for sure,

more evidence for Mr. Mueller to look at and get the details of.

But it is collusion with a foreign adversary if they were working together

to get the information from the Russian government, and that`s what this

looks like. It looks like clear proof of collusion.

O`DONNELL: Bill Browder, you know Natalia Veselnitskaya; the lawyer who

was in this meeting, the Russian lawyer.

She – apparently, Donald Trump changed his story over the weekend. And

first, he said the meeting had nothing to do with campaign issues.

It was all about adoption and, you know, repairing the rules that would

allow adoption of Russian babies. Then the next day, his statement said,

no, it was about getting actual campaign information.

That`s what the meeting was really about. And then she turned it into a

meeting about adoption, which disappointed Donald Trump Jr.

And now tonight, we have this latest element of the information. What do

we know about who Donald Trump Jr. and Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort were

meeting with that day?

BILL BROWDER, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, HERMITAGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT: Well,

first of all, they were meeting with a person who was representing the

Russian government, not a person who was acting in a personal capacity.

They were meeting with a person from the Russian government who had a

specific agenda, which was to repeal sanctions with what`s called Magnitsky

sanctions against human rights violators from Russia, and which is

something very important to Vladimir Putin.

And she was coming armed with something with a quid pro quo. She basically

– the Russians understand that if they want something from the Americans,

that if they want something from Donald Trump, they have to offer something

in return.

Now, I don`t know exactly what she was offering, but I know exactly what

she was asking for, which was to repeal sanctions against Russian torturers

and murderers, which is something that`s very sensitive to Vladimir Putin.

O`DONNELL: Bill, take a minute and tell us how these sanctions were put in

place and why they were put in place and whose name is on those sanctions,

how that happened.

BROWDER: So the sanctions are called the Magnitsky Act. The Magnitsky Act

is a piece of legislation named after my lawyer Sergei Magnitsky.

Sergei Magnitsky was an anti-corruption lawyer in Moscow, uncovered a

massive $230 million Russian government corruption scheme.

He exposed it, he was arrested by Russian government officials, tortured in

prison and killed at the age of 37, seven years ago.

And I`ve gone on a mission to Washington to get a piece of legislation in

place which was passed called the Magnitsky Act which imposes visa

sanctions and asset freezes on Russian human rights violators.

This is something that very much upsets Vladimir Putin.

O`DONNELL: Ron Klain, the sourcing for the “New York Times” original

article was three advisors to the White House briefed on the meeting with

two others with knowledge of it.

Advisors to the White House, so that indicates to me they are probably

people working outside of the White House.

But this is a Trump-friendly group of sources for the “New York Times”

article. What do you make of that?

KLAIN: Well, I think it`s hard to know what to make of that, Lawrence. I

think that, you know, tonight, in fact, the White House is kind of flipping

– doing back flips on this and Kushner and Manafort are saying, hey, no

big deal.

We disclosed this in the umpteenth time we updated our disclosure forms.

And so – you know, I think they`re trying to spin this as best they can.

But really, the bottom line, Lawrence is this. Up until now, there`s been

a question of whether or not the Trump campaign tried to collude with the

Russians.

Now, we know they tried to collude. The only question is whether or not

they got the job done. And that really significantly changes the direction

of this investigation.

O`DONNELL: Jill, one of the things that strikes me about the sourcing on

this is that because it comes from Trump-friendly sources, one of the

things you want to ask yourself is who is this helping?

Who is this helping within the Trump administration? And it`s Jared Kushner

in this meeting who actually has some criminal liability because he was

supposed to disclose this on his application for security clearance.

He didn`t, and he only recently updated this disclosure. And so, as you

read deeply in the “New York Times” article, you discover, oh, so the

government now does know about this meeting.

And also as you read even more deeply than that, you discover that the

house committee investigators know about the meeting.

Therefore, Trump administration people had to know this meeting is

eventually going to come out. What is the least damaging way for us to

bring it out?

What`s the least damaging time for us to bring it out? And that might have

been the decision they made this weekend.

WINE-BANKS: I think the least damaging time would have been when it first

happened. I think I wouldn`t be presumptuous enough to offer advice to the

president, but I would to his legal team.

One of the first lessons you learn as a lawyer and certainly one we learned

in Watergate is stop the drip. Get everything out that you know right

away.

