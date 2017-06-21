Hardball with Chris Matthews, Transcript 6/21/17 Trump holds rally in Iowa

Transcript:

CHRIS MATTHEWS, HOST: See no evil.

Let`s play HARDBALL.

Good evening. I`m Chris Matthews in Washington.

On Capitol Hill today, dramatic testimony about Russia`s interference in

the American election last year and warnings that they could do it again.

The House and Senate Intelligence Committees both held hearings this

morning on Russia`s influence, and among the people testifying was former

Department of Homeland Security secretary Jeh Johnson. And his was a dark

picture of a serious and continuing threat. Let`s watch him.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JEH JOHNSON, FMR. DHS SECRETARY: In 2016, the Russian government, at the

direction of Vladimir Putin himself, orchestrated cyber attacks on our

nation for the purpose of influencing our election. That is a fact, plain

and simple.

BILL PRIESTAP, ASST. DIR., FBI COUNTERINTELLIGENCE DIV.: This was a – my

opinion – a well planned, well coordinated, multifaceted attack on our

election process and democracy.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Are we prepared today to say publicly how many states

were targeted?

JEANETTE MANFRA, ACTING DIR. DHS NATIONAL PROTECTION AND PROGRAMS: We –

as of right now, we have evidence of 21 states, or election-related systems

in 21 states that were targeted.

SEN. RICHARD BURR (R), NORTH CAROLINA: Russia continues to engage in

exploitation of the U.S. elections process.

SEN. MARK WARNER (D), VIRGINIA: I`m deeply concerned about the danger

posed by future interference in our elections and attempts by Russia to

undermine confidence in our whole electoral system.

REP. DENNY HECK (D), WASHINGTON: Fair to assume you were concerned, if not

worried, about `16 and `18 elections and all others going forward?

JOHNSON: Yes.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Testimony was a dramatic rebuke to a White House that has

consistently dismissed that threat. Yesterday, Sean Spicer said he

couldn`t even say that the president believes Russia was behind the plot.

Let`s Watch Spicer in action.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

QUESTION: Does President Trump believe that the Russian government

interfered in the 2016 elections?

SEAN SPICER, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: I think – I have not sat down

and talked to him about that specific thing. Obviously, we`ve been dealing

with a lot of other issues today. I`d be glad to touch base and…

QUESTION: Generally speaking, I mean, this conversation about Russian

interference in our elections, there`s 16 intelligence agencies that say

that they did. The former FBI director said that without a doubt, the

Russians…

SPICER: I understand. I`ve seen the reports.

QUESTION: Does the president share those views?

SPICER: I have not sat down and asked him about the specific reaction to

them, so I`d be glad to touch base and get back to you.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Well, President Trump has consistently hedged, of course, on the

question of Russian interference. He`s called it fake news and an excuse

by the Democrats, of course. Let`s watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Hacking was very

interesting. Once they hack, if you don`t catch them in the act, you`re

not going to catch them. They have no idea if it`s Russia or China or

somebody. It could be somebody sitting in a bed someplace. Personally, it

could be Russia. It – it – I don`t really think it is, but who knows? I

don`t know, either. They don`t know and I don`t know.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Do you accept their opinion that Vladimir Putin ordered

the hack of the DNC, the attempted hack of the RNC?

TRUMP: As far as hacking, I think it was Russia. But I think we also get

hacked by other countries and other people.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You don`t think it`s phony that they, the Russians,

tried to meddle in the election. You believe that…

TRUMP: That I don`t know.

(CROSSTALK)

TRUMP: If you don`t catch a hacker, OK, in the act, it`s very hard to say

who did the hacking. With that being said, I`ll go along with Russia.

Could have been China. Could have been a lot of different groups.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: What`s with the hedging? Joining me right now is NBC`s Ken

Dilanian, of course, U.S. Congressman Jim Himes of Connecticut – he`s a

member of the Intelligence Committee – “The Washington Post`s” Karoun

Demirjian and Jonathan Swan of Axios.

I want to go to the congressman right now. And we have a commander-in-

chief – and that is part of the role of this president – who does not

acknowledge we were attacked. I`ve never heard of a country that`s been

attacked where the commander-in-chief says, Maybe. I mean, what kind of an

answer is that from – you`re supposed to have a guy like Churchill that

says, Damn it, we`re going to stop this, a little fire maybe. And you have

no fire from this guy except what`s he hiding? That`s all we ask. What`s

he hiding?

REP. JIM HIMES (D), CONNECTICUT: Yes, and look it`s a huge problem. I

mean, when we think about the response to the Russians – and the response

is really important. And quite frankly, President Obama, though he had

some measures to retaliate, they did not make an impression on Vladimir

Putin. When there`s ambiguity on the part of the United States president

about whether it even happened, the Russians are lapping that up, you know?

And so one of the things that needs to happen – and you know, of course,

the president is alone in his assessment. And by the way, you know, he`s

not wrong. It`s hard to attribute cyber attacks. It`s not easy. But we

do it, and we do it well, and there`s no question about this.

So one of the things that needs to happen is that he, as the president of

the United States and commander-in-chief, needs to join the effort of

countering what the Russians did. If he doesn`t do that, it`s happening

again.

MATTHEWS: You know, Karoun, this is not an opinion question. You know, Do

you like lower taxes, higher taxes, do you want a little more socialism, a

little less socialism? And those opinions are honest opinions. This is

about fact. Is there? You know, is there evolution, or is it all –

(INAUDIBLE) did somebody make those dinosaur bones and make them up and

bury them in the ground and fake it for somebody? Is there no climate

change despite, you know, Kilimanjaro is melting and the seas around

Florida are rising all the time, the polar bears are looking for new places

to live? I mean, and now this.

It`s not a question of the president – it`s not a question of having an

opinion. It`s a question of him denying fact, of every one of our 17

intelligence agencies. Why does he deny it? What`s the politics of denial

about here? Because I haven`t quite figured it, except I have one theory,

deny everything, everything, and maybe your people back in the places that

they love you will think you`re strong.

KAROUN DEMIRJIAN, “WASHINGTON POST”: Well, you`ve cited a bunch of

examples there as comparisons where a lot of people have chosen to ignore

evidence that points in one direction…

MATTHEWS: It`s all…

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: I don`t know where he is on evolution, but go ahead.

