Hardball with Chris Matthews, Transcript 2/16/2017

Show: Hardball with Chris Matthews

Date: February 16, 2017

Guest: Yamiche Alcindor, Philip Rucker, Eli Stokols, Jason Johnson, Tom Barrack, Tamara Keith, John Heilemann, Michael Shear, Angus King

CHRIS MATTHEWS, HOST: The day of the rant.

Let`s play HARDBALL.

Good evening. I`m Chris Matthews in Washington.

Four weeks into his presidency, surrounded by turmoil and controversy,

President Donald Trump delivered an epic rant today, “epic” being Kellyanne

Conway`s word for it. For an hour and 26 minutes, he defended his

administration, boasted about his electoral win, called reporting on his

administration`s ties to Russia fake, and slammed Democrats and the media.

He blamed President Obama for the problems the country now faces.

Here he is.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: To be honest, I inherited a

mess. It`s a mess. At home and abroad, a mess!

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Anyway, as he has done countless times since the November

election, the president returned to the topic of his electoral victory.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I put it out before the American people, got 306 Electoral College

votes. I wasn`t supposed to get 222. They said there`s no way to get 222,

230 is impossible, 270, which you need, that was laughable. We got 306.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Well, Trump called reports about dysfunction at the White House

false.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I turn on the TV, open the newspapers, and I see stories of chaos.

It`s chaos. Yet it is the exact opposite. This administration is running

like a fine-tuned machine, despite the fact that I can`t get my cabinet

approved.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Well, Trump bragged about his new administration`s early

achievements.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: There`s never been a presidency that`s done so much in such a short

period of time.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: But more than anything else, he attacked the media, calling it

dishonest, biased and mean.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: The press has become so dishonest that if we don`t talk about it,

we are doing a tremendous disservice to the American people, because the

press, honestly, is out of control. The level of dishonesty is out of

control.

The media is trying to attack our administration because they know we are

following through on pledges that we made.

I sort of enjoy this back-and-forth, and I guess I have all my life, but

I`ve never seen more dishonest media than, frankly, the political media.

You have a lower approval rate than Congress. I think that`s right. You

know, this whole Russia scam that you guys are building so that you don`t

talk about real subject, which a illegal leaks.

(INAUDIBLE) “New York Times” wrote a big, long, front-page story. It`s a

joke.

I watch CNN. It`s so much anger and hatred and just the hatred.

Where are you from?

QUESTION: BBC.

TRUMP: There`s another (INAUDIBLE)

And I have to say, “Fox & Friends” in the morning – they`re very honorable

people. They`re very – not because they`re good because they hit me also

when I do something wrong. But they have the most honest morning show.

The public doesn`t believe you people anymore. Now, maybe I had something

to do with that. I don`t know.

They`ll take this news conference – I`m actually having a very good time.

Tomorrow, they will say Donald Trump rants and raves at the press. I`m not

ranting and raving, I`m just telling you, you know, you`re dishonest

people.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: We`re saying it tonight, actually.

Joining me right now, “The New York Times`s” Yamiche Alcindor, Politico`s

Eli Stokols and “The Washington Post`s” Phil Rucker.

I want to – first of all, this attack on the media – he does it

generally. He – I`m going to get to this at the end of the show. He`s

not attacking a reporter for making a mistake. Everybody makes mistakes.

And there are no angels in the press, there`s no devils. They`re just

people doing their jobs under the 1st Amendment.

What is he up to? Why is it attacking all media all the time, except his

faves like “Fox & friends” and Krauthammer, the neocon writer, a smart guy,

but – he only picks out those few that he things have been selling him

lately.

YAMICHE ALCINDOR, “NEW YORK TIMES”: This is really about delegitimizing

the press, and I think a lot has to do with the idea that later on, if we

uncover something like maybe more – that there is more to the Russia story

or that there was some issue with coordination between his campaign and

Russia, that people aren`t going to believe us. He wants to believe that -

- he wants to make the media seem as though we`ve been attacking him, and

anything that we write, it`s really just to take away – take away the

presidency from him.

And I think he`s – he – I think, in some ways, it`s working, but in a lot

of ways, it`s really just making the media want to dig even deeper.

MATTHEWS: Yes. Eli.

ELI STOKOLS, POLITICO: Well, I mean, it`s just passing the buck. He takes

no responsibility, says, We inherited all of this. He says that, We didn`t

– our executive order wasn`t botched. We just got a bad court. Asked

about the Russia thing, he basically, Well, I don`t know. I didn`t talk to

any of them. I mean, he has no answers to these questions. And so he has

to create this motive for the press…

MATTHEWS: But what about what Yamiche said? It seems like he`s against

the idea of reporting, not just a reporter is imperfect…

STOKOLS: Well, he`s against the idea of leaks, too, when the leaks are

negative for him…

MATTHEWS: And true!

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: And he actually did say they`re true today.

STOKOLS: Right. And when people pointed out that during the campaign, you

seemed to like Wikileaks quite a bit, he didn`t have an answer for the

hypocrisy. He wants to undermine anything that can be a check and balance

on him. And basically, every day, that is the mainstream media, so that`s

what he`s doing.

ALCINDOR: Especially when people are trying put his presidency into

context, which is what I`ll say at “The New York Times” and I would say at

“The Washington Post” and at Politico, we`re doing. We`re telling people,

Look, this is not normal. There are things that this – this presidency is

doing that breaks norms and that could be dangerous. And he doesn`t like

that idea, and he wants people to really look at “The New York Times” and

CNN and say, We`ll, they`re not real media. They`re not really doing the

work.

MATTHEWS: But he seems to have a particular – it`s often you guys, “The

New York Times,” right? You don`t have to respond. I`m just saying it.

