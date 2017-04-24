For the Record with Greta, Transcript 4/24/2017
Show: For the Record with Greta
Date: April 24, 2017
Guest: Mark Mckinnon, Margaret Talev, Jonathan Alter, Michael Isikoff, Jake Sherman, Yamiche Alcindor, Adam Kinzinger, Seth Kaplan
GRETA VAN SUSTEREN, MSNBC HOST: Thank you, Chris. Tonight, do you
remember him?
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
BARACK OBAMA, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: What`s been going on while
I`ve been gone?
(END VIDEO CLIP)
VAN SUSTEREN: President Obama today making his first public appearance
since leaving office. This happens as President Trump races to undo the
Obama legacy before the symbolic 100 day mark that would be this Saturday.
President Obama back in Chicago today, he did not mention President Trump
but wanted to motivate young folks to get involved in politics.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
OBAMA: The single most important thing I can do is help in any way I can
to prepare the next generation of leadership to take up the baton and to
take their own crack at changing the world. Because the one thing that I`m
absolutely convinced of is that, yes, we confront a whole range of
challenges from economic inequality and lack of opportunity to a criminal
justice system that too often is skewed in ways that are unproductive, to
climate change to issues related to violence. All those problems are
serious, they`re daunting but they`re not insoluble.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
VAN SUSTEREN: President Obama`s event was with a group of college and high
school students. In exchange with the only college Republican on stage,
the former president talked about working across the aisle.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: There are a lot of problems with our politics that
begin at home. I think we blame politics a lot for the failure of us – of
each of us to grasp each other. So you were a mentor when you were a new
senator to Ted Lugger.
OBAMA: Great guy.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Ultimately lost his primary for that reason.
OBAMA: Because he talked to me.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Because people couldn`t stand to see their member, you
know, bridge a gap on a human level.
OBAMA: Yeah.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I think that is sad. Marco Rubio said it well a couple
months ago you can`t run a country when half hates the other and find a way
to bridge that for many that aren`t like us.
OBAMA: Good. Perfect.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
VAN SUSTEREN: But no sign we are getting close to bridging the deep very
deep political divide. NBC finding President Trump with an historic low
approval rating for a new president, 40 percent, but out of people who
voted for him in November, 90 percent approved. The White House says
things are right on track.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
SEAN SPICER, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: There is this artificial number
that gets thrown out.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What is the context?
SPICER: The context is its 100 days. You have four years in your first
term and eight years for two terms. You think about what he started, he`ll
move forward on tax return, healthcare, immigration and trade, it`s been a
hugely successful first 100 days.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
VAN SUSTEREN: With me, Mark Mckinnon, co-creator of The Circus on Showtime
and chief media advisor to Bush 43 and Margaret Talev Senior White House
Correspondent from Bloomberg news and Jonathan author of two books about
President Obama including “The Center Holds.” Welcome to all of you.
President Obama has been quite quiet in spite of the things that have been
said about him by the current president, including in March, Margaret first
to you, President Trump tweeted how low has President Obama gone to tap my
phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon Watergate,
bad or sick guy?
MARGARET TALEV, BLOOMBERG NEWS: And President Obama said it would be his
preference while still in office, it would be his preference to hold back
the same way George W. Bush did when President Obama became president. Let
President Trump have those early months to step out of the way but he
reserved the right to jump in. I`m surprised he jumped in this early. I
do think the wiretapping comments may have played into this to some degree.
I think the blame to some of the Democrats on President Obama for the state
of their Democratic Party right now also may be prompting him a little bit
earlier back into the limelight.
VAN SUSTEREN: Do you think he is out early?
MARK MCKINNON, CO-HOST, THE CIRCUS ON SHOWTIME: I think he is doing what`s
smart. He is doing what George W. Bush did, stay off the president`s
radar.
VAN SUSTEREN: Fast forward eight years, do you expect President Trump to
do the same thing?
MCKINNON: No. I said it was a smart move. I don`t think that would be
Trump`s instinct, but I think that it is Obama`s instinct to get off the
radar. The best job in the world is being an ex-president as I`m sure
President Obama is discovering. I think it`s the right tone and approach.
