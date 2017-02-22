For the Record with Greta, Transcript 2/22/2017

Transcript:

Show: For the Record with Greta

Date: February 22, 2017

Guest: Pete Buttigieg, Michael Gerson, Tom Cotton, Mary Story, Valerie Harris, Francesca Chambers, Alex Isenstadt, Michael Sherer, Vaughn Hillyard, Kerry Sanders, Larry Rubin, Jeffrey Davidow

GRETA VAN SUSTEREN, FOR THE RECORD HOST: For the Record, tonight, fake

protests or false claims? The White House doubling down on statements from

President Trump about liberal activists, we`re going go live to a town hall

to see what`s real and what is not. And secretary of state Rex Tillerson

arriving in Mexico on a mission to sell the president`s immigration

policies, you`ll want to hear what a tonight Mexican diplomat said about

that. And a Republican senator raising a possibility of a subpoena for the

Republican president`s taxes, it`s all about Russia and it could lead to a

big, big fight, or maybe even a constitutional crisis here in Washington. >

Tonight, Republicans on the hot seat, sizzling hot, check out this scene

from just moments ago. A long line of people in Arkansas waiting to get

into a town hall for Senator Tom Cotton, that event is about to get under

way. And across the country, members of congress coming face-to-face with

voters, and at times arguments breaking out between voters on both sides of

the issues, Republican lawmakers facing voter heat and getting pummeled

with tough, even some angry questions about President Trump`s agenda. Here

is the scene just moments ago at a town hall in Louisiana with Republican

senator Bill Cassidy.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BILL CASSIDY, U.S. SENATOR: And – and those are good goals. Our bill –

our bill is the legislation that accomplishes the president`s goals. Now,

again, our legislation accomplishes those goals. Now, this is important to

me – now, we can say Sanders for president, but I`m not sure that that is

really the focus of this town hall.

(END VIDEO CLIP)



VAN SUSTEREN: President Trump saying, these crowds are, quote, planned out

by liberal activists. And that is not all, today his press secretary had

this to say.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEAN SPICER, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: There is a bit of professional

protester manufactured base in there. When you look at some of these

districts in some of these things, it is – it is not a representation of a

member`s district or an incident. It is a loud group, small group of

people disrupting something in many cases for media attention.

(END VIDEO CLIP)



VAN SUSTEREN: And former secretary of state Hillary Clinton weighed in

tweeting today, if you can`t stand the heat, get out of the congress.

NBC`s Vaughn Hillyard is in Bentonville, Arkansas, covering Senator

Cotton`s town hall. Vaughn?

VAUGHN HILLYARD, NBC NEWS: Hi, Greta. Excuse the sweat on my face. I was

just outside. It`s about 80 degrees here and there`s at least 1,000-plus

here that were outside. Just came down from Iowa where we had two of Chuck

Grassley`s town halls yesterday. And here where Senator Tom Cotton,

Republican – you know, the funny part, the last time actually I was with

Tom Cotton was in Davenport, Iowa, just before the campaign. A lot of

people were looking at it as Tom Cotton laying down the early foundation of

what to be a 2020 campaign. But, obviously, the November election didn`t

go quite that way. And now he`s here and he`s having to defend Donald

Trump and his policies which we saw yesterday with Chuck Grassley, we saw

with Bill Cassidy, which you just showed here in Louisiana, where a lot of

the people that are here, and they are overwhelmingly Democrats,

independents, as Donald Trump called them, liberal activists. But liberal

activist is all up for – what you believe that that means. I talked to

farmers yesterday, talked to educators that were outside, people that were

retired. I actually want to bring in real fast, Suzy, one of these who –

again, part of this is just picking these people out, asking who they are

and Suzy be step in. Would you mind just telling me your background, why

you`re here? And you drove an hour away?

SUZY BELL: I drove an hour away. My name is Suzy Bell. I am a co-founder

of the free health care clinic an hour from here, and we give free medical

care to patients. We`ve done this for over 11 1/2 years. I am deeply

concerned about the repeal of the Affordable Health Care Act.

HILLYARD: Very good. There`s a lot of people here.

BELL: Yes.

HILLYARD: You drove an hour from here.

BELL: I did.

HILLYARD: Does it mean something though that Tom Cotton is at least coming

here and having a town hall with you?

BELL: I`m grateful that he finally agreed to show up. We did try to talk

with him at his local office and he closed the doors on us, so we`re

grateful that he finally did come.

HILLYARD: Sure, sure, very good. Greta.

(CROSSTALK)



VAN SUSTEREN: Vaughn?

HILLYARD: Yeah.

VAN SUSTEREN: Can you ask Suzy what question she wants to ask Senator

Cotton? Does she have a specific question for him?

HILLYARD: Sure. Sorry about that. Now you can actually see Suzy. This is

Suzy, everybody. Suzy, if you have one specific question for Tom Cotton

tonight, what is that question?

BELL: I want to ask him how – whether or not he would be willing to work

on insurance and pharmaceutical companies to reduce the cost of health

care. And I`m also going to invite him to come to our clinic to see if he

will sit down with my patients and see if he will look them in the eye and

tell them why he`s going to try to take away their health care.

HILLYARD: Greta?

