Hardball with Chris Matthews, Transcript 2/15/2017

February 15, 2017

Date: February 15, 2017

Guest: Jennifer Palmieri, John Brabender, Jay Newton-Small, Jeremy Ben-Ami, Mark Landler, Jenna Johnson, Jeff Greenfield, Tim Weiner

CHRIS MATTHEWS, HOST: Russian roulette.

Let`s play HARDBALL.

Good evening. I`m Chris Matthews in Washington.

It`s getting a little wacky out there, don`t you think? Two days ago,

President Trump sacked his national security adviser, Michael Flynn, saying

he didn`t trust him. Well, today, 48 hours later, he said it was the media

who booted him. Or was it the intel community?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Michael Flynn, General

Flynn, is a wonderful man. I think he`s been treated very, very unfairly

by the media, as I call it, the fake media in many cases. And I think it`s

really a sad thing that he was treated so badly.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Well, again, Donald Trump is the man that fired Flynn, not the

media. That`s not fake news. It`s just news. Just yesterday, his press

secretary, Sean Spicer, said Flynn was terminated because he misled the

vice president about his conversations with the Russian ambassador to the

United States.

Well, today`s wackiness comes on the day “The New York Times” broke news

about communications between Russian officials and Trump campaign aides

last year. Boy, that`s getting intriguing. According to the “Times”

report, quote, “Phone records and intercepted calls show that members of

Donald Trump`s 2016 presidential campaign and other Trump associates” –

that`s a great phrase – “had repeated contacts with senior Russian

intelligence officials in the year before the election.”

Well, “The Times” notes that law enforcement officials have found no

evidence of collusion yet between Trump`s aides and the Russians and it`s

not known what was discussed in calls. And NBC News reports investigators

have determined that while some Trump campaign aides and Trump business

associates were in contact with Russians, there`s no indication those

Russians were all intelligence officers.

Well, according to “The New York Times,” one person picked up on the calls

was Trump`s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort. Manafort told NBC

News he had, quote, “no contact knowingly with Russian intelligence

officials.”

Well, President Trump responded to the story this morning on Twitter,

writing, “The fake news media is going crazy with their conspiracy theories

and blind hatred” and, quote, “This Russian connection nonsense is merely

an attempt to cover up the many mistakes made in Hillary Clinton`s losing

campaign.” This is like precious bodily fluids from “Dr. Strangelove.”

In another setback for the Trump administration, late today, the

president`s pick to be labor secretary withdrew his nomination. Andrew

Puzder pulled out after it became clear he didn`t have the Republican votes

he needed to win confirmation.

Joining me right now, “Washington Post” White House correspondent Jenna

Johnson and “New York Times” White House correspondent Mark Landler. And

of course, and also joining us, columnist for Politico and the DailyBeast,

Jeff Greenfield.

Jeff, I want you to weigh in on this thing because I don`t think anybody`s

seen anything quite like a president. This is strange because one day, he

puts out the fact through his press secretary that he fired the guy, you

know, with extreme prejudice, you must say, because he didn`t trust him.

And now today, 24 hours after the press secretary speaks the thoughts of

the president, he says, No, it was the media. Oh, yes, it was the intel

community.

JEFF GREENFIELD, DAILYBEAST: Well, to paraphrase a question that will be

asked around a lot of tables next month, why is this event not different

from any other event? If you watched Trump in the last 15 months and you

came out of that experience expecting a kind of studied, rational,

coherent, consistent response to various realities, you just weren`t

watching what was going on.

This is who he is. Sharks got to swim, bats got to fly. And Donald Trump

got a lot further than any of us thought he would do by constructing his

own sense of what`s real and what`s fake and what two plus two equals.

MATTHEWS: Well said. Let`s go to the two newspapers that are doing a

bang-up job. This is like the old days of Chicago in the `30s. I just saw

a front page, you know, with Nathan Lane (ph). You guys are battling it

out. I`m not going to say who`s winning, but I`ll tell you that you`re

each watching each other.

I`m want to start with Mark of “The Times.” And this story, it just keeps

growing. Let`s talk about your report, main story this morning on the

right-hand side is always the main story, these contacts between Trump

officials and Russians. Do we know what that means besides that those

occurred – those occurred?

MARK LANDLER, “NEW YORK TIMES”: Well, I mean, we have to stipulate there`s

a lot we don`t know. We don`t know the content of these conversations.

You know, there`s no evidence, as you said earlier, of collusion between

the Trump officials…

MATTHEWS: Well, they weren`t…

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: … but they were something.

LANDLER: Absolutely. And they were coming at sort of key moments

throughout the year before the election and after the election. So it

suggests that this communication was an ongoing thing. This is, of course,

what Democrats always suspected…

MATTHEWS: Yes.

LANDLER: … in the walkup to the election. And I think that the story

really has new momentum. It was a sort of a – I think, a bit of game

changer in this story to establish that pattern of contact.

MATTHEWS: Well, we had the stuff over the water – over the, you know,

superstructure of this story is – there you have a presidential candidate

sort of cheering on Soviet intelligence, basically. Can you leak some more

stuff about the DNC? Can you get some more stuff out about Hillary

Clinton? So that`s done on the surface. So underneath, do we know how

much waving on we were getting from the Trump people to the Russians…

JENNA JOHNSON, “WASHINGTON POST”: Well…

MATTHEWS: … to destroy the Hillary Clinton campaign as much as they

could?

JOHNSON: … this is the big question. What were these communications?

And was there an attempt by the Russians to influence the election through

Donald Trump himself?

MATTHEWS: OK, let`s talk about some people we know. Jeff, you get in here

because you`re a New York guy and you know all this history of politics.

