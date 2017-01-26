For the Record with Greta, Transcript 1/26/2017

Transcript:

Show: For the Record with Greta

Date: January 26, 2017

Guests: Kristen Welker, Mark Meadows, David Catanese, Jay Newton-Small,

Ken Paxton, Letitia James, Hugh Hewitt, Nick Confessore, Molly Ball

GRETA VAN SUSTEREN, FOR THE RECORD HOST: For the Record tonight, war on

the border, or at least sort of. The Mexican president with a stunner

today saying he decide not to come to Washington, D.C., but hold on to

seat, Trump has different version, he said the no show is a mutual

decision, but is it? And now, buzz about a tax on Mexican import it`s only

going to make things a whole lot hotter.

Also, Trump`s top adviser, Steve Bannon, blasting the media as the

opposition and say the press should keep its mouth shut. Could this

relationship get any worse? Do not answer that question. And the

president yelling at Republicans about a big risk they face with their

Trump agenda, we`ll tell you what happened behind the scene at today`s GOP

retreat.

President Trump moving ahead at breakneck speed, earlier in the day the

president taking a quick trip to Philly, speaking to congressional

Republicans about the cancellation of his plan meeting with the Mexican

president.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: The president of

Mexico and myself have agreed to cancel our planned meeting schedule for

next week. Unless Mexico is going to treat the United States fairly with

respect, such a meeting would be fruitless and I want to go a different

route. We have no choice.

VAN SUSTEREN: Hours later at the Republican retreat a different foreign

leader showing up all away from London, British prime minister Theresa May.

THERESA MAY, PRIME MINISTER OF GREAT BRITAIN: And a newly embolden

confident America is good for the world. An America is strong and

prosperous at home is a nation that can lead abroad. But you cannot and

should not do so alone.

VAN SUSTEREN: And she`ll meet with President Trump tomorrow. And Trump

getting a warm reception for his Republicans today as he ticked off his

agenda.

TRUMP: Nice to win. Do we agree it`s been a while.

TRUMP: This congress is going to be the busiest congress we`ve had in

decades. Our legislative work starts with repealing and replacing

Obamacare. The American people will not pay for the wall. We`re going to

have a lot of trade deals. Mitch, don`t worry about it. We also need to

keep the ballot box safe from illegal voting.

VAN SUSTEREN: Also, today several top officials at the state department

stepping down from their post. NBC`s Kristen Welker is at the White House.

Kristen?

KRISTEN WELKER, NBC NEWS: Greta, what a busy day. Let`s start with Mexico

and the fact that in the wake of President Trump announcing that he would

be signing that executive order to greenlight construction of that border

wall that spark a backlash from the president of Mexico, who is under a lot

of pressure from within his own country to really take a strong stand right

now. He floated last night that he might be a no-show to this bilateral

meeting that was schedule. And then these tweets earlier today, President

Trump essentially saying, hey, maybe it is better it we don`t meet. And

then came the word from President Pena Nieto that he was going to cancel

the meeting. And that`s where things really got interesting because as you

mentioned, President Trump said today at that GOP retreat that it was a

mutual decision. I just pressed one of his top officials on that point,

and I said did they actually talk, how was this mutual decision? And I was

told that there had been conversation back and forth between the two

countries throughout the day. The White House insisting they still want

this meeting to take place, that they`re still very much in contact with

the Mexican government. But it comes amid Press Secretary Sean Spicer

telling reporters aboard Air Force One today that one of the ways that the

president could make Mexico pay for that border wall is to slap a 20

percent tax on imports. Now, that spark a lot of concerns among businesses

here who thought, hey, wait a minute, that`s going to drive up prices of

some products. Just moments ago, Spicer clarifying that that`s just one of

a buffet of options for how they might deal with this issue. I asked if

there`s a sense of urgency and real concern about the fact that this is

complicating and roiling an important relationship that the United States

has. After all, Mexico is the U.S. third largest trading partners. And

the response that they are confident, ultimately they will be able to

resolve this. But, of course, Greta, this comes as President Trump had

said he want to renegotiate NAFTA. That`s going to require Mexico sitting

down at the table with him, and also as he wants to deal with this

immigration issue. So, another busy day here at the White House, and I

anticipate Friday is going to be just as busy, Greta.

VAN SUSTEREN: Kristen, thank you. Congressman Mark Meadows is a

Republican from the great state of North Carolina, and shared the freedom

caucus. He served on foreign affairs committee. Good evening, sir.

REP. MARK MEADOWS, R-NORTH CAROLINA: Good evening, Greta. It`s great to

be with you.

VAN SUSTEREN: Nice to have you. All right, what do you make of this spat

between the president of Mexico and the president of the United States?

MEADOWS: Well, really, it`s not much of this is not really new. When we

talked about a border wall, obviously, that`s a promise that President

Trump made when he was campaigning, and to follow through on that very

quickly is really following through on a promise me made to the American

people. When we look at it, who is going to pay for it, and the

anticipated arrival of the Mexican president, obviously, we would still

like to see that. I`m hopeful that we will. But when you really look at

some of the context of this 20 percent tariff, I think a lot of that is

really taking it out of context. It`s really more about a boarder

adjustment tax.

VAN SUSTEREN: Well, who is going to pay for it? And you`re in the freedom

caucus and I can`t imagine your caucus like the idea of running up the

debt. And the estimates even from Senator McConnell and Speaker Ryan are

anywhere from $10 to $15 billion, that`s a B. Where is this money coming

from? They said this morning they float maybe this buffet of 20 percent

tax, well that went over like a lead balloon (INAUDIBLE) So, where are we

going to find this money?