DEMIRJIAN: Right. Well, OK, but in this situation…

MATTHEWS: He hasn`t evolved.

DEMIRJIAN: The thing that`s really remarkable right now is that his

surrogates are saying that they`re not even discussing it with him. And

there`s reason…

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: … by the way, Sean was supposed to check with the boss on

that. How many days do we have to wait for that?

DEMIRJIAN: Well, I mean, we may be waiting a lot longer because think

about it. We`re five months into his presidency right now, more than six

months since we started talking about this. If the president hasn`t said,

Yes, I believe the intelligence community`s assessment to this point, what

behooves (ph) him to say it now, experience because the idea of – today

was one of those unique days where we`re really just talking about the

Russian threat posed by hacking for future elections and (ph) would have

been done in the past.

Usually, when we talk about that, we`re also talking about these

allegations of collusion between the Trump surrogates and the Kremlin

officials…

MATTHEWS: Of course.

DEMIRJIAN: … which has been a reason for him to resist this. That is –

it is almost impossible these days to separate the two, except for

(INAUDIBLE) days like today, where we`re really focused on that future

Russian threat. And so if the president hasn`t gotten in lockstep with

pretty much everybody else in Washington by this point, I`m not holding my

breath to…

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: … Christmas presents under the tree, you expect the kids to

come racing down in the morning to get the gifts, and if they don`t,

there`s something strange. He ran downstairs to get the gifts. Go ahead.

JONATHAN SWAN, AXIOS: Oh, it`s funny (ph), Chris. Like, anyone who spends

any time around the president, the people we talk to on a daily basis as

part of our reporting will tell you privately the president does not

believe that Russia was behind this, that he thinks the whole thing is fake

news, and he`s always sounding off about this.

So there`s no good answer for Sean Spicer because I`m sure, if Sean Spicer

is spending any time in the president`s vicinity, he`s hearing this. So I

mean, that`s just the incontrovertible fact. And James Comey said himself

that the only time Trump spoke to him about Russia was when he asked him to

lay off Flynn.

MATTHEWS: OK. Ken, I want you to handle (ph) this. Earlier this month,

James Comey did testify the president showed little interest in the cyber

attack. Here we go.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. MARTIN HEINRICH (D), NEW MEXICO: Did the president in any of those

interactions that you`ve shared with us today ask you what you should be

doing or what our government should be doing, or the intelligence

community, to protect America against Russian interference in our election

system?

JAMES COMEY, FORMER FBI DIRECTOR: I don`t recall a conversation like that.

HEINRICH: Never.

COMEY: No.

HEINRICH: Do you find it odd…

COMEY: Not with President Trump.

HEINRICH: Right.

COMEY: I attended a fair number of meetings on that with President Obama.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Well, meanwhile, the attorney general testified he never

received a briefing on Russia`s activities. Let`s watch him. This is

Sessions.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. ANGUS KING (I), MAINE: Do you believe the Russians interfered with

the 2016 elections?

JEFF SESSIONS, ATTORNEY GENERAL: It appears so. The intelligence

community seems to be united in that. But I have to tell you, Senator

King, I know nothing but what I`ve read in the paper. I`ve never received

any detailed briefing on how a hacking occurred or how information was

alleged to have influenced the campaign…

KING: No, between the – you`ve received no briefing on the Russian active

measures in connection with the 2016 election.

SESSIONS: No. I don`t believe I ever did.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Ken, speculation from you, sir. Why would the president refuse

to even learn what`s available to him? He can bring anyone in this

country, in the world, really, into the Oval Office for information if he

wants it. The world`s ready to brief him. He doesn`t want to know. His

attorney general doesn`t want to know. What`s the reasonable speculation

about why they don`t want to know the Russians did what they did?

KEN DILANIAN, NBC INTELLIGENCE AND NATIONAL SECURITY REPORTER: Well, look,

it`s clear that Donald Trump sees this as impugning his election victory.

But I want to talk to you, Chris, about the real world implications of his

refusal to come to grips with it. And the fact is, there is no political

leadership from the White House on this issue, and therefore, there has

been no response. And we learned today that we are still undecided and

unprepared for the next wave of Russians attacks that intelligence

officials tell us is coming in 2018.

MATTHEWS: Well – that`s a great question, Congressman. What does the

legislative body do if the executive body doesn`t want to do anything?

What can you do to protect us again – well, we got these special

elections. Probably, that was small potatoes for the – for the – what we

used to call the reds. I don`t think they`re involved in Georgia 6th, or

whatever it was. But I do think they have an interest in screwing it up

again next time, next – next fall.

HIMES: Yes, I know. And the frustrating thing here is that a good

response would start with the commander-in-chief saying, This happened,

this was a serious attack on our democracy. And by the way, that would

help the hearing. You know, nobody wants this hearing to be dragged out.

I`d much rather be focusing on things that are of much more immediate

concern to my constituents. I know the White House would like to not be

talking about this investigation. Sadly, the White House`s approach has

been exactly the opposite that would you expect it to be if there was

nothing to hide…

MATTHEWS: So what is he hiding?

HIMES: Well, I don`t know what he`s hiding…

MATTHEWS: (INAUDIBLE) you really don`t know. You`ve got – what do you

think it is? Is it something that his son-in-law said to the Russians

about sanctions? Was it some mixing of economic motive, personal economic

motive from the Trump-land with his government responsibilities during the

transition? What would it – was it something Flynn said to Kislyak? Was

it something said over a period of time by all the – Carter Page, the

whole rest of them? Manafort, was it his shenanigans?

HIMES: Yes, I…

MATTHEWS: Don`t you have a suspicion as to where this…

(CROSSTALK)

HIMES: I have my suspicions. But look, it`s really important – the

president`s not taking this seriously. It`s pretty important that

everybody else, including the investigators, take this seriously and

therefore not start speculating about where this may end up.

You and I both know that there are all kinds of questions. There were tons

of meetings that weren`t reported by pretty much everybody, Flynn,

Sessions, the attorney general, others. We have a long way to go on this,

and it would be – and it would be assisted and helped and it would move

much more rapidly if the president would get on board, acknowledge that it

happened, and then just say, Hey, nothing to hide here. We will help in

any way we can.

MATTHEWS: If you had Flynn ready to spill the beans tomorrow morning in

testimony, would you give him immunity?

