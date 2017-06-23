Hardball with Chris Matthews, Transcript 6/23/17 Trump on Mueller

Transcript:

Show: HARDBALL

Date: June 23, 2017

Guest: Yvette Clarke, Shane Harris, Karoun Demirjian, Ashley Parker, David

Cay Johnston, Evan Siegfried, Shane Harris, Ben White, Nina Burleigh

STEVE KORNACKI, GUEST HOST: Trump takes on the special counsel.

Let`s play HARDBALL.

Good evening. I`m Steve Kornacki, in for Chris Matthews tonight.

Well, Donald Trump is throwing some shade at Robert Mueller – Mueller, of

course, the man now leading the investigation into his campaign`s potential

collusion with Russia. In an interview with Fox News today, President

Trump said he was bothered by Mueller`s relationship with James Comey and

some of the people Mueller`s been adding to his team.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Well, he`s very, very good

friends with Comey, which is very bothersome, but he`s also – we`re going

to have to see. I mean, we`re going to have to see in terms – look, there

has been no obstruction. There has been no collusion. There has been

leaking by Comey, but there`s been no collusion, no obstruction, and

virtually everybody agrees to that. So we`ll have to see.

I can say that the people that have been hired are all Hillary Clinton

supporters. Some of them worked for Hillary Clinton. I mean, the whole

thing is ridiculous, if you want to know truth, from that standpoint. But

Robert Mueller is an honorable man, and hopefully, he`ll come up with an

honorable solution.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

KORNACKI: And today, Sean Spicer telling reporters the president has,

quote, “no intention of firing Mueller even though he does have the

authority to do so.”

Meanwhile, “The Washington Post” out with a story today detailing the

president`s irritation with the endless stream of Russia news. Quoting

from the story here, “Frustration with the investigation stews inside him

until it bubbles up in the form of rants to aides about unfair cable

television commentary or as slights aimed at Attorney General Jeff Sessions

and his deputy, Rod Rosenstein. Some in the White House fret over what

they view as the president`s fits of rage, and Trump`s long-time friends

say his mood has been more sour than at any point since they have known

him. They privately worry about his health, noting he appears to have

gained weight in recent months and that the darkness around his eyes

reveals his stress.”

According to “The Post,” the president holds morning calls many days with

his outside legal team to discuss the latest Russia news.” Again from the

article, “The calls detailed by three senior White House officials are part

of a strategy consultation, in part presidential venting session, during

which Trump`s lawyers and public relation gurus take turns reviewing the

latest headlines with him. They also devise their plan for battling his

avowed enemies, the special counsel leading the Russia investigation, the

fake news media chronicling it, and in some instances, the president`s own

Justice Department overseeing the probe.”

More now. I am joined by NBC`s Hallie Jackson, “Washington Post`s” Ashley

Parker – she co-wrote that article we were just reading from, also an

MSNBC contributor, David Cay Johnston, author of “The Making of Donald

Trump, and Republican strategist Evan Siegfried. He`s author of “GOP GPS.”

Thanks to all of you for joining us.

Hallie, let me start with you. So yesterday, the news was – and Donald

Trump was saying in this interview, we played a cut from there a minute ago

– a suggesting he had been trying to send a message to James Comey when he

put that tweet out raising the possibility of having tapes.

HALLIE JACKSON, NBC CORRESPONDENT: Yes.

KORNACKI: Now these comments he`s making in this interview we just played

about the special counsel, about Robert Mueller. Is there – the White

House is saying no intent to fire.

JACKSON: Right.

KORNACKI: He does have the right to do so, they`re saying. What kind of

message is he trying to send here?

JACKSON: Listen, that has been the line, Steve, you`re right, and that has

been the consistent message from the White House on Robert Mueller

specifically.

Let me just quickly update you on a little bit of news coming out of the

White House at this late hour. We now have the response from the White

House to the House Intelligence Committee, who, as you will remember, had

asked for any sort of relevant materials related to potential recordings

that Donald Trump may have had of these conversations with James Comey.

The deadline was today, close of business. It is now what, 7:04 at least

in Washington.

Just about five minutes ago, we received that response. You know what it

was? Essentially, a citation of the president`s tweet from yesterday, that

carefully phrased, carefully worded language that some reports say was, in

fact, signed off on by the White House counsel`s office in order to

respond, essentially, to what the House Intel Committee had been asking

for, Steve.

So when you talk about the messaging here – listen, that is where it`s

coming from, the president himself, and that is what we have seen from day

one of this administration.

KORNACKI: So in terms of this issue of firing, again, they`re saying no.

JACKSON: Right.

KORNACKI: This is a president, though, who already fired an acting

attorney general, who fired an FBI director. How much wiggle room is built

into that statement?

JACKSON: A little bit, right, because you`ve heard that the president –

they believe that the president does reserve the right, essentially.

People serve at the pleasure of the president, is the line that you heard

from the press briefing and from White House officials over the last couple

of weeks.

That said, we know what the procedures would have to be. The president

cannot actually do that. He would have to direct somebody else to do that,

to then ultimately try to get rid of Robert Mueller. And it seems as

though, at least at this point, there is no intention of that (INAUDIBLE)

listen to what else the president had to say in that “Fox & Friends”

interview. He also said he hoped that the special counsel would come up

with an “honorable solution” to all of this.

