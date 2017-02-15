For the Record with Greta, Transcript 2/15/2017

Transcript:

Show: For the Record with Greta

Date: February 15, 2017

Guest: Amy Klobuchar, Adam Kinzinger, David Catanese, Eliana Johnson, John McCormack, Stephen Hadley, Joe Crowley, Joel Beneson, Daniel Shapiro, David Catanese

GRETA VAN SUSTEREN, FOR THE RECORD HOST: For the record tonight, brace

yourself. President Trump is hitting back. President Trump blaming the

fake media, illegal leaks that even the Clinton campaign for the Michael

Flynn controversy. We have the first reaction of Clinton`s top pollster

and strategist, Joel Benenson. Plus, General Flynn`s security clearance

suspended tonight and questions now swirling around him. Will Flynn

testify before congress? And what will he say about those new reports that

Trump campaign officials had links to Russian intelligence? Also a new

political casualty in the Trump cabinet, labor nominee Andy Puzder

withdrawing his name just hours before his confirmation hearing was to

begin. Did this old tape from the Oprah Winfrey Show way back in 1990 play

a role or was that just a smear?

President Trump addressing growing questions about his now former national

security adviser, and tonight, new reports of alleged ties between his

campaign and the Kremlin, the president today at a press conference with

the Israeli prime minister Netanyahu defending Michael Flynn.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: Michael Flynn,

General Flynn, is a wonderful man. I think he`s been treated very, very

unfairly by the media. As I call it, the fake media, in many cases. And I

think it`s really a sad thing that he was treated so badly.

VAN SUSTEREN: The president also blasting the leaks to the media.

TRUMP: I think in addition to that, from intelligence, papers are being

leaked, things are being leaked. It`s criminal action, criminal act. And

it`s been going on for a long time, before me. But now it`s really going

on and people are trying to cover up for a terrible loss that the Democrats

had under Hillary Clinton. I think it`s very, very unfair what`s happened

to General Flynn, the way he was treated, and the documents and papers that

were illegally, I stress that, illegally leaked, very, very unfair.

VAN SUSTEREN: And President Trump is not one to sit back. Today, striking

back at The New York Times report alleging his campaign aides had repeated

contacts with Russian intelligence. NBC News has not independently

confirmed this story. And there is no evidence that the Trump campaign

colluded with Putin or Russia. Meanwhile, President Trump`s stepping up

the defense, tweeting, quote, this Russian connection nonsense is merely an

attempt to cover up the many mistakes made in Hillary Clinton`s losing

campaign. Later, reporters asked President Trump about this story.

UNINDENTIFIED FEMALE: Do you have any comment on the report that there was

contact between your senior adviser and respected Russian operatives during

the presidential campaign, Mr. Trump?

UNINDENTIFIED FEMALE: President Trump, no comment on that?

VAN SUSTEREN: Now it`s the Democrats` turn. Today, Democrats calling for

an independent investigation. Senator Amy Klobuchar is a Democrat from the

great state of Minnesota, and serves on the judiciary committee. Nice to

see you, senator.

AMY KLOBUCHAR, U.S. SENATOR: Good to see you, Greta. Thank you.

VAN SUSTEREN: Senator, the president says the media is being unfair to

General Flynn. How serious is this whole story about General Flynn and the

allegation of influence or connection with Russia?

KLOBUCHAR: I think it`s very serious when you have the president`s

national security adviser resigning 26 days into his job. When you have 17

intelligence agencies, you can`t call that fake news, 17 U.S. intelligence

agencies saying that Russia has tried to influence our election. That

really gets at the underpinnings of our democracies. This isn`t about as

Marco Rubio said this isn`t about one candidate or one political party

because next time it will be the other political party. And I think it is

really important that we get to what happened, who he talked to, what he

said? We still don`t know what he said to the Russian ambassador but it

appears there were efforts to undercut the sanctions that were so important

in response to Russian aggression and the cyberattack.

VAN SUSTEREN: All right. You know, he says the media is unfair. I guess

I would, you know, be more open to that if it weren`t for the fact that

Sean Spicer, press secretary, said the reason that Flynn is out is not

because the media is unfair but because there`s a trust factor within the

White House with him. So, you know, there`s an obvious conflict in those

two versions. But, all right, you want an investigation. How do we get a

fair investigation? Because Flynn`s entitled to a fair investigation, the

congress, the American people, and the president is. And so, what are you

looking for?

KLOBUCHAR: It goes on a few tracks. First of all, the intelligence

committee in the senate is very devoted to a fair investigation. And

they`re going to have that ability to get classified information. I do

hope they declassified some of it so your viewers can see what happened,

but also there`s going to be judiciary committee hearings. I serve on that

committee. Lindsey Graham is committed to that. And then finally, I am a

supporter, I was the early sponsor of the bill for the independent

commission with Senator Cardin and others, only because that`s a different

type. That would be a 9/11-type commission that could look at outside

experts looking at what happened and making recommendations of what we can

do to prevent it.

VAN SUSTEREN: Do we really need all those investigations? Why can`t we

get one good solid one and try to strip away the politics from it, so the

American people are confident, fair to everyone involved. When you have

all those committee hearings, you know, people were worried about

Obamacare, taxes, and there`re a lot of other things and people – and

congress doesn`t seem, with all due respect, be able to multitask too well.

