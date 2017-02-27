Hardball with Chris Matthews, Transcript 2/27/2017

Transcript:

Show: Hardball with Chris Matthews

Date: February 27, 2017

Guest: Simon Marks, Greg Miller, Cornell Belcher, Matthew Belloni, Philip Rucker you, Indira Lakshmanan, Zeke Miller

CHRIS MATTHEWS, HOST: Eastern promises.

Let’s play HARDBALL.

Good evening. I`m Chris Matthews in Washington.

Well, tonight, with an FBI-led counterintelligence inquiry under way and

two congressional investigations just beginning, there are strong signs out

there that President Trump has ordered a preemptive strike on those probes

of his possible Russian connections.

We learned last week that Reince Priebus asked the FBI to knock down

stories about the reported communications between Trump aides and figures

in Russia. And how “The Washington Post” and Axios are reporting that the

administration`s pushback campaign went further. The White House also

enlisted CIA director Mike Pompeo, as well as the Republican chairs of the

House and Senate Intelligence Committees, Congressman Devin Nunes and

Senator Richard Burr, to counter and discredit those stories in calls with

reporters.

Well, in a press conference today, House chairman Nunes emphasized multiple

times that as of now, he hasn`t seen any evidence connecting the Trump

campaign to Russia.

REP. DEVIN NUNES (R-CA), INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE CHAIRMAN: We still have

not seen any evidence of anyone that`s – from the Trump campaign or any

other campaign, for that matter, that`s communicated with the Russian

government.

(INAUDIBLE) committee, we still don`t have any evidence of them talking to

Russia.

As of right now, the initial inquiries I`ve have made to the appropriate

agencies, I don`t have any evidence. I don`t have any evidence that would

– of – of any phone calls.

What I`ve been told is by many – by many folks is that there`s nothing

there.

We don`t have any evidence right now. The way it sounds like to me is, is

it`s been looked into and there`s no evidence of anything there.

There is no evidence that I`ve been presented of regular contact. If you

all have American citizens that you know were talking to Russian agents, if

you want to come to our committee, be a whistleblower yourselves and bring

me those names, I`d be interested in having them.

MATTHEWS: But Democrat say it`s premature to make any conclusions about

any potential connections to Russia. Here`s how the ranking of that

committee, Democratic congressman Adam Schiff, responded in a dueling press

conference later today.

REP. ADAM SCHIFF (D-CA), RANKING MEMBER, INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE: The

committee has reached no conclusion on whether the Trump campaign colluded

with Russia, Russian officials or any Russian contacts, nor could we. We

have called no witnesses thus far. We have obtained no documents on any

counterintelligence investigation. And we have yet to receive any

testimony from the FBI on the investigation of potential links between the

Trump campaign and Russia. So we`re not in a position to reach any

conclusions about that.

MATTHEWS: Well, this comes after the former Republican chair of the House

Oversight Committee, Congressman Darrell Issa of California, on Friday

called for a special prosecutor to lead an independent investigation.

REP. DARRELL ISSA (R), CALIFORNIA: You cannot have somebody, a friend of

mine, Jeff Sessions, who was on the campaign and who was an appointee.

You`re going to need to use the special prosecutor statute and office to

take – not just to recuse. That`s – you can`t just give it to your

deputy. That`s another political appointee. You do have to do that.

MATTHEWS: Well, here`s how the president reacted today when asked if he`d

support the appointment of a special prosecutor.

QUESTION: Do you support a special prosecutor on Russia?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Thank you, press. Thank you, press.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Thank you very much.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Thank you. (INAUDIBLE)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I haven`t called Russia in

10 years.

MATTHEWS: I didn`t hear the response. I`m joined right now by Democratic

senator Martin Heinrich of New Mexico, sits on the Senate Intelligence

Committee and yesterday called for a subpoena of the president`s tax

returns.

You know, I never heard people say – I guess before the Watergate

investigation, you could say there was no evidence of a cover-up, and then

it turns out there was lots of evidence once you went and looked for it.

How do these chairs of these intelligence committees, House and Senate,

both Republicans, say there`s nothing there when they haven`t even

investigated it yet? What do they mean by “there`s nothing there”? Of

course there`s nothing there. You haven`t gotten it yet. Your thoughts,

Senator.

SEN. MARTIN HEINRICH (D-NM): Oh, I think you`re exactly right. We have to

do an investigation, and I think the American people are expecting us to do

that. When you step back from this issue, it`s really about, you know, the

fact that Russia had their thumb on the scales of an American election.

That is something we should never accept. I don`t think the Russians do

this to help the Republicans or the Democrats. They always do it to help

the Russians, and we should get to the bottom of it.

MATTHEWS: What do you think you can find out – I know you`re making a

heroic effort to get his tax returns. The president keeps saying that he`s

under – he`s being audited, or whatever that cover is. Nobody really

believes that. But as long as he keeps saying, I`m being audited, I can`t

release my returns, how do you get them?

HEINRICH: Well, on the Intelligence Committee, If we were to subpoena

those tax returns, they would not be open to the public. I think this is a

fully appropriate way to follow the money and see if there are issues here

that are broader than what we know as yet. And as you said, until we

actually do the work of investigating, we`re not going to know what the

answer is.

MATTHEWS: Well, he keeps saying things like – his defense is either

really broad or very specific, the president. He either says, you know, I

didn`t talk to intelligence officials per se, although most intelligence

people don`t call themselves intelligence officials. They`re in deeper –

some kind of background undercover. And secondly, he`ll say things – I`ve

never done any business in Russia, when we know he had the Miss Universe

context over there. So that can`t be true. He`s had – Paul Manafort

certainly had dealings in Russia and in Ukraine.

We know facts. And yet he has these sweeping denials. What do you think

of that?