And it`s often CNN. And then he has his favorites, obviously, Fox and “The

New York Post,” I guess he likes.

STOKOLS: That`s exactly right. And what we saw today was an angry and

frustrated president.

MATTHEWS: That`s what I thought.

STOKOLS: I mean, he`s angry and frustrated that his agenda…

MATTHEWS: What got to him today?

STOKOLS: … that his…

MATTHEWS: Phil, why did he – Phil, why did he get there today? Why –

what was it, E.J. Dionne`s column this morning that said he shouldn`t be

president? I mean, what is – what has got to him?

RUCKER: I can`t read his mind, but it`s been one problem after another and

he`s only four weeks in the office. His executive order, travel ban, has

been blocked. It`s not being enforced. you`ve got the Michael Flynn

controversy. He had to resign in scandal 24 days into the presidency.

This is not going smoothly, and he`s looking for people to blame, and the

media is an easy foil for him.

STOKOLS: Well, he`s frustrated – he`s blaming, in part, his own team.

He`s frustrated, I understand, with surrogates, the other people who`ve

been going on TV for him…

MATTHEWS: Right.

STOKOLS: … not getting…

MATTHEWS: So he has to do it.

STOKOLS: So he feels like, I`m going to do this. Watch me. I mean, he

loves to mix it up. He loves to have that foil and he relishes the combat.

He seemed flat at the beginning, but by the end of that, 76 minutes into

it, he seemed – you could see the adrenaline coursing through him, just

like during the campaign because he was doing – he was, you know, engaging

in that give-and-take…

RUCKER: He had fun.

STOKOLS: … and muddying the waters.

MATTHEWS: There was something – there was something – I don`t know if it

– not quite manic. I`m not going to go that far. But there was sort of

an element of, you know – you know, Jack Nicholson in “A Few Good Men,”

like, you know, “You can`t handle the truth.” And he comes out and it`s

almost id is showing, you know, a lot of id, a lot of just psychic, This is

what I can`t sleep at night about. This is what`s bugging me. It was very

– there was no BS to it tonight. He honestly, obviously, believes

everything he said today, the way he said it was so manic.

ALCINDOR: Well, the…

MATTHEWS: Or almost manic.

ALCINDOR: The thing that also struck me was the fact that if you had –

you could take parts of this press conference and you could have been in

October 2016. You could have been – he`s still talking about Hillary

Clinton…

MATTHEWS: I know.

ALCINDOR: … people talking about all of the ways that people said

that…

MATTHEWS: We`ll get to the rear-view mirror. He cannot get out of that

rear-view mirror. He`s driving a car, looking in the rear-view mirror.

Anyway, the most of the media, after going after that, especially “The New

York Times” and CNN (INAUDIBLE) Donald Trump had praise for some

journalists. As you saw, he called “Fox & Friends” the most honest morning

show and he cited “Washington Post” columnist Charles Krauthammer`s defense

of Michael Flynn. Let`s watch him.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: In all fairness, I watched Dr. Charles Krauthammer the other night

say he was doing his job. And I agreed with him.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Well, President Trump singled out CNN head Jeff Zucker over and

over again for special criticism. Let`s watch that.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

QUESTION: You know, for the record, we don`t hate you.

TRUMP: OK.

QUESTION: (INAUDIBLE)

TRUMP: Ask Jeff Zucker how he got his job.

I sort of understand there`s a certain bias, maybe by Jeff or somebody, you

know (INAUDIBLE) you know, whatever reason. But – and I understand that.

But you`ve got to be at least a little fair. That`s why the public sees

it. They see it. They see it`s not fair. You take a look at some of your

shows and you see the bias and the hatred – and the public is smart. They

understand it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Well, you know, we have opinion shows on this network, and I`m

opinionated. And it`s part of journalism today, not the straight

reporters, like you guys. You`re allowed (ph) to have an opinion? A

little bit. But you two are straight reporters.

And what I think he`s going after – I agree with Yamiche. He`s not

fighting with people that (ph) opinion, like Dr. – you know, Charles

Krauthammer or George Will or anybody else. He – that`s part of the

business of being in politics, being criticized. Like, writing a book, you

get criticized. You get reviewed. He seems to want to knock out the guys

doing the real straight front page reporting. That`s who he goes after.

RUCKER: And delegitimize it as fake. And we saw this yesterday from the

president and then again today, where the actual reports, the leaks, the

information that`s being reported in “The New York Times,” in “The

Washington Post,” that his administration says is true, Trump is out there

saying it`s all fake news, it`s all a ruse, it`s all fake…

MATTHEWS: So I think – back to Yamiche. You say, you know, since

everything`s not to believe, then nothing`s to believe. Then don`t read

the newspaper. By the way, your paper is doing great.

ALCINDOR: Well, thanks.

MATTHEWS: I mean, would somebody please point out – I will (INAUDIBLE)

“New York Times” has 200,000 more readers or something on line. So

something`s going on. People are paying attention to this network, I can

tell you. People are really paying attention to Trump, and they`re in

wonder of him. And some on the progressive side think he`s lot it, or he

never had it. Others are just depressed. And other people are still open-

minded enough to say, I hope he gets his act together.

I`d like to see him get his act together. We don`t need a failed

president. I`ve been through a couple of those, and they`re not good for

the country. I saw a good guy go down, Jimmy Carter, politically, and I

saw a guy with all kinds of problems, Nixon, go down. It`s – the a mood

of the country drops when a president begins to fail.

Eli, you`re shaking your head.

STOKOLS: Well, I mean…

MATTHEWS: It`s not good for the country to have a failing president.