It`s much less damaging if you announce it than if you wait until your

opponents announce it. And they`re not doing that.

There are too many unreported meetings that we`ve already learned about,

and we only learn about them when someone else finds out, usually the

media.

So we need to get it done, and they need to get the truth out. As voters,

we need to know this information.

O`DONNELL: Bill Browder, given all of your information – all of your

experience with Russia and working there, what do you make of this story,

the full picture of this story, as you see it tonight?

BROWDER: Well, what I see is that the Russians have a bunch of objectives,

Putin has a bunch of objectives and he has been trying to achieve those

objectives.

One of those objectives is about sanctions. I think it`s very significant

that a person from Russia came to the Trump administration asking for

sanctions to be repealed.

He has other objectives which have to do with America not supporting NATO,

America not supporting Ukraine, and America not supporting the European

Union.

These are all Putin`s objectives. And Putin is working very hard on this,

and it`s extremely worrying to see any lapse that the United States will

have in terms of any of these objectives, which are all very important to

keep in place, to keep Russia in check.

O`DONNELL: Bill, do you expect to hear anything from this Russian lawyer?

Do you think she will make any public statement – any more public

statements about this?

BROWDER: I`m sure she will. I`m sure she will. The – I`ve been dealing

with her as an adversary for the last three years.

She`s very brash, very bold. I am sure – I don`t think she`s ever been in

the center of such a storm as this one, but I`m sure she`ll come out and

say something which will be completely untrue when she does, and it will

confuse some and firm up others opinion of what happened here.

But you should absolutely expect to hear something from her.

O`DONNELL: In the – deep in the – one of – the “New York Times” report

this morning, it says, “Mr. Manafort, the former campaign chairman, also

recently disclosed the meeting and Donald Trump Jr.`s role in organizing it

to congressional investigators who had questions about his foreign

contacts, according to people familiar with the events.”

And so, Ron, it seems to me that the Trump administration knew this is

coming out. Manafort`s disclosed it, the House investigators know it.

Now it`s on Jared Kushner`s disclosure form finally, and it represents a

possible crime in Jared Kushner`s case because he did not put it on his

original disclosure forms.

And so at some point, the Trump administration has the decision, do we want

to see this thing come out in the middle of a house hearing that Jared

Kushner is the witness at, where it lands as a bombshell on Jared Kushner,

or do we want it to come out before that and maybe come out with Donald

Trump Jr. being the star of the article because Donald Trump Jr. doesn`t

face the same criminal liability as Jared Kushner does.

KLAIN: Yes, you know, they`re shaping up for a very interesting

thanksgiving dinner in the Trump household.

You know, I mean, it does feel to me, Lawrence, kind of like you implied,

that perhaps this story was put out and hung on Donald Trump`s son to move

it away from Donald Trump`s son-in-law, who definitely has more legal

exposure, who is right in the heart of the White House, who is in the

middle of all these policy matters, who played a role in firing Director

Comey, who supposedly is one of the people who advised the president to

fire Director Comey.

Who has been, you know, threatening your colleagues here at Msnbc with bad

stories and all these things.

And so, you know, it may well be as incredible as this is, that this was an

effort by the Trump White House to hang this on Donald Trump Jr. and move

it away from Jared Kushner.

O`DONNELL: Jill, the other part of this story that is still unfolding is

what exactly – what are the words in that e-mail that have been described

to the “New York Times”?

The “New York Times” article does not quote the e-mail. It simply says

that there is an e-mail and that in that e-mail, it says that the material

was part of a Russian government effort, that that becomes clear in the e-

mail.

But we have not seen that e-mail. We don`t know the words of that e-mail

yet. And so there is more evidence to unfold here.

WINE-BANKS: There is, and that`s the job of Mr. Mueller and his team. And

I trust that they will start interviewing all the right people.

They will obtain that memo, and then they will know what to do with it.

It`s only speculation right now although, you know, you can only have so

much smoke before you have to admit that there is a fire.

And I think we`re at the point where there is much more than just a smoky

room.

O`DONNELL: Bill, given your Russian experience, if the Russian government

had information that they wanted to let the Trump campaign know about, does

this sound like the route they would take?

Go through people who worked with Trump when he was there for his beauty

pageant, then get to this lawyer, put this lawyer in a room in Trump tower?

