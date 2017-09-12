All in with Chris Hayes, Transcript 9/12/17 Trump Admin vs. Comey

Transcript:

Show: ALL IN with CHRIS HAYES

Date: September 12, 2017

Guest: Carol Leonnig, John Hudson, Carrie Cordero, Renato Mariotti, Ann

McLane Kuster



CHRIS MATTHEWS, MSNBC HOST: The receiving hand grabbing whatever is being

offered from Trump Tower. That`s HARDBALL for now. Thanks for being with

us. “ALL IN” with Chris Hayes starts right now.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC HOST: Tonight on ALL IN.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: When I decided to

just do it I said to myself, I said, you know, this Russia thing with Trump

and Russia is a made-up story.

HAYES: New reporting that Robert Mueller is “going for the kill” as the

White House toys with an investigation of James Comey.

SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: I think that`s

something that certainly should be looked at.

HAYES: Tonight the latest on the Russia investigation, including new

reporting on what Vladimir Putin wanted from Trump.

Plus as the Clinton book drops, Hillary says she is convinced she knows

what happened between Trump and the Russians.

TRUMP: No puppet, no puppet,

HILLARY CLINTON, FORMER PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: It`s pretty clear –

TRUMP: You`re the puppet.

HAYES: And the head of Trump`s so-called Voter Fraud Commission caught

red-handed.

KRIS KOBACH, PRESIDENT ELECTION INTEGRITY COMMISSION CHAIR: I said it

appears that non-residence may have tipped the results.

HAYES: When ALL IN starts right now.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Good evening from New York, I`m Chris Hayes. The White House once

again went after fired FBI Director James Comey today as Special Counsel

Robert Mueller`s Russia investigation continues to widen. Comey of course

who would likely serve as a key witness in a criminal obstruction of

justice case against the President. And today for the second day in a row

the White House Press Secretary argued from the podium that it was Comey

and not the President who broke the law.

SANDERS: I think there`s no secret Comey by his own self-admission leaked

privileged government information. Weeks before President Trump fired him,

Comey testified that an FBI engaged in the same practice, they`d face

serious repercussions. I think he set his own stage for himself on that

front. His actions were improper and likely could have been illegal.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Would the President encourage the DOJ to prosecute

Comey?

SANDERS: That`s not the President`s role, that`s the job of Department of

Justice, and something they should certainly look at.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Is that something you`d like to see?

SANDERS: I`m not sure about that specifically but if there`s ever a moment

where we feel someone`s broken the law, particularly if They`re head of the

FBI, I think that`s something that certainly should be looked at.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: We should note here that while Comey has admitted to leaking his

own memos to the press, there is absolutely no reason to believe that

conduct was illegal. This comes after the Wall Street Journal reported the

President`s attorneys have been making the case against obstruction of

justice to the Special Counsel, submitting memos that call into question

Comey`s reliability particularly as a potential witness. And it comes amid

efforts by Republicans on both the House Intelligence Committee to

discredit the infamous Steele Dossier, efforts that according to New York

Magazine`s Jonathan Chait are ultimately aimed at attacking Comey. It`s

not hard to see why the White House would have such an interest in wrecking

Comey`s credibility. According to Axios, senior aides believe the Special

Counsel is and I quote here, “burrowing in hard on the obstruction of

justice angle,” which helps explain comments by ousted Chief Strategist

Steve Bannon in his 60 Minutes interview.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Someone said that you described the firing of James

Comey. You`re a student of history as the biggest mistake in political

history.

STEVE BANNON, FORMER WHITE HOUSE CHIEF STRATEGIST: That would be probably

– that would probably be too bombastic even for me but maybe modern

political history.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Axios reports that Bannon and others are increasingly worried about

their own legal exposure because they were with Trump during those frantic

takes around Comey`s firing and nobody was saying and what was on his mind.

More and more senior officials have reportedly also lawyered up in recent

days and that includes Communications Director Hope Hicks, Former Chief Of

Staff Reince Priebus, and even the President`s lawyer, White House Counsel

Don McGahn. Some of them may be preparing for a run-in with the Special

Counsel who, according to Washington Post, has given the White House a list

of six aides he and his team expect to question in the Russia probe.

And as Mueller`s investigation continues to advance, the incentives for

individual members of the Trump circle to turn on each other original grow.

According to multiple reports, some of the President`s lawyers argued that

his own son-in-law Jared Kushner should resign from the White House to

avoid further legal applications for the man at the top. Carol Leonnig who

broke that story for the Washington post, she joins me now. Tell me more

about what we know about the President`s lawyers` views on Kushner.

CAROL LEONNIG, WASHINGTON POST STAFF WRITER: So, within the White House,

remember this is in June right after the Special Counsel has been nominated

or named – forgive me, in May – a group of White House lawyers are

talking about all of the e-mails and all of the records that they`re going

through to respond to Congressional inquiries and ultimately to prepare for

Bob Mueller`s investigation. And what they find are things that worry them

about Jared Kushner, the President`s son-in-law. He`s a person who had a

ton of interactions with foreign officials and Russians in particular. He

did this during the campaign and during the transition. There`s no

indication there was anything wrong about that except he didn`t disclose

those conversations.