What is Roger Stone doing in this mess? What is Manafort doing in this?

How come Trump knows Manafort except through his Russian entanglements?

Roger Stone used to be a business partner of Paul Manafort, Black, Manafort

and Stone with Charlie Black. Why do they all know each other, is my

question to start with?

GREENFIELD: You know, Chris, I`ve spent a fair amount of time writing

political satire, and when you list things like that, and add about 90

others, I can`t answer that question. Certainly, Roger Stone has been at

Donald Trump`s side. I remember him escorting Trump onto a convention

floor several conventions ago when he was going to run for president and we

all thought that was a joke.

MATTHEWS: Yes.

LANDLER: The question about Paul Manafort, who was engaged in helping pro

– you mentioned Soviet, it`s funny that I had that same instinct to call

them Soviets and not Russians – pro-Russian Ukrainians. There`s so much

entangled in this. And indeed, I think one of the things that has helped

Trump is that the different skeins of this are so entangled and raise so

many questions that it`s very hard to focus on any one strain and say

that`s what we have to know.

The question I think really comes down to, are the Senate Republicans, who

have looked at Trump as their instrument for getting a lot of good things

done and have tended to overlook a lot of stuff – are they beginning to

see this as a series of questions institutionally that have to be answered?

MATTHEWS: Well, Senator John McCain today along those lines said the White

House needs to clean up their act, and he told CNN he didn`t know if any

laws were broken, but serious questions, he said, were raised by that

“Times” report this morning.

And here`s Senator McCain.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. JOHN MCCAIN (R), ARIZONA: We know that the Russians attempted to

affect the outcome of our election. We know that, although we don`t think

they succeeded. But the latest information in the media requires questions

to be answered.

QUESTION: Do you think there`s any evidence of coordination between the

Trump campaign and…

MCCAIN: It`s too early. I think it`s too early, but it raises serious

questions.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Well, there`s McCain. Anyway, a real patriot. Also today,

Senators Chuck Schumer – actually, Chuck Grassley (INAUDIBLE) and Dianne

Feinstein, the chair and ranking member of the Judiciary Committee, sent a

letter to the Justice Department requesting information about Michael

Flynn`s communications with Russian officials.

OK. We`re not there. I don`t see that element. We`re not getting that

right now. Let me – let me ask you about this two campaign (INAUDIBLE)

Let`s start with the big one. Jen, I`m going to give you the big one.

JOHNSON: OK.

MATTHEWS: There were two campaigns going on simultaneously last year.

There was Trump`s campaign for president, an unlikely campaign with

unlikely success. There was the Russian campaign led by Vladimir Putin to

rebuild something of the old Soviet empire, to try to rebuild their

influence, to perhaps finlandize – finlandize – take Crimea, finlandize

Ukraine, regain that larger empire that they lost at the end of the cold

war.

These are simultaneous campaigns, and the question historians are going to

wonder, how were they working together?

JOHNSON: Well, there are a lot of similarities between how Putin thinks

and acts and how Donald Trump thinks and acts. And there`s also a

worldwide movement going on…

MATTHEWS: Nationalist thing.

JOHNSON: Yes, with a lot of people wanting to protect their borders and

their way of life, and that`s playing out in a lot of countries.

MATTHEWS: Let`s stay on this particular thing, which is there`s an

ambition – the guy without the shirt on, the guy who thinks he`s Mr. Macho

Man, the guy – maybe he is like Trump – trying to rebuild what the

Soviets had and the Russians have lost…

LANDLER: Well…

MATTHEWS: … with the help of the American president, perhaps, or

something, some indirect shot at him.

LANDLER: And of course, the big question here is, leaving aside the

personality traits that they do share in common, there is clearly a big

question about why Donald Trump has consistently throughout, before, during

and after the election taken positions that appear to favor the Russians,

that appear to take a softer line. There was a very…

MATTHEWS: Oh, by the way, another soft line came from him because after

Obama`s people slapped the sanctions on him for fiddling with our

elections, he did nothing.

LANDLER: Well, yes.

MATTHEWS: After a conversation with Michael Flynn.

LANDLER: Yes, he did nothing…

MATTHEWS: Which you might wonder, are they playing footsie?

LANDLER: What is Michael Flynn saying to the Russian ambassador? Maybe

something along the lines, Listen, don`t worry because we`re about to come

in, we can maybe take care of this situation.

MATTHEWS: Well, back to this. Donald Trump attacked the intelligence

community today over leaks to the media. He tweeted “Information is being

illegally given to the failing New York Times and Washington Post by the

intelligence community, NSA and FBI, just like Russia.” That`s Trump

talking.

And here`s more. “And the real scandal here is that classified information

is illegally given out by intention like candy. Very un-American.”

And here he was earlier today. This was Trump.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: From intelligence, papers are being leaked, things are being

leaked. It`s a criminal action, criminal act. And it`s been going on for

a long time, before me. But now it`s really going on. And people are

trying to cover up for a terrible loss that the Democrats had under Hillary

Clinton.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Jeff, I`d like to ask this question the way the strongest Trump

supporter in the world is trying to figure this out because we all are. I

mean, trump said it was the media and the intelligence community that

brought down Michael Flynn. But on the fact yesterday, and his press

secretary said this for him, as well as what he said in sacking him, was,

I`m doing it because I don`t trust the guy.

And now the president is saying, I wish they hadn`t told me I didn`t trust

the guy because then I have to get rid of him. This is strange for any

super-Trump supporter to swallow!

GREENFIELD: I think up to now – I was in Philadelphia, in fact, talking

to some Trump supporters over the weekend. On the big picture, they say,

He`s doing what we want him to do, he`s got problems, we hope he gets more

stable, but that travel ban, that`s what we want. The wall is what we

want. The Supreme Court justices are what we want.

