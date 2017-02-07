Hardball with Chris Matthews, transcript 2/7/2017

Transcript:

Show: HARDBALL

Date: February 7, 2017

Guest: Harold Koh, Amy Klobuchar, Bill Johnson, David Rivkin, Bill Johnson, Susan Page, Eugene Robinson, Michael Steele

(ORAL ARGUMENTS)

JUDGE MICHELLE FRIEDLAND, 9TH CIRCUIT COURT OF APPEALS: Thank you again

for appearing on such short notice. We are adjourned.

CHRIS MATTHEWS, HOST: Good evening. I`m Chris Matthews in Washington.

We`re following breaking news tonight, an extraordinary legal battle ogre

the fate of the president`s travel ban, and more than that, the question of

whether an American president is limited by the law even in deciding

matters of national security.

A lawyer for the states of Washington and Minnesota have been squaring off

with the United States Justice Department before a three-judge panel of the

9th circuit court of appeals over whether or not to reinstate President

Trump`s ban on travelers from seven majority-Muslim countries.

The hearing, which was conducted over the phone, just wrapped up. On

Friday, a federal district court judge in Seattle temporarily blocked the

order from being enforced while he weighs its constitutionality. Well, the

Justice Department appealed to the ninth circuit to reinstate the travel

ban immediately.

Attorneys for Washington and Minnesota argue the travel ban is

unconstitutional because it discrimination on the basis of religion. The

Justice Department says it is necessary for national security reasons.

Here`s part of that hearing, where two of the judges, Michelle Friedland

and Richard Clifton challenged the special counsel to the U.S. assistant

attorney general, August Flentje, on that point. Let`s listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JUDGE MICHELLE FRIEDLAND, 9TH CIRCUIT COURT OF APPEALS: Has the government

pointed to any evidence connecting these countries with terrorism?

AUGUST E. FLENTJE, SPECIAL COUNSEL: These proceedings have been moving

very fast. I – and the – the strongest point on that is that in 2015 and

2016, both Congress and the administration made determinations that these

seven countries posed the greatest risk of terrorism.

JUDGE RICHARD CLIFTON, 9TH CIRCUIT COURT OF APPEALS: Is there any reason

for us to think that there`s a real risk or that circumstances such that

there would be a real risk if existing procedures weren`t allowed to stay

in place while the administration, the new administration, conducts its

review?

FLENTJE: Well, the president determined that there was a real risk.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Well, I`m joined right now by MSNBC`s chief legal correspondent,

Ari Melber. Ari, when you – just generally watching this, I thought it

was like – a little bit like the Super Bowl. It was going in one

direction for a while. Then it seemed to be going in the other direction,

more in the direction of the administration`s position later on. The

judges were very tough on both witnesses, both for the government and for

the state of Washington, I thought.

ARI MELBER, MSNBC CHIEF LEGAL CORRESPONDENT: Yes, tough on both sides, As

is expected, appeals court judges here are going to cut right to it.

That`s why there wasn`t a lot of time for argument. It was much more

responding to questions.

On the lawyering – not on the merits, on the lawyering, I thought the DOJ

came up short several times, Chris. You could tell that, for folks who

were listening live, by the long pauses when they were unable to answer

certain questions. You could tell that by when they basically changed the

subject.

So pressed on standing, on whether Washington state even can bring this

case, they would sometimes reach out for other arguments. So that was

tough going.

And then the big debate, which you know about from the political side of

the aisle here, all the discussion of these seven countries – Why these

seven? Are they really rooted in what has come before?

The judges really hard on DOJ about that and citing some of the pivotal

moments in that underlying court hearing, the Seattle hearing, where Judge

Robart said, Well, wait a minute. Is there immigrant threat from these

seven countries? At that point, the DOJ lawyer on Friday said, Well, I

don`t have that information. And the judge said, Well, it seems like there

isn`t. And that point arose again today.

So there were many areas where I thought the DOJ lawyers struggled. On the

– on the challengers` side, look, a lot of discussion about religion here

and whether this is religious ban or not. That is so important not only

because of the controversy and the fact that Donald Trump started his

campaign in the primaries talking about banning Muslims, ended his campaign

talking about something a little different, about a geographic approach.

But at the heart of this case, which is the heart of the appeal here, the

ninth circuit could reinstate this ban – they could do that tonight, Chris

– or they could leave the temporary block in place while the trial

continues.

But one of the questions at the heart is, is this discriminations by

another means? There is tremendous power for presidents over immigration.

It is akin to the war-making power in the sense that this is what the

executive gets to do. What the executive doesn`t get to do is hide behind

those powers, war or immigration, while trying to discriminate in violation

of, say, the 1st Amendment.

So whether this is a Muslim ban or not, the key debate there, is important.

And you heard a proportional argument, for example, where the judge said,

Well, hold on a minute. Most Muslims around the world aren`t affected by

this, basically echoing something that press secretary Sean Spicer has

said. And at times, I thought the Washington lawyer there struggled in

rebuttal and said, Well, I haven`t thought about it. I`m not sure.

MATTHEWS: Yes.

MELBER: There are legal arguments for that because, obviously, the

Constitution forbids discrimination whether it`s on wide basis or not.

The other thing – Rudy Giuliani, someone you`ve interviewed, someone who`s

outspoken – we have seen, let`s be clear, Rudy Giuliani`s comments there

to Fox News on national television come up twice now, one in the underlying

hearing that stayed this and now in this hearing.