And in some cases, he seemed to talk about things he also didn`t come

completely clean about. There were other meetings that he had with, as we

later learned, the public didn`t know it at the time, but he had other

meetings in June 2016 with a Russian lawyer. And what the White House

lawyers were, the people who are supposed to be sort defending the

President and the White House itself, what they were worried about was

whether Jared was going to complicate things by being in the office and

whether he was going to draw scrutiny and draw the President further deeper

into this probe by being somebody who was always there, somebody who could

casually bring up the probe or some element of the probe while he was doing

his job.

HAYES: You know, one of the dynamics that appear to be emerging as the

this begins to play out are questions about how high up it all went. I

mean, one of the most outstanding questions is, did the President himself

know about the now-infamous meeting at Trump Tower that Jared Kushner

attended in which the campaign was promised dirt on Hillary Clinton

directly from the Russian government? It seems that they`re going to be

forced to make a choice in the story they tell that may come at the expense

of people who are quite close to the President, including his son-in-law

and his son.

LEONNIG: Absolutely. I mean, some key questions are going to be asked and

all of those people are going to be in the parlance of prosecutors

squeezed. Each of them are going to be asked to replay, what did they hear

the President say? What did they tell the President? We know the

President didn`t use e-mail. Donald Trump as a candidate didn`t use e-mail

but he had close confidants around him at all times. His secretary, his

security agents, his children, his son-in-law and each of them will be

asked to give their account of what was said and those stories should all

match up.

HAYES: To the point of the obstruction case, is it your understanding from

your reporting as well that Kushner was a key adviser close to the

President, advocating for Comey to be fired?

LEONNIG: Yes. It`s our understanding that that`s the case. And keep in

mind, Chris, that you know, here are these lawyers, they were debating

whether Kushner should be removed from the White House in June of this

year. Ultimately their idea was rejected. But I sort of am starting to see

the wisdom of why they would have wanted to consider this because in July,

Kushner is also present with the President on Air Force One, and right

before that, when he`s deciding and helping sculpt the story that will be

shared with the public about that meeting at Trump Tower in June of 2016.

HAYES: That`s right.

LEONNIG: And as you know from our story which broke back at the time, the

President was intensely involved in shaping that message and Jared Kushner

was present. What does Jared Kushner remember about the President

sculpting a story that wasn`t entirely true?

HAYES: All right, Carol Leonnig, thank you very much.

LEONNIG: You bet.

HAYES: At the heart of the infamous and largely unverified, at least in

independent terms, Steele Dossier, was the idea that Russia interfered in

the 2016 election on Trump`s behalf in exchange or seeking out some kind of

favorable policy outcome. Now a secret Russian document obtained by

BuzzFeed sheds light on just what outcome the Russian government may have

been seeking. Reporter John Hudson got his hands on a Kremlin proposal for

a broad reset with Trump, offering up the full normalization of relations

between the United States and Russia across all major branches of

government. BuzzFeed`s John Hudson is here with me now. And John, what

can you tell me about what the scope of what this document sketches out and

whether it was ever proposed?

JOHN HUDSON, BUZZFEED FOREIGN AFFAIRS CORRESPONDENT: This is a massive

reset. It goes across diplomatic, military, and economic channels. And it

really seeks to turn back the clock from before the Syria crisis, before

the Ukraine crisis, and to be frank before Edward Snowden asylum, to a time

where there was a reset in relations. And essentially Putin was looking to

restore relations and sort of put aside all of the major geopolitical

issues that the United States and Russia have at the moment. Obviously the

2016 tampering of the elections at the forefront.

HAYES: Is the document – I mean, are you convinced the documents are both

authentic and that they`re actually something that were being considered at

the highest level? I mean, this reflects this sort of roadmap for the

thinking of Putin and how he wants to approach Trump.

HUDSON: I am convinced that the document is authentic. And what Russia

analysts have told me, who I offered them to give their analysis, is that

essentially the Russians have long wanted these channels to exist. What

surprised them is that they assumed – that the Russians assumed they would

be able to let this fly and they wouldn`t get laughed out of the room.

Essentially that`s because the U.S.-Russia relationship is in such a bad

place right now. To assume that within a month you would be able to

restore some of these incredibly sensitive channels, such as a meeting

between a top Russian cyber security official and his American counterpart,

in many ways that would be seen as beyond the pale.

HAYES: Well, and what was fascinating a about the document to me is first

it sort of floats a kind of diplomatic jubilee, which is basically let`s

just – let`s just wipe the slate clean, Crimea, Ukraine tampering, all

that stuff, let`s forget about that. And there`s obviously something to be

said for improving U.S.-Russia relations (INAUDIBLE) in a lot of channels.

