Hardball with Chris Matthews, Transcript 2/14/2017
Show: HARDBALL
Date: February 14, 2017
Guest: Susan Page, David Ignatius, Glenn Thrush, Claire McCaskill, Ashley Parker, Matt Schlapp, Ruth Marcus, John Stanton, Indira Lakshmanan
CHRIS MATTHEWS, HOST: How deep does this go?
Let`s play HARDBALL.
Good evening. I`m Chris Matthews in Washington. Well, today, NBC reported
that President Trump failed to tell Vice President Mike Pence that despite
all the White House denials, national security director Mike Flynn did, in
fact, speak with the Russian ambassador about those sanctions that Obama
slapped on Russia for interfering with our elections.
Well, for two weeks, the vice president thought he was right when he told
the country that Flynn never discussed sanctions with the Russian envoy.
The VP only learned the truth, by the way, five days ago, all which raises
the question, what were Trump and Flynn talking about all the this time?
Before Flynn called the Russians, after he called Russians and ever since,
was Trump in cahoots with Flynn, or was Flynn out there all alone opening
up this new era of good relations with Vladimir Putin all by himself?
Well, today, explaining why Flynn was fired, Sean Spicer confirmed reports
that the acting general told the Trump White House about Flynn`s
conversations with the ambassador. Spicer also made clear that the White
House does not believe Flynn did anything that constituted a legal
violation.
Let`s watch.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
SEAN SPICER, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: The acting attorney general
informed the White House counsel that they wanted to give, quote, “a heads-
up to” us on some comments that may have seemed in conflict with what the -
- he had sent the vice president out, in particular.
The White House counsel informed the president immediately. The President
asked him to conduct a review of whether there was legal situation there.
That was immediately determined that there wasn`t. That was what the
president believed at the time, from what he had been told, and he was
proved to be correct. The issue, pure and simple, came down to a matter of
trust
QUESTION: That is not a problem, that General Flynn discussed sanctions
with the Russians?
SPICER: No, there is – as I – I can`t say it clearly enough. There was
nothing in what General Flynn did in terms of conducting himself that was
an issue. What came down to, plain and simply, was him misleading the vice
president and others and not having a firm grasp on his recollection of
that.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MATTHEWS: Well, Flynn`s conversation with the Russian ambassador took
place December 29th, the same day the Obama administration unveiled new
sanctions against Russia for messing with our elections. And that
conversation was first made public in mid-January by “The Washington Post”
columnist David Ignatius. In the days that followed, Trump officials,
including Vice President Pence and spokesman Sean Spicer, denied sanctions
were ever discussed in that conversation.
Democrats on Capitol Hill today called for an investigation.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D-NY), MINORITY LEADER: General Flynn`s resignation is
not the end of the story, it is merely the beginning. There needs to be an
independent and transparent investigation because the White House knew for
weeks that General Flynn misled the vice president and that discussion
about sanctions with the Russian government could potentially compromise
our national security because he was subject to blackmail.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MATTHEWS: Well, meanwhile, “The New York Times” reported today that the
FBI agents interviewed Michael Flynn last month after his conversation with
the Russian ambassador.
I`m joined right now by “USA Today`s” Washington bureau chief Susan Page,
“New York Times” White House correspondent Glenn Thrush and “Washington
Post” columnist David Ignatius, who broke a lot of this story.
I guess this gets a little entangled. And Hallie – and Hallie Jackson, of
course, is with us from – let`s go to Hallie Jackson right now for the
update on that.
Hallie, what grabs us – and it`s almost like the television show “Veep,”
with Julia Dreyfus (ph). You know, you go – Louis Dreyfus. You go, how
can you not tell the vice president for two weeks that he was putting out
the wrong story when he was told to put out the story that there was no
discussions of sanctions in that conversation between Mike Flynn, the
national security director, and the Russian ambassador, when, in fact, the
White House knew, the president knew and never told the vice president that
that was in the conversation?
HALLIE JACKSON, NBC CORRESPONDENT: Right. And I mean, that was something
that you saw on this network, Chris, is this idea that Vice President Pence
did not – you know, was apparently unaware that these inconsistencies
existed.
I want to share some information with you, additional information that I`m
getting in the last couple of minutes here from a White House official.
And excuse me for being out of breath from running over from the West Wing
but – and for looking at my iPad here.
But I found it interesting that according to this official, the vice
president and Mike Flynn spoke on Friday about all of this. So it was a
day after “The Washington Post” story came out. It was a day after, as we
now have learned on the record the vice president learned all of this
through media reports, likely that “Washington Post” report that came out
on Thursday night, and a day after, according to the press secretary here
in the White House, Mike Flynn modified his story, if you will,
essentially, tacked on that sentence, you know, in addition to saying that
he didn`t not believe he talked about election-related sanctions, saying,
But I could be, you know, misremembering. And I`m paraphrasing here, but
saying that, I might have said something. I`m not really sure.
You know, I asked about the attitude currently of Mike Flynn – you know,
sort of in the idea this is somebody who`s going to now come out and maybe
speak publicly against the president. But I am told that as of today, at
least, he seemed rather upbeat, rather stoic about all this.
You may have seen that yesterday morning, there was interview that came out
with the DailyCaller, which is an outlet that was published – founded,
rather, by Fox News`s Tucker Carlson, in which Flynn vigorously defended
himself, said that he had the confidence of the president, said he crossed
no lines in that conversation with the Russian ambassador and was
particularly perturbed about leaks coming from inside the White House.
MATTHEWS: Right. OK.
JACKSON: I am told that at that point, Flynn felt the ambiguity around his
status had been lifting, which is interesting, given that not, you know, 12
hours later, we were already hearing that the president was evaluating
Flynn`s position…
(CROSSTALK)
JACKSON: … and then, of course, the ultimate resignation – Chris.
MATTHEWS: Thanks. Thanks so much, Hallie Jackson from the White House
with scoop.
