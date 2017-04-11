For the Record with Greta, Transcript 4/11/2017

Transcript:

Show: For the Record with Greta

Date: April 11, 2017

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: .does not reimburse the county. Not to be deterred,

Trump is heading back down this weekend to celebrate Easter. It will be

his seventh visit since taking office. That is all for me tonight. For

the record with Greta starts right now. Hi, Greta.

GRETA VAN SUSTEREN, NBC NEWS HOST FOR THE RECORD: Thank you, Katie. It`s

getting hot in Washington because house minority leader Nancy Pelosi is

demanding President Trump fire White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer for

this comment.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEAN SPICER, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: We didn`t use chemical weapons

in World War II. You know, you had a – someone who is despicable as

Hitler who didn`t sink to using chemical weapons. I think when you come to

sarin gas, he was not using the gas on his own people the same way that

Assad is doing.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

VAN SUSTEREN: Pelosi says he must go and we have a lot more on this

exploding controversy later in the hour. But we begin with this breaking

news. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is in Moscow tonight and the

burning question, will he meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin or

not? Tillerson said he would meet, but will Putin? Meanwhile, more

trouble with Putin. USA today accusing Russia, meaning Putin on trying to

cover up the gruesome chemical attack in Syria, Secretary Tillerson

blasting Putin support for Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REX TILLERSON, SECRETARY OF STATE: I think it is clear to all of us that

the reign of the Assad family is coming to an end. I hope that what the

Russian government concludes is that they have aligned themselves with an

unreliable partner in Bashar Al-Assad. They had signed the chemical

weapons accord themselves, the Syrian government. The Russian government

had signed that accord. And now Assad has made the Russians look not so

good under these circumstances.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

VAN SUSTEREN: Today the Russian president still denying the Syrian

government dropped that nerve gas on those innocent civilians even going

one step further saying the United Nations should investigate. Defense

secretary James Mattis asked today about Russia`s role in the attacks.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JAMES MATTIS, DEFENSE SECRETARY GENERAL: I don`t know. I will tell you

that we have gone back through and looked at all the evidence we can and it

is very clear who planned this attack, who authorized this attack, and who

conducted this attack itself. That we do know. If they use chemical

weapons, they are going to pay a very, very stiff price.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

VAN SUSTEREN: President Trump saying he is refusing to answer questions

about the Russian president.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Mr. President, has view changed of president Putin?

DONALD TRUMP, THE 45TH PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Thank you.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

VAN SUSTEREN: And late today new comments from President Trump on Syria.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Should have been done by the Obama administration a long time

before I did it. And you would have had a much better – I think Syria

would be a lot better off right now than it has been.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

VAN SUSTEREN: With me, House Intel Committee member Will Hurd Republican

from Texas and former ambassador from Syria Theodore Kattouf, nice to see

both of you.

THEODORE KATTOUF, FORMER AMBASSADOR FROM SYRIA: Pleasure.

VAN SUSTEREN: First to you, congressman. Do you think Russia was involved

before it happened?

WILL HURD, HOUSE INTEL COMMITTEE: Well, Russia is – their close

relationship with Syria, especially in that conflict zone, to think that

the Syrians would do something as serious as utilize chemical weapons and

not tell one of their closest partners is – it`s hard for me to imagine

that. But we have to get this right. We have to do a proper review of the

intelligence known before and after in order to make a case, if indeed the

Russians were involved. If the Russians were involved, I think this helps

us build a larger coalition of countries to work against the Russians and

put pressure on the Russians to see Bashar Al-Assad leave power.

VAN SUSTEREN: Ambassador, you were an ambassador to Syria among other

nations. Do you think that the president of Syria, Assad, would act and

gas his people without getting the nod from Putin?

KATTOUF: I think it`s quite possible. We have to remember that Putin and

Turkey convulsed a peace conference, a conference to have a cease fire not

long ago. And the opposition fighters and the Assad regime agreed to a

cease fire. And Assad broke it in the environs of Damascus against

Russia`s express instructions. I`ve seen the Assad`s operate over many

years, father and the son, and they`re not pawns of anyone. So, while I`m

not saying it`s the Russians didn`t know, I`m saying it`s quite possible

they didn`t.

VAN SUSTEREN: Ambassador, who needs who more? Does Assad need Putin more

than Putin needs him or the other way around?

KATTOUF: Well, Assad needs Putin more than Putin needs him. But one thing

I would point out is even without Russia, he would still have Iran backing

him along with all the militias they bring including Hezbollah, Shiite

militias from Iraq, Pakistani in Afghan mercenaries and the like. Assad -

he will not fall even if Russia said we are done with you.

VAN SUSTEREN: Congressman, what would you like to have the Secretary of

State convey to Vladimir Putin tomorrow assuming he gets to speak to him?

HURD: I think he needs to make it clear the support of the Assad regime is

not acceptable and Bashar Al-Assad is a, more of a problem to him than a

partner and that –

VAN SUSTEREN: What does that mean? Unacceptable, is that sort of like

just tell him he is bad or something like – there has to be some teeth to

that.

