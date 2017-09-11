All In with Chris Hayes, Transcript 9/11/17 Irma triggers flooding in Florida’s largest city

Transcript:

CHRIS MATTHEWS, MSNBC HOST: Tonight in Lower Manhattan, two vertical

columns of light are shining into the sky at the site of the World Trade

Center in memory of those who were lost this day 16 years ago.

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC HOST: Tonight on ALL IN.

GOV. RICK SCOTT (R), FLORIDA: We`ve got downed power lines all across the

state. We`ve got roads that are impassable still across the state.

HAYES: Hurricane Irma`s path of devastation.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This debris field extends all the way down.

HAYES: Tonight the scope of Irma`s destruction as Florida starts to pick

up the pieces.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I know we got a lot of work to do but I`m happy to be

alive.

HAYES: Plus Florida Republicans on the climate discussion.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Scott Pruitt said now is not the time to talk about

this.

HAYES: And Steve Bannon unleashed.

STEVE BANNON, FORMER WHITE HOUSE CHIEF STRATEGIST: You couldn`t be more

dead wrong. America was built on her citizens.

HAYES: What we learn from the man who was Trump`s Chief Strategist.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Did Steve Bannon warn the President that firing James

Comey would be the biggest political mistake in modern history?

HAYES: When ALL IN starts right now.

HAYES: Good evening from Naples, Florida, I`m Chris Hayes. Irma may have

been downgraded to a tropical storm, but it continued to wreak havoc as it

crawled up the gulf coast of Florida today, bringing flash floods to

downtown Jacksonville, Florida, where storm surge and high tide pushed the

St. John`s River to record levels. But most of Florida bore the brunt of

the storm yesterday as Irma came ashore with triple-digit winds and

torrential rainfall, knocking out power to 6.5 million customers across the

state, around a third of the state`s population. Here on the west coast of

Florida, where we are, the damage thankfully fell short of the worst

forecasts, but it`s still expected to take months, if not years for the

area to recover fully. Up in Washington, White House Homeland Security

Adviser Tom Bossert laid the next steps for relief efforts.

TOM BOSSERT, WHITE HOUSE HOMELAND SECURITY ADVISER: What we have now is a

large scale area of operations. What we`re trying to do is marshal the

resources where they are needed. And so, it`s a prioritization effort. We

are worried about flooding, housing, debris, and power restoration. Well,

will have to clear debris from roadways so that people can gain re-entry.

Right now though, the message is not rushing reentry. There are still

dangerous conditions, downed electric lines, flood conditions, problems

that would be compounded by your reentry. And so, listen to your local

officials, not about evacuation, but then about when and how to stagger

your reentry.

HAYES: Well, mainland Florida was largely spared the worst. The same

cannot be said for the Florida Keys where Irma made landfall yesterday

morning as a category four hurricane and where today, residents remained

largely cut off from help.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We have no water, no power, no electricity, no

internet. And I have land lines especially for this and the land lines

went down.

HAYES: Damage reports are still coming in from across the Caribbean where

Irma had the strongest impact. Cuba was especially hard hit with

catastrophic flooding expected to last into tomorrow. As of today, 38

people in total have died as a result of this storm, a number that`s

expected to keep rising as relief efforts – relief effort progress. Let`s

go to NBC`s Catie Beck who is up in Jacksonville, Florida. Catie, what`s

it look like there?

CATIE BECK, NBC NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Well, I am actually in a low-lying

neighborhood where obviously all of the storm surges has collected. The

entire neighborhood is basically under water at this point. But what`s

interesting about this is the water levels keep changing as the tide goes

in and out. This is probably actually the lowest the water level has been

all day. But that could change around 2:00 a.m. when the tide comes back

in. So what people are dealing with here is storm surge, record storm

surge and rainfall and wind that has all found its way to these low-lying

areas.

The St. John`s River is at the end of this street, and that is where all

that water has been pouring in and will soon be pouring out. As I walk

through the streets, you can obviously tell all of the houses are pretty

much evacuate and dark. But interesting enough, I see small fish swimming

in the streets. And that is just a sign of the fact that all of this is

water that came from somewhere else, and hopefully will go back to

somewhere else in the near future. As you heard the mayor saying there, it

could be several weeks before all of this is cleaned up, before all of the

tides has been pushed out and these streets returned to normal. Chris?

HAYES: All right, Catie Beck, thanks. MSNBC Weather Contributor Sam

Champion joins us live from Miami. And Sam, it`s interesting talking to

Catie up there in Jacksonville and you down in Miami, which are two areas

when you look at the path of the storm you don`t think are going to get it

the worst. But when you look at flooding implications, it does seem like

those are the two spots that did get it the worst.

