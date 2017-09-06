All in with Chris Hayes, Transcript 9/6/17 Hurricane Irma the most powerful thing ever

Transcript:

Show: ALL IN with CHRIS HAYES

Date: September 6, 2017

Guest: Paul Douglas, Matt Miller, Nick Ackerman



CHRIS MATTHEWS, MSNBC HOST: – gateway where Chicago, Saint Louis, Kansas

City and Denver and other cities of war were concourses of a busy, united,

exciting America. I can see all of this in my mind. What I cannot see

looking all across this great country arising is the politician with the

guts to stand up and say this is the America I want to build. That`s

HARDBALL for now. Thanks for being with us. “ALL IN” with Chris Hayes

starts right now.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC HOST: Tonight on ALL IN.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We have many, many things

that are on the plate.

HAYES: A day after ending DACA, President Trump burns his own party.

TRUMP: Thank you very much Nancy, Chuck, I appreciate it very much.

HAYES: Tonight why Republicans are seething after the President cut a deal

with Nancy and Chuck and what it can mean for Dreamers.

TRUMP: Chuck and Nancy would like to see something happen, and so do I.

HAYES: Plus the Washington Post scoop. There was a Russian influence

operation by way of targeted Facebook ad. Democrats raise alarms over the

new Republican interference in the Russia investigation.

And about that storm.

TRUMP: Not good. Believe me, not good.

HAYES: The size, the scope and the science behind Hurricane Irma.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We`ve never seen a storm be this strong for this long.

HAYES: When ALL IN starts right now.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Good evening from New York, I`m Chris Hayes. The President of the

United States today handed Democrats what a senior Republican aide called a

“loaded gun” getting into essentially all of their demands on high stakes

legislation undercutting his own party and leaving conservatives fuming

beside themselves. The surprising move came one day after the President

said he would end the DACA program currently protecting about 800,000

undocumented immigrants brought to this country as children from

deportation. And then saying (INAUDIBLE) suggested – I mean, it might not

follow through, much more on that shortly.

But we begin with the day that let head spinning on Capitol Hill around

10:00 o`clock this morning. Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer put out a

statement saying they supported raising the debt limit for only three short

months. Republicans fearing, of course, the political fallout of having to

vote to raise the debt ceiling again in December were staunchly opposed to

that plan. House Speaker Paul Ryan who repeatedly used the debt limit

votes for his own political purposes under President Obama today disproves.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. PAUL RYAN (R-WI), HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVE SPEAKER: I think that`s a

ridiculous idea. I hope that they don`t mean that. I think it`s

ridiculous and disgraceful that they want to play politics with the debt

ceiling at this moment when we have fellow citizens in need to respond to

these hurricanes so we do not strand them.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: All right you got that, ridiculous, disgraceful, not happening,

absolutely not happening. Ryan and his fellow Congressional Leader then

went to the White House to try to meet with President Trump and try and

hash out a debt ceiling plan.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Our country has a lot of great assets and we have some liabilities

that we have to work out. So, we`ll see if we can do that. I appreciate

everybody being here. Thank you very much. Thank you very much Nancy,

Chuck, I appreciate it very much.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: You`ll notice the President thanked the Democrats present by name

Nancy, Chuck but not the Republicans, you know, Paul and Mitch. And that

would a harbinger of things to come. Behind closed doors, NBC News

reports, Ryan and McConnell argued for an 18-month debt limit hike

insulating their members from having to vote for it again until after the

mid-term elections are over. And then when the Dems balked, Ryan and

McConnell came back and suggested six months. But amazingly the President

intervened to side with the Democrats, agreeing to the three-month hike

they proposed. The same hike Ryan had just called disgraceful. Near the

end of the meeting, Ivanka Trump just came by to say hello to the group

derailing the conversation and leaving Republicans leaders visibly annoyed.

This picture from inside the Oval Office showing Schumer and Trump looking

awfully chummy, a pretty good summation of how it all played out.

Congressional Republicans were livid. The President of the United States

just handed a loaded gun to Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, one senior

Republican aide told Politico. Another Senior GOP aide called the move

mystifying adding, maybe about the wall, I don`t know. None of it makes

any sense. Despite some Senate Republicans immediately coming out against

the deal, McConnell (INAUDIBLE) yes, saying he will support the three-month

hike and bring it up for a vote. McConnell specifically said Trump reached

the deal with House and Senate Democrats. But that`s not how Counselor to

the President, Kellyanne Conway described it to NBC News this afternoon.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Some Republicans on Capitol Hill say he defied the

party by striking a deal with Democrats. How do you respond to that?

KELLYANNE CONWAY, PRESIDENT TRUMP`S COUNSELOR: That is just false.

There`s no deal struck with Democrats. This is on – it`s the deal on

behalf of the American people. Donald Trump – Donald Trump is a constant

deal maker.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Speaking in North Dakota this afternoon, the President

characterized the deal as a success.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: We had a great meeting with Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi and the

whole Republican Leadership group. And I`ll tell you what, we walked out

of there, Mitch and Paul and everybody, Kevin and we walked out and

everybody was happy.

