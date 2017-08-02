All in with Chris Hayes, Transcript 8/2/17 AP: Kelly & Sessions

Transcript:

Show: ALL IN with CHRIS HAYES

Date: August 2, 2017

Guest: Maria Hinojosa, Jennifer Rubin, Ted Lieu

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC HOST: Tonight on ALL IN.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: This competitive

application process will favor applicants who can speak English.

HAYES: A downward spiral continues, and the Presidency in crisis plays the

hits.

STEPHEN MILLER, TRUMP`S SENIOR ADVISOR FOR POLICY: The notion that you

think that this is a racist bill is so wrong and so insulting.

HAYES: Tonight new record low poll numbers for the President and today`s

attempt to halt the slide with an anti-immigration barrage.

MILLER: That is one of the most outrageous, insulting, ignorant and

foolish things you`ve ever said.

HAYES; Plus, new Russian sanctions signed into law against the President`s

will.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Mr. President, why are the Russia sanctions seriously

flawed?

HAYES: The Boy Scout back checked the White House.

SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: I wouldn`t say it was

a lie.

HAYES: And Trump takes on the world.

AL GORE, FORMER U.S. VICE PRESIDENT: He has surrounded himself with a

rogue`s gallery of climate deniers.

HAYES: Former Vice President Al Gore on an inconvenient sequel, and how

the Trump White House is starting to feel like Westeros.

GORE: It was like the red wedding in Game of Thrones.

HAYES: When ALL IN starts right now.

HAYES: Good evening from New York, I`m Chris Hayes. On a day that saw the

lowest approval rating of his entire Presidency, President Trump is

catering to his shrinking base by spotlighting an issue that has animated

his core supporters from absolutely day one, immigration.

TRUMP: When Mexico sends its people, they`re not sending their best.

They`re bringing drugs. They`re bringing crime. They`re rapists. And

some I assume are good people.

HAYES: The President today holding a photo op to Trump at a month`s old

immigration bill with not that much support in Congress throwing his

support behind a RAISE Act which would cut in half the number of legal

immigrants allowed into the U.S.

TRUMP: This competitive application process will favor applicants who can

speak English, financially support themselves and their families, and

demonstrate skills that will contribute to our economy.

HAYES: Very few of the Senators who spoke to NBC News today other than the

bill sponsors were even familiar with the RAISE Act. Those who were, well,

let`s just say they weren`t big fans.

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R), SOUTH CAROLINA: South Carolina`s economy, the

number one is agriculture, number two is tourism. So, my farmers, my hotel

owners, my restaurant owners have a hard time finding labor. It`s not that

Americans are lazy, these are jobs that are just hard to fill. And when

you can`t find an American worker, you can get a legal Visa so win-win.

You take that and cut it in half, it will destroy South Carolina`s economy.

Other than that it`s a good idea.

HAYES: Of course today`s photo op wasn`t so much about getting a bill

through Congress as it was an opportunity for the President to play to the

anger and the resentment of his anti-immigration supporters.

TRUMP: The RAISE Act prevents new migrants and new immigrants from

collecting welfare and protects U.S. workers from being displaced. And

that`s a very big thing. They`re not going to come in and just immediately

go and collect welfare. That doesn`t happen under the RAISE Act. They

can`t do that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: In order to amplify the message, the White House trotted out a guy

we haven`t seen much lately, White House Senior Adviser Stephen Miller, who

was Trump`s bomb throwing warm-up act on the campaign trail. Miller strode

into the White House Briefing Room today to push the RAISE Act to raves

from the Breitbart base. Anne Coulter tweeting, “we need to clone Stephen

Miller and appoint him to every cabinet position.” Miller seems to relish

the chance to spar with reporters at one point battling with the New York

Times reporter who pressed him for statistics to back up his claims.

MILLER: Let`s also use common sense here, folks. At the end of the day,

why do special interests want to bring in more low skilled workers and why

historically -

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I`m not asking for common sense. I`m asking for

specific statistical data.

MILLER Well, I think it`s very clear, Glenn, that you`re not asking for

common sense, but if I could just answer - if I could just answer your

question.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: No, no, not common sense. Common sense is fungible.

Statistics are not

MILLER: I named the study -

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Let me just finish the question. Tell me the specific

-

MILLER: Glenn, Glenn, I named the studies-I named the studies -

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I asked for a statistic. Can you tell me how many -

MILLER: Glenn, maybe we`ll make a carve-out in the bill that says the New

York Times can hire all the low-skilled, less-paid workers they want from

other countries, and see how you feel then about the low-wage substitution.

This is a reality that`s happening in our country.

HAYES: Miller one of the architects of the Trump Travel Ban at one point

took issue with the reference to a poem written on the statue of liberty.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The Statue of Liberty says “Give me your tired, your

poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.” It doesn`t say

anything about speaking English -

MILLER: Statue of Liberty is a symbol of liberty and lighting the world.

