All In with Chris Hayes, Transcript 8/18/17 What a Week

Transcript:

Show: ALL IN with CHRIS HAYES

Date: August 18, 2017

Guest: Gabriel Sherman, Philip Rucker, Mickey Edwards, John Harwood, Kal

Penn, Betsy Woodruff, Ben Howe



JOY REID, MSNBC NATIONAL CORRESPONDENT: Tonight on ALL IN.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I like Mr. Bannon, he`s a

friend of mine.

REID: Bannon gets bounced.

STEVE BANNON, FORMER WHITE HOUSE CHIEF STRATEGIST: It`s not only not going

to get better, it`s going to get worse every day.

REID: Tonight, inside the departure of one of the most controversial

figures in the White House.

TRUMP: Mr. Bannon came on very late, you know that.

REID: A new threat of war from the world of Breitbart.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Is there going to be a war with this White House?

REID: Plus, why Bannon`s departure doesn`t fix Trump`s problem with race.

TRUMP: We really do have to ask you something, where does it stop?

REID: Then, another mass resignation from yet another White House council.

TRUMP: Excuse me, excuse me.

REID: My exclusive interview with the man who let the Exodus, actor Kal

Penn. And a look back at Trump`s worst week yet.

ROBIN ROBERTS ABC GOOD MORNING AMERICA ANCHOR: Have you talked to him

directly yet?

SUSAN BRO, MOTHER OF HEATHER HEYER: I have not and now I will not.

REID: ALL IN starts now.

Good evening from New York, I`m Joy Reid in for Chris Hayes. Steve Bannon

is out but he`s not going easy. Exactly a year and a day after taking over

the Trump campaign, the former Breitbart chairman and right wing lightning

rod was dismiss zed, effective today from his job as Chief White House

Strategist, telling The Weekly Standard tonight “The Trump presidency that

we fought for and won is over. We still have a huge movement and we will

make something of this Trump presidency but that presidency is over.

Bannon had positioned himself as a voice inside the White House for the

president`s political base. A famous leak keeping a list of all Trump`s

major campaign promises on a white board in his office. And this week, he

was the only White House official to publicly embrace and encourage the

president`s widely condemned response to the violence in Charlottesville in

which he defended participants in a white nationalist rally. As business

leaders and Republican lawmakers denounced Trump`s conduct according to the

Washington Post.

Many on the White House staff let a drum beat for the president to dismiss

Bannon and any other aides who have connections of any kind to the white

nationalist movement. But long before Charlottesville, Bannon was known to

clash with some of his White House colleagues, including National Security

Adviser H.R. McMaster and economic adviser Gary Cohn. And rumors of his

imminent dismissal accelerated with the appointment of John Kelly as the

new chief of staff who reportedly has been determined to bring order to the

West Wing.

But according to report, it may have been a book that decided Bannon`s

fate. The devil`s bargain by Bloomberg Joshua Green on Bannon`s role in

shaping and paving the way for the Trump campaign. Listen to Trump`s

response when asked about Bannon earlier this week.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I like Mr. Bannon. He`s a friend of mine. But Mr. Bannon came on

very late, you know that. I went through 17 senators, governors and I won

all the primaries. Mr. Bannon came on very much later than that and I like

him. He`s a good man, but, we`ll see what happens with Mr. Bannon.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: BuzzFeed reports that the president recently told the confidant that

effing Steve Bannon taking credit for my election. Tonight, Bannon is

already back at Breitbart cheering this evening`s editorial meeting as he

told The Weekly Standard and this is a real quote, “I feel jacked up. Now

I`m free. I`ve got my hands back on my weapons.”

Joining me now to talk about what just happened are two men deeply sourced

inside the Trump administration. Gabriel Sherman, special correspondent

for Vanity Fair and Philip Rucker, White House Bureau Chief for The

Washington Post. Gentlemen, thank you for being here. Gabe, I`ll start

with you at the table because – well, that`s quite a quote. I`ll give you

another one from The Weekly Standard`s interview from Bannon. I`m

definitely going to crush the opposition. There`s no doubt. I built a

bleeping machine at Breitbart and now I`m about to go back knowing what I

know and we are about to rev that machine up and rev it up, we will do.

Who is Bannon talking about going to war against? Is it Donald Trump?

GABRIEL SHERMAN, SPECIAL CORRESPONDENT, VANITY FAIR: Yes. Well, that`s

classic Bannon you know, he is a bombastic character. And I think really

first he`s going to go to war against his globalist as he likes to call

them moderate enemies inside the White House, that includes Jared Kushner,

it includes H.R. McMaster, Gary Cohn. These were the people principally he

was battling to and execute his populist nationalist agenda. I think when

it comes to Trump, really it`s going to come down to policy. I don`t think

he is going to be driven by vengeance personally This is a matter of

Bannon`s ideas. He has ideas, whether you agree or disagree. He was going

to fight from the White House to pressure the White House not to abandon

his populist message.

REID: And Philip, let`s go backwards now to talk about just how this came

out because of course you have the White House and the Bannon folks now

first leaking and then confirming, saying what he really resigned on the

7th. That`s when he really resigned, it was just effective today. Is that

true or was he flat out fired?