But second of all, it seems that they did not – were not aware that their

catastrophic success in terms of what they were able to do in the election

made it politically impossible for them to actually pull this off.

HUDSON: Absolutely. I mean, it`s very clear that Putin underestimated how

difficult it would be for Trump to carry out a rapprochement of this type

amid congressional probes, amid FBI probes, amid constant media scrutiny.

If you think about this Chris and how this would play out, you would be

having international meetings, you`d have photo ops where U.S. and Russian

officials are seen together working together. In the climate that exists

right now, that – you know, a political adviser would kill this thing

immediately upon hearing about it. And largely that`s why this

rapprochement hasn`t really happened. If you go down the list of the

different proposals that the Russians had, very few of these meetings have

actually taken place.

HAYES: Yeah, it should be – we should be clear here that in a substantive

sense, the quo, if there was one, and if there was any sort of active

collusion, has not been delivered on substantively. I mean, the President

continues to rhetorically say nice things about Putin, he`s talked to him,

he snuck Russian Ambassadors into the White House. But in terms of those

substantive agenda items, right, I mean, is it your sense basically that

those asks have not been granted?

HUDSON: Yes, absolutely. The fears of a grand bargain between the United

States and Russia in which the U.S. would sell away the farm and give

Ukraine to the Russians, just forget about Crimea, that hasn`t happened.

And especially if you look at some of the appointments that have happened

in the Trump administration, you`ve seen fairly hawkish officials be

appointed to senior positions in the NSC and in the State Department. So

by no means has Trump installed a number of Putin lackeys throughout the

administration. And in fact, if you look at it, the White House hasn`t

even really pressured the State Department or the Pentagon to accelerate

the kind of rapprochement that has been offered.

HAYES: All right, John Hudson, appreciate your time.

HUDSON: Great to be here.

HAYES: For more on where the Mueller investigation is headed, let`s turn

now to Carrie Cordero, former National Security Lawyer at the Justice

Department, and former Renato Mariotti, a former – a former Federal

Prosecutor. Renato, you`ve had lots thoughts on the developments over the

last day or two and I`ve been sort of tracking them. What jumps out to you

most at this point?

RENATO MARIOTTI, FORMER FEDERAL PROSECUTOR: Well, one thing that has

really jumped out to me, and I know, I`ve discussed this a lot on Twitter

over the last couple of days, is the growing mounting attack on James Comey

by the President, not only the Press Secretary, but by his lawyers and

aides and others. You know, what we saw yesterday and today by the Press

Secretary is literally an accusation that the former FBI Director committed

a crime and that DOJ ought to investigation that and ought to consider

charging him. And that`s absolutely appalling to me. It is totally

inappropriate for the White House to be suggesting that a witness against

the President and others of his aides should be prosecutied.

I mean, typically, there are walls between the White House and DOJ. And

what she`s basically doing is making an end run around that by making

statements to the press suggesting that he should be charged with a crime

knowing that the press is going to report on those. And that people from

DOJ are going to read those reports. It`s absolutely inappropriate.

HAYES: Carrie, do you agree on Renato on that?

CARRIE CORDERO, FORMER DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE NATIONAL SECURITY LAWYER: I

absolutely do, certainly. I mean, there`s been procedures in place for a

long time. And my understanding is that these procedures are still in

place under Attorney General Sessions that there`s not supposed to be

certain contacts between the White House and the Department of Justice

regarding ongoing investigations. Now, if the White House Press Secretary

stands up in public and says there should be an investigation of something,

then they`re actually bypassing the direction of the Attorney General. And

so really she needs to not talk about investigations and not suggest that

investigations take place. It goes to the heart of our rule of law. It

goes to the heart of our justice system that there`s not supposed to be the

politicization of ongoing investigations or of launching investigations or

prosecutions.

HAYES: It also seems to me, Renato, and I`m not a lawyer, so I`d like to

hear what you think, that there`s no criminal claim here, that this is

essentially just kind of like, “I know you are, but what am I?” kind of

argument from the White House.

MARIOTTI: Well, that`s what makes really her comments even more abhorrent.

I mean, this was part – clearly part of a calculated political strategy.

You know, we heard recently that there were memos that the Trump lawyers

had prepared and sent to Mueller attacking Comey`s credibility. A couple

of weeks ago the President tweeted that you know, Comey was unfair and that

the system was rigged. And now we`re hearing these attacks when there

literally is no evidence whatsoever that Comey committed a crime. I mean,

you had referenced earlier, Chris, that – and I thought you made the

correct call as you know, even though you`re a non-lawyer, that you know,

releasing information to the press is not a crime if that information isn`t

classified. In fact, we have a first amendment in this country.

HAYES: Right.

MARIOTTI: And the default rule that is talking to the press is something

that is protected by the constitution. So it is just – the suggestion

that he committed a crime or that he did something even wrong is totally

off base.