KORNACKI: All right. And speaking of those tapes you were just reporting

on, President Trump was asked today why he wanted James Comey to believe

there were tapes of their conversations, and this is what he said.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: When he found out that I – you know, that there may be tapes out

there, whether it`s governmental tapes or anything else, and who knows, I

think his story may have changed. I mean, you`ll have to take a look at

that because then he has to tell what actually took place at the events.

And my story didn`t change. My story was always a straight story. My

story was always the truth. But you`ll have to determine for yourself

whether or not his story changed. But I did not tape.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It was a smart way to make sure he stayed honest in

those hearings.

TRUMP: Well, it wasn`t – it wasn`t very stupid, and I can tell you that.

He was – he did admit that what I said was right. And if you look further

back, before he heard about that, I think maybe he wasn`t admitting that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

KORNACKI: Not entirely clear how Comey`s story changed, as President Trump

is alleging there, Sean Spicer saying today the goal of the tweet was to

keep Comey honest.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEAN SPICER, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: I think the president made it

very clear that he wanted the truth to come out. He wanted everyone to be

honest about this and he wanted to get to the bottom of it. And I think he

succeeded in doing that. The reality is, is that he wanted to make sure

that the truth came out, and by talking about something like tapes, made

people have to – made Comey in particular think to himself, I better be

honest, I better tell truth about the circumstances regarding the

situation.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

KORNACKI: Well, Ashley Parker, you wrote the story we were quoting from

there a minute ago today in “The Washington Post” about what`s taking place

behind the scenes, the mood of the president, what people behind the scenes

are seeing there.

So in relation to this issue of the tapes, it looks like the grievance

there that Trump had in mind was he believed the FBI director, Comey, had

told him, You`re not under personal investigation, and he wanted him to say

it publicly. He seems to be suggesting that he thinks he got him to say

it. I don`t know if that`s true or not, seems to be his – where he`s

coming from on that.

But in terms of your reporting, in terms of that sour mood, a mood more

sour, you`re saying, than his associates, his friends can never recall

seeing, those venting sessions he`s having with lawyers – give us a sense

– beyond this issue here of what he thought Comey did to him, what`s the

bill of grievances? What are the things he`s venting about in particular?

ASHLEY PARKER, “WASHINGTON POST”: Sure. Well, broadly, he`s venting about

Russia. And he basically feels that it is this dark storm cloud that hangs

over his entire administration. He`s frustrated with the press coverage.

He thinks that the press automatically believes Comey`s side of things,

instead of his.

He`s obsessed that Comey, you know, in his testimony admitted that he

basically urged a friend of his to leak the memos to the media and that

Comey`s reputation hasn`t been tarnished because of that.

He`s frustrated that there is a special counsel. He is frustrated that the

special counsel`s probe has now been widened to include possible

obstruction of justice.

He is just generally frustrated that this Russia thing that started with

reports of possible collusion during the election, which he says are not

true, not only will not go away but seems to be snowballing by the day.

KORNACKI: And David Cay Johnston, somebody who`s – who`s written about

Donald Trump extensively, you have a pretty good read on him, a pretty good

sense of who Donald Trump is. This mood that`s around him, this mood

that`s defining him now that emerges in Ashley`s reporting – again, her

reporting there says people around him say they haven`t seen him this sour

before.

What`s your sense? Is this a side of Donald Trump that would surprise you

to see? Is it something you`ve seen before?

DAVID CAY JOHNSTON, AUTHOR, “THE MAKING OF DONALD TRUMP”: I said well

before the election that Donald – well before the – he took office, that

Donald`s behavior over time would become more and more erratic, and that`s

what you`re seeing. He`s not qualified to serve on a city council. He has

enormous responsibilities. And even though he`s let many of these

responsibilities go, giving the generals decisions over military matters

instead of controlling them directly, he still has these burdens that he

has to deal with on issues he doesn`t understand.

I mean, Donald has – is appallingly ignorant about the world. So he`s

lashing out. And he is used to being able to cow journalists. He`s not

able to do that now.

KORNACKI: And Evan, one of the details here from this story from Ashley is

these phone calls that apparently take place every morning, Trump, his

legal team. They get on the phone. He talks about the headlines. The

idea here was, basically, sort of, like, you know, punching the pillow

instead of lashing out at the world. They want him to be venting to his

lawyers privately, get it out of his system, doesn`t sound like it`s

working too much. And it just doesn`t sound like this basic nature, this

basic combative nature of Trump – there is no way for a political or legal

professional to correct it.

EVAN SIEGFRIED, REPUBLICAN STRATEGIST: Look at what happened a month ago

when the last time he went out and vented on Twitter. He must have been

Miss Cleo (ph) because he went out and said that he – Comey should not

hope – or should hope there aren`t any tapes about his conversations, that

was before there was any sort of testimony that was going on. That, by

Comey`s own admission, triggered Comey to go out and leak legally this

unclassified memorandum which he wrote to himself to “The New York Times.”

And I think when you see Donald Trump go out and do it that way, that only

causes more and more problems. Republicans privately grumble every time he

tweets and he doesn`t tweet something that is actually mainstream.

