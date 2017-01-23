Hardball with Chris Matthews, Transcript 1/23/2017

Transcript:

Show: Hardball with Chris Matthews

Date: January 23, 2017

Guests: Shane Harris, Marianne Williamson, Debbie Stabenow, Stephanie Schriock, Dan Rather, Susan Page, April Ryan. Dana Milbank, Sabrina Siddiqui

CHRIS MATTHEWS, HOST: Size matters, day four.

Let`s play HARDBALL.

Good evening. I`m Chris Matthews in Washington.

Well, the Trump White House held its first press briefing today, and the

elephant standing calmly in the room was what happened on Saturday, when

Press Secretary Sean Spicer criticized the media for its coverage of the

inauguration, specifically on the size of the crowd. He was clearly

following his boss`s orders. Here was President Trump himself just two

hours earlier on Saturday.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We had a massive field of

people. You saw them, packed. I get up this morning, I turn on one of the

networks, and they show an empty field! I said, Wait a minute. I made a

speech. I looked out. The field was – it looked like a million, a

million-and-a-half people!

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Well, Spicer followed up later that evening.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEAN SPICER, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: We know that 420,000 people used

the D.C. metro public transit yesterday, which actually compares to 317,000

that used it for President Obama`s last inaugural. This was the largest

audience to ever witness an inauguration, period, both in person and around

the globe! There`s been a lot of talk in the media about the

responsibility to hold Donald Trump accountable. And I`m here to tell you

that it goes two ways! We`re going to hold press accountable, as well.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Well, the numbers used by both President Trump and Spicer were

widely disputed in the press on Sunday. Today, Spicer said the information

about ridership on Washington`s Metro system was given to him by the

inaugural committee. While the issue of inaugural crowd sizes came up in

the middle of an otherwise businesslike press briefing today. Reporters

were courteous, I thought, and orderly. There were polite professional

smiles both in the asking and answering of the questions today.

And Spicer himself was well prepared and made news on a number of fronts.

The only dodge minutes were when the matter of size came up again. Let`s

watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

QUESTION: You stand by your statement that was the most watched inaugural

address.

SPICER: Sure. It was the most watched inaugural. When you look at –

look, you look at just the – one network alone got 16.9 million people on

line. Another couple of the networks – there were tens of million people

that watched that on line, never mind the audience that was here. Thirty-

one million people watched it on television.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Well, later this afternoon, later today, after the press

briefing, Donald Trump today tweeted out this photo – this was late today,

on Monday – of Friday`s inaugural crowd, without commenting he was again

fighting the battle of the mall for the fourth day and counting.

Well, back to the briefing today. Spicer on the media – it was constantly

trying to undermine – he said was constantly trying to undermine Trump`s

credibility. Here`s Sean Spicer.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SPICER: It`s not just about a crowd size. It`s about this constant, you

know, He`s not going to run. Then if he runs, he`s going to drop out.

Then if he runs, he can`t win. There`s no way he can win Pennsylvania.

There`s no way he can win Michigan. Then if he won, it`s, Oh, he didn`t –

there is this constant theme to undercut the enormous support that he has.

The default narrative is always negative. And it`s demoralizing! Part of

this is saying when we`re right, say we`re right. When we`re wrong, say

we`re wrong. When it`s not always wrong and negative.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Well, as I said, the majority of the briefing this afternoon was

impressive and businesslike on the part of Spicer. He made news saying no

decision has been made yet about whether to move the U.S. embassy in Israel

to Jerusalem. Well, that`s good news for peace. And he said the president

was committed to protecting Social Security, more good news.

So where do things stand right now? Susan Page is Washington bureau chief

for “USA Today,” April Ryan`s Washington bureau chief for the American

Urban Radio Networks, and journalist Dan Rather is anchor at AXS TV.

I got to go to Dan, who`s been through some of these rigmaroles. I thought

the effort by the press secretary was pretty professional. I thought

everybody in the room was professional. But there was high – almost

Nixonian emotion when it came to the issue of size, audience size, I didn`t

think that any of that stuff made sense.

A lot of people who went to the Obama inaugural were people who walked on

their feet to get there. They were local people, a lot of them African-

American, who had never really come down to the Mall that often before, but

all came for that event. I don`t think you can compare that amazing event

of Obama`s inaugural with Trump`s, which was another inaugural address. It

wasn`t the same historic event. Your thoughts, Dan, as a pro.

DAN RATHER, AXS TV: Well, first of all, the Trump administration

(INAUDIBLE) President Trump for days, including the weekend – they were on

a “trash the press” strategy. The president himself in a very

inappropriate venue out at the CIA, standing in front of the stars for

heroes of the CIA, started (ph) saying the press is – we are the most

dishonest people or among the most dishonest people around. Then followed

up by the very unfortunate, I would say outrageous performance of the new

press secretary, Spicer, coming out, delivering what can only be classified

as a lie, and then moving out of the room, didn`t have the guts to stand

there and answer questions.

This looked terrible. This was off to a terrible start. Somebody has had

a reset in the White House. And I do agree we should be applauding what

happened in that White House briefing room today. There was a reset, at

least for the day – at least for the day, a reset on the part of the press

secretary, who came prepared. He moved along very swiftly, adroitly, and

for the most part truthfully, set aside the “size matters” question, and

the press was respectful.

This is what we, the people of the United States, expect in a press

briefing. We will see how long this reset holds. I`m hoping that it holds

straight through. The new press secretary said, you know, I will never lie

to you. That`s good.

But then there was that – it was kind of a Nixonian moment, if you will,

when it gets back to this obsession with the size of the crowd at the

inauguration. Listen, Pakistan is talking about using nuclear weapons

against India. North Koreans are developing a new missile will hit the

U.S., to saying of what ISIS (INAUDIBLE)

We have enormous problems in this country, and we need a mutual

respectfulness between the press and those who are in the White House.

