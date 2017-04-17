For the Record with Greta, Transcript 4/17/2017

Transcript:

Show: For the Record with Greta

Date: April 17, 2017

Guest: Ron Allen, Ted Williams, Bill Kristol, Lawrence Wilkerson, Bob

Scales, Jim Galloway, Rosie Grey, Karen Tumulty, Kevin Cirilli, Katie

Phang

GRETA VAN SUSTEREN, FOR THE RECORD HOST: And I`m from Wisconsin, so I

appreciate anything with cheese. Thank you, Katie. Well, a nationwide

manhunt is on right now for a cold-blooded killer who executed an innocent

74-year-old man in broad daylight and posted the video of that vicious

cruel act on Facebook. There is now a $50,000 reward for the arrest of

Steve Stephens. And late today police made a plea directly to him.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNINDENTIFIED MALE: Steve, if you`re out there listening, call someone

whether it`s a friend or family member or pastor. Give them a call because

they`re waiting on you to call them.

(END VIDEO CLIP)



VAN SUSTEREN: And as we speak the FBI, the U.S. marshals and police in

five states are hunting for Stephens after he allegedly stalked this

innocent 74-year-old grandfather, forced him to say the name of a woman,

then killed him and posted that video on Facebook. A warning, this video

is disturbing.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNINDENTIFIED MALE: I`m finding somebody I`m about to kill. I will kill

this guy right here, this old dude. Can you do me a favor. Can you say

(BLEEP)

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: For what?

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: Can you say (BLEEP)

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: Joy (BLEEP)

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: Yeah. She`s the reason why this is about to happen to

you.

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: I don`t know nobody.

(END VIDEO CLIP)



VAN SUSTEREN: The intense manhunt under way from Indiana to New York

State. Police say Stephens may be in this car with temporary Ohio tags.

Earlier today, we learned detectives actually talked to the suspect after

the murder.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: Early in this investigation we did have contact with

him, direct contact with our detectives. They tried to of course convince

him to turn himself in and, of course, that hasn`t happened to date. We

talked to him via cell phone.

(END VIDEO CLIP)



VAN SUSTEREN: Police also briefly talked about the woman mentioned in the

Facebook video.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNINDENTIFIED MALE: We don`t know if she`s a girlfriend or not, but there

are several people in this investigation that we`ve talked to including the

female that was mentioned and they all cooperated so far.

UNINDENTIFIED FEMALE: Where is she now?

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: Well, we can`t tell you where she`s at but she`s safe.

(END VIDEO CLIP)



VAN SUSTEREN: And it`s unthinkable but Stephens bragged about committing

other murders, but so far no evidence of other murders. But this is a

fact, Stephens is armed and dangerous. Investigators are confident they

will get him, but will it be before he kills again.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: This individual is armed and dangerous. And quite

frankly at this point, he could be a lot of places. He could be nearby.

He could be far away, anywhere in between.

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: We`re going to make this individual`s world very,

very, very small.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

VAN SUSTEREN: NBC`s Ron Allen is live outside Cleveland City Hall, and Ted

Williams is lawyer and former homicide detective here in Washington. First

to you, Ron, tell me the facts of this murder.

RON ALLEN, NBC NEWS: The facts of the murder are that it happened Easter

Sunday afternoon. The suspect, Steve Stephens, apparently got out of his

car and taunted this man, Mr. Godwin. And then, apparently shot him point-

blank. The video was then uploaded to Facebook, and then after that a live

confession happened on Facebook. And Facebook went through some detail

just a little while ago about how long it took them to take this account

down because they faced some criticism about that. Essentially, it took

about an hour and 45 minutes. But they say it took 23 minutes from the

time that they were first notified that in fact the murder had happened.

And they say that they`re working on their reporting processes and

basically relying on thousands of people around the world who are looking

at millions of uploads and pieces of postings every week. So it`s a very

difficult job. But to the issue here, what`s striking is that in the press

conference the police seemed to indicate that they really don`t have a clue

where this individual is, and it`s been over 24 hours now. There was some

reporting earlier today, the Philadelphia police confirmed that they have

gotten some reports on 911 of sightings that turned out to be a false lead.

There was reporting very early in the day suggest that he might have been

in Erie, Pennsylvania, where his cell phone might have pinged but that also

apparently turn out to not be the case. So there`s been a couple of little

things along the way but nothing substantive. That`s why they are merely

making a very forceful plea to friend, neighbors, relatives to turn this

individual in. He can`t just disappear off the face of the earth. There`s

also no indication that he tried to rent another car or buy an airplane

ticket, they`re obviously looking at his credit card. No electronic

transaction. But again, it`s just an extensive manhunt. They describe it

as a nationwide manhunt, even though – maybe focused on a couple of states

near here. They say he could be anywhere in this country. That`s why he`s

on the FBI`s 10 most wanted list. That`s why the reward is now $50,000.

That`s what people here are still very afraid of what might happen. He has

not been linked to any other murders. He said, Steven said on Facebook

that he has killed as many as 15 people but that apparently is not true.

