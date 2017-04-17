Hardball with Chris Matthews, Transcript 4/17/2017

Transcript:

Show: Hardball with Chris Matthews

Date: April 17, 2017

Guest: Jamie McIntyre, Jon Ossoff, Jason Johnson, Annie Linskey, Kevin

Dunn

CHRIS MATTHEWS, HOST: Trump to Kim – Got to behave.

Let`s play HARDBALL.

Good evening. I`m Chris Matthews in Washington.

The Trump White House is responding to the threat from North Korea by

attacking Barack Obama for the crisis. And just hours after North Korea`s

failed missile launch this weekend, Vice President Mike Pence toured the

DMZ between North and South Korea. He warned the Kim Jung-un regime that

all options are now on the table.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MIKE PENCE, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: As the president has made

very clear, either China will deal with this problem or the United States

and our allies will.

There was a period of strategic patience, but the era of strategic patience

is over. President Trump has made it clear that the patience of the United

States and our allies in this region has run out and we want to see change.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Well, meanwhile, back at the White House, President Trump again

reprimanded Kim Jong-un like a troublemaking school kid. Let`s watch him.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

QUESTION: Any message for North Korea?

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Got to behave.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: ANyway, the North Korean regime is making threats of their own.

The countries ambassador to the U.N. said today the United States is

pushing the situation in the Korean peninsula to the brink of war.

Well, the second part of the president`s message, following his usual

habits, was a political attack on his predecessor. Quoting a guest on Fox

News early today, President Trump tweeted, “The first 90 days of my

presidency has exposed the total failure of the last eight years of foreign

policy. So true.”

When he was later asked by Fox News whether he ruled out a military strike

on North Korea, here was his response.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I don`t want to telegraph what I`m doing or what I`m thinking. I`m

not like other administrations, where they say, We`re going to do this in

four weeks, and that doesn`t work that way. We`ll see what happens. I

hope things work out well. I hope there`s going to be peace. But you

know, they`ve been talking with this gentleman for a long time. You read

Clinton`s book, he said, Oh, we made such a great peace deal, and it was a

joke.

You look at different things over the years with President Obama.

Everybody has been outplayed. They`ve all been outplayed by this

gentleman. And we`ll see what happens. But I just don`t telegraph my

moves.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: I`m joined right now by “USA Today`s” Heidi Przybyla, Jamie

McIntyre, author of “The Washington Examiner`s” newsletter “Daily on

Definitely,” and NBC`s national security reporter herself, Courtney Kube.

Thank you, Courtney, for coming over here from the Pentagon.

So let me ask you – you can start, everybody jump in here – what can you

discern to be the strategic effort, not patience anymore, strategic urgency

of the Trump effort in North Korea?

COURTNEY KUBE, NBC NATIONAL SECURITY PRODUCER: OK, so keep in mind

“strategic patience” was this notion or is this notion that you bring in

your allies and that every time North Korea has some sort of a provocative

action – let`s say a missile test or a nuclear test – the community

around them, those allies that you have, put enough pressure on them that

eventually, North Korea, Kim Jong-un, will stop, that it will – it will

deter his activity.

Well, it obviously – it has not been working as of yet. Just this past

year, in 2016, he had about two dozen missile launches. He had several

nuclear tests. The numbers versus his father on his military provocations

– he`s outweighed his father in just the first few years of his time as

the leader there.

So now what we`re looking at – and frankly, you know, Vice President Pence

– he talked about strategic patience, an end to it, today when he was at

the DMZ. But Secretary Tillerson, the secretary of state, actually said

that about a month ago.

MATTHEWS: Well, what`s the – what`s strategic urgency then? What are –

what are we doing down – a full-court press, or what? How do we push this

guy in the short run to give up his nuclear program?

KUBE: So…

JAMIE MCINTYRE, “WASHINGTON EXAMINER”: So what – so what they`re doing

is, of course, they`re using the two-pronged approach, right? So we hear

President Trump ramping up the rhetoric, making, you know, threatening

tweets and threatening statements, moving military assets in a way that

looks provocative. And at the same time, they`re trying to bring China

into the mix.

And you know, one thing I think that Trump is right about is that the

United States has not really had China working with it and trying to really

pressure…

MATTHEWS: Do we now?

MCINTYRE: … North Korea. Well, they`re certainly making noises like

they are. They don`t – China doesn`t have an interest in having a nuclear

neighbor on its…

MATTHEWS: But Xi, the president of China, just the other day told Trump,

according to Trump, We don`t have that much impact on North Korea. So he

was pulling back on his ability to fix the situation.

MCINTYRE: And Trump was pushing back and saying, Yes, you do, particularly

in the area of trade. There`s clearly more things that China could do.

They could implement the sanctions that exist now more thoroughly. They

could put a lot more economic pressure. And right now, that`s what they`re

talking about, economic pressure.

HEIDI PRZYBYLA, “USA TODAY,” MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: The question here

is, how is this any different from what Barack Obama was trying to do? And

trying to do – Obama also tried to goad China into doing these things.

And the question is, is Trump all of a sudden having some kind of success

where Obama didn`t, or are these moves that China is forecasting a result

of China realizing on its own that, Hey, this is becoming a greater threat

in our region…

(CROSSTALK)

MCINTYRE: I think it was the beautiful chocolate cake that made the –

that made the…

MATTHEWS: OK. Let me go back – Courtney, this – we talked before. So

display what you`re thinking and told me before. We`ve dropped the “mother

of all bombs.” I hate the phrase. It comes from Saddam Hussein, I think

anyway. And it also – we also (INAUDIBLE) went out and attacked the

nuclear – or the chemical war site in Syria.

Does that – whatever the reason for those events, will they have the

impact of spooking Kim?

