For the Record with Greta, Transcript 4/6/2017

Transcript:

Show: For the Record with Greta

Date: April 6, 2017

Guest: Bill Neely, Barry McCaffrey, Andre Carson, Howard Fineman, Eliana

Johnson, Ron Hosko, Howard Fineman, Eliana Johnson, Ron Hosko, Matt

Schlapp, Kurt Bardella, Christopher Hill

GRETA VAN SUSTEREN, FOR THE RECORD HOST: Thank you, Chuck. Tonight, we`re

following two breaking news stories. A political bombshell here in

Washington and the potential of real bombs half a world away. Right now

President Trump is in Mar-a-Lago set to get a briefing on possible U.S.

military options for Syria, that briefing coming from defense secretary

James Mattis. And NBC News learning those military options will run the

gamut from taking out Syrian aircraft used in those horrific chemical

attacks on innocents to larger scale strikes, the president today speaking

on Air Force One.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: What Assad did is

terrible. I think what happened in Syria is one of the truly egregious

crimes. And it shouldn`t have happened. And it shouldn`t be allowed to

happen.

UNINDENTIFIED FEMALE: Do you think that Assad should be power in Syria?

TRUMP: I think what happened in Syria is a disgrace to humanity. And he`s

there, and I guess he`s running things, so something should happen.

(END VIDEO CLIP)



VAN SUSTEREN: Officials confirming the U.S. military saw the aircraft on

radar and watched them drop bombs. Dramatic new video shows the moments

when one bomb hit.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNINDENTIFIED MALE: And then.

(END VIDEO CLIP)



VAN SUSTEREN: And today secretary of state Tillerson appearing to suggest

the chemical attacks could lead to regime change.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REX TILLERSON, SECRETARY OF STATE: Assad`s role in the future is

uncertain. Clearly, with acts that he has taken it would seem that there

would be no role for him to govern the Syrian people. It is very important

that the Russian government consider carefully their continued support for

the Assad regime. It`s a serious matter. It requires a serious response.

(END VIDEO CLIP)



VAN SUSTEREN: With the NBC`s Bill Neely in Moscow, retired four-star

general, Barry McCaffrey. First to you, Bill, I want to know what they`re

saying in Russia tonight because if President Trump does takes some

military action, it could very well be that Russians themselves lose their

lives because they`re fighting side by side with Assad in Syria.

BILL NEELY, NBC NEWS: Absolutely, Greta. I mean, that is the great

danger. People are already talking about the possibility of airstrikes on

air strips like, you know, Latakia, Tartus, there are Russian air crews

based in that area. Any bomb that strikes a Russian would obviously have

grave, grave implications here. There`s no question that President Trump`s

attitude toward Syria has changed. Any airstrike on Syria would be a huge

change. Whether it would be a game changer in the war is a completely

different question and I think the answer is no. So, remember what Rex

Tillerson had said, it`s very important that the Russian government

consider carefully their continued support for the Assad regime. But just

hours before he said that, the official Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov

said something very interesting. He said Russia`s support for Assad is not

unconditional. That is not possible in this world. And he said Moscow

simply cannot convince President Assad to do whatever Moscow wants. Let`s

take a listen to a few more things that Peskov said, very interesting.

Let`s have a listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DMITRY PESKOV, SPOKESPERSON FOR THE KREMLIM: To speak about a situation in

Syria, we have to keep in mind that Assad and his army is a legitimate

power in Syria, and they are the only real power in Syria that can resist

terrorists on the ground.

(END VIDEO CLIP)



NEELY: So, a couple of other things worth noting, Greta. At the U.N.

Security Council, they are discussing a draft resolution by Russia. But

the U.K. ambassador said that that draft resolution didn`t even condemn the

chemical weapons attack. So, that shows how far apart the two sides,

Washington and Moscow are. One other thing worth noting, this has come up

as President Trump meets China`s president Xi Jinping. I just wonder if

President Trump, if he does launch airstrikes, isn`t also sending a message

to Beijing. Remember what President Trump said about North Korea. If you,

China, don`t take action on North Korea, we will. This could be President

Trump showing that he is prepared to take military action wherever

necessary, whenever necessary. Greta?

VAN SUSTEREN: Bill, if you`ll stand by, let me go to General McCaffrey.

General, it seems to me that we need to identify what our mission is if we

assume at this point do we do nothing, do we look the other way, do we hope

somebody else does it. But if we take military action, is it to punish or

is it regime change? I mean, there`s a whole lot of options on the table.

If you were advising President Trump tonight, what would you be telling

him?

BARRY MCCAFFREY, RETIRED U.S. ARMY FOUR-STAR GENERAL: Well, you know,

you`re the first person on TV I`ve heard say what is the mission. So, when

you`re going to use military power, you need to write down the political

objectives you`re trying to achieve. And then select military measures you

think will get you there. The worst thing we can do is signal our

discomfort with 100 dead from a chemical attack and not do something

decisive. So, I`m very skeptical about all this, 500,000 Syrians have

died, a lot of it with self-propelled artillery, tanks, AK-47s. Now we

have 100 killed in a very gruesome manner. But, you know, Greta, I tell

people, I`ve seen a lot of people killed and they`re never very attractive

ways of going. So, I hope they`re cautious about what they decide to do.

