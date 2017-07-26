All In with Chris Hayes, Transcript 7/26/2017 The Trump Offensive

Transcript:

Show: ALL IN with CHRIS HAYES

Date: July 26, 2017

Guest: Jim Himes, Nick Akerman, Rachael Bade, Tammy Duckworth

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: - in the Attorney General.

HAYES: The President continues his attack on his own Attorney General and

now his Acting FBI Director.

SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Again, I think that

the President is disappointed.

HAYES: Tonight Donald Trump`s latest assault on the rule of law and

growing fears of a slow motion Saturday night massacre. Then did the

President just ban transgender Service Members so he could pay for a wall

with Mexico? Plus, Mitch McConnell`s final push to bait-and-switch his own

caucus.

TRUMP: I think you`re going to have a great health care.

HAYES: When ALL IN starts right now.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Good evening from New York, I`m Chris Hayes. It is beginning to

look like to borrow a phrase from the Watergate scandal, a slow motion

Saturday night massacre. President Trump is bullying and intimidating the

people in his own administration connected in any way to the Russia

investigation amid the looming threat of the potential firing of Robert

Mueller, the man leading that probe. Now, today in what one Republican

Congressman called an insulting and inappropriate public waterboarding, the

President yet again attacked Jeff Sessions for the third day in a row. As

The White House refused to say when the President still has confidence in

its own Attorney General.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Does he fully have confidence in the Attorney General

to carry out his duties from this day forward?

SANDERS: The President wants the Attorney General to focus on his duties

as Attorney General. And I think we`ve both spoken about that pretty

extensively and I don`t have anything else to add.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: In today`s tweet attack on Sessions, Trump went after his Acting

FBI Director as well, “Why didn`t AG Sessions replace Acting FBI Director

Andrew McCabe, a Comey friend who was in charge of the Clinton

investigation but got big dollars $700,000 for his wife`s political run

from Hillary Clinton and her representatives. Drain the swamp.” The

attack on McCabe for the record mangles the timeline and the source of the

money which did not come from Clinton. PolitiFact rates it mostly false.

But it is in line with the President`s other attacks on anyone with ties to

the Russian investigation which boiled down to this. Everyone involve in

the investigation is compromised, and so whatever they eventually tell you,

no matter what evidence they find, it must all be a lie, which is a pretty

astounding claim in light of who he is going after.

Rod Rosenstein, the Deputy Attorney General, a career Department of Justice

employee, once nominated to the U.S. Department of Appeals by George W.

Bush. Trump questioned his integrity by stating wrongly that Rosenstein is

from Baltimore adding, “there are very few Republicans of Baltimore.”

Former FBI Director James Comey who was of course fired by this President,

attacked repeatedly afterward. Also longtime Republican who served in

three GOP administrations, Robert Mueller, the Special Counsel now leading

the FBI investigation almost universally hailed as man with impeccable

credentials and integrity. Trump says Mueller can`t be trusted because he

interviewed the FBI Director and didn`t get the job.

Then there`s McCabe who Trump accuses of ties to Hillary Clinton event

though McCabe spent his entire career in the FBI, has no known political

affiliation. And of course we come the Jeff Sessions, he was famously the

very first Senator to endorse Trump and became a key member of Trump`s

campaign. These are the people in Trump`s own administration who the

President is bullying and attacking, and they have one thing in common and

only one thing really, other than the fact that they might literally all be

Republicans, is that they`re all tied to the Russia investigation, have in

turn all had their integrity questioned by the President. Sessions of

course, is no longer actively involved in the investigation, having recused

himself in March paving a way for Mueller`s appointment which is precisely

why the President is so furious at him.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: He should not have recused himself almost immediately after he took

office and if he was going to recuse himself, he should have told me prior

to taking office and I would have quite simply picked somebody else.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Only the President knows whether the political damage from trying

on kill the Russia investigation would be worse than what that

investigation might discover. There`s no question that he is trying to

undermine the credibility of those working the case including Mueller who

the President says would be committing “A violation if he looks into trump

family finances.” On Capitol Hill today, Senator Sheldon Whitehouse,

pressed the Assistant Director of the FBI`s Counterintelligence Division

Bill Priestap on whether investigators would need to examine financial

records to make a Russian foreign influence case.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. SHELDON WHITEHOUSE (D), RHODE ISLAND: Are an individual`s tax returns

potentially very significant indeed often obvious investigative material?

