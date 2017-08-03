All in with Chris Hayes, Transcript 8/3/17 WSJ: Mueller impanels new Grand Jury in Russia Probe

Transcript:

Show: ALL IN with CHRIS HAYES

Date: August 3, 2017

Guest: Elizabeth Holtzman, David Jolly, Betsy Woodruff

CHRIS MATTHEWS, MSNBC HOST: pointing to its mysteries and darkened side

streets. We now know what looms now before us in all its vastness, Russia,

Russia itself. That`s HARDBALL for now. Thanks for being with us. “ALL

IN” with Chris Hayes starts right now.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC HOST: Tonight on ALL IN.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: Russia is fake

news. Russia - this is fake news put out by the media.

HAYES: A new phase for the Mueller probe.

TRUMP: The entire thing has been a witch hunt.

HAYES: The Special Counsel investigating Trump and the Russians, impanels

a Grand Jury in Washington, D.C.

TRUMP: Believe me, there is no collusion. Russia is fine.

HAYES: Tonight, what we`re learning about where this investigation is

headed.

TRUMP: This Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made-up story.

HAYES: The new bipartisan push to prevent the President from firing Robert

Mueller.

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R), SOUTH CAROLINA: Any effort to go after Mueller

could be the beginning of the end of the Trump Presidency.

HAYES: And how the President is responding tonight.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Mr. President, are you considering firing Robert

Mueller?

HAYES: When ALL IN starts right now.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Good evening from New York, I`m Chris Hayes. We now have multiple

reports tonight that indicate significant forward movement in Special

Counsel Robert Mueller`s criminal investigation into potential collusion

between Trump campaign and Russia. First to the Wall Street Journal which

reports said Mueller has now impaneled a Grand Jury in Washington, D.C. and

a sign that his inquiry is growing in intensity and entering a new phase.

NBC News has not independently confirmed that report.

Before Mueller took over the investigation in May, federal prosecutors had

been using a grand in Alexandria Virginia which law enforcement officials

told NBC News was focused on two men, Paul Manafort, Trump`s former

Campaign Chairman and Michael Flynn, the President`s former National

Security Adviser, both of whom are key figures in the investigation. The

apparent move to D.C. suggests the probe may well be expanding. Law

Professor Stephen Vladeck characterizing it this way, “a sign there is a

long-term, large scale series of prosecutions being contemplated and being

pursued by the Special Counsel.” And the President`s attorney tonight

responded on FOX News.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Did you have any advance notice this was coming?

JAY SEKULOW, PRESIDENT TRUMP LAWYER: No but it`s - this is not a surprise

because the impaneling of a Grand Jury in situations like this when you got

an investigation, this is typically how they move forward. That - it is

really very much the standard operating procedure when you got a situation

like this. But with respect to the impaneling of the grand jury, we have

no reason to believe that the President is under investigation here.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: This is just the start of the potential bad news for the President.

CNN reporting tonight that Mueller has seized on Trump and his associates`

financial ties to Russia as one of the most fertile avenues for moving the

probe forward which squares with Tuesday`s Reuters` report that Mueller has

hired Greg Andres who oversaw the fraud unit and management program that

targeted illegal foreign bribery in the Justice Department`s Criminal

Division. CNN also reporting the potentially explosive news that - and I

quote here, investigators turned up intercepted communications appearing to

show efforts by Russian operatives to coordinate with Trump associates on

damaging Hillary Clinton`s election prospects.

Those communications reportedly including specific references to Paul

Manafort. Meanwhile, Vox reporting that former FBI Director James Comey is

far from the only FBI official likely to be questioned as part of Mueller`s

probe with ten or more of the nation`s most senior law enforcement

officials likely to be questioned. What you`re going to have is a

potential for a powerful obstruction case a senior law enforcement official

said, you`re going to have the former FBI Director testify and the Acting

Director, the Chief of Staff to the FBI Director, the FBI`s General

Counsel, and then others one right after the another. This has never been

the word of Trump against Comey. This is more like the Federal Bureau of

Investigation versus Donald Trump. Leaving the White House en route to his

rally in West Virginia tonight, the President did not respond to shouted

questions about whether he planned to fire Mueller.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Mr. President, are you considering firing Robert

Mueller? Will you hold a news conference again? Are you going to fire

Mueller?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: A short time ago during his campaign style speech to enthusiastic

supporters in West Virginia, the President again denied any ties to Russia.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: The Russia story is a total fabrication. It`s just an excuse for

the greatest loss in the history of American politics. That`s all it is.

Most people know, there were no Russians in our campaign. There never

were. We didn`t win because of Russia, we won because of you. That I can

tell you.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Joining me now on the phone, MSNBC Justice and Security Analyst,

former Justice Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller. Matthew, your

reaction to the news.

MATTHEW MILLER, MSNBC JUSTICE AND SECURITY ANALYST (via telephone): I

think it`s obviously that - it`s obvious that this is a serious

investigation that is expanding and accelerating. I think it`s right.

