For the Record with Greta, Transcript 4/21/2017
Show: FOR THE RECORD
Date: April 21, 2017
Guest: Henry Brousseau, Greg Belzly, Annie Karni, Heidi Przybyla, Clarence Page, Ken Dilanian, Ned Price, David Adelman
GRETA VAN SUSTEREN, FOR THE RECORD HOST: Chuck, big Sunday. I not going
to miss, Meet the Press, this Sunday. I never do. Anyway, OK, tonight,
President Obama resurfaces. We`ll tell you about that. Meanwhile,
President Trump denies it, but it sure looks like he`s put himself in a
race against the clock, President Trump today signing three new executive
orders and then dropping this bomb about what he is doing this coming
Wednesday.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: We`ll be having a
big announcement on Wednesday having to do with tax reform. The process
has begun long ago, but it really formally begins on Wednesday.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
VAN SUSTEREN: And next week, shaping up to be a big one for President
Trump. NBC News reporting we could see any day now that a boarded vote to
repeal and replace Obamacare. And today we learned there will be a private
meeting set for next week with senators on North Korea, and that meeting is
now moving to the White House. Plus, it does appear, although he denies
it, that the president is on a mad dash ahead of that symbolic 100 day mark
coming in just eight days. President Trump writing this on twitter, no
matter how much I accomplish during the ridiculous standard of the first
100 days, and it has been a lot, including Supreme Court, media will kill.
But it was candidate Trump who made so many big promises for those first
100 days.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
TRUMP: I will work with congress to introduce the following broader
legislative measures and fight for their passage within the first 100 days
of my administration.
Just think about what we can accomplish in the first 100 days. We`re going
to have the biggest tax cuts since Ronald Reagan.
On day one, we will begin working on an impenetrable, physical, tall,
powerful, beautiful southern border wall.
Our America first plan, 100 days, so many great things are going to happen,
so many great things.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
VAN SUSTEREN: And this is a contract still in the president`s campaign
website with his list of promises for his first 100 days. It included tax
reform, the border wall, infrastructure, naming China a currency
manipulator, and the big one.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
TRUMP: Real change begins with immediately, immediately repealing and
replacing Obamacare.
My first day in office, I`m going to ask congress to put a bill on my desk
getting rid of this disastrous law.
It doesn`t work, Obamacare doesn`t work.
I`m repealing it. I will repeal and replace Obamacare.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
VAN SUSTEREN: But so far, on day 92, that number one priority is President
Trump`s biggest flop. Contrary to his promise, Obamacare is still the law
of the land. His travel ban is being held up by the courts and the border
wall, well, that still has not even broken ground. But to be fair, the
president has had some accomplishments supported by many. He has a new
Supreme Court justice or we have a new Supreme Court justice. The Syria
strikes and the stock market breaking some incredible records. All of this
coming as President Trump is fighting to avoid a government shutdown that
could fall exactly on day 100. But the president remains very confident.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
TRUMP: No administration has accomplished more in the first 90 days.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
VAN SUSTEREN: Kristen Welker is NBC News White House correspondent, Annie
Karni is the White House reporter for Politico, Heidi Przbyla is the senior
politics reporter for USA Today. Let me go first to you, Kristen, the
president tweets that the 100-day mark is ridiculous, but tell me, you`re
at the White House, are they taking it seriously?
KRISTEN WELKER, NBC NEWS: Oh, they`re taking it very seriously, Greta.
They`ve been working on messaging and touting some of what the president
has accomplished. You just laid out some of that list. But President
Trump wants to have a few more victories under his belt before that all-
important 100-day mark. So today, he said he would be rolling out his tax
plan on Wednesday, and we know that behind the scenes there is an effort to
try to revive the plan to repeal and replace Obamacare. There may be some
language that we see start to surface on Capitol Hill over the weekend that
would have a compromise amendment that would be aimed at getting
conservatives and moderate Republicans on board so that something could
pass the house next week. Now, the reality check there, Greta, is that if
you talk to the folks who know how the house and the senate work, it`s
going to be very tough to get a vote on that bill next week for the full
house. But, if they can make a little bit of progress, that might be
significant. President Trump was asked about all of this as well as the
potential government shut down next week. Take a listen to what he had to
say.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
UNINDENTIFIED MALE: Could you speak to us briefly about all the
legislative action that you`re planning next week? How you`re going to
accomplish all that?
TRUMP: It`s going to be great. It will happen.
UNINDENTIFIED MALE: And your health care and tax reform?
TRUMP: It will happen. We`ll see what happens. No particular rush but
we`ll see what happen. But health care is coming along well. Government
is coming along really well. A lot of good things are happening. Thank
you, folks.
UNINDENTIFIED MALE: You`re going to get health care bill next week?
TRUMP: Doesn`t matter if it`s next week. Next week doesn`t matter.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
WELKER: So, the president really striking a note of confidence there, as
for keeping the government funded, Greta, I am told that the likely
scenario that you`ll see an extension of government funding of one to two
weeks, and then they can hammer out some of those final details. In terms
of health care they would love to get something done next week, but the
reality is I am told they want to get it right, Greta.