KLOBUCHAR: Very good question. I think the major investigation is the

intelligence committee. Judiciary will be focused on judiciary piece of

this. And the independent commission would not involve members. That

would be experts.

VAN SUSTEREN: So why don`t we just do an independent commission? Why

don`t we just do an intelligence committee?

KLOBUCHAR: Because different people can get at different things. The

intelligence committee is going to be getting at classified information and

they`ll be able to put out a report. We hope they can put as much public

as possible. But I think there is a reason. This is a major, major

problem. This isn`t just, again, about our election. When Senator McCain,

and Graham and I were in Ukraine and the Baltics, we heard that Russia been

doing this, what, 6,500 attempt in Ukraine. They shut off Estonia`s

computer system just because they had the audacity to move a bronze statue

of a soldier to a cemetery. These things have been happening every day.

They`ve seen this movie before. And we have an obligation to get to the

truth there.

VAN SUSTEREN: All right. You talked about your trip with Senator McCain,

Senator Graham. I`m probably one of the few in the media who think that

codells are the best thing that members on congress – members of both

sides of the aisle spending time, going out to do – so like your old days

as a lawyer.

KLOBUCHAR: Exactly. As you probably heard, the trip with McCain is not

exactly a luxury cruise. We literally visited a country a day and spent

New Year`s Eve on the front line in a snowstorm with President Poroshenko,

in which he had us stand with him and the mothers of soldiers that have

been killed.

VAN SUSTEREN: I actually – more codells if there`s less chance of being -

-there`ll be less politics and all this other stuff. But, anyway, that`s

just me. Anyway, thanks so much.

KLOBUCHAR: It was great to be on, Greta, thank you.

VAN SUSTEREN: Thank you. Adam Kinzinger is a Republican congressman from

the great state of Illinois. He serves in the house foreign affairs

committee and is co-sponsoring new legislation requiring congressional

approval before lifting Russian sanctions. Nice to see you, congressman.

ADAM KINZINGER, U.S. CONGRESSMAN: Hey, great seeing you. How are you?

VAN SUSTEREN: I`m good. OK. Let`s say the house passes the bill that

you`re co-sponsoring. The senate I think has already done one like that.

Why in the world would the president ever sign it because it`s cutting his

authority? He`s not going to go for that one.

KINZINGER: well, and, you know, that`s obviously part of how politics

works if he`ll sign it or not. I think it`s important as much as anything,

though, to say that we`re basically reaffirming that congress has a role in

deciding this. And this is a safety level. We – we`re not the chief

executive of the United States, so there`s a lot of foreign policy decision

he can make. But just like we did with Iran sanctions and related to that,

congress has a role to play here. I think it`s important to put out, and

this is the companion piece to what has been done in the senate.

VAN SUSTEREN: All right. What are the odds he`s going to sign it, do you

think? If it – what.

KINZINGER: Well, probably pretty low. If it comes to his desk, I don`t

know. But at the end of the day, we may have enough people to override

that if that`s the case. But, again, even if it`s – even if it doesn`t

get through this house, and through the senate, and to the president`s

desk, I think it`s important to send the message, though, that, look,

congress is committed to working with the president to say, OK, you know,

if this is part of a broader negotiation, that`s one thing, but you`re not

going to unilaterally lift these sanctions.

VAN SUSTEREN: I know with your military background that you`re really

interested in this story involving Russia and other parts of the world

where we have conflict, of course. What are your thoughts about an

investigation into Russia, any contacts with the Trump campaign or anybody,

or any former staffer for the Trump – with Trump?

KINZINGER: So, I agree with your previous guest in saying, you know, the

senate intel committee, they`ve said they`re going to take this up. That

is where you do investigations like this. I think to call for a 9/11-type

commission is overkill on this. So I think we need to get to the bottom of

this. These are answers we deserve. But ultimately, specifically on the

Flynn thing, I think the cover-up in this case is far worse than the crime

depending on what was discussed. And in fact, later, you know, find out he

talked to the FBI, we want to know if he told the truth to the FBI or not.

If he lied, in fact, that`s what can lead to a lot of trouble. So I think

the senate intel committee is perfectly capable of getting to the bottom of

this, answers that we need, and I think we`ll get them.

VAN SUSTEREN: I`ve been pointing out every night that Jeremy Bash who

worked for CIA director Panetta, secretary of defense, Panetta, and who I

sort of look to for guidance on this. He said that he had no – he would

expect or have no problem – maybe those are my words, with Flynn talking

to the Russian ambassador in the transition period. So, you know, so that

– the content of it, whether it`s about sanctions or not, it`s really what

happened later and the misleading of the vice president.

KINZINGER: Yeah, that`s exactly right. So, again, you know, technically

can you say it`s a violation of this Logan Act which has never been

enforced, possibly? But, you do have an incoming administration that is

talking to a very powerful country, Russia, talking about how this

relationship is going to go forward. I think had sanctions been brought

up, we found out they were, had General Flynn simply said, yeah, even the

ambassador brought it up to me, I mentioned it to him, that`s one thing. I

think it`s very improper, though, because this was right during when the

prior administration was discussing what to do about him. So depending on

exactly what was discussed, could be very highly improper. But the sin came

afterwards it seems like in the cover-up.

VAN SUSTEREN: Congressman, thank you.

KINZINGER: Any time, thanks.