Let me go – let me go back to David. You put the dates together, January
26th, when the White House counsel was informed that there was a
conversation about sanctions between Flynn and the Russian ambassador. And
then you put together (INAUDIBLE) last Friday. That`s a hell of a
differential in time. That`s 14 days or so.
Is there any explanation why the White House never told the VP what was
going on and let him go out there and tell the wrong story?
DAVID IGNATIUS, “WASHINGTON POST”: No. And Sean Spicer said in the little
clip that you showed that this is about a matter of trust. And I think
that there`s a reasonable question, especially for Mike Pence, whether he
was trusted by President Trump. President Trump withheld from him the same
information that we`ve been upset, we`ve been writing about, Mike Flynn
having withheld from him. He allowed Pence to be out there advancing a
narrative that we now know to have been false.
And the president similarly allowed – allowed Mike Pence to be in that
same situation. Increasingly, Chris, as I look at this, I have the feeling
that President Trump intended to try to ride this out until it became
public, thanks to the reporting of “The Washington Post” last Thursday
night. And that – I think that should…
MATTHEWS: Your reporting, yes.
IGNATIUS: … bother people.
MATTHEWS: I want to go to Glenn on this because if you look at – if there
were any moral justice in the world – we don`t expect a whole lot in
politics, at least not immediate justice – you know, Pence should fire
Trump for the same thing Trump fired Flynn, You didn`t tell me, you didn`t
trust me, you give me the wrong story and let me hang on it.
GLENN THRUSH, “NEW YORK TIMES”: I would just point out that Mike Pence now
has a fairly long track record of having to go out and defend the
indefensible for Donald Trump. I think this is what he signed up for.
You know, I talked – I`ve been talking with his staff on and off for a
couple of weeks about this. I think there`s a lot of anger on his staff,
and I think some of that came through to him. I don`t think Mike Pence is
expressing his anger to Donald Trump. I think Mike Pence was expressing
his anger to Flynn.
And the way that I heard it over the last couple of days is that even after
this was proven, Flynn still wouldn`t give him a full apology. Flynn was
just saying, This could have been a mistake in my recollection. And I
think that`s what pushed Pence.
And we should say Pence is a remarkably slow man to anger, as we have
seen…
MATTHEWS: (INAUDIBLE) calm.
THRUSH: That is really what pushed him. And I think that in addition to
the headline that came out yesterday about the FBI investigation – I think
Trump – your reporting is absolutely right. I think Trump was totally
willing to wait this out. He was in no rush to get rid of Flynn.
MATTHEWS: Yes.
THRUSH: In fact, the main reason he didn`t want to get rid of Flynn is
because it looked bad getting rid of your national security adviser three
weeks into the game, not because of any special loyalty. But once these
headlines started piling up, he had Pence on his back, I think that made it
all inevitable.
MATTHEWS: Well, Susan, I guess the big question – you write all the front
page stories for “USA Today,” and you guys know the big front page, the A
section stuff. Is the big story here that Flynn blew it, he didn`t tell
the truth? Or is the big story there`s remaining murkiness about our
relations between – between Trump and Putin?
Putin was helping Trump win the election. That`s all established fact. We
put sanctions on him for having done so. There was a conversation now we
know of between – between Trump`s guy, Flynn, and Putin`s guy, the
ambassador, about how things are going to be nice or something. We all can
figure that out.
This possibility that Trump`s people were in cahoots at some point with
Putin when Putin decided to put his thumb on the scale. That to me is the
big scandal, if there is one, in this whole piece that will go down in the
history books, that there was collusion at some level, passively at least,
between the Trump people and the guy helping them win the election over in
Moscow. That`s to me the big story.
SUSAN PAGE, “USA TODAY”: You know, the…
MATTHEWS: Or it`s not.
PAGE: That`s right. And the fact is, General Flynn doesn`t matter. What
matters is the president. And why has he had this attitude from – through
the campaign and as president to have this remarkable deference to Russia.
And I would just say I think the cause and effect is the reverse on – in
terms of leaks. I think the fact that the president wasn`t going to act
prompted people to be willing to leak. And now he`s mad at the leaks
because they forced him to act, but that is going to be a signature of his
presidency.
PAGE: Yes.
PAGE: You know, this is the way in which institutional Washington can push
back…
MATTHEWS: You mean political people in the NSC, people that can talk to
the press.
PAGE: Or in the State Department or…
MATTHEWS: Right.
PAGE: You know, there was one…
(CROSSTALK)
MATTHEWS: Will you interpret what Trump means? If you`re a Trumpster out
there, you`re a real gung-ho Trump guy or woman, and he`s saying to you,
You know, I didn`t do anything wrong here. The press just leaks. But if
anybody knows what leaking means, it`s not creating a story, it`s revealing
it.
PAGE: That`s right.
MATTHEWS: And so the…
PAGE: It`s forcing action…
(CROSSTALK)
MATTHEWS: Leakers are talking to the reader, the person out there.
They`re serving the person, the leaker. You know, they`re blowing the
whistle on somebody. And somebody blew the whistle on Trump and that whole
team were doing, covering up what Flynn had been talking about, Glenn.
I would think, if I were a person out there and felt alienated, I`d say,
Thank God somebody`s looking out for me and leaking me what`s really going
on in D.C. because that`s what Trump said he would stop, the secrecy and
elitism of Washington.
THRUSH: Well, now you have secrecy without elitism, right?
MATTHEWS: OK.
THRUSH: I mean – and I think these leaks – I would extend the universe
of leakers beyond NSC and other civil service career staff. His own people
leak on him to communicate with him. You can`t argue with Donald Trump
across the Resolute desk in the Oval Office. It doesn`t work. You either
lose your job, or you say, Thank you, sir, and walk out of the room. The
way that you communicate…
MATTHEWS: You rat him out afterwards.