HAYES: So, Carrie, I want to talk about this obstruction, the reporting

that the concern of the White House increasingly, it does seem to me based

on the hires that Mueller`s made, the asks, that they appear to be working

towards building an obstruction case independent of whatever they`re doing

with Manafort and Flynn and investigating the sort of possibility of

Russian collusion. And there seems to be a paradox that I liked you to

sort out here which is that, if anyone obstructed, it seems to be it was

the President himself. He ultimately is the one who fired, he is the

person who asked Comey to lay off Flynn, et cetera. And yet it`s really

unclear that Robert Mueller could prosecute the President. And that seems

like pretty sticky terrain for him.

CORDERO: Well, so there is a legal question that`s outstanding, that

constitutional lawyers will disagree about, whether or not a sitting

president can be indicted for a crime. But that doesn`t mean that the

Special Counsel can`t put together the facts that would establish a case

and then either decide to bring that to the Grand Jury and actually have a

charging document, or whether then that`s something that the special

Counsel would refer to Congress as a political matter. So it`s an open

question. It`s quite possible that the Special Counsel could conduct a

legal analysis and determine that in fact, they could bring a case against

the President.

But certainly, there`s a lot of individuals in the White House who are

witnesses, as fact witnesses to this investigation. And so that`s why

we`re seeing reporting that the Special Counsel wants to interview all of

these different people who might have different insights regarding what the

President said, what discussions took place in the White House regarding

his efforts to shut down, obstruct, derail different parts of this overall

investigation.

HAYES: Renato, it also seems that whatever constitutional questions are

with the President would also be bound up in anything that Mueller were to

do if he were tempt to charge anyone as essentially an accomplice in this,

if the argument is that the President had the constitutional power to do

this and therefore definitionally cannot have been engaged in obstruction?

MARIOTTI Yes, I don`t – look, I don`t think that argument is very

compelling. Essentially it`s saying, you have the power to do something,

so no matter how you exercise that power, it`s always legal. So for

example, the President has the power to end investigations. So would it be

– it wouldn`t be obstruction of justice for him to take a bribe and end an

investigation for that purpose? I mean, I don`t find that very compelling

at all. And what I do think is that you know, you talked about the heat

retching up earlier on – and potentially you know, going for the top. You

know, if the – if the stakes are high enough, people who are investigated

tend to do desperate things, tend to do more aggressive things. And what

we`re seeing is unlike what we`ve seen earlier from the Trump camp. We are

seeing a very coordinated strategy against Comey and I think we are going

to see more aggressive tactics to come now that they seem to have their act

together and are working together.

HAYES: Carrie Cordero, Renato Mariotti, many thanks to you both.

MARIOTTI: Thank you.

HAYES: Coming up, one of the men leading President Trump`s voter fraud

task force caught red-handed. What happen when Kris Kobach went up to New

Hampshire today in two minutes.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: Today the Breitbart columnist who serves on a Presidential Voter

Fraud Commission that critics call a sham was caught red-handed attempting

to put the full weight of the White House behind a preposterous conspiracy

theory. Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach is Vice Chairman of

President Trump`s Presidential Advisory Commission on election integrity

which was we should note reverse-engineered around the President`s

embarrassment that he lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton. The

President has repeatedly claimed he only lost due to widespread voting

fraud, insisting absurdly and in the face of every bit of available

evidence that 3 million to 5 million illegal ballots cost him the popular

vote. They did not.

Now, Kobach, who spent an entire career fear mongering about voter fraud

and trying to make voting more difficult, has made it his mission to find

some evidence to back up the President`s absurd claims. And last week he

wrote for Breitbart triumphantly that, “now there`s proof that voter fraud

likely cost Republicans a New Hampshire Senate seat and perhaps cost Trump

New Hampshire`s four electoral votes.” That is a very, very, very serious

claim and it was, in fact, total nonsense. Kobach`s alleged proof was the

fact that several thousand people who registered to vote on election day

had out-of-state driver`s licenses.

But here`s the thing. In New Hampshire a person who lives in the state

most of the time, like for instance college students, can vote with an out-

of-state I.D. In fact, it took The Washington Post all of 60 minutes to

find three college students in the state who voted exactly that way,

perfectly legally. Kobach either somehow didn`t know the law or he

willfully misrepresented the facts. And yet his voter fraud commission

rolls on. Today the commission held a hearing in New Hampshire where

Kobach did not exactly apologize.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KOBACH: – the columnist I said, it appears that nonresidents may have

tipped the results. And I`m still wondering if that was the right word.

And I am also wondering if it`s even possible to condense what is really a

complex legal issue into an 800-word column.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Kobach was greeted in New Hampshire by protesters who lambasted the

commission as a thinly veiled effort at voter suppression. In Washington,

Democrats said it should be disbanded.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D-NY), MINORITY LEADER: They are so eager to prove

their point about voter fraud, which is demonstrably false, they`re

resorting to these crazy claims, discrediting their commission, and

discrediting them.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Joining me now, Democratic Representative Ann McLane Kuster of New

Hampshire, who is calling on long-time New Hampshire Secretary of State

Bill Gardner to resign from serving on that same voting fraud commission.