MEADOWS: Well, I think on that – and you`re right, it`s about $15

billion, Grate. And Speaker Ryan talked about the fact they were fiscal

conservatives, and certainly on the freedom caucus we would support –

offsetting that with other dollars from other places.

VAN SUSTEREN: Where?

MEADOWS: But the 20 percent.

VAN SUSTEREN: Well, that`s the point. That`s the point, like where in the

world – $15 billion is a lot of money. And you know.

MEADOWS: It is.

VAN SUSTEREN: You know, like there`s got to be some plan or some idea.

The American people should at least have some certainty where that money is

going to come from. And the president said the Mexico is going to pay for

it. And now the president of Mexico says I`m not showing up to buy coffee

if your country.

MEADOWS: Well, and answer specifically to your question, you and I talked

a number of times about improper payments. There`s some $34 billion that

we sent in improper payments just on Medicaid and Medicare kind of

reimbursement. So even looking at some of those improper payments there`s

– when you have over One trillion dollar budget, finding $15 billion over

ten years should not be a difficult task. I know that I put my staff on it

today to say where can we have it? Some have suggested tapping into the

strategic oil reserves to look at it pay for it there. But regardless,

we`re going to give the president the tools to make sure that he fulfills

that. I think that you`ll see that not only in this coming budget, but one

that is fiscally responsible as we look to rebuild our military and

securing our southern border.

VAN SUSTEREN: All right, we may have to go fund-me account to raise that

kind of money, that $15 billion. All right, let me turn to immigration and

even the freedom caucus.

MEADOWS: Sure.

VAN SUSTEREN: The president seems to say the people who are dreamers,

young people in the country, who came here on no fault on their own, that

he is going to do – he`s not going to ship them all back. And I think

Speaker Ryan told me that as well last night. What is the freedom caucus

think about that?

MEADOWS: You know we really believe that we need to take a step approach,

Greta, about this. And the first step was secure the border, and that`s

why you`re going to see, perhaps, we are a little bit more agreeable on

building the wall to make sure that we stop the problem. Then, from there,

it`s looking at our legal immigration program because what we`re finding is

that the whole reason we`ve got this is because sometimes legally it takes

up to ten years for someone to come here that are willing to follow the

rules and the laws. So, as we look at that it`s more on addressing what

happening in sanctuary cities, and making sure that 19,000 people,

criminal, illegal aliens get sent back to their country. The president

talked about that today, and that`s going to stop on his watch with the

assistant of the new secretary of state, hopefully as soon as he`s

confirmed, Secretary Tillerson.

VAN SUSTEREN: One quick question, I know that I can`t imagine that the

congress, Democrats, Republicans, especially the freedom caucus like the

idea if the president writes too many executive orders, simple because you

served the authority of the legislative branch of the nation. Do you have

any problem with the sort of this rapid fire executive orders?

MEADOWS: You know, we`ve been looking very closely to make that he`s not

encroaching on congress` constitutional authority. And at the same time,

as you know, we`ve identified almost 300 potential executive orders that he

would write and correct on his own without authority from congress but,

again, keeping those pillars of congressional authority and the executive

branch separate. So we`re going to be vigilant about that making sure that

what is rightfully the will of the people through congress gets enacted

through law, and not allow him to use his pen in an inappropriate manner.

VAN SUSTEREN: Congressman, nice to have a choice. Thank you, sir.

MEADOWS: Thank you, Greta.

VAN SUSTEREN: Now, the idea of tax to pay for the border wall, that was

the one who`s, initially, floated today but, as notice, President Trump

press secretary, Sean Spicer, said.

SEAN SPICER, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: You tax that 50 percent, $50

billion at 20 percent of imports, which is, by the way, a practice that 160

other countries do right now. Our country policy is to tax exports and let

imports flow freely in which is ridiculous. Buy, by doing it that way we

can do $10 billion a year, and easily pay for the wall.

VAN SUSTEREN: The White House later walking that back pointing out there

are lot of ways to pay for the wall. Republican senator, Lindsey Graham,

criticizing the idea tweeting, quote, any policy proposal which drives up

cost of Corona, tequila, or Margarita, is a big-time bad idea, mucho sad.

Here`s what Speaker Ryan told me yesterday about paying for the wall.

PAUL RYAN, SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE: I know you`re follow-up question is

Mexico going to pay for the wall. There`s a lot of different ways of get

Mexico to contribute to doing this. And there`s different ways of defining

how exactly they`ll pay for it.

VAN SUSTEREN: Jay Newton-Small is a contributor to Time Magazine. And

David Cantanese, is a senior politics writer for U.S. News and World

Report. David, where is this money coming from? So somewhat confused

where we`re going to get them

DAVID CANTANESE, U.S. NEWS AND WORLD REPORT: there`s a divide over words

coming from – obviously, that has been played out today between President

Trump and even Republican leaders. Also, at the retreat up there in

Philadelphia, Mitch McConnell and Speaker Ryan said this wouldn`t be funded

through the normal appropriation, that this would have to come through a

supplemental. That would raise the prospect – I mean this insider

Washington, but that would raise the prospect that it could be filibuster.

And if you already got Republicans out there, looks like Lindsey Graham

saying that they`re not for this, that`s a problem for President Trump.