And if they use military power, give the U.S. air force and navy 15 days

and tell them to take out the Syrian air force. That would be influential

on the situation.

VAN SUSTEREN: If we did that, if we took out – if we did what you

suggest, there is a high risk, at least I think, so maybe I`m wrong, is

that we would also take out some Russian military because they are right

there fighting side by side by Assad, which I think changes sort of the

balance in all of this because now we`ve got, you know, now we`ve got a

situation with Russia. Am I wrong?

MCCAFFREY: No, I think you`re dead on target. But, you know, again, let

me just sort of reiterate. Russia is a second or third-tier military

power. They cannot confront the U.S. Air Force and U.S. naval air.

They`re not going to do it. But on the other hand, there will be a

consequence of any U.S. unilateral use of military power. The Iranian

Revolutionary Guards may go after U.S. forces in Iraq. We`ve got 6, 700

special ops on the ground in Syria. Hezbollah could go after the Israelis.

So, any use of military power has unknown consequences. That`s why you

have to decide what is it you`re trying to achieve before you use military

power.

VAN SUSTEREN: Bill, I think that much of this started, at least we

thought, back several years ago in part, the sort of Russia-Syria alliance

because Russia wanted to protect its military interest in the region. Is

there any discussion in Russia tonight about – are they fearful that we`re

going to do something to inhibit those military bases of theirs?

NEELY: Well, it`s interesting, Greta, that even some of president Putin`s

harshest critics are raising their eyebrows at the idea of military

strength. Gary Kasparov is actually based in the U.S. now and a member of

the Russian opposition said, air attacks have become the American way of

acting, just enough to make a problem worse. So, this is a huge step. I

mean, as General McCaffrey has just said, what exactly is the mission here?

I was in Damascus in 2013 when, you remember, America was mulling what it

called pin prick strikes. I mean, it wasn`t even a great military

campaign. Of course, it never happened because President Obama pulled back

from the red line. But what exactly is President Trump hoping to achieve?

General Mattis will be outlining the military options to him any time now.

But is it just limited symbolic strikes or is it something more than that?

And the dangers, as I`ve said, are great, not least the political dangers

to any new relationship between the U.S. and Russia, between Presidents

Trump and Putin. American air strikes would certainly put a huge question

mark on any new relationship there. Greta?

VAN SUSTEREN: All right. Just as side, we`re looking at live pictures

now, President Trump greeting President Xi of China. They`re down at Mar-

a-Lago for this very important summit. It`s the summit that is taking

place. General, if the option – let me go to the extreme option because I

still think of lawyers, I look at worst case scenarios, but if regime

change is the option, you know, what happens next? Because we`ve seen in

Libya when Gaddafi was gone, things, frankly, got a lot messier, Mubarak in

Egypt, Saddam Hussein in Iraq, I mean, there is sort of like the post-

regime change, you know, your thoughts about that?

MCCAFFREY: Well, you know, we don`t consider you as a secretary of state.

You know, the end result of all this is Assad will never again regain the

trust of the Syrian people. The majority are Sunni-Muslim. He`s a minor

Shi`ite Alawite sect. They`re allied with the Christians, Jews and others.

At the end of the day, that faction thinks if Assad loses they all get

killed which may well be the outcome. So, you know, you have to have a

score card to watch what`s going on inside Syria. Kurdish interests, the

Turks are in there fighting against the Kurds. Hezbollah, Iranian

Revolutionary Guards, U.S. Special Forces and British SAS, this is a mess.

It`s unlikely to be improved by the employment of U.S. air power. Never

mind getting in on the ground to try and set up safe areas. So, you know,

again, my caution is let`s spend a billion dollars a month on humanitarian

aid for Syrian refugees inside Jordan and Turkey and Iraq and be very

careful about the use of military power. If they`re going to use military

strikes, then they should choose a decisive objective.

VAN SUSTEREN: And not to mention even though – that opens a whole another

can of worms for another whole segment, another night, the impact, the

economic impact, even though the Syrian refugees is in a small kingdom like

Jordan, but, anyway. Gentlemen, thank you both very much. We`ll be

talking about this I`m sure for many days to come because this is a crisis

for us. Thank you both. Turning to our other big story today, President

Trump now defending house intelligence chairman Devin Nunes after Nunes

recused himself from his committee`s investigation into Russia. Here is

the president this afternoon on Air Force One.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I think he`s a very good person. I just heard that he did – I

think he`s a very good person. He`s a very honorable guy. And I think he

did that maybe for some reason. He`s a high-quality person. And the

gentleman replacing him, we don`t know. I hear he`s a very, very highly

respected man, high-quality.

(END VIDEO CLIP)



VAN SUSTEREN: The house ethics committee is now investigating whether

Chairman Nunes revealed classified information to the public. Chairman

Nunes is blaming left-wing activist groups for this ethics investigation

and he calls the charges false and politically motivated. NBC`s Kasie Hunt

caught up with him in this exclusive video.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KASIE HUNT: Are you concerned about, potentially, being in trouble with

this ethics committee? Do you have any concerns at all?