By the way he is tapping into what was relevant about President Obama and
what got him elected were his coalition and the Millennials who didn`t show
up. With progressives and Democrats he is doing the right thing to
encourage people to get out and get involved again particularly those who
didn`t show up. Not only the Republicans at the house, the senate and the
presidency, they have the majority of all state legislatures. There`s
fewer state Democrats in the legislature than Warren D. Harding.
VAN SUSTEREN: John is that why other Democrats may have slapped President
Obama the way he did in terms of billing the Party during the last four
years. Do you agree?
JONATHAN ALTER, “THE DAILY BEAST”: Yes, when he became President Obama,
said we are the ones we`ve been waiting for. While the we, didn`t show up
a lot of times in the last eight years. They thought the president would
waive his magic wand things would be great for Democrats. Only with
President Trump Democrats realize they have the responsibility not just
going to the streets but to be civically engaged going to the streets not
with just national politics but state and local politics but until they do
this country won`t change.
VAN SUSTEREN: You said it`s the best job to be ex-president. I think it`s
kind of hard going 24/7 for eight years and the most powerful person in the
world other than what`s your name again?
MCKINNON: That is one stress machine. They call it the microwave.
VAN SUSTEREN: The transition is hard from that to this.
MCKINNON: Just getting off the rocket your biological is so jangled up
there`s a little transition. Emotionally, I guarantee you he is not
missing it at all.
VAN SUSTEREN: You miss the relevance, don`t you?
MCKINNON: No. They have been the most relevant thing in the universe.
TALEV: I saw President Obama with the phone call last week.
VAN SUSTEREN: I think he is bored. I think he should write his memoirs
and I think he is used to action.
TALEV: He wants to start up a little bit, trying to be appropriate and
graceful enough on the U.S. stage. He is younger and in a different place
than President Bush was.
MCKINNON: I think relevance is key and important to President Obama. I
think he feels he has an additional chapter.
VAN SUSTEREN: Jonathan, the manner he came out today with this panel of
young people, I guess that is sort of a little bit like his program, one of
his signature programs to reach out to African-American men, he is reaching
out to the young people.
ALTER: He is indicated that is the big cause of the rest of his life. He
made an appearance at Fordham a couple years ago where he said promise
keepers, this idea of helping young, particularly African-American and
Latino men get their life together and to achieve is going to be his main
focus, but he will also get involved in these other things. Even though he
didn`t mention Trump`s name, there was a lot of implicit criticism of Trump
in what he was saying today, telling young people, good career advice too,
but he was saying, you wanted to do something with your career not just be
something, not just be important. He was basically saying implicitly, what
did Trump run for? He ran to be president, not to actually accomplish
anything significant as president. What are his proposals? Make America
great again and build a wall and hadn`t thought about repealing Obamacare
in detail. He wanted to win and be president. A lot of what Obama was
saying today in Chicago, you have to have bigger aspirations and want to
help people and be civically engaged and something larger than his own
interests.
VAN SUSTEREN: I think if President Trump were here he would say he likes
to win he does looking through government as business construct and needs
to bring income taxes down, corporate income taxes and looks at it through
this business context. I think he thinks he can transform it with a wave
of the hand but from a business perspective.
TALEV: You look at initiatives and legislation aside and if you look at
what he had done with the EDA and early tax plan he is certainly
attempting, even if these are niche areas, absolutely to make major changes
in the policy and direction of the country. Is he engaged internationally
and interested in policy as President Obama was or does he have the depth
of experience across the board as the Bush administration did, the answer
to that is so far no, but I think he is interested in making changes.
VAN SUSTEREN: He talked to Angela Markel and talked to Le Pen the other
day and talked to President Xi maybe today. Mark, do you think President
Obama liked the job? And do you think President Trump likes the job?
MCKINNON: I think President Obama liked it. He saw it as a great
historical framework and challenge and time to make his imprint on history
and rally the country for big causes, legacy of Obamacare and his other
signature developments. The interesting question is whether Trump will
after six months still like this job. I can see where he hands the keys to
Mike Pence and say, give me a call to Mar-a-Lago. I think he will be
frustrated by it, as a businessman used to working solo is really hard when
you have to deal with the congress and the senate.
