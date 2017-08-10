All In with Chris Hayes, Transcript 8/10/17 Mess with Mitch

Transcript:

Show: ALL IN with CHRIS HAYES

Date: August 10, 2017

Guest: Ted Lieu, Jim Manley

STEVE KORNACKI, MSNBC HOST: Thank you for being with us. And “ALL IN”

with Chris Hays starts right now.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC HOST: Tonight on ALL IN.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: I thought it was

a very, very strong signal, or whatever.

HAYES: The President meets the press responding to the Manafort raid.

TRUMP: To wake him up, perhaps his family was there, I think that is

pretty tough stuff.

HAYES: Weighing in Robert Mueller.

TRUMP: No, I`m not dismissing anybody.

HAYES: Addressing the Russian President.

TRUMP: I want to thank him because we`re trying to cut down on payroll.

We`ll save a lot of money.

HAYES: Attacking Mitch McConnell.

TRUMP: I`m very disappointed in Mitch.

HAYES: Touting his nuclear buildup.

TRUMP: I want this, our nuclear arsenal to be the biggest and the finest

in the world.

HAYES: While calling for nuclear disarmament.

TRUMP: I would like to de-nuke the world.

HAYE: And mulling the fate of an American territory.

TRUMP: Let`s see what he does with Guam.

HAYES: Tonight, making sense of the President`s escalating rhetoric on

North Korea, his full frontal attack on his party`s leadership, and new

brutal infighting inside his White House.

SEBASTIAN GORKA, PRESIDENT TRUMP`S DEPUTY ASSISTANT: The era of pajama boy

is over.

HAYES: When ALL IN starts right now.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Good evening from New York, I`m Chris Hays. It was another

remarkable day at a certain golf course in New Jersey where today the

President of the United States took a break from his vacation to face

sustained questions from reporters for the first time in months. It wasn`t

quite a full press conference but it`s the closest we`ve come in a long

time. And the President sounded off just about on - just all about of the

topics of the day including his new attacks on a senior member of his own

party Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I`m very disappointed in Mitch, but if he gets these bills passed,

I`ll be very happy with him. I`ll be the first to admit it. But honestly,

repeal and replace of ObamaCare should have taken place and it should have

been on my desk virtually the first week or the first day I was there.

I`ve been hearing about it for seven years.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: For the first time the President responded to the order by Russian

President Vladimir Putin about a week and a half ago to drastically cut

U.S. Diplomatic Staff in that country in retaliation for new U.S.

sanctions.

TRUMP: I want to thank him because we`re trying to cut down on payroll.

And as far as I`m concerned, I`m very thankful that he let go of a large

number of people because now we have a smaller payroll. There`s no real

reason for them to go back. So, I greatly appreciate the fact that they`ve

been able to cut our payroll for the United States. We`ll save a lot of

money.

HAYES: The President also talks about the Russian investigation including

the newly disclosed FBI raid on his former Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort

saying the news took him by surprise and that the pre-dawn raid was pretty

tough stuff. We`ll have much more on that coming up. He also tells

reporters he has no intention of firing the person leading that

investigation, Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Mr. President, you thought or thought about, considered

leading the dismissal of the Special Counsel. Is there anything that Bob

Mueller could do that would send you in that direction?

TRUMP: I haven`t given it any thought. I mean, I`ve been reading about it

from you people. You say I`m going to dismiss him. No, I`m not going to

dismiss anybody. I mean, I want them to get on with the task but I also

want the Senate and the House to come out with their findings.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: But of all the subjects the President touched down, none has higher

stakes than North Korea which has threatened to attack the U.S. territory

of Guam amid an escalating a war of words over the North Korean nuclear

program. The president responded to that threat today.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Let`s see what he does with Guam. He does something in Guam, it

will be an event to the likes of which nobody has seen before on what will

happen in North Korea.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: And when you say that, what do you mean?

TRUMP: You`ll see, you`ll see. And he`ll see.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Is that a dare?

TRUMP: He will see. It`s not a dare, it`s a statement. It has nothing to

do with a dare, that`s a statement. He is not going around threatening

Guam, and he`s not going to threaten the United States, and he`s not going

to threaten Japan, and he`s not going to threaten South Korea, no, that`s

not a dare. As you say, that is a statement of fact.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Those remarks came after the President suggested earlier today that

his threat to meet North Korea with “fire and fury like the world has never

seen” didn`t go far enough.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: The people that were questioning that statement, was too tough?

Maybe it wasn`t tough enough. They`ve been doing this to our country for a

long time, for many years. And it`s about time that somebody stuck up for

the people of this country and the people of other countries. So if

anything, maybe that statement wasn`t tough enough. If North Korea does

anything in terms of even thinking about the attack, of anybody, that we

love or we represent, or our allies, or us they can be very, very nervous.