It`s a symbol of American liberty lighting the world. The poem that you`re

referring to, that was added later, is not actually a part of the original

Statue of Liberty.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This whole notion of “Well, they could learn - you

know, they have to learn English before they get to the United States, are

we just going to bring in people from Great Britain or Australia?

MILLER: Jim, it`s actually – I have to honestly say I am shocked at your

statement that you think that only people from Great Britain and Australia

would know English. It`s actually – it reveals your cosmopolitan bias to

a shocking degree that in your mind -

No, this is an amazing - this is an amazing moment. This is an amazing

moment.

HAYES: The anti-immigrant push comes at the lowest point of the Trump

Presidency. His legislative agenda is in tatters after the failure of the

GOP Health Care effort. Every day seems to bring a new revelation on the

Russia investigation. (INAUDIBLE) Republicans are not turning their backs

on President Trump, and then there`s this, today. Quinnipiac University

released a survey showing the President with the lowest approval rating he

has ever had in a major national poll. Just 33 percent of Americans, one-

three saying they approve his performance, while 61 percent disapprove.

Remarkably, his approval rating is now underwater, even among one of his

core groups of supporters, white voters without a college degree.

Only 43 percent of whites without a college degree now approve of the

President`s performance, according to Quinnipiac, while 50 percent

disapprove. Joining me now, John Harwood, Chief Washington Correspondent

for CNBC, Political Writer for the New York Times. John, you covered

administrations and I wonder what you made of it today because it struck me

as it looked a lot like an administration in year eight, when - with a

deadlocked Congress, when they`re kind of trying to do things symbolically

more than actually get stuff through because this bill is not really going

anywhere. There is no big push. It was a really strange thing to see from

an administration in month six, I thought. What do you think?

JOHN HARWOOD, CNBC CHIEF WASHINGTON CORRESPONDENT: Well, I agree. And

look, this bill would take 60 votes to pass. They`re not going to get

Democrats to support it. They`re not even going to get all the Republicans

to support it, as that clip from Lindsey Graham showed. What we`ve seen

from President Trump as he gets under increasing stress is that he retreats

to trying to please his base. He did that with the speech in Long Island

last week to those police officers. He does things that try to rile the -

rile the visceral reactions and the applause they got on the campaign

trail.

His problem, as you pointed those Quinnipiac numbers is his base is

shrinking. He - not only was he underwater with those white non-college

voters, if you look at the strong approve and strong disapprove, it was way

lop sided in a negative direction. And so the combination of lack of

legislative success and the continual set of embarrassments that Donald

Trump has visited upon his administration and himself has taken a big toll.

HAYES: You know, it strikes me that - how big - I guess how big a role do

you think the health care implosion last week played? Because to me, that

was a really significant turning point in how both the perception among the

public and among other politicians in Washington about the political

potency of this President.

HARWOOD: I agree 100 percent. In fact, I wrote a piece today about the

fact that increasing numbers of officials, both in the executive branch, as

well as in the Congress have taken to in essence ignoring the President,

acting as if his words don`t mean very much. So he comes out of the health

care defeat having not done very well in trying to push that legislation,

not showing any significant command of the legislation. He comes out and

says, well, you`re not going to vote on anything until you take up, again,

the repeal and replacement of ObamaCare. Well, not only did the Senate go

on to take up other business like the confirmation of his FBI Director, but

they`ve also scheduled hearings on a much smaller bipartisan fix to

ObamaCare. And it`s not what the President called for but increasingly,

people don`t care what the President says.

HAYES: Yes. Today was interesting also because we got to see Stephen

Miller who in many ways is really a kind of crucial voice for this

President. He I think channels the world view of the President`s campaign,

if not the President himself more than anyone. And you got to see a

dynamic that I think they really enjoy that they seek out, which is the

kind of us versus the cosmopolitan media posture essentially.

HARWOOD: I think, Chris, that the White House was thrilled that Stephen

Miller and Jim Acosta, Stephen Miller and Glenn Thrush got into it the way

they did. But here is the problem, the Republican Party is not just the

Trump blue collar base, it`s also business and business does not like this

immigration proposal. Why? Because for the reasons that Lindsey Graham

indicated, there is a tremendous need for labor within this economy in

multiple sectors. We`ve got an aging population, increasing number of

people who are going to be dependent on government retirement programs. We

need taxpayers for economic growth and also the solvency of those programs

and the RAISE Act would - by cutting illegal immigration would endanger the

ability to deal with both of those issues.

HAYES: All right, John Harwood, thanks for being here. I`m joined now by

Jennifer Rubin, Columnist for the Washington Post and Anchor and Executive

Producer for NPR`s Latino USA. What was your reaction to what we saw on

the White House today?

MARIA HINOJOSA, NPR`S LATINO USA ANCHOR AND EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Oh my God.

