All In with Chris Hayes, Transcript 7/28/2017 Obamacare Repeal

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC HOST: Tonight on ALL IN. ObamaCare is alive and the

White House is in chaos.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: Get over here

Reince.

HAYES: Just hours after President Trump`s greatest failure to date, his

Chief of Staff is out.

TRUMP: Reince is a superstar.

HAYES: And replaced with a general.

TRUMP: John Kelly, one of our real stars.

HAYES: Tonight a new low for the Trump Presidency after last night`s

victory for the resistance. Where the White House goes from here?

TRUMP: They should have approved health care last night but you can`t have

everything.

HAYES: And how Collins, Murkowski and John McCain may have saved

ObamaCare.

SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL (R-KY), SENATE MAJORITY LEADER: This is you know,

clearly a disappointing moment.

HAYES: When ALL IN starts right now.

HAYES: Good evening from New York, I`m Chris Hayes. Reince Priebus is

out, Anthony Scaramucci has ascended and the Trump administration is

reeling after one of the most dramatic votes in recent Senate history

brought an end, at least for now, to the GOP`s seven-year effort to repeal

ObamaCare. We`ll revisit that historic moment shortly but first today`s

big news. President Trump announcing he is replacing his Chief of Staff

Reince Priebus with Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly.

TRUMP: Reince is a good man, John Kelly will do a fantastic job. General

Kelly has been a star, done an incredible job thus far, respected by

everybody, a great, great American. Reince Priebus, a good man. Thank you

very much.

HAYES: General John Kelly leaves his post as Homeland Security Secretary

where he oversaw the Trump administration`s draconian crackdown on

immigration. He will now occupy the most powerful staff position in the

White House. There`s no replacement as of yet for that Homeland Security

Post. The President first announced the news on Twitter where he offered

kind words on Priebus, “I would like to thank Reince Priebus for his

service and dedication to this country. We accomplish a lot together and

I`m proud of him.” A source close to Priebus tells NBC News he resigned

last night, making his tenure 190 days, the shortest for any non-interim

Chief of Staff in the history of the White House.

The move coming out for months of reports the President was considering

firing Priebus in less than 48 hours after the new White House

Communications Director, Anthony Scaramucci, directed the FBI to

investigate Priebus for leaking a Scaramucci financial disclosure form that

was, in fact, a publicly available form. Scaramucci also, of course, went

on that profanity list tirade against Priebus in an interview published

yesterday on New Yorker, describing Priebus as “f`ing paranoid

schizophrenic.” Wall Street Journal Reports tonight the President was

“dismissive of Mr. Priebus for not returning fire.” Given the choice

between the two men, President Trump chose Scaramucci. Tonight, Reince

wants everyone to know, there`s no hard feelings.

REINCE PRIEBUS, FORMER WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF: This is not like a

situation where there`s a bunch of ill will feelings. This is I think good

for the President. I think it`s smart for him to pick General Kelly. I`m

always going to be a Trump fan. I`m on team Trump. He has the best

political instincts.

WOLF BLITZER, CNN HOST: But –

PRIEBUS: Hang on a second. He knows I think, intuitively, when things

need to change. I`ve seen it now for a year and a half on this wild ride

with the President that I love being a part of. But he intuitively

determined that it was time to do something differently. And I think he`s

right.

HAYES: Joining me now, Olivia Nuzzi whose Washington Correspondent for New

York Magazine, and McKay Coppins, Staff Writer at the Atlantic. Olivia,

you wrote earlier that basically, everyone inside and outside the White

House had come to dislike Reince Priebus. Why is that?

OLIVIA NUZZI, NEW YORK MAGAZINE, WASHINGTON CORRESPONDENT: Well, I didn`t

say everyone, but there are certainly people within the White House who

have not liked him, who disliked him for a long time, who disliked

Republican National Committee figures more broadly, who are anti-

establishment types. And I think partly it`s said you know, with Donald

Trump, he is never going to look inward to blame himself for anything that

goes wrong. And so, he`s likely to point the finger at somebody else. And

that somebody else happened to be Reince Priebus. We just had this huge

event last night with health care which was an embarrassment I think for

this administration and yet another failure legislatively.

And I think probably that was the last draw when it comes to Reince

Priebus. I think the timeline is a little mixed up. Everyone sort of

reporting different things about when exactly this became the plan but it

seems pretty clear that it – there was a lot of buildup. And from the

very beginning of this administration, people were fighting with Reince

Priebus. Remember early on, there were a lot of reports about Steve Bannon

and Reince Priebus getting along and not being able to work together. And

they actually came out on the record in New York Magazine to talk to me and

pretend like they were best friends and they told me that –

HAYES: I`m glad you said pretend because I was going to interject that if

you didn`t.

NUZZI: It was – They told me that they – when I got them – you know, at

the beginning of the interview, they told me that they just had finished

giving each other back massages and that they would falsely texting each.

They did this whole performative sort of two men show to me and to other

reporters as well. I believe they also did this with the Washington Post.

The massage thing was pretty special, I felt that. You know, there has

been a lot of conflict and – with Reince Priebus.

HAYES: That sort of – that look, what you`re saying there, part of the

core, McKay, I mean, there`s a bunch of things going on here. To Olivia`s

point, I mean, look, actually firing your Chief of Staff after one of the

most sort of shocking and indeed humiliating legislative defeats I`ve sort

of ever seen, which is last night`s Senate vote, that`s not (INAUDIBLE) in

certain ways. I mean, what happened last night was really bad. It would

be bad in any White House, but what`s striking to me is just the

humiliation factor which you know, from early on McKay, you said that Trump

has around him a cast mini-Trumps and the Trump organization functions

where everyone is trying to sort of out-Trump each other and in comes

Anthony Scaramucci who just seems to take that past any possible imagining.