There`s nothing more important to President Trump than he develop some kind

of communicable trust between the leadership and the led. And events like

this weekend really undercut that. They not only undercut the Trump

presidency, they hurt the country overseas.

And do we can only hope that we have more press briefings like today and

have zero like we had over the weekend. And what President Trump himself

does – if he personally continues this “trash the press” strategy, it`ll

only (sic) be bad for him, it`ll be bad for journalism and bad for the

country.

MATTHEWS: Well, once again, I`m glad I got you on the show, Dan. Thanks

for coming on. Stick with this conversation.

Right now, the United States Senate is holding a roll call vote right now

on the nomination of U.S. Congressman Mike Pompeo to be the next CIA

director. Pompeo is expected to win confirmation. We`re going to keep an

eye on that vote and bring you the results when they have it. Anyway, the

United States Senate is now – oh, we`re all done (INAUDIBLE) repeated it

again.

Let me go – let me go – April, you were kind of one of the figures in the

story today. And again I go back to what Dan Rather just said. Most of

the press (INAUDIBLE) there was helpful (ph) – I got a lot of information

out of it. And I was looking at not just the embassy hasn`t been decided

on, which is a very hot issue, the – our whole trade relations, the

airports are going to be rebuilt, the highways, the freight. Are they

going to spend $10 trillion maybe on infrastructure?

A lot of this is good for people who are more progressive than this

president, a lot of good news in there, I thought. What do you think went

crazy there at the end? Why did he get so emotional?

APRIL RYAN, AMERICAN URBAN RADIO NETWORKS: You know why? And you hit the

nail on the head when you said size matters. Not only was it about Friday,

I believe it was also about Saturday, the numbers that were there.

Friday…

MATTHEWS: The women`s march.

RYAN: The women`s march. It was not just about Washington, it was about

Alaska, Philadelphia, New York, London, globally. It was not just here.

So size and the numbers matter.

And I believe what happened, in listening to folks inside the White House,

the new administration – I believe it was about the immediacy. They got

muddled up with the immediacy of the numbers that are not always correct.

So then he came out today saying it was about those who viewed it, as well

as those who were there.

MATTHEWS: On the internet and stuff and…

RYAN: Yes, on the internet, the screens, yes. And then, you know, they

didn`t want to talk necessarily about Saturday, but Saturday was a hard

blow for them.

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: Pick up on that. Why do you think the message of – I

personally think size matters in terms of voices. I think people are

impressed by big crowds. You know, I think anti-war demonstrations back in

our day, my day, were real…

SUSAN PAGE, “USA TODAY”: Civil Rights, too.

MATTHEWS: … Civil Rights, of course, Civil Rights, the march on

Washington was it (ph).

PAGE: Yes.

MATTHEWS: So it does matter. People look at the – wow, that many people

care to show up.

PAGE: And look at the number – I mean, look at the numbers. They were

stunning.

MATTHEWS: And no violence.

PAGE: No violence.

MATTHEWS: Zero.

PAGE: And a true grass roots movement. You know, this was started with a

Facebook posting.

MATTHEWS: In Hawaii.

PAGE: Yes. This was not the…

MATTHEWS: One woman.

PAGE: … Democratic Party turning out…

MATTHEWS: Yes.

PAGE: … 500,000 people.

MATTHEWS: I think this was better than the Democratic Party, actually!

(LAUGHTER)

PAGE: This raises some challenges for the Democratic Party. Can the

Democratic Party, which is a little a-flounder now – can they somehow

channel the energy that we saw in New York and Washington and Seattle? And

in my hometown of Wichita – they had a women`s march in Wichita, which is

a pretty red place. Can they channel that into something that works

politically for them? That is not yet…

MATTHEWS: Did somebody keep names? I`m going to ask Stephanie Shriock. I

hope just in the interests of normal politics, somebody took names and kept

the – so they can contact those women again, and young people.

PAGE: Well, that`s one of the tests. Did they?

MATTHEWS: Anyway, Kellyanne Conway was questioned on “MEET THE PRESS”

yesterday about the numbers used by President Trump and Spicer on “MEET THE

PRESS, as I said. She coined a new term, “alternative facts.” I think that

was unfortunate by her – for her. Let`s watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHUCK TODD, MODERATOR, “MEET THE PRESS”: You did not answer the question

of why the president asked the White House press secretary to come out in

front of the podium for the first time and utter a falsehood. Why did he

do that? It undermines the credibility of the entire White House press

office on day one.

KELLYANNE CONWAY, TRUMP WHITE HOUSE COUNSELOR: No, it doesn`t. Don`t be

so – don`t be so overly dramatic about it, Chuck. What it – you`re

saying it`s a falsehood and they`re giving – Sean Spicer, our press

secretary, gave alternative facts to that. But the point…

TODD: Alternative facts? Alternative facts, four of the five facts he

uttered. The one thing he got right…

CONWAY: Hey, Chuck, why – hey, Chuck…

TODD: … was Zeke Miller. Four of the five facts he uttered were just

not true! Look, alternative facts are not facts. They`re falsehoods.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Dan, there`s a new phrase. And I think Kellyanne is as smart as

a whip. I think that one was a mistake. That was a strikeout because

somebody – well, I might as well do it. Somebody`s going to do it – alt-

facts. It`s not even going to be alternatives, it`s going to be alt-facts,

and you know what that means.

RATHER: Well…

MATTHEWS: That`s coming.