VAN SUSTEREN: You can`t fire people. Jonathan, I had a sense President
Obama didn`t like the job at the done, frustrated not being able to get
things done. He was done, ready to go.
ALTER: He was certainly ready to go when I spoke to him in December. I
think he was a little demoralized like a lot of people by the election
returns. He was tired, as Mark indicated earlier. It`s exhausting. I
asked him, what will you do now? Return to your origins as a community
organizer? He said, first, I`m going to get some sleep. He is basically
been doing that the last couple of months and he seemed today like he is
ready to get back out there and reconnect with what got him into public
life in the first place, not just running for president but being a
community organizer, running for the state senate. He is trying to say to
these younger people, go for it. If you have any interest at all in public
service, which is now under attack in Washington, they want to get rid of
national service in the Trump administration, you need to get out there and
work for it.
VAN SUSTEREN: Funny, I had a different question. I don`t think he had the
fire in his belly to fire it up when ready, I thought he needs some more
sleep. Anyway, thank you all.
They were supposed to be the adults in the room, but tonight, new reports
of disarray in the senate panel investigating the Russian election hack.
You will hear directly from the journalist breaking this story and we will
explain what is happening in this video broadcast today in North Korea.
American aircraft carrier about to arrive in the region as nuclear fears
hit an all time high.
How does President Trump`s 100 days compare to President Obama, Bush and
Clinton.
Plus, brother, more video and more trouble for the airlines, what a mess,
whatever happened to the friendly skies?
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
VAN SUSTEREN: The Russia investigation is blowing up news tonight, the
investigation is in jeopardy and that tempers are flaring behind closed
doors, Yahoo! News reporting a severe partisan division is now threatening
the future of the investigation. This time the mess is not in the house
investigation, which we now watch, it`s not Chairman Nunes this time or his
bizarre behavior. Now, it is across the hill in the U.S. Senate. The U.S.
Senate Intelligence committee has not issued a single subpoena for
documents or interviewed key witnesses. Democrats blame Republican
Chairman Richard Burr they say failed to responsible to requests to sign
letters.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Mark and I have both agreed that we`re willing to issue
subpoenas. Ian and I are tapping into everything we can how to increase
our reach and the ability to investigate and get intelligence pertinent to
the investigation.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We with the members of the committee are going to get
to the bottom of this. If you get nothing else today, take that statement
to the bank.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
VAN SUSTEREN: A new NBC poll shows 73 percent want an independent
commission. Mike Isikoff is the chief investigator for yahoo news and the
reporter who broke this story and the partisan bickering behind closed
doors, nice to see you, Michael
MICHAEL ISIKOFF, CHIEF INVESTIGATION CORRESPONDENT, YAHOO NEWS: Good to
see you.
VAN SUSTEREN: How bad is it?
ISIKOFF: It`s not good. For those who thought the senate intelligence
committees were the adults in the room who would do a serious investigation
and get to the bottom of matters, this is a serious blow. The fact is
while they`ve been very quiet and seemingly methodical and acting in a
bipartisan way, when you get right down to the core of what have they done
and what are they doing, they`ve got very little to show for it after more
than three months. A small staff, seven total – many of whom have other
committee duties, standard oversight duties who have been reviewing
documents that went behind that January 6th assessment about the Russian
influence campaign in the election. That is all well and good, but there
are key issues here that have been swirling around Washington and the Trump
White House about suspected collusion, collaboration concealing ties and
meetings, none of that, the senate intelligence committee has not
interviewed any of the key witnesses. They haven`t even asked for the
documents. I think that is the most shocking thing, because you cannot
conduct a real investigation into these matters unless you get the
material, as you know.
VAN SUSTEREN: All right, a couple things. Number one, we heard Jared
Kushner volunteered to talk. That hasn`t happened, right?
ISIKOFF: Jared Kushner has volunteered to talk. Paul Manafort volunteered
to talk. Roger Stone volunteered to talk. Carter Page has volunteered to
talk. None of them, not only have they not been interviewed by the
committee staff they haven`t scheduled any interview.