I mean, where do I start? It`s been a - it`s been a sad couple of days, to

be honest with you, Chris. So, when I think about it, I think my God, my

father who came from Mexico, who, OK, seriously, he was a bit of a genius.

He helped to create the cochlear implant that some in the deaf community

choose to have, to use. My father became a U.S. citizen almost immediately

when he got his job at the University of Chicago. But he spoke English

like this. It was very - and I used to make fun of my father. Daddy,

don`t speak, you know. So when you think about what he is saying,

everybody now has got to speak English. I`m like, who`s making that

decision? Are we going to have places where they`re going to say no, no,

it`s ah, it`s a. Would Melania Trump be allowed into the country? Would

her English be acceptable enough? And that`s what I want us, you to

realize. That is where we`re going.

HAYES: And I want to just be clear for one second -

HINOJOSA: I don`t want to put too much importance on it because it is a

lot of me.

HAYE: I know. I just want to be clear just so far for the policy here.

What they`re - the change would be a preference for people that spoke

English already, right? So when you go through the citizenship process,

obviously, the citizenship interview is in English, for instance, right?

But this would be a change to that. You would - you know, we would only be

taking people in who already spoke English before coming to the country

which would be a big shift and would exclude maybe people like your father,

maybe people like Melania Trump. Jennifer, it was - it was striking to me

to watch Miller`s performance today because it just felt to me that this -

we know what part of the sort of Republican coalition that`s targeted to.

And it`s a pretty narrow part, even if actually the politics of the issue

could be on their side if presented differently.

JENNIFER RUBIN, THE WASHINGTON POST COLUMNIST: Well, I`m not even sure if

presented differently it could be on their side but you`re right. The

Republicans in the Senate want no part of that, they made very clear that

there is no room on the schedule for this. Listen, this was introduced in

April and went nowhere fast. This is just a revival. They brought back

the rerun because the initial launch didn`t go that well. So you`re right.

He is grasping for straws. He` trying to energize his base. And what the

Santa Monica born California born, Stephen Miller from cosmopolitan of

Santa Monica does is he plays like he is the working man`s friend.

And what we really saw there was someone who`s not interested in any of the

facts, not interested in any of the answers, not interested in really

helping people, he just wants to get into a fight with the media, because

that`s what these people do. It`s no longer enough and that`s what you see

in Quinnipiac, that`s what you see in Congress. John Harwood who was just

on is exactly right. They`re ignoring him. You can`t get votes, you can`t

get things done simply by yelling at Glenn Thrush. And I think they`re

badly mistaken if they think this is going to help them get out of the

hole.

HAYES: Now, one thing - one thing that`s striking tome in watching this

is, and I`m in touch with a lot of folks who work in immigration law and

immigrant communities, and the one place that they have delivered in some

ways on the Trump agenda, right? A lot of stuff has been stonewalled, they

really - things have really changed if you`re an immigrant in this country

if you`re related to an unauthorized immigrant. I mean -

HINOJOSA: Oh yes.

HAYES: It`s really changed.

HINOJOSA: Oh, yes.

HAYES: So, this may be performance, but what is happening on the ground is

quite dramatic and they are delivering on what they said they`re going to

deliver.

HINOJOSA: They`re delivering in terms of the attitude. The ICE agents

feel completely unshackled. They`re delivering on the detentions, right?

They`re not necessarily delivering yet on the massive deportations but

Chris, Latino USA this weekend, we`re going to feature a whole hour on ICE.

And well start with the story of a guy who I met because he worked at a

plant store here, who has DACA, he`s coming back from Upstate New York back

to his home in Manhattan, have DACA. Every person getting on a bus in

Upstate New York is being asked now by agents what`s your citizenship?

What`s your citizenship? And he had DACA, and they still detained him

because they were like, well, no, but you didn`t have the letter.

HAYES: So here is my question. This - we`ve been hearing stories like

this. And I guess a question for you, Jennifer, is whether you think - I

mean, I want to be clear about this. This administration, parts of it

really do believe in this as a project. This isn`t just performance,

right, because, I don`t think even think that stories like that are they`re

- they`re doing that for political reasons. I mean, this actually is a

core feature of the kind of ideological movement that brought this

President into power. I think that`s also part of what you saw today.

RUBIN: Absolutely. They are xenophobes, they are nationalists, they think

that America needs to be frozen or taken back to the 1950s. They think our

identity is like those right wing parties in Europe say about blood and

soil. And this is what they believe in. It`s deeply biased. It`s deeply

prejudicial. It`s deeply exclusionary. And it is not going to solve any

of our problems. It`s going to make them worse. And I think along the

way, maybe we`re seeing in the polls that the people that they`ve been

playing to are getting the idea that this is not really helping them all

that much, that they`re not really getting what they bargained for. I

would hope that is true.