SAM CHAMPION, MSNBC WEATHER CONTRIBUTOR: Yes. And Chris, the one thing,

even though this storm certainly did wobble from one side to other, the

thing that was true, that was forecast to be true is that this is an all

Florida storm. Every bit of Florida was impacted by this storm. From the

tip of Miami with the very strong winds and the tough wind damage here and

the heavy rain and the flooding, right off our shoulder here in Biscayne

Boulevard, to the actual hit on the southwestern tip to that flooding that

goes on in North Florida. We wanted to give you a shot of downtown Miami

tonight, the normally bright lights because about – well, the largest

percentage of those, more than six million power outages in the State of

Florida are right here in Miami-Dade county.

About 74 percent of the customers in Miami-Dade county do not have power

tonight. So it`s normally bright. Tonight it`s about kind of bright.

Some of these areas, downtown areas are kind of looking toward the building

Brickell, the Financial Center. Some of those areas do have power. Let`s

go to some numbers here tonight, just because I know a lot of people are

talking about it. Big questions are who has water, who has power, who has

gas, and what`s open? Where can we get some food? So what we`ve been able

to say right now is FPL has one of the largest, and they control most of

the power in the southern part of Florida. They have amassed they say, one

of the largest armies ever put together in American history to put the

power back on in South Florida. About 30,000 people are coming in to do

that. And they started in earnest, they said, today.

They first have to look at the situation, then they`ll try to do it all.

They are saying, though, that it may be weeks for some customers, and

that`s weeks with an “S” for some customers. As we saw some people coming

out of the shelter and trying to get in, we did a big survey today to look

at the damage. A lot of trees down across roads, power lines down. We

were told gas lines were open in some areas in the Beach, but we didn`t

feel that smell of gas or notice that smell of gas. But it was a mess,

chaos on the causeways, where people were trying to get their cars across

the beach. And police officers were saying you can`t come on the beach.

Now the Mayor of Miami Beach, Philip Levine now says that they hope to open

it Tuesday by noon, if not sooner so that residents can get on the Beach.

But let me tell you, Chris, what`s waiting for them when they get there.

We know because we drove every bit of it today. Most of the buildings have

no power. Most of the buildings have no water. Most of the buildings

really have no connection to anything.

So you don`t have internet, you don`t have elevators, you don`t have –

stores aren`t open. So there is not a lot to go home to. And that`s why

they`re hoping people really don`t head in that direction right away. It`s

just going the take sometime before they can get that power back on.

Again, we are comforted a little bit here in Miami by the shot of the

dancing girl. She is a fixture here in Miami at the Intercontinental

Hotel. And to see that backup and running just kind of lifts your spirits,

to let you know that this is day one of Miami`s recovery, as it is the

State of Florida`s recovery from Irma. Chris?

HAYES: All Right, Sam Champion, thank you for that. The Florida Keys were

among the worst hit parts of the state. And NBC`s Miguel Almaguer made it

there today to survey the damage.

MIGUEL ALMAGUER, NBC NEWS NATIONAL CORRESPONDENT: This is one of our very

first looks at some of the damage and it really does stretch neighborhood

to neighborhood, homes in the water, boats in the water.

Tonight this is the way into the hardest hit islands in the Keys, Irma`s

path of destruction obliterating homes, swamping neighborhoods and likely

taking lives.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It looks like a nuclear bomb went off.

ALMAGUER: Brian Holly rode out the storm among the 10,000 who refused to

leave.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It`s going to take months, maybe years to get this

cleaned up.

ALMAGUER: Irma made landfall here Sunday. Her eye swirling right across

the Keys packing 130-mile-per-hour winds, waves up to 15 feet high.

With such widespread damage below, some of the Keys are only accessible by

air. There are so much debris in the ocean, even reaching this location by

boat can be dangerous.

Tonight the National Guard deploying search-and-rescue missions into the

Keys. Local officials say a humanitarian crisis is looming in the lower

islands. Big Pine and Cudjoe Keys among those hardest hit. No water, no

food, no phones.

There`s a lot of shenanigans going on here.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: They need fresh water, they need gas, mostly they

just need manpower to get clear passage through their yards.

ALMAGUER: It`s not just homes damaged across the Keys, so is vital

infrastructure, roads, and bridges. Repairs could take weeks, even months.

Irma hitting with fury and now it`s left a sea of destruction.

HAYES: That was NBC National Correspondent Miguel Almaguer from the

Florida Keys.

I want to bring in Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett of the Virgin Islands who

joins me now. And Congresswoman, I have to say that I have read some very,

very dire first person dispatches from the U.S. Virgin Islands. What can

you tell us about the situation there?