Let me start with this, I mean, a White House commission with a White

House`s full effort behind it. The Vice – the Vice Chair of that

commission basically said your election in New Hampshire was illegitimate.

What do you – what is your response to that?

REP. ANN MCLANE KUSTER (D) NEW HAMPSHIRE: This is totally outrageous,

Chris. It goes to the heart of our Democracy. And I can do it in way

fewer than 800 words. The New Hampshire constitution gives anyone

domiciled in New Hampshire the right to vote. And the New Hampshire

Supreme Court upheld that 2015. This is a new case. And this is well-

settled law in New Hampshire. So Mr. Kobach`s claim is blatantly false,

and frankly, I think he`s chairing a voter-suppression commission. He has

no intention of upholding our democracy. And it`s an affront to every

citizen of the State of New Hampshire. We`re very proud of our role in the

democracy with the first in the nation presidential primary and we uphold

the right to vote by people who are qualified domiciled in the state of New

Hampshire.

HAYES: So let me ask you this. You`ve got a Secretary of State who`s a

legend in New Hampshire, Mr. Gardner.

KUSTER: Yes.

HAYES: He is a Democrat. He is one of the few Democrats serving on this

commission. And he`s on this commission against a lot of criticism with

this individual, Kris Kobach, coming into his state and telling him he

oversaw a fundamentally fraudulent election. What do you think of that?

KUSTER: Well, I will say both Bill Gardner, the Secretary of State from

New Hampshire, and the Secretary of State from Maine, Matt Dunlap, tried to

clarify and correct Mr. Kobach today on the record at the commission

hearing. They told him he was using the words interchangeably, they`re not

the same. The legal definition is different for domicile and for

residency. There is no requirement to have a New Hampshire Driver`s

License. These are people who live in the state of New Hampshire, they`re

domiciled in New Hampshire, they probably don`t even have a car.

HAYES: Right, stop, stipulated. I think that`s fairly clear. My question

is the role that the Secretary of State of your State is playing in lending

credibility and capital to a commission that appears to be engaged in,

frankly, hack work.

KUSTER: Absolutely. It`s a fraud.

HAYES: So why is he still on – should he resign?

KUSTER: Well, the entire delegation, all members of the New Hampshire

federal delegation, have called on him to resign. Democrats in the

statehouse have called on him to resign. Frankly, I`m a little bit

suspicious of the Republicans that think he`s doing a great job. And I

think they have made repeated efforts in our statehouse to change the law.

But this is a constitutional right in New Hampshire. So my own feeling is

that Bill Gardner is running the risk of being – you know, it`s a sham.

HAYES: Do you think he`s a tool? Is he a patsy?

KUSTER: I think he is. I think he is and it`s a real risk for the State

of New Hampshire. Bill Gardner has spent the last 40 years defending the

New Hampshire first in the nation presidential primary. It`s important to

us. It`s important to our democracy. And I`m proud of our role. But to

call into question the integrity of our election and to blatantly

discourage people from turning out to vote is appalling and I believe he

should step down. Frankly, I agree with Mr. Schumer, Senator Schumer, the

entire commission should be disbanded. We should get back to the story

that you are covering earlier on your show, the actual Russian interference

with the 2016 Presidential Election.

HAYES: Representative Annie Kuster, thanks for being with me tonight.

KUSTER: Thanks, Chris, great to be with you.

HAYES: Still ahead, the renewed hype of the Presidential pivot. I`ll ask

Senator Chris Murphy if he expects the President`s deal with Democrats will

change anything going into the Fall. Stick around.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: Today search and rescue teams reached a desperate situation in the

farthest edges of the Florida Keys two days after Hurricane Irma tore

through the islands. FEMA estimates 1 in 4 homes on the Keys are fully

destroyed while 65 percent sustained major damage and power could be out

for weeks. Statewide, 10 million residents, half of Florida`s population,

remains without power tonight. And more than 90,000 people are in

shelters. Meanwhile, we`re getting new images of the devastation in the

Caribbean, which was hit hardest by Irma. NBC`s Ron Mott is on St. Thomas,

part of the U.S. Virgin Islands. Ron, we haven`t gotten a lot of reports

out of there, what can you tell us firsthand about what the situation`s

like there?

RON MOTT, NBC NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Hi there Chris. One of the reasons we

haven`t gotten a lot of reports out of St. Thomas and St. John is simply

it`s hard to get here. We got here a few hours ago. The U.S. Coast Guard

helping us get here from Puerto Rico. We arrived about three hours ago.

You can see the police lights behind me. There is a curfew in effect. We

spent the better part of the evening getting cleared so we can work and

bring these reports to our viewers outside the curfew. The cure few from

6:00 p.m. to noon the following day.

And this is one of the reasons why the government wants to keep people off

the streets. There`s a giant power pole here that has been on the ground

here since last Wednesday, since the eye of the storm passed just north of

St. Thomas, maybe 20, 30 miles. So they got the brunt of the winds here,

especially on the north side of St. Thomas.

