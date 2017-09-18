All in with Chris Hayes, Transcript 9/18/17 St. Louis protests

Transcript:

Show: ALL IN with CHRIS HAYES

Date: September 18, 2017

Guest: Sharon LaFraniere, Natasha Bertrand Carrie Cordero Olivia Nuzzi,

Asawin Suebsaeng



CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC HOST: Good evening from Seattle, I’m Chris Hayes.

Breaking news tonight on Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s case against Paul

Manafort, the President’s one-time Campaign Chairman. According to the New

York Times when federal agents executed a search warrant on Manafort’s

Virginia home, two months ago, which was reported more recently, the

Special Counsel followed up with a warning. His prosecutors told Manafort

they plan to indict him, said two people close to the investigation. And

that’s just one of the aggressive tactics employed by Mueller and his team

in pursuit of the Russia probe according to the Times which report that

agents picked the locks on Manafort’s front door, they took binders stuffed

with documents and copies computer files, even photographed the expensive

suits in the closet.

Meanwhile, according to another new report tonight, Manafort was already

under government surveillance before and crucially after the election. CNN

reporting, he was wiretapped under secret FISA warrants which requires

convincing a judge of probable cause. According to that report, the

government snooping continued into early this year, including a period when

Manafort was known to talk to President Donald Trump. Sharon LaFraniere is

an Investigative Reporter at New York Times who broke the Manafort story

tonight. And she joins me now by phone. Your reporting indicates that

Mueller’s people communicated to Manafort that they plan to indict him.

How common is something like that?

SHARON LAFRANIERE, NEW YORK TIMES INVESTIGATIVE REPORTER (via telephone):

That’s actually is not that uncommon that a prosecutor would say you know,

we don’t believe your story, you know, you’re not really cooperating with

us. We’re going to indict you. The difference here, I think, might be, as

my colleagues Matt Apuzzo and Adam Goldman found out is that they

threatened an imminent indictment. Of course, this was in the summer and

we haven’t seen it.

HAYES: One of the themes of the piece is the approach of Mueller and how

it differs in some ways from the normal course of things particularly in

white color criminal investigations. The reporting says it’s more like a

mafia investigation. Explain what that means.

LAFRANIERE: Well, I think what we’re seeing that they’re trying to create

a kind of sense of fear, right, that look, we’re a bunch of SOB’s and don’t

try to play the usual white-collar game with us and stretch this out

because we’re not – we’re not playing by those rules. And typically, in a

white-collar case, the attorney would – the defense attorneys would say,

OK, let’s spell this out, you know, is my client a witness? Is my client a

subject, who might be – might, in the future, face charges? And there’s

this kind of song and dance that might goes on. The attorneys might agree

to talk to the prosecutors privately.

There’s all kinds of ways you can write these proffers but it seems that –

it seems that in a number of cases, Mueller’s team is skipping that kind of

preliminary back and forth and just saying, you know, here’s your client’s

subpoena, bring him to the grand jury. And like one person who got one of

these subpoenas said, you know, I didn’t need a subpoena. They could have

given me an e-vite and I would have showed up. I didn’t need to be ordered

to show up. But it’s part of what (INAUDIBLE) who was the former Deputy

Counsel under Ken Starr said is it’s setting a – it’s setting a tone, like

striking terror in the heart of Washington. And like, we’re just not going

to – we’re not being nice about this.

And they actually don’t have – you know, you think they have all these

resources right there. They have 17 prosecutors, but they don’t – time is

really not on their side because if they carry on and they don’t produce

results like an indictment of Manafort or – that would take the pressure

off. But if they go on – go on for some period of time, then people don’t

see results, then they’re going to start asking like, why are we spending

all this money? And you know, they’re all over the place, money

laundering, obstruction of justice, what do they have? You know, is this

just a fishing expedition?

HAYES: All right, Sharon LaFraniere of the New York Times, thank you.

LAFRANIERE: OK, thank you. Bye.

HAYES: Natasha Bertrand is a Senior Reporter for Business Insider who has

been very closely following the Russia investigation with particular

attention to Paul Manafort, and she joins me now. First Natasha, your

reaction to the Times report that he’s – he had been informed by Mueller’s

people they plan to indict him?

NATASHA BERTRAND, BUSINESS POLITICAL CORRESPONDENT: That’s huge news. I

mean, to be honest, I’m a little bit more surprised by the CNN report that

Paul Manafort was actually wiretapped because that implies that the FBI was

able to get a FISA warrant, which is extremely difficult for them to do.

They are multiple layers on that process. They had to prove to the

Department of Justice and then to a you know, a federal court that they

thought there was reason to believe that Paul Manafort was working on

behalf of a foreign agent. And Paul Manafort is not the only person on the

Trump campaign that they did this with, right? They also got a warrant for

Carter Page, who if you remember in the infamous Trump-Russia Steele

Dossier, it said that Carter Page was actually working as a liaison, being

managed by Paul Manafort as kind of a go-between. So these pieces are all

starting to come together and it’s really alarming.