(INAUDIBLE) that it`s not going to go away soon. And I think what it does

for the White House, it takes what it up to now, been a theoretical

investigation and makes it very real, very personal. It`s one thing to

know that Bob Mueller is conducting this investigation. It`s another thing

to have White House staff subpoenaed to the Grand Jury asked about

conversations they had, asked about things they said in meetings, asked

about things they said in e-mails and put in legal jeopardy if they don`t

tell truth. It makes this investigation much more real and much more

threatening for the President and for everyone around him.

HAYES: Do you anticipate on that score that we`re going to start seeing

folks from the White House, associates to the campaign, sort of being

summoned before the Grand Jury, that we`re going to start getting reports

about who is showing up and why?

MILLER: I think without a doubt, we will. I think the timing is still up

in the air. It just - it seems he`s just convened this Grand Jury.

Usually, what you`ll do is use the Grand Jury first to subpoena documents.

You want have every document available before you start bringing witnesses

in so you can ask them about those documents. We don`t know what he has

already of course. We only know that did - that managed to be reported,

that` managed to leak out. But I think it is inevitable before this

investigation is over, you will see Jared Kushner go to the Grand Jury, you

will see Donald Trump Jr. subpoenaed to the Grand Jury, Paul Manafort, and

a number of people both from the campaign, people that no longer work for

the President and people who are current White House Staffers.

HAYES: There`s a geographic element to this in so far as there was a Grand

Jury that was working out of Alexandria, Virginia, reportedly focused on

Flynn at the beginning, made Flynn and Manafort and has moved to

Washington, D.C. Is there any significance in that move to your - to your

mind?

MILLER: I think there is. Part of it is probably convenient for Mueller

and his team were all there. They`re all blocks away from that Court House

as were many of the witnesses. But it`s also I think a key indication to

what he`s looking at. Under federal law, you have to charge crimes in the

venue, the judicial venue in which they occurred and all the obstruction of

justice crimes that would have occurred in this case, of course, happened

after the campaign, they happened once Donald Trump became President. His

conversation with Jim Comey asking him to back off, the Michael Flynn

investigation happened in the White House, his calls to Mike Rogers, his

call to Dan Coats, asking them to intervene with the FBI, and of course,

when he fired Comey. Those are all events that took place in the White

House, in Washington D.C. I think it`s a clear sign that he`s looking at

obstruction of justice, that`s the - and D.C. is the appropriate venue to

look at that and potentially bring charges down the road.

HAYES: What do you think about the possibility of Mueller being terminated

in some way, giving the fact that the President has already expressed his

frustration with it, he`s already fired the FBI Director, he made noises

about getting rid of Jeff Sessions last week, although he seems to have

backed off that and how safe do you think Mueller is?

MILLER: I think we are on - I think the President and Bob Mueller are on a

collision course. I don`t - I don`t - it`s hard to say which will blink

first. Whether Mueller will complete this investigation and wrap it up

with charges or refer to Congress before the President can fire him. But

every time this investigation has gotten closer to the President in the

past, every time it`s escalated, he`s lashed out by trying to intervene to

stop it, at works by firing someone or by publicly trying to undermine the

Justice Department. I think, you know, as - with these reports, and if you

do see his family subpoenaed to come testify, I think Bob Mueller`s job is

potentially in jeopardy and it`s up to people in Congress, Democrats and

especially Republicans to say to the President, that would be a red line

you cannot cross and make it clear now before he crosses it.

HAYES: All right, Mathew Miller, thank you for your time tonight.

MILLER: Thank you.

HAYES: Joining me now, Carrie Cordero, the former Attorney with the

Justice Department`s National Security Division and Nick Akerman, former

U.S. Attorney, and Assistant Special Watergate Prosecutor. Carrie, let me

start with you. What does a Grand Jury do in this context?

CARRIE CORDERO, FORMER JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ATTORNEY: Sure. So a Grand Jury

is not like a trial jury. A Grand Jury assists the Prosecutor in actually

conducting the investigation. It`s an investigative body. And what it

does is it enables the prosecutor, in this case, the Special Counsel,

former FBI Director Mueller to bring evidence before the Grand Jury. And

if it got to the point where the facts were developed to be able to bring

an indictment, the Grand Jury would approve the indictment. And so, what

it do is it gives him a venue to be able to - as Matt was just describing,

request documents, subpoena documents and call witnesses who the might be

called to testified under oath to the Grand Jury.

HAYES: Right.

CORDERO: And that`s what`s really significant fact because the fact that

these individuals - it`s very different when people are going in media or

they`re making statements on TV, big difference in being in a closed

session secret proceeding Grand Jury under oath.

HAYES: Nick, you worked on the Watergate Prosecution and there was a Grand

Jury from the beginning of that because there was the burglary but then

there were others as well. What role did they play in that investigation?