PHILIP RUCKER, SPECIAL CORRESPONDENT, VANITY FAIR: Well, that`s what

Bannon is telling his friends. But other White House officials are saying

that he was fired and that this was a decision that General Kelly largely

made himself of course with the blessing of President Trump. And it`s

important to remember what Kelly is trying to accomplish here. He is

trying to bring some order to a White House that for seven months now have

been ridden by inciting, by backstabbing.

A legislative agenda is basically in shambles, nothing is really happening

when it comes to the priorities that the president wants to get done. And

so, Kelly is trying to bring some order and feels like getting rid of

Bannon is a way to do that.

REID: Phil. we`ll stay with you for just a second. Is it – where were

Javonka, they called Jared and Ivanka, were they a part of this push to get

rid of Bannon?

RUCKER: Well, we know from reporting a few months ago that Jared and

Ivanka Trump made a direct appeal to try to get their father and father-in-

law to fire Steve Bannon. This is back in sort of April or May. There`s

long been tension between Bannon and the Kushner group, Cadre if you will.

But Trump didn`t act on it then. Certainly, they`re encouraging of

removing Bannon but I – I`m told that this is really a Kelly-driven

decision to fire him.

REID: And let`s talk, Gabriel, about the Mercers because of course the

mercers are the money behind Breitbart. Did the money actually behind

Kellyanne Conway and a little money behind Bannon, he`s now back talking to

them. Did they try to fight to keep Bannon in place and what might they do

now that he`s gone?

SHERMAN: Mercers have been the money behind Breitbart. They were Bannon`s

advocate, they brought him into the campaign last summer. They wanted to

keep him, the Mercers really see if Bannon as the avatar of this populist

movement. Now that he is out, they are billionaires, they are going to

contribute millions of dollars presumably to whatever venture he does next.

Right now, it is going to be Breitbart. But I would not be surprised to

see Steve Bannon leverage the Mercer`s billions of dollars and maybe try to

turn Breitbart into a global media platform, a television network, maybe

buy a company. I mean, I think s Steve Bannon sees himself in world

historical terms. And that he`s outside of the White House, he is not

going to want to do something small. So, whatever he does next, you can

pretty sure it`s going to be a big thing.

REID: (INAUDIBLE) just stay with you for a second because they have always

had Fox News, so the Republican Party has Fox News in their corner, that`s

sort of the state-run media if you will but there are these other media

entity sort of swirling around. At one point, people thought Trump might

make one. So, now, what you`re saying then is Bannon might go out there

and try to create his own media empire?

SHERMAN: Without question I think that has to be on the table. And we

know from my own reporting that there`s a of tension between Steve Bannon

and Rupert Murdoch. He – we used to know from reports the other day that

Rupert Murdoch told Donald Trump at a dinner at the White House to fire

Steve Bannon. Steve Bannon sees Rupert Murdoch and Fox News by extension

really as part of the globalist establishment (INAUDIBLE) as hard as that

might be to imagine. But I think Steve Bannon sees them as part of the

D.C. swamp and he wants his media empire to be the voice to be the new

right which is the Breitbart populist in some cases white nationalist

right.

REID: And the demographic is about 40 years younger which is something

that value – makes that Breitbart valuable. Philip, Donald Trump is not

yet, I haven`t checked his Twitter feed in the last, what, seven minutes,

but he hasn`t yet attacked Bannon despite the fact that Bannon is out there

talking which Trump hates in getting headline instead of Trump. Is Donald

Trump afraid to attack Steve Bannon? We have heard some rumors that there

are Right Wing bloggers who said if Bannon goes, we`re unleashing all of

our upper research on this White House?

RUCKER: Yes. You know, he is not engaged with Bannon and it`s

interesting, he didn`t – the president didn`t issue any kind of statement

today praising Bannon for his service which seems unusual for an official

that senior. But I know that he is worried about the kind of impact, the

kind of damage that Bannon could have on the outside, certainly if he is

going to try to go to war with people inside the administration, try to

hold the president to his campaign promises that could potentially get ugly

at some point.

REID: Yes. The plot thickens. Gabriel Sherman, Gabe Sherman, and Philip

Rucker. Thank you guys, have a great weekend.

SHERMAN: Thank you.

RUCKER: Thank you so much.

REID: All right. Thank you. Now, I want to turn to somebody who`s been

incredibly vocal about the president`s behavior this week. Senator Brian

Schatz, Democrat of Hawaii joins me from Honolulu. Senator, welcome.

SEN. BRIAN SCHATZ (D), HAWAII: Thanks, Joy. Thanks for having me.

REID: So after Charlottesville, you essentially said this is not your

president, that Donald Trump is unfit for office. It`s not something we

haven`t heard before. With Bannon gone, does that change your view?

SCHATZ: No, it really doesn`t. And I – there was a fascinating panel

about what happens next with Steve Bannon and he obviously an outside

character, grandiose character and a dangerous person to have proximity to

that much authority. But in the end, the failures of this presidency are

the president`s failures. And what happened in the wake of Charlottesville

was a perfect example of that. What we saw was that by all accounts, the

president had a script that he was supposed to read where he met the basic

moral test of being the leader of the free world which is to say that he

knows the difference between Nazis and people who protest against Nazi and

he`s the one that went off script. So, as dangerous as Steve Bannon is and

as thankful as many of – as many of us are, that he`s leaving the White

House, I think the real problem is the president of the United States and

that`s not going to change anytime soon.