In terms of the ICE raids and the immigration crackdown, you know, here`s

where someone like Jeff Flake, who just came out and is bashing his party

really needs to step up to the plate. He`s not only a libertarian, but he

is pro immigration. Where are the hearings and the oversight on ICE? So,

why isn`t Jeff Sessions - why is it -excuse me. Why isn`t Jeff Flake,

Lindsey Graham, those folks holding oversight hearing because the abuses

really are reprehensible?

HINOJOSA: Yes. So, the other thing Chris that kind of stood out for me,

which is again, if you look at kind of political strategy and feeding that

base - and I remind people that I do not represent NPR. They distribute my

show, but this is me, is the discussion around people of color and them

being the primary victims of this notion that immigrants are coming in with

green cards and this whole notion that Steve Miller has which is just like

where are you coming from? But the fact that they`re saying we are here to

protect you, African-American worker, you Latino son of immigrant workers.

We`re here to protect you. And that, that kind of racial divisionary

politic is a very dangerous thing. But I agree with you, whether or not

the base is actually - because also people are opening their eyes.

HAYES: Well, and a certain point, you know, you got to deliver - you got

to deliver for the people you said you were going to make lives better for.

Independent (INAUDIBLE) is happening with the guys getting on the bus in

Upstate New York. Jennifer Rubin, Maria Hinojosa, thank you, both.

Ahead, the President signs what may be the most significant legislation he

signed yet. And against his own will with no cameras present, how the

Congress forced the President`s hand on Russia sanctions and what that

means going forward with Representative Ted Lieu in in just a few minutes.

HAYES: Today the President of the United States finally did something he

did not want to do. After days of delay, he signed a package of new

sanctions on Russia, along with Iran and North Korea, which Congress had

passed with veto-proof majorities. In what now looks like a successful

effort to tie the President`s hands. Well, the President has frequently

paraded his executive orders and other bill signings in front of the TV

cameras with an audience present to watch him perform his Presidential

duties, the signing of the Russia sanctions bill today was quite different.

No cameras, no press, no nothing.

The White House did release a Presidential signing statement criticizing

the bill. Actually released two different documents. The official signing

statement and what they later explained was press statement from the

President which ends on the following Trumpian note, “I built a truly great

company worth many billions of dollars. That is a big part of the reason I

was elected. As President, I can make far better deals with foreign

countries than Congress.” In that statement, the President accused

Congress of essentially usurping his constitutional power to set U.S.

foreign policy, and he sounded what seems like a conciliatory note towards

Russia, “It represents the will of the American people to see Russia take

steps to improve relations with the United States.

We hope there will be cooperation between our two countries on major global

issues so that these sanctions will no longer be necessary.” Russia,

however, was unimpressed after President Vladimir Putin already ordered the

U.S. to cut 755 diplomatic staff from its missions in Russia. Today Prime

Minister Dmitry Medvedev unleashed a social media tirade aimed at President

Trump. “The U.S. President`s signing of the package of new Russia

sanctions ends hopes for improving our relations. The Trump administration

has shown its total weakness by handing over executive power to Congress in

the most humiliating way.”

The U.S. establishment fully outwitted Trump. The President is not happy

about the sanctions, yet he could not but sign the bill. I`m joined now by

Congressman Ted Lieu of California, Member of the House Committee on

Foreign Affairs. Congressman, the signing statement sort of made a

constitutional argument that this was an incursion on to the President`s

constitutional power to set foreign policy. Do you, why is that not the

case?

REP. TED LIEU (D) CALIFORNIA: Well, thank you, Chris, for that question.

Let me first say today is an example of a U.S. Congress imposing its will

on the President, unlike authoritarian regimes in America, Congress is a

co-equal branch of government. And when I read that signing statement,

actually both of them, the second was particularly bizarre. He references

ObamaCare and other issues and I don`t really buy his constitutional

argument. Everything in the sanctions bill which is now law, is

constitutional, Legislative Counsel has looked at it and no President wants

his hands tied, but in this case, we thought it was important. In

bipartisan bases, we did that today.

HAYES: Can you make - the sanctions bill, this sanctions bill particularly

has ended up having this great symbolic significance because of the context

of the investigation into Russia`s interference in the election, the

possible collusion between the President`s campaign and Russia in that

activity. But can you make the affirmative argument on the merits for why

this bill will make things better?

LIEU: Absolutely. First of all, it will make it better because it

hopefully will dissuade Russia from attacking us again with the massive

cyber-attack in the next set of federal elections. This was a bipartisan

rebuke to the President saying Mr. President, the American people and

Congress do not trust you to do the right thing when it comes to Russia.

And it`s a rebuke to Russia, saying do not try to influence our elections

again because you`re going to get consequences worse than if you had tried.

HAYES: So, you those - you think the consequences, these mostly target oil

and gas, there`s a little bit of the legislation as I understand it as is

somewhat Magnitsky Act ask in so far as individuals associated with the

actual penetration can also be targeted. You think that acts as a

deterrent?