NICK AKERMAN, FORMER ASSISTANT SPECIAL WATERGATE PROSECUTOR: They play the

role in every one of those investigations. I mean, if we didn`t have the

Grand Jury, we wouldn`t be able to subpoena people, we wouldn`t be able to

subpoena documents. It provided an opportunity to put that investigation

in a context where everything was secret, that - it`s not like a Senate

Committee where people are testifying out in public. It`s all done in

secret. It doesn`t mean that the person who is a witness can`t go and tell

everybody else what they`re saying but they don`t really know. And so -

HAYES: Why is that important?

AKERMAN: It`s important for two reasons. One is to protect innocent

people, is to protect people so they`re not smeared with allegations of

wrong doing when there`s no finding of probable cause which is what a Grand

Jury does. And it`s also important to protect the integrity of an

investigation. You want to be able to go ahead and investigate without

people knowing what everybody else is saying so that they can put their

stories together. I mean, you`ve seen Donald Trump put the stories of his

son-in-law and his son together in a very surgical way. Now, the Grand

Jury is going to break through that story because they`re going to be able

to subpoena other evidence, other computers, other e-mails.

They`re going to be able to follow the e-mails string, the documents that

were supposedly brought to for the Trump campaign by Rob Goldstone.

They`re going to be able to follow rubles going way back to when Donald

Trump was first doing the Miss Universe contest. All of these things are

going to come together and all of these dots that are out there to be

connected is what they`re going to be able to do in private so that the

public isn`t going to see this but it gives the prosecutor the ability to

dig into this without people being able to get their stories together and

being able to come up with a story that makes sense, that obstructs the

whole proceeding.

HAYES: Right. Carrie, the documents, and the records here, there`s a

reporting CBS News that investigators want phone records related to Trump

Jr. in the Russia meeting we had identified on this - on this program and

some others have also identified that fact that if you read that e-mail

chain, it does appear that Emin Agalarov and Donald Jr. had a phone call to

broker meeting. I mean, that does seem to me a lot of - that e-mail, as

the tip of the iceberg, indicates, there are - seems to be a lot of records

out there that would be very helpful to investigators if they can get their

hands on them.

CORDERO: Sure. And in some ways, I mean, this is a standard criminal

prosecution. And federal investigators and prosecutors have a lot of tools

at their disposal under the federal statutes to be able to request

documents concerning communications records, other types of records, text

messages, e-mails, phone logs, all sort of things like that, records that

might exist and the prosecutors will be able to request that. The other

issue is with respect to people being able to testify secretly into the

Grand Jury.

It`s an important point because we saw earlier this summer when individuals

- current government officials were testifying before Congress, we could

see particularly with DNI Coats and maybe Admiral Rogers, that they had

discomfort describing communications that they had with the President about

whether he asked them to try to shut down the investigation or try to you

know, say something publicly that would undercut the investigation. And so

if current government officials are called before the Grand Jury to be - to

testify with respect to any potential obstruction charge, they will be

under oath and it won`t be in a public setting. And so they will answer

truthfully in that particular setting.

HAYES: Obstruction, which Carrie mentioned were - and the Vox reporting

indicates it`s - in some ways it seems that that case is almost further

along because it all happened so quickly and so publicly.

AKERMAN: And Trump has admitted most of it.

HAYES: Essentially, yes, right. I mean, it`s sort of a question - it`s

not even a question about the facts at this point so much we would seem

fairly established but the interpretation thereof and whether it`s

something you could even bring charges against a President for.

AKERMAN: Of course you could. I mean, Trump has already given us the

interpretation of the facts. He`s admitted to the Russian Ambassador that

the reason he fired Comey was to get rid of Russia investigation. He

admitted to Lester Holt on national TV. I have never seen anybody in a

criminal investigation make such wide ranging admissions on intent. I

mean, the whole issue in obstruction of justice is whether or not the

perpetrator had the corrupt intent. Did he intend to stop the

investigation? He`s admitted in it spades.

HAYES: Well, then the question becomes, Carrie, I mean, this really deep

sort of constitutional question. And we`ve seen people wrestling with it.

There was a memo that was commissioned back when Ken Starr under the

Independent Counsel Statute was pursuing President Clinton at that time

about whether there`s a sort of judicial remedy for presidential wrongdoing

through regular courts like an indictment. Would that be something this

Grand Jury would or would not do? Do we know?

CORDERO: Well, the question would be whether the prosecutors thought that

they could bring that type of evidence before the Grand Jury. It does seem

that Special Counsel has brought on some people who have expertise. People

who used to work in the office of legal counsel for example who might be in

a position to analyze that issue for him and help him determine whether or

not those are appropriate matters to bring before the Grand Jury. I do

think that the - if the reporting is correct, that the Grand Jury is here

in Washington, D.C., I do think the location is relevant because the Grand

Jury is supposed to be impaneled in a location where the offense likely

took place. And so that does speak to, what are the particular issues or

offense that`s took place here in Washington that would justify bringing

the Grand Jury together here. It wouldn`t just be a matter of convenience

for the Prosecutors in the office of the Special Counsel.

HAYES: All right, Carrie Cordero and Nick Akerman, thank you both for

joining me.