BILL PRIESTAP, FBI COUNTERINTELLIGENCE DIVISION ASSISTANT DIRECTOR: A

variety of financial records pertaining to any of the individuals, or

entities involved, could be of importance, but -

WHITEHOUSE: Including tax returns?

PRIESTAP: Including tax returns.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Joining me now, Democratic Congressman Jim Himes of Connecticut,

Member of the House Intelligence Committee which is, of course, one of the

entities investigating the Trump-Russia matter. It struck me today reading

the President`s statements, particularly about Andrew McCabe that in any

other time and any other administration, the President of the United States

actively going after the Acting FBI Director while that FBI Director was

involved in the investigation of this campaign, would be seen as a massive

scandal and possibly have people start talking about impeachment.

REP. JIM HIMES (D-CT ), HOUSE INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE: You know, Chris,

I`ve been saying for a while now that if this were all reversed, that if

you know, Hillary Clinton were in the White House and Chelsea Clinton had

had that Trump tower meeting where Chelsea Clinton says I love it around

the possibility of getting from the Russian government, compromising

information on Donald Trump, not only would we be consumed an impeachment

proceedings but we would have right wing militias on the south lawn of the

White House with torches in their hands. It just starting to me where we

are today and the damage is just unbelievable, right?

I mean, the President has attacked his own Attorney General. I`m not a

huge fan of Jeff Sessions but you know, here`s a guy who I think is trying

to do a job in the tradition of Attorneys General in terms of keeping the

Justice Department, being an independent arbiter of justice rather than

some sort of praetorian guard for the President of the United States. You

know, Donald Trump has gone to, he went to Clapper, he went to Comey, all

the top national security officials and begged them to say that this is a

sham investigation, even though we know it`s not. So you know, it just a

dumpster fire down here.

HAYES: He - the President also - I mean, do you believe that the President

just in what his public actions are, we don`t know what he is saying behind

the scenes. We don`t know if he re-shouting Andrew McCabe privately, we

may learn that in the future. We know he did it with James Comey but just

in his public statements, the public, on the record statements, actively

trying to influence, curtail or quash an investigation into his campaign.

HIMES: Yes. And he`s been doing this from day one. And the public can

see that from what the public has - had available to it and guys like me

who spend time in a classified environment know that even more. So here -

and the thing that`s remarkable about this, Chris, it`s obviously huge

damage to all sorts of institutions. The dignity of President, the

independence of the FBI, the sense the Justice Department is actually about

justice rather than being a protector of the President.

The thing that is truly shocking about this is that if the President, right

after his inauguration, had come to realize that this could in fact be a

story that would be dragged out for a long period of time, you know, make

him look bad, hurt his agenda, he would have on day two said, hey,

everybody who had any contact whatsoever with Russia, any kind of contact,

any sort of back and forth, it comes out today. If that had happened, guys

like me would be saying, hey, there`s the action of a smart and innocent

individual. Instead he took exactly the opposite tack which anyone knows

is it raises real questions about guilt and what else is being hidden.

HAYES: Well, respectfully Congressman, I would say, we don`t know if it is

true because we don`t know what actually happened. It could be the case

that if he had actually come clean on his second day in office, that would

have been a massive scandal too because the underlying fact may have been

incredibly shocking. We don`t know.

HIMES: That`s a - that`s a fair point. We don`t know. And of course,

none of these investigations have run their course. But look, let`s take -

let`s take the single piece of information we have that is most conducive

to arriving at the conclusion that there might have been some link. And

that, of course, is not some fake news, New York Times, Washington Post,

Amazon, this is the President`s own son releasing his e-mails saying I went

to a meeting with Russian government people to take information that was

compromising - this is the President`s own son. So let`s even take out as

an example. If that had come out on day two, you know, yes, it would have

been pretty compromising but we`d be on to - well again, you point out we

don`t know what else is there and we should stay open minded about that -

but we`d be on to other things by now.

