Hardball with Chris Matthews, Transcript 4/6/2017

Show: Hardball with Chris Matthews

Date: April 6, 2017

Guest: Ben Cardin, Mike Quigley, Mark Jacobson, John McLaughlin, Ayesha Rascoe

CHRIS MATTHEWS, HOST: War footing.

Let`s play HARDBALL.

Good evening. I`m Chris Matthews in Washington.

Well, tonight, the Trump administration is weighing a possible military

response to Bashar al Assad`s gas attack over in Syria. And as Secretary

of State Rex Tillerson said today, all options are now on the table.

On his flight down to Palm Beach this afternoon, President Trump himself

was asked if Assad must now go.



DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I think what Assad did is

terrible. I think what happened in Syria is one of the truly egregious

crimes, and it shouldn`t have happened. And it shouldn`t be allowed to

happen.

QUESTION: Do you think that Assad should leave power in Syria?

TRUMP: I think what happened in Syria is a disgrace to humanity. And he`s

there, and I guess he`s running things. So something should happen.



MATTHEWS: Something should happen. You heard the president.

Well, joining me right now from London with more is NBC News chief foreign

correspondent Richard Engel. Richard, there`s something happening, and I`m

wondering what we know at this point. What do you know?

RICHARD ENGEL, NBC CORRESPONDENT: Well, I`ve been speaking to senior U.S.

military officials, and they say that something is seriously under

consideration, that it could happen imminently, that a wide range of

options are being presented to the president – this could develop very

quickly, perhaps even in the next couple of – next several hours, and that

the president is leaning toward a more limited option, not a massive

military campaign that would change the regime, not toppling Bashar al

Assad, not a U.S. ground invasion, more like limited military strikes,

potentially – or particularly strikes against the chemical weapons

capability. So more of a measured response.

You have to look at what the situation is like in Syria. Bashar al Assad

is a dictator. He`s been condemned around the world for using these

weapons, and now the U.S. says it has evidence, radar evidence, that links

his aircraft to this attack that was so horrific a few days ago.

But if Bashar al Assad were to go, there is also ISIS. There are al Qaeda

groups. And who would step in to fill that gap? So I think it seems that

the president and his advisers are trying to weigh what is an appropriate

response. How far can they go without destabilizing the regime and opening

an entire new can of worms?

MATTHEWS: Let`s talk about the situation over there with regard to – and

I was thinking also of measured response, like during the Cuban missile

crisis, of course, where President Kennedy handled that in a very measured

way. What about the Russian air defenses? From what I can understand, you

have to penetrate them to get to any target. How do we do that?

ENGEL: Well, you might not have to use manned aircraft. There`s a lot of

talk about using cruise missiles. So you can fire weapons, and if some of

them are shot down by air defenses, so be it. The cost is only one lost

missile, not the cost of a lost pilot.

What I`m thinking of and the analogy that keeps coming into my head is if,a

you`ll remember the 1998 attack by President Clinton after there were the

two terrorist attacks in Africa, in Kenya and Dar es Salaam. There was a

series of cruise missile attacks. They targeted al Qaeda training camps in

Afghanistan and in Sudan. The idea was to send a message that there will

be a response, but not to get the United States involved in a war. That

later happened, and we saw the result.

MATTHEWS: What about the Russian casualties? I keep going back to that

because what I understand is that they`re the main military force in the

country, that they could be targeted. We could hit them unintentionally.

We can also hit civilians. I mean, how many times have we been engaged in

what seemed to be surgical strikes, and an hour or two later, we`re

watching world television with people being taken to a hospital? It just

seems there`s a syndrome here. We all know it very well.

ENGEL: Well, this is the real risk, and this is why these decisions are so

important and so difficult to make because no war plan survives the first

engagement. That`s what they all say. So if the idea is to have a limited

strike and it`s just going to send a proportionate response, that doesn`t

mean that necessarily that is what happens. There are Russian troops on

the ground. Russians have bases.

They are flying missions over Syria. If the Russians were hit even by

accident, it would escalate the situation dramatically. Also, there are

hundreds of American troops inside Syria. They`re there on the counter-

ISIS mission. If large numbers of Syrian troops were killed in this raid,

Syria might feel compelled to respond to an attack on its troops with an

attack on U.S. troops.

So finding the response that sends the message but doesn`t escalate with

Russia, doesn`t put U.S. troops in the Syrians` crosshairs or even the

Russians` crosshairs – it is difficult. That`s why what I`m hearing from

some sources is that they`re trying to find a more limited option targeting

the weapons capabilities, particularly those linked to chemical weapons.

MATTHEWS: Last question, Richard. What`s the gain or the purpose of a

punitive attack? In other words, it`s not an existential attack on the

regime over there. They remain in place. The Assad family remains in

power. The regime holds, but we somehow administer a punishment to them.

What is the efficaciousness of that?

ENGEL: Yes, no, I was thinking about that, as well. So if you`re going to

do what is effectively a big slap on the wrist, why bother doing it? Why

not go all the way and remove Bashar al Assad if Bashar al Assad is the

problem?

ANNOUNCER: The issue is who then steps into the breach. And in Syria,

this is one of the most complicated civil wars in the world. You could

have ISIS coming in, marching into Damascus. You could have al Qaeda, a

whole host of terrible outcomes.

The goal is to send Assad a message, I`m told, but also to re-establish

U.S. credibility. A lot of this goes back to that red line moment that has

so often been criticized, particularly from the Republican side but not

only, that last time, there was a major chemical weapons attack in Syria,

President Obama said there would be action, and then the action never came.

And it seems that President Trump wants to do an act and maybe do that act

quite quickly to send a message that things are different now, that he`s

different, that times have changed, that America has its credibility again.

That would be a goal.

MATTHEWS: Well, something`s going on. Thank you so much, NBC`s Richard

Engel in London.

Well, now to NBC`s Hans Nichols at the Pentagon. Hans, thank you for this.

And I get back to the same questions, and I have been hearing about phone

calls being made to different members of the Congress today. Something`s

afoot.