RATHER: To say it was unfortunate is to put it mildly. This was a big

mistake. Listen, we – we cannot – we simply cannot – I don`t mean

journalists. I don`t mean (INAUDIBLE) per se. None of us can go into this

world of alternative facts. Listen, two plus two equals four. That`s a

fact. There`s no alternative to it. Water runs downhill. That`s a fact.

(LAUGHTER)

RATHER: It snows in Alaska. There are sand dunes in Saudi Arabia. These

are facts. This idea of alternative facts – this is a propaganda tool.

And look, you and I know that Ms. Conway is a very smart lady and she

didn`t just offhandedly say this. They`ve made this point before. I don`t

think that even most of the very – Trump supporters who really believe in

it want us to deal in a world of alternative facts.

Facts and the truth, or as close as is humanly possible to get to the

truth, are the very foundation of our democracy and dealing with an

informed citizenry. We all know this. And I think we have to be very

careful, not just those of us in journalism and not just the White House,

but the public at large has to think carefully about this whole propaganda

tool of “alternate facts.”

MATTHEWS: You know, I don`t think you look on the opinion page to find out

what time the movie is. There are certain things you just want the facts.

You don`t want to hear the opinion. You don`t want to hear the commentary.

RYAN: (INAUDIBLE)

MATTHEWS: You want to see the football game and end (ph) the commentary.

But you want to know who won the game.

RYAN: Yes. No chaser. You know, it`s devolved from spin. This

alternative facts is devolved into falsehood, which could be a lie. And

it`s your truth, my truth, and somewhere in the middle, there`s fact.

We have this relationship, this friendly adversarial relationship that is

based on trust and truth. And when you are talking about alternative

facts, it makes you question. And it`s all about the numbers yet again.

And it`s just the size that matters, and it`s – it`s sad. And you don`t

use that room, that podium to have a “who`s bigger” match.

MATTHEWS: Yes. Well, speaking at the CIA headquarters on Saturday, Donald

Trump blamed the media for creating the impression he was feuding with the

intelligence community. He said we made it up. Well, let`s watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: As you know, I have a running war with the media. They are among

the most dishonest human beings on earth.

(LAUGHTER)

(CHEERS AND APPLAUSE)

TRUMP: Right? And they sort of made it sound like I had a feud with the

intelligence community. And I just want to let you know the reason you`re

number one stop is exactly the opposite. Exactly. And they understand

that, too.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Well, the fact is, it wasn`t the media that invented that feud.

Donald Trump has repeatedly mocked and criticized the intelligence

community. Back in December, for example, he rejected intelligence reports

of Russia`s meddling in the U.S. election, saying, “These are the same

people that said that Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction.”

Well, by the way, they weren`t. It was the Cheney crowd, the neocons, who

said that.

Anyway, after an unsubstantiated dossier that alleged Russia had

compromising information about Trump was leaked, he said this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I think it was disgraceful, disgraceful that the intelligence

agencies allowed any information that turned out to be so false and fake

out. I think it`s a disgrace. And I say that, and I say that, and that`s

something that Nazi Germany would have done and did do.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: That was kind of a Christopher Walken moment there. Why does he

think the press is going to forget or the people watching that there wasn`t

this match of vitriol between him and the intelligence people for weeks?

PAGE: Remember he used to put intelligence in quotes every time he had to

refer to them…

MATTHEWS: Yes.

PAGE: … in a tweet. You know, I don`t – I don`t know whether he thinks

he can just bluster his way through it. Or maybe he just thinks by

attacking the press, he can undermine the credibility of the press even

more. And therefore, when there is critical coverage of him, people who

support him will be less likely to believe it, even in cases like this,

where you can show the clips, you can show the tweets that are at odds with

what he`s claiming now.

MATTHEWS: You were great today.

RYAN: Thank you.

MATTHEWS: I was watching the whole thing on television. Let me go back

to…

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: … for a last though. There seems to be something new in

politics, today which is just run the clock. And it`s bipartisan. It`s

not – Bill Clinton – you know, he had the problem with the intern and all

that, and he basically denied it, he lied, I guess you would have to say,

and then eventually, it came out it was by then too late. The public

passion about it, the anger against him was gone and he got through the

thing.

Trump would do this. You know, you`ll say that President Obama is an

infiltrator into the country, nobody knew him in school. (INAUDIBLE)

Manchurian candidate from Kenya. And then one day, he just says, Oh, he`s

American. He was born here. And everybody forgets about it.

The thing about the tax returns went on and on and on. It was about some

kind of audit that was supposedly going on. I don`t know if there`s ever

been an audit or not. And then Kellyanne this weekend just casually says,

Oh, he`s never going to release his taxes. Now, that`s still a bit murky.

But it seems like that if you can run the clock now on a story, as

ridiculous and lame and as absurd as it is, and then just say, Well, I had

enough of that stupid excuse. I – as Frank Sinatra would say, It got me

through the night. And then we just move on.

When is the press going to able to beat the – the clock beating, which is

what goes on in politics now? If you lie for three or four months, then

change your story, everybody forgets. And they seem to be winning at it.

Your thoughts, Dan Rather.

RATHER: I don`t think they`re winning at it, Chris. Short term, it may

work. But this is where the role of the press gets so important. You

know, the press needs to be steady, see its role as an honest broker of

information. But when things like this happen, when he changes his tune,

lies – there`s no other word about it – about what his position, say vis-

a-vis the intelligence agencies – this is where the press has to be oak

and iron of continually (ph) pressing the point, demanding answers

respectfully, but not settling for him to just operate this propaganda

machine of, Well, it doesn`t matter what I said before. It doesn`t matter.

This is the vital role of the press. And I don`t think that medium and

long term, that they can win the strategy of believing that they can just

run out the clock – and I like your metaphor for running out the clock, by

the way – just run out the clock by changing their story and just not

letting the press do very much.