I`ll tell you what, and they should be very nervous because things will

happen to them like they never thought possible.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: I`m joined now Democratic Congressman Ted Lieu of California. He`s

a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Congressman, your

reaction to the President`s words today in both cases on North Korea.

REP. TED LIEU (D-CA) FOREIGN AFFAIRS COMMITTEE: The President`s repeated

provocative comments about North Korea are reckless and irresponsible. I

served on active duty as an Air Force in Guam, we did a serious and

different military exercise and I can tell you, there are no good military

options against North Korea. Anything the U.S. does we cannot contain what

North Korea might do, which means they could launch devastating strikes on

South Korea where over 150,000 Americans live. They can strike Guam who

are over 160,000 Americans live. The President needs to do the one thing

he has yet to do, which is engage in diplomacy before risking a large loss

of American lives.

HAYES: What do you say to those who say, look, that is true, there may be

no military options, there truly isn`t. We have been at the stalemate

since the 1950s, but nonetheless that the logic of deterrence requires this

kind of threats to be made?

LIEU: The logic of deterrence does not require threats like this. What

you want is calm, steady, leadership. Mutual short destruction was lived

on for decades, requires the ability of the country to believe that a

second strike would annihilate that country if United States (INAUDIBLE).

What Donald Trump is talking about is a preemptive first strike on North

Korea. That leads to miscalculations. That`s exactly what we don`t need

at this moment.

HAYES: You know, you have a piece of legislation that`s quite interesting.

Restricting first use of nuclear weapons act of 2017 which would

essentially require Congressional approval for nuclear weapons which would

be a large departure from the status quo from Harry Truman to today. Why

are you advocate of that?

LIEU: Senator Markey and I introduced this legislation. The Constitution

gives Congress and only Congress the power to declare war. The current

large approval process with nuclear weapons is unconstitutional. There is

no way the framers would have given one person, the President the ability

to launch thousands of nuclear weapons that can kill hundreds of millions

of people in less than an hour because that is war. If you don`t call that

war, you read out the Constitution and make sure that the President does

not do a pre meditative first strike, we need a Congressional declaration

to approve that first.

HAYES: And you would - you would support that obviously for any president

of either party no matter their personality, disposition, or politics.

LIEU: That`s correct. We actually introduce this legislation last year

where everyone believes Hillary Clinton was going to be President. We need

a structural fix especially because future presidents may also have a

mental incapacity, maybe things could happen to just one person. We need

to have more people involved than just having one person to be able to

launch thousands of nuclear weapons.

HAYES: I want to get your reaction to the President`s comments about

Vladimir Putin`s decision to reduce U.S. diplomatic personnel by almost 800

people in Russia. He said - he thanks them for reducing the payroll. What

do you make of that?

LIEU: I have no idea of why the President of the United States continues

to have this bizarre relationship with Putin. Any other president would

have said that that was inappropriate, that we don`t want to have Russian

taking actions against our U.S. diplomats. Instead, the President seems to

make a joke of it. And to me, that is widely inappropriate.

HAYES: All right. Congressman Ted Lieu, thank you for your time tonight.

LIEU: Thank you, Chris.

HAYES: Joining me now is Republican Strategist, MSNBC Political Analyst

Steve Schmidt. Let me - I guess, I`ll continue on that. Did you find that

statement as strange as I did? The Russia one?

STEVE SCHMIDT, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: Yes, of course, it was. And it`s

just so denigrating to the service of foreign service officers who served

often in dangerous places and uncomfortable places (INAUDIBLE) American

diplomat. Moscow or anywhere Russia falls into that category.

HAYES: Yes, that`s a good point. I mean, there`s something somewhat

insulting from essentially the boss of these people saying we`re happy

they`re fired, we don`t need them anyway.

SCHMIDT: Yes, life of a foreign service officer is not an easy one. These

people served their country, their job demands much of them much sacrifice

for their families. We honor and (INAUDIBLE) our military families. The

work of foreign service officers is often as of equally dangerous measure

and imposes the same type of hardships with overseas postings that so many

of our military families endure.

HAYES: What do you generally make of the President today who clearly felt

- my read on it is that he`s bottled in and they haven`t let him go and

talk to the press and he really does like doing it and wants to do it, and

today he was able to break out.

SCHMIDT: Sure, it an extemporaneous performance theater for the President.

He`s not measuring his words, he`s not necessarily prepared to speak to

many of these issues in depth. And of course, bellicosity, as we`ve

arrived at the hour of the first real crisis, this North Korea situation,

is an extremely dangerous one. We arrived at the hour that the last three

administrations, two Democratic, one Republican deeply worried about so

many diplomatic efforts trying to prevent the arrival of this day where the

North Korea inside the capacity to miniaturize a nuclear warhead, to place

it on top of an intercontinental ballistic missile and target the United

States. It is an unspeakable threat to the security of this country.