HANS NICHOLS, NBC CORRESPONDENT: Well, I can tell you, Chris, that the

Pentagon seems a little bit more busy tonight than it normally does at 7:00

o`clock on a Thursday night.

Here`s what we know. We have a very clear signal, strong signal from

President Trump himself that there could be action. We had something

similar from Secretary Tillerson. And then here at the Pentagon, the Joint

Chiefs of Staff are meeting, have been meeting in the Tank. We don`t know

if that meeting is still taking place. They went in there about 4:30.

They`re planning on presenting plans to President Trump, on the far end,

taking out the entire air force of the Assad regime, grounding them, and on

the other end, more to the point of Richard was talking about, more

surgical strikes, actually taking out the assets that did this initial –

this attack, this chemical weapons attack, which U.S. military officials

and the Pentagon clearly thinks they`ve pinned on the Assad regime. They

saw it quite clearly with their radar.

MATTHEWS: How active and up to date is our map of Syria? Do we know where

the Russians` encampments are, where they`re deployed? Do we know where

their aircraft is deployed? Can we discriminate among the embedded troops?

We have Russians embedded in various units over there, Syrian units. How

do we single out Syrians for attack without attacking Russians?



NICHOLS: Chris, you really sort of hit the nail on its head there because

they know where the Russian regime force is here. Most of the briefings we

get, those two are captured – they put those two together.

Excuse me here. I`m going to assume that is an important phone call from

an important source.

But what we do see is up to date maps, every week, every other day here.

I`m looking at a map up in my booth right now, and it`s from January 2016.

I have that map because in February, there`s a new one. In March, there

was a new one, and I borrowed it from a defense official here.

MATTHEWS: We`ll be right back to you when you get that call, Hans Nichols

at the Pentagon.

Joining me right now is MSNBC military analyst Colonel Jack Jacobs, who`s

also a recipient of the prestigious Medal of Honor. Thank you, Colonel,

for joining us.

And I guess the questions are pretty obvious. How do we avoid hitting the

wrong targets, the Russians, and opening up a larger front than we intend?

COL. JACK JACOBS, U.S. ARMY (RET.), NBC MILITARY ANALYST: Well, the more

limited the strike, the less chance you have of having collateral damage,

of hitting Russians, and so on.

The targeting is going to revolve around delivery means, airfields,

maintenance facilities that service airfields. But remember the Russians

have maintenance people there, and it`s going to be extremely difficult,

even if you launch a surgical strike with cruise missiles on specific

installations in the middle of the night, when it`s less likely to hit

civilians and other people who may be there, you`re still liable to have

collateral damage and have Russians killed. So there`s no guarantee that

even a limited strike is going to avoid any collateral damage.

MATTHEWS: What about the problem of embedding where you have Russians

embedded in the Syrian units? How do we avoid again hitting the other

world power?

JACOBS: Yes, I think that the objective is not to hit units, it`s to hit

facilities instead. And it may very well be that a limited strike just to

demonstrate that we`re annoyed and irritated and, Don`t do it again, is the

way they`re going to go. There is still some risk involved, but not so

much as there is in cratering all the airfields, grounding the air force,

and making it impossible for Assad to launch any planes. The more limited,

the less likely there is to be any collateral damage and the less likely it

is to involve Russians.

Having said that, the Russians are crucial to ensuring that whatever gets

resolved in this arena gets resolved. The Russians don`t care about Assad.

It doesn`t matter whether Assad is running the place or somebody else.

Indeed, there`s plenty of evidence to indicate that Assad is not really

running it. It`s the top of the military food chain there, and those are

the people who really need to be convinced otherwise.

MATTHEWS: Give me an example. I was thinking back to Ronald Reagan,

President Reagan`s, attack on Gadhafi where he hit them in their tents and

killed a member of his family. But it was certainly a painful strike. Is

that an example of a successful punitive attack in 21st century or late

20th century fighting?

JACOBS: Yes, it is in Libya, as was, but it`s certainly not as – it`s not

the fact – it`s not going to work in Syria. The top of the military food

chain is all in revetted positions. Everybody`s located in built-up areas.

It`s a very cosmopolitan country, and so on. So what we did in Libya is

not going to work in Syria.

MATTHEWS: You know, it was once said years ago that the East, or the

Middle East, they look upon us as always covering our retreat with stand-

off weapons, that we`re shooting at them and always skipping away. And

that sounds like, no matter what it looks from our perspective, from their

perspective, we`re retreating.

How do you impress a Middle East power by hit-and-run, by hitting them and

then making sure you have limited exposure to yourself, and you skip back

to your safe units, you skip back to your country, and you think you`ve

whacked them, and all you`ve done is demonstrated you`re in retreat? I

don`t know how it demonstrates power. To me, it demonstrates – if you`re

going to swat somebody and skip town, how does that impress them in terms

of the future and where you`re going to be a year, 10 years from now?

JACOBS: Yes, I`m reminded of the observation of Lewis Carroll, who once

wrote, If you don`t know where you`re going, any road will take you there.

So you have to first establish what it is you`re trying to do.

If what we want to do is to make sure that Assad leaves, that the military

food chain there ceases to exist, that all of Syria is controlled and that

we can get in there and take care of ISIS and – if we want to do that,

you`re talking about a large number of American or multi-national troops

there for a long period of time. That`s going to require a great deal of

coordination, an enormous commitment that we`re not willing to make.

If at the other end of the spectrum, our objective is to send a message,

you can do that, and we don`t care very much what other people think about

us. We just want to send a bomb there, blow up a couple of planes and

leave, and that`s not going to change the observation, the feeling that…

MATTHEWS: Right.

JACOBS: … you`re talking about…



JACOBS: Nothing`s going to change that except…

MATTHEWS: So it`s for our satisfaction, rather than deliver a message.

It`s to make us feel like we`ve done something.

JACOBS: Yes, I think a lot of it – look, everybody in the world, every

leader in the world is playing to two audiences, the international

audience, but more often than not, a domestic audience, and there`s a lot

of that in this – whatever happens, there`s a lot of that in this here.

