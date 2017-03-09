For the Record with Greta, Transcript 3/9/2017

Transcript:

Show: For the Record with Greta

Date: March 9, 2017

Guest: Hakeem Jeffries; Michael McFaul; Julian Borger; Joel Brenner

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: . to pay for the wall. Today, Wisconsin Democratic

congressman, Gwen Moore, is moving to block any federal funding with no

taxpayer funding for the wall fill, another issue where President Trump may

get some pushback from Congress.

That`s all for tonight. “For the Record” with Greta starts right now.

GRETA VAN SUSTEREN, FOR THE RECORD HOST: Is President Trump under

investigation or not? What are the facts? The White House says, “No, he is

not.” The justice department will not say yes or no. And where was the FBI

director today? Why was he on Capitol Hill? Meanwhile the Russia story

getting hotter and hotter. We`ll talk to a key lawmaker who has a new

demand. Plus one of the country`s top legal minds, Alan Dershowitz (ph) is

here. What if it congress subpoenas FBI records? Also, the massive hunt is

on for the mole who leaked to WikiLeaks. Founder Julian Assange on the

Internet just a short time ago talking wiretaps Obama and Trump. Plus GOP

leaders hitting back on Obamacare trying to squash in revolt in their own

party. We will talk to a key leader in this fierce debate. The Marathon Man

who lead the 27-hour hearing, Chairman Greg Walden. And we`re going to get

you an opposing view from the head of Planned Parenthood, Cecile Richards.

Back only the Hill, late this afternoon, NBC cameras caught FBI director,

James Comey. He was on Capitol Hill and congressional source telling NBC,

“Comey was there discussing matters related to Trump Tower.” Comey did not

answer questions.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: (Inaudible).

(END VIDEO CLIP)

VAN SUSTEREN: That is House Democrats rev up the heat demanding more

information about potential ties between the Trump campaign and Russia. Two

Democrats introducing the resolution asking the president and justice

department to turn over documents related to communications with Russia.

Also, the “New York Times” reporting that justice department is refusing to

confirm the White House`s statement that there is no reason to believe

President Trump is a target of any current intelligence investigation.

Reporters asked White House press secretary, Sean Spicer about the report.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yesterday you said there`s no reason to believe

there`s any part of the investigation with respect to the Department of

Justice. Did the justice department give you that assurance in telling “New

York Times” (inaudible)?

SEAN SPICER, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: I`m not aware of it. That`s my

point is that we`re not aware of anything and that`s why .

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You were not told about the justice department that

there is no investigation.

SPICER: No.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: So, you just don`t know.

SPICER: No. I said it – right. I said I`m not aware and I`m not aware. And

that`s why we want the House and Senate to do what the president has asked

of them to look into this. Right now, we`re not aware.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

VAN SUSTEREN: Now, all of this coming after Vice President Pence was asked

about the president`s wiretaps claims.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The president alleged that the former president

committed a felony in wiretapping Trump Tower. Yes or no, do you believe

President Obama did that?

MIKE PENCE, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF America: What I can say

is that the president and our administration are very confident that the

congressional committees in the House and Senate that are examining issues

surrounding the last election – the run up in the last election will do

that in a thorough and equitable way.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

VAN SUSTEREN: Well, this morning, Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnlell

saying he has seen no evidence of wiretapping.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Do you believe Barack Obama wiretapped Trump Tower?

MITCH MCCONNELL, SENATE MAJORITY LEADER: There`s no evidence of that. I

have not heard of it before, but that`s an appropriate subject for the

intelligence committee to take a look at.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

VAN SUSTEREN: NBC`s Kelly O`donnell is live at the White House. Kelly?

KELLY O`DONNELL, NBC NEWS POLITICAL REPORTER: Good to be with you, Greta.

What`s notable about Mitch McConnell saying that is he is in that very

small club of top officials from Capitol Hill, the leaders in both chambers

and in both parties, who get heightened access to classified information.

So that kind of a comment or assurance is notable. Also from the White

House, again, parsing carefully here, Sean Spicer is saying that he and

other White House officials are not aware of the president being the

subject of any kind of investigation. That is not the same as saying there

is no investigation. We just don`t know. And of course, the White House

would say trying to prove a negative is a burden that is great on them and

very complicated and frustrating to them. At the same time, we just don`t

know.

And as you well know, as an attorney, also when there is an investigation

going on, the justice department would not, at this point, necessarily tell

someone who is a target of that investigation that that`s the case. There`s

a certain timeframe and certain definition around being identified as being

the target of an investigation. So, it`s a lot of information swirling

about topics relating to Russia that are in separate buckets. We tend to

see that Russia is a term that`s getting so much attention right now when

we`re talking about Russian interference in the 2016 election, which led to

some of the hacking at the DNC. We`re talking about were there questions

related to something happening at Trump Tower during the election season,

which is part of what the president was alleging.

And there is the issue of associates and officials related to Donald

Trump`s campaign that may have had interactions with Russian officials and

how does that all sort out. It does get complicated. Seeing the FBI

director on Capitol Hill today, I spent a lot of time on Capitol Hill and

it is not unusual to see him. But when you do and when he says nothing more

than a hello, it does tend to line up with the opportunity for lawmakers

who have jurisdiction based on their committees to be led in on government

secrets. So, we don`t know specifically what they were told by the nature

of it, but his presence here is certainly an interesting clue about where

things are. Greta?