St. John, less populated, but took on even more damage. Within the past

hour, I spoke to Lieutenant Governor Osbert Potter who says they`ve got

their work cut out here for them. I asked them how many people here do

they know lost their homes? He would estimate, he said, about one in five

people completely lost their homes.

Tonight, the Royal Caribbean Cruise Line Company is bringing in a ship.

There`s some people here at the Haven Site Dock who are going to sleep on

the ship tonight. And then tomorrow morning

they`re going to take off for San Juan, Puerto Rico. So, these are folks

who are evacuating this island, who perhaps do not want to be a part of the

recovery effort here because it is going to take some time.

The governor, Kenneth Mapp is cautioning residents here who are going to

stick it out through this long, tough, arduous process to manage their

expectations.

We like to say, I have a small condo on the north side here, that this is

island time. That`s one of the reasons you want to come down here. The

residents who`ve been affected here want to speed things up a little bit

and the governor and the administration wants folks to know it`s simply

going to take time to clean and up rebuild from all this mess.

HAYES: Alright, NBC`s Ron Mott, thanks for going down there and thanks for

that report.

Stick around, Senator Chris Murphy joins me next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: Fresh off what Donald Trump considered positive press coverage of

his debt and

government funding deal with Democrats last week, the president is hosting

a dinner tonight that includes three Democratic lawmakers.

Senator Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota, Senator Joe Manchin of West

Virginia, and Senator Joe Donnelly of Indiana.

The deal with Democrats earned the president a slew of articles praising

his deal-making and declaring the dawn of a new presidential era. Of course

we`ve seen proclamations of a new Trump over and over and over before, only

to see the old Trump re-emerge shortly after, every time.

But what has actually changed in the last few weeks in a legislative

perspective is that Mitch McConnell and Republican leaders wanted an all-

out effort on tax reform, but because of actions the president has taken,

it appears the next big item on the docket could very well be protection

for the so-called Dreamers, undocumented immigrants brought here as

children and given limited legal status under a program the president is

now threatening to end.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHUCK SCHUMER, (D) SENIOR UNITIED STATES SENATOR, NEW YORK: You know,

we`ve talked a

little bit about working together. And I said to the president, the best

way he can show some good

faith is support the Dreamers Bill, supported by Senators Graham and

Durbin, bipartisan. Urge that we move it to the floor rather quickly and

get it done.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: There are signs that the administration is open to those

negotiations.

Mark Short, a White House Legislative Affairs Director, told reporters

today the administration would not require money for a border wall in

legislation to help the Dreamers.

Democratic Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut reportedly burst out

laughing last week when someone asked him if Democrats could rely on Trump.

He`s with me now.

So I am skeptical that there`s a deal here to protect the 800,000

undocumented folks who were

given legal protection, but the people that I talk to who are in the know,

and people I trust seem to think

this is a possibility. Is someone getting punked here?

CHRIS MURPHY, (D) SENATOR, CONNETICUT: My friend Chuck Schumer is the

eternal optimist and we love him for it, but he`s not totally wrong in the

sense that the issue of protecting the Dreamers is very different today

than it was ten years ago.

Today, 75% of the American public support giving these kids protection.

They know it`s the right thing to do.

And so, it isn`t a Democratic issue anymore. There`s real downside to

Republicans if they were to turn their backs these kids and allow for the

TV cameras to cover them being rounded up and deported.

So, I think they have political interest in getting this done. It`s not

just about a deal.

HAYES: Counterpoint. That preference is broad but not deep, and should

they vote for it

they`re going to get a primary challenge, which is what they`re worried

about, which is been essentially the veto that has been held by the anti-

immigration forces for the last ten years that I`ve been

covering the issue.

MURPHY: Unless it is paired with so-called border security funding and I

don`t think any

Democrat should shut down the possibility of a deal which gives permanent

protection to the Dreamers in exchange for some additional money for border

security. That`s not a wall.

But of course Democrats have been on the record before, in 2013 voting for

a comprehensive

immigration reform bill, that did include substantial new money for

additional security on the border.

So that may be able to give some protection to Republicans. I don`t think

that that should be off the table.

HAYES: You think that`s a real thing? You think that`s a thing that could

happen? We could see this happen? A vote on something like that? That kind

of deal?

MURPHY: I think it could happen. But again, I don`t necessarily think it`s

because Donald Trump is all of a sudden going to become a great deal maker.

I think it`s because Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan are going to see real

political downside in turning their backs on these kids when the majority

of Republican voters actually today support giving these kids protection.

HAYES: We saw a wave of analyses over the last few days about how this

deal signaled the end of 150 years of two-party rule and the new

independence. You said Trump sides with Schumer/Pelosi once, world forgets

he aligns with hardline GOP on immigration, climate change, healthcare,

taxes, spending etc etc.

What is your approach to the president`s actions, and how do you think of

him when he does

things that perhaps seem different than what he did before?