HAYES: The FISA warrant, which is – which CNN is reporting, my

understanding – and this is a sort of key part of this and one of the more

fascinating aspects is that it may or may not pertain to the fact that

there’s investigation before the Trump-Russia investigation opens up in the

FBI. There’s actually a Manafort investigation that precedes that, right?

Is that correct?

BERTRAND: Right. So, the FBI actually opened an investigation into Paul

Manafort’s lobbying activities in 2014. He was lobbying on behalf of a

Ukrainian oligarch – the Ukrainian President at the time, Viktor

Yanukovych, and the FBI thought that you know, some of his activities that

he was doing in Washington D.C. were a little bit suspect. Paul Manafort’s

lobbying activities overseas have been kind of subject to a lot of

scrutiny. It’s not really clear who he was paid by, you know, where his

funds came from and then what he did with them. He’s been known to put a

lot of his money in shell companies and then you know, buy real estate

across the United States using those shell companies.

So it’s really trying to mask the source of his funds allegedly. So this

is something the FBI was looking into in 2014, and then according to CNN,

they closed their investigation in early 2016 because they just couldn’t

find any more reason to continue looking into him. And then all of this

Russia you know, stuff started to happen and hen said, well, maybe we

should start to take another look because we know that Paul Manafort has

these deep ties to Russian oligarchs to pro-Russian entities in the

Ukraine, and he was, of course, Donald Trump’s Campaign Manager.

HAYES: And to reiterate what you said before, just to zoom in on it

because it seems important. FISA warrants, we know FISA courts give them

out almost 100 percent of the time, so they’re not difficult in the sense

of getting the court to agree to it. But in terms of the standards you

have to meet, it’s particularly not just that there’s a crime being

committed, but that you are a foreign agent is the probable cause bar that

would have to be clear to get that FISA warrant.

BERTRAND: Right. So according to experts that I’ve spoken to, the reason

why these FISA warrants are usually granted almost 100 percent at the time

is because of the process leading up to actually getting to the court and

presenting the evidence that you have that would – that would then allow

them to give you – to grant you a FISA warrant, it’s a very, very

difficult process. So once you actually get to the final stage, which is

presenting the evidence before these nine judges – these nine federal

judges, it’s pretty much already managed to pass all these phases where

you’ve proven you have enough evidence to show that you might be able to

find evidence that a crime was committed or that this person had you know,

conspired with a foreign entity.

HAYES: And in terms of Manafort, he and Flynn – Michael Flynn – we got

some news today, is starting a fund – a legal defense fund essentially to

raise money for his criminal defense. Is there anything in the reporting

of the last 24 hours to suggest that these two people – I mean, it seems

that these two people are the biggest targets. Is that your understanding

from what we’ve learned in the last 24 hours?

BERTRAND: Definitely. Michael Flynn and Paul Manafort have always been at

the center of this Russia investigation. Michael Flynn, of course, drew

scrutiny when it came to light that he was communicating with the Russian

Ambassador and telling him that they look at lifting sanctions after Trump

came into office. Now, Michael Flynn is extremely vulnerable in other

senses because he did not register as a foreign agent for a lobbying work

that he did last year. He registered belatedly but there are of course

questions surrounding you know, who he was working for, where those funds

came from, and why he didn’t register as a foreign agent immediately with

the Justice Department. And I have a feeling that Mueller is really going

to try to hone in on these vulnerabilities that both Manafort and Flynn

have, in terms of their financial histories in order to get them to talk

more about what they know about the Russia interference in the election.

HAYES: All right, Natasha Bertrand, thank you.

BERTRAND: Thanks, Chris.

HAYES: Let’s turn now to Carrie Cordero, a former Attorney who is Justice

Department’s former National Security Division and Matt Miller, former

Chief Spokesman at Justice Department and now and MSNBC Justice and

Security Analyst. And Carrie, let me start with you to sort of jump off of

what Natasha was just saying about the significance of this FISA warrant

news if it, in fact, bears out.

CARRIE CORDERO, FORMER JUSTICE DEPARTMENT NATIONAL SECURITY LAWYER: Right.

So first, I have to say, Chris, the release of FISA information, this is

really highly sensitive national security information. And so I think it

looks like we’re in another situation where classified information has been

leaked. And leaks of FISA information if in fact, this reporting is

originating from current or former government officials, it’s a significant

fact that that information is out there now and this is some of the most

lye highly sensitive type of information. So I just have to the start off

noting that fact and this probably will trigger another l – yet another

leak investigation. That being said, if this reporting is correct, it

gives us another window into the investigation that the FBI and now the

Special Counsel’s Office have been conducting of Manafort.

The standard to get FISA is higher for an American or a U.S. person. The

standard, as you mentioned, is probable cause that the individual is an

agent of a foreign power. That could be a foreign government for example.