A Republican-appointed judge, Chris, I`m sure you heard it, Judge Clifton

there near the end, saying, Do you deny that Rudy Giuliani said this grew

out of Muslim ban? That was a tough question. DOJ didn`t have a good

answer. They said, Well, no, we don`t deny it, we just say this isn`t

that. That`s the kind of evidence that`s going to hurt this administration

if judges think it shows religious animus.

MATTHEWS: If you were accused of discrimination against a religion, but

yet, say, a club or something or an organization hires huge numbers, in

this case, allows huge numbers of Muslims from Egypt, the Emirates, Saudi

Arabia, Jordan, all kinds of countries are not covered by this – can you

argue that it`s anti-Muslim?

MELBER: Well, I think…

MATTHEWS: If it`s not anti-Muslim in the large sense that it`s –

obviously targeting countries that are majority-Muslim, but it isn`t

against Muslims because there`s nothing really stopping 90-some percent of

Muslims from coming here from Indonesia, Pakistan, all – Europe – all the

places where they live.

MELBER: Right. And so statutorily – that is to say on the text of the

order, it doesn`t do that, and in its impact, you have a lot of other

places, as you just articulated, that aren`t affected. So that`s a

defense. The reason why Rudy`s comments are considered pivotal to

challengers is because he says, Well, that`s what we set out to do, and

then we just tried to find a legal way…

MATTHEWS: I know.

MELBER: … we tried to find cover. So that`s…

MATTHEWS: Too cute.

MELBER: … the debate. I will say this, Chris. It is certainly legally

problematic for the administration that all of the countries they picked do

not have a historical link to sending killers here.

MATTHEWS: Right.

MELBER: I mean, I`m speaking to you from New York. We know who came here,

OK? We know what countries they came from. They knocked the buildings

down. They murdered thousands of people. We know about that.

When you set up new immigration rules and you don`t touch any of that, and

then you do touch these other countries, you have a question. Legally,

it`s a rational basis standard under immigration law, typically, which

would be, Is there a rational link? I would tell you they would be on

stronger legal footing if they would have targeted, say, Saudi Arabia and

Pakistan instead of these countries. But that doesn`t mean this isn`t

within the president`s power.

MATTHEWS: Well, if you`re a president, you do get to decide where the

threat is. And if he thinks it`s going to come from those countries, based

upon the travel restrictions that President Obama put into place on those

specific seven countries, he can argue, We`re not going to wait until we

get hit before we act. Anyway…

(CROSSTALK)

MELBER: … brief point. I know we`re running out of time. We took the

hearing for a long time. The travel restrictions there seems to be a lot

of confusion about. The point there was whether a British businessperson

who stops over in Libya is under more, you know, suspicion.

MATTHEWS: Right.

MELBER: That`s what the visa waiver program was about. And you could see

why that would make sense because you say, Well, if we`re waiving a visa

for a European citizen, gut then they stop over in one of these countries,

why are they doing that? What`s going on there?

Those restrictions were not about the threat within those countries. So

there`s been a lot of confusion about that, maybe genuine confusion.

I think the larger question is what you pinpointed, Chris. Does the courts

– in the end, do they really want to get between the president and his

authority to decide where the threat, even if these seven countries were

poorly picked, because historically, presidents certainly have the power to

say, Hey, Japan, hey, Saudi Arabia, hey, Iraq – if they pick it, that they

can limit it. That`s generally been understood to be a part of the

presidential`s (ph) Article 2 powers.

MATTHEWS: Yes, it`s tricky for a judge to go show at the airport, looking

to see who`s coming in from – from Somalia or somewhere like that.

Anyway, thank you, Ari Melber.

MELBER: Thank you.

MATTHEWS: Great arguments.

Tonight – actually, today, President Trump said he`s willing to take the

fight all the way to the Supreme Court, if necessary. Here he is.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

QUESTION: Mr. President, how far are you willing to take your travel ban

fight?

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Oh, we`re going to take it

through the system. It`s very important. It`s very important for the

country regardless of me or whoever succeeds at a later date. We have to

have security in our country.

QUESTION: (INAUDIBLE) Supreme Court (INAUDIBLE)

TRUMP: We`ll see.

(CROSSTALK)

TRUMP: (INAUDIBLE) It`s common sense. You know, some things are law, and

I`m all in favor of that. Some things are common sense. This is common

sense.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Well, I`m joined right now by Harold Koh, a law professor at

Yale University and a former State Department legal adviser, and

constitutional lawyer David Rivkin, who was a White House legal adviser in

the Reagan administration.

Professor Koh, you first. What do you think should decide this case? Is

it the merits in terms of national security and the president`s judgment?

Is it the constitutional ban on any establishment of religion? What is the

key factor that you would look to in deciding a case like this either at

the appellate or at the district level?

HAROLD KOH, YALE UNIVERSITY PROFESSOR OF LAW: I think the question is

whether the status quo is defective and whether we needed this Muslim ban.

If it was a terrorist ban, then why don`t they go against countries that

actually sent us terrorists? Instead, they went against a bunch of

countries where not a single person caused a fatal terrorist attack.

And so at the district court, the judge said, I want to make a ruling based

on fact or based on fiction, and I`d rather do it based on fact.