STOKOLS: And it`s interesting, though. He talked about the tone. He was

kind of admonishing the media, you know, Your tone is so negative. And

there`s something in that. I mean, what he does with his tone is he, you

know, sounds like a guidance counselor. He sounds like someone who`s

trying to help you. It`s a little patronizing. But he sort of takes the

edge off a little bit about what he`s saying…

MATTHEWS: OK…

STOKOLS: … so he doesn`t sound like Jack Nicholson in “A Few Good Men.”

And in so doing, you don`t notice the authoritarianism in the – like,

undermining the media. He`s telling the media, Stop coming after me.

ALCINDOR: But I think that also, there`s something to be said about –

about president that says, There`s nothing to – there`s nothing here.

Everything`s going smoothly. You shouldn`t even be worried about this…

MATTHEWS: “Fine-tuned machine”!

ALCINDOR: By the way, I`m on my way to Melbourne, Florida. I`m going to

have this rally. It`s going to be great. For journalists like me, and I

think for all of us, it makes you think, We need to go deeper. We need to

dig deeper. And that`s why I think you`re seeing journalism thrive right

now because so many people are saying, Please explain to us what`s going

on.

MATTHEWS: Research is good.

RUCKER: But at…

MATTHEWS: Let me – go ahead.

RUCKER: It works for him because we`re all here talking about the media

instead of the controversy.

MATTHEWS: OK. Fine. And after attacking the media for an hour today, the

president openly solicited what he called “friendly reporters.” He`s like

a teacher looking for friendly – here he – Could you give me a friendly

question? He actually did that today in his press conference. Let`s

watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I want to find a friendly reporter. Are you a friendly reporter?

QUESTION: (INAUDIBLE) talk a little bit about what first lady Melania

Trump does for the country and unique level of interest in your

administration, so by opening the White House visitors` office. What does

that mean to you (INAUDIBLE)

TRUMP: Now, that`s what I call a nice question. That is very nice. Who

are you with?

QUESTION: UNF (ph) News. It`s an independent (INAUDIBLE)

TRUMP: All right. Thank you very much. Melania is terrific.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: So you`re allowed to ask questions about the opening of the

White House visitors` office.

(LAUGHTER)

STOKOLS: I would say, though, this isn`t really – I mean, we said this

sort of works. He`s dominating the news. We`re all talking about it here.

But every time he goes out on a limb with this blanket denial, says

something that is – that is provably, you know, false, what happens?

Today, he said, Well, Flynn didn`t do anything wrong. And a couple hours

later, there`s a “Washington Post” report saying that Flynn probably misled

the FBI.

MATTHEWS: OK…

STOKOLS: I don`t think it`s an accident that two hours or so after he said

that…

MATTHEWS: You know, you don`t capture…

STOKOLS: … someone comes forward with the information.

MATTHEWS: … the zaniness of today without watching the whole thing. So

wherever you can, go find on YouTube or whatever – if you watch the whole

thing, you go, What is going on with this guy! It was like a guy almost

like on a couch explaining his problems to his shrink! It was, like, These

are my personal problems. It was strange!

ALCINDOR: The thing I think for (INAUDIBLE) when I think about Phil`s

point about this idea that he has everyone talking about him and has

everyone talking about him going after the media – in some ways, he`s a

showman, too. It`s someone…

MATTHEWS: OK. Don`t give him too much credit. Come on! That was…

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: That was not helpful.

RUCKER: … today, and I think…

MATTHEWS: You think he was performing? I don`t…

(CROSSTALK)

RUCKER: I think his supporters are going to like it.

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: I have a higher expectation. I`ve been wrong before. Yamiche

Alcindor, thank you so much, Eli Stokols and Philip Rucker. We always say

Philip, not Phil.

Coming up, much more of President Trump`s news conference today. He calls

the reporting on his campaign`s connection with Russia, as I said, a ruse

and fake news. And despite what he said today, big questions do remain,

and Congress is pushing for answers, not just the media, members of his own

party went the answers, like John McCain.

Plus, the president whipped through a list of his top achievements today.

He says his administration is “running like a fine-tuned machine.” Can`t

you hear the hum? Well, what we heard today wasn`t the hum of a fine-tuned

machined.

And after today`s rant, one thing`s clear, Trump is still not over the 2016

election. He spent a lot of time today on the attack against Hillary

Rodham Clinton. And he said he inherited a mess from President Barack

Obama. He`s blaming the Democrats for whatever.

Finally tonight, we talk to a close Trump confidant about the president`s

situation today.

This is HARDBALL, where the action is.

MATTHEWS: Still to come, President Trump praises the man he fired, makes

some over-the-top boasts and seemingly can`t let go of that 2016 election

campaign.

Our HARDBALL special report, “Day of the Rant,” continues right after this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: And I can tell you, speaking for myself, I own nothing in Russia.

I have no loans in Russia. I don`t have any deals in Russia.

QUESTION: You definitively say that…

TRUMP: Well, I had nothing to do with it. I have nothing to do with

Russia! I told you, I have no deals there. I have no anything.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Wow. Welcome back to HARDBALL. That was President Donald

Trump`s total denial when he was asked twice by reporters whether members

of his campaign had dealings with Russia during the campaign. However,

when asked a third time, the president answered the question more directly,

finally saying that to the best of his knowledge, none of his advisers made

contact with Russia during the campaign. Let`s watch that exchange.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

QUESTION: Can you say whether you are aware that anyone who advised your

campaign had contacts with Russia during the course of the election?

TRUMP: Well, I told you, General Flynn obviously was dealing, so that`s

one person. But he was dealing, as he should have been…

QUESTION: During the election?

