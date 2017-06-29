Hardball with Chris Matthews, Transcript 6/29/17 Trump tweets draw widespread condemnation

Transcript:

Show: HARDBALL

Date: June 29, 2017

Guest: Frank Bruni, Ashley Parker, Sahil Kapur, Annie Linskey, Charlie

Dent, Brian Grazer

CHRIS MATTHEWS, HOST: Oh, boy.

Let`s play HARDBALL.

Good evening. I`m Chris Matthews out in Aspen, Colorado, again.

Anyway, once again, we begin with a presidential tweet. The leader of the

free world lost his temper on morning television hosts. Catch this. He

called MSNBC`s Joe Scarborough a “psycho” and derided Mika Brzezinski`s,

quote, “IQ.” He also made a crack about, again, quote, a “facelift.”

Anyway, again, fellow Americans, these were tweets from the country`s head

of state himself.

They come on a day, it turns out, when his revised travel ban goes into

effect and during a week his biggest legislative proposal, a

repeal/overhaul of health care, failed to even get to a vote in the

Republican-controlled U.S. Senate.

And President Trump`s comments were condemned by a number of Republicans

today. Let`s listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. SUSAN COLLINS (R), MAINE: We`re not going to get along, but we have

to treat each other with respect and civility. And the president`s tweet

was completely inappropriate.

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R-SC), FMR. PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I think it is

inappropriate. I think it is wrong. And my tweet speaks for itself.

QUESTION: Should the president apologize?

GRAHAM: If it were me, one, I wouldn`t have done it, if it were me. But

that`s up to him. But if – if it were me, I would. Tweets like this are

inconsistent with the greatness of the country and the office.

SEN. JOHN MCCAIN (R), ARIZONA: I`m just – I` just embarrassed. I mean,

“embarrassed” isn`t the right word. I just – I just regret it. It

doesn`t astonish me because it isn`t the first time that he`s attacked

various people that he has disagreement with. So I`m not surprised, but

I`m disappointed.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Well, Congresswoman Lynn Jenkins of Kansas tweeted, “This is not

OK.” Senator Ben Sasse of Nebraska said, “Please just stop. This isn`t

normal, and it is beneath your office.” They`re all talking to the

president. They`re all Republicans. Jeb bush tweeted, “Inappropriate.

Undignified. Unpresidential. Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, wrote,

“Stop it. The presidential platform should be used for more than bringing

people down.”

And this afternoon, White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders

defending the president, saying he`s a fighter. Here she goes.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS, DEPUTY WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: I think that

the president has been attacked mercilessly on personal accounts by members

(ph) on that program. And I think he`s been very clear that when he gets

attacked, he`s going to hit back.

I think the American people elected somebody who`s tough, who`s smart and

who`s a fighter. And that`s Donald Trump. And I don`t think that it`s a

surprise to anybody that he fights fire with fire. And he`s not going to

sit back and be attacked by the liberal media, Hollywood elites. And when

they hit him, he`s going to hit back.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: “Hollywood elites.”

Anyway, I`m joined by Andrea Mitchell, the host of “ANDREA MITCHELL

REPORTS” here on MSNBC, and of course, MSNBC anchor Katy Tur, “Washington

Post” columnist Eugene Robinson – everybody`s joining us tonight – and

U.S. Congressman Charlie Dent of Pennsylvania.

I want to go to Katy Tur because you`ve had to deal with this president –

I shouldn`t say this president, our president – for a long time now.

You`ve dealt with him in a kind of a – on the same – in the same ring

atmosphere where he`s very close to you in terms of his swing, his reach,

his punch.

How do you – did this surprise you today at all?

KATY TUR, NBC CORRESPONDENT: No, it didn`t surprise me. Donald Trump said

he`d be more presidential when he was elected, but he has not been more

presidential. That`s just not the way he operates. It`s not who he is.

He`s exactly the same person now as he was on the campaign trail.

And Chris, in speaking to members, or people that are close to him and

close to this White House today, they were saying that the White House

feels like it is under siege. The president himself feels like he is being

attacked all the time.

So when it comes to taking to Twitter and lobbing a personal attack against

a morning anchor, well, most people in this country and most members of

Congress we were able to ask today, find that distasteful and find that

unpresidential and beneath the office that he now holds.

The White House feels like it is appropriate, that they need to do this in

order to equalize things, to combat what they feel are the attacks that are

coming from the press.

But Chris, let me break it down for you. The attacks that are coming from

the press are us reporting on stories that are out there, us reporting on a

federal investigation into this administration and the campaign, and

whether it had – excuse me, the campaign, and whether it had any ties to

Russia leading up to the election, any ties to Russia and the hacking and

an investigation now into this president about whether he obstructed

justice.

Those are just facts, and those are facts that are being reported on.

We`re also holding the White House accountable and calling them out on

their inconsistencies, their falsehoods, their lies, if you want to call

them. And if the White House and the president have a problem with that,

that`s unfortunate, but that`s just the status quo. That`s the way things

are in this country. It`s the way they`ve always been.

MATTHEWS: Congressman Charlie Dent, there`s an old rule of politics I`m

going to quote at the end of the show tonight. Dick Nixon, Richard Nixon

was pretty smart about this kind of stuff. He said, Never shoot down.

Always shoot up. In other words, people will think you`re a heavyweight if

you`re fighting with a heavyweight. If you go after a middleweight or a

lightweight, you`re not going to look like a heavyweight.

Why would the president get into the ring with two morning anchors? I

mean, I`m not knocking them, but they`re not president of the United

States. Together, they`re not president of the United States. Why would

he get into a fight like – it`s bad politics. That`s what it is.

