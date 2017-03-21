Hardball with Chris Matthews, Transcript 3/21/2017

Transcript:

Show: Hardball with Chris Matthews

Date: March 21, 2017

Guest: Matthew Rosenberg, Peter Emerson, Eli Stokols, Ruth Marcus, Terri

Sewell, David Leonhardt, Matt Schlapp



CHRIS MATTHEWS, HOST: Trump takes a fall.

Let`s play HARDBALL.

Good evening. I`m Chris Matthews in Washington.

Well, this is a city echoing from a bomb blast. We have a president`s

campaign under criminal investigation for dealing with a foreign adversary.

Historian Douglas Brinkley says there`s a smell of treason in the air. The

president is now naked to his enemies, condemned by the Federal Bureau of

Investigation for lying that President Obama had him wiretapped.

And who in the world`s going to believe him now? With the aroma of the FBI

investigation of his Russian ties engulfing the White House and the

condemnation of his false claim about wiretapping hanging over him, it`s a

fact that the president has squandered the credibility that comes with the

office.

By sticking to his charge that former president Obama had him wiretapped,

he now runs the risk of losing the measure of political capital he still

has left.

It appears Donald Trump is willing to dig his hole still deeper, however.

During the hearing yesterday that condemned him, the president`s official

Twitter account claimed, “The NSA and FBI tell Congress that Russia did not

influence the electoral process.” Oh. All this did was get Director Comey

to slam that claim right back where it came from

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. JIM HIMES (D), CONNECTICUT: I`ve got a tweet from the president and

hour ago saying, “The NSA and FBI tell Congress that Russia did not

influence the electoral process.” Is that accurate?

JAMES COMEY, FBI DIRECTOR: We`ve offered no opinion, have no view, have no

information on potential impact because it`s never something that we looked

at.

HIMES: The assertion that you have told the Congress that there was no

influence on the electoral process is not quite right.

COMEY: Right. It wasn`t – certainly wasn`t our intention to say that

because we don`t have any information on that subject. And that`s not

something that was looked at.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Well, today, when asked if this further kills the president`s

credibility, anyway, press secretary Sean Spicer stepped that very question

and said there`s nothing behind the allegations of collusion.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

QUESTION: Is there concern on the part of the White House about the

president`s credibility in that situation, that his own director is

correcting his tweets and what he`s saying in real time?

SEAN SPICER, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Well, I mean, let`s just be

clear. I mean, he was answering questions. At some point, there is a

distinction between an investigation that it goes into Russia`s involvement

in 2016 and this continued narrative that falsely tries to link the Trump -

- the president or the White House into any of it. They continue to see

that there is nothing there.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Well, this comes after the White House said yesterday that

collusion isn`t necessarily a part of that investigation, even though

Director Comey put it in the public record that it was.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

SPICER: When the people who have been briefed by the FBI about collusion

between individuals, the answer is, continues to be no. While you can have

an investigation, it doesn`t necessarily mean that you have to jump to the

conclusion that, Aha, it must be about the collusion between those two

things.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: As I said yesterday, we`re in Baghdad Bob territory. And while

the White House scrambles to limit the damage from Comey`s testimony, the

president tried avoiding questions altogether about the investigation

today.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

QUESTION: Mr. President you`re under an FBI investigation.

(CROSSTALK)

QUESTION: … part of the deal, Mr. President.

QUESTION: President Trump, what`s your response to the FBI investigating

campaign ties to Russia?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Well, joining me right now is Democratic congresswoman is Terri

Sewell of Alabama, who sits on the House Intelligence Committee. We saw

her yesterday. Matt Schlapp is a Trump supporter and chairman of the

American Conservative Union, and David Leonhardt is the op-ed columnist

with “The New York Times.” I want to get to all of you.

Congresswoman, thank you for joining us. I was watching yesterday. Let me

just get to the facts of how they have come to be today. The president`s

people are putting out – Spicer is putting out the word that, somehow,

Comey did not say that the president`s people are under investigation for

their possible ties to the Russians. I thought that was the main thrust of

the hearing yesterday, that that is, in fact, the truth.

REP. TERRI SEWELL (D), ALABAMA: Well, I think that Director Comey said

outright that they were investigating the coordination between Trump

associates and campaign associates and Russia. I think that that

definitely goes to the heart of that. And he`s definitely – he`s

definitely investigating it.

MATTHEWS: Matt, I don`t understand. What`s the opposition? How is there

any denial of what the FBI director put on the record yesterday?

MATT SCHLAPP, AMERICAN CONSERVATIVE UNION: Look, I…

MATTHEWS: It`s on the record. They`re investigating. He`s the only one

that knows what the FBI is doing. He says the FBI is investigating

possible criminal activity by the Trump crowd during the campaign in

dealing with the Russians. Isn`t that a fact?

SCHLAPP: I listened to his answer. And I know there`s two types of

investigations the FBI can get engaged on. One is espionage, the other is

personal criminal wrongdoing. I heard him answer that he`s doing both…

MATTHEWS: Yes.

SCHLAPP: … that this is not only a question about Russia…

MATTHEWS: Well, that`s right. So then you`re not challenging there is an

investigation.

SEWELL: No.

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: OK. Great.

SCHLAPP: … Russia`s influence and also what happened with the Trump

campaign.

MATTHEWS: Well, let`s go with this (INAUDIBLE) New York Times op-ed, by

the way, “All the president`s lies” (INAUDIBLE) front of me. David

Leonhardt states that “not every untruth deserves to be branded with the L-

word because it implies intent and somebody can state an untruth without

doing so knowingly.” But when it comes to President Trump, quote, “He lies

in ways that no American politician ever has before. He has lied about,

among other things, Obama`s birthplace” – think about that one – “John F.

Kennedy`s assassination” – think Ted Cruz`s father – “September 11 and

the people who supposedly cheered, the Iraq war, ISIS, NATO, military

veterans, Mexican immigrants” – you know, rapists – “Muslim immigrants,

anti-Semitic attacks” – you know, as said by people who are either Jewish

or liberals, all that to make them look bad.