MCKAY COPPINS, THE ATLANTIC STAFF WRITER: Yes, exactly. Scaramucci is the

best Donald Trump impersonator in the world. He`s better than Alec

Baldwin, he`s better than anyone. I mean, he – the reason that I think

that he probably has a bright future in Trumpland at least for the

perceivable future is because he has figured it out how to channel Donald

Trump. He flatters him, he`s slavishly loyal to him, but he`s also like

him. When Trump says that he surrounds himself with the best people, he

means people like himself. Reince Priebus was never like Donald Trump. I

mean, he was-he was added to this White House and given a prominent perch

largely as a concession to the Republican establishment and to the

Republican Congress in an attempt to use him to kind of push through

legislation and bridge the two worlds, the Trumpworld the rest of the

Washington Republicans. You know, and you`re right.

Look, Reince Priebus was the one, or one of the people who told Donald

Trump that he should go for health care first and spend all of his

political capital and all of his time coming into the White House on health

care and it didn`t work. So he wasn`t necessarily wrong to fire Reince.

My question though looking forward is, is this new Chief of Staff somebody

who by the way doesn`t know a lot of Republicans in Congress, doesn`t know

a lot of the Republican establishment. Is he going to make things better?

Is he going to somehow advance the Republican legislative agenda that Trump

wants to advance? I don`t know. It is not at all clear to me that this is

going to fix our problem.

HAYES: Well, the question of what he wants to advance itself is a little

odd right? I mean, so Olivia, you`ve got a situation out of McKay`s point.

Sean Spicer, Reince Priebus were both connections to the institutional RNC.

The sort of actual institutional Republican party, an organization to which

he has a very strained, complicated strange alien relationship. He

basically conquered that entity. He is the most important Republican in

the country and yet the party itself and its agenda is a bit at odds length

from him. So, one question is, does this signal – and I`m talking about

John Harwood my colleague reporting that one analyzing that he`s going to

turn against essentially Ryanism, right? That he came and there`s a big

question about, is this President going to take a new tact domestically and

try to wedge the Democrats in infrastructure? And he went down the line

with sort of GOP agenda. Does that change having gotten rid of Reince and

Sean Spicer?

NUZZI: I mean, possibly. Certainly, they have fewer links – fewer solid

relationships to establishment republicans now. But Donald Trump we have

to remember, he doesn`t have an ideology. His ideology is Donald Trump.

And so I think, he is very much influenced by the people who he surrounds

himself with. And you know, it`s interesting obviously people who are

sharing a lot of Anthony Scaramucci`s older tweets on Friday and over the

weekend after he was hired. This is someone who`s also been sort of all

over the political map.

And so, it`s going to be interesting to see you know, how Kelly and how

Scaramucci and how anyone else that he brings in, influences what`s they

choose to focus on policy wise because you know, so far it has been pretty

much the status quo in terms of things that Republicans are interested in

and what they believe establishment wise. But going forward, if none of

them were around, I think you know, it`s whoever – there`s a saying about

Trump is that the last person to talk to him is the one who wields the most

influence and I think that will probably turn out to be true in this

instance.

HAYES: There`s also this just the spectacle of this ritual humiliation

which has become the theme. It was a theme from the very first debate.

This is something that I think the President has – he`s got a genuine

talent for attempting to humiliate people. He has a genuine talent for

sort of bringing out the worst in people. Those are – those are things

that he is sort of indisputably excellent at doing. And to have you know,

to have Priebus sort of publicly (INAUDIBLE), the detail McKay that of the

Wall Street Journal that he-that he-we know from the reporting, he likes

watching his aides fight each other, he gets a kick out of that. It`s

amusing to him. He sort of likes to sort of cultivate that atmosphere and

that he looked askance at Priebus for not firing back at Scaramucci. And

that was in some sense as the final straw. Does that ring true to you?

COPPINS: Absolutely. So many people who have worked for Trump or sort of

Trump and in his orbit have told me that Trump gleefully and deliberately

fosters an atmosphere that one person describes to me as like the Hunger

Games. He wants his aides to bludgeon each to death to prove their

supremacy and to win Trump`s affection. He enjoys that. He thinks – he

does believe that it brings out the best outcome because he thinks that the

best person will eventually win. But I mean, I also think we have to –it

just takes stock of the fact that Donald Trump, the day that the major

republican legislative initiative was on the verge of either passing or

imploding, Donald Trump was gleefully aching on a public knife fight

between two of his top aides. That`s how it spend that –

NUZZI: I don`t think that it`s just that you know, he`s trying to figure

out who`s the best and who will come out on top. I think it`s also that

Donald Trump is easily bored and he –

HAYES: That`s a great – no that is a great point and I genuinely

revelatory –

NUZZI: It`s true. He –

HAYE: – about how this country is functioning right now.

NUZZI: Thank you.

HAYES: No, I`m serious. That is –

NUZZI: He is easily bored. And he likes to preside over chaos. He is

entertained by it. And when people stop entertaining him I think with

their – with their fights, then he moves on to the next one. And I think

that we can really assess a lot of what`s going on in this White House with

all of this so called palace intrigue by looking at it like that. It is

sort of the apprentice west wing edition.

HAYES: Yes. To McKay`s point too, just Alex Burns from the New York Times

had a very funny line last night where he said, well I guess the President

is closing message on healthcare, that he`s mad at his Attorney General

just couldn`t get over the top. Which is – I mean, it is so true that it

was – I`ve never seen anything like it, the entirety of the healthcare

process which is essentially pulled off like a heist where Mitch McConnell

is trying to sort of sneak into the bank and crack the vault and get

healthcare out before anyone could catch them.

And while they were doing that, as opposed to sort of publicly presenting

the plan or saying affirmatively why it was good, the President had no

obvious interest in, nor understanding of what was happening at a policy

level, was both picking a fight with his Attorney General who he clearly

wants to fire so he can (INAUDIBLE) the investigation into his associates

and perhaps to himself. And also, as McKay said, egging on a knife fight,

a profane knife fight between two aides. I mean, this is what he was doing

in the most monumental day in the fate of the domestic policy agenda of the

party of which he was the teacher or head.