MATTHEWS: So much to have you – great to have you, Colonel Jack Jacobs.

JACOBS: You bet.

MATTHEWS: Stick with us during this hour.

Former National Security Council member and MSNBC military analyst General

Barry McCaffrey joins me now. What`s your sober look at this right now,

what looks to be afoot right now, some sort of military action fairly

imminently right now, General?

GEN. BARRY MCCAFFREY, U.S. ARMY (RET.), NBC MILITARY ANALYST: Yes. Well,

I think Jack Jacobs had it pretty much right. The question is, has the

Trump White House written down the political objectives they are trying to

achieve through military force? And if we`re signaling displeasure to

killing people with chemical weapons, there`ll be a consequence of that

strike that will achieve no decisive results in this ongoing war.

A half million have been murdered, self-propelled artillery tanks, AK-47s.

Now we`re going to respond with military power over 100 people murdered

with chemical weapons. So I`m not too sure there`s clarity in what they`re

trying to achieve.

MATTHEWS: What would be the reason for a military person in the Situation

Room or wherever at the Pentagon to recommend such – if it is such a

limited strike, why would – what would be the argument for it except, you

know, PR?

MCCAFFREY: Well, I don`t think there is an argument. I think it`d be a

mistake to conduct limited political signaling using naval air power or F-

16s flying out of someplace in the region.

I do believe there`s, you know, a chance that Mattis will table – the

secretary of defense – an option to eliminate the Syrian air force. The

Russians will not confront the U.S. Air Force and naval air in air combat.

We probably would kill some of them. But I think they would probably step

aside.

Now, the consequences of that, though, might be Iranian Revolutionary

Guards killing soldiers, U.S. soldiers in Iraq, Hezbollah going after the

Israelis. So military power invites unknown consequences when you carry it

out.

And the question might be, why don`t we consider significant humanitarian

assistance to Syrian refugees in border regions of Turkey and Jordan and

Iraq in lieu of ineffectual military strikes?

MATTHEWS: General, if you`re sitting tonight writing down the mission plan

and telling our pilots to go over there and hit Syrian planes, wipe out the

Syrian air force while not destroying Soviet air defenses, Soviet personnel

– their forces are over there, which are embedded in those units –

avoiding any kind of confrontation with the other power in the world, the

Russians – how do you discriminate when you`re in the air looking down? I

mean how do you know which plane is Syrian? How do you know which unit is

embedded with Russians? How do you know these things from the air? Do we

have that good a map?

MCCAFFREY: Well, look, they`re awfully good. There`s no question about

it. They are going to be drones collecting intelligence and post-strike

analysis. But they are, as Jack Jacobs has said, intermixed. It`s very

likely you`d end up with significant damage to Russian forces.

It`s possible they would make a mistake and defend their airfields using

their very sophisticated ground-to-air missiles.

MATTHEWS: Right.

MCCAFFREY: So you know, this would not be a conflict in which there

wouldn`t be U.S. forces at risk. But again, to underscore, U.S. naval and

air power can definitely destroy the Syrian air force in a couple of weeks

or so. That would be a decisive military objective. The question is, what

would it contribute to the political outcome on the ground in Syria?

MATTHEWS: Let`s assume that the Syrians benefit from state-of-the-art

Russian air defenses. What`s our vulnerability – what`s the vulnerability

facing our pilots who go over that country tonight perhaps?

MCCAFFREY: Well, I think, mostly, it`s political. Look, we just had one

extremely courageous, you know – the best people on the face of the earth

are these JSOC special operations forces. We had a Navy chief killed in

action on what I think was a pretty well planned out and conducted raid,

and there was a huge political fallout.

So again, in today`s day and age, digital communications, warring political

factions in the U.S. – if we go after the Syrian air force, if there are

Russians on the ground, then there may well be consequences, one of which

would be incurring casualties in U.S. air power. You know, this is

dangerous business.

MATTHEWS: Right.

MCCAFFREY: They`re the best on the face of the earth, but there would be a

risk, no question.

MATTHEWS: Thank you so much for your experience and your wisdom. Thank

you, General Barry McCaffrey.

We are now continuing to follow the breaking news tonight, president Trump

considering military action against Syria. We`re going to get reaction

from the top Democrat on the Foreign Relations Committee. And back with

more. We don`t know when it`s coming. It could be soon.

We`ll be right back.

MATTHEWS: Welcome back to HARDBALL. Well, tonight, President Trump is

facing two big diplomatic tests, of course – right now, the president and

the first lady are dining with Chinese president Xi Jinping and his wife at

Mar-a-Lago, there are the pictures there of their meeting earlier today –

while administration officials are exploring all options when it comes to

responding to Syria`s gas attack.

Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REX TILLERSON, U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE: We are considering an appropriate

response for this chemical weapons attack, which violates all previous U.N.

resolutions.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Well, while down there at Mar-a-Lago, the president will not

only weigh military action against Syria, perhaps very soon, perhaps

tonight, but we also have to figure out what to do with North Korea,

another dangerous country.

For more, we`re joined by Senator Ben Cardin of Maryland, ranking Democrat

on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

We didn`t know what was going to happen tonight or could happen tonight,

Senator, when we booked you, but I`m glad you`re on.

Have you gotten any word asking for support or offering a consultative

role, a consultative role, for you as a ranking Democrat on the Foreign

Relations Committee about military action tonight?

SEN. BEN CARDIN (D), MARYLAND: First, Chris, it`s good to be with you.

Secondly, I`m not aware of consultations with members of the Senate in

regards to any planned activities. We were pleased to see Secretary

Tillerson reverse himself as to the legitimacy of President Assad to remain

at the head of Syria`s government. That was a good sign.

Obviously, we are concerned about military actions. Congress has not

authorized military action, and we are concerned about, what is the

mission? What is he trying to achieve? But there`s been no consultation

with us.