VAN SUSTEREN: Kristen, is the president upset with Capitol Hill? I mean
you take the Obamacare vote, I mean, that`s pretty much because the house
couldn`t do the whipping to get the votes. It`s sort of been hung around
his neck. But, I mean, that vote, they determined that vote.
WELKER: I think that based on my conversations here, it would be
undeniable to not say that there is some frustration that this didn`t get
done the first time around, Greta. There`s no doubt about that. You saw
in that initial push the president going back and forth between the White
House and Capitol Hill, inviting lawmakers here to the White House, really
trying to twist some arms, trying to get Republicans on board with his
plan. And of course, it was Republicans ultimately who sunk this
legislation because Democrats were never going to get on board with the
plan to repeal and replace Obamacare. But having said that, look at who
they`re working with, Greta, the same people, this is not a plan to try to
get Democrats on board. They`re going back to members of the freedom
caucus. They`re going back to members of the Tuesday Group to see if they
can find some consensus there. Based on my conversations there is some
real optimism that they`re making progress. But the reality is this
compromise that`s coming together isn`t that different than the initial
plan that we saw when this was sort of revived several weeks ago and then
wound up going nowhere. So, it`s not clear that this is going to get
enough votes to pass the threshold this time around, Greta.
VAN SUSTEREN: Kristen, thank you. Heidi, you know, the president denies
that this is important, this 100 days. He`s sort of taken the bait. But
he`s certainly trying to hustle getting something done within 100 days.
But he`s the one who sort of promised all these things.
HEIDI PRZBYLA, USA TODAY: Well, he did promise all these things. And to
be fair, he has delivered on some things. But this is the distinction.
These are the things you can do unilaterally, right? Like the government
hiring freeze, like moving keystone along, but presidents are usually
judged based on their legislative accomplishments, right, like Obama, and
the stimulus, or George W. Bush and the 2001 tax cuts. He hasn`t gotten
anything through congress. And particularly, this stands out because of
the way that he sold himself on the campaign trail as a businessman who
makes deals. That he would be superior in this regard and bring people
together. So, if you are that coal miner or that unemployed manufacturing
worker in Johns town, you`re wondering what it is that he`s delivering for
you. Because, Greta, I just remember these people and talking to them all
over the place thinking this is a businessman who is going to come in and
push some of this onto me, some of this wealth and make the country
flourish economically.
VAN SUSTEREN: Annie, if he does this on the 120th day, I think even the
fact he didn`t get it in 100 days is nothing. I think this is somewhat of
a construct that we in the media have created. He`s taken the bait and we
created it because he made all these promises.
ANNIE KARNIE, POLITICO: Well, yeah, I mean it`s completely arbitrary, a
100 versus 120. But for him it`s a marketing thing, like this is a
deadline that he`s trying to show. He knows there will be a lot of media
around it and he is someone who cares a lot about the coverage in the media
so he knows it will look back. You saw on twitter he`s kind of like pre-
butting the coverage.
VAN SUSTEREN: Well, that`s why he`s so slick on this tax reform thing.
This tax reform thing he`s going to unveil on Wednesday, I mean, it`s not
going to be something that`s necessarily going to pass. There`s going to
be a lot of hoopla, we`re going to be covering it. But he`s going to say
within the first 100 days this is what I`ve presented.
KARNI: The thing is, I don`t feel confident that he`s going to have any
accomplishments on day 120. What he`s learning here, we watched this clip
of all the promises, like it`s easier to campaign than to govern. He
filled his west wing with people who have no experience in governing. And
now he`s like – Heidi said, the challenge is getting anything through
congress.
PRZBYLA: That`s the connection between health care in terms of getting
some of the money that would be used for tax reform. And that was a little
bit misunderstood. There is a connection there and there is a reason why
they did it in this order to try and get the health care done first so –
it`s essentially a tax cut.
VAN SUSTEREN: But, I mean, if we want to go a little further in absurdity
in this repeal and new one, and replace, it isn`t really a repeal and
replace, it really is an amendment of Obamacare because a lot of things in
Obamacare are going to be back in the replacement. So, I mean, it`s not
even a repeal and replace, it`s a little bit.
PRZBYLA: And that`s what the conservatives say and that`s why they`ve had
so many problems getting conservatives vote for it.
VAN SUSTEREN: But they`re not completely throwing it out. We`re going to
keep preexisting issue, right? Preexisting problems, that will be back in.
PRZBYLA: With some caveats, right? They`re saying maybe some states can
opt out. They`re not explaining how that would work either. So – one of
the things to watch is now also if they can`t come up with something, what
happens with the moderates? Do the moderates start to bail on them and
say, let`s just fix Obamacare. I think that`s something to watch.
VAN SUSTEREN: Kristen, what`s the excuse from the 100 days? I mean, I
think it`s a fictional construct, but everybody takes the bait and is
talking about it. But what are they saying at the White House, that it`s
meaningless and all our promises about the first 100 days don`t matter?
