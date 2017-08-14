All In with Chris Hayes, Transcript 8/14/17 Charlottesville & the backlash against President Trump

Transcript:

Show: ALL IN with CHRIS HAYES

Date: August 14, 2017

Guest: Jelani Cobb, Jennifer Rubin, Asawin Suebsaeng, Gabe Sherman

CHRIS MATTHEWS, MSNBC HOST:

he saw it and called it as an American, who didn`t need 48 hours of the

HARDBALL for now, thanks for being with us. "ALL IN" starts right now.

with us. “ALL IN” starts right now.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOY REID, MSNBC HOST: Tonight on ALL IN.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: We condemn in the

strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry, and

violence.

REID: Two days late, the President changes his tune on Charlottesville.

TRUMP: Hatred, bigotry, and violence on many sides, on many sides.

REID: Tonight, Trump`s defense for delaying his condemnation of white

supremacists.

TRUMP: They`ve been condemned. They have been condemned.

REID: Plus, reading between the lines.

TRUMP: Cherish our history.

Other hate groups.

Many sides, on many sides.

REID: And the reaction from Republicans.

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R), SOUTH CAROLINA: These groups seem to believe they

have a friend in Donald Trump in the White House.

REID: Then, the Russia investigation goes inside the White House. And the

President`s approval rating hits another historic low.

TRUMP: And I`m not sure that anybody`s done what we`ve done in a six-month

period.

REID: ALL IN starts now.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: Good evening from New York, I`m Joy Reid in for Chris Hayes.

Earlier today this country reached a grim and ugly milestone. The

President of the United States succumbing to overwhelming pressure was

forced to clarify that he does not in fact support Nazis and white

supremacists.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Racism is evil. And those who cause violence in its name are

criminals and thugs, including the KKK, Neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and

other hate groups that are repugnant to everything we hold dear as

Americans.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: Those scripted comments from the President came more than 48 hours

after violent clashes broke out in Charlottesville, Virginia at a rally

held by a collection of white supremacist groups where neo-Nazis and Klan

members marched openly in full regalia with polo shirt-wearing so-called

alt-right true believers. They chanted bigoted slogans including the Nazi

German slogan “blood and soil” in the pure light of day.

CROWD (chanting): Blood and soil!

You will not replace us! You will not replace us!

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: Now, listen to how former KKK leader David Duke described Saturday`s

turnout.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DAVID DUKE, FORMER KKK LEADER: This represents a turning point for the

people of this country. We are determined to take our country back. We`re

going to fulfill the promises of Donald Trump.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: And later a car allegedly driven by a 20-year-old whose social media

is littered with Nazi material rammed into a crowd protesting the rally,

wounding 19 and killing a 32-year-old woman named Heather Heyer. The

alleged driver who attended the rally as part of a white supremacist group

has been charged with second-degree murder and denied bond. And yet when

the President of the United States finally addressed what happened, hours

later, he chose not to denounce the white supremacists and ignored

reporters` questions on the subject.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display

of hatred, bigotry, and violence on many sides, on many sides. Thank you

very much, everybody.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Mr. President.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Mr. President.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: (INAUDIBLE) white nationalists -

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Mr. President do you want the support of these white

nationalist groups who say they support you, Mr. President?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Mr. President -

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Have you denounced them strongly enough?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: A car plowing into the people, would you call that

terrorism, Sir?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: Those comments were praised by the editor of a prominent neo-Nazi

website that said, “He didn`t attack us. He just said the nation should

come together. Nothing specific against us. Really, really good. God

bless him.” To just about everybody else, however, Donald Trump`s remarks

were an astounding new low. The man occupying the office that has for

decades been the leader of the free world refusing to denounce an abhorrent

ideology of racial supremacy or to call out Nazis by name. The backlash

was immediate and bipartisan with Trump`s approval rating falling to 34

percent on the new Gallup daily tracking poll, the lowest ever in that

survey. And this afternoon amid mounting pressure, the White House tried

for a redo with a reluctant President going before cameras to finally

denounce those hate groups by name but only after ticking through a list of

his supposed economic accomplishments first. Later at a second public

appearance, he declined to explain what took so long.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Mr. President, can you explain why you did not condemn

those hate groups by name over the weekend?

TRUMP: They`ve been condemned. They have been condemned.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: Tonight the President was back to lashing out on Twitter, “Made

additional remarks on Charlottesville and realized once again that the fake

news media will never be satisfied. Truly bad people.” I`m joined now by

New Yorker Staff Writer Jelani Cobb, Jennifer Rubin, Conservative Columnist

for the Washington Post, and MSNBC Political Analyst Michael Steele, former

Chairman of the RNC. And Jelani, you know, Donald Trump, it took him days

to finally denounce the Nazis and neo-Nazis and others that marched in

Charlottesville by name. But he was real quick this morning when Kenneth

Frazier who was the CEO of Merck, who was African-American, resigned from

his manufacturing council.