KUBE: So I think the administration hopes that they do, but – the reality

is, nothing happens in a vacuum. We know that, right? But General

Nicholson, who`s in Afghanistan, General Votel (ph) and General Townsend,

who are running the war the Iraq and Syria right now – they weren`t making

the calculus that, We`re going to strike this ISIS camp in Nangarhar in

eastern Afghanistan, and we`re going to strike this chemical – this

facility where – this airfield where the chemical weapons were flown out

of, Oh, and maybe that will help with the situation with North Korea. Not

at all.

And in fact, I would make the exact opposite argument of that, that these

were – these are individual, very specific wars that they were running in

two different places, and it seems to me that after these things happened,

the politicians moved in and tried to all tie it together…

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: … but if those aren`t our strategic urgency methods, what are

they?

PRZYBYLA: That does seem to be the method, though.

MATTHEWS: What are we doing to goose this guy into doing something he

doesn`t want to do, which is slow down or stop his nuclear weapons

development?

PRZYBYLA: Well, that does seem to be the method, is just spooking him,

circling him with the warships, dropping these bombs in Afghanistan and

Syria and saying, Look – you know, Look here, this could be next.

But then in the White House press briefing, when the administration is

pressed on this, is pressed on whether there is a red line, they make very

clear that they want no part in getting involved in a big messy war over

there or having a big military…

MATTHEWS: OK, suppose – suppose, Jamie – and all three of you jump in

here…

MCINTYRE: Right.

MATTHEWS: I`m antsy because we`ve been through a lot of wars in our life.

And we you get into – you know, Barbara Tuchman`s right. You get into

them without knowing you`re getting into them. And what happens if they

start unleashing their entire artillery onto South Korea because they said

in some communique, We thought we were under attack because of what Trump`s

been saying?

MCINTYRE: So that…

MATTHEWS: I mean, how does that look in history when they destroy South

Korea because we`ve been pushing them too hard?

MCINTYRE: So that`s the risk, is miscalculation, maybe a small incident

that escalates and then we have all-out war on the Korean peninsula. The

Pentagon has war-gamed this scenario, as you can imagine, over the years.

The U.S. and the South Korean allies, they would win but at a great cost.

MATTHEWS: Yes.

MCINTYRE: The estimates are casualties a million between both sides…

MATTHEWS: How does South Korea come back from an all-out blitz? Because

they`re not a very deep country. You can`t keep falling back like you can

in Russia. How does South – we saw it, went down to the Pusan (ph)

peninsula back in the Korean war, but that was almost at the end for them.

What – how does – how does South Korea survive an all-out assault from

the North? Can they?

MCINTYRE: Well, yes, they could. And the U.S. would prevail, but again –

and the U.S. and the South Korean allies would prevail. But it would be at

tremendous cost.

MATTHEWS: You mean (INAUDIBLE) win.

MCINTYRE: Well, yes, because I think what a lot of people don`t realize is

that if…

MATTHEWS: But we`re not going back in.

MCINTYRE: Yes, we are because…

MATTHEWS: You think the United States is going to put an all-out military

force into South Korea?

MCINTYRE: Well, no. We would be using much more high-tech weapons. But I

think what people don`t remember is that unlike in these other areas, where

you might have a debate in Congress and argument over the authorization of

use of military force, the U.S. is committed to defend South Korea by

treaty, a treaty that Vice President Pence just went there and said is

ironclad, because, you know, the Korean war didn`t end with a peace treaty.

It ended with an armistice.

PRZYBYLA: Here`s a more immediate dilemma. We`ve told them, Don`t do this

again. We`ve said, Look, there`s a new strongman in the White House.

Don`t do something like this again. And they have made clear they`re going

to do exactly that. So we`re playing this game of chicken, this game of

brinkmanship. So when they go ahead and do it, what`s our response?

MATTHEWS: You can`t bluff.

Anyway, let`s take a look at this new tactical thing here. President

Trump`s deputy national security adviser, K.T. McFarland, was asked on Fox

if the U.S. played a role in North Korea`s failed, its fizzling of its

nuclear launch this – or missile launch this weekend. It wasn`t nuclear,

it was just a missile this weekend. Let`s watch it.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHRIS WALLACE FOX NEWS SUNDAY: Did the U.S. sabotage this missile?

K.T. MCFARLAND, DEPUTY NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER: Now, Chris, you know we

can`t talk about secret intelligence and things that might have been done,

covert operations that might have happened. So I really have no comment on

that, and nor should I.

I don`t have any particular comment on what happened with the South – with

the North Korean missile, but it was a fizzle.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: So what`s that about a fizzle? I mean, I can read language that

although she denied it formally, she had sort of acknowledged it informally

with that fizzle joke.

KUBE: There have been – yes. There have been rumors in the intelligence

and military community that the U.S. has been working on this capability

for years. So – and not just to be able to – it would involve some sort

of electronic warfare that would jam a missile…

MATTHEWS: What did we do with – with the Stutz (sic) thing, what was…

MCINTYRE: Yes, the Stuxnet (INAUDIBLE)

KUBE: Stuxnet, yes.

MATTHEWS: How does that work? How did we screw up somebody else`s

operation?

MCINTYRE: Well, that – in that case, we got the Iranian centrifuges to

spin at such a speed that they destroyed themselves. And it would have

been a big secret had not it been revealed…

MATTHEWS: How`s this relate to that?

MCINTYRE: … by “The New York Times.” Well, “The New York Times” also is

behind the report that – and one of the prima facie pieces of evidence is

that this – the missile that North Korea is using is based on a Russian

design. It`s not the greatest missile in the world, but it`s fairly

reliable.

But the North Koreans have had an astoundingly bad record. The failure

rate is much higher. And that just makes people go, Could there be

something behind that? And of course, if the United States were using

cyber-warfare to sabotage the missiles, it`s the last thing they`d want to

talk about.