MATTHEWS: What does your history tell you about that? Because I`m not

sure – when Reagan went after Gadhafi and killed the people in the tent

that time, which went over very well back here at home, obviously, and,

then, of course, President Clinton also launched an attack against this

same country, Syria, was there always a full, formal approval by the

Congress before it?

There obviously wasn`t a vote. So, what kind of consultative experience

was there in those cases?

CARDIN: The typical procedure is to have consultation with Congress before

any action is taken, unless it requires an emergency response.

This is not that circumstance. So, the normal practice would be

consultation with Congress. If it`s use of force, there is the War Powers

Act. And we would like to be part of the authorization process.

But, at a minimum, there has to be consultation. There should be

consultation with Congress. We have not seen that. And the reason is, we

would like to know the mission. We would like to know what he`s attempting

to do. We want to be united as a nation, particularly when we`re using

military force.

What is he trying to achieve? Most experts will tell you that there is no

military victory for solving the Syrian problem. We`re going to have a

political solution. Obviously, we cannot stand still as people are being

gassed. We have got to do things about that.

So, I would hope the president would have consulted with us, worked with

us, because I can tell you, we want a strong response to what Mr. –

President Assad is doing.

MATTHEWS: Do you believe it would be wrong for the president to take

action tonight against Syria, military action?

CARDIN: Well, I don`t know what he`s planning to do. I don`t know what the

mission is. I don`t know what the objective…

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: Well, any military action? Are you against any military action

tonight?

CARDIN: Well, without understanding it, it`s hard for me to respond to

that.

I – we want to obviously protect the civilian population from the use of

chemicals. And that is unacceptable. But I`m not sure what his objective

is all about. That has not been explained.

I also don`t understand his Syrian policy. We need to know what he`s

trying to achieve in Syria. He hasn`t shared that with not only members of

the Senate. He hasn`t shared that with the American people.

MATTHEWS: Do you trust him as commander in chief, Senator?

CARDIN: He is the commander in chief, and, obviously, we`re going to have

to work with him as president.

MATTHEWS: But do you trust him?

CARDIN: I`m going to wait to see his actions as president of the United

States.

I have already expressed serious concerns about President Trump, and –

but, obviously, at times in which he has to exercise this type of power, we

want to make sure that we are acting in the best interests of America.

MATTHEWS: OK, Senator Ben Cardin, the ranking Democrat on the Foreign

Relations Committee.

We`re going to continue to follow this top story tonight.

But there was a big shakeup here in Washington just today, as the chairman

of the House Intelligence Committee stepped aside and down, I would say,

from the investigation into Russia, big loss, right after Steve Bannon got

pushed out of the National Security Council. There are already casualties

in this shakeup.

This is HARDBALL, where the action is.

MATTHEWS: Welcome back.

The embattled chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Congressman

Devin Nunes, is today stepping aside, if you will, from the committee`s

investigation into Trump`s connections with Russia.

The decision to step aside comes as the House Ethics Committee confirmed

today it`s investigating – quote – “allegations that Nunes may have made

unauthorized disclosures of classified information.”

Well, the investigation is in response to a request filed by multiple

advocacy groups last month. It`s intended to determine whether Nunes

violated House rules or the law when he said he saw intelligence reports

over that midnight show of his that showed Trump transition officials

accidentally or incidentally picked up in surveillance of foreigners.

Anyway, in his statement today, Congressman Nunes said: “Several left-wing

activist groups have filed accusations against me with the Office of

Congressional Ethics. The charges are totally” – “actually, entirely

false and politically motivated, and are being leveled just as the American

people are beginning to learn the truth about the unproper unmasking” –

this is complete party line – “of the identities of U.S. citizens and

other abuses of power.”

Well, without Nunes as the chair of that committee, the committee`s

investigation into Russia will now be led by – catch this guy – U.S.

Congress Michael Conaway of Texas, with help from Trey Gowdy and Tom

Rooney. These guys are all right-wingers.

NBC is reporting that Nunes met last night with Speaker Paul Ryan and that

they both agreed with the decision.

Isn`t that nice? They both agreed he would step aside.

However, Ryan today said that he doesn`t believe the charge that Chairman

Nunes mishandled the classified information is true.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

QUESTION: Do you still have faith that he didn`t do anything wrong? Did

he mishandle classified information?

REP. PAUL RYAN (R-WI), SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE: No, I don`t believe so.

Chairman Nunes has offered to step aside as the lead Republican on this

particular probe, and I fully support his decision. Chairman Nunes wants

to make sure that this is not a distraction to a very important

investigation, so he wants to go clear himself while this investigation

continues on without any kinds of distractions.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Well, Chairman Nunes has been criticized as a flack of the White

House, a pawn, I would call him, especially since it was reported that top

administration officials provided him those intelligence reports to defend

the president. He was working for the president he`s supposed to be

investigating.

And now Nunes, who conducted frequent press conferences over the last

couple weeks, is no longer answering any questions.

What him with Kasie Hunt.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KASIE HUNT, NBC CORRESPONDENT: Are you concerned about potentially being

in trouble with the Ethics Committee investigation? Any concerns at all?

REP. DEVIN NUNES (R), CALIFORNIA: Doing all right?

HUNT: Did it become a distraction?

NUNES: You doing OK?

HUNT: I`m doing well.

NUNES: I gave you a statement.

HUNT: You believe that these are left-wing group, baseless charges?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Former chairman, now pacer bunny.

Anyway, while the White House said today that this is an internal matter

for the House, the president told “The New York Times” just yesterday that

– quote – “The Russia story is a total hoax.”

I`m joined right now by U.S. Congressman Mike Quigley of Illinois, who sits

on the House Intelligence Committee. Also with us is David Corn,

Washington bureau chief for “Mother Jones” and of course an MSNBC political

analyst.

Congressman Quigley, I don`t know. Maybe I`m a cynic. Maybe I have been

studying politics way too long. It looks to me like this guy had his head

chopped off because nobody takes him seriously anymore. That would be

Nunes, who was working for the White House, delivering – actually getting

information from the White House he wouldn`t share with you.