There are no good options. But history teaches us that often events

overtake us. That miscalculation happen, that we don`t understand fully

the intentions of our adversary on the other side. And when you`re talking

about nuclear brinkmanship, a miscalculation can be profoundly dangerous.

We don`t know much about North Korea. It`s an extremely closed society.

Our intelligence assets in North Korea are very different than what they

were in the Soviet Union for example during the Cold War. Much of the

country, its decision making, how it runs, how it functions is a mystery to

us. So the chance of miscalculation, of course, grows up.

And should there be a hot war on the Korean Peninsula, it will be an event

the likes of which we`ve not seen since the-since the end of World War II.

The Korean war was, of course, a great tragedy, the Vietnam war was one

where almost 60,000 Americans sacrificed in a (INAUDIBLE) and of course,

blood and treasure of the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. But we`re talking

about on China`s doorstep, an engagement on a peninsula where tens and tens

of thousands of Americans are likely to be killed, not to mention upwards

of over a million Koreans with enormous global impact. We`ve not had a war

like that in this inter-connective global society that we live in. It`s a

terrifying prospect and Donald Trump has shown none of the discernment, the

judgment, the decision making, the severity that we expect of American

President operating in hours of crisis.

HAYES: What do you make of the improvising on the language? It was clear

the other day he said, fire and fury, the reporting later said that he was

- he was improvising. Today both times, I have to - I have to admit that

my stomach was nuts. I mean, with every sentence, with every pause, I find

myself really worried about where the sentence is going to go. What do you

make of the improvising?

SCHMIDT: Well, it`s new in the modern history of the - of the Presidency.

We`ve grown up in a world Chris where Presidents of both parties, whether

we agree with the policy or disagreed with them, we all agreed that the

words of the President of the United States had meaning. The words of this

President have little meaning for a lot of reasons and that, too, can be

profoundly dangerous.

We`ve seen now at the 200 day mark routinely the Vice President of the

United States, the Secretary of State, the Secretary of Defense, other

senior administration officials routinely going out saying, well, the

President didn`t mean that, trying to walk it back, trying to clarify it as

if the President is someone incapacitated that needs to be cared for by

these other senior wise men around him. But in this country,

constitutionally, the vestiture of power is with the Commander in Chief,

the President of the United States. And he is clearly, clearly not a

believer in the power of words in the way that many of his predecessors

have been.

HAYES: Do you have - final question about McConnell. Do you understand

why the President is going after the Majority Leader?

SCHMIDT: Of course, it`s a preposterous situation. I mean, look, if you

were an aluminum siding sales man, and you were going door to door you

know, to senior citizen developments of Florida with the same type of stick

that Republicans objected Republican voters in the country too over the

last seven years. There`s a word for that, it`s called fraud. You go to

jail. And so, for the last seven years, Republicans have told the country,

told the Republican voters that they`re going repeal ObamaCare. They win

the majority, they have a Republican waiting to sign the legislation.

And guess what? There`s no plan. The legislative process was something

that approximated a banana republic. And now we move on to tax reform or

the infrastructure which is more complicated. I think it was incredibly

truthful statement by Donald Trump. What`s interesting, it`s usually the

case that members of Congress attack an unpopular President of their party

and as unpopular as Donald Trump may be, he`s double the rating of the

popularity of the Congress.

HAYES: That`s true.

SCHMIDT: So very easy punching bag for Donald Trump. And by comparison,

they`re one of the few institutions of group of people that make him look

all right on any given day.

HAYES: All right, Steve Schmidt, thanks for your time.

Up next, much more on the Presidential taunting of Majority Leader Mitch

McConnell, why he`s picking a fight with the most powerful Republican in

Congress and why it could be dangerous for the President`s agenda after the

two-minute break.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I said Mitch, get to work and let`s get it done. They should have

had this last one done, they lost by one vote. The thing like that to

happen is a disgrace.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: The President is ostensively feuding the Senate Majority Leader

Mitch McConnell over the failure of the Health Care bill but the criticism

only started in earnest after McConnell commented about the President`s

expectations earlier this week. Comments that have been repeatedly played

on the cable news shows that the President likes to watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL (R-KY), MAJORITY LEADER: Our new President has not

been in this line of work before, and I think had excessive expectations

about how quickly things happen in the democratic process.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: As was so many Donald Trump feuds, the fight with McConnell first

escalated on Twitter. Yesterday, the President wrote, “Senator Mitch

McConnell said I have excessive expectations, I don`t think so. After

seven years of hearing repeal and replace, why not done? This morning, he

wrote “Can you believe that Mitch McConnell who screams repeal and replace

for seven years couldn`t get it done. Must repeal and replace ObamaCare.”