HIMES: Well…

MATTHEWS: No, tomorrow morning end this – you said you want this over

with. You get Flynn, you put the hot seat on – put him in the hot seat

and say, You`re going to jail for 20 years, or you tell the truth right now

about President Trump. Would you do that as a deal right now?

HIMES: Only if he`s got something to offer. Remember, if he…

MATTHEWS: You don`t think he`s got anything to offer?

HIMES: Well, you know…

MATTHEWS: Well, if he doesn`t…

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: … a lot of them are clean!

HIMES: You wouldn`t give him immunity…

MATTHEWS: If he`s clean – do you think he might be clean?

HIMES: I`m not saying that. I`m saying you wouldn`t give him immunity

unless you knew what he had to offer. So you don`t to come and say, I`ll

testify…

MATTHEWS: I just asked you, if you knew he was ready to spill the beans on

Trump, would you give it to him?

HIMES: Well, he offered that. He offered – he offered to testify in

exchange for immunity.

MATTHEWS: Would you give it to him?

HIMES: I haven`t heard what he has to offer, so I can`t make a judgment

there.

MATTHEWS: But you were not – you won`t speculate if he`s – see, I just

want to move this forward, too, and if some people are ready to spin the –

people that are ready to sing, I`d like to hear them sing. I don`t care if

a guy goes to jail for five years. I want to know what the president did.

DEMIRJIAN: Well, that`s an option, but you do have to weigh what each

person might have to offer with what the next person up the pecking order

might have to offer and balance all those things. But to get back to your

other question about…

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: … careful.

DEMIRJIAN: Well – well…

MATTHEWS: But the problem – now everybody`s being so careful, you`re

being careful (INAUDIBLE) My question is, if you want it to move faster,

like you just said, let`s move it!

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes. Yes.

MATTHEWS: OK, that`s (INAUDIBLE) I`m getting a little tough here because I

do worry that everybody`s being so careful and special about this, what

we`re going to end up with is a lot of wasted time.

(CROSSTALK)

HIMES: Chris, this is really important.

MATTHEWS: He offered to…

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: He offered to talk months ago!

(CROSSTALK)

HIMES: We`re talking about the core of our democracy!

MATTHEWS: You think he`s flipped yet? Has he flipped?

HIMES: You have got to be careful…

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: OK, has Flynn flipped yet? Has he flipped?

HIMES: My guess is – now, remember, I don`t have any particular insight

into what`s happening with the FBI, but my guess is that Michael Flynn has

had a number of conversations with the Department of Justice investigators.

MATTHEWS: Jon, have you heard if he`s flipped yet?

SWAN: I have no idea, Chris.

MATTHEWS: Ken, has he filled?

DILANIAN: I don`t have reporting on that, Chris, but I think

Representative Himes makes sense there.

MATTHEWS: Which is? Let me hear the sense again. I need – I need – I

need…

(CROSSTALK)

DILANIAN: Which is that he`s had a number of conversations…

MATTHEWS: … sophistication from you guys.

DILANIAN: I mean, when your lawyer – when your lawyer issues a public

statement…

(CROSSTALK)

DILANIAN: … saying, “My client has a story to tell”…

MATTHEWS: We`re all being a little prissy around here!

DILANIAN: No, no. Well…

MATTHEWS: I`m just getting a little tired of it. Let`s go! What? What?

(CROSSTALK)

DILANIAN: No, I`m saying when your lawyer issues a statement saying, My

client has a story to tell, you can assume he`s negotiating…

MATTHEWS: Yes!

DILANIAN: … with the Department of Justice (INAUDIBLE)

MATTHEWS: He has so many – the reason I bring this up is this guy Flynn

has so many charges coming, so much failure to report honestly on all the

forms. There`s Saudi Arabia now. There`s Turkey now. There`s Russia now.

And not one time in any incident has he been clear and honest in filling

out the forms, which each case carries a felony charge of about five years

against him! If I were him, I`d say, It`s time to sell what I got.

DILANIAN: That`s a point, but no offense to the congressman, it`s not

really the House`s call. If you really want to see Flynn face any

consequences, that`s more Mueller`s call at this point, which is why all

these deconfliction talks are happening between each of the committee heads

and the members. But just to…

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: … some rats. You know, John Dean was a good rat. And if you

get some rats, you own (ph) the movie (ph) a lot faster. Before we even

had the tapes, we had John Dean. Talk, somebody! And somebody`s got to

give this guy some rat food so he`ll start talking!

(CROSSTALK)

DILANIAN: Yes, but Chris, remember Oliver North…

MATTHEWS: Yes?

DILANIAN: Oliver North was given immunity by Congress, and it screwed up

the prosecution and his conviction was overturned. That`s what they don`t

want to happen here, right?

DEMIRJIAN: Right. Right. Right. And in the meantime, I just wanted to

point out that there is something else the Congress is trying to do, which

is that the Senate just passed a sanctions bill, which is hugely, hugely

popular that is kind of dying on the footsteps of the House right now

because of technical problems. And so the question is, you know, are there

other things they can do to combat this – or to combat the threat going

down the line (ph) while they`re waiting…

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: Whenever governments with weaker…

SWAN: (INAUDIBLE) White House problem.

MATTHEWS: Governments with weaker constitutions have fallen by this

inaction, you know? The Greeks. The colonels (ph) just came in because

Greek democracy wasn`t working. At some point, our government has to begin

to perform. That is my major concern. It doesn`t seem to perform.

Anyway, thank you. Ken Dilanian, you`re such a grown-up, and I`m just

ridiculously crazy here.

DILANIAN: Not at all, Chris. Thank you.

MATTHEWS: Anyway, U.S. Congressman Jim Himes – I`m being though on

everybody, especially Karoun. Thank you, Karoun Demirjian…

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: … putting up with me. Jonathan, you`re such an Australian

gentleman.

SWAN: Thank you, mate!

MATTHEWS: Coming up, much more on the…

(LAUGHTER)

MATTHEWS: You`ll pay for that! The Russian investigation, including a new

report that even though the CIA had blackmail concerns about Michael Flynn

when he was national security adviser, they still briefed him on top –

this is a (INAUDIBLE) Rachel had this late. It came in late from “The

Times” last night. We didn`t get it. We`re going to get it now. Why

would (INAUDIBLE) Pompeo, the head of the CIA, sit there and listen to

everything going to Flynn all the time they knew the guy was a bit

corrupted? Slightly. That`s ahead.