And when it’s an American or a U.S. person, as the statute calls Americans,

and other individuals resident and aliens. The surveillance has to be

necessary to protect the national security of the United States. So the

court has to make a number of findings and there is an extensive process as

Natasha obviously has some good sources described, that the government has

to go to both at the FBI and at the Justice Department and ultimately to an

independent federal judge to get the surveillance or search approved.

HAYES: And Matt, it’s somewhat mind-blowing to conceive of the fact that

the President of the United States, as president-elect, possibly was part

of communications that were being intercepted by the U.S. government as

part of its FISA warrant as a U.S. person who was in communication with the

target of that surveillance.

MATT MILLER, MSNBC JUSTICE AND SECURITY ANALYST: It shows an incredible

amount of recklessness and carelessness on the President-elect and maybe

the President’s part. We don’t know when those conversations of Paul

Manafort actually stopped. I think the thing that’s interesting about this

FISA warrant, is that there actually were two of them. There’s one that

expired – that began the night in August in 2014 and was pulled down in

early 2016. And it was pulled down because the Justice Department had

found – had found no evidence that Paul Manafort committed a crime.

Something changed them for them to go back and get another FISA warrant

late in 2016 after he had left the campaign.

Clearly, they saw evidence – new evidence that led them to believe that he

was acting as an agent of a foreign power. We don’t know what that is,

there have been reports that they overheard intercepts of Russian officials

talking to each about Paul Manafort and Paul Manafort cooperating with

them. And so they found new evidence that led them to go back and get

another FISA warrant that continues you know, probably until this day or

until very recently.

CORDERO: Just to have a little bit different take on that though, Chris,

the purpose of the FISA surveillance is to collect foreign intelligence

information. So the fact that the ongoing surveillance wouldn’t

necessarily produce evidence of a crime, would not necessarily be the

reason that the surveillance would have to be shut down. There would have

to be continued demonstration of probable cause that the target is an agent

of a foreign power and as long as that standard is met, the surveillance

can continue, but it would have to be re-approved by the court every 90

days.

HAYES: Carrie, can I ask you about the sort of takeaway from the Times

reporting of the sort of posture of Mueller. I think it’s fascinating

because it’s sort of you know, contrasted against the way these normally

work at high-level white-collar investigations which is that white collar

lawyers – criminal defense lawyers are very good at sort of selling

themselves as allies, essentially, the prosecutors, right? We’re all on

the same team here. What can we help you with? We’re going to be very

cooperative. And Mueller is taking this very kind of hard and fast

approach. What do you – what do you make of that?

CORDERO: Well, so, there’s two possibilities at least. One is that in the

early stages of the Special Counsel investigation or maybe even earlier in

the FBI investigation before there was a Special Counsel, we don’t know,

that prosecutors or FBI agents tried to work with Manafort, tried to have

him be a cooperator and he rebuffed any of those efforts. We just don’t

know, but I think that that is a possibility. And so then if they passed

that transom, now he’s in a very adversarial position. The second piece I

know some other observers think the execution of the search warrant was

extraordinary for example in a white collar case, I think there’s a lot of

aspects in the Manafort angle of this investigation that feel quite similar

to a very large public corruption investigation, a very large criminal

enterprise investigation. And so, I don’t think that the tactics that are

being used feel that unusual for big enterprise criminal white-collar

investigations.

HAYES: How much, Matt, do you think the psychology here is – matters in

terms of how all the various players throughout both the Trump campaign in

its previous iterations, the current administration are making calculations

about how to act.

MILLER: I think it’s a big part of it. I think Bob Mueller has been

sending clear messages to everyone involved which is I’m going to – I’m

coming as aggressively as I possibly can and you better cooperate or you’re

going to find yourself in a grand jury, you may find my agents in your

house. One thing that was interesting about the raid on Paul Manafort’s

house, you know, usually those things, they’re very public events and you

know, oftentimes neighbors will call reporters and you’ll see them you

know, show up instantly.

I’m sure Muller’s team expected that to become news quickly as it did. It

sends a very clear signal to everyone else involved that look, I am

conducting one of the most serious investigations in the history of the

Justice Department. If you want – if you have any legal jeopardy at all,

if you’re Paul Manafort, if you’re Mike Flynn, sure, but if you’re anyone

else who for example has been talking to Paul Manafort over the last year

and now knows that your conversation has been intercepted, you need to talk

to the Special Counsel and you might cut a deal.

HAYES: Right. Carrie, finally, I want you just to weigh in on this

somewhat bizarre story that was published earlier today by the New York

Times in which White House Attorney Ty Cobb, who is an outside lawyer who

is brought it is talking about John Dowd which is an outside attorney for

the President, in which the two of them are arguing and wrestling over the

fight that he’s having with White House Counsel Don McGahn over basically

how cooperative to be and how to navigate this legal thicket and they’re

having this conversation loudly in a restaurant with a reporter listening

in.

