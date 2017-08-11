All In with Chris Hayes, Transcript 8/11/17 Pres. Trump “locked and loaded.”

Transcript:

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC HOST: The President keep provoking.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: And what I said

is what I mean.

HAYES: And provoking.

TRUMP: These words are very, very easy to understand.

HAYES: And provoking.

TRUMP: This man will not get away with what he`s doing believe me.

HAYES: Tonight, amid new hopes of a back channel,

TRUMP: Hopefully it`ll all work out.

HAYES: The president defends his unrelenting rhetoric.

TRUMP: If someone else uttered the exact same words that I uttered, they`d

say, what a great statement, what a wonderful statement.

HAYES: Then, Donald Trump Jr. and the bizarre conspiracy theory at the

center of a National Security Council controversy. Plus, new Washington

Post reporting on how the Trump D.C. Hotel is printing money without

filling up its rooms. And the White House wants you to know that the

President was kidding when he thanked Vladimir Putin.

TRUMP: I want to thank him because we`re trying to cut down on pay roll.

HAYES: When ALL IN starts right now.

HAYES: Good evening from New York, I`m Chris Hayes. The President of the

United States cannot stop talking off the cuff about North Korea and its

nuclear program repeatedly escalating a grave situation that he ever one

else outside the North Korean government wants to calm down. And it is

raising new questions about his fitness for office. After starting the day

with a tweet, warning the U.S. military is locked and loaded, the President

hold up in his New Jersey golf club sounded off twice today about North

Korea which has been developing nuclear weapons possibly capable of

reaching the U.S.

TRUMP: It is a very bad situation, it`s a very dangerous situation. We

will see what happens. We think that lots of good things could happen and

we could also have a bad solution. But we think lots of good things could

happen.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What would be a bad solution, sir?

TRUMP: I think you know the answer to that.

We want to talk about a country that has misbehaved for many, many years,

decades, actually, through numerous administrations. We`ll either be very,

very successful quickly or we`re going to be very, very successful in a

different way quickly.

HAYES: That makes four times in just the last two days the President has

taken numerous questions from the press, giving unscripted answers on North

Korea and a wide range of other subjects. If the rising nuclear tensions

weren`t enough today, the President threw out the possibility of military

action against Venezuela.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Can you tell us what you`re considering for

Venezuela, what options are on the table right now to deal with this mess?

TRUMP: We have many options for Venezuela. And by the way, I`m not going

to rule out a military option. We have many options for Venezuela. This

is our neighbor -

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: That would be a U.S.-led military operation?

TRUMP: We don`t talk about it but a military operation and military option

is certainly something that we could foresee.

HAYES: It`s not clear if the President made up that option on the spot or

it was something he discussed with his National Security Team whom he just

been meeting with as you`ve seen there standing next to him. For good

measure, the President also accused Iran of failing to hold up its end of

the international nuclear deal despite the U.S. government already having

certified its compliance since Trump became President. On North Korea, the

President declined to clarify whether he`s taken new steps to mobilize U.S.

Military, this after a tweet first thing this morning, “Military solutions

are now fully in place locked and loaded should North Korea act unwisely.

Hopefully, Kim Jong-un will find another path.” It appears that so far any

escalation has been strictly rhetorical but the words of the American

President typically have consequences. After he threatened earlier this

week to rain down “fire and fury on North Korea,” North Korean government

responded by announcing specific new plans to attack Guam, the tiny U.S.

territory in the South Pacific. While the governor of Guam has told

residence, they`re in no heightened danger, today his government issued

emergency guidelines for responding for an imminent missile threat which

plays out how to avoid radioactive fallout and warns do not look at the

flash or fire ball, it blinds you.

Still, there`s one significant good news today on the North Korea stand up.

Associated Press reporting the U.S. has been in regular contact with North

Korea through a diplomatic back channel. While it was previously known the

U.S. Envoy for North Korean policy, Korean Diplomat have been in talks with

TRUMP: This man will not get away with what he`s doing. Believe me. And

if he utters one threat in the form of an overt threat, which by the way,

he has been uttering for years, and his family has been uttering for years,

if he does anything with respect to Guam, or any place else that`s an

American territory or American ally, he will truly regret it. And he will

regret it fast.

HAYES: Earlier this week, the Congressman Joaquin Castro described the

President threats to North Korea as reckless. He joins me live from Texas.

Do you think the President is helping the situation Congressman?

REP. JOAQUIN CASTRO (D), TEXAS: No. Not at all. All of these

inflammatory statements I think, have just made the situation worse and

really have given the United States and Guam and our allies high blood

pressure and caused a lot of anxiety. It really makes people feel like

we`re living in the 1950s or 1960s again when he that generation was going

through the cold war. So I`m hoping that tomorrow because it is the

weekend, the President will take a day off from Twitter and from press

conferences and let everything calm down a bit.

HAYES: Would it be better for the leadership of the country if the

President just didn`t address this at all?

CASTRO: I think it would for a while. I think that he should allow both

the military to be prepared of course, but also for the State Department

and Rex Tillerson to allow their diplomats to do their work. I hope that

there is a back channel of communication that is set up so that this thing

doesn`t escalate more.