AKERMAN: Thank you.

HAYES: Next, as the investigation continues to accelerate, a new priority

emerging protecting Robert Mueller, the conservative bipartisan effort to

preventing the President from firing the Special Counsel after this two-

minute break.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: The Russia story is a total fabrication. It`s just an excuse for

the greatest loss in the history of American politics. Democrat Lawmakers

will have to decide. They can continue their opposition with the Russian

hopes or they can serve the interests of the American people.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: This President moments ago calling the Russian investigation led by

Special Counsel Robert Mueller a hoax. There are now two bipartisan

efforts to protect the Special Counsel from any action by President Trump

or his subordinates to fire him. A new Senate bill cosponsored by

Republican Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina, Democratic Senator Chris

Coons of Delaware which would be retroactive to Mueller`s appointment,

would give the Special Counsel the ability to challenge in court their

termination. A three-judge panel would be impaneled to determined good

cause for the firing. Otherwise, the Special Counsel would be reinstated.

The bill`s co-sponsor Senator Tillis stressed the need for true

independence in all the key Justice Department decisions.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. THOM TILLIS (R) NORTH CAROLINA: So this is an opportunity to show to

the American people we`re serious about independence, we`re serious about

being held to a higher standard, and the Department of Justice is unique

among cabinet positions because on the one hand, the President nominates

the FBI Director or the A.G. but just after they`re confirmed, I want them

to be very independent.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: This arrives just a week after another bipartisan effort to protect

the independence of the Special Counsel one co-sponsored by Senators

Lindsey Graham and Corey Booker that would block the President from firing

the Special Counsel without any judge`s approval when that Special Counsel

is investigating the President as is now the case. Congressman Adam Schiff

of House Intel Committee tweeting, “If true that Mueller has impaneled a

Grand Jury suggests his work is proceeding, all the more important that

Congress protect his independence. Joining me now is Senator Richard

Blumenthal of Connecticut, a Member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. How

concerned are you about the President attempting to fire Robert Mueller as

the investigation takes off?

SEN. RICHARD BLUMENTHAL (D) CONNECTICUT: I`m very deeply concerned because

the ominous threats that the President has made about firing Jeff Sessions

as a means to fire Bob Mueller and his direct threats about calling Mueller

calling the investigation a hoax and a witch hunt, attacking the integrity

and credibility of the team, an excellent team of 16 prosecutors that Bob

Mueller has assembled and that`s why I have joined with Lindsey Graham as a

co-sponsor of that measure that would provide judicial review and stop that

firing if it is done without good cause.

And I am also heartened by the empanelment of a Grand Jury because

remember, Chris, that a Grand Jury is an arm of the court. It`s not the

just a tool of the prosecutor, it actually has a legal status under the

court`s authority. And so a threat against Bob Mueller is less weighty

because the Grand Jury has a degree of permanency and protection that Bob

Mueller alone might not have. But this legislation is very important also

because it indicates the level of outrage and opposition that would follow

any attempt by Donald Trump to fire Bob Mueller.

HAYES: Something significant happened today. The Senate went into the a

five-week recess if I`m not mistaken but Senator Lisa Murkowski locked in

what is essentially what is called a pro forma session which is to

essentially make sure that there is - for constitutional purposes, not a

recess that the President could recess appoint someone, meaning that were

the President to say fire Jeff Sessions, he wouldn`t be able to put a

recess appointment and how significant and important is that step?

BLUMENTHAL: What`s really significant is not only that step but I think

the very strong determination that there be no recess appointment in the

Attorney General position. And I think again, the firestorm and potential

constitutional crisis that would greet this step by Donald Trump is

reflected in that in step by Lisa Murkowski, Senator from Alaska. So I

think it`s important but what`s even more important is the sense, it`s a

clear sense, and it is tangible that there is going to be strong opposition

both sides of the aisle to this kind of abusive use of power.

And obviously, to go back to your first question, the threat is even more

ominous because clearly, the Special Counsel is following the money. He`s

going after financial dealing, those financial dealings are extremely

relevant because the Russian play book is to enlist or engage foreign

officials and create monetary incentives for them to cooperate. That is

exactly what may have happened here, Bob Mueller knows it, he`s going to

follow the money.

HAYES: Yes, there is reporting about those money trails and there`s also

been some significant pushback from the White House on that. The President

in an interview with the New York Times saying that a pursuit of financial

deals prior to his campaign would be out of bounds, it would violate

essentially the portfolio of the Special Counsel. Jay Sekulow sort of

repeating that same notion that he would object and the lawyers for the

President would object to following the trail of say, real estate deals

that happened six or seven years ago. What`s your response to that?

BLUMENTHAL: They have no legal power and no moral case to try to constrain

a Grand Jury. The Grand Jury has an authority that is part of the rule of

law. By the way, as a prosecutor, as the United States Attorney for

Connecticut for four and a half years, I`ve seen Grand Juries often develop

their own questions and want to know about financial transactions. They

are composed of ordinary citizens who often have very good questions. And

the other reason I think this Grand Jury is going to be important to the

Special Counsel is that we are dealing here with a potential indictment of

the highest ranking official in the United States of America.