MATTHEWS: Yes, explain to me about nuclear weapons and why only a few

countries have them because there were a lot of Russian engineers and

scientists available at the end of the cold war, out of money, out of

career. And I always wonder why these third world countries and fourth

world countries didn`t grab them.

You know, the technology existed. You don`t have to reinvent the wheel

here. Why didn`t they just grab those out of work Russian guys, give them

$100,000 a year – they`re not going to get it at home – and make them

make another bomb.

KUBE: Yes, I mean, I think when you…

MATTHEWS: I`m serious.

KUBE: Yes, it`s a good question, actually.

MCINTYRE: It`s not – well, see, it`s not just the technology. You can

Google how to make – you know, how to make an atomic bomb in your

basement. But you need to have fissile material. You need to have this…

KUBE: Right, uranium…

MCINTYRE: … material (INAUDIBLE) That`s the whole reason that the

Iranians don`t have an up and running weapons program is it takes a long

time to get the fissile material, either plutonium or uranium, to make a

bomb.

KUBE: And you have to look at what`s the motivation here by North Korea to

have this? It it`s – it is their entire being is all about military

deterrence. And there`s no – you know, they – Kim Jong-un`s father

created that in the 1990s when it looked like, you know, North – South

Korea with their democracy was starting to prosper, North Korea, which was

a communist dictatorship, was not prospering. So he created this sense of

this military first.

And so the people there – they – they embrace that and they recognize

that, We have to ration food and we`re not going to have supplies and

whatnot because the military is more important than we are.

And so the biggest concern to Kim Jong-un is not an actual physical kinetic

attack on his nation. It`s something that would bring down his regime,

bring down him…

MATTHEWS: But inside.

KUBE: Exactly. And that`s why he needs to have this deterrent in the form

of nukes and missiles and…

(CROSSTALK)

PRZYBYLA: … far more impulsive than his father…

KUBE: Yes.

PRZYBYLA: … very ruthless and someone who actually organized the

slaughter of his own brother, who could feel threatened by the slightest

thing. And we just don`t know how he would respond. So the question is,

is it the right policy to have this shift, which is simply to spook him?

MATTHEWS: OK. I`ll say one thing. It`s been on my mind for weeks now,

and I think it`s on most American`s mind. North Korea is the new worry of

the world right now. Do we all agree?

(CROSSTALK)

MCINTYRE: When the strategic commander of the United States was asked what

really kept him up at night, it was Korea.

MATTHEWS: I think so.

KUBE: And look at the first place that Secretary Mattis went as sec def.

The very first place he went was Korea.

MATTHEWS: I think it`s replaced the (INAUDIBLE) for a while. Thank you so

much, Jamie McIntyre, Courtney Kube and Heidi Przybyla.

Coming up – Republicans have Georgia on their mind, thanks to tomorrow`s

special election down there for Congress. Meet the Democratic front-

runner. He`s coming here on HARDBALL tonight.

Also, tomorrow is tax day, and Trump will be filing. Will we ever see his

returns? I don`t think so. Thousands are protesting, however, in the

streets. And check out what happened at Senator Tom Cotton`s town hall.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. TOM COTTON (R), ARKANSAS: As far as I`m aware, the president says

he`s still under audit and…

(BOOS)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Well, that`s a bad day for Bates Motel. That`s what I call him.

Anyway, what is the president hiding here? We`ll dig into Trump`s problems

with transparency with our roundtable. By the way, he won`t tell us what

his business was like through his tax returns. He won`t even let us now

know what business the White House is doing. We don`t get the logs anymore

of who`s going in and out. Why?

And later, we`ve got Kevin Dunn. He`s the chief of staff of the great

“Veep.” Of course, Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Louis-Dreyfus – that show is

back. It was great. I saw it. And here`s a clip of the new series.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JULIA LOUIS-DREYFUS, “VEEP“: Oh, where is the great and powerful Oz, by

the way?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Listen, we all know the White House would work so much

better if there wasn`t a president, but there is. So we work around that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: We`re going to talk politics on and off the screen with Kevin.

Finally, let me finish tonight with “Trump Watch.”

This is HARDBALL, where the action is.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MATTHEWS: Welcome back to HARDBALL. Last week, Democrats came

surprisingly close to capturing a traditionally red congressional seat out

in Kansas. Well, tomorrow, Democrats have an even better chance at

flipping a Republican red seat down in Georgia`s sixth congressional

district – that`s in the northern suburbs of Atlanta – which was left

vacant by HHS secretary Tom Price. Anyway, 18 people are vying for that

seat, 11 Republicans, five Democrats, two independents.

And all eyes are on the Democratic front-runner and first-time candidate

John Ossoff. Donald Trump, aware that this election is viewed by some as a

referendum on him, weighed in this morning, tweeting, “The super-liberal

Democrat in the Georgia congressional race tomorrow wants to protect

criminals, allow illegal immigration and raise taxes.” Well, it`s not

clear if President Trump is the best advocate. He won the district by only

1.5 points.

Anyway, by comparison, Mitt Romney won that seat by 24 points back in 2012.

Anyway, in a sign of just how important this race is, Republicans and

Democrats have spent $14 million down there in TV ads.

Samuel L. Jackson – love that guy – was recruited by Democrats to urge

voters to head to the polls tomorrow. Let`s listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SAMUEL L. JACKSON, ACTOR/ACTIVIST: Remember what happened the last time

people stayed home. We got stuck with Trump. We have to channel the great

vengeance and furious anger vintage we have for this administration and to

vote at the ballot box.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Well, the race is open, which means both Democrats and

Republicans are competing in one race, actually. If no one wins more than

50 percent, then the top two candidates face off in a June runoff.