I think one thing that Hallie just noted that the White House is going to

have problems with now is that the president or the White House is saying

that the tapes don`t exist, and they`re citing Twitter. Well, White House

aides are saying tweets are just tweets. They`re just social media. They

are now confirming through legal methods to a House committee that tweets

are official statements of the president and the White House.

KORNACKI: And David, let me ask you, too, about what Trump was saying in

that interview. He`s saying, Hey, look – trying to make it sound like, at

least, Hey, look, I`m a pretty smart guy here. I put this suggestion out

in the air. I got Comey to say under oath that I wasn`t, at that point,

through those memos, at least, under personal investigation.

Of course, the flip side is Comey has said because Trump put that tweet

out, he released his memos. The memos led to the special counsel. The

special counsel is apparently driving Trump to the point of distraction

right now.

Does Donald Trump look at this and say, I screwed up here on some level, or

does Donald Trump really look at this and say, yes, I outsmarted the guy?

JOHNSTON: Well, in his own mind, he may well be worried about how he

handled it. But this is a basic tactic Donald has always used,

delegitimize anybody who is coming after you or is an opponent of yours or

is an obstacle to what you want to achieve.

So denigrate the people who are running for office against you – Ted Cruz,

Little – you know, “Lyin` Ted,” Hillary Clinton – if she were to win, it

would have been illegal votes.

And with Comey, he`s now trying suggest there is some cabal going on, some

improper collusion between Mueller and Comey. Notice he doesn`t just say

they know each other or they`re friendly. They`re very, very good friends.

And this is part of Donald`s tactic of delegitimizing anybody who is not

doing what he wants.

KORNACKI: Yes, and sort of on that front, Hallie – and I think you have

some more reporting or some new reporting on this tonight, this whole issue

of – that Donald Trump has not been interested in talking about publicly

this issue of Russian meddling, Russian interference in the presidential

election.

Just in terms – take away this whole question here that`s being discussed

about collusion.

JACKSON: Right.

KORNACKI: But just in terms of actual hacking by Russia in the future, or

for that matter, hacking by any other foreign government, any other foreign

entity, any other entity, there are specific steps that can be taken,

learned about from the experience of the last election.

Your reporting is the administration hasn`t taken any of those steps right

now?

JACKSON: Our reporting is that there are these new and urgent warnings

about exactly that, the idea that Russia or perhaps another actor could

meddle in the next election, so the midterms in 2018, or the next

presidential election in 2020. And while that seems like a long way offs,

what we`re being told is that is a very short period of time when it comes

to this big picture stance (ph). So let me break it down for you briefly

what we`re talking about here.

Multiple current and former U.S. officials in the intelligence field have

explained how Russia meddled in the election, interfered in that 2016

election. It was through several ways, like, for example, that fake –

flow of fake news, rather, on social media by propulgating (ph) other

elements in our on-line feeds, by, for example, hacking and leaking

embarrassing political campaign materials, as well.

There are specific steps that these officials are telling us should be

taken in order to make sure that that doesn`t happen, and there are some

real questions now about whether the Trump administration is taking the

steps to do that. So for example, key positions in the Department of

Homeland Security, permanently, permanent positions, not acting positions,

still remain unfilled tonight.

We contacted every state, and dozens of state officials said that they have

had only limited contact with the Trump administration on election security

and had some confusion about this DHS designation on what`s called critical

infrastructure, felt like they were simply not getting the information they

needed from the Department of Homeland Security.

You might ask, What was the White House pushback on this, because there was

pushback. And I will tell you that when I asked Sean Spicer about it

today, his response was, Well, we are sending a letter next week to states

and local municipalities about sending data over to DHS, over to this

election voting commission that the vice president is running to try to

review the data and begin this sort of thorough review, as they put it.

And then they hinted at possible hearing or public events coming up in July

from that election commission. So they`re pointing to this election fraud

commission, which by the way, was created after President Trump made this

unfounded claim without an evidence that millions of people voted

illegally.

They`re also pointing to some cyber-security measures that they`re taking

to try to work with tech companies to ensure the integrity of the election

system. And one White House official tells me tonight, Listen, some of the

moves the public will see, some of the moves the public will not see.

But let me leave with you this. I had a conversation with one intel

official today who said basically what you did, forget everything else.

Forget the investigation, the special counsel investigation, the

congressional investigations into this. The bottom line is, will we be

protected enough the next time because as this warning we are hearing again

and again, Russia will do it again. They did it once, and it`s coming.

KORNACKI: All right. On that note, Hallie Jackson at the White House,

Ashley Parker, David Cay Johnston, Evan Siegfried, thanks to all of you for

joining us.

Coming up – one day after Republicans unveiled their health care bill, it

is already on political life support, another Republican senator coming out

against it today, this one a moderate in a state won by Hillary Clinton.

That puts the immediate future of the GOP`s “Obama care” replacement plan

in serious jeopardy. We will dive into that.

Plus, newly revealed details about the Obama administration`s response to

Russia`s meddling in last year`s election. It`s all in “The Washington

Post`s” big new report today about how Vladimir Putin himself directed the

election hack and how President Obama struggled with how to handle it last

fall.

And no Comey tapes, no problem for President Trump, who had a big week, at

least with his base, which showed it is sticking with him.