VAN SUSTEREN: But it`s also the whole idea – this platform of the current

president and GOP its fiscal conservativism. And yet, President Trump did

tell everybody I`m going to build that wall. You know, he says he could

build the wall, so that`s why a lot of people voted for him, I suspect, but

he did say Mexico is going to pay for it. And now, the Mexican president

doesn`t want to show up.

JAY NEWTON-SMALL, TIME MAGAZINE: Well, it`s amazing. He`s like the most

amazing salesman ever. And if you think of him as like a furniture

salesman, he`s like this is the most amazing dresser ever, and everyone

want to buy the Dresser. It`s like the great idea, everyone loves idea of

the wall of Mexico. But as anyone who puts together an Ikea furniture –

putting that thing together – is the devil in the details, and one missing

bolts the whole thing falls apart, right? So, if you have – in this case,

one missing bolt is really going to be problematic. Let`s say Walmart,

where prices are going to spike, and normal Americans might not be able to

afford food for their children. So, in this case, it`s really dangerous

and you`re playing with this amazing life policy. And top of the line

sounds great, but details are really important here.

VAN SUSTEREN: Is it really going to cost that much anyway, I mean, is

there not a better way to secure the border without building a wall that

cost $15 billion, which used to be $8 billion and it keeps getting higher,

higher and higher.

CATANESE: I actually talked to former homeland security secretary, Tom

Ridge, about this issue. He said, look, this got to be a layered approach,

you`ve got to use some drones, border officials are also important manpower

which Trump did include in his executive order. So it`s not about a wall.

Also, we do have some fencing down there already that the parts aren`t

covered by a wall are rugged terrain, there`s rivers, I mean, some parts of

the border are tough to even put a wall. So there`s lot of doubt that

we`re actually going to see a 20 foot concrete wall down there. I think

enhance border security is definitely coming, but whether it`s going to be

the wall that Trump touted.

VAN SUSTEREN: I think the president – I think we`ll hear more from the

president. I mean, part of the immigration issue is that we have so many

people coming to this country and over stay their visa. They don`t come

through the southern border, but the come through JFK, or Newark, or

Boston, or something. We know there`s still – that`s so out of control.

NEWTON-SMALL: Yeah, but you saw today there are protests in Boston, for

example, which is a sanctuary city, and it was like Irish, you know.

There`s a huge amount of Irish people who come here and over stay their

visa. And, you know, that`s not the classic kind of illegal immigration

that we think about when Donald Trump talks about building a wall with

Mexico, but that is really one of the larger problems.

VAN SUSTEREN: And he certainly is doing what he said he was going to do.

I mean, he comes into office and, I mean, like nobody should be shocked.

He said he was going to build a wall, I mean, there`s no big surprise.

He`s doing all the things – with the exception of who`s going to pay for

it. He still says the Mexican government or the Mexican people pay it.

But, so far all his executive orders, he told us. That`s what he`s doing.

He`s doing it.

CATANESE: Look at the week, it was Obamacare, it was repeal – get rid of

the trade deals, immigration, that was Trump`s candidacy. But the devil is

in the details and that`s why we`ve got – you know, in his executive

orders they`re more symbolic.

VAN SUSTEREN: Yeah.

CATANESE: . than substantive. And that`s why you`re going to have to see

what congress does on a lot of this.

NEWTON-SMALL: I mean, you read these orders and it`s not like they

actually do anything, and they get you maybe 5 percent of the way there of

the promise. I mean, it`s sort of like, oh, we`re not actually going to

build the wall, we`re going to get congress to study it for 60 days and

come up with a plan to finance, potentially, building border security.

VAN SUSTEREN: Which is the best example probably is the TPP because he

signed that order about the TPP, but we don`t have the TPP. And McConnell

was never going to bring up for a vote that`s already dead.

NEWTON-SMALL: Or the pipeline, the pipeline saying, oh, they must use

American steel. And they sort of say, we`ll study potentially using

American steel in there. We don`t produce the kind of steel to build those

pipelines, it`s impossible.

VAN SUSTEREN: The president of Mexico not coming, mutual or was this like

the kind of situation where you get dump by a girlfriend or boyfriend – or

pretend it was both.

CATANESE: Trump said in a tweet, don`t come if you`re not going to pay for

the wall, which is odd to me, Trump wants to talk to him about it. Maybe

use some of his power of persuasion which he`s supposedly very good in a

room, turn on the charm, bring the Mexican president here.

CATANESE: Why are you telling him not to come when this is your priority

this week, and you want him to pay for the wall?

NEWTON-SMALL: How popular would Trump face is he to kick the Mexican

president out and say, no, don`t come unless you`re paying for the wall.

That`s all that screaming for him with the Republican base.

CATANESE: Look, for them to float a 20 percent import tax.

CATANESE: That doesn`t make sense.

VAN SUSTEREN: I would give Spicer some – I mean – I suppose they`re

trying to think of a lot of ideas, and he said and we all seize upon it. I

mean, it`s like – good this to say, but, I don`t know, I`ll give him

freedom on that one. I don`t know why, but maybe just a good mood tonight.