For more on what`s happening down there on the ground, I`m joined by Kasie

Hunt, who`s in Georgia`s sixth congressional district. Kasie, thank you

for this. Fifty percent – that`s the threshold for Ossoff. If he doesn`t

get it, he`s got a tough run-off, right?

KASIE HUNT, NBC CORRESPONDENT: That is the threshold, Chris. And there

are some Democrats who are trying to argue at this point that he`ll be

better off if he is in a run-off, not among 18 candidates. But the reality

here is, if he can clear that 50 percent threshold, he is in much better

shape. And it would be a tough slog.

He`s raised $8.3 million in just four months. That`s, as you know, Chris,

an incredible amount for a House race. He`s really kind of become the

vessel into which Democrats have put all of their hopes and dreams in the

age of Trump. It`s their first chance to really kind of deal a body blow.

Ossoff, himself, he`s an interesting – I spoke to him earlier today. He

clearly is very much on message. It`s very difficult to throw him off of

his talking points. And he clearly has been dealing with this kind of

perception that he is all about this national narrative and race.

He`s trying to, you know, convince people that his volunteers are not just

people who flew from Berkeley, California. I met one of those on the

ground today. He bought his ticket back in February to come and help out

on this race because he wanted to do something, anything to help (sic)

Trump.

So, you know, Ossoff is now saying, look, this is about you, this is about

the people of the Sixth District, but, clearly, there`s a little more to it

than that – Chris.

MATTHEWS: Kasie, you`re great. Thanks so much, Kasie Hunt, down in

Atlanta.

I`m now joined by the Democratic front-runner and candidate Jon Ossoff

Let me ask you, Mr. Ossoff. Thank you for joining us tonight.

What do you think about the latest Trump moves? Do you think Trump was

right to bomb Syria?

JON OSSOFF (D), GEORGIA CONGRESSIONAL CANDIDATE: Well, I think if U.S.

intelligence confirmed that the Syrian military struck civilians with

chemical weapons, then a swift, punitive, limited strife was a reasonable

response.

But any further action should require congressional approval. We can`t get

drawn in on the ground there.

MATTHEWS: OK.

What do you make of what`s going on in South Korea? Are you a little

nervous, like I am, other people are about we may be pushing Kim Jong-un a

little too hard right now, and he might do something ballistic?

OSSOFF: Well, we need to make sure we have the defensive systems in place

to defeat the missile threat from North Korea.

But I don`t believe that the administration or any administration has the

authority to preemptively strike North Korea and enter the United States

into a regional war without congressional approval.

MATTHEWS: How do we defend South Korea against an artillery strike with

conventional weapons? You suggest there`s an anti-missile system. How do

we do that?

(CROSSTALK)

OSSOFF: An artillery strike on Seoul would be very, very difficult to

defend against and would be probably inevitably in the event of the

outbreak of major hostilities. That`s one of the reasons that it`s such a

flash point.

But we can defeat the missile threat from North Korea with a range of

defensive systems that we have from our Navy and some of our land-based

systems.

MATTHEWS: What do you make of Trump?

OSSOFF: Well, it was one of the most divisive and destructive presidential

races in U.S. history. And I think that many have been hoping that the

president will heal some of those wounds, show good faith, and a more

inclusive approach to governance.

So far, I don`t think that he`s allayed those concerns among those who

believe that that divisive approach to governance is not right for the

United States.

MATTHEWS: What do you make of him personally? Do you think – is he a

mixed bag or you think he`s bad? Give me a word for him.

OSSOFF: Well, I have great respect for the office. I don`t have great

personal admiration for the man himself.

MATTHEWS: What do you make of him? What is his story?

OSSOFF: I don`t know the man. I don`t know the man.

But what I hope is that he will show good faith and sound judgment. I

would be interested, for example, in working with him on an infrastructure

bill that could deliver real solutions to Georgia, so we can keep growing

our local economy here.

I think there`s room to work across the aisle. And I will work with anyone

who has the best interests of this community at heart. I will stand up to

anyone who does not, regardless of their party.

MATTHEWS: What should we do about immigration, illegal immigration?

OSSOFF: Well, the only real solution – and I think most people recognize

this – is comprehensive reform that secures the border and that provides a

path to legal status for non-felons who lack documentation.

There`s no way that a mass deportation program of 11 million people can be

carried out.

MATTHEWS: Yes, I know.

But what do we do to stop the – what do we do to stop the magnet of

illegal jobs, which is the reason people come here? How do you stop people

from hiring people illegally? How do you do that? Because that is the

reason people come here, to get a job. And businesses exploit cheap labor.

They get here. The person just gets here two days ago is the most

desperate and works the hardest for the lowest money.

How do you stop that pattern of exploitation?

OSSOFF: Well, the best way to stop it is to secure the border and provide

a path to legal status, so folks can come out of the shadows, enter the

formal economy.

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: No, this is what – this is what – this the failure to be

comprehensive. What do you do to enforce our immigration laws?

OSSOFF: Well, there should be stricter penalties for those who knowingly

employ those who don`t have proper documentation, because that deprives

law-abiding American citizens of work.

But that, in and of itself, Chris, is not a solution, unless there is both

a border security element and the pathway to legal status.

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: I know. But the point that you finally got to is the one that

progressives tend to skip. And I think that`s the lack of

comprehensiveness.

Let me ask you about – are you moderate or a progressive? Which word

would you prefer, if you had to have one?

OSSOFF: Well, I try to shy away from labels, Chris, and focus on the

issues. Let me give you a couple examples.

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: No, I understand why you shy away from it, but if you had to

choose a label for yourself, which would it be? Give me a label.

OSSOFF: Well, I`m pragmatic. And one of the things that would be

refreshing about representing this district is that it is a pragmatic,

moderate district.

MATTHEWS: OK.