Not too happy because you can never be too happy, but they were happy

enough.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: I`m joined now by someone who is very familiar with the complicated

relationships between the White House and Capitol Hill, Jim Manley, 21-year

veteran of the U.S. Senate and former Chief Spokesperson for Senate

Majority Leader Harry Reid. Jim, I thought of you when I saw this news

break as someone who`s been in the room for these deals and been around

them, what was your reaction when you heard this?

JIM MANLEY, FORMER CHIEF SPOKESPERSON FOR HARRY REID: Once again I`m here

to tell you I can`t believe how poorly equipped this President is to

legislate. He is – I mean, art of the deal, give me a break. This is

amongst the worst deals I`ve ever seen in my entire life. That`s what I

think. He`s given Democrats two bites at the apple. They get to spend

what they want upfront, and then in December, they`re going to come back

and exact more out of the next vote. It`s just an incredibly bad deal.

And another thing to say, I mean, again, I`m used to Republican Presidents

poking it in the eye of the Democratic Senators I work for. And for him to

stick it to the Republican Leaders like this, again, it`s just absolutely

amazing.

HAYES: Well, let me play devil`s advocate or at least suggest an

alteration interpretation. It`s only a bad deal if the President cares

about the outcomes but I don`t think he does. I mean, if the outcome he

cares about is screwing the people he`s currently angry, Paul Ryan and

Mitch McConnell it is a good deal of that respect from his perspective.

MANLEY: Absolutely correct in throwing them fact that again, it`s a

classic move of his to just kick the can down the road. And yes, you can

think, you know, at least in his mind that it`s not a bad deal. But the

reality is, given the way the political process works on Capitol Hill, he`s

just thrown another gut wrench into the process.

HAYES: You know, the other – the other thing here strikes me. This is –

this President has now bluffed a lot and it`s been called and at this

point, you have to understand that he`s just never going to actually do

what he says. So, in Phoenix, he said, we`re going to shut down the

government and build this wall. Not only has that ship sailed, I mean, he

basically just gave away those doors. How do you – if you`re Chuck

Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, how does that affect what you do next?

MANLEY: Wait and buy your time very, very carefully. You don`t negotiate

against yourself, you wait for this guy to make a move under extreme duress

as he struggles to try and get out of whatever problem he`s find himself

in. It`s – again, he`s back to himself into a quarter once again so it`s

going to be up to him to make the move, and he`s going to have to make a

move at some point.

HAYES: I want to bring in political reporter Sabrina Siddiqui to join the

conversation. She`s been covering this for the Guardian and has covered

Republicans in Capitol Hill. And Sabrina, I saw a lot of Republicans very

upset about this, and think tank statements from the sort of the

conservative right and anonymous Hill aides saying nasty things. But in

some ways, this is the Republican`s own doing because they can`t hold their

caucus together on key votes, right?

SABRINA SIDDIQUI, THE GUARDIAN POLITICAL REPORTER: Yes, I think the fact

of the matter is on this must-pass legislation, not just the debt limit but

also in the past, spending bills, continuing resolutions to keep the

government running, Republicans have been unable to thwart the opposition

they face from those hard right Conservatives who comprise of the House

Freedom Caucus. And so they put themselves in this position of having to

rely on Democrats in order to advance a debt limit hike or a continuing

resolution. I also think, look, it`s very plausible that Trump who has

shown no understanding of how Capitol Hill works to not grasp he`s paving

the way for Democrats to potentially have leverage on potentially resolving

the status of Dreamers, on spending bill and stabilizing insurance markets

come December. But I also don`t think that he really much care. He`s

looking for something he can chalk up as a victory even if it means defying

Republican Leaders in Congress.

HAYES: There`s also – there`s some reporting that suggestions that the

President just got bored with how long the meeting was taking. And – I`m

not – that`s not – that was some of the reporting today. It was just –

there were some people in the room that felt like he lost interest and he

was like, come on, whatever, three months, let`s do it. But here`s the

thing, this only works for the Democrats. People were talking about all

this leverage the Democrats have, but that only works if they`re plausible

on the bluff too. And everyone knows, they`re going to roll over and vote

for the debt ceiling. So I don`t understand what all this talk. And

Democrats don`t play hardball on these must-pass votes the way that

McConnell and Ryan were able to during the Obama era.

SIDDIQUI: Right. And I think that ultimately Republicans did believe that

if they tied an 18-month debt limit hike to Hurricane Harvey relief,

emergency relief towards the victims, that it would be – that would be

unlikely that Democrats would actually when push comes to shove opposed

that measure. Now the real question is, do Democrats plan to extract

serious concessions or are they going to at the end of the day pass another

clean debt limit hike and just kick the can on the road further.

HAYES: So that`s key Jim because – that`s very clarifying, right. So

Paul Ryan wakes up this morning, he thinks he has them boxed in, right?

And you could see it in that statement. He thinks to himself OK, we got

this problem, we`re going to vote for the debt ceiling, we don`t like that.

We need Democratic votes. We`re going to attach it to Harvey Relief, and

what kind of heartless cruel monsters are going to vote against that. I`ve

got them, I`ve got them, walked through the Oval Office, Chuck and Nancy

say three months, take it or leave it, the President says yes. Ryan must

be beside himself.