REID: And I want to put up the tweet that you put up on Tuesday. This is

the day after Donald Trump`s unprecedented press conference where he

supported the white nationalist marchers are you wrote, as a Jew, as an

American, as a human words cannot express my disgust and disappointment.

This is not my president. Bannon has signaled he`s going after “The

globalist” that usually the – a very loaded meaning when people especially

at Breitbart use that term. Do you believe that Jewish members of this

cabinet should resign in protest, particularly given that Breitbart is

signaling they`re coming for them?

SCHATZ: Yes. I think they have to. I think people of conscience can`t

pretend that this president is something that they hoped he would be. That

they were hoping that he would be competent, that he would be a deal maker

in the middle, that he would be a pragmatist. I remember reading an

article online at the very beginning of the presidency that he was going to

function as sort of an executive chairman and allow each one of his cabinet

officials to run the government as they see fit. None of that happened.

And his ability to make deals, his ability to be a pragmatists, his a

ability to be a competent leader for the United States, none of it came

through and so I – what I thought was really hopeful over the last few

days is that there are Republicans who are patriots, who are finally

standing up and saying enough is enough. Mitt Romney, both Presidents,

Bush, many of the leaders of the service branches of the Department of

Defense and finally, some of my senate colleagues on the republican side

whom I`ve been relatively critical of for not doing enough.

They said it`s a pretty harsh things and I think that this is the beginning

of the end of Republicans being able to hide behind some imaginary Donald

Trump that clearly doesn`t exist anymore. This person is not capable

morally, politically or in terms of his competencies to lead the free

world.

REID: But it – notably not on that list of people who stood up to Donald

Trump in the wake of this – the Monday press conference are Mitch

McConnell who issued a statement much later and some private concerns and

over on the house side, Paul Ryan. Without their leadership, do you expect

your colleagues on the other side of the aisle to have the courage to stand

up to him with more than words?

SCHATZ: I think there`s a ground swell. And I imagine that Majority

Leader McConnell and Speaker Ryan will be among the last to turn but I

think, you know, one of the things that was exciting for the country in the

last week or the work period was John McCain`s no-vote where we rejected

what they were going to do the ACA but also a 98-2 vote for tough Russia

sanctions which obviously the president was trying to stop all the way

through.

REID: Yes.

SCHATZ: So even in that week and add to that Jeff Flake`s very sharp

comments that week, you have the beginning of the mouse that is the

legislative branch starting to roar. I don`t want to overstate this

because I think we have a long way to go but I was encouraged by Republican

patriots, people with whom I disagree on almost everything when it comes to

policy but who are moral and decent human beings who want to do the right

thing by the country, who say look, I have very few bright lines but

understanding the difference between Nazi`s and the people who oppose Nazis

is one of those bright lines and I think we`re going to see more of that

rather than less through the fall.

REID: Yes. You would think. Senator Brian Schatz. Thank you very much

for your time tonight.

SCHATZ: Thanks, Joy.

REID: Thank you. Let`s turn now for some republican reaction to the

Bannon ouster. Mickey Edwards represented Oklahoma in the House of

Representative for 16 years. He is now vice president of the Aspen

Institute. Congressman, thanks for being here.

MICKEY EDWARDS, VICE PRESIDENT, ASPEN INSTITUTE: Sure. Glad to be here.

REID: So (INAUDIBLE) photo, this was a staff photo of the Oval Office back

in the beginning, this must be in January earlier on on the campaign, you

have Steve Bannon there, you have Reince Priebus, you have Sean Spicer, you

have General Flynn. You can see it there. Now, everyone at that table,

with the exception of Mike Pence is gone. And most of the people around

that table represented the Republican establishment, except for Bannon.

What do you make of the fact that now Bannon, the anti-establishment guy is

gone too?

EDWARDS: I don`t make much very of it, Joy. The problem was not Steve

Bannon. I mean he`s – he`s a terrible human being, he`s got crazy ideas,

but the problem is Donald Trump. I agree with what Brian was just saying.

You know, it is Donald Trump who doesn`t know the difference between people

who are neo-Nazi or whatever term they want to use that the white

nationalists and the people are standing up against them. It is Donald

Trump who doesn`t understand that you have to have a certain level of

competence in order to make things work. You know, this is – he has a

good habit here for himself of throwing something out there that switches

our direction, gets us to look in the other direction. It`s not Steve

Bannon, you know, it`s Donald Trump and he is still there.

REID: And let`s talk just a little bit about the Republican base. I mean,

you`d run, you know, in the Republican Party. Obviously, Donald Trump knew

something about the GOP base that the rest of the party did not. He

defeated 16 other people who are more establishment types. Is the base of

the party more Bannonite than average Republicans want to admit?