Anyway, the unemployment rate – he`s wrong on that – the murder rate, the

Electoral College, voter fraud and his groping of women. I think, through,

David – I think he was honest about his groping of women.

DAVID LEONHARDT, “NEW YORK TIMES”: He initially was…

MATTHEWS: We heard him in the bus.

LEONHARDT: He initially was…

MATTHEWS: We heard honest statements there. We didn`t like them.

LEONHARDT: No. Right. He initially was, but he`s now since claimed that

he was lying, it was locker room talk. He`s now claiming he was lying

then, but in fact, the evidence suggests…

MATTHEWS: Well, let`s talk about the one that`s right there on the docket

right now, that he said that President Obama wiretapped him.

LEONHARDT: Yes. Well, I mean, that`s clearly false.

MATTHEWS: Where`d he get it from? Where`d it come from at dawn on a

Saturday morning when he started doing this thing on his tweeter? (sic) By

the way, if he didn`t have a tweet – I wonder if he`d be better off

without that thing.

LEONHARDT: Well, he might be, right, because we might not have had Comey

testifying yesterday if he wasn`t doing the tweets. Where we think it came

from is there was some reporting by a combination of a Web site called

HeatStreet, the BBC and “The Guardian” which was – we think was accurate.

Breitbart then took it, made it not so accurate, and Trump then took it

from there and claimed that Obama…

MATTHEWS: OK, let`s take a look at these tweets because I`m not going to

let them go away. I think this is an indelible spot on this guy. In his

series of tweets on March 4th, President Trump charged that former

president Obama tapped his phones in Trump Tower, during the campaign.

Director Comey, by the way, summarily debunked those allegations saying

neither the FBI nor the Department of Justice had any evidence to support

that. Let`s listen, from yesterday.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

COMEY: With respect to the president`s tweets about alleged wiretapping

directed at him by the prior administration, I have no information that

supports those tweets, and we have looked carefully inside the FBI. The

Department of Justice has asked me to share with you that the answer is the

same for the Department of Justice and all its components. The department

has no information that supports those tweets.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Well, Sean Spicer said yesterday that the president stands by

his allegation about Obama wiretapping him, and he today dodged a question

about whether the president will ever deliver the evidence he promised that

Obama wiretapped him.

Here he goes. Here`s Spicer.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

QUESTION: Can we expect the president to this week present evidence that

he was wiretapped by Barack Obama, or will he speak about it? Because he

didn`t mention it last night in his rally.

SPICER: Right. Well, let`s see how the week goes.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: You know, Congresswoman, I want to thank you on this, on getting

on the show tonight. But let me ask you about this presidential lie, if

you will. I don`t see any basis for it, do you why he said…

SEWELL: No.

MATTHEWS: … Obama wiretapped him? Where`d it come from? I mean why

does he say these things? Obama was born in Kenya. Where does he make

this stuff from? I mean, there`s never – anything – he says he`s got

reporters out in Hawaii. He`s got people digging up…

SEWELL: You`re exactly right.

MATTHEWS: … interesting – he just – and then he embroiders it with all

this nonsense about how he`s working this case. I`m out there learning

more. What do you thinks in his brain that makes him do this to Obama, who

was very, very nice to him, very cordial, gracious? Did he resent the fact

that Obama can be a gentleman? Is that what it – I can`t figure the

psycho part of this (INAUDIBLE)

SEWELL: I have no idea. I have no idea why he says it. But here`s what

we know from yesterday. It`s baseless, as well as destructive. I think

that what`s at the heart of his problem is that he`s lost credibility not

only withes American people, but also with other nations and our allies. I

think we really should focus on the fact that by giving such baseless

claims, he`s making himself really incredible and not believable when

things really matter.

MATTHEWS: Let`s me ask you, Matt, would you drop that if you were him? I

mean, at some point, you have to drop something. He keeps saying – I know

– Spicer`s got a terrible job. Spicer`s saying, Well, some day he`ll

release it. You know, I remember O.J. saying he`s going after the real

murderer. Nobody believed it. Whatever you thought about the LA police,

you didn`t think there was somebody he`s looking for out there. Nobody

believed that. So…

SCHLAPP: Nobody likes being under investigation, but the fact is the Trump

campaign is under investigation. The FBI is looking at Russia`s…

MATTHEWS: But what about the charge…

SCHLAPP: … involvement…

MATTHEWS: … of wiretapping by Trump?

SCHLAPP: What I…

MATTHEWS: He said – tell me which part of this is true. He said, Trump

said in his tweet, which we can have – it`ll be permanent, by the way.

These tweets are never going to go away.

SCHLAPP: You just – yes, never go away.

MATTHEWS: You can`t revise them. You can`t redefine them. He said

“President Obama wiretapped me, sick.” What part of that`s true? Is Obama

sick?

SCHLAPP: So far…

MATTHEWS: Did he wiretap him?

SCHLAPP: So far, we have no evidence that…

MATTHEWS: Any of it`s true!

SCHLAPP: … any of that is true.

MATTHEWS: Why`d he say it?

SCHLAPP: But let me just…

MATTHEWS: Why did he say it?

SCHLAPP: Because he believes that the Obama team surveilled the Trump

team, and he believes it went far back. And they believe – Chris, I got

to ask you a question back. If Russia was involved…

MATTHEWS: Who`s “they”?

SCHLAPP: If Russia was…

MATTHEWS: Who is “they”? Who besides Trump personally believes he was

wiretapped by the president?

SCHLAPP: I don`t know who did. That`s why…

MATTHEWS: Well, you said “they.”

SCHLAPP: Well, They have an investigation to find out the…

MATTHEWS: You said “they.” There are people who believe it. Do you

believe it?

SCHLAPP: I believe that there was an investigation going into the Trump…

MATTHEWS: Do you believe President Obama wiretapped President Trump?

SCHLAPP: No. No, I think…

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: Oh, it`s nice term. What do you believe?

SCHLAPP: No, I think – I think that Trump people were surveilled, and I

think we were reading about it…

MATTHEWS: By whom? By whom?