REP. CHARLIE DENT (R), PENNSYLVANIA: Well, I agree with that assessment.

First let me say this, Chris. I learned a long time ago in politics, it`s

not good to engage in personal ad hominem attacks. If you have a

disagreement with somebody, you know, disagree with them on the policy.

Make your policy argument or your political argument. Don`t resort to an

ad hominem attack. It`s never going to be helpful because all this – this

is – obviously, it`s offensive and it`s indefensible.

And I don`t – I can`t explain why anybody would do that. But yes, you`re

president of the United States. This is beneath your office. You can –

you can ignore this stuff. I don`t understand why he has to engage.

MATTHEWS: Andrea, you cover the presidency worldwide. You see him from

the perspective of the world. How does world think of this? He`s getting

into a peeing match, to be blunt about it, with some (INAUDIBLE) impressive

anchors, but they`re not president of the United States. They`re not heads

of state.

ANDREA MITCHELL, NBC CORRESPONDENT: Well, it`s…

MATTHEWS: They`re not head of the Senate!

MITCHELL: It diminishes him. I mean, John, McCain, Paul Ryan, pick your

Republican who are criticizing this. And he`s going to the G-20 next week.

MATTHEWS: Right.

MITCHELL: And Angela Merkel is hosting that. And only today, she was

criticizing him again. She is not one to lob criticism at other heads of

state. The fact that she, who carefully guards her words…

MATTHEWS: Yes.

MITCHELL: … is taking shots at this president is a real reflection of

the way he`s being held around the world. And that is in low regard.

MATTHEWS: Gene, I thought the president was – always seemed rational to

me, in a way, that he would attack government officials doing their job or

journalists running for the “A” section, the front section, people like

Andrea, straight news reporters. He`s – they`re the people he`s been

afraid of because they deliver the facts, and the facts really offend him.

They bother him. He resents them.

I thought he let people with opinions, like Joe and Mika, who do have

opinions and express them – he didn`t want to get into fights with them

because you never win because everybody has their own opinions.

I thought that was – this is stupid! It`s like arguing with anybody who

writes a column. What`s the point of fighting with somebody`s opinion?

They`re still going to have their opinion, and you`re going to look like

just one of them, just another guy with an opinion! Your thoughts.

EUGENE ROBINSON, “WASHINGTON POST,” MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: Well…

MATTHEWS: It doesn`t make sense.

ROBINSON: He`s…

MATTHEWS: Why he`s doing it.

ROBINSON: You know, sometimes these statements on Twitter – and that`s

what they are. You know, we call them tweets, and that minimizes them.

These are statements by the president of the United States that, to my

mind, carry more the weight than the process statements that some out of

press office. Sometimes, these statements have a – are strategic or

tactical. There`s some reason for them, perhaps. You know, maybe you`re

right (ph) about going after the hard news reporters.

I think this, frankly, is a reflection of poor impulse control. You know,

I think he saw something on “MORNING JOE” this morning that he didn`t – he

didn`t like it. It set him off, and he lashed back in this – You know,

“inappropriate” is not the word, this disgusting way.

And you know, I mean, I`m worried. This worries me that the president of

the United States, the most powerful man in the world, can`t control his

impulses.

MATTHEWS: Well, what is it? Is this Sinatra, who will get into a fight

with any guy in a men`s room or any guy who gives him trouble (INAUDIBLE)

punch him back, or is it a pitcher who`s smart to brush back the batter

who`s too much in the bucket, too close to the bat – to the home plate?

Is this rational or irrational? Gene, your thoughts.

ROBINSON: Well…

MATTHEWS: Rational, irrational behavior.

ROBINSON: This looks irrational to me. This morning looks irrational to

me. I don`t see any reason for it. Among the Republican senators who were

clearly offended and took to Twitter to criticize the president were Susan

Collins and Lisa Murkowski, as you pointed out in the intro, two of the

senators he needs if he`s going to get this health care bill passed.

Why…

MATTHEWS: And they`re grown-ups.

ROBINSON: … do something like this?

MATTHEWS: They are two grown-ups. I`m impressed – by the way, they have

joined my pantheon of grown-ups lately over this health care – especially

Murkowski.

Look at this, Andrea. We have all – we all know everything – we`ve

watched this guy. We all know the same Trump. Here he is tweeting today,

and it fits a pattern that he`s been repeatedly mocking the appearance of

women. This is a pattern. This is not gambling I can`t believe is going

on here in this casino. This casino`s had gambling for years. Let`s

watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP (R), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: She gets out, and she starts

asking me all sorts of ridiculous questions. And you know, you could see

there was blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her wherever.

She was the winner. And you know, she gained a massive amount of weight,

and it was a real problem.

I`m going to use some Tic-Tacs just in case I start kissing her. You know,

I`m automatically attracted beautiful – I just start kissing them. It`s

like a magnet. I just kiss (INAUDIBLE) And when you`re a star, they let

you do it. You can do anything,

BILLY BUSH, “INSIDE EDITION”: Whatever you want.

TRUMP: Grab `em by the (EXPLETIVE DELETED)

Last night, we hear a new claim that I made inappropriate advances during

the interview to this writer! Take a look. You take a look! Look at her.

Look at her words. You tell me what you think. I don`t think so! I don`t

think so!

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Donald Trump said the following about you. Quote,

“Look at that face. Would anyone vote for that? Can you imagine that, the

face of our next president?”