He went right out minutes after that announcement and tweeted “Now that Ken

Frazier of Merck Pharma has resigned from President`s manufacturing

council, he`ll have more time to - all caps - lower rip-off drug prices.”

What do you make of the reluctance to denounce white supremacists but the

speed at which he denounces people who criticize him?

JELANI COBB, THE NEW YORKER STAFF WRITER: Look at the relative amount of

provocation that it took. The letter that Frazier sent was fairly

respectful, saying that he was not going to be part of this council

anymore, and gave a very principled explanation for why he would not

continue to participate. On the other side of it, we`ve seen a group of

people who are allied with a movement that was at the center of a world war

that the United States` main claim to moral authority in the world has been

centered around defeating this force of evil, which explicitly believes in

the inferiority of other peoples. And they were responsible for allegedly

the death of an American citizen.

And yet we got this evenhanded response to it. And so it`s unconscionable

and it`s bizarre but it also opens up these other questions. When he says

that racism is evil, so the logical follow-up is do you know rescind the

comments you that made about Judge Curiel when you said that he could not

be objective because he was, “Mexican” even though he was born in the

United States? Do you rescind the comments that you`ve made about Muslims

being hostile to the United States and to America? What - where do we stop

here? Because there`s a reason. People had a real concrete reason for

believing that he was a person of like mind. And so this simply raises

more questions. The statement that he gave today raises more questions

than it answers.

REID: Yes, and you know, Jennifer, we`ve been here before, right? When

the you know, the holocaust – I remember a statement came out that erased

Jewish victims from the holocaust and you had this sort of bland statement

that a lot of white nationalists tend to go in that direction where they

try to take the Jews out of the Holocaust. And then you have today, the

behind-the-scenes from the A.P. saying that Trump later expressed anger to

those close to him, he was angry he had to do this.

He was angry about what he perceived of the media`s unfair assessment of

his remarks, believing he had effectively denounced all forms of bigotry

according to outside observers, several Trump Senior Advisers including his

new Chief of Staff urged him to make a more specific condemnations or the

negative story would not go away and the rising tide of criticism for

Republicans, et cetera. He would have endangered his legislative agenda,

et cetera, et cetera, et cetera. But you have seen with Donald Trump, who

does have a Jewish son-in-law, and yet this sort of reluctance to really go

directly at Nazism when to Jelani`s point the reason that the President of

the United States is leader of the free world is that we defeated the

Nazis. I don`t get it.

JENNIFER RUBIN, WASHINGTON POST CONSERVATIVE COLUMNIST: I think there are

two things going on. One is these people are part of his base. However he

wants to phrase it and gussy it up, he wants to call Steve Bannon part of

the alt-right, the white supremacists, the white resentment, the fear, the

anger towards non-white Americans is what has fueled his campaign from the

get-go. And like it or not, that`s who these people are. They`re not a

totality. They`re not a majority of his base but they are part of it. And

he does not want to dump on them.

Second is Donald Trump, of course, is a narcissist. The definition of

anyone who is a bad person is someone who is disloyal to him. So he will

snap and hurl epithets at someone like Mr. Frazier or any aide who betrays

him in his eyes, at the Attorney General. The only qualification for being

in his good graces is loyalty. The only disqualification, the only

unpardonable sin is disloyalty to him. So I think this is classic Donald

Trump. It`s a mix of this very deliberate, manipulative, cultivating of

white resentment and Donald Trump`s famous narcissism.

REID: And you know, Michael Steele, you know, John Harwood had a great you

know, piece out today where he talked about the private disgust of

Republican Lawmakers and calling it really remarkable, the personal

disgust. And yet publicly you`ve had a lot of, you know, strong

denunciations of the neo-Nazis but still this reluctance to make that

disgust with Donald Trump public. I mean, do they get any credit for being

privately disgusted?

MICHAEL STEELE, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: Hell no. Come on. No. Not at

all. Because this is the moment, this is the seminal moment for the

Republican Party. You`re going to be defined by the stench that comes from

this. The country`s watching, the country wants a response and you cannot

have this both ways. You cannot on the one instance say oh, my God, this

is terrible privately and then publicly hem and haw and figure out a way to

sort of smooth over hurt feelings in the White House. That`s not what this

is about. This is about how you hold a country together. This is your

Lincoln moment as a Republican, Mr. President. This is not something that

is part of reality television because this is real for a lot of people out

there, particularly a family that lost a daughter, that lost a sister, and

I think that`s the thing that`s missed here more than anything else.

REID: And Jelani, you know, I don`t know why I was surprised, people were

so surprised. They`re acting so surprised. I mean, Donald Trump hasn`t

changed.