VAN SUSTEREN: Vaugh, thank you. Let`s bring in our panel, Francesca

Chambers, White House correspondent for the Daily Mail, Alex Isenstadt is a

political reporter for POLITICO. And Michael Scherer is Time Magazine`s

Washington bureau chief. Michael, first to you, obviously a lot of

Democrats going to show up at these and they`re going to be quite

aggressive and passionate about their positions. Your thought about the

Republican senators holding these?

MICHAEL SCHERER, TIME MAGAZINE: Well, I think they have to. They`ve

benefited from these for many years because all this anger was directed at

President Obama, you know, in the beginning of his term. What`s different

about this time is the anger seems to be organizing quicker. What`s

similar is that the White House press secretary is dismissing is as, you

know, about much ado about nothing. I remember very well in early 2009,

Robert Gibbs making fun of the tea party which was just then coming out

into the streets and protesting across the street. I think this is

something the White House is going to have to deal with. Some of these

bills they want to get through congress are going to be on very slim

margins. And members of congress do listen to their constituents. The

difference here from the tea party is that in 2009, the tea party was

really focused on reforming the Republican Party, on changing the

Republican Party. This anger here, at least so far, isn`t really targeted

at primaries inside the parties. It`s targeted at Republicans.

VAN SUSTEREN: You know, Alex, I was worried that we were sort of just

cherry-picking these, but there are only a few of them. But, frankly, it

does seem the ones we do cover, there seems to be people with a lot of

passion. And, you know, and the fact that Suzy drove an hour, and I don`t

know – Suzy didn`t seem to be a part of some group but she seems to have a

strong reason. She runs a healthcare clinic. I thought that – this

doesn`t seem so orchestrated to me, but a real voter with a real concern.

ALEX ISENSTADT, POLITICO: Right. And you`re seeing this across the

country, and in the rural states and in conservative states. I mean,

you`re seeing it in Charleston, South Carolina, where Mark Sanford over

this weekend had a lot of constituents show up. And this is the kind of

thing that actually really matters because members of congress are

constantly running for re-election. Every two years they`re up for re-

election. So they`re constantly paying attention to what constituents are

saying, what voters are saying, and so if they`re getting pressure in a

particular issue, they`re going to listen to that. And that`s going to

make a difference in terms of what Donald Trump can accomplish in his first

two years in office.

VAN SUSTEREN: Francesca, the voters, they`ll need to make sure that as

passion as they are about the different issues. They need to give their

representatives an opportunity to talk. I mean, shouting them down doesn`t

get anyplace.

FRANCESCA CHAMBERS, THE DAILT MAIL: Yes. And I wanted to respond to what

you were saying before about how it seems like this opposition has

mobilized quicker. Part of that is because Donald Trump campaigned on

getting rid of Obamacare, and now his administration in congress is moving

toward doing that already in the first weeks of his administration, and

that`s part of the reason. A big part of the reason that you`re seeing so

much anger among these people, like Suzy who says that they don`t want to

get rid of Obamacare, and one of the things that the White House said today

in their pushback is that some of these people aren`t actually on

Obamacare, they`re on Medicare.

VAN SUSTEREN: Yeah, but their friends are, their family are. I mean, you

know, I heard that they said, well some are on Medicare. But, you know,

even though I`m not on Obamacare, chances are you have a friend who is.

CHAMBERS: Yes. So the – but the members of congress who are dealing with

these are going to have to come up with a clear message that addresses some

of those concerns because clearly that`s not happening right now. And part

of that is because they don`t have a plan that they can put forward and say

it`s better and here`s how it`s better than Obamacare, and they might not

be facing some of this opposition if they had that to bring back to their

districts right now.

VAN SUSTEREN: Alex, do we blame congress for not having a plan or is it

just so difficult for speaker Ryan trying to, like, herd cats when you got

so members that you have to try to satisfy?

ISENSTADT: That`s the big part of it. You had Democrats struggle with the

same thing when they were trying to get Obamacare approved back eight years

ago. Look, it`s easier to oppose something than it is to support

something. And so, it`s easy for Democrats to rally opposition. It`s hard

for Republicans to galvanize support for something. And it`s really a

reverse roles from what you saw happen eight years ago when Democrats were

trying to pass Obamacare and Republicans were opposing it.

VAN SUSTEREN: All right. Let me go to New Orleans now, where a town hall

with Republican senator Bill Cassidy just wrapped up. Laura Kelly and

Shawan Bernard are residents of New Orleans, they both attended Senator

Cassidy`s town hall. Shawan, first to you, why are you at this town hall?

What do you want?

SHAWAN BERNARD, NEW ORLEANS RESIDENT: Well, I wanted to come and hear the

senator directly answer the constituents of Louisiana. He didn`t hold

anything in New Orleans, so I came out to Merete just to see what he had to

speak about. In particular, I was concerned about his educational platform

and how he supported Betsy DeVos to be the leader of the department of

education through a movement with charter schools. And being from New

Orleans and having a district – go ahead.

VAN SUSTEREN: No, I interrupted you. I`m sorry, Shawan.

BERNARD: And being from New Orleans and having a district that`s totally

charter, or, you know, 99 percent charter. I`m concerned about how that

will affect the United States in taking that model.