A few hours later, from the golf club that he owned where he`s currently

vacationing, he added, “Mitch, get back to work and put repeal and replace,

tax reform and cuts, and a great infrastructure bill on my desk for

signing, you can do it.”

The fight has divided Republicans, right-wing media siding with Donald

Trump. Laura Ingraham, for example, tweeted “Hey, Kentucky, time to sell

Senate Majority Leader McConnell to stop rolling over for the Dems.

Advance the Trump agenda or step aside” while Senators have been siding

with their leader. Utah`s Orrin Hatch, for example, tweeting out, Senate

Majority Leader has been the best leader we`ve had in my time in the Senate

though very tough challenges. I fully support him. Joining me now is Jim

Manley, former Chief Spokesperson for Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid who

spent a lot of time squaring off against Mitch McConnell. He`s a very

expert Mitch McConnell-logist. What do you make of this?

JIM MANLEY, FORMER CHIEF SPOKESPERSON FOR HARRY REID: Chris, I`m spending

another night with you trying to figure out what exactly this President is

up to. Again, once again, it defies every rule. The whole nexus of his

legislative agenda revolves around not the House but the Senate. So to

assault and or trash the Majority Leader like this is just unprecedented.

What is he up to? I can only assume he`s kind of figure out a way to try

and provide just a little bit of distance between himself and House and

Senate Republicans because nothing is going to happen for the rest of the

year as you and I talked about before. They`re not going to get tax reform

done, they`re not going get an infrastructure bill done, and they probably

get -

HAYES: Do you think - you think that`s true and you think he knows it and

he is trying essentially to put the blame on McConnell ahead of time?

MANLEY: Yes, exactly. Again, once again, in a very handed and or heavy

fisted manner, and is bound to blow up but yes I think that`s part of what

is going on here. But it also was going to allow McConnell - as you

suggest that I know Senator McConnell well enough to know that he could

actually care less about what this President has to say. He`s

overwhelmingly popular in his home state, he`s got the strong support of

his caucus and from here on out, it`s going to be where the - you know,

whether positions come together again such as tax cut for the wealthy and

or big corporations they`ll work together but I can`t imagine this guy is

going to go to the mat for this President especially when he`s polling at

36 percent approval rating.

HAYES: Yes, I wonder in terms of - McConnell`s personality can be very

hard to read. I don`t know the man very well at all but you know, the John

McCain moment when he puts the thumbs down and kills the repeal - the

repeal bill, you know, I thought back to the fact that McCain famously is

able to hold a grudge. The President famously said I like people that

weren`t captured about his times at POW. What`s McConnell like? How does

this - will this make him less inclined to help the President? Does he

bear grudges? Will he look for revenge?

MANLEY: Well, the revenge is you know, probably - it may or may not take a

while. Again, the emphasize - he`s not going to pay any attention to this.

You know, a guy like Speaker Ryan quite frankly would get very mad with

this assault but McConnell can care less. Again, he`s keeping the focus on

his prize, and that`s trying to get tax cuts done and trying to get

infrastructure done and third thing is to protect his caucus. So he is

more so than just about any other Senator I have ever seen immune to these

kind of criticisms. That`s why I never understand you know, the thing

about Bernie Sanders and others saying, we`ve got to take it to Mitch

McConnell. Mitch - Senator McConnell could care less about what the

average folks think.

HAYES: That is a really interesting window into how McConnell operates.

You then do think that they`re not going to take another run at repeal and

replace because part of what`s interesting here is both the President

attempting to cast blame on McConnell but he seems prodding him to take

another run at it even though you`re hearing most folks on the Republican

side of the Senate saying no thank you.

MANLEY: No, I mean, his caucus has made it very clear they want to get

this behind them as quickly as they want to put it behind them once and for

all. Maybe they will try and work on some fixes to try and provide a

little of stability to the system, but no, his caucus has had it. Again,

their whole goal is work on tax cuts, but before they get to that, as you

know, previous on your network has said, I mean, there is a looming shut -

possibility of a shutdown coming forward in September when they have to

deal with government spending and or the debt limit. And as I told you

before, I mean, there is part of me that thinks McConnell and Ryan actually

need this kind of shenanigans to throw red meat to the base to get Trump

off his back. Trump of course - the President could care less whether you

know, they default or not. He just (INAUDIBLE) for a fight.

HAYES: All right, Jim Manley, thanks for joining me.

MANLEY: Thank you.

HAYES: Ahead, the President`s first comments on the FBI raid of his former

Campaign Chair`s home. We`ll play his very calculated response next. And

later, the insane controversy between the Trump White House and the

Secretary of State and this guy.