BROWDER: Yes, well, I mean, basically at the early stages, they probably

didn`t know how to get a hold of Trump, and this was, you know, through

this beauty contest was a smart way of getting to him.

I`m sure that the Russians didn`t just use this channel if they wanted to

approach the Trump campaign, I`m sure they used other channels.

I`m sure that as time goes on, we`ll learn about what ways in which they

communicated and didn`t. But we know for sure that this particular lawyer

was working as an agent of the Russian government for a very important

project for Vladimir Putin, and so this would make sense and fit right into

the whole picture of them trying to influence U.S. policy through Donald

Trump.

O`DONNELL: Let`s listen to what Donald Trump Jr. said last year after –

we now know after he got this e-mail.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP JR., SON OF DONALD TRUMP: I can`t think of bigger lies, but

that exactly goes to show you what the DNC and what the Clinton camp will

do.

They will lie and do anything to win. You hear it with the DNC where

they`re leaking e-mails about Bernie Sanders and his Jewish heritage to be

able to try to destroy him in the south.

It`s a rigged system. It`s disgusting, and the people should be fed up

because when I heard it, I certainly was.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Ron, that was Donald Trump Jr. talking about how all the talk

about Russian hacking was just a lie.

He was already in possession of an e-mail according to the “New York Times”

saying the Russian government wants to help.

KLAIN: Yes, Lawrence, I think you ought to invite him on your show to come

on tomorrow night and apologize to Robby Mook, who in that interview he

called despicable for saying that there was evidence that the Russians were

working with the Trump campaign, and that he gave that interview just days

after he had this meeting where we now know he was sent an e-mail saying,

hey, we want to come help.

We`re the Russians, we want to come help you beat Hillary Clinton. And so

clearly, he was just telling a bold faced lie, throwing accusations, and he

owes Secretary Clinton, her campaign, everyone involved a big apology for

that.

O`DONNELL: Bill Browder, thank you very much for joining us tonight with

your unique perspective on all of this, really appreciate it. Also Jill

Wine-Banks, thank you for joining us again tonight, appreciate it.

Up next, member of Congress who wants to stop the president from creating a

cyber security unit with Russia, that crazy proposal that Donald Trump came

up with on Twitter Sunday morning.

O`DONNELL: President Trump and I began Sunday morning the same way,

tweeting at 7:50 a.m., the president tweeted: “Putin and I discussed

forming an impenetrable cyber security unit so that election hacking and

many other negative things will be guarded.”



As soon as I saw that, at 8:08 a.m., I tweeted, “will it be called the

collusion unit”? And six minutes after that, I tweeted, “who will introduce

a bill in Congress to stop this? Will the vote be unanimous? Why not”?

And an hour after that, I got an answer from Democratic Congressman Brendan

Boyle saying “POTUS defies common sense. This week I will introduce bill

that would ban any joint effort with Russia on cyber security.”

Joining us now, Democratic Congressman Brendan Boyle introduced that

legislation today that would block the funding of cyber security unit with

Russia.

Also with us, Evelyn Farkas; senior fellow of The Atlantic Council and a

former deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense.

Congressman Boyle, thank you very much for answering my tweet so quickly

yesterday. And I`ve got to say –

REP. BRENDAN BOYLE (D), PENNSYLVANIA: Yes –

O`DONNELL: When I was working in the Senate, if we saw something like

that, there would have been a race – a race among Senate staffers to get a

bill into legislative language, you know, Sunday morning.

And as far as I can tell so far, the Senate has been silent. You`ve come

forward with yours, and there – you may have others in the House who will

be coming forward with some kind of amendment or bill to stop this.

What is your proposal?

BOYLE: Yes, well, thank you, Lawrence, and glad to be Twitter pen pals

with you. I will tell you I`m doing two things.

I`m filing a standalone bill which we introduce tomorrow, our first day

back in House session, and also attempting to amend the National Defense

Authorization which just happens to be coming up this week.

My idea is to really use whatever legislative vehicle may be moving forward

to make sure Congress makes clear this completely insane and dangerous idea

never actually takes place.

O`DONNELL: Evelyn Farkas, the president apparently has backed off on this

after getting criticism from Lindsey Graham, from others.

Lindsey Graham saying it`s not –

EVELYN FARKAS, SENIOR FELLOW, THE ATLANTIC COUNCIL: Right –

O`DONNELL: The worst idea in the world, but it`s awfully close. And so

apparently, the president is now saying it`s not going to happen.