Now, what happened here was there were two issues. One, can president use

his authority to issue such a sweeping order not connected to fact? And if

he does, are his actions reviewable by a court?

The appeals court that just heard the case was very skeptical about the

notion that you couldn`t hear the – you couldn`t review it. And they were

very skeptical about the notion that Washington couldn`t come in to plead

the rights of its citizens.

So they started talking about the merits, and then they made a basic point,

which is that if you call something a Muslim ban and then you call it

something different, you can put lipstick on a pig, but it`s still a pig.

MATTHEWS: What about Hezbollah? Do you think – you – you don`t think

Iran is a threat to the United States in terms of Hezbollah and its support

for that terrorist group around the world? How can you argue that

Hezbollah`s not our enemy? Forget the religion.

KOH: I`m not arguing that, Chris. Here`s the point…

MATTHEWS: But you said that these countries don`t pose a threat to us

because of, you know, the way they calculate the history, but certainly in

real time, right now, you know, Hezbollah`s our problem. It`s a danger to

us, isn`t it, from Iran?

KOH: The question is, what kind of system do we need? And the system that

we had was extreme vetting.

MATTHEWS: Yes.

KOH: So, President Trump said, I want extreme vetting. What he didn`t

notice is that`s what we already had.

It`s an individualized determination. It`s not group-based. This is not a

country that makes determinations about people based on stereotypes about

their background. It`s based on the content of individual character.

And so we had a system where, if you pose a threat, then you have to be

individually extremely vetted. And they proved that there was no new

threat. So, the national security officials who filed the declaration, you

saw their brief. It included two secretaries of state, four former

directors of the CIA, fortunately people who were on the threat stream,

Chris, one week before.

MATTHEWS: Right.

KOH: And they said there`s no new threat. And our system, there`s no new

reason to think it`s not working.

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: I`m just curious, how do you know as a legal scholar where our

threat comes from? Hezbollah works out of Lebanon, but it`s actually being

financed always by Iran. We know that. The Shia are behind it. And they

are Shia.

This is very complicated. And if you`re a judge and you`re wrong about

this, and we do suffer an attack from one of these countries, what do you

say, it`s not my fault? What do you say to the public as a judge?

(CROSSTALK)

KOH: What the judge said to the government is, prove there`s a threat that

is not…

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: But if the threat occurs later, subsequent to this ruling?

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: But presidents are responsible for the future, not the past.

(CROSSTALK)

KOH: Where is the evidence that there is a new threat? Where is the

evidence of a new threat?

MATTHEWS: I`m just asking you in terms of consequence, or are judges

immune to consequence?

KOH: No, the judges have to rely on facts and they have to rely on whether

the response to the facts is consistent with the law. And they said that

the president was doing neither. He had no facts and he was acting outside

the law.

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: Sure. I accept, if it was empirical, we would have this thing

beaten by now, terrorism.

(CROSSTALK)

KOH: One week before, all of these officials who signed this declaration

said, we were current with the threat stream and we did not think it would

be addressed by this. It was going to be addressed by our existing system

of individualized vetting.

In other words, if you think it`s problematic, turn up the screws.

Instead, they suddenly say, let`s throw away the whole machine. Let`s put

in a broad ban. And then the ban turns out not to be based on fact.

You don`t get deference for being president when you don`t make a reasoned

decision or throw out procedures that are working without explanation, and

causing chaos in the process, as we have all noticed.

MATTHEWS: OK. We will get back to this later, sir, but I was talking

about where the bucks stops. And in the end, it`s the president who is

responsible for what happens tomorrow, next week, next year, and in this

case for the next four years.

Here is an exchange between Washington Solicitor General Noah Purcell and

Judge Richard Clifton on the question of showing religious discrimination

against Muslims. Let`s watch or listen.

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

NOAH PURCELL, WASHINGTON STATE SOLICITOR GENERAL: To prove religious

discrimination, we do not need to prove that this order harms only Muslims

or that it harms every Muslim. We just need to prove that it was motivated

in part by a desire to harm Muslims. And we have alleged that…

JUDGE RICHARD CLIFTON, NINTH CIRCUIT COURT OF APPEALS: How do you infer

that desire if, in fact, the vast majority of Muslims are unaffected?

PURCELL: Well, Your Honor, in part, you can infer it from intent evidence.

There are statements that we have quoted in our complaint that are rather

shocking evidence of intent to discriminate against Muslims, given that we

haven`t even had any discovery yet to find out what else might have been

said in private.

The public statements from the president and his top advisers reflecting

that intent are strong evidence, and certainly, at this pleading stage, to

allow us to go forward on that claim.

(END AUDIO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Mr. Rivkin, how do you respond to that question about whether

this is in fact a Muslim ban?

DAVID RIVKIN, FORMER ASSOCIATE WHITE HOUSE COUNSEL: It`s not a Muslim ban

for a variety of reasons.

But let me just point the most cogent. The notion that federal judges are

equipped to second-guess a threat assessment performed on the basis of

objective intelligence – and, yes, the previous administration officials,

Chris, had the same intelligence. But we`re talking about discretionary

judgments about, what is the acceptable level of risk?

MATTHEWS: But what are limits on a president`s power in the Constitution,

do you hear? In this case, what is the limit? If it was an outright

Muslim ban, could he get away with it?

(CROSSTALK)

RIVKIN: I would be troubled by an outright Muslim ban.