GORKA: I never said that?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You`ve never said -

GORKA: I`ve never said the secretary of state was - that is fake news 101.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Well, there`s audio of you saying the word

nonsensical.

GORKA: I have the audio. I have the audio as well, thank you.

HAYES: For the first time since we learned of a pre-dawn FBI raid at the

Northern Virginia Home of President Trump`s former Campaign Manager Paul

Manafort, the President himself has responded.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I thought it was a very, very strong signal or whatever. I know

Mr. Manafort, I haven`t spoken to him in a long time, but I know him. He

was with the campaign as you know for a very short period of time,

relatively short period of time but I`ve always known him. He`s a good,

good man. I thought it was a very, you know, they do that very seldom, so

I was surprised to see it. I was very, very surprised to see it. We

haven`t really been involved.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Have you spoken to the FBI Director about it?

TRUMP: Excuse me?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Have you spoken to the FBI Director about it?

TRUMP: No, I have not. I have not. But to do that early in the morning

whether or not it was appropriate, you`d have to ask them. I have always

found Paul Manafort to be a very decent man. And he`s like a lot of other

people probably makes consultant fees from all over the place. Who knows.

To wake him up, perhaps his family was there. I think that`s tough stuff.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Mr. President -

TRUMP: To wake him up, perhaps his family was there. I think that is

pretty tough stuff.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: The President had, even more, to say today about the Russia

investigation including whether he is considering Firing Special Counsel

Robert Mueller, that`s next.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: We have a situation which is very unusual. Everybody said there`s

no collusion.

So we have an investigation of something that never took place. And all I

say is work with them because this is an event that never took place.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: President Trump from his club in Bedminster, New Jersey today

insisted nothing to the Russian investigation speaking publicly for the

first time since his reveal that the home of his former campaign manager

was raided.

Now the president was also asked about whether he was considering firing

the special council Robert Mueller.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Is there anything Bob Mueller could do to send you in

that

direction.

TRUMP: I haven`t given it any thought. I mean I`ve been reading about it

from you people. You say, oh, I`m going to dismiss him. No, I`m not

dismissing anybody. I want them to get on with the task.

But I also want the Senate and the House to come out with their findings.

There is no collusion and you know why? Because I don`t speak to Russians.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: The president`s lawyer took a much harsher tone on the special

council on an email he sent to the Wall Street Journal. Attorney John Dowd

described the FBI raid of Manafort`s home as “a gross abuse of the judicial

process.” To quote him further, “These methods are normally found and

employed in Russia not America. This extraordinary invasive tool was

employed for its shock value.”

And then today, Manafort`s spokesperson announced that Manafort was

changing his legal

representation.

Joining me now, Betsy Woodruff, political reporter at The Daily Beast and

Ken Vogel of The New York Times. You guys have both been reporting on this

story.

Betsy, let me start with you. Why is he changing his legal representation?

BETSY WOODRUFF, THE DAILY BEAST: The official story from team Manafort is

that the nature Mueller investigation has changed so much that he needed to

bring on someone who had tax

specialization, and that is absolutely the case with Kevin Downing who`s

going to be his new lawyer.

Downing in fact has a history with Rod Rosenstein, the number two guy over

at the justice department. Rod was Kevin`s boss when they were both in the

tax division focused on very high level, complicated white collar crime

prosecutions.

Kevin understands better than anyone in DC how these international criminal

tax situations tend to play out, it`s kind of his thing.

That said, there is also speculation there could have been some tension

between Manafort

and his attorney. It is possible there is more to the story than the

official version that what we`re

getting from team Manafort. The situation is rocky.

HAYES: I want to come back to that because there is some interesting back

story there.

Ken I want to ask you this, you have been reporting on the White House

side, the president seemed like you could watch him walk a tight rope as he

talked about Manafort. What is their feeling about Manafort right now.

KEN VOGEL, THE NEW YORK TIMES: You`re absolutely right in that

characterization, Chris, of a tight rope.

On the one hand, he is given the party line that he and the White House

have put forth on Manafort for several months now. He played a limited role

for a limited period of time during the campaign. I think that it`s a

little disingenuous. He really helped bring on the Republican

establishment, helped him clinch the nomination.

That said, they are trying to keep their distance a little bit. But, at the

same time, they are trying to make sure that he stays on board. They say

nice things about him. They poo poo the investigation,

they cast it as an witch hunt even when it pertains to Manafort, who, let`s

face it, the Feds are going to be under pressure to bring an indictment

against someone, and other than Mike Flynn, Manafort is the guy who is

really the most likely suspect there.

So, they want to make sure that he stays on their good side because there

is concern among folks that I talk to in Trump world that he could

potentially flip on them and if he did he might have the most to be able to

say that would have negative consequences for Trump and his team.