WELKER: They`re not saying it`s meaningless. But what they`re saying
particularly when it comes to health care is they don`t want to see what
happened the first time around happen again. They don`t want this to be
rushed through effectively, and there is a group of officials, senior
officials here at the White House who are pumping the brakes on this idea
that it has to be finished by the first 100 days. They say, hey, look, if
it can happen by next Saturday, that`s fantastic. But if it can`t, let`s
look to 120 days, as you point out, Greta. The president continues to
underscore this point that while he has placed some significance in the
first 100 days, he says, look, I`m a businessman and this is part of a
broader negotiation. So expect to hear that a lot next week particularly
if health care does stale again, Greta.
VAN SUSTEREN: Annie, it`s hard to get things done when everyone is on
vacation, too. I mean, let`s face it, we`re having this mad rush, we had
this mad rush to fund the government. But let`s face it, congress has
been, I use the term vacation, but on recess. But they`ren`t here. So why
is anyone amazed they`re not getting it done?
KARNI: I don`t know. I mean, this is another thing. The other deadline
that I`ve heard people in the White House talk about internally even though
they`re aware of the 100 days is August. That`s when I think that if we
do.
VAN SUSTEREN: A big recess.
KARNI: That`s when, I mean that`s really when I think we would see a
shakeup of potentially Reince Priebus or Steve Bannon, that this is – if
they haven`t gotten tax reform or infrastructure bill or health care done
by then.
VAN SUSTEREN: Then there`s real trouble.
KARNI: Yeah.
VAN SUSTEREN: Thank you all. You guys stick around. Remember the Russia
election hack investigation? Well, it`s back and a key witness could
connect the dots while speaking out for the first time. Also, Trump versus
Obama, again, the former president and the new one squaring off with
another election of huge consequence hanging in the balance. And lawyers
for the president arguing, you have no right to protest at his rallies
because of the president`s free speech rights. We talked to the young man
suing the president. Plus, a jaw dropping comment about women from a
lawyer in a rape trial.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
UNINDENTIFIED MALE: People can be very good at lying. Women can be
especially good at it because they`re the weaker sex.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
VAN SUSTEREN: Oh, brother. Well, you heard right. The lawyer says women
are good at lying because they`re the weaker sex. There is much more to
this. We`ll tell you coming up.
VAN SUSTEREN: Is the house intelligence committee getting back on track?
Well, the committee now re-inviting, not subpoenaing, but re-inviting
former acting attorney general Sally Yates to testify at a public hearing
as part of its investigation to Russian election meddling. This comes
nearly a month after house intelligence chairman Devin Nunes unexpectedly
cancelled the hearing Yates was set to testify in. Now, Nunes has recused
himself of the Russia investigation because of all the hoopla that he went
through. So Yates has been re-invited by the committee.
Now remember, President Trump fired Yates because Yates said she would not
enforce his travel ban. But her firing happened after Yates warned the
White House of national security advisor Michael Flynn could be subject to
blackmail over his ties to Russia. The intelligence committee calling
other witnesses also to testify at the public hearing, former CIA director
John Brennan and former director of national intelligence James Clapper,
and the house will also hold a closed hearing that would be May 2nd when
FBI director James Comey and director of the national security agency Mike
Rogers will appear behind closed doors. Now, the last time Director Comey
testified before the committee, he announced for the first time that the
FBI had started back in July investigating Russian meddling.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
JAMES COMEY, FBI DIRECTOR: I don`t know how much longer it will take, but
we`ve been doing this – this investigation began in late July.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
VAN SUSTEREN: Joining me, NBC intelligence and national security reporter,
Ken Dilanian, and Ned Price former senior director at the National Security
Council. Ken, first to you, you need a score card for this. I mean this
sort of on the back burner for about two weeks. It`s almost enormously
complicated to remember who is who. But Sally Yates, at least to me is a
very interesting person to be subpoenaed to this hearing that`s going to be
open. What do they want from her?
KEN DILANIAN, NBC NEWS: You`re absolutely right, Greta, she is key.
Because Sally Yates knows a lot about what the U.S. intelligence community
collected on ties between Trump associates and Russia. She also knows about
what Mike Flynn was up to. She had some concerns about Flynn. She said he
was blackmailable. We know that she told the White House that he misled
the vice-president about his contacts with the Russian ambassador Sergey
Kislyak. We don`t know what else there is, did she have any other
concerns, so that`s interesting. I mean, Yates along with CIA director
John Brennan and former DNI director James Clapper, they have a lot of
information. The big question is going to be what can they say in public
in an open hearing, non-classified setting about this stuff, Greta.
VAN SUSTEREN: You know, Ned, a lot of people are probably thinking why are
we talking about Mike Flynn. He`s gone. Tell the viewers why this is
important.
NED PRICE, NATIONAL SECURITY COUNCIL FORMER SENIOR DIRECTOR: Well, Mike
Flynn is gone. But if you remember for the last month we have been talking
about aspects of this that have absolutely no relevance to the broader
question of Russian interference and intervention in the campaign and,
frankly, Russian – potential Russian collusion with the Trump campaign.
So, to return to the subject of Mike Flynn actually means that we`re
getting back to the subject at hand. For the past several weeks we`ve been
talking about unmasking, Ambassador Rice. People had issues that are
really unrelated to this. But as Ken just said, Sally Yates will really
have some insight to offer because she was one who served both with the
Obama administration and then for a matter of a couple weeks for the Trump
administration and knows precisely what Mike Flynn did and when the
government became aware of this.