HURD: In the future, what I think that means is that the future political

solution of who controls Syria means Assad is not involved, you know. The

reason we have a problem with refugees is because of Assad. The reason

that there was a civil war that created a space to allow a group like ISIS

to come in is because of Assad. Assad has violated the chemical weapons

convention on more than a dozen occasions. We`ve talked about the one from

a week ago, but he is done this on many occasions. So, he cannot be

involved in the future of the country and that means the Russians need to

pull back their air force and to support Assad and Syrian forces.

VAN SUSTEREN: Which brings the question, ambassador, if Assad goes, who

takes over?

KATTOUF: That is the real question nobody addresses, and it`s a very

serious question. While I agree with the congressman completely, that

Assad`s a brute, a war criminal, and that he caused a lot of the refugee

problem, we have to remember who was on the other side. Idlib province

where he used chemical weapons is largely controlled by an Al Qaeda

affiliate. The same people who did 9/11, who did subway attacks in London

and Madrid, et cetera, are active in Syria. They have an Islamist

coalition behind them, and they`re probably the strongest fighting force in

the country. So, you know, when we talk about regime change, we did regime

change in Iraq, we did regime change in Libya. You have to expect

unexpected consequence or unintended consequence.

VAN SUSTEREN: Gentlemen, thank you both very much. With me former deputy

Secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine and you`re Asia, Evelyn Farkas.

The headline of her “the New York times” article today is Russia testing

Trump. Also with me, Matthew Rojansky, director of the Kennan institute at

the Woodrow Wilson Center, he is an expert on Russian affairs. Let me go

first to you, Matt. You can read Russian. We don`t have information, but

what are you reading in the Russian headlines about Tillerson being in

Russia?

MATTHEW ROJANSKY, KENNAN INSTITUTE WOODROW WILSON CENTER: Right. So, the

official Russian position as of a day ago and two days ago was that Putin

spokesman is saying a meeting between Tillerson and Putin is not on Putin`s

schedule. He phrased it consistently in that same way. Today the Russian

press is reporting that sources close to the foreign ministry but involved

in the organization of the visit are saying yes, a Putin/Tillerson meeting

will take place. And I have to say from my perspective, I would not be

surprised, be in one, the two men have talked before, they know each other

from Tillerson`s time as the head of Exxon. And certainly if Putin`s goal

and I think this is Putin`s goal is to lineup a summit with President

Trump, having that conversation directly rather than doing everything at

arm`s length through the foreign minister while you`re in town I think it

just makes sense.

VAN SUSTEREN: Evelyn, what does Putin want and what is it that Tillerson

needs to convey to him?

EVELYN FARKAS, FORMER DEPUTY SECRETARY OF DEFENSE FOR RUSSIA: Well, Putin

wants the grand deal. He will not give up on that, which is to say he

wants to be able to do what he pleases in his geographic periphery. So,

Ukraine –

VAN SUSTEREN: Would Georgia be included? Ukraine.

FARKAS: Yes. And he is continued since Trump was sworn into office, Mike

Merel and I have a story today, I have to put in a plug. What he is done

since January. So, he is continued to move, encroach on Ukraine

sovereignty in various ways. He`ll want that deal. He will also want a

deal in Syria that includes Assad staying. And of course he`ll hope

Tillerson won`t bring up the hack on our election.

VAN SUSTEREN: I can`t imagine if there is a summit, and that is Putin

wants, I can`t imagine Trump is going to roll over and say fine, Tillerson

will rollover and say fine. He wants the base in Syria. He wants to sure

up Assad. So where does this lead us?

ROJANSKY: What`s hard about doing U.S./Russia relations is there should in

theory be kind of a ceiling and floor on the relationship and when you

conduct summits and any kind of meetings it should happen in a certain

zone. I would argue right now we`re sort of way below the floor of where

you should let U.S./Russia relations sink. We have to restore some basic

dialogue. So, the fact of a meeting between the two heads of state is good

if for one reason only which is I`ve heard Russians tell me, look, if they

don`t get a signal from Putin that it`s time to sort of reign in the scary

stuff, the provocations, you know, over the air space in Syria, the ball

tick, eastern Mediterranean, et cetera, it`s not going to happen. So, they

need that signal. That is a good thing.

In terms of the agenda items doing counter terrorism operation, it`s

desirable. It`s going to be very, very hard. We define terrorism

differently. Obviously we would say Assad is a terrorist murdering his own

people. The Russians don`t see it that way. I think the Russians are

going to play for time. So, they want a U.N. investigation. Why? So that

they have time to sort of, if there are tracks to be covered, cover those

tracks but maybe figure out themselves what happens. I tend to think from

the beginning of this thing this is Assad kicking sand in Putin`s face.