DEVIN NUNES, CHAIRMAN OF THE HOUSE INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE: Doing alright?

HUNT: Did it become a distraction?

NUNES: You doing OK?

HUNT: I`m doing well. You said that there were leftwing groups.

NUNES: I commented. I gave you a statement.

HUNT: You believe that these are leftwing groups that were baseless

charges?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

VAN SUSTEREN: Now one aspect of the charges against Nunes is about whether

he revealed existence of foreign intelligence surveillance act or FISA

court warrants which are supposed to be classified. Here`s what Nunes said

two weeks ago.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

(INAUDIBLE)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

VAN SUSTEREN: Chairman Nunes met last night with Speaker Paul Ryan who

agreed with Nunes` decision to step down in the Russian investigation, but

today the speaker of the house defending him.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNINDENTIFIED FEMALE: Do you still have faith that he didn`t do anything

wrong? Did he mishandle classified information?

PAUL RYAN, SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE: No, I don`t believe so. Devin Nunes has

earned my trust over many years for his integrity and his dedication to the

critical work of the intelligence community does to keep Americans safe.

He continues to have that trust. The chairman Nunes wants to make sure

this is not a distraction to a very important investigation.

(END VIDEO CLIP)



VAN SUSTEREN: Texas congressman Mike Conaway will now lead the

intelligence committee`s Russia investigation.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



MIKE CONAWAY, U.S. CONGRESSMAN: We`re going to conduct a bipartisan

investigation. We`re going to do it in a very professional work-like

manner. I look forward to working with Adam.

(END VIDEO CLIP)



VAN SUSTEREN: And the top Democrat on the committee, Congressman Adam

Schiff, also sees progress.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



ADAM SCHIFF, U.S. CONGRESSMAN: I think it really helps us move forward. I

think it was the right decision. I`m sure it was a very difficult one for

the chairman. But it gives us a fresh start. The work has always

continued, but now I think the cloud that had settled over the committee`s

work has been lifted. We are moving forward on witnesses and we`re

continuing to review documents. So, I think it will do a lot to restore

credibility to our investigation.

(END VIDEO CLIP)



VAN SUSTEREN: With me, Congressman Andre Carson, Democrat from the great

state of Indiana, who serves on the house intelligence committee. Good

evening, sir.

ANDRE CARSON, U.S. CONGRESSMAN: Good evening. Thanks for having me.

VAN SUSTEREN: Congressman, now the news that Chairman Nunes has recused

himself at least to this investigation having to do with Russia and

potential contacts with the Trump campaign and Trump transition team, how

did you learn about that?

CARSON: I learned about it the way everyone else learned about it. But,

you know, I have to give the chairman some credit for being selfless enough

in this matter to remove himself from this particular aspect of the

committee`s work.

VAN SUSTEREN: Well, with all due respect, you call it selfless. It`s not

exactly like he did it the day after he created the issue which has led to

his recusal. I mean, he did make that trip to the White House alone.

CARSON: He did indeed.

VAN SUSTEREN: . that evening, he returned. He didn`t tell you and the

committee, didn`t tell Republicans or Democrats, didn`t tell the ranking

member the following day. Had a press conference, went back to the White

House, had another press conference, and that was many days ago. So, it`s

been a number of days before he`s had that so-called selfless act where

he`s thought that he should be out of this.

CARSON: Well, we`ve seen others – I mean, who would have waited until the

committee`s reputation had been burnt to the ground. And so, I think it`s

selfless in the regard that he removed himself from this particular aspect

of the work. I mean, he is still the chairman of the house intelligence

committee. We have to remember that. But to take himself away from this

function, I think it`s commendable.

VAN SUSTEREN: All right. Do you think that the house intelligence

committee has taken any sort of hit in its perceived credibility or

integrity?

CARSON: Temporarily. I think that this committee as well as our

counterparts in the senate, Democrats and Republicans, we take our jobs

very seriously, Greta. We took an oath to not only support the

intelligence community, but to protect the American people and bolster our

national security apparatus. It`s a job that I take very seriously. We

put in long hours because the work is very serious, from counter terrorism

to counter interdiction with narcotics. I mean, it spans the scope of

intelligence work and it`s a very serious operation.

VAN SUSTEREN: In consideration of the fact of the importance of it, has

Congressman Nunes – Chairman Nunes now told you and other members of the

committee exactly what documents he`s seen, why he didn`t tell you right

away, what was in those documents, why he went alone, has he told you those

things?

CARSON: No, but here`s the deal. He is no longer over the function of

looking into the Russia investigation, and I`m fine with that. We have to

move forward to get to the bottom of these matters and I think we`re doing

so in a meaningful way and we appreciate the media for pushing the issue.