EDWARDS: Well, they might be. I think there are a lot of people in the

Republican Party, especially those who are from areas that have been hard

hit economically, who are just desperate. They are looking for something

different. But I will tell you, I mean, I`m concerned by the number of

people who have remained silent, not only as we just talked about, both

Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan. So let me add to the – there are people

within the Republican Party in the leadership and in the base who are

speaking out and saying, we don`t support bigotry, we – you know, big

deal. You know, it is not about that. That`s easy to say.

What you need to do is call out the president and these people voted for

him. They put him in office. He didn`t just parachute in. And so they

have a great responsibility now. And I personally think those members of

congress, Republican or Democrat, those who don`t call out Donald Trump by

name at this point are going to have a legacy that they`re never going to

be able to repair.

REID: Should congress censure the president?

EDWARDS: I think Congress they should censure the president, you know, not

just for what he said in Charlottesville but for a lot of things. I mean,

here is a man who is the enabler of what the white nationalists are doing.

He is the validator of the kinds of things they are putting for. So, he is

not just somebody who sits there and failed to say the right things. You

know, he just kind of messed up, he didn`t say the right things when this

happened. Now, he is the person who gives them the credibility to say,

look, the president does this, why can`t we?

REID: Yes. And what do you say to members of Congress who are in, you

know, still actively in politics who say, if we turn against this

president, we will lose our seats?

EDWARDS: Then they lose their seats. You know what, the United States is

more important than rather anyone member gets to remain in congress

forever. You know, there`s life after congress. So, what`s happening is

you see among members of congress, you know, this is part of the

partisanship that I talk about all the time. These are members of congress

who took an oath of office and the oath of office was not to defend their

party. It was not to help their party or to pass a particular tax bill or

a particular budget.

You know, the oath of office was to defend the United States to defend the

constitution of the United States. And if you lose your seat because you

stood up to do what was right, you know, people are going to cheer you and

they`re going to look back and say that was somebody who had courage, who

had principles and these people now who aren`t doing it. I don`t know how

they are going to live with themselves.

REID: Yes. History definitely will judge. Mickey Edwards, thank you so

much for joining me.

EDWARDS: Yes. Thank you, Joy.

REID: Thank you. And next, more on what Steve Bannon means for the Trump

White House with John Harwood and Jason Johnson after two-minute break.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

REID: Long before Steve Bannon joined up, Donald Trump launched his

campaign with this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: When Mexico sends their people, they are not sending their best.

They are bringing drugs, they`re bringing crime, they are rapists, and

some, I assume are good people.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: Without any help from Steve Bannon, Trump repeatedly claimed this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: People that were cheering in the other side of New Jersey where you

have large area of population, they were cheering as the World Trade Center

came down.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: And long before that, Trump skyrocketed to a place of political

relevance by trafficking in the racist birther conspiracy theory.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: A birth certificate is not even close. A certificate of live birth

is not eve signed by anybody. I saw his. I read it very carefully.

Doesn`t have a serial number, it doesn`t have a signature.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: And decades before that, in 1989, Trump stoked racial tensions with

full-page ads calling for the execution of the teenagers dubbed the central

park five when they were falsely accused of rape. He was incensed years

later when the wrongly convicted men, four African-American and one

Hispanic, received a settlement from the city. And so, as the president`s

chief strategist leaves the Trump administration, does anything really

change inside the White House? MSNBC Contributor Jason Johnson, he`s

politics editor at The Root, and John Harwood, he`s CNBC editor-at-large,

they join me now. Jason, you know, Donald Trump have a reputation that far

proceeds Steve Bannon.

JASON JOHNSON, MSNBC CONTRIBUTOR: Right.

REID: So, it – was Steve Bannon the reason that Donald Trump seemed to

truck with racism and xenophobia?

JOHNSON: Not really, Joy. Because like who you hire is a reflection of

your values? So you had Steve Bannon, you had Steven Miller, you had

Gorka, Trump was racist enough before he brought Steve Bannon in. He

didn`t need Bannon`s help. But what Bannon did provide him with was a

cover in media so that Trump could pretend that what he was doing was

policy oriented and political as just a being a racist on a regular basis.

REID: Yes. And John, I want to play, you know, what actually Bannon said

at CPAC, this was sort of a thing that Donald Trump didn`t have when Bannon

joined up. And this is him talking about globalists.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BANNON: It`s not only not going to get better, it`s going to get worse

every day. And here is why. By the way, the internal logic makes sense.

They`re corporatists, globalists media that are adamantly opposed –

adamantly opposed to an economic nationalist agenda like Donald Trump has.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: And John, is there a case to be made that the racism piece in the

sort of, you know, allowing white nationalists to march and saying they`re

good people that that part might have been inherit and Donald Trump didn`t

need Bannon for it. But what you just heard is what Bannon brought to the

table, the sort of populism that agenda that Trump may not have had going

in.

JOHN HARWOOD, EDITOR-AT-LARGE, CNBC: I don`t think so, Joy. I think

Donald Trump was talking about bad trade deals for a very long time, all

the way back to NAFTA and before NAFTA. So, I think Donald Trump, as Jason

was indicated was reaching out for somebody with some of the same

sentiments as he had at a time when his campaign was doing badly. You know

hat, Donald Trump does when times are tough is to go ever more fiercely

toward his comfort zone because that`s where he`s going to get some

applause.

