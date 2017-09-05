All In with Chris Hayes, Transcript 9/5/17 Schiller leaving WH

Transcript:

Show: ALL IN with CHRIS HAYES

Date: September 5, 2017

Guest: Ruben Kihuen, Dan Donovan, Javier Palomarez, Sherrod Brown



CHRIS MATTHEWS, MSNBC HOST: – Chris Hayes starts right now.

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC HOST: Tonight on ALL IN.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Should Dreamers be worried?

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: We love the

Dreamers.

HAYES: President Trump and the dream –

JEFF SESSIONS, UNITED STATES ATTORNEY GENERAL: The program known as DACA

is being rescinded.

HAYES: and starts the clock.

SEN. DICK DURBIN (D), ILLINOIS: We are now in a countdown toward

deportation.

HAYES: Tonight, cascading outrage around the country as the President

defends his decision to end DACA.

TRUMP: I think it`s going to work out very well and long term, it`s going

to be the right solution.

HAYES: Then, Senator Sherrod Brown on the growing to do list to avoid

shutdowns, defaults, and deportation. Plus, why the President is crushed

over the latest White House departure?

Why the White House Special Counsel just asked a reporter if she was on

drugs when all in starts right now.

HAYES: Good evening from New York, I`m Chris Hayes. Now, today the

President made good on a campaign promise to the most fervently anti-

immigrant core of his base. About 20 percent of the country, according to

the polls, by ending an Obama era program known as Deferred Action for

Childhood Arrivals, or DACA that protects from deportation about 800,000

undocumented immigrants who are brought to this country as children. It`s

a crowning achievement for a president who remember launched his campaign

by calling Mexican immigrants criminals and rapists, who brought Steve

Bannon to work to the White House and appointed Jeff Sessions as Attorney

General, and who a week and a half ago pardoned Joe Arpaio after Arpaio was

convicted of contempt of court for persisting in the violation of Latinos`

fourth amendment rights.

But notably, for a former reality star chief executive who knows nothing

more than to perform the role of president and draw attention, the

President himself was nowhere to be found during the announcement of one

the most consequential decisions of his entire administration. Instead,

that job was left to the Attorney General Jeff Sessions who it seemed could

barely contain his delight at accomplishing what has been a long term goal

for him. Going back to at least 2010 when he was the one who led the

charge against DREAM Act, a legislative solution of bill that would have

given childhood arrivals a path to citizenship. Sessions` remarks today

included a litany of speeches and anti-immigrant talking points about DACA

recipients.

SESSIONS: I`m here today to announce that the program known as DACA that

was effectuated under the Obama administration is being rescinded. The

effect of this unilateral executive amnesty among other things contributed

to a surge of minors at the southern border that yielded terrible

humanitarian consequences. It also denied jobs to hundreds of thousands of

Americans by allowing those same illegal aliens to take those jobs.

HAYES: That first claim deeply contested, the second probably outright

false. After a handful of Conservative State Attorney Generals threatened

to sue the government over DACA, Sessions reportedly told the President his

Justice Department wouldn`t defend the program effectively forcing the

President`s hand. According to the New York Times, as late as one hour

before the decision was to be announced, administration officials privately

expressed concern that Trump might not fully grasp the details of the steps

he was about to take. And when discovered their full impact would change

his mind. He ultimately decided on a plan that passed the buck to Capitol

Hill giving Congress now a six months window to pass legislation protecting

Dreamers, as DACA recipients are often called before their legal status

expires. Those whose status expires in six months, on March 5th, 2018 now

have a month to apply for a two-year renewal.

But anyone whose status expires the very next day or any time after that

will be immediately subject to deportation. And this is important, the

Trump administration already has Dreamers` personal data which they had to

submit to get the authorization. And now, that data which they voluntarily

gave over is reportedly poised to be weaponized against them. These are

people who have grown up here, who know no other real home besides the

U.S., their parents, students, small business owners and military service

members. Just last week, in fact, one Dreamer lost his life in Texas while

volunteering to save people trapped by the floods in Harvey. The President

was asked about those people at the top of a meeting today on Taxes.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: How is your DACA decision (INAUDIBLE).

TRUMP: Well, I have a great heart for the folks we`re talking about, a

great love for them. And people think in terms of children, but they`re

really young adults. I have a love for these people and hopefully, now

Congress will be able to help them and do it properly. And I can tell you,

in speaking to members of Congress, they want to be able to do something

and do it right. And really, we have no choice. We have to be able to do

something and I think it`s going to work out very well. And long term,

it`s going to be the right solution.

HAYES: The President`s decision today drew widespread condemnation

including from Republican friendly business groups like the Chamber of

Commerce and the Business Roundtable, from tech giants like Google and

Microsoft. In fact, former President Barack Obama issued a very rare

public statement denouncing his successor`s move calling it wrong, self-

defeating and cruel. Around the country sitting state officials are on the

fight for DACA by any means at their disposal. And all day today,

protesters have been out in force across the country, including hundreds of

students in Denver who walked out of class to protest the President`s

decision to end the program.

At this hour, the protests have not yet stopped. You`re looking live

pictures from the streets of San Francisco. There are also a lots of folks

gathered in Chicago, New York, and other places. Congressman Rubin Kihuen

of Nevada the son of a housekeeper and farmer worker came to the U.S. the

age of eight and was undocumented until in 1980 amnesty program, allowed

his family to be in documentation and he joins me now. And Congressman, as

someone who is not personally a Dreamer in the sense of a DACA recipient

but whose experience is very much aligned with theirs, what was your

reaction when you first heard the news this was happening over the weekend?