CORDERO: Yes. It’s pretty unbelievable for any Washington lawyer to think

that that type of conversation when your client is the President of the

United States and you’re discussing it at a D.C. steakhouse. So that

aspect aside, I think what the results of that conversation as they’ve been

reported reveal, is that this is a broken legal team. And the difficulty

is that lawyering requires trust. It requires trust between the client and

the lawyers. It requires trust amongst the lawyers and the team

themselves. And if there is not trust between those different components,

the legal team can’t function effectively.

HAYES: That’s a great point. Carrie Cordero and Matt Miller, thank you,

both.

MILLER: Thank you.

HAYES: Next, more on that story we’re just talking about. Is someone

inside the White House wearing a wire for Robert Mueller? Tonight, we know

the President’s lawyers are worried about just that. More on that

incredible story in just two minutes.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: We are following two late-breaking stories tonight on the Russia

investigation. A report that prosecutors told Paul Manafort they plan to

indict him, according to two people close to the investigation. And a

report that U.S. investigators obtained court orders to wiretap Manafort

before and after the election under the FISA statute. As Special Counsel

Robert Mueller’s investigation continues to pick up steam, the President’s

lawyers are feeling the pressure and it is apparently making them paranoid

and sloppy.

Last week, the President’s personal attorney John Dowd, picture on the left

and Ty Cobb, the outside counsel hired to work within the White House met

for lunch in at a Washington D.C. steakhouse and openly discussed the

internal response to the probe, a conversation that was overheard by New

York Times Reporter Ken Vogel. What Vogel overheard was Cobb’s account of

a contentious behind the scenes feud with White House Counsel Don McGahn

over how much to cooperate with the Special Counsel. “The White House

Counsel’s Office is being conservative with this stuff,” Cobb told Dowd.

“Our view is we’re not hiding anything.” Referring to McGahn, Cobb asked,

“He’s got a couple of documents locked in a safe.”

As that last quote suggests, the conversation also revealed how little the

President’s staff have come to trust each other as the investigation

progresses. Discussing the White House legal team, Cobb reportedly told

Dowd, “I’ve got some reservations about one of them. I think he’s like a

McGahn spy.” According to the Times, the uncertainty has grown to the

point that White House officials privately express fear that colleagues may

be wearing a wire to surreptitiously record conversations for Mueller.

I’m joined now by two reporters who are well sourced inside this White

House. Olivia Nuzzi, she’s a Washington Correspondent from New York

Magazine and Asawin Suebsaeng who’s the Politics Reporter at the Daily

Beast. Olivia, have you heard – I mean, as someone who reports on these

folks every day, are you getting the sort of palpable paranoia off the

folks there as well?

OLIVIA NUZZI, NEW YORK MAGAZINE WASHINGTON CORRESPONDENT: Certainly. And

that’s been there since the very beginning. It was there during the

campaign. Obviously with now what was a different group of people. But I

cannot overstate the level of incompetence here for members of the

President’s legal team to very loudly discuss these things near the New

York Times at a restaurant a few doors down from the New York Times in

Washington or any restaurant in Washington very loudly. I mean, that’s

just something that if you’re familiar with how things work here, you don’t

do. You don’t want to be overheard saying anything sensitive. So it’s

very difficult to overstate how incompetent this entire operation seems to

be right now and then a really difficult time for the President, right? I

mean, it couldn’t going worse when it comes to this story right now for

this White House.

HAYES: Asawin, I can’t quite put my head around the incompetence here

because I mean, these are people that in other contexts are very high

powered and a very highly compensated attorneys, John Dowd and Ty Cobb.

Don McGahn who’s sort of specialty is election law from a sort of

conservative think tank perspective. But I don’t quite get if there’s some

kind of like vortex of incompetence that when you get within an orbit of it

in the White House and you start acting like that.

ASAWIN SUEBSAENG, THE DAILY BEAST POLITICS REPORTER: Well, there might

actually be something to that theory. The senior Trump aids in the White

House who I’ve been talking with and messaging with earlier today and e

yesterday regarding the New York Times story what Mr. Dowd and Mr. Cobb

were doing. One of the White House officials likened it to me to having

the President being represented by a side of the highway mall lawyer.

Having said that, this White House staff or anybody working in the White

House right now, accusing this legal team of being rather JV might want to

the look in the mirror as you were pointing out earlier. Like people and

senior officials around President Trump being incompetent isn’t exactly

breaking news.

HAYES: Yes. And there’s also the added layer, Olivia, of the fact that

now everybody – everyone is lawyered up, including White House Counsel,

Don McGahn who has his own lawyer for this – for this inquest. You’ve got

sort of layers of legal representation. And there is this kind of you

know, prisoner’s dilemma kind of dynamic one has to imagine in which people

have both the interest of the President of the United States, who they work

for, the executive branch in a constitutional sense but also their own

interest in terms of how they’re going to come out in all this.