VAN SUSTEREN: Don`t you think it`s an integral part of the story? I mean,

frankly, in my view if I were on the committee, he would be one of my

witnesses. If I were on the committee, I would be distressed that it`s

taken until now to get information. And, in fact, you still don`t have the

information and you`re willing to give him a pass on this information. It

may be totally an innocent explanation, but the problem is he holds the

cards. You`re still in mystery and you`re saying that`s fine because he`s

now been selfless. Honestly, I don`t understand that.

CARSON: Well, Greta, you should understand this. A pass has not been

given. Let me be very clear. Perhaps we could see him as a witness at

some point. But let me be very clear. A pass has not been forgiven. I

commended an aspect of him removing himself from this particular

investigation. He is still the chairman of the committee. I need to make

it very clear. If a pass were given, I would have said it was commendable

that he step down as chair of the committee, but he has not done so. He

has only removed himself from this particular aspect of the broader

community`s work.

VAN SUSTEREN: Do you have any problem with him going over to the White

House, looking at those documents alone that night without another.

CARSON: Of course. Of course, I do. I`ve been very public about it. I`ve

been very pronounced about it and very critical.

VAN SUSTEREN: And you have no explanation – and right now, you have no

explanation for that?

CARSON: Well, you`d have to ask him for that answer.

VAN SUSTEREN: You`re on the committee and you now say he`s been selfless.

CARSON: I don`t speak for him. I don`t speak for him. Here`s the deal.

As a former police officer, someone who has worked in counter terrorism, I

understand that this is very serious work. What he did was an error. It

was a huge mistake. It was an embarrassment to the committee. And I think

the work continues. I commend ranking member Adam Schiff for acting with

integrity. But we cannot play political football with lives of the

American people.

VAN SUSTEREN: With all due respect, I don`t think getting the facts is

playing politics and I think he did create a lot of suspicion, whether

fairly or unfairly.

CARSON: He did.

VAN SUSTEREN: And we`re just trying to get the facts at this point.

CARSON: He did. And he has not been given a pass. I`ve been very

critical, every time I`ve gone on TV, I`ve been very critical of him. But

I can also be balanced enough and understand that this committee is not

about one person. There are Democrats and Republicans who serve very

honorably on this committee.

VAN SUSTEREN: Indeed there are.

CARSON: So to make this about Devin Nunes, to me, is unfortunate and is a

complete distraction. So, he`s not been given a pass, but we are saying

it`s time to move forward and unearthing the necessary truths to get to the

bottom of the Trump campaign`s affiliation with the Russians and the

current administration`s affiliation with the Russians.

VAN SUSTEREN: Congressman, thank you very much for joining us, sir.

CARSON: Always a fun time. Thank you.

VAN SUSTEREN: And still ahead, we connect the dots in the Russian

intelligence story. How the president`s early Saturday morning tweet on

wiretaps led to the Chairman Nunes bombshell today. Also, was the big boss

annoyed by all that talk about President Bannon? New reporting today and

what may have led to that big White House shake up. And the other big test

for President Trump, North Korea. Will President Trump order military

action there? Should there be military action there? The president sits

down with the Chinese leader just moments from now.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

VAN SUSTEREN: From Russia meddling in the election to a wiretapping claim

to a tangled web of questions, the big news today, house intelligence

committee Chairman Nunes is out, recusing himself from the investigation.

But how did we get here? We`re going to show you all the players involved

and right smack at the center of this growing controversy is President

Trump and his explosive tweet accusing President Obama of wiretapping him.

And then there is Congressman Devin Nunes, the house intel chairman who

was, yes, was, until today leading the house probe into possible ties

between the Trump team and Russia. And after a late night trip to the

White House, Chairman Nunes claimed that intelligence community

incidentally collected information about people in the Trump transition.

And it`s important to note Chairman Nunes was part of that Trump transition

team. And this is Ezra Cohen-Watnick, the senior director for intelligence

at the National Security Council. The Washington Post reporting he

discovered the documents related to the alleged incidental surveillance.

And he gave those documents to John Eisenberg, the top lawyer at the NSE.

Then there`s Michael Ellis, the NSE`s deputy legal advisor. A New York

Times reporter said he is the one who showed Chairman Nunes the documents

at that late night trip to the White House. NBC News has not confirmed

this, but what we do know is that Michael Ellis had worked for Chairman

Nunes at the house intel committee up until March. Now, back to the Ezra

Cohen-Watnick, he was the prot‚g‚ of national security advisor Michael

Flynn. Flynn resigned as national security advisor after making

misrepresentations to Vice-President Pence. And then, Lieutenant General

H.R. McMaster took over becoming President Trump`s national security

advisor. Reports are that McMaster wanted to get rid of Cohen-Watnick, so

Cohen-Watnick took his case around McMaster and to Steve Bannon. At that

time, Bannon, the White House chief strategist, was also serving on the

National Security Council. Bannon had saved 30-year-old Cohen-Watnick job

by going straight to President Trump for him. The president overruled

General McMaster and Cohen-Watnick stayed on board. Let`s remember this

whole entire thing started back on March 4th with that early Saturday

morning tweet by President Trump accusing President Obama of wiretapping

him. And all of this is leading to the perception by many that the

National Security Council may be becoming too politicized causing

yesterday`s ouster of Steve Bannon from the National Security Council.