We have to understand, those of us in the press, and the public has to

understand, that what Donald Trump has succeeded in doing in many ways –

in his own mind, he thinks he`s succeeded tremendously – is to intimidate

the press.

And many of these things are designed to intimidate the press. And this is

gut check time for the press not to be intimidated, to day give him nothing

but cold steel or oak and iron when he does these things, but to always

have respect for the office of the presidency. But when he outright lies -

- and you or use the word “falsehood,” if you prefer – then not only call

his hand for that moment, but keep on calling his hand. And I think medium

to long term, he either has to changed his “trash the press” strategy, or

it will hurt his presidency tremendously.

MATTHEWS: Dan Rather, thank you, sir.

RATHER: Thank you.

MATTHEWS: And Susan Page and April Ryan, a great conversation here. We`ve

learned a lot.

Coming up – millions of people took to the streets this weekend to protest

the inauguration of Donald Trump, also to celebrate women`s rights, I

think. But where does the movement go from here? Can women channel the

energy of this weekend into real action? We`ve asked that question, and

we`re going to keep asking it. Where is the second act? There ought to be

one.

Plus, federal investigators want to know more about Trump`s national

security adviser and his contacts with Russia. This could be a big deal,

and we`re going to get the latest tonight.

And Trump is making good on his campaign promise to scrap NAFTA and pull

out of TPP. Much more from this busy first working day of the Trump

presidency all coming up here on HARDBALL tonight.

Finally, let me finish tonight with “Trump Watch.” You`re going to like

it.

And this is HARDBALL, where the action is.

MATTHEWS: Well, the United States Senate has just voted to approve Kansas

congressman Mike Pompeo to be the next CIA director. Pompeo cleared the

51-vote majority he needed for confirmation. That vote continues in the

Senate right now, but he`s already won. He`s got the confirmation. He`ll

be the next – in fact, he is now the CIA director.

We`ll be right back.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEAN SPICER, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: He has a healthy respect for the

First Amendment. And he – this is what makes our country so beautiful, is

that on one day, you can inaugurate a president. On the next day, people

can occupy the same space to protest something.

But he is also cognizant to the fact that a lot of these people were there

to protest an issue of concern to them and not against anything.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Welcome back to HARDBALL.

That was a little more from Sean Spicer`s first press briefing today

reacting to Saturday`s march.

On Saturday, more than three million women flooded the streets of the

capital here across country in all the major cities and around the globe

actually, from New York to Los Angeles to over in Paris, even Antarctica.

I didn`t know there was any place to march up there.

Women gathered to send a message that women`s rights are human rights.

That was the theme.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GLORIA STEINEM, CO-FOUNDER, WOMEN`S MEDIA CENTER: This is an outpouring of

energy and true democracy like I have never seen in my very long life.

ASHLEY JUDD, ACTRESS: I`m not nasty, like the combo of Trump and Pence

being served up to me in my voting booth. I`m nasty like the battles my

grandmothers fought to get me into that voting booth. I`m nasty.

(CHEERING AND APPLAUSE)

SEN. KAMALA HARRIS (D), CALIFORNIA: We have got our work cut out for us,

and it`s going to get harder before it gets easier. I know we will rise to

the challenge.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: That was Gloria Steinem. And that was Ashley Judd. And there

was Kamala Harris, this new senator from California, all speaking. I also

saw Maxine Waters in that crowd.

As millions took to the street, a slew of conservatives took to Twitter to

attack. And some were really awful, these. I`m not going to put the

really bad stuff on. But here`s a bad one, bad enough.

Erick Erickson, the conservative radio host, tweeted – you won`t believe

this – this is the 21st century – “Sorry for all the ham and cheese that

won`t get made into sandwiches while those women are marching.”

How lame.

Michael Flynn Jr., whose father is now Trump`s national security adviser,

wrote: “Women already have equal rights, did you notice, and, yes, equal

pay in this country. Notice? What more do they want? Free mani-pedis?”

I don`t even know what that is.

Anyway, Hillary Clinton also took to Twitter on Sunday to say that the

march was awe-inspiring and that she hoped – quote – “It brought joy to

others, as it did to me.”

And with the march over, a number of Democrats are wondering, what comes

next?

Well, joining me right now is Democratic Senator from Michigan Debbie

Stabenow.

Senator, this is a challenge to you established figures in the Democratic

Party, because I`m not sure if the Senate got together, all the Democrats,

said let`s have a rally in Washington, it would have been as effective as

this lone civilian woman out in Hawaii that just said let`s show what we

feel about Trump`s election.

And, all of a sudden, this magic happened everywhere in the world.

SEN. DEBBIE STABENOW (D), MICHIGAN: Right.

MATTHEWS: OK, first question.

STABENOW: Right.

MATTHEWS: What would you advise, as a professional political person, to

all of these wonderful amateur civilians who went out just because they

feel something? What`s next for them?

STABENOW: Well, Chris, first of all, it`s always wonderful to be with you.

And I started out as one of those grassroots activists. And it was so

exciting on Saturday. Just a quick shout-out – 8,000 women and families

came from Michigan to D.C., and over 25,000 participated in Michigan. So,

it was amazing.

And I think the Republicans and President Trump better be very worried,

because it did come from individuals. And I think the next step is around

health care. The women that I talked with – and I know around the country

in our country – don`t want to go back to a time when just being a woman

is a preexisting condition, or they can`t get basic maternity care or make

their own reproductive choices.

So, this was round one. And they are very focused on health care as round

two.

MATTHEWS: I agree with you, by the way, just as – I`m a guy, obviously.

But I also – speaking in nonpolitical terms, the fact is in most

households, the wife, the mother is the one most attuned to what`s covered

in the insurance policy.

