All In with Chris Hayes, Transcript 8/29/17 Trump is stronger than the Storm

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC HOST: Tonight on ALL IN.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We won`t say

congratulations. We don`t want to do that. We don`t want to congratulate.

We`ll congratulate each other when it is all finished.

HAYES: The President visits Texas in the middle of the most extreme rain

event in U.S. history.

TRUMP: Thank you, everybody. What a crowd. What a turnout.

HAYES: My guest tonight, New Jersey Governor Chris Christie on the storm

and the President.

GOV. CHRIS CHRISTIE (R), NEW JERSEY: I own the truth and we have a

friendship for 15 years.

HAYES: Then the latest news on the Russia investigation with the ranking

member of the House Intelligence Committee. And a new case for the

President`s impeachment.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The answer to the question, should there be an

impeachment inquiry was, duh!

HAYES: When ALL IN starts right now.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Good evening from New York, I`m Chris Hayes. Hurricane Harvey is

now the most extreme rain event in U.S. history. With more than 51 inches

falling in some areas as catastrophic flooding has left hundreds of

thousands without power and forced tens of thousands to flee their homes.

And the rain is not stopping. Now, in Houston, the nation`s fourth largest

city, reservoirs are overflowing, infrastructures degrading as flash flood

warnings remain in effect with officials now moving to open new mega

shelters to accommodate the storm`s victims. Victims who continue to flock

to the city`s now overflowing convention center where thousands have

already sought refuge. Officials and regular citizens have been working

tirelessly around the clock to rescue people and pets stranded by the

storm.

The Coast Guard saying it has already rescued more than 3,000 and the job

isn`t getting easier. Bands of heavy rain are expected to persist in parts

of Texas and Louisiana into labor day weekend. NBC News has confirmed five

deaths related to the hurricane. That number is expected to rise as the

waters recede. Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo telling A.P., “I`m really

worried about how many bodies we`re going to find.” Among those killed,

Veteran Houston P.D. Officer Steve Perez who died on the job on his vehicle

on a high water.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ART ACEVEDO, HOUSTON POLICE CHIEF: His father-in-law, a Korean war veteran

from the army, combat veteran who told him not to go because the conditions

were so bad. And his response was, we`ve got work to do.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump today traveled to

Texas for an update on the storm, stopping first in Corpus Christi for a

meeting with local and state officials.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: This was of epic proportion. Nobody has ever seen anything like

this. And I just want to say that working with the governor and his entire

team has been an honor for us. So Governor, again, thank you very much and

we won`t say congratulations. We don`t want to do that. We don`t want to

congratulate. We`ll congratulated each other when it is all finished.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: The President then appeared in front of cheering supporters at a

Corpus Christie firehouse where he waved a Texas flag making no mention of

the victims of the hurricane.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: We are here to take care. It is going well. And I want to thank

you for coming in. We`re going to get you back and operating immediately.

Thank you, everybody. What a crowd, what a turnout.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: The President then toured the Department of Public Safety and

Emergency Operations Center in Austin where he received an update on the

damage.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Probably there`s never been anything so extensive in our country`s

history, there`s never been anything so historic in terms of damage and in

terms of ferocity as what we witnessed with Harvey. It sounds like such an

innocent name Ben, right, but it`s not innocent, it`s not innocent.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Neena Satija who investigate Houston`s hurricane readiness from the

Texas Tribune joins me again via phone tonight. And Neena, I`m seeing

reports that the sun is out for the first time in Houston. Is that right?

NEENA SATIJA, INVESTIGATIVE REPORTER, THE TEXAS TRIBUNE: It is. It is

very sunny. I`m very grateful for a brief respite in the rain.

HAYES: What – where do things stand right now? It seems like today the

capacity of shelters and things like that were getting to more of a

strained point.

SATIJA: Yes. Absolutely. You know, we`ve been periodically visiting the

Red Cross shelter downtown and the convention center, the George R. Brown

Center. We had a few thousand people yesterday, it looks like bow, it`s

more than that and they`re now having to open the Toyota Center, which is

right next door to accommodate more evacuees. So certainly, that`s an

ongoing situation.

HAYES: What does the city need right now? I mean, you`ve got a little

brief respite from the rain. I think there`s going to be a bit more that

hits Houston. What do the next say, 24 hours look like?

SATIJA: You know, I think a lot of people are watching the Addicks and

Barker reservoirs on the west side of the Houston area. Even though it`s

shining – the sun is shining right now, hopefully, we`ll get a respite and

the rain will get as much. Those reservoir levels are continuing to rise.

And you know, areas around the reservoir are flooding. The Army Corps is

having to send water the least water from the reservoir in the

neighborhoods to prevent more flooding. So that`s one really, really big

issue the city is facing. And you know, on top of that, if it continues to

rain, that just makes the situation even worse. More need for high water

rescues. I think the city is trying to make sure that people don`t become

deceived by this sunshine and you know, try to go out and about and spend a

lot of time outside driving because it`s going to rain again.

HAYES: You`ve got about – as I understand, about 30 percent of the metro

area is currently under water. And to your point about those reservoirs, I

mean, you got these kind of brutal choices that the Army Corp and other are

going to have to make about essentially intentionally flooding parts of the

city where there are homes to save from more catastrophic damage. Is that

the sort of calculation?