COBB: No, he hasn`t. And this is consistent I think we - people who were

New Yorkers who remember the central park five, who remember people who

were a generation before that, who remember the housing discrimination

issues, this is pretty much vintage Trump. And it`s kind of linear

progression from where he`s been. And just one other quick point about

this I think is interesting, it`s notable that we have seized upon the Nazi

element of this, that this was the line that could not be crossed. But

they were there to defend a Confederate statue. And so, we are perfectly

willing to countenance a kind of muddy or hazy morality around America`s

sin of racism, the Confederacy being directly connected to the abominable

practice of slavery in this country. It`s when we talk about something

that`s external, something that happened in Europe, something for which we

don`t feel morally culpable that we can say OK, here`s the line, we have to

stop here, we can`t - we can`t tolerate this.

REID: It`s a really good point. You know, Michael Steele, as we look -

for those who are looking at the left side of the screen or the right side

of the screen depending on your point of view, those are protesters outside

Trump Tower. Those marchers actually marched down Sixth Avenue earlier and

they`re now protesting outside Trump tower where Donald Trump is expected

to be tonight. You know, and Michael Steele, during the election you had

Donald Trump`s namesake son Donald Trump Jr. fly down to Mississippi, which

was not in contention. It was a - it`s a deep red state just to support

the confederate flag. You`ve had these you know, long known positions of

Donald Trump on things like birtherism and Republicans applauded and you

know, Marco Rubio said he`s honored to help him become President. You

know, shouldn`t Republicans do a little more self-examination? The

Confederate flag piece of this, the monument piece, Republicans have

tolerated it for generations.

STEELE: I appreciate your use of the words self-reflection because I think

that`s what`s needed here. And you don`t have that far to go. Go back to

what Reagan said, go back to what George W. Bush said, go back to that

convention speech by Bob Dole in which he pointed out the exit for those

who want to bring that kind of filth into the Republican Party. That`s the

Republican Party I think needs to step up right now. This isn`t about just

supporting the President. This isn`t about just supporting the party.

This is how we as a political party want to govern at a very critical time

and show the kind of leadership that the American people have come to

expect from us. We have a history of standing in that crucible on civil

rights, for example. Why do we relegate that to the ash bin of history

just to get a vote from a neo-Nazi? Are you kidding me? This makes no

sense.

REID: And Jennifer Rubin, we`ve had in Durham, protesters have brought

down a statue, a confederate-era statue. It is quite ironic, isn`t it,

that when those statues went up it was Democrats that were - that were the

southern conservative party and Republicans were hated by southern

Democrats. And now you have a party that isn`t really willing to denounce

these Confederate statues and in fact defending them.

RUBIN: Exactly. I began with Nixon and the southern strategy, and it`s

gotten well out of control since then. And your other panelists are

exactly right. This is something that Donald Trump has cultivated his

whole life. He cultivated it during the campaign and now I think through

our failed education system, through some laziness in the press, people

still think that there`s something to revere in these statues. These are

the people who killed hundreds of thousands of Americans and fought a war

to enslave other Americans. So I think we need some public awareness here.

REID: We`re out of time. We`re out of time. I wish we had more time.

Jelani Cobb, Jennifer Rubin, Michael Steele, I`m sorry. Thank you all for

your time tonight. And up next, taking cues from the White House. Some of

the highest staffers in the current Presidential administration and their

ties to the so-called alt-right after this two-minute break.

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

STEVE BANNON, WHITE HOUSE CHIEF STRATEGIST: The same mentality, they don`t

know what negotiating leverage is, whether it`s China, whether it`s Mexico.

They mock you because you said hey, I`m going to build a wall and they`re

going to pay for it.

TRUMP: Oh, 100 percent they`ll pay, Steve, by the way, 100 percent. Do

you know what we lose on Mexico a year? 45 billion in trade. We have an

imbalance with Mexico. 45 billion. The wall`s going to cost you know,

they said it was going to cost 12, I can build it for 6 and it will be

bigger, better and stronger.

(END AUDIO CLIP)

REID: Donald Trump and Steve Bannon have long had a cozy relationship.

That was Bannon interviewing Trump on his first Breitbart News daily radio

show back in 2015. Less than a year later Trump made Bannon his campaign

CEO and then brought him into the White House as his Chief Strategist.

Despite his ties to the white nationalist ideology calling itself the alt-

right, Bannon once even bragged that his media outlet was, “the platform

for the alt-right.” But Bannon is far from the only member of the Trump

administration with ties to anti-immigrant, anti-multicultural, anti-

Muslim, and pro white nationalist ideology. There are in fact a disturbing

number of top Trump advisers who somehow just happen to keep mimicking the

talking points of the racist fringe.

For example, after the atrocity in Charlottesville, Vanity Fair`s Gabe

Sherman reported that “When I asked a senior official why Trump didn`t

condemn C-ville Nazis, he said, “What about the leftist mob? Just as

violent if not more so.” And Gabe Sherman joins me now along with Asawin

Suebsaeng Politics Reporter for the Daily Beast who also spoke to White

House officials one of them telling him today when asked if the President

would visit Charlottesville, “Why the hell would we do that?” Well, all

righty then, let`s start - let`s start with you on this, Gabe. There does

seem to be beyond just Donald Trump a reluctance among Trump White House -

amongst White House aides to really understand the gravity of the alt-right

white nationalist sort of affinity for the President.