TRUMP: No, no. Nobody that I know of.

QUESTION: So you`re not…

TRUMP: Nobody…

QUESTION: … of any contacts during the course of the election.

TRUMP: Look, look, look, how many times do I have to answer this question?

QUESTION: Can you just say yes or not?

TRUMP: Russia is a ruse. Yes, I know you have to get up and ask a

question – so important. Russia is a ruse. I have nothing to do with

Russia, haven`t made a phone call to Russia in years, don`t speak to people

from Russia, not that I wouldn`t, I just have nobody to speak to. I have

nothing to do with Russia. To the best of my knowledge, no person that I

deal with does.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Well, the president`s press conference today comes as lawmaker

on Capitol Hill begin to investigate Trump`s former national security

adviser, Michael Flynn. According to Bloomberg, Senator Joe Manchin

expects the committee to begin calling in witnesses starting later this

month. It`s pretty near the end of the month already. When asked

specifically whether he directed Flynn to discuss sanctions with the

Russian ambassador, the president said he did not. But he went on to say

he would have directed him to call the ambassador if Flynn hadn`t initiated

call himself.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

QUESTION: I just want to clarify…

TRUMP: Yes. Yes.

QUESTION: … an important point, I think.

TRUMP: Sure.

QUESTION: Did you direct Mike Flynn to discuss sanctions with the Russian

ambassador…

TRUMP: No, I didn`t.

QUESTION: … prior to your…

TRUMP: No, I didn`t.

QUESTION: … inauguration?

TRUMP: No, I didn`t. But Mike…

QUESTION: And would you have fired him…

TRUMP: Excuse me…

QUESTION: … if the information hadn`t leaked out?

TRUMP: No, I fired him because of what he said to Mike Pence. Very

simple. Mike was doing his job. He was calling countries and his

counterparts. So it certainly would have been OK with me if he did it. I

would have directed him to do it if I thought he wasn`t doing it. I didn`t

direct him, but I would have directed him because that`s his job.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: I`m joined right now by independent senator Angus King of Maine,

who sits on the Senate Intelligence Committee that`s investigating Michael

Flynn.

You know, to the best of my knowledge, that – that dodge was something

Alger Hiss used in the old hearings back in 1948 when he get caught

eventually as a spy for the Soviet Union – not to the best of my

knowledge, not to my best recollection. These are ways to avoid perjury.

They`re not truth telling generally.

SEN. ANGUS KING, I-MAINE: Well, this is one of the things that we`re going

to be looking into on the Intelligence Committee.

I didn`t see the press conference. Oddly enough, I was on a call with

constituents in Maine. But then I was in the Intelligence Committee. And

we`re going to be working on this question.

One of them is – the bigger question is, what did the Russia do, how did

they do it in terms of our elections, but, then, secondarily, were there

contacts between either of the campaigns and the Russians during the period

of the campaign?

And that`s an important part of the investigation that I think we owe it to

the American people to get to the bottom of. And the president said today

not to his knowledge were there such contacts.

There are now indications – they are unverified – that there were such

contacts on an ongoing basis during the campaign. We want to know what

they were, what the content of the conversation were, and what the

motivation was.

MATTHEWS: How do you find it out? How you got the ability to go into the

National Security Agency? Can you get information from all the data being

collected, electronic data of e-mail, telephone conversations, the works?

Can you get access to everything?

KING: Yes. Yes, we should. And we also have subpoena power.

And we`re going to have access to individuals as well. So, we should be

able to. We have already identified a lot of groups of various documents

that are various part of the intelligence agency.

And, by the way, when we gather that information, those aren`t leaks.

That`s what we`re supposed to be doing. One of the things that concerns me

is all this focus on, the leaks are real, but the story is a ruse.

MATTHEWS: That`s what he`s saying, yes.

KING: And I think leaks are – that`s an issue. That`s a legitimate

issue, and it`s one that should be investigated and should be of some

concern.

But that doesn`t negate the fact that there`s a real story here. We have

known this, Chris, since October, that, in an extraordinary statement from

the director of national intelligence, the director of the CIA and homeland

security issued October 7, saying the Russians were involved, it went to

the highest level of the Russian government.

And they were trying to, I think the word they used was interfere with our

elections. This is serious stuff, and it demands a serious response.

MATTHEWS: Thank you so much, U.S. Senator Angus King of Maine.

I`m joined right now by Michael Shear, White House correspondent with “The

New York Times.”

Sir, there was a little bit of ambiguity today when the president said that

he would have done it anyway. He would done what his national security

adviser, Michael Flynn, did, and made a call to the Russian ambassador.

But it`s not clear he said, by the way, check out and let them know we`re

going to calm things over on the sanctions front.

MICHAEL SHEAR, “THE NEW YORK TIMES”: Right.

I think he was clearly – in this kind of rambling, extended news

conference, in which he was not very disciplined about most things, he was

kind of disciplined about that, right? He was careful not to talk about

sanctions and to say that he had sanctioned a discussion about sanctions,

which could potentially have violated the law.

And he was also careful, as you pointed out in the opening, not to – to

use those weasel words, right, to use those words…

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: To the best of my recollection.

SHEAR: Exactly, because, look, there are going to be hearings, as the

senator just said. There`s more information to come out. And he could get

caught.

MATTHEWS: Let`s me give you a black-and-white one.

His son recently talked about all the money they made out of Russia. He

says, I have never had any dealings with Russia.

Which is it? Those are different statements.

SHEAR: Look, and I`m sure that what he will try to do is parse it to say

he was talking about himself and not the extended members of his family.

MATTHEWS: You mean he doesn`t talk to his son about what they have been

doing over in Russia?