VAN SUSTEREN: So, we know Sean Spicer says he has no information that

that`s going on. Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell says he has seen

no wiretap information. Have we heard from President Trump himself in the

past few days and where was he today? I mean is there going to be an

opportunity to ask him?

O`DONNELL: Well, there have been attempts by our colleagues who were in

what we call the press pool, which is a rotating group of us who attend the

most closed up position on a daily basis to attend to other events that the

president was having today, and he has been asked and did not respond to

what we call shouted question where you`re asking something that`s not the

subject matter of the event. So, we have not heard him on this yet. And so,

that will certainly be a question that will continue to hang in the air

until there is a chance to question the president. Angela Merkel will be

visiting the White House often. There is a news conference there. Perhaps,

it will happen there unless the president gives the opportunity to talk

about this before that time. Greta?

VAN SUSTEREN: Kelly, thank you. With me, Democratic Congressman, Hakeem

Jeffries, he serves on the judiciary committee and is spearheading today`s

call for more information. Good evening, sir.

HAKEEM JEFFREIES, U.S. CONGRESSMAN: Good evening. Thanks for having me on,

Greta.

VAN SUSTEREN: Congressman, the White House says the president is not under

the investigation. And when we went to the justice department to ask them,

what the justice department was saying is that it won`t say yes or no. Do

you know if President Trump is under investigation?

JEFFRIES: Well, it`s been unclear to me and unclear to many members of the

Congress and the American people. What we do know is that there are a whole

host of connections as it relates to Donald Trump, his cronies, and Russian

intelligence agency at a time when they were hacking into our elections for

the sole purpose of helping to elect Donald Trump according to 17 different

intelligence agencies. That in and of itself suggests something wrong may

have occurred. We`re not sure. And we need to get to the bottom of it.

VAN SUSTEREN: Great. In your mind, could there also be an innocent

explanation or the facts could be wrong as you asserted them?

JEFFRIES: Well, I don`t think the facts are wrong. First of all, 17

different intelligence agencies have concluded that Russia interfered with

our election to help Donald Trump. We also know that at least eight top

Trump cronies including Carter Page, his foreign policy advisor; Michael

Flynn, his first national security advisor; Paul Manafort, his chairman,

Jeff Sessions, his attorney general; Jared Kushner, his son-in-law, on and

on and on, had communications with Russian officials while they were

hacking into our elections. We also know, Greta, that Donald Trump has no

hesitation when it comes to denouncing friends like Mexico or France or

NATO or the European Union. However, he can`t utter a negative word about

Vladimir Putin and Russia. Now, this could be the greatest coincidence in

the history of our democracy or maybe there`s something else that is more

(inaudible) in terms of what`s going on. The American people deserve to

know.

VAN SUSTEREN: Do you worry that your – interesting getting this

information that the American people, as you say, should know is somehow

diminished or diluted when you refer to some of these people as cronies?

JEFFRIES: Not at all. Cronies, allies, friends, those words are

interchangeable. They were clearly individuals who were closely associated

with Donald Trump who were having communications with Russian intelligence

agents and we`re just trying to figure it all out. Again, I think something

stinks at 1600 Pennsylvania avenue, but the American people deserve to

know. Does the right go all the way up to the top? Maybe it doesn`t .

VAN SUSTEREN: Who would be – who would be the best in your mind to do this

investigation because we seem to have a lot of companion investigations

going on? Frankly, I don`t like the one being done by intelligence simply

because it`s done behind closed doors and I think we need more information

there for people and not less. But I mean, who in your mind or what`s the

best way to get to the bottom of this?

JEFFRIES: That`s a great question. I think that it`s probably an ongoing

FBI investigation whether Donald Trump is a target or not remains to be

seen. But ultimately, we need a special prosecutor appointed by the

Department of Justice who can run an independent investigation so the FBI

ultimately reports to them with their findings and special prosecutor can

sort it out. That would be fair and just in the right way to get to the

bottom of what may have occurred in this situation.

VAN SUSTEREN: Would you be – would you be satisfied with the commission –

special prosecutor most of us think that first you got to see the evidence

of a crime or probable cause to believe there`s a crime before we go sort

of use the term prosecutor? Will an independent commission much like 9/11

would that be something that you think would be, you know, a good avenue to

go?

JEFFRIES: Well, I do support the independent commission proposal that has

been put forth but Elijah Cummings and other members through our Congress

including myself as a cosponsor of that legislation. So far, Republicans

have indicated that would not be an appropriate way to go. One of the

reasons why we introduced the resolution of inquiry today, which hopefully

would either get a vote on the floor of the House of Representatives or be

referred to the judiciary committee and so we can have a debate. All we`re

asking for are documents that may evidence some form of a relationship

between Jeff Sessions and folks on the Russian side of the equation, Donald

Trump or allies of Donald Trump. It`s reasonable things that the American

people should be able to get the evidence, connects the dots, and we`ll see

what happens from there.

VAN SUSTEREN: And I think you even have some support for getting that

information from Republican Senator Lindsey Graham as well. I think he

wants some of those documents as well as do others. Congressman, thank you

very much for joining us. I hope you come back.