LIEU: It does. And one of the most important parts of this legislation is

it prevents Donald Trump from lifting sanctions on Russia without

Congressional review and approval because we want to make sure that he

doesn`t take actions that favor the Russian government without Congress

knowing about it.

HAYES: What do you make of both - there was a sort of strange kind of

smoke signal it felt in the run-up to this with the President sort of

dithering. There was some - there was lack of clarity about whether he

would sign it. He said was going to sign it. He signed it quietly and

then the Russians sort of leaping at the chance to sort of troll and bait

the President but also conceding that he didn`t want the sign it. The

message had been sent to Moscow that this was not his idea.

LIEU: It`s very clear the President didn`t want the sign this legislation.

And I think the Russians are realizing what Republican members are

realizing now, which is we have a weak President. Donald Trump is weak,

not just because there`s been White House chaos, but also because he has

historically low approval ratings, and he has very low influence over

Republican and Democratic legislators. That`s why he couldn`t get

ObamaCare repeal passed and that`s what we`re seeing now, a weak President

with a surging more confident Congress.

HAYES: What`s the next step in - to your mind in U.S.-Russia relations?

If they - if they respond with some sort of retaliatory action of their own

in response to these, where does this go?

LIEU: I don`t have any problem with having - United States having closer

relations with other countries, including with Russia. I have a problem

when a President looks like he is beholden to the Russian government and

that`s in part why Congress sent this powerful bipartisan message. But

there`s many issues we deal with on Russia other than cyber issues. There

are issues relating to foreign affairs, issues relating to trade and

commerce. We can work with Russia on a number of issues. And keep in

mind, Russia is part of the Iran deal as well. So there`s many areas where

the U.S. does cooperate with Russia and will continue to do so.

HAYES: All right, Congressman Ted Lieu, thanks for your time tonight.

LIEU: Thank you.

HAYES: Coming up, the signs the President is struggling to control his own

administration as Republican lawmakers begin openly ignoring his demands.

Who is breaking ranks with the President and why, just ahead.

HAYES: Some breaking news. The AP reporting that John Kelly in one of his

first acts as White House Chief of Staff called Attorney General Sessions

“to reassure him that his position is safe despite the recent onslaught of

criticism he has taken from President Donald Trump. That was just the most

recent rebuke of President Trump from within his own administration.

According to the Wall Street Journal, for example, the Acting DEA Chief

recently wrote a staff memo disavowing the President`s remarks last week

endorising police brutality. Acting DEA Chief Chuck Rosenberg said that “I

write because we have an obligation to speak out when something is wrong.

That`s what law enforcement officers do.” Even the Coast Guard is now

defying the President.

As you`ll recall last week, the President announced via Twitter he was

banning transgendered people from serving in the military. And on Tuesday,

the Coast Guard Commandant told a Washington audience the service “will not

break faith with transgendered members.” The Hill reporting that Admiral

Paul Zukunft said that, “and so that was the commitment to our people right

now, very small numbers but all of them are doing meaningful coast guard

work today.” This after the Pentagon already made clear it would do

nothing to enforce the ban until the White House did more than just tweet.

Even more striking, though, is the reaction among lawmakers in his own

party. The president`s vanishing influence on Capitol Hill, next.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Jeff Flake in a Politico magazine article said the

President was – he suggested the President was a carnival barker and had

eroded conservatism. Is the President still thinking of helping to fund a

$10 million challenge against Senator Flake? And does he have any response

to Senator Flake`s comments?

SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: I`m not sure about

any potential funding of a campaign, but I think that Senator Flake would

serve his constituents much better if he was less focused on writing a book

and attacking the President and passing legislation.

HAYES: White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders responding to a

piece from

Arizona Senator Jeff Flake, a Republican, criticizing what he has called

his party`s, quote, “Faustian bargain to support President Trump”.

Flake is up for reelection next year. Normally he would be courting the

President`s support, but Republican lawmakers and particularly Senators are

making it clear they no longer fear the President politically.

Yesterday, Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina said, quote, “We work for

the American people.

We don`t work for the President.”

And Senator Lamar Alexander, the chairman of the health committee tweeted

this week would

soon hold hearings on how to stabilize and strengthen the individual health

care market despite the President`s repeated insistence that Republicans

repeal and replace Obamacare immediately without input from Democrats.

Joining me now is Tim Carney, he`s the commentary editor of The Washington

Examiner, visiting fellow of the American Enterprise Institute.

What do you think the perception on Capitol Hill of the President, their

relationship to him in the Republican party has changed notably of late?

TIM CARNEY, WASHINGTON EXAMINER: Absolutely. At The Examiner we would have

Republican lawmakers come in and ask them, and there would be no strong

party unity like in the Bush

era, or they criticize Mitch McConnell or Paul Ryan, or the other chamber.

And we`d try to get them to criticize Trump. And for months we couldn`t get

them to. This would go from the moderates to the House Freedom Caucus to

Mike Lee, these guys with these clear differences with Trump, and they

didn`t want to pick a fight with him.