HAYES: The President today said that his belief was that the allies in

Japan and South Korea which of course, would bear the worst brunt of any

military activity. That they loved what he was doing, that they were happy

about it. They never felt safer. Do you believe that`s true?

CASTRO: I don`t. And honestly, I don`t think that he has his polls on

what the leaders or that the people of South Korea or Japan are thinking

and really has not demonstrated any effort in trying to understand what

they`re thinking. I mean, remember, last week this administration

accomplished something significant. They got the United Nations to put on

North Korea the toughest sanctions that that country has ever seen. That`s

something that the administration can be proud of, that they achieved and

it`s something that they should try to leverage on North Korea. But

instead of doing that, every day he`s either having a press conference or

his statements get more inflammatory or going on Twitter to continue

baiting Kim Jong-un.

HAYES: Has the President`s behavior and statements on this particular

issue changed your assessment of his fitness for office?

CASTRO: You know, I think myself and many others would prefer somebody

else be sitting in the Oval Office making these decisions with the nuclear

codes. But Donald Trump was elected President of the United States by the

American people last November and we have to respect that. That said, I

feel much more comfortable if it was another Republican even who was in

this position.

HAYES: Is there anything Congress can do as you watch this happen? I

mean, obviously, the President has the nuclear codes and it`s been the case

since the 1940s. The President essentially has the unilateral ability to

do that. He has the unilateral ability in practice to essentially order

U.S. troops anywhere in the world. Do you think there`s any reassessment

happening in Congress of your role?

CASTRO: I think so. Now, remember, this is a Congress that for years has

shirked its responsibility of drafting a up a new AUMF, for example. So it

very has been a spectator to this kind of decision making but you know,

some of my colleagues today were saying that Paul Ryan should call the

House back in session. Congress should have an active role in this

discussion most certainly because many folks don`t trust the decision

making of the President. That means that others in government, including

the legislative bodies, have to step in and take on a larger decision

making role.

HAYES: Finally, would any military action in Venezuela as the President

floated as a possibility today, will that be constitutional, does he have

the authority under current authorization to do that?

CASTRO: Well, the war powers act, if we were going to be attacked would

give him the power to do that. But remember, in Venezuela, this is a place

where we`ve not tried intense diplomacy even. And so I think my sense is

that President Trump made comment on the fly. I don`t know how serious or

not serious he was about it but you know, before you even talk about any

kind of military action, we have to try diplomacy here.

HAYES: All right, Congressman Joaquin Castro, thank you.

CASTRO: Thank you.

HAYES: I`m joined now by someone who knows all too well the challenges of

dealing with the nuclear North Korea, Vice President Joe Biden`s former

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan who also served as Senior Policy

Adviser Hillary Clinton`s 2016 presidential campaign. And Jake, I want to

play a little clip here, warnings about this exact thing which were a

pretty constant feature of the Clinton campaign. Take a listen.

HILLARY CLINTON, FORMER UNITED STATES SECRETARY OF STATE: I find it ironic

that he is raising nuclear weapons. This is a person who has been very

cavalier, even casual about the use of nuclear weapons. He`s advocated

more countries, getting them, Japan, Korea, even Saudi Arabia. He said,

well, if we have them, why don`t we use them which I think is terrifying.

SEN. TIM KAINE (D), VIRGINIA: Ronald Reagan said something really

interesting about nuclear proliferation back in the 1980s. He said the

problem with nuclear proliferation is that some fool or maniac could

trigger a catastrophic event and I think that`s who Governor Pence` running

mate is exactly who President Reagan warned us of

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Senator!

HAYES: Is it worse or better or about what you expected?

JAKE SULLIVAN, FORMER JO BIDEN`S NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER: I`m sorry to

say that it`s about what we expected. One other thing that Secretary

Clinton memorably said last year was that a man you can bait with, a tweet,

is not a man who should be in control of our nuclear arsenal and look what

we`re dealing with now. What Donald Trump is saying, is that if Kim Jong-

un taunts him, says things, uses words that he would contemplate using

military force, like the world has never seen against North Korea. So,

this is a very dangerous situation and it has the possibility of spiraling

out of control. And what Donald Trump is doing with his words right now,

having a race with Kim Jong-un to see who could be more reckless and

bombastic is not strengthening America, it is weakening national security.

HAYES: How tenable would it be to arrive at equilibrium which everyone

essentially just agrees to not take the President seriously? So foreign

leaders and foreign diplomats understand the President just going to say

things they don`t really mean anything, internal members of the U.S.

government, the foreign service, people in the Department of Defense.

You`ve already seen that say on the transgender military ban. I mean, is

that sort of where we`re headed?

SULLIVAN: Well, those are two different questions. It`s not tenable but

it is where we`re headed. It`s not tenable because the President of the

United States, the leader of the free world, the Commander in Chief of the

most powerful military in the world, and the largest economy in the world,

has got to have the credibility to be able to speak on behalf of the United

States on matters of National Security. And if he lose that`s credibility

entirely, and Donald Trump has come dangerously close to doing that if he

hasn`t already, then, we are in a worse position as a country.