REP. MIKE QUIGLEY (D), ILLINOIS: Well, it`s interesting.

And it follows on the heels of Senator Graham and McCain both calling the

White House and the chairman`s behavior bizarre, a bizarre ordeal. The

very unfortunate part of all this is the fact that probably the most

important investigation of a White House in my lifetime has been

distracted, delayed for some time simply because of these actions.

MATTHEWS: What do you make of these beheadings? I mean, it looks like the

axe is out at the White House.

You have got Steve Bannon, who was a big shot at the National Security

Council. Now he`s off that list completely. Now Nunes, who they were all

defending right up until yesterday, he`s gone.

It seems to me there`s a lot of collateral damage to that little midnight

jaunt that this guy Nunes took to the White House, at the behest of the

president. It`s all karma. It`s all, like, going to hell.

Your thoughts?

QUIGLEY: Yes, I think there`s a bigger picture.

I think you had Vice President Biden suggesting last week that the

president needs to grow up. My suggestion is that he needs to take

responsibility. And I mean for anything.

We have talked about the Yemen raid recently. He blamed the generals for

that. He blamed the joint session of Congress the next day, issues with

his senior staff, the health care on the Tea Party and the Democrats, the

press, anybody but himself.

The fault, dear Brutus, lies not in our stars, but sometimes in ourselves.

He would gain a lot more respect, I think, on the Hill if at once he stood

up and said, I own this one. The buck stops here.

MATTHEWS: Let me go to David on this.

And I will hit you with real cynicism, OK? I think I can outdo you on this

one. Here`s a president who is under incredible scrutiny for his

relations, such as they were, with the Russians in all those months that

the Russians were helping him get elected president.

And here he is tonight, apparently – we hear lots of talks about it with

guests we have had on – that there may be military action against Russia`s

number one ally in the world maybe, and certainly in the Middle East, which

is Syria.

Is this to cover his tracks?

DAVID CORN, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: Well, that would be the wag the dog

scenario, right? And perhaps…

MATTHEWS: No, I mean to cover his tracks, meaning, you think I`m in bed

with the Russians?

CORN: The Russians, that`s right, yes.

And it would distract from the investigation and would show, I`m not in bed

with the Russians. I can launch strikes that are inconvenient and maybe

even end up killing some Russians. Who knows where that goes from here?

MATTHEWS: Would that clean him – would that clear him of the charge that

he was…

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: … the Russians?

CORN: I don`t think so, but it may distract us if we get into a mess in

Syria.

To me, one of the big pictures here, because you talked about what Nunes

did. We have seen the NSC. It`s only been 11 weeks. It`s been a

disaster. We are on our second national security adviser. People who want

to be fired are kept in place for political reasons. They`re involved with

Nunes in this midnight run.

And, listen, tonight`s a good example. We need sound and sane national

security policy. That – functions at the White House is centered in the

National Security Council. And so Trump has not been able to put a team in

place there.

And only yesterday afternoon, he was saying, you know, my thinking has

changed on Syria, when he always said to Obama, don`t do any of this.

MATTHEWS: Yes.

CORN: And now we might be rushing into military action without him

contemplating it, without a National Security Council that works.

MATTHEWS: OK. Let me go back to the congressman.

Congressman, who do you think is advising the president tonight in terms of

possible military action, possibly in the next couple of hours even? Is it

Jared Kushner, his son-in-law? Is it Tillerson, who comes from – Exxon,

rather, an oil man? Where does it come from?

Does it come from what`s left of the State Department? Is there one? Or

does it come from Mad Dog Mattis at the Pentagon? I see a lot of

circulating people that don`t seem to even talk to each other.

QUIGLEY: We have absolutely zero information of how the White House makes

decisions.

It`s certainly one that seems to be all over the place. I will use health

care as an example. Every 12 hours, it seemed to change, the path, the

plan, who they`re listening to among that group where they`re all a little

bit scary.

I hope they`re reading Barbara Tuchman`s book “The Guns of August” for the

sake and peace of all of us.

MATTHEWS: I know.

Let me ask about your role as a U.S. congressman. You have been elected a

couple terms now. You know the responsibilities of your office. Do you

think Congress should be notified before military action is taken against

another sovereign government or not?

QUIGLEY: Well, unless there`s some emergency.

But let`s put it this way. For all the criticism that President Obama got

about Syria, all the tough talk you heard about Syria, when he came to them

with some plans about what to do, there was absolutely no vote in that

bark.

For all the tough talk, you didn`t see members actually step up and say,

yes, let`s have a vote. Let`s give the president the authority, because

they knew the American public was not for doing what was going to be

suggested by some of them, putting a lot of American lives at risk.

MATTHEWS: Let me test you on this one.

If you were called in the next half-hour by the president or someone in his

Cabinet, someone at a high level, and said, we`re doing a punitive raid –

and that`s what it is. It`s not an existential assault on the Assad

regime. We`re going to whack them hard. We`re going to take out some of

their planes. They`re going to know we meant business, and somehow this is

going to change the mind-set of Assad and his people, his clique.

My question, would you say yes to that, or would you say no to that?

QUIGLEY: Yes, I have to say, I have been briefed on Syria for over two

years now. For every action, there`s an equal and opposite reaction.

It is layered, textured and complicated. This would be more than a phone

call that says, we`re going to do this. It is the – what is the long-term

plan? It is – if it is simply to make us feel better, like we

accomplished something, I wouldn`t support that.

MATTHEWS: Thank you so – well, thank you, U.S. Congressman.

Your thought on that, David?

CORN: Well, I think that`s right. I think Syria is about as complicated

an issue as we have.

MATTHEWS: Give me the fallout if we hit – if we kill a bunch of Syrians,

kill a bunch of Russians.

CORN: Well, you can go in any way you imagine.

MATTHEWS: Hezbollah strikes.

CORN: Yes, you could have Hezbollah striking. It could embolden ISIS to

move forward in Syria, and maybe that – take out Assad, but is that good?

Do we want ISIS to take out Assad?