VAN SUSTEREN: NBC is reporting, one of our producers is reporting the
senate intelligence committee is now adding two additional staffers. This
comes as two reports come criticizing the investigation, assuming it was
yours. My thinking when I read that, what have they been doing for two
weeks on recess? Why do they need to add something if they need more
documents and why do you need more people if they`re not doing anything.
ISIKOFF: They are doing stuff and I should point out Tim McAfee did a very
good article on the limited staff. They`ve been reviewing the intelligence
documents that went into that assessment. Again, that is usually the kind
of thing the intelligence committee does. But this is an investigation.
You cannot get to the bottom of the issues that people want answers to
unless you aggressively pursue the documents and the witnesses.
VAN SUSTEREN: Senator Mark Warner, the Democrat and Senator Richard Burr,
the chairman, they acted like everything is fine, they`re working together.
The partisan bickering, is it between them?
ISIKOFF: The committee – early on the committee sent these preservation
letters to everybody involved saying, preserve all documents, we may want
to take a look at them. Democrats have drafted letters requesting those
documents be turned over. Leave aside subpoenas, just asking for the
documents. Burr has not signed the letters. So the requests for the
materials haven`t gone out.
VAN SUSTEREN: How long does it take to sign a letter? I signed two things
today without –
ISIKOFF: There`s the Trump campaign itself, e-mail, phone records, memos.
They haven`t even been requested at this point.
VAN SUSTEREN: We will be in the mid-terms worrying how much hacking is
going on. I`m exaggerating, anyway, Michael, nice to see you.
ISIKOFF: Good to see you.
VAN SUSTEREN: U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley is talking about strikes against
North Korea as the U.N. Security Council meets at the White House.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Does everybody like Nikki Haley? Should we keep her?
(END VIDEO CLIP)
VAN SUSTEREN: And this might stomp you, who is the leader of the
Democratic Party? Is this still for President Obama, is he going to get
more vocal? He took some subtle jabs at his Party today.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: In eighth grade, which was your first election, we in
social studies, were told –
OBAMA: Can I just say – I`m old. That is – but please continue. In
eighth grade. Golly.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
VAN SUSTEREN: Former President Obama having some fun today in Chicago, his
first public appearance since leaving the White House. He did get serious
talking with young leaders about getting involved in politics changing
economic inequality. The criminal justice system and immigration and what
he did not say most important, the “t” word, Trump.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
OBAMA: Everybody has a story to tell that is important. This experience
taught me that beneath the surface differences of people that there are
common hopes and common dreams and common aspirations, common values, that
stitched us together as Americans. What is the most important thing I can
do for my next job? The single most important thing I can do is to help in
any way I can prepare the next generation of leadership to take up the
baton and take their own crack at changing the world. What I said in 2004,
there were no red states or blue states, and there were United States of
America that was an inspirational comment. But I think it`s – it`s one by
the way I still believe, when you talk to individuals one-on-one, people –
there`s a lot more people have in common than divides them, but obviously
it`s not true when it comes to our politics and our civic life. Maybe more
pernicious is the fact that people just aren`t involved, they get cynical.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
VAN SUSTEREN: Former President Obama calling on a new generation of
leaders to step up. What about his rule? Should the former president get
more vocal? He comes back to the spotlight as a Democratic Party is
searching for new leaders and the Democratic unity tour, many leaders say,
failed and advice for many members of his Party already in leadership.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
OBAMA: In addition to my base here in Chicago, I had spent a lot of time
traveling around the state. I`d show up and then you`d have a
conversation. You talk about their kids and basketball and what was
happening on their jobs. People got a sense that my frames of reference
and my values were not so different from theirs. That gave me the ability
to break through some of the assumptions that people might have otherwise
had. In some ways, Iowa was the same way. I`m traveling around the state,
as you know, from having worked there, its retail politics, you`re going
door-to-door, and you`re just talking to people.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
VAN SUSTEREN: Yamiche Alcindor is a National reporter for “The New York
Times” and Jake Sherman, senior writer for “Politico.” Jake, first to you,
who is the leader for the Democratic Party?