CARLY FIORINA (R-CA), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I think women all over this

country heard very clearly what Mr. Trump said.

TRUMP: I think she`s got a beautiful face and I think she`s a beautiful

woman.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Katy, an objective track record on this guy. You covered him

every day all through the campaign. His – is it all looks-ism? Is that

it with him? You know, is it just about appearance and it`s not about

worth or who you are as a person or who he is as an equal person? It seems

to be always the same – and blood. What`s his thing with blood and

bleeding? I`m sorry. It`s unusual behavior. Your thoughts.

TUR: I don`t know what his thing with blood or bleeding is. But again,

yes, it is the second time he`s brought this up. You can show that video,

and I think it`s very clear that there is a pattern of Donald Trump talking

about looks and talking about women a certain way.

But I do want to be clear. He goes after a lot of people and he calls a

lot of people names. It`s not just women. Certainly, the women that he

does attack, he tends to attack them in a more physical way. You can say

that. And certainly, when he was going after Carly Fiorina, a lot of

people out there felt like his response that she`s a beautiful women – a

beautiful woman was inappropriate, as well, not just going after her for

her looks that didn`t like, but then trying to talk about her looks, rather

than her qualifications for being on stage as a presidential candidate.

Listen, Donald Trump had a problem with women during the campaign. He had

a problem making sure that women wanted to vote for him, and it didn`t help

that he was going after Hillary Clinton in sometimes a crude and crass way,

saying that she didn`t have the strength or stamina to be president.

And then again, it didn`t help that many of his supporters would wear

shirts with language that I can`t repeat on television. But Chris, he won

a good portion of white female supporters. They turned out for him.

We`re going to have to see if this changes anything when it comes to his

support. But so far, those that voted for Donald Trump, what we`ve seen

from them is that they do feel like this is fair, that this is something

that he does need to do. He needs to fight for himself…

MATTHEWS: I`ve heard…

TUR: … even when it comes to comments like that. They even defend

those. So I`m not sure what`s going to break.

MATTHEWS: Andrea?

MITCHELL: I think he`s choosing his targets because he`s choosing the

media. And the media are unpopular. He believes that it really, really

pleases his base to beat up on the media and do it in this crude way.

He clearly is losing support among Republicans in the Senate and the House.

They are disgusted by this. They find it just not presidential in the

least. These are presidential documents. These are not – these cannot be

dismissed as tweets. As – as Eugene was saying, they`re presidential

documents because they are utterances of the president.

And sometimes they are strategic, they are tactical. When he tweeted a

couple weeks ago that China had disappointed him by at least trying but not

succeeding in getting North Korea to respond, well, today they launched

sanctions, secondary sanctions, tough sanctions against a Chinese bank.

That is long awaited, overdue, many said, the right policy, many critics

have said, not done by the Obama team. So he was indicating the run-up to

this warning to China, and that was a tweet that a lot of us read correctly

as a warning that secondary sanctions were coming with a visit now by the

South Korean president.

But this kind of tweet, responding to morning television – we`ve seen a

little bit restraint since John Dowd has been hired on the defense team,

where he`s not beating up on Comey and Mueller because of the legal

jeopardy that that puts him in, but he is just going after the media hammer

and tongs.

MATTHEWS: Let`s to go Lehigh, Pennsylvania, Charlie Dent. You represent

probably the major swing area of Pennsylvania, which is the key state, I

think, looking to the future politically. What do people – how do they

put this together with the health care? I mean, women – I know this from

my family, my and my wife, growing up, that the woman in the family, the

wife, my wife, Lucky (ph), the mother often, who has concern – she knows

what`s in the health package. She knows what`s covered by the insurance.

She knows what kind of health the kids are in. She knows what shots the

kids have had. They`re very focused. It`s just the way it is. I`m not

saying it should be.

So women voters out there who have to think about health care every day of

their lives – how long their husband`s going to make it, what they`re

worried about and what`s covered and what`s not – on top of that, we have

a president who seems to degrade women.

How`s that clicking in Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, those two things coming

together?

DENT: Well, I have to say, Chris, I don`t think a lot of my constituents

are real happy about the mocking and insulting comments. Obviously,

they`re offensive. But I think just as important, they`re very

distracting. Remember, this is energy week. Is anybody talking about

energy? No.

The president – he also tweeted out other things today, too, something on

sugar policy. That was substantive, about the deal. For my district, it`s

a very bad deal. I represent probably the largest confectionary district

in the country. I`d like to have a public discussion about that, but we

can`t because we`re talking about these offensive tweets against Joe and

Mika Brzezinski. It`s just out of bounds.

So again, most people in my district I think want to us get on with the

business of the day, whatever it is, and get out from under all these –

all this – these out-of-bounds comments and these sideshows that are

really not – not helpful. And this speaks to a complete lack of

discipline.

MATTHEWS: I love it. Sweet home Allentown. Thank you so much, Andrea

Mitchell, Katy Tur, Eugene Robinson and U.S. Congressman Charlie Dent from

the Lehigh Valley.

Coming up, a meltdown in the Trump camp. Catch this. This is wilder.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson explodes at a White House meeting for

undermining him. They say the people around the president, the personnel

people, are screwing him. It`s a far cry from that love feast we watched a

few weeks ago, which is (INAUDIBLE) Mogistu`s (sic) government in Ethiopia,

with all those people bowing to the president. Apparently, all is not well

in paradise.

Plus, Republicans were quick to criticize the president for his tweets this

morning. Who wouldn`t? Why are they speaking out against him now? And

how much of a distraction is this going to be for the party struggling to

move forward on health care, as Charlie Dent just asked?