HAYES: Betsy, you have to imagine their worried about that. I thought this

report from Blooomberg was interesting, that he had, Manafort himself

alerted authorities to that meeting on

June 9th, 2016, the now famous eight-person meeting that included Jared

Kushner and Donald Trump Jr., which followed the e-mail about the Russian

government offering its dirt on Hillary Clinton.

Him offering that authorities could be seen by some and think is him sort

of saying, hey, I`m looking to cooperate.

WOODRUFF: That`s not my understanding of the way that this works from

Manafort`s perspective. The New York Times noted that the authorities first

learned about that June conversation

from revelations that Manafort made to congressional investigators, not to

members of law enforcement.

That said though, of course the way that Manafort fits into the

triangulation that Mueller probe is doing is really important.

An important piece of context here is that, to Ken`s point, Manafort is the

largest and most slow moving target for Mueller. Part of the reason for

that is because there are so many indicators that he had foreign bank

accounts that he may not have disclosed on his tax forms.

One of the easiest ways that tax prosecutors can lock somebody up is if

they do whats called a check the box prosecution. If Manafort ever filed a

tax return and did not reveal, did not disclose he had money overseas, that

he had foreign bank accounts, that itself could be game over for him. And

all of the sudden could make him very easy for Mueller to potentially work

with.

VOGEL: We don`t even have to look. That is certainly what they`re focusing

on, and the chain of legal council is clearly driven by this. However,

Manafort has already admitted that he violated a law here, the Foreign

Agents Registration Act that he did not file in a timely fashion reporting

his work in Ukraine for the Party of Regions. And he retro actively did so.

That is an admission that he broke a federal law. Not one that`s typically

enforced, certainly not enforced with a lot of teeth, but that said, there

is already that opening for Mueller and for

congressional investigators to go after and build a case against Paul

Manafort.

HAYES: Now, Betsy, we have seen Manafort switch his representation. The

president keeps bringing new people on, and other people layered, what`s

the status of the president`s legal team right

now.

They`re playing catch up. They`re trying to figure out what is going on so

they can react to

things quickly, and part of the reason his own legal representation process

has been such a mess, in my understanding from speaking to former federal

prosecutors, and folks at DOJ now is that the

president just doesn`t seem to understand the way that lawyer`s work.

There is a broad sense in the DC legal community that the president views

lawyers as blunt

objects. As means to an end. As tools that he uses, as pieces of his on his

chessboard that are interchangeable, that are replaceable, that he doesn`t

have to listen to if he doesn`t like the advice that they are giving.

And the result is that the legal team he has is just constantly in flux,

and it`s always struggling to persuade the president to do what they need

him to do. And the result has been that the most powerful man has been in

some of the most unorthodox legal situations.

HAYES: That`s a great point.

Ken, were you surprised at the tone that Dowd took on the raid? That was

very much a departure from how they have been talking about special council

Mueller up to this point.

VOGEL: Yeah, and it was a more forceful defense of Manafort, or at least

attack on those

who are prosecuting Manafort, so it stood out in both of those ways. I

think there is some interesting

back story on how it came out.

This was an e-mail that was sent to The Wall Street Journal that was

reported by a different media outlet. Clearly it was something that the

Trump team or at least this particular lawyer wanted to get out there. I

think probably it fits into the paradigm where they`re trying to say nice

things about

Manafort that makes him feel good to some extent.

HAYES: Alright, thank you Woodruff and Ken Vogel.

Coming up, the nonstop infighting in the Trump administration. Why the

president seems to be fueled by chaos ahead.

And a new milestone in Thing one, Thing two, next.



HAYES: Thing One tonight, a major milestone for President Trump and it has

to do with this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I love golf, but if were in the White House, I don`t think i would

ever see –

There won`t be time to go golfing all of the time.

I don`t think I`d ever see him again.

I`m not going to play much golf because there is a lot of work to be done.

I just want to stay in the White House and work my ass off.

Obama plays more than professional players on the PGA tour.

You`re in the White House, who the hell wants to play golf.

Golf golf golf, more, more.

I`m not going to time to go play golf, believe me. Believe me, folks.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Somehow, the president has found the time to play golf, and today

he set a golfing record. That`s Thing Two in 60 seconds.



HAYES: President Trump hit the 200th day of his presidency this week, that

was on Monday, but today, a far more elusive achievement. This is the 50th

day President Trump has spent at a golf property that he owns since taking

office.

This is, we believe, a new world record for an American president mostly

because I don`t think we`ve ever had one that owned his own golf course

before.

Now it`s hard to calculate how many of those days he`s actually played golf

since Trump aides refuse to tell us if he is hitting the links. Prompting

press pool reports that read like this,

“Trump left his golf club after four-and-a-half hours. About the amount of

time it takes to play a round of golf,

pool was told meetings.”