JAKE SHERMAN, POLITICO: I think they`ll try to figure it out. I`ll tell
you who it isn`t or behind the scenes Democrats tell me they don`t want it
to be. I think they have a problem with Nancy Pelosi and the older leaders
of the Party have stifled the generation of Democrats that decided they
weren`t going to go for the leadership roles and weren`t going for that
national profile. It`s not Hillary Clinton. I think we`re still waiting
for a Democrat to merge here.
VAN SUSTEREN: This unity tour going on right now Senator Bernie Sanders is
part of it. He isn`t a Democrat. He doesn`t want to be a Democrat and yet
the Democratic Party is putting him out on this tour to set the agenda.
What`s wrong with this picture?
YAMICHE ALCINDOR, “THE NEW YORK TIMES”: The unity tour is exactly what`s
wrong with the Democratic Party now. Bernie Sanders is the closest thing
the Democratic Party has to a leader but he is not in the Party. His
office said he is not changing his title?
VAN SUSTEREN: Why are they doing this?
ALCINDOR: They`re doing this because at the end of the day, they`re still
licking their wounds. The Party is very much in shambles. I talk to the
supporters they are still very, very mad and should have been president.
He is the one that can bring in numbers and he is the one that has the e-
mail list where the donors are.
I can`t get over the fact he was on the stage during the Democratic Party.
He doesn`t want to be one and now Democrats are semi-putting him out there
for this unity.
SHERMAN: They need his supporters or it gets split in half.
VAN SUSTEREN: It sends a bizarre message.
ALCINDOR: Also, he was the candidate that got all the young people
excited. He bass the candidate for 2 unarguably won the youth vote. The
future of the Democratic Party is tied to Bernie Sanders and they
understand that.
VAN SUSTEREN: President Obama wants to skip the current generation and
talks about the next generation. He is like, forget them.
SHERMAN: The fascinating thing, you`ve seen the Democratic Party lose a
tremendous amount of legislative seats in states, governor`s mansions in
states. When I started covering house Democrats they were in the majority
by a healthy margin. I think they lost a lot of grip of power they had
during Obama`s presidency which is a pretty daunting thing. If Obama was -
- even Republicans say he is good at is talking and getting people riled up
and getting people engaged, activating a political movement. That is what
he is trying to do here.
VAN SUSTEREN: Did you have a sense he had the fine the belly, when he used
to speak and draw thousands of crowds and I realize it was a different
setting today, but I didn`t hear it in his voice except when he joked about
being old in the eighth grade. It didn`t communicate that way to me.
ALCINDOR: I think he did. He is talking about setting these people up to
lead. It`s admitting that he needs to do that work and the work isn`t done
and the Democratic Party is without a Democratic leader and they can`t look
to Nancy Pelosi`s for the future.
VAN SUSTEREN: And I don`t think that we shouldn`t ignore the fact the
Republicans now have the house and senate and they can`t get anything
passed. It is rather disturbing nothing gets done around here, but anyway,
thank you both.
Up next an American citizen detained by the North Koreans, plus a nuclear
test passing in the horizon, maybe even tomorrow and the U.S. aircraft
carrier just hours away from the region, what will the Trump administration
prepared to do about all of this? Also, will legal lawsuits force airlines
to make some big change on how they treat their customers that would be
you?
We will tell you why a secret ballot at the U.N. and Saudi Arabia has women
has people – has me outraged tonight.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
DONALD TRUMP, THE 45TH PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: The status quo of
North Korea is also unacceptable. The council must be prepared to impose
additional or stronger sanctions or North Korea nuclear and ballistic
missile program. This is a real threat to the world whether we want to
talk about it or not, North Korea is a big world problem and a problem we
have to finally solve.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
VAN SUSTEREN: President Trump meeting with the ambassador U.N. Security
council and Trump once called them a waste of money and today called the
U.N. officials to the White House to talk about the North Korea threat.
Earlier he urged the president to show restraint and they will hold an 80th
anniversary of the founding of the army. And the SS Carl Vinson is
expected to arrive tomorrow and he is threatening to turn it into a great
heap of scrap metal. In the middle of all of this, North Korea has
detained another American citizen, trying to leave the country and now
discussing what to do about it.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Is the administration calling for the release of this
U.S. citizen currently being detained?