VAN SUSTEREN: Ken, the thing I find so intriguing of course maybe because
it`s behind closed doors, but Comey and Rogers, we don`t get to hear what
they`re going to say on or about May 2nd. What would you expect from them
and why is this behind closed doors and not Sally Yates?
DILANIAN: Well, James Comey could brief, if he chooses to do so, he can
update the committee on the fruits of the FBI investigation. I mean, the
FBI has been working behind the scenes actively as we understand it in a
counter intelligence investigation. They`re looking at intelligence.
They`re interviewing witnesses. They`re going through records. Generally
the FBI does not brief the hill intimately on the details of
investigations, but this is such a high profile matter that he may read out
more than he ordinarily would, Greta.
VAN SUSTEREN: Ken, who`s running this? Because Nunes after that thing he
did at the White House and the press conference, he`s disqualified himself.
He`s now removed himself from the committee chairmanship, but from this.
So who`s now driving this on the Republican side?
DILANIAN: So, it`s Mike Conoway, he`s a CPA, a Republican from Texas. And
that`s what the – what was really interesting about today`s development,
it shows that he said this investigation on the house side appears to be
back on track. The Nunes stuff seemed to derail it for a while. It seemed
like it was a partisan breakdown, wasn`t going anywhere. Nunes canceled
this hearing without explanation. But now it`s back on track, the
Republicans and Democrats seem to be on agreement on a witness list and
they`re going forward, Greta.
VAN SUSTEREN: So, Ned – let`s assume and jump ahead and assume we have
all these hearings, senate and house, we determine, yes, indeed, although I
don`t think anyone doubts that Russia was meddling in these, they`re doing
all the hacking, what can we do?
PRICE: Well, look, we know for a fact or as close to a fact as we can get
given the high confidence assessment of the intelligence community that
Russia indeed meddled in our election in an effort to help the Trump
campaign and hurt the Clinton campaign. But I think we also have to reckon
with how they came to do this and the steps that we can take not only to
protect ourselves going forward, but also the steps that our allies seem to
take. There is a very important election in France this weekend. There`s
going to be elections in Germany later this year. We know the Russians are
just as interested in those elections. So we`ll need to work closely with
our allies, closely within our own government to make sure that we partake
– we take these steps to ensure that something like this can ever happen
again.
VAN SUSTEREN: And bottom line, the house and the senate should not step on
the FBI because if there is a criminal investigation they can make a lot of
trouble for a criminal investigation if indeed there is one. There is some
investigation going on. Anyway, gentlemen, thank you both.
DILANIAN: Good to be with you.
VAN SUSTEREN: Well, he`s back. Former President Obama making his first
public appearance Monday, but is that bad news for Democrats? A very
prominent Democrat is blaming Obama for something big. Also the Trump
justice department versus the NYPD, New York police officials slamming the
DOJ for claiming they are, quote, soft on crime.
And suing President Trump for inciting violence, the president`s lawyer
saying today protesters had no right to protest at his rallies. A young
man suing the president joins me live.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
TRUMP: Oh, get out of here. Get out of here. Look at these people. Get
out of here. Get out! Out! Out! Get out.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
VAN SUSTEREN: Is it Deja Vu all over again with President Trump versus
President Obama? Because in just two days France holds its vote in its
presidential elections, and here in the United States the current president
and the former president seem to be taking sides in the French election.
President Trump suggesting the far-right candidate Marine la Pen would do
well, he told the A.P., quote, she`s the strongest on borders and she`s the
strongest on what`s been going on in France. Now, La Pen is controversial
in France for her anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim views. But meanwhile,
President Obama just spoke on the phone with the candidate who`s been
describe as more centrist, Emmanuel Macron, who then posted the audio on
twitter.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
BARACK Obama, FORMER UNITED STATES PRESIDENT: Hello.
EMMANUEL MACRON, FRANCE PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Hello, Mr. President, how
are you?
OBAMA: Is this Manuel?
MACRON: Yeah, exactly.
OBAMA: The main message I have is to wish you all the best in the coming
days. And make sure that, as you said, you work hard all the way through
because you never know. It might be the last day of campaigning.
MACRON: Yeah, I do agree.
OBAMA: . makes all the difference.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
VAN SUSTEREN: With me from Paris, David Andelman a columnist for USA
today, long-time foreign correspondent. David, nice of you to join us, and
just so the viewers understand this race, there are other candidates
running for office, in fact they go all the way to the left side, very far
from to the left as well, is that right?
DAVID ANDELMAN, USA TODAY: Oh, yes, there is an entire spectrum. There
are 11 candidates standing for election this first round, imagine 11
candidates. And two will go into a second round two weeks after this. So,
it`s really, they`re all the way from a Trosky candidate really on the far
left, all the way over to, as you mention, Marine La Pen on the far-right.
VAN SUSTEREN: All right. Now we`re paying a lot of attention to the fact
that President Trump – they haven`t officially endorsed, but President
Trump has said that La Pen would be a good candidate, I think. And
President Obama making a phone call is pretty close to an endorsement.