SATIJA: It is the calculation, yes. And you know, when the Army Corp

built these reservoirs in the 1940s, nobody lived around them. There was

no development around them. Now there is a development around them, so the

Army Corp has to make a calculation about that area as well even though the

reservoirs were (INAUDIBLE) originally just to protect east of them, you

know, downtown Houston, central Houston, west Houston. So it`s a very,

very tough calculation and it`s a political nightmare for them.

HAYES: Right, because they`re going to be affirmatively flooding areas

where people have their lives and livelihoods and homes and possessions.

SATIJA: Absolutely.

HAYES: All right, Neena Satija, thanks again for your insight. Stay safe.

SATIJA: Thanks for having me.

HAYES: Democratic Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee who`s district includes

a large swath over Downtown Houston joins me live from there tonight.

Congresswoman, how are you doing and how are things in Downtown Houston?

REP. SHEILA JACKSON LEE (D), TEXAS: Well, Chris, thank you so very much.

Let me, first of all, offer my deepest sympathy to those who lost their

life, their family, whose vehicle, van went over because of the flooding

and lost numbers of members of their family. My deepest sympathy to them

and of course today we lost Sergeant Perez, a Houston Police Officer on his

way to work. And we`ve seen other deaths but we are resilient. And we

pray for those families, we pray for those who`ve been evacuated to our

centers, our shelters, and we`re just showing the toughness of Houston.

I think it is important Chris, to know, which is unusual, we don`t repeat

it often but we are 50 feet below sea level. And all of the patch work

that we`ve tried – and I don`t say patch work out of criticism at this

moment bust reservoirs and the Addicks and Barker dam structure is to be

safe as much as we can. People love living around water, that`s a big

question but we have lakes and we have bayous. And what happened is

something that in the history of Houston and Harris County we`ve never

seen. We`re about to get 50 inches of water. We will hit water between

tonight and tomorrow.

Even though I love the sun coming out for the moment that it did, Chris, I

just came back from areas where we are still trying to rescue people off of

Tidwell and Beltway Eight. I`m trying to get to make sure that our first

responders, meaning, our Coast Guard and Texas National Guard get out to

those areas, C.E. King Area. But the point is that we are standing strong.

We are opening these other shelters and we don`t want to open them unless

we have all of the resources that we need, food, cots, medical care, and

we`re going to do it. And if we get through Thursday, we can begin the

long journey of recovery and that`s where the President and the Congress

comes in. And that`s where we need not one divide, not one moment of

sunlight between our focus to get the dollars here so that people can go on

with their life.

HAYES: Do you have a sense at this point of what kind of scale or scope

you in the metro area are looking at in terms of the level of destruction?

LEE: Well, we know that a vast amount of people and property are

underwater. We know that some downtown structures have not yet opened.

And so, it might be a large assessment of what has happened to those

businesses, for example. That`s the property aspect of it. We know City

Hall is underwater and having to be repaired and we know the housing stock,

from low income to high-income housing have been impacted. So we`re in the

billions by ourselves. We are metropolis between four to six million

people. That`s a wide gap but we continue to grow. The city is 2.3

million.

So Sandy was a request or damaged of $70 billion. That swath of damage

there and of course we pray for them. We think that from Victoria and

Corpus and Rockport that was destroyed. Beaumont hit last night and all of

us, that it will be in the billions and billions of dollars. And we need

those funds coming quickly, but we also need FEMA on the ground dealing

with people who want their homes restored and back in their homes. People

are resilient but Texans love their land, love where we are and certainly

want to stand up to the forces of nature as best we can, recognizing the

challenge that`s we have. We want to be good custodians of what we have.

We want to believe in the environment and then we want to be back on our

land.

HAYES: All right, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, thank you so much for

joining me. I appreciate it.

I`m joined by someone who has a lot of experience with hurricane damage or

recovery, New Jersey Governor Chris Christie. What did you learn from

Sandy that you were thinking about or want to communicate as you watch this

development?

CHRISTIE: Well, a few things that you`ve heard already tonight. There are

stages to this, Chris. And so, right now you`re still in kind of the

rescue stage and trying to make sure that you get the people to safety.

But what you have to be prepared for long before something like this

happens is, where do you put all these folks? And I saw the Congresswoman

mention, we need the utmost supplies. If they don`t have enough of them

already, they`re in trouble. Because trying on get those in now, under

these circumstances, are extraordinarily difficult. So the first part of

this is you got to be prepared for this and over-prepare. The next phase

now is going to be interaction with the federal government and that is not

easy. And it doesn`t matter what administration it is, whether it`s

Republican or Democratic administration, FEMA is FEMA and it`s a tough

agency to work with. They do their best but it`s hard. So the state –

HAYES: People – I mean, people going through – just going through a

flood insurance claims program. It can be a nightmare.

CHRISTIE: It is a nightmare and it is one of the worst running programs in

America, the National Flood Insurance Program. And it committed fraud

against the people of New Jersey and had to repay them the second time. So

you got all kinds of issues there. And then the third part of this is to

remember that what your – what your people are expecting from you is, how

do you return me to some sense of normalcy, right? The way we look at it

in New Jersey Chris, was four things on get done really quickly. First get

power back on, second, get your roads cleared. Third, make sure gasoline

is available for cars and for generators and fourth, get kids back in

school. If you do those four things, you get to more of a sense of

normalcy.