NUZZI: Certainly. And I think the latter probably matters a lot to most

of the people in this White House, more than any other point. I mean,

there’s a certain type of person who tends to work for Donald Trump, they

tend to I think, be you know, out for themselves, be trying to further

their own careers, further their own reputations. And I think, you know,

we can expect that that’s one of the main concerns right now for most of

the people surrounding the President. But I mean, you can’t – I cannot

think of something you know, less attractive to Donald Trump than having to

deal with more of this story this week.

You know, they’re trying so hard to try to get something, anything done

that he can tell as some kind of accomplishment. And instead never being

sidetracked again by Russia and by news that perhaps indictments are going

to be coming. This is not how they wanted to spend the first year,

certainly, and the first couple months of this administration, but they

are. And it doesn’t look like it’s going away anytime soon. And you know,

Paul Manafort, as Austin and I reported back in November I believe at the

Daily Beast, was still advising Donald Trump during the transition. You

know, he fires people. They don’t tend to go away. They tend to stick

around his orbit.

HAYES: Right.

NUZZI: And I think that’s going to continue to be a problem. You know, as

we get deeper into this investigation, as we learn more as it continues to

broaden its scope, I think we’re going to see that that kind of habit that

Donald Trump has of keeping people around who do have problematic things

about them is really going to be detrimental.

HAYES: Asawin, what is – the posture of the folks that you talk to in the

White House around this investigation, I can see it going sort of a number

of different ways. One is that, OK, this is a witch hunt and there’s

nothing there, we’re all going to be fine and it will blow over. And the

other – at the other end of the spectrum is, the shoe is going to drop any

day and someone is going to show up at my condo and pick the locks. I

mean, which – how are folks thinking about this inside the White House?

SUEBSAENG: Well, in terms of public posturing, it’s very much the former.

In terms of what’s going on in their own individual heads and hearts is

very much the latter. And Olivia was bringing up Paul Manafort earlier.

He’s a very interesting case within Trump’s inner circle and in terms of

Senior White House officials who are currently working there because they

greatly resent Mr. Manafort and many of them actually blame, whether fairly

or unfairly Paul Manafort for the widening scope of the current

investigations into the finances of the President and his family. They

kind of consider Mr. Manafort a patient zero in that sense.

And at the same time, even though he headed the campaign for several

months, there was never a feeling within Trump’s family and inner circle

and closest advisors, that Paul Manafort was really one of them. So they

would throw him under the bus even harder than they are right now if they

could and if they knew exactly what he knew. But there is the prevailing

notion that what if Manafort snitches? And the problem is they don’t know

what he would be snitching about.

HAYES: Well, that is a great point, Asawin, that they’re ready – they’re

ready to deliver him up or to throw him under the bus, they don’t know what

he knows. And to Olivia, to your point, the other problem is maybe the

case that people around Trump never, you know, thought of him as in the

inner circle but like you said, the President himself kept talking to the

guy, and lord knows what they talked about and what is on the transcripts

of the intercepts that apparently they were being surveilled by the U.S.

government.

NUZZI: Right. I mean, the fact is that no matter how his family or close

advisors feel about any individual, Donald Trump is going to do what Donald

Trump wants to do. And so he will continue to speak to people who have

been a problem for him. He will continue to call them late at night and

ask you know, what do you think of this or what do you think of this

person? And you know, I think that’s going to be a problem with Paul

Manafort. It might be a problem with other people who are implicated in

this investigation as well.

HAYES: All right, Olivia Nuzzi and Asawin Suebsaeng, thank you, both.

NUZZI: Thank you.

SUEBSAENG: Thank you so much.

HAYES: Tonight Senate Republicans again trying to push repeal and replace

while no one is paying attention, and this time they might be able to do

it. Senator Brian Schatz says that the new bill is even worse than the one

that failed and he joins me ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: Tonight, protesters are back out in the streets of St. Louis for

the fourth state night following the acquittal on murder charges of white

former Police Officer Jason Stockley who killed Black motorist Anthony

Lamar Smith following a high-speed chase in 2011. Prosecutors alleged

Stockley planted a gun in Smith’s car after killing him. Yesterday,

protests were peaceful throughout the day but after organizers announced

the daytime protest has ended, a group that the Mayor Lyda Krewson

described as agitators. Destroyed properties, broke windows and sprayed

chemicals at officers according to police, leading police to make 123

arrests.

The Associated Press reporting that officers in riot gear gathered

alongside a city boulevard were chanting, whose street? our street after

clearing the street of demonstrators and onlookers.

This morning, peaceful protesters were back on the streets in St. Louis,

walking out of at least two high schools as protesters locked arms and

marched silently to city hall.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: As long as we’re still dying in the streets, as long as

the system disproportionately affects people of color and minorities, we’ll

be out here.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Today, some business owners were boarding up business out of fears

of more property destruction tonight. At this hour, protests on the street

are peaceful. We will continue to monitor the scene throughout the hour.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: Republicans are right now mounting one last sneak attack against

Obamacare. And this time they could actually succeed. Mitch McConnell and

other Senate Republicans are now attempting to rush through a bill that

would overhaul one-sixth of the nation’s economy in less than two weeks.