Why, because he can. He can and he did. If Putin backs off and says

Assad, you have to go, what`s Putin`s leverage with Assad, right? Assad

knows he is at the end of his rope and he is going to do whatever he has to

survive. There is a dance going on between Moscow and Damascus even as we

are trying to put pressure on both of them.

VAN SUSTEREN: All right if Assad does go Evelyn, as I talked with the

ambassador, then what? We have to look beyond that, assuming he does go.

He hasn`t gone anyplace. I don`t know if he is going to go. What happens

next?

FARKAS: It`s not just Assad. The security forces, the internal security,

the security police, they`re the ones really running the country. So, the

next person taking over would have to be obviously Russia friendly,

allowing Russia to exercise their prerogatives in Syria, the bases that

they have and keep them. But the person will also have to come probably

from the iolite community. I don`t think – if Russia is going to go along

with it, it won`t be a radical shift. I do agree Assad has to go. This is

why the Russians need us at the table, because to have the moderates

negotiate anything or to agree to anything, you have to have Assad leave

and you have to have the United States give them a palatable option.

VAN SUSTEREN: Matt, it was interesting that, you know, Secretary of State

Tillerson was friendly with Putin when he was CEO of Exxon, even got some

award, very harsh words today. I think the meeting today would be rather

awkward, tomorrow rather.

ROJANSKY: My read on this is number one. You have a guy who has

experience dealing with high-level Russians, right. Putin is his own

animal, but remember, powerful Russians are also a certain breed. And

Tillerson has that experience. That is not a bad thing. Second, there is

a positive dynamic there. There are pictures of them smiling. He is

received the award. But remember, a positive mood is something you seek to

achieve in business when you`re trying to get business done. In diplomacy

you also have the stick. Tillerson is demonstrating the stick right now.

He is doing it in coordination with Mattis, you heard that as well.

VAN SUSTEREN: What is the stick? Is the stick sanctions? Tough talk,

I`ve heard tough talk from everybody for years. What`s the stick?

ROJANSKY: The administration talks about negotiating from a position of

strength. I think the position of strength here is they`re saying, look,

there are certain kinds of tactics and I think we just heard this earlier

from Mattis as well. You know, you use chemical weapons, I would hope this

would extend to barrel bombing civilians, bombing hospitals, et cetera.

We`re going to be tested on that. Assad is going to do that stuff. He is

done it before he is going to keep doing it. Where if you do that we will

give warning to the Russians. We will try to avoid provoking a direct

conflict with the Russians, but we`re going to hit you.

VAN SUSTEREN: According to Mattis it`s going to hit hard, according to

Mattis the Secretary of Defense hit hard.

FARKAS: That is a multi lateral approach. I`m all for the punitive

strike. What`s next? It`s about chemical weapons, we need to get those

WMD accounted for and out of Syria and when we do, needs to be done in

concert with our allies. We`re in a coalition of 60 plus countries

operating in Iraq and then to some extent in Syria.

VAN SUSTEREN: I think it`s pretty safe we can`t let Russia be in charge of

getting chemical weapons out of there. That is pretty obvious. Anyway,

thank you both.

ROJANSKY: Thank you.

VAN SUSTEREN: Still ahead, Sean Spicer in the spotlight. We`ll dive into

his controversial comments about Adolf Hitler. Plus, leader Pelosi telling

President Trump Spicer must be fired. Meanwhile, less than two hours the

polls close in a special election in Kansas. It is not just any special

election. It could be a big sign whether President Trump could be facing

election backlash in the November 2018 midterm elections. We are live in

Kansas. And United Airlines in a tail spin that stunning video is now a

P.R. disaster with United taking a quarter billion dollar hit today in Wall

Street, the airline even turning into a late night punch line.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Have you seen that video of the guy getting dragged off

the united flight?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: That is how my mother used to get me out of bed to go

to school every morning.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I notice we have an empty seat here. We asked nicely

for volunteers. No one said yes. Let`s do this.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: No, no, I don`t want to see the show. No, please,

please! I`m just walking by.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

VAN SUSTEREN: Well, brace yourself for this one. A nuclear threat from

North Korea, that rogue nation warning the United States it will use

nuclear weapons if the U.S. Aircraft carrier the USS Carl Vinson keeps

approaching the Korean peninsula. The North Korea foreign ministry

announcing – the U.S. accountable for the quote catastrophic consequence.

And President Trump then firing back on twitter, quote, North Korea is

looking for trouble. If China decides to help, that would be great. If

not, we will solve the problem without them. Now, all of this coming as we

recently learned President Trump`s options for North Korea includes

replacing nukes in South Korea. With me Major General Bob Scales, nice to

see you.

BOB SCALES, RETIRE U.S. ARMY: Thank you, Greta.

VAN SUSTEREN: I should add that is always been at one end of the scale.

The other is doing nothing. There is a lot that can happen in between

there. All right, there`s no question that they have nuclear weapons.

They don`t have a delivery system as far as we know, but they are saying

the threats are increasing.

SCALES: Well, every year they get better. A key date is next Saturday,

April 15th.