Does it – I mean, we`re paying a lot of attention to the fact that they`re
doing it. Does it mean anything in Paris and France for the vote?
ANDELMAN: Well, first of all, you have to understand, it`s very
interesting. I`m not sure that President Trump recognizes the fact that
the day after he launched the missiles into Syria, Marine La Pen came out
with a statement saying that she was very disappointed in this. She was
shocked by it. She thought that Trump was no longer going to become make
America the John – of the world. And all of the sudden, here he is acting
like the – of the world. So that was really quite astonishing. Clearly,
she does not care very much and most French people don`t care very much
about an endorsement one way or another. They believe that they have a
very good sense of what their country needs and what they want from their
next president. So, really, Trump obviously has not very many friends
here. Obama has many more. But there were also problems with Obama in the
past as well.
VAN SUSTEREN: All right. You know we`ve had this ongoing investigation
about Russian interference into the U.S. election. Is there any suggestion
or suspicion that there`s Russian interference in this French presidential
election?
ANDELMAN: The Russians are certainly involved in this. The Russians want
very much to see someone like La Pen or even Fillon who is the right-wing
center right candidate. They would love to see someone like that in office
because they have pledged, in fact, to break up the European Union, to pull
France out of NATO. But whether they really have the same kind of impact
as the Russians did in the United States in the presidential election, that
is really somewhat questionable. As I say, the French are very focused on
what works for them. And Russia is sort of off to the side, if you will.
Sputnik, R.T., Russian Television, so on, they`ve been stirring the pot,
but it hasn`t really, I suspect, gotten out into the vast mass of the
French people. Deep France, shall we say.
VAN SUSTEREN: One last quick question. So, who is leading in the polls
and does that person have 50 percent?
ANDELMAN: No one is going to get 50 percent. There is no question about
that. The most someone is going to get is maybe 25 percent because there
are four or five leading candidates. I would say two or three weeks ago I
would have said it would be La Pen and Macron, there is no doubt about
that. But now, I think it really is too close to call. We could have a
very late night Sunday night. As I suspect there are left wing candidates
that are very powerful, and I think even the center right candidate, he,
too, Fillon has come on strong. So I think we really are going to be in
for a nail-biter Sunday night.
VAN SUSTEREN: David, thank you for joining us. I`m insanely jealous. I`d
love to be in France covering that race.
ANDELMAN: Right behind me, yes, indeed. It`s a wonderful place.
VAN SUSTEREN: Thank you. Still ahead, President Obama, he is back making
his first public remarks since leaving office. But here`s a twist. The
former president is also facing some criticism from his own party. But
first President Trump has some trouble. He is once again a defendant. He
has just been sued again. The young man suing him will be here. And what
was this lawyer thinking, or was he thinking when he talked about lying by
the, quote, weaker sex?
VAN SUSTEREN: President Trump fighting another lawsuit. This one claiming
the president incited violence at his campaign rally. What`s the
president`s defense? He says people have no right to protest him at his
own event. It all happened at Louisville, Kentucky last year.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
DONALD TRUMP, THE 45TH PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: If I say don`t hurt
him - (inaudible). Get out of here!
(END VIDEO CLIP)
VAN SUSTEREN: A new filing from Trump`s lawyers asks a judge to toss the
lawsuit claiming, of course, protesters have their own first amendment
right to express dissenting views, but they have no right to do so as part
of campaign rally of the political candidates they oppose. Now this stems
from this lawsuit filed a year ago in Louisville, Kentucky. These three
protesters are suing President Trump and three of his supporters for
assault. Saying those Trump supporters assaulted them at his direction
from the stage.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
TRUMP: Get them out. Get them out. Oh, look who we have here, some
wonderful people. Ah! Now get out of here. Get out. Get out of here.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
VAN SUSTEREN: Now, we don`t have video of two of the plaintiffs, but
here`s one of them. You can see her being pushed through the crowd by
Alvin Bamberger, the veteran in the black hat. This man white nationalist
Matthew Hienback wearing a make America great again hat is also accused of
assaulting the protesters. Both men say they were simply following Trump`s
orders to remove people. Now the president`s team wants all of this thrown
out saying no one had the right to protest him, because they were the ones
trampling on his first amendment rights. Joining me is one of the
plaintiffs, Henry Brousseau. He is suing President Trump and the
supporters for assault. And Greg Belzly, his lawyer, he is joining us.
Thank you both for joining us, first to you, Henry. Why did you go – did
you go there to protest?
HENRY BROUSSEAU, PROTESTER FILING AGAINST PRESIDENT TRUMP: I went there to
express my first amendment rights. That is an American tradition and I
wanted to take part. I disagreed with what he had been saying throughout
the campaign as most Americans had. And I wanted to get my voice heard. I
wanted to say if I could change any people`s opinions.
VAN SUSTEREN: What happened, how were you assaulted?
BROUSSEAU: Oh, well, I unfurled my banner. Somebody with a traditional
workers party, neo-Nazi organization grabbed the band out of my sign and
punched me in the stomach.
VAN SUSTEREN: All right Greg, you brought this lawsuit. Tell me, where is
it filed?