Even the Congressional Budget Office says it won’t have enough time to

figure out what would

happen if the so-called Graham-Cassidy bill were put into law, how it would

affect Americans and their health care coverage in time for the expected

vote next week.

Republicans need to hit that September 30 deadline in order to pass the law

on a straight majority vote without a filibuster. And nowhere near enough

time for substantive discussion or hearings.

Nevertheless, the bill is already showing signs of momentum among

Republicans. Senator John McCain, who of course provided the dramatic

thumbs down back in July that helped kill the last Republican attempt to

repeal the Affordable Care Act said that the support of his state’s

governor would be key to his vote on this legislation.

Well, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey today might have given McCain the cover

he needs to vote for the bill, tweeting that he’s in favor of it.

Democrats are sounding the alarm, saying the new bill would gut Medicaid

and hurt people with preexisting medical conditions.

Senator Brian Schatz of Hawaii tweeting today, “what’s crazy is this bill

is much more radical and harmful than skinny repeal.”

Senator Schatz was the leading voice in that last Obamacare fight, the

skinny repeal fight. And he’s been ringing the alarm bell for Democrats on

this new repeal attempt. He joins me now.

Explain what you mean when you say this was worse than the so-called skinny

repeal, which was what they were trying to pass when John McCain gave that

thumbs down along with Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins?

SEN. BRIAN SCHATZ, (D) HAWAII: So, there were two or three or four bills

over the last seven months and all of them did awful things, but not all of

them did all of the awful things in one piece of legislation, and that’s

what we have in Graham-Cassidy.

It eliminates protections for people with preexisting conditions, it

eliminates all of the essential health benefits that are part of the

Affordable Care Act, it, again, lifts the prohibition on charging people

more as they get older. It lifts the prohibition on charging more than 15

percent as an administrative expense as opposed to for health care. And it

also guts Medicaid as we know it and it eliminates Medicaid expansion, oh,

and it also defunds Planned Parenthood.

Most of the bills that we looked at did about two-thirds of that in various

sort of iterations, this is a bill that has decided to do all of that in

one radical piece of legislation.

And what is really scary is they are pretty close. They are at – you

know, it depends who you ask, but they’re certainly very, very close to

enacting this into law. And we are going to need people who were with us

in this fight over the last six to eight months to fire up those phone

lines, to get online, to knock on doors at district offices and make sure

that we kill this thing again.

But I have to say, I was trying not to sound the alarm until it was

absolutely necessary. And now we are really in an extreme situation. We

have got to try to kill this bill in the next 10 days.

HAYES: There’s just something sort of bonkers going on, which has been the

case every time they try to do this. And it’s the case in the House and

the Senate where there’s no regular order. There’s no deliberative

process, there’s no committee hearings with – you know, there’s none of

that, it’s just like keep it closely held and then break in like it’s a

heist of a bank and see if you can get in and get out.

They don’t have enough time – am I correct on this, they’ve given it to

the CBO to score, for basics about like would premiums go up, would people

to lose coverage? And there’s not enough time for the CBO to actually give

a full score in time to get the vote. Is that correct?

SCHATZ: That’s right, CBO just got back to us and said the only thing they

can do is assess the fiscal impact of this legislation. So they will know

whether or not there’s any, quote, unquote savings. Now, remember savings

usually comes out of the hide of the American people, so let’s be careful

using the word savings when we’re talking about harm to individuals. But

basically said, look, they need a another couple of weeks to analyze the

impact that this bill will have on coverage in everyone’s home state.

And so we are heading towards is people are going to vote yes or no on a

piece of legislation to restructure one-fifth to one-sixth of the American

economy to probably throw 20 to 30 million people off of their health care,

but we’re not going to know the impacts until after we vote.

What is so shocking to me is so many people talk about the regular order.

And all that means is that the Senate acts like a Senate. It has hearings.

It hears from experts. We have a proper debate. But now we’re not even

going to be able to listen to expert analysis on what the impact is.

But here’s what we know, because it has all of the elements of the previous

bills, which have awful CBO reports, 23 million off coverage, 26 million,

32 million, this will be as bad if not worse of that.

The final point, I saw you making it on Twitter. I think we will have

anywhere from literally by rule 90 seconds to two 2 minutes of debate on

this legislation. Now that is an abomination. That is legislative

malpractice.

HAYES: I want people to be clear on this, and Senate procedure can be

arcane and it is arcane in this case because you’re dealing with

reconciliation. But, by rule, I want people to understand this, there are

essentially 90 seconds, seconds, everyone just clock that in your head,

there’s 90 seconds of debate left for this entire legislation before the

Senate. Is that accurate?