Plus, more with those – 130 members of Congress have signed on a lawsuit

against President Trump. We`ll see where that`s going. They say he`s

violating the United States Constitution. We`ll hear their case tonight

from Senator Blumenthal.

What`s next for the Democrats, by the way, after their devastating defeat

last night in Georgia? With all that hype about this guy`s going to win,

he lost. One Democratic congressman says his party`s brand is worse than

Trump`s. Democrats need to figure out how to win, by the way, in the age

of Trump. And so far, 0 for 4.

Finally, let me finish tonight with “Trump Watch.”

This is HARDBALL, where the action is.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. CORY BOOKER (D), NEW JERSEY: This is a sad day. And in many ways,

this is a way to expose with a little bit of humor, to expose the absurdity

of this moment in time. It`s something that – right now, there are

literally Americans fearing what might be in this bill. For this all to be

happening in privacy and secrecy is absurd. So we didn`t get a bill here,

but what we got is a further affirmation that this is just a really

destructive process when it comes to workings of the Senate.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Welcome back to HARDBALL. That was, of course, Democratic

senator Cory Booker of New Jersey yesterday after he went to the

Congressional Budget Office with a group of other Democrats to attempt to

see the Republican health care bill.

Well, while lawmakers on both sides of the aisle haven`t seen the bill yet,

NBC News has learned that Senate Republicans will be given, quote, “a

discussion draft” – isn`t that cute – tomorrow morning. That`s all

they`re going to get.

I`m joined right now by himself, Senator Cory Booker. Give us a sense of -

- as you guys meet in the – and women meet in the caucus, how you think

you can protect “Obama care” and perhaps improve upon it over the next

couple months.

BOOKER: Well, it`s all going to come down to a handful of Republican

senators deciding not to go along with this. I`ve had conversations with

my colleagues. A lot of them think this process is wrong in and of itself.

And we`ve seen some of them defect before that`s allowed us to block

things.

So again, this is a core American value. Our country is about life,

liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Critical to life, essential to life,

is quality health care. And we know even before seeing this bill what the

intention here is, to be biggest gut of the social safety net that we`ve

seen in a lifetime or two with cuts to Medicaid. We know that they`re

trying to end Planned Parenthood and funding to Planned Parenthood.

MATTHEWS: Yes.

BOOKER: There`s a lot of things that make this a toxic bill before we`ve

even seen it. And I think that`s going to really be the question is, Are

we going to be able to get a few Republicans to stand with us against

something that`s going to hurt blue states, red states, Republicans,

Democrats. It`s going to hurt America.

MATTHEWS: For them to so-called repeal and replace, which I think are

contradictory terms (INAUDIBLE) know what you think – they need 50 out of

52. I think that`s unlikely given the fact that a couple people on the

right like Rand Paul and a couple people on the moderate side like

Murkowsky and Collins are not on the team.

Let me ask you a follow-up question because I know you are a concerned

Democrat and a concerned social Democrat. What do we do to make sure that

Obama doesn`t – “Obama care” doesn`t die on the vine? I think one of the

bad outcomes of all of this is the Republicans will fail in the Senate.

Nothing will be done. But they`ll sit there and watch with great joy the

gradual dissolution of “Obama care” because of different problems it has in

different states.

How do you stop that from happening, that eventuality?

BOOKER: Well, Chris, let`s call it like it is. They`re not just sitting

back and watching it. Literally, the White House is trying to choke “Obama

care” dead and cause the so-called death spiral. If they were just

stepping back and doing what the law requires, enforcing the individual

mandate, doing common sense things like advertising – they pulled

advertising even – and funding it to the weight (ph) of the law – this –

this – we even saw Standard & Poor`s right before the Trump administration

began, Said, OK, these markets are strong.

What they`ve done in just a short few months is causing so much damage that

insurance companies, in light of all this uncertainty, lack of guarantees,

are beginning to pull out. And they`re causing some of the markets to see

some – some problems.

In fact, in New Jersey, I`m estimating that we are going to see some pretty

high increases in the individual market places. Now, remember, 80 plus-

percent of folks that are in those marketplaces get subsidies.

MATTHEWS: OK.

BOOKER: But we do have some problems.

And that`s, I think – I hope you`re right and this thing doesn`t get to 50

votes. But if it does, the next big fight is to get the Trump

administration to do no harm, to not kill Obamacare.

MATTHEWS: OK.

Remember, you promised we`re going to have dinner some night. We have to

have this sit-down dinner, you and I, and talk about all these issues off-

camera and learn about this challenge we face in this country, because

you`re a comer. People are talking about you, sir. They are.

And I want to learn ahead about you. A lot of talk about Cory Booker, OK?

BOOKER: I appreciate it.

MATTHEWS: Watch.

BOOKER: Would you eat vegan?

(LAUGHTER)

MATTHEWS: Oh, no. But I will have a steak, and you can have your

potatoes. No, probably carrots.

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: Anyway, thank you, Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey.

BOOKER: Thank you.

MATTHEWS: We will find some – we will find the right restaurant.

BOOKER: All right.

MATTHEWS: Up next: back to the Russian investigation and new information

that the CIA knew former national security – this is great – Michael

Flynn was a blackmail target and still gave him top-secret intelligence

briefings. They sat there, Pompeo and the rest of them, filling this guy

with information, even though he`s tainted.

And this is HARDBALL, where the action is.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. RON WYDEN (D), OREGON: Did you have any if indication, secondhand,

any sense at all, that the national security adviser might be vulnerable to

blackmail by the Russians? That is a yes-or-no question.

MIKE POMPEO, CIA DIRECTOR: It`s actually not a yes-or-no question,

Senator. I can`t answer yes or no. I regret that I`m unable to do so.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Well, welcome back to HARDBALL.

That`s CIA Director Mike Pompeo last month refusing to say whether he was

aware that former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn was compromised

by Russia.

And now “The New York Times” reports overnight that people at the CIA and

other intelligence agencies knew Flynn could be a security risk – quote –

“Career officials agreed that Mr. Flynn represented an urgent problem. Yet

nearly every day, for three weeks, the new CIA director, Mike Pompeo, sat

in the Oval Office and briefed President Trump on the nation`s most

sensitive intelligence with Mr. Flynn listening.”