HAYES: All right. Do you worry about what you and your colleagues will do

if this keeps being pressed? I mean, to me, the President appears to be

sending a signal about what he wants done, right? I mean, he wants the

investigation shut down. He appears to want Jeff Sessions out of there.

He could fire him presumably. He appears to want Mueller done. At a

certain point, the Congress are going to be the check.

HIMES: Yes, no, and that`s right. I think you`re seeing something pretty

interesting right now. Like why out of nowhere does the President fire Jim

Comey? He does that because he thinks he can. He can get away with it

politically and perhaps he did. You know, he got away with it politically.

But look the - look at where we are today. You know, just this morning,

the President out of nowhere, without telling the Pentagon, decides he`s

changing policy for 15,000 transgender armed service members. Joni Ernst,

John McCain, Senator Grassley, all come out and say this is not OK. He`s

having all sorts of problems on health care. You know, the Republicans

here are in a different place than they were four months ago. And I think

that the President worries, is at least told to worry, that if he fires

Jeff Sessions, he might not get another Attorney General confirmed by the

Senate. That - you know, this will really push the Republicans over the

edge on Capitol Hill.

HAYES: All right, Congressman Jim Himes, thank you for being here.

HIMES: Thank you, Chris.

HAYES: I`m joined now by MSBC Analyst Josh Earnest who is a former White

House Press Secretary under President Obama and Nick Akerman, the former

Assistant Special Watergate Prosecutor and former U.S. Attorney for the

Southern District of New York. Josh or Joshua Earnest, I was (INAUDIBLE)

Joni for a second. The attacks on Sessions, aside from being humiliating

and unseemly and bizarre, they are also - they strike me as an attempt to

get him to quit so he doesn`t have to fire him. Why - what is your

understanding of why he is doing this?

JOSH EARNEST, MSNBC ANALYST AND FORMER WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Well,

Chris, I had the same reaction. He is acting like somebody who doesn`t

have the nerve to actually follow through in firing his Attorney General.

So, he`s being as mean as he possibly can in the most passively aggressive

way possible to try to get him to quit. But you know, Chris, what`s

interesting to me is the strategy to the extent that there is one, does not

appear to be the conventional strategy that you would recommend to somebody

in the situation. Ordinarily, what you would try to do is marshal

evidence, find validators on the other side of the aisle who would back up

your side of the story. You go to great lengths to try to demonstrate what

you`re doing the cooperate with the investigation releasing reams of pieces

of e-mail, reams of pages of documents and e-mail, you know, agreeing to

all sorts of questioning and doing it on the public to see you have the

opportunity to tell your story. But that`s not at all what they`re doing.

Instead, what you see President Trump doing is throwing elbows and trying

to basically incite a melee to try to cause mass confusion and to call into

question just who is telling the truth and that`s why it`s so important.

What you`re hearing from Democrats is not that Bob Mueller should really

put the screws to the Trump administration. What Democrats are saying is,

let`s just - let`s just have a fair and impartial investigation and get to

the bottom of what`s actually going on here. Let`s have one place that can

actually be our true north here in determining what exactly happened.

HAYES: You know, there` two issues here to Josh`s point, right? There`s

the sort of status of the investigation and what that will do, but there`s

- I feel like we`re just getting closer every day to some very fundamental,

constitutional and institutional questions about the nature of American

governance and democracy and executive power which is, can the President

basically do whatever the heck he wants and the law be damned?

NICK AKERMAN: And he can`t because that`s not the way the law is. I mean

-

HAYES: What is it though? I mean, I guess my question is, is it just

restrained under both the sort of practical realities of the moment were in

time, were in politically end the Constitution by impeachment as the

ultimate check?

AKERMAN: No. But there`s all those things. There`s also institutional

checks. The Department of Justice for years has been in a sense, an

independent agency. The President doesn`t tell the Attorney General

whether or not to prosecute Hillary Clinton, for example, or whether to

bring charges or what kind of charges to bring. That`s not his job. He

doesn`t do that. No one has ever done that.