And finally, the HARDBALL roundtable is here tonight with three things I

don`t know.

This is HARDBALL, where the action is.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

KORNACKI: Well, Americans say they believe former FBI director James Comey

over President Trump, this according to our new NBC News/”Wall Street

Journal” poll, shows that 45 percent say they are more likely to believe

Comey`s version of events from his Senate testimony earlier this month, 22

percent say they`re more likely to believe the president. That`s a 2-1

margin in favor of the former FBI director versus the man who fired him.

We`ll be back (INAUDIBLE)

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. DEAN HELLER (R), NEVADA: This bill that is currently in front of the

United States Senate is not the answer. It`s simply not the answer. And

I`m announcing today that, in this form, I will not support it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

KORNACKI: Will not support the Republican health care replacement bill in

its current form.

Who was that? Senator Dean Heller, a Republican from Nevada. And that is

a critical – at least potentially critical announcement today.

Let`s show you why. So, here`s the deal. Republicans introduced the plan.

Three. Three is sort of the magic number here. If there are three

defections from Republicans, this bill will not pass the Senate. This bill

will die.

So, yesterday, when it was unveiled, the news was you had four of the most

conservative Republicans, Rand Paul, Ted Cruz, Mike Lee, Ron Johnson, they

said, hey, we don`t like it right now. We need to see some changes before

we can get on board. So you had four on the right yesterday. Now you have

got Heller.

Heller is a moderate, relative to the rest of the Republican Conference.

Heller is from the only state, Nevada, where a Republican is running for

reelection next year that Hillary Clinton won.

So, here`s the dilemma. If you`re Mitch McConnell, if you`re Republican

leaders, if you want to take care of Dean Heller, if you want change this

bill, you make it more moderate, more acceptable to somebody from a swing

state running next year, do you make changes that risk losing these guys on

the right who already said they need to see the thing go in the other

direction?

So that`s one of your dilemmas. If you accommodate Heller, do you alienate

too many of these guys?

Here`s another possibility. Let`s say they`re not able to accommodate Dean

Heller. Let`s say he says I can`t win reelection next year if I vote for

this. I`m against it.

Well, that would be one of the three. Let`s say they also lose Rand Paul.

A lot of people say there really are no changes that could make Rand Paul,

who is as close to a pure libertarian as you have in the Senate. There

really are no changes that could get him.

Well, that would be one, that would be two. Remember, the key number here

is three. So, even if they got those others on board, only one more

defection and that would be it for Republicans.

And that opens it up. If you`re one defection away, I don`t know. Could

it be Lisa Murkowski? Could it be Susan Collins, Rob Portman from Ohio,

Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, a state with a lot of Obamacare

money coming into it?

A wild card. Could a Flake from Arizona, Cory Gardner from Colorado? If

you get to that situation where one vote could sink it, a lot of variables

come into play.

That`s one thing to keep an eye on here.

And the other thing is the politics of this. If Republicans do succeed in

passing this, if they do succeed in implementing it, take a look at this.

It`s the history of how parties pay a price for touching health care.

Three times in the last 20 years. Look at this. In the `90s, Hillarycare,

remember this?

Democrats had the advantage in our NBC News poll, a 48-point advantage when

Bill Clinton came to office over Republicans on health care. Then they

proposed what they called Hillarycare.

And that 48-point advantage, they lost 39 points. It came all the way down

to nine. It was not popular. Republicans won the Congress in `94. Then

Barack Obama came to office. In that campaign in 2008, his advantage was

31 points. Obamacare was proposed, dropped all the way down to seven, 24-

point drop.

And now look what we`re seeing. This is our brand-new poll. Look at these

numbers. Democrats had an advantage of seven points at the end of last

year`s election, seven points on the issue of health care. Republicans put

their plan out. That Democratic advantage more than doubled. It jumped 10

points. It jumped to 17 points.

What is the seeming political lesson from this? If you`re the party in

power, and you touch health care, whether you`re Democrat or Republican, it

looks like you pay a political price, an extremely sensitive issue.

For more on the state of play, let`s bring in MSNBC political reporter

Benjy Sarlin.

And, Benjy, the dilemma for Mitch McConnell, he has got a moderate, he`s

got Dean Heller saying I need some changes. He`s got four on the right

side saying we need to see some changes. He doesn`t have many votes to

spare. Where does he make his play on this?

BENJY SARLIN, MSNBC CORRESPONDENT: He has a couple of options here.

The best thing you can try to do is win over one of those sides and then

isolate to it one or two senators who would be under extreme pressure not

to hold up the bill themselves.

No one wants to be the one vote that held up this entire bill and thus has

all the entire apparatus of right-wing media and activists on all sides

focused on you.

So what would he do to get there? The policy issue is that things that

satisfy the moderates can antagonize the conservatives. So, for example,

Lisa Murkowski, Sue Collins have expressed a lot of concern about some of

the provisions related to abortion, reproductive health in the bill like

defunding Planned Parenthood, which both the House and Senate would do.

If you get rid of that provision, though, you will antagonize the

conservatives for sure. Similarly, they have expressed a lot of concern

about people losing coverage, about Medicaid cuts.