JEFFRIES: Thank you very much.

VAN SUSTEREN: And today, the Kremlin is speaking out about the news that

Governor Jon Huntsman is likely to be the U.S. ambassador to Russia. Today,

a Kremlin spokesperson said Russia will welcome any ambassador who supports

improving dialogue between the U.S. and Russia. With me, Michael McFaul,

who served as U.S. ambassador to Russia from 2012 to 2014. Good evening,

sir.

MICHAEL MCFAUL, FORMER U.S. AMBASSADOR TO RUSSIA: Thanks for having me,

Greta.

VAN SUSTEREN: Ambassador, what do you think is the challenge for a – I

assume that Governor Huntsman will be confirmed as the ambassador. But what

will be the challenge for Ambassador Huntsman to Moscow with Russia?

MCFAUL: Well, his biggest challenge would be implementing and representing

a policy toward Russia that so far is very ill-defined. Because of the

things we were just discussing before, the administration is distracted.

The administration has not formulated a policy towards Russia. We`re not

talking about the violation of the INF treaty, for instance, right now.

We`re talking about this investigation. And until you know what the policy

is, it`s very difficult as an ambassador to execute it and to implement it.

So, I hope we`ll get there, but we`re not there yet.

VAN SUSTEREN: Is this – all of this discussion about Russia here in the

United States with all of these companion investigations, is this good for

Russia and Putin or bad for them or something in between?

MCFAUL: I think they love it. We are polarized. We are divided. We have the

president talking about the former president being bad and sick, which

further polarizes our society. And that makes us weak. We look weak to the

outside world. We look distracted. We look like we`re turning inwards and

that allows President Putin to do what he wants with respect to his foreign

policy.

VAN SUSTEREN: What does President Putin wants?

MCFAUL: Oh, well, one, he wants us to be weak because we have always been

the chief competitor for him for the entire time he`s been president and

really his whole career going back to his time in the KGB. We have always

been the competitor. So, just seeing us in disarray, number one, that`s

good for him. Two, we`re distracted from Europe. Nobody is talking about

what to do about Ukraine, for instance, in the United States of America.

That`s good for him because he is focused on what to do about Ukraine. And

three, the debate about NATO and the future of Europe were they want

reassurance from us. I was just up in Munich (ph) security conference a few

weeks ago and we feel like we`re absent from that debate because, again,

we`re so focused internally. That`s good for Putin, but that`s not good for

the United States of America.

VAN SUSTEREN: There`s been such a focus on these any potential or real

contacts between people here in the United States whether it`s General

Flynn or someone else with the Russians. Are these alarming to you or do

they surprise you or it`s just sort of – is this way it has always is and

we`re just putting the big spotlight on it or is this really sort of a

great concern to you?

MCFAUL: Well, the number of contacts most certainly during the campaign

between Trump campaign officials and the Russians is more than normal. I

mean I worked on the 2008 campaign – 2008 campaign for eventual President

Obama. I was the Russia guy. We didn`t have nearly this amount of contact.

But at the same time, this contact should not be declared illegal unless

there was something in the content that was illegal. And I worry that we`re

criminalizing the work of diplomats.

Ambassador Kislyak`s job – I know him well. I worked with him for many

years – his job is to interact with the government, but also to interact

with the opposition, to get to know as many people as he can, to report

back to the Kremlin about what is going on here domestically, and prima

facie that there shouldn`t be anything wrong with that. That is to say

people should be able to talk to diplomats, Russian diplomats, German

diplomats, and not have to be in fear of it. It`s the coincidence of all

that contact and the fact that when it was happening Russian intelligence

officials and their surrogates were stealing data from the DNC and

publicizing it in a way to influence our election. It`s the coincidence of

those two events, of course, that need to be investigated. And I fully

support just to piggyback on your last discussion, we need a 9/11 like

commission. It will never know the truth unless we have an independent

commission.

VAN SUSTEREN: OK. Would you have expected the Russians to have contact with

the Clinton campaign in the 2016 election about commensurate with the Trump

campaign or can you really compare those two? I mean I realized that

Secretary Clinton had been the secretary of state and probably knew many of

the people, you know, all over the world, but would you have expected to

serve the same contacts with the Clinton campaign?

MCFAUL: To the best of my knowledge, there was not. I`m pretty sure –

again, to the best of my knowledge, Ambassador Kislyak did not attend, for

instance, the Democratic National Convention. He did attend the Republican

conviction.

VAN SUSTEREN: Is that odd – is that odd – would that be .

MCFAUL: And I don`t know why and I don`t know if that – I`m sorry?

VAN SUSTEREN: Is that odd to you that he would be at the Republican and not

the Democratic? I`m not trying to put suspicion where there shouldn`t be

some, but is that odd?

MCFAUL: I do think it`s odd. When I was ambassador in Russia, I was very

careful. When I was ambassador of Russia, I didn`t talk to anybody in the

opposition. I rarely talk to any people because there was such a

conspiratorial time when I was ambassador. But most certainly, when meeting

with different people in society, you want to be neutral. You want to meet

with the communist. I met with the communist as well as the liberals. And

so, I do think it is a bit odd. But to your point, maybe Ambassador Kislyak

already knew the Clinton folks and didn`t feel like he needed to spend as

much time learning about them.