THRUSH: The way you communicate with him – and we have heard his aides
say this – is to go on the – either go on the Sunday shows, go on this
program…
PAGE: Yes.
THRUSH: … and commute with him that way, or now in the most time-honored
Washington tradition, leak unsatisfactory facts, let the pressure build,
and then you can force a result.
MATTHEWS: OK, back to you, David, because it`s your reporting here that`s
created – moved history along here. Trump blames you, basically, for
putting in stories in “The Washington Post,” which is doing a hell of a job
on this whole front, and so`s “The New York Times.” You guys are battling
it out like the old days. I love it because we`re getting great coverage.
You had the story last night. You must have been up all night with it…
(CROSSTALK)
MATTHEWS: The guy`s gone. It`s great stuff!
IGNATIUS: It`s – it`s…
(CROSSTALK)
IGNATIUS: It`s been a good time for our business. We`re doing our job.
It does worry me that the president has now identified illegal leaking as
the thing he`s most worried about. It also worries me that Devin Nunes,
the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said the same thing
today. So there`s an attempt to focus on the leaking of information, not
the underlying behavior. That`s worrying.
Let me just note one interesting thing that came out in the last 24 hours.
We now know that Jim Comey, the director of the FBI was reluctant to allow
the acting attorney general, Sally Yates, to give this information to the
White House showing that Mike Pence had been lied to because she was afraid
that the White House would interfere with the FBI`s ongoing
investigation…
MATTHEWS: She was afraid, or Comey was afraid?
IGNATIUS: Comey was afraid. Comey said, Madam acting attorney general,
don`t give them this information. He later changed his mind. What does
that tell you? It tells you that the director of the FBI is worried that
the White House is going to sabotage an ongoing legal investigation.
That`s really disturbing.
(CROSSTALK)
MATTHEWS: … a lot people on the left, the progressive side of the
politics who watch this show a lot and – they would be surprised because
they thought Comey had his finger on the scale against Hillary Clinton, for
Trump. Now I think he`s a institutionalist myself. And this would bear
that out, right?
IGNATIUS: Well, I think it means that he wants to preserve the integrity
of this investigation. We should all – all – I mean, the only way we`re
going to get out of this thicket is that these investigations are completed
and there are facts…
PAGE: Yes.
IGNATIUS: … the public accepts. And that`s what Comey`s trying to do,
and he was trying to protect that.
PAGE: I think that is – but I think that`s true of calculation being made
by the intelligence community on what information they give the White
House, what information they give about sources of information, because of
concern about – you don`t really know what the story is behind this
administration`s attitude toward Russia.
THRUSH: And I think what you`re starting to see – and this is the really
dangerous dynamic for the president. You`re starting to see Roy Blunt in
the Senate, on the Republican side, Lindsey Graham, who`s always been a bit
of an outlier, and now some indication that Mitch McConnell might be open
to a larger investigation. We already have the intel committees looking
into this stuff. The further that moves down the road, the bigger the
trouble for the president.
MATTHEWS: (INAUDIBLE) by the way, congratulations for “Saturday Night
Live” and Bobby Moynihan (ph) playing a much larger size version of you, I
must say. Let me as you about…
THRUSH: I`m bigger than life.
MATTHEWS: OK. Chuck Schumer came out today, and Chuck Schumer showed a
bit of (INAUDIBLE) coming out and say – We want the Justice Department to
do this, but we don`t want – we don`t want Jeff Sessions doing it. So you
have one of these recusal kind of things. Is that the strongest danger to
this White House, it`s done as a – as a criminal investigation by the
Justice Department? Is that the thing that would really scare them?
THRUSH: Oh, I think it would scare the hell out of them. You know, I also
think – remember, this entire crew that got Donald Trump election, when
you go to Kellyanne Conway, Dave Bossie, this entire group of people,
Bannon – they`re Clinton hunters from the 1990s.
MATTHEWS: Oh, yes.
THRUSH: And so they understand the danger of appointing a special
prosecutor better than anybody! It is – it would be, I should say because
we`re not up the road yet, one of the richest ironies and perhaps the
biggest consolation prize for the Clintons if it moved into the direction
of a special prosecutor.
MATTHEWS: And they all remember Phil Rheines, who`s the presidents guy for
Hillary Clinton – he`s already put out (INAUDIBLE) his tweet, you know,
because he`s a – he`s – you know, you got what you paid for, basically.
What goes around comes around, an old Washington expression. The Hillary
people are actually – I`m not knocking them. They`re thrilled with this
stuff. And maybe they should be.
Thanks, Susan Page, Glenn Thrush, David Ignatius, who made the news this
week.
Coming up, reaction from Capitol Hill. Democrats are calling for
investigations, as we said. The chairman of the House Oversight Committee
says there`s no need to investigate Flynn and his Russian ties. Of course
you would say that. How long can Republicans hold the line on that baby?
Tonight, cracks are starting to form. The truth may come out here.
Plus, with Flynn out after just 25 days, it`s worth remembering what he
said about Hillary Clinton, as I said, last summer. Catch this for those
of you who believe in (INAUDIBLE) might call getting even, at the
Republican convention.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
GEN. MICHAEL FLYNN, U.S. ARMY (RET.): … a tenth, a tenth of what she
did, I would be in jail today! Crooked Hillary Clinton, leave this race
now!
(CHEERS AND APPLAUSE)
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MATTHEWS: He was leading the “lock her up” number. Anyway, more of that
ahead. And maybe a lot more of that ahead.
And tonight, inside the White House, upheaval is becoming the new normal, a
resignation at the highest level, actually a firing, a power struggle in
the West Wing and a slew of leaks, as we said. Can Trump keep this going?
Finally, let me finish with “Trump Watch” for this Tuesday night.
This is HARDBALL, where the action is.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
MATTHEWS: Well, guess who came to lunch at the White House today? New
Jersey governor Chris Christie. Christie was shut out of a job in the
Trump administration in part because of his role prosecuting the father of
President Trump`s son-in-law, Jared Kushner. But with the White House now
in turmoil, could Christie get another chance? White House spokesman Sean
Spicer said the conversation today had to do with combating drug abuse.