OSSOFF: And I would be empowered to take courageous stands in the center

on, for example, comprehensive immigration reform, where far too many

members of Congress who are afraid of primary challenges lack the grit and

the guts to do something that`s difficult politically.

I will do something that`s difficult politically and move to the center to

try to get big things done, whether it`s on immigration or infrastructure

or tax reform.

MATTHEWS: Well, let`s hope you get a chance to do it. Good luck in the

campaign tomorrow. That is the big one tomorrow, Jon Ossoff, who may well

win the whole baby tomorrow.

Congratulations on the effort itself. Thank you.

Up next: Thousands across the country are protesting, in fact, demanding

to see Donald Trump`s tax returns. That`s calls for more transparency from

this guy, who doesn`t want to show anything. He won`t even tell us who is

visiting him in the White House. And the noise is getting louder.

Look at those people out there. And they`re not getting paid, Mr.

President.

This is HARDBALL, where the action is.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MATTHEWS: Welcome back to HARDBALL.

Demonstrators protesting President Trump`s refusal to release his tax

returns marked Tax Day today, last Saturday, the – actually, last

Saturday, the 15th, by taking to the streets in cities across this country.

While most were peaceful, protesters out in Berkeley, California, clashed

with pro-Trump demonstrators, leading to 20 – oh, that`s terrible – 21

arrests. That`s too rough.

Anyway, Trump responded on Easter morning in a series of tweets, saying –

quote – “I did what was almost an impossible thing to do for a Republican,

easily won the Electoral College.”

Hot flash, Mr. President.

“Now tax returns are brought up again. Someone should lock – look into

who paid for this small, organized rally, anyway, yesterday. The election

is over.”

Unbelievable.

Every president in the last 40 years, by the way, has released his tax

returns. But Trump has claimed that a routine audit prevents him from

something so himself.

Let`s take a look at this and how he addressed that question over the last

14 months. Watch this montage.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP (R), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I will absolutely give

my return, but I`m being audited now for two or three years, so I can`t do

it until the audit is finished, obviously.

It`s under order. And I will release them when the order is completed.

My tax returns are very simple. They`re under a minor audit, routine

ordered, as they had been for many years. Every year, I got audited. At

the appropriate time, I will release them. But, right now, I`m under

routine order. Nobody cares.

The only one that cares about my tax returns are the reporters. OK?

You`re the only ones.

QUESTION: You don`t think the American public is concerned about them?

TRUMP: No, I don`t think so. I won. I mean, I became president. No, I

don`t think they care at all.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Well, the demonstrations this weekend appear to contradict the

president`s assertion that the American public is not concerned with his

returns.

Today, Press Secretary Sean Spicer was asked whether the president should

lose that excuse that he`s under audit.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

QUESTION: You always talk about, well, under audit. The president is

under audit.

Is it time to say once and for all the president is never going to release

his tax returns?

SEAN SPICER, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: We will have to get back to you

on that.

QUESTION: I mean, really?

SPICER: Really.

QUESTION: So, he may?

SPICER: No, I said I would have to get back to you on that. I think that

he`s still under audit. The statement still stands.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

(LAUGHTER)

MATTHEWS: That`s like the old Jesse Jackson. The question is moot. The

question is moot.

Anyway, I`m joined now by the Roundtable, Jason Johnson, who is politics

editor at The Root. And Annie Linskey is political reporter for the great

“Boston Globe.” It`s pronounced Boston. And Howard Fineman is an MSNBC

political analyst and global editorial director at The Huffington Post.

Start here.

I thought Jonathan Karl had a great question there. When are you going to

stop this ruse and this pretension that you`re under audit? Just say it.

You`re never going to release them. Get it over with.

JASON JOHNSON, THE ROOT: That`s what`s more interesting to me.

We don`t know why he doesn`t want to, because he doesn`t want his money to

be revealed or possibly connections one way or another. But just say

you`re not going to do it. You`re not running for reelection. The lying

is what adds to the kind of anger that we saw in the protests last week.

Just admit you`re going to do something.

MATTHEWS: You think that will work, Annie, just straight out there, hang a

lantern on your problem, just say, hey, look, I make a lot of money, I

don`t want the little people to see how much money I make, and also I don`t

want them to see how little taxes I pay?

ANNIE LINSKEY, “THE BOSTON GLOBE”: Yes.

I mean, everybody is filing their taxes tomorrow, if they haven`t already

done so. And that`s traditionally when presidents will release theirs.

MATTHEWS: Why doesn`t he just say he has an extension this year, he can`t

do it? A lot of people have that situation.

(LAUGHTER)

HOWARD FINEMAN, NBC CHIEF POLITICAL CORRESPONDENT: He has a permanent – a

permanent, endless extension. Right.

MATTHEWS: Yes.

FINEMAN: I think you`re right.

I think – and, as a matter of fact…

MATTHEWS: You think Jason is right?

FINEMAN: No, his sons, his sons have said, both Don and Eric at one point

or another said, he would be crazy to release his tax returns. We don`t

want to give our competitors information about our business.

MATTHEWS: Oh.

FINEMAN: That`s what they have said.

MATTHEWS: OK. Let`s go…

FINEMAN: Now that he`s president, he can`t give the business competition

excuse.

MATTHEWS: OK. What adds to the problem here – and I`m not obsessed with

this. Some of my friends are. Somebody in my family is.

But let me just raise this question. When you add on top of this, you

double down and say, not only am I not releasing my taxes, I`m not even

going to let you know who comes into the White House, which doubled down

on, I`m not – I won`t tell you about my business before I got here. And

I`m not telling you about my business when I`m here.

That is not the way the American system should work.

LINSKEY: Yes.

Well, it was so interesting at the White House briefing today when Spicer

was asked about that. You know, on one hand, when he`s talking about tax

returns, he`s saying, well, we don`t know, we`re not necessarily going to

do it.