GABE SHERMAN, VANITY FAIR SPECIAL CORRESPONDENT: Yes. And I think without

questions, you know, the last few days we`ve seen actions speak louder than

any of these quotes can. Donald Trump was slow to acknowledge the atrocity

that took place in Charlottesville. And I think this gets at the core of

really what Donald Trump`s governing philosophy is. This is his base. He

speaks the language of sales. He is a salesman first and he knows that

these are his most loyal customers. So why would Donald Trump including

his advisers come out and alienate the people that are going to be buying

his product, a.k.a. the voting booth.

REID: And Asawin are you able to - do you know who - can you give us your

reporting on who wrote these two different speeches? Well, not really

speeches, the remarks that Donald Trump has given on Charlottesville.

ASAWIN SUEBSAENG, THE DAILY BEAST POLITICS REPORTER: I haven`t been able

to 100 percent confirm that yet. Having said that, from my reporting over

the weekend, I can confirm that in crafting the first speech that the

President gave on Saturday, addressing the attack in Charlottesville, the

President when he was talking to aides before the speech was written and of

course before he gave it, he specifically stated that he wanted to

emphasize a restoration of law and order and the rule of law, which is

something he repeated in his speech today and something he repeated on

Twitter after his initial speech. That`s where his head is at. The

initial version of the speech was never going to be a specific denunciation

of white nationalism or neo-Nazis, it was going to emphasize what candidate

Trump and now President Trump had been known to emphasize, even though

Nazis are bad is literally the easiest gimme in the history of American

politics.

REID: It`s a layup. Yes. I mean, anything on many sides, there had been

- there had been speculation whether it was ad-libbed or written. Do you

know?

SHERMAN: I don`t know it specifically. I do know in private that this is

what Donald Trump you know, has talked about with aides. And I think what

the issue is -I think fundamentally this White House doesn`t see the White

Nationalist Movement as a problem. They see it as a legitimate expression

of a constituent group. The same way Black Lives Matters is an activist

group. They don`t see them, I don`t think, from my reporting, as, you

know, a fundamentally bad actor. So in this calculus, the Trump White

House says well, if White Nationalists want to turn out in Charlottesville

and march, they should have the right and that the counter protesters were

as much to blame and obviously we know that`s not the case.

REID: Right. And what`s interesting about that is that if you actually

read what alt-right says about themselves, as when Milo Yiannopoulos co-

wrote this guy to the alt-right that`s on breitbart.com, it`s still there.

And one of the things it said is certainly the rise of Donald Trump perhaps

the first truly cultural candidate for President since Buchanan. So this

grassroots appetite for more robust protection of the Western European

American way of life, that`s one of the milder things that say on there.

They also talked about the fact that in group identity, racial identity is

a legitimate thing that white Americans should pursue and it essentially

tells you, you know, yes, we want to pursue white national identity and

identitarianism and separation. So, how - you know, it is incredibly

offensive to equate that with black people saying please don`t shoot us.

SUEBSAENG: Right. There`s a weird equivalence that happens among not just

people who read and write at Breitbart on the right, what they like to

equate Black Lives Matters and fringe groups like neo-Nazis or alt-righters

whatever you want to call them. And there is quite frankly that`s one of

the most dishonest and disgusting arguments going on right now in

conservative circles I can think of. And that is a refrain that you will

hear fairly frequently including from some conservatives who don`t consider

themselves pro-Trump.

REID: Yes, and you`ve never heard, Gabe, you know, anybody that`s in Black

Lives Matter or any you know, religious - any religious leaders were there

marching against these protests. You never heard people in these counter-

protest groups saying things like Michael Anton, who works in the White

House, used to be a right-wing blogger, who when he was blogging as

Publius, this pseudonym he used, wrote, “The ceaseless importation of third

world foreigners with no tradition of, taste for or experience in liberty

means that the electorate grows more left, more Democratic, less Republican

- big R, less republican - small R, and less traditionally American with

every cycle.” I don`t - I only see the alt-right talking about the

ceaseless importation of third world foreigners.

SHERMAN: Many people on the right -

REID: Will he put (INAUDIBLE)

SUEBSAENG: Many people on the right would reference pigs in a blanket when

they talk about -

REID: Those people weren`t Black Lives Matter. Go on.

SHERMAN: Well, I think, yes. I think this is a false - in other case of

false equivalence. And I think as much as anything, this is a test for

Donald Trump`s new Chief of Staff, John Kelly because you know, this is a

crisis where we could have seen leadership, where we could have seen a new

leadership in this White House. And Donald Trump, true to form I think as

you pointed out in the last block, he has not changed. He has reverted to

the same style of politics that he ran in this campaign. I think it`s

beyond the point of us expecting to see a new kind of leadership from this

White House.

REID: Bannon likely to stay?

SHERMAN: I think, you know, the more he is attacked, I think Donald Trump

you know, digs in and says that this is the far left pushing his guys out.