MANLEY: Yes, I mean, for myself, I saw that statement this morning and I

was trying to figure out whether I should go public and criticize you know,

the attempt at a three-month extension. But it turns out the President

went for it.

HAYES: Wait, because you thought it was – you thought it was such a low

ball offer that it was – it was a ridiculous low ball offer?

MANLEY: Well, I don`t know about low ball, but I mean, it just – I

thought it would have been better to kick the can down the road, get the

debt limit extension through the next year and clear off the underbrush and

try to deal with the other stuff including DACA. Now it`s all back in a

one big mess. But you know, kudos to Pelosi and Schumer. They pulled it

off, and this President fell for it, hook line and sinker.

HAYES: So then the question, Sabrina, becomes always with this President

and we saw it yesterday with DACA. He makes a decision and then he sees

something as he watches cable news and he`ll get angry and see that enemy

and he`ll think oh, gosh this isn`t playing well. You know, the other

question I have is you know, people talking about this at the beginning

about pivot and he brought Heidi Heitkamp, Democratic Senator on the State

of North Dakota. But I also feel like there`s a chance he gets angry that

the coverage is that he got rolled and he tries to (INAUDIBLE) on it

tomorrow.

SIDDIQUI: Yes, certainly as is always the case to Trump. He can always

change his mind tomorrow. We also don`t know at the end of the day if

there`s sufficient votes to actually pass this three-month extension given

a lot of the opposition that you`ve already heard from Republicans in the

rank and file. But I also want to point out that as far as Democrats are

concerned, they`ve branded Trump as politically toxic. They`ve likened him

to a fascist. They`ve obviously gone really hard on the fact he aligned

himself in some ways with white supremacists in his response to

Charlottesville. So they have a very limited band with when it comes to

actually working with this President.

HAYES: It`s a great point.

SIDDIQUI: I think that at the end of the day, they have this window of

opportunity with this must-pass legislation where they can say well, this

is part of broader negotiations. Obviously wanted to do something about

DACA recipient and to stabilize the health insurance markets to keep

ObamaCare in intact. But beyond that I really do think that they`ve made -

- they`ve really staked their ground when it comes to their opposition to

Trump and I don`t think that they really want to be associated as working

hand in hand with his administration.

HAYES: That`s a great point. That photo through the Oval Office window of

Chuck Schumer could be a problem for Chuck Schumer as much as it`s a

problem for anyone else. Jim Manley and Sabrina Siddiqui, thank you, both.

SIDDIQUI: Thank you.

HAYES: Today`s deal sets the stage for a huge showdown in December when

Congress will have to raise the debt limit again. And here`s the thing.

In that showdown, Democrats should have a huge amount of leverage since

Republican Leaders will likely need their votes and the GOP is the party

empowered with almost certainly take the blame if god forbids, the U.S.

defaults on its debts and shuts down the government. That, in turn, can

mean the survival of DACA, the Obama administration program protecting

nearly 800,000 undocumented brought to the U.S. as children from

deportation.

President Trump already appears to be waffling on his plan to end it after

sending his Attorney General out yesterday to announce the President was

ending DACA in six months` time. Trump tweeted last night, Congress now

have six months to legalize DACA, something the Obama administration was

unable to do. If they can`t, I will revisit the issue. In light to that

tweet, the President was asked while in route to North Dakota today if he

was sending mixed signals.

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

TRUMP: No mixed signals at all. Congress, I really believe, wants to take

care of this situation. I really believe it. Even very conservative

members of Congress have seen it first-hand. If they don`t, we`re going to

see what we`re going to do. But I will tell you I really believe Congress

wants to take care of it. We discussed that also today and Chuck and Nancy

would like to see something happen, and so do I. And I said if we can get

something to happen, we`re going to sign it and we`re going to make it and

we`re going to make a lot of happy people.

(END AUDIO CLIP)

HAYES: I`m joined by Democratic Congressman Luis Gutierrez of Illinois who

released a blistering statement over the White House decision on DACA

including calling Chief of Staff General John Kelly “a hypocrite who`s a

disgrace to the uniform he used to wear. What is your reaction to the last

24 hours from the President`s tweet to the negotiations in the White House

that opened the possibility of Democrats being able to sort of jam

Republicans with some sort of must pass legislation that legislatively

protects DACA recipients?

REP. LUIS GUTIERREZ (D), ILLINOIS: Well, Chris, first of all, the

Democratic Caucus is not in sync with making this agreement with the

President of the United States of America. I`ve spoken to dozens of

members of the Democratic Caucus. And let me just say this, Chris. You

know we fought hard and tenaciously to put 800,000 Dreamers in a very safe

place.I T was the one victory the Democrats were able to accomplish and we

did it by taking on our own President of the United States with no help

from the Republicans. So tonight there are hundreds of thousands of

Dreamers that are not over joyed, that not happy because they have not seen

a Democratic Party who could have used their leverage today to have said

there is no vote on the debt ceiling, there is no vote on the C.R. unless

we carry with it 800,000 Dreamers and put them in safe place.