SEAN SPICER, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Absolutely, we want to make sure
our citizens are able to return home. The state department is playing the
lead in this.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
VAN SUSTEREN: Congressman Adam Kinzinger Republican from Illinois a member
of the foreign affairs committee, good evening, sir, I do not pretend to
have the answers to this. Can you tell me what we can do towards North
Korea that we have not yet tried to do that may have some impact on getting
rid of their nuclear weapons?
ADAM KINZINGER, ILLINOIS CONGRESSMAN: A couple things we have to pressure
China and goes to secondary sanctions to Chinese banks that do business
with North Korea and intercepting cargo ships and sanctioning the airline.
Supporting the economic pressure on North Korea I think having a credible
military option not saying we will default to use military option because
it would be very bad for that to happen. Having that option can empower
the diplomatic end of a negotiations and I also think we have to be
investing. When people talk about missile defense and technology and
upgrading up the military we will talk about in congress pretty soon, this
is investing in the ability to intercept missiles once they`re off the
launch phase and important whether North Korea or Iran or any other country
that gets this.
VAN SUSTEREN: The missile defense system, China is unhappy about that. In
terms of sanctions, if we rank up the sensation in North Korea, China won`t
be happy with that and have an impact on China and to do increase banking
sanctions would in many ways be catastrophic. Last week, the U.N. Security
Council resolution to condemn the most recent missile test by North Korea,
China didn`t veto it, it abstain from voting. I don`t know why we are
putting our eggs in the basket of China. I just don`t see China stepping
up until something else happens.
KINZINGER: You are right. China has always looked at it and seen it as a
buffer and worried about the humanitarian crisis if the government
collapses. They say it is in our interest to not necessarily engage
against North Korea. President Trump did a good thing, from the economic
side, we talk about currency manipulation? At the same time we are willing
to put important things on the table if you help us with this. That is a
credible military option to destroy the nuclear weapons but the war in the
Peninsula will be extremely violent and bloody and that can`t be stopped.
VAN SUSTEREN: Even if we have a good Thad missile set up, they have
artillery weapons on the southern border they can unload on South Korea
which would be catastrophic and a battle like that would be horrible for
that peninsula.
KINZINGER: Again, we would have the ability to take out their nuclear
infrastructure, if we saw a point, that was a harmful situation and create
a war on the peninsula. Tens of thousands of artillery pieces that pop out
in mountains and fire and you can`t destroy it in one fell swoop so there
would be massive casualties so military option is the next to worst case
scenario, the worst case scenario is North Korea marrying nuclear warheads
to an ICBM.
VAN SUSTEREN: Congressman, thank you, sir.
KINZINGER: Any time.
VAN SUSTEREN: President Trump invoking 9/11 to talk about his TV ratings.
Have we ever seen a presidency like this?
It happened again, another airline altercation, this time a stroller was
involved. Will public pressure or airline lawsuits force the airlines to
change?
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
VAN SUSTEREN: President Trump drawing criticism with touting his
popularity with 9/11. I have all the ratings for all those morning shows.
When I go, they go triple. It`s the highest for the face the nation. It`s
since the world trade center came down, it is a tremendous advantage, now
President Trump using 9/11 to brag about his TV ratings and comments like
this, political liabilities, not for his base? A new poll shows 96 percent
of those who supported him would do so again today. Maybe he was right
when he said this on the campaign trail.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
TRUMP: You know what else they say I have the most loyal people. Did you
ever say that, where I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot
somebody and I wouldn`t lose any voters, it`s incredible?
(END VIDEO CLIP)
VAN SUSTEREN: If the election was held today, Trump would beat Hillary
Clinton again by three points. It`s not all that rosy. His 40 percent job
rating is a worst for new president and in history of this poll and the
worst rating period from president`s first 100 days since the 1950`s.
Michael Beschloss is an NBC news presidential historian. Good to see you.
MICHAEL BESCHLOSS, NBC NEWS PRESIDENTIAL HISTORIAN: Good to see you,
Greta.