But when he talks about the White House logs, then they`re talking about

tradition. And they`re saying, well, no presidents really did this until

Obama. We`re going to go back to tradition.

So, he just – within five minutes, he`s breaking one tradition that`s been

around for 40 years. And then, on the other, he`s saying, oh, no, no, we

just – we`re going following tradition.

MATTHEWS: What is he, Tevye? Is he Tevye? Is he singing tradition? Is

this – I never heard Trump rely on this.

FINEMAN: He`s got a few problems here.

One of them is, he was demanding transparency from Barack Obama for years.

That`s number one. Number two, things aren`t really going that well in the

Trump White House. So there`s a natural curiosity from people to know,

what`s going on, you know, on the deck? What`s happening behind the scenes

that`s made this operation not work so well right now?

And he`s also flipped positions on so many things. And his numbers have

plummeted as a result. People don`t – the more people don`t trust him now

– and you have got to look at this transparency issue within the framework

of that.

MATTHEWS: I`m not sure that they don`t – he`s going down.

Do you think he`s going down, after the last couple weeks?

FINEMAN: I think his approval – his job approval rating has ticked up in

some polls, at the same time that people`s personal regard for him have

gone in the other direction.

MATTHEWS: Yes. What would you rather have, a higher personal or rather

have a higher job approval? I will take the job approval.

(CROSSTALK)

(LAUGHTER)

MATTHEWS: We call them ratings.

FINEMAN: Well, if that`s true, if that`s true, if that`s true, then he`s

doing to continue along this way.

MATTHEWS: I think it is ironic that people may think he`s a little less.

But I don`t think he`s more or less dishonest, when he called Obama an

illegal immigrant for eight years and just laughs it off.

And he says stuff that we know he knows under a lie-detector test he would

flunk. We know he didn`t really believe Obama was from Kenya, because

there was absolutely no evidence of that.

LINSKEY: Flexibility. It`s flexibility.

MATTHEWS: And we know there`s no audit. Can`t the IRS – they claim the

IRS – can`t the IRS just make a statement, he`s not under audit?

Just make the announcement. Can`t somebody – by the way, that would be a

good leak. Somebody from the IRS just leak it.

FINEMAN: People have been inviting the IRS people to do that for months

now.

MATTHEWS: Have they?

FINEMAN: And to their credit, so far, they haven`t.

JOHNSON: There`s no consequence.

MATTHEWS: I thought they were all liberals over there. Why doesn`t

somebody leak it?

(CROSSTALK)

FINEMAN: They might actually believe in the ethics of their job.

MATTHEWS: They`re listening, Howard, and they`re so taken with you.

(LAUGHTER)

FINEMAN: It`s Tax Day. Leave me alone.

MATTHEWS: I`m extending.

JOHNSON: I just think, overall, you know, whether it`s the drain the swamp

wire, or anything else that he was saying, we`re paying for the White

House. I actually think that knowing who comes in and out of the house…

MATTHEWS: And three million bucks a trip.

(CROSSTALK)

JOHNSON: Yes, that we`re paying for as taxpayers. He has an obligation to

tell us. What has he got to hide?

MATTHEWS: You say that, but what is he looking right now? He`s probably

saying, what do you got in your wallet?

Like Samuel L. Jackson, what is in your wallet? He said, I`m bigger,

richer, and tough to you, you know?

JOHNSON: Well, yes. He`s not running for reelection for three years.

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: Let me ask you this. Let`s talk about the people in the

streets, real people, they`re not paid, rMD+BO_rMDNM_people I know, people

like people I know, certainly.

Howard, what is it? Is it their concern about – this concern has changed.

First of all, was he just lying to the fact that he was not paying enough

taxes? I think he had that evidence to come out. Remember, we got the one

report that you can project it and show that he was taking so many tax

deductions, he wasn`t paying anything over like 15 years?

And then there`s also the concern about his entanglements, especially with

Russia now. What do you think is driving that person in the street right

now to protest?

FINEMAN: The person in the street.

MATTHEWS: The one demonstrating this weekend.

FINEMAN: Well, they think – and there`s some evidence to back up their

theory – that this administration is being run like a giant private

enterprise off the books for the benefit of global investors all over the

world and people who may have lent Donald Trump money.

I think what is at the root of at least the investigative concern about his

tax returns is who he has borrowed money from.

MATTHEWS: Did you say root?

(LAUGHTER)

FINEMAN: Yes. And that feeds into the larger image that the people who

are demonstrating have that this administration is just a big private

corporate exercise in control.

MATTHEWS: Yes.

JOHNSON: I will be even more clear.

They think it`s a kleptocracy. OK? When I talk to my friends who went

there, they were like, look, this guy, we`re paying for his kids to

vacation. We`re paying for him to hang out at his own place every weekend.

We`re paying for Trump Tower.

This is their modern Boston Tea Party. So, that`s what this is about.

People just think that he`s running a scam on the United States, just like

he did with Trump University.

MATTHEWS: Speaking of Boston.

LINSKEY: Yes, great.

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: Boston Tea Party.

LINSKEY: No, I think we`re going to keep hearing this, because Trump has

said that he wants to do an overhaul to The tax code.

And you cannot have a massive piece of legislation like that moving through

this town…

MATTHEWS: Well, that`s a good point.

JOHNSON: Yes.

LINSKEY: … and expect not to have his tax – his own taxes come up over

and over again.

FINEMAN: Well, that`s when you say, what`s in your – that`s when you say,

on the tax cut, what is in your wallet?

MATTHEWS: What is in your wallet?

LINSKEY: That`s right.

MATTHEWS: Anyway, the Roundtable is sticking with us.

And up next, these three will tell me something I don`t know.

Be right back.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CHRIS MATTHEWS, MSNBC HOST: We`re back with the HARDBALL roundtable. \

Starting with Jason, tell me something I don`t know.