And Trump`s travel ban goes into effect tonight 45 minutes from now. It`s

going to get real, the travel ban against Muslims. That`s what it is.

We`ll have the latest on that.

Finally, let me finish tonight with “Trump Watch.” He won`t like it.

This is HARDBALL, where the action is.

MATTHEWS: The leader of the House Intelligence Committee or the people are

now threatening to subpoena the White House over the so-called Comey tapes.

I have to say, what tapes? Last month, President Trump suggested that he

had recordings of his conversations with former FBI director James Comey.

It prompted House investigators to demand that the Trump administration

turn over any such tapes.

Well, trump later acknowledged in a tweet that he had never taped any of

his conversations with Comey. Well, members of the House Intelligence

Committee now want a formal response from the White House as to whether or

not anyone else could have made recordings of the president`s

conversations.

What a rabbit hole and what rabbits are heading down it!

And they`re threatening to issue a subpoena if they don`t get an

appropriate response. Again, what a rabbit hole the House Intelligence

Committee is running down.

We`ll be back.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

QUESTION: Mr. Secretary, are you satisfied with the pace of staffing (OFF-

MIKE) the State Department?

REX TILLERSON, U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE: No, I would like to go faster.

Thank you.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: That`s putting it lightly.

Welcome back to HARDBALL.

Reported tensions now between Trump Cabinet members and Trump White House

staff have been simmering since day one of this presidency. And now it

seems at least one Cabinet member – you just saw him there – has reached

a breaking point.

Politico reports that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson lost his composure

on our Friday in a scene that earned him a reprimand from the president`s

son-in-law, Jared Kushner. You can`t get moire serious than that.

The report says – quote – “The normally laconic Texan unloaded on Johnny

DeStefano, the head of the presidential personnel office, for torpedoing

proposed nominees to senior State Department posts.”

Well, according to Politico`s sources – quote –“The episode stunned other

White House officials gathered in Chief of Staff Reince Priebus` office,

leaving them silent as Tillerson raised his voice. The encounter was so

explosive that Kushner approached Tillerson`s chief of staff and told her

that Tillerson`s outburst was completely unprofessional.”

It is the latest in a series of reports about the internal rivalries, turf

wars and shakeups that have plagued the Trump administration.

Anyway, it is also a far cry from the image Tillerson and the other

officials projected out this month, remember, when they lavished praise on

the president?

Watch this scene of embarrassment.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TILLERSON: Mr. President, thank you for the honor to serve the country.

It`s a great privilege you have given me.

TOM PRICE, U.S. HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES SECRETARY: I can`t thank you

enough for the privilege that you have given me and the leadership that you

have shown.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I want to thank you for getting this country moving

again and also working again.

REINCE PRIEBUS, INCOMING WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF: And we thank you for

the opportunity and the blessing that you have given us to serve your

agenda and the American people.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Well, joining me right now is Frank Bruni. He`s a columnist of

course with “The New York Times.” And Ashley Parker is a White House

reporter for “The Washington Post.”

Thank you both for joining us.

Ashley, just a fact-check here. Do we know who is in charge at the State

Department? Is the secretary of state allowed to pick the top deputies and

assistants for those posts or does the White House staff get to do it?

ASHLEY PARKER, “THE WASHINGTON POST”: Well, it is sort of a combination.

He certainly went in with an understanding that he would be able to operate

autonomously and that he would be able to pick his own staff. But there

have been sort of stovepipe and a block of both ways.

He`s incredibly frustrated that the White House has vetoed some of his

choices, either because they were Democrats or some people had been

critical of the president during the campaign. And by the same token, the

White House is incredibly frustrated that some of these political positions

they have sent over, some of these ambassadorships they think are sitting

on Tillerson`s desk and not getting signed.

MATTHEWS: But the Hillary situation over there, the deal she cut with

President Obama was, she got to pick all the top people at the State, with

the exception of perhaps Sid Blumenthal, a person that caused trouble with

Obama.

And yet Obama got to pick all the top juicy ambassadorships, the prestige

ones. They had a very clear division of power. Is there such a thing

today? This is really amateur and I think it`s an example across the board

of this government`s problem. What do you think? What do you know?

PARKER: Well, I think this is what Tillerson also expected going in, that

he would have, again, the autonomy to pick who he wanted and to run the

State Department.

Of course, he is a top diplomat. He is representing President Trump`s and

the president`s wishes, but that for that department, he would be able to

operate freely. And that`s not what happened. And that`s what led to this

blowup. And I think that is an example of things being a little unclear in

this White House and that, at the end of the day, everyone gets drawn into

this chaos and everything comes back to the whims of the man at the top,

who is President Trump

MATTHEWS: This is the government of the United States.

(CROSSTALK)

FRANK BRUNI, “THE NEW YORK TIMES”: It doesn`t behave like it at times.

MATTHEWS: They can`t pick anybody to run. How can you put anybody, give

accountability to someone if they don`t get the jobs? We have a State

Department which is vacant. Offices are vacant.

And we were talking before.

BRUNI: Treasury is understaffed as well.

MATTHEWS: There`s nobody there, because the president doesn`t like the

people that may have said something nasty about him once, doesn`t want any

Democrats in there. I don`t mind him not wanting any neocons in there.

Good with him on that one.

But Tillerson the boss of foreign policy or is Jared Kushner, the son-in-

law?

BRUNI: Well, all signs to date – largely Jared Kushner, all signs to

date.