So Bob Mueller is wanting - going to want to know how the average citizen

reacts to this evidence. It`s going to be a very good sign for him of what

a jury, a regular jury at trial might react to. We`re a bit ahead of

ourselves. There`s no conclusive proof of any crime here but very

importantly, that Grand Jury can ask its own questions so for the President

or any part of his staff to say, they`re going to draw lines is completely

inappropriate.

HAYES: So simply, I want you to just clarify. When you say we`re dealing

with the potential of indictment of the highest ranking official in the

U.S., you mean you believe it is a possibility that - for an indictment of

the President of the United States?

BLUMENTHAL: It is certainly a possibility. There`s a lot of authority

that there cannot be an indictment of the President. When I say authority,

there`s no real legal case law but they`re pretty good legal arguments

against it. Still, if he is out of office, there could be indictments and

there could be indictments of lower level officials and members of his

family.

HAYES: All right, Senator Richard Blumenthal, thank you.

BLUMENTHAL: Thank you.

HAYES: Ahead, President Trump blasts Congress the day after he signed the

new sanctions bill, blaming America Lawmakers for strained relations with

Russia. Some heated reactions from the Hill next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: Hours before the breaking developments in the investigation of

potential collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign, the day began

with a statement from President Trump about Russia. The President of the

United States once again went out of his way to publicly side with Russia

over American institutions. President Trump who yesterday released both

assigning statement and a press statement criticizing the veto proof

bipartisan package of sanctions on Russia, Iran, and North Korea, took to

Twitter today to again complain about the thing he had just signed and to

go one step further in his criticism, “Our relationship with Russia is at

an all-time and very dangerous low. You can thank Congress, the same

people that can`t even give us Hcare.”

Pushback from Republicans particular in congress was swift. Senator John

McCain tweeting, “Our relationship with Russia is at a dangerous low. You

can thank Putin for attacking our democracy and invading neighbors and

threatening our allies.” Senator Richard Shelby, Republican from Alabama

telling Talking Points Memo, “I think our strained relationship with Russia

started in 1917, didn`t it? With the Communist Revolution? It`s ebbed and

flowed since, but don`t see hot it`s Congress` fault. And Senator Tim

Scott, Republican of South Carolina saying, “I think he signed it, didn`t

he? The bottom line is that Russia is to blame for the relations with

Russia deteriorating. But It was South Carolina`s other Republican Senator

Lindsey Graham who asked the question, I think any fair minded person is

forced to ask when it comes to President Trump and his behavior with regard

to Russia. That`s next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM, (R) SOUTH CAROLINA: The bottom line is that our

relationship with Russia is defined by Russian aggression against us and

our allies. And this suggests otherwise means that you`re disconnected

from the threat Russia presents.

And President Trump`s problem with Russia is most Americans are scratching

their head, why does he see Russia so differently than the congress?

You know, Putin has done something no American politician could ever hope

to do, unite the congress. Why does President Trump have a different view

of Russia? And that is going to keep people asking questions.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina edging closer to a

question many in his party might want an answer to.

Joining me now, former Congresswoman Elizabeth Holtzman who served on House

Judiciary Committee during the Watergate scandal; and MSNBC analyst Josh

Earnest, former White House press secretary.

Josh, I want you to talk about the closest analog that President Obama

faced in his term, which was the Iran deal. And the Iran deal was with a

nation the U.S. doesn`t have diplomatic relations with or a nation that has

taken actions contrary to U.S interests, and a huge opposition in congress

to a lot of parts of it.

And the way that it struck me as interesting to compare the way President

Obama talked about that deal and the relationship with Iran, and the way

this president talks about Russia. What do you think?

JOSH EARNEST, MSNBC ANALYST: Chris, I think it is an entirely relevant

metaphor – or connection to draw here, primarily because much of our

discussions with congress as we are trying to bring Iran to the negotiating

table and as we were trying to complete our negotiations with Iran were

about what role congress was going to have in lifting sanctions.

So it is not unique for there to be a dispute between the executive branch

and the legislative branch about how most effectively to implement

sanctions and when to relieve them.

And there`s always a sense in the executive branch that congress may be

back seat driving when it comes to foreign policy.

In this case, while we may have had our differences with Democrats – with

Republicans and even some Democrats when it came to executing the Iran

deal, there is one who doubted in a very

fundamental way, President Obama`s commitment to pursuing America`s

interests alone.

When it comes to Trump`s dealings with Russia, there is a concern that he

frankly may have

conflict of interest.

HAYES: Yeah, the statement of the president this morning was sort of –

again, the thing at the core of this is if he were to acknowledge the fact,

or he would to accept the findings of the intelligence community and other

people that Russia did this fairly brazen thing, then you can have a

conversation

that sort of started with this saying yes, they did this, but we need to

work with them on these different things and we can`t – but to blame the

U.S. congress for relations with Russia is a pretty remarkable thing for

the U.S. president to say given what Russia did during the election.