HAYES: The scope here – I mean, the scope here is beyond historic. I

mean, this is record for the continental U.S. No amount – we`ve never

seen this much rainfall. So we`re dealing with a crazy scope. I want to

play for you something that Ted Cruz said because there`s this sort of back

and forth to the Texas delegation and other folks. The Texas delegation

was a kind of geographical locals of folks that voted against that second

Sandy, laid back. I think it was 20 members of that delegation. People

are now, of course, asking Ted Cruz about that naturally. Here what he had

to say. Take a listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. TED CRUZ (R), TEXAS: The problem with that particular bill is it

became a $50 billion bill that was filled with unrelated core. Two-thirds

of that bill had nothing to do with Sandy and what I said then and still

believe now, is that it`s not right for politicians to exploit a disaster

and people are hurting to pay for their own political wish list.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CHRISTIE: What was wrong was for Ted Cruz to exploit the disaster for

political gain. And that`s what he was doing. The fact of the matter is,

that is an absolute falsehood that two-thirds of the $50 billion did not go

to Sandy aid. It`s an absolute false. It was untrue when he said that.

And listen, let`s remember what Senator Cruz was trying to do at the time.

He was trying to be the most conservative, the most fiscally conservative

person in the world. And what I said at the time as you might recall is,

someday it`s going to come to Texas. It just does. If you – if you have

a coastal area, or is in a gulf coast, Atlantic and Pacific Coast, a

disaster is going to come to you. And when it does, I`m going to promise

him that New Jersey Congress people will stand up and do the right thing.

HAYES: And Peter King is saying that he`s going to – you know, he`s going

to vote for it. But there`s a proper context here which is back in

Katrina, he got Mike Pence, for the first time it used no offsets for a

disaster funding. It`s an emergency, you got the disaster. It was – in

Katrina, what Mike Pence got on the floor for the House and the Congress

and he said, it breaks my heart but I don`t want to break my

grandchildren`s heart. We need offsets. That – based that precedent, do

you expect the Vice President to tow that line this fall?

CHRISTIE: Well, listen, I hope he doesn`t.

HAYES: It would be wrong for him –

CHRISTIE: It would be wrong to do that. Listen, the fact is that this is

what the federal government is there for.

HAYES: Correct.

CHRISTIE: It put everything else aside and we have all kinds of

philosophical arguments. But if you`re not there for this, then what the

hell are you doing?

HAYES: Let me ask you on the broader question, right? We got – there are

60 million people under water in Bangladesh and India right now. One of

the things we know about climate models, we don`t know about hurricanes. A

lot have debate about that but we know there`s more flooding. There just

this, sea level rise, huge water events. A week before this storm the

President revoked an Obama era directive that required federal agencies to

factor climate change into their flood preparation. Is that a mistake?

CHRISTIE: Listen, I think that what we`ve done in New Jersey in the

aftermath of Hurricane Sandy is to say, we got to react to new realities.

HAYES: That may be true in – that may be true in New Jersey but the

federal government and this president –

CHRISTIE: Well, what I`m saying is for whatever the cause is. And I think

what happens here is this gets really politicized Chris, and people want to

argue about the cause, about what`s causing this. What we know in New

Jersey now is that our homes, if you`re going to be along the coast, it has

to be higher. We have to raise our homes, we have to be account for zoning

–

HAYES: All that`s true – all that is true. I`m asking you, is that a

mistake? The President did that. It`s (INAUDIBLE) directive. It says,

look, you should look into this. You got the climate models, this isn`t

some sort of crazy voodoo we`re casting here.

CHRISTIE: I think what we`ve seen over the course of the last number of

years was Sandy and Katrina and now Harvey tells us it that it has to be

taken into account. We have to take to this stuff into account –

HAYES: So it was a mistake.

CHRISTIE: Well, sure. And – but you know, the fact is, why it gets –

why mistakes are made like this, is because they get overly politicized –

they get overly politicized by both sides. But it doesn`t mean that it`s

not a mistake but my point to you is we`ve all got to stop arguing about

cause and look at effect.

HAYES: Wait. OK. But that`s a perfect example of the psychology there,

right? Because you`re talking about it getting overly politicized. It`s

not like that directive didn`t go down to say like, you dumb conservatives.

It was a directive that came down because it thought, look, we`re going to

have more flooding, we should do this. The revocation of it strikes me as

the kind of thing that`s like, well, I`m going to stick it to the liberals

by revoking this at the cost of what?

CHRISTIE: And my point to you is that`s the climate that has been created

– political climate that`s been created by both sides over the course of -

-

HAYES: That`s a very passive construction though.

CHRISTIE: No, it`s not passive construction

HAYES: That been created.

CHRISTIE: Sure. It`s been created by both sides. So I can put it –

listen, I`m glad you`re the first person who ever accused me of being

passive. I should come on this show more.

HAYES: The construction – the construction – wait, I want to talk about

– there`s a lot more to talk about. Stick around, we`ll talk about that

right after this break. Don`t go anywhere.

CHRISTIE: Absolutely.

HAYES: Still with me here at the table, Governor Chris Christie talking

Harvey and the Trump administration. I want to ask about something that

happened on Friday night as the storm was bearing down. You`re a former

federal prosecutor.