VAN SUSTEREN: Should President Trump be concerned about the first 100 days
and his ratings and how he is perceived.
BESCHLOSS: I think he should. I don`t think he feels that way. The way
you use it, take your base and the people that voted for you on Election
Day and try to expand that so you that you got the political strength to
get things done through congress. The things he will be rightly criticized
for. Elect me with Republican control of congress, your head will spin, we
will get important bills through congress and it hasn`t happened.
VAN SUSTEREN: Not to mention he said the Mexicans will pay for the wall
which could shut down government.
BESCHLOSS: They`re not paying and there is no bill to provide funding and
the government is in danger of shutting down, plus no healthcare reform
which he promised a lot.
VAN SUSTEREN: It seems so big and important right now, especially the 100
days. I remember back 2001, when president Bush 43 came in as education
presidents and lo and behold nine months later he became the war president
and I have no idea what he did during the first 100 days. Do these events
dwarf this?
BESCHLOSS: The president is right about the 100 day standard is not a very
important measure, it`s not. We historians look back at presidents, the
most important things that happen to them or don`t happen during the first
three months, Kennedy the missile crisis and George Bush, 9/11. President
Trump can take some comfort from the fact whatever negative judgments there
are during this week doesn`t necessarily mean it will look like that.
VAN SUSTEREN: His base is good, still getting the numbers and his
opponents, the Democrats would say they hit him over the head with all his
tweets where he said this is what I will do during the 100 days. You said
you will do this and then it goes into the either.
BESCHLOSS: I think that is right. The 100 day mark is usually you look at
what someone has gotten through congress and Donald Trump`s promises were
so specific, he said I`m a great deal-maker and reach the other side. I
cannot answer why he hasn`t done that.
VAN SUSTEREN: Who was one of the most remarkable presidents the first 100
days?
BESCHLOSS: Probably FDR, 1933, why we even talk about it. But Roosevelt
had the advantage of the bank crisis and great depression and had
overwhelming Democratic control of congress and cooperative Republicans
that a 100 days he got through banking legislation, aiding the poor, aiding
farmers and so every other president says this is unfair in that none of us
can do what FDR did and in that sense they`re right.
VAN SUSTEREN: I supposed what hurts President Trump in this 100 days
measure that he has the Republican house and senate, because he has quite
divided house nonetheless its own Republican.
BESCHLOSS: That is right, remember what Paul Ryan said, welcome to united
Republican government. Watch what happens. That is why 100 days later
it`s painful to see so little has happened so far.
VAN SUSTEREN: I must admit I`m jealous, being a presidential historian is
probably fun right now to have that knowledge in your basic pocket.
BESCHLOSS: It is absolutely exciting and I`m learning all sorts of things
about the presidency and the society that I would never imagine.
VAN SUSTEREN: I always think that only FDR knew about tweeting, what would
they think? What a world we live in.
BESCHLOSS: Yes that is for sure.
VAN SUSTEREN: Anyway, thank you, nice to see you.
BESCHLOSS: Thank you Greta.
VAN SUSTEREN: A new airplane video and a whole new public outcry, anything
towards the airlines that change for the better. And why are people
outrage, tonight about the U.N. secret vow on Saudi Arabia and women? That
is next.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
VAN SUSTEREN: Air travel is getting so bad these days you may want to hire
a lawyer before you get on the plane. Today an American airlines flight
attendant is suspended after emotional altercation with a passenger over
the stroller. Her new lawyer is representing the passenger who was dragged
off the united airlines flight.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The video that we just saw is a micro cause of the
entire problem. This is an example of why we need fairness, dignity and
being treated right.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Lawsuits coming in both the American incident and
united incident.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I don`t know about the American incident, United, yeah.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
VAN SUSTEREN: As for the American airlines, the company said the air quote
deeply sorry for the pain we have caused this passenger and her family.
Seth Kaplan managing partner of airline weekly joins me, Seth compare and
contrast the united incident with the American airlines.