And I think Internally, Bannon reflected that. Externally, these rallies

he has reflect that. He wants – he wants to be bathed in applause. And

the other thing I just wanted to point out, it`s not irrelevant in this

week, when we`re talking about white supremacists and neo-Nazis that 90

years ago, Donald Trump`s father was arrested at a Klan event in New York

and then some years after that, in the 1970s, a Republican Justice

Department sued the Trump company that involved both the father and the son

for discriminating against African-Americans.

So, there are some things that are deep within Donald Trump that Steve

Bannon had nothing to do with.

REID: Yes. And, you know, Jason, to that very point of needing to get

applause and the things that he wants applause for. I want to play you

Donald Trump, this is March 10 of 2016, this is before Steve Bannon came on

to the campaign.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I think Islam hates us. There`s something – there`s something

there that – there`s a tremendous hatred there. There`s a tremendous

hatred, we have to get to the bottom of it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: That – and that sentiment didn`t come from Steve Bannon.

JOHNSON: Right, right. Bannon is like the emperor and Trump is like

Vader, right? Like –

(CROSSTALK)

JOHNSON: – and Vader, like – he`s like teach me how to be more racist

and more effectively racist I can be and that`s pretty much what their

relationship was. And I think what`s dangerous is look, now that Bannon is

on the outside, he can – he can pretend he`s got this sort of a globalist

agenda, he`s going to start a media empire, he`s going to expose just how

dangerous and how close this Trump administration is to white nationalists,

to people who wanted (INAUDIBLE) no nationalist white state and how

dangerous that`s going to be for all of us.

And the thing is, Trump has no ground to stand on. He can`t say I don`t

have these beliefs. So he`s going to be in a tremendous amount of trouble

especially now that he`s surrounded by people who don`t necessarily agree

with that belief.

REID: Well, and then that is the question, John Harwood, for the

Republican Party. Because to admit that this is the core base, right?

That Donald Trump still has the base would be to say that that white

nationalist base is the base. If Donald Trump loses Steve Bannon, does the

bottom drop out of his base?

HARWOOD: Not necessarily. And I think the kind of people that we`re

talking about, you could call them white nationalists, you could call them

people who are motivated by racial resentment, that`s` part of the

Republican base. It`s not most of the Republican Party but it`s the part

that got Donald Trump the nomination and put him over the top in those rust

belt states. I think the Republican Party, if they are rational and

looking to the future, a country that`s getting better educated and more

diverse with every passing year, it`s going to be a majority, minority

country within 30 years, they are going to have to separate themselves from

the rawest elements of this base, which Bannon speaks to and figure out a

way to develop a different identity. And some of them are talking about

doing that, talking about pretending as if the president doesn`t even exist

and trying to define the Republican Party their own way.

REID: You know, Sean – pollster Sean Trende, you know, had this theory

which Donald Trump proved out, that Republicans just maxed out the white

vote and resentment helps you do that and they could win without minority

voters. Does Donald Trump prove they should triple down on that and be

afraid to walk away from his base or can they still win the election

without the Bannonites?

JOHNSON: I remember literally sitting in a meeting with Reince Priebus

where he was talking about essentially that Trump couldn`t do this, that he

didn`t believe that they could win the white base only. But you can, you

can win with white voters only with voter suppression and making sure that

those people are turning out to vote on a regular basis. And I think the

other thing is this, you know, Bannon, even though he is gone, you still

have Republicans in the party who want to push forward those policies, they

want to limit immigration, they want to make voting more difficult. I

think this is a winning strategy for the Republican Party. Now again,

whether those will be inning strategy in 2020, we I don`t know but for now,

they have no reason to change.

REID: Right. And it works because they had a charismatic guy at the top

of the ticket Trump would be pulling off. Jason Johnson, John Harwood,

thank you guys. Have a great weekend. And still to come, my interview

with the great Kal Penn on his message to the president as he led todays`

mass defection from the Trump White House. That story is next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

REID: Trump has lost an average of one advisory group a day since his

impromptu Tuesday press conference on white supremacist violence in

Charlottesville. By Wednesday, at least a half dozen CEOs had ditched his

manufacturing council. Then word broke that his strategic and policy forum

was disbanding itself. In response Trump Tweeted, “Rather than putting

pressure on the business people of the Manufacturing Council and Strategy

Policy Forum, I am ending both. You can`t quit me. I quit you.”

Then on Thursday, continued backlash forced him to abandon an

infrastructure council while it was still being formed. And today the

President`s Committee on the Arts and Humanities quit on that. Politico

pointing out that the PEAH is an official agency. That makes that the

first White House department to resign. But the President insisted that

no, no, he was the one doing the dumping. A White House spokesperson

saying, “Earlier this month it was decided that President Trump will not

renew the Executive Order for the President`s Committee on the Arts and the

Humanities which expires later this year.”