GREG BELZLY, ATTORNEY REPRESENTING HENRY BROUSSEAU: This lawsuit was filed
in federal district court in Louisville, Kentucky.
VAN SUSTEREN: And what – tell me how you expect this to proceed.
BELZLY: Well, at this point the judge has denied Mr. Trump`s motions to
dismiss the case. He has ordered that the parties provide him with a
proposed order setting pretrial deadlines. Mr. Trump`s lawyers, however,
have just recently filed a motion asking for permission to take judge
hail`s rulings immediately up on appeal to the 6th circuit.
VAN SUSTEREN: Henry, do you have any sort of thought about what was
someone supposed to do if there is a protester there disrupting a rally,
what would you expect? If this were a candidate you liked.
BROUSSEAU: Well, you could disagree with them respectfully. You don`t put
hands on them, you don`t shove them, and you don`t move them aggressively.
VAN SUSTEREN: I assume, were you yelling things or not, were you
disrupting at all?
BROUSSEAU: We were saying black lives matter. It was a huge room. You
could still hear what he was saying. We weren`t disrupting very much. But
that doesn`t change what they did.
VAN SUSTEREN: The first amendment can be a little bit around the edges.
Look, I`m a strong supporter of the first amendment. I`m taking it a
little further. Do you have a problem with what you did?
BROUSSEAU: I don`t have a problem with what we did. Mr. Trump says he has
a first amendment right to say what he wants and we don`t. That is where I
strongly disagree with him.
VAN SUSTEREN: Greg, let me ask you, is there any sort of – when you look
at your lawsuit that is seen that your client was sort of an invited guest
in there asked to leave? The assault thing, you`re not supposed to lay
your hands on somebody. That is assault, I got that. Is there any aspect
of this that your client – he wasn`t on the street. This was inside a
rally. I assume the campaign paid for the venue.
BELZLY: Well, that is correct, Greta. I mean, this was a public event. I
mean, tickets were sold to the public. There was no litmus test at the
door and they were letting people in who wanted to attend the rally
generally. As Henry said, it`s an American tradition. The first amendment
there is to protect not the kind of speech we all want to hear. The first
amendment is there to protect people who are saying things we don`t want to
hear and the founding fathers understood that, and that is what the first
amendment is there for.
VAN SUSTEREN: And, so, how – explain to me the causation aspect of it. I
got the people laying hands on your client. I got that. That` that is
assault. You don`t have to touch someone for assault. What is the cause
for the president saying, get him out of here?
BELZLY: You can`t just start in isolation at the Louisville rally. For
weeks beforehand, he was making comments about protesters being taken out
on stretchers. He was offering to pay his supporters` legal fees. He had
the best seat in the house to see what effect his rhetoric was having on
the audience. And you and others in the media were doing a very good job
of reporting what was happening there. Unless he was living in a bubble,
he couldn`t have been unaware of what effect his rhetoric was having on
people. And even in the tape you`re playing, you can hear the anger and
the venom in his voice. And this is just unprecedented conduct by a
candidate for the president of the United States. And he needs to be held
accountable.
VAN SUSTEREN: Now, you don`t have to be hurt to get an assault, but I`m
curious, were you hurt at all?
BROUSSEAU: Yes, I was punched. I was sore several days, gave me anxiety.
It gave me nightmares, so absolutely.
VAN SUSTEREN: We`re going to continue to follow. It`s an interesting
case. The interesting aspect to me will be the causation effect. Someone
laying their hands is an easier one. Thank you, gentlemen, for joining us,
both of you.
BELZLY: Thank you, Greta.
BROUSSEAU: Thank you.
VAN SUSTEREN: In other legal news, a Memphis lawyer is in hot water for
comments he made about women during a rape trial. Check it out.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
STEVE FARESE, DEFENSE ATTORNEY: People can be very good at lying. Women
can be especially good at it, because they`re the weaker sex.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
VAN SUSTEREN: Steve Farese is defending his client against charges he
raped a woman who came to his home for a job interview. For him saying he
did his job he is not offended if anybody gets offend the. The jury
started deliberations this morning.
Up next, is the NYPD soft on crime? That is the new attack from the
Justice Department. Is this a fight that the Trump administration really
wants to have?
Also, he is back. President Obama making his first public appearance since
leaving office, but is there bad blood between the president and some in
his party?
Also, what`s up with this? Two candidates running against each other, both
shooting at TV`s, what did those TV`s do to them?
VAN SUSTEREN: Vacation is over for former President Obama. On Monday the
president will head to Chicago to speak with students at the University of
Chicago. It will be President Obama`s first public event since leaving
office. The event is officially nonpartisan. The president did say he
would stay out of the political fray unless he felt that our core values
may be at stake. This news about the president resurfacing coming just
after the deputy chair of the DNC congressman Keith Ellison said the former
president was partially the blame for election losses in 2016.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
KEITH ELLISON, DEPUTY DNC CHAIR: Barack Obama could have been a better
party leader. Given that we did not – we lost a lot of state house seats,
governorships, Secretary of States, his legacy is in danger and I don`t
think he can say he wasn`t part of those losses.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
VAN SUSTEREN: We are back with our panel. Annie Karni, from politico,
Heidi Przybyla from USA today and Clarence Page from Chicago tribune, first
to you, Clarence, that surprised me the deputy of the head of the DNC
taking a swat at the former president.