CHRISTIE: Yes Sir.

HAYES: You worked for the Justice Department. The President pardoned Joe

Arpaio, Sheriff of the Maricopa County. A lot of people were very critical

of that, particularly people who worked for law enforcement or worked in

the rule of law, who know how hard it is to get a criminal conviction for

contempt. Did the president make the right call?

CHRISTIE: You know, I talked to the President about this. And I said to

him, you know, if feel really strongly about it personally, it`s your call.

I mean, I –

HAYE: Well, that`s on the constitutional matter.

CHRISTIE: Right. You know, the conversation was extensive. But what I –

but in the end, listen. I think that the pardon power should be used very,

very sparingly. I think it`s an awesome power. I`ve used it as governor

to pardon people who are involved in previous drug addiction offenses and

people have changed their lives. I think a key part of this is, has the

person changed their life and have they changed what caused them to do it?

HAYES: The answer there is no.

CHRISTIE: Certainly it does appear to me. But in the end, you know, he`s

got to make those calls and you got to be held responsible for him as the

executive for making those calls. And what the person will do after you

pardoned.

HAYES: Well, normally he`s 85 years old and he got voted out and loss by

13 points. But the message your sending. So there`s two message, right?

There`s the sort of rule of law question for someone who has criminal

contempt for unconstitutional policing but also to the Latino that live

there where you know, Sheriff Joe was growling around demanding papers of

people in violation of the constitution as found by two different judges.

For the President to come out and say he was protecting the people and to

pardon him, like what message does that send to people?

CHRISTIE: Well, listen, it`s a message that –

HAYES: Two weeks after Charlottesville.

CHRISTIE: It`s the message that the President has sent through his whole

campaign. Now, you know when I ran for president, I disagreed with the

building of the wall, I disagreed with the Muslim ban. I think these

things are very, very harmful to the spirit of the country. And so, you

know, listen, but that`s – you know, that`s one of the reasons I ran

against them.

HAYES: Right. But then then, what`s on the other side of the ledger?

CHRISTIE: Well, I mean, what`s the question?

HAYES: Meaning like, well, these things are destructive to the spirit of

America, harmful to the spirit of America.

CHRISTIE: That`s my view.

HAYES: But on the other – but on the plus side, he X, Y, and Z.

CHRISTIE: No, listen. From Trump`s perspective, from Trump`s perspective,

he believes that that type of enforcement – he disagrees with the courts

and the judges, he believes that types of enforcement is effective. What

I`ve said all along is, you can be an effective enforcer of immigration

laws acting within the constitution. And that`s what we should be doing.

HAYES: But – I guess my question is, you`re talking about these things on

Muslim ban, you`ve – lining up these things, like the Muslim ban, the

pardon of Joe Arpaio, the building of the wall, Mexicans are rapists. You

ran against them when he was saying that, right? You`ve got a comments

about Charlottesville, right? Violence on both sides, also I think you

disagree with. At a certain point, it adds up to someone whose world view

really does seem to be precisely shot through with bigotry, right?

CHRISTIE: Yes – now, I just don`t agree with that because I`ve known him

for 15 years, and I know it isn`t. I mean, you could disagree with him

philosophically. He doesn`t believe –

HAYES: But you understand why that testimony doesn`t stand? You just say,

well, I know him but it`s like, well, I`m a U.S. citizen. I just – I just

see what the President says. And what he says is after a bunch of neo-

Nazis chanted blood and soil, there were some decent people there.

CHRISTIE: Listen. And I think he made a big mistake saying that. I said

that. But it`s different – listen, the charge of bigotry Chris, is one of

the most base, awful charges you can make about a person. And I`m just

telling you that I don`t think you have nearly enough information to make

that charge. I just don`t think you do. I think I do for knowing him 15

years and I don`t think there`s a bigoted bone in Donald Trump`s body. You

guys disagree philosophically on how the laws are being enforced.

HAYES: The guy just went out and said, a person who was unconstitutionally

demanding the papers of Latinos after he started his campaign and saying

Mexico is sending rapists which is not true in a real sense, right? This

person who in the middle of that said that neo-Nazi marching were fine

people like at a certain the point I don`t care what`s in his body or what

his bones are, it`s a question of what the public record is, right? Like,

is there some way you can make that determination without knowing someone

for 15 years?

CHRISTIE: But the fact of the matter is, that he disagrees with the

premise of your question. He does not believe that Arpaio`s actions were

unconstitutional. He disagrees what the court is finding. And so you

can`t subsume that answers the question Chris and then say, well, therefore

that makes it bigotry. He doesn`t believe it is unconstitutional.

(CROSSTALK)

HAYES: You`re saying – you`re making un-rebuttable contention which

you`re saying, I know the guy for 15 years. I`m saying that – you do know

him better than I do. I believe that you when you say I don`t think he`s

bigoted. What I`m saying is, there`s this whole big country out here of

people that do not know the President of the United States. What they see

is how the President says things and they see the actions that he takes.

And those things add up to a very reasonable conclusion about what his

views are.