SHEAR: Well, he didn`t say he didn`t have any conversations about deals.

MATTHEWS: He had the Miss Universe contest over there.

SHEAR: That`s true. He did. I think that`s right.

MATTHEWS: Obviously, he has had some business dealings.

SHEAR: Right. Look…

MATTHEWS: You have got to run a hotel room. You have got to put together

a Miss Universe contest. That`s a lot of – and, by the way, in a country

like that, that`s a lot of money under the table.

SHEAR: I assume it is. I wouldn`t know, but I assume it is.

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: Anyway, the president also said the media has made it harder for

him to improve his relation with the Russia – he is blaming us, I guess –

which he said he still wants to do. He wants good relations. but the press

has already screwed it up, he says. Here he is.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP (R), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: The false reporting by

the media, by you people, the false, horrible, fake reporting makes it much

harder to make a deal with Russia.

And probably Putin said, you know – he`s sitting behind his desk, and he`s

saying, you know, I see what`s going on in the United States. I follow it

closely. It`s going to be impossible for President Trump to ever get along

with Russia because of all the pressure he`s got with this fake story, OK?

That`s a shame.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: So, Michael, as far as you know, “The Times” is standing behind

the big story of two days ago?

SHEAR: Absolutely. We`re standing behind that.

And the thing that strikes me about that answer is that it`s sort of a

double reverse. Trump – Putin thinks this, so he is going to do that.

The truth is, he – this man is the president of the United States. He

doesn`t have to buckle to any pressure that the news media puts on him. If

he wants to act in ways that he thinks is appropriate vis-a-vis Russia and

Putin, he can do that. He is setting up a rubric so that he blames us for

actions that he might or might not…

MATTHEWS: And he`s done that in other cases.

SHEAR: I think so, right.

MATTHEWS: The blame game can somewhat – can oftentime be preparatory.

Anyway, thank you, Michael Shear of “The New York Times.”

NBC News is reporting tonight that President Trump`s pick to replace

Michael Flynn as national security adviser, retired Navy Vice Admiral

Robert Harward, has turned the job down.

Well, according to a senior U.S. Official, Harward was offered the job last

night by the president and expressed concern that he would not be able to

staff the National Security Council the way he wanted to. And, today, a

White House official told NBC News that Harward was unable to overcome both

financial and family commitments to take the job.

Well, two different reasons are given.

Up next: President Trump`s bizarre boast today and his laundry list of

accomplishments. He says no president has never done as much in so little

time. And his administration, he said again, is running like a fine-tuned

machine.

That`s ahead when our special report continues. This is HARDBALL, where

the action is.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I`m here today to update the American people on the incredible

progress that has been made in the last four weeks since my inauguration.

We have made incredible progress. I don`t think there`s ever been a

president elected who in this short period of time has done what we`ve

done.

Plants and factories are already starting to move back into the United

States, and big league.

I have also worked to install a Cabinet over the delays and obstruction of

Senate Democrats. You`ve seen what they`ve done over the last long number

of years. That will be one of the great Cabinets ever assembled in

American history.

This administration is running like a fine-tuned machine.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Welcome back to HARDBALL.

The president was feeling pretty confident today, you might say, boasting

about what he says he has achieved so far in his first few weeks in office.

And he did so in obvious detail, listing each of his victories one by one.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Let me list to you some of the things that we`ve done in just a

short period of time. I just got here.

We`ve withdrawn from the job-killing disaster known as Trans-Pacific

Partnership.

We`ve directed the elimination of regulations that undermine manufacturing

and called for expedited approval of the permits needed for America and

American infrastructure.

We`ve imposed a hiring freeze on non-essential federal workers. We`ve

imposed a temporary moratorium on new federal regulations.

We`ve issued a game-changing new rule that says for each one new

regulation, two old regulations must be eliminated. Makes sense. Nobody`s

ever seen regulations like we have.

We`ve directed the creation of a task force for reducing violent crime in

America, including the horrendous situation – take a look at Chicago and

others – taking place right now in our inner cities.

We`ve ordered the Department of Homeland Security and Justice to coordinate

on a plan to destroy criminal cartels coming into the United States with

drugs. We`re becoming a drug-infested nation. Drugs are becoming cheaper

than candy bars.

We`ve undertaken the most substantial border security measures in a

generation to keep our nation and our tax dollars safe, and are now in the

process of beginning to build a promised wall on the southern border.

We`ve ordered a crackdown on sanctuary cities.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: John Heilemann is a political analyst and author of “Game

Change.” And Tamara Keith is the White House correspondent for NPR.

Tamara, you first.

And I have to believe that he thinks that tweets have not done the job and

Sean Spicer hasn`t done the job, so here he is walking into the East Room

and reciting all this stuff, this middle-grade stuff, that is he making

into – he says that we have to know.

TAMARA KEITH, NATIONAL PUBLIC RADIO: Well, that was the list of executive

actions that he`s taken, the executive orders.

And, clearly, he wanted a reset. He has not had the chance to publicize

his accomplishments or the things that he sees as his accomplishments,

because there`s been so much of that drama and so many distractions.

MATTHEWS: Yes. Well…

KEITH: And so other presidents have done rollouts, like real rollouts of

these types of just sort of basic signature items. And he hasn`t been able

to do that.

So, in part, it feels like he held this press conference to say, look, I

have done these things. Somebody, please pay attention.

MATTHEWS: Yes. His fine-tuned machine hasn`t done the job of selling

anything.