Well, it comes as Senator Sheldon Whitehouse and Richard Blumenthal said

this week that they wouldn`t be surprised if Flynn was cooperating with FBI

investigators already. Let`s watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. SHELDON WHITEHOUSE (D), RHODE ISLAND: All of the signals are

suggesting that he`s already cooperating with the FBI and may have been for

some time.

SEN. RICHARD BLUMENTHAL (D), CONNECTICUT: The likelihood of his

cooperation is very high, if not right now, at some point, very soon in the

future, because of the very, very heavy legal culpability and potential

penalty that he faces.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Well, Senator Blumenthal is also looking into whether the

president has any financial links to Russia that may compromise his ability

to do his job, charging in a lawsuit that Trump has violated the

Constitution`s Emoluments Clause.

I`m joined right now by him, Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal of

Connecticut, a former federal prosecutor who sits on the Judiciary

Committee. And Jeremy Peters is a political reporter with “The New York

Times.”

Senator, I have got so many questions for you. You are great to come on,

and I appreciate it.

First thing, what do you think? I know this is a question I put to the

earlier people. If could you get Flynn to talk about the president, and

what he knew and when he knew and what role he played in any possible

collusions with the Russians, wouldn`t you give him immunity, get that

information in the public record?

BLUMENTHAL: What I would do, rather than giving him immunity, is to work a

deal where his cooperation might mean no incarceration or limited

incarceration, but only – and this is the essential condition – that he

be completely truthful and forthcoming.

And I suspect that`s the give-and-take that is going on right now.

MATTHEWS: Yes. You think a threat of 15 years in federal prison might be

enough heat?

BLUMENTHAL: Well, it certainly would be for the ordinary, rational person,

especially if he thought that Donald Trump was failing to be truthful and

helpful to him.

And remember what he…

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: But he calls him up once in a while and sort of cuddles him

every once in a while. He says, how is it going? Trump is doing that to

keep the guy on board him.

BLUMENTHAL: What is key here, the reason why this question is so important

about the Russians and about obstruction of justice, is remember that Trump

demanded of Comey that he let Flynn go.

Why did he insist that Comey let Flynn go? And what did Flynn know about

that conversation before and after it took place?

MATTHEWS: You`re on the same avenue I`m on, that there`s something there.

BLUMENTHAL: And it involves the Russians, because, as “The Times”

reported, the CIA almost certainly, in fact, did know about Flynn being

susceptible to blackmail, and yet Flynn was permitted to stay in that room

in secret briefings for nearly three weeks.

MATTHEWS: Did you get that, Senator, from “The Times” or already knew it?

BLUMENTHAL: Well, I asked for Flynn`s security to be reviewed back in

December, before he was even hired.

There was enough on the record for the Trump administration to say, no,

Flynn does not belong in this administration and certainly he doesn`t

belong in a room where there was classified information being discussed.

MATTHEWS: Jeremy, tell us about that story, because that story ran

overnight. I missed it. Our colleague Rachel got it, Rachel Maddow, later

in her show. It was great.

I`m watching this thing where the president allowed, deliberately allowed,

what`s his name, Flynn, to sit in the room while they`re doing it – all

this latest, hottest intelligence coming in from Pompeo. And Pompeo sat

there and did it, all apparently know – apparently, Pompeo knew it. You

guys think so.

And all the time, they`re acting like this guy is clean, when they knew he

was susceptible to blackmail because of what he had been doing with the

Russians.

JEREMY PETERS, “THE NEW YORK TIMES”: Well, what my colleagues reported

here is troubling on a number of levels.

And there are two scenarios, neither of which should inspire a lot of

confidence among Americans in the nation`s intelligence-gathering

apparatus.

MATTHEWS: Right.

PETERS: One is that the CIA knew about Flynn and chose not to tell Pompeo

because they didn`t trust Pompeo because he was a brand-new CIA director.

That would explain – and so Pompeo didn`t know. So, he is giving these

briefings unaware that Flynn is compromised, potentially compromised.

MATTHEWS: Right.

PETERS: The second outcome or second scenario is that Flynn – did know

and he was giving these briefings any away in Flynn`s presence. And that

is equally troubling.

So I don`t think we`re looking at a scenario here where our intelligence

community comes off as terribly functional.

MATTHEWS: Let`s talk about Jared Kushner, because he is so rich in

possibilities. He has the president`s love, apparently, through his wife

and his relationship with the president. He is the son-in-law.

The president pushed like mad to give him a prominent role inside the Oval

Office, inside the West Wing. And yet he`s now given him a portfolio to

solve this – you probably find a bit ludicrous – he`s going to solve the

Middle East problem.

He has the biggest portfolio, the biggest freedom to say anything. Well,

he doesn`t say much to us, but he has a lot of power. And he, it seems to

me, was able to talk to Kislyak. He was able to chat with those guys. He

was involved in all that.

And he`s one person I don`t think the president would ever throw under the

bus, which makes him very interesting. How do you see his security

clearance and everything else right now and how he should be treated by us?

BLUMENTHAL: I have asked today, as a matter of fact, Chris, along two of

my colleagues, Senator Franken and Hirono, and on the House side

Congressman Cummings, that his security clearance be reviewed, two reasons.

First of all, among others, that he had these clandestine conversations

with the head of the major bank in Russia who had ties to Putin and to the

intelligence community in Russia.

MATTHEWS: Right.

BLUMENTHAL: And, second, this effort to establish a back-channel using

Russian diplomatic facilities. So, those potential errors in judgment, not

to mention divulging confidential information, require a security clearance

review for him.

And I think that there`s an untold and unused term here, which is very

important to understand.

MATTHEWS: Right.

BLUMENTHAL: And that term is conspiracy, because if Flynn and others in

the White House in any way agreed or even cooperated, or even some of them

agreed and others cooperated, there could be a potential conspiracy charge

against any one of them or all of them.

MATTHEWS: Well, Jeremy, one thing that is important from your end, for

“The New York Times” and the other great papers of this country, is that

the public knew none of this.

They never knew that Jeremy was meeting – I`m sorry – that Jared was

meeting with the Russians, the top bank guy who was involved with sanction

and all. They never knew about Flynn and what he was doing.