VAN SUSTEREN: The birthday.

SCALES: We have some evidence that they are working frantically on this

one tunnel system where they normally detonate nukes, and we`ll see next

Saturday if there is a boom next Saturday, a big boom next Saturday. That

means the North Koreans have made another step in building towards a

thermal nuclear weapon that is less than a ton that can be put on the top

of an ICBM. Every year they get closer and closer, but this is the big

deal. If they can make that nuke work next Saturday, if there is a boom

next Saturday, changes everything.

VAN SUSTEREN: All right. And we always talk about the nukes. Of course

they are terrifying. Everyone says they`re a little way off on that. To

me it`s the thing people want to pay attention to, the artillery, the DMZ.

How much is there?

SCALES: 15,000 and when I was in Korea, stationed in Korea, my job was to

build what we call a counter for our system to use South Korean and

American aircraft and artillery to shoot back. Let me tell you, Greta,

those things are buried so deep in those granite mountains, it would be a

long laborious process to take – it would take weeks to take them out. In

the meantime they`re shooting into Seoul. The range of those long range

missiles would reach all the way to the Hahn River to the southern suburbs

of Seoul. That would result in the deaths of tens of thousands of South

Koreans.

VAN SUSTEREN: So, whenever someone talks about the catastrophic

consequence, yes, it could be a nuclear weapon if they could figure out a

delivery system if they are successful Saturday, it could be the artillery

at the DMC.

SCALES: What do we do if that happens? We have 30,000 soldiers in South

Korea, some of whom are under the artillery umbrella of these systems, all

of whom are under the rocket threat. Because remember, they have several

thousand scud missiles. What if this guy gets up one morning and does

something stupid like start those barrages? What`s our response? It can`t

be nuclear. If Kim Jong-un miss calculates, that is the great fear.

VAN SUSTEREN: Indeed. We`ll watch and see what happens on Saturday,

General, thank you.

SCALES: Thank you, Greta.

VAN SUSTEREN: Up next the law maker who famously shouted, you lie at

President Obama, getting an earful from voters back home.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

AUDIENCE: You lie! You lie! You lie!

(END VIDEO CLIP)

VAN SUSTEREN: And White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer in the center of

a new controversy, this one over his Hitler comment. We`ll talk about

that, and this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

(SCREAMING)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No, this is wrong. Oh, my god. Look at what you`re

doing to him. Oh, my god.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

VAN SUSTEREN: We just got a new statement from this man who was pulled off

the plane. That is coming up.

VAN SUSTEREN: President Obama has been incognito since leaving office.

But that changes next month. He is headed to Berlin where he will meet

with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. They will take part in a discussion

about the local and global responsibilities of democracy. And where will

President Trump be that day, also in Europe, in Brussels at the NATO

summit. And today Donald Trump, Jr. squashed rumors that he was planning a

2018 run for New York governor. The 39-year-old did say he wants to leave

his options open for a run in the future calling politics, quote,

fascinating stuff.

And a very, very rough home coming for the congressman who made headlines

for once yelling at President Obama during his speech to a joint session of

congress, you lie, Congressman Joe Wilson faced a very fired up crowd in a

town hall in South Carolina.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Also supported all efforts to make sure that financing

is limited –

AUDIENCE: You lie! You lie!

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Some positive issues. Anybody –

(END VIDEO CLIP)

VAN SUSTEREN: Many lawmakers are avoiding town halls this Easter break

after the collapse of the Republican effort to repeal Obamacare.

Ahead, the first congressional election since President Trump took office.

Should the GOP be nervous about a seat it was supposed to win easily? We

are live in Kansas.

And United Airlines CEO apologizing to the man dragged off the plane. What

is the passenger saying tonight? That is ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

GRETA VAN SUSTEREN, NBC NEWS HOST FOR THE RECORD: Well, you better check

your watch. Polls are closing in less than two hours a special election in

Kansas that is getting national attention. It is the race to replace

former GOP Congressman Mike Pompeo who vacated his congressional seat to

become the President Trump`s CIA director. Pompeo`s now former

congressional seat has been a Republican seat since 1995, but the

Democratic candidate Jim Thompson is making this race a bit of a cliff

hanger. It is surprisingly close, meanwhile this week, Senator Ted Cruz`s

campaign with Republican candidate Ron Estes. Today President Trump

tweeting support after making a last-minute robo call.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, THE 45TH PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I need Republicans

like Ron Estes to help me get the job done. This is an important election.

There are really few very much more important and I need your vote for Ron

Estes on Tuesday.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

VAN SUSTEREN: NBC`s Jacob Rascon is in Wichita Kansas, 90 minutes ahead of

the polls closing. Jacob, what`s going on?

JACOB RASCON, NBC CORRESPONDENT: It`s been really busy. It`s as busy as

you might expect as a presidential election, but we have a steady stream of

folks. The lines there, they vote over here, and all day they`ve come up

and we`ve talked too many of them. I would say that half of them would say

something like, I`m voting Republican. That is how we vote here. That is

how we voted the last 20 years. Nothing is going to change. I`m

comfortable, I`m confident. But those who voted for the Democrat, the

political newcomer, many of them said, look. I feel more than ever like my

guy for the first time has a chance, at least of making it a close race.