VAN SUSTEREN: Ambassador, thank you for joining us, sir.

MCFAUL: Yes. Thanks for having me.

VAN SUSTEREN: So, how would the FBI respond to subpoena from Congress?

Would the FBI be forced to hand over any at all information? Alan

Dershowitz joins me. Also, an exposed and new charge in the WikiLeaks

founder, he says the CIA has lost control of its cyber weapons and wonders

if the CIA spied on President Trump. And Speaker Paul Ryan turns into

seller (ph) Paul Ryan urging his party to get behind the GOP healthcare

plan. You will hear from both sides of the debate.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This bill as written today simply would not pass the

Senate.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Trump care helps the rich and hurts the average

American.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: This just came out. This just came out. WikiLeaks, I love WikiLeaks.

Wikileaks has provided things that are unbelievable.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

VAN SUSTEREN: What a difference six months make. That was then candidate

Donald Trump praising WikiLeaks. Fast-forward though to right now and to

today. He had less to say when asked about WikiLeaks` massive CIA document

leak.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Any document dump from WikiLeaks, any thoughts?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

VAN SUSTEREN: White House press secretary, Sean Spicer, did have words

about WikiLeaks.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SPICER: There`s grave concern that the president has about to release of

national security and classified information that threatens and undermines

our nation`s security. Obviously, he believes that the systems of the CIA

are out dated and needs to be updated.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

VAN SUSTEREN: Today, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange talked about the

leaked documents. A senior intelligence official confirms to NBC News the

WikiLeaks document dump contains authentic materials about CIA hacking

methods. Assange says the documents do not shed light on President Trump`s

wiretapping claims.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JULIAN ASSANGE, WIKILEAKS FOUNDER: The question about the story that`s in

the press, the possible hacking monitoring of President Donald Trump and

his team, do these revelations shed any light what is possible in this

regard, has the CIA done that, this material does not comment on whether it

has done that to President Trump.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

VAN SUSTEREN: Assange also criticize former President Obama saying he

should have told the American public that the documents were leaked.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ASSANGE: It`s a very interesting question I think about who was told in

government and when. Has it told – did it tell Barack Obama? Did Barack

Obama conceal that during the election or after the election? Does – was

President Donald Trump informed?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

VAN SUSTEREN: Now, the hunt is on. Who leaked these secret CIA documents

and are there any ties to Russia? Two intelligence sources telling NBC news

that Russia is a major focus. Joining me, Joel Brenner, former head of U.S.

Counterintelligence for the director of National Intelligence, and Julian

Borger, who is reporting for the Guardian on the suspected links between

WikiLeaks and Russia. Julian, first to you, what are the suspected links?

What`s the information?

JULIAN BORGER, WORLD AFFAIRS COORDINATOR, THE GUARDIAN: Well, the U.S.

intelligence agencies are certain that the source of the data leaked

WikiLeaks about the DNC about the Democrats during the election came from

Russian military intelligence. WikiLeaks hasn`t leaked anything about

Russia secrets and Julian Assange has a relationship with Russia today,

which is a Russian government propaganda channel. So, you know, there are

many leaks .

VAN SUSTEREN: So, WikiLeaks isn`t getting the documents by hacking into the

CIA or hacking into something independently. They`re getting it from

someone else who has done it.

BORGER: That`s right. Whether these are cutouts for Russian intelligence or

whistleblowers or leakers, that is what the question now with these CIA

leak.

VAN SUSTEREN: Julia, tell me – I mean, Joel, tell me, is there any way

that, you know, Russia could not be involved in this? Do you see any way to

sort of cut Russia out of this or are they up to their eyeballs?

JOEL BRENNER, FORMER HEAD OF COUNTERINTELLIGENCE: No. Sure. It was – I

mean the leading theory we read in the press is that there is a leaker,

probably an employee of contractor to CIA who is apparently the principal

theory that the government is going on now. I think it`s – the Russian

connection cannot be ruled out and I`m confident that if the Russians stole

some part of this information, it doesn`t all have to have come from the

same place. But if they stole any part of it, they would have given it to

WikiLeaks through a series of cut-outs and I`m sure that Julian Assange

would not know where it came from.

VAN SUSTEREN: Joel, what seems interesting to me – I don`t know if it`s

interesting is the right word – but that this is more recent information.

This was not from Snowden because Snowden has been out of the – you now,

he`s been out of the United States and he has not been a contractor for a

number of years. This would seem to me if it came from a contractor this is

– this is a new contractor. Someone who has at least within the last eight

months been active.

BRENNER: This is – it does not appear to be related to Snowden at all. And

if in fact it was in whole or part a leak from a contractor, we`re dealing

now with not one but a series of massive leaks from people in the

government who turned out to be untrustworthy. You know, part of the

difficult, Greta, is that we share our secrets very widely, internally in

the government to people who are cleared to receive them. That`s what we

make us efficient, but that makes these secrets a lot less secret. Ben

Franklin used to say three could people a secret but only if two of them

were dead. And we put this information and call it secret into systems to

which thousands of people have access. That means that the likelihood of

the secrecy being breached goes up exponentially in cases like that. That`s

a condition of being wired for efficiency`s sake and it`s a condition we`re

living with. This is not a one-off. It`s not going to go away. It won`t be

the last one.