REP. RUBEN KIHUEN (D), NEVADA: Well, Chris, thank you for having me.

Obviously very disheartening, very disappointing to see that the President

just a few days after saying that he loves these people, that he will take

away their dreams by taking away this DACA status. You know, I know what

it is like to live in fear. I myself was a Dreamer at one point. I was

here undocumented at one point. And now I`m a member of Congress. That`s

the compassion that America has. The America that I know is willing to

give an opportunity to an immigrant young kid who`s willing to work hard

for it. And today, the President took away that dream but we`re going to

continue fighting here in Congress to make sure that those Dreamers still

have that opportunity to achieve the American dream.

HAYES. Right, but you – so you were part of what is called the amnesty by

Ronald Reagan in the 1980s. You qualified for that. It allowed you to be

in the legal status, become a U.S. Congressman. When Jeff Sessions today

referred to this amnesty, and that`s not a slur, that`s an insult among

Republicans, given that part of party, given where the Republican Party is

on decision when you say you`re going to fight for Dreamers in Congress,

what does that mean functionally?

KIHUEN: What we need to do now here in Congress is that Republicans need

to join Democrats. Again, the entire Democratic Caucus is in support of

passing the DREAM Act. We want Republicans to come to the table and

negotiate with us and talk to us about what is the type of bill they`re

will to support. The DREAM Act is a great bill. We also have the American

Holdback which is another version of the DREAM Act. At the end of the day,

this is an American issue. These are 800,000 young Americans who know no

other country but America. They deserve an opportunity to succeed. Some

of them are teachers, some of them are doctors some of them are lawyers,

some of them are politicians like myself now serving in Congress.

HAYES: What is your understanding, given the pole on this which runs

somewhere you know, 65-35, or 80-20 depending on what you poll in favor of

these folks staying and having legal status? Given the broad coalition

that supports what Republican and Democrats, what is your understanding of

why they are doing this? Why is President Trump and Jeff Sessions and

those States Attorney General who are suing and sort of precipitate this,

why are they doing this?

KIHUEN: Look, bottom line is that they`re pandering to their shrinking

base. Donald Trump began his campaign by attacking immigrants. Jeff

Sessions has a history of being a racist Senator. There`s a reason he

didn`t become a federal judge before that. And so the bottom line is

they`re trying to pander to their shrinking base. And without taking into

consideration that these are the lives of real people, these are 800,000,

13,000 just in Nevada who are teachers. In Nevada, we`re facing a teacher

shortage. Some of them are now teaching. If we take them away from the

classroom, our teacher`s shortage problem is still going to exacerbate and

many others that are professionals and students who have a very bright

future. So I wish that the President had a little more compassion, a

little more empathy because this is America. This is the land of

opportunity. We`re a land of – made up of immigrants from all over the

world and this goes against the American values.

HAYES: All right, Congressman Ruben Kihuen, thank you.

KIHUEN: Thank you.

HAYES: The White House today called on the Congress to pass a DACA bill as

part of a larger immigration requirements on package which would include

the President`s priorities like funding for a border wall and new

restrictions on legal immigration. When asked if the President would sign

that stand alone bill to protect Dreamers from the threat of deportation,

with no strings attached, the White House Secretary declined to give a

straight answer.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Would the President sign a stand-alone DACA

(INAUDIBLE)?

SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Again, I have

addressed this. The president is hoping to work with Congress on

responsible immigration reform and I laid out the priorities that the

administration has on that front.

HAYES: Congressman Dan Donovan of New York, one of six Republican

lawmakers who wrote the President Trump asking him to extend DACA until a

legislative solution is passed. He joins me now. The President didn`t

listen to you. What`s your response?

REP. DAN DONOVAN (R), NEW YORK: I think he did. I think he extended DACA

for another six months until we can get this right in Congress. I think

what the President said that President Obama overextended, he lose

legislating with that executive order when it`s the role of Congress to

legislate. We have –

HAYES: So, OK, so –

DONOVAN: I think what he did Chris, I think he pushed our hand. We have

to now act. If he just continued for three more years, a Congress could

have kicked this can down the road even further than has already.

HAYES: So, I`ve heard this – I`ve heard this before. The objection of

DACA is process objection. It`s about – because it came out of the

executive and not Congress. But that wasn`t Jeff Sessions` objection.

Jeff Sessions objection got up there today speaking for the President

because the President inexplicably wouldn`t do it himself. And he said

these people were taking American jobs. I`ve heard Khris Kobach say

they`re criminals. I heard all sorts of substantive arguments against

these people that you share party with. Are they wrong on that?

DONOVAN: I think what happen was, they`re going to be challenged in the

court, they would tend lawsuits throughout the country challenging DACA. I

think the United States in trying on defend that was going to lose based on

what the President about this being an executive order and not legislation.

HAYES: But Congressman, I`m sorry. Congressman that is – that is – I

know, that a process argument. But that – it was not a process argument

from Jeff Sessions today. Jeff Sessions said those people, referring to

these folks, who some of whom are family members of your constituents in

Staten Island, that those people took Americans` jobs. These people were

brought here when they were five or when they were seven who are now

working as ENTs or nurses or going to school, they`re taking from

Americans, do you agree with that?