But, anyway, thank you both. President Trump making news today on what he

will do if Democrats block his Supreme Court pick. Also, Trump`s chief

strategist blasting the media calling it the opposition party, and saying

the press should keep its mouth shut. And congresswoman, Tulsi Gabbard,

secret trip to Syria for meeting with President Bashar al-Assad, and what`s

he saying about President Trump`s plan for refugees. She joins me live

next.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: These countries

that have tremendous terror and its countries that people are going to come

in and cause us tremendous problems. Our country has enough problems

without allowing people to come in who in many cases or in some cases are

looking to do tremendous destruction. We are excluding certain countries,

but for other countries we`re going to have extreme vetting.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

VAN SUSTEREN: President Trump discussing plans for executive orders on

refugees and immigration, and White House press secretary, Sean Spicer,

said that order could come tomorrow. And the New York Times had obtained a

draft of the plan which includes suspending the U.S. refugee admissions

program for 120 days, and indefinitely blocking refugees from Syria. He

kept in a total number of refugee admitted to the United States this year

to 50,000, also being considered in order to ban visitors from, Iran, Iraq,

Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen for 30 days. Congresswoman Tulsi

Gabbard of Hawaii, served on the house armed services and foreign affairs

committee, she also served two-tours of duty in the Middle East with the

Hawaiian Army National Guard, and currently serve as a Major in the Army

National Guard. She very recently came back from trip to Syria where she

met with President Bashar al-Assad of Syria. Nice to see you,

congresswoman.

TULSI GABBARD, U.S. CONGRESSWOMAN: Great to see you, Greta. Aloha.

VAN SUSTEREN: OK, aloha, yes, indeed. All right, why did you go to Syria?

GABBARD: I`ve been very worried and have carried with a heavy heart what

has been happening there, the suffering of the Syrian people. And I wanted

to go there for myself to see if I couldn`t some small way convey the love,

the care, and the Aloha of the people of Hawaii – people of our country to

the Syrian people. And see for myself the situation on the ground there.

VAN SUSTEREN: Well, I know, there`s no doubt since you`ve done two tours

in Iraq with our military, I know you`re deeply committed, you and I even

spoke off-camera about this. You saw President Assad – you met with him,

what did you learn?

GABBARD: Well, first of all, this was not the reason for my trip, it

wasn`t in the initial plan, but when the opportunity presented itself, I

felt that it was important to have the meeting because if we profess to

truly care about the Syrian people, if we truly care about ending their

suffering, we`ve got to be able to be willing to meet with whoever we need

to if there`s a possibility and a chance that that could help us take steps

forward towards peace.

VAN SUSTEREN: And look at the video of those kids, they adorable, aren`t

they?

GABBARD: They`re beautiful. The thing is about these kids that we met in

this shelter just on the outskirt of Aleppo is they and their families have

lost virtually everything, but the strength and the joy that they had was

incredible. They have hope for the first time in long time for their

future.

VAN SUSTEREN: All right, now you have a different view of what the foreign

policy should be in the United States than many of your colleagues. What

is your position on what we should be doing or not to doing in Syria?

GABBARD: It`s been long calling now for years to end our countries,

counter-productive regime change war in Syria. Not only is it not helping

end the suffering of the Syrian people, but it`s actually working against

the interest of the United States. It is working to strengthen groups like

ISIS and al-Qaeda, making their position stronger. And we`re doing that

with American tax-payer dollars. Our dollars are going to help support

fund and armed groups who are working alongside an allied with al-Qaeda in

Syria, something that if you and I provide support to a terrorist group

like that we would be thrown in jail.

VAN SUSTEREN: You know, it hasn`t escape me – and, you know, we talked

about this, you`ve got Egypt with Mubarak, and you`ve got Libya with

Gaddafi, and Iraq with Saddam Hussein, is that, you know, we all those

three are gone and those three nations are in utter chaos. And I know –

look, I`m a good American, I want to do the right thing is, but, you know,

we have a situation where – at least President Obama said, you know, that

Assad will go. He hasn`t gone. Are you saying that we should be – just

get out of there? Is that you`re.

GABBARD: What I`m saying is that it is important for our country to stop

spending trillions of dollars on these regime change wars for few reasons.

First of all, every dollar that we spend on these intervention regime

change wars is a dollar that we`re not spending on investing in re-building

our infrastructure, and investing in our community and our future.

VAN SUSTEREN: What about those people? What about chemical weapons? At

least, I read about chemical weapons.

GABBARD: That`s my second point, that this is a major point that these

regime change wars have been carried out under the guise of humanitarian

cause. But in every single situation that you`ve just talked about, the

people in this country have resulted in far worse suffering than before,

fare greater loss of live, their country have essentially fallen apart, and

to our interest groups like al-Qaeda and ISIS have simply grown stronger.

So not only has this regime change war policy that our country have

followed for too long, ended up in disaster, chaos and suffering for the

people in these countries, but it also works directly against the interest

of the American people and our security.

VAN SUSTEREN: And they`ll have a lot push back from a lot of your

colleague.

GABBARD: From some, you know, I introduce a bill to stop arming terrorists

act. It`s a bipartisan bill, already has Democrat and Republican support,

that seeks to put an end to this policy, this crazy policy that allows our

taxpayer dollars to be used to directly and indirectly support these groups

that are working with al-Qaeda, ISIS, and other terrorist groups.

VAN SUSTEREN: You know, this is such an important dialogue we should all

be having, maybe more than how many people are on the inauguration crowd.

GABBARD: I would say.

VAN SUSTEREN: I know.

GABBARD: Seriously, every day that this war is allowed to continue, more

and more people are suffering. We`ve got to take action now.

VAN SUSTEREN: I wish more and more people could even in the media go take

a look at it because you learn so much more. I not telling you what you

should think after, but it`s incredible. I`ve been over there. But,

anyway, congresswoman, nice to see you.