MURPHY: Well, I think it is important to remember as I said in that tweet

the president has dragged his party and dragged the conversation further to

the right, and he has not governed as a

centrist. So, I think the Democrats should be careful to calibrate our

strategy based on the

expectation he`s going to continue to make these plays.

What I think is most interesting about the deal last week is that Paul Ryan

and Mitch McConnell

were so eager to accept it. And that`s because the governing majority in

the house and senate hasn`t changed. It`s still the majority of Democrats

and the minority of Republicans.

And so I think it is still important for to us remember that however we get

there, whether it`s in a deal done by Trump, Pelosi, and Schumer, or

whether it`s through the arm-twisting of McConnell and

Ryan, ultimately Democrats are going to be a big factor in any deal that

gets done to keep the

government up and operating, to protect Dreamers, to raise the debt

ceiling.

So whether Trump makes it happen or not, Democrats need to remember that we

still have a

seat at the table in all of this because of the dysfunction inside the

Republican caucus.

HAYES: That`s a good point, Senator Chris Murphy, thanks very much.

Ahead, Hillary Clinton recounts President Trump`s inauguration day, a case

of mistaken

identity, and that infamous debate. Those stories coming up.

Plus, tonight`s Shirt One, Shirt Two, starts next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: Thing One tonight, on Sunday 60 Minutes had its big interview with

former White

House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, and so a huge new audience got to

learn about all the weird stuff that makes the Breitbart website manager

tick.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

STEVE BANNON, BREITBART: America`s built on our citizens. Look at the 19th

century. What built America is called the American system.

The catholic church has been terrible about this. They need illegal aliens.

They need illegal aliens to fill the churches. They have an economic

interest. They have an economic interest in unlimited immigration.

Unlimited illegal immigration.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: The country discovered another thing about Steve Bannon, he seems

to prefer to

wear multiple shirts at the same time. Bannon wore a black shirt over what

appears to be a black polo

shirt and it`s topped off with a black blazer.

The question becomes, was it especially cold when they taped the 60 Minutes

interview, or does Steve Bannon always dress like a 19th century shoemaker?



That`s Thing Two in sixty seconds.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: Steve Bannon likes to rail against the mainstream media and how

undocumented immigrants are a scourge on society all through the seams of

several button-down dress shirts that he likes to wear all at once in

public.

If you thought this was a one-time deal for 60 Minutes interview on Sunday

you`d be sorely mistaken. Here he is earlier this year wearing three

shirts, two button-down and a blazer. Here he is a week after the

presidential election rocking two button-down shirts again in public. Here

he is in July of last year holding up one finger while wearing two button-

down shirts.

And here Bannon is last February wearing what could possibly be three

button-down shirts. On stage with Kellyanne Conway during Trump`s victory

speech looking somewhat dapper in three shirts,

two of which are button-down. And here`s one with Sarah Palin, he`s been

dressing like this for years but it`s not a secret anymore.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JIMMY KIMMEL, JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE: A lot of people noticed that during his

interview Steve Bannon was wearing two button-down shirts at the same time.

Did you see this?

I`ve never seen this before.

Watch what happened during the whole interview. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHARLIE ROSE, 60 MINUTES: President made the wrong decision?

BANNON: I think that – I think the –.

ROSE: The president made the wrong decision, you wanted him to go full

bore.

BANNON: I think we have to focus on American citizens –

ROSE: So, what would you do with the people who came here – just tell me

what you would do.

BANNON: I think as the work permits run out they self-deport.

ROSE: They self-deport?

BANNON: Yes.



(END VIDEO CLIP)

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: In her new book, What Happened, Hillary Clinton describes a

peculiar moment after the inauguration of Donald J. Trump in which she

attended as is the tradition as a former first lady.

It was a moment when she was shaking hands with Republican Congressman

Jason Chaffetz, who has since retired. Quote, “I saw a man off to the side

who I thought was Reince Priebus, Head of the Republican National Committee

and incoming White House Chief of Staff. As he passed by we shook hands and

exchanged small talk.

Later I realized it hadn`t been Priebus at all, it was Jason Chaffetz, the

then Utah Congressman and want to be Javier who made endless political hay

out of my e-mails in the 2012 tragedy in

Benghazi and Libya.”

Clinton notes that Chaffetz even posted a picture of that moment on

Instagram account, on Donald Trump`s inauguration day, after which he

wrote, quote, “So pleased she`s not president, I thanked her for her

service and wished her luck. The investigation continues.”

In her book, Clinton reacts to that tweet, “What a class act. I came close

to tweeting back, to be honest, thought you were Reince.”

Clinton`s new book is chalked full of those anecdotes about the campaign

and its aftermath. The long-time Clinton adviser who played Donald Trump in

debate prep, Philippe Reines and what he has to

say in hindsight, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: When it came find someone to play Donald J. Trump in mock debates

with Hillary Clinton, the campaign turned to longtime Clinton aide Philippe

Reines who was well legendary among reporters for a kind of Trumpian

bluster, but who never-the-less had pretty unusual task, which included

trying to calculate how candidate Trump might behave on stage with Hillary

Clinton.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Donald J. Trump.