NUZZI: Yes, I mean, think about it. He`s stuck in the White House right

now sort of walking around in unfamiliar surroundings. He is someone who

likes familiar surroundings. He likes to feel at home. He went home a lot

during the campaign. He would fly home at odd hours just to sleep in his

own bed. He`s in this strange place, in this strange city that is not his

own, to which he`s not native. He probably misses New York, I`m

speculating but that seems likely. And I think you know, he is just

looking for ways to keep himself occupied. It`s not going base his policy

certainly.

I mean, he didn`t – people reported that he didn`t know the difference

between Medicare and Medicaid. So certainly he`s looking for other outlet

for kind of how MC he must be. And he can`t – he cannot act the same –

exactly the same way as he did on the campaign. I`m sure he has a lot more

people telling him now that he has to act Presidential. And even though he

does just say crazy things on Twitter, he will attack morning show hosts

say for plastic surgery or other things. I think he`s still – you know

he`s not quite at the level of campaign Donald Trump in that respect and I

think it`s probably making him look for other areas where he can be

entertained.

HAYES: There`s also the fact that we have never – we have not had

thankfully, any major crises that this White House had to negotiated but

one always goes to think about what will happen when that happens. Olivia

Nuzzi, McKay Coppins, thank you, both for your time tonight.

COPPINS: Thank you.

NUZZI: Thank you.

HAYES: I`m joined now by Norman Ornstein Contributing Editor for the

Atlantic and co-author for the forthcoming book One Nation After Trump, A

Guide for the Perplexed, the Disillusioned, the Desperate and the Not-Yet

Deported and with me also former Republican Congressman David Jolly. And

Norm, as someone who`s been writing about the structural nature of the

Republican Party as an entity in American politics for several decades now,

and about how unique it is and the sort of nature in which it sort of gone

off the rails. Do you think there`s a connection between the kind of chaos

and dysfunction that we`ve seen legislatively from the Senate that

culminated last night and what we are seeing from Donald Trump in the White

House?

NORMAN ORNSTEIN, THE ATLANTIC CONTRIBUTING EDITOR: I`m sure there is. And

while a lot of it preceded Trump and in many ways provided the ground work

for Trump to emerge. This attack on government and on everybody in

government that`s been going on at least since Newt Gingrich came to

Washington. I think there`s little doubt that the dysfunction in Congress,

that fact that you have a Republican Party that is not really focusing on

solving problems but on trying to manage its way through with a large group

of radicals and no moderates to speak of anymore, this is all connected.

And you know, I keep coming back to the term kakistocracy resurrected now,

government by the least confident among us. And the more Congress is

unable to do anything, both Ryan and McConnell failing at passing things on

to Trump and what they hoped was simply that they would have a President

who would just sign anything put in front of them. If they can`t put

anything in front, they`re going to be under attack and Trump is going to

go after them as well.

HAYES: You know, it occurred to me David, last night – yesterday as I was

watching the health care debate unfold which I found remarkable for a

number of reasons. But the most remarkable thing and in some ways the most

revelatory was that it came down to a moment in which a bunch of Republican

Senators said the bill before us is a disaster and a fraud, I`m quoting

directly. We`re going to vote for it as long as you promise the bill we`re

voting for doesn`t become law. And I thought to myself, you know what that

is? They miss Barack Obama. Because what they all miss, they all miss

voting for stuff the President co-veto. They miss essentially playing

legislator as opposed to actually being one and this is them attempting to

kind of role play their way back in time where they can pass things that

won`t become law. But that`s not how it works anymore and you saw last

night, they`re not ready to actually legislate.

DAVID JOLLY, FORMER REPUBLICAN CONGRESSMAN: Look, last night was a

humiliating historical moment for Republicans and that press conference was

just bizarre. Equally as bizarre was the President then going to Twitter

saying, yes, please, I agree. Pass something that you actually don`t want

to be enacted into law. We woke up this morning a deeply divided party.

Understand for seven years, Republicans have promised this. This is a

deeply divided party members of Congress are going to hear it from their

conservative base. But to Norm`s point and yours as well Chris, we have

been divided in different variations now for easily a decade.

And at one point, it was tea party versus establishment, now it`s kind of

Trump world versus tea party and there is no place for Senate right if you

want to call them establishment or not. There is no place for Center Right

Republicans anymore in this current party. Frankly what we saw last night

was the inability of this President, a Republican President, to lead the

Party and lead to Nation on one the of most critical issues we face and one

he had promised to reform on day one.

HAYES: But I want to press on the nature of that failure because the

nature of that failure to me is all interconnected. The only reason the

way that Donald Trump can win in a Republican primary was if enough voters

didn`t care about policy mastery. And I remember watching – I would watch

debates where he be up there with governors. And these are governors who

my own politics and world view are quite different than say Scott Walker

for instance. And you would watch them, there would be parts of where

there`s a debate of Planned Parenthood defunding. And every one of those

governors could tell you with tremendous granular detail the ins and outs

of how they went about say defunding Planned Parenthood, Donald Trump could

not do that. But the voters chose someone who didn`t have that. And so it

all seems to me to kind of come back around. Last night was the product of

the choices that are being made by a base that don`t really seem to care in

some deep sense about governing. Do you agree Norm?

ORNSTEIN: Absolutely I agree. And I think what you had was a Republican

Party and it goes back certainly in this case to when Obama became

President using for midterm victories in 2010 and 2014 a set of themes that

it`s all corrupt, it`s all awful, it can`t get any worse than this. Trump

comes along and says, what the hell have you got to lose? We`ll blow

things up. And you had a lot of voters who said go ahead and do that. And

you have a group of people in Congress who were not prepared to make a

pivot with policy ideas that they had along with the President unlike

anyone we`ve ever had who has zero knowledge of policy and no interest in

developing any knowledge.

HAYES: Quickly, David. There`s some talk that the President is now going

to pivot against the GOP Congress and essentially run against them. Do you

think that`s likely?

JOLLY: Absolutely because look, your conservative base is going to blame

Ryan and McConnell as being rhinos. The purge you`re seeing in the White

House, Priebus and Spicer, the other establishment Republicans, this

president`s only path forward is to go back to what he knows which is to

surround himself by those who believe in Trump as the person, not as Trump

as the Leader of the Party.