Anyway, the president also launched into his frequent routine of

highlighting his Electoral College victory of last November. Let`s watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I`m here following through on what I pledged to do. That`s all I`m

doing. I put it out before the American people, got 306 electoral college

votes. I wasn`t supposed to get 222. They said there`s no way to get 222,

230 is impossible; 270, which you need, that was laughable.

We got 306, because people came out and voted like they`ve never seen

before, so that`s the way it goes. I guess it was the biggest Electoral

College win since Ronald Reagan.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Except, that`s not true. President Obama – Presidents Obama,

Clinton, George Herbert Walker Bush, and Ronald Reagan all enjoyed

Electoral College victories that were greater than President Trump`s. Look

them up. Hold those numbers up. Everybody, absorb them.

By the way, NBC`s Peter Alexander, to his credit, attempted to correct the

president and asked him how he can be trusted when he doesn`t provide

correct information even on this to the American people.

Let`s watch his reaction.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PETER ALEXANDER, NBC NEWS WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: You said today that

you had the biggest electoral margin since Ronald Reagan with 304 – 306

electoral votes.

In fact, President Obama got 365…

(CROSSTALK)

ALEXANDER: President Obama 332, and George H.W. Bush 426 when he won as

president.

So, why should Americans trust you…

(CROSSTALK)

TRUMP: No, I was told – I was given that information. I don`t know. I

was just given it. We had a very, very big margin.

ALEXANDER: I guess my question is, why should Americans trust you when you

have accused the information they`ve received of being fake, when you`re

providing information that is…

TRUMP: Well, I don`t know, I was given that information. I was given –

actually, I`ve seen that information.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Now, John, you have begun covering for a couple of decades,

almost as long as me.

And I just want to ask you this. Why would a president say something

that`s manifestly untrue in front of people who are all watching? And

these numbers are not the most important things in the world, but why is he

bragging in a way that is so untrue, and manifestly untrue?

Why is he – look at these numbers. Why would he keep saying – Alexander

did a great job of bringing up the simple question. If you can`t believe a

guy on the basics, why believe him on the complicated?

JOHN HEILEMANN, AUTHOR, “GAME CHANGE”: Right.

Look, it`s not just the last 37 years, Chris. If you look over American

history, his Electoral College victory ranks in the bottom 10 percent of

all American presidents in terms of its impressiveness.

And yet he has been saying this since Election Day. So, it`s not like he

just said this. Somebody put a piece of information in front of him, and

he made a mistake, although that wouldn`t even be an excuse for a president

of the United States.

He has been repeatedly making this claim of a giant, historic landslide now

for four months. And I`m not a psychologist, so I don`t like to use words

like pathological, but he has a systemic problem with the truth.

And it undermines – as Peter Alexander suggested, it undermines his

credibility on a variety of fronts. We all feel compelled to call out

misstatements, lies, falsehoods. And we should call them out.

And every time he makes another one, it just – it gives us something else

to talk about, rather than the things he wants us to talk about, although I

will say the list of accomplishments that he went through earlier, some of

those things, task force, those are – he`s doing – he`s reading like a

press release boilerplate.

He`s made no progress on the big things that he really cares about, things

like tax reform, immigration reform, the infrastructure bill, repealing

Obamacare. They`re nowhere on those things.

So, look, I don`t think it serves his cause well, but he seems to do it

almost every day, says something that is totally false.

MATTHEWS: If you really want to think about a hack politician, they talk

about task forces.

HEILEMANN: Yes.

MATTHEWS: They talk about commissions. They talk about stuff that

everybody – blah, blah, blah, blah, blah.

That`s not an achievement.

KEITH: Well, and they all do it.

MATTHEWS: But he is not supposed to be one of the hacks. He`s supposed to

be the man of the people come in from outside the country – outside the

capital, to clean up this place, the swamp.

KEITH: Well, and right now, all he has are these executive orders, because

he hasn`t sent any legislation up to Congress.

MATTHEWS: And he keeps dumping on Chuck Schumer, the guys he ends up – he

is going to have to sit down with him and Paul Ryan and makes deals.

And instead they having this sort of peeing contest, if you will. It`s

ridiculous, making fun of him, calling, you know, fake tears Schumer. I

don`t get it.

Well, John, you`re laughing too. It`s not funny. Why isn`t he preparing

himself to achieve?

HEILEMANN: Well, I think partly, Chris, because the fundamental thing that

he said today, which is that his administration is running like a well-

oiled machine, is the biggest falsehood of all.

And if you listen to what he said today, the biggest piece of evidence that

that is not true is the thing he complained about most today, which is the

profusion of leaks. What well-oiled administration that you have ever

covered has leaked like this? No administration we have ever covered has

leaked like this.

And if it were a well-oiled machine, it presumably wouldn`t be leaking in

the way that irks him as much as it does. So, look, it is chaos in the

White House. The administration is basically in disarray. He is not

prepared to move legislation because their basic house is not in remotely

close to order right now.

MATTHEWS: Well, wouldn`t you be worried about leaks if you were captain

of the Titanic?

(LAUGHTER)

HEILEMANN: Yes, I might be. Yes.

MATTHEWS: John Heilemann, Tamara Keith, thank you.

Up next – anyway, this much is clear. President Trump still isn`t over

that 2016 election. He keeps going back to that rear-view mirror. He

spent a lot of time today attacking Hillary Clinton, even though he came

out as the Electoral College winner in November. Why is he going back and

beating that story up?

You`re watching HARDBALL, where the action is.

CHRIS MATTHEWS, MSNBC ANCHOR: Welcome back to HARDBALL.

President Trump veered into an old campaign attack lines today in his

freewheeling, grievance-filled press conference. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDEN OF THE UNITED STATES: Nobody mentions that Hillary

received the questions to the debates. Can you imagine seriously, can you

imagine if I received the questions? It would be the electric chair, OK?