JASON JOHNSON, THE ROOT: So, after you do Brexit and tell the rest of

Europe you don`t want them to come, how do you attract young people to fill

your posts? The barista vista, yes, the home secretary in England is now

talking about offering a visa for two years for young people who want to

come and work in pubs and hospitality, as long as they don`t take any

benefits and they won`t stay past two years and they don`t get promotions.

MATTHEWS: Second class citizen.

JOHNSON: Exactly.

MATTHEWS: A second class subject of the queen. Yes.

ANNIE LINSKEY, THE BOSTON GLOBE: Well, this is a nugget that`s geared

specifically to you, Chris, because I know how you follow the Kennedy`s

very closely, as your audience does. But we at “The Boston Globe” are

hearing that in Connecticut, where Ted Kennedy has been a state senator for

two years and has been considering running, we`re hearing that he`s not

going to be running for governor. He could still change his mind.

MATTHEWS: Well, Mark Leibovich would love that.

(CROSSTALK)

HOWARD FINEMAN, THE HUFFINGTON POST: Well, it will be a disappointment to

people.

LINSKEY: Right.

FINEMAN: Well, Chris –

MATTHEWS: He`s actually a very charming guy, right?

FINEMAN: He`s very capable and very charming.

LINSKEY: He could change his mind.

FINEMAN: I would want to know the people coming in, they would know how to

say drinking it up time.

All right. When the budget comes up, Chuck Schumer has got a plan and he`s

standing in the way of whatever the Republicans want to do, because they

still have the filibuster in the Senate.

MATTHEWS: Take 60 votes.

FINEMAN: They want to keep Planned Parenthood money in and no money for

the wall out.

MATTHEWS: They can stop the governors of those states.

FINEMAN: They`re going to dare – and they`re going to dare Donald Trump

to veto it.

MATTHEWS: Well, it`s about time the Republicans learn the horrors of the

debt ceiling passing, because it`s usually the Democrats have to pass it.

That`s great. Planned Parenthood, positive for liberals, especially,

women, especially in the wall, just –

FINEMAN: Just to troll Trump. Keeping the money out for the wall,

trolling Trump.

MATTHEWS: Hispanics and liberals are going to get crazy – I mean, you

can`t raise the debt ceiling to pay for the wall.

Anyway, Jason Johnson, sir, thank you. Annie Linskey from “The Boston

Globe” and Howard Fineman.

He plays, by the way, the former chief of staff to Selina Meyer on the HBO

hit comedy, “Veep”. Actor Kevin Dunn`s take on the state of politics here

and in his own show that just started last night. It was great.

You`re watching HARDBALL. Veep man coming up in a second.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MATTHEWS: Well, NBC News has learned now that Susan Rice did nothing

wrong. That`s according to both Republican and Democratic congressional

aides who reviewed the National Security Agency material flagged by House

Intelligence Committee Chair Devin Nunes.

President Trump told the “New York Times” earlier this month that Rice

broke the law. But officials tell NBC News there was no evidence of

wrongdoing and, quote, “It was all completely normal.” Good for her.

We`ll be right back.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KEVIN DUNN, ACTOR: Ma`am, you can`t run for president, you don`t have the

party support. You don`t have the donor support. I`m sorry, ma`am, I

can`t watch you lose again. There`s nobody out there who wants to see a

Meyer comeback, Selina. It`s over.

JULIA LOUIS-DREYFUSS, ACTOR: Well, I was speaking hypothetically.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Welcome back to HARDBALL.

That was a scene from last night. Season 6 premier of HBO`s “Veep.” The

comedy has always looked at politics from an exaggerated lens, of course,

but now, viewers have President Trump to watch in comparison the show`s

main character and former president Selina Meyer. In fact, some of the

Trump administration`s moments have felt like they belong in one of the

episodes here, so much so that fans have played Trump video over the “Veep”

credits, which is usually depict the chaos going on inside the White House.

Let`s watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Thank you everybody. We`ll

see some very, very strong results, very quickly. Thank you very much.

REPORTER: Today with your tweet, were you trying to tell the Justice

Department to grant immunity to Michael Flynn? Were you trying to do that,

Mr. President? Was that your intention, sir? Mr. President, was that your

intention, Mr. President? Was that your intention, sir?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Joining me right now is actor Kevin Dunn, you just saw, him. He

plays former White House chief of staff Ben Cafferty on “Veep”.

Kevin, thank you for joining us.

DUNN: How are you, Chris?

MATTHEWS: You know, this is – last night you had to be the bad news

bearer last night with the former president.

DUNN: Right. It was kind of a sad scene.

MATTHEWS: Is this the story she`s not going to run? I guess we now know

the future. She`s not running again, or is she?

DUNN: Well, I mean, I`m trying to convince her that it`s really not a good

idea to run, but as you know Selina Meyer one who takes much advice to

anyone. So, I think it will remain to be seen.

MATTHEWS: Are you guys tracking certainly feelings? A lot of real Hillary

lovers and obviously Hillary detractors as well wish that she wouldn`t run

again. And I don`t mean that certainly negatively because some people

think why go through it one more time, a third try. Is this – do you

think your script writers were thinking about that when they wrote this?

DUNN: You know, I think our script writers, you know, Dave Mandel his

group of scribes really don`t, they continue the tradition of not using

current things going on in politics to shape the show. There`s certainly a

lot of crossover, you know, because things are – it`s Washington, D.C.

and, you know, bizarre stuff happens and it`s getting more bizarre by the

minute.

You know, I have been watching the news since Korea came up and it was just

too scary a prospect for me. So, I was in the green room for watching the

show and getting ready to talk about – I`m watching someone talk about the

idea that we could defend South Korea with North Korea, it scared the

living hell out of me.