Or, “After four hours at Trump International Golf Course in West Palm, Pres

Trump back at Mar-a-Lago, White House offers no info on what are his

activities there.”

“After four-and-a-half hours spent at golf course today, pool reporters saw

golf clubs taken from motorcade.”

But let`s not get bogged down on the details on a milestone day. President

Trump is now halfway to 100 days at his golf courses.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: You know, it`s funny, if I get elected president, I`m going to be

in the White House a lot. I`m not leaving. We have deals to make. Who wants

to leave, right?



(END VIDEO CLIP)

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEBASTIAN GORKA,DEPUTY ASSSISTANT TO PRESIDENT: The idea that Secretary

Tillerson is going to discuss military matters is simply nonsensical. It is

the job of Secretary Mattis, the Secretary of Defense, to talk about the

military options. Secretary Tillerson is the Chief Diplomat of the United

States, and it is his portfolio to handle with those issues.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: That was Sebastian Gorka, who has the relatively lowly title of

Deputy Assistant to the president, telling BBC that no one should listen to

the Secretary of State on military matters.

His comments came after Rex Tillerson, the Secretary of State, sought to

calm nerves

yesterday after President Trump and North Korea leader Kim Jong Un

exchanged aggressive threats over the use of nuclear weapons.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REX TILLERSON, SECRETARY OF STATE: I do not believe that there is an

eminent threat in my own view. I think Americans should sleep well at

night, I have no concern over this particular rhetoric in the last few

days.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Gorka is a lightly credentialed ally of Steve Bannon, with ties to

the far right and anti Semitic figures in Hungary. His presence in the

White House is described by one national defense university professor as

quote, “surreal and horrifying”.

Asked about his comments about Tillerson today, Gorka insisted he hadn`t

been attacking

the Secretary of State.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GORKA: I never said the Secretary – That is fake news 101.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: There is audio of you saying nonsensical.

GORKA: I have the audio as well, thank you. I said for reporters to force

our chief diplomat,

the amazing Rex Tillerson to give details of military options is

nonsensical.

I was admonishing the journalists and the fake news industrial complex –

if a journalist doesn`t know the difference between the Secretary of State

and the Department of Defense, they should hand in

their credentials.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: So let`s listen again to the audio and you can decide what he said.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GORKA: The idea that Secretary Tillerson is going to discuss military

matters is simply

nonsensical. It is the job of Secretary Mattis, the Secretary of Defense,

to talk about options. Secretary

Tillerson is the chief diplomat of the United States and it is his

portfolio to handle those issues.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: This afternoon the State Department was asked about the comments.

Spokesperson Heather Nauert did not call it fake news 101.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HEATHER NAUERT, STATE DEPARTMENT SPOKESPERSON: Secretary Tillerson has not

spoken about U.S. military capabilities. You all hear me very often from

this room when you ask me about U.S. military assets or plans, I refer you

to DOD.

I think everyone clearly heard what Secretary Tillerson`s forceful comments

have been and

continue to be on the issue of DPRK and other issues as well.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: And you think he should be paid attention to correct?

NAUERT: Yes. He is cabinet secretary, he is fourth in line to the

presidency, he carries a big stick.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Well, public nasty infighting is nothing new in this

administration. According to the president, they`re all just fighting for

his love. Yes he said that, and yes that`s next.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: And then you have the leaks where people want to love me and

they`re all fighting for love. Those are not very important but certainly

we don`t like them. Those are inner White House

leaks. They`re not very important. But actually I`m somewhat honored by

them.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: An amazing moment of unguarded honesty from the President of the

United States

today saying he`s honored of reports of conflict among his top staffers who

he says just want his love.

This is a White House virtually defined by conflict. Think about it, in the

past two weeks we`ve seen the following, Anthony Scaramucci versus Reince

Priebus, which turned out to be lose, lose. Steve Bannon`s alt-right army

versus H.R. McMaster. Sebastian Gorka versus Rex Tillerson. And President

Trump himself versus his own attorney general, Jeff Sessions.

The president is also now feuding with Senator Mitch McConnell who he

blames for the GOP failure to roll back Obamacare. The question is why. Why

are they all fighting all of the time and what effect is it having?

Joining me now, Bethany Mandel, she`s Senior Contributor at The Federalist

and Olivia Nuzzi, who`s a Washington corespondent for New York Magazine.

And Olivia, as someone who covers the intrigue in the White House, did you

find the president`s honesty intriguing when he talked about why he likes

those leaks?

OLIVIA NUZZI, NEW YORK MAGAZINE: I did certainly. I think it was honest in

a way.

I think that a lot of the time he probably is flattered by it. And when he

reads about it in the press – we know he reads his own press, I`m sure he

feels particularly important even though it might seem petty to us. He`s

President of the United States, to be focusing on things like that. It is

important to him.