It is very odd, Chris, because you would think if you pick someone like

Tillerson, who has been the CEO of one of the biggest, most powerful,

richest companies in the world, you would not expect him to then just kind

of roll over and be micromanaged.

The other weird thing is you have a White House that occasionally wants to

micromanage things, yet it`s led by a guy who isn`t detail-oriented at all.

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: The president.

BRUNI: Yes. Over the last couple of days, we have some great reporting on

senators saying they have gone in to speak to him and he doesn`t even seem

to know the details of the health care bill.

You can`t step forward to micromanage people unless you`re a detail person.

And this president is the opposite of a detail person.

MATTHEWS: According to the “American Conservative” magazine, Secretary

Tillerson believes he`s been contradicted and undermined by the White

House.

A close associate of Secretary Tillerson explained: “Rex is just exhausted.

He can`t get any of his appointments approved and is running around the

world cleaning up after a president whose primary foreign policy adviser is

a 36-year-old amateur.”

Now, Ashley, I`m allowed to have opinions on this show. And one of my

opinions was that nepotism is a bad thing in government. It just is. You

put Uday and Qusay in your government and you`re going to have a problem

with everybody else in the government, because nobody can fight with them.

Nobody can challenge them.

In the end, the son-in-law is always right, because he always can go to his

father-in-law or his wife and say, they were mean to me. Do something

about it.

It is a disastrous decision from day one. And now we find Kushner in the

Middle East brokering the Middle East peace process, whatever it is, among

the Arabs and the Israelis and Likud and everybody else. And, meanwhile,

Tillerson is sitting around doing what? He can`t even appoint his own

deputies.

The power seems to have gone to the son-in-law. This is the Romanovs, just

a thought. The Romanovs, is it?

PARKER: Well, that`s certainly somebody that…

MATTHEWS: Is it a royal family, instead of a democratic or republican form

of government? Or is it a family running the government? Is it Ivanka and

Jared and the president sitting around in the White House upstairs ruling

the world?

PARKER: I don`t think it is quite that, but I do think this is run like a

family business.

The president and his aides say that publicly and privately. And the

president`s family, his children, his adult children, especially his

daughter Ivanka and Jared Kushner, they operate with a degree of impunity

that does not exist for these other aides.

If you look at just Jared and Tillerson, Jared basically emerged as a

shadow secretary of state. You mentioned peace in the Middle East. His

portfolio includes not only that. It includes China. It includes Mexico.

It includes Canada.

And that`s just on the foreign policy front. If you`re the secretary of

state, and ambassadors and leaders of foreign nations know that they can go

directly to the president`s son-in-law and have his ear, that deeply

undermines you and makes it really difficult for you to do your job.

MATTHEWS: Then you find out in all these investigations that Jared was

opening up a tunnel to Moscow, so that he wouldn`t have to deal with the

State Department.

So, the son-in-law – one good thing Mussolini did was execute his son-in-

law.

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: I know that was an extreme measure. But this is a strange

situation.

BRUNI: No, but this story is a lot bigger than Tillerson.

We have had Sessions have to volunteer to resign. We know there have been

extraordinary tensions between him and President Trump. We know that other

Cabinet members, Mattis, have been questioned, countermanded, demoralized.

MATTHEWS: Right.

BRUNI: I don`t think you have a Cabinet of people who can work to their

full absolutely because they`re constantly being questioned by the boss.

They don`t feel like their jobs are secure.

There`s this culture of people leaking to protect themselves, to safeguard

their reputations. I shudder to think, when there is some turnover in this

Cabinet, which I think there will be sooner than in most, who are we going

to get to replace these people? Who would want to go work in the Trump

administration?

Usually, a president has an infinite pool of talent to choose from because

everybody wants to step forward and serve. I don`t think this president is

going to be left with a puddle.

MATTHEWS: What`s worse, this or the tweeting?

BRUNI: Do we have to make a choice?

MATTHEWS: Yes. Well, the country is watching.

Thank you so much, Frank Bruni. Thank you, Ashley Parker, again.

Up next: President Trump`s tweets today exploded on the Internet, of

course. But what have they done to the Republican Party? How much does

this distraction hurt the GOP?

This is HARDBALL, where the action is.

MATTHEWS: Welcome back to HARDBALL.

Republicans right now are trying to stay focused on their agenda ahead of

the July 4 recess, but the president`s recent tweets aren`t making things

easy.

Let`s watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. PAUL RYAN (R-WI), SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE: What we`re trying to do

around here is improve the tone and the civility of the debate, and this

obviously doesn`t help do that.

SEN. JOHN MCCAIN (R), ARIZONA: We have got all these issues and challenges

in front of us. Instead, we`re talking about morning talk show hosts.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Maybe the intent is to distract from the health care

debate. But I want to be part of the debate that`s impacting the American

people. When it comes to health care, tax reform, that`s where our

conversation should be and that`s where I try to lend my voice each and

every day.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: As conservative columnist George F. Will once observed, in New

York, the measure of success is getting money. In Washington, the measure

of success is getting attention, hence the constant Washington incentive to

be theatrical, histrionic and hyperbolic.

Let`s bring in the HARDBALL roundtable tonight.

Yamiche Alcindor is an MSNBC analyst and of course national reporter “The

New York Times.” Annie Linskey is a reporter for “The Boston Globe.” And

Sahil Kapur is national political reporter for Bloomberg Politics.

Thank you all.

What do you think about this thing that happened with the president, his

tweets this morning about Mika Brzezinski and “Morning Joe”, and the way

that the wording was used when he referenced in terms of the whole thing

did he, in terms of the graphic nature and what many would consider awful

way of talking about anybody?