DONOVAN: I agree that there are immigration policies and laws here are

broken, Chris. And they have to be fixed.

HAYES: That`s not the question I asked though. That`s not the question I

asked.

DONOVAN: That`s what we`re going to be forced to be doing.

HAYES: Respectfully Congressman, the question I asked is do you agree with

the Attorney General that people who are brought here at five and now

working as nurses or serving the U.S. Armed Forces or as teachers are

taking Americans` jobs? Is that your understanding of what happened?

DONOVAN: My understanding is those people haven`t broken the law. They

had no intent to break the law when they were two years old and their

parents brought them into this country for a better opportunity. What we

have to figure out a way to get them to a legal status, some pathway to

legality. And that`s what the President has said all along. It should be

a pathway to legalization but that pathway has to be created by Congress

not by any executive order Chris.

HAYES: OK, but that`s – I want to be really clear here because I`ve been

covering immigration and legislative fights for 12 years now. I first

started in 2005 on a bill called the DREAM Act and here`s what happened.

You said a pathway to citizenship. All of a sudden everyone is – now

they`re talking about comprehensive reform. You and I know, looking at

each other and all the people watching this, that not happening this Fall.

You and I know that. There`s no comprehensive reform getting out of that

Congress. What could pass tomorrow, literally tomorrow, would be a stand-

alone bill like the Bridge Act for the DREAM Act or something like that.

Will Speaker Ryan bring that up and will you vote for it?

DONOVAN: You would have to ask Speaker Ryan but we could change – we

could do all the immigration reform we want. Unless we secure our borders,

Chris, and stop this process of people breaking our laws, I mean, we are a

country. We are compassionate nation as my colleague just said. We are

also a nation of laws. And people have to follow the law. Those laws may

no longer serve its purpose. It takes too long to become a citizen of this

great nation. That has to be reformed, too. But we had people who have

followed the rules, followed the regulations, did everything we asked them

to do and we can`t place people who have broken our laws before those

folks who have obeyed the laws.

HAYES: So, you just said nation of laws and I`ve heard this a lot. When

the President pardons a sheriff, like Joe Arpaio, who in violation of a

court order was found guilty of criminal contempt for sequential persistent

constitutional violations, isn`t that offensive to the notion of a nation

of laws?

DONOVAN: Listen, the President has the ability to pardon who he wishes.

HAYES: Of course.

DONOVAN: I didn`t have any part of that Chris. We`re talking about

immigration reform now –

HAYES: But here`s – but here`s my – right, here`s my point to you. But

do you understand the message that gets sent to people when the President

says two weeks ago, this guy is a good guy, he`s a friend of mine, he`s a

buddy, he is loyal to the folks of Arizona. Yes, he was found guilty of

criminal contempt of court for violating the court order about the

Constitution. I`m going to pardon him. But if you were brought here when

you were three, well, tough, we`re a nation of laws. Don`t you understand

why that – people would find a little bit of a contradiction between that.

DONOVAN: Listen, everyone who is pardoned by any the president of the

United States committed an offense and was found guilty of that. But I

think what the President is saying – he`s not saying, he said he has

compassion for these young people who broke no law themselves, whose

parents brought them here for another opportunity better than from where

they came from. And he is saying, Congress, fix this and I`m giving you a

window of opportunity.

HAYES: So here`s my question –

DONOVAN: He didn`t end DACA tomorrow. He said I`m giving you six months.

Get this thing fixed.

HAYES: I know, well, it is more like a month, right, because you got to –

you got to apply in the next month. Let me ask you this. I just want to

simply ask a yes or no question on a whip count. For a standalone bill

that would protect these 800,000, are you a yes on that in the House of

Representative, are you a yes vote?

DONOVAN: I got to see legislation. I can`t speculate, Chris. I want to

see legislation about it.

HAYES: There`s existing legislation. The Bridge Act, do you support it?

DONOVAN: I support – I am a co-sponsor of the Bridge Act.

HAYES: You support the Bridge Act.

DONOVAN: I`m co-sponsor.

HAYES: Great. That`s what I thought. So if it comes up tomorrow, the

Bridge Act, Michael Coffman, you, other co-sponsors in the Caucus, if it

comes up tomorrow, the Bridge Act, you`re a yes vote, that thing could pass

out of the House tomorrow, right?

DONOVAN: If it comes to the floor, I`m not in favor of a discharge motion,

I`m a believer in a regular order, Chris, but if it comes to the floor, I`m

a co-sponsor to that bill, I`ll be voting for it. But we have to do more

than just the Bridge Act. First, we got to secure our borders and we`ve

got to help people become citizens of this great nation and of less

(INAUDIBLE) taking them to do so now.

HAYES: All right, Congressman Dan Donovan, thanks for making time. I

always appreciate it.

DONOVAN: Thank you, Chris. Good to be with you.

HAYES: Javier Palomarez is the president and CEO of the Hispanic Chamber

of Commerce until today, he was a Member of the President`s National

Diversity Council. Javier, I want to ask you the question that people

wanted me to ask you when saw you over the show and they read your Op-Ed in

the New York Times saying why you decided to leave the President`s

Diversity Council as he resolves this decision. This was the straw that

broke the camel`s back, not the two sides pronouncements in Charlottesville

or white supremacist murdered a woman that let tons of CEOs away, not the

pardoning of Joe Arpaio. This was the straw that broke the camel`s back.