ELIZABETH HOLTZMAN, FORMER CONGRESSMAN: Right, given what Russia did and

given his reaction to it, as you pointed out. I mean, Russia interfered

with our democracy, wanted to interfere. We don`t really even at this

point know the full extent of that.

And for us – for the president not to acknowledge that and not to say, OK,

something terrible

happened here. We`re going to stop it from happening again. We`re going

to find out how it really worked. And we`re going to create mechanisms to

assure the safety of our election process. He`s done none of those things.

Instead, he says it`s a hoax, it`s a witch hunt, it`s nonsense, fake news,

and by the way, congress, you`re responsible if the Russians don`t like us

or we`re in bad odor with them, or whatever it is. It`s you`re fault.

I mean, he has to acknowledge the reality of what happened. He has to

accept the findings of

our intelligence agencies. They are unanimous in this. Nobody has

disputed it. And he has to come up with a solution to protect our

democracy. He`s walked away from all of those issues.

So, the question is why?

HAYES: Right.

I mean, let me follow up on this. And I`ll come back to you in a second,

Josh, but you were there for Watergate. And one of the things that happens

in Watergate is the investigation starts going in all sorts of different

directions. At the end of it, we have this picture of the Nixon White

House, which is remarkable, and it shows all sorts of wrongdoing in a

million different directions.

I mean, there`s violation of what little campaign finance law there was.

There`s essentially you know slush funds being paid. There`s break-ins, et

cetera.

HOLTZMAN: Illegal wiretaps.

HAYES: Yeah, how did you – I mean, I guess my question is, what is your

feeling about the belief on the part of the president and others that this

is a witch hunt and it is just going to sprawl out

endlessly and there`s something unfair about that?

HOLTZMAN: Well, I think he is completely wrong. He`s – I mean, you have

to ask yourself, why is this president fighting the reality so hard? We

understand he`s worried about people not believing he was validly elected,

of course he was validly elected as far as we know at this point. But the

fact of the matter is we have to protect the U.S. and he`s not ready to go

there.

HAYES: Josh, I thought it was very interest the president tonight goes to

West Virginia. It`s a state that he has the highest approval rating, a

state he won by 42 points. It`s a state I would assume that should he

stand for reelection in 2020, he will win once again. And he did something

I wasn`t expecting. The last time there was big news about Mueller and the

investigation he was doing a rally, which I believe was in Ohio, in

Youngstown a week or two ago, he basically ignored it.

Tonight, went right at, went right at it saying this is a distraction.

Democrats are selling this

because they don`t have a message. What do you make of him changing his

tactic about how he`s speaking about this?

EARNEST: He is clearly in a position where he`s feeling much more on the

defensive than he was even before. And, you know, there is a palpable

sense, I think, that the sound bite that you pulled

from Senator Graham is a pretty good indication that it is not just

Democrats, this is no longer a situation in which it is partisans who are

disputing Trump`s handling of the Russia situation. There are Republicans

on Capitol Hill and other places that are genuinely concerned, not all of

them, unfortunately, but some are.

And Chris, it`s troubling because we want to be in a position where we can

count on the person

who is entrusted with representing the United States at the negotiating

table, to have our best interests at heart. We want to count on that

person who is making those fateful decisions to not be conflicted by

something that they have yet to disclose.

And it is a troubling thing. Even sort of setting aside my own preference

in the outcome of the

previous presidential election, it is troubling that we can`t put faith in

the president of the United States to make sure that he is looking out for

our interests when it comes to interacting with our adversaries.

HAYES: Finally to you, do you see real signs of congress sort of moving to

sort of reassert itself in a sort of constitutional sense as co-equal to

the president?

HOLTZMAN: Yes. They haven`t gotten there yet. And it make take them some

time, and that`s OK, because we`re talking about really how to control the

president and how to reassert power, so better to do it in a careful,

constitutional way.

But I think congress is very disturbed at his failure to recognize the

reality of the Russian interference, for his failure to protect us against

that, of his attacks on legitimate investigations. This is completely

wrong for a president and it could be even seen – his attacks on Mueller

could be seen as possible obstruction of justice, a crime itself.

It`s an abuse of power for a president to do that. Let the investigation

go forward.

HAYES: Elizabeth Holtzman and Josh Earnest, thank you both.

HOLTZMAN: Thank you.

HAYES: Still to come, the president`s secret service moves out of their

base in Trump Tower

because of a lease dispute with the president`s company. An amazing report

from the Washington Post ahead.

And baptized by the presient, a political conversion in Thing One, Thing

Two next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: Thing One tonight, ahead of the president`s trip to West Virginia

this evening, the West Virginia Republican Party sent out a tweet mocking

the state`s Democratic Governor Jim Justice, quote, “low energy West

Virginia governor refuses to stop millions of dollars in contracts to

companies who cheated West Virginia taxpayers. Sad!”