Unfortunately, I do think that both members of his National Security team

and foreign leaders are discounting what he has to say. And the problem

when you`re dealing with a crisis like we`re facing with North Korea, is

that if you can`t be calm and consistent, if you raise doubts, if you

create fears, and you`re dealing with a paranoid regime like the one led by

Kim Jong-un, you can end up in a war by accident, by stumbling into it.

And so, I don`t think it`s tenable but I do think it is where we`re headed.

HAYES: I want to offer a version of a defense of the Trump

administration`s foreign policy and get your response to, which is that, of

course, his style has been different. He`s much more bombastic. The

tweets, he does all this things. But in the (INAUDIBLE) he thinks against

his will, but signed the big sanctions package. They got the 15-0

sanctions against North Korea, they bombed the air strip in Syria which

Hillary Clinton said, she would done as well. There haven`t been really

significant deviations in the actual actions taken by the administration on

foreign policy.

SULLIVAN: Well, first on, North Korea, I do extend my sympathy to the

administration. If Hillary Clinton were president instead, she`d be facing

the same lousy options that Donald Trump is facing. And she with her

National Security team would be struggling with the same difficult

circumstances. And this is not an easy thing. We`ve had multiple

administrations, Democratic and Republican that have not been able to stop

North Korea`s march. So I don`t think we should be too quick to criticize

the totality and policy and you`re right, that the sanctions vote at the

U.N. Security Council was a significant step forward. But there`s a

difference between that, between saying, you know what, they`re trying

hard, they`re taking some good steps, they`re looking at all of the options

and crediting Donald Trump for in a sense pouring gasoline on top this fire

and making the crisis even worse.

More broadly, I don`t think that the trump administration has hued to the

line that the Obama administration was on and in many cases, that Hillary

Clinton would have continued. He pulled out of the Paris Climate

Agreement. He is now making active noises about pulling out of the Iran

nuclear deal. He has loosened the rules of engagement so that there are

substantially more civilian casualties on the ground in the Middle East.

He`s flirted with the possibility of restoring torture. So I think on an

any number of issues, he is doing things that are detrimental to bot the

interest and the values of the United States.

HAYES: All right, Jake Sullivan, thank you for your time tonight. Come

back again soon. OK?

Next, the paranoia fueled memo written by a now fired National Security

Council staffer that reportedly found its way to the President`s desk. How

it sent shock waves to the NSC and what it tells us about the type of

people who staff the highest levels of the government, in two minutes.

HAYES: As Americans fret about whether President Trump is going to bluster

his way into a nuclear war, we`re learning more about the world view of

some of the people who are staffed his government at the very highest

levels and it not reassuring. Foreign Policy Magazine published a memo

entitled, POTUS and Political Warfare, written by a now form he National

Security Council Staffer named Rich Higgins who says things like this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RICH HIGGINS, POTUS AND POLITICAL WARFARE AUTHOR: Anybody who spent time

in the Middle East will recognize this. Critical thinking and reason do

not exist in the Middle East as we understand them here.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Higgins` NSC memo reflects not the silver analysis you might have

expected (INAUDIBLE) for defending the country but rather the sort of

paranoid world view of a conspiracy theorist. He weaves together a vast

array of alleged enemies of the President that he calls it cultural

Marxists, a group that includes deep state actors, globalists, bankers,

Islamist, and establishment Republicans who are engaged in political

warfare to destroy both the President and the nation as we know it. The

memo somewhat reassuringly got Higgins fired after it was discovered by

National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster who had reportedly been trying to

root out whoever it was leaking to an anti-McMaster alt-right blogger ad

Pizzagate conspiracy theorist. But before Higgins was dismissed, his memo

made its way to Donald Trump Jr. who Foreign Policy Magazine reported gave

to his dad.

The President and I quote reported here who gushed over it according to

sources. Trump later learned from Sean Hannity, the Fox News Host and

close friend of the President, the memo`s author had been fired, Trump was

furious. The Senior Administration Official said he is still furious.

Joshua Green has been covering the feud McMaster and Steve Bannon for

Bloomberg Businessweek, he`s the author of Devil`s Bargain, Steve Bannon

and Donald Trump and the Storming of the Presidency. This memo is really,

really something else. Did it surprise you when you read it?

JOSHUA GREEN, BLOOMBERG BUSINESSWEEK SENIOR NATIONAL CORRESPONDENT: Yes,

it did. You know, I read it three times and my conclusion is that this is

the product of a mind more fevered than Steve Bannon`s. It is just bizarre

and batty and disjointed and while it does reflect, it does kind of hit

some of the notes that I know Bannon believes in, the idea that the deep

state and the media and the political establishments in both parties are

trying to undermine or contain Donald Trump, it`s just so weird and

rambling that it doesn`t really reflect the way that Bannon thinks and

speaks. He has a lot of -a lot of vices but he is actually a very cogent

thinker and writer. So, it didn`t sound like something that was the

product of him.

HAYES: And yet, he is-I mean, the reason that he`s sort if relevant here

is what appears to be this proxy lure that happening over the National

Security Council with Bannon on one side and McMaster on the other. What

is your understanding from your reporting about what is going on there?