REP. STACEY PLASKETT (D), UNITED STATES VIRGIN ISLANDS: Well, thank you so

much for having me on the show. You know, I`m back here in the Virgin

Islands and have been to St. Thomas. Today I was on the island of St. John

as well. We`re really in a very difficult situation here. FEMA is on the

ground. Our governor, Governor Kenneth Mapp along with the – our local

emergency management agency are doing a tremendous job along with the

National Guard. And FEMA has been working with Coast Guard, DOD, others we

have, you know, a number of Marines here. The Navy has sent three vessels

to this area. But Irma, of course, hit us as a category five, and it was

almost a direct hit on the island of St. Thomas and St. John. And because

of our isolation as an island, the recovery is much slower and is going to

be quite a bit of work for both the local people and the engagement of the

federal government.

We`ve lost practically 70 percent of our infrastructure in terms of utility

systems on the island of St. Thomas and all of the utility systems on the

island of St. John. And so the rebuilding that`s going to have to occur is

not only for building for homes. Many of the homes on the island had their

roofs, homes were lost, but also vital infrastructure. The roof came off

of our hospital on the island of St. Thomas. We`ve lost fire stations,

police stations. Our airport, while it appears from above to really look

great, if you look inside of the terminal, it would appear as if a bomb has

gone off on it. Irma just literally sheared off the metal on the – and

ripped it to shreds at the terminal and wrapped it around poles. So there

is some enormous amount of work that has oh to occur here on the island for

us to come back on board.

HAYES: Are people there able – the people that have been on the island,

it`s a very hard place to evacuate. It took a bad hit. It was almost

about a week ago, I think that it made landfall there. Are people there

able to get the access to the basics, things like food and shelter at this

point?

PLASKETT: Well, along with the military, FEMA, and our own local

government, I just got off of a call with private sector individuals, we

have, you know, more than the amount of Virgin Islanders that live on this

island live in the United States. So Virgin Islanders in Atlanta, Houston,

New York, the Metropolitan D.C. area, other areas have banded together and

are bringing goods down, as well as Virgin Islanders that are in St. Thomas

and elsewhere that are working with the private sector to bring relief

efforts to the islands as well. We had quite a challenge because our Coast

Guard had to clear out the port for a number of days, sunken debris, vessel

in the port that was making it difficult for those things to come down as

well.

But we`re beginning to have aircraft making continual landings here.

People are being allowed to leave, you know, evacuated as much as are

willing to go. I have to give you an example. Today I came from the more

distant island of St. Croix, and I went over on with a private person in

their fast boat that was going over there. And I have to tell you, it

looked like a flotilla of boats that were making their way. And these are

private individuals. These are Virgin Islanders from the island of St.

Croix that are making their way across the island to St. Thomas, St. John,

bringing generators, bringing baby food, diapers, basic supporter to the

people on those islands as well. We`re all family here and so people are

really banding together and working as hard as possible to get the relief

and the basic needs to the people on those islands.

HAYES: All right, Congresswoman Stacy Plaskett, thank you for your time

tonight.

PLASKETT: Thank you. And just letting you know, I want to thank MSNBC

once again for really bringing to light what`s happening here in the Virgin

Islands. We`re very concerned that although the federal government is

doing its part, the national news is not really taking note of what`s

happening in another part of the United States. So thank you.

HAYES: All right, Congresswoman Ileana Ros-Lehtinen joins me now by phone,

Congresswoman from Pine Crest, Florida. And Congresswoman, you and I spoke

before the storm and it does seem that the track of the storm that missed

Miami, and yet for all the reasons that you and I discussed and that we

reported on the show and because of the exposure of South Florida, Miami

still took some pretty significant damage.

REP. CONGRESSWOMAN ILEANA ROS-LEHTINEN (R), FLORIDA: Well, it sure did.

But (INAUDIBLE) – we just heard from her, what a dire report about what is

going on in the smaller islands like the Virgin Islands. So we`re in no

mood to compete against that misery. Yes, we`re without power, some of us

who are on – not connected to the city and county system, we don`t even

have running water, but boy, what she paints is a really dire situation

because they got hit, direct hit by category five. Miami was spared most

of the wrath but still, when you look around this darkened neighborhood all

around me, it`s pretty dire as well, but not as bad as some of the folks

have it.

So you compare – you have a misery index like a la Jimmy Carter and boy,

you know, some people are really worse hit than others. And we can`t

complain. But everybody is so anxious about the lack of electricity, the

lack in some places of running water in our homes. So it`s a problem,

Chris, but it`s not an insurmountable problem. And it`s just going to take

us along time to get our juice back, back at the FP&L. They have a lot of

trucks they have lined up down Dixie Highway by the University of Miami.