He should be put in the electric chair. You would even call for the

reinstitution of the death penalty, OK?

I didn`t do anything for Russia. I have done nothing for Russia. Hillary

Clinton gave them 20 percent of our uranium.

Hillary did a reset. Remember with the stupid plastic button that made us

all look like a bunch of jerks.

I will say this, if John Podesta said that about me and he was working for

me, I would have fired him so fast, your head would have spun. He said

terrible things about her.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Well, it left critiques wondering if the president was really

made that presidential pivot to actually being president.

Joining me right now are Michael Steele, former RNC chair and MSNBC

political analyst, and Jason Johnson, politics editor for TheRoot.com.

Gentlemen, thank you. Before we went, we were enjoying the strangeness of

today.

MICHAEL STEELE, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: Yes.

MATTHEWS: There was an element of manic, get it off your chest kind of

thing. And another thing I thought he starts saying, Michael.

STEELE: Yes, it was one of those things where I was locked out through

most of it because you`re sitting there going, why are we relitigating the

past again? Why aren`t you focusing on these critical initiatives by the

administration to do X, Y and Z. And it went everywhere.

There are no words. There are no words to really give it context, Chris,

at this point. I can`t say this is something we should get used to,

because we shouldn`t, in my view.

MATTHEWS: Yes.

STEELE: But I think the White House –

MATTHEWS: Do you remember Jackie Gleason?

STEELE: Oh, very well so.

MATTHEWS: Remember Ralph Crandon when he would go into rants about

everything.

STEELE: Yes.

MATTHEWS: Do you remember that?

STEELE: Yes.

MATTHEWS: It`s like your spouse after 30 years remembers everything you

did wrong.

STEELE: Right.

MATTHEWS: And here it comes reeling out.

JASON JOHNSON, THE ROOT: When he talking about Hillary, he is like the guy

that who`s like, did I ever tell you about when I won the state

championship in `88 and I`m the one who feel the – we heard that. Can you

talk about what`s next? Like that literally and it`s so disappointing

because he does have things to do –

MATTHEWS: OK. He is president. That should be it, right?

JOHNSON: Yes, exactly.

MATTHEWS: Why is he going over the electoral count, wrongly?

JOHNSON: Because he needs to. He needs to do. It`s a sense of

validation.

STEELE: It`s a sense of validation. It`s a sense that you don`t

appreciate how I won and why I won because he kept talking about, you know,

the American people elected me to do this and that. Well, let`s talk about

those things that they elected you to do.

MATTHEWS: Yes.

STEELE: And I think there`s a good narrative for the administration to go

out to the public with. The media is not – the media is always going to

be the media. Look, they make muppets of you, they do SNL, all kinds of

stuff happens. But if you say true to what the core mission is, which is

to bring about the change you talked about.

JOHNSON: Well, but here`s the thing, first off, you got the muppets.

(CROSSTALK)

JOHNSON: But here`s the thing, it`s like talk about the work. You know,

what I notice is amongst my friends back in Ohio, my Midwestern people are

quiet this week. They`ve been quiet last week. Why? Because he is not

doing anything.

They elected him to be different than every other politician and bring some

jobs back and all he`s doing is getting in trouble.

MATTHEWS: Well, there`s a press conference today, which went on for an

hour and a half basically. President Trump was an equal opportunity

attacker. Here he is going after the rival party.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: So, if the Democrats who have – all you have to do is look at

where they are right now, the only thing they can do is delay, because they

screwed things up royally. Believe me.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Well, here is President Trump goes after his favorite new foil,

New York Senator Chuck Schumer.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I`m going forever, and I still have a lot of people that we`re

waiting for me. That`s all they are doing is delaying. And you look at

Schumer and the mess he`s got over there, and they have nothing going. The

only thing they can do delay.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Jason, if that`s what he had come in there to say and said it a

couple of times he`d gotten off the stage, it would have had power, because

you can argue, guys, that they have been slowing – they have been slow

walking, the Democrats.

JOHNSON: Talk about your job, right? Talk about what you are going to do.

Say, look, we have just decided that we are going to rewrite our ban, we

have just decided that I`m going to move more jobs in. I took care of

Flynn because I have an honest administration, I don`t like people lying to

Mike Pence. That`s your job. You don`t go in there and scream and yell

about what you haven`t accomplished and ask people asinine questions that

would just leave to these kinds of discussion.

STEELE: I think that`s such a critical point, because it goes back to what

I was saying. If you come in and you layout this is what we`re trying to

do, and, yes, Schumer, we need you to get on the stick, because you`re

stopping progress here –

MATTHEWS: Yes, that would work. Narrow your attacks.

STEELE: Narrow your attack.

JOHNSON: Right.

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: I have to tell you, I have never seen anything like this. I`ll

talk at the other side, I have never seen like it. To get it full, you`ve

got to go on C-Span to watch the whole thing.

Michael Steele, Johnson, thank you, gentlemen.

When you return we`ll make sense of what we saw from President Trump today.

Tom Barrack, Trump`s close friend and confidant, will try to explain what

happened today, as a friend.

And this is HARDBALL, where the action is.

MATTHEWS: We`ve got more coming up. But if you missed any of our HARDBALL

special report tonight, just check our website, MSNBC.com/hardball. You`ll

be able to watch the highlights from the show President Trump put on today.

And don`t forget to follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. Our

special report on President Trump`s bizarre press conference today will

return with someone who may explain what Trump was up to.

Back after this.

MATTHEWS: Welcome back to HARDBALL.

So, just what was President Trump up to in his news conference today? It`s

great a question.