SETH KAPLAN, AIRLINE WEEKLY: You know the united incident itself was more
of a freak incident. It`s all kind of crazy things coming together, one in
a billion situations. The American incident, somebody with short fuse,
from what we can see, but then kind of going farther than most of these
situations when, you know, passengers may not agree with flight attendants.
The aftermath also, is very different. United rather handled that very
poorly, trying to do the Sean Spicer thing, there were a trillion people at
the inauguration. American quickly acknowledging what happened and making
it right with the customer to the extent it could.
VAN SUSTEREN: American, you know, any airline that among led after united
would be pretty bad. If American had not handled it as well as they did,
that would be really bad.
KAPLAN: Absolutely, I mean this is a case study, two weeks in a row of how
to mostly handle something and how mostly not to do it. You know, there`s
– I was amazed. You know, there`s a template to do this stuff as a
company. You know, if anything, usually the criticism, when you`re looking
at the company, yeah, they`re saying what we want to hear. Here was United
not saying what anybody wanted to hear and so American, kind of following
the script and walking the line. I think United was probably worried of
criticizing their employees. American walked the line said what happened
to the customer wasn`t right and we`ll give the employee due process.
VAN SUSTEREN: Everyone was so raw now on airplanes and it`s almost a
privilege or excited to fly. Everybody has a bad experience to report.
There are so many thousands of good employees all the airlines working
really hard to deliver good service. It has gotten – I don`t know – the
service has gotten rougher, they don`t get paid as much as flight
attendants and the pilots. It`s a lot of unhappiness.
KAPLAN: There are more people on airplanes, there are more people packed
more closely together than there used to be in the old days. It is hard to
say, just because we hear that this morning, there is definitely more of
it.
VAN SUSTEREN: You mean like baggage complains, everyone is bringing
everything but the kitchen sink in the cabin, because if you send something
on the cargo bin, it may not arrive or sit there at the carousel an hour
waiting for it. It`s complaint after complaint.
KAPLAN: You know what, we try to do it the other way, but people, you
know, they say one thing, they show us they want a cheap ticket. That is
kind of what they say they struggle with trying to get people all the
amenities they say they want it is a mass market way of getting around.
VAN SUSTEREN: Good news –
KAPLAN: Same space of travel.
VAN SUSTEREN: It`s been really safe, knock on wood, to fly.
KAPLAN: They are losing fewer bags, but, yeah, some of what you see going
on.
VAN SUSTEREN: Seth, thank you.
KAPLAN: Thank you Greta.
VAN SUSTEREN: I have something to say for the record, this should be
headline, you`ve got to be kidding, or maybe seriously. I`m talking about
the weird news some of the U.N. Saudi Arabia. The epicenter of the war on
women has been elected to the U.N. commission on the status of women. One
status saying, electing Saudi Arabia to protect women`s right is like
making an arsonist into the town fire chief. Shocking that Saudi Arabia
would be on the women`s commission. In Saudi Arabia they won`t let woman
drive.
In fact this woman dare to drive and got arrested. Nope, you can`t drive
there. That is the tip of the iceberg. I`ve seen it with my own eyes.
When I traveled to Saudi Arabia several years ago with former first lady
Laura Bush, think about this, if a woman in Saudi Arabia detects something
suspicious and wants a cancer screen, she must first persuade her husband
to drive her. If she is not married, she needs to go get her father or
brother to drive her. No one can touch her for mammogram unless she has
her husband`s permission to be touched. That permission does not always
happen. Even permission is granted, it may stop there, she can`t have a
biopsy without her husband`s permission and she may not get that.
And of course, there were others long gone, having never gotten permission
from a male in the first place for screening and treatment. In a secret,
yet, putting Saudi Arabia on the status of a woman commission is appalling,
meanwhile, Saudi Arabia, it`s a top U.S. allied, go figure, right.
Thanks for watching, I can see you back here tomorrow night 6:00 p.m.
Eastern. And if you can`t watch live, set your DVR and make sure you
follow me at twitter @Greta is the handle. Also check out my Instagram, I
put a lot of pictures on Instagram as well as Facebook. If you know about
Samson from Liberia, go check my Facebook page. You won`t believe the
difference, it`s amazing. “HARDBALL” with Chris Matthews starts right now.