HAYES: So you — by the way, I want to show that there`s a protest

tonight in a Trump Hotel in Washington, D.C. in which DACA recipients,

their supporters, organizers are protesting in the lobby of that hotel.

Take a listen to what that sounds like.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CROWD: No justice no peace. No justice, no peace.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Lock them up.

CROWD: No justice, no peace. No justice no peace.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Lock them up.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: So this is interesting to me, Congressman. I want to make sure I`m

tracking this. The sort of message from leadership today was we kicked

their butts, we rolled them, we`re going to have all the leverage in

December and we`ll work out something for the DACA recipients in the next

three months. And what you`re saying is no, you gave away your leverage

now, to make the demand now the day after the President ended this program.

Why do you not trust that something will develop in the next three months?

GUTIERREZ: Who can trust Donald Trump? Nobody can trust Donald Trump.

Donald Trump is a serial liar. Not because I say so because it`s been

proven to be a fact. You can`t sit down and negotiate with Donald Trump.

He says one thing one day and another thing another day. Today was the day

in principle – remember the Democratic Party has to stand for something.

When the CEO of Microsoft says you got to come through him to get to the

Dreamers, and he`s to the left of the Democratic Party, it`s a sad day for

the Democratic Party in this nation when the CEO of a multinational

corporation is standing firmer with the Dreamers than our own Democratic

Caucus.

HAYES: So here`s what I want to get from you. There`s these two theories

of Donald Trump on DACA. One is that he was basically jammed into this by

Sessions and say he wouldn`t defend the executive order in court and that

he essentially did this in this kind of halfway so that he could – he

really doesn`t want to it but he`s doing it by himself. And the other is

that take him at his word. He`s ending DACA because he promised to end

DACA and his base wants to see those people deported. You clearly are of

the latter party. I mean, you think this is a thing he wants to do and has

to be fought on it or he`s not going to relent.

GUTIERREZ: You know, Chris, I wish you could spend more time with me on

the Judiciary Committee where I sit. If there`s one glue, if there`s one

thing that keeps the Republican Party together is their xenophobia and

their anti-immigrant (INAUDIBLE). I have seen it. Remember we passed DACA

– I mean, we passed the DREAM Act in the House of Representatives in 2010

with literally five Republicans voting for it. And the five Republicans

that were voting for it were five Republicans that were not coming back to

the House of Representatives. And then we went to Senate, and when we get

to the Senate, 55 Senators for closure. Who leads the charge to stop the

vote from happening, none other than Jeff Sessions. And we`re supposed to

believe the man who stopped the DREAM Act from passing in the Senate and

finding its way to desk of President Barack Obama, is now telling us

yesterday oh, by the way, we`re now looking for a legislative solution.

What height of hypocrisy – I mean, what do you take us for? I just cannot

believe.

Look, everybody says – so this is Paul Ryan on the one hand, I feel so

sorry. I`m so in love with those Dreamers, I wish I could do something for

them. Oh, they have all my sympathy. And what do the Democrats respond

with? Oh, we feel so sorry, we`re so sympathetic with them. We`re in

solidarity. Damn it, it`s about somebody do something about it and pay

some political capital. And I`m going to say this. Look, the debt ceiling

has to be on the table, the C.R. has to be on the table and Republicans

because we got to break the glue that keeps them together or we`ll never

free the Dreamers or have an immigration policy that`s fair and just.

HAYES: Well, this is a really fascinating perspective. And I think it`s

important for people to hear this, and I`m really curious to see how this

is going to play out because there is now this window. It looks like

they`ll have the votes for this. But everything you`re saying is going be

operable. Congressman Luis Gutierrez, thanks for making time tonight.

GUTIERREZ: Thank you.

HAYES: Still to come, new charges that Republicans are trying to undermine

the Mueller investigation, and an old Trump ally on the Hill is back at the

center of the controversy. That story in two minutes.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: Devin Nunes is back. When last we saw, the Congressman back in

April, the California Republican who Chairs the House Intelligence

Committee was forced to remove himself from the Russia investigation after

it was revealed he had been colluding with the White House in an

occasionally farcical attempt to launder information that reportedly

bolstered the President`s claim of having been wiretapped by his

predecessor Barack Obama. Now at the time, that claim was wildly thought

to be false, and now we have proof. President Trump`s own Justice

Department concluding that there`s no evidence the former president

wiretapped Trump Tower. But Devin Nunes is not done. Last night, we

reported that the House Intelligence had subpoenaed the FBI and the Justice

Department for all documents related to the infamous dossier containing

unverified claims about the President`s relationship to Russia, subpoenas

that according to the leading Democrat in the Committee were intended to

discredit the dossier`s author.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. ADAM SCHIFF (D), CALIFORNIA: I think it`s part of an effort to

discredit the author of the dossier and I think there`s a view if they can

discredit Christopher Steele, they can discredit the whole Russia

investigation for the whole Russia involvement of our election. It make

little sense to the subpoenaing the Department when we haven`t voluntarily

asked for the records. It`s also concerning when there`s an apparent

double standard between what we are willing to subpoena in the case of the

Department and what we`re not willing to subpoena in the case of the White

House.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Now, despite having withdrawn from the Russia investigation, Nunes

is inserting himself into this latest dispute following up on the subpoenas

with a letter to the Attorney General and the FBI Director dated September

1st but just made public. And in this letter which is signed by Nunes

alone, he threatens to hold the Attorney General and the FBI Director in

contempt of Congress. Congressman Joaquin Castro is a Democratic Member of

the House Intelligence Committee who called for Nunes to recuse himself

from the Russia investigation on this program back in March. Congressman,

what is your response to your colleague`s letter?