Joining us now for the answer in Los Angeles is a good friend of President

Trump, Tom Barrack. He was recently the chair of the presidential

inaugural committee. He`s going to help us understand what we saw today.

Tom, I`ve been playing offense. I want you to play offense and defense

both.

Tell us, if you can in a few minutes, why Donald Trump seemed to be on a

rant today.

TOM BARRACK, TRUMP SUPPORTER: Chris, I think – I think it`s just Trump

being Trump and doing what he believes he was sent there to do. So, you

know, the dialogue is upsetting to many constituencies on one side, and

settling on the other, but at the end of the day, the parry and thrust of

what`s going on is actually a great thing, right?

There`s never been a greater interest in journalism. There`s never been a

greater interest in the First Amendment. There`s never been a greater

understanding how does a White House administration move legislation. What

is an executive order? What`s actually happening?

And he`s doing in a cadence and a vocabulary that`s disturbing.

MATTHEWS: I know.

BARRACK: And in his mind, that`s what he was sent there to do. You`re too

young to remember but –

MATTHEWS: I remember everything, Tom. Go ahead. It`s nice for you to say

it.

But I do remember Reagan, and he was a conservative and he had a lot of

revolutionary ideas. But he came in, he was very seductive, he got along

with the press. He memorized people`s names. He had a chart to make sure

he had everybody`s name right. He didn`t go to war with the press.

He got along with the Democrats. He developed friendly relations with his

adversaries on the Hill and he got a lot done for the conservative cause.

I just think, wouldn`t that be a good template for your friend Donald

Trump?

BARRACK: Absolutely, and it`s what we all hope for, right? It`s what

we`re all praying for.

But Reagan had – at the beginning of his administration, he had exactly

the same problems. He was Californian. He was divorced. He was an

outsider.

He had some Californians, some Reaganites, some not. He had to learn how

to use the mechanisms in the White House. He had James Baker, Mike Deaver,

Ed Meese and Richard Allen. You remember Richard Allen?

MATTHEWS: Sure.

BARRACK: National security advisor he had to fire in the fist seven months

of his regime, saying death by leaks, right? Even though the bureaucratic

death by leaks which we know happens is another good thing, right?

MATTHEWS: Do you think the government is out to get the new president, the

bureaucrats, the people, the long serving civil servants, do you think

they`re out to get him?

BARRACK: I don`t. I don`t.

MATTHEWS: He thinks so.

BARRACK: I think the bureaucrats and the establishment does what it needs

to do, which is protect itself from people like us, right? And I was going

in and trying to move the deck chairs for two or three years, it stabilizes

things. And so, inertia is a kind of protection mechanism.

Now, what this president was centered to do is to get rid of inertia, to

push it, to change it, to influence it, and that`s unsettling to everybody.

So, I think the president is right when he says the attacks of leaking is

what`s happening.

Of course, it`s impossible to stop. It doesn`t have anything to do with

the adjudication of the facts. You still have to look whatever the fact

was.

But, you know, bureaucratic death by sabotage and leaks is an old form of

survival for the establishment. It`s the same in media. I don`t think the

media is out to get him either. But it`s a new cadence and dialogue that

we`re learning of a man who`s talking in real time, just like a normal man,

not with the consideration and the slow-thoughtfulness of eight years of

President Obama.

The problem there was efficacy.

MATTHEWS: Yes.

BARRACK: We got considered thought and not much action. Hopefully here,

you`re going to get a lot of action.

MATTHEWS: Well, you got your shot in there. Thank you, Mr. Barrack.

Thank you. Come back in a month, we`ll talk about it. We`ll do an update

every once in a while, OK?

BARRACK: Yes, glad to be with you.

MATTHEWS: You`re a charmer.

Anyway, when we return, let me finish with Trump watch.

You`re watching HARDBALL.

MATTHEWS: Trump Watch, Thursday, February 16, 2017.

I watched along with the rest of the media the president`s news conference

early this afternoon. Let me say that Kellyanne Conway had it about right

when she called the event “epic”, because epic it was.

I`ve watched many of presidential press conference over the years, from

Eisenhower`s mystifying syntax through Jack Kennedy`s wit, and unto the

most recent president smooth displays of “no drama Obama”.

And I can recall only one event like today`s. It was when Richard Nixon

under assault over Watergate said, quote, “People have got to know whether

or not their president is a crook. Well, I`m not a crook.” Well, that one

was hard to beat and today`s will prove even harder. I hope.

I`m in wonder of this new president`s lack of discipline. More than that,

the lack of a coherent administration. There`s a good deal of action, I`ll

give him that, but not the reassuring rhythm that lets people, even his

fans, sleep at night.

This presidency rattles the nerves and fails at the most important job of

any chief leader, to spread confidence down through the ranks, to give the

people soldiering on for him the feeling that the man at the top knows

exactly where he`s taking us and has a solid grip on how he`s going to get

us there.

I have to offer a small confession here, like anyone who`s ever served in

big time politics, there are times when I wish I was in the room with this

new president and could say, you know, Ronald Reagan was a strong leader

and he knew some things you should know. He knew he got so much done not

by barking at people but by finding ways to work with them, to quietly and

courteously build the ties that get things done.

And that includes showing respect for those whose profession and honor it

is to tell the American people what and how you`re doing it. Mr.

President, with all due respect to your office, the media that you call us,

certainly the straight reporters in the East Room with you today, are

neither angels nor devils, they`re just trying to get the story. Why don`t

you help them get the Trump administration story straight instead of

damning their right under the First Amendment to tell it.

That`s HARDBALL for now. Thanks for being with us.

“ALL IN WITH CHRIS HAYES” starts right now.