And I think what we`re going to see – you know, it`s hard to remember this

is, like, 27 days, not 8 year – is, is there a point at which Trump`s

liabilities, the instability, the complete inability to recognize reality

is going to bother the people who`ve been for Trump because of what they

think he will accomplish elsewhere? To the answer to that question, your

guess is as good as mine, Chris.

MATTHEWS: Yes. Well, gentlemen, both you guys – we`re going to finish

here in a minute, but I want to find out where this story is going. I

mean, you`ve got a great bureau chief. You`ve got a leader in your paper

and everything, and it`s all there. You got Marty Baron. You got

Elizabeth Humor (ph). You got all these people working you. You`re all

working the – where`s the story going, Jenna?

JOHNSON: Well, I think the White House…

MATTHEWS: What`s it going to be next week, if you think – you know, where

are the headlines pointing?

JOHNSON: Well, I`ve given up trying to predict anything with this White

House. Who knows what we will be covering next week? I think the White

House really hoped that all of this talk of Russia and Flynn would end as

soon as Flynn handed over his letter of resignation. But there`s just more

information that just keeps coming out…

MATTHEWS: I thought Nixon thought that when Ehrlichmann and Haldeman went

down. I don`t…

(LAUGHTER)

MATTHEWS: Blood in the water!

LANDLER: I mean, look, the ultimate question is, is there evidence or will

evidence emerge that links Trump directly to these exchanges, conversations

between Flynn and the Russians? That would lift this to an entirely

different level, and I think that`s what all of us need to push to try to

establish.

MATTHEWS: OK. We`re going to keep working on this story. Anyway, Jenna

Johnson of “The Washington Post,” Mark Landler of “The New York Times,” and

Jeff Greenfield, sir, thank you.

Coming up – news that Donald Trump`s – Trump`s campaign aides were in

constant contact with senior Russian officials has Democrats and

Republicans alike calling for a big probe. All this as the Intelligence

Committee digs deeper into that – those connections and what they`re all

about. And that`s ahead.

Plus, President Trump says the scandal over his campaign`s connection with

Russia is nonsense and just a coverup for Hillary Clinton`s mistakes. How

do you – get out of the rearview mirror, Mr. President! Look ahead on the

road where you`re taking us. We`re going to hear from a top Clinton

campaign staffer about that.

And while President Trump doesn`t answer – didn`t answer any questions

about Russia in his news conference today with Israeli prime minister

Benjamin Netanyahu, he did talk Middle East peace. But catch this. This

is maybe the worst news of the day. He abandoned the goal of a two-state

solution, and no one else on the earth has any route to peace over there

except through a two-state.

Finally, let me finish with “Trump Watch” tonight.

This is HARDBALL, where the action is.

MATTHEWS: Welcome back to HARDBALL. Well,last Thursday, Politico reported

that Donald Trump once again claimed he was the victim of voter fraud. He

told a roomful of senators that he would have won New Hampshire if it

weren`t for, quote, “thousands of people who were brought in on buses from

neighboring Massachusetts to illegally vote.” Anyway, White House senior

policy adviser Stephen Miller repeated that claim this Sunday.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

STEVEN MILLER, TRUMP SENIOR ADVISER: I`ve actually – having worked before

on a campaign in New Hampshire, I can tell you that this issue of busing

voters into New Hampshire is widely known by anyone who`s worked in New

Hampshire politics. It`s very real. It`s very serious. This morning on

this show is not the venue for me to lay out all the evidence to you…

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC NEWS: I`m asking you…

(CROSSTALK)

STEPHANOPOULOS: Hold on a second. I`m asking you, as the White House

senior policy adviser – the president made a statement saying he was the

victim of voter fraud.

(CROSSTALK)

MILLER: And the president – the president – the president was!

STEPHANOPOULOS: Do you have any evidence?

MILLER: This is an issue – if this is an issue that interests you, then

we can talk about it more in the future.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: I would gladly pay you on Tuesday for a hamburger today.

Anyway, Factcheck.org researched that claim and found no evidence to

support it. The New Hampshire secretary of state, the office of the

attorney general and the U.S. attorney`s office in New Hampshire reported

receiving no complaints of voter fraud for the 2016 election.

In the 2014 New Hampshire Senate election, which Miller is referring to,

Jeanne Shaheen defeated Scott Brown by over 15,000 votes. In 2016, Hillary

Clinton defeated Donald Trump by more than 2,000 votes.

Let`s go right now, joining me right now, the senior Democratic senator

from New Hampshire, Jeanne Shaheen. Senator, I`m not shining you up here.

I`m simply establishing a fact that everybody knows New Hampshire`s one of

the clean states. This isn`t one of the states that have had problems and

irregularities. You run a clean shop up in there in the elections. Go

ahead.

SEN. JEANNE SHAHEEN (D), NEW HAMPSHIRE: You`re absolutely correct. We

have heard from the secretary of state, the longest-serving secretary of

state in this country, Bill Gardner, who knows something about elections,

that there`s no evidence of voter fraud. We`ve heard from two former

Republican chairs, who say no evidence of any voter fraud. We`ve heard

from former attorney general Tom Rath (ph), also a Republican, no voter

fraud. This is a totally made-up charge.

MATTHEWS: Where do they get this, busloads, serious – because the busload

idea – I can – I mean, I know busloads of volunteers go up there to help

in the campaigns. I know that Menino did it and Marty Walsh does it. It`s

all honest, above-board politics, people going around doing Burmashave

things along the highway. I`ve seen this all my life – all my life, a

long time.