GABBARD: Nice to see you, Greta.

VAN SUSTEREN: Next, President Trump and the fight over sanctuary cities.

I`ve talked to leaders on both sides of these clash, the Texas attorney

general and very high ranking officials from New York City. Plus,

President Trump meets his party, why he`s warning Republicans Obamacare

repeal is risky.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: From day one I`ve

said it, and I mean the immediate removal of criminal aliens – they`re

going to be gone fast. And finally, at long last, cracking down on

sanctuary cities.

VAN SUSTEREN: Donald Trump today and his executive order cracking down on

so-called sanctuary cities that don`t comply with federal immigration

efforts. The divide is already triggering clashes, the city of Austin,

Texas, signaling it may not work with the Trump administration. Ken Paxton

is attorney general of the great state of Texas. It`s nice to see you,

sir.

KEN PAXTON, ATTORNEY GENERAL OF TEXAS: Thanks for having me on again, and

congratulation on your new show and I`m excited to be on this amazing

opportunity for you.

VAN SUSTEREN: Thank you. And I`m happy that I`m here. First of all,

since Texas is a border state, is a wall going to be help or is there

another more effective way and perhaps even cheaper way to seal that

border?

PAXTON: You know what, I think there`s a lot of tools in the tool belt. I

think that the wall is appropriate in some places and maybe technology that

helps us in others and obviously we need more agents. And that was another

thing that Trump, President Trump put in this executive order, is more

border agents and more immigration officials.

VAN SUSTEREN: The price is actually staggering. I think it`s like, you

know, I don`t know how many millions of dollars for just a mile of this

wall. Have you had a chance to speak with the Trump administration about

the border?

PAXTON: Not this issue in particular but if you look at the cost and the

safety issue imposed on Texans, I think I`ve seen studies that show that

illegal immigration cost the state upwards of $12 billion a year. And so

you`re talking about a wall that costs $10 to $15 billion you know, for one

time cost. So ultimately, I think it pays for itself. It`s just a matter of

figuring out which methods works best in which places.

VAN SUSTEREN: What`s your position to the sanctuary cities?

PAXTON: Well, you do know that Texas is, right now, we`re in legislative

session trying to pass legislation that would ban sanctuary cities.

Governor Abbott has spoken out on this and has even suggested now he`s just

defunding sanctuary cities but potentially also removing officials who

don`t follow their constitutional obligation to follow the law.

You know, it creates safety issues, security issues and particularly,

President Trump mentioned that he wants to remove illegal criminals. That`s

not happening as such as it should and I think, you know, we`re talking

about the safety of our citizens here that we want to protect.

VAN SUSTEREN: President Trump said that he wanted to stop this – catch

and release under the Obama administration, where you catch someone and you

release them back into its host country and into the country of nation from

which he or she is from. What`s your view on that because can we build

these detention centers they want because there`s more money?

PAXTON: Well, absolutely, again, it`s ludicrous. The catch and release

idea has been ludicrous. If you catch them, it doesn`t make sense to just

let them go – let them release in our country. It makes sense total sense

to send them back where they are. You know, once you get to setup, you

know, it`s a onetime cost.

There`ll be some cost of having border agents but ultimately, the risk to

our citizens who have terrorism across the board and just the cost of

immigration – illegal immigration is tremendous especially for the border

states.

VAN SUSTEREN: Sir, thank you for joining us.

PAXTON: Hey, I`m glad to be on your new show.

VAN SUSTEREN: Thank you. The sanctuary cities passions (ph) are running

high. Listen to a top New York City official, public advocate Letitia James

speaking last night at a rally on immigration.

LETITIA JAMES, PUBLIC ADVOCATE, NEW YORK CITY: We`ve got to join hands and

protect the marginalized communities and vulnerable community just as we

protected African-Americans in the 60`s. We got to protect those who

they`re coming after. We have a city made greater by the blood and sweat

and tears of immigrants.

VAN SUSTEREN: Letitia James, she is the public advocate for New York City.

Thank you for joining us.

JAMES: Thank you Greta and welcome to MSNBC.

VAN SUSTEREN: Thank you very much. Now, you are obviously – while I

listened to that sound bite, you are in support of New York being a

sanctuary city. Why?

JAMES: Because New York City and so many other cities like it were built

on the blood and sweat and tears of immigrants and I take very seriously

the fact that New York City and this country as a whole is a welcoming city

for immigrants. And our economy is based upon immigrants. And immigrants

have contributed so much to our city and so much to our nation and I don`t

believe that we should turn our backs on immigrants. I don`t believe that

we should break up families.

I don`t believe that children should be torn away from their parents or

students who are currently in college should have to leave college as a

result of these policies. What we have is a broken immigration system and

that is what we should be focusing on. And clearly, New York City is a

sanctuary city and we`re here to defend it.

VAN SUSTEREN: Well, you must be a little bit hard by the fact Speaker Ryan

told me that he`s not going to sent dreamers home. That`s what he says and

President Trump says that. But you must be greatly distressed at our

federal government, our members of congress going back decades because we

really don`t have an immigration system that`s been very effective. Would

you agree with that?

JAMES: I definitely agree with that. And that`s the heart of the problem

and we really should be focused on the broken immigration system. But right

now with these executive orders, we are prepared to file litigation. We are

prepared to educate New Yorkers. We are prepared to inform individuals of

their right and we also are prepared to get a significant number of

attorneys to represent individuals in deportation cases.