Well.
We`ll be right back.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R), SOUTH CAROLINA: I would like to know, did he just
do this as a rogue General Flynn, that he just decided to call the Russians
up one day and say, we`re going to have a different view on sanctions,
don`t worry about it, or did it come from somebody else in the White House?
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MATTHEWS: That`s exactly my question for Senator Graham there. That`s
what I`m thinking. Who set him up? Who got Mike Pence on the phone with
the Russian ambassador?
That was Senator Lindsey Graham asking some of the same unanswered question
looming today everywhere in the wake of Lieutenant General Michael Flynn`s
resignation. Actually, he was pushed to resign as national security
adviser.
In addition to the FBI-led counterintelligence inquiry into potential
contacts between Trump aides and Kremlin officials, there are also
investigations under way in various committees up on the Congress.
Republican Senator Roy Blunt, a Republican, told a Saint Louis radio
station today that Flynn should be questioned by the Intelligence Committee
as soon as possible.
Here`s Blunt.
(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)
SEN. ROY BLUNT (R), MISSOURI: The Senate Intelligence Committee is looking
at this. I would think we should talk to General Flynn very soon. And
that should answer a lot of questions.
What did he know, what did he do, and is there any reason to believe that
anybody else knew that and didn`t take the kind of action they should have
taken?
(END AUDIO CLIP)
MATTHEWS: While members of both parties, Democrats and Republicans,
clearly want answers, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer went further
today and called upon law enforcement, the Justice Department, to conduct
an independent investigation.
I`m joined right now by Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill of Missouri.
Thank you, Senator.
As a former prosecutor, I just want to get your thinking on this. The big
question that leaps to mind all day, or certainly late today, was what
Lindsey Graham, the senator from South Carolina raised, which is, does
anybody think that Mike Flynn went out there all alone and established this
cordial relationship with the Russian government, where he`s up there
chatting away about sanctions or whatever else on the phone, without any
leave from the new president?
Hey, get on the phone and work this guy. Just tell them we didn`t like
what they did in the campaign.
It just seems to me that Putin`s guy talking to Trump`s guy would both be
on a leash of some kind. They wouldn`t be just having this get-together
across the line there between two countries.
Your thoughts?
SEN. CLAIRE MCCASKILL (D), MISSOURI: Well, and, as a former prosecutor,
that brings up so many other questions.
How many times had General Flynn talked to people in Russia during the
campaign? What, if anything, happened when he was in Russia in 2015? What
kind of contacts were there? Surely, it was not a coincidence that the
leaked material from Podesta`s e-mails came out two hours after the tape
started being played of what Donald Trump said on that bus about grabbing
women.
This is all – all of this has to be looked at. And the public has a right
to see it.
And the double standard, Chris, that is going on right now is stunning.
Keep in mind that Jason Chaffetz, the chairman of the House Oversight
Committee, issued 70 subpoenas after the head of the FBI announced there
was no criminal activity involved with Hillary Clinton`s e-mail server.
That was after. He still issued 70 subpoenas.
So, the notion that there`s no subpoenas, there are public hearings going
on, there are not these questions being asked, and certainly the answers
are not being provided in a public forum, demands that we have a select
committee that looks at all of this and lets the public make up their mind
as to whether or not this administration can be trusted.
MATTHEWS: Well, let me ask you the question that Lindsey Graham raised,
the senator from South Carolina again. And it`s a question on everybody`s
head.
If you put all this together, these dots, if you will, from the beginning,
we know it is an established fact that the Russians, Putin, helped defeat
Hillary Clinton.
We know it by leaking all that stuff out of the DNC. They didn`t leak it
out of the RNC, just the DNC. We all know. And because of that
established fact – again, not fake facts, alternative facts, not fake
news, reality – the last administration under President Obama went out and
put some of these sanctions.
They made some people persona non grata. They sent some people home. They
were probably spooks to begin with, but they sent them home to Moscow.
So, this is all fact. And it`s also a fact now that Mike Flynn was on the
phone with the Russian ambassador talking about sanctions, and I guess also
talking about the new administration and their reaction to those sanctions,
whether they would lift them or not.
Do we have enough evidence here already as fact that there`s been an
interesting relationship, intriguing, mysterious, maybe illegal
relationship, between this new administration and the Russians? Do we have
enough to go with an investigation now?
MCCASKILL: Absolutely.
And keep in mind that, in December, there was a bipartisan call for a
select committee that could look at this, because, as you know, Chris, in
the Senate, every committee has jurisdiction, but no committee has
jurisdiction over all of this.
That`s why select committees are formed, so that we can look at the CIA and
the FBI and the military all in one setting.
Well, Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan said, no, let`s do it in the
Intelligence Committees.
Now, what do the Intelligence Committees mean? It means that this is all
not done in public.
MATTHEWS: Yes.
MCCASKILL: And I think – I think there was an effort to try to tamp this
down, look the other way.
And that`s what is really a problem here. I don`t know what the facts –
all the facts are at there point. And I want the truth to come out. But
for these Republicans who spent days and days and millions and millions of
dollars over repeated hearings around Hillary Clinton`s e-mail server…
MATTHEWS: Public, televised hearings.
MCCASKILL: Yes. That`s…
MATTHEWS: They all wanted them publicized. They didn`t want to do
anything in private.
MCCASKILL: They all wanted – that`s exactly right.
MATTHEWS: Right.
MCCASKILL: And so that`s why I think it`s really important that we apply
the same standard.
People in America are sick of this rabid partisanship, that, if it`s one
party, it gets investigated, if it`s the other party, we look the troops
way.
MATTHEWS: Right.