VAN SUSTEREN: And going to this, do you intend – let me go to Laura who`s

there with you. Laura, do you intend to ask harsh questions of the

senator? Do you expect that the crowd will be polite to him but keep his

feet to the fire?

LAURA KELLY, NEW ORLEANS RESIDENT: I think harsh questions need to be

asked. They haven`t been asked or we feel that we`re not being heard when

they`re asked. The crowd is rowdy but, again, we`re in a town hall meeting

that only seats 200, but there are hundreds and hundreds of more outside

that wanted to come in, which I think added to a sense of frustration here.

And there are multiple issues that we are all concerned about, education

being one of them. The Affordable Care Act being another one. Trump

releasing his tax returns. What will Senator Cassidy do about that? Will

he be one that will stand up and use the power that he has in the senate

and on committees to demand that Trump release those tax returns, so we see

if there`s any conflicts of interest in what interest. What I think we

want are not only answers but more transparency in government, and we

expect that from Cassidy. So, you know, we`re hopeful down here. We`re in

a red state. But so far we haven`t gotten a lot of answers and we haven`t

gotten a lot of reassurances that that transparency is going to be

forthcoming.

VAN SUSTEREN: Shawan, let me go to you, have you ever been to a town hall

before? I mean, I`m going to ask the same question to you, too, Laura.

Ever been to a town hall and why did you go this time?

BERNARD: I`ve never been to a town hall, but I`ve been to many government

meetings. And I came this time because I`ve gotten involved in politics

recently with the election, before the presidential election. And I`m

inspired that there are a lot more people who are now engaged, and I`m

hoping that that engagement can lead to some turnover when we have the next

election, the midterm election, so I`m just trying to stay involved and

connect with some of the people who are also just beginning to get involved

in the government.

VAN SUSTEREN: OK. Your turn, Laura, is this your first town hall?

KELLY: So this is my first town hall, and I would concur with what she

said. After Hurricane Katrina, one of the lessons we learned here was the

importance of the local politics. We saw great changes in our city council

and how that, you know, as Chip O`Neal said, all politics is local, and

also the role of the federal government in helping Louisiana rebound. This

last election has shown us how important that level of – that

congressional level is in being really important part in the checks and

balances of the overall system, but also in answering our constituents, and

we don`t feel like we`re being heard down here.

VAN SUSTEREN: Thank you, both. And let me go back to the panel. Michael,

I can`t hear what they`re chanting now. It`s just sort of wrapped up. But

here are two citizens who came to get – seem very respectful. They`re

there to get answers. They got real problems. You know, this is

democracy.

SCHERER: It is democracy. And, you know, it`s been increasing in passion

for decades now. Obama won election in 2008 with a movement behind him,

with enormous crowds. He was getting enormous outpouring of support,

people getting involved in politics who hadn`t gotten involved. And almost

from the day he got into office, all that energy went to his opposition

became a Republican counter-Obama movement. Something similar is happening

here with Trump. Trump came into office with far bigger crowds than his

opponent, Hillary Clinton. Far more energy on his side for change, but in

an angry country, the anger comes against whoever`s in power and that`s

what`s happening here.

VAN SUSTEREN: Now we know that we can hear the pledge of allegiance that`s

in Arkansas. Alex, this has now become – Obamacare has now become Trump-

care because he`s the president. And a lot of the discontent isn`t

necessarily because Trump doesn`t have a replacement. They don`t like

Obamacare. There are some people who just don`t like what they got. They

all want medical care but the prices have gone up, there might be less

choices, and they didn`t get to keep that doctor. Now it`s Trump`s

problem.

ISENSTADT: That`s right. And now, Donald Trump is starting to realize

just how difficult it is to govern. Governing is a lot different than it

is than campaigning is. And look, one of the things you`re going to see is

how does this impact Trump`s agenda overall? He`s got a lot he wants to do

here. He`s got a repeal and replacement of Obamacare, he`s got immigration

he wants to tackle, he`s got infrastructure he wants to tackle. There`s a

lot going on right now, and we`re going to start to get a better sense,

perhaps next Tuesday, when he appears in that big building behind us in

congress. We`re going to get a sense of what`s really front and center on

his plate.

VAN SUSTEREN: Francesca, what do you expect next Tuesday?

CHAMBERS: Well, the White House said today that it would be a positive

message. That he wouldn`t actually necessarily be laying out some of those

goals that we`ve seen in previous – this isn`t a state of the union, but

previous state of the union speeches. Instead, he`s focus on the things

he`s already done and explains how those are accomplishments, and that he

would be vaguely focusing on his vision for America. And then he`s going

to take that across country, potentially do some travel to sell that

message.

VAN SUSTEREN: And I think one of the difficulties he`s going to have is

that so far he`s done much with executive orders, as promised, no

surprises. But some of the things he wants to do next costs money. Even

some of the executive orders and he`s got to get the money from Capitol

Hill and they`re not exactly flush with cash. But we`re going to take a

quick break. Breaking tonight, and this could be a very big deal in the

senate, gearing up to subpoena President Trump`s tax records. That`s not

all. General Mike Flynn will be called to testify before congress. Also,

secretary of state Tillerson just touching down in Mexico, he`s there to

talk to Mexican leaders about Trump`s just-released immigration orders.