REID: Gorka likely to stay even with that medal from -

SHERMAN: I think Bannon clearly has probably more of a chance of staying

than Gorka because he is you know, closer to Trump than Gorka.

REID: Yes, all right, not much is going to change, Gabe Sherman, Asawin

Suebsaeng, thank you guys very much for being here. I appreciate it. And

coming up, the Robert Mueller investigation showing no signs of slowing

down. New reports say the Special Council is looking to interview current

members of the Trump administration. What they`re reportedly looking for

next.

REID: Just hours ago yet another story dropped on the investigation into

ties between Trump`s campaign and Russia. The Washington Post reporting

that three days after Donald Trump named his campaign foreign policy team

in March of 2016, the youngest of the new advisers sent an e-mail to seven

campaign officials with the subject line “Meeting with Russian Leadership

Including Putin.” The adviser, George Papadopoulos offered to set up a

meeting between us and the Russian leadership to discuss U.S.-Russian ties

under President Trump telling them that his Russian contacts welcomed the

opportunity according to internal campaign e-mails read to the Washington

Post.

The suggestion reportedly set off concern inside the campaign including

from then Campaign Chair Paul Manafort. In a statement to NBC, a spokesman

said, “Mr. Manafort`s swift action reflects the attitude of the campaign.

Any invitation by Russia directly or indirectly would be rejected

outright.” Meanwhile, the New York Times is reporting that the Special

Counsel, Robert Mueller, is now in talks with the White House to interview

current and former officials. The reporter who broke that story joins me

next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

REID: The Russia investigation is now reaching into the White House.

According to the New York Times, Special Counsel Robert Mueller is in talks

with the west wing about interviewing current and former senior

administration officials, including the recently ousted White House Chief

of Staff Reince Priebus according to three people briefed on the

discussion. One of the things Mueller might want to talk to Priebus about,

the president`s decision to fire

James Comey from his job as FBI director. Comey testified to Congress that

he had a number of interactions with the president, including a February 14

meeting in the oval office in which he said the

president, after shooing everyone else out of the room, asked him to back

off the investigation of Michael Flynn. According to Comey, Reince Priebus

was one of the people asked to leave the room.

One of the reporters who broke that piece, Matt Apuzzo, Pulitzer prize-

winning and investigative reporter for The New York Times, joins me now.

Along with Renato Mariotti, a former federal prosecutor who has litigated

multiple cases of public corruption. Thanks for being here.

Matt, I`ll start with you. So there aren`t any interviews scheduled yet, my

understanding is, but what is that process and how far up the food chain in

the White House are we talking about in terms of these interview requests?

MATT APUZZO, THE NEW YORK TIMES: It doesn`t get too much higher up than

the now former chief of staff to the president. This is kind of a back and

forth process right now. We`re not talking about subpoenas. No interviews

are scheduled.

But certainly if you`re the White House, what you`re seeing here is a fall

season that is going to be pretty busy. And if you`re hoping to push your

tax cut agenda, if you`re hoping to put your domestic

policy agenda, you`re going to have to deal with Robert Mueller kind of

looming over all of these things.

And for all of President Trump`s kind of allusions to maybe I`m going to

fire Mueller, to that`s

not decided or stay tuned, the White House is really taking a posture of we

are in full cooperation mode, we want to move past this, we want we want to

get this done as fast as possible.

I think they know that going to war with the special counsel right now is

probably not in their

interests.

REID: And Renato, I asked that question about the food chain because when

I think back to the Comey memos we saw released one of the things he said

is that Jeff Sessions, the attorney general, was shooed out of the room. So

would it be logical for the prosecutors to want to talk to Jeff Sessions

because Comey said he then had subsequent conversations saying keep this

guy away from me.

RENATO MARIOTTI, FORMER FEDERAL PROSECUTOR: Yeah, there`s no question that

Sessions was a witness to that interaction, that dismissal from the room,

which would be important if Mr. Mueller is going to try to prove that the

president had a corrupt intent when he fired James Comey, which would be

required to prove obstruction of justice.

So I would expect Sessions to be a witness in that investigation.

REID: And Matt, do we know specifically if the Comey firing is all that

the Mueller team is

interested in, or is there more that is related to sort of directly to the

Russia investigation?

APUZZO: Oh, no, it`s very broad. We obviously know that Robert Mueller is

looking at Michael Flynn, the former national security adviser, and his

business dealing. They`re looking at Paul

Manafort, the former campaign chairman, not just for Russia stuff but for

general banking and financial issues.

So there are a lot of irons in the fire for the special counsel and a lot

of pressure points. If I`m the White House, I see a lot of pressure points

that Bob Mueller has to put – you know, to put pressure on my

administration.

REID: And Renato, I`m wondering, a, if the fact that we`re hearing about

the Comey piece of this signals that obstruction of justice might be the

thing the White House is in jeopardy of here.

And b, is there any chance at all that these interviews would not be under

oath?