Why this and not other things?

JAVIER PALOMAREZ, HISPANIC CHAMBER OF COMMERCE PRESIDENT AND CEO: Well,

you put it very well. This was proverbial straw that broke the camel`s

back. For some time now, we`ve been working hard with this administration

to you know, get them to recognize that the President`s primary role should

be somebody who brings this great nation together, somebody who you know

illustrates empathy and who tries hard to find the commonality amongst all

of us. When this decision was being debated, we were working throughout

the weekend as hard as we could. This was the proverbial line of the sand

for me. You know, as we all know, these 800,000 Dreamers who are in this

country you know, don`t, are ineligible for any kind of welfare, any kind

of government subsidies. They pay over $2 billion in taxes every year.

They have a 91 percent employment rate. 65,000 of them graduate from high

school every year. 10,000 graduate from college every year.

HAYES: Right. You and I –

PALOMAREZ: They`ve undergone extensive back ground checks. This was the

line in the sand for me. This is what I`ve been working for, for the last

four months with these guys. And with what happened –

HAYES: Javier – Javier –

PALOMAREZ: That was it.

HAYES: You know that I know that. We know what the policy arguments here

about – we know it going in. The President pledged he was going to repeal

DACA. If there isn`t a policy outside to this, it`s going to cost the U.S.

money, it going to produce genuine human misery among both these folks and

their family members or U.S. citizens, right? Why are they doing it? And

why couldn`t you see they were going to do this from the jump?

PALOMAREZ: You know the reality of it is, we were getting mixed signals,

literally through the weekend that there was potential yet for something to

be worked out. You know, we were very clear that when we looked at the

issue of immigration in its broadest context, sure, we didn`t want a wall

to be built. I still don`t believe a wall needs to be built. But in my

mind, if a wall got built, families didn`t get – didn`t get broken apart,

people weren`t going to die if a wall got built. Where we drew the line in

the sand if you will, was when we started talking about people`s lives.

And chief among those people were the young people that were brought here

on average before the age of six. Those were the people that I was focused

on. Those were the people we were advocating on behalf of and this was

again the proverbial straw that broke the camel`s back. And at this point,

we made it very clear, if you pass that line, we will leave the Diversity

Council.

HAYES: Did you get a heads up or did you read about this decision in the

papers?

PALOMAREZ: No, we got a heads up probably a few hours ahead of time. We

got indications last night it was going in this direction. But even then,

there was a chance still that you know, he might see the light – the light

of day. We kept arguing right up until the bloody last you know, moment

and said, listen, you know, over a ten-year period of time, this is going

to cost the American economy over $280 billion of lost productivity if

these people are deported. It`s going to cost the American people$60

billion to get it done.

And while we`re still grappling with the disaster in Houston through

Harvey, we`re looking at Irma right around the corner. We`re dealing with

the specter of Korea. This is the thing you decide to focus on. This was

a spiteful thing to do and at that point, we decided we`re done here.

We`re not going to be working with a council that isn`t listening to common

sense. We looked at this thing from both perspectives, from the human

rights and the civil and social aspects of it. We`re America, after all.

But I also tried to you know, talk to them about the economic interests of

our nation and the commercial interests of our nation and how impactful and

how devastating it would be to our economy but to no avail.

HAYES: Javier Palomarez, thank you for your time.

PALOMAREZ: Thanks, Chris.

HAYES: Next, adding DACA to the growing must-do list for a Congress that

is yet to get anything done or much of anything. Senator Sherrod Brown

joins me on that in two minutes.

MCCONNELL: And we have three critically important things before us right

now that we need to do quickly. Pass disaster relief, prevent a default so

that those emergency resources can actually get to Americans who need them,

and keep the government funded. Those are the three important things

before us now.

HAYES: Mitch McConnell`s to do list for Congress would be daunting enough

if it were complete but it`s not. The Senate Majority Leader left a few

things out. Besides the three things he mention there, raise the ceiling,

fund the government and pass Harvey relief, Congress also need to renew the

National Flood Insurance Program which is going to be dicey given much has

to happen and the Children`s Health Insurance Program crucially, also the

millions of Americans on the ACA exchanges would probably appreciate if it

–they would shore up ObamaCare. And party leaders in the White House

also, let`s remember, want to entirely overhaul the tax code and pass a big

corporate tax cut. That was all before dawn broke today.

And then today, President Trump took that pin out of the grenade and rolled

it up Pennsylvania Avenue adding the fate of 800,000 DACA recipients to

Congress` list tweeting, “Congress, get ready to do your job, DACA.” Oh,

and isn`t that wasn`t enough, there`s a category five Hurricane Irma which

is setting records and freaking out meteorologists and could slam into

Florida by week`s end. This would be challenging with a highly functional

Congress and administration. But that`s really not what we`ve had so far.

The relationship between McConnell and Trump has gotten so bad in fact that

the Wall Street Journal reports that the Senate Majority Leader resorted to

the silent treatment to deal with the President`s off topic chit chat

during the health care fight. The Journal reporting that on one call, the

President even asked, Mitch, are you there, to which the Senator responded,

yes, Mr. President, back to the bill.