That is what we`ve been interested in to hear from them. And then to see

in the last few days people like Vice President Mike Pence, the president

coming out with the robo calls, Ted Cruz as you know, they want not only to

win, but to win big as the first special election since the presidential

election. With us, in fact, just by chance, we have the Kansas Secretary

of State. Tell us about some of the numbers that we have which are only

advance –

KRIS KOBACH, KANSAS SECRETARY OF STATE: Right, so we knew that before

Election Day we had 30,000 people approximately who advance voted. That is

a pretty good number. The interesting thing is you don`t have special

elections very often in a given state. The last time we had one was in

1950. So, we don`t really have a benchmark for what we expect to

participation to be.

RASCON: That is a lot less than the general –

KOBACH: Exactly. It`s not going to be in the 60s or 70s. We`re hoping

that we can get close to 30 percent. You know, April election, people

aren`t used to voting in April. There is only one race on the ballot.

I`ll be pleased if we get around 30 percent.

RASCON: What is the breakdown in the 30,000 Republican Democrat? I

understand there are more Republicans than Democrats.

KOBACH: That is true. In that 30,000. It`s also hard to tell, to make

too many judgments based on the composition of the advanced voters because

one party might do a better job of sending out mailers to get their people

out to vote early. You have to avoid drawing too many conclusions.

RASCON: Also unaffiliated the. Thank you so much for your time. I will

end by saying there are a couple people we talked to, one that voted for

Donald Trump, but said he had some buyer`s remorse and was changing his

vote. Only one person we talked to who said that. And then another who

voted for the Democrat whose husband she says always votes Republican and

cancels her out. But he was not enthusiastic about today`s election so he

stayed home. But, of course, we will not know today`s numbers until 7:00

central time. Greta?

VAN SUSTEREN: Thank you, Jacob. And joining me, George Will, Pulitzer

Prize winner for the Washington post, George, Donald Trump won this

district by 27 points in November. So, that should be a hugely resounding

Republican victory. But they`re saying that it`s a little bit closer than

that.

GEORGE WILL, THE COLUMNIST: Well, first of all, 65 percent turnout last

November. He just said maybe 30 percent turnout. Now, the question is who

is motivated. I think in politics anger is a more powerful motivator than

happiness. Happiness breeds contentment, contentment breeds lassitude.

The question is who is angry? It will probably work against the

president`s party, because this is the only way people have of expressing

themselves at this point. Whether it matters a lot, I don`t know. We`re

574 days from the 2018 elections.

VAN SUSTEREN: So, this is just fun for people watching elections or is

this of consequence, does this mean anything?

WILL: Well, if it`s a narrow victory by the Republican, it means

something. If it`s a defeat for the Republican, it will be a self-

fulfilling cascading media phenomenon. Clouded by the fact that one of the

problems is that the Republican governor might draw – who is unpopular at

this point for a variety of reasons, might draw a protest vote himself.

So, there will be all kinds of maelstrom of motives here. It`s hard to

know how you sort this out as a referendum on Mr. Trump.

VAN SUSTEREN: We`re approaching the 100-day mark of the Trump

administration. How is he doing?

WILL: It`s exhausting. I mean, how is he doing? Has it only been 100

days?

VAN SUSTEREN: Not quite, we haven`t been there yet. I`ve only been here

less than a hundred days, too.

WILL: Exactly. The basic number is job approval rating. He is under

water. He began under water. He is probably the first president ever,

maybe Lincoln who won with 38 percent of the vote, was under water, because

the nation was falling apart. But his job approval is bad. I don`t think

he is been governing in a way that indicates he is devoted to getting his

numbers up. He is a polarizing candidate who seems to enjoy polarizing

people. So, at this point I`d say it`s not a success.

VAN SUSTEREN: Well, his high point may have been the Gorsuch, he got

Gorsuch through. They had to go nuclear, the nuclear option to accomplish

that. His low point is what?

WILL: His low point I think has been the tone of the administration in the

sense people hoped when he became president he would suddenly be

transformed and be presidential, the constant tweeting, the picking of

fights, the choice of Mr. Spicer himself to be sort of pugnacious face of

the administration. I think people have decided we`re not getting the

transformation we might have wanted.

VAN SUSTEREN: All right. What about the Syria/Russia crisis?

WILL: The question is what did he do with those missiles? 59 missiles is

nothing if it`s a one-off event. We heard him say our aim is regime

change. We`ve heard him say it`s not regime change. We heard Mr. Spicer

who is a gift that keeps on giving to people who analyze these things say

we had to act because of poison gas and barrel bombs. So, we think they

went in part because of conventional weapons. Mr. Tillerson said we are

seminally committed with our norms and values are assaulted around the

world. No, we`re not because we would be very busy if we were.