That`s not the way the Arts Committee remembers it. Actor Cal Penn was on

that committee and he spearheaded the mass resignation and he joins me live

to respond to the White House next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

REID: The entire president`s committee on the arts and humanities resigned

today in protest of

his equivocation around white supremacists and neo-Nazis. Their blistering

resignation letter concluded, quote, “supremacy, discrimination and vitriol

are not American values. Your values are not American values. We must be

better than this. We are better than this. If this is not clear to you,

then we call on you to resign your office, too.”

The note included one additional message. The first letter of each

paragraph spelled out one word: resist.

The man behind that message, actor and now former member of the president`s

committee on the arts and humanities, Kal Penn joins me now.

Kal, thanks so much for being here.

KAL PENN, ACTOR: Yeah, thanks for having me. How are you?

REID: So, you – I`m good. I`m good.

So, you tweeted out earlier the letter, you said earlier this month, it was

decided – I`m sorry, you tweeted out yours that said, “Dear Donald Trump,

attached is our letter of resignation from the president`s committee on the

arts and humanities.” That got retweeted a lot.

Then the White House came out and made this statement that, no, no, no.

They decided to disband it. It wasn`t you guys. So, who broke up with

whom?

PENN: Yeah, no, I mean, unfortunately, we broke up with him first, so he

is not allowed to break up with us after that, but I learned that in fourth

grade.

REID: And so how did it come together? Explain the process by which the

members all came together and decided to quit together.

PENN: Sure. So, probably about half of the original members left after

the administration change but the – we were a committee that doesn`t turn

out. And I think you mentioned, you know, as Politico did, that we are

technically an official White House agency. So, half of us figured, look,

we don`t agree with the president on almost anything, but if our mandate is

to execute arts education and cultural diplomacy, and that is sort of what

we are there for, why not stick around and see how much we can actually get

done.

But I think this week was particularly pronounced and a lot of us said we

don`t want to be complicit in any of this. So, you know, we`re also

friendly with each other. There were text chains and email chains, and I

think, you know, a few of us said, look, I`m thinking of resigning, is

anybody else feeling the same way? And it turned out we all did.

REID: And, you know, we`ve had over the course of a last few weeks, you`ve

had the several honnorees of the Kennedy Center honors say, no, not going

to show up to the White House event. You then had a lot of business

leaders walk away from the business of manufacturing councils. You`ve

started to see it – Mar-a-Lago losing at least five I think or more

charitable events that were going to be at Mar-a-Lago. Were you guys

influenced by the sort of trickle that is turning into a flood of people

walking away?

PENN: No. I don`t think so. And I think, look, we didn`t set out to

influence anybody else or to do what anybody else had done, we just sort of

looked at ourselves and said this has gone far beyond – you have got a

sitting president who is essentially equating, or is equating a terrorist

with the quote, unquote, other side.

And we sort of said, look, we have got this incredible arts program called

Turnaround Arts that was launched through the president`s committee, now

it`s housed at the Kennedy Center. It is very vibrant, it`s still doing

very well. What do we tell our kids when they ask us, is this normal?

And we just sort of said, we just can`t stand around and have our names

attached to something like this. And so for us, that certainly was the

right decision.

You mentioned the Kennedy Center. And I think about it, you know, I have

only gone one time, got to go last year, and you famously people know you

as having gotten really involved in the sort of quasi-governmental programs

during the Obama administration. How difficult has it been for people in

the arts to reckon with this new administration given the blatant

statements of bigotry whether it`s against Muslims, or against Mexicans or

against, you know, pick a group.

PENN: Yeah, sure, it`s a great question, because I think artists sort of

view themselves and

folks who work in the humanities do, too. It`s both, you try and spark a

conversation and the arts should, in an ideal world, spark that

conversation.

And they also sort of capture what`s greatest about America and our great

diversity is I think the president`s FY 2018 budget, while not shocking,

was definitely disturbing. Zero dollars for both the NEA and NEH. So, you

can have somebody like Ivanka Trump or Melania Trump talk all they want

publicly about how great the arts are and how we should be educating our

children in the arts, but when, particularly Ivanka when she was senior

adviser and the budget that she puts out has zero dollars for the National

Endowment for the Arts, zero dollars for the National Endowment for the

Humanities, it is very clear how they feel.

And I think most artists know how to do a lot with very little. And so you

have got very small arts organizations with incredible staffs, incredible

outreach, folks like Americans for the Arts, that are really doing

everything they can to make sure that not just the NEA and NEH budgets are

put back in when congress and the White House negotiate, but the folks are

aware of all this.

REID: And lastly, if you were invited to the White House, would you go?

PENN: I mean, I don`t think I`m getting that invite.

REID: If Donald Trump wanted to heal and he wanted to invite you to come,

would you go?

PENN: I would politely decline right now, but I do have to say I certainly

hope they don`t abandon the arts, particularly if folks don`t know there`s

a huge economic imperative there. If we`re talking about pumping out

engineers and job creators and innovators, I mean, that`s a difference

between just an engineering education and an engineering education, STEM,

with the arts.

So, if they are serious about any of this, I hope that they continue down

that path.

REID: Kal Penn, who is currently part of the great cast on Designated

Survivor on ABC. And when he is not helping kids learn about the arts and

the Turnaround Arts program, he`s doing all sorts of amazing things as an

artist. Thank you very much. Really appreciate your time.