HAYES: All right. Norm Ornstein, David Jolly, thank you, both for joining

me.

JOLLY: Thank you.

HAYES: We`ll have much more on today`s White House shake-up capping off a

disastrous, unbelievable week really to the Trump administration, next.

TRUMP: They should have approved healthcare last night but we can`t have

everything. Boy oh boy. We`ve been working on that one for seven years.

Can you believe that? The swamp but we`ll get it done. We`re going to get

it done. You know, I said from the beginning, let ObamaCare implode and

then do it. I turned out to be right. Let ObamaCare implode.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Just before his Chief of Staff resigned today, President Trump

spoke today in Long Island, that was just hours after Senate Republicans

failed to pass even the skinny repeal, as they called it, of ObamaCare.

Now, the President`s speech today before members of law enforcement

centered on lurid depictions of terrifying violence as he often falls back

on. The President also praised his Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly

who just hours later, he announced as his new chief of staff. Joining me

now, Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin of the first district of New York

who traveled with the President today. And I believe that`s – you`re in

territory that`s adjoining your district today so you have this sort of

hometown crowd today. The President once referred to the White House as a

smoothly running machine. Would you say that`s the case?

REP. LEE ZELDIN (R), NEW YORK: Well, hopefully by putting an experienced

General, it can become one. But I would say right now, they`re in a

transition where, you know, hopefully identifying strengths and weaknesses

of those who are there and possibly additional changes, they can get to the

point where they are smooth running machine but I don`t know if they`re

there at this moment.

HAYES: It seems that from people around the President, he blames Paul Ryan

and Reince Priebus and I think probably blames people like and you and

other folks in Congress for the failure of healthcare, It`s not his fault.

He always says they which I think is interesting. They`ve been trying to

do it for seven years. He hasn`t been doing it. Do you think it is Reince

Priebus` and Paul Ryan`s and your fault?

ZELDIN: Well, I mean, I`ve spoke to the President about this today. I

mean, he tweeted as well about you know, where he puts the blame of three

Republicans and 48 Democrats in his opinion. And you know, I had a

conversation days ago with a Senator and I asked, you have three or more

moderate Senators in your conference who just won`t vote for any repeal no

matter what it looks like, and that senator said yes. So I wasn`t terribly

surprised by what happened earlier this morning. I was told yesterday that

it was going to go a little bit different when Senator McCain changed this

vote after that. But on the House side –

HAYES: So you thought – wait a minute, that`s interesting. So you were

told yesterday they had the votes.

ZELDIN: I was under the impression that they had the votes. You know, not

– I didn`t – I didn`t think it was going to be much more than a 51, you

know, a tiebreaking vote by the Vice President. But I wasn`t expecting it

to go down by one. And you know, this – whether you`re a Conservative

Republican Senator like Mike Lee, Ted Cruz, Rand Paul, or a moderate

Senator like Cassidy, Shelley Moore Capito, Dean Heller, they were trying

to move the process along. But you know, his obviously wasn`t what I think

the large majority of Congressional Republicans wanted to see get done as

the final product. Because I mean, just – it wasn`t the final product.

HAYES: You were at this event today, and I want to play you something the

President said that`s gotten some attention. The President talking about -

- he`s talking in front of uniform police officers, talking about how

police officers treat suspects who of course have now been convicted of a

crime and presumed to be innocent under the constitution, here`s what he

had to say.

TRUMP: When you see the thugs being thrown into the back of a paddy wagon,

you just see them thrown in rough. I said please don`t be too nice. Like

when you guys put somebody in the car and you`re protecting their head, you

know. The way you put their hand like, don`t hit their head and they just

killed somebody, don`t hit the head. I said you can take hand away, OK.

HAYES: Do you support the President`s call for police brutality?

ZELDIN: No. I would say that the President is coming the area where we

have people who, I have my own constituents, the high profile murder of

four by MS-13 that brought AG Sessions here few months ago, two of my

constituents, two were in Congressman King`s district. They were murdered

by machetes. The nature of what we are going through right now is tearing

apart families it`s ripping our communities.

HAYES: Those crimes are indisputably horrible and anyone who sees them

will be. The question is, is it OK, even the context of that to instruct

police officers to engage in illegal criminal activity which is assault or

police brutality?

ZELDIN: Right. So you know, just finishing the thought, to you know, to

answer that question is while it is deeply emotional, what`s going on, it`s

very important for our law enforcement to be following their rules, the

laws because people are innocent until proven guilty. We have a process

here in our country to ensure that people have a hearing, right to counsel.

What`s interesting though, is when dealing with Ms-13, you know, we have

people who are illegal on many different fronts and that whole issue you

know, is highly charged. But it is the best practice of all of our law

enforcement to be following the local rules and regulations and

understanding people are innocent until proven guilty.

HAYES: This is – this is what the Suffolk County PD said, “has strict

rules & procedures relating to the handling of prisoners. Violations of

those rules are treated extremely seriously.” Was it appropriate for the

President to say that?

ZELDIN: No. I mean, I definitely have a different style than the

President. I mean –

HAYES: But was it appropriate to tell police officers to engage in

brutality?

ZELDIN: No. I don`t – I can`t agree with that.

HAYES: Was it appropriate for the police officers on stage to applaud?

ZELDIN: You know, I didn`t know I was going to be here to referee this one

sentence of the speech. I mean, there was – they got into a whole lot of

really important issues.

HAYES: But Congressman, you could understand. You know who Freddy Gray

is, right?

ZELDIN: Sure.

HAYES: OK. His spine was snapped and he died in the back of a police van

possibly because he was treated roughly in there and you can understand

how, say, his family members were to see this speech where the President of

the United States making a joke about treating prisoners roughly and seeing

police officers applaud, you can understand how that would really be

hurtful to those people, right?