REP. JOAQUIN CASTRO (D) TEXAS: Well, first I agree with Adam Schiff that

this is a real break in what we believe was agreed upon protocol which is

when we wanted to get information, we would ask for voluntary submission or

request for production. If the party was not cooperative at that point,

then we would consider a subpoena. And so all of us I think were surprised

that Devin Nunes and the Republicans went straight for subpoenas on this

dossier. And I do think that it`s their attempt to undermine the entire

investigation. Unfortunately for them, I think there`s a good chance that

it could backfire. And they`re also antagonizing the Department of Justice

and the FBI.

HAYES: Why do you think it could backfire?

CASTRO: Well, you know, because – you know, there`s obviously only so

much I could say, Chris, because a lot of it is classified. You know, they

may have a hard time achieving their goal of disproving what they`re trying

to disprove.

HAYES: You mean the dossier?

CASTRO: Right.

HAYES: Why are they so obsessed with the dossier?

CASTRO: That`s a great question. I don`t know. It`s hard to say that.

This kind of came out of nowhere. Again, we were hardly consulted on it,

and we certainly didn`t agree to it. you know, perhaps they see it as the

most salacious part if they think if they can make it that center piece of

this entire investigation, then it looks like something frivolous perhaps

but again, I think there`s a good chance it will backfire on them.

HAYES: I was under the impression that the Chair, Chairman Nunes had sort

of recused himself – I don`t know if there`s sort of the official term for

what he did but he was stepping back from the – from the inquiry. This

seems to me a violation of whatever he had agreed to do. Do you read it as

such?

CASTRO: I do. And all of us, I think members of Congress and the American

public had understood Devin`s position to be one of refusal, complete

recusal. And over the last few months, he has slowly gotten back into the

Russia investigation. Now, ultimately it`s Speaker Ryan`s decision about

what role the Chairman has in this investigation. And so really I put the

final, you know, decision or blame, however, you want to call it, with Paul

Ryan in allowing this to go on.

HAYES: There was a statement from the Senate Chair, Richard Burr, where he

compared what they`re doing over there to nothing like I has been done

since Watergate. And I wonder, do you feel confident in your own Committee

on the House side?

CASTRO: Yes. I mean, the investigation under the new Chairman for the

investigative part of this, the Russia part of this, Conway, had been

coming along fairly well. We`ve been scheduling witnesses, interviewing

them, receiving many documents and production. So, many of us felt like it

was moving along fairly well, but every once in a while, you see a curve

ball like this come along that`s a real distraction to the investigation.

HAYES: Since I have you here Congressman, I know that the issue of DACA is

very close to your heart. I believe your mother was an immigrant from

Mexico.

CASTRO: My grandmother.

HAYES: Grandmother, sorry. You talk about that story, and I know that you

feel strongly about DACA. And I want you respond to Congressman Gutierrez

who basically accused Democratic Party leadership of selling out DACA

recipients with this deal today. Do you agree with him?

CASTRO: First of all, Luis has been a very passionate champion of DACA

recipients and Dreamers for a very long time. And I think all of us are on

the same page that ultimately we want a clean bill that is the DREAM Act,

that is supportive of these young people and allows them to stay. What

you`re going to see in the next few days really among Democrats – and what

you`ve seen is folks trying to hash out a strategy. So of course at times

there`s going to be disagreements on how to proceed. But I think

ultimately everybody understands that we`re on the same page, and we want

the same thing for these young people.

HAYES: All right, Congressman Joaquin Castro thank you for joining me.

CASTRO: Thank you.

HAYES: Still to come, Donald Trump Jr. faces his first formal questioning

over his contact with Russians during the campaign. Matt Miller and Nick

Akerman on what the son of the President is facing ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Should I bring Ivanka up? Sometimes they`ll say, you know, he

can`t be that bad a guy. Look at Ivanka. Come on up, honey. She`s so

good. She wanted to make the trip. She said dad, can I go with you. She

actually said daddy, can I go with you. I like that. Daddy, can I go with

you? I said, yes you can.

HAYES: That was an aside during President Trump`s remarks in North Dakota

today. The speech he was there for is meant to promote the White House tax

plan, which is a little awkward since, after seven months, the White House

still hasn`t released the most basic details of its tax plan. But the

President made a promise about that today using a very familiar unit of

measurement. A thing one, one thing two montage is ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: That is what it sounded like when the strongest storm ever recorded

in the Atlantic Ocean roared onto the island of St. Maarten earlier today.