Very Trumpian tweet, but President Trump himself expressed a very different

view of the so-called low energy governor tonight.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I would like to invite my good friend and your governor, Jim

Justice, up to the stage to share this news with all of you.

Jim, come on up. Come on up, Jim. Look at this guy.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Why was the West Virginia Republican Party mocking the president`s

good friend? That`s Thing Two in 60 seconds.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: Democratic West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has a few things in

common with Donald Trump: both men are billionaires. In fact, Justice is

reportedly West Virginia`s only billionaire, richest guy in the state. And

after tonight, both men will be members of the same political party.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GOV. JIM JUSTICE, (R) WEST VIRGINIA: Today, I tell you as West Virginians,

I can`t help you anymore being a Democrat governor. So tomorrow, I will be

changing my registration to Republican.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: That came just hours after the West Virginia Republican Party

attacked Governor Justice, calling him low energy and sad. The executive

director of the West Virginia Republican Party explained in a statement

later this afternoon, Jim Justice`s past differences with our party and our

party`s platform came while he was a Democrat.

So if you`re following along, the state Republican Party eagerly mocked him

a few hours ago, but now they have a friend in Jim.

(BEIGN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Having Big Jim as Republican is such an honor. I will tell you.

Such an honor. Fantastic man, a fantastic guy. And thank you, Jim, very

much.

All over the nation, they`re watching. And they really appreciate that.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: Another story breaking tonight, Te Washington Post reporting the

Secret Service is out

of its Trump Tower command post because apparently they can`t afford it.

Noting that, quote, in early July, The Post was relocated to a trailer on

the sidewalk more than 50 floors below.

A Trump organization spokeswoman told the paper, it would be, quote, more

cost effective and

logistically practical for the Secret Service to find space elsewhere.

The Post reported that, quote, two people familiar with the discussions

said the sticking points included were the price and other conditions of

the lease.

Basically the Secret Service charged with protecting the safety of the

president and his family have to work from a trailer on the sidewalk

because President Trump`s business apparently wants to squeeze more money

from the service.

The story is just the latest example of agencies and individuals around

Donald Trump struggling to deal with the chaos and uncertainty that`s

becoming something of his hallmark, all of which, of course, comes on top

of the steady string of news about investigations into Russian interference

in the 2016 election and potential collusion by the Trump campaign. Like

the Grand Jury Robert Mueller has now impaneled.

All those revelations only make it that much harder for congress to focus

on its actual legislating. How congress deals with the president`s once

they return from the August recess, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. JACK REED, (D) RHODE ISLAND: Has the confidence of many, many people

here on both sides of the aisle. And again, on behalf of the American

people, we have to get answers. And we have to get answers that will be

accepted. They won`t be dismissed as partisan. They won`t be dismissed as

being just convenient, they have to be conclusive. And I think Bob Mueller

can do that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Democratic Senator Jack Reed of Rhode Island reacting to the

breaking news reported by the Wall Street Journal that Special Counsel

Robert Mueller has impaneled a grand jury in Washington, D.C. to

investigate potential ties between the Trump campaign and Russian

interference in the 2016 election.

NBC News has not independently confirmed that report, but if true, it would

indicate the

federal probe may be accelerating into a crucial new phase.

Now that story broke just as the Senate was wrapping up its business before

the August recess. Tonight, many lawmakers are headed home for the five-

week vacation where they may face new questions from constituents about the

advancing Russia probe as well as other items.

I`m joined now by Betsy Woodruff, political reporter for The Daily Beast;

former Republican

Congressman David Jolly of Florida.

Betsy, what do you think – how do you characterize the mood on Capitol

Hill as theyhead into this August recess?

BETSY WOODRUFF, THE DAILY BEAST: I think there`s a sense of resignation.

The reality is lawmakers have been dealing with Russia questions for quite

some time now and my understanding is that these questions are only going

to get more acute.

The strange thing is that the president being part of an investigation

that`s currently being run by a former FBI director is actually the new

normal., that`s the world that we live in.

I spoke with some federal prosecutors earlier in the evening – former

federal prosecutors, who said they expect it to take Mueller several more

months to get this probe wrapped up. They expect it to be potentially a

month or two at least before he indicts anyone, which means the Russia

questions are not going to go away when recess is over, and the lawmakers

have to make peace with that.

HAYES: Yeah, what do you think, David, about – you know, you`re going

back for August recess, it`s seven months and there`s no big legislative

accomplishment to show for it other than the sanctions bill passed over the

objections of the president?

DAVID JOLLY, FORMER REPUBLICAN CONGRESSMAN: Sure, look, it`s an

embarrassing time to be a Republican having to defend your record.

But there are a couple of things that occurred. Listen, when the Senate

left today, on their way out the door they handcuffed the president of the

United States through some procedural moves to make sure the president

could not make recess appointments while they`re gone.

And the reason that`s significant is because Senators know what the

American people are feeling today. Today was a marker in history. Rarely

do you see it in the administration the subject of a

grand jury investigation.