VAN SUSTEREN: Julian, there`s first the fact that there are the leaks.

That`s horrible in and of itself. But the actual material that was leaked,

is it significant?

BORGER: Well, I think what it – this crime is significant. The tools

themselves, the hacking tools, ways of getting into different .

VAN SUSTEREN: But the CIA uses?

BORGER: Yes. Those tools themselves are not in the leak. It is a

description, so the summary of what the capabilities are. And this is

distinct from the Snowden revelations, which were about the issue of

massive surveillance. These are targeted tools aiming to go after

individuals. So, this sort of things that you would think that the CIA

would have.

VAN SUSTEREN: Is there any indication, Julian, that any of the leak shows

that the CIA was spying on any Americans including President Trump?

BORGER: No. Nothing at all. It`s really a description of tools.

VAN SUSTEREN: All right. Thank you both. The head lawmakers of both parties

demanding answers on President Trump`s wiretapping claims. What legal power

do they have to subpoena information from the FBI? I talked to Professor

Alan Dershowitz about that. Plus Republicans fighting for other Republican

votes on healthcare. House Speaker Paul Ryan breaking out the PowerPoint.

I`ll talk to one of the healthcare bill authors, GOP Congressman Greg

Walden, fresh from a 28-hour long debate over the measure. Will senators in

his own party support it?

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(START VIDEO CLIP)

PAUL RYAN, SPEAKER OF THE U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES: We as republicans

have been waiting seven years to do this. The time is here, the time is

now, this is the moment, and this is the closest this will ever happen. Now

is our chance and our opportunity to do it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)



GRETA VAN SUSTEREN, FOR THE RECORD HOST: Literally rolling up his sleeves.

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan making the case today for his just believes

GOP health care plan. Today, two house committees already voted to pass

their portions of the bill after a combined 46 hours of debating. Still,

this GOP health fund is harming a done deal.

There are many hurdles ahead including many top medical groups voicing

concerns including the American Medical Association. But that`s not all, so

are some leading conservatives including The Club for Growth. And today,

republican senator, Tom Cotton, giving this warning.

(START VIDEO CLIP)

TOM COTTON, JUNIOR U.S. SENATOR FROM ARKANSAS: The fact that this bill as

written today simply would not pass the senate because it would not reduce

prices for insurance and make care affordable and personalized.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

VAN SUSTEREN: But President Trump expressing confidence in tweeting this

morning, despite what you hear in the press, health care is coming along

great. With me, Congressman Greg Walden, a republican for the great state

of Oregon. He is an author of new health care bill and chairman of the

House Energy and Commerce Committee which just approved the bill after more

than 27 hours of continuous debate. Nice to see you, congressman.



GREG WALDEN, CONGRESSMAN IN OREGON, CHAIRMAN OF THE HOUSE ENERGY AND

COMMERCE COMMITTEE: Yeah, nice to be here, nice to be out of the market.



VAN SUSTEREN: Okay. So you started yesterday at what time?

WALDEN: We started yesterday at 10:30 in the morning. We went all day and

all night and we finished this afternoon about I think 2:00.



VAN SUSTEREN: Have you had any sleep at all?

WALDEN: I have not slept since 5:30 yesterday morning.

VAN SUSTEREN: Well, I will give you some coffee. All right.

WALDEN: I bet a lot of that.

VAN SUSTEREN: So tell me – so that the viewers at home have some idea of

the process, sausages made in some part. Tell me what the first 12 hours of

this whole process mark up was what? I know what it is but.

WALDEN: Yeah, so we had what we call opening statements, everybody gets to

talk a little bit about it. It`s fairly short couple of minutes. Peace. You

got 55 members on the committee, so if you give everybody a minute, that`s

an hour, some more than that, so an hour and a half. Then they get to offer

an amendment.

Amendment in the nature of substitute, I had that. We debated that for a

long time. And then you can amend the amendment in the nature of substitute

and the democrat`s first amendment was to rename the bill, just the title

of the bill from the Health Care Act, American Health Care Act to something

else.

VAN SUSTEREN: And how long did that take?

WALDEN: Between the time we started at 10:30 and the first vote on the

amendment the democrats offered was 12 hours. Somebody in the press, I

don`t know who calculated that rate, but the number of amendments the

democrats have filed, we would be finish April 6.



VAN SUSTEREN: All right.

WALDEN: April 6.

VAN SUSTEREN: To be fair, the republicans have done it historically to

democrats, right?



WALDEN: Yeah, yeah, yeah. We have (inaudible) that long. But you are right.

I mean, this is the legislative process. This is making sausage. But the

thing is where did you end up? I think we ended up with a biggest

entitlement reform since Medicare was created, more power going back to the

states, and more options for people who are getting priced out of the

health care market.



VAN SUSTEREN: How do we know that? There has been no CBO score. I mean, the

CBO (inaudible) cost and everybody voted without knowing the cost.

WALDEN: That`s not unusual in the legislative process because.

VAN SUSTEREN: But this is a big bill (inaudible) post office.

WALDEN: That`s correct, it`s a very big piece of legislation. Remember, it

also is the market at the same time in the ways and means to me. If changes

have been made to the bill there, the CBO would have to then start over on

their scoring. So now it comes together as a package and goes up to the

budget committee that accepts or rejects those proposals.