But Mexico`s lead negotiator just spoke out and, well, it may not be a very

warm welcome for the secretary. And days ahead of Hollywood`s prom, that

would be the Oscars. George Clooney is slamming President Trump and chief

strategist Steve Bannon. We`ll tell you what the actor said.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNINDENTIFIED FEMALE: Obviously, there`s been tension, right, between the

Mexico president and President Trump. Is this a cleanup job for the

secretary of state?

SEAN SPICER, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: No. I think that President Pena

Nieto and President Trump spoke. Again, the foreign ministers had several

contacts with our staff. I would argue that we have a very healthy and

robust relationship with the Mexican government and Mexican officials. And

I think they would echo that same sentiment. I think the relationship with

Mexico is phenomenal right now.

(END VIDEO CLIP)



VAN SUSTEREN: White House press secretary Sean Spicer, today. And a visit

that gets under way during this hour, secretary of state Rex Tillerson

touching down just moments ago in Mexico City, and DHS secretary John Kelly

will be joining Secretary Tillerson in Mexico later tonight. And just one

day after the Trump administration issued new guidelines to crack down on

illegal immigration, Reuters is reporting that Mexico`s foreign minister

who`d be meeting with Tillerson and Kelly says Mexico will not accept those

new rules. And some late breaking news from the White House, sources

telling NBC News that the revised travel ban will be released next week

instead of this week as originally promised. NBC`s Kerry Sanders joins us

from Mexico City. Nice to see you, Kerry, tell me what`s going on down

there?

KERRY SANDERS, NBC NEWS: Well, I would say that here in Mexico, there`s a

very different description of the relationship right now between the

Mexican government and the U.S. government. Very different than from what

Sean Spicer characterized it as – you know, we do have this quote from

Luis who is the secretary – the foreign secretary here. He`s the

counterpart to Rex Tillerson, the secretary of state. And he said to

Reuters, talking about returning people over the border from the United

States into this country who are not Mexican because the orders that have

been released, the memos suggest that among those who will be deported will

be those to the closest contiguous country, which means folks from El

Salvador, from Guatemala, other countries, could be, as they say here,

dumped into Mexico, creating a problem here. As we heard the foreign

secretary Luis Videgaray, saying to Reuters, we will not accept it because

there`s no reason why we should and because it`s not in the interests of

Mexico. So that very much sets up the meeting that will be taking place

tonight, and then a meeting that will continue Tomorrow with the president

here in Mexico. We`re fortunate enough to have with us Larry Ruben who

possibly could become the next ambassador from the United States to Mexico.

You have a leg in both countries. You`re from Cleveland, but you`re also

from Mexico. You understand both cultures. So, first of all, is this

meeting something more than symbolism?

LARRY RUBIN, PRESIDENT U.S. REPUBLICAN PARTY IN MEXICO: Definitely. It`s

a meeting that is very needed here in Mexico City. It sends a powerful

message about the importance that the U.S. government gives to Mexico. And

I really believe, Kerry, that it`s the right time because it`s the time

when Secretary Kelly and Secretary Tillerson can discuss the new released

issues in immigration.

SANDERS: How would you describe the relationship right now between the two

countries?

RUBIN: I think it`s different. Different because Mexico is not used to

working but just with politicians, and today in the U.S. government, we

have a businessperson, right. President Trump comes from a business

background. And definitely, Mexico is adjusting but the relationship is –

has been so strong that once this adjustment period gets under way, I think

both governments will be working very well.

SANDERS: So when he was a candidate, he said he was going to build that

wall, and he said Mexico is going to pay for it. Now as president, he says

he`s going to build the wall and there will be a 20 percent import tax, 80

percent of what leave this country, that`s exported, makes its way to the

United States. I`ve spoken to people here in Mexico, they`re offended.

They say they will never pay this. What is your read of where things are

headed?

RUBIN: That`s definitely one of the issues that need to be discussed.

There`s several issues that the Mexican government does not agree with

necessarily with the U.S. stance, and.

SANDERS: Is there a middle ground here? Because President Trump was

elected in many ways by people who believed that he could get this done.

RUBIN: Definitely. I think there is a middle ground. I think it needs to

be discussed. We`re not there yet. I really believe that there`s a lot to

be done. And this is one of the first steps that needs to be taken, that

this discussion with Mexican authorities.

SANDERS: OK. Thank you very much for joining us, Larry. There is going

to be a lot of eyes both here in Mexico and in the United States on

tonight`s meeting, and really on the meeting Tomorrow between the secretary

of state and the president here, the president of Mexico, Pena Nieto.

Greta?

VAN SUSTEREN: Kerry, thank you. Thank you. With me, Jeffrey Davidow,

former ambassador to Mexico, now a senior counselor for the Cohen Group.

Good evening, ambassador. And, ambassador, tell me, do the Mexican people

and the Mexican government have some sort of solution for the American

people who want to have their borders secure? Do they have a solution?

JEFFREY DAVIDOW, FORMER AMBASSADOR TO MEXICO: I don`t know if they have a

solution, Greta. I think they`re perfectly willing to work cooperatively

with the U.S. government. What`s happened, very interesting to me is that,

you know, all of us who studied history in high school know that anti-

Americanism was really the default ideology of Mexico for much of its

history, and starting 25 years ago with NAFTA. That began to change and

has largely dissipated. But in the last months or so, there`s been a lot

of feeling of being offended and attacked. So the visit of Tillerson and

Kelly comes at a good time if we can get this conversation into serious,

serious discussion.