HEINRICH: Well, I think if you look at the language that gets used

oftentimes in the current debate, you hear words like “infrequent” or

“inconsequential.” I think words mean things, and the fact that they`re

using qualifiers like that makes me want to get to the bottom of this.

MATTHEWS: Why do you think the White House has gone out – there`s Sean

Spicer, Reince Priebus – they`ve gone out and talked to the FBI director,

the CIA director, the chairs of the two Intelligence Committees, asking

them to call the press and tell them how there`s nothing to it? What do

you make of that? And why would they do something like that, if there`s

nothing to hide?

HEINRICH: I don`t know why they`re doing that, but I can tell you it`s

completely inappropriate. And the American people expect our Intelligence

Committees to conduct fair and impartial investigations. And as soon as

you have collusion between the chairs and the White House trying to spin

news stories, or for that matter, selectively leak information while

they`re condemning leaks on the other hand, I think that`s a real problem.

MATTHEWS: What do you think about the White House, the way they`ve been

doing this? Spicer, the press secretary – he`s got a tough job. We all

know that. But he`s out there telling people, I want to see all your

phones to make sure – he`s collecting the phones in a big pile and asking

the people to let him examine the phones to see if they`re leaking

anything. And of course, then he says, Don`t leak the fact that I`m asking

you through your phones to see if you`re not leaking, and then we

immediately read about the fact he`s collected all the phones.

This is – this is a gang that can`t shoot straight even when it comes to

cover-up.

HEINRICH: There`s a little bit of a…

MATTHEWS: Or investigations. What do you make of it?

HEINRICH: There`s a little bit of a Keystone Kops…

MATTHEWS: Yes, I was thinking of that.

HEINRICH: … aspect to that. That said, you know, there`s a lot of

blaming the fire alarm instead of dealing with the fire. And I think as a

member of the Intelligence Committee on the Senate side, I think we need to

get to the bottom of this, get the facts, establish what they are, and if

necessary, declassify them and share them with the American people so that

we can address the root issues and not who`s leaking what or when.

MATTHEWS: You are great, Senator. You`re one of the best people I`ve had

on this show ever because you answer the questions. You do not do anything

else but – and I like that! It`s called…

HEINRICH: It`s the down side…

MATTHEWS: … question, answer!

HEINRICH: … of being an engineer instead of an attorney, I think.

(LAUGHTER)

MATTHEWS: Thanks so much. Well, maybe that helps.

HEINRICH: Thank you.

MATTHEWS: You know – you know how to get to the important parts. Anyway,

thank you, Senator Martin Heinrich of New Mexico.

In his briefing today, by the way, press secretary Sean Spicer, the

aforementioned – he questioned the need for a special prosecutor and

effectively said there`s nothing more to investigate when it comes to their

involvement with Russia. Here he is.

QUESTION: Should there be a special prosecutor? Darrell Issa`s called for

a special prosecutor to look into this.

SEAN SPICER, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Right. And I – and I guess my

question would be a special prosecutor for what? I think that Russia`s

involvement in activity has been investigated up and down. So the question

becomes, at some point, if there`s nothing to further investigate, what are

you asking people to investigate? I mean, Chairman Nunes spoke very

clearly today when asked over and over and over again about elevis (ph) and

said that he has seen nothing that leads him to believe that there`s there.

(sic)

MATTHEWS: Joining me right now is Robert Costa. He`s national political

reporter with “The Washington Post” and an MSNBC political analyst. Greg

Miller covers the intelligence community for “The Washington Post” and is

right on this story. And Simon Marks is a chief correspondent with

“Feature Story News.”

I want to go to Robert. What do you make of this way – I mean, I`m

watching poor Sean Spicer there on the nannycam, basically being watched

every minute by the president, and the president clearly wants Spicer and

he wants Priebus to go out and tell top intelligence officials to quash

this story before it starts.

What do you make of it, as a technique politically because we all know

about it now. There are no secrets. We know he`s trying to shut down any

interest in his Russian relations, such as they were.

ROBERT COSTA, “WASHINGTON POST,” MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: It`s not only a

message to the media, it`s a message to these congressional Republicans.

Nunes from California is certainly a major ally for the White House. He`s

out in front defending the administration.

But the bigger question, Chris, is what are these Senate Republicans going

to do, Senator Burr, others on the Intelligence Committee who are moving

forward with an investigation on Russia? These – the view of the White

House has not stopped those investigations from moving forward.

MATTHEWS: So it`s happening. Let me go to Greg. You`re right on top of

the story, Greg. This – where`s it going, this story?

GREG MILLER, “WASHINGTON POST”: Well…

MATTHEWS: What`s the mars (ph) word (ph) for you?

MILLER: Well, I think the – you know, as Robert just alluded to, the big

question now is what happens now to these investigation? There`s been a

lot of effort by Republicans and the White House to keep these

investigations confined to these two committees and under that sort of

control. And you know, the appearance that these chairmen are operating

with the White House to some degree makes it harder to keep that contained

and fend off that pressure to have an independent investigation that`s more

bipartisan.

MATTHEWS: These – these – Select Committees on Intelligence – they`re

called select committees. They`re supposed to be non-partisan, right?

They`re not supposed to be part of the leadership.

MILLER: Yes, by tradition, they are supposed to be very bipartisan. And

in fact, they have been through much of their history. They`ve become

increasingly partisan over the past 10 years or so.

MATTHEWS: It`s very had to say there`s nothing there.

SIMON MARKS, “FEATURE STORY NEWS”: It`s impossible (INAUDIBLE)

MATTHEWS: Well, explain that because everybody watching this program, or

programs like it, keep up with news, and one of the bits of news that we

picked up during the campaign – Russia had its finger, or its big, fat

thumb on the scale for – against Hillary. At least that we know. We

don`t know if they wanted Trump, they certainly didn`t want Hillary.