This administration has told us nothing on the record. They complain about

leaks, but they have given us – everything we know has been rolling

disclosure, which is when you only admit things when they`re already out

there. And you guys broke all these stories.

And anybody who defends Trump has to defend the utter secrecy of everything

they have been doing. And I think that`s a very important role. The press

should be commended, don`t you think, Senator, for…

BLUMENTHAL: I…

MATTHEWS: There`s so little that – Trump has never admitted all this

Russian shenanigans from day one, all the meetings with Carter Page and

Manafort and his son-in-law and Sessions, his attorney general, all these

people, and Flynn, all these Russian things going on all the time.

And the only reason we know about it is the press.

BLUMENTHAL: When the history of this era is written – and I mean this

very sincerely – just as in the Watergate era, the heroes will be our free

press and our independent judiciary.

MATTHEWS: I agree with you.

BLUMENTHAL: And the press has given us information that we need in

Congress to know where the corruption is and where there should be

investigations.

When we filed our legal action against the Trump administration, we used

information divulged by the press.

MATTHEWS: You are a great guest, a great man for this country.

BLUMENTHAL: Thank you.

MATTHEWS: Thank you.

Did you hear that? Get that on tape.

(LAUGHTER)

MATTHEWS: Anyway, thank you, Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut.

And thank you, Jeremy Peters of “The New York Times.”

Up next: What lessons do the Democrats need to learn after last night`s,

well, defeat in Georgia? Let`s call it what it is. It`s a defeat. They

need to figure out a way to win in the Trump era.

And we have got someone who has got some ideas on how to do that. That`s

coming up next.

This is HARDBALL, where the action is.

MILISSA REHBERGER, MSNBC CORRESPONDENT: I`m Milissa Rehberger. Here`s

what`s happening.

Police in Flint, Michigan, are investigating the stabbing of a police

officer at the airport there as a possible case of terrorism. The FBI says

the suspect, a 50-year-old man from Canada, used the Arabic phrase for “God

is great” during the attack. The victim, officer Jeff Neville, is in

stable condition after being stabbed in the neck.

President Trump`s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is in the Middle East trying

to jump-start the peace process. Kushner met earlier today with Israeli

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu before meeting Palestinian leader Mahmoud

Abbas in the West Bank – back to HARDBALL.

MATTHEWS: Aren`t you happy that peace is at hand? Jared Kushner is in

charge of the Middle East peace effort.

Anyway, welcome back to HARDBALL.

Last night, Republican Karen Handel defeated Democrat Jon Ossoff to claim

victory in Georgia`s Sixth District down there. It was a special election.

With Ossoff`s loss, Democrats are now 0-4 in congressional races this year,

after sinking millions of dollars, $23 million actually, into that Georgia

race down there.

And Democrats hoped the Georgia race would be a statement on President

Trump`s popularity or unpopularity. But, last night, Karen Handel seemed

to throw out that notion right out the window.

Let`s watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KAREN HANDEL (R), GEORGIA CONGRESSWOMAN-ELECT: I need to also thank

Speaker Ryan and the House leadership and so many of the members across

this country who also united to help us hold the Sixth.

(CHEERING AND APPLAUSE)

HANDEL: And a special thanks to the president of the United States of

America.

(CHEERING AND APPLAUSE)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: In fact, a super PAC affiliated with Speaker Ryan spent $7

million in Georgia on Handel`s behalf with a very clear message for

Georgians. Let`s watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

NARRATOR: The truth is, Nancy Pelosi`s friends are bankrolling Ossoff`s

campaign because Ossoff will rubber-stamp her liberal agenda.

NARRATOR: Nancy Pelosi`s liberal agenda put America $20 trillion in debt.

And Jon Ossoff is on her side.

WOMAN: There`s a reason Bay Area liberals have contributed more to Jon

Ossoff`s campaign than people in Georgia. He`s one of us.

MAN: Ossoff and Pelosi? That`s a dream team.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

(LAUGHTER)

MATTHEWS: Those are supposed to be hippies, I guess.

Anyway, Ossoff`s defeat has some Democrats seething.

U.S. Congressman Seth Moulton of Massachusetts tweeted: “Ossoff race better

be a wakeup call for Democrats. Business as usual isn`t working. Time to

start rehashing – stop rehashing 2016 and talk about the future.”

Another congressman, Tim Ryan of Ohio, told “The New York Times” bluntly,

“Our brand is worse than Trump.”

U.S. Congressman Tim Ryan Speak joins me right now.

Speak up about that. Explain, because, look, I heard from a lot of

progressives, friends of mine. They were all hooting and hollering, we`re

going to win this thing in Georgia.

Look, I think – and I think – and I say this as no fan of the

president`s. He`s been underestimated. The people who vote for him don`t

admit it. They just go into that booth and vote for him – I`m going to

talk about it at the end of the show – over and over again.

They make that point. I`m not telling you how I`m voting, but I`m voting

for Trump. And everybody is always surprised by it.

REP. TIM RYAN (D), OHIO: Yes.

And then in the four races, they get the Trump proxy. These were clearly

races Donald Trump against the Democrats. And we`re 0-4. And we need to

figure out the strategy.

And I think the national brand – Ossoff was a good candidate. Archie

Parnell in South Carolina, great candidate.

MATTHEWS: He was great.

(CROSSTALK)

RYAN: I spent a day with him on Saturday. He`s great.

MATTHEWS: He ran a good race, better than this guy maybe.

RYAN: Yes. I think so.

MATTHEWS: Yes.

RYAN: And so two candidates, but you`re carrying the baggage of a toxic

national brand. And people in D.C. just aren`t getting it.

MATTHEWS: OK.

The Democratic Party hasn`t changed much in my life, although I think

Hillary Clinton probably went too far on abortion rights, I think, when she

talked about late term, she talked about funding. It just crossed that

sort of peace line that`s been there. OK, freedom, make a decision on

abortion. That`s your decision if you`re a decision, but late-term, little

requirements there of checking things out of a bit about life and will –

being in danger – and the kid being in danger.

Anyway, some Democrats are openly questioning Nancy Pelosi`s leadership.

And one of our – colleagues, Filemon Vela of Texas, told Politico, “I

think you would have to be an idiot to think we could lose (sic) the House

with Pelosi at the top. Nancy Pelosi is not the only reason that Ossoff

lost. But she certainly is one of the reasons.”