MCCASKILL: Let`s do this above-board, by the book, and have the
investigation that can reassure. I think, frankly, the Trump
administration ought to welcome it, because how are they going to govern
with this cloud over them until all this gets cleared up?
MATTHEWS: I love it that we have senators from a state, a purple state
like Missouri, so we can actually hear something near reasonable.
Anyway, before his short tenure in the White House, Lieutenant General
Michael Flynn was an outspoken critic of Hillary Clinton. Here`s his
speech at the Republican Convention last summer. He called her reckless
and careless.
And, well, watch this. Watch this quote about lock her up. He led the
cheers.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
MICHAEL FLYNN, FORMER NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER: We do not need a reckless
president who believes she is above the law.
AUDIENCE: Lock her up! Lock her up!
FLYNN: Lock her up. That`s right. Yes, that`s right. Lock her up.
I have called on Hillary Clinton to drop out of the race because she – she
put our nation`s security at extremely high risk with her careless use of a
private e-mail server.
If I – a guy who knows this business, if I did a tenth, a tenth of what
she did, I would be in jail today.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MATTHEWS: Well, we will see where that one goes.
Anyway, did you notice the way he said “she”? He didn`t like that word
“she,” did he, Senator?
(LAUGHTER)
MATTHEWS: Maybe I`m being too Freudian here, but I thought it was an odd
way he kept saying, with disgust, the pronoun “she.”
Anyway, what do you think?
MCCASKILL: Yes.
And maybe I`m old-fashioned.
MATTHEWS: You`re not old-fashioned. Go ahead.
MCCASKILL: But working on the Armed Services Committee, I really value the
fact that our military leaders really try to avoid partisanship.
So, it was stunning to me that General Flynn was so partisan and, I think,
reckless in the way he participated in the campaign. If you`re going to
lead this nation in the area of national security, you have to conduct
yourself in a very dignified way…
MATTHEWS: Right.
MCCASKILL: … and make sure the American people don`t think you are
trying to play sides, but rather you`re trying to protect them.
And I thought he was an odd choice for that job in the first place, given
some of the things he did during the campaign.
MATTHEWS: He reminded me of “A Tale of Two Cities.” He was playing Madame
Defarge, the one…
(LAUGHTER)
MATTHEWS: … sewing the shroud for her enemy.
Anyway, thank you so much, Senator Claire McCaskill of the state of
Missouri.
MCCASKILL: Thank you.
MATTHEWS: I`m joined right now by MSNBC political analyst Michael Steele,
former chair – another moderate voice, sir. Thank you.
MICHAEL STEELE, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: Yes.
MATTHEWS: It`s interesting to watch Roy Blunt, who is a regular
Republican…
STEELE: Yes. Yes.
MATTHEWS: … established Republican, and Lindsey Graham, because I think
most people, they`re all looking for what I think people call deep history.
There`s a pattern of this thing.
And knowing Trump`s ego, it`s not especially evil, but can we imagine him
not responding to the Cupid`s arrow coming across from Moscow and not
responding to this – he gave him the election?
STEELE: Yes.
MATTHEWS: Don`t you think he would respond and say, well, we will look out
for you down the road or something?
So I don`t think it`s surprising that Mike Flynn was on the horn talking to
the Russian ambassador about, well, we will walk these sanctions Obama put
on. We will work this…
STEELE: Right. We will work it out. And I think that…
MATTHEWS: And then lying about it.
STEELE: That`s the problem. It is that phone call on the day he placed it
that relates back to the campaign, given everything that we know so far
that has been in the public.
I think the administration has a view that if it can just go away and we
not deal with it…
MATTHEWS: Well, that`s what David Ignatius, who broke this story, said.
STEELE: Yes.
MATTHEWS: It looked like the president sat on it for 11 to 14 days and
didn`t even tell his V.P., and let his V.P. keep telling the false story.
STEELE: Right. Right, because the thinking was, it would go away.
MATTHEWS: Yes.
STEELE: What they didn`t anticipate correctly was that the press would
follow the bread crumbs in the story.
MATTHEWS: Sure.
STEELE: And it would reveal what has now led to the…
MATTHEWS: I like that, the bread crumbs. I like that.
STEELE: Yes. They followed the bread crumbs.
MATTHEWS: It`s Grimm`s fairy tales.
STEELE: Yes, you know?
(CROSSTALK)
STEELE: … in the oven.
(LAUGHTER)
STEELE: So, here we are.
So, I think the call by commonsense Republicans, Republicans who understand
that there`s a political consequence that could be paid from this as well,
that they want to get this out in the open. This is not the best way –
this is no way to start an administration.
MATTHEWS: Who can walk into the room tell the president, do the right
thing here?
STEELE: That`s – now, that`s the question. That`s the question.
MATTHEWS: Get it behind you, brother.
STEELE: Where is the Howard Baker in this lot…
MATTHEWS: Yes.
STEELE: … who has, at a critical moment, not to go tell the president to
resign or get impeached and all that, but to go in that room and say, we
have got a problem and we need – we need to deal with it?
MATTHEWS: The only way you can – the problem with that is, it was the
problem with Nixon in Watergate. It got so deep, he couldn`t get out of
it.
STEELE: He couldn`t get out.
MATTHEWS: Because if they had said that to him and say, Mr. president,
don`t be so pious with us, you`re the guy that got him on the phone in the
first place, if that`s the case.
STEELE: Right.
Well, and that figure can do that now, if that figure – is it Paul Ryan?
MATTHEWS: If that is true.
STEELE: We will see. Is it Mitch McConnell? We will find out.
MATTHEWS: Well, Mike Flynn knows it all.
STEELE: But Mike Flynn knows it all.
MATTHEWS: He knows it.
STEELE: Absolutely.
MATTHEWS: And he`s off and loose right now.
Thank you, Michael Steele. I love the fact that Roy Blunt said, get to him
fast…
STEELE: Get to him fast.
MATTHEWS: … before he builds a story up.
STEELE: That`s right.