VAN SUSTEREN: Joining me now, David Catanese, senior politics writing for

U.S. News and World Report, Eliana Johnson, national political reporter for

POLITICO, and John McCormack, senior writer at the Weekly Standard. David,

is this whole Flynn controversy, I`m going to name it that, it`s obviously

broader than that, is this something that we`re going to spent several days

or we`re just going to dog the whole Obama – I mean, the whole Trump

administration?

DAVID CATANESE, U.S. NEWS AND WORLD REPORT: Well, given the first 25 days,

there will probably be a new controversy that pops up by Friday. I mean,

look, but I do think we still don`t know exactly why Flynn was released or

asked to resign. I mean, there are still sort of discrepancies on the

reporting on that. But I think the bigger question and President Trump

hasn`t answered this yet, if there was an erosion of trust and it was true

that he knew that Michael Flynn lied to the vice president weeks ago, why

did he not ask for his resignation weeks ago? President Trump still hasn`t

answered that. I think that is a question he`s going to have to answer

eventually.

VAN SUSTEREN: What are your questions about this?

ELIANA JOHNSON, POLITICO: You know, I think what you`re hearing Democrats

and some Republicans start to tiptoe around very carefully is asking was

there some sort of a quid pro quo here? The New York Times reported

yesterday that it wasn`t just Michael Flynn, but it was also several Donald

Trump campaign aides, including Paul Manafort who had extensive

conversations with Russian intelligence during the campaign. So then the

question becomes naturally, was there a quid pro quo between the Trump

campaign and the Russians to have Russian help with a Trump victory in

exchange for the lifting of sanctions? People aren`t saying that outright

right now, but I think that`s a natural question. And there`ve been

comparisons to Watergate. If the conversations come to light, we know the

content of the conversation between Trump campaign aides and the Russians

that get anywhere near that, this controversy will, I think, blow Watergate

out of the water.

VAN SUSTEREN: John, the thing that – because we have so little

information that there`s a high risk, our imaginations are running wild.

Because everyone says it`s like pulling teeth. Then when you have, you

know, Spicer saying that the reason why Flynn was let go was because there

was a trust factor, because he lied, misstated or whatever you want to call

it, to the vice president. And then, now, you have the president coming

out saying the reason why he`s out of there is because of the bad media.

JOHN MCCORMACK, THE WEEKLY STANDRAD: Well, yeah, I mean, the president`s

criticism this is all the fake media`s fault doesn`t make much sense. I

mean, he is the one who ultimately asked for Flynn`s resignation. If there

was nothing there, why did he ask him to resign? Like you said there are a

lot of unanswered questions here. I mean, this White House, this

administration, this president, aren`t exactly known to be fastidious about

the truth. So I don`t see exactly why either misleading intentionally or

not statement. I guess if it was unintentional, I don`t see why they

couldn`t have apologized to Vice President Pence. So I don`t know whether

it`s pressure from Pence.

VAN SUSTEREN: The mystery in this is that in the interim period between

the time that the statement – Pence went on TV, and the time it was

released, you had the department of justice saying we got these intercepts.

And, I mean, who knows what`s in those intercepts. They heard the

conversation between Flynn and the Russian ambassador.

MCCORMACK: Well, that is a serious issue. I mean, this is an

investigation whether it was incidentally picked up or whether – we don`t

know exactly who`s being targeted here, why they were targeted. But the

idea that an American citizen and official could have their, you know,

their conversations leaked without a full investigation, a full trial, that

is really troubling.

VAN SUSTEREN: I mean, David, he should have – I mean, he should have

known his conversation was being listened to. I mean, I`m not the – I`m

not in the National Security Council, but I sure could have figured that

one out. He should have known that his conversations.

CATANESE: The other thing is, there`s still a lot of government agencies

that are filled with Obama appointees that want payback on Trump. And

they`re leaking – I mean, the leaking that is going on in bureaucracy you

might expect because he doesn`t have all his allies in place, but there`s

leaks coming out of the White House every day which shows me that they`re

not on the same page. They`re out to undercut each other. And if you`re

President Donald Trump you got to start wondering, who can I trust that`s

in my inner circle? And who is doing the leaking? I`m sure he has got to

be worried about that.

JOHNSON: I think the thing is, Trump intentionally set up his White House

with three different power centers that don`t necessarily work cohesively.

There is the Steve Bannon, there`s Jared Kushner, and there`s Reince

Priebus, and Michael Flynn was, you know, an ally of Steve Bannon. But he

set up a White House where people, where it was obvious that people were

going to leak against each other and targeted each other in this way.

CATANESE: Some the stuff could not be leaked if you weren`t a top adviser.

They`re reciting calls with foreign leaders in the Oval Office. That`s a

five or six people that would know that.

VAN SUSTEREN: Just compare and contrast it to the fact that we couldn`t

figure out who the nominee for the Supreme Court was. That was such a

great kept secret until that night. Go figure, they can keep that one

quiet. We`re going to take a quick break. Still ahead, reaction from the

Clinton campaign to President Trump`s new attacks today. What does she

have to do with the Michael Flynn controversy? And President Trump`s pick

for labor secretary, Andrew Puzder, abruptly withdraws today. Did it have

anything to do with the decades-old Oprah tape? And a press conference

controversy, is President Trump freezing out some members of the media?

VAN SUSTEREN: New reports of contacts between the Trump campaign and the

Kremlin are putting a giant spotlight on what Russia has said about this

issue. And two days after the election, a senior Russian diplomat said,

quote, there were contacts with the Trump team. But then the next day, a

Trump spokesperson said they were, quote, not aware of those connections.