CLARENCE PAGE, CHICAGO TRIBUNE: It didn`t surprise me quite as much
because I`ve heard Democrats say it quietly more privately over the years.
VAN SUSTEREN: I think it is a public aspect.
PAGE: Now they`re going public, at least Keith Ellison has always been
pretty outspoken anyway. It`s plainly obviously true that Barack Obama was
not the kind of party man who was out there organizing at the local level
as a community organizer. You saw the party certainly ended up his second
term with many fewer seats than he had when he came in. He swept both
houses and there were so many local offices as well around the country.
This is still a challenge for the Democrats, now on how do they rebuild.
Barack Obama is great for the rallies. He was certainly great at
organizing his own national campaign. But he is never been a grassroots
party guy as far as building state legislatures and governorships.
VAN SUSTEREN: That is what Heidi says he supposedly wants to do now.
HEIDI PRZYBYLA, USA TODAY: It is so much broader than that. I spent time
covering the DNC and there is so much discontent there about just the
structure –
VAN SUSTEREN: You don`t say it publicly. I guess maybe you do.
PRZYBYLA: It`s public now. I think they feel this is part of healing.
This is part of finding the way forward out of the woods, is that a lot of
money as well was drained away from the local parties where that local
building goes on to, for instance, Obama`s organizing for America, kind of
these national groups came in and big footed, took money away from the
local parties. There is a huge cultural shift that has to go on as well
with the donors who give to these kinds of presidential packs and aren`t
focused on the Republican side on the state-level party building.
VAN SUSTEREN: You know, Annie, I would think, though, that President Obama
is really still very popular. I`ve seen some of the poll numbers. He can
do a lot port party. They may be a little mad at him now. I`m not sure I
would throw stones at him.
ANNIE KARNI, POLITICO WHITE HOUSE REPORTER: That is true. But the
Democratic Party has never been in the wilderness like this. They need
anyone they can get. They need rising stars. They can`t bank on President
Obama being a huge star. That is what he has been for eight years, for
longer than that, and yet didn`t build up the party. I think people will
be a little disappointed in his Monday roaring back because I don`t think -
- I think people are going to want him to take on Trump, and I think he is
absolutely not going to do that.
VAN SUSTEREN: He is not much of an attack-type candidate. He is more
cerebral.
PAGE: That is why they call him the professor.
VAN SUSTEREN: They call him the professor.
PAGE: But, you know, let`s give him credit, though. He won over 200
counties twice that Hillary Clinton did not win this last November. David
Axelrod, a former intern of mine, brilliant –
VAN SUSTEREN: He learned it all from you.
PAGE: I like to think that. He taught me a few things. But like I said,
Obama knows how to run a national campaign for president, but its other
campaigns he is not that great at.
VAN SUSTEREN: Let`s go to another topic. A political brawl between the
Justice Department and major Police Units across the country including the
NYPD Department, the Department of Justice threatening to withhold funds
from New York, Milwaukee and others who are not cracking down on
immigration, the Justice Department said quote, Many of these jurisdictions
are also crumbling under the weight of illegal immigration and violent
crime. The DOJ letter singled out New York saying they continue to see
gang murder after gang murder. The predictable consequence on the City`s
soft on crime stance. Moments ago New York`s mayor and police commission
responded with some strong words.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
BILL DE BLASIO, NEW YORK CITY MAYOR: It is an unacceptable statement that
denigrates the people of New York City and the men and women of the NYPD.
Attorney General Sessions is supposed to be the leading law enforcement
official in America. Why would he insult the men and women who do this
work every day, who put their lives on the line?
JAMES O`NEILL, NEW YORK POLICE COMMISIONER: When I read that statement by
DOJ this afternoon, my blood began to boil. To say we`re soft on crime is
absolutely ludicrous. Cops are hurt every day. Cops are killed in the
line of duty. This is insulting to the memory of Sergeant Paul Tazulo,
Randolph Holder, Brian Moore, Joe Lew, and Rafael Ramos. I find this
statement to be absolutely outrageous.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
VAN SUSTEREN: Why the tough words? The language may be kind of more
delicate.
KARNI: First of all, I think this is a great fight for Bill De Blasio.
Now he is part of the national conversation, which is where he wants to be.
VAN SUSTEREN: That is a good point.
KARNI: It`s a good fight for Democrats, for progressives. I think part of
the tough language is one of Trump`s campaign promises that he was going to
cut off all funding to sanctuary cities. We were just discussing how he is
coming up on the 100-day mark and is short on victories. He can`t get
congress to cut off all funding, but his can kind of tough talk with the
Justice Department. Bill De Blasio loves being played on your show.
VAN SUSTEREN: Clarence, we neglected to include your City of Chicago in
that list.