FARKAS: Right, I think he changed his mind pretty quickly, Lawrence, and I

was also in the Senate and I remember those days of running to try to be

the first in line to –

O`DONNELL: Evelyn, you would have had this bill written by 10:00 a.m.

Sunday morning, right?

FARKAS: I would have actually predicted that it needed to be written –

O`DONNELL: Right –

FARKAS: Potentially even before the meeting between Putin and –

O`DONNELL: Yes –

FARKAS: Trump. But unfortunately, I would say, I mean, first of all, it`s

ridiculous to imagine that we can cooperate with Russia.

Back in the days when it was even impractical in 2013, actually President

Obama tried to cooperate with Russia on cyber security.

I was part of a working group, actually all we did was talk, and we ended

up meeting with one of the highest-ranking intelligence officers in the

Russian military to talk about cyber security.

So we weren`t going to get anywhere with the Russians then, and certainly

after they attacked us, we weren`t going to get anywhere.

So I think he realized to say that we`re going to cooperate with Russia, a

lot of people have used the fox in the hen house analogy.

I consulted with my friends, my friend Jim said it would be like the New

England Patriots, you know, losing in the Super Bowl championship, losing

28 to 2, 28 to 3.

And they invite the Atlanta Falcons, the opposing team into their huddle.

So for you sports enthusiasts, it indicates to you, you know, that we would

be letting the Russians in if we had this level of cooperation that Trump`s

tweet seemed to indicate.

O`DONNELL: Congressman Boyle, you know what you`re going to hear from the

Republican Committee Chairman. you know what you`re going to hear from

Republican colleagues.

We don`t need this bill now, we don`t need this amendment now because the

president said he`s not going to do it.

BOYLE: Well, right, like we can take the president`s word because he`s of

course, never reversed himself, and his word is clearly his bond, right?

The fact of the matter is, it is dangerous. The longer we go and we don`t

actually, by law, restrict the executive from doing something like this, we

would be doing something dangerous and not in the national security.

I`m heartened by the fact that there has been bipartisan push-back in the

last 48 hours, but I urge my Republican colleagues to actually put country

ahead of party and vote for this much like the Russia sanctions bill passed

the Senate.

It`s bogged down now in the House, but passed the Senate 98 to 2. That`s

the same sort of overwhelming vote that we should cast on this and make

sure under no circumstances, a week from now, a month from now, this Trump

White House would actually put together this cyber security unit with the

Russians.

O`DONNELL: Evelyn, quickly, I want to get your –

FARKAS: Yes –

O`DONNELL: Reaction to the breaking news of the night from the “New York

Times” that Donald Trump Jr. received an e-mail saying that there was

information from the Russian government that would be helpful to the Trump

campaign, that they wanted to be helpful to the Trump campaign, and that

was the basis for the meeting with this Russian lawyer that we`ve been

reading about.

FARKAS: Right, I mean that`s pretty shocking, Lawrence. It doesn`t

surprise me, of course, because for those of us who have followed who the

people were who – well, first of all, the woman who was meeting – the

lawyer who was meeting with Donald Trump Jr., she has ties to the Kremlin

or certainly to the Russian government.

What she`s trying to do is in the interest of the Russian government to

lift a whole another set of sanctions from the ones that have been

discussed a lot in the military, but from these sanctions based on human

rights violations and the murder of Sergei Magnitsky.

The other, of course, individual who is behind the scenes, the guy who

brought her to the attention of Donald Trump was the oligarch who has been

– his father has been seeing getting an award from President Putin.

So it shouldn`t be surprising that the source is Russian government, but

once Donald Trump Jr. knew that, he should have known that he was going

into really dangerous territory because frankly speaking, getting a gift

like this, whatever it is, whatever the information was, that could be

considered a gift and a violation of campaign finance law.

O`DONNELL: Congressman Boyle, I want to get your reaction to the breaking

news of the night, that the – that Donald Trump Jr.`s meeting with Natalia

Veselnitskaya, Russian lawyer, that it was arranged through an e-mail that

said to Donald Trump Jr., this will be information from the Russian

government that will be helpful to your father`s campaign, and the Russian

government wants to be helpful.

BOYLE: You know, this story has been going on for – depending on when you

put the start date, I would say roughly seven months, ever since that night

the “New York Times” reported, I believe it was late in December last year

that Flynn had had the meetings that he had with senior levels of Russian

government.