MATTHEWS: Up next: turmoil and upheaval in the White House we`re talking
about. We just over three weeks into the Trump administration, but is this
normal? Is this the new normal? It`s certainly not the regular normal.
This is HARDBALL, where the action is.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
DONALD TRUMP (R), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Now, this just came out.
This just came out. WikiLeaks. I love WikiLeaks.
(CHEERING AND APPLAUSE)
TRUMP: You have to go back to WikiLeaks. Oh, WikiLeaks.
(CHEERING AND APPLAUSE)
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MATTHEWS: What an ironic turn of events that represents.
Anyway, as a candidate, as you saw, President Trump loved the rolling
disclosure of hacked e-mails known as WikiLeaks that unleashed damaging
information on his 2016 opponent, Hillary Clinton. He loved them. He
waved them around. This is another leak.
But now the president, President Trump, is blaming what he calls illegal
leaks for the downfall of his national security adviser, Michael Flynn.
President Trump tweeted this morning, for example: “The real story here is
why are there so many illegal leaks coming out of Washington? Will these
leaks be happening as I deal on North Korea, et cetera?”
Well, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer reiterated the president`s
concern – of course he does – that`s what he does – he reiterates – in
his briefing this afternoon.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
SEAN SPICER, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: But I think there`s also a story
here, when the amount of leaks that are coming out of people that are
entrusted with national security secrets and classified information are
leaking it out. That`s a real concern for this president.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MATTHEWS: Well, President Trump`s allies on the right are also blaming
leaks for the drama unfolding at the White House. They`re also joining in
this. Here they go.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
LAURA INGRAHAM, RADIO TALK SHOW HOST: But I think this really was the
death by a thousand leaks. We have seen…
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The leaks, exactly.
INGRAHAM: … a leak problem, which I think – we wrote about this maybe
three or four weeks ago.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I read that.
INGRAHAM: The leaks that were coming out of this administration and the
transition before the administration were at a level that I don`t remember
seeing for quite some time.
SEN. RON JOHNSON (R), WISCONSIN: Those are the questions that have to be
asked. Who tapped the phones? Who was listening to it? Who leaked it?
I think those are legitimate questions to ask. And leaks of this nature
are incredibly damaging to America, to our national security, and we need
to look into it.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MATTHEWS: Well, “The Washington Post” reports – quote – “Upset about
damaging leaks of his calls with world leaders and other national security
information, Trump has ordered an internal investigation to find the
leakers.”
I think Nixon tried that.
Republican strategist and former Bush White House official Steve Schmidt
told “The Washington Post” – quote – “None of this is normal. The
incompetence, the sloppiness and the leaking is unprecedented.”
Matt Schlapp is president of the American Conservative Union and a former
political director to George W. Bush. Ashley Parker is a White House
correspondent for “The Washington Post.”
I have got to start with Ashley, because leaking is from one end a way for
people in the government, whether they`re political appointments or civil
service people, to let the public know stuff. Their constituency is the
public, who wants to know what is going on. And they tell them.
Whether they`re doing it properly or not, at least they know who they are
serving. They are serving the public. And reporters carry the news.
I`m making your case, I think.
(LAUGHTER)
MATTHEWS: But that`s what you do, I think, for a living, is try to let
people in the government tell the country what`s really going on.
ASHLEY PARKER, “THE WASHINGTON POST”: Sure.
Well, there`s a long tradition, as you know, in history of whistle-blowing.
But I would also try to make a distinction between leaks and what has been
quite good reporting by “The Washington Post” and other news organization
to kind of ferret out the truth of what actually is going on in this White
House and, for instance, what General Flynn may or may not have discussed
with the Russian ambassador.
So, it is a combination, of course, of people being willing to talk to us,
but also reporters being quite dogged in trying to tease out the truth that
the White House doesn`t necessarily want out there.
MATTHEWS: Matt, how do we – I don`t think the public cares about leaks.
I know people in government, presidents…
MATT SCHLAPP, FORMER WHITE HOUSE DIRECTOR OF POLITICAL AFFAIRS: No,
presidents hate it.
MATTHEWS: Nixon went – he created the plumbers because of leaks.
SCHLAPP: Reagan hated it. He told Casey to go investigate the leaks.
It`s – they hate it.
MATTHEWS: And, by the way, you can`t check the e-mail, because nobody is a
doofus enough to e-mail leaks.
SCHLAPP: Yes. That`s exactly right.
MATTHEWS: You do it on the phone sotto voce on a cell phone somewhere in
the bathroom, wherever you go to do it. I don`t know where…
SCHLAPP: There might be a couple doofuses that might do that. I don`t
know.
MATTHEWS: Well, what do you make of this fight?
Trump is caught. He`s caught – his national security chief, former
national security chief, Mike Flynn, was talking to the Russian – the
Russian ambassador about what is – how things are going to be different
and whatever regarding these sanctions.
That`s maybe not a Logan Act violation, but it`s a little bit murky. And
now the president gets mad because we know about it. Well, the president
wasn`t going to tell us. He wouldn`t even tell his vice president. So,
how can he blame the media for telling the public, when he is keeping it
secret from everybody?
SCHLAPP: Yes, I think it`s painful for the president, because I actually
think he really likes General Flynn. I think they got to be pretty good
friends and colleagues.
MATTHEWS: He doesn`t trust him.
SCHLAPP: Look, I think he got caught in a…
MATTHEWS: He says, I don`t trust the guy.
SCHLAPP: He got – exactly. He got caught in a bad position, because
General Flynn changed his answer.
And he made the vice president go out there with the wrong story. And I
think, eventually, that just wasn`t lasting. And he had to take steps and
he accepted the resignation. I think it`s actually the right thing for him
to do.
It`s amazing how people are criticizing him for doing this. The Donald
Trump most people on the left would criticize would be the guy who wouldn`t
accept the fact that it`s time to move on. And he did. He accepted the
resignation.