VAN SUSTEREN: All right. Secretary of State Tillerson is reporting in the

Russian press tonight is going to be meeting with Vladimir Putin tomorrow.

We haven`t confirmed it on NBC and not reported in the states. Assuming

that happens, how does this advance us?

WILL: We don`t know. We know what happens if he goes to Russia and is

snubbed, that is how it will be portrayed, probably correctly. It will be

a substantial set back. If he meets with Putin, again, there is another

asymmetry here. Mr. Tillerson said he needs to understand if he wants to

be a partner and have peace in Syria, et cetera, et cetera – no. Mr.

Putin has picked a side in a civil war and he wants his side to win. Civil

wars don`t end in negotiation, as Mr. Tillerson seems to think. English

civil war ended with Charles I getting his head cut off. Not with

negotiations. The American civil war ended with surrender at Appomattox.

The Russian civil war ended with - powering the Romanovs and the

Republicans retreating into France. The Chinese civil war ended with Mao

in Beijing and with the – his opponents on Formosa as Taiwan then was.

Civil wars don`t end at the negotiating table.

VAN SUSTEREN: George, always nice to see you.

United Airlines CEO promises the airline will do better. But is it a

little too late? And what does the CEO plan to do? But he is not the only

one in damage control mode tonight. So is White House press Secretary of

State Sean Spicer saying, quote, Hitler did not even sink to using chemical

weapons. A White House correspondent was in the room when he said it joins

me next.

VAN SUSTEREN: Breaking news. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer

apologizing just moments ago, for those comments about Hitler. We will

have that apology in a moment. First here are the original comments about

Syria`s use of chemical weapons.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SPICER: You look, we didn`t use chemical weapons in World War II, you

know. You had a, you know, someone who is despicable as Hitler who didn`t

even sink to using chemical weapons.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

VAN SUSTEREN: Mr. Spicer saying Adolf Hitler did not use chemical weapons.

And of course Hitler murdered millions in gas chambers. Spicer making that

original comment in about 11 minutes later, he was given chance to clarify

his original statement. Here he is.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I want to give you an opportunity to clarify

something you said. Quote, Hitler didn`t even sink to the level of using

chemical weapons. What did you mean by that?

SPICER: I think when you come to sarin gas, there was no – he was not

using the gas on his own people the same way that Assad is doing. I mean,

there was clearly – I understand your point. Thank you. Thank you. I

appreciate that. There was not – he brought them into the holocaust

center. I understand that. I was saying in the way Assad used them where

he went into towns, dropped them down to innocent into the middle of towns.

It was brought – so, the use of it. I appreciate the clarification there.

That was not the intent.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

VAN SUSTEREN: After the press briefing, Secretary Spicer released three

separate statements to further attempt to clarify those comments. And

moments ago he apologized in an interview with NBC`s Peter Alexander.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PETER ALEXANDER, NBC NEWS CORRESPONDENT: You made the clarification

before. You want to make it clear the message you`re trying to deliver.

What you have to say?

SPICER: Obviously I was really kind of want to make sure we talked about

the Assad`s actions on his own people using chemical weapons. To draw any

comparison to the holocaust was inappropriate and insensitive and obviously

especially during a week like this, regret that.

ALEXANDER: First of all, did the president ask you to make that apology?

SPICER: No.

ALEXANDER: What was the intention? What was the point –?

SPICER: It doesn`t matter because it was a mistake to try to make any kind

of comparison. Assad has done bad things. To make a comparison is a

mistake.

ALEXANDER: You recognize Hitler did kill –

SPICER: Yes, I`m well aware of what he did. It was a distinction that

didn`t need to get made. They both did horrendous heinous things to

innocent people. It was a mistake.

ALEXANDER: Two more questions. Your desire was an apology. I want to

give you an opportunity to make that apology.

SPICER: I`m absolutely sorry. Especially during a week like this to make

a comparison that is inappropriate and inexcusable.

ALEXANDER: Some people, critics would say this came in an effort because

the White House lacks a strategy, messaging strategy on Syria right now.

Did this demonstrate a lack of messaging strategy in terms of Syria?

SPICER: No, we`ve been forceful. The world leaders and domestic leaders

have praise the president`s action for being decisive proportional and

justified. This was my mistake how I was describing it. For that it`s

regrettable because it`s a distraction from the president`s actions.

ALEXANDER: Nancy Pelosi says you should be fired. Is your job safe?

SPICER: Well, you know what, I made a mistake. I am owning up to it and,

you know, this is obviously I was or I would hope that everyone understands

we all make mistakes and ask for forgiveness.

ALEXANDER: I appreciate the apology. Thanks.

SPICER: Thanks.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

VAN SUSTEREN: With me Annie Linskey Chief National Correspondent for the

Boston Globe and Annie Karni White House for Politico. She was in the

briefing room. I want to go to you first, Annie, Annie number one, since

we have two Annie`s. What are your thoughts on all this?