VAN SUSTEREN: They may feel attacked, but there are a lot of Americans

that may feel that they have sort of blurred the lines in the border, and

in some ways taken advantage of the largesse and generosity and success of

the American people. And that we have had certain rules in terms of how to

become citizens and that they have been ignored. Is there any sort of at

least understanding that for some American people that it has not been a

level playing field on this issue? And it`s a real problem for a lot of

Americans.

DAVIDOW: I think they understand that, but let`s put it from their

prospective. They see the guidelines that were issued yesterday which open

the door for what they see as a good deal of hostile treatment to their co-

nationals in this country. They realize that the United States has to obey

and implement its own law, but it should be done with a certain amount of

humanity, and that doesn`t seem to be coming through.

VAN SUSTEREN: And what would they suggest? Because I think therein lies

the problem because President Trump, he ran on the wall and he`s got the –

he says the wall, and if the Mexican people recognize it as a real problem

for a lot of American people, do they have an alternative for the American

people other than the wall that the president wants to build?

DAVIDOW: Well, I don`t think they see that as their particular

responsibility. The dominant ideology in Mexico is by building up the

Mexican economy and NAFTA really helps on this, there are fewer and fewer

Mexicans who want to come into the United States. You know the figures as

well as I do. There are a million and a half less Mexicans in the United

States than there were a few years ago. The net flow of Mexicans coming

into the United States in an undocumented fashion is zero. There are more

Mexicans leaving the U.S. than coming in. Why? Because their economy is

growing stronger and people want to stay home in Mexico.

VAN SUSTEREN: And I think the one thing that we don`t discuss enough,

though, is that so much of the immigration issue are people who come in

through our airports and they overstay their visas. But that`s a whole

other can of worms. So, I`m sure we`re all going to argue about. Anyway,

ambassador, thank you for joining us.

DAVIDOW: Thank you.

VAN SUSTEREN: And we are keeping an eye on that lively town hall, Senator

Tom Cotton is holding in Bentonville, Arkansas. So far, cheers and jeers

and talking immigration and green cards, we are watching this, and stay

with us. We`ll be right back.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Anybody from the Democratic side of the fence who

thinks that – who`s terrified of the possibility of President Trump better

vote, better get active, better get involved, because this man has got some

momentum and we better be ready for the fact that he might be leading the

Republican ticket next November.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I know you don`t believe that. I want to go on –

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GRETA VAN SUSTEREN, NBC NEWS HOST FOR THE RECORD: The N.C. Chair candidate

Congressman Keith Ellison back in 2015 saying Democrats better get ready

for Donald Trump`s campaign. And today, President Trump tweeting, “one

thing I will say about representative Keith Ellison in his fight to lead

the DNC is that he was the one who predicted early that I would win!”

Well, the big vote for that powerful position, DNC chair, is this Saturday.

Former labor Secretary Tom Perez is running, and so is the mayor of South

Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg. He is got support from five former chairs

of the DNC including former Governor Ed Rendell, former Governor Howard

Dean, who endorsed the mayor this morning.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Pete is a southbound, Indiana, mayor, 36 years old, two

tours of duty in Afghanistan. Most important thing, he is the outside the

beltway candidate. This party is in trouble. Our leadership is old and

creaky including me. We`ve got to have this guy, 36 years old, running

this party.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

Mayor Pete Buttigieg joins me from Atlanta, Democrats are gathering for

Saturday`s DNC chair vote, nice to see you mayor.

PETE BUTTIGIEG, MAYOR OF SOUTH BEND INDIANA: Thanks for having me.

VAN SUSTEREN: Mayor, I don`t think that Tom Perez and Keith Ellison are

necessarily old but they`re certainly more inside the Beltway. Tell me

your 30-second pitch, if I had a vote in this, why should I vote for you

over those two?

BUTTIGIEG: Well, the big reason is that the solutions that our party needs

aren`t going to come from Washington. They`re going to come from

communities that are states and territories around the country. If

everybody is saying we ought to reach out to a new generation of voters and

activists, why not put in somebody from a new generation? If everybody is

saying we got to recognize that the presidency is not the only office that

matters, really get back to state and local work, too, why not put in a

mayor who is doing that work every day. And if everybody in the race is

saying that they`re the candidate of a 50-state strategy, why not listen to

the architect of the 50-state strategy, Howard Dean, who is one of five

former DNC chairs, people who actually know how the job is done, who

endorsed my candidacy. Everybody running in race is a good Democrat and

brings a lot to the table. But this is really a test of whether the DNC is

ready to change. I believe I can bring that fresh start, that new

leadership that our party so badly needs.

VAN SUSTEREN: And of course you have got governors to endorse you – I

mean mayors. Former Governor O`Malley was a mayor of Baltimore and Mayor

Landrieu of New Orleans as well. I know you have other ones. All right,

now, since you like the outreach, tell me what you think about the town

halls where the candidates are getting pummeled, at least we show the video

where they`re getting yelled at. What do you think about them?