SCHLAPP: … in your newspaper…

MATTHEWS: By the FBI?

SCHLAPP: … on January 19th over the fact that – I don`t know what – I

don`t know what arm it was…

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: There`s the FBI. There`s the FBI.

SCHLAPP: There`s – there`s…

MATTHEWS: He denied it.

SCHLAPP: … the FBI, which reports to DOJ.

MATTHEWS: And he denied it.

SCHLAPP: That`s right. Then…

MATTHEWS: So you`re saying that Comey`s a liar.

SCHLAPP: No, I`m…

MATTHEWS: OK, who did it, then, if wasn`t the FBI?

SCHLAPP: Comey said that he has no evidence as of now.

MATTHEWS: And he said…

(CROSSTALK)

SEWELL: Comey also said that no president has the right do it, is what he

said.

(CROSSTALK)

SCHLAPP: No, he said you have to get – you have to go to a court…

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: Who can go to a FISA court except…

SCHLAPP: He said DOJ did not go. That`s what he said.

MATTHEWS: Well, then, what – why are you going around in circles

(INAUDIBLE) got any evidence that it happened?

SCHLAPP: Because – because…

MATTHEWS: Any evidence it happened!

SCHLAPP: Can I answer?

MATTHEWS: Sure.

SCHLAPP: There was…

MATTHEWS: That`s a nice – I know you all learn that at the leadership

council, but the fact is, you keep saying, Can I answer? I`ve asked you

three times. You won`t answer me.

SCHLAPP: There was…

MATTHEWS: What evidence do you have that the president ordered the wiretap

of this president?

SCHLAPP: As I told you, I don`t buy into the wiretap question. I think

the Trump people were surveilled, and that`s what we`ve been reading

about…

MATTHEWS: What do you mean by surveilled?

SCHLAPP: They – they used their devices – it`s not the old days where

you climb up a telephone pole.

MATTHEWS: Well, tell me…

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: Tell me what you mean.

SCHLAPP: We have these phones.

MATTHEWS: And what…

SCHLAPP: And they`re on, and that our government can listen to our phone

calls. You know that. That`s how Mike Flynn was…

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: What evidence do you have that it happened?

SCHLAPP: That`s how Mike Flynn was unmasked.

MATTHEWS: What evidence do you have?

SCHLAPP: I don`t…

(CROSSTALK)

SCHLAPP: I want to see the answers of this investigation.

MATTHEWS: You know what? If somebody accused me of wiretapping somebody,

I would take that seriously and I`d say either it`s true or it`s false.

You`re admitting that`s false. So you say there was some other

surveillance done by perhaps…

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: … or somebody else could have done it. But Obama did not –

David?

LEONHARDT: I think the thing to remember…

MATTHEWS: There`s no evidence. By the way, Comey made it so clear

yesterday. He said, I`ve checked with everybody else in the Justice

Department, so that includes Sessions people, nobody has any evidence of

President Obama seeking a FISA warrant to wiretap Trump. It never

happened! So they`re going in all these other directions. Yes?

LEONHARDT: There`s zero evidence of it and there`s lots of evidence that

the current president tells a lot of untruths, right? So put those two

together.

SEWELL: Absolutely.

LEONHARDT: I think the thing to remember is the Obama administration was

extremely small-c conservative with this Russia investigation. They knew

that the FBI was concerned about links between the Trump campaign and

Russia. And instead of going out and broadcasting that, Obama decided to

keep it quiet because he thought it would look partisan.

And so this notion that Obama was engaged in this aggressive campaign

against Trump just doesn`t fit with reality. If anything, Obama

underreacted to the potential ties between Russia and Trump…

MATTHEWS: OK, well, let`s take a look at this…

LEONHARDT: … rather than overreacted.

MATTHEWS: Here`s what`s going on right now. The White House right now,

the president and his people, are downplaying the campaign`s association

with several former aides whose involvement with Russia was scrutinized in

the hearing yesterday, including former campaign chairman Paul Manafort,

ousted national security adviser and former campaign adviser Michael Flynn,

as well as former campaign for political adviser Carter Page.

Here`s what Kellyanne Conway and Sean Spicer had to say today about that.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KELLYANNE CONWAY, COUNSELOR TO THE PRESIDENT: … in the case of Mr. Page

and Mr. Gordon, some others, that they really had very attenuated contacts

to the campaign that I managed for the last three months. I`ve spoken

directly with the president and other senior officials about this. He

doesn`t know these gentlemen. He didn`t work with them.

SPICER: Even General Flynn was a volunteer of the campaign. And then,

obviously, there`s been discussion of Paul Manafort, who played a very

limited role for a very limited amount of time. By the middle of August,

he was no longer with the campaign, meaning that for the entire final

stretch of the general election, he was not involved.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Never met the guy. Sergeant Schultz, I don`t know nuthin`!

Anyway, of course, Paul Manafort was the major – he was the chairman of

the campaign! I spoke to him at the convention! (INAUDIBLE) there I am

talking (INAUDIBLE) he was chairman of the – I know the guy was chairman

because that`s how he was introduced to me!

Let me go to the congresswoman. What is going on now in terms of denial

here? They`re all denying they know these guys. Nobody wants to know they

– admit they know Roger Stone. I know that problem. But everybody`s now

– I don`t know this guy. I don`t know Manafort. I don`t know Carter

Page.

And the thing I raised last night – I`ve never met a group that`s so busy

visiting Russia all the time. My God, it`s like they`re – it`s like

Paris, France, to these people! Oh, going to Russia this weekend. And now

Tillerson says, Got to go to Russia, can`t go to meet (ph) NATO. What is

this Russian thing that the Trump people have? They seem to always be

going over there!

SEWELL: Well, that`s exactly what – that`s exactly what our investigation

has to do. You know, it would be great if this president would apologize

to President Obama, but I know that he won`t. We need to just move on and

make sure that we do what the American people need us do, which is to

investigate the coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia and make

sure, most importantly, that Russian hacking, which frankly, what was said

yesterday that I heard repeatedly was that this could happen again. And so

the American people…

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: … by your.