MATTHEWS: Would the president still have the authority, do you think?

RIVKIN: It is not a Muslim ban.

MATTHEWS: No, if it were – it`s being called that. If it were in

principle, it would be an Establishment Clause issue, a First Amendment

issue.

RIVKIN: Well, we have a problem – I have a problem with the notion that

states can vindicate pre-exercise arguments.

But if you had an individual who could make this argument, I would be

troubled. But let me emphasize, we now have two political branches that

both structurally, with the delegation to the president`s authority to

exclude certain classes of aliens, based upon his discretionary

determination, plus his constitutional authority over foreign affairs –

and his case load says immigration decisions.

So, both political branches structurally came together, putting it in the

highest quadrant of Youngstown of (INAUDIBLE) case (INAUDIBLE) concurrence.

And we have both executive and congressional determinations that these

countries are the countries of concern. Where my colleague Harold misses

the boat entirely, how you slice this, how you treat the concern, and

whatever measures – he says extreme vetting.

That`s not the decision of a previous administrations` officials. It`s a

decision of this administration`s officials. And, by the way, not only do

those countries breed terrorism. Those countries, by and large, have

conditions on the ground, their high-quality vetting in the judgment of

this administration, Chris, is impossible.

And the notion that that judgment can be gainsayed by Article III judges is

just risible. That`s not at all something they`re institutionally capable

of.

MATTHEWS: So, you are thinking it`s legal for a president to have a

permanent ban on a country`s entry into the United States? You can make a

list of countries and say, for the foreseeable future, we`re not letting

anybody in from those countries? You say that would be within his

authority?

RIVKIN: If we have particularly a situation where both political branches

have blessed it, I think it would be entirely constitutional.

But if I can briefly focus on the standing issue, my prediction is that

this will be dismissed on standing grounds.

MATTHEWS: You predict this will go that way, with the president?

Let me go back to professor Koh.

Which way do you think this is going to go when it gets to the – if it

gets to the Supreme Court? Will it go with the president or with the state

of Washington here?

KOH: Oh, it`s going to go for the state of Washington.

Chris, there`s a main point here which is being missed. How do you deal

with a terrorist threat? Do you deal with it by a ban on countries, or do

you deal with it by visas who are granted to individuals and who are

heavily vetted?

The system we have was individualized vetting. And there`s no proof that

that system of individualized vetting wasn`t working. In fact, these

countries, all the people who would have committed terrorist attacks, were

vetted out.

So, the question is, if you don`t like that system, why don`t you make the

vetting system stronger, instead of suddenly shifting to a system which

bans people based on stereotype, based on religion and national origin?

It`s a lazy way out.

MATTHEWS: I agree with that.

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: I agree with you. And I think that Secretary Kerry and

President Obama, and it would have been Secretary Clinton, if she were

elected – they would have agreed with you.

But we had an election. And we have a president who has decreed another

way. And we will test it in court. And that`s all part of our

constitutional process.

KOH: But the president still has to obey the law.

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: I agree with you. You`re not going to get me to fight with you

about that, professor. I`m with you on that.

KOH: But you said, the buck stops..

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: If it gets to the right policy – if it gets to a question of

policy and who is smart and who is not, I would still put my money on the

politicians.

Anyway, professor Koh.

(CROSSTALK)

KOH: Chris, your statement the buck stops with the president, if the

president is obeying the law and if the president has some facts to support

what he is doing, instead of relying on stereotyping or discrimination.

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: I agree. I agree with that.

But the day after we have this ruling, the person responsible for the

safety of this country is not the judges. It`s the president. He is

responsible, or she is responsible if it`s a woman. They are responsible

for the protection of this country, if they obey the law.

I agree with that. But this consequential – we have to observe the

consequence here. Michael Dukakis was a good public servant. And he

believed in this furlough program for prisoners in prison for life. And he

thought that was a good policy. And Willie Horton got out and raped a

woman.

And you know what? In the end, the public said they should not have let

the guy out.

(CROSSTALK)

KOH: Where does the president`s power come from? Where does the

president`s power come from?

MATTHEWS: It come from the Constitution under Article II. I understand

completely.

KOH: Yes. And who has the last word on the Constitution?

MATTHEWS: The Supreme Court under judicial review since Marbury vs.

Madison. I agree with you.

KOH: Exactly, Chris.

MATTHEWS: But to hear the court talking about policy, I wonder if they`re

beyond their ken.

(CROSSTALK)

RIVKIN: The Constitution does not provide for judicial analysis of every

single issue. There`s a body of case law that has to do with standing that

limits who can bring cases and controversies, body of law when it comes to

a political question doctrine that says that some issues are free from

judicial discernment.

It is an utter exaggeration and violation of our structural separation of

power provisions to say the courts have the last standing on everything.

And, to me, frankly, it is risible to argue that somehow judges are better

able to assess the threat.

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: David, you said before we went on that you think that your side

will win this argument in the courts.

RIVKIN: Yes. I actually am optimistic about the Ninth Circuit. And I`m

certainly optimistic about the Supreme Court.

MATTHEWS: OK.

Professor Koh, you believe your side will win. That`s sort of the way we

do things. We`re looking at who is going to win.

Professor Koh, again, you believe that the administration will win this

case?

KOH: The majority of the courts that have ruled, the vast majority, have -

- on this, judges, have ruled against the president.