Now, they will begin to get a score put together. They had some reasonable

idea, but they hadn`t finished because we don`t know if there`s gonna be

amendment. So now we get a score before it goes to the floor, that`s pretty

standard.

VAN SUSTEREN: Do you have a reachable estimate?

WALDEN: I haven`t seen one yet. No. But look, what we also have to be

careful of, whatever score they come out, and they`re good people but

sometimes they missed the mark, this is hard stuff to calculate. Remember,

it`s in isolation with the entire effort. There are three buckets. One,

what we are doing legislatively and this particular legislative vehicle.

Two, is what Secretary Price can do. Remember when President Obama and the

democrats.

VAN SUSTEREN: They had 1,400 things that.

WALDEN: Yes, they never expected Tom Price to be (inaudible).

VAN SUSTEREN:- All right. It`s just, you know, people sometimes like the

CBO and sometimes don`t, depending what they think the score is going to

be. All right. In all fairness but – all right. What happens with planned

parenthood?



WALDEN: What happens to planned parenthood? So we have had a provision in

law dating back I think to the early `90s, if not before that at the Hyde

amendment. It said, we won`t use federal tax fair funds to support

abortion. And what this legislation does is continue that on for the

refundable tax credits and things of that nature.

For district like mine, we have three planned parenthood facilities in my

district. We have far more community health centers. (inaudible)

Mississippi, so what we say is rather than go to one organization, spread

that out to these community health centers. I`ve got tons of them on my

district.

VAN SUSTEREN: Why does planned parenthood think that this does away with

planned parenthood? If the Hyde amendment has been there and I assume that

they – they don`t agree with it, they would rather be more contented that

Hyde amendment stay there, but you`re doing something else to.

WALDEN: Yeah, so what we are doing is trying to put more money out, working

to do more good in more communities than an isolated one group. And so

that`s what this does. It moves it into the new direction of the federally

qualified health care centers.

Again, huge district like mine, my constituents are far better off to have

that money in more health care centers than in isolated, just three of

them, the two (inaudible) in my district. Now, they would be out in

communities that really lack access to coverage. I have three counties.

VAN SUSTEREN: Planned parenthood go to business?

WALDEN: No, I have three counties that have no hospital, no doctor, but

they got a federally qualified clinic. These are remote areas. This is

where we really have an access to health care for women, for men, for

children. And so I want – I want to push that money out into more

communities and more areas that need more help.



VAN SUSTEREN: All right. I assume that you expect that house is gonna vote

for this.

WALDEN: I hope so, right.

VAN SUSTEREN: Senate, do you have as much optimism?

WALDEN: Oh man, I spent the last 27 hours and 27 minutes of marking up the

bill in the house. We had a good presentation opportunity, thanks to Mitch

McConnell in the senate, to present to the senate republic a week or so

ago. We spent more than an hour answering their question.

Kevin Brady, chair of Ways and Means Committee and I, chair of the Energy

and Commerce Committee, and we were able to walk through and get their

feedback in some of that effect to the bill as it finally was finished and

put online on Monday.

VAN SUSTEREN: All right. Congressman, get some sleep, thank you.

WALDEN: Thank you.

VAN SUSTEREN: Thank you for joining.

WALDEN: Thanks, Greta.

VAN SUSTEREN: We have some breaking news, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson

is recusing himself from any issues related to the keystone pipeline.

Environmental groups have been calling for Tillerson to step aside on this

because he used to be CEO of Exxon Mobile which has oil investments in

Canada.

What does republican health care bill do for many of President Trump`s old

voters? We`ll hear from the head of planned parenthood Cecile Richards on

it. Also, subpoena threats. What happens if the FBI gets served?

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

VAN SUSTEREN: The GOP health care plan cleared its first hurdle today at

the house. Ways and Means Committee passing it. But the selling is just

starting. The White House announcing today Vice President Pence is going to

Louisville, Kentucky on Saturday to sell the GOP proposal. As you might

expect, democrats are skeptical.

(START VIDEO CLIP)

CHUCK SCHUMER, SENIOR U.S. SENATOR FROM NEW YORK: Plan he has embraced,

Trumpcare, helps the rich and hurts the average American.

ANGUS KING, JUNIOR U.S. SENATOR FROM MAINE: The real people who are injured

the most by this proposal are people between the ages of 50 and 65.



(END VIDEO CLIP)

VAN SUSTEREN: The plan hits planned parenthood funding, cutting federal

funds to organization fighting abortion except in the case of rape, incest,

and if the mother`s life is in danger.

(START VIDEO CLIP)

DEBBIE STABENOW, SENIOR U.S. SENATOR FROM MICHIGAN: It cuts maternity care,

birth control, and planned parenthood funding. 97 percent of which goes for

primary care services.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Do you believe the planned parenthood, the planned

parenthood thing will survive? The cutting off funding for planned

parenthood?

MITCH MCCONNELL, SENIOR U.S. SENATOR FROM KENTUCKY: I hope so.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

VAN SUSTEREN: Cecile Richards, the president of planned parenthood, joins

me. Nice to see you.

CECILE RICHARDS, PRESIDENT OF PLANNED PARENTHOOD: Good to see you too,

Greta.