VAN SUSTEREN: I know you have a long history in helping the homeless and

people in New York City who have problems with landlords that – I`m

curious, are you willing to – would you be willing to sit down for

instance with Dr. Ben Carson, secretary of HHS and at least, you know, the

two sides come on this very important dispute to try to work on some sort

of solution to address these problems?

JAMES: I think the Trump administration – President Trump unfortunately

ignores the Tenth Amendment, which protects cities and states against

overreach by federal government. And yes, I am prepared to reach out to Mr.

Carson because I recognize that New York City and New York state relies

heavily upon federal subsidies.

And it`s important that they understand that right now in New York Coty, we

are facing a homeless crisis – 60 to 80,000 New Yorkers tonight are going

to sleep in our shelters homeless. In addition to that, we have public

housing which is crumbling because of divestment from the federal

government.

What we need now more than ever is assistance from federal government

individuals who desperately need affordable housing in our city, in our

state. But more importantly than that, we need a compassionate government

and a government that recognizes accomplishments and the contributions of

immigrants.

VAN SUSTEREN: And I should say, I correct myself. It`s not HHS. Dr.

Carson, its HUD.

JAMES: Correct.

VAN SUSTEREN: Well, you know, I think the best thing we can do in this

stage is have a conversation on these very important issue instead of, you

know, it seems that too often people have drawn a line in the sand. These

are real problems and we at least be looking for real solutions and at

least talking to each other, but I`m glad that – I hope they`re willing to

talk to you as well.

JAMES: I hope they are as well.

VAN SUSTEREN: Thank you for joining us.

JAMES: Thank you so much.

VAN SUSTEREN: Thank you. President Trump`s chief strategist is unloading

on the media. What influence has he had on the president, and we`ll tell

you what a potential big risk for Republicans with the Trump agenda.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

VAN SUSTEREN: Can you work with President Trump?

PAUL RYAN, HOUSE SPEAKER: Of course I can. No, I do work with President

Trump, not can I. I do work with President Trump. I work with him quite

closely actually. I spend more time talking with this president than the

last few days I think than – I would just on a limb here –than I probably

talked with the last president in the last six months. So, this is

something that he is working very closely, hand in glove, with Congress.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

VAN SUSTEREN: Speaker Ryan telling me he`s working hand in glove with

President Trump. And today Trump took the stage at the Republican retreat

in Philadelphia and talked about his agenda.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: The hour of justice for the

American worker has arrived. I`ve said many times that the American people

will not pay for the wall. We`re going to have a lot of trade deals. Mitch,

don`t worry about it.

Made in the U.S. A. We used to have that. We don`t have it anymore. They

like to say Trump, Trump, Trump. We also need to keep the ballot box safe

from illegal voting. Our legislative work starts with repealing and

replacing Obamacare.

We have no choice, we have to get it going. He is writing his heart out,

right, and we`re actually going to sign this stuff that you`re writing,

you`re not wasting your time.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

VAN SUSTEREN: Trump also focusing on the party`s top domestic issue,

repealing Obamacare and why it`s risky.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Every time they tell you about Obamacare, we`re taking them out of

a big jam, big jam. We`re putting ourselves at risk to a certain extent

because we`re taking it off their platter.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

VAN SUSTEREN: Hugh Hewitt is host of “The Hugh Hewitt Show” on Salem Radio

Network and is the author of “The Fourth Way: The Conservative Playbook for

a Lasting GOP Majority.” He joins me.

HUGH HEWITT, RADIO TALK SHOW HOST: Thank you Greta and congratulations.

VAN SUSTEREN: Thank you. Congratulations to you. I understand that every

member of Congress got a copy of it in Philadelphia for a treat.

HEWITT: They all walked into their rooms and found “The Fourth Way” under

a pillow thanks to Simon & Schuster and the fact that John Thune and Cathy

McMorris Rodgers were the conference chairs in the Senate and the House

respectively. Old time friends of mine and they agreed to make that happen.

So, it was a good way to get my message into their hands.

VAN SUSTEREN: Well, someone did get there because I certainly heard that

the book is up there and they`re passing it around. All right, is President

Trump a conservative?

HEWITT: No, he is a nationalist. He`s not a (INAUDIBLE) conservative like

I am. He maybe a little bit in the Ronald Reagan mold in terms that I re-

read Ronald Reagan first inaugural which is very similar to Donald Trump`s

inaugural. It`s actually kind of great (ph). He looked out over in 1981, a

country in retreat, inflation crushing people. So he`s not really a

conservative – certainly not a free trader but he is a Republican and he`s

a nationalist and the Republicans in Congress are going to be able to work

with him.

VAN SUSTEREN: What I`m sort of interested in is that a lot of people are

shocked by what he is doing but nothing that he`s done on the last few days

– besides, you know, calming the crowds – but nothing was, I mean, he

didn`t say he was going to do.

HEWITT: Oh, he`s delivering. I think his numbers are going to go very high

in the next couple of weeks because he`s doing what he said he would do.

The executive order on the fence, and I`ve been wanting a fence for a long

time, or a wall or barrier or whatever you want to call it, was detailed

specific, timely and what he promised to do.

VAN SUSTEREN: Except there are a couple of little problems. One is you`ve

got the problem where he said the Mexicans will pay for it and that`s

gotten a little bit slippery right now. You know, the Mexicans said they`re

not going to pay for it and nobody wants to raise taxes. Freedom Caucus

isn`t going to allow that.