We count 25 trucks that are just in that little location ready to service

but – you know, 70 percent, although the State of Florida is without

power, we can`t complain when you compare the misery to what is going on in

other places.

But it is going to take a long time. I was participating in a press

conference with Governor Scott and Marco Rubio was there, et cetera. So

they`ve been all over the state. And it`s pretty bad all over. I`m glad

that your excellent reporter Sam talked about what`s going on with Miami

Beach. The bridges are going to open tomorrow. People want to go home.

They want to see how their place fared. But when they get there, what are

they going to do? You have very few stores that are open, and they don`t

have electricity. And I`m afraid that the rush to get back to their homes

is not going to lead to much satisfaction.

HAYES: Congresswoman, let me ask you this question. You know this is the

period after disasters for folks that weren`t injured in it or didn`t have

loved ones that were injured that can sometimes be the most difficult for

all the reasons you say no power, no gas. You`re very constrained in what

you can do. Are there protection for people who may not be able to go to

work from say, being fired from their jobs or for protections for folks

that are struggling to recoup to make sure they`re essentially not going to

be penalized by their employer for having to miss work to pick up the

pieces?

LEHTINEN: Excellent point. And that`s really something that we should be

keying in on. When I was in Miami Beach right before Irma struck, the

cashiers at the supermarket were saying, can we go home? We have families

too. We want to get our places fixed. But if we leave, we`re going get

fired. There`s a lot of anxiety with the working class and restaurants

want to be open but if they don`t have folks to be working there.

HAYES: Right.

LEHTINEN: But they can`t get out of their homes. There is literally no

gas in Dade County. I haven`t found one gas station that is open and that

is available for filling up your tank that doesn`t have a line of three

blocks and is – and is manned by the Florida National Guard to make sure

that nobody shoots one another. So what about the workers? How can they

get to their jobs? And should they be fired because they`re unable to get

to their work or employment? That`s really too sad.

HAYES: All right. Congresswoman Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, thank you very much.

LEHTINEN: Thank you, Chris, we appreciate it. Thank you.

HAYES: All right. Much more to come tonight from Naples, Florida, where

we will cover both what`s happening here in the wake of Hurricane Irma as

well as what`s going on in D.C. Stick around.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: And we`re going to continue to update you out down by

the –

HAYES: We are back live from Naples, Florida, with our continuing coverage

of the aftermath of Hurricane Irma. After the break, we`ll have my

interview with a Republican local official here who literally burst out

laughing at the claim by EPA Chief and oil and gas industry darling Scott

Pruitt from right before Irma hit that it is, “Very, very insensitive to

talk about climate change.”

And later on, the White House is once again playing defense after another

high-level dismissal.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Someone said to me that you described the firing of

James Comey. You`re a student of history, as the biggest mistake in

political history.

BANNON: That would be probably – that would probably be too bombastic

even for me, but maybe modern political history.

HAYES: More from that interview, and much more from here in Florida as the

state continues to deal with the devastation brought by Irma, right after

this.

HAYES: Ahead of the hurricane, the Trump administration`s EPA Chief Scott

Pruitt said that now was not the time to talk about climate change. “To

have any kind of focus on the cause and effect of the storm versus helping

people who are actually facing the effect of the storm is misplaced. To

use time and effort to address it at this point is very, very insensitive

to the people in Florida.” But today, I spoke with the Chair of the

Collier County Commission here, Penny Taylor. She is a Republican who

accepts the scientific consensus on climate change. She said that once

NOAA undertook $1 million study on how Collier County will be affected by

sea level rise, people there became more open to the issue. And then

Hurricane Irma happened.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

PENNY TAYLOR, COLLIER COUNTY COMMISSION CHAIR: The folks that say oh, you

know, it ebbs and it flows and whatever, well, it does. But this ebb might

be longer than we have ever experienced. And so to me, there`s much more

openness, there is much more willingness to work. And as horrible as this

event has been, what an extraordinary opportunity to gain data. In fact

today we`re flying over the county, mapping where the flooding is. There

is still flooding in a lot of areas. So we`re doing that today. And that,

you know, all of the sudden, oh, you mean you live on a hill, you don`t

flood, that doesn`t always hold true.

HAYES: So how – I mean, how do you talk to fellow Republicans about this

issue? I mean, you`ve got the President of the United States, you know,

sort of dismisses it. Scott Pruitt said, now is not the time to talk about

this. You think that`s not true?

TAYLOR: You know, we – where is this man? Get him here! There has never

been a storm acting like Irma did in the Atlantic. We`ve never had such a

strong storm acting like Irma. The scientists say, our storms are going to

get stronger. They`re going to come at us more, with more frequency.