Hurricane Irma made landfall as a category 5 causing massive damage with

sustained winds of 185 miles per hour. At least three people were killed

in the Caribbean. Right now, the storm is passing close to Puerto Rico,

causing heavy rains and floods. It`s projected to pass over the Bahamas

and could hit Florida this weekend, prompting mandatory evacuations in low

lying areas.

Hurricane Irma is so massive, its power has even astonished scientists who

are used to watching these sorts of things, as Taylor Trogden (ph) of the

National Hurricane Center put it, I am at a complete and utter loss for

words looking at Irma`s appearance on Satellite imagery.

And Hurricane Irma is not alone. Hurricane Jose is coming up right behind

Irma, and Hurricane Katia is churning in the Gulf of Mexico right there on

the left of your screen.

Meteorologist Paul Douglas is here to explain why Hurricane Irma is so

enormous and what we can expect.

Paul, they say that this is the largest one ever recorded in the Atlantic.

Is it just essentially luck of the draw? Why has this gotten so big and so

ferocious?

PAUL DOUGLAS, METEOROLOGIST: Hi, Chris.

The water temperatures in the Atlantic are a few degrees warmer than

average. Upper level winds are light. All the ingredients converging to

turn this into a true super storm. There is no such thing as a category 6.

If there was, this could arguably be considered a category 6 hurricane.

Sustained winds are still 185. And the winds have been above 180 for 33

hours now. That`s a record in the Atlantic. The previous record was

Allan, which hit back in 1980, 18 hours above 180 miles per hour.

So, if you look – you can`t just take a snapshot. You have to integrate

over time. And if you look at the size and the intensity and the

persistence – I mean folks in Florida and even coastal Georgia and the

Carolinas need to take this very seriously. This is shaping up to be the

most expensive year, possibly the deadliest year for hurricanes since 2005.

That`s the year that Katrina hit and Rita hit and Wilma hit.

The drought is over with a vengeance.

HAYES: You know, the Harvey hurricane, it wasn`t the winds, of course,

that were so destructive there. And in fact it hit with wind speeds

considerably lower. But it sort of hung around and hugged the Gulf Coast

there in Houston and dumped a ton of water. Here, we`re looking at – I

mean, those islands that have just been through this. And the earlier

reports we`re getting is that when 185 mile per hour winds hit anywhere,

that`s going to do an unbelievable amount of damage, right?

DOUGLAS: Absolutely. Chris, this is roughly equivalent to an EF4, even

EF5 tornado, one that`s 40 miles wide. That`s what`s coming through.

The winds around the eye, what we call the eye wall, that doughnut that`s

right adjacent to the column eye, that is what causes the damage. And, you

know, unless you`re living in a home or some sort of a building that is

concrete and steel reinforced, stone brick, you know, traditional wood

framed homes just can`t hold up to those kinds of winds.

With Harvey, you`re right, it was the rain. A year`s worth of rain in four

days. Harvey stalled for five days, something I haven`t seen.

I didn`t think it could get worse than Harvey. I was wrong. Irma is

almost an order of magnitude of dangerous, not because of the rain. This

thing is going to keep on moving. It`s not going to stall. But the storm

surge and the wind damage – and it`s forecast to go right up the east

coast.

Miami floods now on a clear day, no storm required, because the water has

risen and land subsidence – Miami is a sitting duck.

HAYES: So, you and I have talked about this before. So, there`s a lot of

argument in the

literature about climate modeling, climate change and hurricanes. But what

we do now is water is that the water is on average warmer and that produces

more energy, and the big thing we know is sea levels are higher and a place

like Miami, elaborate on that a little bit. Why is Miami so exposed at this

particular moment given what`s going on with the climate and this

hurricane.

DOUGLAS: First of all, you can`t build a wall around Miami. You can around

Manhattan, but the fact that you have limestone, porous rock, the water

literally comes underneath.

And so because you don`t have any significant elevation, there is no higher

terrain in the Miami area, and so, you know, we`re really setting ourselves

up for a major disaster.

People think, all right Andrew came through in `92. That was a category 5,

we survived that. We rebuilt. It wasn`t a big deal for downtown Miami and

Miami Beach, but Andrew was a puny storm

compared to Irma, and the center of the storm tracked well south of

downtown Miami and Miami Beach.

We`ll see where the core of this storm goes. It may be like Matthew which

staged just offshore last year. If that happens we`ll dodge a bullet. If

the eye of the storm tracks right over Miami or just to the west of Miami

or Fort Lauderdale, then we`ll have a worst-case scenario. The full force

and fury of that storm surge, 10, 12, 14 feet of water, and to keep its

gain. It could be a real mess and people need to take a very seriously and

get out of dodge with days to spare.

HAYES: Fingers crossed it does not track in that direction, and fingers

crossed for everyone who is already experiencing that storm in it`s path.

Paul Douglas, thanks for joining me.

DOUGLAS: You bet.

HAYES: There`s a chance that during the election you saw political ads on

Facebook bought and paid for by a Russian backed entity. New reporting on

that coming up.

And, tonight`s Thing One, Thing Two starts in the not to distant future.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



HAYES: Thing One tonight, you`ll remember Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin

confirmed last week the White House would outsource its tax plan to

congress, saying the administration would

stay engaged as congress actually writes the plan.