Senators Rob Portman and Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia have also

raised issues with Medicaid cuts. Well, if you lessen the Medicaid cuts,

then you also antagonize conservatives. And you also potentially have to

keep some of the taxes to pay for it. So you`re really in a dilemma no

matter which direction you go.

KORNACKI: All right, Benjy Sarlin with the latest on that, thanks, Benjy.

Appreciate that.

Joined now here on the set in New York by Yvette Clarke. She`s a

congresswoman from New York. She tweeted this today about the Republican

health care bill: “Fact. Trumpcare will have a devastating impact on the

health security of hardworking Americans living paycheck to paycheck.”

Congresswoman, I`m guessing you`re against it.

Let me ask you this, though, bottom line. Your party is the minority party

in the House.

REP. YVETTE CLARKE (D), NEW YORK: Absolutely.

KORNACKI: Minority party in the Senate.

Let`s say Mitch McConnell finds a way to thread the needle in the Senate.

We just laid out the political obstacles he faces. They would reconcile

the bill that passed the House with the one that passed the Senate. Have

to go through the House again, have to go through the Senate again.

But, look, if they have gotten this far, if they get it through the Senate,

is this as good as implemented?

CLARKE: Well, I hope not, Steve.

We know that this is a major, major mean bill. It is going to take health

care away from 23 million Americans. We have got to sound the alarm here.

There is no time to play around with this. The Republicans have decided

that they`re going to take this march into oblivion, as I would say.

And I think that Americans need to make sure that they make their

preferences known now. We have no time to sit back and wait and see what

happens. There is clearly a willingness on the part of the Republicans to

follow this path in trying to give Donald Trump a victory.

And it`s a loss for the American people.

KORNACKI: Is there a bigger picture lesson? To arrive at this moment,

Donald Trump had to win the election. Republicans had to win back control

of the House in 2010. They had to get Senate in 2014.

All of those things happened and all of those things were achieved by the

Republicans, at least in part, by saying, we want to repeal Obamacare, we

want to replace Obamacare.

And enough voters in each of those elections did put them into office to do

that. When you look back at it from the implementation of Obamacare, the

enactment seven years ago, to today, are there missed opportunities there

for Democrats that allowed Republicans to do that?

CLARKE: I think that we have not touted as much as we should how this has

revolutionized the way that Americans are now able to access health care in

America.

(CROSSTALK)

KORNACKI: Do people make that connection? Is somebody receiving

benefits…

CLARKE: Well, clearly, they are. All of the polling indicates that this

is not popular with the American people right now.

When you think about, first of all, the wealth transfer that is embedded in

this, which is the real crux of what the Republicans are trying to actually

achieve, to take health care services away from seniors, mothers, children,

it is unfathomable that we would be in this place in the 21st century where

we would actually leave Americans high and dry, unable to take care of

themselves and their families with respect to their health, to be able to

give wealthy people who didn`t ask for it a tax cut.

I think that the American people are pushing back. They`re pushing back

real hard. And we are going to encourage them to continue to make those

calls. Send those e-mails. Come to Washington, D.C. It is time for us to

make our preferences known here.

KORNACKI: We just have a minute left, but I want to get you on the record

on something else, an issue that has bubbled up as a result of this Georgia

special election over the weekend.

CLARKE: Absolutely.

(CROSSTALK)

KORNACKI: The Republican candidate won that.

In the wake of that, some of your own Democratic colleagues in the House,

Tim Ryan most notably, Democrat from Ohio, he challenged Nancy Pelosi after

last year`s election for the leadership position. He lost pretty soundly,

but he is saying, and there are some others out there who are now making

noise saying, hey, it`s nothing personal against Nancy Pelosi, but her

association is so sort of coastal liberal elite, whatever you want to say,

that it hurts our party trying to win districts like the 6th in Georgia.

Do you think there is anything to that argument?

CLARKE: Listen, I know Tim real well. And I know a lot of my colleagues,

most of them, all of them, and I would say that that`s not the overwhelming

sentiment of the body.

Clearly, Nancy Pelosi has been a champion for working people in this

country. And across the board, we have to determine as Democrats how we

work together in unity to sound the alarm, to forge forward, to bring that

economic message…

(CROSSTALK)

KORNACKI: So you`re saying – within the Democratic Caucus, you`re saying,

as a member, you don`t think she`s in trouble right now?

CLARKE: No, I don`t, not at all.

Nancy Pelosi has been a source of inspiration and strength. She has moved

the agenda on health care, keeping Democrats unified throughout her tenure.

And I believe that she will continue to do that with the support of

Democrats in the House of Representatives.

KORNACKI: All right, Congresswoman Yvette Clarke, democrat from New York,

thanks for taking a few minutes.

CLARKE: Thank you for having me.

KORNACKI: OK.

Going to take a quick break.

Up next, though, that new “Washington Post” report, another big one here

today, this one about the debate within the Obama administration during the

campaign last year over the question of how to respond to the Russian

election interference.

This is HARDBALL, where the action is.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

KORNACKI: Welcome back to HARDBALL.

Well, it is no secret that President Trump frequently cast doubts over

findings that Russians interfered in our election.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP (R), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Knowing something about

hacking, if you don`t catch a hacker, OK, in the act, it is very hard to

say who did the hacking.