And since then, Trump officials including the vice president have said no

contact took place.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: Did anyone involved in the Trump campaign have any

contact with Russians trying to meddle with the election?

UNINDENTIFIED FEMALE: Absolutely not.

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: Did any adviser or anybody in the Trump campaign have

any contact with the Russians who were trying to meddle in the election?

MIKE PENCE, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: Of course not.

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: Can you still say definitively that nobody on the

Trump campaign, not even General Flynn, had any contact with the Russians

before the election?

SEAN SPICER, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: There`s nothing that would

conclude me that anything different has changed.

(END VIDEO CLIP)



VAN SUSTEREN: Stephen Hadley served as national security adviser to

President George W. Bush. Nice to see you.

STEPHEN HADLEY, NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER TO PRES. GEORGE W. BUSH: Nice to

be here.

VAN SUSTEREN: OK. First the basics, I tipped you off, I was going to ask

you this, what does National Security Council do?

HADLEY: National Security Council established in the national security act

of 1947, only has 4 members, president, vice president, secretary of state,

secretary of defense. It advises the president. It is not a decision-

making body. And it tries to coordinate policy across diplomacy, economic

and defense. That`s what it does.

VAN SUSTEREN: What was the job that General Flynn had?

HADLEY: He had the national security adviser which is a staff position,

and it really does two things. It runs the National Security Council

process, and all the subcommittees under the National Security Council that

are established. It supervises the NSC staff, those 100 or 200 and so

people who staff the president for his role in foreign policy. And then

the national security adviser serves as an adviser to the president of the

United States on national security and foreign policy.

VAN SUSTEREN: Hypothetically, I`m trying to get the fact, I always have to

say this because the facts seem to fluid these days, but let`s assume that

General Flynn did speak to the Russian ambassador in that December phone

call about the sanctions, any problem with that?

HADLEY: You know, I don`t have a problem with that. I think it would be

strange – Flynn did not apparently have advanced notice of the sanctions,

read about them in the newspaper, talked to the Russian ambassador. I think

it would be – I don`t see what would be wrong if he simply said, look,

don`t retaliate, doesn`t make sense, it hurts my country, it makes it

harder for us as an incoming administration to reconsider Russia policy,

which is something we said to do. So just hold your fire and let us have a

shot at this. I think if Flynn had come out, embraced that, explained that

that was what he did and when he had done, I think there would be 24, 48-

hour story and I think would have died away.

VAN SUSTEREN: What do you make of the investigation because Democrats are

calling for an investigation, some Republicans are. It`s actually broaden

down a little bit beyond Flynn pre-campaign connections and possible

connections with the Trump campaign and Russia and the kremlin, as well.

As the Russians have an influence on hacking the Democratic Party.

HADLEY: I think we`re way ahead of ourselves. There`s an ongoing FBI

investigation. Its scope has been broadened. Let`s see where that leads.

I think it`s appropriate for, say, the two intelligence communities –

committees, senate and house, to do their inquiries, investigation. But

let`s not have every committee in the house and the senate get into it.

Let`s focus it in one or two committees, one house, one senate, and then

let`s see where the FBI investigation goes under the oversight of those two

committees. And let`s see where we are before we start talking about, you

know, major 9/11-type investigations.

VAN SUSTEREN: All right, big picture. What`s the difference between the

way the Bush 43 White House worked with Russia or considered Russia, Obama,

and now Trump? How do you see these three different administrations

approaching Russia?

HADLEY: You know, I think Russia policy has been the same across

administrations. We want to find areas where we can cooperate with Russia.

And in some instances, it is in our common interest to work together on

issues where we can, we should. In those areas where we disagree with

Russia, we ought to stand by our principles, defend our interests, but try

to manage them in such a way it doesn`t throw the relationship in crisis.

If you think about it, that`s really been the Russia policy across a number

of administrations.

VAN SUSTEREN: When you see President Trump say things about Putin that are

actually sort of – like the interview with bill O`Reilly on Super Bowl

Day, what do you think?

HADLEY: Look, you know, President Trump seems to be a very personal

person. He likes to create strong personal relationships with people with

which he`s dealing. You know, he did that, he probably got a little

carried away. My president, president I served, President Bush also got a

little carried away in some of his public comments about Putin. Those

things happen.

VAN SUSTEREN: You miss the job?

HADLEY: No.

VAN SUSTEREN: Not at all?

HADLEY: Not for a minute.

VAN SUSTEREN: I`ve heard earlier today you were asked on the air whether

you would take the job. You said no.

HADLEY: Look, I`m not – I`ve been there, done that.

VAN SUSTEREN: All right. But you will come back here?

HADLEY: Absolutely, any time.

VAN SUSTEREN: All right. Thank you. Nice to see you.

HADLEY: Nice to see you.

VAN SUSTEREN: Ahead, reaction from the Clinton campaign over the reported

contacts between the Trump team and Russia. I`ll talk to a former Clinton

strategist, Joel Beneson. And later, President Trump`s plan for peace in

the Mideast, is this the art of the deal or a dead end?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: From

intelligence, papers are being leaked, things are being leaked, its

criminal action, criminal act. And it`s been going on for a long time,

before me. But now it`s really going on. And people are trying to cover

up for a terrible loss that the Democrats had under Hillary Clinton.