Boy, that`s tough.

RYAN: Well, you want to put yourself in the best position to win.

And I think it starts with message, economic message, jobs, wages,

pensions, like that bread-and-butter stuff that average people were

thinking about.

MATTHEWS: Yes.

RYAN: And…

MATTHEWS: Well, what has Nancy done that takes you away from the

Democratic base of issues, which are jobs and wages and basic stuff like

health care? Where has she taken you away from those issues?

RYAN: Well, I don`t even – I`m not saying that this is fair. I`m just

saying the perception in the world now is that Democrats are liberals,

elitists, from the coasts, don`t connect to working-class people.

And…

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: What does San Francisco say to the person you`re trying to get?

Is it the gay culture? Is it out there? What is it, when they say San

Francisco, is it still hippies?

I used to work for the paper out there. It looks like a regular paper. I

mean, there were all kinds of people. But it wasn`t some different

cultural lifestyle in the newsroom. I can tell you that.

RYAN: Certain things become just symbols of certain –

MATTHEWS: What are you going to – are you going to run from a symbol?

RYAN: Well, I think this is what I`m saying. We have to rebrand. I mean,

if that`s what the brand is, right, wrong, indifferent, fair or not fair –

MATTHEWS: Yes.

RYAN: – you need a new brand. Our brand needs to be –

MATTHEWS: Who would be a good leader for the Democratic Party in the

House?

RYAN: I think we got –

MATTHEWS: I mean, I know you ran –

RYAN: A loaded question.

MATTHEWS: It`s you – it`s you that wants to take over.

RYAN: Well, you know, I think somebody young.

MATTHEWS: You.

RYAN: I think Joe Crowley is a good leader.

MATTHEWS: You`re not going to (INAUDIBLE)

RYAN: Well, we`ve got a lot of internal politics. But the reality of it

is, I just want to win. I want to be in the majority. I want to – you

know, I mean, you look at the news member. They`ve never been in the

majority. There`s nothing like it.

MATTHEWS: I`ve got to tell you something, we`re about to have a race –

RYAN: There`s nothing like being in the majority.

MATTHEWS: You may have a point, but we`re about to see a race between

Biden and Bernie. I mean, you`re right. But you`ve got a point. I do

like Nancy.

RYAN: I like her too.

MATTHEWS: In fact I think she has been stronger than Tip O`Neill. I

worked for him. She`s really good at disciplining the party and getting

the vote. And a lot of people like her. And so, I know about PR and

everything. The substance is very good though. Isn`t she good?

RYAN: She helped me get to where I was. I mean, I was there for the

health care. There`s not a better inside game player than Nancy Pelosi.

MATTHEWS: She`s a nice person, too.

Thank you, U.S. Congressman Tim Ryan of Ohio.

RYAN: Yes.

MATTHEWS: Up next, the HARDBALL roundtable and what the Democrats need to

do right now to get back in the game.

You`re watching HARDBALL, where the action is.

MATTHEWS: Welcome back to HARDBALL.

The Democratic Party`s loss in Georgia`s sixth congressional district last

night was just another gut-wrenching reminder that taking back control from

Republicans is still an uphill battle. As Democrats begun licking their

wounds, President Trump took a little victory lap, of course, and tweeted,

well, the special elections are over and those who want to make America

great again are 5-0. All the fake news, all the money spent, equal zero.

Well, the election brought some breathing space actually for Republicans,

but not for Democrats. The question is, what happens next?

For more, I`m joined right now by our roundtable tonight. Ginger Gibson,

right next to me, political correspondent for “Reuters”, Toluse Olorunnipa,

White House reporter from Bloomberg, and, of course, Jennifer Rubin, our

pal here, opinion writer and author of the “Washington Post,” “Right Turn

Blog”.

OK. Everybody here has a different point of view, in fact, I don`t even

know all your points of view, but it seems to me that there was a lot of

progressive hype about a guy that wasn`t running as a progressive, which is

another interesting twist to this. He was running on basically, well,

let`s get together and be normal or something. I don`t know what he was

selling.

So, you can argue if you`re on the left, like this morning, oh, well, he

should have been a real progressive. Or you can argue he was not a bad

candidate, not a good candidate. Or I will argue very strongly, there is a

hidden Trump vote, and every time you poll, you miss it. The polls are no

different than now right before the election, high 30s. They haven`t

changed.

Oh, we have him beat. No, you don`t.

Your thoughts, Ginger? Wide open, whatever you think. What did Democrats

learn from last night?

GINGER GIBSON, REUTERS: The Democrats are going to have to remember that

this was a seat held by Republicans. And I think we`ve seen this play

before in 2009 and 2010. Look at Republicans who didn`t pick up the

special elections of seats that were made vacant by Obama appointees and

then Republicans went on and won the midterms in 2010. I think you have to

remember this is one district in one state that went for Trump.

MATTHEWS: But, if it went for Ossoff, you would be saying how great a

victory it was, right?

GIBSON: But I think –

MATTHEWS: Come on, you`re smiling. I know you`re smiling because I know

how people play politics. If you lose, oh, no big thing. If you win, yay!

I mean, which is it?

GIBSON: It`s an anomaly if a Democrat wins that seat. It`s not an anomaly

if a Republican wins that seat. I think that`s the thing to remember.

There`s –

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: OK, Scott – good example of your point, to make your point,

Scott Brown from Massachusetts, Kennedy country, he takes Teddy`s seat and

it goes back to Warren.

TOLUSE OLORUNNIPA, BLOOMBERG: So, the Democrats are – and leadership are

saying that this is just one seat. This is a Republican seat. They didn`t

lose a seat. They just did not pick up the seat.

MATTHEWS: They`re 0-4.

OLORUNNIPA: Yes, you`re hearing from leadership that they are working on

an economic message.

MATTHEWS: Where`s all this backlash against Trump? When are we going to

see evidence of it? Real evidence?

OLORUNNIPA: Well, they believe that the margin has shrunk.

MATTHEWS: Where is the back lash going to show itself in numbers?

OLORUNNIPA: Well, they believe the fact that the margin has shrunk means

that there is some backlash.

MATTHEWS: Do you know what the phrase is? No cigar.