MARIOTTI: So first of all, it certainly suggests to me that Robert Mueller

has already looked at the documents related to the Comey obstruction piece

of the investigation and is ready to move forward on that basis.

A prosecutor like Mueller would not interview people until he had already

reviewed everything

else. So it certainly appears to be a focus.

Regarding whether or not the interviews are under oath, it won`t be that

important for Mueller to have the interviews under oath because an FBI

agent will be present for all those interviews and lying to an FBI agent is

a crime.

So typically, what happens in these investigations is you permit an off-

the-cuff interview – or not off the cuff but a more informal interview so

that the person`s more comfortable and can have their

attorney present, but it`s still a crime to lie.

REID: Matt, I`m wondering just about the breadth of sort of the lawyering

up that`s taking place

inside the White House. We`ve heard names pop up like the president`s long-

time secretary, works out of Trump Tower but who people still go through to

get meetings. Obviously Reince Priebus, people who worked inside of the

West Wing.

Are people lawyering up and is there some sort of legal defense fund that

Donald Trump is

helping them to pay these bills?

APUZZO: Well, so far I`m not aware of any legal defense fund, but

obviously everybody is seeking counsel and that isn`t necessarily a bad

thing. Frankly, that`s a really smart thing in any sort of situation like

this.

And you know, to echo the remarks that were just made, clearly we know Bob

Mueller has

got the – has got access to the Comey memos. We know that that is one

thing that`s being looked at.

The question of obstruction.

And the White House, frankly, the conservative lawyers really believe that

the president

cannot be prosecuted for obstruction under this sort of unified executive

theory of government, that the FBI director really only gets his power to

investigate from the president and since the president has the power to

pardon can he really be indicted for obstruction?

There`s going to be a legal back and forth. A little legal dancing that

occurs if Mueller wants to go down that road.

REID: You`re the former prosecutor here, Renato, do they have a leg to

stand on saying the president can`t be prosecuted for obstruction?

MARIOTTI: I`ve got to say, there certainly have to be cases where a

president, if he fired an FBI director or tried to end an investigation for

an improper purpose that that would be obstruction of justice. You can

imagine a president who received a bribe, for example, and ended an

investigation on

that basis. Is it really – under their theory that president would not be

obstructing justice, and that

just can`t be right.

I don`t think a court is going to go that way.

REID: We shall see. Matt Apuzzo and Renato Mariotti, thank you very much.

Appreciate it.

We have breaking news tonight. A second CEO has now quit the president`s

American

manufacturing council following Donald Trump`s response to the atrocity in

Charlottesville.

Kevin Plank, the founder and CEO of Under Armour, tweeting out “I love our

country and company. I am stepping down from the council to focus on

inspiring and uniting through the power of

sport.” Plank`s resignation follows Merck CEO Kevin Frazier`s resignation

earlier today, and he also cited the president`s response to

Charlottesville.

Donald Trump has attacked Frazier twice on Twitter since he quit the

council.



REID: Thing 1 tonight. The escalating feud between White House chief

strategist Steve Bannon and national security adviser H.R. McMaster.

Following a weeks-long war on McMaster from alt-right publications

including Breitbart, several prominent Republicans are coming to McMaster`s

aide. Senator John McCain writing tonight, “The recent attacks upon him

from the so-called alt-right are disgraceful. Such smear tactics should not

be tolerated.”

And one of the GOP`s biggest donors, Las Vegas billionaire Sheldon Adelson

declaring his

support for McMaster.

Yesterday McMaster repeatedly dodged questions from my colleague Chuck Todd

about his

relationship with Bannon.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHUCK TODD, MSNBC: Can you and Steve Bannon still work together in this

White House or not?

H.R. MCMASTER, NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER: I get to work together with a

broad range of talented people, and it is a privilege every day to enable

the national security team.

TODD: You didn`t answer. Can you and Steve Bannon work in that same White

House?

MCMASTER: I am ready to work with anybody who will help advance the

president`s agenda and advance the security, prosperity of the American

people.

TODD: Do you believe Steve Bannon does that?

MCMASTER: I believe that everyone who works in the White House, who has

the privilege, the great privilege every day, of serving their nation,

should be motivated by that goal.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: Wow. Following those notable non-answers, tonight there`s new

reporting on Bannon`s future at the White House, and a trump allies`

foreshadowing of a shake-up. And that is Thing 2 in 60 seconds.



REID: The New York Times reports late tonight that Steve Bannon is in

limbo as Trump faces

growing calls for his ouster. Rupert Murdoch has repeatedly urged President

Donald Trump to fire him, and reportedly at a recent White House dinner

“Mr. Trump vented his frustrations about Mr. Bannon.”

That comes as Anthony Scaramucci in his first interview since being fired

as communications

director offered this veiled prediction of Bannon`s future.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You`ve been tough on Steve Bannon does he have to go?

ANTHONY SCARAMUCCI, FORMER COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR: Well, I think the

president knows what he`s going to do with Steve Bannon.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Which is what?