BUTTIGIEG: Well, look, you got a lot of Republican members of congress who

are going to have to face a choice, are they going to follow an unpopular

and largely unhinged president all the way off the cliff? Or are they

going to think for themselves and show some independence? The best thing

we can do now as Democrats especially since most of those members of

congress aren`t on the ballot until next year, is make sure that we are

holding them accountable now. But when we`re doing it, it`s not about

obstruction and it`s not anger for its own sake. It`s very specifically

about the issues we care about.

VAN SUSTEREN: You say not anger for its own sake, and I always thought one

of the problems that Democrats had in 2016 was some of the anger that the -

- they sort of pushed aside some of the vote that Vice President Biden

identified. But you just referred to the president as unhinged so you got

a little bit of that, yourself.

BUTTIGIEG: Yes. Look, I think any reasonable person is at the very least

concerned about what`s happening in this country, and when you think about

how it`s affecting our daily lives, look, this is personal to me. I was

sent to war. I owe my freedom to marry to the Democratic Party. My

partner`s mother relies for her life on chemotherapy that she is able to

purchase thanks to the affordable care act. If somebody is trying to take

that away, you bet we`re going to be angry. That doesn`t mean we can`t

have the tone of a happy warrior when we do it. And one of the things that

was extraordinary about a lot of these actions that have taken place, like

the women`s march, for example, right after the inauguration, is that, yes,

they were fierce, yes, they drew some moral lines in the sand, but they`re

also the kind of thing you wanted to be part of it. It felt good to be

part of that. That I think is the tone the resistance needs to take going

forward. It`s one of very strong opposition, but opposition that is

organized around the way we support each other.

VAN SUSTEREN: Mayor, thank you, and good luck on Saturday. We`ll be

watching the vote very closely. And I hope you`ll come back.

BUTTIGIEG: Thank you, I hope so, too.

VAN SUSTEREN: Coming up, Tuesday night is the big night. President Trump

is going to Capitol Hill to address a joint session of congress. Will he

surprise them? Will he surprise us? I`ll talk about it with a former

speechwriter for President Bush.

And this falls under uh-oh. This could be a fight. A Republican senator

saying she will go wherever the investigation of Russia`s role in the

election takes her. This might not be what you expect.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

VAN SUSTEREN: We are six days away from President Trump`s first speech

before a joint session of congress. And today Axios is reporting officials

swear the speech will be optimistic and uplifting and decidedly more upbeat

than his inaugural address and the key question, what will President Trump

say to the kinds of people protesting at GOP town halls this week? Here is

the scene just moments ago at the Senator Cotton town hall.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I would like everyone who is affected by the

affordable care act and affected by health care to stand up.

(CHEERS)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

VAN SUSTEREN: Michael Gerson, former chief speechwriter for President

George W. Bush and he is an op-ed columnist for the “Washington Post.” nice

to see you.

MICHAEL GERSON, OP-ED COLUMNIST WASHINGTON POST: Good to be with you.

VAN SUSTEREN: Ok, so what`s the challenge for the president next Tuesday

night about these town halls? Does he address it or not?

GERSON: Yes, I think he should. He should address what`s out there in the

country. But one of his main audiences is going to be the Republicans in

congress. They`re the ones who matter most as far as the audiences are

concerned. He will try to speak over the edge of the media as he normally

does to the American people. I think he needs to provide some leadership

for Republicans which has been lacking policy leadership. This is, after

all, a policy speech, a budget priority speech. And he needs to provide

some of that and has not been willing so far.

VAN SUSTEREN: Well, if it`s partly priority in budget, the minute he

mentions that wall, price tag keeps going up. The last price tag I saw was

$20 billion. Even if he used the old one at $14 billion, he is got the

freedom caucus sitting there. They don`t want to spend a dime. Where will

you get the money? He said during the campaign the Mexicans are going to

pay for it, they say they are not.

GERSON: Yes, you know it`s true. I mean he is deferring in many ways on

both health care and his tax plan. He is not bringing his own plan to the

table. And infrastructure is completely off the table now. I mean, he was

going to do a trillion dollars in infrastructure. That is off the table.

So there are real policy gaps. His policy development organization in the

White House is very broken. They are not doing what they need to do to

give the president the policy he needs to go into a major speech like this.

That is the goal.

VAN SUSTEREN: Have you sort of thought in your own mind, how would you

write a speech for a President Trump who tends to go a little bit rogue and

goes off prompter and you got to capture his voice, you got to sort of

keep, you know, keep the – everything in order. Have you thought about

what it could be like?

GERSON: It`s a big problem, because if he sticks to the text and talks, he

is boring, he is actually not good at delivering a text and never has been

in any setting that I`ve seen. But it`s really possible that he will take

the bait of provocations from Democrats and dominate coverage, you know.

Swamp his own coverage of the speech if he says something too vivid. So

the speech could be too boring or could be too interesting on the part of

the White House. You know if he takes the bait.

VAN SUSTEREN: Is this speech important? I mean, it`s not the state –

it`s essentially like a state of the union, but is this speech something

that is just sort of fascinating for those of us who love politics and love

to sort of dissect it or is this speech really important?