(END VIDEO CLIP)



VAN SUSTEREN: Now that was President Trump today bringing the 2016 race

back into the debate surrounding the Michael Flynn controversy. Now, it

all started with that New York Times report that Trump campaign aides had

repeated contacts with Russian intelligence before the election. The

president quickly responded to The New York Times, he took to twitter and

tweeted, this Russian connection nonsense is merely an attempt to cover up

the many mistakes made in Hillary Clinton`s losing campaign. Now, this new

reporting and the president`s response prompting a renewed look at his

comments on Russia and WikiLeaks during the campaign.

TRUMP: I`ve always felt, you know, fine about Putin. I think that he is a

strong leader. He`s a powerful leader. Russia, if you`re listening, I

hope you`re able to find the 30,000 e-mails that are missing. All you have

to do is take a look at WikiLeaks. This just came out. This just came

out. WikiLeaks. I love WikiLeaks. Amazing how nothing`s secret today

when you talk about the internet. Oh, we love WikiLeaks. Boy, they have

really – WikiLeaks. They have revealed a lot.

(END VIDEO CLIP)



VAN SUSTEREN: New York congressman, Joe Crowley is chair of the house

Democratic caucus. He was a strong Clinton supporter in the race, of

course. And Joel Beneson was the chief strategist for the Clinton

campaign, and now is an MSNBC contributor. Welcome, gentlemen. And first

to you, congressman, your thoughts about the president now blaming the

Russia news on Secretary Clinton losing.

JOE CROWLEY, U.S. CONGRESSMAN: I think it`s maybe just a bit more

ridiculous than not about the content of the phone call between Mr. Flynn

and his Russian counterpart, or the content of that. He`s now blaming the

leaking of it. To me, you know, Mr. Flynn didn`t lose his job because he

lied. He lost his job because he wasn`t a good enough liar up to the

standard of this administration. And to now – you know, the president

seems to find excuse after excuse as to why he`s cozied up to Russia. Only

he really knows the real answer because we can`t see his taxes. We don`t

know what it is they have on him. But we`re going to get to the bottom of

this at some point.

VAN SUSTEREN: You know, there`s a lot of difference of opinion about

whether or not it was OK to discuss sanctions between Flynn – General

Flynn and Russia with the ambassador. So I`ll leave that aside. I think

the – at least it seems to me the bigger issue is whether he misled or

even lied to the vice president. I think that is probably what got him

into so much hot water.

CROWLEY: I think that is clear.

VAN SUSTEREN: Joel, let me go to you. Was the FBI evenhanded with how

they have handled the investigation on the Democratic side during the

course of the e-mails, and also this investigation in the lead-up to the

election on Trump, and any possible contacts with Russia?

JOEL BENENSON, CHIEF STRATEGIST 2016 CAMPAIGN: Well, look, I think we

talked a lot about what happened with the FBI during the course of the

campaign and I think that was addressed at the time and since then. I

think what we`re talking about now is something very different. I think

Congressman Crowley is right about the substance of what`s transpiring

here. But I think every American should be concerned and want to get to

the bottom of what happened during this campaign. If there was continual

communication between members of the Trump campaign, advisers to then-

candidate Donald Trump, with Russian intelligence officials, and they at a

time when they were meddling in our election, which our intelligence

agencies believe they were to benefit now-President Trump, then every

American should want us to get to bottom of this including the president of

the United States. If he doesn`t think it`s a problem to our democracy

that Russia, which is not always an American ally, it is a geopolitical

power, meddled in our democracy. That is a serious flaw in the president.

That is not a problem of what Mr. Flynn said or not. That is a problem

that everybody in congress, everybody in America, ought to care about.

VAN SUSTEREN: Congressman, I think most Americans would like to get to the

bottom of this, but I think what many Americans feel or suspect and I think

quite rightfully so is that it`s really hard to do these investigations

without layers and layers of politics and all sorts of agendas and motives.

It`s really sort of hard to get to the bottom of it. And then you sort of

fold into the fact that a lot of this will probably be done behind closed

doors, you know things they say is classified that probably really doesn`t

need to be classified.

CROWLEY: Right.

VAN SUSTEREN: How do you do that investigation, do it swiftly, completely

and fairly?

CROWLEY: Well, I think it`s a really hard call for Republicans in the

house to even lift a finger against the president right now. I think it

really calls for an outside investigation, maybe similar to what we did

after 9/11. I think as Joel has said, it`s more than just a conversation

between Mr. Flynn and his Russian counterpart. There has been contact that

predated the election, almost predated even the campaign. And we know

throughout that. Why is it that this president has rejected the men and

women who work in our intelligence service, who gather information to help

him make strategic decisions about the United States and taking the word or

sided with a dictator like Putin? We know the Russians are not our enemy.

The Russian people in a good relation with the United States and vice

versa, we know that Putin is not our friend. And yet this president cozies

up to him like they`re chums. There has to be an answer to this.

VAN SUSTEREN: Joel, let me give a question to you, how would you like to

see this investigated? Do you want to have an outside commission? Do you

want it done on Capitol Hill? The Republicans probably are not wild about

that, they owned the house and the senate right now.