MARKS: You can`t say there`s nothing there if you haven`t answered three

basic questions. Why did you keep national security adviser Michael Flynn

in place, in high classified meetings, two-and-a-half weeks after you were

told he was a national security risk?

Why haven`t you shown the public not just the outside cover of Michael

Cohen`s passport, Donald Trump`s personal lawyer, but the inside pages so

people can see where he went and when he went there?

And thirdly, if you don`t turn over the tax returns, it will be impossible

to know whether the Trump organization of Donald Trump personally in any

way benefited from the 19.5 percent of Rosneft, the Russian state oil

company, which has somehow disappeared?

MATTHEWS: Do have evidence that he had a piece of that?

MARKS: Well, it`s a question. We don`t have – we don`t have evidence-

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: What makes you think that?

MARKS: Well, we know that 19.5 percent of Rosneft was sold to a mystery

buyer or was passed on to a mystery recipient. There are questions about

that that have to be answered before you can say there`s nothing here

(INAUDIBLE)

MATTHEWS: OK, well, Politico reports that in an effort to plug the many

leaks coming out of the White House – here they are – Sean Spicer held an

emergency meeting last week. Quote, “Staffers were told to dump their

phones on a table for a phone check to prove they had nothing to hide.

Spicer also warned the group of more problems if news of the phone checks

and the meeting about leaks was leaked to the media.” Well, that didn`t

work. We`re talking about it.

Robert, Trump must be either going wacky now because this isn`t the way the

press handled him in New York City, where he worried about getting in Page

Six of “The New York Post,” had these business relations with the press,

and that was it. Now he`s got people in his White House staff he doesn`t

trust, doesn`t trust his press office, doesn`t trust the FBI, doesn`t trust

the – anybody, it seems. Everybody`s circling him, as he sees it. How

does Trump adjust to this?

COSTA: It`s an impossible task for Sean Spicer, for the president – what

they don`t recognize, perhaps, is that this whole town, Washington,

especially those on Capitol Hill, Republicans and Democrats, are talking 24

hours a day, it seems, to the press, background, on the record. Everyone`s

talking about what`s going on inside of this White House.

So you may have a meeting, where you put phones on the table in the

communications office and try to plug the leaks, but this is a bigger ship

than that.

MATTHEWS: But behind it – you know, behind that public display of lack of

trust is a boss. Everybody thinks politics is complicated. It`s as simple

as where you go to work, whatever your job. You have a boss to please.

And the boss here is one guy elected by the American people, the Electoral

College – we got to be careful here – and you`re worried about him

because he`s (INAUDIBLE) What`s going on? Who`s leaking? Spicer, get in

here! Who`s leaking this stuff (INAUDIBLE) is it somebody in your shop?

Well, now we know it is because the only people that knew about the phones

being collected were people in the shop whose phones were collected. I

don`t want to give away your sources, but maybe they`re that close, but

this president getting much more than Nixonian here.

MILLER: (INAUDIBLE) you raise the point (INAUDIBLE) in New York, he was a

boss, a complete boss of an organization. But here when you`re boss of the

federal government, I mean, you have entities like the CIA and that FBI

that are part of your administration, part of the executive branch, but

they also have a certain degree of autonomy…

MATTHEWS: Yes.

MILLER: … and independence, and they`re supposed to. And so when you

try to enlist them to do your bidding for you on a sort of a PR campaign,

it just compromises their integrity.

MATTHEWS: He sees this as PR, doesn`t he.

MARKS: Look, I think…

MATTHEWS: He sees everything as PR.

MARKS: Absolutely, but the problem he`s got is not just with the press and

it`s not just with the Democrats. It`s with Darrell Issa, based on what he

said on Friday. It`s with…

MATTHEWS: Well, he`s running for the hills, Issa! He`s worried about his

reelection, too.

(CROSSTALK)

MARKS: … George W. Bush on “TODAY”…

MATTHEWS: That was impressive.

(CROSSTALK)

MARKS: … saying…

MATTHEWS: What do you make of…

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: What do you make of W coming out and making a pro-1st Amendment

argument?

MARKS: A pro-1st Amendment argument, as well, and saying that he believes

that where there is smoke, there should be an investigation. So as much as

the White House and Sean Spicer today said again and again and again…

MATTHEWS: Yes.

MARKS: … Absolutely nothing to see here, stop digging, the problem

they`ve got is there are some Republicans now digging…

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: History`s teasing me right now, isn`t it? We`re going to start

singing the praises of W? I mean, is it – it`s teasing. It hasn`t gotten

me yet. Anyway, I`m going to hold off on that one before I start saluting

that guy.

Anyway, Robert Costa, thank you, as always. And Greg Miller, thank you.

Great reporting. You are at the heart of this story, reporting, and Simon

Marks.

Coming up, Democrats pick their path forward, and the Bernie Sanders wing

falls short again. Can the new party chairman of the Democratic National

Committee, Tom Perez, unite Democrats to defeat Trump next time? Because I

think that`s what the Democrats want to do.

Plus, nightmare at the Oscars. Why did Warren Beatty, one of the great

stars of Hollywood, get handed the wrong envelope at last night`s – boy,

that was Murphy`s law last night, snafu of all times.

Anyway, then President Trump made the media his number one enemy. Now some

top Republicans, including, as we mentioned, former president George W.

Bush, are fighting back.

Finally, let me finish with “Trump Watch” tonight. And by the way,

tomorrow night, MSNBC will have complete coverage or President Trump`s

address to a joint session of Congress starting at 8:00 Eastern. I`ll be

joined by Brian Williams and Rachel Maddow for the president`s speech.

And then, after the speech, join me for a special late night edition of

HARDBALL. I`m going to have – what a cast, what a cast – Bill Maher,

Michael Moore, Kathy Griffin – wow, that`ll be something – Rob Reiner,

Bradley Whitford (ph) and Nancy Giles. They`re are all going to be talking

about what they thought of the president`s speech. You saw their pictures

there. It is a great line-up, so get some sleep tonight. They`re going to

have some interesting reactions to Trump`s speech tomorrow night at

midnight. And that`s HARDBALL late night tomorrow night at midnight

Eastern, only 9:00 o`clock out West.