The police have searched Cleveland and everywhere else they could think of

and they have not find any victims or any bodies that were related to this

individual. So it`s the one man, Mr. Godwin, 74-year-old grandfather. We

hope to hear from his family today. They`re obviously trying to work out

funeral arrangements and grieving deeply and trying to understand how this

happened because there seemed to be no relationship between the victim and

the shooter. It just seems to be a random thing. And the shooter –

Stephens explained that it has something to do with his girlfriend, Joy

Lane. One of our producers in the neighborhood outside of Cleveland was

able to determine by talking to some neighbors that if fact they seemed to

be a couple living together for the past several months described as quiet.

And you heard the police say that she was in a safe place now. And police

also say that friends and neighbors are cooperating. But that`s where we

are, just a dead-end at this point it would seems.

VAN SUSTEREN: Ted, as a former homicide detective, you investigated this

case. And I should add if anyone is listening on satellite radio keep your

eyes open for a white Ford Fusion, temporary Ohio tag, E63636, because this

is the kind of case where tips are everything. Don`t approach this man.

He`s armed and dangerous. That`s what so important tonight.

TED WILLIAMS, FORMER HOMICIDE DETECTIVE: Well, absolutely. Greta, this is

such a horrific senseless cold-blooded killing. And what law enforcement

now is trying to put together a puzzle. What they`re trying to determine

is who his friends are, his relatives, and they`re trying to make a

determination as to whether any of those people are sheltering him or

whether he`s actually been in contact with them.

VAN SUSTEREN: And if he`s on the run he needs money. He`s got to eat.

He`s got to get money. Anyone who gives him money is now part of this

crime. Anybody who aids him and helps him knowing he did this is part of

this crime.

WILLIAMS: Well, absolutely. And it`s like a needle in a haystack. We

know he was in a white Toyota Camry at the time that he committed.

VAN SUSTEREN: I thought it was a Ford Fusion.

WILLIAMS: I`m sorry, stand to be corrected, Ford Fusion. And they are

looking for that automobile right now.

VAN SUSTEREN: He could have ditched it.

WILLIAMS: He – very well could have. The big question there I actually

try to find out also and I heard Ron mention it, but they`re trying to

determine if he`s actually a serial killer. That`s very significant in

this investigation.

VAN SUSTEREN: Ron, in the press conference the police said they had

contact with him after the murder. What was the contact and how did they

happen to have contact with him?

ALLEN: Apparently they contacted him by phone, as they describe it, early

in the investigation. So I would assume that means sometime Sunday

afternoon, evening, since the murder happened around 2 or 3:00 in the

afternoon. They didn`t give a lot of detail about it. And they say that

they – his last known location to them is the murder scene, nowhere else.

They don`t know where he could have gone. And the other thing about this

that`s really fascinating is that this is an individual who seems to have a

lot of ties to this community. He had what appears to be a relatively

stable job. That work side closed down today because they were concerned

about whether this has something to do with employees at their facility.

So it`s not like he`s some guy who doesn`t have a history here. He`s

known. He has family. He has friends, apparently. He has fraternity

brothers who have come out and talked to me. He`s a college graduate we

understand. So that`s what`s really amazing and baffling about this is

that an individual with so many ties could just disappear.

VAN SUSTEREN: And the fact – I mean, this murder, Ted, broad daylight in

Cleveland, 74-year-old grandfather walking down the street and this evil

man just came up and killed him.

WILLIAMS: On Easter Sunday, a 74-year-old grandfather walking on the

street, minding his own business, and to be shot by this man. And while

he`s filming it he`s actually talking to his girlfriend because on the

final end he says something in a profanity that M.F. is dead because of

you, meaning the girlfriend, and this is something that he put out there.

VAN SUSTEREN: And a reminder to the viewers or listeners if you`re

listening on radio, this man is armed and dangerous. It`s a nationwide

manhunt. He is suspected in a murder. Suspected, I use loosely because he

put it on Facebook that he did this. Ron and Ted, thank you. And as Ron

mentioned just moments ago, Facebook released a timeline showing that the

suspect account was still active for nearly two hours after the shooting

video was posted. Facebook has issued a statement saying, quote, we are

viewing our reporting flows to be sure people can report videos and other

material that violates our standards as easily and quickly as possible. We

know we need to do better. And let`s not forget the victim of this heinous

crime, Robert Godwin Sr., 74-years-old, retired foundry worker. Friends

and family describe him as a good, generous and selfless man. His son

spoke to reporters earlier today about his father.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNINDENTIFIED MALE: I mean he`s a good guy. I mean, he`d give you the

shirt off his back. I`m not just saying that for these cameras.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

VAN SUSTEREN: Mr. Godwin was quiet, always respectful. He enjoyed

spending his retirement with his family and frequently went out fishing.

He leaves behind nine children and 14 grandchildren. Well, now to a not so

sweet home coming for many Republicans, some are taking heat at local town

halls, moments ago Senator Tom Cotton in his state of Arkansas.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



TOM COTTON, U.S. SENATOR: As far as I`m aware the president says he`s

still under audit and.

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: If you don`t, I think it`s time to repeal and replace

you in 2020.