Flake was always different, but now that Flake has stepped down, maybe guys

like Scott are feeling a little bit liberated to do it.

And Lindsey Graham has always been interesting, because he, Rubio, McCain

had this little caucus that was very reticent about Trump, but their votes

would always line up with him.

So now, we get this Russia sanctions bill passed, so the question for me

going forward, will they vote against Trump?

HAYES: And that`s what is interesting. I think folks don`t recognize just

what`s coming down – what`s barreling down on Capitol Hill. They`ve got to

do a bunch of stuff when August recess is

over, and all that rubber is going to hit the road at that point, right?

CARNEY: We got to keep the government funded. They`ve got to raise the

debt limit, and the plan is to take up – to take up tax reform.

HAYES: Right.

CARNEY: And that`s sort of a heavy lift, and the truth is, though, on the

details of that, Trump doesn`t have sort of a strong point. So I don`t see

that necessarily as a clash point.

I do think on immigration, where you`ve got the – as John Harwood was

saying earlier, the

business community really doesn`t want to restrict illegal immigration. And

the Republicans, like the

Democrats are very cozy with the business community. So that`s where you

could really see a big split between Trump and his party.

HAYES: But one of the things that has to me sort of characterized this

first period as we head

towards the August recess, I`ve watched a few administrations come in, and

there is a general way it

works, particularly in the united government. The president syncs up a

legislative priority with

Congress and they go out and they sell it together.

George W. Bush did that with Social Security privatization back in 2005

back with reelection. We saw the President do that with ACA, President

Obama. That did not happen at all here, and you got believe people are

scratching their head here with what is the role of the President in all of

this?

CARNEY: It was totally different world. Back then, Tom Delay was a very

powerful house leader for the Republicans, and he saw his job – this is

what Delay`s inner would tell me, I was pretty close with them. He saw his

job as, we`re going to pass President Bush`s agenda.

It was sort of a jar to me, because I was this conservative young reporter.

I was like, what about the conservative agenda? No, our job is to pass

President Bush`s agenda. It`s a very different relationship here where both

Trump and Paul Ryan sort of saw, Trump is going to make America

great again. He is going to grab policies off the shelf that Paul Ryan put

on the shelf.

HAYES: We will give them to him –

CARNEY: Right. But, that whole game was lot more complicated I think than

Trump

thought it was going to be. This whole thing was a lot harder than Trump

thought it would be. He thought the problem was that we had stupid people

in power.

HAYES: That`s right and he`d replace them.

So then the other part of this, if you see Senators drifting away, you saw

a hint of this as health

care went down, you know, perhaps temporarily of the President thinking

well, why am I grabbing the off the shelf agenda of Paul Ryan? I felt sort

of the Raise Act today, maybe I`ll go back to this Bannon vision of what I

could be.

You wonder if he might try wedge himself against the Republican party at

some point if he finds

that advantageous.

CARNEY: One, he turns a thousand times. He doesn`t talk about Republicans

as we.

HAYES: No, it`s they. They`ve been trying this.

CARNEY: Right. It`s like, I always call the Mets we, and, if I started

calling them they, that would mean something. And from day one, he has

called them they. And so will he actually –

HAYES: Act as they?

CARNEY: I think that might happen after the midterms, but for now he is

trying to be one of them.

HAYES: He is calling them they. That`s a very good point.

Tim Carney, thanks for joining me.

CARNEY: Thank you.

HAYES: Coming up, the Boy Scouts of America are once again forced to do

damage control over comments made by the President, you don`t want to miss

this story.

Plus, tonight`s Thing 1, Thing 2. It`s a good one. Next.



HAYES: Thing 1 tonight. President Trump`s former campaign manager, Corey

Lewandowski, currently an informal adviser to the President, my colleague

Chuck Todd on Meet the Press, and offered this unprompted bizarre comment

during a discussion about the new Chief of Staff John Kelly.

COREY LEWANDOWSKI, FMR. TRUMP CAMPAIGN MANAGER: I think the General should

re look at firing Richard Cordray, the CFPB. He is now a person who is now

all but running for

governor in the state of Ohio, and he is sitting in federal office right

now.

CHUCK TODD, MEET THE PRESS: I have to say, Corey, that was sort of a

random thing you

just introduced there.

What – what`s with the focus on Mr. Cordray? How is that at the top of the

agenda?

LEWANDOWSKI: Well, I think there`s three things on the agenda. It`s tax

reform, it`s building a wall on the Southern border, it`s repeal and

replace of Obamacare, which didn`t get done.

But, I think Richard Cordray is campaigning for governor of Ohio. He is

sitting in an office right now at the CFPB. It`s my recommendation to the

President of the United States to fire Richard Cordray. If he wants to run

for governor of Ohio, go do it.

TODD: I have to ask this, considering you brought up this. Do you have any

business interests here? Do you have a client that wants to see this

happen?