STABENOW: Right.

MATTHEWS: They know more and many times more than their husband what is

covered, what is a high deductible. Where are they really in trouble if

they don`t keep it up? If a husband loses a job or if they lose their job,

they know the catastrophe that befalls the family. They can`t get

insurance readily.

You have got COBRA, but it`s still tough.

STABENOW: Right.

MATTHEWS: So, you really know your stuff.

Let me ask you about the lesson of…

(CROSSTALK)

STABENOW: Chris, can I just say?

MATTHEWS: Go ahead. Sure. Go ahead.

STABENOW: This is also very personal. I just want to stress it`s not like

smoke and mirrors, where you can just try to sell something.

It`s very personal. Women know whether or not they are going to see their

rates their go up or go down. Can they get maternity care? They are going

to know. Everyone is going to know. So it`s very personal.

MATTHEWS: I like what he is saying about pharmaceuticals, about pills.

STABENOW: Sure.

MATTHEWS: And I use a lot of them myself.

And I`ll tell you, I know when people get – in your state go up to

Windsor, they go to Canada to try to get better prices on drugs. They come

back with a carload with it. It`s all legal.

And I just wonder, do you have any confidence in collective buying by our

country`s – by our health facilities? If you just say we`re all buying

the aspirin together, we`re all buying the metformin together, and we`re

going to use our marketing power, do you think that would work?

Does Trump got something here or not, cheaper for everybody?

STABENOW: Well, this is something that we as Democrats have been fighting

for ever since Medicare prescription drugs was passed under President

George W. Bush.

And that is that Medicare should be able to negotiate a group price,

absolutely.

MATTHEWS: Yes.

STABENOW: And I have to also say that Bernie Sanders and I, as House

members, were the first two to actually put seniors in buses and take them

across to Canada, where they can pay 40, 50 percent less for the very same

drug, very same name. It makes absolutely no sense.

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: That will drive many people crazy, but go – in Paris, somebody

just got back, a friend of mine. And he said it was unbelievable. It was

like one-fifth the price for the stuff he needed, the medicine he needed.

Anyway, maybe there`s somewhere – something there.

But, Debbie, you`re great, Senator Stabenow, Debbie Stabenow of Michigan.

STABENOW: Thank you.

MATTHEWS: I`m now joined by Stephanie Schriock, president of EMILY`s List,

who was one of the sponsors of Saturday`s march, and Marianne Williamson,

author and activist.

I want to start with Stephanie, who I have known forever. And I want to

have you jump in here.`

Just tell me the feelings of Saturday and how you think they can be

translated into real action on issues that matter, especially to women.

STEPHANIE SCHRIOCK, PRESIDENT, EMILY`S LIST: Well, it was a feeling of

empowerment. It was a feeling of community.

As I walked through in Washington and just – it was just incredible and

also incredibly polite march, I will say. Everybody was in there together.

But I think it was really about the women across the country, particularly

in these small towns, where they thought they were really alone. And all

of a sudden, they realize they are not alone anymore.

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: A lot of blue in the red.

SCHRIOCK: That`s right.

MATTHEWS: Right?

SCHRIOCK: There is a lot of blue in the red. And that`s exactly right.

And one of the things I said from the stage on Saturday was this. We have

got two choices here. You either got to run for office, or you got to help

a woman run for office, because we need to change who is making our

policies. And we trained 500 women at EMILY`s List the next morning after

they marched all day. And she was there.

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: It was so important to run, because eventually you`re going to

win.

Let me to Marianne.

And I haven`t had you on before, but, Marianne Williamson, thank you.

Tell me what you feel and think is coming of this amazing, spontaneous

really, phenomenal day on Saturday.

MARIANNE WILLIAMSON, AUTHOR: Well, thank you so much, first of all, for

having me on.

And what happens now has to do with each of us. I think the excitement

about the march was the idea that we were responding to the extremist

elements of the ideological agenda of President Trump.

And I think that many women who were there have the realization that we

must keep this up, that this must not stop, that this must not dissolve.

And it does have to do with political activism and it does have to do with

political strategy. But when you were asking before, when you asked

Senator Stabenow what advice she would give to the marchers, I would also

say, what advice these marchers have to give to the Democratic Party.

And that has to do with the overall vision, which is aspirational. It is

not just going low. It is going high. It is speaking to the basic decency

of the American people, a politics which speaks not only to the

sustainability of the planet, but to the betterment of humanity.

Bobby Kennedy said we must reclaim the soul. This is a fight for the soul

of our country. And this march had soul and soulfulness. And too much of

our progressive politics does not. And so I hope that the Democratic Party

and all progressive elements will really think that they have as much to

think about in terms of tone as the marchers have to think, do in terms of

strategy.

MATTHEWS: Well, Marianne, e-mail some stuff on Bobby, because I`m writing

about him now. And I agree with you completely. He is the soul, the soul

we need.

Anyway, Stephanie Schriock, not much time tonight, but a big night.

SCHRIOCK: Thank you.

MATTHEWS: Thank you, Marianne Williamson, a great new guest.

MATTHEWS: Up next: new information tonight about the investigation into

the ties between the Trump inner circle and the Russians. That`s not going

to go away, that one.

You see Sean Spicer said the new president is not going to try to stop it.

Well, that`s good news, too.

This is HARDBALL, where the action is.

MATTHEWS: Welcome back to HARDBALL.

“The Wall Street Journal” is reporting that intelligence agents have looked

into intercepted communications between President Trump`s national security

adviser, Michael Flynn, and members of the Russian government. It`s part

of a counterintelligence inquiry that is – quote – “aimed to determine

the nature of Mr. Flynn`s contact with Russian officials and whether such

contacts may have violated laws.”