HAYES: OK. But you said - well, first of all, no one has ever done a lot

of things.

AKERMAN: Right.

HAYES: You say that now. I mean, the - that to me that`s the question.

He is essentially on Twitter instructing Jeff Sessions to open a criminal

case into Hillary Clinton.

AKERMAN: That`s right. And he`s also telling Jeff Sessions that even

though he took ethical path that was correct in recusing himself, that he

shouldn`t have done that. I mean, not only does he instruct the Attorney

General on what to do ethically, which is unethical, but he instructs the

Attorney General as to who to prosecute, and then he also instructs the

Attorney General as to who should be fired and who shouldn`t be fired. All

of those things are not the job of the President of the United States. And

there is going to be pushback. There will be pushback within the

Department of Justice, there`s going to be pushback within the Congress and

I think if he actually takes the ultimate step of firing Sessions, you`re

going to see a lot of people in Congress and a lot of people on the other

side being the conservative Republicans, really starting to turn against

him. And I think -

HAYES: You think that would be the Archibald Cox moment? That would be

the Saturday Night Massacre?

AKERMAN: That would be the Archibald Cox moment. It will also be the

Frank Delano Roosevelt moment when he tried to pack the Supreme Court. I

mean, there are certain elements of fairness that people will not put up

for if somebody comes in and tries to put the screws to it.

HAYES: (INAUDIBLE) is a great example, right? Because that was also a

test of something which is that - you know, the Constitution doesn`t say,

right? You put in 40 people if you can get to confirm them. And Josh,

this goes to my point too about pressure, right? I mean, you`re saying he

is doing this by the play book but he`s doing it by his playbook, which is

pressure. Which is to get people to knuckle under, which is attempt to

dominate and insult and so, you got Jeff Sessions announcing - Axios

reporting this that he`s going to announce leak investigations. I mean, at

a certain level, right, maybe this is effective.

EARNEST: Maybe it is effective. And Chris, I just keep going back to this

because I think this really is the core of the whole thing. The strategy,

again, to the extent that there is one, it is all rooted in the idea that

Trump can sow so much chaos and confusion, that he can start - you know,

essentially a melee in the bar at 2:00 a.m. such that people are breaking

beer bottles over each other`s heads. And in Trump`s world, even if a

couple of his own guys get hurt it`s worth it as long as there`s enough

chaos to call into question exactly what the ground truth is.

And look, I hope that Nick is right that there is the intestinal fortitude

among Republicans on Capitol Hill that if we do see President Trump take

the extraordinary step of firing Bob Mueller or even firing his Attorney

General so he can fire Bob Mueller, that there will be a check on that

power in the legislative branch. Because thus far, we`ve seen President

Trump take – engage in a litany of unprecedented actions that sort of bump

up against these norms and we have not seen Republicans do that thus far

but I hope they have the will to do it.

HAYES: All right, Josh Earnest and Nick Akerman, thank you both.

Next, the President announces a new ban in the military on transgender

service members in a series of tweets, a move coming as a surprise to many

including the Pentagon. Why it might have been a tradeoff to help fund his

border wall after the two-minutes break.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: Out of nowhere, today President Trump announced a new military

policy on Twitter banning transgender people from serving in the U.S.

Military. He wrote, “After consultation with my Generals and military

experts, please be advised the United States government will not accept or

allow transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S.

Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming

victory, cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical cost and disruption

that transgender in the Military would entail. Thank you.”

The Department of Defense was so blindsided by the President`s tweets that

Pentagon officials eventually release a statement admitting the Defense

Department has no plan to deal with the policy reversal and will provide

revised guidance to the Department in the near future. The new policy drew

strong opposition from civil rights groups, from Veterans, from Democratic

lawmakers, and also Republicans like Senator Joni Ernst, Senator John

McCain, and Senator Orrin Hatch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. ORRIN HATCH (R), UTAH: People who are transgender, they don`t choose

to be transgender. They`re born that way. And why should we hold that

against them? They`re human beings. And many of them are extremely

talented human beings. So you know, we should be open to everybody.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Just to be clear, that is the 83-year-old Republican Senator from

Utah. So why did the President decide to reverse this policy? According

to Politico, a Congressional fight over gender reassignment surgery

threatens funding for his border wall. They report that Republicans wanted

President Trump to settle the issue since the disagreement was holding up

the Republican budget that included funding for his cherished wall. That`s

the one that he said hundreds of times Mexico would pay for. But President

Trump went farther than was being asked of him, deciding apparently to

entirely ban transgender people from the military. One Senior White - one

Senior House Republican aide telling Politico, “This is like someone told

the White House to light a candle on the table and the White House set the

whole table on fire.