SEWELL: … deserve to have us get to the bottom of this to make sure that

it never happens again.

MATTHEWS: What is this thing about the Russia – why are they so Russian-

oriented, these people? I mean, why does he know Manafort? Why does he

know Roger Stone? Why does he know Carter Page? Why are these people

constantly back and forthing with the Russians? What is this about?

SCHLAPP: We`re going to find out. That`s the…

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: You`re getting very clean on me now. You`re getting very clean

on me (INAUDIBLE) by the way, Bill Clinton once went to Russia.

SCHLAPP: Yes, he did.

MATTHEWS: And you guys…

SCHLAPP: We know about the passports.

MATTHEWS: I know.

(LAUGHTER)

SCHLAPP: Remember when leaks…

MATTHEWS: You never let him forget…

(CROSSTALK)

SCHLAPP: Remember when leaks…

MATTHEWS: … college trip!

SCHLAPP: Remember when leaks got you in trouble?

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: I think Bernie had his honeymoon over there. Anyway, thank you.

Different circumstance. I accept. Congresswoman, thank you so much.

Please come back again and again. And thank you, Matt Schlapp, for the

purposes you`re here, and thank you, David – I`m not going to say the

barrel (ph) – Leonhardt, thank you.

Coming up, the art of the deal. President Trump is threatening Republican

members of Congress to get behind his health care plan, the American Health

Care plan, or risk losing in 2018. Got (ph) a little tougher than that.

But as of tonight, Republicans just don`t have the votes in the House for

that vote Thursday night. Can Trump twist enough arms to get it through?

It`s always fascinating to watch.

Plus, as Trump`s nominee for the Supreme Court faces his first day of

questioning on Capitol Hill today (sic), we thought it would be a good time

to replay some of Trump`s attacks against judges and the judicial system in

this country. Judge Neil Gorsuch called those attacks by Trump

“disheartening.” How dainty.

Anyway, and the eyes of the world are watching and what they`ve seen in the

first two months of the Trump administration`s giving them real cause for

worry as the United States presidency shrinks in stature.

Finally, let me finish with “Trump Watch.” You`re going to like it, and he

won`t.

This is HARDBALL, where the action is.

MATTHEWS: Well, here`s another strange move that`s concerning our allies.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson plans to skip what would be his first

official meeting with NATO next month, instead skipping that meeting, and

according to a Stephanopoulos spokesman, Tillerson plans instead to travel

to Russia later in April for a series of unspecified meetings. There they

go to Russia again!

Congressman Eliot Engel, a Democrat from New York, called the move an

absolute disgrace, saying it won`t shake the confidence that the Trump

administration is quite (sic) too cozy with Vladimir Putin. I`d say.

We`ll be right back.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DONALD TRUMP (R), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We had a great meeting.

And I think we`re going to get a winner vote. We`re going to be – we`re

going to have a real winner.

It was a great meeting. They`re terrific people. They want a tremendous

health care plan. That`s what we have. And there are going to be

adjustments made, but I think we will get the vote on Thursday.

REP. PAUL RYAN (R-WI), SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE: President Trump was here to

do what he does best, and that is to close the deal. He is all in, and we

are all in to end this Obamacare nightmare.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Welcome back to HARDBALL.

That was, of course, President Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan in order

there, in unison, actually, this morning presenting an optimistic front in

their slog to win over skeptical members of their own party on the Trump-

Ryan health care plan.

President Trump visited Capitol Hill today to meet, as you saw there, with

House Republicans and sell the bill, the repeal and replacement plan. But

some conservatives say the repeal part doesn`t go far enough. And some

moderates think the replace part doesn`t go far enough.

I think that is about the order of things.

Here is more from Speaker Ryan himself.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RYAN: In this day and age, in this business, in politics, if you get 85

percent of what you want, that`s pretty darn good.

The president just came here and knocked the ball out of the park. He

knocked the cover off the ball and explained to our members how it`s

important to unify, how it`s important to work together, how we are

advancing our principles and we are doing what we told the American people

we would do.

This is our chance and this is our moment. It`s a big moment. And I think

our members are beginning to appreciate just what kind of a rendezvous with

destiny we have right here.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Wow.

“The Washington Post”`s Robert Costa reports Trump used both charm and

admonishment as he made his case today, reassuring skittish members that

they would gain seats in Congress if the bill passed, and singling out

Representative Mark Meadows, who is, of course, from North Carolina, the

chairman of the hard-line House Freedom Caucus, in front of his colleagues,

saying: “I`m going to come after you. But I know I won`t have to, because

I know you will vote yes.”

Well, Trump said, according to several Republican lawmakers who were at the

meeting.

Anyway, Meadows told reporters that he`s still in the no on the plan –

he`s going to vote nay, but wasn`t worried about the president`s threat.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

QUESTION: Are you worried, Mr. Meadows, that you will lose your seat, like

the president said, if you vote no?

REP. MARK MEADOWS (R), NORTH CAROLINA: You know, I serve at the pleasure

of the people of Western North Carolina. And when you serve at their

pleasure, it`s only those 750,000 people that can send you home, and it`s a

temporary job. And I have known that from day one.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: That`s pretty strong.

But Senate minority leader – Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also had a

warning for fellow Republicans. He told the Associated Press today: “I

would hate to be a Republican whose vote prevented us from keeping the

commitment we have made to the American people for almost 10 years now.”

Last night in Louisville, at another campaign-style rally, President Trump

looked at McConnell – looked to him for assurances.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Our senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell, where is he?

Come here, Mitch. Thank you, Mitch.

(CHEERING AND APPLAUSE)

TRUMP: How are you doing, Mitch? Hey, Mitch, we going to be OK?

Everything good? That health care is looking good? Good. Thanks, Mitch.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: He should have said Rover.

Anyway, Robert Costa is national political reporter for “The Washington

Post.” And Eli Stokols is the White House correspondent for Politico.

Robert, you`re up there. What is the vote? Are they going to get the 216

they need to pass this thing?

ROBERT COSTA, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: Leadership is expressing

confidence.