There is more water pushed in. The water is going to come up. There will

always be the doubters, you know, but I think rational people in quieter

moments will understand that this isn`t the end of the world, but my gosh,

we have to prepare. There has to be an adaptation technologically to

accept the fact that the sea level is going to get higher.

HAYES: Maybe you guy can engineer your way out of four feet of sea level

rise, but maybe not eight.

TAYLOR: Right.

HAYES: Like, at a certain point, do you feel we need to be doing something

on the cause side?

TAYLOR: Oh, my gosh, yes. It`s a duet.

HAYES: Right.

TAYLOR: You can`t just say oh, we can handle this. Bring it on. We can

do it. You know, that`s not –

HAYES: We`ve got some good engineers here.

TAYLOR: Yes, you know, if it`s a question of engineering, that`s never

going to happen. No, no, no. We have to make changes. And it`s so

difficult with people to make changes to understand that they need to adapt

to the changing times. And that`s part of the challenge we have. And that

takes time, but you have to be persistent. You can`t go and then, you

know, pretend like, you know, it doesn`t exist.

HAYES: But you`re – so you`re a rare Republican office holder who has

this set of beliefs. I mean, it`s true. I mean, you know – and I just

wonder like, when you talk to other people, like, you know, you`re running

a county here. So I get the feeling that you`re not involved in

particularly brutal partisan fights down here.

TAYLOR: Right.

HAYES: Right? I mean, I imagine the politics here have to do something

much more of kind of local and municipal issues –

TAYLOR: Yes, yes, yes.

HAYES: – than big blue versus red issues.

TAYLOR: Yes.

HAYES: But I guess like – do you feel like – does it frustrate you that

the leaders of this party are just whistling past the grave on this?

TAYLOR: Yes. Frankly, yes. It`s nonsense. And I think that you know, I

think they say oh, no, we can`t say this because people will be afraid to

come. You know, I`ve heard this. People will be afraid to be here or you

know, it will take care of itself. Well, maybe if you`re 88 and you know,

and you have another 20 years in your life, if you`re lucky, it might take

care of itself. But we`re looking for our children and our grandchildren

to be able to live in a place that we love and cherish, and we want to work

with the climate. And we want to be able to master – not master, but

adapt to the change. Because you know, it`s an old story. Mother Nature

bats last. Hello, Irma!

HAYES: Right.

TAYLOR: We really need – this is a wake-up call I think for everyone

here. And I think it`s a wake-up call for the state of Florida. And I

think as we move, you know, hopefully, we don`t have to have too many of

these wake-up calls to make those adjustments but gosh.

HAYES: Well, does it – will it wake up – you have a Governor who

literally said and told people not to use the phrase “climate change” in

the state`s planning apparatus, right?

TAYLOR: Yeah.

HAYES: Is it going to wake him up?

TAYLOR: You know, that might have been – I don`t know why that was said

because he is a highly intelligent man. And what he has done in mobilizing

for this storm and how –

HAYES: Yes, it seems like he`s done a very impressive job.

TAYLOR: extraordinary we have, and you know, I think it`s part of that

mindset that, oh, gosh, if we talk about climate change, it`s going hurt

our economy. People aren`t going to come. I think nothing is further from

the truth. I mean, we`re here on the beach. It`s sunny. People love this

weather. They can kind of put it out of their mind. They`re going come.

HAYES: Right.

TAYLOR: I`ve been told – you know, and my – and the way I look at it is,

oh, they`re not going to come? Oh, that`s pretty good. But right now, we

have to build for them. And when we build, we have to build for the

future. And it`s very, very difficult, but it`s not impossible to make

this happen. We just have to be persistent.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

HAYES: My great thanks, Penny Taylor for taking a bit of time to talk to

me today. And as rebuilding begins here, as it is in Texas, who that work

often depends – who does that work often depends on who is available?

That may surprise you. That after the break

HAYES: As Houston and Florida now begin to rebuild, there`s a question of

who will do the rebuilding. After Hurricane Katrina back in 2005, as Vox

pointed out, quote, “unauthorized immigrants were crucial to building New

Orleans after Hurricane Katrina.”

And they are likely to be desperately needed as Texas rebuilds to clean

street, demolish buildings, reconstruct homes and offices. Undocumented

workers made up about a quarter of the construction workers after Katrina

devastated New Orleans.

Now it`s Houston`s turn to pick itself up after a massive hurricane. And

in Florida, the work has

already begun.

But as one undocumented immigrant in Texas said to The Washington Post, “if

they deport

all of us, who will rebuild?” It`s a good question, particularly if the

Trump administration has its way.

Last night as Hurricane Irma was hitting Florida, the man President Trump

brought to the

Oval Office with him was telling the country that immigration had nothing

to do with the building of America in the first place.