VAN SUSTEREN: Just so we`re clear. So the Hyde amendment has been in effect

for a long time which said that no federal money went for abortion, is that

correct? Federal money?

RICHARDS: That`s exactly correct. It`s very misleading when they say they

are going to de-fund planned parenthood because the fund that actually come

to planned parenthood are reimbursements for preventive health services.

Birth control, breast cancer screening, wellness visits, and in fact

planned parenthood.

VAN SUSTEREN: Except for people who are Medicaid illegible.

RICHARDS: Yes, primarily Medicaid illegible, that`s right.

VAN SUSTEREN: So people who are below or so.

RICHARDS: That`s right which is the majority of the patients that we see.

Many of the women who comes to us, we`re their only medical provider. But

the other thing that`s important is that we operate just like every

hospital and the other health care provider. And what they are doing is

singling out the only national women`s health care provider, planned

parenthood, in this bill. And it will prevent millions of folks from being

able to come to us for basic preventive health care.

VAN SUSTEREN: So I don`t – explain to me. If the funds don`t go to planned

parenthood, separate out the Hyde amendment and abortion funds issue, is

they`re going to go someplace, are they gonna go to community clinic and

get this health care?

RICHARDS: That`s the problem. And that`s why you are seeing so many

organizations come out in opposition to this bill including the American

Medical Association which singles out this blocking of patients from going

to planned parenthood.

Because for so many women, they live in, half of our health centers are in

rural or medically under-served communities, and there simply aren`t other

options. As in Speaker Ryan`s own district, where we have three health

centers that provide only preventive health care, women there are panicked

because they don`t know where they`re gonna go.

VAN SUSTEREN: Have you spoken to him at all?

RICHARDS: I have not. I would love to. In fact, we brought one of our

patients whose ovarian issues were detected by planned parenthood. That is

why she was able to have her daughter. She brought her daughter here. They

tried to meet with Speaker Ryan. They live in Kenosha, Wisconsin. I think

he needs to listen to people in his district and particularly women who are

really gonna be hurt with this bill.

VAN SUSTEREN: Here is what I also don`t understand. There are a lot of

unknown at this point so we are trying to sort through this. Under the

proposed GOP bill, there is defunding for one year, is that right?

RICHARDS: That`s what they say.

VAN SUSTEREN: In what I understand, this is what even stranger, is that one

year defunding would mean according to what we fear is $225 million in

federal saving. But if the total defund you got beyond that, it would be

less, it would be $130 million for the same period under the assumption

that if – is that if they defund you, there would be more pregnancies and

it would be added to Medicaid cost. This is confusing to me.

RICHARDS: For understandable reasons, this is completely confusing because

in fact, I mean, just to kind of cut the chase here, we are actually

because of getting better birth control to women, that`s mainly what we do

at planned parenthood, we actually at a historical all-time low for teenage

pregnancy in America. We are at the at 30-year low for unintended

pregnancy.

All of that, not only it`s great for women, obviously, they can finish

school, they can get a job, but it`s great for American business and it`s

great for the economy. This would cause the taxpayers money to defund

planned parenthood. And the irony is that public health community has the

same thing.

Community health centers refer their patients to us because if a woman has

a lump in her breast and she can`t get into a community health center for a

month or two months, they send her to planned parenthood because we can see

her that day.



VAN SUSTEREN: How much federal funding do you get a year?

RICHARDS: This would be about $500 million and reimbursement is about ,

about 1.6 million patients who would have been affected.

VAN SUSTEREN: What`s your other funding?

RICHARDS: Private donations.

VAN SUSTEREN: Any idea how much that is?

RICHARDS: Not quite the same because we also have insured patients. We have

a whole mix of patients. But I will tell you, Greta, you know, even though

we see 1.6 million folks through the federal programs, we raise dollars to

help supplement that care because frankly, even federal reimbursements as

any health care provider will tell you does not pay for what the care

costs. That`s why so many women come to planned parenthood because we see

everyone.



VAN SUSTEREN: Cecile, thanks for joining us.

RICHARDS: Yeah, good to see you.

VAN SUSTEREN: FBI Director James Comey briefing lawmakers about matters

related to Trump Tower wiretapping but is the FBI director about to get

subpoenaed and what is his legal obligation if he does? One of the

country`s great legal minds is here to break it down, Professor Alan

Dershowitz.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

VAN SUSTEREN: FBI Director James Comey on the hill today briefing lawmakers

about allegations that Trump Tower and President Trump were wiretapped.

Someone in the hill had been frustrated by the lack of information from the

FBI. Senator Lindsey Graham is even threatening to subpoena the FBI. How

would that work. Alan Dershowitz is a constitutional law, scholar, and

professor at Harvard Law School. Nice to see you, Alan.

ALAN DERSHOWITZ, CONSTITUTIONAL LAW, SCHOLAR, PROFESSOR AT HARVARD LAW

SCHOOL: Thank you. Nice to see you, Greta.



VAN SUSTEREN: Okay. Suppose that Senator Lindsey Graham falls to his threat

and issues a subpoena to FBI Director Comey for documents, what happens?

DERSHOWITZ: Well, Comey either submits documents over or he has executive

privilege claim on his behalf or he can claim that there are ongoing

investigations. There are variety of privileges he can claim. In the end,

congress generally gets what they want when they issue subpoenas and I

suspect that a compromise would be struck.