But I`m talking to a lot of these skittish members, and they`re still on

the fence. Some of my top sources in the House GOP tell me still 20 to 25,

maybe even 30 no`s. And that could mean failure for this package.

MATTHEWS: Well, what is this Bluto number of his, I`m going to get you

guys if you don`t vote for me? Could that backfire with the Freedom Caucus

Types?

COSTA: He has got a lot of them on edge.

MATTHEWS: Yes.

COSTA: They don`t like it. They don`t like this pressure from the

president. They know it was a veiled threat, delivered with a chuckle in a

private room this morning here at the Capitol.

But they know that this is someone who has attacked enemies in the past on

Twitter, can be relentless. And they don`t want that. So, the White House

is trying to soft-roll a lot of these Republicans, but at the same time

trying to get them in line.

MATTHEWS: You know – Eli, you know this business. And one thing Trump

said when he was going to come in, and came in, he was going to get rid of

the swamp.

But now you`re out there – they`re out there bidding for these five or 10

guys they need to win this thing. And they`re going to be seen doing it,

because these deals end up getting public.

ELI STOKOLS, POLITICO: Yes, easier said than done.

MATTHEWS: If they`re buying some off of members.

STOKOLS: Yes. And then Club for Growth still opposes this. Heritage

still opposes this. The politics for conservatives are totally confused

right now.

They`re trying to figure out…

MATTHEWS: Why would a guy want to vote for this, a member of Congress?

STOKOLS: Well, I mean, Republicans have been promising do this for six

years, so there are a lot of people sort of who look at the party as a

whole and do worry about going back to voters next November and saying, we

didn`t actually follow through on this.

But it`s very complicated for Republican members of Congress. They have

Breitbart on one, and which people thought was sort of behind this White

House, saying – threatening people who might vote yes on this bill. And

then you have Trump sort of glibly threatening people who might vote no.

It`s very confusing.

MATTHEWS: Which side – I always thought Steve Bannon was Breitbart. Who

is Breitbart now? Breitbart has broken with Bannon inside the White House?

STOKOLS: I don`t know if anybody really believes that, but, officially,

yes, that`s the party line.

I think it`s just the politics on the right are really confused. The lines

are blurred right now. And you heard Trump this morning. He`s so glib,

just the way he said, oh, it was great, it was a great meeting, we are

going to have a great bill.

But there`s no specifics. And I don`t know if he can sell this just with

sheer force of will, personality.

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: Let`s go back to Robert.

Let`s talk about your congressman from home. I don`t know how you vote or

if you vote at all. But Brian Fitzpatrick, what`s this guy – well, he`s

against it.

Barletta is the anti-immigrant guy from Pennsylvania. They`re two guys

you`re pretty familiar with.

COSTA: Sure.

MATTHEWS: They`re both against this bill. Why?

COSTA: Barletta is more of a hard-liner on immigration. But he comes from

an area where some of his constituents are on assistance. And they don`t

like some of the changes to Medicaid in this bill.

Brian Fitzpatrick, he`s a freshman. His brother was in Congress. Bucks

County, where I grew up, moderate Republicans, moderate Democrats in this

district, they like parts of the Affordable Care Act. And he knows that.

And that`s why he`s against it.

MATTHEWS: Well, his brother had health problems. People have health

problems regardless of how wealthy their district is.

Is the mood in that district up for replace and repeal? Can you tell? Is

that the mood of suburban, better-off districts like Fitzpatrick`s?

COSTA: There is some discomfort with the current law certainly in areas of

Bucks County.

But when I was traveling in Western Pennsylvania and Eastern Pennsylvania

in the last few months, you see a lot of support for Trump. The president

has a real base of support. He won Pennsylvania, first Republican to so

since `88.

But do they really want to change the current law? That`s a test for

Trump. He`s embraced Speaker Ryan`s ideology, and he didn`t run as an

ideological candidate.

MATTHEWS: Eli, put it together. What is the effect of the bad double days

he`s had now, being called out about a liar basically about his charge of

wiretapping by the former president, being caught now in an investigation,

a criminal investigation by the FBI about possible involvement with the

Russians?

How is that affecting – is there a connection here with this vote Thursday

night? Has he lost some of his pull?

(CROSSTALK)

STOKOLS: Well, you just see over the first 50 days of this presidency an

administration that has continued to lose credibility.

And you need credibility with members of Congress and with the American

people if you`re going to sell a major piece of legislation, not just to

the votes – the members that you need to vote on it, but also to the

public itself.

It`s unclear whether sort of he is going to be able to do that. And, as

far as threatening these members, they have to calculate it. They see a

president under investigation by the FBI.

MATTHEWS: Yes. I wonder if there`s a connection.

STOKOLS: He`s saying he`s going to force a primary next year. There are

questions whether he will even be president by November of 2018.

MATTHEWS: I know. I will have to be reading “The Wall Street Journal” to

find out all this information, Eli.

Anyway, thank you, Eli, for coming in, as always.

STOKOLS: Thanks, Chris.

MATTHEWS: And Robert Costa of the great “Washington Post,” which may well

be winning the newspaper wars as we speak.

Up next: Trump`s Supreme Court pick says the president`s attacks on judges

even to him is disheartening and demoralizing, but he still wants to be on

the court. That`s ahead, along with some of Trump`s greatest hits – they

really are hits – against the judicial system in this country.

This is HARDBALL, where the action is.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

NEIL GORSUCH, SUPREME COURT NOMINEE: A good judge doesn`t give a whit

about politics or the political implications of his or her decision,

decides where the law takes him or her fearlessly.

There is no such thing as a Republican judge or a Democratic judge. We

just have judges. When I became a judge, they gave me a gavel, not a

rubber stamp. And nobody comes to my court expecting a rubber stamp.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Well, he`s saying all the right things, isn`t he?

Anyway, Judge Neil Gorsuch is still in front of the Senate Judiciary

Committee as we watch, and the first day of questioning goes on as we

speak.

In fact, today, Judge Gorsuch, a Bush appointee, distanced himself from the

man who picked him this time, Donald Trump, who has a long history, of

course, of attacking judges.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: This is, in the opinion of many, an unprecedented judicial

overreach.