Senator Sherrod Brown of Ohio, Democrat is one of those Lawmakers facing

the oversized to do list. I don`t think I`ve ever seen things stacked up

quite this way for Congress and it does seem like a high wire act for the

Republican Party governing both Houses. What is your sense of whether this

is all going to work?

SEN. SHERROD BROWN (D), OHIO: Well, I think that first of all, why are

things so stacked up? They`re stacked up because of the incompetence among

Republican ruling in terms of Republican leadership, coupled with the

behavior and attitude and lack of (INAUDIBLE) and seriousness and frankly,

immorality in the White House. And as a result, nothing has gotten done,

nothing of consequence in the last eight months. I know though what

Republicans always go to, and keep in mind, this may be Donald Trump as

President but it`s always ultimately the Republicans` special interests

agenda. And Chris, you know where they always go no matter what the

issues, no matter what, on the surface, they`re trying to do. They always

go back. They say tax reform, they always go back to more tax cuts for the

rich. They want to drop the corporate tax precipitously. They want to cut

taxes on the one percent.

That`s what they always come back to. And that`s – they try to do that

and declare victory. That`s why, with all the other things on the agenda,

they will try that. And that`s why we come back only to bills I`m

introducing tomorrow and the Patriot Employer Act and a Corporate

Freeloader Bill which says, if you pay your workers well and you provide

benefits, you get a lower tax rate than those companies that rely on

government to give Food Stamps and earn income tax credit and housing

vouchers and Medicaid instead of paying their workers a living wage.

HAYES: All of those fights, right? So if you`re going to try to get that,

I would imagine attached as part of some sort of tax package, right,

because tax package starts to – starts to move through. They have to do

these three things up front before they even touch any of that, right? I

mean, they – and those – and when you talk about special interests, the

special interests don`t want them on blow through the debt ceiling and I

don`t think they want a government shutdown either right?.

BROWN: Yes, they want none of those things. But keep in mind, if they`ve

talked about tax reform forever in a day, and in the end, they know they

can`t get tax reform. So, with all the things going on that we should

address, we should – we should make sure that the President – we stop the

President from what he`s doing on DACA. We – first of all, obviously, we

do Hurricane Harvey, we do funding for Texas and Louisiana and that. We

also – we, of course, do the debt ceiling, we, of course, pass a

continuing resolution of some sort. But they – all that – all that noise

that we have to do, important things help distract them from the tax cut

for the wealthy. I mean, ask people to go sherrodbrown.com, sign up that

Trump look out for workers instead of always tax cuts for the rich. We

have to do all these other things but don`t let that sort of draw shade

over their efforts to always cut taxes on the one percent.

HAYES: The ability of them to do that right now is up in the air. And one

of the moving parts here is the ACA. You and I, we`ve talked about the ACA

a bunch of that fight. And I think, a lot of people feel like it`s come

back from the dead so many times, the efforts to repeal. They don`t trust

that it`s dead. And it was I think an open question when the John McCain

thumbs down moment killed it for the time being. It seems to me that they

cannot move something legislatively on repeal in the next bit of time,

right? Or is that – am I wrong?

BROWN: Well, probably not wholesale repeal but fundamentally at the core

of what they hate about the Affordable Care Act, they hate two things.

They don`t like whom they`ve named it after, Barack Obama. But what they

hate is any kind of government involvement of health care. They hate

Medicaid, so many Republicans. I talk to a hospital administrator in

Bellevue, Ohio today, one of the smallest hospitals in the state, and in

University Hospitals in Cleveland, one of the largest hospitals in the

state. They know that they were very involved ahead of Rainbow Childrens

in Cleveland and the Bellevue Hospital, both very involved in fighting the

Medicaid cuts because they know what that does to hospitals. They know

what that does to moderate and low-income people.

We talked about how you know they`re coming back to assault Medicaid. They

may do it through chip, the Children`s Health Insurance Program. They will

look for any vehicle. So we have to be, as we need to be prepared for this

tax cut they do for the wealthy. That`s what the ACA in part was about.

And – that`s why the Patriot Corporation Act and the Corporate Freeloader

Fee Bill tomorrow we`re introducing. And they also want to – they want to

do the tax cuts and they want to go after Medicaid. That sort of been

their (INAUDIBLE) to elect them. Sorry for the French there Chris, that`s

what they`ve tried to do for so many years on those two things, tax cuts

for the wealthy and assault on middle and working class and low-income

people who rely Medicaid.

HAYES: All right, Senator Sherrod Brown, thanks for joining us.

BROWN: Thanks.

HAYES: Coming up, new reporting on the Trump-Russia investigation and the

infamous Steele dossier and what looks like new attempts by House

Republicans to discredit it. That story just ahead.

HAYES: More than a dozen sites in Houston designated as super fun, which

means the federal government considers them among the most chemically

contaminated in the country.

And last week, in a really incredible, impressive bit of reporting, the

Associated Press managed to visit several of those sites and found them

badly flooded, raising the possibility, of course, of toxic contaminates

possibly being released into the water into a wide area.

In its report, the AP also noted that the Environmental Protection Agency

had not yet been able to physically visit the Houston area sites.

Now under President Trump, the EPA is being run by this man, climate change

skeptic Scott Pruitt. He is a darling of the oil and gas industry whose EPA

hit back hard against that AP report in

really an unusually nasty and caustic statement that almost has to be read

to be believed.