And while it is not a jury, a trial jury, it is one that can ultimately

issue an indictment. And it is a forum in which we could see this

president or people in his administration commit perjury, it`s a forum in

which we could see the president`s taxes unveiled, and frankly, it`s a form

for history. This is not a light matter that occurred today. Senators

know that, and they will cast a cloud over the month of

September where they have critical decisions to make.

HAYES: Betsy, I`m going to ask you a little bit to play mind reader, but I

know that you talk to a lot of people on Capitol Hill. You have good

sources. So, I wonder what the thinking of the Republicans on Capitol Hill

is about their own judgment about what might come out? You`ve got to

imagine that that has shifted and changed and grown as they`ve watched the

evidence like other people watching this, or people reporting it out, and I

would imagine that also effects how they think about what they`re going to

have to do or not do vis-a-vis the president.

WOODRUFF: Right, I think that`s a fair assessment to make over the course

of the last 12 months, 18 months even. A lot of Republicans are having

second thoughts about all sorts of conclusions that they`ve come to when it

comes to politics.

I think one of the things that`s most important here is that over the

course of the campaign, talking to Republican operatives, members one thing

they would constantly bring up as an argument for

Donald Trump was look at his kids, look at his family. He raised a good

family.

The fact that Don Jr. is now at the center of this Russia investigation is

something that just kind of undermines that entire argument.

HAYES: That`s interesting.

WOODRUFF: That case to be made for him, right.

And if there`s one thing we know about grand juries it`s that they bring

out the dumbest sides of people. We know this grand jury is likely to

have a lot of serious questions about the meeting that Don Jr. had with

some Russian operatives over the summer of 2016 and the fact that the

president`s son has now become a key part of this only raises I think

broader concerns about what it means to be a Trump.

HAYES: David, do you imagine that Republican lawmakers are going to be

fielding questions about this? There`s a sort of…

JOLLY: Of course.

HAYES: The story I keep seeing that no one cares about the Russia

investigation, which I don`t

think is true; although I also do think that people probably care more

about things they feel directly affect them from a day-to-day basis,

whether that`s health care or jobs. What would you anticipating if you

were going back to your district right now?

JOLLY: So, look, there is some polling evidence that suggests Russia is

not the most important issue to the American public, but what is is trust

and the ability to know that the president is being an honest broker.

Chris, you hit on a brilliant point with your last question, and it`s this:

United States Senators, Republican Senators tonight, do not do not see the

president of the United States as a trusted partner. They might articulate

similar policy perspectives, Republican, conservative policy perspectives,

but that is now coincidence, not coordination, with this president.

They cannot trust this president as an honest broker. First, because he`s

shown he`s willing to throw them under the bus, but second, they don`t know

the next shoe to drop. So they might talk about similar policy agendas and

policy goals, but it is not in coordination with this president, nor will

it be going forward when they get back in September.

HAYES: Well, that`s a point and it raises something I`ve noticed, Betsy,

which is a difference between how the Senate and the House are behaving.

The Senate has been – I think Senate Republicans have been more

independent. They`ve sort of separated themselves more from the president

I thought very notable that someone like Tom Tillis, who doesn`t have some

reputation for being some party bucking maverick, would be someone to

introduce this legislation that the Senate majority leadership is going to

keep a pro forma session.

We haven`t seen the same thing in the House. What do you make of that,

Betsy?

WOODRUFF: I think part of the reason for that is just the difference in

the nature of the two chambers of congress. In the Senate, the Senators

have a much stronger sense of their power. Each individual Senator has a

lot more influence, has a lot more clout, has much more leverage to sort of

gum up the workings of Washington than the members of House do.

And, of course, House members are constantly freaking out about their

reelections. You ask any House member what they`ve been doing earlier in

the day, there`s a very good chance they`ve been on the phone fundraising.

And that just affects the way that you think about law making and that you

think about the White House.

Senators just have more breathing room. They have stronger senses of self,

if you will. Plenty of them aren`t running for reelection and that makes

it easier for them to buck their parties when they feel like they need to.

HAYES: That scan to you, David?

JOLLY: Chris, Betsy is right, it is power, it is independence, but

fundamentally it`s courage. We`re seeing courage among Republican

senators. We have not seen courage among Republican House

members. That`s just the reality we`re living in right now.

HAYES: Yeah. And Paul Ryan I think at some poine, he sort of has a date

with destiny because he has almost more than anyone else, high profile sort

of managed to kind of deflect and evade and – I don`t want to talk about

that.

JOLLY: He`s dancing with the devil. He`s dancing with the devil. And he

knows it. And he made that decision to do so.

HAYES: He sure does.

Betsy Woodruff and David Jolly, thank you both.

WOODRUFF: Sure thing.

HAYES: That is All In for this evening. The Rachel Maddow show starts

right now.

THIS IS A RUSH TRANSCRIPT. THIS COPY MAY NOT BE IN ITS FINAL FORM AND MAY

BE UPDATED.

END

Copyright 2017 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are

protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced,

distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the

prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter

or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the

content.>