Well, agents are reportedly scrutinizing Flynn`s phone calls, including the

calls placed to the Russian ambassador here on December 29 of last year,

the same day that former President Obama imposed sanctions on Russia for

meddling in our election.

Responding to that story, a spokesperson for the Trump White House said in

a statement: “We have absolutely no knowledge of any investigation or even

a basis for such an investigation.”

Well, Flynn was well-documented – he has well-documented ties to the

Kremlin. In 2015, he sat with President Vladimir Putin – there he is –

at a dinner for Russian`s state-run media outlet R.T. According to

Politico, he was also paid by the network to deliver a speech there.

I`m joined now by one of the authors of that “Wall Street Journal” report,

Shane Harris. And Jeremy Bash is a former CIA chief of staff and MSNBC

national security analyst.

OK, Shane, what do we know about additional contacts involving Mr. Flynn,

who is now the national security adviser to the president, with the

Russians, beyond talking to the Russian ambassador to the United States on

that one or two occasions?

SHANE HARRIS, “THE WALL STREET JOURNAL”: We know there were some –

multiple contacts with other officials.

We don`t know exactly how many Russian officials, separate from the one

that has been acknowledged with the ambassador.

MATTHEWS: Over there or here?



HARRIS: That`s not clear to us either. And that`s obviously an important

question.

What we also know is that the intelligence officers who are looking at this

are scrutinizing contacts that happened during that transition period.

Now, this would not be an unusual period for Mike Flynn to be reaching out

and setting up conversations and contacts with Russians.

But the fact that this is drawing the scrutiny of investigators sort of

sends up a red flag. Exactly what were the nature of those conversation,

what was he saying, was he making any policy promises? These are the kinds

of questions.

MATTHEWS: If he was making conversation with, say, Bibi Netanyahu`s Likud

government over there, or he was making conversation with Theresa May, the

U.K. prime minister, would that be a subject of investigation in itself, or

is there some reason why we pay attention to any contacts with the

Russians?

HARRIS: Well, in this case, but pay attention to contacts with the

Russians because they are not necessarily a friendly – they are not an

ally.

MATTHEWS: I want that. If you are seen as adversarial, you get more

scrutiny.

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: There`s still a law question here.

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: Were they negotiating some new arrangement with the Russians if

they won the election or, somehow, if we get in, we`re going to be much

nicer to you on this or that?

JEREMY BASH, MSNBC NATIONAL SECURITY ANALYST: I think it`s a little

different, Chris.

I think it`s appropriate for a national security adviser during the

transition to talk to embassies, to talk to Russian officials, whether

they`re an adversary or friend. That really makes no difference.

The question that the FBI will investigate is whether there were contacts

between the political campaign and Russian officials who were secretly

trying to influence our election process. And if they think there is

evidence here in some of these communications, that is relevant to that

investigation.

MATTHEWS: You mean if one of the people in the campaign, Flynn or someone

else, played spotter, and said here what is you might to want to dig out of

that big pile of data you have on hacked e-mails? Here is what you ought

to look for? Look under Podesta. Look under Palmieri.

(CROSSTALK)

HARRIS: If there were collusion in direction, that would potentially a

very big crime. That`s right.

But there may be other things below that going on, like, are we going to

promise you certain sanctions relief in exchange for certain things you

might do to us?

MATTHEWS: Is that a Logan Act violation?

HARRIS: If he did it while he was not a U.S. official, it could be one.



BASH: Look, the big law here is the Foreign Agents Registration Act. And

if you`re acting as a foreign agent representative of a foreign government,

you have to register. DOJ will nail you if you don`t do that.

But I think it`s very different than having an incoming policy official

talk to officials at other embassies.

MATTHEWS: OK, let`s now do white spy, black spy like the old “Mad” comics.

Let`s figure out, why would an American who is of reasonable political bent

give a damn whether Flynn – just be brutal here. What`s the worst-case

scenario, something that could have happened?

BASH: The worst-case scenario is that there were communications between

the Trump campaign and the Russians to influence our politics.

MATTHEWS: To win the election?

BASH: That`s treason.

MATTHEWS: In other words, any kind of cooperation, collaboration, getting

in cahoots is treason?

BASH: It is. If a foreign government is going to be allowed to influence

our politics, our political campaign, without them disclosing that fact,

without them being open and…

MATTHEWS: Would that be true if an ally or a sometimes – most time ally

like Israel? You don`t think that goes on? You don`t think conversations

go on politically back and forth with the embassies of these countries,

Britain and everybody else?

HARRIS: You`re talking about, though, trying to influence an election.

And it`s important to remember that there are ongoing investigations and

lines of inquiry into whether or not there was any contact between Trump

officials and the Russian around this hacking that occurred.

And, so far, we need to emphasize there`s no evidence that there was, even

though there have been allegations of that. But that`s the backdrop here.

MATTHEWS: Because I don`t want to be completely Pollyannish here, or

negatively Pollyannish. There`s no doubt in my mind Bibi Netanyahu wanted

to defeat Obama`s reelection campaign. He wanted that guy to go down.

BASH: Yes, but I don`t think there`s evidence…

MATTHEWS: I don`t think there`s any evidence of any of this yet, except

that everybody suspects Flynn, right?

HARRIS: Well, it keeps coming back to Flynn because we know he`s had at

least a set of conversations with the Russian ambassador. And he`s been

over to Russia.

MATTHEWS: Well, he told Sean Spicer that was it.

HARRIS: Well, he told Sean Spicer. Sean Spicer came out and said Mike

Flynn told me what I`m telling you.

MATTHEWS: Well, that`s important. Well, he put the ball right in his

hands.

HARRIS: But our sources are telling us something else, which is that it`s

not just the Russian ambassador.