CHRISTIE: Well, two things. First, that`s why I said the comments after

Charlottesville were a mistake, that`s why I said that the rhetoric around

the wall, that things were a mistake. I think they`re a mistake not only

because I think they`re divisive which I said before but also because I

don`t think he`s giving an accurate portrayal of who I know him to be. So

I think that`s a mistake. Now, second part is, the country is going to

have to meet these judgments. He`s now placed himself in a position as

President of the United States where whether you know him well or not,

everyone is going to have an opinion about you.

HAYES: Yes. He`s the President. That`s right.

CHRISTIE: OK. What I`m saying is he`s placed himself in that position, so

he`s not going to have to live with the ramification to that.

HAYES: All right. I want to ask you another thing. The President says a

lot of untrue things all the time. That just a document effect and I`m not

going to say I know what`s in his mind and say he`s lying but you have to

know his state of mind but yesterday he said like, Finland is buying a

bunch of F-18s. They`re not buying any F-18. That`s like a perfect little

micro example of these untruth that come out all of the time. It`s tiring,

it`s fatiguing. It`s bizarre to have a President who utters untrue things

this much. Don`t you agree?

CHRISTIE: Well, I don`t want you to be tired or fatigued Chris because –

HAYES: I don`t want anyone –

CHRISTIE: You can keep your energy high –

HAYES: No, but that`s the truth is, right? Like how do you deal with

that?

CHRISTIE: Listen, people – listen people in public life often say things

that turn out not to be true. Listen, I remember President Obama saying,

if you like your doctor, you can keep them if you like your policy then

keep it.

(CROSSTALK)

CHRISTIE: Wait a second, that turned out to be – it doesn`t make it any

less untrue. It turned out to be demonstrably untrue.

HAYES: Barack Obama did not routinely state mistruth about easily

verifiable, checkable things as a matter of course, for instance, the 3

million people who illegally voted. It is simply not the case, he did.

I`m not saying he was always truthful, of course, he was not. He said

untrue things. Absolutely. It is different. It really is. I mean –

CHRISTIE: I know you feel like it`s different.

HAYES: You really think it isn`t? You actually don`t –

CHRISTIE: This is– this is what I feel. I feel like the intensity of the

coverage of this President, for now, seven months or so, a little over

seven months, has been exhausting. Like I watch, you guys I watch, some of

the other networks, it feels like this president has been going off for

four years already not seven months.

HAYES: Yes. But he likes that, he likes that.

CHRISTIE: Well, I`m not saying that he doesn`t like all the attention.

HAYES: He does a lot of it.

CHRISTIE: He likes the attention.

HAYES: He`s driving a lot of them.

CHRISTIE: Of course. But part of it is the exhaustion that some people

feel and I understand that exhaustion is not just because of him. I think

it`s also because of the intensity of the coverage of every little thing

that goes on which I haven`t seen with previous presidents. Now I`m not

saying that even – I`m not even saying that`s even a bias. I think – I

think it was the same thing with George W. Bush and often times with Barack

Obama. This is even more intense than either one of those.

HAYES: I just feel like there`s this fundamental level. Let me sort of

ask you this because it`s concrete, right? So you`re the Chair of the

Opioid Commission.

CHRISTIE: Yes sir.

HAYES: OK. 60,000 American died. Let`s stipulate that if ISIS killed

60,000 Americans, we would have constitutional governance suspended and we

will be under martial law forever –

CHRISTIE: As I said in the report, it`s a 9/11 every three years.

HAYES: OK, your number one top line recommendation is to declare a state

of emergency which is an actual statutory declaration that has actual legal

consequences. What can you mobilize? Now, the President says he`s not

going to do it at first.

CHRISTIE: Well, he never said it, Secretary Price did.

HAYES: Price did. Now, they had this meeting bizarrely when you`re not

there. You`re in Italy on vacation. They had this meeting down at

Bedminster.

CHRISTIE: (INAUDIBLE)

HAYES: OK, fine. But it`s weird you`re not there. Like you did the

Commission.

CHRISTIE: Yes. It`s true, weird. I mean, I was on vacation.

HAYES: I know, but still weird, still weird. Then he gets asked about the

emergency declaration. And he gets up and says, yes, we`re drawing –

we`re drawing papers up. And there`s no papers still.

CHRISTIE: It should be done.

HAYES: But it`s like that`s what I`m talking about. That is precisely

what I`m talking about. Why don`t –why does he do that? Why does he say

he`s going to do it if he doesn`t do it?

CHRISTIE: No, it is being done. That I know. There`s a lot of debate

inside the administration about which way to do it. We presented him with

two different options. Now, I`ve been an executive now for nearly eight

years and there are times when the people who have work for me frustrate

me. I think it`s time for the White House – seriously, I think it`s –

the President is not a lawyer and he`s not (INAUDIBLE) stuff up himself,

but I think it`s time for the President and the White House staff to get on

this. And for the President to demand that they get papers in front him so

he can sign it. I absolutely agree with that.

HAYES: It`s an emergency, it`s an emergency.

CHRISTIE: Listen, when a 9/11 is happening every three weeks, in our

country, it is an emergency. We need to open up these beds in Medicaid bed

immediately. We need to be getting people in treatment. We need to make

sure that –

HAYES; Massively expand the capacity of treatment as you mention –

CHRISTIE: Absolutely. And we need on get more medication assisted

treatment. We need to make sure that no lock zone is in every law

enforcement officer`s hands, state, local, federal, county and federal in

this country so no one dies unnecessarily.