ZELDIN: Sure. I would also say that you know, there are whole lot of

people who watched this speech who live in my area who are very pleased

that the President is taking the aggressive approach that he is on

combatting Ms-13 because they lost their son as a result of an attack with

a machete. So –

HAYES: But the question – the key point here is there`s a question

between one and the other, right? Because I think what seems important as

someone who is a lawmaker or someone who is a President and enforcing the

law, is to understand that the engaging in protecting people from MS-13,

and prosecuting crimes, right, does not necessitate the police engaging in

extra judicial violence. That seems like an important line to establish

that one doesn`t have anything to do with the other because we`re a nation

of laws and we pursue people like MS-13 lawfully.

ZELDIN: And – I mean, you know, it`s one of those particular questions

where you know, it`s kind of impossible to, you know, to be – can play

devil`s advocate and again, law enforcement has to follow their local

regulations. They have to follow their laws and people are innocent until

proven guilty. You know, I would say that there`s – you know, there`s an

emotion that is felt when it is a –

HAYES: I respect that.

ZELDIN: When there is a killer who – you know, just murdered someone with

a machete that you know, we`re going – they`re not in this country legally

and that goes on and we`re worried about you know, making sure that they,

you know, they don`t bang their head.

But one of the reasons why you set those standards is that you don`t want

anyone to take matters into their own hands and then you have an issue that

becomes more complicated. So, I get it. And it is impossible to argue the

other side of it. And if I was up there, I wouldn`t have said it.

But there was so much more to the speech and also so much more to the back

story of what we`re going through here and something police sent out their

tweet afterwards to reiterate what their policy is. And I`m sure that

their people are going to get the message.

HAYES: I want to play – you know, these crimes obviously that have been

committed there are horrifying and we should also be clear that violence

that gangs like MS-13, which was actually started in the United States,

exported back to El Salvadore from American prisons, have wrecked

unbelievable pain and suffering in Central America as well. So, these are

groups that have really left a long toll of violence.

The president describing what it is like in the district adjoining yours

had this to say to get to your point about the broader themes in the

speech. Take a listen.

TRUMP: Since January 16, think of this, MS-13 gang members have brutally

murdered 17 beautiful young lives in this area on Long Island alone. They

beat them with gloves. They slashed them with machetes, and they stabbed

them with knives.

They have transformed peaceful parks and beautiful quiet neighborhoods into

blood stained

killing fields.

HAYES: Given how horrific these crimes are, and they have been or

horrific, and it has been concentrated geographically, but do you think

about the place you live and the place you represent, the adjoining

district, as blood-stained killing fields? Is that an accurate

characterization of the place you reside?

ZELDIN: When these incidents take place, there at that moment, absolutely.

These are – I love Long Island. This is our home. I wouldn`t want to

live anywhere else, especially this time of year, we

have a lot of people who come visit us. The weather is beautiful for those

who are watching and want a good place to vacation.

But at that moment when you`re outside of that bar and there was a small

skirmish inside that

results in someone taking a knife and basically ripping out – I don`t want

to say it on the show, but what happened, one of the other incidents that

happened, and it is not, they don`t use guns in many cases because they

don`t want too quick of a death and they want other people watching what

happens.

So at that moment, it is just happening too much and it is also human

trafficking, it`s drug trafficking, gang rape. We talk about the murders

but we don`t talk about all the other stuff that`s going on as well.

HAYES: All right, Lee Zeldin, I really appreciate you taking the time

tonight. Thank you for sticking around.

ZELDIN: Thanks, Chris.

HAYES: All right, next, the dramatic scenes from last night`s vote, gasps

on the floor, the stare down, all the reactions. We`ll break the whole

thing down for you. You don`t want to miss it. Next.

SEN. CHRIS MURPHY, (D) CONNECTICUT: This process is an embarrassment.

This is nuclear gray bonkers what is happening here tonight. We are about

to reorder one-fifth of the American health care system and we are going to

have two hours to review a bill, which at first blush stands essentially as

health care system arson.

HAYES: To understand the absolutely stunning drama that unfolded on the

Senate floor last night, you have to start just minutes before 10:00 p.m.,

when Senate Republicans first posted the

text of their health care bill, an eight-page repeal written that day over

lunch.

Now, Democrats would have two hours to review it before a midnight vote,

the possibly of reordering America`s health care system in the dead of

night with Americans asleep.

Immediately, Democrats rose one after the other to speak out against the

bill and the idea of

jamming it through Senate overnight. After McConnell first introduced the

bill, just one Republican Senator would take to the floor for the GOP.

That was the Senator Mike Enzi of Wyoming who intended to hold to floor at

all costs.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Does the senator yield to the question?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Disregarding.

SEN. MIKE ENZI, (R) WYOMING: I think this is under my time.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: If I can just respectfully ask the chairman, since

we`ve only had this bill for an hour and we have, as you can see, a number

of Senators who want to speak and I just would respectfully ask if there`s

any time that we will have between now and the vote to make

any comments, since we have just had the bill for a very short amount of

time that we`ll be voting on and will obviously impact millions of

Americans?

ENZI: Well, I think the answer that I gave was perhaps your time might be

better spent taking a look at the bill.

HAYES: As the clock ticked toward midnight, Vice President Pence arrived

on The Hill to the

Hill to potentially cast a deciding, tiebreaking vote to chants of shame

from protesters.

The first vote of the night began at 20 minutes after midnight, the last

lever Democrats could

pull, which was a request to send the bill to committee for debate.

Now, that vote would certainly fail and it did. But, here`s the thing,

even with all the votes counted for that first vote, McConnell kept that

first vote open talking to Vice President Pence on the floor. And it was

becoming clear, he was stalling.

Nearby, John McCain was talking to two senators who had criticized the

bill, Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski. Then Pence was talking to Mccain.

McConnell did not have the votes and the vice president was trying to

change that. And they kept the vote open for over an hour.

The clearest foreshadowing happened shortly after 1:00 a.m. when McCain

walked over

to a crowd of Democrats, they were joking around and smiling, McCain even

put his arm around Diane

Feinstein.

It was approaching 1:30 when the main crucial climactic vote began.