With that being said, I will go along with Russia. It could have been

China. It could have been a lot of different groups.

Look, I want to find out if there was a problem with an election having to

do with Russia or, by the way, anybody else, any other country. I want to

get to the bottom if Russia or anybody else is trying to tamper or play

with our election.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

KORNACKI: And this week, he continued the trend, tweeting: “By the way, if

Russia was working so hard on the 2016 election, it all took place under

the Obama admin. Why didn`t they stop them?”

Well, today`s “Washington Post” seemingly tried to answer the question the

president posed there. In an expansive and at times stunning article, it

lays out the Obama administration`s struggle to manage the Russian assault

during the most toxic presidential campaign in memory.

According to “The Post” in August of last year, CIA Director John Brennan

alerted President Obama and three senior aides that American intelligence

had captured Putin`s specific instructions on the operation`s of audacious

objectives, defeat or at least damage the Democratic nominee, Hillary

Clinton, and help elect her opponent, Donald Trump.

Reports were so volatile and sensitive, “The Post” reports, that CIA

director John Brennan kept it out of the president`s daily brief to guard

against leaks. Subsequent meeting in the Situation Room followed same

protocols as planning sessions for the Osama bin Laden raid.

“The Post” goes on to report that for months the Obama administration

struggled to find an appropriate response, only to settle on a modest set

of sanctions issued late December, late December, of course, well after the

election.

For more, I`m joined by Karoun Demirjian, congressional reporter for “The

Washington Post,” and Shane Harris, senior writer for “The Wall Street

Journal.”

Thanks to both of you for joining us.

Karoun, it is your paper that reported this today. It is a fascinating

read.

Let me ask you this, though. The bottom-line question that I took away at

least after reading this was, how much of this, how much of the agonizing

that the Obama administration went through last fall and how much of the

fact that the sanctions didn`t come down until well after the election, how

much of it was a simple calculation or a simple assumption on the part of

the Obama administration that, you know what, Hillary Clinton has got this

election in the bag, let`s not stir anything else up until it`s over, let`s

just get through the election?

KAROUN DEMIRJIAN, “THE WASHINGTON POST”: I think that played a large part

of it, because there was that surprise when they woke up the morning after

the election of, wow, this is what we`re dealing with now.

The president and his team did not want to give the impression that they

were spinning the election in any way, that there was any sort of political

calculus to this.

And they went to the Gang of Eight in Congress to try to get some of that

bipartisan support. And, as we reported in that article, Mitch McConnell

wouldn`t give it to them.

So they were coming out of this knowing that by the fall they were going to

have to go it alone if the president was going to say anything publicly and

draw attention to this. And he could be accused of playing politics with

an election that close to an election if you do that.

There was a lot of hesitancy on the part of the Obama administration

members. And one of the senior administration members that was quoted in

this article says, it is hard to explain. It`s the hardest thing for me to

explain from the time of the Obama presidency. It`s like we choked.

And that is really quite a significant admission. But it is both the fact

that maybe they thought that Clinton had it in the bag and so they didn`t

need to muddy the waters. They were also concerned about how Russians

might retaliate if they did make a public statement on this.

And then there was a third element which is important to recognize, which

is that it wasn`t until the Obama administration ordered the full review of

what had happened, which was after the election, that they actually

realized that this was not just an episode. This was a piece of a campaign

that had been going on for a very long time.

And that`s what was documented in that early January report from the

intelligence community. But it is like they had blinders on for part of

the – they were aware of part of the story, but not the peripheral vision

to see the entire thing at the time.

KORNACKI: What about in terms of – and take us through what exactly we

know here.

Vladimir Putin himself ordering this, ordering this for a specific reason.

The United States having that intelligence well before the election.

Putin`s specific role, tell us what we know here.

DEMIRJIAN: Right.

There has been suppositions for a long time that something like this, this

sort of a campaign of hacking, wouldn`t have happened without the direction

of the senior-most levels of the Kremlin. And that`s a pretty small inner

circle, so that is Vladimir Putin.

But we haven`t before this article had the actual – the closest thing to a

smoking gun that you can get, basically, that this intelligence is coming

from a Russian source, that it`s that sensitive that they only show to it

the president, a few of his advisers, that they won`t even let them sit

with the paperwork to pore over it after they have seen it. They have to

hand it back and let it go straight back to the CIA.

And so this is basically – it is closing that circle around was this

actually ordered from the upper levels of the Russian government, from the

president Russian president himself? And that`s a very significant thing,

because this plays into not just those allegations that were out there, but

the fact that the president of Russia had an interest in trying to sway who

the president of the United States was going to be.

And that`s pretty serious stuff if it went that far. And, frankly, was

this effective? There was not a response. A lot of people would say

there`s not a response in kind. That`s the criticism that you keep hearing

even to this day from Democrats, that we should have done more, we should

have said more, we should have realized what a big deal this was. If the

president knew, he really should have been further out there.

KORNACKI: Well, Shane Harris, let me bring you in on that question,

because I just read the book “Shattered” recently about the Hillary Clinton

campaign, what was going on there behind the scenes.

And toward the end of the book, one of the items they report on is that

Hillary Clinton herself, they were saying, was a little perturbed after the

election when she learned the extent, some of the extent of the Obama

administration`s knowledge before the election of what Russia and what

Putin were up to.