MATTHEWS: Well, it should. I mean, I`m just saying, Kevin, you say it`s

the one thing that scares me, we`re dealing with a guy, you know, down

Cuban missile crisis, at least we were dealing with a communist who had

some principles he made to the bad guy from my point of view. But he

wasn`t going to blow up the world.

DUNN: This guy is truly a maniac. I mean, he`s really – I`m sure he

doesn`t myriad of mental disorders and, you know, I don`t know what`s in

his liquor cabinet. I imagine it`s pretty bad.

MATTHEWS: What do you think of those guys marching along like robots,

along with the same exact expression on their face? You know, I think I

know what freedom looks like, it`s the opposite of that.

DUNN: Yes, I mean, knowing that if you don`t have the same look as

everyone else on my face, that you`ll end up with 50-caliber antiaircraft

getting blown to pieces. So, and they`re starving, you know, they`re

marching along with, you know, a spoonful of rice.

MATTHEWS: You know, last year`s presidential, however it turned down. It

turned down in a bizarre way. We had a lot of options. We had your guy,

Bernie Sanders, we had potentially, we never quite got to them Joe Biden.

We had Trump. We had Hillary.

DUNN: Right.

MATTHEWS: You think there could have been surprise different Democrat, a

challenger to Trump in the end, the last couple of months. There would

have been a different campaign with Bernie or Biden.

DUNN: Yes, I think – it would have been a different campaign just because

I think that there was kind of a very rigid system that the Clinton

campaign had and they didn`t verify and things that I read seemed to

dictate that they didn`t want anyone interfering with their little – their

campaign.

MATTHEWS: Yes.

DUNN: So, yes, I think it would have been – I think it would have been

more interesting in terms of actual, you know, the nuts and bolts of, you

know, how we get jobs, how we can pay people 15 bucks an hour. I think

that would have been really pressed a lot more.

With Biden, I think it will be similar to Hillary, but then, again, he

didn`t have such a stamp on him. It was just an all out battle royal

between who is the worst person and it was – it didn`t help out. It

didn`t help raise issues and it became just kind of – just such a mud

throwing contest that I think people got really disheartened by it.

MATTHEWS: Look to the future right now. We had Trump as president,

impeachment is very difficult, it takes two-thirds of the vote by the

Senate to convict. I think a lot of people, friends, progressives saying,

oh, the way he erupts to us. But the system doesn`t erupt. Our system is

pretty rigid.

DUNN: No, yes, it`s just, I mean, I hear all these things about impeach

him and all the stuff. That`s not going to happen. I think what we have

to do is open up, I think, for Democrats, they just – they`re proving not

to be progressives.

And I think there`s a huge, huge chunk in this country, especially with

young people that are social Democrats. They don`t want to hear that we

can`t have $15 minimum wage.

MATTHEWS: Yes, I know.

DUNN: That`s about the same as it was when – when I was back their age.

That`s what it came out to.

And, when I went to college, you know, I had kids who, you know, and my

neighborhood and we could go to state college, although I went to a private

college, that was $4,000 a year. That was like, whoa. And I end up

spending, I was $6,000 in debt when I got out of school, which I was – you

know, I was terrified.

MATTHEWS: Sounds like me. I was 2,800 bucks a day.

DUNN: Yes, they`ll call you and what are you sending in, 15 bucks. I`ll

send you in 15 bucks this month, you know? With $15, you can`t do

anything, you could send in 15 bucks.

MATTHEWS: Kevin, you`re a regular guy, which is my highest salute. A

regular guy, by the way.

DUNN: Thank you.

MATTHEWS: Democrats and progressives need an agenda. They`ll put it out

there five or ten points that they would fight for if they were in power,

so people know what they are and nobody – and Chuck isn`t doing that.

Schumer is not doing that.

DUNN: No.

MATTHEWS: Anyway, thank you, Kevin Dunn.

DUNN: Thank you so much.

MATTHEWS: It`s always good to have you on, sir.

DUNN: Yes, thanks for having me on.

MATTHEWS: And speaking of entertainment meeting politics, Christian Bale

is going to be here tomorrow night to talk about his new movie, “The

Promise.” Look at this guy, he`s a fighter. He was an American hustle.

This guy could do anything. That`s tomorrow night at 7:00 p.m. Eastern.

When we return, let me finish tonight with the Trump Watch. I don`t think

he`s going to like it, but he won`t dislike it as much as he usually does

in honor of – I think Melania is going to like it.

You`re watching HARDBALL.

(COMMERIAL BREAK)

MATTHESWS: Trump Watch, Monday, April 17, 2017.

OK. For Easter Monday, a nice story about immigrants. If you`ve ever been

to a naturalization ceremony, you can see the emotions of people becoming

citizens of this country and something to remember. And we know why,

because those of us who are born here sometimes take it for granted, but

being an American is an honor and those who come Americans know it, feel

it, revere it.

Today at the White House, we saw a small but telling scene of an immigrant

showing a stronger impulse to display her patriotism than someone like so

many of us who are fortunate to have been born here. It was at the White

House Easter egg hunt. OK. You can say that doesn`t matter. But this

little thing that happened, it does. Up there on the Truman balcony, we

see the president and first lady, the band begins to play the national

anthem and look who knew to put their hand over their heart.

It was Melania who came here from Slovenia nudging the man she married to

show his respect. I love that nudge. Good for her. Good for the

president, to finally take the cue, there he is. God bless America.

That`s HARDBALL for now. Thanks for being with us.

“ALL IN” with Chris Hayes starts right now.

THIS IS A RUSH TRANSCRIPT. THIS COPY MAY NOT BE IN ITS FINAL FORM AND MAY

BE UPDATED.

END

Copy: Content and programming copyright 2017 MSNBC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Copyright 2017 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are

protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced,

distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the

prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter

or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the

content.