PENN: Thank you. Good to talk to you.

REID: Thank you.

And still to come, the completely catastrophic week in the Trump

presidency, which started with white nationalist rallies and didn`t get any

better from there.

And, another of Trump`s billionaire buddies backs out in tonight`s Thing

One, Thing Two, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

REID: Thing One tonight, if there`s one guy Donald Trump really likes to

talk about on the campaign trail, it was his billionaire investor buddy

Carl Icahn.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I want Carl Icahn negotiating for me. I want the greatest business

people negotiating my deals, not hacks.

Carl Icahn just endorsed me. You know, Carl.

Carl Icahn endorsed me.

I have some of the greatest business leaders.

Carl Icahn.

I have Carl Icahn.

I will call the executives, or I`ll have Carl Icahn do it.

I`d either get myself, Carl Icahn, or somebody else that`s very good at

this stuff, OK.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: Trump was so excited to have Carl Icahn that during the transition

in December, Trump

named him to be his special adviser on regulatory matters. But we have an

update on Trump and

Carl Icahn. Can you guess what it is? That`s Thing Two in 60 seconds.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

REID: As organizations and business leaders cut ties with the Trump

administration in droves this week following Donald Trump`s defense of

white supremacists, there was this interesting announcement from

billionaire investor Carl Icahn. Today, with President Trump`s blessing, I

cease to act as special advisor to the president on issues relating to

regulatory reform.

Icahn posted the letter he sent Trump, claiming he was resigning to avoid

any appearance of overlap with the appointment of Neomi Rao as regulatory

czar, which happened over a month ago.

Icahn writes, “I chose to end this arrangement with your blessing because I

do not want partisan bickering about my role to to cloud your

administration or Ms. Rao`s important work.

But the timing is notable given the events of this week as well as the

other point that Icahn seemed determined to make, “I had no duties

whatsoever. I never had a formal position with your administration nor a

policymaking role and sincerely hope that the limited insights I shared

have been

helpful to you.”

So, to anyone asking Carl Icahn wants you to know he barely had a

connection to the Trump administration before, but even that has been

severed today.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

REID: Just around this time last week, images of a veritable who`s who of

white supremacist hate groups holding Tiki torches and chanting Nazi

slogans begin showing up online. They were in Charlottesville, Virginia

for a Unite the Right rally, which turned deadly on Saturday when one of

the attendees drove a car into a group of counter protesters, killing 32-

year-old Heather Heyer and injuring 19 others.

After botching his initial response on Saturday, the president appeared to

try a script to do-over on Monday, denouncing the hatred. That lasted

until the very next day when he was once again off script in the lobby of

Trump Tower and defended the people who rallied in Charlottesville.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I have condemned neo-Nazi`s. I have condemned many different

groups, but not all of those people were neo-Nazi`s, believe me, not all of

those people were white supremacists by any stretch.

You also had people that were very fine people, on both sides. You had

people in that group – excuse me, excuse me, I saw the same pictures as

you did.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: And today, near the end of a week in which the president failed to

show any moral leadership whatsoever, when chief White House strategist

Steve Bannon left the White House and marched straight back to the so-

called platform of the alt-right and some of the world`s most prominent

magazines explicitly linked him to white supremacists, we learned that

Donald Trump never spoke to the mother of the young woman killed in

Charlottesville.

On Saturday, apparently, his staffers tried to call Heather Heyer`s mother

during her daughter`s funeral.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SUSAN BRO, HEATHER HEYER`S MOTHER: At first, I just missed his calls. The

first call it looked like actually came during the funeral. I didn`t even

see that message. There were three more frantic messages from press

secretaries throughout the day.

I`m not talking to the president now, I`m sorry. After what he said about

my child. And it`s not that I saw somebody else`s tweets about him, I saw

an actual clip of him at a press conference equating the protesters like

Ms. Heyer with the KKK and the white supremacists.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: Can this president sink any lower? We`ll take stock of the events

of this truly unbelievable week next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

TRUMP: Does anyone know I own a house in Charlottesville?

Oh, boy, it`s going to be – it`s in Charlottesville. You`ll see.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Where is it?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Is it the winery?

TRUMP: It is the winery.

(CROSSTALK)

TRUMP: I mean, I know a lot about Charlottesville. Charlottesville is a

great place that`s been

very badly hurt over the last couple of days. I own actually one of the

largest wineries in the United States, it`s in Charlottesville.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: Believe it or not, the president had just been asked a question

about whether he had any plans to visit Charlottesville in the wake of the

attack there. And he responded by talking about his

winery.

Betsy Woodruff has been covering the administration for The Daily Beast,

and Ben Howe has been doing the same for the conservative blog Red State.

Ben, I have to start with you, on this day when Bannon has left and

essentially kind of declared

war on the White House. If it comes down to a war between Bannon and

Breitbart and Trump, who would the base of the Republican Party choose?