Relations between Russia and the United States are already conflicted and

tainted. And so the issue is, is he doing this – yesterday, he came out

and said, you know what, I never thought about this before. I have changed

now because of this.

MATTHEWS: Well, you know, I…

CORN: So, is he just doing this because he feels like doing something

right away?

MATTHEWS: I was at the Four Seasons this morning.

El-Sisi, the president of Egypt, is there.

CORN: Yes.

MATTHEWS: King Abdullah of Jordan is there. I hope he talked to those

gentlemen.

Anyway, U.S. Congressman Mike Quigley, thank you, sir, and, as always,

David Corn.

CORN: Thank you.

MATTHEWS: Much more on our top story tonight, the possibility of military

action against Syria by us, tonight perhaps.

President Trump right now is meeting with the Chinese president at Mar-a-

Lago. We will go there next, actually.

HARDBALL back after this.

MATTHEWS: Well, right now, we`re live and continuing to follow the

breaking news right now. It could be really big news, that President Trump

is considering military options – actions, actually, against Syria,

perhaps tonight.

NBC`s Hallie Jackson, however, is traveling with the president right now.

She`s outside Mar-a-Lago, where the president is meeting with the Chinese

president.

Hallie, give us an update on this, what seems now a sideshow. Of course,

it couldn`t be more important in terms of a summitry.

HALLIE JACKSON, NBC NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Right.

MATTHEWS: What`s getting – what`s getting done down there in the midst of

this war talk and conversation that`s buzzing around?

JACKSON: And it`s almost unbelievable, Chris, that we`re standing here ten

minutes outside Mar-a-Lago where you would think the discussion would be

centering around the threat from North Korea, right, and the discussion

related to how the president will be putting pressure on President Xi

Jinping of China to do something about Pyongyang. But instead Syria, of

course, has overshadowed that as we look ahead to potential more movement

on that front.

Let me tell you what`s happening right now. The president is having dinner

with President Xi. The two of them have just addressed guests down at Mar-

a-Lago, and according to the small pool of reporters who travels with the

president, he`s cracking a couple of jokes, right? He`s had a long

discussion with President Xi, but he hasn`t given me anything just yet with

a smile on his face.

Remember, this is a very quick summit between the two men. And it is a

first face-to-face. Senior administration officials tell us this is meant

to be an ice breaker. This is intentionally set outside of the White House

to be less formal setting, because they wanted to feel more like two people

trying to get to know each other and build a personal relationship, and

that is something that President Trump just tonight alluded to, this idea

that he is working to build a friendship with Xi, who has not yet commented

to the members of the media that are down at Mar-a-Lago.

We know the two of them will be in many more talks tomorrow. They`re going

to have a lunch. We expect to see both of them together again after the

greetings, of course, between both couples here in Palm Beach. And I do

think it`s significant.

We know two things are on the table and two things the president is

explicitly saying are his priority. Number one, North Korea, number two,

trade, after the president made China one of his favorite foils on the

campaign trail. Of course, there have been a couple opportunities to yell

questions at President Trump. Some of those questions related to Syria,

President Trump did not answer those from members of the pool, Chris, but

it is something that we are all watching obviously very closely.

MATTHEWS: Thanks so much, NBC`s Hallie Jackson down at Mar-a-Lago.

Up next, much more on our top story tonight. The possibility of a military

strike, perhaps tonight, against Syria.

You`re watching HARDBALL, where the action is.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

STEVE BANNON, TRUMP CHIEF STRATEGIST: The third, broadly, line of work is

what is deconstruction of the administrative state. If you look at these

cabinet appointees, they were selected for a reason, and that is the

deconstruction, the way the progressive left runs is if they can`t get it

passed, they`re just going to put in some sort of regulation in an agency.

That`s all going to be deconstructed.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: OK. Welcome back to HARDBALL.

That was President Trump`s chief strategist Steve Bannon, promising to

disrupt the way government institutions function, such as the National

Security Council. Bannon`s initial appointment to the NSC was an

unprecedented shake-up at the White House.

Here`s how we reported it back then when Bannon was given this position.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: In an historic restructuring of this country`s national security

apparatus, President Donald Trump has authorized his political strategist,

the aforementioned former editor of Breitbart, Steve Bannon, to join White

House National Security Council meetings as a permanent regular member of

the NSC.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Well, ever since President Trump`s tweet last month that

President Obama wiretapped him, his administration has been left grasping

at straws to explain his unsubstantiated claim. But now, Bannon has been

removed from his position on the NSC, which, as NBC News reports, has

exposed a rift between the West Wing Democrats, they`re called which

includes the president`s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and economic adviser

Gary Cohn, and the nationalists like Bannon. This is fashionable anyway.

It appears that Bannon is now collateral damage as the White House

scrambles to change the narrative, but Bannon isn`t backing down, telling

Axios that, “I love a gun fight,” he says. In fact, Axios, the news

agency, reports that “the hatred between the two wings is intense and

irreconcilable. The Bannonites believe the liberals staged a coup and will

turn Trump into a conventional squish who betrays the very voters who

brought him to power. The Jared wing thinks the Bannonites are clinically

nuts however.”

And “The Daily Beast” reports that fighting between Kushner and Bannon has

been nonstop in recent weeks.

Joining me right now to talk about this mishegoss are former CIA director

John McLaughlin, “Reuters” White House correspondent Ayesha Rascoe, and

MSNBC political analyst and former RNC chair, of course, Michael Steele.

This is fascinating. If you`re a Chinese intelligence expert and you`re

setting up this dinner with the president of the United States, how in the

world do you figure out who is running the United States foreign policy?

JOHN MCLAUGHLIN, FORMER ACTING CIA DIRECTOR: Well, the Chinese spent a lot

of time on this. They probably know as much about it as any American

citizen frankly.

MATTHEWS: But we don`t get it. We don`t get it. Who is Bannon? Who is

Jared Kushner? I mean what – does McMaster run the shop, or who runs it?