For the seven months or so that these stories have been dripping out, I do

feel like this is actually the biggest shoe so far to drop because now we

have no question of collusion and no question of Trump`s inner circle.

In fact, his own son – and let`s not forget, you also had Jared Kushner

and Manafort in the same meeting right there in Trump Tower.

Reince Priebus a couple of days ago was calling this a “nothing burger”. I

would like to see now what their attempt at an excuse may be given this

bombshell tonight.

O`DONNELL: Congressman Brendan Boyle, Evelyn Farkas, thank you both for

joining us tonight, really appreciate it.

FARKAS: Thanks, Lawrence.

BOYLE: Thank you.

O`DONNELL: Coming up, we are just getting a new report, Donald Trump`s –

Donald Trump Jr.`s lawyer has just released a statement about this new

report tonight indicating that Donald Trump Jr. received an e-mail saying

that the Russian government had information that could be helpful to the

Trump campaign, we`ll be right back.

LAWRENCE O`DONNELL, MSNBC ANCHOR: And we`re back. This is the newest

statement apparently that Donald Trump Jr.`s lawyer has given to “The New

York Times.” it says that Ms. Veselnitskaya said in a statement on Saturday

that nothing at all about the presidential campaign was discussed at the

Trump tower meeting. She recalled that after about ten minutes, either Mr.

Kushner or Mr. Manafort left the room.

She said she had never acted on behalf of the Russian government, never

discussed any of these matters with any representatives of the Russian

government. None of that is actually new information from Donald Trump

Jr.`s lawyer that those statements have already been made. We`re joined now

by Ana Marie Cox, “New York Times” magazine contributor and host of the

podcast With Friends Like These. Also Ron Klain is back with us.

And Anna Marie, it`s Donald Trump Jr.`s night here in all of our news

broadcasts because he is the focus of this latest report. And we now have

the latest breaking element of it by The New York sometimes saying that

Donald Trump Jr. Himself received an e-mail directly saying that the

information to be imparted in this meeting would come from the Russian

government and that the Russian government wanted to help his father`s

campaign.

Donald Trump Jr. Has adamantly said now, for the better part of a year,

that everything involving this discussion of the Russian government trying

to help the Trump campaign is a complete lie. That doesn`t seem to be

holding up for him tonight.

ANA MARIE COX, NEW YORK TIMES CONTRIBUTOR: No. I mean that`s where the

incompetence and stupidity part of the defense breaks down is because they

had this meeting and then kept lying about it, right? Like it`s easy for me

to believe that Don Jr. was duped somehow. He seems like the kind of guy,

as my friend Cody has said, who probably answers every single e-mail from

Nigerian princes you know like and then wonders, you know, wonders how it

is his bank account got cleared out.

Maybe that`s why his dad had to file for bankruptcy. Who knows? But you can

be incompetent and greedy, and the incompetence covered and greed explains

maybe taking the meeting, but then you continue lying about it and that

truly suggests (INAUDIBLE), that suggest bad intent. That also suggests

that he knows he did something wrong or else he wouldn`t keep lying about

it although, again, there`s been something kind of weird about this sort of

slow drop of the shoe over the past three days.

You know, toe, midsole, heel.

O`DONNELL: Yes.

COX: Where he seems to think that saying that he wished that it had been

about Hillary Clinton`s, you know, dirty secrets and not about orphans

would be preferable. Like he was disappointed to find out they were going

to be discussing adoption and not Hillary Clinton campaign secrets. He

takes after his father. I mean you really cant - you can`t say that that`s

not true.

O`DONNELL: And his father apparently is not pleased. According to the

latest “New York Times” report breaking tonight, the final paragraph of the

story says, the president was aggravated by the news of the meeting

according to one person close to him, less over the fact that it had

happened and more because it was yet another story about Russia that had

swamped the media cycle.

And so, Ron Klain, we see once again in that account, a president who is

not at all troubled by the idea that the Russian government was trying to

help his campaign. It`s not that. It`s that this story this weekend stepped

on what he believes was his successful G20 trip.

RON KLAIN, FMR CHIEF OF STAFF TO VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Yes,

there`s two things there, Lawrence. I mean the first is it does shows Ana

Marie eluded to an astonishing amount of incompetence around President

Trump. You would think if there was one rule on the White House chalkboard

right now would be, hey make sure you tell the boss about any Russia stuff

that`s about to break.