Collins vote no. Mukowski voted no. But McCain didn`t answer when his

name was called. He`d walk in seconds later, stand in front of McConnell

and ask for the clerks attention.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Mr. Peters?

PETERS: No.

SEN. JOHN MCCAIN, (R) ARIZONA: No.

HAYES: As BuzzFeed noted, you can look at this one moment like a

renaissance painting, what each person was doing when that third Republican

vote was cast to kill the bill, something several Democrats have told All

In they did not know what would happen for sure until they witnessed it.

Bernie Sanders nodging Senator Jeanne Shaheen the vote was coming. Amy

Klobuchar and Bob Casey on their feet waiting in anticipation. Then

Sherrod Brown slapping the desk. Elizabeth Morning leaning to see what

would happen and then unable to resist cheering for McCain`s vote.

Minority leader Chuck Schumer, look at that, trying to quiet his exuberant

colleagues as the audible gasps and smatterings of applause. And of

course, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, arms folded, staring at McCain,

watching him walk up the floor knowing the bill was dead.

As the crowds outside would find out seconds later.

(CHEERING)

HAYES: After that vote, Leader McConnell addressed the senate saying it`s

time to move on and acknowleding the defeat.

MCCONNELL: This is clearly a disappointing moment. We worked hard and

everybody on this side can certainly attest to the fact we worked really

hard to try to develop a consensus for a better way forward.

So yes, this is a disappointment, a disappointment indeed.

HAYES: Joining me now, Senator Jeff Merkley of Oregon.

Senator, what was it like to be in that chamber last night?

SEN. JEFF MERKLEY, (D) OREGON: It was an incredible amount of drama,

because what we understood was that it was essentially a tie and the health

care for 16 million people was going to depend upon one hand movement, John

McCain`s hand. Was it thumbs up or thumbs down?

HAYES: So you had an indication while you were just talking among your

colleagues. You knew that Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski were nos and

you needed one more vote and there was an indication that had been sent to

you that you understood that McCain might be a no? Did you know that

walking in to the Senate chamber?

MERKLEY: We knew it was in question. We knew that the Arizona governor

had talked to him. We knew he had given a speech who said this process is

not the right process. On the other hand, he had voted to get on to the

bill and he had indicated some willingness to send to it a conference

committee? So, it really was hanging in the balance.

And then, on the floor, the vice president comes out on the floor and

instead of taking the seat, he goes to talk to John McCain, well, that`s a

good sign. And then the vice president disappears. That`s not such a good

sign. And then the vice president comes back and goes out with John

McCain, probably to hold a conference, maybe to talk to the president, and

then we were really worried. So it was right down to the last moment.

HAYES: So, you`re describing – I mean, I was watching the same scene. I

wasn`t in the room and I was drawing the same inferences as you just

described, meaning that you were watching that unfold in real-time trying

to draw clues from all this like he have one else was.

MERKELEY: Yes. And and in the middle of it, John McCain came over to the

Democratic

side and four or five of us huddled around him. And he had a question

about the Bird rule, that is we were contesting, or potentially contesting

the last section of the eight-page bill saying it didn`t seem to fit the

rules. We told him we would set that aside. He asked some questions about

whether we would be willing to proceed to the Defense Authorization Act and

facilitate that so that we didn`t have a long drawn out mark-up of that act

on the floor. We said we were happy to do that.

So, that felt pretty positive. And he – it sounded like he was about to

go with us, but we still weren`t 100 percent sure.

HAYES: How did you and the Democratic colleagues feel last night when this

was all over?

MERKLEY: Tremendous relief. We have been engaged with grassroots America

saying, hey, we have to work with you, because you have the ability to say

what is really going on in the ground

to your Republican senators, that in fact the expansion of Medicaid is

working really well, that the exchange has empowered hundreds of thousands

in your state to get health care, that the health care bill of rights makes

a lot of sense, and that blowing all of this up really would be a terrible

thing to do.

We needed the citizens in every state to tell the senators that. We needed

the health care stakeholders to say that. We contacted governors in these

states to have them convey that, but still what you saw was this solid

determination to get something passed, even if it hurt the people of

America, so it was a real battle, and a huge relief that we aren`t going to

blow up health care.

And now, we`re just hoping that our Republican colleagues will finally say,

OK, enough with the politics, we know things need to be fixed. We will

work with you. The Democrats have had a list of things that need to be

improved. I`m sure the Republicans have some. Let`s work together to make

this system work better.

HAYES: Is that an actual – Senator McCain is flying back for chemo and

further treatment for brain cancer, which means his vote is not on the

table for the rest of August. I think it`s unlikely that McConnell can

move anything on this, particularly for the rest of the month.

But I guess the question is, how confident are you that this not – that

we`ve seen the end of this kind of unilateral push on this piece of

legislation?

MERKLEY: Well, here`s the challenge. The Republicans were doing things to

deliberately undermine the marketplace exchange. They were proceeding to

sabotage reinsurance, which enables a company to go into a new marketplace

and get insured against the risk of having a disproportionate share of

really sick people.

Then they proceeded to have the president hold the cost-sharing payments,

so the companies didn`t know what they`d be paid, so a lot of them said,

hey, we have to bail out. We don`t know what we`re going to be paid and if

we don`t know how much we`re compensated.

And then they shortened the period for application and reduced the budget

for advertising, he open sign-up period. That hurt and so forth.

We needed them to get out of that mode and say quit sabotaging the

exchange. This was actually your all`s idea, this was the Republican

right-wing think tank`s idea, a marketplace which essentially there were

private options, private insurance companies. And yet, ironically that`s

the part that they`re really trying to blow up now.

So, I hope they can get out of that mode and say, OK, yes, we can – we

want to quit sabotaging and we can make things work better.

HAYES: Senator Jeff Merkley of Oregon. Thanks for joining me.

MERKLEY: You`re very welcome. Thank you.

HAYES: Ahead, the unbelievable week in the Trump administration that

started with the president making public attacks on Attorney General Jeff

Sessions as it ending with a new chief of staff.