SCHATZ: That’s accurate. And this is just, there’s no reason to do it this

way.

I think the really encouraging thing that happened over the last month,

which was as a result of John McCain’s heroic moment on the Senate floor is

that Lamar Alexander, the chairman of the Health Education Labor and

Pensions Committee and Patty Murray, the top Democrat on that committee

have been working together in a bi partisan process. That’s what people

want to see all along.

Democrats, Republicans and Independents, they are blowing this thing up so

they can shove it down the American people’s throat, and it is all because

they have no political wins this year so they’re going to inflict pain on

their constituents just to notch a win for Donald Trump.

HAYES: 90 seconds of debate, America. Senator Brian Schatz, thanks for

joining me.

SCHATZ: Thank you.

HAYES: Still to come, while candidate Trump labeled the United Nations as

weak and incompetent, how did President Trump handle his first appearance

at the U.N. headquarters today.

Plus, tonight’s Thing One, Thing Two starts next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: Thing One tonight, former White House Press Secretary, Sean Spicer

made a surprise

appearance at last nights Emmy Awards, where he joked about presenting to

the largest Emmy’s audience ever, and almost word for word recounting of

the comments, well, lies about Donald Trump’s inauguration crowds.

Today Spicer told the New York Times he regrets those remarks over the

inauguration crowds, but although the crowd size at this years presidential

inauguration was not unprecedented, the $107 million dollars raised for the

ceremony, double what Barack Obama’s then record, $53 million dollars in

donations in 2009.

President Trump’s inaugural committee, the folks that raised all that

money, had committed to give whatever was left over at the end of it to

charity. But according to investigation by the Associated Press, nearly

eight months later, the group has helped to pay for redecorating of the

White House and the vice president’s residence in Washington, but nothing

has yet gone to charity.

So where did the rest of the money go? That’s Thing Two in 60 seconds.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: So President Donald Trump inaugural committee raised a record $107

million for

the festivities surrounding his swearing in ceremony way back in January

and they promised that the money left over after everything was paid for

would go to charity, but the charitable donations would, quote, “would

surely exceed any previous inauguration”.

Yet, eight months later nothing has gone to charity, according to the

Associated Press.

Meanwhile leaders of previous inaugurations started giving money away

within three months of inauguration day. So where all the money go? The

answer seems to be part mystery and part mismanagement.

For instance, Donald Trump’s pre-inaugural concert at Lincoln Memorial came

with a $25 million price tag. Compare that to Obama’s 2009 concert that

cost less than $5 million.

And for that price Obama was able to get Beyonce, Garth Brooks, Bruce

Springsteen and U2.

For a stunning five times that amount, President Trump was able to headline

the show with Toby Keith and Three Doors Down, and feature a cover of the

song by One Direction performed by this group of YouTube fame, The Piano

Guys.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: Yet another extremely dangerous hurricane, Maria, is now on path to

make a direct hit

on areas battered by Hurricane Irma, and this new storm just became a

category 5 according to the

National Hurricane Center.

Hurricane Maria just recently upgraded to a dangerous category 5 storm only

hours after becoming a category 4, is currently approaching Martinique and

is expected to remain a major hurricane for the next five days on a

trajectory that makes a direct hit possible for both Puerto Rico and the

Virgin Islands.

Now, if Maria makes landfall in Puerto Rico, it would be the first category

4 or 5 hurricane to do so in more than 80 years. High winds, excessive rain

and storm surge could be all be an issue, especially if Maria remains a

category 5 when it makes landfall.

Puerto Rico is preparing. It was a little more than a week ago that it was

spared the worst from Irma, which past just north of the island, but still

managed to cause widespread power outages.

The Virgin Islands, both the U.S. Virgin Islands and British and Turks and

Caicos have the greatest chance of being hit hard by both Irma and now

Maria, according to the NBC News Weather Unit.

Many Caribbean Islands, including the Virgin Islands, were absolutely

devastated by Hurricane Irma and hardly in a position at this point to

sustain another direct hit.

We’ll watch the storm in the days to come.

Next, President Trump talks North Korea following another missile launch by

Kim Jong Un. We’ll discuss this administrations escalating threats with

Ambassador Wendy Sherman, one of the highest ranking members with Obama’s

State Department, just after this break.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: President Trump today made his first appearance at the United

Nations headquarters in New York where he criticized the U.N. for excessive

bureaucracy and mismanagement. Albeit in far less harsh tones than he spoke

about the group on the campaign trail.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Which brings me to my next

point, the utter weakness and incompetence of the United Nations. The

United Nations is is not a

friend of democracy. It’s not a friend of freedom. It’s not a friend even

to the United States of America whereas you know, it has it’s home.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Over the weekend, the president taunted the leader of nuclear armed

North Korea, Kim Jong Un, tweeting, “I spoke with President Moon of South

Korea last night. Asked him how rocket man is doing. Long gas lines forming

in North Korea. Too bad.”