MCLAUGHLIN: I think this latest develop suggests that McMaster really is

in charge. He`s won this round, and that`s a good thing. When you look at

the composition –

MATTHEWS: By bouncing Bannon?

MCLAUGHLIN: Well, when you look at the composition they`ve put out now, it

looks like every National Security Council that I worked with in the last

four administrations. So, it`s becoming normal in that sense. Now, also

as you know better than anyone, influence is not always on a piece of

paper.

MATTHEWS: Right.

MCLAUGHLIN: Bannon may still have great influence within the White House.

MATTHEWS: It`s who you talked to last at night.

MCLAUGHLIN: Exactly.

MATTHEWS: And his daughter-in-law, I mean, his daughter. You don`t know

what role, she`s got an office in the White House, and she`s married to the

guy who`s now the spot – what`s he called? The troubleshooter in the

Middle East, Canada, Mexico, everywhere. Jared Kushner.

So, who is advising the president on how to negotiate with the Chinese or

what war to fight tonight?

AYESHA RASCOE, REUTERS: Well, Jared Kushner was supposed to be taking a

big role in that. I mean but then he was also in Iraq earlier this week.

So, I mean, it`s really unclear like who they want to be the face of their

foreign policy and who they want to really take charge.

MATTHEWS: I hear the Chinese are studying Jared Kushner. They think he`s

the guy because of his family relationships.

RASCOE: Well, I mean, that seems like the smart case. I mean, you can`t

fire your son-in-law, right? So –

MCLAUGHLIN: You know, an important point here, Chris, is that you don`t

get to be Chinese leader easily. Chinese leaders prepare to be leader for

literally decades. They apprentice at this.

MATTHEWS: Yes.

MCLAUGHLIN: And when they come to a meeting like this, they are very

scripted. They`ve done their homework, and they will know who to talk to

and what strings to pull.

MATTHEWS: Let`s imagine the scenario.

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: I want to talk about this, Michael, this scenario. You know the

guy Trump. Several hours ago, he decided that he didn`t like what he saw

going over there in Syria, like everybody I know didn`t like it. But he`s

president, and he has fire power.

And now, he decides he wants to do something. We`re hearing all kinds of -

- we don`t know what`s going to happen tonight if it happens, but lots of

talk out there.

And the question, who did he ask for advise about what we could do

militarily, and what would be the purpose of a punitive attack, not to take

out the Assad regime. What`s the point of spanking a guy like Assad who

goes back to his palace with all his relatives and all of his, you know,

pamperers and he`s not going to get killed. He just says, is that the

worst they can do? I`m going to keep doing what I`m doing.

MICHAEL STEELE, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: Well, yes and no. This is as

much about spanking Assad as it is about letting the Russians know that

they`re not happy.

MATTHEWS: OK.

STEELE: So, that`s something that the Russians do not want this to

escalate or elevate to a level that requires them to actually put their

fingerprints on stuff. And so, this is Trump`s way – I mean, again, the

art of his deal is, I`m going to – this is my first overture in the game.

This is my first shot across your bow. This is my first play dealing with

your puppet, Assad.

And so, now, the Russians are going to be forced to have to acknowledge

certain things and to come to the table in a certain way through those back

channels.

So, I think to your point, McMaster does have a bigger role here. The

foreign policy has taken much more central focus than it did with Bannon in

place.

MATTHEWS: John, I understand if we go in tonight, if we go in in any way

to hit the people, hit the Syrian officials, hit their air force or

whatever, hit some of their personnel, hit some of their factories or

whatever, their munitions dumps or whatever, we`re doing it on a basically

U.N. sanction. These are U.N. decision making, it has to do with the

values of the all the countries involved with the U.N.

How does that square with the nationalist thinking of Steve Bannon, which

is only America first? What`s America first got to do with going over

because some kids got gassed? America first would say, we`ll look out for

our country.

This is to me the kind of generous internationalism that Bannon was opposed

to.

MCLAUGHLIN: Well, there`s a lot of things going on here. There`s that,

and on the other hand, there`s the perception abroad that this

administration doesn`t quite know what it`s doing. This could be Trump`s

way – we don`t know what he`s going to do yet, but this could be Trump`s

way of just saying, we`re back in this game. It could be a very limited

strike just to make that point.

MATTHEWS: Who hears that positively? Who benefits from hearing that? How

do we benefit from somebody hearing that?

MCLAUGHLIN: I think the only benefit of that is very small. It only

indicates to others – if you go to the Middle East and you talk to people

there, they will typically say, no one`s leading. It just starts to say

someone`s going to lead.

MATTHEWS: This would show our gun`s loaded.

MCLAUGHLIN: That`s what it would show. Now, it depends on what the

strikes are if there are strikes. But it could be that. It could be a

strike on military targets, fixed installations. It could be an attack on

regime targets, that is, people.

And my question, hearing any of that, would be what`s plan B? Where do we

go next?

MATTHEWS: Ayesha, your thoughts on that. Consequence is everything in

war. It`s like, to put it bluntly, it`s like playing billiards. You`ve

got to set up the next shot. What`s the next shot going to be?

RASCOE: Well, I think that`s the issue here. I mean, President Trump has

said we`re not going to be the world`s policemen. So – but he`s sitting

here saying that there are certain lines that you can`t cross. So, he`s

going to have to deal with that. And if he you make limited strikes and

then it doesn`t – the behavior doesn`t change from the Assad regime, what

happens next?

MATTHEWS: Let`s go to Mark Jacobson now. He`s joining us. He`s a senior

fellow at the Pell Center for International Relations. He`s a former

senior advisor to the secretary of defense.

Mark, your thoughts about what choices the president has tonight?

MARK JACOBSON, PELL CENTER FOR INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS: Well, what I`m

going to tell is that Steve Bannon must be going crazy right now. We are

talking about the United States going to enforce an international norm

against the use of chemical weapons?

MATTHEWS: Right.

JACOBSON: It goes against everything Bannon stands for.

MATTHEWS: That`s what I thought.