HAYES: This has been a notably rough week for President Donald Trump. It

started with the president relentlessly attacking his own Attorney General

Jeff Sessions, calling Sessions beleaguered, asking why he wasn`t, quote,

looking into Crooked Hillary`s crimes and Russia relations.

And he week ended with the president`s humiliating defeat on health care in

the wee hours of Friday morning.

Now, Republicans have promised their voters Obamacare repeal for seven

years. But the bill was derailed by thumbs down from Senator John Mccain

of Arizona, once ridiculed, of course, by the president for getting

captured during Vietnam.

And in between those sign posts, there was what you might call a series of

unfortunate events including the previously mentioned ban on military

service by transgender people and the instantly infamous Boy Scouts

Jamboree speech that sounded more like a political rally and prompted the

Boy

Scouts themselves to issue an apology.

And of course, Anthony Scaramucci`s profanity-laced interview with The New

Yorker in which the new communications director attacked then chief of

staff Reince Priebus and chief strategist Steve Bannon, topping all that

off of course was the ouster of Priebus and the appointment of a new chief

of staff, also by Twitter.

Joining me now are Anna Galland, executive director from MoveOn and

Republican Strategist Matt MacKowiak.

Matt, you`re – I would say you`re not a never Trumper. You`re not really

like on the Trump train. You`re sort of somewhere in between as a sort of

Republican guy, a Republican operative.

If I were a Republican operative, I would be feeling pretty low right now.

What is your feeling?

MATT MACKOWIAK, REPUBLICAN STRATEGIST: Well, I certainly felt that way

after last night. I mean, the sense of failure with the Senate effort to

do something on health care to keep the vehicle moving was profound. and

there`s a lot of blame to go around, honestly. Seven years, not getting

consensus behind one bill, letting this process become such a mess, the

product itself became a

mess.

So, look, I think the question now is can Trump have a successful final six

months of his calendar year. Next year, we have an election year. It is

going to be very difficult to get much done. I think the likelihood of

passing tax reform probably increases with health care failing. I think

the need is there. You had the big six up on Capitol Hill agree on

principles this week on tax reform.

So we`ll see where it goes from here. And I think more order and less

chaos out of the White House will go a long way to helping them move their

agenda forward in the final six months of this year.

HAYES: So, that`s interesting, Matt. Anna, we have seen the death of a

health care bill so many times. In fact, in editorial discussions, I was

like well what do we call it? There are only so many times we can come on

air and say the health care bill is dead. So, you`ve got to be very hedge.

I don`t know, maybe it comes back in a few days.

What is your thinking? MoveOn obviously, one of the groups that mobilized

strongly against it. What is your understanding of what just transpired

and where you are in these first six months?

ANNA CALLAND, MOVEON.ORG: Oh, well, man, I mean, Thursday was

unbelievable. First of all, let`s be really clear what happened. A moral

atrocity became a political liability for

Republicans, it became toxic politically. And on Thursday night the

resistance movement, which had a

massive uprising over the course of six months, not just this week, but

over six months, a massive resistance movement, succeeded in killing a

terrible idea that would have killed Americans.

We`ve killed it. It`s a zombie. It has arisen before from the grave and

if it arises again we`ll kill it back into its grave, that`s the work we

have to do.

I think you`re seeing people celebrating this week rightly because of the

incredible victory that we have seen. And no one is resting on their

laurels, everyone is getting ready to fight again as much as we need to to

keep this terrible, destructive, cruel idea from ever seeing the light of

day.

HAYES: So, this – what Anna just said, Matt, connects to what something

you said about

moving on to tax reform. There is not going to be the same level of moral

vehemence in resistance to a tax bill that there is to health care for a

whole variety of reasons. There will be opposition to it, and strong

opposition, and taxes are hard. But I guess my question to you is, do you

think they will actually move on? I mean is the idea, OK, this is finally

– we`ve taken a bunch of L`s. This one we`re going to take and move on

for exactly that reason?

MACKOWIAK: Yeah, I think they will move on. I mean, look, there`s going

to be a lot of finger pointing as to why health care did not pass the

Senate. There`s going to be a lot of doubt and sort of Monday morning

quarterbacking the strategic decision to start with health care, which is

traditionally been Democratic terrain, rather than starting with tax

reform, which has been traditionally been Republican terrain.

Tax reform is an issue Trump understands better. It`s an issue that his

team understands better. And I think there`s broader unity and consensus

on tax reform than there was on health care.

So, the question is moving forward now, particularly with the new chief of

staff in place, can this White House start operating with focus and

discipline with strategy, with communications, all – everyone all on the

same team, all on the same page working together. And I think that the

necessity is there.

HAYES: Matt, I have some news for you–

MACKOWIAK: –they`ve got to get major items through.

HAYES: Matt, I have some news for you. I mean in all honesty, I just

don`t think that`s going to happen. I mean, I think that the way that

they`ve conducted themselves is apparent. I mean, maybe it will. And

maybe Jake Kelly is a miracle worker.

But I think the chaos I think is interesting because for folks like Matt

and for allies on the Hill, the chaos is maddening. But I also think,

Anna, you know, I heard from so many folks that I report on who are working

in the trenches, whether it`s Democratic Hill staffers or Republican hill

staffers, the chaos for people fighting the bill was also hard, because

they felt like there was a lot of distraction.

It`s interesting that both the president`s allies and the president`s

opponents both find the chaos maddening in different ways. Do you feel

like the chaos ends up making – no seriously – do you feel like the chaos

has made it harder to actually mobilize in opposition to the president`s

agenda?

GALLAND: It`s a great question. I mean, it`s also worth noting as a side

note, by the way, that chaos is a kind of authoritarian ruling strategy,

right. So, I think all of us need to keep our eyes on both the kind of

traditional politics that are happening here around trying to defeat a

health care policy bill but then also the craziness, what seems to be an

intentional strategy by this White House to keep people off balance.

Let`s be aware of what`s happening.