STEVE BANNON, BREITBART: You couldn`t be more dead wrong. America was

built on her citizens.

CHARLIE ROSE, 60 MINUTES: We`re all immigrants.

BANNON: America was built on her citizens.

ROSE: Except the Native Americans were here.

BANNON: Don`t give me – this is the thing of the leftist. Charlie,

that`s beneath you. America is built on our citizens.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: More from that Bannon interview next.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Do you have a reaction to Steve Bannon`s comments on 60

Minutes saying that the firing of James Comey was the biggest political

mistake in modern

history?

SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Certainly I think it

has been shown in the days that followed that the president was right in

firing Director Comey. Since director`s firing, we`ve learned new

information about his conduct that only provided further justification for

that firing.

HAYES: That was White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders today

responding to Steve Bannon`s comments to 60 Minutes that President Trump`s

decision to fire Comey was an

error of historic proportions.

STEVE BANNON, FMR WHITE HOUSE CHIEF STRATEGIST: I don`t think there is

any

doubt that if James Comey had not been fired, we would not have a special

counsel, yes.

ROSE: So we would not have the Mueller investigation?

BANNON: Would not have the Mueller investigation. Would not have the

Mueller

investigation in the breadth that clearly Mr. Mueller is going.

HAYES: Former White House Chief Strategist and Breitbart chairman is

reportedly now

plotting primaries against a slate of GOP incumbents, and last night on 60

Minutes, he targeted the Republicans who support the president needs.

BANNON: They`re not going to help you unless they`re put on notice they`re

going to be held

accountable if they do not support the President of the United States.

Right now there is no

accountability.

They have totally – they do not support the president`s program. It`s an

open secret on Capitol

Hill. Everybody in the city knows it.

ROSE: And so therefore, now that you`re out of the White House, you`re

going to war with them?

BANNON: Absolutely.

HAYES: With me now to digest all this, Olivia Nuzzi, she`s the Washington

correspondent for

New York Magazine, an MSNBC contributor and radio host, Charlie Sykes,

author of How the Right Lost Its Mind.

Charlie, let me start with you. There are two ways you can think of the

primary threat. One is that he is basically talking trash like the primary

threat to Paul Ryan that Breitbart backed in which Ryan won by 58 points.

Or, you could look at David Brat and Eric Cantor in Virginia in which right

wing media got

behind Brat and they knocked him off.

Which do you think it is?

CHARLIE SYKES, MSNBC: I think it`s a combination of the two. But look,

this is what he does. This is what Breitbart does. This is what Steve

Bannon does.

This desire to sow discord within the Republican party is in the DNA of the

Trump campaign and the Trump administration.

But it is interesting. We talk about how little governing experience Donald

Trump had when he came into the office. But think about it, that Steve

Bannon, the guy whispering in his ear until recently, what was his

experience in governing, In actually getting things done.

The guy ran a website and I think is more interested in chaos and getting

clicks than actually getting anything done.

HAYES: Yeah, Olivia, my big impression from the entire interview was okay,

all right, this is your persona, your braggadocios. You`re bombastic. I

guess I sort of don`t understand why this sells and to whom it does sell.

OLIVIA NUZZI, NEW YORK MAGAZINE: Right. If you look at Breitbart today,

they had the 25 best quotes from Steve Bannon`s interview on 60 Minutes.

They`re very proud of it. I think they believe that their readers care. I

think it`s – Steve Bannon is aware perhaps that there have been people

trying to discredit this idea that he was in fact the great manipulator,

that he was in fact somebody who was sort of pulling the strings behind

Donald Trump.

And I think it`s important to Breitbart`s future strength that that kind of

prevails, that narrative about Steve Bannon being all powerful does

prevail.

So I think doing these interviews is maybe a strategic way to try to keep

perpetuating that

narrative.

But he is taking steps to, you know, sow discord in the Republican party

beyond the rhetoric.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders today sort of just dismissed what he said as just

being typical Steve

Bannon bombast, but he is taking steps. There is a Super PAC. He is working

with the Mercers to perhaps challenge people in the midterms.

So I think there is reason for people to be concerned, and Politico has the

story out right now where they talk to some Republican senators who do

sound quite worried about what Steve Bannon is potentially going to do in

the midterm.

So I don`t think it`s right to dismiss it all as just rhetoric, but it is a

little bit silly to listen to

him talk that way now outside of White House.

But he does really believe that he will be more powerful outside of the

White House than he was inside of it. He said as much last night.

HAYES: I just would say that he talks a very big game for a guy who got

canned after eight

months at the White House. Usually you get fired after eight months in your

job, you sort of slink away a little bit.