You don`t think this was done by a judge for political reasons, do you?

No.

Courts seem to be so political. And it would be so great for our justice

system if they would be able to read a statement and do what is right.

I listened to a bunch of stuff last night on television that was

disgraceful.

He has been so unfair. And I don`t want to call out a judge, but he`s been

so unfair. Now, maybe that will change. Maybe he will be fair. I would

say he should recuse himself.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Well, late today, for the first time publicly, Judge Gorsuch

responded to those attacks on the judgeships or the judiciary by the man

who appointed him.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GORSUCH: I know these people, and I know how decent they are. And when

anyone criticizes the honesty or integrity, the motives of a federal judge,

well, I find that disheartening. I find that demoralizing, because I know

the truth.

SEN. RICHARD BLUMENTHAL (D), CONNECTICUT: Anyone, including the president

of the United States?

GORSUCH: Anyone is anyone.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Joining me right now for more is Ruth Marcus, columnist with

“The Washington Post.”

Ruth, this is an interesting situation, because you can like that

performance, and you can say it`s perfect, but so much of this is dramatics

– high school dramatics. Everybody knows he has got a position on Roe v.

Wade. Everybody knows he has got a position on Heller and gun control and

a position on Citizens United.

We know he has all that in his head. And his job in about going after this

job is not to let any of it get out.

RUTH MARCUS, “THE WASHINGTON POST”: Well…

MATTHEWS: Isn`t that what the game is?

MARCUS: That is what the game is. And it`s a game that has been going on

for a long time, since Judge Bork.

MATTHEWS: So, what is the purpose of these hearings? To find out what you

can`t find out?

MARCUS: Well, in part, yes.

But I have been thinking about this a lot actually, because I have covered

a lot of these hearings. And I have always argued that, even though there

are – there are – look, there are things that he should not – questions

that he should not answer. There are questions that the senators probably

should not ask.

And there are reasonable things that you ought to be able to figure out

about a judge`s judicial philosophy. But they get increasingly good,

because they spend all their time watching their predecessor`s confirmation

hearings, at figuring out all the smart ways to evade answers.

MATTHEWS: The Sherpa teaches them how to do that.

MARCUS: Exactly.

MATTHEWS: That`s Kelly Ayotte, the former senator from New Hampshire.

She`s teaching him every moment what not to answer.

MARCUS: Sure. I can`t answer it because it might come before me. I can`t

answer it because it`s…

MATTHEWS: Well, let`s catch this question.

The chairman of the Judiciary Committee – he is not exactly a well guy –

Chuck Grassley, asked Judge Gorsuch`s about his views on Roe v. Wade, and

here`s what he got back.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GORSUCH: Roe vs. Wade, decided in 1973, is a precedent of the United

States Supreme Court. It has been reaffirmed. The reliance interests

considerations are important there. And all of the other factors that go

into analyzing precedent have to be considered.

It is a precedent of the United States Supreme Court. It was reaffirmed in

Casey in 1992 and in several other cases. So, a good judge will consider

it as precedent of the United States Supreme Court worthy as treatment of

precedent like any other.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Is that enough to convince a pro-choice senator this guy is not

going to change Roe v. Wade? Is that enough?

MARCUS: If your litmus test is, I need to know from you, Judge Gorsuch,

that you won`t overrule Roe, that is not enough.

But I have to say, that is a pretty darn good answer. He…

MATTHEWS: But pro-lifers aren`t going to like to hear that, what he said.

MARCUS: Pro-lifers are going to sort of say to themselves…

MATTHEWS: This is a game.

MARCUS: … look, we know, in his heart, that he doesn`t like Roe. We

know from what he`s written about euthanasia and assisted suicide that his

views about the sanctity and protection of human life, so we can intuit

that.

I actually don`t think – and I talked to some folks who have been at the

hearings who are not at all sure about whether he would actually vote to

overturn Roe. That is what Donald Trump promised as a candidate, but I`m

not sure.

MATTHEWS: Well, let`s watch. Here he is. Candidate Trump during the

campaign promised to appoint justices that would overturn Roe v. Wade.

Let`s watch him.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHRIS WALLACE, HOST, “FOX NEWS SUNDAY”: Do you want to see the court

overturn Roe v. Wade?

TRUMP: Well, if we put another two or perhaps three justice on, that`s

really what`s going to be – that will happen. And that will happen

automatically, in my opinion, because I am putting pro-life justices on the

court.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Well, Judge Gorsuch also was asked if he made that commitment to

the president. Let`s listen here.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R), SOUTH CAROLINA: Had you ever met President Trump

personally?

GORSUCH: Not until my interview.

GRAHAM: In that interview, did he ever ask you to overrule Roe v. Wade?

GORSUCH: No, Senator.

GRAHAM: What would you have done if he had asked?

GORSUCH: Senator, I would have walked out the door. It`s not what judges

do. They don`t do it at that end of Pennsylvania Avenue, and they

shouldn`t do it at this end either.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Did that look a little rehearsed?

MARCUS: I`m sure it was rehearsed.

MATTHEWS: It just looks like it an alley-oop play.

MARCUS: You would hold it against him if it wasn`t rehearsed.

But there was actually a fascinating moment later on, just about an hour or

so ago. Senator Blumenthal, I think, Democrat of Connecticut…

MATTHEWS: He`s not going vote for him.

(CROSSTALK)

MARCUS: He`s not going vote for him – said, did the subject of abortion

come up in your conversation with the president?

And he said, yes, it did. And he talked to me but how he was sorry he

didn`t get to win Colorado, that abortion was a divisive issue, that it was

kind of half and half dividing the country.

MATTHEWS: Yes.

MARCUS: And then he said he didn`t raise the question of Roe or overruling

it. And then he went on to talk about nuclear weapons and how our nuclear

arsenal was too old.

So, it was classic Donald Trump.

MATTHEWS: Meandering.

Anyway, thank you, Ruth Marcus with “The Washington Post.”