GERSON: Well, you have to remember that the four freedom speech setting

out the whole international order that was going to follow World War II was

a State of the Union Address. It is possible to make large statements. In

2003, in our State of the Union Address, there was one little section that

was the most proud of anything I ever helped with, which was on the

president`s emergency plan for aids relief. This was a proposal that

bipartisan support and that kind of innovation in a speech can change the

debate in many ways. The policy innovation is the way the president gets

things done. And I hope that he has some so of that in his speech.

VAN SUSTEREN: I set my watch, lawyers try cases, and do you second guess

when you see speechwriting work for presidents?

GERSON: Yes, you always do. I would not want this job.

VAN SUSTEREN: Oh, come on, it`d be fun. It`s a challenge. Who wants a

challenge, don`t you think?

GERSON: It is. It`s a great challenge, a rhetorical challenge. He needs

to rise to it. I mean, the country needs him to provide leadership. And I

think this is an opportunity, but I`m actually not very encouraged.

VAN SUSTEREN: Well, thanks for joining us, I hope you`ll come back, maybe

come back after speech and talk about in then, nice to see you.

Ahead, we have new reporting on President Trump`s plans for taxes, health

care, CNBC`s John Harwood with his very latest.

And today, a potential bombshell on President Trump`s tax returns and the

word subpoena. Hear what the top Republican senator is saying about that.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Here in Springdale. We`re going Medicare my way.

Not your way. My way I`ve got a husband dying and we can`t afford – let

me tell you something, if you can get us better coverage than this, go for

it. Let me tell you what we have, plus a lot of benefits that we need. We

have $29 per month for my husband. Can you beat that? Can you? With all

the congestive heart failures, open heart surgeries, we`re trying, $29 per

month. And he is a hard worker and now, $39 for me. Here`s my question.

I have sent you one message after the other, sir, about our family. And

you know where we live? I don`t live freeways, an hour from here. I don`t

live two hours from here. I live just down the road a few places from your

office. And I have invited you into our home. And not a word except a

classic regular letter sent. Now, here`s my question. Yes or no. Will

you come to my family`s home? I promise you it will be safe. Sit down

with the three of us and hear our stories from 1991 till now.

(APPLAUSE)

(CHEERS)

TOM COTTON, ARKANSAS SENATOR: So – so, ma`am, I`ll be happy to meet with

you and hear more about your story. We`ve got – we`ve got staff here.

Ma`am, we have – we`ll make a decision about where we meet, but I`m happy

to meet with you. Okay. We`ve got questions up here in the balcony. We

haven`t gone there yet.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Thank you. Thank you. Can you hear me? Ok.

COTTON: I hear you loud and clear.

VALERIE HARRIS, TEACHER IN ARKANSAS: My name is Valerie Harris. I`m from

Prairie Grove, Arkansas. I want to say I`m a teacher, first of all. Ok.

I work in a residential facility in Fayetteville and I work with special

needs kids. I want to say this. I work three jobs, actually. And the

reason I have to work two more jobs is because my health insurance at my

first place of employment doubled in the last three years. I`d like to say

that there are other stories and there are a lot of people in Arkansas that

do support Senator Cotton. And there are many people like myself, a single

mom, ok, single mom, who pays taxes. My family came here many, many years

ago from Italy, legally. Ok? And, thank you. My question is this.

My son – I have four children, three that went to the University of

Arkansas. My son is graduating. And he will be commissioned in the U.S.

Air force in May. My son has written a letter and given it to your staff

over here, because his detachment is requesting that Senator Cotton come

and speak and be a distinguished guest at the commissioning ceremony. My

question, number one, I`d like to thank you for your service to this

country. And I would like to tell you there are many people, the majority

of people in Arkansas that support you. And I`m asking that you read his

letter and his contact information is there. Thank you, Senator Cotton.

(APPLAUSE)

(CHEERS)

COTTON: Well, thank you. Thank you very much for your son – thank you

very much for your son`s service. We all appreciate and honor it and we`ll

do everything to make sure he has the very best equipment and training and

leadership that he can get. Let me go right here, ma`am, in the scarf.

Yes, ma`am? And I would love to speak if we can make it fit in the

schedule. Thank you for passing along the information.

(CHEERS)

MARY STORY, PROTESTER FROM FAYETTEVILLE: Thank you, Senator Cotton, for

being here today. First of all, I`m Mary Story from Fayetteville.

(APPLAUSE)

(CHEERS)

COTTON: Hi, Mary.

STORY: And I`m not a paid protester.

COTTON: Mary, can I address that point that you just made?

STORY: Yes.

COTTON: I don`t care if anybody here is paid or not, you`re all Arkansans

and I`m glad to hear from you. So I know –

All right, I know there`s been some talk about that in the media, some

politicians have said that. I just want to say, thank you to everyone for

coming out tonight. Whether you agree with me or disagree with me. This

is part of what our country is all about.

STORY: Ok.

(APPLAUSE)

COTTON: Ok. Let`s let Mary Story finish. Sorry to interrupt.

STORY: All right. I`m here, like all the people who came with me tonight,

as a concerned citizen and we are concerned, because it appears that this

administration is trampling our constitutional rights.

(APPLAUSE)

(CHEERS)

I`m a lifelong Arkansan. Five of my ancestors fought in the revolutionary

war.