That was followed by U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley suggesting that U.S. had

run out of diplomatic options for dealing with the rogue nation.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

NIKKI HALEY, U.S. AMBASSADOR: We have pretty much exhausted all the things

we could do with the security counsel at this point. I said yesterday, I’m

perfectly happy taking this to General

Mattis because he has plenty of military options.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Tomorrow the president will make his first ever remarks to the U.N.

general assembly, with North Korean diplomats sitting front and center for

the speech.

With me now, someone who knows a lot about both diplomacy and North Korea,

Ambassador Wendy Sherman who’s served as Undersecretary of State for

Political Fairs, the State Department under President Obama, and crucially,

Special Adviser to President Clinton and Policy Coordinator on North Korea.

I want to start on North Korea.

WENDY SHERMAN, FORMER DEPUTY SECRETARY OF STATE: Sure.

HAYES: Let’s – well, let’s start with the tweet which was strange for a

variety of reasons, but one of the most concerning things to me was that it

seemed to show the president’s mental model of the

North Korean society was completely wrong.

The idea that there would be long gas lines just seemed bizarre. What did

you make of that?

SHERMAN: Well, you know, I think it’s very typical of the kinds of things

we hear from the

president unfortunately, which is really to sort of be dismissive of the

seriousness of what is going on in the world.

I don’t think there are long gas lines forming in North Korea because quite

frankly they aren’t thousands and millions of cars traveling the streets of

North Korea.

HAYES: Right.

Yeah. Here is the dynamic that I’d like you to sort of illuminate because

you were there – the closest the U.S. came to real sustained diplomatic

engagement, you were there for that. You were with the, I believe if I’m

not mistaken, with Madeleine Albright.

SHERMAN: Indeed.

HAYES: The only U.S. Secretary of State to actually visit. There was the

possibility the president might actually come, President Clinton before the

election happened in 2000.

Right now you have this sort of threat and counter threat ratcheting up

between the two nations.

What is your read on where this is headed and what we should be doing to

move it maybe in

another direction?

SHERMAN: Well, I certainly think there is a strategy here at the United

Nations General Assembly to say to everybody that we might move to military

action so they should do more.

This is a little difficult because neither President Putin nor President Xi

Jinping of China are at the U.N. General Assembly, but their delegations

are. I think some of the orchestration we’re hearing in this language is to

say we’re tough, we’re serious.

The Senate just increased the Defense Department tremendously. Secretary

Mattis has been quoted as saying we have some military options that

wouldn’t devastate Seoul.

So I think this is all to ratchet up pressure. I’m all for ratcheting up

pressure, but in a very

disciplined whole of government way. It’s not clear to me that we have that

whole of government

strategy, which uses the threat of force and service of diplomacy.

Quite frankly, as you have discussed on this program before, Chris, we

don’t have a lot of diplomacy going on because we don’t have ambassadors in

positions. We don’t have a team at the State Department, and Secretary

Tillerson is sometimes in the picture and sometimes out of the picture. And

that is very concerning when you have to do something that is this complex

and this difficult.

HAYES: So here is the question I feel like I don’t understand as someone

watching all this play

out, which is can North Korea successfully be co-horsed through pressure

into abandoning the nuclear weapons program?

It seems that’s the fundamental question, right? At one level to them they

view it as essentially a matter of the regime’s survival they hold on to

them and pressure won’t help. Or maybe they will make

some calculations at a certain point, the pressure is great enough and

hurts them enough they can move on to a different track.

Which of those do you think it is?

SHERMAN: Well, what I think everybody needs to understand is that

sanctions never stop a country from their bad behavior. What sanctions are

meant to do is to force a choice about coming to the negotiating table in

seriousness.

When we began negotiations with Iran and when Europeans did in 2006, they

had centrifuges.

By the time the Obama administration got into deep negotiations, they had

19,000 centrifuges and we had on some of the strictest, toughest, including

economic secondary sanctions on Iran.

So these sanctions, which should be ratcheted up, need a team to enforce

them all over the world. It will take a little time. They will not stop

Iran’s program – sorry, they are not stop – they didn’t stop Iran’s

program. They won’t stop North Korea’s program. The idea is to put pressure

on them to come to the negotiating table in seriousness, but this is a

much, much tougher problem than even Iran was.

HAYES: Alright. Excellent point.

Ambassador Wendy Sherman, who has been working on these issues for quite

sometime.

Thanks for being with me tonight, I appreciate it.

SHERMAN: Thank you, Chris.

HAYES: That is All In for this evening.

The Rachel Maddow Show starts right now.

Good Evening, Rachel.

THIS IS A RUSH TRANSCRIPT. THIS COPY MAY NOT BE IN ITS FINAL FORM AND MAY

BE UPDATED.

END

Copy: Content and programming copyright 2017 MSNBC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Copyright 2017 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are

protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced,

distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the

prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter

or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the

content.