Now, the White House denies this. They say he was no longer needed on the

National Security Council and that Bannon was only there to watch General

Flynn. And Flynn, of course, is now long gone. Yes, this is what the FBI

and intelligence communities are looking at, and it suggests that a lot of

news from the last 24 hours is tied together. With me, Howard Fineman of

the Huffington Post, Eliana Johnson from Politico, Ron Hosko, former

assistant director at the FBI. Howard, this could be much ado about

nothing. This could be absolutely nothing, but they have made us

suspicious by, at least Nunes has made me suspicious. What is he doing?

HOWARD FINEMAN, THE HUFFINGTON POST: Well, late night trips over to the

White House to look at secret documents are going to make people

suspicious. And the fact that he finally recused himself from leading the

investigation rather than alleviate the concern, I think just heightens the

concern because he didn`t leave the committee. He`s still chairman of the

committee. Steve Bannon off the NSE, but still with top security

clearance.

VAN SUSTEREN: But he was on the committee was weird. They said he was on

the committee to be a spy on Flynn. And so, why would you put someone

you`re suspicious of on the committee to begin with?

FINEMAN: Right. And also, actually, Bannon and Flynn agreed on a lot, so

it`s not clear who was going to be checking whom. And the notion that

Bannon`s work is now done because Flynn left, well, Flynn left – I think

my count is right, 52 days ago. If that was his whole mission on the NSE,

he could have left a month and a half to two months ago.

VAN SUSTEREN: Eliana, if I`m blowing this out of proportion, I actually

going to plead not guilty because there are just so many weird things going

on.

ELIANA JOHNSON, POLITICO: You know a couple points, on Bannon`s removal,

he supposedly, the line the White House peddle with that he was there to

baby-sit Michael Flynn essentially. And yet, we only know of him possibly

attending one NSE meeting. So he was doing a very good job baby-sitting.

What I think we saw yesterday was the regularization and normalization of

the national security process under H.R. McMaster. We have now is an NSE

that looks a whole lot like what National Security Councils have looked

like under previous administrations.

VAN SUSTEREN: That`s good news.

JOHNSON: That`s good news. Yep, this is a regular normal national

security process. What we had under Mike Flynn was something abnormal

where the director of national intelligence, the chairman of the joint

chiefs of staff were not necessarily included in any NSE meetings,

abnormal. This is something that looks much more like the regular process,

suggests H.R. McMaster has real control of the National Security Agency,

and is in control of that organization.

VAN SUSTEREN: All right. Ron, the former FBI, the FBI must be pulling its

hair out because it`s probably – we`re probably all stepping over all the

investigations. You`ve got the hill doing weird things at least on the

house side. You`ve got us in the media like we`re digging into facts and

we`re probably – we`re probably making a lot of mistakes, not

intentionally. But the FBI must be going nuts.

RON HOSKO, FORMER FBI ASSISTANT DIRECTOR: You know my hope is that the

FBI, day in, day out, is grinding forward to find objectives. They know

where they`re going. They know where they have to look and they are moving

forward on it. Part of the difficulty, I think, in a 24-hour news cycle

like we`re seeing with unforced errors on both sides from every camp, it

feeds this 24-hour news cycle and it seems like we`re a bunch of cats

chasing a laser pointer around. The FBI is not doing that. They`re not

chasing the laser pointer. They`re digging in on what they suspect. They

are narrowing their focus. They may be expanding their focus and they`re

grinding forward. The difficulty is they`re going to do it in a way that

is opaque to us and we`re eager for early results.

VAN SUSTEREN: You know, the 24-hour, 24/7 cable news, I mean, there are

sort of lots of reasons to be critical. But, frankly, I think there are a

lot of things in this investigation but for. I think Flynn would probably

still be on the National Security Council, and he`s got some things that

are really sort of things we should look at, his relationship with Russia,

getting money from Russia, not reporting it, misleading the vice-president.

As bad as we are at cable news, we may be a little bit provocative trying

to get the truth out on this.

HOWARD FINEMAN, HUFFINGTON POST: No, I think it`s all been to the good,

because in Congressman Nunes` case, he could very likely end up being the

subject of investigation by his own committee, if not the FBI itself,

depending on what he did, he denies it. He was concerned enough about the

appearance of it and the fact there is a lawsuit about it or complaint

before the ethics committee to do that.

ELIANA JOHNSON, POLITICO NATIONAL POLITICAL REPORTER: I disagree with you

on that. I think Nunes would still be running this investigation if not

for Paul Ryan`s intervention. I think he would – I think Paul Ryan

realized he was getting in the way of an investigation, that it was bad for

Republicans and in the house and bad for the Trump administration. It

behooves the Trump administration to have an investigation that looks

serious and nonpartisan if in fact nobody on their campaign did anything

wrong here.

FINEMAN: But Paul Ryan and the Trump White House are reacting to the

minute by minute reports on cable television. We know for a fact that

Donald Trump watches it nonstop.