ANNIE KARNI, POLITICO WHITE HOUSE REPORTER: I think this is out of the

blue, it`s an unforced error, invokes Hitler which is never a winning

strategy. It took him five tries to get to the apology we just saw on

television. But this is sort of not the first time the holocaust has been

a stumbling block for this administration. You remember Sean Spicer never

apologized for the leaving the Jews completely out of the statement about

holocaust remembrance day where he called it nitpicking that people

continued to ask why the statement didn`t even mention the Jews. I think

that it`s significant that Spicer chose to go on television and offer this

(inaudible). He thinks he is too overexposed as it is. So, this is a big

deal he goes on MSNBC and CNN to say he apologized. So, I think they know

it`s a major crisis. I don`t think his job is necessarily in jeopardy, in

part maybe because Pelosi and others have called on him to resign. I think

that would make Trump double down. The other question is who would want

this job right now.

VAN SUSTEREN: Annie number two, your thoughts on this, and he has

apologized. Does that end it? And are people taking swipes at him perhaps

it`s a terrible thing he said about that? But living in glass houses?

ANNIE LINSKEY, BOSTON GLOBE: Oh, yeah. First of all, it was definitely a

terrible thing that he said. It`s just a cardinal rule of P.R. that you

don`t ever bring up Adolf Hitler.

VAN SUSTEREN: And just decency. That is like a real – and I actually

think he knows that, too.

LINSKEY: I think he does know that. I think what is so difficult for him

– and I think what potentially, you know, could put his position in

jeopardy, particularly if he were to make a mistake like this again is

that, this is the rare week that has actually started off fairly well for

the Trump administration. I mean, yesterday we had a rose garden ceremony

with, you know, with strings playing and Neil Gorsuch was sworn in. And

then, you know, the president has been getting praise from unexpected

corners really for his strike on Syria. So he had some good news coming

into this week. And then all of a sudden here is the Trump White House

right back on its heels where it`s been essentially from day one, which is

on defense. So, you know, I think that is what particularly stings for the

White House, is that, my god, they finally got going, and now they`re

talking again, you have an apology.

VAN SUSTEREN: Annie number one makes the point that I think that she is

probably right, having Nancy Pelosi, a leader, calling for his head is

probably a job security. She he should call for other people`s heads in

the administration.

KARNI: Keep Spicer, great job today. She is so quick to do that. This

isn`t the first time she jumped out.

VAN SUSTEREN: She had a faux pas. Any time you recuse yourself, you did

something wrong. She is talking about Sessions getting off the Russian

thing and every judge in the whole country gasped because so often judges

are recusing themselves. You know, out of appearance. She said a couple

of her own.

KARNI: She certainly has. I think that is true. It does give him a

little bit of hope that, my goodness.

VAN SUSTEREN: But, boy, this was a bad one. Spicer had a bad one today.

That was terrible.

LINSKEY: Just the fact he evoked it out of nowhere I think it was an

effort to look like how tough we`re being on Assad, and it just – he went

too far and tripped up. And then in the moment, the first comment, I don`t

think he realized, but it was a major mistake until the follow-up and he

was calling holocaust centers.

VAN SUSTEREN: That was bad, too.

LINSKEY: It got worse. It just got worse.

VAN SUSTEREN: It did get worse. We kept digging, digging deep.

KARNI: Trying to distinguish between –

VAN SUSTEREN: He couldn`t dig himself out. He kept thinking he`d dig

himself out. Anyway, thank you both. In a programming note, I will be

interviewing Sean Spicer tomorrow at an event in the museum here in

Washington, you can see the highlights of that interview, right here for

the record at 6:00 p.m. Eastern tomorrow. Guess what I`ll be asking about?

Anyway, coming up, the CEO of United Airlines apologizing for the

disturbing incident that has everyone talking, for the first time we`ll

have comments from the passenger`s family.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: United Airlines has a present for our coach passengers

to California. We took out our six-across seats and put in five wider

ones, extra space in every seat. The five-across coach, it gives you the

widest seat in the sky. When you`re friendly, you do things for people

United Airlines

(END VIDEO CLIP)

VAN SUSTEREN: United Airlines` long time slogan, fly the friendly skies.

Well, today the airline is in the crisis mode over a video that is anything

but friendly. A passenger dragged off a plane. That is not friendly.

Today, CEO Oscar Munoz issuing an apology saying, quote, no one should ever

be mistreated this way and saying united takes full responsibility. A day

ago the CEO sparks fury for an e-mail in which he called the passenger

disruptive and belligerent. Today the airline`s stock price closing only 1

percent down, but at one point of losing over a billion dollars in total

value, today an attorney for the pastor Dr. David Dao putting out a

statement saying the family is thankful for the outpouring of prayers,

concern and support, and their main focus is on Dr. Dao`s medical

treatment. Several lawmakers are also getting into this, calling for an

investigation. The Charlie Leocha is the founder of travelers united, a

nonprofit, advocates for passengers, he is also the author of Travel

Rights, nice to see you sir.