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: Well, then Mr. Flynn, General Flynn, did not tell the whole

story to Sean Spicer. And it`s not going to be Spicer`s fault this time,

because it`s now on the record. It was Flynn not telling him the whole

story. That`s where it`s at, right?

HARRIS: Right. That`s it.

MATTHEWS: Shane, thank you. We`re all on the same page.

Pay attention, everybody watching.

Shane Harris and Jeremy Bash.

Up next, the HARDBALL Roundtable is going to be here on this busy first

working day of the Trump presidency.

Plus, three things about the Trump White House you might not know.

You`re watching HARDBALL, where the action is.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RICHARD NIXON, FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT: For once, gentlemen, I would

appreciate if it you would write what you`d say. I leave you, gentlemen,

now, and you will now write it, you will interpret it, that`s your right.

But as I leave you, I want you to know, just think how much you`re going to

be missing. You don`t have Nixon to kick around any more because

gentlemen, this is my last press conference.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Well, that was 1962, of course, after he lost the governor`s

race. That was Richard Nixon again in his concession speech after losing

the governor`s race in California. When he complained about the press

coverage he received throughout his campaign.

Well, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer in what mostly an impressive

and business-like press briefing today lodged his own frustration with the

media about the press`s treatment of the new president. Here he is.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEAN SPICER, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: It`s not just about a crowd

size, it`s about this constant, you know, he is not going to run. Then if

he runs, he`s going to drop out. Then if he runs, he can`t win. There`s

no way he can win Pennsylvania. There`s no way he can win Michigan.

Then, if he won, it`s always – there`s constant theme to undercut the

enormous support that he has. The default narrative is always negative.

And it`s demoralizing. And part of it is saying when we`re right, say

we`re right. When we`re wrong, say we`re wrong. But it`s not always wrong

and negative.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Well, let`s bring in the HARDBALL round stable. Three reporters

who are all in the room for Spicer`s briefing. Dana Milbank is an opinion

writer for “The Washington Post”. Sabrina Siddiqui, political reporter

with “The Guardian”. And back with us is April Ryan, a very famous now.

(LAUGHTER)

MATTHEWS: The White House correspondent for American Urban Radio Networks

and the author of “At Mama`s Knee: Mothers and Race and Black and White”.

Let me go to you, Dana, because you didn`t get a chance to talk. Self-pity

doesn`t work publicly. It never works, in relations in marriage, in

relations with your kids, it doesn`t say, “woe is me” never sells anybody.

DANA MILBANK, THE WASHINGTON POST: It most certainly does and I don`t

think anybody felt particularly bad for Kellyanne Conway with Chuck Todd

yesterday, nor with Sean Spicer`s lament. He did I think save what was a

really disastrous situation on Saturday by giving a perfectly respectable

thing, acknowledging as much as anybody I think in this new administration

will, that he kind of got it wrong, not quite –

MATTHEWS: He enlarged the playing field by say, we weren`t counting the

people. We didn`t mean –

SABRINA SIDDIQUI, THE GUARDIAN: He phrased differently.

MATTHEWS: Yes, he said, we`re counting everything. Internet, social media

–

SIDDIQUI: I do think it`s telling of what we`re discussing here with

respect to Donald Trump and this administration`s relationship with the

press that we`re giving brownie points to the press secretary for

conducting a business-like traditional press conference the way that you

are supposed to.

MATTHEWS: He was on, Sabrina.

SIDDIQUI: He was on. But, look, you know, when he went on that rift about

Donald Trump`s feelings, he hold highest office in the land. And we know

from his campaign, he`s incredibly skin thinned and he showed he`s going to

continue –

MATTHEWS: By the way, 17 Republicans bitched for months they didn`t get

the press he got. He got a better press than anybody to get the

nomination.

SIDDIQUI: He did.

MATTHEWS: He was on all the time. On this network, everywhere he went, he

got ink and attention and somewhat, it wasn`t nasty. That wasn`t true.

That`s not right. It wasn`t nasty.

APRIL RYAN, AMERICAN URBAN RADIO NETWORKS: It wasn`t, but we have seen the

nastiness with the press. I mean, we`ve seen –

MATTHEWS: I meant nasty against him, it wasn`t. Go ahead.

RYAN: It was, well – no –

MATTHEWS: I meant, in the past. He blames us for everything.

RYAN: Yes, he blames us, but see, my question is, how can you have it both

ways? One minute, he`s going against Obama, he`s going against all these

people, but he`s sensitive. And I really thought was a moment in that room

when they talked about how they felt about John Lewis` statement,

Congressman John Lewis` statement and also about the MLK bust.

And I thought that was a moment, and it kind of linked it to the peace

where they said they want us to get along. That`s – I don`t know – it

was – it was a good press conference.

MATTHEWS: The quality of mercy is not strained in the giver, as we heard

in Shakespeare.

Why didn`t he extend some of this mercy to Hillary Clinton, who beat him by

3 million votes? Talking being getting the short end of the stick, she

beats him by 3 million votes, he seats in the inaugural platform, shows up,

gets upward, dresses, up, puts her best face on, keeps a good happy face

and he doesn`t acknowledge she was there.

This is a equality day? Just a thought.

SIDDIQUI: Well, I think, as we know in his –

MATTHEWS: Would anybody have felt sorry for him? Yes, probably, he won by

more than 3 million votes.

SIDDIQUI: He acknowledged her in the meeting for congressional leader. Of

course, we know that his inauguration speech is playing directly to his

base. Very much, the tone of his remarks on Friday were not addressed to

the broader American public –

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: He told luncheon crowd over in the –

(CROSSTALK)

SIDDIQUI: He knows how to work the crowd.