BENENSON: Well I think some people talk about should there be a select

committee and should be done on Capitol Hill? I think there is got to be -

there seems to be bipartisan agreement growing in congress including among

some Republicans that something is rotten in Denmark and we ought to get to

the bottom of it. I think it`s got to be independent. I think it can be

congress. I think that we have to have faith in our political

institutions, I think it`s bipartisan, some kind of select committee, I

think congressman Crowley`s right, you are right, a lot will be done behind

closed doors, and it should be. There`s confidential information, there is

classified information to be discussed. As long as it`s independent and

gets going quickly, I think that would satisfy the American people. I

think they want to know there`s action being taken. That we`re not going

to let Russia meddle in our democracy and we`re going to get to the bottom

of what`s happened throughout the campaign and since then.

CROWLEY: Greta, it goes back to the baker call. What did the president

know? And when did he know it? There`s a lot of confusion right now, when

he was notified of this, when the vice president was notified. Even the

president has conflicting remarks about that as well.

VAN SUSTEREN: What do you want Congressman Crowley they also investigate

this whole hacking thing? I mean, into the DNC. I mean, I don`t know if

that is ever been - I mean that seems to be a lot of unanswered questions

there as to exactly what the Russians did or did not do.

CROWLEY: True. I think there`s a lot of – a lot we should be looking at

in terms of the Russians. The hacking is certainly an issue. It goes to

the core of our democracy. An outside influence like Russia influencing

the outcome of the election or even just attempting, whether he did or

didn`t, the attempt in and of itself. What is the connection between the

president and the Putin administration and regime? And look, I`ll even

look at the leaking of information. That is a legitimate issue but it`s

not something that is going to cover up what has happened so for. Michael

Flynn wasn`t fired because of the leak. He was fired because he didn`t lie

well enough for this administration.

[18:35:27] VAN SUSTEREN: Well I think – I don`t know, I think there`s

probably – I don`t think he`d agree with you on that one. I don`t know

why, but anyway. Thank you, gentlemen, both.

CROWLEY: Thank you.

VAN SUSTEREN: Next, President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister talking

about the art of the deal. What does it mean for Mideast peace? We`ll go

live to Israel. And press conference controversy. Why is President Trump

only calling on conservative media outlets? The panel will discuss.

VAN SUSTEREN: What a big day at the White House. President Trump

welcoming Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and Trump making his most

extensive remarks about the Mideast peace process since taking office. It

included this remarkable exchange about the building of west bank

settlements.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BENJAMIN NETANYAHU, ISRAELI PRIME MINISTER: As far as settlements, I`d

like to see you hold back on settlements for a little bit, so let`s see

what we do.

DONALD TRUMP, THE 45TH PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Doesn`t sound too

optimistic, I sense a good negotiator.

NETANYAHU: That is the art of the deal.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

VAN SUSTEREN: President Trump also saying he will not insist on a

Palestinian state as part of a peace deal.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

[18:40:4] TRUMP: I`m looking at two-state and one-state and I like the one

that both parties like. I`m very happy with the one that both parties

like. I think the Palestinians have to get rid of some of that hate that

they`re taught from a very young age. They`re taught tremendous hate.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

VAN SUSTEREN: Daniel Shapiro was the United States ambassador to Israel

under President Obama and he joins us from Tel Aviv, nice to see you, sir.

DANIEL SHAPIRO, UNITED STATES AMBASSADOR TO ISRAEL: Hi, Greta.

VAN SUSTEREN: Can you give me a sense of whether or not as resonated in

Israel yet the two sort of headlines about Prime Minister Netanyahu at the

White House today, first is that President Trump says that he wants the

Israelis to hold back on the settlements and the second the discussion

about two-state versus one-state.

SHAPIRO: There`s some effort to try to understand it. They seem a little

contradictory at first, but the truth is I don`t think that they really

are. Since the inauguration, the president has four times come out and

made very clear that he does believe that pursuing Middle East peace is

important and that he believes that further expansion of west bank

settlements makes that harder and he is now called directly on the Prime

Minister to try to put limits on that. That doesn`t mean he`ll oppose

everything but it does means that he cares about this issue and it means

that he is going to try to restrain settlement construction which is

consistent with longstanding U.S. policy.

Now, the question about two states or one states, that would be a change

for the United States to no longer back a two-state solution but I don`t

really buy it. I think this was done this way to help Prime Minister

Netanyahu deal with some of the pressures from the right-wing members of

his cabinet who are calling on him to abandon the two-state solution which

he is endorsed for eight years now. I think once the president`s envoys,

Jared Kushner and Secretary of State Tillerson come to the region, speak to

Israelis, Palestinians and Arab leaders, everyone`s going to understand

that the only outcome that can actually end this conflict and produce the

middle east peace the president wants is, in fact, a two-state solution.

VAN SUSTEREN: How important is it to Israelis if you can quantify it that

if the U.S. Embassy to be moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, is that a big

item?

SHAPIRO: It`s something almost every Israeli I ever talked to while I was

ambassador asked me about, why isn`t the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem where

they have their capital and their government? And all previous

administrations that have looked at it had felt that the time wasn`t right

that it could be disruptive to Middle East peace talks and that it could

even provoke violence. Prime Minister – President Trump said he wanted to

do it, but he is also put that on the back burner as well. I still think

it`s possible that they`ll do it. I think it would be welcomed in Israel.

I`ve written that it can be done, but has to be done in a smart way that

doesn`t – isn`t perceived at provocative or closing off options for a two-

state solutions in which both sides have claimed in Jerusalem.

VAN SUSTEREN: Do you have any sense of how the Israelis perceive President

Trump, whether their lives are going to change any way by having an

American president be President Trump as opposed to anyone else?