Your thoughts, Yamiche? Politically, what is the impact?

(CROSSTALK)

YAMICHE ALCINDOR, MSNBC ANALYST: Politically, the impact is that it makes

the life of the Republicans who are trying to actually pass legislation so

much harder.

There are so many people who already didn`t want to be on this Senate, on

this health bill from the senators. And now you have Susan Collins and the

senator from Alaska now, as women, also thinking, look, first of all,

speaking out saying this is not appropriate for the president to say that,

it is not normal.

But, second, is this someone that I really want to get behind and do I

really want to get on legislation that he`s probably not going to support

if it goes badly? So I think there`s two things. It is, one, a

distraction from that what they`re trying to do. But, two, I think it

makes it harder for him to really get the support of female Republicans who

are wondering what is going on in the White House.

ANNIE LINSKEY, “THE BOSTON GLOBE”: Yes, no, I think that`s right.

I think another issue that here you have to think about too is, it feels a

little bit like we`re at one of these breaking points with Donald Trump.

He has had these moments, but during the campaign, that were just showing

his very worst self.

And for the most part, that kind of has been contained. But now, yet

again, we`re seeing what people feared the most about a Trump presidency.

And this is this kind of completely unhinged and very cruel commentary.

And what I thought is quite stunning is the extent to which Republicans who

haven`t really spoken out about Trump in the past, you suddenly saw that

today. And I think that`s a pretty significant shift.

MATTHEWS: Yes, I agree.

(CROSSTALK)

SAHIL KAPUR, BLOOMBERG: Chris, Capitol Hill has a way of tuning this sort

of thing out, tuning most of the president`s tweets out, because they want

to do their thing and they view this as a distraction.

This was one of the moments where a number of Republicans did come out and

condemn him. But I don`t think it is going to have a meaningful impact on

him politically. I think this is priced into who he is. Everybody knows

that he has done this sort of thing in the past. Everyone who pays even

cursory attention to politics knows this about him.

And the people who support him do it anyway. Republican lawmakers have

decided that even though they don`t like this aspect of his conduct, they

are willing to support him because they share his agenda. They want to cut

taxes, they want to deregulate, and they want to repeal the Affordable Care

Act.

Two sets of supporters, Chris, who I met on the campaign trail while

covering Donald Trump, one were the sorts of people who like the fact that

he says these sorts of things because it signals to them that he can`t be

bought by anybody and that he plays by his own rules.

The other set are willing to tolerate this. This is mostly women who are

willing to tolerate this. They don`t like this, but they think at the end

of the day he is looking out for them.

One woman memorably told me, “I want to smack him sometimes, but I will

still vote for him because I think he`s still for my interests.”

ALCINDOR: But I think that this is also what people voted for.

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: Let`s talk about the more serious thing we talked about in the

second part of the show, in the B block, when we talked about the fact that

it is complete chaos in terms of who is calling the shots.

Is Rex Tillerson the secretary of state or is Jared Kushner? Now, I made a

reference there to the fact that Churchill, my hero, once talked about

Count Ciano, who was Mussolini`s foreign secretary, also his son-in-law.

Well, it turns out he was making secret deals with the Allies.

So, of course, Churchill thought it was interesting that his son-in-law was

executed by Mussolini for doing that.

We have chaos. Of course I don`t advocate that, of course. But we have

chaos right now.

I want to start with the same, Yamiche.

Who is calling the shots on U.S. foreign policy? Is it Jared Kushner, the

son-in-law? And I have always had a problem with this nepotism thing. Or

is it Tillerson, who is supposed to have the job? Or is it the president,

who should be overseeing this and dividing authority every day between who

should be making the calls and who shouldn`t be?

Do we have any sense of who is calling our shots in the world right now?

(CROSSTALK)

ALCINDOR: I think it is really hard to say, because the president I think

is ultimately calling the shots.

He had somebody. He is obviously the person who is driving all of the

policy, all the decision-making, and frankly the tone of this

administration. And I think if you had to put Rex Tillerson or Jared

Kushner in a room, who actually has more sway with the president, I think

it is Jared Kushner, mainly because he is the son-in-law. Right?

MATTHEWS: Yes.

ALCINDOR: He is the one that has the White House office.

MATTHEWS: Is that weird?

ALCINDOR: So, I think that at the end of the day, Rex Tillerson has to

take a back seat to Jared.

And I think the interesting thing of course is that Jared has this huge

portfolio that is growing by the day. So, yes, he is secretary of state,

but he is also chief economics – he is also like so many other roles in

the White House. I don`t think he is just possibly the shadow secretary of

state.

LINSKEY: And, you know, actually, Yamiche, I think…

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: Annie Linskey, I remember when Valerie – Valerie – Valerie…

ALCINDOR: Valerie Jarrett?

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: Valerie Jarrett, when she basically came down on Billy Daley,

the chief of staff. And it was pretty clear she was calling the shots in

the White House back then with the last president.

Who is calling the shots? When Jared can criticize the secretary of state

for his behavior in a meeting, it sounds like he really is, in the eyes –

in his own eyes, the boss.

LINSKEY: Yes. And I think also what Yamiche was saying about the broad

portfolio that Jared has actually, I think, makes it very difficult for him

to play all of these roles.

And whether – who is up and who is down at this particular moment, that

may come and go, but you have to remember that Rex Tillerson has at his

disposal the enormous power of the State Department. And they are people

who have relationships with him and are used to going through some sort of

regular order.

MATTHEWS: Yes.