Remember this, Chris. Donald Trump is a private citizen. He became

citizen. His power comes from the Constitution and the law. If he

violates the law, and the court says you`re violating the law, he can`t do

it.

(CROSSTALK)

KOH: So, on this, the courts are the last word.

RIVKIN: This is not how this works.

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: I`m going to have to cut this off.

Please come back, gentlemen.

Professor Koh, thank you. I agree with you completely, except that I worry

about policy decisions made by judges.

David Rivkin, thank you, sir.

Let`s get to the politics of this fight. The states of Washington and

Minnesota have sued to block President Trump`s travel ban, arguing that the

ban discriminates against Muslims. They are citing the president`s own

controversial and inflammatory language we all have heard during the

campaign. They are using it as evidence in court.

Historically, the courts have given the president broad leeway when it

comes to immigration and national security policy. Critics say President

Trump is using fear to pressure the judiciary and gin up support behind his

policy.

Well, on Saturday, President Trump tweeted: “The opinion of this so-called

judge, which essentially takes law enforcement away from our country, is

ridiculous and will be overturned. What is our country coming to when a

judge can halt a homeland security travel ban and anyone, even with bad

intentions, can come into the United States? Because the ban was lifted by

a judge, many very bad and dangerous people may be pouring into our

country. A terrible decision.”

Well, though the judiciary tends to side with the executive in this cases,

some say Trump`s words could come back to haunt him before the court.

As “The Washington Post” writes today: “No one apparently gave him anything

like a Miranda warning. Anything he says can and will be used against him

in a court of law.”

Well, U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar is a Democrat from Minnesota and an

attorney. And she joins us now.

SEN. AMY KLOBUCHAR (D), MINNESOTA: Thanks, Chris.

MATTHEWS: Senator, a couple points.

Consequence of legal decisions. If the court rules the president is beyond

his bounds, and this does involve an Establishment Clause violation because

it does involve singling out a religion for a ban on travel, where does

that lead us that says Trump is wrong, but then who does set the policy on

illegal or dangerous immigrants coming into this country?

Who is responsible, the courts or the president? Subsequent to a decision,

doesn`t it go back to him?

KLOBUCHAR: The president is responsible for national security, Chris. I

think you have articulated that well.

But there are three equal branches of government. And Congress in many

ways gets involved as well. So, if this were to happen, I think the

administration needs to look at, what are the biometrics and technology

they want to add? Do they want to add more vetting?

Obviously, we have really upgraded the vetting over the years for these

refugees. And, by the way, it`s not just the seven countries for the

refugees. It`s from everywhere in the world.

We have a 4-year-old toddler that we were finally able to get through since

the order. So, if this happens, then he simply will have to do what I

think he should have done in the first place, is work with people, figure

out what he wants to add with vetting. If he has actual threats of people

from these countries, and he wants to change some things and do some

things, good.

But I think what happened here is, this was so rashly drafted that, in

fact, the next day…

MATTHEWS: I agree, but – OK.

KLOBUCHAR: … they came in and said, oh, it doesn`t include green card

people.

Well, I`m glad that they did that, but that actually became one of the

arguments here. You can`t just change what the order meant originally.

And it just shows how many difficulties there are with this order under the

law.

MATTHEWS: OK. Let`s talk about the fact, though. let`s talk about two

options here.

If the Ninth Circuit, which is the most liberal court in the country on

every cultural or political issue that I can think of – it`s a liberal

circuit court. And this administration is very unlucky to have found

itself in that court, but they are in there, and they going to rule on this

appeal.

My question is, if they go with the government on this, they go with the

Justice Department on this, and they basically end the ban coming out of

Washington State and Minnesota, what will you think of that? Will you

think that was a mistake by the court or you think it`s something that has

to be remedied some other way? Or will you say, presidents probably have

to make these big decisions, that`s why we have elections?

How will you react to it as a lawmaker, if it goes the other way, if it

goes the other way?

(CROSSTALK)

KLOBUCHAR: OK.

If it goes the other way, two things. Number one, I would like to get the

administration to simply admit that this has not worked. As Rob Portman,

Republican senator said, the vetting rule wasn`t vetted. There are

children, there are people that are caught in transit, and they need to fix

it.

Secondly, the Congress, we do have a bill, and right now, it is Democratic

bill, but to repeal the ban. And Congress should get involved. We have a

duty here, I believe, to get involved and to work with the people in our

states.

So, those are two ways to change this that don`t involve the courts. But I

think you`re going to continue to see court cases and individual rights

asserted, because this is a constitutional issue, as well as a security

issue.

I always believe the number one focus of government should be people`s

safety. But, as you can see from a number of national security experts,

says this actually doesn`t make us safer because of the way it was done.

MATTHEWS: How do we predict where the next terrorist is going to come

from? The attorneys go by precedent. Professor Koh talked precedent.

There`s no example of these seven countries yielding terror.

But we know that Somalia is a dangerous country. We know it is. We know

that Hezbollah is supported entirely by Iran. We know these groups are

international. They are mobile. But they come from different countries.

We know Sirhan Sirhan, probably the first terrorist of the modern era,

killed Bobby Kennedy. He came from Palestine.

So, he was Palestinian or Jordanian at the time. So, my just – question

is, how do you know? How do you know which country is going to hit us

next?