Joining me now, Rachael Bade, the Political Reporter Covering Congress who

co-authored Inside Trump`s Snap Decision to Ban Transgender Troops. So, my

understanding from your reporting is, there`s a - there`s a fight in the

budget bill about whether the Pentagon will pay for gender reassignment

surgery which is a considerably narrower issue than whether transgender

individuals can serve at all. They asked the President to do something and

out of the blue, he just announces this entire ban.

RACHAEL BADE POLITICO, CONGRESS REPORTER: Not quite out of the blue. They

want to pass this bill this week and they`re having trouble getting it

through. Basically, House Republicans have the suspending package that`s

supposed to be sort of like a messaging bill for Trump. It includes money

for the wall, it includes the Pentagon close-up, it includes money for

veterans but there are a bunch of Republicans who threaten to derail the

bill as you said unless they inserted a provision that banned the Pentagon

from using medical insurances that pay for transgender health care services

such as sex changes, hormone therapy treatments.

And they couldn`t get this passed in the House because moderate Democrats -

or I`m sorry, Democrats and Moderate Republicans have basically banded

together to block this on the floor. However, they went to the White House

and said, listen, if you can`t help us with this, this could potentially

tank, which would be another headline of something that had failed when

repeal has already stuck in the Senate and you know they`re dealing with

the Russia scandal right now as well, so they wanted this to pass.

HAYES: Wait, so - OK, so, but this is a sticking issue, right? It`s like

whether the Pentagon essentially - by the way, this - the Pentagon is

already going to pay for this, right? This is the sort of side that`s

picking a fight here, the people that want to put a provision and to stop

them from doing that. And President responds without consulting his

generals or the DOD, right, and then just announces this. so when he said

I`ve consulted the generals, that was not true?

BADE: That`s exactly right. He went around (INAUDIBLE) this one, our

sources are telling us. So, I am told by a number of House Republicans

that`s they had been trying to get Mattis on this issue for a while.

They`ve been calling him, he hadn`t been calling back, and when he finally

called back last week, he said give me space to maneuver on this. It

affects between 2,000 to 15,000 active military personnel. He wanted to

think about this for a time and figure out the best policy the move

forward. But Trump went around him when lawmakers came to Trump, never won

for political correctness, right, Trump. So he basically overrode Mattis

on this.

HAYES: Right. But he also just - he didn`t just override him, I mean, he

was not truthful. Like he said this was - this was the product of

consultation when it was not the product of consultation according to your

sources.

BADE: So, we are told that Mattis sort of took himself out of this, sort

of seeing where it was going. So, it`s not that he didn`t really know that

it was coming but he obviously didn`t agree with it and he was going to let

the White House do what they were going to do.

HAYES: All right, Rachael Bade, thank you.

BADE: Thank you.

HAYES: Joining me now, Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth. Senator, the

President said in his statement this morning that this was an issue of cost

and readiness and distraction. Do you think that`s true?

SEN. TAMMY DUCKWORTH (D), ILLINOIS: No. It`s baloney, Chris. If you want

to talk about it being an issue of cost, studies have shown that in 2016,

the DOD spent with $5.6 million on health care for transgender service

members. In 2015, the DOD spent $41 million on Viagra alone, 84 million

for erectile dysfunction medication and treatment. So if they want to cut

costs, I don`t think the 5.6 million in health care for transgender service

men and women is place to look.

HAYES: What about this idea of readiness, that this is - somehow this is

an issue of readiness and that it emanated from consultation with the folks

over at DOD?