(APPLAUSE)

(CHEERS)

One of my ancestors signed the Declaration of Independence.

(APPLAUSE)

(CHEERS)

And my 94-year-old father, who lives in Batesville, was awarded seven

bronze stars.

(APPLAUSE) (CHEERS)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

VAN SUSTEREN: Wow that is the scene at the Senator Cotton town hall in

Arkansas. Obamacare is a key challenge for President Trump, and we`re

hearing tonight there may be a change in those plans. CNBC`s Chief

Washington Correspondent John Harwood joins our panel, Francesca, Alex, and

Michael. John, what`s the story on the long-awaited health care?

JOHN HARWOOD, CNBC CHIEF WASHINGTON CORRESPONDENT: Well, the story that

the new HHS secretary, Tom Price, the one who President Trump had said as

soon as he gets confirmed, we`re going to release our plan, has told house

Republicans the administration will not be sending a plan to the hill.

Instead, they`re going to work with house Republicans on their plan.

Republicans expect the same thing on taxes. So even though the president

said on February 9th, in two or three weeks we`re going to put out

something phenomenal on taxes, they say he is not going to do it and he is

going to work with them and adapt to their plans. The only fallout from

that is may make it harder to reach agreement with the senate and put some

house members at risk of being undercut if the White House turns against

some of the controversial elements.

VAN SUSTEREN: Is this agreeable to Speaker Paul Ryan, he will take the

full responsibility and not the White House?

HARWOOD: I think he likes having his hands on the steering wheel.

VAN SUSTEREN: John, thank you. All right, back to the panel. Wow,

listening to the town hall, Francesca, you have both sides of the aisle,

you got, you know, the woman who has a husband dying then you got the other

woman who says she is got Obamacare and health insurance is twice what it

was in the last three years and she has three jobs. And the interesting

thing is, I think Senator Cotton, you know, he is a freshman senator. You

can`t lay all this on him. He hasn`t created years of this problem, so

your thoughts.

FRANCESCA CHAMBERS, DAILY MAIL: I think that it was good that he mentioned

that he doesn`t really care whether the people there are being paid or not.

He mentioned some politicians –

VAN SUSTEREN: In -

CHAMBERS: He is speaking about the president saying –

VAN SUSTEREN: Exactly.

CHAMBERS: Exactly, the president and then the White House suggested today

that those people might be paid, because they`re professional protesters.

And so I think it was good that he addressed that and said, look, I don`t

care why you`re here, but I want to hear what you have to say.

VAN SUSTEREN: Alex?

ALEX ISENSTADT, POLITICO: What is interesting these Republicans are

actually choosing to have these town halls at all because there`s some

political risk in them going out there and taking heat this way in a way

that is very public? It`s going to be interesting to see if they adapt

their tactics going forward. Do we still see these kinds of public events

or do they scale back a little bit and do tele-town halls or find some

other format?

VAN SUSTEREN: You know, Michael listen to these two people, these are

citizens with real problems on both sides of the aisle. I tip my hat to a

politician who will stand up there and listen and, you know, it`s not easy

for the politicians to sit and listen to that.

MICHAEL SCHERER, TIME`S WASHINGTON BUREAU CHIEF: And it`s wonderful to

witness democracy happening like this, even national democracy happening in

town halls around the country. You know, the issue with Obamacare, it`s

never really just been about Obamacare, it is not just about people in the

individual marketplace or getting subsidies, it is about everyone in

country is upset about how much they`re paying for health care, upset about

increases in health care costs. Republicans are now dealing with the

burden they had laid on Obama for seven years that the bill had been there.

You know, some of these people may not be complaining about Obamacare

specifically, they`re just complaining about the cost of health care. And

Republicans now own that. President Trump owns that.

VAN SUSTEREN: John, is there a remedy in sight? Is there a plan in sight?

HARWOOD: Well, what house Republicans say is that they are by Easter going

to have passed a repeal plan and replacement will be expanded health

savings accounts, tax credits for the purchase of insurance.

VAN SUSTEREN: You have to have some money to do that, don`t you? I mean

those health savings accounts. Don`t you have to have extra change?

HARWOOD: Yes, but they`re going to take some of that money from what`s

being spent now on Obamacare. They`re also going to change Medicaid and

the way they`re going to change Medicaid is to cut it. So they`re going to

shift to a per capita system and that will free up some money as well.

VAN SUSTEREN: Well, it`s indeed – it`s like within you listen to these

stories, if you`ve been in the hospital, walk through the lobby, and see

all these people suffering. These aren`t political problems. These are

real problems for the American people.

HARWOOD: And they are likely to be more of them under the Republican

replacement, because there are going to be fewer people covered.

VAN SUSTEREN: Indeed. Thank you for watching. See you back here tomorrow

night at 6:00 p.m. Eastern, if you can`t watch live, set your DVR and

follow me on twitter @Greta. Check out my Facebook page for behind the

scenes videos and more. “Hardball” with Chris Matthews starts right now.

See you tomorrow night, 6:00 p.m. Eastern right here.

THIS IS A RUSH TRANSCRIPT. THIS COPY MAY NOT BE IN ITS FINAL FORM AND MAY

BE UPDATED.

END