UNINDENTIFIED FEMALE: I`m just curious why as a farmer and as a woman and

as a person on the LGBT spectrum you continue to vote against everything

that is in my personal interest.

COTTON: On all of the things he is delivering results. I would say.

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: I want to congratulate you and Senator Boozman. I

think you read the Art of the Deal because you got more contributions from

the telecommunications industry. Therefore, you sold us out when you

canceled the SCC regulation that insured my privacy, keeping my ISP from

selling my browsing history.

COTTON: Business activities.

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: Do your job. Do your job.

(END VIDEO CLIP)



VAN SUSTEREN: With me, Bill Kristol, founder and editor of the Weekly

Standard. Nice to see you, Bill.

BILL KRISTOL, FOUNDER AND EDITOR OF THE WEEKLY STANDARD: Good to see you,

Greta.

VAN SUSTEREN: Well, Republicans are getting an earful going home to these

town halls.

KRISTOL: Yeah, I talked to Tom Cotton in that regard, curious how that

went. He told me, look, I`m happy to have done it. You know, he got more

critical – I mean he learned something about from some of his

constituents. A lot of them were just obviously Democrats who would never

going to vote for him in the first place, making arguments they wanted to

make and that`s fine. It`s a free country. But as he said, at least, you

know, I did it with Congressman Hill, and I guess they did it together. I

think he`s done three town halls this recess.

VAN SUSTEREN: And he`s taken a beating at the others one, and yet he still

stands up and talks to his constituents.

KRISTOL: Yeah. I think voters prefer that obviously. I think the worst

thing you could do is just hide – you still have the same votes. If the

votes ultimately will do you in, voting for – you know, whatever, votes –

people won`t like in 2018 or 2020. The votes will be used in the

advertisements against you. But at least defend yourself and make your

case.

VAN SUSTEREN: 2018, is it way too early for Republicans to start thinking

about whether or not they`re going to take a beating or not?

KRISTOL: No, it`s never too early. Look, history is pretty suggestive

here. When a new president comes in and his party controls congress there

are expectation. They usually – or disappointed voters are there who

thought they might get more. Clinton took a big victory in `92 in

Democratic congress. They got clobbered in `94, lost both house. Obama

(INAUDIBLE) Democratic congress, they lost the house in 2010. Trump had a

little much lesser victory with a Republican congress. I think they`re at

great risk. I think there`s been much too much complacency among

Republicans to think, oh, the house is gerrymandered or the playing field

in the senate is good. If you get a wave going against you which you could

get in that first off-year election, it does happen pretty often

historically, you could be in trouble.

VAN SUSTEREN: What`s going on in the Republican Party? I mean, they could

pass Obamacare – no, healthcare.



KRISTOL: They didn`t pass healthcare. I just saw today that it looks like

they`re pulling the tax reform bill back. They`re not saying if they`re

going to get it out by August, let alone through congress by August. So

that gives them – that takes away this short term accomplishments. They

could have done more I think in the short term to get a few things done,

smaller things done. President Obama did that in 2009, pay equity bill,

expansion of the children`s health plan. You know Obamacare took 15

months. And those things got some Republican votes. So I think if you

were a Democratic congressman they didn`t ultimately they were in trouble

anyway, so it shows that these things don`t really matter as much as we

think in the very short term, but they were able to go home and say, no, we

did some things here. President Obama was able to say I`m trying to be

bipartisan. I think Trump for his sake did something I`m surprised by –

not a big fan of his. Nonetheless, I think he did have a sense that people

were sick of the partisan politics and sick of politics as usual. He does

agree with Democrats on some issues.

VAN SUSTEREN: And he`s pulling back on NAFTA.

KRISTOL: Why attacking Democrats all the time on twitter and elsewhere.

His rhetoric is the most partisan Republican rhetoric, right? He`s just

blasting Democrats all the time. I think that`s a little foolish. There

are some Democrats out there, swing voters, who would probably like it if

President Trump tried to reach across the aisle. Conservatives like me

might be worried about some of the policies, but from a political point of

view it would be in his interest I think.

VAN SUSTEREN: How`s Speaker Ryan doing?

KRISTOL: You know I just saw today his numbers are slightly worse than

Donald Trump`s. Isn`t that amazing? I mean, Paul Ryan who I`ve known and

long time and respect a lot, like a lot, that`s really the kind of golden

hope of the Republican Party. If you had told me that Trump would win and

Ryan would do his thing, and Ryan`s approval-disapproval would be worse

than Trump among the general public I would have been shocked. I think

that`s a warning sign too.

VAN SUSTEREN: And the Democrat Party is going on what direction? Is this

Elizabeth Warren and Senator Bernie Sanders?

KRISTOL: I think a little bit. But I think the truth is – it`s kind of

interesting to think about the future of the Democratic Party. The

Democrats are just not interest in it. But all they have to do is oppose

Donald Trump and oppose the Republican congress and hope there`s a big

swing against them for 2018. But, again, the lesson of Obama you can win a

big congressional victory in 2010 and still lose the presidential election

in 2012. You need a positive agenda for the presidential election.