LEWANDOWSKI: No, no. I have no clients whatsoever.

HAYES: Okay, got that? Corey Lewandowski is super passionate about the man

running the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, but denies having any

client pushing that interest.

Well, you guess what Thing 2 is?

That`s in 60 seconds.



HAYES: Corey Lewandowski denied a business client is behind his passionate

call to fire the head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Richard

Cordray, but of course vocal opponent of

Cordray is, in fact, paying Lewandowski tens of thousands of dollars.

As The Times reports, among the first clients of Lewandowski`s strategic

advisers is an Ohio based company called Community Choice Financial. High

interest pay lenders have energetically fought efforts by the Consumer

Financial Protection Bureau to limit loan practices that consumer advocates

have called abusive. Community Choice Financial`s chief executive once

referred to the bureau as the great Darth

Vader of the federal government.

So I will just leave this right here.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

LEWANDOWSKI: It`s my recommendation to the President of the United States

to fire Richard Cordray.

TODD: I have to ask this, considering you brought this up. Do you have any

business interests here? Do you have a client that wants to see this

happen?

LEWANDOWSKI: No, no. I have no clients whatsoever.



HAYES: The Boy Scouts of America yet again are having to distance

themselves from the President of the United States.

You`ll remember they had to issue an apology for the political remarks

Donald Trump made at their national jamboree last month.

Well, in a newly released transcript of an interview with The Wall Street

Journal, conducted the day after speaking to the Boy Scouts, the President

said according to a transcript interview, and I quote, “I got a call from

the head of the Boy Scouts saying it was the greatest speech that was ever

made to them, and they were very thankful.”

The Boy Scouts responded in a statement, quote, “we are unaware of any such

call” and went on to point out that neither of the organization`s top

leaders had placed such a call.

When asked about that discrepancy today, along with a phone call, Donald

Trump said he got from the President of Mexico, which according to the

Mexican government also never happened, White House Press Secretary Sarah

Huckabee Sanders refused to admit the President was lying.

SANDERS: In terms of the Boy Scouts, multiple members of the Boy Scout

leadership following his speech there that day congratulated him, praised

him, and offered quite – I`m looking

for the word – quite powerful compliments following his speech and those

were what those references were about.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: But he specifically said that he received a phone

call from the President of Mexico –

SANDERS: They were actually direct conversations, not actual phone calls.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: So he lied, it wasn`t a phone call?

SANDERS: I wouldn`t say it was a lie. That`s a pretty bold accusation. The

conversations took place, they simply didn`t take place over a phone call,

that he had them in person.



HAYES: In those first months after he won the presidency there was hope in

some quarters that despite his campaign rhetoric, perhaps Donald Trump

could be persuaded to do the right thing when it came to climate change.

And that is what brought former Vice President Al Gore to Trump Tower to

speak with then President-elect Trump and his daughter, Ivanka, to somehow

convince the incoming

administration not to ditch President Obama`s climate policies.

Turns out, that hope was displaced.

Almost immediately, the Trump White House website deleted nearly all

mentions of the phrase climate change. And then in June the President

announced the United States was pulling out of the historic climate change

agreement.

But regardless of President Trump`s decision, Vice President Al Gore is

still trying to move the need on climate issues, exploring them in his new

film, An Inconvenient Sequel, Truth to Power, a follow-up to his 2006

documentary, An Inconvenient Truth.

And today I got a chance to talk with Vice President Gore. The first time I

managed to speak to him since the day of his first meeting with Trump, all

the way back in December, back when he still felt good about his chat with

President Trump on climate change.

AL GORE, FORMER VICE PRESIDENT: It was a very intelligent exchange. It was

a search for common ground. And, in answer to your question, I felt good

about the meeting. Of course, we`re in this wait-and-see period, but I was

very – I was happy to have the opportunity, and happy with the exchange of

views.

HAYES: So, Mr. Vice President, the last time you and I spoke was December,

it was a transition, there was a sort of head-snapping time for everyone. I

think it`s fair to say.

GORE: Yeah.

HAYES: You went down to Trump Tower. You met with Ivanka Trump and the

President I think at some point.

GORE: The President-elect.

HAYES: At the time.

GORE: And that conversation continued after he went into the White House.

HAYES: So you said this to me, you said, Ivanka Trump is very committed to

having a climate policy that makes sense for our country and for our world.

The conversation was meaningful and

productive. Do you still feel that way?

GORE: Well, I had reason to believe that there was an excellent chance

that the President would stay in the Paris Agreement, that he would come to

his senses, but I was wrong. Because he has surrounded himself with rogue

scholarly of climate deniers.

And, even though there are those in his inner circle who wanted him to do

the right thing on

climate, they were outweighed, out-talked by the climate deniers. And, the

truth about the climate

crisis still inconvenient for the large carbon polluters, and they have a

huge amount of influence with this administration.

HAYES: You were someone who is very associated in, I would say your public

profile, with a certain approach to governance that might be called data

driven, technocratic.