HAYES: (INAUDIBLE) of the administered to stop –

CHRISTIE: It is the antidote for heroin. They preferred opioid overdose.

We need to do this things, Chris. And I feel very strong about it. You

saw how I were with that report is. And I made it very clear to my friend

the President, we need to get moving on this.

HAYES: He`s probably watching so – thank you, Governor.

CHRISTIE: Thank you, Chris. I`m happy to be here.

HAYES: All right, a lot more ahead. Stick around.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Bankruptcy was a broken promise. Why should the

voters believe the promises that you`re telling them right now?

TRUMP: Well, first of all, like many other very big businessmen I could

name them here, but I`m not going to do that for a lot of obvious reasons.

But the biggest, and almost all of them, they`ve all used the chapter

laws, the bankruptcy laws, to their own benefit. Before this, I was a very

successful person as a developer and as a businessman.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: By the third Republican primary debate, then candidate Trump was

already the frontrunner. But he wasn`t quite ready to leave his business

career behind. On that exact same day, that one you saw right there, the

president signed a letter of intent with a Russian developer to license his

name for a new Trump Tower in Moscow, that`s according to Michael Cohen, an

executive of the president`s company and his long-time personal attorney.

And it is the latest shocking revelation following the news first reported

by The Washington Post the Trump organization was seeking a deal

actively in the Russian capital while the chief executive was running for

president of the United States and leading the field.

Cohen told The Wall Street Journal he discussed the deal with Trump himself

on three separate

occasions. He said he identified their partner on the project as Moscow-

based IC Expert Investment Co, which is financed, according to Mother

Jones, by a Russian bank subject to U.S. sanctions.

Now, six days after candidate Trump signed that letter of intent, another

business associate, a Russian-born ex-con, emailed Cohen about the deal`s

potential impact on the campaign as The Times reported yesterday, writing,

“I will get Putin on this program and we will get Donald elected.”

Though the project ultimately stalled, it represents yet another effort by

the president`s allies to cooperate with the Russian government or its

agents during the campaign.

We now know of three such efforts including Donald Trump Jr.`s meeting with

a Russian lawyer who was presented as having government supplied dirt on

Hillary Clinton. The president`s son has now agreed on a date to be

interviewed by the Senate Judiciary Committee, though that has yet to be

made public.

Then the reported attempts by Peter W. Smith, a Republican activist and

donor who claimed ties to the campaign to obtain Clinton`s deleted emails

from Russian hackers. Congressman Adam Schiff, the ranking member of the

House Intelligence Committee, on what all of this means to the Russia

investigation, right after this break.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



TRUMP: I have no dealings with Russia. I have no deals in Russia. I have

no deals that could

happen in Russia, because we`ve stayed away.

I have nothing to do with Russia. To the best of my knowledge, no person

that I deal with does.

I am not involved in Russia. No loans, no nothing.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Congressman Adam Schiff, ranking member of the House intelligence

committee. Let me start with this, given what we`ve learned and what you

have access to, is the president telling the truth when he says that?

REP. ADAM SCHIFF, (D) CALIFORNIA: Well, Chris, I can only comment on what

is revealed publicly, but clearly and publicly the president was not being

truthful about that.

I think the significance - there are several layers of significance to

these latest developments, the first is that the president had a financial

interest, a potential financial interest in doing business with Russia

during the course of the presidential campaign. And that financial

interest may have caused the president to have a pro-Russian foreign policy

during the campaign.

But the second point is the one that you mention, you bring up, which is

the president was being less than truthful about pursuing business with

Russia during the campaign. This is part of a pattern we have seen not

only with the president, but with his son and with others, being less than

truthful when it comes to Russian ties.

Of course, probably most significant is both the president and his son,

dissembling about the purpose of that meeting that the son and others and

the campaign had with Russian representatives, which they claimed was about

adoptions when wasn`t.

And finally, Chris, I would say that it is also significant that Michael

Cohen should issue a statement about this today during the storm. This is

an effort, I think, once again to get this information out in a way that

they can try to frame what it means or hide what it means during the storm.

We early on in this part of the public record had requested information

from Mr. Cohen. When that wasn`t sufficiently forthcoming we had to

subpoena the information. And Mr. Cohen is now choosing this time to make

a public statement about how he would like that information to be seen.

HAYES: Are you convinced that the subject of the back and forth from Felix

Sater, who is an associate of the president, and has done some deals with

him, who is a Russian-born ex-con, and Michael Cohen, the president`s

personal attorney, that what they were really wanting to do was build a

tower in Moscow, that was actually the object that they were engaged in.

SCHIFF: Well, you know just looking at the public record, if these reports

are accurate, and I can`t comment on any materials we may or may not have.

But if the public reports are accurate and they sought to build a tower in

Russia, obviously that`s a major financial undertaking that would - in

which the Trump organization would derive a considerable mount of economic

wealth or it would have a sufficient economic interest to make it

worthwhile.

That was ample reason for the president to adopt a very pro Russian policy.

Particularly at that stage of the campaign when the president doesn`t know

whether he`ll win or lose, when he may derive benefit from whatever it does

to his brand by running for president.