PAGE: Yeah, like President Trump always does, he is obsessed with the
place. But, you know, think about President Trump, Jeff Sessions, and the
DOJ under Jeff Sessions. They`re about 40 years behind the times. They`re
talking about crime exploding. Crime has been going down. Crime overrule,
violent crime in the last 20 years is at an all-time low. And you had
certain specific places like Chicago that is got some unique problems I
won`t go into. It will take me an hour just to tell you about the
complexities of that place. But we`ve got a few cities that have had a
surge in crime in recent years. But overall, the kind of methods that Jeff
Sessions doesn`t like, which is community policing and other reforms, are
very effective, and I think that is going to get rolled back under this
current regime if we`re not careful.
VAN SUSTEREN: But, Heidi, I think if Attorney General Sessions were here,
he`d say you can`t pick and choose the law. If you don`t like the law, go
to Capitol Hill and change the law. These are the laws and if the cities
are going to enforce some of these immigration laws –
PRZYBYLA: Sure, and that is one of arguments they`ll make. But if you
look at where we are as well in terms of the first 100 days, I do think
Clarence is on to something in terms that a lot of things that are now
happening are either through executive order or through the Justice
Department, like putting the police reforms on ICE, like the immigration
crackdown. We`re not watching that closely enough, I don`t think, in terms
of Trump kind of going through the Justice Department to fulfill some of
these promises that he made on the campaign, particularly with immigration.
VAN SUSTEREN: Finally there`s a lot of fire power on display in a pair of
new campaign ads in the great state of Montana. Two congressional
candidates, one Democrat, the other a Republican, taking aim at each other,
figuratively speaking, over the issue of gun rights. Take a look.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I`m Rob Quist, and I approve this message to defend
your rights. But I`m sending this one to defend mine.
(GUNSHOT)
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It`s time to fight back.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Some folks just don`t get it. Our second amendment
rights are not up for negotiation.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
VAN SUSTEREN: All right, any quick answers? Clarence, both are shooting
guns.
PAGE: Both are shooting. One`s a Republican. One`s a Democrat. The
Republican`s got the edge, because it`s Montana.
VAN SUSTEREN: And he had the bigger gun.
PAGE: And he had the bigger gun, didn`t he?
VAN SUSTEREN: Annie?
KARNI: I just like the subtlety of the ads. I think it`s – you know.
VAN SUSTEREN: And Heidi?
PRZYBYLA: I mean there was a reaction. I understand it. Quist was
reacting to the typical kind of attack on a Democrat for being, you know,
anti-gun. So he got out there, and you know what? The difference about
this is at least it`s not a Democrat who`s never held a gun before getting
out there and posing in camo.
VAN SUSTEREN: Panel, thank you very much and coming up, I`ve gone viral.
You`re not going to believe how that happened. I`ll explain next.
VAN SUSTEREN: I have something to say for the record. On Monday
afternoon, I landed back in the United States after a trip to Iraq with
reverend Franklin Graham, head of the humanitarian organization Samaritan`s
purse, and my husband John was with us. Right away and very fast, this
show turned around video from the trip that included footage from
Samaritan`s purse field hospital where doctors and nurses work 24/7 caring
for, saving lives of victims of ISIS. Now, the sites of those injuries are
horrific. Many of the patients, mere children viciously maimed by ISIS and
after the Monday show, I then posted that video on Facebook. And since
then, it has been viewed on Facebook more than 2 million times. Obviously
people care and are very interested. So I thought I would show you more
video of my trip to Iraq, video you have not seen. This is in Eastern
Mosul.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
VAN SUSTEREN: What`s so stunning about being here is that people have been
living here under ISIS. You know, ISIS came in and terrorized them. We`ve
seen buildings bombed, but imagine the scars that we don`t see, people
living here under the horror and terror of ISIS. You walk outside, and you
worry am I going to pick up a stuffed animal that is going to have an IED
in it, I`m going to pick up a toy, is there an IED in it? Am I going to
get shot in the back of the head by an ISIS sniper? This is war, but it is
so vicious. It`s unbelievably vicious. I don`t know how the people endure
this.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
VAN SUSTEREN: Now, Eastern Mosul has now been liberated by Iraqi Special
Forces, but not Western Mosul. They are fighting ISIS for that now. Abu
Bakr al Baghdadi is the ISIS leader and in summer of 2014, ISIS moved into
this area where it immediately began persecuting the Christians and for one
reasons only – their faith. Homes were blown up. There was raping,
chopping offhand, hanging, and all sorts of torture. You name it, the most
unthinkable. This video shows you the Christian area that is now a ghost
town. And Muslims in Mosul who did not embrace ISIS, they were also
subject to the same – torture, killing. The Mosul area still extremely
dangerous and I don`t know how these victims of ISIS will ever recover.
But I know one thing. If given the opportunity again to go to this crisis,
I`ll go again with my cameras, because this is something we simply can`t
turn our backs on. By the way, go to my Facebook page to see the other
video I posted on Monday, the one that is gone viral. Thank you for
watching. Have a great weekend. I`ll see you back here Monday night at
6:00 p.m. Eastern. I just posted another sort of special video on
Facebook, just my Friday afternoon message to all of you because you`re
friends of mine on Facebook. Follow me on twitter @Greta. “Hardball” with
Chris Matthews starts right now. I`ll see you Monday, 6:00 p.m. Eastern.
Copyright 2017 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.