MILBANK: Now, Donald Trump, no doubt, would feel aggrieved that you`ve

criticized his treatment of Hillary Clinton right now, but I think we made

a point – what`s he angry at the press for doing, for pointing out that

the things he said were false.

MATTHEWS: His attacks on the intelligence community, which were

relentless?

MILBANK: Right, exactly. In his own words. So, he – I mean, look, he`s

doing it to create a predicate so that in the future, he can – whatever

happens, matters of war or peace, economic collapse, whatever it is, it can

be the like (INAUDIBLE)

MATTHEWS: What`s the politics behind this, Sabrina? Why is he doing it?

Is that it? Setting up the media as they`re always wrong, so don`t believe

every word they say?

SIDDIQUI: Well, it`s sort of embodied in Kellyanne Conway`s statement

about alternative facts –

MATTHEWS: Alt facts.

SIDDIQUI: – and he called this during the course of the campaign, that in

order to construct a narrative around Donald Trump and his success which is

supporters very much buy into, he needs to discredit the media. And that

is the tactic that worked for him during the course of the campaign. But

it`s very different when you become president and that will be the

challenge for the media to break through against that narrative.

RYAN: Sabrina, I think that`s a good point. But I have a little bit of a

different take. I believe this weekend was so – stunned him so much in so

many ways that they said, wait a minute, we have to attack in a different

way because you don`t – coming in, he`s already at lowest poll rating

numbers of any president. I mean, it`s just going to continue to get

worse. And you don`t want to continue a fight with the media.

So, he – they basically called for truce today in a certain –

MILBANK: That`s right. I think that was Trump`s way of sort of showing

expression to the extension –

RYAN: And Sean Spicer did a wonderful job, even though I didn`t get a

question. But he`s, I`m still thinking –

MILBANK: That was the highlight.

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: In terms of knowing all those issues the first day, although a

bit of a tour de force there, except for the emotional part something got

to them or he was channeling the boss. Is he channeling boss?

We only got a minute.

MILBANK: He most definitely was. We know that he was instructed by the

boss. He`s a well-liked character in the press.

MATTHEWS: Well, it looked like that.

Anyway, the roundtable – I love you knew all the names – is sticking with

us.

And up next, these three will tell me something I don`t know.

And this is HARDBALL, where the action is.

MATTHEWS: Some good news tonight for former President George Herbert

Walker Bush. The former president will be moved out of intensive care at

Houston Methodist Hospital. As for former First Lady Barbara Bush, she has

been discharged from the hospital. She`s out.

A Bush family spokesman released – I love this picture. The former

president`s doctors say he is in good spirits, even sitting up and watching

television. Yes, I wonder what he`s watching.

We`ll be right back.

MATTHEWS: We`re back with the HARDBALL roundtable.

Dana, tell me something I don`t know.

MILBANK: Well, somebody in the Trump administration is going to have to

start writing their own words. We had Melania Trump`s barring of the

former first lady`s speech. We had Monica Crowley stepped down at NSC

because of plagiarism. And now, I`m holding in my hand a legal filing made

by Donald McGahn, the president`s chief counsel, entirely lifted from

another respondent in the same case.

MATTHEWS: Oh, isn`t there some sort of essay check to make sure you can`t

steal essays in school? You can steal his legal documents, which, by the

way, breaks the rule – the law, right? You`re not allowed –

confidential.

MILBANK: I would complain (ph) to the counsel`s office.

SIDDIQUI: Julia Hahn who is a staff writer for Breitbart News is allegedly

heading to work for the Trump White House. She would work under Steve

Bannon, who, of course, is the former held of Breitbart news, which again

normalizes –

MATTHEWS: OK, by the way they produced the inaugural address, didn`t they?

That was theirs, wasn`t it?

SIDDIQUI: Yes, absolutely, Steven Miller.

(CROSSTALK)

RYAN: President Trump told Congressman Elijah Cummings that he wants to

meet with him on the high price of prescription drugs, Congressman Cummings

says that he would go on the meeting only if Senator Bernie Sanders is with

him. They`ve been working on that issue for five years.

MATTHEWS: That would be one great cotillion. Thank you so much.

RYAN: Oh, yes.

MATTHEWS: By the way, Elijah Cummings, one of the most important in

Washington right now.

Thank you, Dana Milbank, Sabrina Siddiqui and April Ryan.

When we return, let me finish with Trump watch. You`re watching HARDBALL.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MATTHEWS: Trump Watch, Monday, January 23rd, 2017.

Well, late today, the most recent shot was fired in the battle of who had

the largest size crowd of their inaugural. For whatever reason, President

Donald Trump insists not just he won but that he has the exclusive right to

decide who did, and most important he did win and always will.

There`s something loopy about this, don`t you think? Does size matter that

much? Well, the more this debate goes on, the more people might begin to

think this election, this inauguration, this presidency is about him. That

it`s about a guy trying to prove he`s won the whole thing here on Earth,

that he`s met the greatest, the most important person in the world and

people love him for it.

Yes, you might get the idea with the head rotating left and right between

Trump and his latest critic. You might get the idea that what really

matters to the man in the White House is that he comes on top, not just of

an election but of every dispute, no matter how bloody, no matter how long

it goes on.

So, what happens when Putin or Kim Jung-on or some other world leader type

takes a jab at him? Will we have to go through the thing we have been

going through over the crowd size? Will we have to sweat which side will

blow up, or worse yet, blow up something?

It`s not a good sign when the most important person in the world thinks the

most important thing is the size of his crowds. And the vital part of that

is no one questions the fact.

OK, Mr. President, size matters. But, please tell us you think it is not

the only thing that does.

That`s HARDBALL for now. Thanks for being with us.

“ALL IN WITH CHRIS HAYES” starts right now.

END