JOHNSON: I think that is right. I think there hasn`t been an appreciation

in the Trump White House and Republicans in congress of the optics of this.

Because you had Russian meddling in the campaign and because you had Trump

campaign chairman who had nefarious associations with Russian allied at the

very least people. This is a political hot potato and the Trump

administration and Republicans in congress including Nunes have not treated

it that way.

FINEMAN: That is why Nunes is out.

VAN SUSTEREN: I thought Nunes should have recused himself on this issue a

long time ago. If I were on the committee, he would be one of the first

witnesses I would want to call. He can`t be on the committee. He is made

himself a fact witness in this.

RON HOSKO, FORMER ASST. FBI DIRECTOR: I agree with you on that. And I

actually think that – whether it was Nunes taking this step or Ryan

pushing this step, it`s a step in the right direction, but it`s too short a

step.

VAN SUSTEREN: If Nunes didn`t get it to realize he should have gotten it a

long time ago, if it took pushing him out that is not a particularly good

sign.

FINEMAN: The problem politically for him, he became useless as a proponent

of an alternative narrative for the White House. In other words, the White

House has been battling to change the nature of the conversation here.

Nunes became ineffective at doing that. I have to question whether Mr.

Conway is going to be any better at it or whether Trey Goudy will be any

better at it. There`s no question that Nunes can`t help the White House

now.

VAN SUSTEREN: Just minutes ago, Hillary Clinton former Secretary of State

with some of her most extensive comments about Russia`s election meddling

and also, Mar-a-Lago summit, meeting Trump for the first time, what will

they say about the North Korea threat? And did White House advisor Steve

Bannon threaten to quit? That is ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

VAN SUSTEREN: Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton making her most

extensive comments so far about the Russia election hacks. Listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HILLARY CLINTON, FORMER SECRETARY OF STATE: I am deeply concerned about

what went on with Russia. A foreign power meddled with our election and

did so in a way that we are learning more about every single day. If we

don`t take action together to hold whoever was involved accountable, they

will be back time and time again.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

VAN SUSTEREN: Those comments coming at the women in the world summit in

New York City. She also gave her opinion on the Trump administration.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CLINTON: I think they are going through some very public growing pains.

So, I`m ok, I will put it this way, as a person I`m ok. As an American I`m

pretty worried. So, I think I`ll take off my person hat and put on my

citizen hat and, you know, there is a lot to be concerned about.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

VAN SUSTEREN: And Secretary Clinton also weighing in about her future

prospects.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CLINTON: I am looking at doing interesting things. I don`t think that

will include ever running for office again.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

VAN SUSTEREN: And coming up, did Steve Bannon threaten to quit? New

reports of back stabbing inside the White House, and somehow Saturday night

live is involved.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

VAN SUSTEREN: Now to the infighting apparently breaking out inside the

White House. Chief strategist Steve Bannon denying reports he threatened

to quit after being yanked from the National Security Council, but now

there are more reports that he is clashing with President Trump`s son-in-

law Jared Kushner. A source telling NBC news there is a war between so-

called nationalists like Bannon and globalists like Kushner and the Daily

Beast reporting that President Trump was irked by Saturday night live skit

depicting Bannon as the grim reaper who really runs the White House.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Steve Bannon.

(APPLAUSE)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Ok, Donald that is enough fun for tonight. Can I have

my desk back?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes, of course, Mr. President, I`ll go sit at my desk.

(LAUGHTER)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

VAN SUSTEREN: In recent months Bannon has made very few public comments

though he did speak at the big conservative gathering CPAC.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

STEVE BANNON, CHIEF STRATEGIST TO THE WHITE HOUSE: It`s not only going to

get better it`s going to get worse every day in the media and here`s why.

By the way, the internal logic makes sense. They`re corporatist globalist

media that are adamantly opposed, adamantly opposed -

(CHEERS)

(APPLAUSE)

To an economic nationalist agenda like Donald Trump has. If you think

they`re going to give you your country back without a fight, you are sadly

mistaken. Every day, every day it is going to be a fight.

(APPLAUSE)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

VAN SUSTEREN: Matt Schlapp is Chairman of the American conservative union,

the organization which organizes CPAC and he is the one who conducted that

interview with Steve Bannon as well as chief of staff Reince Priebus, and

Kurt Bardella was media consultant for Breitbart news while Steve Bannon

was running. Good evening, gentlemen. Matt, first to you, always outside

it looks different from what might be happening inside. Do you know what

is going on inside the White House?

MATT SCHLAPP, CHAIRMAN OF CPAC: All you have to do is read a bunch of

articles to know what is going on inside this White House. There is

leaking like I`ve never seen before. Some of these stories have 18 and 20

sources for the stories. So, look –

VAN SUSTEREN: It could be 18 or 20 anonymous sources. I`m always a little

suspicious. Do you have any information?

SCHLAPP: I will tell you this, I worked in the White House for a full term

and there is allegation infighting, everyone is always trying to get the

favor of the president. The only difference with this White House is we

seem to read about it a lot. And let`s face it Donald Trump wasn`t a

politician. He didn`t have an established ideology and he hired a bunch of

people who are Democrats. And, so, it`s an interesting world in there.