MATTHEWS: Well, there`s still the great story out there, Ashley.
And that`s to what extent did the president know about these conversations
or conversation with the Russians, because, of course, Trump must be
thrilled that he got elected president. Who wouldn`t be? And he must
understand that one of the reasons he was elected at the last minute was
all this leaking about the DNC by the Russians, all the hacking.
That was a factor, determined by the last administration as worthy of
sanctions against Russia. And then to have his guy talking about those
sanctions with the Russians, are we to believe Trump knew none of this, any
of it?
PARKER: Well, if you look at what`s been reporter, and it is still sort of
unfolding in real-time, but after Vice President Pence went out and
defended Flynn that the Department of Justice then went to the White House
counsel`s office said, you know, Flynn has not been honest with the vice
president, and in the process, he has compromised himself. And apparently,
that was conveyed to the president that evening.
It`s still little unclear the full scope of what was conveyed. So, for
about two weeks, the president has known these conversations have gone on
to at least some extent.
MATTHEWS: Yes, and he kept it to himself.
How is this Pence thing working out?
MATT SCHLAPP, CONSERVATIVE COMMENTATOR: I think it`s working out great.
MATTHEWS: Even though the president doesn`t tell him what`s going on.
SCHLAPP: Well, I think, look, I think – we don`t know exactly what the
president was told obviously.
MATTHEWS: We know that Pence, the vice president, know about these things,
he heard in the papers.
SCHLAPP: He didn`t commit a crime. There was nothing illegally. What he
did is he probably just (INAUDIBLE) lied and the president was having
trouble figure out how to – how does he handle this and he decided that
the gave him the ultimate penalty, kicked him off the team.
MATTHEWS: He sure did. And he called him untrustworthy. That`s brutal.
That`s not good for your resume.
SCHLAPP: It`s the guy he respects.
MATTHEWS: And by the way, we`re going to see if we have an enemy out
there, too, now. Anyway, but you don`t think he`ll have an enemy?
SCHLAPP: Who will have an enemy?
MATTHEWS: Trump will not have an enemy on Mike Flynn.
SCHLAPP: No, absolutely not.
MATTHEWS: We`ll see. How he sweet talks it.
Anyway, Ashley Parker, thanks for your reporting and coming on.
Matt Schlapp, a good fellow. He sometimes has to serve an unpleasant duty
here.
Up next, a Flynn fall-out. Where do things go from here? The HARDBALL
roundtable will be here next.
You`re watching HARDBALL, where the action is.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
MATTHEWS: Welcome back to HARDBALL.
It`s only – well, it`s day 25 of the Trump administration. It seems like
longer than that, and the resignation of retired Lieutenant General Michael
Flynn last night has raised more questions than is answer, obviously.
For more, I`m joined by our roundtable. Ruth Marcus, columnist for “The
Washington Post”. John Stanton, who`s senior national correspondent for
“BuzzFeed News”. And Indira Lakshmanan, who`s a columnist with the “Boston
Globe” now.
I remember listening to you in NPR all those years.
Anyway, Indira, I want you to start, and this is wide open roundtable.
Please talk to each other, talk among yourselves.
I want to know where the story is going. Last night about – early in the
evening, Kellyanne was out there defending it saying it was not going to
happen. So, she – this all broke sometime late yesterday.
All of a sudden, Flynn was fired. He – but that became clear today. Last
night, he resigned, what a noble act. Today, he was fired because they
don`t trust him.
This story keeps developing hour by hour. Where is it going? Is it going
to the question of the relationship between Donald Trump, his troops,
including Flynn, and the Russians? A cahoots relationship, something that
was too tweet for the law and for us to like. What`s it about?
INDIRA LASHKMANAN, BOSTON GLOBE: I think it`s an inevitably going to what
did Donald Trump know? The obvious, of what`s become a cliche, and when
did he know it?
I think we have been asking that question since the campaign. We have been
asking about it with regard to Russian hacking about what did Donald Trump
know. But we have to also been asking the question about what did he know
about that telephone call. And to me and to all the former national
security officials who I`ve talked to, Republicans and Democrats alike who
worked in that National Security Advisers office, it absolutely strains
credulity that an incoming national security adviser would not tell his
president-elect what he is talking about. And even if it`s not
specifically about sanctions, even if it`s about the expulsion of these 35
Russian spies, there is no way he wouldn`t have talked to the president
about that.
So, I think what happens next is definitely the investigations that we`re
going to see on the –
RUTH MARCUS, THE WASHINGTON POST: He probably just inadvertently didn`t
talk to the president about that. I think Indira has got it right. And
you have to add to that, the fact that the president-elect tweeted after
the Russians decided not to do a sort of tit-for-tat expulsion. I always
knew Vladimir Putin was smart.
So, you know he was paying attention to this at the very same time that
Sean Spicer tells us today. Of course, not –
MATTHEWS: So, Flynn might have just – might have said to the president,
you know why they didn`t retaliate because we chatted the other day and I
calmed things down.
JOHN STANTON, BUZZFEED NEWS: Let`s look at this, this does sort of
highlight a problem that for this administration, which is, if you look at
what happened last night, right, Kellyanne Conway said he resigned. He`s
fallen on his sword. Most administration would have sort of handled that.
But then there`s the story that comes out in “Politico” saying that it was
really difficult for Trump, that he didn`t want to go to talk to Flynn.
And then, immediately, they come out and they`re like, oh, he fired him.
MATTHEWS: And fired him and admit what he called with, whatever –
MARCUS: Extreme prejudice.
MATTHEWS: Extreme prejudice, that`s the old execution term.
STANTON: Right.
MATTHEWS: And they said because he wasn`t trustworthy. Why did they
through that on top if it?
(CROSSTALK)
LAKSHMANAN: Because he wasn`t.
And not to mention they`ve known about it for weeks, even though Trump told
the press on Air Force One and there`s video of it, that the press asked,
what about these stories about Flynn? And he said, what are you talking?