SCARAMUCCI: Well, let`s leave it up to the president. It`s his decision.

But I mean, at the end of the day I think the president has a very good

idea of who the leakers are inside the White House.

The president has a very good idea of the people that are undermining his

agenda that are serving their own interests.

UNIDENDTIFIED MALE: They include Steve Bannon?

SCARAMUCCI: Yeah. Look, I mean, we`re not on a phone call and a taped

phone call, and so we`re on live television, and so I would prefer to let

the president make the decisions the president

needs to make.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TODD: Was that domestic terrorism yesterday?

MCMASTER: I think what terrorism is is the use of violence to incite

terror and fear, and of course it was terrorism.

TODD: So you do classify that as terrorism.

MCMASTER: Well, and from a legal sense there will be a full investigation

as you know, but certainly I think we can confidently call it a form of

terrorism.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster certainly had no trouble

calling Saturday`s

deadly racist vehicle attack in Charlottesville an act of terrorism.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions

said the attack “does meet the definition of domestic terrorism in our

statute.”

These statements by members of the Trump administration are not

insignificant. Especially considering his administration`s policies toward

hate crimes and domestic terrorism. The president`s 2018 budget proposal

would cut more than $600 million from grant programs to state and local

agencies, including pre-disaster mitigation grants and counterterrorism

funding.

And in June the administration did away with a $400,000 grant for a group

called Life After

Hate, which is dedicated to de-radicalizing neo-Nazis and stopping white

extremism.

The trump administration`s mixed message on what exactly constitutes

terrorism, next.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Authorities say 23-year-old Jerry Drake Varnell has

been

arrested. This was after 1:00 a.m. on Saturday. Authorities say he

allegedly attempted to detonate what he believed to be an explosive laden

van that he had parked in an alley near Bank First.

According to the FBI, Varnell had a quote, “anti-government” sort of

ideology. He allegedly intended to targeting the federal reserve building

in D.C. at first but, according to an affidavit obtained by News Channel

4, then switched to the Bank First building because quote, “I didn`t want

to kill a

bunch of people.”

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: Wow, on the same day as the attack in Charlottesville, a 23-year-old

man in Oklahoma City acting on what the FBI says was a hatred of the U.S.

government tried to detonate what he thought was a 1,000 pound bomb.

Joining me now is Vanita Gupta, who headed the Justice Department Civil

Rights Division under President Barack Obama, Malcolm Nance, MSNBC

terrorism analyst, and Ben Howe, senior contributing editor at RedState.

Malcolm, I`ll start with you here at the table. We know that the Department

of Homeland Security did a joint report, they do these every couple of

years, on domestic extremist groups and found that white supremacists were

responsible for 49 homicides, 26 attacks from 2000 to 2016 and that is more

than any other domestic extremist group including Islamic related groups.

Why do we put so much emphasis on Islamic related terrorism, people who

claim to be Islamic and not on white nationalists.

MALCOLM NANCE, MSNBC: Law enforcement in the United States has their head

in the sand.

I train hundreds of homeland security officers every year. This state,

every squad officer in this state, their intelligence staff, and I tell

them every time, anyone that you`re going to go to guns with is not going

to be a member of ISIS or Al Qaeda. Those will be extremely limited

incidents.

If you`re going to have a shootout on the streets, it`s going to be a

member of the Sovereign Citizens Movement or someone in the neo-Nazi

movement. They have guns and an ideology and they want to use them.

So long as we think that only terrorism that comes around in this world

comes from the Muslim world, you`re going to get bit and we`re finding that

out from the individual that the FBI arrested. He had an inert, but an

improvised explosive device of a car bomb, ISIS style, thousand pounds of

inert explosives, but he thought it was real when he pressed the little

detonator and the FBI arrested him.

So long as we hide away, we`re going to have incidents that surprise us in

the future.

REID: And you know, Ben Howe, going back to Oklahoma City, you`ve had

manifestations of

this anti-government extremism. In 2012 a gentleman from DHS tried to raise

that issue, he was shouted down, they withdrew the report. There`s a bit of

reluctance on the right to deal with it.

Now that we know that Richard Spencer, the avowed white nationalist is

going from campus to

campus, he`s got more of these rallies planned, Texas A&M on September

11th, he`s going back to Virginia, he`s back to Florida, is there less

reluctance after Charlottesville among conservative to deal with this?

They`re targeting young conservatives, including on college campuses.

BEN HOWE, REDSTATE: I wouldn`t say there`s more reluctance. I see a lot of

pundits and

writers that are definitely speaking up saying what they think about all of

the hate that`s been coming out of Charlottesville, but I think that it has

to come from the top.

And the alt-right which encompasses a lot of the white nationalist movement

on the right, and I`ve been saying that since they made their appearance a

few years ago, they`re in the White House.

I mean Steve Bannon is basically the leader of that movement and he`s

called himself that. He said Breitbart News is the platform for it.