VAN SUSTEREN: It`s not enough just to be against?

KRISTOL: No, not in the presidential. In the off-year election, you can

say give us the majority in the house, we will stop.

VAN SUSTEREN: We`ll fix everything.

KRISTOL: No, all you have to say is, we`ll stop Donald Trump from doing

all these horrible things. So off-year election you can be fine with an

oppositional agenda, presidential election you need a positive agenda.

VAN SUSTEREN: Bill, thank you.

KRISTOL: Thanks, Greta.

VAN SUSTEREN: President Trump telling North Korea they`ve got to behave,

but what if they do not behave? And what is the foreign policy strategy

other than this campaign promise.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: I would bomb the

– out of them. I would just bomb those suckers.

TRUMP: I`m going to bomb the – out of them. It`s true. I don`t care.

Trump: We`re going to knock the – out of these people. We`ve got to do

it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

VAN SUSTEREN: Also, is this Democrat about to shack the GOP establishment

and show what is ahead for Republicans in Trump era? We`re live in Atlanta

just hours before the vote starts in a critical special election. Plus,

what I learned from my trip to Iraq, I was there this weekend. I saw the

victims of ISIS. Not only will I tell you but I will show you.

VAN SUSTEREN: Is the U.S. going to war with North Korea? North Korea`s

ambassador to the United Nations warning that we are on the brink of a

nuclear war.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNINDENTIFIED MALE: It has been created a dangerous situation in which a

nuclear war may break out at any moment on the peninsula and oppose a

serious threat for the world peace and security.

(END VIDEO CLIP)



VAN SUSTEREN: Also today, a North Korean official telling the BBC that a,

quote, all-out war will be coming if the U.S. decides to use military

force. President Trump was asked today about what our next move will be.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

(INAUDIBLE)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

VAN SUSTEREN: This coming just after North Korea showed off its weaponry

with a military parade and then tested a missile that failed almost

immediately. Vice President Pence today in South Korea at the

demilitarized zone just steps away from North Korea`s border.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



MIKE PENCE, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: All options

are on the table as we continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with the

people of South Korea. The United States of America, the people of South

Korea, our allies across the region are resolved to achieve our objectives

through feasible means or ultimately by whatever means are necessary.

(END VIDEO CLIP)



VAN SUSTEREN: With me former chief-of-staff to secretary of state Colin

Powell, Colonel Lawrence Wilkerson, and retired U.S. army major General Bob

Scales, the author of Scales on War, the future of America`s military at

risk. First, to you general, do you think it`s very likely we could be

going to war with North Korea?

BOB SCALES, MAJOR GENERAL U.S. ARMY: No. Remember, the North Koreans have

been talking about this for 70 years. When I was first assigned to Korea

in 1976, the Koreans were constantly badgering us over the DMZ about we`re

coming south, we`re coming south, be prepared for us. And after a while,

at least for the U.S. forces, you get tone deaf to this. You get to the

point where, oh, boy, here they are again. And the propaganda was unending

in the `70s and it`s only gotten worse over the years. No, we`re not going

to war any time soon.

VAN SUSTEREN: Colonel, they say that they`re going to be testing missiles

weekly, but I don`t know where they`re going to get the cash from that.

They simply have no money. The people are starving. And the only money

they gotten recently is from China. And if China shuts off that spigot,

where will they get the money for these missiles?

LAWRENCE WILKERSON, FORMER CHIEF OF STAFF TO SECRETARY OF STATE COLIN

POWELL: That`s a good question, Greta. And let me just say along with the

general my first shot at the peninsula was in 1977. I agree with

everything that he said. But I would point out that the kind of high

stakes poker that Pence, Trump and others seem to be playing, even Rex

Tillerson, and talking about the failure of the policy of strategic

patience somewhat concerns me. I understand they may be seeking leverage

for talks that might come up. But this is not a group to play high stakes

poker with in that sense. Strategic patience has kept war from that

peninsula for 64 years. That`s a pretty good success story. I`d like to

see that success continue.

VAN SUSTEREN: The only thing, colonel – and I agree with you, the only

thing that concerns me is that North Korea has been inching in one

direction only. They have been testing missiles. They had five nuclear

tests so far, and they`re just inching in the wrong direction. And Kim

Jong-un is so prideful in such a bad way and wants to show off and beat the

big bad Americans. There`s a part of me that wonders if maybe this is

escalating.

WILKERSON: Well, it could be. But I think one of the things that Bill

Perry said today, and Bill Perry is really knowledgeable about the

peninsula and coming very close to war in `94 when he was there. I did the

Pyongyang exercises with Bill Perry last time we were in Korea together.

And he said it`s absolutely absurd to think of this state as being

irrational. It is a very rational state. Yes, it plays brinksmanship.

Yes, it plays high stakes poker. That`s about the only hand it has. But

it`s not going to start something that we`re going to finish because I will

guarantee you and I`ll guarantee North Korea if we finish it there will be

no Pyongyang left. So we need to get to talking again. We need to get in

to the talks like we were in my administration with Vice President Cheney

tying Jim Kelly`s hands. We couldn`t even talk to our North Korean

counterparts. We had to talk through them through the Chinese. We need to

talk directly to our North Korean counterpoints. We need to bring the

temper down a little bit and we need to talk. There are ways – he`s not

going to give up his nuclear weapons. No way he`s going to give them up.