Up next: Here`s another casualty of the FBI director`s testimony

yesterday. The American presidency is shrinking in the eyes of the world.

The devastating headlines are taking a toll, and not just on President

Trump.

The Roundtable is coming up next.

And you`re watching HARDBALL, where the action is.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JAMES COMEY, FBI DIRECTOR: I truly believe we are a shining city on a hill

to quote a great American, and one of the things we radiate to the world is

the importance of our wonderful, often messy, but free and fair democratic

system and the elections that undergird it. So, when there is an effort by

a foreign nation state to mess with that, to destroy that, to corrupt that,

it`s very, very serious. It threatens what is America.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Welcome back to HARDBALL.

That was, of course, FBI Director James Comey stressing the danger that

Russia poses to America`s democracy itself. Yesterday`s hearing which

confirmed that the FBI is investigation whether there was any collusion

between the Trump campaign and Russia only added to the damage that the

controversy has surrounded the Trump administration so far and what it has

done to America`s standing in the world.

As “The Washington Post`s” Michael Gershon put it, “Foreigners see a

Darwinian nationalist framework for American foreign policy now, a

diminished commitment to global engagement, a brewing scandal that could

distract and cripple the administration and a president who often conducts

his affairs with peevish ignorance. Some will look at this spectacle and

live in fear. Others may see a golden opportunity.” They`re not the good

guys.

The worldwide consequences of President Trump`s actions came up multiple

times during yesterday`s hearing. Let`s watch it.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. ADAM SCHIFF (D), CALIFORNIA: Does it do damage to our relationship

with one of our closest intelligence partners for the president to make a

baseless claim that the British participated in a conspiracy against him?

ADM. MIKE ROGERS, NSA DIRECTOR: I think it clearly frustrates a key ally.

SCHIFF: The claim he made about wiretapping directed at Merkel refer to

something that came up in the context of the Snowden disclosures. Is it

helpful to our relationship with the chancellor or our relationship with

German intelligence to bring this up again in a public forum?

ROGERS: It certainly complicates things, but again, I`d like to think that

our relationship is such that we can deal and keep moving forward.

SCHIFF: What is – what is the Russian view of NATO? Do they like NATO?

Do they want to see NATO strong?

JAMES COMEY, FBI DIRECTOR: They don`t like NATO. They think NATO

encircles them and threatens them.

(END VIDEO CLIPS)

MATTHEWS: Succinct, wasn`t it?

Anyway, the sudden plunge in the stock market today may also signal that

the so-called Trump rally has run its course. We`ll see. We had to see

all this stuff, we never can predict, as investors second guess whether the

president has the credibility to deliver on his many important promises.

Joining me right now, “The New York Times`” Yamiche Alcindor, Matthew

Rosenberg, also of “The Times”, and “Huffington Post`s” Peter Emerson.

I want to go to Yamiche on this. Let`s talk about this.

I`m looking at the face right now in my imagination of Angela Merkel last

Friday sitting next to our president and his behavior that whole day. And

then I look upon this week and I think about, she`s picking up the paper

this morning and realizing that the FBI director said that he`s a liar,

that there was no wiretapping by his predecessor of him. She also sees

that FBI has him under criminal investigation with possible involvement

with the Russians, his campaign, during the campaign.

How does that add up? And then we see Tillerson skipping the NATO meeting

coming up and heading over to Russia. I went to a riff last night –

Russia, Russia, Russia, is the default place to go with this crowd.

Strange.

What do you think the world thinks? By the way, the leaders, what do they

think?

YAMICHE ALCINDOR, THE NEW YORK TIMES: I think the leaders are definitely

questioning the credibility of this president and thinking really hard

about how much political capital he has, and whether or not they`re going

to be able to see him as a leader, and whether or not they`re going to be

really be able to –

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: To check his word now?

ALCINDOR: I don`t – I think even before this that they had questions

about his word. I don`t think that this is the thing that questions it. I

mean, think about the way that he started his political career and think

about all the things that happened before he was elected. So I don`t think

that Angela Merkel somehow got – that was the moment that made her think,

oh, I can`t trust this guy. I think she probably walked into the White

House thinking that.

MATTHEWS: Nixon was a smart president. He did a lot of smart things and

then got in trouble. But he didn`t get in this situation until `74 when he

went to Alexandria, Egypt, and try to rally himself. This guy is in this

problem within the first 60, 70 days.

PETER EMERSON, THE HUFFINGTON POST CONTRIBUTOR: I think the real issue for

the leaders that I`ve been tracking, as you know, I do a lot of work

overseas, whether it`s Canada, China or Britain or Germany, they`re still

probing the front lines of Trumpville trying to figure out can they work

with him, can they benefit from him?

Because remember, the United States has played a leading role which seems

to be now a negotiated position. So, at this point, I`m not sure that the

leaders have really made up their minds. The local people I`ve talked to

from Brazil to Europe, to even Africa, all talk about how they are waiting

for the next kind of bizarre behavior, the next tweet.

One person said to me today, it`s sort of watching the new season of

“Celebrity Apprentice” at the White House.

MATTHEWS: Well, I wish it was that funny. It`s not.

EMERSON: Yes.

MATTHEWS: Matthew?

MATTHEW ROSENBERG, THE NEW YORK TIMES: You know, I think –

MATTHEWS: Worldwide impact of Trump`s behavior that last three or four

days. I think something very bad has been going on in terms of almost like

pushing the walls down around him like he`s just unhappy with what – he

didn`t look happy with Merkel, he didn`t know how to get out of – he can

just say look, I heard some things the reports were wrong. Move on.

He`s not a reporter. He`s counting on reports. He heard somehow that

Obama had wiretapped him. He should just say it was wrong. Move on.

He took seven years to say Obama was born in America. Get it over with.

Short circuit the baby.

ROSENBERG: It`s amazing. I mean, there are so many ways out of this, just

to say, look, we`re moving on, there was an ongoing investigation. We

don`t want to talk about it. I mean, they can get out of this in so many

different ways.

But that Tillerson decision is something that I think amid all the talk of

Russian investigations gets lost. If you`re one of the European leader,

they are looking around and thinking until maybe yesterday, OK, you know,

they say all this stuff, but NATO is NATO and they will stick through it.