CHARLIE LEOCHA FOUNDER OF TRAVELERS UNITED: Good to be here.

VAN SUSTEREN: What do you think?

LEOCHA: I think United has created a real mess. This entire problem was

created by United Airlines. First, they don`t know how to keep track of

their own people, and they are rushing them onto to planes at the last

minute to move them to Louisville. This shouldn`t have happened. It

wouldn`t have happened if they knew 20 minutes earlier. The other thing

that happens is the local management decided that they were going to

strong-arm people. First of all, you get an offer as much as they could

have offered because right now department of transportation says you offer

up to about $1,350 in cash, and I never heard that bandied about. I bet

you if they said $1,350 in cash, we`d have –

VAN SUSTEREN: A stampede to the front.

LEOCHA: You`re right. We`d have a whole group of people. They`d rent a

limo and all get back home in four hours. They could have flown them on

other airlines.

VAN SUSTEREN: They`ve got enough money to charter. Even if they had to,

they could have chartered on net jets if they had to.

LEOCHA: They really fouled up. So we ended up with a situation where the

flight was first termed overbooked and it wasn`t overbooked. It was only

united wanting to put their crew in front of their customers.

VAN SUSTEREN: I didn`t like the CEO in that e-mail to the employees. I

thought that calling the passenger belligerent –

LEOCHA: Well, you know, I think the CEO is in a hard – he is between a

rock and a hard place right now, because he has to support his employees.

On the other hand, what they did is not supportable. And it`s just a real

failure in management.

VAN SUSTEREN: You know, one of the problems, we`ve got the letters here

from Senator John Thune, and other senators calling for some answers. But

I have always wondered why Department of Justice has let these airlines

merge because to me, the merger of these airlines has resulted in such a

decline in the service and the competitive pricing and so much.

LEOCHA: You`re talking to the guy that led the effort against the American

airlines U.S. Air merger. I thought we had won that battle when the

Department of Justice said that they objected to the merger. And word came

up from on high, this was going to happen. I never saw so many defeated

poor people as I saw at the Department of Justice.

VAN SUSTEREN: Are the airlines making money?

LEOCHA: Yes, they`re making tons of money right now.

VAN SUSTEREN: So they didn`t have to do any of this. They didn`t have to

do this.

LEOCHA: They`re making billions, and they have a very controlled

situation. And part of problem right now is that if we don`t like the

service, where do we go? Three airlines control 70 percent, and if you

throw southwest in there, more than 80 percent of the market in the United

States. And we really don`t have choice anymore because if it was all four

airlines at all big airports it would be one thing, but it`s not. They

divvy up the country, and we are really suffering from a lack of

competition.

VAN SUSTEREN: You know, for the life of me, I don`t know why the

Department of Justice wasn`t a lot more aggressive in protecting us that

way. They certainly didn`t protect us.

LEOCHA: I certainly wish they were.

VAN SUSTEREN: Anyway, as they say, never dull. We`ve certainly – that

video has been played all over the place.

LEOCHA: It certainly has.

VAN SUSTEREN: Anyway, thank you, sir.

And I have something to say for the record. Ok. We`ve all seen this video

multiple times of Dr. David Dao being dragged off that united flight.

Yeah, it is disgraceful what those handfuls of people did to a passenger.

He paid for his ticket and all due to United`s incompetency that is why

this happened. Yes, by the way, if united had offered more compensation to

volunteers, more than $800, think about if they`d offered $5,000, which is

nothing to united. There would have been a stampede to the front of the

plane to get off. It would have been completely different. But, alas,

united was stuck on stupid, and now we see this video. Only followed by

the united CEO, Oscar Munoz, first apologizing for having to, quote, re-

accommodate customers, whatever that means, then writing that internal memo

to united employees blaming the passenger. That was bad and then finally

sending another note to united employees taking full responsibility. I

guess the third time is the charm. To think, though, that he did all that

after he had time to watch the video.

And think about it. That is bad, isn`t it? Brother. But, this is

important, and why I want to talk to you tonight. While we all slap united

around, let us not forget United Airlines has more than 82,000 employees,

and all those 82,000 employees minus a couple, they didn`t do that. In

fact, they do their job every single day. They do it with great honor.

They do it very effectively, and they also get us to all our destinations

very safely. So all of those people, 82,000, it`s only a couple who do

this. I know lots of you have gripes about the airlines, but remember

there`s so many who do their jobs well. I`m sure you work someplace where

there are a few bad apples too and you do not like to be blamed when they

do bad things.

With so much outrage in the news, from Syria, to Russia, North Korea, I

thought you might like to see this, our friend the Brits. Queen Elizabeth

and Prince Philip feeding bananas to elephants at a new elephant care

center. That elephant does not seem fazed by the royal meal service. I

figure we could all use a chance to see that video after a long day.

Anyway, thank you for watching. I`ll see you back here tomorrow, 6:00 p.m.

Eastern.