But there`s way we can make his possessions of those weapons less

threatening than they are right now.

VAN SUSTEREN: General?

SCALES: I disagree. I don`t think we should talk to the North Koreans at

all. This is a (INAUDIBLE). Their whole regime is simply shakedown the

west to gain advantage over us. And I said to you before on your show, my

fear is not the nuclear weapons, my fear.

VAN SUSTEREN: The artillery.

SCALES: . the conventional weapons. And if he is dumb enough to start

dropping artillery on Seoul, not only will Pyongyang disappear, but

millions of Koreans will be put at risk. This is serious business and the

nuclear threat is maybe four or five years down the road. But the

conventional threat from this guy who is completely insane is here and now,

and that`s the great danger.

VAN SUSTEREN: Colonel, when I was there.

WILKERSON: Greta, I don`t disagree with that at all. But I don`t think it

leads you to the same conclusion, what do we do? Do we start military

action ourselves in which case Seoul will suffer greatly? We keep

forgetting we have an ally on that peninsula. We have the republic of

Korea, a good ally, a firm ally, and we don`t need to think so much about

us right now as we do about them and what the impact on them might be.

VAN SUSTEREN: And it`s sort of interesting, they have a new acting

president in South Korea who is not as conservative as the former president

who is in big trouble. And he`s more interested in talking to North Korea.

SCALES: He`s willing to talk and reopen the six party talks, which is a

good thing. Look, there is no military solution in the peninsula. It

would be Armageddon for both sides. It makes no sense to do anything

about.

VAN SUSTEREN: I think – I mean, I hope both of you are right. But the

one thing that sort of sits in the back of my mind is that we`re not

dealing with someone who is – Kim Jong-un, someone who sort of think like

we do. I don`t see him having a survival – he may have a personal

survival interest but not so sure for his people.

SCALES: He`s not his grandfather.

VAN SUSTEREN: Anyway, thank you, gentlemen. Just hours before a high

profile special election in Georgia, President Trump goes on the attack.

Is he worried about a possible wave coming? And a new wave of voter anger

over President Trump`s tax returns. A rough crowd at a GOP town hall,

we`ll show you that tape ahead.

VAN SUSTEREN: The eyes of the political world all on Georgia, in a test

for President Trump`s Republican Party. Tomorrow, now HHS secretary Tom

Price`s red seat in the sixth congressional district is up for grabs. This

is a special election with national implications. Thirty-year-old Democrat

John Ossoff is leading, but needs 50 percent of the vote to avoid a runoff

in June. The young Democrat has tried to make the race about President

Trump.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOHN OSSOFF, Democrat: When President Trump embarrasses our country or

acts recklessly, I`ll hold him accountable.

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: Donald Trump doesn`t represent our values. That`s why

I`m supporting John Ossoff.

(END VIDEO CLIP)



VAN SUSTEREN: But President Trump tweeting today firing right back calling

Democratic candidate Ossoff, a super liberal Democrat who wants to protect

criminals, allow illegal immigration and raise taxes. Jim Galloway is an

expert on Georgia politics with the Atlanta Journal Constitution, joins me,

nice to see you, Jim.

JIM GALLOWAY, ATLANTA JOURNAL CONSTITUTION: Good to be here.

VAN SUSTEREN: Tell me what is the odds look like for the Republicans and

Democrats going into tomorrow`s vote?

GALLOWAY: I would say we`re probably headed toward a June 20 runoff.

Ossoff finally hit the 45 percent mark in a single poll late last week. I

don`t think the weekend was enough for him to push beyond that 50 percent

barrier. I think the real race is for that second berth among the

Republicans.

VAN SUSTEREN: How much is an anti-Trump vote in a really strong Republican

district, but I assume there are Democrats there, how strong is that to get

out the passionate voters to come out and vote for Ossoff.

GALLOWAY: Look, all the passion is on that side. The Republicans have had

a hard time. You`ve had quite a few super PACS and even the congressional

leadership fund dip into this race with nothing but attack ads, attacking

Jon Ossoff, because they can`t endorse any Republican in the race and

haven`t done what the Democrats have done. Even though they`re attacking

Jon Ossoff they`re also raising his name id. I think that kind of momentum

builds on itself.

VAN SUSTEREN: How solid is this district Republican? I know this was

former Speaker of the House, Newt Gingrich`s district. Is it historically

going back decades? Is this a Republican seat?

GALLOWAY: Since 1978, that is when Newt won it and took it away from Jack

Flint, the Democrat. Normally it originated on the south side of metro

Atlanta and it has been over the years was pushed up north. It is

affluent, very well-heeled, very well educated. You`re Republicans – this

isn`t the brand of conservatives Donald Trump won on. He just barely

squeaked through with 48 percent of the vote in this district to Hillary

Clinton`s 47 percent.