But I think, yeah, it`s made it harder and it`s made it all the more

remarkable that the resistance

movement just killed the top priority of this administration and of the

GOP, the thing that was supposed to be passed on day one was just beat back

by a movement of people that started mobilizing in December, that flooded

town halls, that showed up every time a senator or a member of congress

would possibly show their face back home, they were confronted by people

saying hell no, you are not going to do this to us.

And they`re not going to stop wtih health care. One thing I want to be

clear on, if tax reform comes up, yes, that`s a different issue than health

care, but people are fired up to stop this entire toxic agenda.

HAYES: No, I–

GALLAND: Thanks for making time.

HAYES: I wouldn`t under count that.

Anna Galland and Matt MacKowiak, thanks for both making time.

GALLAND: Thank you.

MACKOWIAK: Thanks.

HAYES: Joining me now is my colleague Lawrence O`Donnell, host of the Last

Word which is on tonight live at 10:00 p.m.

LAWRENCE O`DONNELL, MSNBC: I`m stealing your instruction for this segment,

because the entire idea of tonight at 10:00 p.m. was the worst week yet in

the Trump presidency.

You just did it in, what, like 72 seconds, you captured the whole thing.

HAYES: Here`s my – you – so you worked in the Senate and been sort of in

the room at various times, what – have you seen something like that

happened last night?

O`DONNELL: Never. Never.

No, no, listen. And I`ve seen, you know, votes decided by that one vote on

the Senate floor at 2:00 in the morning. I`ve been there. I was there one

night when Bob Kerrey did it as a Democrat. He cast the vote that decided

the whole thing. But never with this kind of suspense. And one of the

reasons for the suspense, frankly, has been the inconsistency of John

McCain.

So, John McCain comes back from his surgery – and by the way, it`s kind of

inconceivable that someone gets off the bed from surgery.

HAYES: He had a tumor taken out of his head.

O`DONNELL: –for brain surgery, and that you would then you would fly

across the country to take health care away from tens of millions of

people. That just becomes conceptually impossible to imagine off the bat.

But I listen to his speech when he came back, and I said right away, this

speech indicates he`s going to vote against anything that Mitch McConnell

proposes.

And so then he confused people, because he cast the procedural votes with

McConnell–

HAYES: To get to–

O`DONNELL: –which didn`t surprise me, because in the old days of the

Senate, they didn`t have votes on motions to proceed. There were none.

You automatically proceeded to the debate.

So, McCain was using the old tradition there, and I kept saying wait, wait,

wait, wait until he votes on a substantive piece of legislation, and both

times that came up, he voted no.

So, I was not one of those Democrats on the Democratic side of the floor

last night where you heard them gasp. You heard this audible physical

reaction from the Democrats when McCain voted with them.

They wouldn`t have been so surprised if McCain had been consistent over the

last few years of matching his rhetoric to his votes. That was the problem

– because his rhetoric was completely clear and I believe Mitch McConnell

knew all week that he didn`t have McCain.

HAYES: You – I have to say that you were – as someone who follows you on

Twitter, you were right about this and there were a few people who

basically heard that speech and said wait a second, this is him giving the

signal and there was a lot back and forth procedurally.

Here is my other question about how the president relates to congress,

which I think is fascinating at this moment. You`ve got people saying

that, OK, now the president is going to go after

the GOP congress, that he`s gotten–

O`DONNELL: Does he think there`s a third party in the congress that he

can–

HAYES: Donald Trump.

O`DONNELL: Can he work with them?

HAYES: But I don`t think that`s implausible that he does that. I mean you

can tell he`s angry at them and I think he thinks well I had this thing

going that was mine and I let myself get dragged into this thing that they

had. I don`t care about it. Why did I allow myself to be tarnished by–

O`DONNELL: So, here`s why nothing is implausible in the Trump White House

and remains even more in the zone of nothing is implausible. They now are

bringing in a White House chief of staff who knows absolutely nothing about

politics.

The White House chief of staff`s job first of all is politics. It`s the

most political job in the White House. He is a complete incompetent on

that front. Whatever you think of Reince Priebus, he knows more about

politics than General Kelly is ever going to know about politics.

General Kelly is now going to work with the most incompetent people he`s

been near in his life. He comes from a world of competence where all the

people under him of every rank knows what

they`re doing, the people above him know what they`re doing. They`re

professionals within the military. He`s leaving all of that behind to a

world of chaos, and he has a measurement for failure. He has a measurement

for failure on his first day. And that is exactly how many hours does it

take him to yank Scaramucci`s credentials off of his neck and ban him from

that building, because if he can`t do that he has a White House out of

control, totally out of control, on day one, and he is a failure on day one

because his job is control of the White House.

HAYES: Yeah, the issue – I mean, we all sort of chuckle about getting on

the same page. And the issue is that the president doesn`t want it on the

same page. I mean, fundamentally that is the issue, right, organizations

take on the attributes of their leaders in many respects. And this White

House is a manifestation of the man at the top.

O`DONNELL: Yeah, no White House has ever had a president saying to this

one, hey, go out and publicly attack the chief of staff, go out and

publicly attack Sean Spicer, there`s never had this madness. So all of the

madness begins with Trump, all of it.



Everything is his fault in that sense. And the bringing in of Scaramucci,

which is simply a crime against the government payroll. I mean, this is –

the American taxpayer is going to pay for this guy`s madness, this guy who

belongs in a straight jacket now has these White House credentials around

his neck?

This man is unemployable in county government on Long Island, in any city

hall anywhere in America.

HAYES: He`s very successful in hedge funds.

O`DONNELL: There`s exactly one government office that would employ this

raving lunatic and that`s Donald Trump`s White House.

HAYES; And he`s got the job.

Lawrence O`Donnell, thanks for being on.

O`DONNELL: It`s great to see you.

HAYES: That is All In for this evening, though. Stay with MSNBC tonight.

On assignment with Richard Engel is coming up next. And then this Lawrence

O`Donnell is back here live at 10:00 p.m. Eastern. So, do not go anywhere.

I`ll see you back here on Monday. Good night.