LINSKEY: So he commands a much larger ship.

I mean, Jared might be able to kind of move in and out in his little

speedboat, but Tillerson is in charge of the ship of state. And he has the

staffing the Jared, even if he has the ambition and the power and the ties,

he`s just not going to have the bandwidth, because he doesn`t have that

giant flotilla.

CHRIS MATTHEWS, MSNBC HOST: Sahil, quickly, yes or no. Just give me the

name, who is the boss? Jared Kushner or the secretary of state? Who is

the boss of foreign policy right now?

SAHIL KAPUR, NATIONAL POLITICAL REPORTER, BLOOMBERG: Well, Chris, I think

people with the most proximity to the president tend to have the most

influence. He is a mercurial figure. And we know he is not someone with a

tremendous amount of almost or regard for institutional structures. He ran

as someone who would smash the status quo.

And, you know, there are certain channels, there are certain ways of doing

this that previous presidents have abided by. President Trump does his own

thing. You know, he does what he is convinced to do, he`s convinced as the

right to do in a moment.

MATTHEWS: Yes. Annie, maybe the ship of state, but I think it is the good

ship, chaos right now.

The roundtable is sticking with us. And up next, these people will all

tell me something I don`t know. Be right back.

MATTHEWS: We`re back with the HARDBALL roundtable.

Anyway, Yamiche, I was trying to pronouncing your name before I got to you.

Anyway, tell me something I don`t know.

YAMICHE ALCINDOR, NATIONAL REPORTER, THE NEW YORK TIMES: So, the president

has been renewing, the president`s organization has been renewing URLs that

might signal where his business is going next. He renewed TrumpRussia.com

and TrumpUkraine.com and he`s also registered new domains,

TrumpbettingUkraine.com and Trump betting Venezuela.

So, essentially, he wants to stay in Russia and Ukraine, and also start

businesses in Venezuela.

MATTHEWS: So, this shows he`s still got a hand in business or what?

What`s it mean?

ALCINDOR: It means that the Trump Organization is thinking about these

countries and thinking that they can make money on there. Now, the

president himself is not the one making these decisions, essentially, or at

least supposedly. But his company is still looking at Russia and Ukraine

as places they want to do business and keep those URLs.

MATTHEWS: Well, it`s always tricky when it`s Russia. Anyway.

Annie?

LINSKEY: Well, Chris, your viewers are very familiar with – you know,

turning to Democratic politics for a minute. Your viewers are very

familiar, I believe, with Seth Moulton, the Massachusetts congressman –

MATTHEWS: Oh, yes.

LINSKEY: – who has been quite harsh towards Nancy Pelosi recently, kind

of leading the charge, suggesting that it`s time for her to go. But what I

think people probably didn`t know is a few short months before he started

his public criticism of her, he was quite laudatory to the speaker, writing

her a handwritten three-page thank-you note, thanking her for everything,

from his plum committee assignment to his intern.

So, he had a quite different tone with Nancy Pelosi back in September when

she was looking quite good and Democrats were looking powerful. And that

has shifted quite a bit.

MATTHEWS: Well, I worked for Tip O`Neill for six years. I think she is

better disciplined and keeping their votes and bringing votes than anybody

in modern history. She is something else.

Anyway, Sahil, thank you. Your thoughts. Tell me something.

KAPUR: Chris, the Senate Republican health care bill that party leaders

are scrambling to get the votes to pass includes $50 billion for an

insurance stabilization fund, basically for insurance companies who signed

up a sicker group of people so they don`t have to raise premiums to cover

their cost.

A very similar provision was in Obamacare and Republicans widely decried

that as a bailout. A bailout when it was in Obamacare, now, it`s a

temporary stabilization fund that they support. It just shows you how the

political pendulum swings when a party is out of power versus in power.

MATTHEWS: Well, they like Obamacare when it was a Heritage Foundation

product, and then they didn`t like when it had his name on it.

Thank you, Yamiche Alcindor, Annie Lindsey and Sahil Kapur. Thank you all

for great ideas.

Coming up next, Hollywood producer Brian Grazer joins me here at the Aspen

Ideas Festival.

This is HARDBALL, where the action is.

MATTHEWS: We`re here in Aspen Ideas Festival. And here joining me right

now, all about great ideas, Brian Grazer. He produced the Academy Award-

winning, “A Beautiful Mind”. Of course, “Apollo 13”, “Friday Night

Lights”, TV series “24” and “Parenthood”.

And, by the way, he also created the “Genius” series for National

Geographic with director Ron Howard. The first was on Einstein. The next

will be on Pablo Picasso.

OK. Let`s talk the Democratic Party and the future of this country. Your

movies are always upbeat. I mean, I loved “The Paper”. It`s one of my

favorite movies.

BRIAN GRAZER, ACADEMY AWARD-WINNING PRODUCER: Wow –

MATTHEWS: Because it`s about what newspapers can be and how they believe

in truth and how they fight for to it get it in the paper every day. So I

think –

GRAZER: And fact checking.

MATTHEWS: I think you`re romantic – yes, I think you`re romantic about

our country. And what`s missing right now are values that can unite us.

We have a lot of values. Abortion – let`s go fight about abortion for a

million times. Let`s go fight about immigration for a million times.

But it seems there ought to be values that somebody like you could imagine

which could unite us on a couple fronts.

GRAZER: Wow.

MATTHEWS: This is your moment. The Ideas Festival. What can unite?