Quote, “Despite reporting from the comfort of Washington, AP reporter

Micheal Biesecker had the audacity to imply that agencies are not being

responsive to the devastating effects of Hurricane

Harvey.”

There were two reporters and the EPA didn`t notice that the other one of

course actually visited the site, that was the point of the story. His

name was Jason Dearen and he brought back this video from Highland Acid Pit

showing the chain link fence protecting the sight almost completely

submerged.

The EPA did not point to a single inaccuracy in the AP story and frankly,

it even confirmed the AP`s claim that it hadn`t visited the Superfund

sites, saying the sites had not been accessible by response personal, even

though the AP had managed to access them.

Now, the EPA statement went on to attack reporter Micheal Biesecker in

remarkably personal terms, claiming he has a history of not letting the

facts get in the way of his story citing a relatively minor error that was

corrected over the summer, and this is not an isolated incident. For

whatever reason, when faced with criticism, the people around President

Trump tend to sound and act an awful

lot like their boss.

When we come back, I`ll speak to reporter Natasha Bertrand, who got an

email over the weekend from a taxpayer paid Trump lawyer, that`s a

government lawyer asking her quote, “Are you on drugs?”

That story right after this.

HAYES: With congress back in session today, the Russia investigation is

back in full swing and so are the politics surrounding it.

The Washington Examiner reporting today that the House Intelligence

Committee has now subpoenaed the FBI and the Justice Department for

documents relating to that infamous Trump, Russia dossier, as part of what

ranking Democrat Adam Schiff says is an effort to discredit the dossier and

its

author.

ADAM SCHIFF, (D) CALIFORNIA HOUSE INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE: I think it is

part of an effort to discredit the author of the dossier. And I think

there`s a view, if they can discredit Christopher Steele, they can

discredit the whole Russia investigation, where the whole Russia

involvement are elections.

HAYES: On Friday we learned that Special Counsel Robert Mueller had

obtained the letter President Trump originally drafted explaining his

reasons for firing former FBI director James Comey, a letter that White

House counsel Don McGahn stopped him from sending.

The letter reportedly, and I quote here, conveyed Trump`s displeasure that

Comey would not say publicly that the FBI`s probe into Russia`s

interference in the 2016 election was not focused on him.

The following day, Business Insider reporter Natasha Bertrand, who has been

doggedly following the story, published a piece of analyses citing the

letter suggesting it may prove pivotal in the obstruction of justice case

that Mueller is reportedly building against the president.

Her story prompted a lengthy response from this man, White House special

council Ty Cobb, he`s a top Trump lawyer who gets a tax payer funded

government salary. He`s a White House lawyer. And who claimed the letter

from the president to Mr. Comey is in fact wholly exonerating. But Cobb

wasn`t done.

When Bertrand asked him why, if there was no problem with the letter, the

president didn`t send it to Comey, Cobb responded in an email at 1:30 am on

a Saturday and asked Bertrand quote, “Are you on drugs?”

Joining me now the reporter on the receiving end of that treat, Business

Insider political correspondent Natasha Bertrand. What?

NATASHA BERTRAND, BUISNESS INSIDER: Yeah, so this was a shocking this to

even receive in the first place. This really lengthy statement from this

top White House lawyer.

Hayes: White House lawyer, I want to be clear. This is not outside

council, this is a man who works for the United States government who is in

the White House as a lawyer.

BERTRAND: Our taxes are paying for his job. And he wrote me this extremely

lengthy statement in outlining why my reporting was false, exaggerated, not

true.

HAYES: Which, we should say, is perfectly well within his rights and in

fact, as a reporter, it`s nice when people write you back who are the

subject of your report.

BERTRAND: Completely. But he had yet to issue this kind of lengthy

statement about the Trump, Comey letter up until that point.

So then I wrote him back with a few questions, including do you push back

on the reporting that Don McGahn, the White House council, asked Trump not

to send the letter not to send the letter before he could make significant

changes to it? And I also asked him if there was no problems to the letter

as he stated in his lengthy statement to me then why wasn`t the letter sent

to Comey in the first place? Why was it sent to the DOJ?

And, in response to that there were two other email exchanges that ensued

in which he would just not answer my questions, and finally I asked him one

more time, well, why wasn`t the Comey letter sent if there were no problems

with it?

And that`s when he asked me if I was on drugs, which I responded, no, I am

not, I am just trying to ask you a pretty basic question. But, that was

that.

HAYES: One of the things that strikes me when I saw this, I was sort of

amused when I saw this, but there was also the fact that this is, it`s

middle of the night, Friday night to Saturday, Saturday morning 1:30.

You`re writing a piece for Business Insider, you`ve been chronicling things

there and minutely following the story.

But it wasn`t like he woke up Sunday morning and it was like page one of

The New York Times in his face. The level of be-segment they must be

feeling inside that White House on this story really comes out in this

exchange.

BERTRAND: Exactly. And that was my immediate thought was that they`re

really feeling the pressure in the area where Trump is most vulnerable

which currently is the potential obstruction of justice case that Mueller

is building against the president. That`s where they see themselves as

extremely exposed.

Manafort is one thing, Manafort has definitely – the FBI has focused a lot

on Paul Manafort, but that is still very much outside of the White House,

it happened before Trump was president. This is something that very much

affects his presidency. And it is something that could really undermine him

in the long-term.