But the idea of busloading in 16,000 people, dropping them off at

particular voting stations, having them brilliantly impersonate local

voters who are not going to vote that day and have worked it out

individually, is zany to think that could have happened – zany!

SHAHEEN: It`s absolutely nuts. The fact is, if that were going on, don`t

you think somebody someplace would have taken a picture with their cell

phone of those buses, that there would have been a supervisor of the

checklist who would have taken a picture of somebody voting illegally?

This is something that undermines the credibility of our democracy, of our

voting process and our elections. And you know what they`re laying the

groundwork for? They`re laying the groundwork for laws that would suppress

the vote, limit the number of people who could vote.

In New Hampshire, we have same-day registration, which means that people

can come to the polls on election day, students in particular, other people

who may not be able to plan far in advance and can get there and vote.

That`s what our democracy is all about. And when we try and undercut the

ability of people to vote, then we undermine our democracy.

MATTHEWS: OK. You know why you won a big re-election? Because I was up

there and you saw me up there. I got to tell you, we were going around

your campaign headquarters, all those young kids working their butts off on

the phones, including that young girl with the deelybopper (ph) on. I hope

she hears me because it was that kind of enthusiasm that wins election, not

the sneaky-peaky ping (ph) thing that Trump`s talking about.

SHAHEEN: Absolutely.

MATTHEWS: You know how you win elections? You get the most votes. Thank

you, Senator Jeanne Shaheen of the Granite State of New Hampshire.

SHAHEEN: Thank you.

MATTHEWS: Up next, we`re going to try to make some sense of Trump`s

intriguing statements over the years about Vlad “the impaler” Putin –

Putin.

This is HARDBALL, where the action is.

MATTHEWS: Welcome back to HARDBALL.

Recent reporting from “The Washington Post” and “The New York Times,” as

you heard, has brought new attention to the intrigue involving President

Donald Trump and Russia`s Vladimir Putin.

Let`s take a look back at some of the statements that Mr. Trump, himself,

has made about Putin so far.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP (R), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I think I would get

along very well with Vladimir Putin. I just think so.

I got to know him very well, because we were both on “60 Minutes.”

I would get along with Putin. I have dealt with Russia.

I think Putin`s been a very strong leader for Russia. I think he`s been a

lot stronger than our leader. That, I can tell you.

Putin said, Donald Trump is a genius. He is going to be the next great

leader of the United States. Putin did call me a genius.

My attitude, when people like me, I like them, even Putin.

I`m going to disavow a statement when somebody calls me a genius? I`m not

disavowing anything.

(LAUGHTER)

TRUMP: Russia, if you`re listening, I hope you`re able to find the 30,000

e-mails that are missing.

He does have an 82 percent approval rating, according to the different

pollsters.

BILL O`REILLY, HOST, “THE O`REILLY FACTOR”: Putin`s a killer.

TRUMP: Got a lot of killers. We got a lot of killers. What, you think

our country`s so innocent?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Well, that was a Michael Corleone imitation.

Anyway, ever – even prior to that candidacy, Trump openly aspired to

become Putin`s pal. In 2013, Trump asked – quote – “Do you think Putin

will be going to the Miss Universe Pageant in November in Moscow? If so,

will he become my new best friend?”

This is grownup talk.

He claimed to have a relationship with Putin later that same year. Here we

go.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

QUESTION: Do you have a relationship with Vladimir Putin, a conversational

relationship, or anything that you feel you have sway or influence over his

government?

TRUMP: I do have a relationship. And I can tell you that he`s very

interested in what we`re doing here today.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: While Mr. Trump has denied business dealings with Russia, his

son told a conference in 2008 that – quote – “Russians make up a pretty

disproportionate cross-section of a lot of our assets. We see a lot of

money pouring in from Russia.”

Whoa.

In terms of policy, Trump`s campaign broke with party orthodoxy during the

Republican Convention and removed a platform plank that criticized Russia

for their seizure of Crimea.

Well, Trump later said he wasn`t involved and defended Russia`s occupation.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

QUESTION: Why did you soften the GOP platform on Ukraine?

TRUMP: I wasn`t involved in that. You know, the people of Crimea, from

what I have heard, would rather be with Russia than where they were. And

you have to look at that also.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Well, now, in light of more recent developments, Trump`s past

behavior toward Russia raises serious questions.

I`m joined right now by Malcolm Nance, MSNBC intelligence analyst and

author of “The Plot to Hack America.” And Tim Weiner is an investigative

reporter and author of “Enemies: A History of the FBI” and “Legacy of

Ashes: The History of the CIA.”

Gentlemen, I want you both on to tell us what you know. And act like

you`re being investigators right now, rather than journalists or

commentators.

I want you to know, Malcolm, first of all, where would you – if you were

heading up the FBI right now, in terms of counterintelligence, where would

you be looking to try to find how these dots connect?

MALCOLM NANCE, NBC TERRORISM ANALYST: Well, since the FBI, we already

know, has FISA warrants out there, I would be doing exactly what we have

already seen.

We`re coordinating – or they`re coordinating with the National Security

Agency. They`re coordinating with the Central Intelligence Agency.

And, however, getting that warrant also allows them to take in intelligence

from other foreign intelligence collectors, the Ukrainians, the Latvians,

the Estonians, the Germans, the French, GCHQ in England.

That`s an enormous amount of collection power out there. And I would scrub

every connection that these people had, personal, telephone, financial, and

I would try to determine exactly what they`re trying to determine now. Are

these people connected to Russian spies? Are they being handled by Russian

spies? Are they Russian spies?

MATTHEWS: Can we tell, using modern electronics and data collection, if

somebody`s met, if they have talked on the phone, if they have e-mailed?