VAN SUSTEREN: Curt, you know Steve Bannon because you worked over at

Breitbart. I know you had a little falling out with Breitbart. Put that

on the table. What are your thoughts on this?

KURT BARDELLA, MEDIA CONSULTANT FOR BREITBART NEWS: It`s a kind of what

happens when you give a bully a title at the White House and a very senior

title. The style Steve ran Breitbart very much dictatorial. It doesn`t

work when you apply it to adults. Its one thing when you have a bunch of

20 something and you can bark at them and demean them and yell at them all

hours of the night. It`s another thing when you start doing it with

members of congress, senior White House staff to try to move an agenda

forward. What you`re seeing is the fall out of that. That style doesn`t

work.

VAN SUSTEREN: To defend Bannon, he came into the White House with a very

strong passion and ideology, basically making America great again which is

what the president ran on. So, that was sort of what the president was

even elected on. He seems to be digging his heels in it seems from the

outside and it`s the other people who come in who may disagree with him.

SCHLAPP: That is right. Look, I never worked at Breitbart but I know

Steve very well, I`ve would closely with him. I haven`t seen this side of

him. I know he is a passionate person. I think he views himself inside

the White House as someone who is the keeper of the spirit of the campaign.

And I think the vice-president views himself as that role as well. And for

a lot of us who supported Donald Trump, we`re glad there are people doing

that inside.

VAN SUSTEREN: But what happens when President Trump sort of backs off a

little bit on his commitments on NAFTA, or he backs off on some of his

commitments even about China, because he is meeting with the president of

China. What happens then?

BARDELLA: I think you`re already seeing the groundwork. When you look at

what Breitbart has been reporting the last day or two, they`ve done four or

five stories attacking Jared Kushner. Steve is already setting up where

the blame is going to fall.

VAN SUSTEREN: Are you suggesting those are coming from Steve Bannon?

BARDELLA: Absolutely. There is no line of separation – there is no line

of separation between Breitbart and the Steve Bannon White House, when you

look at Julia Hahn who works at the Breitbart now there at the White House.

VAN SUSTEREN: This is the nature of D.C. we have this revolving door.

I`ve worked at three networks. Some say I couldn`t hold a job. But I mean

people are coming and going –

BARDELLA: This is a conspiracy theory. A lot of people at Breitbart

assume when Steve leaves the White House at some point he is going to go

right back there and be working –

VAN SUSTEREN: I`ll let you respond to that because I don`t have a dog in

this fight.

SCHLAPP: Nothing wrong with that. One of the things I hear about Steve,

concluding from Breitbart people, they can`t get him on the phone because

at this White House it seems like all the action and energy is around the

president. They`re always around the president. I think the president

likes having them around. That is another aspect of this White House. But

no, I think –

VAN SUSTEREN: Do you think he is running Breitbart, Bannon?

SCHLAPP: Absolutely not.

BARDELLA: He called matt boil about a story boil publish.

SCHLAPP: I called you before.

BARDELLA: (inaudible) communication.

SCHLAPP: There is communication, but he is not running the organization.

That is a stretch.

VAN SUSTEREN: Anyway, I`m sure we`ll have a lot of time to talk. We have

another three years minus 98 days or so. Anyway –

SCHLAPP: There`s just nothing happening.

VAN SUSTEREN: Nothing happening. Thank you both, gentlemen. And the

president of China who I just mentioned just arrived at Mar-a-Lago for a

state dinner with President Trump. And it is down to business. How will

talks about North Korea go?

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

VAN SUSTEREN: Moments ago President Trump and the first lady greeting the

president of China and his wife at Mar-a-Lago. They will have dinner

tonight and it is their first meeting since President Trump took office and

since his harsh rhetoric during the campaign.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, THE 45TH PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Why are you doing

state dinners for them? They`re ripping us left and right. Just take them

to McDonald`s and go back to negotiating the negotiating table. I win

against China. You can win against China if you`re smart.

We can`t continue to allow China to rape our country, and that is what

they`re doing. It`s the greatest theft in the history of world.

They`re using our country as a piggy bank to rebuild China.

China`s upset because of the way Donald Trump is talking about trade with

China. They`re ripping us off, folks. It`s time. I`m so happy they`re

upset.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

VAN SUSTEREN: The two presidents who have to put it all aside, that

history aside, to tackle issues like trade and the North Korean nuclear

test. Christopher Hill is a former Ambassador of South Korea. Good

evening, sir.

CHRISTOPHER HILL, FORMER AMBASSADOR OF SOUTH KOREA: Good evening.

VAN SUSTEREN: I guess once they get over sort of the past, the history,

they`ve got some important things to talk about. If you were advising

President Trump tonight, just on the issue of North Korea, going into that

meeting with the president of China, what would you tell him?