Remember this is somebody who got his start in the New York tabloids in the

media, in

wrestling and then in reality television, and so I think this is sort of

just what`s natural for him, to

kind of preside over chaos.

We`ve talked about previously how he`s easily bored and that has a lot to

do with what we see

in the White House, with him poking at people and contributing to the sense

of everyone fighting with each other.

HAYES: Among liberals on the left there`s constant infighting that is

largely continued from the

primary and they`re both ideological and personality wise, and there are

similarities I think on the conservative side.

How much do these fights end up keep drawing in ideological allies or

adversaries.

BETHANY MANDEL, THE FEDERALIST: I think people have drawn their lines of

what they

think – everyone has sort of decided what they think this administration

is going to look like and people have said, okay, I`m anti-Trump and that`s

it. There`s not been a lot of intellectual honesty about this was not the

worst thing in the world. This was potentially starting World War III,

which is somewhat problematic what`s going on right you with North Korea.

HAYES: I`m curious, when you`re watching this H.R. McMaster versus the

alt-right go on which is an insanely bloody feud. You have Breitbart going

after the national security adviser.

MANDEL: You have a hashtag.

HAYES: A hashtag in the most gross ways that a puppeteer, that he`s a

marionette. What does that do to folks who are watching this on the right?

MANDEL: I mean I can speak for myself first.

HAYES: Yeah.

MANDEL: It`s exacerbating, to the point where I`m almost not even paying

attention anymore, because this is how they`re conducting themselves in the

White House. It`s all a game and a reality television show.

For me as a conservative, not necessarily a Republican, it`s heartbreaking

because we have

control of every single part of government and it`s turned into a reality

show that might end in a world war.

HAYES: God, I hope not. Bethany makes an interesting point, Olivia. Since

Republicans do control all of government, some of the in-fighting that

strikes me is because the Democrats – you

can`t blame the Democrats for opposition.

If things aren`t getting done it`s got to be someone`s fault and it`s hard

to sell the idea that it`s Democrats` fault and thus it gets internalized.

What do you think of that?

NUZZI: I totally agree. Trump has tried to blame the Democrats on things

like health care but it doesn`t stick because it`s not tethered to reality.

So now he`s fighting with Jeff Sessions obviously, now he`s fighting with

Mitch McConnell. I don`t think it`s particularly surprising.

This is somebody who loves to have an enemy, no matter who the enemy is.

He`s still talking about Hillary Clinton and the election was nearly a year

ago and he`s still fighting with the media and

continuing that war. And so, you know, it matters in the grand scheme of

things and it has anything to do with the lack of his ability to push

through an agenda.

He`s frustrated by his low approval numbers, frustrated by not getting

anything done and the way that that manifest is he just lashes out.

HAYES: Do you see it as – so there`s two ways to think about it,

strategic or impulse. When he was going after Jeff Sessions, that was just

a week and a half ago. He`s like humiliating his attorney general in terms

that would be an unthinkable scandal and bizarre scandal in any other

administration.

Do you see that as him trying to pressure Sessions in a strategic sense or

do you see it as impulse?

MANDEL: I think it`s a little bit of both. It`s not smart

strategically, so my thinking on it that it has to be impulse. For better

or for worse, he seems to be politically gifted in some way. That`s how he

got to where he is. We have to give him that credit.

And everything that he has done, I`m less inclined to think that it`s

impulse and more that it`s

strategy.

HAYES: Do you think that, Olivia, on the Sessions and on McConnell, which

both seem self harming in certain ways, whether that is a strategic

decision or an impulse?

NUZZI: I think it`s a combination of both. I agree.

Donald Trump, even though he obviously is, as you said, a little bit

politically talented considering he`s president, he still doesn`t really

understand how things work in Washington.

He doesn`t understand how the Justice Department works, he doesn`t

understand how Congress

works and why they can`t push through what he wants to do and why he`s not

just succeeding

because he`s president.

A lot of it has to do with just thinking, well, maybe what people need is

they need to hear

from me that I`m not going to take this anymore.

So I guess it`s strategic in that sense. But i think, you know, as you

said, it`s not the smartest

strategy in the world. It`s strange to describe it that way, I guess.

HAYES: One of the things he said today, he was talking about budgets. We

were going to cut and now we`re going to build up, I decided. Literally as

if he were a king. There`s a big budgetary process, a big fight in Congress

about that, and he really, I think he doesn`t understand the restraints on

him and that`s part of what the frustration is.

MANDEL: You look at sort of who he`s attacking, he`s attacking the people

who the Americans like the least, the media and Congress.

HAYES: And that`s where the political instincts come in.

Bethany Mandel and Olivia Nuzzi, thank you both.

That is All In for this evening. The Rachel Maddow show starts right now.