HAYES: So you think part of it is that they – and we know this from

reporting from last week that they`ve already prepared these memos right,

for Mueller being like here`s why the president obstructed justice.

You think they are just laser focused and attuned to, the legal team there,

the obstruction case there because that`s where they feel that`s where they

are the most exposed and vulnerable?

BERTRAND: Exactly, and in my reporting I put the idea that this

obstruction of justice case could be bolstered by this letter and the fact

that Don McGahn pushed back against it. What does McGahn say? Why did he

think that this letter would be legally problematic for the president?

These are question that of course are going to be asked by Mueller.

HAYES: Don McGahn we should note who is the White House council who, in

some ways has been sort of most noteworthy for all the things he has not

stopped, right? So, the fact that Don McGahn was able to stop this letter

leads ones to believe that this was one of the only times when McGahn was

able to successfully throw himself in front of the train.

BERTRAND: Right, and what`s interesting also, it indicates that the Wall

Street Journal reported last week that Trump`s team has tried to preempt

the obstruction of justice argument that Mueller is building. It`s really

early to be doing that.

That indicates that they`re extremely concerned about it. You know, the

fact that Don McGahn made highlights to it, made changes, removed

apparently Trump`s reference to the Russian investigation and the fact that

Comey would not announce publicly that he was not under FBI investigation,

that says that Don McGahn thinks that line of argument is legally

problematic and they needed the DOJ to issue their own separate memos in

order to bolster that rationale.

HAYES: It also says that they are watching – you know this, you know the

president tweets about it. He`s clearly obsessed with this.

Only the president knows what he did or didn`t do and maybe people around

him, but they are definitely watching, including Mr. Cobb, if you`re

watching, thank you very much.

Natasha Bertrand, thank you for being with me tonight.

Ahead the president carried an image of being a strong a decisive leader

but DACA is the latest example of him proving himself to be just the

opposite, in many ways indecisive and weak. Jennifer Ruben and Josh Earnest

are here to discuss.

And the latest crushing exit for the president in tonight`s Thing One,

Thing Two, next.



HAYES: Thing One tonight, the list of White House human resource

casualties since John Kelly became President Trump`s Chief of Staff keeping

growing. The first to fall, of course, Anthony Scaramucci, the delightfully

profane White House communications director for ten entire days.

The exit of the president`s senior strategist Steve Bannon was also widely

attributed to

Kelly`s influence, and Sebastian Gorka`s tenure as White House counter

terrorism adviser came to

an end about a week ago.

And now there`s reporting that Kelly has stopped a White House job from

even coming to fruition for the controversial former Milwaukee County

sheriff, David Clarke. Daily Beast reporting his failure to land a gig in

the west wing or the Department of Homeland Security was in large part the

result of opposition from Kelly.

And that`s still not the end of the list. The latest is a bona fide

longtime Trump confidant seen

here during Donald Trump`s campaign physically confronting a protester

outside Trump Tower.

That`s Thing Two, in 60 seconds.

HAYES: So another one bites the dust in a White House that now has retired

General John Kelly as Chief of Staff.

Keith Schiller, who in September 2015 outside Trump Tower grabbed a plaque

from a Hispanic protester and then hit that protester, Keith Schiller, seen

here physically removing Univision anchor`s Jorge Ramos from candidate

Trump`s August 2015 press conference in Dubuque, Iowa. That guy, Keith

Schiller, Donald Trump`s longtime director of security and personal

bodyguard became President Trump`s director of oval office operations. His

precise duties over the past seven months unclear, but here he is wearing

an Adidas garment in a meeting with the president of Kurdistan when

Trump`s son in law, Jared Kushner, visited Iraq in April.

And it was Schiller who infamously hand-delivered the letter from President

Trump firing FBI director James Comey, though Comey wasn`t in the building.

But, according to Bloomberg News, Schiller lost his privilege to walk into

the Oval Office at any time when Kelly took over, and he now views his job

as somewhat redundant people close to him

said. Schiller will reportedly be taking a job in the private security

business.

Bloomberg reports that President Trump is crushed by Schiller`s departure,

but good news, they`ll always have the WWE Smackdown, there he is,

finishing the job for his pal, the future President, Donald J. Trump.



HAYES: In just the last 15 minutes, perhaps because he`s been watching

cable news, President Trump has issued a new statement via tweet that

perfect encapsulates his weakness and indecision when it comes to big

consequential matters.

After first promising to end DACA on day one, and then today sending his

attorney general

to announce an end to DACA punting to congress instead, President Trump has

changed position again tweeting that congress has six months to legalize

DACA, something the Obama administration was unable to do. “If they can`t,

” will revisit this issue.”

Someone who is very familiar with consequential decisions from his time in

the Obama administration, former White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest

joins me now, along with Jennifer Ruben, conservative columnist from The

Washington Post.

So basically New York Times predicted this morning, they ran a piece on

which they had a

paragraph that basically said people around him worry he doesn`t understand

what he`s doing. As late as one hour before the decision was to be

announced, administration officials privately expressed concern that Mr.

Trump might not fully grasp the details of the steps he was about to take,

and when he discovers the full impact would change his mind.

Josh, that appears to be what`s happening in real time right now or

something like it.

JOSH EARNEST, FMR WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Yeah, Chris, it appears to

be exactly what`s happening in real time, that President Trump has faced –

has encountered this

dilemma, I believe as described in the New York Times story.