So why they didn`t do that seems astonishing. But secondly, you know I mean

it`s kind of humorous that he is upset there`s now another day of Russia

news that`s interrupting what? The narrative you started yesterday as you

talk about in your last segment of his crazy idea of cooperating with

Russia on cybersecurity. So, you know who created the day of Russia news

yesterday.

You know, President Trump himself. So if Donald Trump wants the Russia news

to stop, he ought to get all the truth out about what his campaign did in

2016, stop colluding with the Russians now, and take steps to protect

American democracy from Russian intrusion.

O`DONNELL: And Ana, the administration knew about this meeting before this

week because Jared Kushner amended his disclosure form, so White House

counsel knew about it. There were people working in the White House who

could have told the president about this rather than wait for him to read

about it in “The New York Times.” But that might be safest way for people

at the White House is to just let him read it in the New York Times.

COX: Well I mean, you`re presuming he reads “The New York Times.” And

yes, I presume - I - I assume that he has it read to him or perhaps has the

Chirons on Fox read to him that are about what`s in “The New York Times.” I

mean he doesn`t get any – he doesn`t read his daily briefings. So he

doesn`t definitely read “The New York Times.” I - I suspect that maybe

they hoped that this would somehow fly under the radar for him.

I mean so many things do. Like, you know the certain facts about the global

economy for instance. You know, whether or not health care is complicated.

He`s not a curious man. I think perhaps the only reason – again, the only

reason he`s finding out about this now is because there`s been reaction to

it. And he definitely like monitors his twitter feed. I think more than he

reads any particular newspaper or briefing book or classified intelligence.

And I find actually the idea that he didn`t know about this meeting to be

the single most plausible detail of this entire story, that his campaign

principals were out having high-level meetings with him not knowing about

it. I mean he ran for president as basically a P.R. Stunt, and I think he`s

actually kind of mad now that it`s turned out to be much harder than he

thought it would be.

O`DONNELL: Ron, tell us what Donald Trump Jr. Should have done or anyone

working in a campaign should have done if they received an e-mail saying

the Russians would like to help your campaign.

KLAIN: Yes, they should have dialed 1-800-FBI. Look if you hear from a

foreign government that a foreign government wants to help your political

campaign, you should get federal law enforcement on the phone and turn it

over. You know and as Ana Marie alluded to earlier, the idea he took this

meeting because he actually believed it was about the Russians helping the

Clinton campaign. And wind up being disappointed when it was an effort to

increase U.S.-Russian adoptions.

This is all you need to know about the Trump campaign and the rules they

were playing by in 2016.

O`DONNELL: All right, we`re going to squeeze a break in here. Please both

of you stay with us. Ron, when we come back, I want to ask you about that

time in the Gore campaign, when the Gore campaign had to call in the FBI.

We`ll be right back.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REPORTER: Will you once and for all, yes or no, definitively say that

Russia interfered in the 2016 election?

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Well, I think it was Russia,

and I think it could have been other people and other countries. It could

have been a lot of people interfered. I said it very simply. I think it

could very well have been Russia, but I think it could well have been other

countries, and I won`t be specific.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: He said it very clearly. Could be anybody. Ana Marie Cox and

Ron Klain are back with us. Ron, tell us the story about the Gore campaign

when you got some material about George W. Bush and decided had to call the

FBI.

KLAIN: Yes, it was September of 2000. We were getting ready in the final

throes of preparing Al Gore for the debates. Former Congressman Tom Downey,

who you know Lawrence was supposed to play George Bush in those practice

sessions. And one day he opened up an envelope that arrived in his office,

and inside was what appeared to be George Bush`s debate book.

He sealed the envelope, he called the FBI, he turned it all over to the FBI

to find out how that it wound up in his office. And most importantly, he

withdrew from the Gore campaign. He - he stopped talking to us. He pulled

out of the Gore campaign. We had to replace him in Al Gore`s debate prep.

And that`s you know what the Trump campaign should have done here.

When Donald Trump Jr. got that e-mail saying the Russians want to help your

dad become president, he should have called in federal law enforcement. He

should not have taken any of that information, and he should have gotten

out of that whole mess. And that`s what Tom Downey honorably did 20 years

ago and what should have happened here.