GREEN: Well, I mean, basically Bannon and McMaster represent two different

factions in American foreign policy. And Bannon and the nationalists

around him favor a less interventionist foreign policy with a focus on

combatting radical Islam in China and McMaster is more of a traditional

hawkish foreign policy guy who wants to be more aggressive in places like

Syria and Afghanistan and North Korea. And the reason it`s such a bitter

ideological dispute, I think, is that Bannon feels like McMaster represents

what the nationalist faction calls the war party.

And so, on every issue that has come up before the administration, whether

it`s foreign policy issue or whether it`s Afghanistan or Syria or now North

Korea, they just have distinctly different viewpoints. And Bannon is not a

guy who likes to kind fall back and defer to other people. And even though

he`s been kicked off the National Security Council, he obviously still has

a voice in the administration`s foreign policy and is trying to exert his

influence through other channels.

HAYES: I should - we should be clear that to the extent there`s a war

party, the other side, the Bannon side on Afghanistan, wants to essentially

outsource the conflict of 5,000 mercenaries by (INAUDIBLE) does not exactly

like there`s like a big peace faction on the other side.

GREEN: Yes, I mean, Bannon`s view, to the extent that I understand it is

that he wants - he wants to U.S. troops out Afghanistan. He wants to wind

down the U.S. military presence and along with Jared Kushner, it sounds

like they`ve come up with a slightly crazy sounding plan to essentially

send mercenaries in their place. So, it isn`t that Bannon is a pacifist by

any means but he wants to scale back American military involvement in most

places.

HAYES: And you`ve got this remarkably bizarre situation. So McMaster is

trying to sort through the NSC and find people like this. You got the

author of this memo who`s been fired. It makes you wonder who else is

there. Meanwhile, in the showdown with Bannon, the sort of, the Breitbart

Publication that he used to run is waging this absolutely merciless

ideological warfare against the President`s National Security Adviser, day

after day. Zionist Organization of America analysis determines McMaster

hostile to Trump, calls for reassignment. You`ve got McMaster leaks,

you`ve got cartoons circulating the internet on the alt right fringe that

are said (INAUDIBLE) Bannon of McMaster is a puppet of George Soros. And

this is really bizarre.

GREEN: It is. But I think that you know, Breitbart sees itself as part of

this nationalist faction trying to stand up for their guy in the White

House and trying to push back against you know, the “globalists,” like

McMaster who are doing things like not repealing their Iran nuclear deal as

Trump promised to do when he got elected President and essentially luring

Trump away from his true nationalist, populist impulses, which he gave air

to during the campaign. And so, I think at least on the Breitbart side,

this may be true on the McMasters side, too, it really is a kind of

struggle for the soul of the Trump Presidency.

HAYES: All right, fascinating insights Josh Green, thanks so much.

GREEN: Thank you.

HAYES: Coming up, how a hotel short on guests is still flush with cash.

Here`s a hint that the President`s name on it, that after the break.

HAYES: The Trump International Hotel is raking it in. Despite

expectations, it would lose money the first four months of the year, the

hotel instead it made a, $2 million profit. The Washington Post reporting

the $4.1 million swing from projected losses to profitability represents a

192 percent improvement over what the Trump family planned to make when the

company opened the hotel in Washington D.C. in the Fall. That doesn`t mean

the hotel is book solid, quite the opposite. In fact, according to Wall

Street Journal, the Trump International has an occupancy rate at 44.4

percent, well below the 69.5 percent of comparable hotels.

Instead, the hotel profits this year largely came from two sources. The

average room rate which is nearly $165 more than comparable hotels, $8.2

million spending on food and drinks so far at the hotel this year which the

Washington Post reports is 37.2 percent more than expected. Clearly, there

is a disconnect here between price and demand but the hotel offers

something other D.C. properties don`t, proximity of the President and the

chance to put money in his pockets. The reporter who broke the story joins

me next.

TRUMP: I just want to thank everybody for coming. We have had so many

inquiries as to how we`re doing at the old post office, what was formerly

the old post office and upstairs is almost complete, the rooms are almost

complete. We have close to 300 rooms, super luxury and it`s going to be

amazing.

HAYES: President Trump`s persistent hawking of his new D.C. hotel while he

was on the campaign trail paid off big league. The Washington Post

reporting that the hotel made $2 million profit in just four months. The

reporter who broke that story for the Washington Post is Jonathan O`Connell

joins me now. Jonathan, how did you get data to get a sense of how the

business is performing?

JONATHAN O`CONNELL, THE WASHINGTON POST REPORTER: I just found it on the

internet yesterday. The government General Service Administration which is

the federal agency that leases that property to Mr. Trump`s company, they

posted three months` worth of really detailed - really detailed financial

documents related to the hotel. I mean, they also showed the performance

from January through April so it`s the first real hard picture at the money

that that the hotel is making.

HAYES: And it seems to me from your article that there`s a little bit of a

gap in terms of the - what you would expect from the occupancy rate and

what the actual numbers are. Explain that.