JACOBSON: Being the global policemen. I think the key for the

administration right now is to determine what exactly its goals are. If

the goals of the administration in using military force are to deter Assad

from using chemical weapons again, then I think a set of limited punitive

strikes against static targets, headquarters, airfields, the air force,

stand a reasonable shot for success if there is the diplomacy to back this

up if Assad can be coerced a bit.

MATTHEWS: Why would he change now, Mark?

JACOBSON: Well, actually I don`t think that Trump`s ideology or his world

view is frankly that grounded in anything – in any deep belief –

MATTHEWS: No, I meant, why would Assad change his manner? Assad`s been

known for using chemical weapons for decades, it seems, and his whole

family has. I mean, his father destroyed an entire city. I mean, this is

– they`re not afraid of looking like the bad guy.

JACOBSON: His father killed tens of thousands. He`s well past where his

father is. I think – and I hate to say this – I think the failure of the

Obama administration to strike in 2012 and 2013 gave Assad some breathing

room.

Now, I do not hold the Obama administration morally responsible for what`s

happened over the last couple of days. That`s on Assad, and, frankly, it`s

on the Russians.

But I think if Trump can show that he is willing to commit the United

States to use some sort of military force, it is, as John has said and

others, this sends a signal not just to Assad. This sends an important

signal to the Russians, to the Europeans, and interestingly enough, it

sends a signal to the Chinese about the U.S. willingness to use force.

MATTHEWS: John, what kind of conversation would the president have with

Vladimir Putin before taking military action? Would we have a

conversation?

MCLAUGHLIN: I think he`d have to have a conversation. I absolutely think

so. It would be foolish, I think, not to have that conversation because

regardless of what he does, the Russians have to get out of the way.

MATTHEWS: Right, tactically. They have to remove themselves from the

target. Would he give away the target?

MCLAUGHLIN: There are channels that have been established for

deconflicting with the Russians.

MATTHEWS: Let`s take a look at this. We`re getting our first look inside

that dinner down there – there it is, the dinner in Mar-a-Lago. The

dinner in Mar-a-Lago with President Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago. Trump is

hosting him apparently to no effect yet. These are pool pictures from just

moments ago.

Let`s listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: And his incredibly talented

wife. A great, great celebrity in China. A great singer.

It`s an honor to have you in the United States. We`ve had a long

discussion already, and so far, I have gotten nothing, absolutely nothing.

But we have developed a friendship, I can see that. And I think long-term,

we`re going to have a very, very great relationship, and I look very much

forward to it.

(APPLAUSE)

Thank you all very much. Thank you.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: You just saw the Kremlin wall there, guys. You just saw Jared

Kushner there. At least in the way people are sitting at the table, he`s

above the salt.

STEELE: He`s above the salt.

MATTHEWS: What do you make of that? This Romanov family. They look

royal. There they are and it looks – I`ve been there once. It looks like

Versailles in that room. It`s all mirrors and gold gilded.

Michael, react.

MCLAUGHLIN: You know, I think this setting is what Trump is comfortable

in, and the comment he just made that I`ve gotten nothing, and I see I`m

going to have to build a relationship and a friendship speaks to why this

setting was important, why this was not in D.C. as opposed to being at Mar-

a-Lago, which is his playground, his backyard. And he can sort of set the

tone. He doesn`t have to deal with the pomp and circumstance that comes

with having an official visit in Washington versus, hey, just come over for

the weekend.

(CROSSTALK)

RASCOE: He likes the winter palace, yes, where he can hold court.

MATTHEWS: It`s very Romanov. It`s very regal, the setting. It`s not

republican in a lower case R setting. It just isn`t.

MCLAUGHIN: There`s two points here I think we have playing out. China`s

always the bad man, the boogeyman if you will in presidential campaigns,

since time immemorial. Once a president is elected, they come to their

senses and realize you`ve got to deal with – this is the most important

bilateral relationship we have in the world.

Second thing is, although all this is good-feeling now, it`s important to

remember that the president, by backing away from TPP, by throwing that

overboard, has basically opened up a vacuum that Xi has moved into in Asia

in ways that have our allies are very disturbed by the vacuum that we`ve

created here on that score.

STEELE: And China`s more than ready to fill it.

MCLAUGHLIN: They are filling it. They`ve got at least four different

initiatives that are coming in behind what we were doing with TPP,

including a regional economic initiative.

STEELE: It will be interesting to see if the president raises that

economic piece in the discussions this weekend because of –

MATTHEWS: A Vietnamese told my wife actually who was just over there, that

we fought the Americans for 20 years and the French, but we fought the

Chinese for a thousand years and we`re worried about them now.

MCLAUGHLIN: So are the Australians. So are the Koreans. So are the

Japanese. So are the Thais. So are the Singapores.

MATTHEWS: Well, a lot to talk about. Thank you, Mark Jacobson, who`s in

another location. John McLaughlin, thank you, Ayesha Rascoe of “Reuters”

and Michael Steele.

Let me finish tonight with our hope for our country. It is the presence

here in this land of people who quietly and with dignity show us how to do

a job and do it well. In professional sports, I think of Lou Gehrig,

Jackie Robinson, Cal Ripken. In business, it`s Warren Buffett and Michael

Bloomberg and too many to count. In space travel, it was the man buried

today at Arlington national cemetery, John Glenn, soft-spoken, fighter

pilot, test pilot, astronaut, United States senator.

I love the fact that the movie “Hidden Figures” paid tribute to the quiet,

firm, good will of the man who insisted on getting the OK before takeoff

from that African-American mathematician, the woman saluted so well in that

important film. And this is a culture, by the way, that gives much of its

attention to those who step out in front, ask us to hear them, and

generally make the story about them.

John Glenn made the story about this great country itself. He stood there

for all the people we used to call squares, those who show up, do the job,

don`t ask any more for themselves than what comes with doing the job. And

today, this man who sat next to us at all those Redskins games – yes, I`m

name dropping right now. What an honor that was. He was given the honors

of his country, honors he well deserved as the last taps were played for

him – the man who fought for his country and truly helped make it great.