Can we basically get a universal look at all communication pretty much now?

Is that how – what percentage of communication can we nail down?

NANCE: Well, not universal look at communications. What we get is a

focused look at communications, target-oriented look at communications.

If we are going after a very specific target, we won`t do the vacuum

cleaner. We will use very specific, multibillion-dollar systems to hone

down on what we know about their communications, and branch out from there

and see if it interconnects with any known intelligence assets or

intelligence agencies.

And this is apparently what`s most likely being done right now. And it

could be unwitting. They may not know that they`re being handled by

Russian intelligence officers. However, the connections that they have

regarding Russia should have been suspect to anyone who was making those.

You know, the FSB, formerly the KGB, never stops working.

MATTHEWS: Yes.

Let me go to Tim on this.

Same question to you. But give me more of a historic – what`s been going

on in the last several weeks? How far have they progressed in nailing down

– I mean, it`s like Google, the way that – you know, that Malcolm just

said, oh, let`s – let`s punch in Paul Manafort. Let`s punch in Roger

Stone. Let`s punch in somebody else and see if that connects in any way to

the Kremlin.

TIM WEINER, AUTHOR, “ENEMIES: A HISTORY OF THE FBI”: The American people

are getting a look in real time at the most politically charged

counterintelligence investigation since the Soviets stole the secret of the

atomic bomb in the end of World War II.

MATTHEWS: So, Klaus Fuchs involved here, that kind of thing, right?

WEINER: Yes.

That was a case that took almost 10 years from beginning to end. This is

moving a lot faster because technology has improved in terms of

intelligence-gathering. But we`re in a case now – you were hearkening

back to Watergate, Chris.

This is a case where…

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: No, I`m not. I`m hearkening back to the Venona encryptions.

I`m going back to Venona.

WEINER: OK.

MATTHEWS: I`m going back to the way we got all the communications between

Moscow and America…

WEINER: Sure.

MATTHEWS: … during and before the Second World War, that kind of stuff.

WEINER: Sure.

But here we have a case where it`s not the cover-up. It`s the crime.

MATTHEWS: Yes.

WEINER: We know what the cover-up is. It`s lying about the crime. What

is the crime here?

MATTHEWS: What do you think the crime could be?

WEINER: Collaboration between Russian intelligence services and Americans

to disrupt the United States` electoral system and American democracy.

MATTHEWS: Could that be prior, simultaneous, or after the fact? Can you

be an accessory after the fact to that kind of fiddling with our election

process, or it would have to be prior or simultaneous, the crime?

WEINER: I think that, if you are conducting an operation wittingly with an

agent of a foreign power, you are in for a world of pain.

Now, Mike Flynn, if he delivered Flynn facts, that is, falsehoods, to the

FBI during his interview, he`s looking at slammer time.

MATTHEWS: I`m calling it Flynnstoning. I`m going to – we will all have

names for this.

(LAUGHTER)

MATTHEWS: Let me go to Malcolm on this here.

I heard you were shaking your head.

Flynnstoning is what I call not exactly telling people what you`re up do in

international dealing.

What do you make of this potential here for a real, a real scandal

involving U.S. – American collusion in foreign intervention in our

political season?

NANCE: Well, first, let me tell you, Tim has written two of the most –

the seminal books on the FBI and intelligence collection. And what he said

is absolutely right.

But I`m going to take this one level further. I think that this scandal is

unique in all of American history. This would be the equivalent of the

British, you know, running Abraham Lincoln or actually funding Jefferson

Davis to take over the United States.

This is – there has never been anything like this. This is the…

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: Well, the Brits were rooting for – Malcolm, you know your

history. The Brits were rooting for the South.

NANCE: Yes.

MATTHEWS: That is no – that is no secret.

NANCE: They were rooting – sure. They were rooting for the South, but

this isn`t…

MATTHEWS: The Russians were rooting – the Russians were rooting for the

North in that war. Remember that? That was the Russians on our side,

believe it or not.

NANCE: Sure.

Sure, but this is the equivalent of the queen of England actually handling

Jefferson Davis as an agent, right? This is different. We are in a place

where we are potentially looking at people who were handled as assets or –

unwitting or wittingly, for Russian intelligence, in order to affect an

election of the president of the United States and disrupting the entire

American electoral process to get that person elected.

This is close to Benedict Arnold territory, I`m afraid to say.

MATTHEWS: Let me go back to Tim on this question.

The number of dots, it`s like the happy hunting ground. There are so many

dots here. Why Manafort? Why is Manafort even hooked up with Trump? Why

is Roger Stone`s name showing up here?

Why did Trump call publicly for Russia to help hack him Hillary`s –

Hillary Clinton`s e-mail? What did – all this – why does he want to meet

him at the Miss Universe contest? The public bromance is just – the

superstructure to this, the underground does involve people who have done

business.

And then the son coming along and saying, we make a ton of money out of

Russia, after the father says he hasn`t got – made a nickel over there,

there`s so much discrepancy here.

WEINER: Chris, there are two people in this government who have the power

and the will to address those questions and get answers under subpoena.

And they are Jim Comey, the head of the FBI, and Senator John McCain, the

last cold warrior left standing in the Senate.

MATTHEWS: Well, we`re watching McCain. Tonight, McCain is out there. We

will see how far he goes.

I agree with you. If McCain stays on this front, things are going to break

open.

Thank you so, Malcolm Nance – that`s very informative – and Tim Weiner.

Up next: President Trump says – or, actually, says the reports about his

campaign`s contact with Russian officials is just a distraction away from

Hillary Clinton`s mistakes of last year. He keeps looking in the rear-view

mirror, this guy. We`re going to hear from a senior Clinton campaign

staffer about that next.