GRAZER: Well, here`s the thing – the movies and television that I`ve

made, whether it`s “Empire”, whether it`s the movie “Eight Mile” with

Eminem, whether it`s “A Beautiful Mind”, any of those things that have

worked have a universal – they have a universal access point within their

values system. They`re usually underdog stories that help that underdog

succeed at seeing the light of day.

MATTHEWS: Yes, that`s American.

GRAZER: It`s American. And “Apollo 13” was patriotic in many ways, but it

was also about a bigger thing. It was about the giant scale of the space

program and how we as human beings want to discover.

You said something very provocative, because “Friday Night Lights” is all

about a value system. And, you know, I have kids. So, you know, I care

about that a lot. I care about character. A lot of the movies that we`ve

done also deal with character itself.

MATTHEWS: Parenthood.

GRAZER: Parenthood. Again, I say “Eight Mile”, “Apollo 13” –

MATTHEWS: What I like is, if you`re a parent, you`re always a parent. No

matter what trouble it gets in, if you`re 70 years old, you`re still a

parent. And there`s a great line there by Jason Robart. I`m still the

father.

GRAZER: Right.

MATTHEWS: These are great things, in all the mishmash of the fighting over

politics. There are at least a number of issues that the most conservative

person, from Erie, Pennsylvania, and somebody living on the west side of

New York can actually agree on. The underdog, for example.

GRAZER: Yes. And so, here`s the thing – the movies that we do, or

television we do, they are not left or right. They access it.

MATTHEWS: Where do you mark it best? The South, the West, where? Where

your movies do well? “Hidden Figures” did great in the South.

GRAZER: Yes, “Apollo 13” did well in the center of the country. “Eight

Mile” or “Empire” did well on the exterior part of the country, whether, in

the big cities, Chicago, New York, California, Los Angeles.

But, look – I mean, to the extent that I`ve never done anything exempt for

“Frost/Nixon” that dealt with politics, the extent that I care about

politics, we just care about role models value system that is something we

respect and care about, and that my kids will care about.

MATTHEWS: Actually, Nixon, that movie that you did with Langella –

GRAZER: Yes.

MATTHEWS: – and Kevin Bacon, a lot of good people in that movie.

I thought it was one of the few times people tried to understand Nixon in a

way he saw himself. Because, you know, people see themselves differently

than the world does. And you tried to figure out how he saw himself, which

is important. It`s one of the only two interesting presidents in a hundred

years.

GRAZER: Yes.

MATTHEWS: Roosevelt, at least.

GRAZER: Right.

MATTHEWS: They`re actually interesting people. You want to know more

about them.

Nobody wants to know more about Reagan or Jerry Ford or Jimmy Carter. But

there is something that Nixon that attracts – what is that guy about?

GRAZER: Well, yes, because what happened is, in fact, in our movie you see

this. It goes full circle. He becomes sort of self-actualized, where he

actually realized he was kind of a mess.

MATTHEWS: Yes.

GRAZER: You know? And that –

MATTHEWS: And he apologized.

GRAZER: And apologized. And the same thing in “The Fog of War”, you

realized that Robert McNamara ultimately, when you create some dimension,

had an issue.

MATTHEWS: He had an issue. He thought numbers were metrics for

everything. Metrics do not explain nationalism or fighting for your

country. They don`t explain it.

GRAZER: Yes.

MATTHEWS: Brian Grazer who understands many things.

In just a matter of minutes, by the way, Trump`s travel ban – this is

real-time – goes into effect around the world, especially our borders.

And you`re watching HARDBALL, going to watch it right in a minute. The

beginning of the travel ban in real-time.

MATTHEWS: Welcome back to HARDBALL.

At the top of this hour, 8:00 Eastern, President Trump`s travel ban goes

into full effect.

For more on what we can expect, I`m joined right now by MSNBC legal

contributor, Katie Phang.

Katie, what`s going to happen at 8:00 tonight?

KATIE PHANG, MSNBC LEGAL CONTRIBUTOR: Well, at 8:00 Eastern tonight, you

basically have the executive order version two. Chris, it`s like an app

that has been updated but no new operating system.

Effectively, if you cannot prove that you have a bona fide relationship

with a person or entity in the United States, then you are banned for

getting a visa for 90 days. If you`re a refugee, that`s got 120 days.

Really, the post Supreme Court of the United States decision on Monday,

effect is negligible. You will not see a huge difference in terms of an

effect at large, and frankly, it`s generated – the Trump administration

has generated its own problems by making the definition of a close family

member. It can be a parent. But Chris, if it is your grandparent, it

doesn`t count.

So, if you`re going to see some subsequent litigation in the courts, it`s

going to be because of that definition by the Trump administration.

MATTHEWS: A lot of paper work at the airport. Thank you, Katie Phang, for

the update.

When we return, let me finish tonight with my thoughts on Trump and what he

said this morning in his tweet. You`re watching HARDBALL.

MATTHEWS: Trump Watch, Thursday, June 29, 2017.

Dick Nixon had a rule: Always shoot up. Never shoot down.

The rule makes solid sense. If you want to look good, take on somebody in

the heavyweight division. That makes you appear like a heavyweight, even

if you come up short. The public sees you duking it out with someone you

know to be your superior.

So, why is the president of the United States going to war with a TV anchor

team? Apart from all the other wrong things about this, it is bad

politics. How do you trust the judgment of a commander-in-chief who makes

judgments like this? How do you rely on the dignity of a head of state

when they don`t appreciate the rank of their own office?

There`s not much more to say. Is there?

And that`s HARDBALL for now. Thanks for being with us.

“ALL IN WITH CHRIS HAYES” starts right now.