That`s after the White House promised for at least six months it was

writing its own tax plan that was coming along really well.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: So we`re doing a

massive tax plan, it`s coming along really well. it`ll be submitted in the

not too distinct future.

STEVEN MNUCHIN, TREASURY SECRETARY: We want to get this done by the August

recess.

TRUMPS: We`re introducing a tax plan.

Before we do the tax which is actually very well finalized.

Our tax reform and tax plan is coming along very well. It`ll be out very

soon.

The tax cut is going to be major. It`s going to be simple.

One of the largest tax cuts in history.

And the whole tax plan is wonderful.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Today in a tax reform stump speech in North Dakota, the president

gave a new

deadline on his quote, “wonderful tax plan”.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: We`re going to get into great detail over the next two weeks, but

we`re working on it with congress now and coming up with very exacting

numbers.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Over the next two weeks, where have we heard that before? That`s

Thing Two in 60 seconds.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: We`re going to get into great detail over the next two weeks, but

we`re working on it

with congress now and coming up with very exacting numbers.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Exacting. So today the president promised details on his tax plan

in the quote, “next two weeks”, one of his favorite units of time.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: We`re going to be announcing something, I would say over the next

two or three weeks that will be phenomenal.

We`ll be reporting back sometime over the next two weeks as to NAFTA and

what we`re going to be doing about it.

I`ll be making a big decision on the Paris Accord over the next two weeks.

And the minds are starting to open up. We`re having a big opening in two

weeks.

We`ll be having a big conference in the about two weeks to let everyone

know how well we`re

doing. Tremendous progress has been made.

We`re going to have a news conference in two weeks on that fight.

Wiretap covers a lot of different things. I think you`re going to find some

very interesting items

coming to the forefront over the next two weeks.



(END VIDEO CLIP)

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: There`s been a lot of talk and coverage of Russian influence during

the presidential campaign other than hacking DNC e-mails and the John

Podesta e-mail inbox. But, it`s often been quite murky and very hard to pin

down any concrete sense.

But today we got actual data from people in a position to know. Officials

at Facebook that a

Russian entity was in fact buying issue ads during the 2016 campaign.

Facebook officials reported that they traced the add sales, totaling just

$100,000 to a Russian troll farm with a history of pushing pro-Kremlin

propaganda. Continuing to quote here, most of the ads focus on pumping

political divisive issues such as gun rights and immigration fears as well

as gay rights and racial discrimination. a

It`s not a lot of money, but it also feels like it could be just the

beginning of what we`ll ultimately learn about this effort. The report that

a Russian firm was able to target political messages id likely to fuel

pointed questions from investigators about whether the Russians received

guidance from people in the United States.

Meanwhile, for the first time ever the president`s very own son, Donald

Trump, Jr., will meet with the Senate Judiciary Committee tomorrow.

That`s next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: For the first time since it was revealed that Donald Trump Jr. and

other Trump campaign officials attended a June 2016 meeting with a Russian

lawyer, promising dirt on Hillary

Clinton, Donald Trump Jr. will meet with the Senate Judiciary Committee

tomorrow.

The meeting is officially with staff of the judiciary committee, though

several senators plan

to intend to ask direct questions according to the Washington Post.

Senator Christopher Coons said the interview will be a good opportunity to

better understand what was going on in that meeting and to better

understand what was the thinking of core members of the president`s team.

That June 9th, 2016 meeting included Don Jr., campaign manager Paul

Manafort, Jared

Kushner and the Russian lawyer as well as the meeting`s broker, publicist

Rob Goldstone, who had promised incriminating information on Clinton via

the Russian government. Quoting his email to Don Jr., “Part of Russia and

its government`s support for Mr. Trump.”

To which, Don Jr. replied, “If it`s what you say, I love it, especially

later in the summer.”

Matt Miller is the former chief spokesman for the Justice Department and

MSNBC Justice and

Security Analyst. Nick Akerman, a former Watergate prosecutor, they both

join me now.

Let me ask you from the sort of attorney standpoint, what is Don Jr.

walking into tomorrow?

NICK AKERMAN, FMR WATERGATE PROSECUTER: He is walking into a category

5 hurricane. There are so many things swirling around him.

First he`s got this false story that his father devised for him to give to

the public about the

fact that he just thought this meeting was about adoption of Russian

children, and that nothing happened about it. Without responding at all to

the notion that he was supposed to get documents incriminating Hillary

Clinton.

HAYES: Right.

AKERMAN: And on top of all that, you`ve got this dossier that`s out there

that just keeps

getting more and more credible, because that dossier talks about, in fact,

the Russian government supporting the Trump campaign.

It talks about Dmitry Peskov, who is the person that Micheal Cohan now we

know went to to talk about during the campaign to build another Trump Tower

in Moscow.

You`ve got all of these facts that keep swirling up, swirling around, just

like a hurricane, that are really going to impact Donald Jr. in a big way

because ultimately he`s going to have to give this story under oath.

HAYES: Right. So, right now Matt he`s not giving it under oath tomorrow.

It will be one of those long staff questioning sessions.

How much leeway does that give him?