This is HARDBALL, where the action is.

MATTHEWS: Let`s take a look at President Trump`s latest job approval.

According to our NBC, our new NBC/”Wall Street Journal” poll, 44 percent

approve the president`s doing (sic), versus 48 percent who disapprove.

That doesn`t surprise. That`s the lowest start, however, for a new

president in the history of our NBC/”Wall Street Journal” polling.

Then again – put this in context – 44 percent is higher than his polling

right before the election. I still think Trump people don`t speak openly

to pollsters.

And look at how his numbers, however, compare and how they break down

ideologically. 86 percent of Republicans – about 9 out of 10 – approve

the job Trump`s – that`s Republicans, almost 9 out of 10. And an equal

amount, another 9 out of 10, 86 percent of Democrats disapprove. This is a

partisan atmosphere.

As for the independents voters, this is one (INAUDIBLE) tell you the tie-

breaker. Trump`s underwater with them, 38 percent approve and 47 percent -

- so he`s worse off, you know, among independents than you`d think.

Anyway, we`ll be right back after this.

DONNA BRAZILE, FORMER DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL COMMITTEE CHAIRMAN: It is my

great honor – it is now my honor – it is my honor now to present the

gavel to the next chair of the Democratic National Committee to Mr. Tom

Perez.

Mr. Perez, congratulations.

(CHEERING AND APPLAUSE)

MATTHEWS: Welcome back to HARDBALL.

That was outgoing chair Donna Brazile announcing the new leader of the

Democratic National Committee over the weekend, former Labor Secretary Tom

Perez, the first Latino leader of the Democratic National Committee.

Anyway, the contest for party chair turned into proxy war, you might say,

between the Obama-Clinton wing – how is that for a wing – of the party

represented by Mr. Perez and the Bernie Sanders wing, which backed

Minnesota Congressman Keith Ellison.

And, at times, it turned contentious. Politico reported that New York

Congressman Greg Meeks, a DNC voting member, was repeatedly threatened by

supporters of Ellison and Sanders with a primary challenge if he backed

anyone else.

Well, Perez, however, had a big hand to pay, former President Barack Obama,

who, along with Joe Biden – quote – “called DNC members himself to push

for his former labor secretary.”

In sign of unity, however, Perez named Ellison his deputy.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. KEITH ELLISON (D), MINNESOTA: If you came here supporting me, if

you`re wearing a Keith T-shirt or any T-shirt, I`m asking you to give

everything you have to support Chairman Perez.

(CHEERING AND APPLAUSE)

TOM PEREZ, DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL COMMITTEE CHAIRMAN: We will all be able to

say, whether you`re sitting here, whether you`re sitting outside, or

whether you`re sitting you`re looking on across America, we will all be

able to say the united Democratic Party led the resistance, ensured that

this president was a one-term president and elected Democrats across this

country from the school board.

(CHEERING AND APPLAUSE)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Well, progressives saw the 2016 election results as an

opportunity to move the party further to the left. And now that the

Sanders and Warren wing, if you will, has been dealt another blow at party

control, what will progressives do next? Great question.

Cornell Belcher is a pollster who worked for President Obama. And former

Vermont Governor Howard Dean is former chair, of course, of the DNC. He`s

also an MSNBC political analyst.

I find him a fascinating guy to try to figure out.

Governor, you were rooting for Buttigieg, the young mayor of South Bend,

Indiana. And I thought he was a fascinating guy. I didn`t endorse him,

like somebody people did. I don`t think we should be endorsing people in

this kind of position, but I did mind him interesting. Has youth lost out,

just to get that part out of this thing?

HOWARD DEAN, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: Youth hasn`t lost out.

The problem is the Democratic Party has lost out, not because Perez is a

bad choice. I think he is great. He is a progressive. I would have

supported Keith if I had had a vote, once Pete Buttigieg was out, because I

really think we need change.

Here is the problem with the Democratic Party. The base of the Democratic

Party was in the airports all over America, with the women`s march, and in

these town meetings. And the DNC is completely divorced from all that.

And that`s what they have got to rebuild.

You can`t just do the 50-state strategy anymore. Now you have got to do a

50-year strategy. This first global generation that is out there that

supported Barack Obama twice and Hillary Clinton, they are not Democrats.

They vote in the presidentials. They don`t vote in the down-ballot races

and they don`t vote in the off elections, which is one of the reasons we`re

in such bad shape.

And Tom Perez has got a really big job. First of all, he`s got to rebuild

the Democratic Party. And, second of all, he`s got to figure out how to

reach out and bring these people into institutional politics, which they

don`t really want to do right now.

MATTHEWS: Well, let ask you, Cornell, where is the big – if you have to

just slice the pie right now and said the outsiders, the youth, the

minorities maybe, and they have a different vision of what the Democrats

should stand for, as opposed to the people in the inside who raise money,

the usual people that have been running the party for years.

What are their issues? Let`s talk about foreign policy. Are people

younger, outsiders, more on the left, more against war? How would you

describe them? Are they more skeptical about military involvement? Give

me some areas.

CORNELL BELCHER, FORMER OBAMA CAMPAIGN POLLSTER: Well, first of all, I

always worked for Howard Dean before I worked for Obama.

I think we are making too much of the ideological rift. The truth of the

matter is…

DEAN: I agree.

MATTHEWS: You mean I`m wrong? You mean I`m wrong to ask the question?

BELCHER: Yes. Well, I think it`s missing the point, because there`s not

15 cents worth of difference ideologically from a policy standpoint from

where Congressman Ellison is and where Perez is. So, this ideological

purity test, I think we are missing the picture here.