SHAPIRO: Well, there are those who like some of what they heard him say in

the campaign and celebrated his victory. There are many others who, like

me, wonder about the unpredictability and, of this administration and this

president and the chaos that has actually engulfed the White House even in

recent days. You know, the Prime Minister`s advisers met several times

with General Flynn to help prepare this meeting and then right before the

meeting happened, General Flynn resigned in a terrible chaotic scandal

which is still so much for me. So it meant that this meeting was affected

in terms of being able to prepare the president and actually carry out the

things they had prepared together with General Flynn.

VAN SUSTEREN: Thank you, ambassador, for joining us, sir.

SHAPIRO: Great to be with you.

VAN SUSTEREN: President Trump`s pick for labor secretary, well, he is out.

This news breaking as a decades-old tape from “the Oprah Winfrey show”

emerges featuring his ex-wife. Did that tape impact his decision?

And who can forget the insults? It got very personal on the campaign trail

between candidate Senator Marco Rubio and Donald Trump, and tonight a

dinner date at the White House.

[18:47:20] VAN SUSTEREN: We have breaking news in the Michael Flynn saga.

The Republican head of the judiciary committee Senator Chuck Grassley,

along with the ranking Democrat, Senator Dianne Feinstein, demanding

answers. They just sent a letter to Attorney General Jeff Sessions and FBI

Director James Comey requesting a briefing from the DOJ on information

related to General Flynn`s resignation, back with me, David Catanese,

Eliana Johnson, and John McCormack. Eliana, now that we got the judiciary

committee ranking and chairman, bipartisan request for that. 4

ELIANA JOHNSON, POLITICO NATIONAL POLITICAL REPORTER: Well, I think it

shows that there are many Republicans, Chuck Grassley stepping up, who are

willing to hold the administration accountable when they see something

going astray. And I think Steve Hadley was exactly right in the previous

segment that there`s a lot we don`t know about this and it`s dangerous to

jump to conclusions so I think this seems like a good start.

VAN SUSTEREN: And, of course, John, this is not going to make the Trump

administration very happy.

JOHN MCCORMACK, THE WEEKLY STANDARD SENIOR WRITER: I don`t think so. This

is the Republicans giving into what President Trump is calling fake news

and illegal leaks from the executive branch.

VAN SUSTEREN: Now to news about President Trump`s cabinet, his labor

secretary nominee is out. He quits. Fast food CEO Andrew Puzder withdrew

his name from consideration one day before his confirmation hearing was to

begin. It came as politico obtained part of a 1990 interview on “The Oprah

Winfrey show” where Puzder`s ex-wife alleges abuse.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The most frightening thing was leaving because once I

made that break, and once I made it public and remember my ex-husband was a

public figure, everyone knew him and knew what he was doing. Once I made

that public, he vowed revenge. He said, I will see you in the gutter, this

will never be over. You will pay for this.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

VAN SUSTEREN: Now, those allegations are 30 years old, and Puzder`s ex-

wife fully recanted all of them and she did it years ago and it was only

eight months after that Oprah appearance that she recanted and her original

allegations were made during a heated divorce. Puzder has always denied

all allegations of domestic abuse. Let me go back to panel. David, if

this had any bearing on Puzder`s decision to withdraw, he had other issues

he was getting a lot of heat from that were related to his thoughts on, for

instance, minimum wage.

DAVID CATANESE, U.S. NEWS AND WORLD REPORT: I think Oprah took him down.

I think it`s different when you see it on tape. And even though she has

renounced it, this was circulating heavily today. I also think that there

was wariness among Republicans, there is a reporting out there at least

four Republican senators were wary and were not committed to him and if you

lose four, you can get him through and you never wants to bring them to the

floor if you don`t have the votes. That is a bigger embarrassment.

VAN SUSTEREN: I think when I saw the statements that were issued, all the

statements, though, I didn`t see them all. The statements I did see from

many senators were about the fact with minimum wage or he hadn`t paid his

domestic –

[18:50:11] CATANESE: That I don`t think – that was a bigger problem with

the Democrats, right, I mean, Democrats had a problem on the minimum wage,

and they were hammering him on that stuff. When you start to lose

Republicans, now, I don`t know if these Republicans would have actually

broken with Trump if they brought him to the floor. There had to be

considerable unrest about that for him to step down. I don`t think it`s

clear, though, if he gave his resignation or if Trump asked for it yet.

Just like in the Flynn situation.

VAN SUSTEREN: Right now President Trump and the first lady are having

dinner at the White House with their dinner guests, Senator Marco Rubio and

his wife. You have to wonder if they will reminisce about that bruising

primary campaign.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Don`t worry about it, little Marco. I will.

MARCO RUBIO, SENATE FOREIGN RELATIONS COMMITTEE: Person with the worst

spray tan in America said he wanted to sue me. He is going to sue me. He

should sue whoever did that to his face.

TRUMP: I watched this lightweight, Rubio, total lightweight, and little

mouth on him, bing, bing, bing, bing, bing, bing, bing, bing.

RUBIO: Have you seen his hands? You know what they say about men with

small hands.

TRUMP: Don`t worry about it, little Marco. In all fairness, Marco is not

a negotiator. I watched him melt down and I will tell you it was one of

the saddest things I`ve ever seen.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

VAN SUSTEREN: Wow.

MCCORMACK: Good old days.