HILL: Well, first of all, I`d tell him that he really needs to focus on

North Korea and really go into that in depth. He needs to have a situation

where, first of all, where the Chinese come out, they come out with a sense

of being with us on this. And what he doesn`t need to hear from the

Chinese is somehow we both supported denuclearizing the Korean peninsula by

peaceful means. He needs the Chinese to come out and say that he

understands where the U.S. is on this and the gravity of the situation. We

can`t have the Chinese just fall back on two decades-old formulations about

peaceful denuclearization.

VAN SUSTEREN: Ok. Well, as I understand it, North Korea is very dependent

on China for money, and if China – let`s say China went totally our way

and sanctions, cut North Korea off from money. I see North Korea as just

digging its heels in, more people starving, and I don`t see the leadership

changing. I don`t see their weapons program changing. I don`t see

anything else at all there. I mean what can they do?

HILL: Well, you got it. I mean the sanctions, I`m all in favor of the

sanctions, but they will not work on the timeline that the North Koreans

are currently on for deliverable nuclear weapon. So having the Chinese

tighten up on access to their financial system, access to – or the sale of

raw materials, that is probably not going to do the trick. So the Chinese

will want to show some sense of urgency because they understand this is

emerging as probably the number-one security problem in the U.S. So

they`ll have to say, look, we understand the urgency of this. But I don`t

think we can expect the Chinese to come out and say, gee, we`ve just been

convinced of everything President Trump has had to say. I think they`ll

like to talk about a tone and a tempo of cooperation with the United States

without falling into old lines. And I think what is really going to be

necessary is we are going to have to look at all kinds of things whether

it`s cyber attacks, whatever, and we need to make clear that the Chinese

that these things have to work. We cannot just allow this to go on and on

and say, well, we gave the junior college try here, and this is what we

got. So got to really work very hard, and we need the Chinese to

understand the sense of gravity and urgency of this.

VAN SUSTEREN: And of course adding into the mix something that we don`t

have time to talk about is the fact there`s been a change of leadership in

South Korea, which is maybe a softer view of South Korea vis-a-vis North

Korea, but that changes the dynamics a tad bit. Ambassador, hope you`ll

come back.

HILL: Ok, my pleasure, thank you very much.

VAN SUSTEREN: Coming up, why does President Trump not talk about Russia?

You`ll hear what United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley has to say about

that next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

VAN SUSTEREN: I have something to say for the record. Last night I

interviewed U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley before a huge crowd, 2,500 people

at Lincoln center in New York, and we had a long, wide-ranging conversation

about many important topics. One of the questions I asked her was why we

had not heard much from President Trump about Russia. Here`s what

Ambassador Haley said.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

NIKKI HALEY, U.N. AMBASSADOR: I have had conversations with the president

where he very much sees Russia as a problem, and I think if you look at his

actions, you know, everybody wants to hear his words. But look at his

actions. The two things that Russia doesn`t want to see the U.S. Do is

strengthen their military and expand energy, and the president has done

both of those.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

VAN SUSTEREN: And while we are on the topic of my interview with

Ambassador Haley, I want to correct the record. There were several

hecklers, and I thought they were obnoxious. But today I`ve seen more than

one criticism of Ambassador Nikki Haley, accusing her of refusing to answer

a question about refugees from a heckler. That is so unfair to her.

First, here`s last night.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

VAN SUSTEREN: How do you rationalize dealing with some of these people who

are dictators?

HALEY: Again, you call them out when they do something wrong, and you work

with them when you can find ways to work with them.

VAN SUSTEREN: I would find that frustrating.

HALEY: We have to express America`s values. We are always the moral

conscience of the world. So our focus is to make sure that –

VAN SUSTEREN: Anyway, moving right along.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

VAN SUSTEREN: Yes. I said moving right along, and do you know why may

random off the cuff remark like that? Because I had no idea what that

heckler said from up on the stage. With all the ambient noise in the

auditorium, I could not understand him or her. I could only tell that

someone was being extremely rude, yelling something. And if I could not

understand what was being yelled, neither could Ambassador Haley. She is

one foot from me. And one other thing, to those who heckled Ambassador

Haley, you should be embarrassed. She wasn`t a prop. She was there

discussing important issues, Syria, chemical weapons, South Sudan, North

Korea, and much more. And I`m not suggesting you agree with the Ambassador

or anyone else, but I know hecklers have never solved world problems. To

solve problems, you have to do something. Roll up your sleeves and work

and I`d love to ask each heckler, what are you doing to help, anything? I

admire those who at least try, not those who simply yell from the sidelines

and think they know it all. P.S., Ambassador Haley was there to answer my

questions, not the hecklers. Thank you for watching. I`ll see you back

here tomorrow night at 6:p.m. Eastern. If you can`t watch it live, set

your DVR and follow me on twitter @Greta. Check out my Facebook page for

behind the scenes videos and so much more. Also follow me on Instagram.

Social media is really fun because it gives you a whole background on our

show. “Hardball” with Chris Matthews starts right now.

THIS IS A RUSH TRANSCRIPT. THIS COPY MAY NOT BE IN ITS FINAL FORM AND MAY

BE UPDATED.

END

Copy: Content and programming copyright 2017 MSNBC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Copyright 2017 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are

protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced,

distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the

prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter

or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the

content.