O`CONNELL: Yes, it`s interesting. Most hotel - successful hotels have a

great occupancy rate meaning a lot of the rooms are rented and then they`re

also showing in terms of how much they can charge for a room. The Trump

Hotel is very different from them. It`s very unique kind of success

financially and that the hotels are - the rooms are only about 44 percent

occupied, which is really low for the – among its competitors, but they`re

getting like $650 a night per room which is way above the average even when

you compare it to hotels like the Hay-Adams or the Four Seasons, other, you

know, very long-standing grand Washington hotels.

People are willing to spend for whatever reason, much more to stay in a

Trump hotel, at least they have so far this year.

HAYES: So I guess next question is, what is the for whatever reason? I

mean, it`s one thing if people just want to stay, the thrill of staying in

the hotel of the president of the United States, it is quite another if you

have foreign governments or interests or lobby groups who are explicitly

paying this premium because they want to curry favor. Do we know which it

is?

O`CONNELL: We know some things. We obviously know that there are people,

the hotel has become such a center of Republican politics in Washington.

You know, if you spend time there on any

different weeknight, you can see a member of the cabinet, you can see

somebody from Trump`s inner circle. You can see someone from Trump`s

family there. There are interest groups who stay there and hold meetings

there and spend a lot of money there.

It`s a place where – if you want to be close to the Trump administration,

it is a place to be. And, you know, we had a staffer in there run into the

president of Romania at the hotel bar the day before he had a press

conference with the president in the Rose Garden the next day.

So, there are people – I mean, I think that speaks to the fact that if

people really want to stay at that hotel for whatever – again, for

whatever reason, but for maybe access to the president or to be close to

Republican politics, they`re willing to spend extra to do it.

HAYES: The president of Romania anecdote is perfect, right, because

presumably that`s a strategic decision undertaken by that foreign dignitary

who wants to be able to say to the president the next day, hey I was at

your hotel and get off on a good foot.

But there are some critics who say that`s actually a violation of the

emoluments clause of the constitution or at least a sort of facie (ph)

violation of a basic sense of quid pro quo.

O`CONNELL: Yeah, so that`s where things get a little tricky from a legal

perspective for Trump`s company. The emoluments clause prevents, and it

has not been litigated in court anywhere, so it is hard to tell what it

will prevent practically. But it prevents any payments or benefits to the

president from foreign governments. So the people running the hotel, the

managers of the hotel, have specifically broken down their earnings into

two different ledgers. One ledger is the earnings from foreign governments

and the rest, the other ledger with everything else. And they`re planning

to donate the profits from at least the big ticket business from foreign

government to the U.S. Treasury at the end of the year.

Now, I don`t think that they`re tracking every single foreign leader who

maybe stays overnight

or has a coffee at the bar. So, at some point, the courts may decide

whether it is a problem or not. The other thing is the fact that they can

charge so much more than other hotels in Washington, you know, sometimes

100 dollars or 200 dollars more above competitors. That could potentially

be a problem also, because if it looks like it is above market rate, people

may interpret that, or it could be interpreted legally as some sort of –

more like a gift than really a payment for a market service.

HAYES: Right. You can get in trouble in campaign finance law, for

instance, if you sell someone a house below market rate or – right –

there are market transactions that if they deviate too far from what the

market clearing rate is, the law, whether for tax purposes or campaign

finance purposes can interpret it as essentially a gift.

O`CONNELL: Again, yeah, this hasn`t been in the courts yet, and no courts

have decided it. But any time it looks a little squirrely in terms of not

being – you know, the going rate for something, it is just an opportunity

for all these legal attacks on the president`s company. It just presents

potentially an opening for them.

HAYES: Excellent reporting from Jonathan O`Connell, thanks so much for

your insights.

O`CONNELL: I really appreciate it very much, Chris.

HAYES: Ahead, while at his New Jersey Golf Club, the president has taken

more questions from the press on camera than he has in months from Putin to

McConnell to Venezuela. We`ll break it down with the panel ahead.

And fighting for love in tonight`s Thing One, Thing Two next.

HAYES: Thing One tonight, President Trump`s followers fighting for his

attention.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: You have the leaks where people want to love me and they`re all

fighting for love. Actually I am somewhat honored by them.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: But the battle for the president`s love extends beyond the White

House. In the race for Alabama senate, one candidate has said god put

Donald Trump in the White House while two others have released fawning adds

with titles like support Trump and Trump man.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Others attack our president, I`m fighting with him.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I wrote a $2,500 check to help President Trump beat

Hillary. And in congress, I vote with President Trump 95 percent of the

time.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I will fight for President Trump`s agenda every day.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I support President Trump`s America First agenda.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: As we reported earlier this week, it was Luther Strange who won the

rose from President Trump, his campaign nodded to it in this new ad. In

the first poll since that endorsement, Strange`s competitor Roy Moore

actually increased his lead.

But it is the other candidate, Mo Brooks, who is having an especially hard

time with the Trump endorsement. And accepting the fact that he is just

not that into you. That`s Thing Two in 60 seconds.