I don`t know about that. We`re going to have to look into that.
MARCUS: There`s so many different layers of arguments here and sort of
elbowing, right? There`s Kellyanne Conway, Sean Spicer elbowing. There`s
the Mike Pence –
MATTHEWS: They`re elbowing each other?
MARCUS: Well, they`re certainly not –
LAKSHMANAN: The information is elbowing, right?
MARCUS: Mike Pence, who has very good reason to feel seriously aggrieved
in how this affects our relationship –
MATTHEWS: You must have been watching a lot of “Veep” to get ready for
this.
MARCUS: Not only –
MATTHEWS: Julia Louis-Dreyfus never was told anything.
MARCUS: Not only with the president, her meeting in the West Wing –
(CROSSTALK)
MARCUS: But with others in the White House staff, I`m curious about
whether there are other heads to roll in the White House staff, and the way
in which this really ramps up the pressure on the Senate and Congress to
investigate.
STANTON: They`re taking the cues from him and he seems to care about his
appearance. So, if he only he cares about –
MATTHEWS: That`s what Ignatius said a few months ago in the show. He said
he would have kept this whole thing to himself.
The roundtable sticking with us. And up next, these three will tell me
something I don`t know. This is getting interesting.
This is HARDBALL, where the action is.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
MATTHEWS: Well, President Trump`s pick for labor secretary is now on shaky
ground tonight. The “Washington Post” is reporting that at least four
Republican senators are on the fence now about whether to support Andrew
Puzder. They include Senators Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of
Alaska, Georgia`s Johnny Isakson, and Tim Scott of South Carolina, all are
withholding judgment at this point.
Plus, they may represent the Democrats` last best chance to pick off a
Trump cabinet nominee.
And we`ll be right back.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
MATTHEWS: We`re back with the HARDBALL round table.
And starting off, Ruth, tell me something I don`t know.
MARCUS: So, Donald Trump has spent a lot of time complaining about how
Democrats are obstructing confirmation of his nominees. Well, guess what?
He`s going to have only himself to blame after the cabinet is finished.
There are only three deputies that have been identified of all the cabinet
departments, to fill this void.
And hardly anybody else is going to be home alone at all those agencies, so
some of the – if you thought –
MATTHEWS: Whose fault is the fact – don`t they have to – doesn`t the
Senate have to confirm those deputies?
MARCUS: Yes, the Senate can only confirm people if they`re nominated.
Nobody has been nominated.
MATTHEWS: Is he leading up to the cabinet secretary? Is the call on who
to nominate as under secretary?
MARCUS: No, he`s fighting with them. You know, you saw with Elliott
Abrams. There`s a lot of division. But when you don`t get that staff
started, and it`s not just deputies. It`s all the things down. You`re
going to have a government in continuing disarray.
MATTHEWS: John?
STANTON: The House Republicans are asking EPA to begin an investigation on
their scientists, alleging they`re using encrypted e-mails and other
technology that makes it impossible to see what they`re using to
communicate with each other, and they are alleging they are conspiring
against the new EPA administrator.
MATTHEWS: People with brains are keeping to themselves.
OK, Indira?
LAKSHMANAN: I spent the day talking to House and Senate folks
investigating Michael Flynn and you may not know, there are apparently
transcripts of these conversations that he had with the Russian ambassador.
So, that is the next shoe to drop.
MATTHEWS: When do we see that?
LAKSHMANAN: That is what the Democrats are pushing for.
MATTHEWS: I want to read them.
Anyway, Ruth Marcus, thank you. John Stanton – we want to know what he`s
talking too the Russians about. Indira Lakshmanan, thank you, from “The
Boston Globe”, from the hub.
When we return, let me finish with Trump Watch. You`re watching HARDBALL.
The hub.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
MATTHEWS: Trump watch, Tuesday, February 14, 2017.
In Washington, the spectacle of a political hanging creates a good bit of
Schadenfreude, that excellent German word for the feeling one gets when
someone else is suffering and it`s not you. It`s why I don`t like saying
it, but I will. Nobody in this city of Washington, D.C. is ever late for a
hanging. It`s the one show people will drop everything else in order not
to miss.
And this, let`s accept it, is the reason why people get fired, because it
grabs all the attention away from that big, bad story – the guy doing the
hanging would prefer you not ask too many questions about. Is the big
story here about Mike Flynn, or is it about the half-told mystery of what
the Russians, Vladimir Putin, that is, were up to in the 2016 presidential
elections? And closer to home, what was his electoral beneficiary up to?
By that I mean our new president.
Did Donald Trump`s team ever send a thank you note to Moscow? Did they
ever whisper that the Russian government should hold off on bad behavior
toward us before the new team gets to town and makes things square between
us? Was there a message sent back to Putin that his kindness before
November 8th would be rewarded after January 20?
On that point, what was the deal between the Russian benefactor, Putin, and
the American beneficiary, Donald Trump, during all those weeks? Did Trump
say nothing when he saw cupid`s arrow flying through the air? Did he not
respond at all when Vlad the Impaler impaled Hillary? Or did he say
something, send some note of gratitude that he might some day soon be
called to explain?
It`s all interesting. The dots are there. We need someone to see if
they`re connected, don`t you think?
Anyway, happy Valentine`s Day.
And that`s HARDBALL for now. And thanks for being with us.
“ALL IN WITH CHRIS HAYES” starts right now.
THIS IS A RUSH TRANSCRIPT. THIS COPY MAY NOT BE IN ITS FINAL FORM AND MAY
BE UPDATED.
END
Copyright 2017 CQ-Roll Call, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of CQ-Roll Call. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.>
Copyright 2017 CQ-Roll Call, Inc. All materials herein are protected by
United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed,
transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written
permission of CQ-Roll Call. You may not alter or remove any trademark,
copyright or other notice from copies of the content.>