GORE: Reason based.

HAYES: Right. I just wonder, you were in an administration for eight

years. You served in the United States Senate. You were a son of a United

States Senator. You`ve been around governance. You`ve been around public

service. What is it like to watch the way this White House functions? And

your perspective, there are a lot of people who watch and say I`ve never

seen anything like this, you heard the phrase this is not normal.

You`ve been around, you`ve been in these meetings. Do you feel the same way

watching this White House function the way that it does?

GORE: Oh, yeah. I think in the process, the President has been isolating

himself from the rest of the country. You see Republicans in the House and

Senate now moving to separate themselves in

increasing numbers from the dysfunction and distractions, constant

distractions in the White House.

Last week somebody said it was like the red wedding in the Game of Thrones,

with people coming and going and firing everybody, it was really wild.

HAYES: But I want to stop you there. Do you watch that like everybody else

does and say, what the heck is going on?

GORE: You`re talking about Game of Thrones or the White House?

HAYES: Both, but the White House in this case.

GORE: Yeah, sure. No, it`s deeply troubling. And for me, the most

troubling part of it is that it serves as a set of constant distractions

from the problems we should be addressing. Nothing`s getting done. That`s

why the congress is now moving on its own, or beginning to.

One of my senators in Tennessee, Lamar Alexander, I give him a lot of

credit. I think Democrats, Republicans, independents, think thank god

somebody is now he`s working with Patty Murray to try to fix the problems

with health care and move in a rational way. Thank you, Senator Alexander.

And other Republicans.

We`re now seeing mayors, like the mayor of Georgetown, Texas, in the

reddest city, in the reddest county in Texas, he saw he could save his

citizens money in the heart of oil county by going 100 percent renewable.

And the citizens are seeing lower electricity bills, the air is cleaner,

and it`s kind of a side benefit that we`re saving the future human

civilization.

HAYES: I think there`s a connection between climate denialism and Trumpism

in this respect that people talk about Trump as being this sort of outlier

of Republican Party or the conservative movement, and he is for many

reasons he is, partly. But you know you have an entire movement and

political party that rallied around a preposterous conspiracy theory which

was that there was a coordinated conspiracy driven by multiple scientists

and institutions around the globe to deceive people about the basic science

of this matter.

And if you can believe that, it`s not surprising to me that you would

produce a president like this. Do you feel like there`s a connection

there?

GORE: Oh, yeah, absolutely. I think that Donald Trump is the most extreme

form of a trend that actually started earlier. You mentioned my personal

experience watching the American democracy as a kid, when my father was in

it. And then I was first elected in the mid-70s. And throughout the – my

whole life, I`ve watched this trend. And it`s been – I`ll tell you the

break point in my observation, was when television began to dominate the

media space.

HAYES: The worst, isn`t it?

GORE: Your show is certainly one of the exceptions, Chris. But listen –

hear me out on this, when our founders created the American experiment, it

was a printing press which gave individuals a chance to use logic and

reason and the best available evidence, and discourse with others. It

enabled us to harvest the wisdom of crowds. And we made better decisions

than any other country for a century and a half. And that`s what really

fueled the rise of America as the most admired nation.

In the last third of the 20th Century, when television eclipsed the

printing press, I saw this happen, 30-second TV commercials became the

currency of politics. When I first ran in the mid-`70s, I didn`t have a

single fund-raiser. By the time I ran for the Senate, the 30-second TV ads

were dominant. And by the time I left government, involuntarily, the

average congressman was spending, and is still spending, four to five hours

every single day begging special interests and lobbyists for money to buy

the 30-second ads.

Now, that really is what shifted the operations of democracy toward an

emphasis on the big money contributors. They hacked our democracy before

Putin hacked our democracy.

HAYES: The fundamental issue to me seems that we can`t – we`ve so sort of

balkanized in this moment, it gets back to this culture war. It`s not just

culture war about values, it`s culture war about everything, about the

totality of reality, that people just live in entirely, totally different

realities. And there`s this one problem that looms over the planet that

requires a level of consensus that we do not seem to have the cultural

political wherewithal to marshal.

GORE: Well, we have to clear a higher bar now for the people to regain

control of our democracy. But we`ve seen evidence now that we can do that.

Look at what the indivisible movement did on health care at these townhall

meetings. They`re partnering with us in the launch of this movie this

weekend.

It is possible for the people to reassert their dominance in American

democracy. All hope is not lost. We do have the capacity to restore and

redeem American democracy.

HAYES: All right, Vice President Al Gore and I actually got a long amount

of time to speak. We spoke at length about the challenges of a warring

planet, the efforts of climate denialists, the rocketship that is solar

installation, the hopes he lays out for the future in his new film An

Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power. We will bring you much more of that

conversation later in the week.

That does it for All In this evening. The Rachel Maddow Show starts right

now with Joy Reid in for Rachel.

END