I think there`s a segment of the left here who wants these ideological

litmus tests, but they are missing the bigger picture. Right now, as we

talk, you know what Jeff Sessions is doing? He`s pulling the U.S.

attorney`s office out of the Texas voter identification.

So, we have our communities under siege right now.

(CROSSTALK)

BELCHER: These are the issues.

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: OK. But I think that`s ideology. I think either you care about

voter rights or you don`t.

BELCHER: No, because you know what? Perez is going to fight for voter

rights. Ellison is going to fight for voter rights.

MATTHEWS: Oh, I thought you meant there`s a more conservative part of the

wing that wasn`t even in the running here.

BELCHER: But we do need a big tent party.

Governor Dean was the most successful chairman in modern history, but it

wasn`t about ideology.

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: Look, Governor, I was for you back when you ran for president

overwhelmingly – everybody knew it – because you were the only guy that

came out there and came out against a bad war. And you said it was a bad

war.

All the establishments candidates, worried about raising money, and being

all scared to death like rabbits that are going to be accused of not being

patriotic, all backed a lousy war. You stood out and said it was a bad war

when you ran.

And I just think the other issues, voter identification and the issue of a

person`s right to vote in this country – and it`s your right to vote. And

anything that stops you from voting is wrong.

And I do think these are passionate issues. And I`m with those two issues,

not every single left-wing turn of the party, but those two. And I think

they do matter.

Is it ideology or is it – what is it? I think the outsiders want a

change. They`re sick of the regulars, because they support wars and they

don`t really get angry about voting – stealing of the right to vote by

people – minorities and other people.

(CROSSTALK)

DEAN: Chris, Chris, this is now how first globals think. When they are 35

years old, 30 years old, they don`t think ideologically.

You`re right about the issues. But they don`t see this as a right/left

thing. They see this an establishment, old generation, old top-down stuff

vs. grassroots organization.

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: How come Bernie is the youth – obviously, it`s ideology because

a lot of young people like Bernie.

DEAN: No. Obama – they all voted for Obama too.

They voted for Bernie because Bernie told it like he saw it was, and he`s

an authentic person. These kids are not as left as the hard-core Bernie

people. But they`re happy to support Bernie, because Bernie is a fresh

voice telling the truth.

But what I`m trying say here – and I think Cornell has got his finger –

and I will turn it over to him, because he`s the pollster. This generation

is not like our generation. It`s not polarizing.

We think they are left because they believe in social justice and fairness.

But the truth is, they want to rebuild society in their image, not our

image.

MATTHEWS: I want to rebuild the country. I don`t know. Somebody said the

other day, don`t ever say the word infrastructure. I don`t like the word,

but I do want to rebuild the country. And I think that`s a unifying thing

for Democrats, because I think, in the end, the Republicans won`t do it.

DEAN: I agree.

BELCHER: It`s some big, unifying values. And I think what the party must

become is more values-based.

When Democrats – and this is what chairman Dean did very well. When

Democrats put their values first, we can go and compete anywhere. And I

think that is what the Democratic Party has to be less transactional, more

transformative.

MATTHEWS: You know what I think youth is, Governor? It`s riding the

Vamoose Bus from New York to Washington. It`s about 25 bucks. And it`s a

lot cheaper than Amtrak and anything else and certainly cheaper than owning

your own car. And it`s loaded with millennials.

Anyway, the president was up and tweeting over the weekend – that was a

little push for Vamoose – about the DNC race, saying: “The race for DNC

chair was of course totally rigged. Bernie`s guy, like Bernie himself,

never had a chance. Clinton demanded Perez.”

Well, here`s how chairman Perez reacted to that nonsense.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PEREZ: Congressman Ellison and I got a good kick out of that, Donald Trump

up again in the morning tweeting about us.

You know, our unity as a party is our greatest strength. And it`s his

worst nightmare. And, frankly, what we need to be looking at is whether

this election was rigged by Donald Trump and his buddy Vladimir Putin.

And I`ll tell you, having Jeff Sessions oversee such an investigation, it`s

really unfair to any foxes across America to say that would be the fox

guarding the henhouse.

We need an independent investigation, because that is a serious, serious

issue.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Sometimes I think the Democratic Party is the anti-Trump party.

And it`s got to be more than that. It`s got to be more than that. We got

to get something. We got to look out for this country, not just look out

for dumping that guy, because he`s going to be around for four years. We

just got to make the best of it and pursue the right goals.

Anyway, Cornell, thank you. You know so much.

Howard Dean, governor, thank you.

And newly minted DNC chair Tom Perez will be our guest here tomorrow night

on HARDBALL. We go for the winners around here. We get the big ones. And

he`s the winner. He`s going to be here at 7:00 Eastern tomorrow night.

We`re going to get ready for the president`s speech with him. He will give

us the preview.

And the Senate has just now voted to confirm Wilbur Ross as President

Trump`s commerce secretary. Wow. Anyway, voting continues out there. And

Ross will be sworn in tomorrow.

Up next, how did it happen? That`s what everybody wants to know about

something that really is kind of an embarrassment for a great man, Warren

Beatty. Somebody gave him the wrong envelope. What`s the problem? You

only got one job, hand him the envelope for best picture. And they gave

him the best actress award question.

Unbelievable, how somebody can – well, that is an awful thing to do. The

guy is already probably miserable.

This is HARDBALL, where the action is.

MATTHEWS: Welcome back to HARDBALL.

The past few months have been one surprise after another, from Donald

Trump`s shocking win, to the Patriots` incredible Super Bowl comeback.

But last night`s unprecedented mistake at the Academy Awards still felt

surreal, like we were being told Hillary Clinton won, and then two minutes

later, the winner was Donald Trump instead, of vice versa.