Nobody wants bigger debt. You got the situation where the dreamers, which

he said that he`s going to lock down the borders or something and build the

fence, but now he said last night and so as Speaker Pal Ryan, the dreamers

aren`t going to get sent back to their country. They`re going to be here.

So on the big picture, yes, but the details are a little different than

what he said.

HEWITT: I`m an optimist and I wonder if he will share this. I think his

Nixon to China opportunity is immigration. And he builds the wall, he keeps

DACA in place and he does a regularization of immigrants who are in the

country and feasible and productive and brings them above the economy, not

citizenship, not voting. But I argue in “The Fourth Way” at length, please

President Trump, think about doing a Nixon to China on immigration because

it could bring a lot of Democrats at the table to get a lot more done. Do

you think he might be open to that?

VAN SUSTEREN: I don`t know why he hasn`t opt to but the problem is that

he`s got to be able to please all of these people on Capitol Hill and

Speaker Boehner once told me that being speaker of the house is like trying

to – barrel full of frogs and trying to get across the floor without the

frogs jumping under the barrel.

HEWITT: If he doesn`t immigration reform, no on can accuse him of being

soft on immigration. No on can call them amnesty a proponent. Donald Trump

is invulnerable on immigration if he does any kind of regularization. And I

think the fact he`s leaving the DACA alone and Paul Ryan has said they

don`t have to worry, this is a – and Sean Spicer talked a lot about it at

the White House too on Monday. This is a sign to me that he intends to take

and cease the middle like he did with the union workers.

VAN SUSTEREN: All right, he`s taking on the media. Steve Bannon says that

we`re the opposition – probably we`ll talk a lot about it on the other

side of the break but what do you make of it they`re taking on the media?

HEWITT: They are minimizing Democrats by making the media the opposition

party. Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, you get lost, you`re not the

conversation, its very politically shrewd.

VAN SUSTEREN: So he`s smart.

HEWITT: Very smart.

VAN SUSTEREN: Politically smart at ways.

HEWITT: At least politically smart. It`s a very thunderous thing. Like

going to concert with two bands playing, there are so many things going on.

It is noisy but it`s drawing my attention. It`s got me interested. I read

the Bannon interview in the “New York Times.” He clearly – this is a roll

out of a plan, it`s not accidental.

VAN SUSTEREN: Right. We`re going to talk more about that after the break.

Anyway, Hugh, congratulations on the book.

HEWITT: Thank you Greta.

VAN SUSTEREN: Hope you come back.

HEWITT: Thank you Greta.

VAN SUSTEREN: Still ahead, more on President Trump`s chief strategist we

just spoke about calling media the opposition party.

VAN SUSTEREN: And now three stories you may not know. Number three, the

U.S. Constitution is stored at the National Archives building in

Washington, D.C. in an atomic bombproof vault. There`s a special elevator

that carries the document underground every night and deposits it into the

vault. The vault was originally invented in 1953 and replaced in early

2000.

Number two, a new kick starter campaign is raising money for what it calls

“year-round sunbathing apparel. This garment called TanRound is supposed to

keep the wearer warm while he or she sunbathes in cold weather. Online

funders have already invested more than $9,000 into the clothing line.

And number one, the federal government released the first batch of photos

taken from a new weather satellite that will give researchers a better way

to track hurricanes and other severe weather conditions. These are the

highest resolutions images of Earth that we`ve ever had. Just look at the

quality comparison. So there it is. Now you know.

And there`s big news today about the next fight here in Washington, the

Supreme Court. President Trump is saying that if Democrats block his

nominee, he wants the GOP to use the so-called nuclear option. Also, a

story going viral, Trump`s chief strategist, Steve Bannon, hammering the

mainstream media.

In an interview with the “New York Times,” Bannon saying, “The media should

be embarrassed and humiliated and keep its mouth shut and just listen for a

while.” And the media here is the opposition party. They don`t understand

this country and they still do not understand why Donald Trump is the

president of the United States.”

Nick Confessore is a political reporter for the “New York Times” and Molly

Ball, politics writer for “The Atlantic.” Nick, what do you think about

what Bannon said about – the media is the opposition party?

NICK CONFESSORE, POLITICAL REPORTER, NEW YORK TIMES: Well look, I think

he`s channeling his boss for one thing. I think President Trump is wounded

(ph) by the coverage. He`s wounded about being called out for his

statements and his occasional lies, and so he`s channeling the rage and

anger of his own boss.

But I think his statement about the oppo party is actually instructive

about the world view. He`s coming into office pretty unpopular. He`s got a

problem with his own party and the GOP and he has to keep the focus

somewhere else so the intend to use the media as a foil (ph) because you

can always win a fight or just kind of rally your own supporters by blaming

the media.

So, if they`re having problems with their own principle, the president,

having problems on their own policy, it makes sense to go after the press,

try and start a war with the press. I can just say that if he thinks we`re

going to stop talking and reporting and doing journalism, it`s going to be

a very, very long wait.

VAN SUSTEREN: Molly?

MOLLY BALL, POLITICS WRITER, THE ATLANTIC: Well yes, I mean to me, every

single thing that has happened so far in the Trump administration has been

d‚j… vu from the Donald Trump campaign. So, it is not news to me that this

attitude toward the media has continued from the campaign and they think it

is a winning strategy.

You know, Nick is right to point out that the media – we`re not going to

sit down and shut up. But it`s clear that Trump needs an enemy. He needs a

foil, he needs someone to target and it`s interesting that they believe,

you know, he said the media is the opposition party not the Democrats. He

has apparently decided that the actual opposition party does not have the

stature or the real result or for whatever reason to be his opposition.