MATT MILLER, FMR CHIEF SPOKESPERSON JUSTICE DEPARTMENT: It doesn`t give

him any. It`s not technically under oath, but the penalties of perjury are

the same.

If you lie to congressional investigators in an interview it is the same

penalty, charged as the same statue as lying to an FBI agent.

And it`s an important point because one of the things that Don Jr. has

inherited from his father is

a lack of faithfulness to the truth. You see it all the time in his public

statements. He won`t get away with that if he goes into his interview

tomorrow and doesn`t tell the truth.

One of the problems he has is this is not the only time he`s going to be

forced to testify. Dianne Feinstein said today they`re going to ask him to

come back to a public hearing, and you have to think that Bob Mueller is

going to call on him before the grand jury because that meeting in June is

such an important fact to get all the information about.

The final thing I`ll say is, the really big challenge for him is he is not

the only person who

attended that meeting, he is not the only account that investigators will

have access to. In fact, we know Rinat Akhmetshin, the Russian-American

lobbyist has already been to the grand jury and testified for several hours

and he`s obviously someone with no apparent interests of the president to

protect.

HAYES: That`s a great point. So, you`re not just spinning about a story

about what you were doing alone in your car. You`ve got people that they

can cross-reference.

There`s two loose threads out of that meeting that I think of the most. One

is the e-mail chain suggests the possibility, strongly suggests that Don

Jr. gets on the phone with Emin Agalarov, the pop singer, son of the real

estate developer, the person that Rob Goldstone represents, gets on the

phone to have a broader conversation about what exactly is going on with

all of this, and if that`s true, I want to

know what they talked about.

AKERMAN: Right, and that`s not in the e-mails. If you look at the e-mail

chains, there`s this big gap where you just don`t know what they talked

about.

HAYES: Right. They coordinated back and forth to say, I`ll have him call

you. Oh, he`s on stage right now. And then it`s, okay, thank you for

setting that up. Okay, well.

AKERMAN: But, that takes you back to the dossier that talks about all of

this information that the Russians have been gathering on Hillary Clinton.

It just dovetails.

HAYES: Right. So that dossier, again, which we talked about congressman

Castro, which the Republicans are obsessed with, they view it as manifestly

ridiculous. It has been denied by many of the parties involved. It is

unconfirmed. I have to say all that because it`s true, but also to caution

folks that have read it that it`s not some description of reality, as far

as we know.

That said, there are lots of things that were suggested there that have

subsequent events made

look more credible.

AKERMAN: And made look true. They just dovetail perfectly. The story, the

June 4th e-mail talks about the fact that the Russians are supporting the

Trump campaign. The dossier says the exact same thing.

HAYES: And the second big loose thread, Matt, that I`m really obsessed

with, this is the thing I think of the most is, what happened after the

meeting. Even if you take their story at face value, this meeting got set

up, eight people go in there, the president`s son, his son-in-law, the

campaign chair,

and told to be a total bust where they prattled on about adoption.

And then, what? No one sent an e-mail? No one called the president? That to

me is the biggest unanswered question about that meeting.

MILLER: I think there are two big unanswered questions really to follow

up.

One is did Natalia Veselnitskaya, this Russian lawyer, leave a document

behind. Veselnitskaya has said publicly that she did. That obviously will

be a big question. If she left a document, what did

that document say and what did Don Jr. do with it.

Then the other big question is, what did he talk to his father about. Did

he tell his father, did the

eventual President of the United States know about this meeting either in

advance or did he know

about it afterwards, what kind of information did he have about what they

discussed. That is a huge question.

HAYES: The reason that`s so huge, Nick, is that`s where you get the

intersection on what happened on the collusion front, or the possibility of

it, and the obstruction question, right? Because Mueller seems to be

focused on, according to reporting, president`s role in writing that wildly

misleading statement by his son about the meeting.

AKERMAN: Yeah. And then on top of it all you`ve got the whole question

about the e-mails that were hacked out of Hillary Clinton`s campaign. What

happened to those? It`s no coincidence that two weeks after that meeting,

these e-mails start turning up on the internet.

HAYES: The DNC e-mails.

AKERMAN: The DNC e-mails, right. Were those e-mails that were turned over

at that June 9th

meeting? We don`t know.

HAYES: Okay. But that would be a huge – I mean, that would be amazingly

smoking gun and somewhat strange thing to do to give them a thumb drive –

AKERMAN: I don`t think it would be strange at all.

HAYES: But that is not established by the facts so far.

AKERMAN: No, but if you look at the events that occur afterwards, it

certainly suggests that`s what happened. If you look at the events that

occurred before, it suggests what happened.

HAYES: We should also say that he says, I would love it if it`s later in

the summer, which is exactly what happened.

Matt Miller and Nick Akerman, thank you both for joining me.

That is All In for this evening. The Rachel Maddow Show starts right now.

Good evening, Rachel.

THIS IS A RUSH TRANSCRIPT. THIS COPY MAY NOT BE IN ITS FINAL FORM AND MAY

BE UPDATED.

END

Copy: Content and programming copyright 2017 MSNBC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Copyright 2017 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are

protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced,

distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the

prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter

or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the

content.