KLOBUCHAR: You do everything, you do use every tool you can for the

vetting process.

MATTHEWS: Isn`t that the president`s call to figure out which – isn`t it

the president`s essential call?

If this were Barack Obama, wouldn`t you trust him to decide where our

threats were coming from, if it were Obama?

KLOBUCHAR: If Barack Obama did upgrade the vetting process, and we have

done a number of things..

MATTHEWS: But he focused on the – particularly, he focused on those seven

countries.

KLOBUCHAR: If – Barack Obama and the administration and the Congress have

worked on this now to change our vetting process, acknowledging there`s a

lot of people out there want to do us harm.

But I don`t believe that this means that we should throw out our entire

refugee program, which is basically what this did for a period of time, for

any country in the world. I don`t believe that this was the right way it

go.

Instead of working with people to see what changes the president wanted to

make, instead, they put in this complete ban. And they caused chaos

throughout the world.

And it`s no surprise to me that they are now looking at trying to change it

and saying, well, it doesn`t interpret it to do this, we`re going to use

this exception for that.

And, instead, I think they are better off starting from scratch here,

working with all of the law enforcement and agencies and General Kelly at

Homeland Security. And that would be the smartest thing to do.

MATTHEWS: Well, I wish you well.

KLOBUCHAR: But, meanwhile, we will wait to see what the courts say.

MATTHEWS: I wish you well. Always the better way, legislation with the

president. Going about it rationally. Thank you.

KLOBUCHAR: I can see you love lawyers, Chris. I can see you just law the

law.

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: I`m with Scalia on one thing. I like laws, not interpretations.

KLOBUCHAR: And there`s no better thing for you to cover than a three-

judge, telephoned-in court hearing. But you have done with it much class.

MATTHEWS: Well, they`re very smart, these guys.

Anyway, thank you very much, Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota.

KLOBUCHAR: Yes. Thank you.

MATTHEWS: As this legal fight goes on, President Trump is also accusing

the media, of course, as he always does, of intentionally downplaying

terrorists threat. And this is he told U.S. military personnel yesterday

at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP (R), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: It`s gotten to a point

where it`s not even being reported, and in many cases the very, very

dishonest press doesn`t want to report it. They have their reasons, and

you understand that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Well, that`s absolute nonsense. The press covers every

terrorist act it even hears about, but we can`t take care of ones that

didn`t happen. That`s a problem for us, I guess. We don`t know what

didn`t happen, so we can`t report it wrongly.

Anyway, now U.S. Congressman Bill Johnson from Ohio, Republican.

Thank you, Mr. Johnson.

Congressman, just respond to what you have been hearing here from both

attorneys and the arguments we have had on this program.

REP. BILL JOHNSON (R), OHIO: Well, Chris, I think you have been making

some of the very points that I would make.

Ultimately, it`s one person in this country that gets to make these

decisions under our Constitution. And it`s the president of the United

States. And even the courts have affirmed that.

In Harisiades vs. Shaughnessy, the court ruled that no court, unless

explicitly indicated in law, is to review the political branch of

government`s decision to allow or disallow aliens to come into the United

States.

So, I think you have made the point very clear, Chris, and I have agreed

with much of what you have said, that it`s the president`s responsibility

to support and defend the United States. He has access to the classified

information. It`s his decision.

MATTHEWS: Well, my concern is, I have to admit, it`s policy, because, in

the end, the judges are not going to make policy. They can criticize and

they can restrict it appropriately under the Constitution.

But the dangerous thing we fall into here – and I haven`t seen this happen

before – there`s going to be question now of who is calling the shots in

foreign policy and national security policy. It`s on Trump`s desk. You

don`t have to like him. You don`t have to like the fact he won. You don`t

have to like anything.

But we only have one president. And they have to decide how to defend this

country. And we start hamstringing that ineffectively. Now, maybe –

inappropriately. Now, maybe you could argue that this is something that

has to be stopped in its tracks, that this is so unconstitutional, we can`t

let it go any further.

But I would think there`s an argument that Trump has. He can say, these

countries have been selected out before as dangerous. We can`t predict a

country that hit us before will hit us again. Muhammad Ali (sic) come from

Egypt. His hoods or his – his goons came from Saudi Arabia.

Maybe you should go with – do you think it`s more – I will just throw it

to you. Would it have made more sense for him to go over the countries

that have hit us to start with, rather than select another seven to go

after?

JOHNSON: Well, I think you have to go back to what Judge Robart said.

MATTHEWS: Why didn`t he name – why didn`t he – why didn`t he name Egypt.

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: That they select another 70 go after.

BILL JOHNSON, (R) OHIO: Well, I think you have to go back to what Judge

Robart want to say.

MATTHEWS: Why do they name – why they didn`t name the age of principle?

Why didn`t trump name Egypt?

(CROSSTALK)

JOHNSON: Because he had authority.

MATTHEWS: Most of those guys –.

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: – most of those guys came from Egypt. I mean they have –.

(CROSSTALK)

JOHNSON: Because he had the authority of the law on his side. Chris, the

house – I mean the Senate Judiciary Committee conducted an analysis. And,

you know there have been over 500 people not only arrested but tried and

convicted for terrorist acts in the United States. Over 380 of those

people, Chris, were found to have been foreign born. And 60 of those

people arrested, tried, and convicted came from those seven countries. So

for Judge Robart of for anyone one to say that there`s no evidence that

those countries aren`t a threat, that`s just simply inaccurate.