Well, let`s see watch did happen last night when “La La Land” was

mistakenly named best picture of the year.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

WARREN BEATTY, ACTOR: And the Academy Award for best picture…

FAYE DUNAWAY, ACTRESS: Come on.

“La La Land.”

(CHEERING AND APPLAUSE)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Matt Plouffe, you kicked this off. And, Damien

Chazelle, we`re standing on your shoulders. We lost, by the way, but, you

know…

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I`m sorry. No, there`s mistake. “Moonlight,” you guys

won best picture. This is not a joke. This is not a joke.

I`m afraid they read the wrong thing.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This is…

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This is not a joke. “Moonlight” has won best picture.

“Moonlight,” best picture.

(CHEERING AND APPLAUSE)

JIMMY KIMMEL, HOST: This is very unfortunate, what happened. Personally,

I blame Steve Harvey for this.

(LAUGHTER)

KIMMEL: I would like to see you get an Oscar anyway. Why can`t we just

give out a whole bunch of them?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I`m going to be really proud to hand this to my friends

from “Moonlight.”

KIMMEL: Warren, what did you do?

(LAUGHTER)

BEATTY: I wanted to tell you what happened.

I opened the envelope and it said: “Emma Stone, La La Land.”

That`s why I took such a long look at Faye and at you. I wasn`t trying to

be funny.

(LAUGHTER)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Thank you to the academy. I don`t know what to say.

That was really – I`m not sure – I`m still not sure this is real. But

thank you to the academy.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Well, even the director of “Moonlight” had trouble adjusting to

this alternate reality. The crowd was shocked.

And, like me, many were brought straight back to the disbelief of Election

Day.

Anyway, Connecticut Democratic Senator Chris Murphy tweeted: “Most nights,

I have a dream in which what just happened at the Oscars actually happened

on election night.”

And others used the unique circumstances of 2016 to joke about what

happened with tweets like this: “Sorry for the confusion. `La La Land` won

the popular vote, but `Moonlight` the Electoral College.”

And: “Russian interference in the Oscars.”

But the president himself blamed the chaos, of course, on the Oscars being

too political, which it wasn`t. He told Breitbart – I wonder why he would

call Breitbart? “I think they were focused so politics that they didn`t

get the act together at the end. It was a little sad. It took away from

the glamour at the Oscars. It didn`t feel like a very glamorous evening.

I have been to the Oscars. There was something very special missing. And

then to end that way was sad.”

Anyway, to process what happened last night, I`m joined now by an expert,

“Hollywood Reporter”`s Matthew Belloni.

Matthew, first of all, I`m a big fan of Warren Beatty. He`s one of the

great people in the history of movies. He was given the wrong envelope.

It was not his fault. My question is, how did that happen? Do we know?

MATTHEW BELLONI, “THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER”: We do actually know.

The accounting firm in charge of the Oscar tabulation,

PricewaterhouseCoopers, has admitted there was an error and that Warren

Beatty was given the wrong envelope.

There are two envelopes for each category, just for safety reasons. And

Emma Stone received the first best actress winner. There was a second

envelope for best actress. And somehow that envelope was given to Warren

Beatty.

MATTHEWS: Well, let me ask you about – first of all, I want to ask about

the Oscars last night.

I have got to tell you, I have been a lot critic of some of the guys. I

thought Jimmy – Jimmy Kimmel was fantastic. I think he had just the right

tone. I think he put in a little politics, but he did it tongue in cheek.

He set the pace for the whole evening. It wasn`t going to be a lot of

snarky, lefty, easy cheap shots at Trump, which anybody can do. I can do

it. Anybody can do that.

It showed talent and finesse. I love the candy coming down and the donuts

coming down. And I guess like the people, the regular people. I don`t

like regular people being used that way, but the regular people coming in

was an interesting idea.

And I thought the music was fantastic, the “La La Land” music especially.

And also it was just a great – John Legend was always – well, he`s always

great. I thought it was a great night.

BELLONI: Yes.

MATTHEWS: What did you think?

BELLONI: Yes, up until that ending. Unfortunately, no one is going to

remember anything about that show, except for the ending.

But it was actually a great show. I was there in the audience. And it

went over really well. It was nice mix of stuff for the people at home and

insider jokes for people that were there.

MATTHEWS: Well, let me ask you about the mistake.

Do we have any systemic way to fix this, so that next time a heavyweight,

us a veteran of the movie world, goes out there and does this, somebody

like Faye Dunaway or Warren, and they have to go out and take this on, how

can they be sure? Do they have to be say, please look at the outside of

the envelope and make sure it`s the one you`re supposed to be given?

What`s a guy like Warren supposed to do?

BELLONI: Yes. I know.

You think – when you go on stage at the Oscars, you kind of have a

reasonable expectation of being given the correct envelope. But right now

PricewaterhouseCoopers says they are investigating what happened.

They have an 80-year…

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: Wait a minute. How long does it take to investigate?

(LAUGHTER)

MATTHEWS: Just ask the guy who is supposed to give him the right envelope.

How can you still have best picture in your pile?

(CROSSTALK)

BELLONI: Well, there was a lot of other things, like, once they found this

out, why did they allow two-and-half speeches to go on before they shut

things down and told us the real story?

MATTHEWS: Yes.

BELLONI: There are a lot of other things going on here.

But this is an 80-year relationship between the academy and

PricewaterhouseCoopers. I would not be surprised if that relationship

ended over this incident.

MATTHEWS: Let`s talk about some of the highlights.

Denzel Washington – and he`s a superstar. I mean, he`s a leader. He`s

the new Spencer Tracy, as far as I`m concerned, in terms of the film

industry. He looked very unhappy last night. Didn`t he know that Casey

Affleck was going to win?

BELLONI: Well, he lost a very close race.

MATTHEWS: Yes.

BELLONI: He thought he was going to win. A lot of people thought he was

going to win for “Fences.”