[ applause ]

[ laughter ]

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: It caused laugh and on September 24th, 2016 there was another

matter when Clinton was actually on stage with Trump during that second

presidential debate on October 9th, just days after the Access Hollywood

tape was released.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HILLARY CLINTON, FMR PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: So in my debate prep, we

practiced this. The young man playing Trump would stalk me and I practiced

keeping my composure and practiced not getting rattled so while I`m

answering questions, my mind is going okay do I keep

my composure, do I act like a president.

What he said was extremely unwise.

Or do I wheel around and say get out of my space, back up you creep?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Adviser to Secretary Hillary Clinton, Philippe Reines who played

Donald Trump in dozens of mock debates joins me now.

Philippe, it`s interesting to me to watch every bit of the complexity and

polarization around Hillary Clinton rise back up the moment she has a book.

Is this basically the kind of expectation you had for the reception of the

book?

PHILIPPE REINES, ADVISER TO HILLARY CLINTON: Well, it`s unfortunately more

than when she has a book. It`s pretty much all the time. It was throughout

her 2007, 2008 campaign. Throughout last year.

She engenders very strong feelings on both sides and it crops up pretty

often.

HAYES: What do you – what do you think, what do you understand as the

answer to the question the book poses what happened?

REINES: Well, I think the book could easily have been called what`s

happening and what will happen. I think if we could pick one thing to

change in hindsight, it would be Jim Comey, not simply

what he did in the final weeks of the campaign, but what he did as far back

as July.

He basically got up and gave a press conference where he spent ten minutes

saying that she is

the most terrible innocent person of all time. That was very much out of

bounds, and that became something that Trump and the Republicans repeated

over and over again.

What he did later was just an extension of that. He was very naive and he

exceeded his authority as FBI director and as we`ve now learned, he

intentionally cut out the attorney general and the deputy

attorney general.

HAYES: There is a line in the book about Clinton`s secretary sort of

contention or her understanding of the degree to which there might have

been collusion between Trump and the Russians.

She says there certainly was communication, there certainly was an

understanding of some sort. When asked does she believe there was

collusion, I`m convinced of it, she said, though she stopped

short of repeating that explosive word.

Do you feel the same way and was that the feeling during the campaign?

REINES: Well, it`s not just a feeling during the campaign. We at multiple

times said as much and so did our government. If you recall two days before

the debate that you were just referencing, it wasn`t just the Access

Hollywood breakthrough, it was also the intelligence community said that

the Russians were screwing around with our elections.

We on multiple occasions tried to make very clear including Secretary

Clinton herself when

she said that he was a puppet during that infamous moment where he said I`m

not a puppet. You`re the puppet. You`re the puppet.

And I think in hindsight, we were – we knew of what we spoke and every day

since then has

gotten harder and harder to look past the real likelihood that they were at

the very least coordinating with the Russians or winking and nodding and

giving them a green light to intrude in our elections which is a serious

matter.

HAYES: What do you say to people that there are stories written about

people within Democratic circles or within the circles of politics broadly

in the sort of Democratic party, center left coalition that just say, oh,

god, I don`t want to relive, for a variety of reasons, partly emotional

trauma people went through, but I don`t want to relive this campaign. Why

do we have to relive this?

REINES: Well, I would say a few things. First, I don`t want to live

through the Trump presidency, but here it is and I think we all have to

live with disappointment.

Two, I would say that people have been saying that about Hillary Clinton

for a long time. I think most recently they were saying that after she lost

the 2008 primaries to President Obama and I`m glad she didn`t. I think

millions and millions to be specific, at least 65 million Americans were

very glad she

didn`t.

She went on to become Secretary of State and representing America abroad.

She`s done – she`s continued her life work.

Lastly, I think it`s naive for anyone to think what happened cannot happen

again, and anyone who does not take seriously what happened last year and

what continues to happen will be the victim of it next year and that seems

exactly what President Trump is doing.

He`s not taking it seriously because he benefited from it. I can tell you

without a doubt that if Hillary Clinton had won and people had said well,

Vladimir Putin might have helped, she the next day would have said this is

not acceptable. You will pay the price for it.

HAYES: Right. Philippe Reines, thank you for making time tonight.

REINES: Thank you.

HAYES: That is All In for this evening. The Rachel Maddow Show starts now,

which, this Thursday will feature an interview with none other than Hillary

Clinton live, in studio at 9:00 p.m.

eastern. You do not want to miss that.

Good evening, Rachel.



THIS IS A RUSH TRANSCRIPT. THIS COPY MAY NOT BE IN ITS FINAL FORM AND MAY

BE UPDATED.

END

Copy: Content and programming copyright 2017 MSNBC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Copyright 2017 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are

protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced,

distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the

prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter

or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the

content.