(LAUGHTER)

MATTHEWS: I`m sorry. I`ll just talking here because I heard – I was

ready, we called our producers last night. It was about 50/50. They`re

pretty sophisticated that everybody that works here, and nobody knew. It

was a jump off.

But you know what? I knew, every show, leading with – I`m sorry,

everybody is loving this thing. It was a real win for this guy Ossoff who

didn`t even live in the district which I think is a little strange.

JENNIFER RUBIN, THE WASHINGTON POST: Right, my husband has an expression,

scoreboard. Did you win? Did you lose?

MATTHEWS: We used to have a thing called scoreboard here.

RUBIN: Exactly. So, I think the Democrats have a problem. One, they

really didn`t drive home this message that one health care and on economics

that they could have. This guy was running on being polite, being nice. I

think –

MATTHEWS: Cutting government waste.

RUBIN: And cutting government waste.

MATTHEWS: Nobody believes that.

RUBIN: I don`t think that`s a motivating issue for anybody.

MATTHEWS: Nobody is going to believe a Democrat is running on government -

-

(CROSSTALK)

RUBIN: Exactly, exactly. And so, I think, listen, in 18 months, they`re

either going to have Trump care which I think is going to be a disaster, or

they`re going to have nothing. So, they`re going to be able to run on the

Republicans (INAUDIBLE)

MATTHEWS: Let`s take a look at Rahm Emanuel. He`s a tough guy. In an

article in “The Atlantic”, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Bruce Reed, a

smart neo liberal who were in charge of the Democratic takeover of the

House back in 2006 had some friendly advice for Democrats.

Democrats don`t have to make 2018 a referendum on Trump`s impeachment. If

they want to win the majority, they need to order to hold Trump

accountable, they`ll do much better making the election a referendum on

Trump`s record.

Make it politics again. I think everybody is hoping on the left. Oh,

there will be impeachment. The courts are going to take over. This is

going to be the emoluments clause, all this talk. Oh, wait a minute.

How do I get back? Cory Booker is a smart guy. He`s a very smart guy.

And yet, they think a lot of this is about just making fun of the

Republicans.

And maybe that will work in the short run. But where`s the chance to

improve Obamacare so that most Americans say great, let`s keep it?

GIBSON: I think that one thing is important for Democrats to remember is

that the thing that got the biggest cheer at Trump rallies was when he

said, I`m going to do something.

MATTHEWS: Yes.

GIBSON: People want action. They don`t want –

MATTHEWS: Are they getting – are they getting it now?

GIBSON: And they`re not getting it from anybody.

MATTHEWS: Are you sure they`re not getting it from Trump?

GIBSON: They`re getting a little bit of it from Trump, or they`re getting

it from Congress and that`s just going to be on the ballot. Are they

passing bills? Can they fund the government come September?

MATTHEWS: I think little thing like the Cuba thing and getting that guy

back from North Korea, even though he died here, showed some action.

Something.

The roundtable is sticking with us. And up next, these three will tell me

something I don`t know. Be right back.

MATTHEWS: Well, President Trump is taking his show on the road. Tonight,

he`s holding a rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, another state he turned red

after years of voting for the Democrats and you can bet he`ll be crowing

about what he had there, keep going, tonight, about winning in Georgia.

We`ll be right back.

MATTHEWS: We`re back with a HARDBALL roundtable.

Ginger, tell me something I don`t know.

GIBSON: In the first few months of the Trump administration, more than

$220,000 have been spent on advertising supporting the president.

(CROSSTALK)

GIBSON: That`s compared to the $9,000 that was spent supporting Obama in

his first few months in office.

MATTHEWS: Toluse?

OLORUNNIPA: OK. The Democrats led by Nancy Pelosi are trying to come up

with an economic message. They`re going to huddle over the next few

months. In September, they`re going to roll out that economic message and

they`re going to be able to roll with as they campaign in 2018.

MATTHEWS: Good. They need a positive message. Go ahead.

RUBIN: Paul Ryan gave a speech on taxes. The new thing is permanent tax

cuts. Well, in order to do that by reconciliation, they`re going to try to

stretch the budget window out to 20 and 30 years. This is the kind of

fiscal recklessness that Republicans like Paul Ryan (INAUDIBLE)

MATTHEWS: They can do that under reconciliation?

RUBIN: Well, they`re going to have to change the rules.

MATTHEWS: OK. Thank you, Ginger Gibson and Toluse Olorunnipa, and

Jennifer Rubin.

And when we return, let me finish tonight with Trump Watch. It`s a hot one

tonight.

You`re watching HARDBALL.

MATTHEWS: Trump Watch, Wednesday, June 21st, 2017.

The defeat of the Democratic candidate in yesterday`s Georgia special

election in Georgia should be a yellow light to all those who think they`ve

got the Trump thing all figured out. I say this is one who believes each

day I arise, that the most important news has already happened. The

election of Donald Trump as president of the United States continues to hit

me as more stunning, more phenomenal in our world than anything that

happens later.

So, please join me now and never forgetting the powerful, undeniable fact

that Trump won with a favorable rating in the Gallup poll of, get this, 35

percent – 35 percent. And for all the talk, all the luscious news that

he`s failing, that he`s finished, that he`s dying politically, that the

thing is over, that the storm has passed, Donald Trump`s current Gallup

approval number is 38 percent.

And how can this be? How can he win polls showing him at 35 percent? How

can he be now at 38 percent?

Well, the answer to the first question is, if you can handle it, is two

part. First, we elect presidents, obviously, by the Electoral College and

Trump was strong where he had to be, in those states that decided the

election.

The second reason is that more people voted for him that told pollsters

they were going to vote for him. They may have been too embarrassed to

admit voting for Trump, but not embarrassed enough to avoid actually voting

for him.

And the answer to the second question, how can he now be at 38 percent?

Well, could it be that the Democratic Party hasn`t offered an alternative

yet. That they`ve been so intent to dump Trump and talk about it than they

haven`t (INAUDIBLE) trump him with better ideas like how to improve

Obamacare.

Well, you figure out that one. I`m still struck with how Trump got his

allegiance in the first place and manages against all kinds of attack and

personal bad behavior to keep them.

And that`s HARDBALL for now. Thanks for being with us.

“ALL IN WITH CHRIS HAYES” starts right now.