And Casey Affleck had won a lot of awards during the season, but did not

win the Screen Actors Guild award, which is typically the predictor of the

Oscar. And that was a big surprise that Casey Affleck ended up winning.



MATTHEWS: But you know that Denzel will do 10 more great performances.

And Casey Affleck may play the same guy again 10 more times.

BELLONI: Perhaps.

MATTHEWS: In terms of acting range, it`s definitely Denzel, I think. I

have seen him in so many movies. And he`s always big.

BELLONI: Well, he already has two Oscars.

MATTHEWS: Yes.

Anyway, thank you. I think “Moonlight” was amazing. I wouldn`t call it

entertainment. I would call it important about the human life experience,

about what it`s like – somebody said last night, we`re the only industry

and the only profession where you try to explain what it`s like to be a

human being. I thought that was really great last night and –

BELLONI: Yes, that was great speech by Viola Davis. She was great.

MATTHEWS: Well, she is a great, and all those people. I thought they got

back off from the old white thing too really well. Boy, does Hollywood

react quickly to the market. I mean, they really did fix their wagon in

about a year. It was amazing.

BELLONI: Absolutely. And that would have been the narrative for the show

had they not had this giant fiasco in the end.

MATTHEWS: Well, it`s great. It was a good thing in America. I`ve always

said what sits it apart from the Germans, the Japanese, the Chinese and the

Indians, that we can respond to events faster than any country in the

world. We know how to react. We get our act together faster when we`re

faced with reality. I hope we do it on climate. We did it on smoking.

Have you noticed? We quit smoking first.

Anyway, thank you, Matthew Belloni. Great to have your expertise.

Up next, how George W. Bush is pushing back against President Trump`s

attacks on the media. Trump says the press is the enemy of the people.

What is he, Henrik Ibsen?

Anyway, Bush says the media is indispensible. Well, I think we are. Not

me, but everybody in this business. That`s next.

You`re watching HARDBALL, where the action is.

MATTHEWS: Welcome back to HARDBALL.

Over the weekend, President Trump announced he would skip the annual White

House Correspondents Association dinner. Boo-hoo. He tweeted, “I will not

be attending the White House Correspondents Association dinner this year,

please wish everyone well and have a great evening.” Hmm.

On Sunday, deputy press secretary Sarah Sanders told ABC why.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SARAH SANDERS, WHITE HOUSE DEPUTY PRESS SECY.: I think it`s kind of naive

of us to think that we can all walk into a room for a couple of hours and

pretend that some of that tension isn`t there. You know, one of the things

we say in the south, if a Girl Scout egged your house, would you buy

cookies from her? I think that this is a pretty similar scenario.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Did they really say that anywhere? Anyway, this is another

contentious weekend in which President Trump and his staff continued there

attack on the press.

Late Friday afternoon, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer barred major

news outlets from a media gaggle, actually a briefing in his office. And

in his CPAC speech earlier that day, the president spent nearly ten minutes

berating the press, retorting that they were the enemy and he would do

something about it.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I want you all the know that

we are fighting the fake news. It`s fake, phony, fake.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Well, “The New York Times” reports that President Trump who was

a major player in the New York tabloid media scene has struggled to manage

the Washington press corps, according to “The New York Times”. The

president`s mood in Washington has turned darker and over the last week, he

has executed alongside Mr. Bannon and Mr. Spicer what amounts to the most

sustained White House campaign against the news media since Richard Nixon`s

second term.

Well, tonight, actually tomorrow night, the president is set to address a

joint session of Congress, which has grown increasingly unsettled.

I`m now joined by a round table. Philip Rucker, political reporter for

“The Washington Post”, right in the middle of this fight, Indira

Lakshmanan, who`s columnist with the great “Boston Globe” up there in the

hub, and Zeke Miller, White House correspondent for “Time”.

Thank you all.

And I guess wonder where is Trump going with this, Indira. Because I think

he must have a plan, although I don`t know – I don`t know if he has a

plan. How long is this going on?

INDIRA LAKSHMANAN, BOSTON GLOBE: Well, I think the plan is, you know –

MATTHEWS: Nixon did it going down the drain.

LAKSHMANAN: That`s right.

MATTHEWS: That`s what he did, embrangled with this stuff, this anti-media

stuff. But it`s no career builder.

LAKSHMANAN: Well, obviously, this is biggest attack on the media that the

White House press corps has seen since Nixon. That`s been said a lot. I

think that Trump`s plan here is to set up the media as the enemy. He said

that out right, to make us seem as the opposition. That, of course, plays

well with Republicans.

All the studies that we`ve seen show that Republicans have a poor opinion

of press in general, but there was this Quinnipiac poll last week that you

might have seen which actually shows that right now, 61 percent of

Americans are displeased with how President Trump has casted the media as

the enemy and 53 percent says they believe the media more than they believe

President Trump. So, I`m not sure how long he can ride this horse.

MATTHEWS: Well, anyway, let`s take a look at a movie scene that I love,

which this is Travis Bickle in “Taxi Driver”. I think it`s one of those

moments in the movie history that tells you what it`s like to face

adversary. Let`s watch because I have an attitude about this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRAVIS BICKLE, TAXI DRIVER: Are you talking about me? You talking to me?

You talking to me? Who the hell are you talking to? Well, I`m the only

one here.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Phil Rucker, is he talking to you when he trashes the media? I

want to know – who – I was thinking of this. Who is going to accept the

fact that he is talking them? He is not talking me. He`s talking about

them, “The Times” maybe. Maybe he`s talking about CNN. But no, he`s not

talking about me.

But isn`t he attacking everybody sitting here right now, Trump?

PHILIP RUCKER, THE WASHINGTON POST: I think that`s right. I think he`s

attacking –

MATTHEWS: Who takes it personal, professionally?

RUCKER: He`s talking anybody who is doing, you know, account, holding them

to account, doing an investigative journalism, who`s writing about what the

chaos inside that administration. We`re all under attack.