VAN SUSTEREN: All right. If neither – if no Republican candidate gets 50

percent and Ossoff, the sole Democrat, doesn`t get 50 percent there will be

a June 20th runoff. Assuming there is a runoff and this is June 19th, you

and I are having this conversation, who`s going to win, the Republican or

Democrat?

GALLOWAY: You`d have to favor the Republican, if they can reunite. I

think every effort will be made to do that. Look, this is still – we

don`t know what President Trump is going to be doing in June. A lot, as

your segment on North Korea just showed, a lot can happen between now and

June to changing the dynamics of this race.

VAN SUSTEREN: Jim, I suspect that on June 19th you and I will be talking

again. I hope you join us.

GALLOWAY: I plan to, thanks.

VAN SUSTEREN: All right thank you. Angry crowds at GOP town halls

demanding President Trump release his tax returns. We will show you the

tape. New revelations about the death of music icon, Prince, pills found

at the estate raising new questions about possible criminal charges.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I`m wondering if you`ll take the initiative to have him

release those returns so we can see what connections he has with countries

around the world.

(APPLAUSE)

(CHEERS)

TOM COTTON, ARKANSAS SENATOR: As far as I`m aware the president says he is

still under audit.

AUDIENCE: Boo.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

VAN SUSTEREN: Republican Senator, Tom Cotton, getting an earful from

voters today. They were angry about President Trump and his refusal to

release his tax returns one day before the annual IRS deadline. This

weekend dozens of rallies took place nationwide with protesters were

calling up President Trump to release his taxes. The president responded

by tweeting someone should look into who paid for the small organized

rallies yesterday. The election is over. And today, Press Secretary Sean

Spicer, facing some tough questions about the taxes and about the decision

on Friday to not release the logs of who is coming and going into the White

House.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Is it time to say once and for all the president is

never going to release his tax returns?

SEAN SPICER, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: I have to get back to you on

that.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: On both the taxes and visitor logs there are now ethics

experts on both sides of the aisle who say this is the least transparent

administration in decades.

SPICER: I would respectfully disagree with that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

VAN SUSTEREN: Back in 2012, Mr. Trump was attacking President Obama on

issue of transparency tweeting quote, why is Barack Obama spending millions

to try and hide his records. He is the least transparent president ever

and he ran on transparency. Rosie Grey reporter from the Atlantic, Karen

Tumulty is a national political correspondent for the Washington post and

Kevin Cirilli is a political reporter from Bloomberg News.

Kevin, I guess his response would be he didn`t run on transparency, I don`t

think.

KEVIN CIRILLI, BLOOMBERG NEWS: Well, I think that -

VAN SUSTEREN: Wasn`t that a good answer?

CIRILLI: He is going to have to continue to face questions about these tax

returns. It really does remind me of Hillary Clinton and the paid

speeches, at some point there will be an insurmountable amount of pressure

or these visitor logs an equal measure of transparency that will continue

to dig this transparency.

VAN SUSTEREN: Karen, it is in such a grudge match over them. I don`t

think if there`s nothing in them he won`t release them.

KAREN TUMULTY, NATIONAL POLITICAL CORRESPONDENT FOR THE WASHINGTON POST:

He is not going to release them. An overwhelming majority in our poll

think he is going to release them. I think he is making a calculation and

I think it is a correct one that releasing them is not going – seeing his

tax returns isn`t going to make anybody who wasn`t going vote for him vote

for him or vice-versa. It`s an issue, a legitimate concern, but it is not

something that is going to change people`s minds about Donald Trump.

ROSIE GREY, THE ATLANTIC: He is gotten this far without releasing them and

got elected president and I think he doesn`t see much reason to release for

them at this point.

VAN SUSTEREN: Karen, does he file for an extension tomorrow which he is

entitled to and he files for an extension because of the corporate

consideration.

TUMULTY: It`s all the other years.

VAN SUSTEREN: I know, I am just saying, he can`t claim audit for tomorrow.

Nobody`s in audit for tomorrows.

TUMULTY: The standard is every president and presidential candidate I

think just about for the last 40 years has released not just one tax return

but a whole series of them. Again, he is made the calculation that it`s

not hurting him. There is nobody out there whose vote on whether they`re

going to re-elect Donald Trump or not is based on seeing his tax return.

VAN SUSTEREN: What`s in them, Kevin, you`d be interested in seeing?

CIRILLI: I think in terms of this is financial wrangling all throughout

the world, that is when things get interesting or whether or not his own

foreign policy has influence in terms of his financial dealings throughout

the world, particularly Europe and he is facing questions on Capitol Hill,

bipartisan questions, mind you, about Russia. I think there are several

questions that remain to be unanswered. Clearly again, most recently in

the past couple of weeks, we`ve see him go head-to-head with Moscow.

TUMULTY: I`d like to see if he is as rich as he says he is?

VAN SUSTEREN: It wouldn`t show his net worth necessarily.

TUMULTY: And give you a sense of debt.

VAN SUSTEREN: He is admitted to writing off a lot of debt over the years.

Rosie, why doesn`t he want to release the logs of the people coming and

going?