If you`re Hillary Clinton and you`re reading this story today in “The

Washington Post,” do you look at this and do you have a justifiable

grievance maybe with the Obama administration for not doing more?

SHANE HARRIS, WALL STREET JOURNAL: Oh, I imagine she is probably pretty

upset about it. I mean, remember, too, that Hillary Clinton has come out

and said that she does think that the outside forces impeded her election,

including, you know, Jim Comey coming out and reopening the investigation.

So, I think she had a lot of cause for concern about this.

I mean, I think one of the things “The Post” story really does capture is

this idea that it wasn`t until later on that they really realize exactly

what they were doing with in this kind of full spectrum campaign. But one

reason why I think that`s troubling, and them not putting together the

pieces that maybe had gone back a few years is it was not unknown that the

Russian government was trying to hack into the State Department, the White

House, successful in some cases in getting into some unclassified systems.

So, I think one of the things that this article really keys in on, is why

did it take them that long to put all the pieces together to really

understand that what was happening in the election, which of course was

new, we`d never seen a foreign government gathered up emails and in effect

weaponize them by putting them back out again? Why was it so hard to put

it together and realize that this was part of a pattern of behavior by the

Russian government to try and compromise government systems in this

country?

KORNACKI: That`s my other question. And I`m curious if you have any

insight into this, because one of the items mentioned here in the article

is that James Clapper last summer at a public forum said there was a long

history of Russia meddling in American elections. Now, obviously n the

nature of what we saw last year.

But what was that history and should that have alerted everybody sooner?

HARRIS: Well, I don`t think we`ve seen anything quite like this history.

I mean, certainly, there is a long history of the Russian government

interfering in U.S. affairs and trying to hack into sensitive or being

successfully hacking into sensitive systems. I think what it seems to me

and from my own reporting, too, that people were surprised by is the idea

that the Russian government would turn these e-mails around and put them

out there as a campaign to start a trickle of disinformation. That fact to

me is also surprising, though, because as intelligence officials know well,

the Russian government and other government as well do use these tactics

and they were aware that they were using them in Europe in some instances

as well.

So, it shouldn`t have come I think as that much of a surprise, but it

clearly seems that all these pieces were not put together in time. I do

think, though, that there`s a lot more emphasis here to place on this very

question of whether or not the Obama administration wanted to be seen as

tipping the scales. From my own reporting, and talking to officials, that

was something that was really holding people back, was this idea if we come

out and we say it`s the Russians, A, we could look like we`re weighing in

for Clinton, and, B, we`re kind of giving the Russians what they want,

which is to fan anxiety about the lack of confidence in the election.

KORNACKI: Right. It`s an absolutely fascinating story. If you didn`t see

it today, I encourage everybody to take a few minutes this weekend and

check that one out.

Karoun Demirjian, Shane Harris, thanks to both of you for joining us,

appreciate that.

And up next, health care is coming to a head. That Republican plan is on

the ropes in the Senate. Can Mitch McConnell find a way to get it passed?

Will it fail? Or if they do get it through, will Republicans pay a price

for it?

You`re watching HARDBALL.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

KORNACKI: All right. Welcome back to HARDBALL.

As we mentioned earlier, we`re just a few days away now from a floor vote

on that Republican repeal of Obamacare. Mitch McConnell can only afford to

lose two votes. Any more and he cannot pass his bill.

And right now, five Republicans have come out against it, at least

tentatively.

Let`s turn to our HARDBALL roundtable, Eunice Alcindor, national political

reporter with “The New York Times”, Ben White is the chief economic

correspondent with “Politico”, Nina Burleigh is national politics

correspondent for “Newsweek.”

Thanks to all of you for joining us.

Yamiche, let me start with you. I`m curious, the dynamics here in the

Senate. So, you`ve So, you`ve got these four conservative who came out

yesterday, led by Rand Paul. And a lot of people are saying, Rand Paul

just cannot be won over this. Basically nothing can get him. If that`s

true, that`s one of those three right there off the table.

But now you`ve got Dean Heller with an entirely set of demands coming out.

And the dilemma for McConnell was, if you placate Heller, do you risk

losing the guys on the right? Or if you lose Heller and you`ve lost Rand

Paul, now, you`re only down to one. Is there a way to thread this needle?

YAMICHE ALCINDOR, THE NEW YORK TIMES: I – there could possibly be a way

to thread this needle. I don`t think Mitch McConnell has any idea how to

do that yet. And I think what we`re talking about is different party that

has been a different party and has been factioned for years, that they`re

Republicans in name only really because you have – even Susan Collins and

Murkowski who – they haven`t come out as a firm no, but they have their

own moderate issues.

So, while you have right now the conversations about five senators, you

have several others saying, I need to read the bill, oh, I haven`t read the

bill yet. Or they`re saying, it`s too early for me to vote. So, really –

KORNACKI: They`ve made some – Collins and Murkowski have made some

comments that suggest to me, you know, unless x happens, I won`t vote for

it.

ALCINDOR: Yes.

KORNACKI: And I can`t see X happening.

ALCINDOR: Yes, and a lot of these – the people they have to placate is

all about, from reporting, it`s about Medicaid and it`s about who wants to

take away the health care from their constituents and can you survive the

next re-election bid? If your opponent is going to say, well, you took

away health care for millions in the state. How do you – how do you

explain that?