This is HARDBALL, where the action is.

MATTHEWS: Welcome back to HARDBALL.

Earlier today, Donald Trump defended the man he fired, Michael Flynn, by

going after intelligence officials for what he said were illegal leaking

information in an attempt to cover for Secretary Clinton`s loss back in

November. Figure that one out. So, all these spies are really Hillary-o-

philes.

Anyway, he also tweeted: “This Russian connection non-sense is merely an

attempt to cover-up the many mistakes made in Hillary Clinton`s losing

campaign.”

It`s an ironic twist, when, just a few months before the election, then-

candidate Trump celebrated the leaked e-mails that were illegally obtained

by WikiLeaks.

Here he is.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Russia, if you`re listening, I hope you`re able to find the 30,000

e-mails that are missing.

All you have to do is take a look at WikiLeaks.

This just came out. This just came out. WikiLeaks. I love WikiLeaks.

(CHEERING AND APPLAUSE)

TRUMP: Amazing how nothing`s secret today when you talk about the

Internet.

Oh, we love WikiLeaks. Boy, they have really – WikiLeaks, they have

revealed a lot.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Well, Russia`s interference in our election plagued Hillary

Clinton during the campaign, and now it`s plaguing Trump`s administration,

ironically.

For more, I`m joined by Jennifer Palmieri, former communications director

for both Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. And John Brabender is a

Republican strategist and a good fellow.

So, let`s talk about this.

(LAUGHTER)

MATTHEWS: I mean, you guys are real veterans.

JENNIFER PALMIERI, DEMOCRATIC STRATEGIST: Hi, Chris.

MATTHEWS: You`re not the kind of – you`re not the kind of people that

show up on some networks and say Republican strategist or – you really

are.

(LAUGHTER)

MATTHEWS: You knew everything that was happening inside the Clinton

administration.

I just want to know, as a human being, how much did it rattle the cage to

hear, oh, my God, what are they going to leak, release tomorrow morning?

What conversation, e-mail is going to go out tomorrow?

You don`t have to be detailed here, just the feeling of the Russians are

watching what we`re saying.

PALMIERI: Yes, we did have – you know, I think by the time we got to

June, which I think was when it was first reported that the hack was

Russia-orchestrated, and we believed, just because we`re smart and we could

observe how the leaking was going, that the leaking was done in a manner to

help Donald Trump.

And it also was too sophisticated to not be done with some American –

without some American input. So, we did have the moment in the summer we

were like, wow, we are running against Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

And no one will pay attention to the latter.

MATTHEWS: I know.

PALMIERI: And on the WikiLeaks front, I`m proud to say I never did a

search on my own name, which I thought was a very healthy thing to do.

MATTHEWS: Oh, that`s like Googling yourself. You never want to do that.

(CROSSTALK)

PALMIERI: Yes. But plenty of people got – because I knew part of what

they`re trying to do is distract us and pit us against each other.

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: Yes, I know.

John, it reminded me of the old tricks, the dirty tricks of politics, which

is, you rent all the buses for a weekend when the other guy is coming into

town, the other candidate is coming into town and has a rally. Or you tie

up all the lines by robo-calling their phones over and over again, so they

can`t communicate.

This seemed to be the Russians trying to completely just create chaos in

the Clinton campaign.

JOHN BRABENDER, REPUBLICAN STRATEGIST: Well, first of all, I think there

was chaos in both campaigns. This is American politics.

Here`s the part I don`t understand. How did they ultimately influence the

election? Like, we`re talking about Manafort taking phone calls.

MATTHEWS: Well, you can`t tell.

BRABENDER: What`s he doing, giving them polling data?

Believe me, the American consultants are better than the Russians`

consultants.

PALMIERI: Right. I think that`s true.

And I`m not sure what – whether their role was definitive. But I do

believe you had the – WikiLeaks was – what I understood the damage that

WikiLeaks was doing day to day was that there wasn`t any one story that was

going to stick, but, every day, there was something new, and, every day,

there was something new to lead the – to lead the morning show with.

And it just – we had no oxygen, so we couldn`t…

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: Where do you think this is headed, by the way?

Let`s talk about the future, because the Russians know how to do this now.

PALMIERI: Yes.

MATTHEWS: They picked one party this time, the Democrats. They could

pick the Republicans next time, to show their versatility.

If they start putting out – you know, people – I hope people are not

stupid enough to still use e-mail for anything sensitive. But people

occasionally say something they shouldn`t in an e-mail. And they could put

it out and just cause another ruckus for another week and put the campaign

back a week.

They can do whatever they want to.

BRABENDER: Well, first of all – and I believe this honestly, that we`re

creating this Russian hysteria.

MATTHEWS: No, I`m – not hysteria. I`m just noticing the history.

BRABENDER: Let me give you an example.

(CROSSTALK)

PALMIERI: … be more careful.

BRABENDER: Let me give you an example.

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: Does she look hysterical to you?

(CROSSTALK)

(LAUGHTER)

PALMIERI: I`m not hysterical.

MATTHEWS: She`s not hysterical. She`s…

BRABENDER: If you had heard in the middle of the campaign – you had heard

in the middle of the campaign there was a secret audio where Donald Trump

had talked to the Russians and said, as soon as the election is over, I can

be more flexible on negotiating your missiles, everybody`s head would have

exploded.

But that is exactly what Barack Obama did. And it was like a one-week

story.

MATTHEWS: OK.

BRABENDER: I mean, what did the Russians…

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: Let me ask you.

Had Hillary Clinton been elected in a squeaker, had won a couple of those

industrial states, OK, and she had won, and word was out that the Russians

helped her, the Russians, the former communist – what would your party

have done with that?