But also, if he were to lose the election, at least he`d have the benefit

of saying nice things about

Russia and having a pro Russia policy that might help him do business with

them in the future.

HAYES: I want to ask you about the timing and what you make of it. The

three bits of information which we`ve got, which are these e-mails about

the letter of intent and the deal and the pursuit of the deal which is

happening during that primary period. And then of course that meeting in

Trump Tower with Donald Jr. and Paul Manafort and Jared Kushner with

someone who says they`re a Russian government agent with dirt on Hillary

Clinton.

All of that happens before the DNC hacks are made public. What do you make

of that timing?

SCHIFF: I think it is significant that what the Russians did, particularly

in that meeting with Don Jr. and Paul Manafort and others was very much

consistent with Russian trade craft and Jared Kushner. Very much consistent

in a sense that the Russians use oligarchs and cutouts to give themselves

some level of deniability.

They want to test, do we have a willing recipient of information of our

help? And, if so, would it make sense for to us deliver negative

information about Hillary Clinton?

And if so, how should we do it? How much deniability do we need? What`s the

best timing?

And of course they got a lot of that information at that meeting. Yes, the

Trump campaign would love it. Late summer is the best timing. That`s when

the e-mails begin to be dumped.

So it is very consistent with trade craft. But even the business deal, the

potential dangling of a

business deal over this Trump Tower is also consistent with what the

Russians do both in terms of legitimate transactions and illegitimate

transactions as a way of exerting influence over people they think might

influence U.S. policy. And, who could do that more then a candidate for

president?

HAYES: I want to ask you something that seems first, perhaps half

unrelated, which is the president`s first pardon of Joe Arpaio, who is a

political alley. A person the president apparently reportedly asked Jeff

Sessions if the government could drop it`s case against.

You had some reaction to that. How do you think that pardon will resonate

with people that are currently under criminal investigation in the Russian

matter?

SCHIFF: Well you know a couple of things, first, if the president was

soliciting input from the DOJ about whether they could drop the case about

Arpaio is consistent with Jame`s Comey`s testimony

about what he tried to do with Michael Flynn.

But beyond that, this pardon in the midst of the case, because of course

the case against Arpaio wasn`t over yet, he hadn`t even been sentenced

yet, sends a message I think which very likely delivered to other people,

if you have my back, if you stick with me, I will protect you. In fact, I

won`t even wait until criminal proceedings are over to use the pardon

power.

That`s very threatening, and not just to our investigation, but to the

whole system of checks and

balances. If the President of the United States can say basically, you can

ignore the constitution if you`re on my side. And if you`re doing things,

even if you`re racially profiling, that I approve of, I will pardon you,

that tears apart our system of checks and balances.

And for one thing, I know a lot of people and the governor were suggesting

that this power

is more or less absolute. It`s not absolute.

You cannot read this power in a way that would allow a construction as

negating other parts of

the constitution, which it would if you read it as giving the president the

ability to say, hey, law enforcement, you can ignore the constitution and

if you do, I`ll pardon you.

HAYES: That`s a very interesting point from Congressmen Adam Schiff.

Thanks for being here tonight.

SCHIFF: Thanks Chris.

HAYES: Still to come, making the case for congress to open a formal

inquiry into the possible impeachment of President Trump. My interview with

Lawfare editor and chief Ben Wittes on why he says now is the time, ahead.

And signs you may have a crowd complex in Thing One, Thing Two, Next.

HAYES: Thing One tonight, what a crowd.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I want to thank you for

coming out. We`re going to get you back and operating immediately.

Thank you everybody. What a crowd. What a turn out.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: This president`s obsession with crowd size no secret.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: You know, nobody has crowds like we do. Nobody.

I set a record. I had crowds like, well, massive crowds.

Massive crowds.

Did you see that crowd?

The line was like 30 blocks long.

The crowds are amazing.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: As we`ve learned with this president and this administration, you

cannot take them at their word. Certainly not about crowd sizes.

Take Trump`s remarks at CPAC this year.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: You folks are in here, the place is packed. There are lines that go

back six blocks.

And I tell you that because you won`t read about it, okay.

There are lines that go back six blocks.

(END VIDEO CLIPS)

HAYES: Those lines did not exist, as journalists tweeted at the time. And

as for the packed arena, also debatable.

And we`re now learning that the president is so focused on his crowd sizes

that photos like this from his rally in Phoenix last week really bothered

him, and one of his longest serving staffers paid a price for it.

That`s Thing Two in 60 seconds.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Wow, what a crowd! What a crowd!

And just so you know, from the Secret Service, there aren`t too many people

outside protesting.

Okay?

That I can tell you.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: President Trump`s first order of business at his Phoenix rally to

say there were lots of

supporters and not many protesters. It wasn`t true, of course. There were

thousands of people protesting outside.

We`re also learning Trump wasn`t satisfied with those inside either.

According to Bloomberg, Trump was in a bad mood backstage after seeing

reporter photos like this from the back of the arena, and while more people

filled in by the time he spoke, Trump was displeased, one person familiar

with the incident said. TV optics and crowd sizes are extremely important

to the president.

According to Bloomberg, Trump directed his anger towards event organizer,

George Gigicos, one of the four longest serving aides to Trump. He didn`t

carry out the punishment himself. Trump later had a top security aide,

Keith Schiller, inform Gigicos that he`d never manage a Trump rally again.