GREY: If you believe Sean Spicer it`s to protect the privacy of the people

coming to the White House.

VAN SUSTEREN: We could stand out and look.

GREY: And suggesting at all the entrances there should be a pool reporter

to see whose coming and going.

VAN SUSTEREN: Usually people want to brag about going to the White House

and not trying to keep it secret.

CIRILLI: This one I think. The tax returns stick as well, but these

matters. This is the president of the United States and the people`s White

House and people deserve to know who is visiting the president of the

United States.

TUMULTY: The public need to know on this, I think that visitor logs first

sort of came into the news during the Clinton years, campaign finance

scandals of `96 and `97. Because the White House was pressured to release

those logs, we learned a lot about who was showing up and we learn a lot

about how they are raising money.

VAN SUSTEREN: How about Mar-a-Lago? Do we get those logs? Do they fall

under the same?

TUMULTY: Mar-a-Lago is not a government building.

VAN SUSTEREN: He is seeing people, the president of China.

GREY: They call it the southern White House also.

VAN SUSTEREN: Right and the Prime Minister of Japan.

TUMULTY: All you have to do, Greta is join Mar-a-Lago. Apparently all the

club members get to see everything.

VAN SUSTEREN: Kevin, is he feeling – the White House feeling any of this

heat or like Karen says he is so secure in his position no one will change

it?

CIRILLI: We haven`t heard 100 days yet. This talk of special elections

might be a little premature but I do think that it`s planting seeds heading

into the 2018 in terms about questions of Democrats, we going to

consistently raise and again I think just ahead of this visitor logs, I

mean at the central bank, you can file a freedom of information request to

see who their government affairs office is meeting on Capitol Hill.

VAN SUSTEREN: While I was gone this Trump tweet I read today. The fake

media, not real media has gotten even worse since the election. Every

story is badly slanted. We have to hold them to the truth.

GREY: Was that this morning he tweeted that?

VAN SUSTEREN: I think so. I downloaded all his tweets.

You read the “Washington post” and “New York times” and the tweets.

GREY: I was watching Fox & Friends this morning and was doing a segment

about media bias while he tweeted that. The show he watches.

VAN SUSTEREN: I`ll stay out of that one. I`ll stay out of that

discussion. Thank you all very much and we`ll see if we get those visitor

logs or tax returns. I would not suggest anyone hold his or her breath

until we get them.

Ahead, will there be criminal charges in Prince`s death. New court

documents reveal pills found all over his house, that story coming up.

VAN SUSTEREN: It`s been nearly a year since Prince was found dead inside

his home. His cause of death was overdose from the powerful painkiller

Fentanyl. A new court document showing investigators found prescription

drugs all over his home even though Prince did not have a regular doctor or

prescription. The investigation is wide open. NBC Miguel Almaguer has

details.

MIGUEL ALMAGUER, NBC NATIONAL CORRESPONDENT: The newly release search

warrant reveals a troubling find inside Prince`s Paisley park. A sizeable

stash of powerful drugs for which the musician did not have prescriptions

discovered throughout his home some inside bottles labeled vitamins and

aspirin, detectives also recovering a suitcase next to Prince`s bed with

his alias, Peter Brave Strong, inside a powerful opioid and hand written

lyrics for the hit song “you got the look.” The megastar found

unresponsive inside his mansion a year ago this week, killed by an accident

at overdose by the powerful painkiller Fentanyl, a mystery where he

obtained these drugs and many others found in their home.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Once they start mixing different types of medication

that is when things go south.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ALMAGUER: With court documents claiming some medications were prescribed

to Prince under the name of a long-time friend Kirk Johnson, the former

drummer said he was unaware Prince was addicted to pain medication. But a

drug rehab said Johnson contacted them because the star was struggling with

opioid abuse. Today his attorney saying Johnson never supplied the drugs

which later cause Prince`s death.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Authorities say there was prescription abuse and

following the sourcing, where did that all come from?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ALMAGUER: Tonight, in the death that shocked the world, still no criminal

charges and investigation that is far from over. Miguel Almaguer, NBC

news, New York.

VAN SUSTEREN: Katie Phang is a former prosecutor and MSNBC legal analyst,

Katie who should be looking to get a lawyer tonight?

KATIE PHANG, FORMER PROSECUTOR: Kirk Johnson, who`s already layered up

from what we know and the family doctor met with Prince on two occasions

and prescribed the Oxycodone knowingly in Kirk Johnson`s name and frankly

anybody who might have enabled Prince in his opioid addiction. It was no

secret those his handler, that were his friends, his close family on going

to assume that he had a problem, he was looking for help and sadly,

tragically he did it get it on time.

VAN SUSTEREN: You know many of this drugs and certainly for Fentanyl which

is why it is listed on autopsy as the cause of death and overdose of

Fentanyl, you have to actually take the piece of paper to the pharmacy, you

can`t get this one over the phone, so someone had write that prescription

and he had to take it to the pharmacy it written in his name so I guess,

you know that is fair, assuming that he had a medical condition that he

needed Fentanyl for, but everybody knows Prince is if he showed up with

Kirk Johnson`s prescription, that would look weird unless Kirk Johnson self

brought it in if it was Fentanyl, but there is so many people in this trail

of mystery.