BEN HOWE, RED STATE: Well, that`s been the question all day, honestly. I

mean, if you look at the way Drudge came out very early to try to almost be

a peacemaker, it seemed like, saying Bannon

had one heck of a ride, or whatever it was he said, I think that there`s

going to be some divisions about Trump`s style going forward and there`s

going to be a lot of criticisms coming from Breitbart that we hadn`t seen

before. But I think they`re mostly still on the same side.

That said, I think – I think Bannon specifically, when he gets the idea in

his head that he needs vengeance on some one, that`s – I know this man –

and when he gets the idea that he needs to get revenge on somebody who has

wronged him, then all of the things that should be important have stopped

mattering and what matters most is winning.

And he`s sort of a Game of Thrones style guy, it`s win or die.

REID: That sounds exactly like Donald Trump, Betsy, that sounds exactly

like Donald Trump, which – you know, and when you see that clip of him

talking about his winery instead of talking about the tragedy – you know,

when he turned it right back to himself, I wonder what kind of Trump he

becomes without Bannon.

I mean, what tea leaves can you read for us?

BETSY WOODRUFF, THE DAILY BEAST: All we have to do is look at the first

few months of his candidacy for president to understand what he`s going to

be like before Bannon, as you guys

have highlighted on the show, President Trump was someone who pushed

conspiracy theories and demonized people of color, demonized women,

criticized his enemies often based on alternate facts, if you will, and in

the era after Bannon, Trump is going to be the same.

I think something that`s important for viewers to understand is that a lot

of the narrative of Bannon as a puppet master or a Darth Vader figure or

the man behind the curtain is something that was pushed really

enthusiastically by Bannon himself. He spent a whole lot of time on the

phone texting with reporters trying to persuade them that he was the power

behind Trump, that he was this driving force when in fact he wasn`t

actually doing a huge amount for the last few weeks.

Symbolically, he was very important, but practically he wasn`t a huge

player. He didn`t even really have much of a portfolio. When he was

pushed out, reports indicate that General Kelly didn`t even know what

Bannon`s real job was.

For the most part, he was kind of a nonplayer. He was basically a

figurehead. Now that he`s moving to Breitbart, he`ll be able to weaponize

that symbolism. But the idea that all of a sudden Trump is going to be

different just doesn`t pass the smell test.

REID: Yeah, he`s got his weapons, like that 13-year-old sort of rant that

he went on at Weekly Standard was something special.

WOODRUFF: This dude bro machismo that is so goofy and over the top and you

see it at Breitbart and you see with Trump and it`s this exaggerated

cartoonist chest thumpin that many of us are acutely familiar with and

that usually is a sound and fury signifying nothing.

REID: But I wonder what happens if functionally, even if Donald Trump

continues to be, you know, flipping out on Twitter and being himself in his

persona, but that if functionally and policy wise the Gary Cohn`s of the

world prevail and he becomes a garden variety Republican, policy wise just

pushing tax cuts, taking office, trillion dollar infrastructure off the

table, no more trade wars with Mexico. If he becomes sort of a garden

variety Republican, what happens to his base then?

BOWE: I think that a lot of his base will abandon him if he turns on

conservative policies any more than he already has.

But really I think a bigger issue is going to be no matter if he embraces a

more moderate platform, no matter if he starts coming around on various

things that the Republican Party have wanted him to come around, or things

he might have come around with Democrats on, he will always find a way to

insert himself in such a chaotic, ridiculous way that he will make it

difficult to pass things that

might have bipartisan support.

So, I have a hard time seeing even if he finds some middle ground in talks

in the White House, I have a hard time seeing anyone ever wanting to be

near him publicly because he`s such a train wreck.

REID: And you know Betsy, I guess that`s kind of what I kind of picture,

too, right. I`ve had this song Mr. Lonely in my head all day. Because you

have got Republicans who can`t exactly do a photo op with this guy. He`s

defended neo-Nazis. And so even if he went toward them on policy, it

doesn`t seem that they would come back to him either, right?

WOODRUFF: No. And not just Republicans, but also the CEOs and business

leaders that

he and his White House were relying on to pass tax reform.

Remember, after the failure of the ACA repeal, the one thing Republicans

really have left as

a possible win was doing some tax reform package. And the White House`s

communication strategy was to spend the month of August getting CEOs and

business leaders and corporate icons to try to push

their constituencies, to push their employees, their group members to try

to get tax reform to happen. And perplexingly, the president seemed to

think that the best way to push tax reform was by kicking off a national

conversation about Robert E. Lee. It`s extremely baffling. And that`s why

he`s going to have so much trouble getting anything accomplished.

REID: Very quickly, ben, is Donald Trump a lame duck?

HOWE: I think that he may as well be considered to be a resigned president

as of today. I cannot picture how he can get anything done.

REID: Wow. Betsy Woodruff, Ben Howe, quite definitive. Thank you guys

for making the time. Appreciate it.

And that is All In for this evening. You can catch me Saturday and Sunday

for some AM Joy starting at 10:00 a.m. Eastern.



THIS IS A RUSH TRANSCRIPT. THIS COPY MAY NOT BE IN ITS FINAL FORM AND MAY

BE UPDATED.



END

Copy: Content and programming copyright 2017 MSNBC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Copyright 2017 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are

protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced,

distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the

prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter

or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the

content.