HAYES: For more than two decades, Benjamin Wittes has written about

national security.

He was an editorial writer at the Washington Post and is a fellow at the

Brooking Institution, and a co-founder of the Lawfare blog, which has

become a must read during the Trump era.

During George W. Bush`s presidency, Wittes made a name for himself

defending the War on Terror and its policies against its many critics,

particularly civil libertarians.

But this May, Benjamin Wittes went from covering the story to being the

story. After Donald Trump fired James Comey in May, Wittes revealed that

Comey, a personal friend of his, had been

trying to to maintain distance and independence from the president amid the

inquiry into Russia`s interference in the 2016 election, writing that Comey

told him of at least two incidents which he, Comey regarded as efforts on

the part of the president personally to compromise him or implicate him.

And that`s not the only story Wittes is famous for. He`ll often tweet out

tick tick tick in events of the break of a Russia investigation related

story.

And his website Lawfare Blog is read by everyone these days for its

analysis of the current administration.

Now he`s gone further than ever before calling on congress to seriously

consider impeaching

the president.

In an article co-written with Jane Chong on the Lawfare Blog, Wittes says

it`s time for congress

to start seriously talking about an impeachment inquiry, and he told me the

impetus of the article

has been building for months.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BENJAMIN WITTES, LAWFARE BLOG: It really was a reflection of a larger

sense of serious

questions about the president`s fitness for office, and the urgency of the

question presented itself somewhat in light of Charlottesville.

But I really think you could have written the same piece a week ago, a

month ago, three months ago. You know, this is the consistent pattern of

President Trump`s behavior really since January

20th, has involved conduct that is simply inconsistent with the office of

the president.

And that`s across quite a range of activities. And so I don`t think there

was any right moment in time to say, okay, now we`ve crossed the rubicon,

any moment was going to be arbitrary.

HAYES: You use a fitness, and I`ve heard a lot of people talking about

fitness and he is unfit.

That judgment. And I`ve heard it from Republicans, heard it from Democrats,

heard it from people

across the ideological spectrum.

The question becomes is impeachment the appropriate remedy for that state

of affairs?

WITTES: Well, it`s the only remedy. I mean, yes, there is the 25th

amendment. But the 25th amendment is about disability, and the fundamental

question is whether this man is capable of performing the office of

president in a fashion that doesn`t threaten our democratic culture.

And you know, there`s only two mechanisms that we have to evaluate that

question. By far the preferred mechanism is the electoral process. And we

should always be extremely careful about

presuming, as a legislative or non-electoral matter to overturn the results

of a legitimate democratic election.

That said, the impeachment process is there for a reason. And it`s there to

consider acts by somebody in office that are, you know, frankly

inconsistent with the behavior that we rightly expect from people holding

that office.

And so I want to turn the question around and ask you, do you think the

president`s behavior sense taking office is consistent with our reasonable

expectations for the office, and do you think if not that the deviations

from those expectations are genuinely threatening to democratic governance

in the United States.

And if the answer to that question is that you don`t think the president`s

conduct is consistent with our reasonable expectations of the presidential

office and that it does threaten democratic governance, what other remedies

do you have other than impeachment?

And so my, I think, modest proposition with Jane in this piece, was that a

reasonable member of congress simply has to be thinking about the

presidential behavior in light of the impeachment clauses of the

constitution.

That`s not to say that you must impeach and remove him. But if you`re not

thinking about his conduct with reference to the impeachment power, you`re

not doing your job.

HAYES: Are you setting a precedent here, if you go down the path of

impeachment as the remedy, that creates some further unwinding of what is

already a set of very fragile democratic institutions, or seemingly fragile

democratic institutions in the country?

WITTES: So, of course you are. Anytime you invoke a process as rarely

invoked impeachment,

you`re setting potential precedence and the question is are you comfortable

with the precedence that you`re setting.

Let me lay my cards on the table. I am very comfortable with the

proposition that any future

president who engages with his law enforcement apparatus the way this

president has engaged

with his should do so knowing that he may be subject to impeachment as a

result.

I`m extremely comfortable with the proposition that any president who

engages in the

grotesque moral misbehavior that this president has engaged in with respect

to lying about people, making up crimes by his predecessor, slandering the

intelligence community that works for him would do so with some sense that

congress might think about that conduct in light of the impeachment power.

I`m really comfortable with that. I`m really comfortable with the idea that

a future president who

not only fails to do the basic components of his job, like filling the

government with people, you know, in executive branch positions but behaves

in a way that, you know, dozens and dozens and dozens of times his senior

staff and cabinet officers talk about him to the press as though he were a

toddler, might raise a question in the minds of a reasonable member of

congress about whether he should

appropriately be in the office that he was elected to.

So yes, it sends a precedent – sets a precedent potentially.

I`m not uncomfortable with the potential precedence that it might set. This

situation is generally

extraordinary and I hope it would set a precedent that says we will not

tolerate this situation.

HAYES: Final question, does your friend James Comey agree with you?

WITTES: If I knew the answer to that question I wouldn`t answer it.

HAYES: All right. Benjamin Wittes, thanks for making time.

WITTES: My pleasure.

HAYES: That is All In for this evening.

The Rachel Maddow show starts .right now.