And if reasonable requests were made limited to certain documents, the

courts would sustain that subpoena as they did when President Nixon was

subpoenaed through his tapes and Bill Clinton was subpoenaed to testify in

front of deposition. So I suspect that the congress will get its way.

VAN SUSTEREN: Okay. In the end, I think is the operative term, when is in

the end would that be like within a couple of months or that be like, you

know, eight years from now?

DERSHOWITZ: No, it would not be eight years from now. It would be sooner

rather than later. Look, the agencies would understand and the Justice

Department would understand whether they win or lose. If they are gonna

lose, they would turn them over sooner. Remember, we are also not dealing

with the united executive branch.

The president may himself not want certain documents to be turned over and

the Justice Department may say, well, might as well turn them over to FBI

which has a different interest. So I suspect we`re going to see some

material turned over rather quickly that goes to coordinate. It might take

months but its not gonna take years.

VAN SUSTEREN: All right. Following this, I have been talking about this for

some time, since the last time we spoke, are you more suspicious, a little

bit suspicious, not suspicious at all, think this is a waste of time or

this is a very important thing that we should be focusing on?

DERSHOWITZ: I`m not suspicious, but I do think it`s not a waste of time. I

think the president has called for an investigation. Congress wants an

investigation. We know certain things. We know that the Russians wanted to

influence the election. What we don`t know and there`s no evidence to

support this is that the Trump people in any way cooperated with the

Russians, that`s just speculation. And so I think we all want to get to the

bottom of this.

This is something that affects democrats and republicans because if the

Russians want to influence the election and (inaudible) with the

republicans today, then they may want to influence the election against the

republicans the next time around. I think we as a sovereign nation want to

make sure our elections are conducted without the undue influence of any

other countries. So this is something that a bipartisan would be

established to look into.

Democrats, republicans, independents, experts should be able to look into

this and get to the bottom of it without having to point fingers. It may be

very well be that there are no crimes, that there nobody is at fault to the

United States, that it`s all Russian situation. But we have to know what

their weapons are and what they are deploying to try to influence American

elections.

VAN SUSTEREN: You know, (inaudible) that you should had the commission. I

keep trying to get you a job and keep you busy. But, you know, why do you

think – there`s no commission. It seems that everyone is in favor of it?

DERSHOWITZ: No, everybody says they are in favor of it. But I think there

are a lot of people who would be fearful of what would come out. Remember

that democrats in congress and the senate, they don`t know what they don`t

know, they don`t know whether this will help or hurt the Trump

administration. They`re not part of really the inner circle.

The only people who know are probably people very close to President Trump

and he said, let`s have an investigation. So let`s have an investigation. I

take him at his word when he says that there were no direct communications

involving the election with the Russians. But let`s find that out. Let`s

find out if there were wire taps, if the court issued wire taps.

If so (inaudible) wire taps were, was there probable cause against whom and

under what circumstances. So I don`t think a special prosecutor is

warranted because I don`t think there is evidence (inaudible). I don`t

think we should be convening grand juries. This is (inaudible) objective

investigation simply looking to find the facts.



VAN SUSTEREN: Alan, thank you for joining us.

DERSHOWITZ: Thank you.

VAN SUSTEREN: Coming up, would you agree to buy a car without first seeing

the the price tag? I`ll tell you why I asked. That`s next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

VAN SUSTEREN: I have something to say for the record. I love when things

move fast, but sometimes its too fast. Making me wonder, is this really the

right way to do it? I`m talking about the GOP health care bill. For

starters, I want you all to know, I want people to have medical care and I

want it to be affordable. And how we arrive at an important goal? That`s

not my job. It`s a job of congress and the president. But here is what

worries me about the GOP bill. It may be the dumbest or the smartest or

fairest or unfairest.

But how do I know what to think about it when I don`t even know the

estimated cost? Who in his right mind buys anything with a blank check? You

don`t buy a car without knowing the cost or a house, even menus in a

restaurant have prices. Common sense is get an idea of cost and we

typically get legislation cost in the Congressional Budget Office. They

score the bills. The CBO estimate for the GOP health care bill is expected

in the coming days. But the lack of the CBO score now did not stop two

house committees, Energy and Commerce and Ways and Means, for voting to

advance the bill.

And White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and several republican

lawmakers are already dismissing the CBO`s analysis before it`s even

released, even questioned the agency`s track record to Obamacare

projections. Even Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said today that

the CBO estimate is important and the lawmakers need to know the financial

impact of the bill and I agree. I know there`s a big rush to get something

passed, but I don`t have a whole lot of sympathy when the people whose job

is to fix or pass something are only working eight legislative days in

April.

I`m working a full month, how about you. So, lawmakers need to see the

price tag of this legislation before moving forward. It`s common sense.

Thank you for watching. See you back here tomorrow night at 6:00 p.m.

eastern. If you can`t watch live, set your DVR and follow me on Twitter

@Greta and tell me what you thought about tonight`s show. Go to Twitter and

send me a little message on Twitter using @Greta. Facebook also is a great

place to find out behind the scene things of what`s going on in the show.

“Hardball” with Chris Matthews starts right now.