Let me ask you this, Charlie, the comments on immigration I just felt were

notable and worth

substantively engaging with. Here is what he had to say, some further bit

about the immigration response when Charlie Rose was going back and forth.

Take a listen.

BANNON: Economic nationalism is what this country was built on, the

American system, right?

We go back to that. We look after our own. We look after our citizens. We

look after our manufacturing base and guess what? This country is going to

be greater, more united, more powerful than it`s ever been.

HAYES: Okay. That`s all well and good. He`s sort of had this bizarre, he

is talking about Polk and he is talking about Hamilton, and that`s fine as

far as it goes.

The idea that America was built by its citizens, is completely ahistoric,

right?

SYKES: Remember when John Dean said that Watergate was a cancer on the

presidency?

Steve Bannon and the alt-right and this hyper nativism is a chancre sore on

this presidency and on the conservative movement.

Though of course it`s ahistorical. He is literally being nostalgic for the

economy of the 19th

century. I want you to think about that. He is talking about the 19th

century and the way the world

was operated.

But also, this notion that we are not a nation of immigrants is ludicrous.

Just look around.

Look around any office. My great grandfather came here from Russia and

started the family and built a business.

You know, who doesn`t have a story like that in this country? I`m guessing

even Steve Bannon

does. So it`s not only narrow minded and bigoted, it is ahistorical.

HAYES: Yeah. Just to make this clear, the reason that it was built by

citizens, we basically had

open borders until the 1880s at which point we shut things down to the

Chinese and kept open border until the 1920s.

So anyone who came was a citizen, so yes, they were citizens, but they were

citizens because we basically had the nightmare scenario for Bannon which

is that anyone could come and you would

basically become a citizen.

Olivia, it also it seems to me that the economic nationalism thing, I think

he believes it, but there is sort of more shtick than substance to it. In

terms of what we`ve seen from this president, it`s been nothing. There is

no there there.

NUZZI: Right. He said in the interview he thinks his approval rating is so

low because he hasn`t built the wall.

I don`t think that that has any basis in reality. The fact is that they

haven`t really gotten anything done period beyond the wall. And even if

they were to build the wall now, which, you know, we can debate whether or

not that makes any sense at all, I don`t think it does, I don`t think it

would result in his approval ratings improving at all.

HAYES: All right. Olivia Nuzzi and Charlie Sykes, thank you both for

taking some time tonight.

SYKERS: Thank you.

HAYES: Ahead, we talk to some folks at a shelter up in Lee County just a

bit north of here which had to get creative when they ran out of food.

Plus, witness what we saw as the hurricane passed over us last night. Stick

around.

HAYES: Floridians are returning to their homes and assessing the damage

from the powerful

Hurricane Irma which left six million people without power in the state.

I spoke with some folks who waited out the storm in the Germain Arena near

Naples, which

was pressed into service as a shelter.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: 10:00 a.m. we opened up as a shelter, and we run the

food and

beverage for the arena, so we were notified last night and had to break

into the food and pretty much play Iron Chef to figure out how we were

going to feed all these people that were coming in.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Threw everything in the car. Went to one shelter,

couldn`t get in.

They sent us down here. The line was three, three and a half hours.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I was very proud of my people of Florida. I was very,

very proud of my neighbors. Because, I mean, we all just came from

everywhere. We`re not everybody of Naples.

Ft. Myers, Cape Coral, you name it.

HAYES: I was here in Naples over the weekend as Hurricane Irma was

approaching. On Saturday, shelters in the area were already beyond

capacity. Authorities and citizens alike were worried about the damage the

storm surge was going to do, particularly the huge amounts of saltwater

pouring over all of gulf coastal Florida from Naples all the way to Ft.

Myers.

Now come Sunday around noon, was basically the proverbial calm before the

storm as the eye wall was about five hours away. A little after three the

wind continued to pick up and the conditions grew increasingly more

dangerous.

Then the eye wall passed through Naples and the storm reached its peak

intensity, which was pretty crazy to watch.

As the storm moves out of Florida the residents are beginning rebuilding

efforts in an area of the country uniquely inhospitable to the project of

modern human civilization.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You`re already seeing architectures and engineers start

to struggle with the reality on the front edge of climate change of

maintaining a society in the civilization in a place that is under constant

assault from water and waters whose levels we are every day through carbon

pollution increasing the levels of.

HAYES: We`re here about three quarters of a mile from the beach in

downtown Naples. We rode out the storm here in Naples. You can see the

massive downed trees. That`s a big cypress tree.

There has been a lot of that down here.

I was talking to a resident, almost a mile from the beach there was water

from the storm surge up to his knees yesterday. Luckily, that water got

sucked back out and the storm surge wasn`t the 15 feet we fear but rather

around 6 feet.