But now the secretary of state is skipping a NATO meeting to go to Russia?

MATTHEWS: Do you know what they call that in crime novels?

ROSENBERG: Yes?

MATTHEWS: Returning to the scene of the crime.

ROSENBERG: I mean, it is one of the things that I think is freaking out

Europe.

MATTHEWSD: I don`t get it. I did a (INAUDIBLE) last night, Peter, I don`t

know if you saw it, I basically said there is something strange about this

party, this Trump crowd with all their connects starting with Manafort and

Stone and a whole bunch and Carter Page.

Guys, I knew a lot of these guys. I didn`t like a lot of them, but they

have these incredible ties with Russia and he seems to have an affinity for

that, too. He`s always talking positive about Putin.

EMERSON: Well, I think in going back through all of the tweets and all of

the comments he made about Putin, he clearly is slightly delusional because

on one hand, he says I never met him, on the other hand, he said, well, he

came –

MATTHEWS: He met him in a greenroom.

EMERSON: He met him in a greenroom, but that he sent a lovely gift and all

of this. I think we`re at the fundamental issue is fear and trust around

the world. In reading the headlines of newspapers on every continent,

people don`t know what the truth is anymore. And this –

MATTHEWS: Well, they know. They don`t know if he does.

EMERSON: Well, the general public around the world no longer knows just as

many of us here don`t what is fake news being propagated by state actors,

or worse of all, private mercenaries, hard to distinguish.

MATTHEWS: I`ve always believed that our basic journalism and major papers,

metropolitan papers and wire services used to be believed, because it is

put together by editors and reporters who are trying to tell the truth as

best a human being can do it.

EMERSON: And he`s undermining it.

MATTHEWS: I know. Anyway, not with me.

The round table is sticking with us. And up next, these three will tell me

something I don`t know.

MATTHEWS: Well, President Trump is addressing a meeting of the National

Republican Congressional Committee tonight, right now. That`s the group

responsible for electing Republicans to the House of Representatives. He`s

already threatened House Republicans, sort of, to get behind his Obamacare

repeal plan or else risk losing their seats come 2018.

Well, that vote right now is scheduled for Thursday. We`re going to see

what happens and we`ll be right.

MATTHEWS: We`re back with the round table.

Yamiche, tell me something I don`t know.

ALCINDOR: President Trump is meeting with the Congressional Black Caucus

and he has not really met with any leaders of the civil rights

organizations, so I think it`s going to be very interesting what he says

and they`re probably going to ask them –

MATTHEWS: When`s that?

ALCINDOR: It`s at 3:00 p.m. tomorrow.

MATTHEWS: Great.

ALCINDOR: I`m told that they`re going to be talking about the Muslim ban

and maybe answering the question about what black people have to lose. So,

yeah.

MATTHEWS: Well, he knows where he stands with those guys. Not a vote in

the room.

(LAUGHTER)

MATTHEWS: Matthew?

ROSENBERG: Remember the Trump, remember the tape, the hotel tape, the

salacious tape we all kind of heard about?

MATTHEWS: Oh, yeah, the – the bathroom break.

ROSENBERG: Exactly. So, allegedly somebody is running around Europe

claiming to have a copy and there are a bunch of wealthy Dems looking to

buy it. And I think the question is, are we going to get a revelation

here?

MATTHEWS: You mean the tape?

ROSENBERG: An actual tape.

MATTHEWS: Well, that`s –

ROSENBERG: Or are we going to end up with a rich liberal getting fleeced?

(CROSSTALK)

EMERSON: A top provider of cyber security, the U.S. government, including

Customs and Immigration Enforcement just told their employees that all of

their data – personal names, Social Security numbers, compensation was

stolen. The same way at the DNC.

MATTHEWS: OK. Yamiche, thank you. Thank you so much, Yamiche Alcindor

and Matt Rosenberg of “The New York Times” and Peter Emerson of “The

Huffington”.

When we return, let me finish with Trump Watch. You ain`t gonna like this

one.

You`re watching HARDBALL, where the action is.

MATTHEWS: Trump Watch, Tuesday, March 22, 2017.

Donald Trump wants the United States Senate to confirm his pick, Donald

Trump`s pick, for the U.S. Supreme Court. He wants Democrats to join

Republicans in giving his pick the 60 votes to override the expected

filibuster.

Let me suggest a very good reason not to let this happen – it`s not about

Trump`s pick, it`s about President Obama`s pick, the one Mitch McConnell

and his bunch decided did not even deserve a vote, did not even deserve a

hearing, did not even deserve the respect of someone nominated to this high

position. Just like McConnell decided in 2008 he was going to destroy the

Obama presidency at the get-go, decided he wanted to wait for the next

president to do business with. He decided eight years later that he would

bump Obama`s court pick from the line and wait for a pick by the next

president.

Well, this brand of bad politics has to stop. Since the Republicans aren`t

going to stop it, the Democrats have to. It`s not about being a sap or a

chump or any other word you call a person who gets taken and lets himself

or herself get taken again. It`s about starting to fix the system. A

president nominates a Supreme Court justice, the Senate deliberates on the

nomination. We will not get back to such respect if we let Trump exploit

the vacancy Mitch McConnell created. We cannot allow these two

opportunists to complete what we call in basketball the alley-hoop play –

one guy throws the ball high above the basket and the guy standing there

right underneath jams it in.

I don`t want to see Donald Trump stuff his nominee through the hoop. Why?

Because it`s not his turn. It`s Merrick Garland`s turn and everyone knows

it. Vote nay on Gorsuch, demand 60 votes and don`t give them to Trump.

It`s not this guy`s turn, it`s not his guy`s turn and all the charm and

dancing and Mr. Nice Guy is not going to change it.

It`s not about Gorsuch or even Trump, it`s about Mitch McConnell and the

brand of low-level politics he stands for. Get it?

That`s HARDBALL for now. Thanks for being with us.

“ALL IN WITH CHRIS HAYES” starts right now.