And the dilemma he faced was not what can we do to make our system more

fair, the dilemma wasn`t about the nearly 800,000 young people in this

country through no fault of their own and following the rules trying to

make this country better. The dilemma he faced was how is he going to

reconcile the ill-conceived, ill thought out, ill responsible promise that

he made on the campaign trail.

So Chris, when President Obama was grappling with this decision, what he

took on was a broken immigration system and said I`m going to use every

element of my presidential authority to

try to fix it. I`m going to use this executive authority to make sure we

are correctly and properly deploying our enforcement resources to keep our

communities safe even as we`re giving these young

people who are American in every single way but their papers, an

opportunity to succeed in this

country and make it better.

Jennifer, I feel like there`s been something interesting happening with

this DACA decision which is, David Jolly was on the program last week where

it`s almost like the president has called the

conservatives` bluff. So all these conservatives are saying we don`t like

DACA, the Obama administration – you wrote this back in 2012, “in both

health care and immigration context, Attorney General Eric Holder and

President Obama are lacking in constitutional awareness or have so

politicized the Justice Department it`s no longer a reliable indicator of

the law.”

Today when they basically ended DACA, you were angry. What happened?

JENNIFER RUBIN, THE WASHINGTON POST: I am angry. First of all, there`s no

pending

legislation – there`s no pending need to change it at this moment, people

have relied upon it. There`s a due process assumption that we have in this

country that if you follow the law, you play by the rules, you come forward

and identify yourself, the government isn`t going to turn around and throw

you out again.

So frankly, whatever means we got to where we are, we are where we are, and

I`m not about to suggest that those people who have now self-identified,

presented their information to the federal

government should be, you know, ejected simply because they have changed

their mind.

I want to add one thing to what Josh was saying. You know, there is no

argument that this is of any necessity now. This is a completely artificial

deadline that Sessions and these Republican attorneys general came up with

in order to force Trump`s hand.

And whether Trump is dim-witted and being led around by the nose by Jeff

Sessions, which is entirely possible, or whether he`s in it, you know, he`s

been greeted by a firestorm today. I was going through the reaction of

religious groups. The catholic church, Jewish organizations, the baptist.

There isn`t a religious organization aside from his flunkies from the

campaign, that thinks that this isn`t an inhumane, unchristian, unreligious

action. It`s outrageous.

HAYES: You know, and part of what is so strange is here, is this is part

of a pattern, Josh, where in some ways one of the clearest things he

represented was I`m going to repudiate the previous

administration. He made his name in the Birther conspiracy theory and sort

of continued this idea, and yet watching this administration the first

eight months, it`s like watching someone who has never handled a

sledgehammer before try to take down a whole building in a one-person demo.

At one level there`s a lot of destruction, but there`s lot of swings and

misses, then these sort of

moments of what am I doing? Can I take that beam down?

You`re always caught between the kind of execution is so sloppy and sort of

conflicted, but also

destructive at the same time.

EARNEST: Well, Chris, the irony of this whole thing, just to pick up on

what Jennifer was saying, you would think if there`s anybody who is

familiar with the tactic of intimidate someone by threatening to file a

lawsuit even if you don`t have a very strong legal argument to make, it

would be Donald Trump.

HAYES: Right.

EARNEST: And that`s the scenario we face. We have these conservative

Republican attorneys general who are threatening to file a lawsuit against

DACA. Never mind that there are actually 20

different state attorneys general across the country who are prepared to

defend the legality of DACA, no matter the longest, well-established legal

precedent of Democratic and Republican presidents using their own

discretion in terms of making sure that our enforcement resources are used

properly in an immigration context.

But you`re right, Chris, this is one other example of President Donald

Trump basically making clear that he`s a novice when it comes to governing.

This is an example of where he lacks the kind of acumen that we expect from

people who are wielding presidential authority to accomplish their goals.

Instead, you know, it`s clear he doesn`t exactly know what he wants to do

to accomplish his goals as ill conceived as they are.

HAYES: There`s this recurring theme, Jennifer, which is the president is

obsessed with deals and leverage, appearing to find things he thinking are

leverage, only to discover as it goes on that

actually it`s not leverage, you know? To use the metaphor, it`s like you

can`t shoot the hostages. He`s constantly taking these hostages.

We saw it with the shutdown fight that was going to be a big shutdown on

the wall, there wasn`t.

We`ve seen it time and time again, and do you think the same thing is

happening here with DACA?

RUBIN: You know, it`s hard to figure what his game plan, if it is one, but

Josh should send him flowers, because Obamacare, DACA, they have never been

more popular. They have people like me defending them, because this

administration has been so inhumane and haphazard about the way they go

about it.

You can`t treat people like they don`t exist. People rely on these things

and they`ve been told they can benefit from these things.

And by the way, when we are talking about people who don`t know which way

is up, I`d like to see the legal opinion from Jeff Sessions that he relied

on to say this is unconstitutional. There happens to be a contrary opinion

in the Office of Legal Counsel and Justice Department.

HAYES: That`s a great point. I`m sure we will get that pretty soon. Josh

Earnest and Jennifer Ruben, thank you.

EARNEST: Thanks, Chris.

HAYES: Alright, that is All In for this evening. The Rachel Maddow Show

starts right now.

Good Evening, Rachel.