VAN SUSTEREN: All right, this (INAUDIBLE) off camera on Donald Trump,

Petter Alexander of NBC ran into Donald Trump and a few others in the West

Wing tonight and it just came into NBC and Peter Alexander asked the

president, “How about the building?” Donald Trump, “phenomenal, honestly

phenomenal. They have a great staff here. I`ve gotten to know them pretty

well. It`s really been good.”

Peter Alexander, “Since there was confusion about the 20 percent, do you

just want to clarify?”

Trump, “What 20 percent is that?

Peter, “The 20 percent about Mexican imports tax as one of the options.

Trump, “We`re going to tax people coming in. Look, we cannot lose our

companies to Mexico or any other place and then have them make the product

and just send it across our border free. We`re going to put a substantial

tax on those countries, OK. And that`s why, by the way, they`re all coming

back, OK. Without that they don`t come back so easily. Thank you very much.

I appreciate it.”

Nick, that`s an interesting exchange with Peter Alexander. I suppose others

were there. I suppose the president was a little bit surprised when he ran

into them in the West Wing.

CONFESSORE: Right. Well look, I mean I`ve heard now in the last few hours

two or three or four different version of what this policy is going to be -

- how firm it is. Is it something they`re floating or a part of a menu of

options as the White House chief of staff has said? But now it seems that

President Trump is not entirely up to speed on what his own advisers are

talking about as the proposals. So I guess we`ll have to wait for the fine

print to really understand it.

VAN SUSTEREN: Or Molly, the advisers are sort of freelancing and talking

and never had the authority and you know, that they were just doing this on

their own.

BALL: Well, from what I understand, you know, Trump has actually been

pretty consistent. He said during the campaign that he wants to tax the

imports coming over the border. It`s the people around him particularly the

sort of conventional conservative thinkers who would rather do something

like the House Republicans have been proposing and trying to put together

this border adjustment tax.

Trump told the “Wall Street Journal” I don`t like it, it`s too complicated.

He still feels that way. That`s not how the Republicans in congress feel

and they`re still trying to get on the same page or pretend they`re on the

same page or find a way to make it look like they`re on the same page.

They`re not on the same page.

VAN SUSTEREN: Has trumped surprised you with anything? Has he done

anything that he didn`t say he was going to do?

BALL: So far most of the things – no, I will say, he said he was going to

do a lot of things and he hasn`t done all of them.

VAN SUSTEREN: Well, he hasn`t had a chance –

BALL: He said he was going to –

VAN SUSTEREN: He`s been two weeks in the presidency, right.

BALL: He walked (ph) some things back. He said he was going to put Hillary

Clinton in jail and he is definitely not going to do that.

VAN SUSTEREN: He`s not going to do that though.

BALL: I mean he said so many things many of which were contradictory that

almost anything he does could be something but –

VAN SUSTEREN: – surprised you though?

BALL: But the thing –

(CROSSTALK)

BALL: Everything Donald Trump does surprises me. He`s endlessly

surprising. But no, I think you make a really good point, which is you

know, the border wall. There were so many people who thought oh, he`s not

really going to do this and he`s really doing it and the same thing with

terrorists. So many people said, oh, he doesn`t mean that, it`s just a

campaign line. He`s really pursuing it.

VAN SUSTEREN: Well, (INAUDIBLE) it`s not (INAUDIBLE), anyway, thank you

nick and molly. Thank you both.

And “For The Record” who thinks doing taxes is easy? Nobody. Speaker Ryan

made a bold statement to me, that`s next.

VAN SUSTEREN: I want to say something “For the Record.” It is obscene what

members of the House and Senate, Democrats and Republicans have done to

you, with that ridiculously complicated tax code. I don`t understand it. Do

you?

And guess what, if they were asked and were honest, members of Congress

would admit that they do not understand it either, which is why most hire

someone else to do their taxes. And that`s absolutely obscene. The very

ones who actually write the tax code can`t figure it out for themselves.

Know you know that is really messed up.

So you wonder how come the tax code got so complicated and

incomprehensible. Well, because it`s loaded with loopholes, thousand and

thousand of them and those loopholes are special things for special people.

So how did it become special? Simple. Pay millions and millions of dollars

each year for lobbyist within Capitol Hill to get you those special deals.

Don`t have that kind of change in your pocket? By the way, those lobbyist,

they have a nickname, K Street.

Since K Street in downtown Washington is where most lobbyists have their

high priced offices. Now, I feel bad that the average American doesn`t have

a lobbyist. So I was hardened when I heard this from Speaker Ryan.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RYAN: When we`re done simplifying the tax code, getting the lobbyist carve

outs out of the tax code, we`ll win that race and letting people have a

simple system. Most Americans will be able to fill out their taxes on a

post card.

VAN SUSTEREN: You`ll blow up K Street then, the lobbyist?

RYAN: Yes. Yes we will.

VAN SUSTEREN: You`re going to blow them up.

RYAN: I`ve been trying to do this for years and I`m so excited we finally

get a chance to do this because we have the House and the Senate and the

President who is with us on getting this stuff out of the tax code.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

VAN SUSTEREN: And yes of course not all lobbyists are bad. Many are very

good, but it has gotten so out of hand and it hurts you. Thank you for

watching. See you tomorrow night right here at 6:00 p.m. eastern. If you

can`t watch us live, set your DVR and make sure you –