MATTHEWS: OK, we have to go overall of that. U.S. Congressman, Bill

Johnson, Ohio, thank you for coming on. By the way, we continue to cover

the arguments tonight over president Trump travel ban at the ninth circuit

court of appeals. And where, the legal fight goes on as president Obama

argument. I guess I wish you were still here. President Trump tries to

use fear in the means of terrorism to win the argument. This is “Hardball”

where the action is.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MATTHEWS: Welcome back to “Hardball”, President Trump is only been on

office now for 19 days seems like longer, doesn`t it? But his

administration is currently fighting off a legal challenge, we`ve been

talking about that could affect hundreds of thousands of people and the

direction of his presidency for years to come.

In typical Trump fashion he refuses to bag down. This is stubborn fella.

On Saturday, he went after the White House in State Judge, he say to White

House judge, who order that hole on his executive order tweeting, “Just

cannot believe a judge would put our country in such a peril. If something

happens, blame him in court system. People pouring in, bad.”

And it`s like, I don`t know what a third language coming here now. For

more in the political ramification of this legal final jam (ph), very smart

people, the roundtable tonight, former RNC Chair and then MSNBC Political

Analyst Michael Steele, Susan Page Washington Bureau of Chief for USA

Today, and Eugene Robinson, Columnist for the Washington Post and also an

MSNBC Contributor.

Gene, let me ask you about the whole world view of this.

EUGENE ROBINSON, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: Yeah.

MATTHEWS: Trump has been presenting a scary view of the world.

ROBINSON: Yeah, I`m sure.

MATTHEWS: He`s astonished (ph) since the day he took the oath. He wants

us to fear that we have to circle the wagons within all these extreme

measures almost go under martial law.

ROBINSON: Yeah, well that was –.

MATTHEWS: But why does he do that? And why – how does it fit to seven

country ban?

ROBINSON: Well, that was the tenure of this whole campaign. I alone can

fix it. I, you know, you`re the murderers and rapist. And I mean it was a

very dark sort of picture of America. And he portrays himself as the

savior. I thought this argument was just accelerating today. I really

did. And it seem to me, you saw the back and forth. You saw them go after

the governments, lawyer and then go after the states lawyer pretty tough in

both cases. It seems to me that perhaps the hinge on whether or not, it is

in fact a Muslim ban because while the great majority of Muslims are

uneffected they don`t move in those seven countries.

MATTHEWS: That was a good point that the guy made from Washington. From

that way, he keep saying that D.C., the guy from D.C..

ROBINSON: Yeah, it`s true that the great majority of Muslims are not

affected, however almost a 100 percent of those affected are Muslims. So

you couldn`t – like if you were going to ban Christians.

MATTHEWS: Yeah.

ROBINSON: And you said, oh I`m just banning that if that`s OK. That would

not be okay. That would not be acceptable under the constitution. So it`s

subs –.

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: Well, you know, the argument that they make since.

ROBINSON: – but they`re all Muslims.

MATTHEWS: And they make the argument, it`s not a Muslim ban because we

don`t stood all Muslims. Therefore, it`s not a Muslim ban.

ROBINSON: Right.

MATTHEWS: It just sound Muslim ban.

SUSAN PAGE, WASHINGTON BUREAU OF CHIEF FOR USA TODAY: So it was –.

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: It was adamant (ph), with just ban that you`re picking –.

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: – we have a club in vet, it made 80 percent of people, this

Muslim is (inaudible), they`re coming in against but not – I`m sorry, you

don`t discriminate again and say, they proceed. But it does around about

20 percent. Is that a ban? I don`t know. I think it is.

PAGE: But, you know, you saw them, you – to some degree I think the

justice just may have been doing – being a double as advocate in some

cases when they were across to keep certain.

MATTHEWS: That`s what I do.

PAGE: It`s hard to affirm conclusions, right. But there was one point

where the female justice through a lifeline I thought do they do that.

(CROSSTALK)

PAGE: Because, I think, don`t you have some exhibits that show that.

(CROSSTALK)

PAGE: Yes, right, we do some exhibits in all that point whether this was

seen envision motivated originally as a Muslim ban.

MATTHEWS: What was it?

MICHAEL STEELE, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: We answer this that all of this

was easily avoidable.

ROBINSON: Yeah.

STEELE: If – just take aside saving and running it through the vetting

process internally with the various agencies to make sure you got only

basis covered. But once you put that out there, and it`s very clear that,

oops, we didn`t mean to include those, you know, who have legal residents,

who have green cards, et cetera, just pull the E.O., use your eraser, erase

those lines.

ROBINSON: Yeah, right.

STEELE: Well, that`s not Trump.

(CROSSTALK)

STEELE: Trump doesn`t do that.

ROBINSON: And then you don`t have a lawsuit because as you`ve heard in the

arguments here and as a lot of scholars have said absent those provisions,

this covers a lot of ground.

MATTHEWS: So we say for confrontation (ph). We – I mean for the

production loss due process. We guarantee that under the 5th amendment

I`ve learned, not just the 14th at the civil war. But we will guarantee

the right to persons. But it seems to be the one I read it, it`s people

who are here.

ROBINSON: Right.