MATTHEWS: He`s not mad about opinion people, people like me. I`m mostly

opinion, early evening news, analysis, that opinion. He doesn`t go after

lefties. He doesn`t go after center lefties. He goes after people

producing news on the front page, hard working enterprise reporting.

That`s what he`s going after.

Haven`t you noticed?

ZEKE MILLER, TIME MAGAZINE: That`s certainly the case here, but you know,

there`s sort of an element here of, you know, looking for an enemy. This

is somebody who spent his entire career in negotiations, who can`t have a

negotiation with one party. I mean, he can`t have a super hero without a

villain. There`s an element of, like –

MATTHEWS: Why would anybody believe Trump when Trump spent years saying

that Barack Obama was an illegal alien?

MILLER: His supporters believe him.

MATTHEWS: Why would they believe when they know he was wrong about the big

thing he ran on for five years? Why would they believe he`s got some new

truth coming out of him?

LAKSHMANAN: Well, the irony is that he has said –

MATTHEWS: Except they hate Obama so much, they love to have him, you know,

trashed by saying he snuck into country.

LAKSHMANAN: It`s confirmation bias. The people believe what they want to

believe. But the problem here is that it`s ironic, you can`t go around

saying, you know, they shouldn`t be unanimous sources, reporters like “The

New York Times” and “The Washington Post” shouldn`t cite anonymous sources

when Trump himself hid behind an unanimous source in claiming the birther

controversy. He said, I have a very reliable source who tells me that

President Obama was not born in the United States. He didn`t state who

that source was.

MATTHEWS: We`re getting a lot of interesting information down here from

Hawaii.

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: And, by the way, collecting the phones.

LAKSHMANAN: That`s right.

MATTHEWS: What do you mean I really trust my staff people? Bring your

phones and I want to analyze them.

RUCKER: It`s really pretty remarkable move this early in an

administration. But it speaks to Spicer just doing what the boss wants. I

mean, Trump is fixated on these stories –

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: Of course, he is. I don`t hold Sean Spice for anything. I

think he is watched minute by minute. I say it`s a nanny cam. They

watched him every minute.

RUCKER: Nanny cam.

MATTHEWS: You know what`s going on.

The roundtable is sticking with us. And up next, these three will tell me

something I don`t know.

This is HARDBALL, where the action is.

MATTHEWS: Well, I mentioned this before. In the middle of President

Trump`s fight with the media, George W. Bush to the rescue. The typically

reclusive 43rd president was asked on the “Today” show what he thought of

the media. Here`s what W. had to say.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GEORGE W. BUSH, FORMER PRESIDENT: I considered the media to be

indispensable to democracy, that we need an independent media to hold

people like me to account. I mean, power can be very addictive and it can

be corrosive and it`s important for the media to call to account people who

abuse their power, whether it be here or elsewhere.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Well, put that up there with the Patriots comeback and

“Moonlight” winning and Hillary losing.

We`ll be right back.

Philip, tell me something I don`t know.

RUCKER: So, infrastructure, Chris, one of your favorite topics.

MATTHEWS: No, it`s a great topic and a terrible word.

RUCKER: So, President Trump, in almost every speech, you hear him talking

about wanting to rebuild roads and bridges –

MATTHEWS: Yes.

RUCKER: – tunnels, airports, all of that.

And here`s the thing, he`s got a budget coming out. He`s got the budget

kind of outline out there right now. There`s no way to pay for this yet.

The project is not getting off the ground. So, we`re going to have to see

what happens.

MATTHEWS: We cannot rebuild this country in the stocking stuffer. It`s a

big get. It`s something big. You can`t just put it in there with the

apples.

Indira?

LAKSHMANAN: Something you may not know is the State Department cafeteria

is busier now than it ever has been in the nine years that I`ve been in

Washington because nobody knows what they are supposed to be doing.

There`s no one steering the ship as far as they`re concerned. They are all

down in the cast because they don`t know what they`re supposed to be

working on.

(CROSSTALK)

ZEKE MILLER: And similar fellow just on, and we`ve heard the president

talked a lot about pipelines and how he added a line to rebuild them in the

United States, they`re gong to find out the next couple of weeks, there`s

not enough American-made pipeline.

MATTHEWS: Well, I wish there was. I like him on that.

Anyway, thank you, Philip Rucker. Thank you, Indira Lakshmanan, and Zeke

Miller.

And when we return, let me finish with Trump watch.

You`re watching HARDBALL.

MATTHEWS: Trump Watch, February 27th, 2017.

Well, tomorrow night, we`re going to see President Trump in full. He has

the Congress, the Supreme Court, his cabinet and his country watching and

listening. And more important, he`s got the people out there who voted for

him and those who didn`t, including those who voted very much against him.

Well, nobody on earth gets this kind of audience in real time, in prime

time, when everyone else stops to pay attention. So, it would be good for

the country if this event by itself gets him to think about the country,

the whole country and nothing but.

Talking at rallies is different than talking to the country and the world.

Applause lines are good to get people excited to vote for you. It`s time

for something more, something about what he wants to do and how he wants to

get it done, most important, how he intends to build, how he`s going to

inspire this country as an American president.

In any case, we`re going to have a live late-night edition of HARDBALL

tomorrow night following the speech, with a lot of reaction. With me is an

all-star cast, Bill Maher, Michael Moore, Kathy Griffin, Rob Reiner,

Bradley Whitford and Nancy Jowls (ph). It`s an all-start cast to react to

a big Trump night.

I expect people in that group, you`re looking at it right now, are going to

have lots to stay. That`s why we`ll be there at midnight Eastern Time to

hear them. So, get a good night sleep tonight and stay up with us tomorrow

night for our HARDBALL late night special. Lots of attitude in that hour.

“ALL IN WITH CHRIS HAYES” starts right now.