MOS BROOKS, ALABAMA SENATE CANDIDATE: It makes no sense to, on the one

hand, criticize Mitch McConnell, on the way the Senate is operating, but on

the other hand to endorse Mitch McConnell`s candidate.

HAYES: Alabama Senate candidate Mo Brooks is having a hard time accepting

rejection. So far he is claiming that Mitch McConnell and the swamp

somehow mislead the president into endorsing current Senator Luther

Strange. He`s asked Trump reconsider endorsement @RealDonaldTrump?

And today, three days after he was scorned his most direct appeal yet, a

say anything boom box moment in a straight to camera ad titled To the

President.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BROOKS: They fight to save the 60 percent rule that kills your agenda. I

sure don`t. McConnell and Strange are weak, but together we can be strong.

Mr. President, isn`t it time we tell McConnell and Strange, you`re fired.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Were you being sarcastic when you thanked Vladimir

Putin for expelling 755 diplomats from Russia?

TRUMP: In order to reduce our pay roll, absolutely. I think you know

that. I think you know that. We`ll see. In fact, I was just speaking to

the secretary and we`re talking about coming up with an answer when, Rex,

tell me?

REX TILLERSON, SECRETARY OF STATE: By September 1.

TRUMP: By September 1, we`ll have a response. But we have reduced payroll

very substantially.

HAYES: Still unclear, despite his answer tonight, whether President Trump

was, indeed, just joking when he said that Russian President Vladimir Putin

did the U.S. a favor by expelling American diplomats from Russia.

Let`s bring in former congressman Elizabeth Holtzmann who served on the

House Judiciary Committee during Watergate; Republican Strategist Susan Del

Percio; Erin Gloria Ryan, she`s senior editor at The Daily Beast; and MSNBC

Contributor Sam Seder, host of the Majority Report with Sam Seder.

Well, two things about that response to Putin. One is he does this a lot

where he says he`s joking. You know, Russia, if you`re listening, please

hack Hillary Clinton`s emails. And two, it is just also clear if he was

joking, Susan, like what exactly is the response?

SUSAN DEL PERCIO, REPUBLICAN STRATEGIST: And it is often with his jokes,

disturbing, because let`s not forget there are the staff that were in the

Russian embassy that now do not have jobs and they are targeted, in fact,

by their government. So, they are pariahs now and they`re

out on the street. They`re not getting another job so quickly.

Then you have the staff there who have now been sent home. These are

families. These are uprooting families.

So, as much as it`s easy to look at this and you can say, oh, look, is he

joking? Is he not joking? It is really significant when you look at one

of the places where we do want to have people on the ground and hearing

what`s going on that we end up saying, oh, it`s great we cut our payroll.

It is a joke, but it is pathetic.

HAYES: He also said this thing tonight about Venezuela that just – we

played it in the A block and we haven`t talked about it just out of

nowhere. And sometimes you can lead the president to saying things if you

walk him up to it. But this was just like, well, what are the options?

And he just out of nowhere, well, there is a military option and we`re

close.

And I guess at this point I`m like, what should we make of the president`s

words in just a broad sense? Like, should we take that seriously? Should

we take seriously when he says that?

SAM SEDER, HOST, MAJORITY REPORT: Well, it`s not so much what we do, it`s

what the rest of the world does is whether or not we should take it

seriously.

I mean, obviously, there`s a sense within the White House and throughout

our government that this guy is just going to say anything at any time.

And we`ve always. We`re going to put out a series of fires.

But we should take it seriously insofar as he can act on these things. And

it`s – I mean, I think to a certain extent, I`m not convinced that`s not

part of point. I mean, you know, there was a lot of stuff that happened at

the beginning of the week. It feels like a long time ago with Manafort.

And I don`t know that he in his mind calculates, I`m going to distract

people. I think it`s as much he is trying on distract himself on some

level.

ERIN GLORIA RYAN, THE DAILY BEAST: Yeah, I mean, first of all there are a

couple of things going on here. First of all, there`s no – you know, if

there is I`m just kidding clause in international diplomacy, I was never

informed of it. And I think most people who are dealing in international

diplomacy were not informed of the I`m just kidding clause.

Second thing going back to what you were saying, Sam, about what happened

earlier this week, like I was saying before we went on air, like if I was

given a history test about what happened on Monday, I would fail. Like so

many things are happening all the time. It is not clear that Donald

Trump is capable of remembering them as they`re happening.

HAYES: That`s the other question, whether he`s actually –

RYAN: Right, much less several days later when they need to be brought up

again.

HAYES: But then there`s this question that Sam brings up about is this

like intentional or not. What`s your read on that?

ELIZABETH HOLTZMAN, FRM. CONGRESSWOMAN: It could very well be.

I mean, Trump`s numbers have been going way down. I mean, a couple of

things that we need to keep on background, his numbers have been going way

down. The investigation against him is going way up, accelerating, more

people are being hired, FBI breaks into his campaign manager`s office. He

said it`s tough stuff. I mean, it hit him, because it`s not only Manafort,

it`s Donald Jr. and it`s Jared Kushner, and it could be the president

himself.

HAYES: That point about it hitting him, we don`t have the tape pulled, but

the moment – when he says tough stuff, there is a look of genuine dread in

his eyes, 100 percent.