MATTHEWS: If you somewhere in Afghanistan, you`d like to come to America

and you`ve never been here, no routings here, you don`t really qualify as a

person yet. It`s just seem – how does that work?

ROBINSON: Well, I think that –.

MATTHEWS: What do you see from –.

(CROSSTALK)

ROBINSON: – I`m sorry, I`m not a lawyer.

MATTHEWS: – what is due process mean?

ROBINSON: I think not necessarily but the state was asserting, standing on

the basis that its Universities were harmed.

MATTHEWS: Yeah.

ROBINSON: The University which, you know, are harmed by the Muslim ban.

In other words, it was asserting its standing under harm to the state and

its entities rather than asserting harm to. But the State also argued but

if we wanted, we could assert arm to those people were coming in too.

MATTHEWS: Yeah.

STEELE: Well, and the reason for that was because those people who are

coming in, let`s say, the students, they are under the protection. They

have the right because they have a card. They have authority to be here.

And then, the constitution attaches to them.

MATTHEWS: OK.

ROBINSON: So they can make that. They can make the dual argument not only

we, as an institutional harm because those individuals aren`t allowed back

in.

ROBINSON: Right.

STEELE: But those individuals are harmed and we are making that argument

on their behalf.

MATTHEWS: Excuse me.

STEELE: Yes sir.

MATTHEWS: I`m just coming a little choppiness (ph) to here. I get a

little –.

(CROSSTALK)

STEELE: Right, what`s that?

MATTHEWS: Why don`t we push our kids to be engineers too?

ROBINSON: Well, we can do that.

MATTHEWS: Why do we have the things that we got an imported challenges –.

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: I mean I think it`s great to import before around the world

because that edge to our kids. And Tom Friedman here, he say, but it would

be nice to know that we did have a inability to learn engineering here,

wouldn`t it?

PAGE: You know, I think that`s an argument for another day.

MATTHEWS: OK, fine. Michael, I`m being restricted here. Michael, Susan,

Eugene, we`ll be right back. Just stay within our coverage with the legal

and political fight over president Obama`s immigration ban obviously

continues later in this program. We`re going to come back and talk about.

Plus, the story confirmation day of Betsy DeVos for Secretary of Education,

that`s coming up. She`s the first person or any person to ever be

confirmed because the vice president jumped in and broke the tie. You`re

watching “Hardball” where the action is.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MATTHEWS: Let`s continue, we continue to follow the oral arguments over

president Trump`s travel ban. They just wrap up of course with the ninth

circuit of appeals. But earlier today, in the historic moment at the

United States senate, vice president Mike Pence, there he is, was called in

to break the tie to confirm Trump`s pick for Education Secretary, Betsy

DeVos.

It`s the first time that`s happened for a county confirmation ever. Two

republicans voted against DeVos causing a 50-50 split between the parties

right down the aisle. They`re requiring Pence to put DeVos over the top.

DeVos was sworn in late today. And now the Senate moves to consider Jeff

Sessions for attorney general. Senate democrats are mounting another

talkathon tonight. They`re trying to derail his nomination for the

Sessions. Of course the member of the senate is expected to be confirmed.

I will be right back.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MATTHEWS: We`re back with the “Hardball” roundtable, Michael Steele, Susan

Page and Eugene Robinson. For me, setting this time, what happens in

there? How big are the stakes in terms of our constitution, our country

which way this goes in the courts?

STEELE: I think it`s pretty big. I know administration wants resolution

obviously in its favor but he wants a definitive answer, so it can then

project out into other things.

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: Is it win-win for them if they blame it on the court?

STEELE: It`s a win-win for them.

(CROSSTALK)

STEELE: Because this going to get to the Supreme Court one way or the

other.

MATTHEWS: And they`ll blame it on the judges if they don`t get their way.

PAGE: And it will take some time, though. And with that, a court case is

going in multiple states. This is going to be answer, it seems to me, it`s

not going to get settle tonight or tomorrow morning.

MATTHEWS: What happens if it goes against the administration? What will

that say about our future and their future as a presidency?

PAGE: I think it says that Trump overreached and they paid the price for

the kind of messy rollout failure to consult that marked this –.

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: Does it hurt Bannon? Does it hurt Steve Bannon help Reince

Priebus?

PAGE: Well, I mean that`s up to the president. I think the president

probably thinks it reflects on the court, not on him.

ROBINSON: Right. I think that this panel`s ruling is important because

they are supposed to look at what do they think is the ultimate were going

to happen with the case, right? I mean that sort of one of the things they

take into consideration, but it certainly not this dispositive of that.

And so, we`ll see which way they go.

MATTHEWS: So it goes back to Washington State?

(CROSSTALK)

ROBINSON: It could go back to the district judge, the federal judge in

Washington who made the first ruling.

MATTHEWS: OK, we`ll be right back with Michael, Susan, Eugene, you`re

watching “Hardball” where the action is.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MATTHEWS: I want to thank Michael Steele, Susan Page and Eugene Robinson.

That`s “Hardball” for now. Thanks for being with us. All In with Chris

Hayes, right now.

THIS IS A RUSH TRANSCRIPT. THIS COPY MAY NOT BE IN ITS FINAL FORM AND MAY

BE UPDATED.

END

Harold Koh, Amy Klobuchar, Bill Johnson, David Rivkin, Bill Johnson, Susan Page, Eugene Robinson, Michael Steele