BRABENDER: It depends what help her means.

PALMIERI: This is not – this is – I think what should concern everyone

is that the Russians set out to initially, according to our intelligence

agencies, to initially try to influence the U.S. election for the purposes

of undermining our faith in our democracy.

That…

BRABENDER: Look…

(CROSSTALK)

PALMIERI: Look, that is a huge deal. And…

(CROSSTALK)

BRABENDER: I believe we should all have a love fest to stop this and make

–

CHRIS MATTHEWS, MSNBC HOST: Here`s what I want to find out.

BRABENDER: I agree with that.

MATTHEWS: I want to cue you guys. I want you both to say it together,

Russia, stay out of our politics. One, two, three, go.

BRABENDER: Of course.

MATTHEWS: Say it. Russians, stay out of our politics.

BRABENDER: Stay out of our politics.

MATTHEWS: Jennifer.

BRABENDER: But –

MATTHEWS: I wanted you to do it together.

BRABENDER: The only thing they did was to get Bernie Sanders voters to

know that Hillary Clinton tried to stop Bernie Sanders.

MATTHEWS: He`s running again. Be careful. He`s running again.

Anyway, thank you, Jennifer Palmieri. You are a professional.

Thank you, John Brabender. You`re pretty even-minded most of the time.

Up next, President Trump ends decades of policy in Middle East. He says

we`re going to live with a two-state solution or one-state solution. Well,

that one-state solution is problematic and that`s ahead.

You`re watching HARDBALL, where the action is.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: So I`m looking at two-state

and one-state and I like the one that both parties like. I`m very happy

with the one that both parties like. I can live with either one.

I thought for a while the two-state looked like it may be the easier of the

two, but honestly, if Bibi and if the Palestinians, if Israel and the

Palestinians are happy, I`m happy with the one they like the best.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Welcome back to HARDBALL.

That was President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

today where the president refused to commit to a two-state solution to

Middle East peace. It was a departure, of course, from a policy that`s

guided the U.S.`s role in mediating peace between the Israelis and

Palestinians for decades, under both Republican and Democratic

presidencies.

President Trump insists that he will be able to negotiate a bigger or

better deal than anyone thinks is possible.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I think we`re going to make a deal. It might be a bigger and

better deal than people in this room even understand. That`s a

possibility. So, let`s see what we do.

BENJAMIN NETANYAHU, PRIME MINISTER OF ISRAELI: A start.

TRUMP: Doesn`t sound too optimistic but –

(LAUGHTER)

TRUMP: Good negotiator.

NETANYAHU: That`s the art of the deal.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Anyway, the world`s reacting to the announcement today. The

headline on the BBC`s website reads, “U.S. no longer tied to two-state

solution.” I`ve been predicting that all day. That`s going to be a huge

story around the world.

Let`s bring in the HARDBALL roundtable tonight. Howard Fineman, of course,

global editorial director of “The Huffington Post” and MSNBC political

analyst, as well. Jay Newton-Small is a contributor to “Time” magazine.

Jeremy Ben-Ami is the president of J Street.

Jeremy, I`ve got to go to the expert here.

I don`t understand what Trump`s talking about. I do know he`s playing

checkers next to a guy playing chess today. That Bibi –

JEREMY BEN-AMI, PRESIDENT, J STREET: I don`t think you`re the only one

that doesn`t know what he`s talking about.

MATTHEWS: I just don`t know what Trump was doing except pretending he was

naive about a one-state solution, which means the populations of the Arabs

living in the larger area of Israel and the occupied – the disputed

territories is going to equal pretty much the Jewish population of Israel

in a couple years. And what – how can you have a one-state solution? I

never thought that was possible.

BEN-AMI: You can`t. One-state is the problem. You need a solution to

this present one-state problem. One-state is 13 million people fighting

for 100 years now over control of one piece of land. You need to separate

the two people. You need to listen to every single military commander in

Israel who says Israel can not be Jewish and democratic if it`s one-state

for 13 million people between the river and the sea.

MATTHEWS: Howard, you start.

HOWARD FINEMAN, THE HUFFINGTON POST: Well –

MATTHEWS: Just look at these numbers, just so people know the problem, the

population bomb over there – 6.3 million Jewish people, 6.2 million

Palestinians in Israel, in the territories. I mean, it`s just a problem.

FINEMAN: Well, I think Jeremy`s correct. And I think what we saw today

while on one level it may seem haphazard is in its own way kind of

historic, because it`s been 16, 17 year the United States has been fully

committed to the two-state solution. The United Nations is fully committed

to the two-state solution. Most of the world is committed to it. And it`s

more of a risk to Israel in the long run, most people believe, if they

don`t grab that chance when they still have it.

MATTHEWS: Right.

FINEMAN: Now, what`s happening is that people are talking about an

outside-in solution where the Gulf States and other actors in the region

are going to be on Israel`s side and help bring peace, but they`re not

going to do it. The Emiratis are not going to do it. The Saudis are not

going to do it. They`re not going to do it without the two-state solution.

They can`t say, OK, we`re going to help Israel, but we`re going to help

Israel to one-state solution. That`s a nonstarter. The Israelis think

they`ve got the Gulf Arabs on their side now.

MATTHEWS: Yes.

FINEMAN: But they`re not going to go very far without the two states.

MATTHEWS: What happens to the Palestinian leadership if they agree to a

deal to autonomy within the Israeli state, within the state of Israel? If

they accepted that, Israeli sovereignty over Gaza and the West Bank, and

agreed to be basically a little state like Montreal or something or Quebec

– just part of a larger state but this Arab part of it.