HOLTZMAN: He`s panicked about it.

I also want to say one thing about Putin, it is not just that it`s a joke -

- you know, we don`t have it`s a joke in our vocabulary for international

relations, but when was the last time he ever said anything critical about

Putin? I mean, he cannot bring himself to say anything critical about him

and that`s just amazing.

RYAN: Well, this could be all one big joke where then afterwards he`d be

like I was just kidding every time I didn`t say something critical –

HOLTZMAN: It`s not a joke, though. I think it could really all go back to

this Russian investigation and his connection.

HAYES: And your point – there`s a – in your Times piece about the fact

that it really is the case. I mean, this is someone who will feud with

anyone. He`s feuding with Mitch McConnell. He`ll feud with Jeff Sessions.

I mean, he`ll – .

DEL PERCIO: Well, he doesn`t know how to govern.

HAYES: Wait, but I want to stay on this point. Why do you, what is your

theory? How do you interpret the fact, this is a person who will fight

with everyone from Rosie O`Donnell to his attorney general, the majority

leader, and will never say a bad thing about Vladimir Putin, not once will

ever –

DEL PERCIO: It`s bizarre. There`s no explaining it, there`s no defending

it, there`s no rationale to it. It is the way he is and it is something

that is going to be – continue to be a problem for him. And we`ll talk

about it like this. But none of us are going to come up with an answer

unless we can sit down with a shrink. I mean, let`s –

HAYES: No, but maybe – she`s saying it`s not a shrink –

HOLTZMAN: I`m saying it may be a real reason which is his connection with

Putin and Russia.

HAYES: It is very clear – I mean, the one thing that is clear in the

available entered evidence is that he just won`t – he will not say – I

mean, even the joking part is a way for him to say a thing, because he has

to say a thing, but not actually say the thing which the U.S. government

would normally say, which this is a bad decision.

SEDER: In that clip you just played, he just handed it off to Tillerson.

He will not articulate it. It may be daddy issues. It may be because some

videotape out there. We will never know. But – I mean, it could be –

but –

RYAN: He is like Schroedinger`s jerk. Like, he is both a jerk and not a

jerk, because he said I`m just kidding.

And, you know, going back to what you were saying about Donald Trump not

being able to govern, I think what`s really interesting is that he came in

as like an outsider. But now it is clear that Donald Trump is an outsider

to government like I`m an outsider to heart surgery.

I don`t know what I`m doing.

HAYES: And he is an outsider to his own government, which is actually

something that has developed and we`re going to talk about that just after

this break. Stick around. We`ll be right back.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Mr. President, a number of Republican Senators have

rushed to the defense of Senate Majority Leader McConnell in the last day

or so. What do you make of that, and have you reached out –

TRUMP: I don`t make anything of it. We should have had health care

approved. We should have known that he had a couple of votes that turned

on him, and that should have been very easy to handle whether it`s through

the fact that you take away a committee chairmanship or do whatever you

have to do, but what happened, in my opinion last week, is unacceptable.

HAYES: President Trump once again tonight complaining about Senate

Majority Leader Mitch

McConnell`s inability to get health care reform through the Senate. Still

with me, Elizabeth Holtzman, Susan Del Percio, Erin Gloria Ryan and Sam

Seder.

Susan, a bunch of senators today tweeting their support of Mitch McConnell

which seemed their slightly veiled way of supporting him.

What do you make of this back and forth?

DEL PERCIO: Well, it`s interesting because it`s the same senators for the

most part that said don`t go after former Senator Sessions when Trump was

talking about potentially firing him, or people around the president were

talking about firing him.

This is a really weird battle.

Now, granted, Mitch McConnell said some things in his district, and the

president felt the need to respond. And the president isn`t 100 percent

wrong here. And you know I`m not a big defender of him, but the fact is,

is that Republicans were talking about this for seven years. They offered

no plan.

The president is right when he says they should have been able to do

something and get it through.

However, the president also said health care is easy and I alone can

negotiate it. And that`s where he – that`s where the wheels kind of fall

off of his argument, is that – and to pick this fight with the most

important ally you can have – he can`t – this is no longer a populist

president in the way people are talking about maybe he is more independent

because he is throwing away both parties. An independent would be working

with both parties, not trying to isolate both parties. That`s the

difference.

SEDER: I don`t think it`s real. I just don`t think any part of it is

meaningful.

I mean, if Mitch McConnell wants to engage in this fight, he could say you

know what also would have helped, if you didn`t take the 51st vote and say

that guy wasn`t a hero.

HAYES: That`s a fair point.

SEDER: I mean, if Mitch McConnell wants to turn his back on Donald Trump,

he could.

Donald Trump is just doing what he does in every situation, which is I`m

going to create a conflict. I mean, it`s analogous to what`s going on –

DEL PERCIO: Republicans should have been able to do something. I mean –

HAYES: Right, but the other thing is that he doesn`t –

SEDER: That problem would have existed regardless of who was president. I

mean, the only thing that Donald Trump probably did – if there is anything

that Donald Trump impacted this it was that he kept the Democratic caucus

tight.