If the people of South Florida, coastal Florida as well, share one common

enemy, it`s water.

The area had long been a swamp, it was susceptible to flooding. You

couldn`t farm it. You couldn`t build on it.

But through the marvel of engineering and the desire to make a buck,

developers and army

corps of engineers made a way and eventually we got the Miami, for

instance, that we see today.

The problem is, the water still comes and as we just saw over the weekend,

South Florida is

still in harm`s way.

Journalist Michael Grunwald writes about this in a remarkable piece for

Politico titled, A Requiem for Florida, the Paradise that Should Never have

Been. He joins us from Orlando and in

New York, Jeff Goodell, contributing writer for Rolling Stone. He has a

fantastic new book out that I just got done reading called The Water Will

Come, Rising Seas, Sinking Cities, and the Remaking of the Civilized World.

Michael let me start with you. You live in Miami-Dade, you evacuated to

Orlando, and it`s fascinating because, you know, Miami did not get hit by

the hurricane in this direct way that people feared and yet, you see

precisely what you talk about, which is the susceptible it has to flooding.

MICHAEL GRUNWALD, POLITICO: Well, when you build in a floodplain,

sometimes it gets

wet. We talked about this last week how they are called floodplains because

it`s plain that they flood.

It wasn`t that long ago people thought it was absurd that anybody would

want to build a house, much less civilization in Southern Florida.

HAYES: Yeah, to follow up on that, I was saying to someone today as we

drove around in the wake of the storm. It`s in the wake of the storm where

you can see very clearly what the land wants to be, which is that it wants

to be a marsh. It wants to be a swamp, because after a storm, you can watch

where all the water settles down and you can imagine without pumps and

without dredges and without canals and without everything, this is what its

natural state would be. You`ve got to do a lot of work to

make it not be that way.

GRUNWALD: That`s right. Back when they declared the closing of the Western

frontier in 1892 there was still just about nobody in South Florida.

The U.S. Army soldiers who came down here in the 19th century chasing the

Seminole Indians, they were just appalled by the entire region. They called

it hideous and monstrous and god forsaken, and didn`t understand why they

were fighting. They said we should leave it to the mosquitoes and the

Indians.

But now of course, half the Everglades is gone. The other half has been

sliced and diced and engineered so that it`s really an ecological mess, and

we`ve made a very nice place. You know, for the four people in my family

and 20 million of our friends now live in Florida. And it really is an

awesome place to live except in those occasions when it isn`t.

HAYES: Jeff, in your book you`ve got a chapter on Miami where I learned a

lot how it was

developed.

But one thing the book communicates, it`s just not a Miami issue. The

threat posed by climate

change and rising sea levels it will produce is intensely global and we`re

talking hundreds of millions of

people in harm`s way.

JEFF GOODELL, THE ROLLING STONE: Yeah, I mean, every city has it`s own

challenges, but it is every coastal city in the world.

Sea level rises is a global phenomenon. It`s different in different

regions. Sea level rise is different in South Florida than it is in the

Marshall Islands or something like that, the rate of sea level

rise.

Miami is in a really tough spot because it`s very low topography. The

average elevation of Miami-Dade county is only about six feet above sea

level. It was built on porous limestone as you know.

It`s difficult to build defenses against this rising sea. When you think

about what the projections are, you know, NOAH, the top science agency in

the U.S., you know, their top sea level rises eight feet by 2100. When you

think about when a place like Miami would look like with eight level of sea

level

rise, that`s a scary scenario.

HAYES: It was interesting talking to that one Penny Taylor today, she

accepts the scientific consensus, the NOAH has a million dollar study here

for Collier County.

I do think,Jeff, you`re going to see more and more people approach the

architecture and

the engineering problem of this. I wonder whether they will disconnect from

that causal element, the idea we`ll engineer our way out of eight feet of

sea level rise but if we keep doing what we`re doing, the sea rise will get

even higher, right?

GOODELL: Right. Sea level rise not like you can put a number on it. If we

knew that we were going to have three feet of sea level rise, that`s what

we were dealing with, can we build a city to deal with three feet of sea

level rise? That`s something engineers can deal with.

The problem is nobody knows.

There is evidence in the geologic history of, you know, 13 feet of sea

level rise in a single century, and dealing with something like that that,

you know, could happen, no one knows.

So there is this question of the economics of this. So when you – the City

of Miami is a good example. They are spending $500 million on pumps and

drainage and trying to elevate the city. What level do you do that to? Do

you do it to two feet, one feet? What are you engineering for?

And so it becomes a very expensive process if you have to keep rebuilding

and rebuilding.

HAYES: And nature bets last as Penny Taylor said. Michael Grunwald and

Jeff Goodell thank you both for joining us tonight.