And when all of these various groups were called out by Trump and everybody

applauded, he called out the KKK and the white nationalists movement, he

still left out the alt-right and there`s no excuse for that. He`s only

doing that because he know it`s part of his base, and until he gives lip

service

to the idea they need to be condemned, then it`s going to be a problem.

REID: Yeah. I`ll just note, for the Texas A&M rally scheduled for

September 11th has been

canceled. That one has been canceled. We still await word on the Virginia

and Florida events.

Vanita, you know, one of the issues that we did see in Virginia, according

to Governor of Virginia, these people are not only young, angry and a lot

of them are armed.

Terry McAuliffe claimed that up to 80% of the people on the streets of

Charlottesville protesting the removal of that statue were armed. Reason

Magazine did came out and refute that saying wait a

minute, they have the same tanks and body armor that every other city has

gotten from the Department of Justice. Why do you supposed that kind of

fire power wasn`t deployed.

VANITA GUPTA, FORMER HEAD OF CIVIL RIGHTS DIVISION OF DEPARTMENT OF

JUSTICE: You`re talking about civilians?

REID: From the police.

GUPTA: By the police. Well, look, I think that people have – the law

enforcement has learned from the lessons of Ferguson. There`s been a lot of

training around deescalation and the like.

Right now there are questions about the policing tactics that are with

engaged that day. But I do have to wonder whether the Charlottesville

police actually had the kind of training post-Ferguson to know that going

into the streets with tanks and armor may not be the way to go because it

can sometimes escalate it.

People are asking questions is this because folks of a different race that

were out on the streets and yet the harm that was caused was so incredibly

severe that I`m hoping that right now Charlottesville is debriefing on what

lessons they`ve learned from managing what happened on Friday night and

Saturday.

REID: Malcolm doesn`t law enforcement have to begin to see just because

they`re young white

men in polos, you still need to treat them as radicalized people, right, if

you`re going to deal with them the way that they even dealt with peaceful

marchers in Ferguson.

NANCE: Well I understand that they had 1,000 law enforcement officers and

national guardsmen there on the site. But where I can tell you right now,

there was a failure of intelligence, a failure in their operational tactics

on the streets to get the proper heavy forces between the two sides.

I mean if they need some help, they need to go to Germany and watch how the

German police handle it. Their job is to come, segregate, keep the forces

aside and dissipate.

And I think for the most part they`re going to have to understand that

these rallies are going to get bigger. The neo-Nazis are now viewing

themselves now as a growing movement where they own the White House. And

they say that. I read their websites. We gather intelligence on these guys.

So long as they do that, they`re going to look for confrontation, but the

next time it may be an

armed weapons confrontation. There were guys out there – the governor said

they had guns better than the state police. You need to put down a heavy

force presence that shows that you can`t be overwhelmingly taken. I don`t

think they did it this time.

REID: I think it does have to come from the top. You have people who are

armed who are

getting messages that they own the White House. What can be done and are

conservatives powerless to

stop this?

HOWE: I wouldn`t say conservatives are powerless to stop this but I think

the Republican party

has certainly made clear that they`re not going to do anything to disrupt

what they consider their base in a lot of ways.

The alt-right whether or not it`s a fringe – which I do believe overall

it`s a fringe but they exalt a lot of power. At this point it would be

ridiculous to claim they don`t. They`ve got their guy in the White House.

They believe he is going to fulfill there dreams.

I think definitely people are going to find that the alt-right is going to

continue to do this and continue to feel emboldened as long as the

Republican party doesn`t really step down and say we don`t approve of any

of this and unless Breitbart News doesn`t change the way they talk about

it, we`re not going to give them exclusive interviews, we`re not going to

be going on their radio shows, we`re not going to do it any more.

So far they`re not doing that.

REID: Vanita, meanwhile on the other side in Durham you had people pull

down a statue, one of the confederate generals, you can see they pulled it

down Saddam Hussein style. So you have people on the other side not willing

to put up with being brutalized by these white nationalists groups.

You know, what do you anticipate the justice department response to all of

this is going to be?

GUPTA: Look, I think that the fiver in America right now to fight back

against white supremacy is as strong as ever. The justice department has

opened the investigation. That`s good.

But we`ve got to understand, as people have said before, there are folks

steps away from the oval office that are promoting an agenda that is an

alt-right agenda, that have the ear of the president.

You have a justice department that on a whole host of civil rights issues

have had a decidedly

anti civil rights agenda. I am heartened that the attorney general opened

the investigation, that he is labeling it an act of domestic terrorism.

But I meanwhile, along with all of the other civil rights groups that are

doing this work, am very

concerned about the attorney general`s agenda on voting rights, on LGBT

rights on a whole slew of civil rights issues trying to lock out key

segment of the American population that also reflect an agenda that is

brutalizing as well.

REID: The cycle continues. We don`t have many answers but we really

appreciate you guys

for sharing your views.

And that is All In for this evening. The Rachel Maddow show starts now.

Here she is. Good evening.