O`DONNELL: Ana, Daily Beast reporting that Donald Trump Jr. was the least

popular with the staff anyway, least popular surrogate during the Trump

campaign, and the behind his back nickname within the campaign staff was

Fredo of course an homage to John Cazale`s great character in the

Godfather. It sounds like that kind of non-respect for Donald Trump Jr. May

have something to do with the sources, the Trump sources who are supplying

these stories.

COX: I think this may be sort of murder on the orient express scenario, if

I may switch classic movies, that there`s going to be a lot of different

fingerprints on the knife in Don Jr.`s back. I do want to push back a

little on the Fredo analogy, which is to say that sort of presumes there`s

some godfather involved here, some mastermind. I think we`ve seen enough of

the Trump campaign to know that that`s not the case. Neither a Marlon

Brando, nor an Al Pacino character are we seeing, or a De Niro, even the

young godfather not even - not even in here.

I do want to say one thing about this whole story tonight, which is we are

sort of having some fun with it, and it`s an incredibly important story.

But we would be remiss to think this is going to make a huge difference

with his base.

I think his base is going to write this off as fake news, and they are

probably – the only story that`s happening right now that might do damage

for Trump with his base is actually the Health Care Bill because the Health

Care Bill will hurt the people who voted for him if it passes through the

Senate and he signs it. And I think that`s the kind of thing that might

actually wind up chipping away at, you know, the working class, the white

working class that supported him, who are relying on the current health –

rely on Obamacare for their Opiod treatment, for their Medicaid/Medicare.

So I just want to say as important as this story is, we should not lose

sight of the Health Care Bill that`s still winding its way through Congress

right now.

O`DONNELL: Ron, Ana makes a great point about that. I want to draw in your

Senate experience for your guests tonight about is the Health Care Bill

more likely to not even come to a vote in the Senate or pass the Senate at

this point

KLAIN: Well, I agree 100 percent with Ana Marie that maybe for the long

run, the health care fight is the more important fight and certainly more

politically significant. Look, Lawrence, I think that Mitch Mcconnell has

to bring the bill to a vote whether he has the votes or not. And right now

he doesn`t have the votes, and he doesn`t have the votes because a lot of

American`s are speaking up. They`re calling their Senators. They`re trying

to get into their offices.

They`re trying to say, you know, don`t do this. Don`t roll this back. And I

think what they`re really counting on is that people kind of give up. They

give up on the fight, and it`s important for people to keep on fighting,

keep on calling their Senators` offices in these final few days.

O`DONNELL: Ana Marie Cox, Ron Klain thank you both for joining us

tonight. I appreciate it.

KLAIN: Thanks Lawrence.

COX: Thank you.

O`DONNELL: Coming up, President Trump`s non-performance at the G20 meeting

has people around the world wondering should it now be called the G19.

O`DONNELL: As we reported earlier, and the New York Times reported

tonight, the President found out about the in news story about Donald Trump

Jr. and his meeting with a Russian lawyer on his way back from the G20

summit. Something that the President seemed to think was a successful

meeting for him. But no matter how you define leadership, that is not what

you saw from the President of the United States at the G20 summit. Here is

Christ Uhlmann`s report from the Australia Broadcasting Corporation.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHRIST UHLMANN, REPORTER, AUSTRALIA BROADCASTING: the G20 became the G19

as it ended on the Paris climate according the U.S. was left isolated and

friendless, given that was always going to happen a deaf President would

have found an issue around which he could rally most of the leaders. And

he had the perfect one process North Korea`s missile tests so where was the

G20 statement condemning North Korea which would have put pressure on China

and Russia?

Other leaders expect to do. They were prepared to back it but it never

came. He was an uneasy lonely awkward figure at the gathering you got the

strong sense some of the leaders are trying to find the best which to

worked around. So what did we learn? We learned Donald Trump has pressed

fast forward on the decline of the United States as a global leader.

He managed to isolate his nation and confuse and alienate his allies and

diminish America. He will seed that power to China and Russia, two

authoritarian states that will forge a very different set of rules for the

21st century. Some will cheer the decline of America but I think we will

miss it when it`s gone.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: MSNBC Foreign Affairs Contributor Christopher Diggy with join

us next with the world`s reaction to Donald Trump at the G20 meeting and

the investigation of Russian interference in our election.