PHANG: And frankly your right, if Prince showed up at your local wall

greens, I think people would have known what the heck was going on. Prince

didn`t like to use a cell phone. He used e-mail and so they have done an

investigation with a search warrant with the assistance of DEA to look at

the e-mails to see with whom was he communicating to further and assist him

in his Opioid addiction, we all know and remember Conrad Murray, who was

Michael Jackson`s doctor, he was prosecuted in California for voluntary

manslaughter, Minnesota has the exact type of statute, Conrad Murray got

four years in prison back in 2011 and I`m wonder whether or not they`re

looking with that statute in mind to see if maybe somebody helped Prince

basically kill himself by way of an overdose on Fentanyl.

VAN SUSTEREN: This has become such a nationwide crisis, not just Prince

but so many people in this nation. Every time I look online, there`s some

community that is poisoned by the amount of, you know, drug addiction for

the opioid crisis.

PHANG: You have people and somebody like Prince who has the resources to

be able to fuel a drug addiction and it`s clearly affecting everybody in

the United States in certain pockets of the communities. I think it`s

great this is bringing awareness that maybe this type of abuse has

happening, again, it`s a tragedy, a very talented man who had been doing a

concert when he had fallen ill and shortly thereafter he died.

VAN SUSTEREN: But there`s so many people that were addicted to these

drugs, we were reading about it every single day in different communities.

It`s destroying communities and families, their marriage is falling apart.

It`s incredible.

PHANG: There`s an increased awareness now that is something that President

Trump is actually trying to promote and we know that especially in Florida,

we have our own problems as well and we`re trying to prosecute it and bring

in the people that are feeding this problem.

VAN SUSTEREN: Anyone who touched this, having to do with Prince might want

to get a lawyer tonight, because aiding and abetting is quite – if there`s

a criminal act and help in any way they`re in big trouble tonight. Katie,

thank you.

PHANG: You`re welcome.

VAN SUSTEREN: Coming up, I was not here Thursday and Friday, but I have a

very good explanation, that is next.

VAN SUSTEREN: I have something to say for the record, you may think I look

tired tonight, well, I am. I have jet lag. Do not feel bad for me not for

one second because I am so fortunate. I`m just tired I have jet lag. That

is insignificant. But something else is not and it`s under reported the

persecution of Christians in northern Iraq. Now, I took advantage of my

Easter vacation to go to Iraq forever in Franklyn Graham and my husband

John. We left Thursday and flew to war soon northern Iraq. We went to

Mosul, a City Iraqi forces are still fighting to regain from ISIS. That

war is far from over. In fact on Saturday we were in eastern Mosul, just a

few hours ISIS were using chlorine gas in western Mosul. We learned that

information after we left the area. Now, ISIS has slaughtered so many

innocent people in around the Mosul area which use to have many Christian

villages, some as large as 50,000, they`re now ghost town. ISIS killed or

threatened the Christians for being Christians and those who survived fled

while ISIS seized their homes and looted everything in sight, including

copper wire in houses to make IED`s to name and kill. This is a catholic

church that ISIS burned and destroyed. ISIS marked the church wall with

its ugly symbol. They also burned all the catholic literature in the fire

pit they created in church courtyard.

The Mosul area of Iraq remains extremely dangerous as ISIS continues to

terrorize anyone still trapped there. In December in a short distance from

Mosul, Samaritans first built a fuel hospital to treat victims of ISIS.

That fuelled hospital has an E.R., an ICU and operating theater. The first

medical team is not only extremely brave, but each is a big heart caring

for victim after victim, many adults and children don`t even survive their

catastrophic injuries, it`s not uncommon for ISIS to shoot children in the

back of the head as they run for their lives. It`s not uncommon for with

limbs blown off have stepped on IED or picked up an ISIS Booby trapped toy

left in the street by ISIS, knowing that children will go for the toys.

More than a million Christians have fled the area since ISIS showed up,

some to local refugee camps, their refugees are absolutely nothing.

They`re about 50 miles from Mosul where they continue to practice their

fate. Yesterday on eastern Sunday Reverend Graham took us to a Christian

service on Irbil where we retreated to special Easter performance by these

children, sweet, aren`t they. Why did I use my eastern vacation to go to

war zone? From time to time, I think it`s important for me to get out of

the comfort zone of my studio, it makes me a better journalist to see this

with my own eyes. This is an important and neglected story. It`s

important I use my platform to get you the news and there is nothing fake

about what is going on in northern Iraq right now. Thank you for watching.

I`ll see you back here tomorrow night at 6:00 p.m. Eastern. If you can`t

watch live, set your DVR and follow me on twitter @Greta or check out my

Facebook page of photo and video behind the scene videos, I put a whole lot

of video, I did a Facebook live from the field hospital in Iraq. It`s

posted there. The video is posted there. Go check it out. It really is

unimaginable what`s going on there.

Hardball with Chris Matthews starts right now.