JAY NEWTON-SMALL, TIME MAGAZINE: First of all, it`s not something either

one of the Arab groups would actually accept. Abbas, who`s the head of the

West Bank, has always said it has to be a two-state solution. And Hamas

runs the Gaza Strip and there`s no way Hamas –

MATTHEWS: So, what`s Trump up to with Jared Kushner? Do we have any idea

what his big deal could be?

(CROSSTALK)

NEWTON-SMALL: It`s inside-out.

MATTHEWS: Everybody, give me your idea what the deal is.

BEN-AMI: I mean, I think the key is this isn`t actually a moment of

incredible opportunity in the Middle East. You actually have the

opportunity to bring together the Sunni-Arab states and state of Israel to

face their common threats. This is a moment of tremendous opportunity but

you`ve got to include a resolution to the Palestinian conflict.

MATTHEWS: Yes.

Jay?

NEWTON-SMALL: It`s either like you said in the beginning. It`s either

incredibly naive, and it`s sort of abandonment of the one-China, you know,

the policy, all of a sudden, two weeks later, he`s on the phone in the

middle of the night with President Xi, of course, I believe in one China.

But – or he`s doing it on purpose, floating it to sort of say, for Kushner

to say, let`s see if we can policy, see if he can float this and let`s see

how the Arab states react to this.

FINEMAN: That`s animating thing here I think and Jeremy, correct me if I`m

wrong here, the animating here is that the Gulf Arabs have made some noises

about saying, you know what, maybe there`s a deal to be made here.

Israel`s not necessarily our enemy. That`s because the Gulf States are

looking at Iran and are scared of –

MATTHEWS: Which is growing and growing in strength.

FINEMAN: Growing and growing in strength. They`re saying, wait a minute.

As Jeremy was saying, the possibility of a deal. But you can`t not give

the Gulf States a lot, which is one reason why Donald Trump against what

he`d said earlier during the campaign said, you know, I think you ought to

slow down a little bit on the –

MATTHEWS: Moving the settlements and moving the embassy.

FINEMAN: And moving the embassy. There`s got to be –

(CROSSTALK)

NEWTON-SMALL: Slow down the settlement.

FINEMAN: I wonder how King Abdullah will be reading the papers tomorrow

morning, oh, my God, no more two-state solution, so I got two-thirds of my

country is Palestinian. They may not like it. There`s a lot more meds

than there are beds in my country right now.

Anyway, the round table is sticking with us. And up next, these three will

tell me something I don`t know.

This is HARDBALL, where the action is.

MATTHEWS: Well, Senator – actually, President Trump welcomed Senator

Marco Rubio to the White House for a little get-together, a dinner tonight,

actually. Rubio ran for the Republican nomination against Trump who

repeatedly tormented him by calling him “Little Marco.” Remember that?

Well, the timing of Rubio`s visit is curious because the Florida senator

was an outspoken critic of using the information from WikiLeaks in Russia

during the 2016 campaign. Back in October, Rubio warned fellow Republicans

not to capitalize politically on the leaks, saying, “Today, it`s the

Democrats, tomorrow, it could be us.” Well, that`s prescient.

We`ll be right back.

MATTHEWS: We are back with the HARDBALL round table.

Howard, tell me something I don`t know.

FINEMAN: Chris, the key guy in what we were discussing in the Middle East

is the ambassador from the United Arab Emirates. His name is Yousef Al

Otaiba. Watch him, because he and Jared Kushner have been talking.

MATTHEWS: Hmm.

NEWTON-SMALL: So, for all the complaints during the campaign about the

private server that Hillary used, I`ve heard from sources, Republican

sources, that not only does the Trump White House used a program called

Confide, which automatically erases e-mails and messages after a few

seconds, they also have to – require external people e-mailing the White

House to use signal, which is the same thing –

MATTHEWS: I know what that is, the white phones.

NEWTON-SMALL: No, no, signal is end-to-end encryption. It`s what Edward

Snowden uses.

MATTHEWS: And they keep the metadata, don`t they?

NEWTON-SMALL: There`s no way for Signal.

FINEMAN: I have Signal on the app on my phone.

BEN-AMI: David Friedman is Trump`s nominee to be ambassador of Israel.

Hearing is tomorrow. Breaking news this afternoon: the housing in the

settlement that Friedman raises money for and that his name is on is an

illegal settlement on Palestinian privately owned land, and the Israeli

Supreme Court has asked for its demolition.

MATTHEWS: Yes, they`re pretty good on that, the courts over there. The

Israeli courts.

Thank you, Howard Fineman. Thank you, Jay Newton-Small, and Jeremy Ben-

Ami.

When we return, let me finish Trump Watch.

You`re watching HARDBALL.

MATTHEWS: Trump Watch, Wednesday, February 15, 2017.

It`s time for President Trump to stop staring into his rear-view mirror.

It doesn`t matter anymore what he says about the election returns in New

Hampshire or anywhere else.

Mr. President, time to keep your eyes on the road ahead. You`re the one

driving the car now and the key to your success is a simple yes or no.

Will you increase the number of good-paying jobs in this country by the end

of your presidential term or will you fail? Yes or no.

And that is the question he must have a good answer for when the time of

reckoning comes. Not the whacky conspiracy theories about bus loads of

voters sneaking into New Hampshire. Why? Because who needs conspiracy

theories if you gotten the obvious right. What good will that be, by the

way, if you boot the reason you said you were running for president, the

reason people voted you into the White House, creating good paying jobs for

good patriotic Americans.

And if you can`t deliver on that, all the king`s horses and all the king`s

men will not be able to put humpty-dumpty together again. That`s you, by

the way, humpty-dumpty.

That`s HARDBALL for now. Thanks for being with us.

“ALL IN WITH CHRIS HAYES” starts right now.