And that`s the thing that I don`t think the Republicans have yet to figure

out.

KORNACKI: And the other issue, Ben, we showed this at the top. You go

back 20, 25 years in this country, three times, the party in power has

really taken a pass at the health care system. This looks like it is

shaping up at least as the third time the party does that could pay a

price.

BEN WHITE, POLITICO: They could pay a huge price. I mean, you did the

piece that showed the price that the Clinton administration paid after they

went after health care. George Bush didn`t touch it, so it didn`t impact

him. But then the Obama administration obviously took a hit.

Look, I think they`re much better off politically if this fails and they

move on to tax reform and do something that might goose the economy a

little bit. But it feels like we`re talking, the same thing we talked

about on the House side, there`s this balloon of health care. If you press

one side, you lose some moderates like Heller. If you press the other

side, you lose the Rand Pauls, that sort of thing.

I feel like it ends the same way, they lose Heller, they lose Rand Paul.

Pence casts the tie-breaking vote and they pass it. That`s just my

feeling.

KORNACKI: I mean, Nina, the point Ben was just making, and I`ve heard this

argument put out there, that Republicans would be better off, politically,

if they go through the motions. They tell their base they did. They try

to do it and they couldn`t quite get it through.

But the Republican base that spent the last seven years saying you`ve got

to get rid of Obamacare, can they really go back to their base and say,

yes, we tried, didn`t get it done?

NINA BURLEIGH, NEWSWEEK: I think they`ll have to go back and try. I think

they`re going to try and it gives cover for the White House. This was a

good week for Trump.

I mean, there weren`t any gaffes. There was a lot of attention on the

Congress. And it gave his staff time to lawyer up and interview lawyers

for the coming investigation.

So, I think that they`re going to run it through and they`ll try and when

they lose, they`ll go back and say they tried. And that is a win for them.

KORNACKI: All right. Well, it looks like, the aim right now is a vote next

Thursday. But, obviously, probably a fluid situation. We have to squeeze

in quick, and I promise, will be a quick break. But the roundtable is

staying with us.

Up next, I want to ask them about this week in Trump. This is HARDBALL,

where the action is.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

KORNACKI: All right. Former President Barack Obama is wading back into

campaign politics. He`s going to be returning to the campaign trail for

the first time since leaving the White House, set to hit the campaign trail

for the Democrat running governor of Virginia, Ralph Northam.

The Virginia race is one of the two gubernatorial races on ballots this

year. The other is in New Jersey. I`ll be right back.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

KORNACKI: All right. We`re back with the HARDBALL roundtable. Yamiche,

Ben and Nina.

And the president`s job approval rating, 40 percent, in our most recent NBC

News/”Wall Street Journal” poll.

And I guess it`s sort of in a week ending question here, Yamiche. But 40

percent, we would normally say a disaster for a president. He`s saying,

hey, look, we put the issue to the voters in Georgia. It doesn`t look like

my party lost much ground, at least. You know, in the presidential race,

he won it by a point. His party won by four in this one.

ALCINDOR: By Trump standards, this was a good week for him. They won

Georgia. He was able to get health care, this bill in. And, by the way,

his supporters who he really cares about, they`re sticking with him.

KORNACKI: Russia, though, hangs over all this?

WHITE: Russia hangs over all this. I mean, we called it a great week for

him because, you know, he didn`t fire an FBI director and there wasn`t a

great bombshell in “The Post” or “The Times” on the Russia investigation,

and he won in Georgia big deal. He had to win that seat. It would have

been a terrible embarrassment had he lost. It`s same thing in South

Carolina.

We`re defining good weeks now –

KORNACKI: It`s the NBA playoffs. They`ve got to win the home court.

(CROSSTALK)

KORNACKI: So, Nina, that is – you were making this point last block,

though.

BURLEIGH: Yes.

KORNACKI: The standard for what a good week is.

BURLEIGH: The bar is low as Yamiche said, and it`s, it gave his staff time

to lawyer up, because that`s what they have to do. They`re interviewing

private lawyers.

KORNACKI: OK, a quick break here. Another quickie, I promise.

On the other side, the roundtable is back with us. Three things I don`t

know. They`re going to each tell me one.

This is HARDBALL, where the action is.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

KORNACKI: This is going to be the shortest segment of the day. Yamiche,

tell me something I don`t know.

ALCINDOR: The tax reform bill will likely also be written in secret

because of Republicans like the way that this bill worked out.

KORNACKI: All right. Ben?

WHITE: Speaking of tax reform, the border adjustment tax is dead. So,

that`s $1 trillion Republicans need to find to make tax reform revenue

neutral. Very hard.

KORNACKI: OK. And, Nina?

BURLEIGH: A Russian phrase I just learned, polezniye duraki. You`re going

to hear a lot of it in the summer to come. It means useful idiot.

KORNACKI: All right. My first two Russian words I just learned.

All right. Yamiche Alcindor, Ben White, Nina Burleigh, thanks to you for

stopping by.

That is HARDBALL for now. Thanks for being with us.

And “ALL IN WITH CHRIS HAYES” starts right now.