DEL PERCIO: But you know what, the fact is that if any – if it was any

other Republican president, they would not have had the problems that they

had, especially – I mean, calling their own bill mean.

HAYES: So, in some ways I disagree because I think ultimately – I think

the problem is structural, and it preceded Donald Trump. What didn`t help

was that Donald Trump – the way they did it was he didn`t sell it at all,

right, because he couldn`t, because as you see from these press

conferences, it was unsellable.

(CROSSTALK)

HOLTZMAN: He had no plan. Donald Trump had no plan. And he never

understood the

Republicans` plan, so he couldn`t sell it. He couldn`t talk about it. He

couldn`t negotiate it.

HAYES: It`s not just that, though, it`s not just health care. I have

noticed in these conferences, he cannot stay on the same topic for more

than three sentences. It is really a bright blinking light to me.

RYAN: But I also think that he is not accustomed to people writing down

what he is saying and then going back to things that he said a couple of

weeks before. Like when you are a real estate developer and you are

dealing with hype, when you are a brand and dealing with hype, or you are

an EP on a network TV show and you are dealing with next week on this,

that`s all have you to do know.

But Donald Trump is just – all he is concerned with is what just happened

and what`s going to

happen in the next five seconds.

DEL PERCIO: And he also is only used to making a deal with somebody

typically in real estate or television where you can make a deal, you can

get into a big argument, but if you can also down the road a year from now

partner up with somebody else, which is –

HAYES: Which is also true in politics. Look at Rick Perry serving in his

cabinet.

DEL PERCIO: But he doesn`t understand how all of a sudden people won`t

switch back. He`s like oh, well, we just talked about health care. Why

can`t you get on the bandwagon with my infrastructure program?

SEDER: I think that this is the best place for Mitch McConnell to be

because they`re going to find out – he doesn`t care, but he wants to be in

a position where they can cut either way, whatever happens in 2018,

whatever happens with Donald Trump. I mean, they want flexibility. So,

nobody wants to be tied to Donald Trump. And they`re going to do what`s in

their interest.

Look, Grover Norquist said, all we need is a hand to sign the thing. And

it turns out wrong. You also need some ideas and something for them to

sign.

HAYES: But there`s also just to button up this idea, there`s also

something about it, I increasingly think the president is most comfortable

as a commentator on his own presidency. He actually – the thing that he

likes the most is saying stuff and watching the coverage, sitting there

watching cable news tweeting about it, as opposed to presidenting.

And so –

DEL PERCIO: and then talking about himself in third person.

HAYES: When he talks about McConnell, he is just – the role he likes best

is playing the role of essentially a cable news pundit as opposed to the

guy who is actually doing things.

RYAN: Right, but I also think, like, when it comes to punditry, there`s an

element of that that is kind of like sport too. You know, like, he watches

– he talks about it like an ESPN commentator talks about it.

HAYES: With no stakes, yeah.

HOLTZMAN: But it`s not even punditry. He doesn`t really even understand

the issues. This is the most superficial –

HAYES: Well, I have seen some pundits.

HOLTZMAN: Yeah, well, OK. But some pundits. Present company.

HAYES: Obviously. Obviously.

HOLTZMAN: But seriously. He doesn`t understand one of the most

superficial part of this. So, that is what he is dealing with.

I think the point you made is really important. How much can he even

absorb? How much is he even interested in absorbing? He just wants a deal

with the fighting, with the words, with being a provocateur, with getting

more media coverage. That`s what excites him.

DEL PERCIO: He still goes out there and talks about the votes he got.

HAYES: Oh, yeah. Even when he is talking about North Korea.

I guess my question is do you end up in – when we come back in the fall,

is there this idea where know just says people in his own government,

outside the government, in congress just all

agree that, like, let`s treat them the way – let`s act as if the president

is actually a capable news pundit, like he is just a guy saying stuff, and

we`ll go about doing what we`re doing. I think that`s what we`re headed

towards.

DEL PERCIO: At the end of the day he just wants to sound something. He

doesn`t care what the health care legislation looks like or the tax bill.

So, if they can get something – if they can actually get some work done –

HAYES: Just don`t listen to him. Do whatever you want to do.

HOLTZMAN: But can he even read it? And another question is what kind of

briefings are they giving him?

HAYES: I have no idea.

HOLTZMAN: I mean, that`s a serious question.

RYAN: Graphics and his Twitter mentions.

HAYES: And cable news chryons.

DEL PERCIO: He gets a reel every morning of his greatest hits.

SEDER: How much – I mean, the last thing, it seems to me, that the

Republican Party took basically Trump dictated to them was that we`re going

to do repeal and replace. It may be a week. It may be today. It may be a

moment afterwards. And that was back in, like, early February, I think.

After that, you know, it`s really – I don`t think they`re listening to him

anyway.

HAYES: Exactly. The big test when they come back is whether they listen

to that, because he`s very clear about it.

Elizabeth Holtzman, Susan Del Percio, Erin Gloria Ryan, Sam Seder, many

thanks to all of you for being here.

That is All In for this evening on this Friday night.