VAN SUSTEREN: The gold old days, right, Eliana, I don`t know how we

endured that.

JOHNSON: Oh, man, they should come out and do an act together. That was

pretty funny, actually. You know, remarkably, people talk about Trump`s

thin-skinniness. I`m sure he is actually thin skinned. He actually has

shown a remarkable capacity to put those things behind him. He seemed to

have a great dinner with Mitt Romney. He didn`t hire him, though, by all

accounts.

Actually thought seriously about hiring him, he brought Nikki Haley on,

also a serious critic of his candidacy. And I think when the mood strikes

him and he thinks somebody`s a good fit for somebody or wants to mend

fences, I think Trump knows a lot of the jousting is a show.

VAN SUSTEREN: You know, John, I`m thinking, the two men can get over this

at the White House tonight as they`re having dinner and, of course,

yesterday he had lunch with Governor Christie and his wife. He is on a

charm offensive. I`m not so sure the wives are too amused by this. They

have to sit there tonight, after each other`s husband has been rather rude.

MCCORMACK: They can probably commiserate over the embarrassing things

about what their husbands said. I think that can be a point of bonding.

You know, Marco Rubio when he decided to run for re-election for senate, he

said he was doing it because he was going to be a check on either President

Trump or President Clinton. So far, he seems more interested in sort of

getting along with President Trump. He expressed reservations about

confirming Secretary of State Tillerson, ultimately voted for him. I think

we should wait and see where exactly Rubio is going to stand up to Trump.

VAN SUSTEREN: All right. Final topic, the president and the press today

for the third time in a row at a press conference, President Trump called

on only reporters from conservative news organizations. In his official

settings, he is avoiding the other networks and the wire services, but

consider this, we`ve also seen President Trump make surprise appearances to

the press like on Air Force One last Friday. You don`t see many other

presidents doing that. Even in the hallways of the White House. Monday,

he spoke to our Kelly O`Donnell. David, he is getting criticized at his

press conferences.

CATANESE: Yeah.

VAN SUSTEREN: But he certainly gives access to reporters sort of on, you

catch him on the sly.

CATANESE: I actually think it`s a good idea they`re trying to broaden the

people who get the first questions at these White House press conferences.

VAN SUSTEREN: There are like two questions.

CATANESE: I actually think that is a good idea. If they`re doing this

next week, the following week, and they`re only – they`re favoring the

conservative outlets over everyone else. That is a problem, too. I think

generally if they broaden it out and open it up, I think that is good for

media and really for everybody.

VAN SUSTEREN: I Remember, John, the former executive editor, manager at

“the New York times,” Joel Abramson, said the Obama administration was the

at least transparent she ever covered. I`m careful in being critical of

Trump for not giving access. The fact Kelly O`Donnell got the statement

from him on the night of the ruling of the ninth circuit was extraordinary.

MCCORMACK: Yes, I mean the Obama - White House definitely did sort of eyes

out conservative publications, when I work for the “Weekly Standard,” they

weren`t exactly friendly or responsive to us. I do wish that both sides

were open and transparent, no matter publications, ideological leanings.

And I do hope the conservatives who get questions they don`t embarrass

themselves with sycophantic questions, the kind of questions that the

conservatives criticized liberal or mainstream reporters harassing the

Obama. They should ask hard-hitting questions whether from a conservative

perspective or just the news of the day.

VAN SUSTEREN: And, of course, Eliana, the president sometimes bypasses us

all together, just goes to the people on twitter.

JOHNSON: He is unpredictable. So yes, he does sometimes go to twitter,

and sometimes he talks to reporters. In general, this anti-establishment

aspect of broadening the pool of reporters, taking Skype questions, I think

is great and I think the complaint, the complaints from some reporters that

he is doing it are a little bit ridiculous.

[18:55:02] VAN SUSTEREN: Thank you, panel.

And I have something to say “For the record” about civility in Washington.

That is next.

VAN SUSTEREN: “For the record” how about we stop the stupid stuff, the

name calling and personal insults. It`s so juvenile. Not to mention

counterproductive. Both sides, they`re guilty. I can give you unlimited

examples. We had to deal with this last summer.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Lock her up. That is right. Yes, that is right. Lock

her up.

(APPLAUSE)

(CHEERS)

I`m going to tell you what –

(END VIDEO CLIP)

VAN SUSTEREN: Yes, I know, many conservatives loved it. I thought it

childish. The whole world was watching. They saw this. What we want them

to see is a smart, robust debate, not a schoolyard hair pulling. Now the

Clinton campaign, they did some snide stuff, too. Remember this?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HILLARY CLINTON, PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: You could put half of Trump`s

supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

VAN SUSTEREN: Now, I hope this behavior was just a passing fancy and after

the election everyone would grow up, strong debate inspiring people, old-

fashioned decency. I was dead wrong. The name calling continued.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It`s a stunning thing that a white supremacist,

Bannon, would be a permanent member of the National Security Council.

BERNIE SANDERS, PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: We have a president who is

delusional in many respects, a pathological liar.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

VAN SUSTEREN: Now, some took to the keyboard like President Trump who

since taking office has sent out tweets describing a federal judge a so-

called judge and calling Senator John McCain a loser.

But how can we expect a world to take us seriously, look up to us, or even

our own citizens, our kids. When this is how the people at the top act,

sometimes I just want to yell stop. Thank for watching. I will see back

tomorrow night 6:00 p.m.