DUCKWORTH: My understanding is that this tweet caught the four service

chiefs completely off guard. In fact, the DOD has come out in the past and

say they can certainly work this issue. We have had transgender Americans

serving with honor in the military. It did not affect unit readiness. And

in fact, this is completely not the issue. This is an issue of the

President appealing to his base or a handful of people. My understanding

is they reached out to him through Steve Bannon and not - because they

couldn`t get through to the Pentagon leadership who oppose this. Bottom

line, the tweet from the Commander in Chief, the United States Military, is

disruptive. And if somebody is averting readiness, it`s President Trump in

tweets like this.

HAYES: What do you think is going through the minds of active service

members, particularly those deployed overseas today?

DUCKWORTH: Well, I`m sure they`re wondering who the heck is their

Commander in Chief. A guy who nerve served in uniform, a guy who obviously

doesn`t understand the military. What you need to improve readiness is to

spend money on more training for our service men and women, it`s to make

sure they have all the equipment that they need to do their jobs, it`s to

pass the defense budget and make sure that our men and women have all the

support that they need to do their jobs. And instead, we have a Commander

in Chief who instead of working on things like an authorization for the use

of military force in the Middle East, is talking about transgender issues.

It`s simply boggles the mind that this is what he`s spending his time on at

a time when he should be coming up with a strategy on how to defeat ISIS.

HAYES: You know, there are - there are interesting responses this morning

from a number of Senators, your colleagues, Republicans, Senator John

McCain who came out against it. “No reason to force service members who

are able to fight, train and deploy to leave the military regardless of

their gender identity. Senator Joni Ernst herself like you, a veteran

says, “As a veteran, she served alongside fellow service members from all

different backgrounds, parts of the country. She believes taxpayers should

not cover the cost associated with gender reassignment surgery but all

Americans qualified, can meet the standards to serve should be afforded

that opportunity.” Were you - were you surprised by these responses? Is

this what you would have expected to hear from your colleagues across the

aisle?

DUCKWORTH: I think this is what I would have expected to hear. I mean, I

think that if anyone who served in uniform understands the preciousness of

Americans who are willing to lay down their lives to defend the

Constitution and the values that we hold dear. And those men and women are

the true national treasure he of this country. And if you want to serve

this country and you want to risk your life to preserve our democracy, then

you should be allowed to serve. In fact, diversity is what makes our

military the greatest military on the face of the earth. It`s the fact

that we have female service members that they were able to have female

engagement teams in Afghanistan and collect intelligence from Afghani

women.

The fact that we have Arab-Americans serving means that we have language

abilities in the Middle East and having transgendered servicemen and women

who are willing to share the load and the dangers, it`s just as important

as anybody else. And at a time when less than one-half of one percent of

our nations serves in uniform, we can`t afford to lose a single patriot

who`s willing to wear that uniform. And to have a President who never

served but instead got what, four, five deferments to avoid service in

Vietnam, be a guy to question someone else`s patriotism because of their

gender identity is sickening.

HAYES: Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth, thank you for making time tonight

Senator.

DUCKWORTH: Thank you.

HAYES: Coming up, even with the Republican President, Republican Congress,

and seven years to prepare, Republicans are still unable to agree on the

basics of the health care bill. Where repeal and replace goes from here,

ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: One day after Republicans voted to bring a health care bill to the

floor, Senators are now trying to figure out what the bill actually looks

like. Remember, Republicans such as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell

have made repealing and replacing ObamaCare an absolutely existential

central issue for years.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. PAUL RYAN (R-WI) SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE: We believe it`s really

important to do an office what you said you would do. We said we would

have a straight up or down vote to repeal this health care law.

SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL (R-KY) MAJORITY LEADER: There`s only one way to truly

fix ObamaCare, only one way, and that`s a full repeal.

What I can tell you, that we`re 100 percent committed to - as a team - is

to repeal and replace ObamaCare.

RYAN: ObamaCare will be gone.

TRUMP: We`re preparing to repeal and replace the disaster known as

ObamaCare. We`re going to save Americans from this crisis.

MCCONNELL: It`s a pretty hot item on our agenda as you know.

TRUMP: You`re going to have such great health care at a tiny fraction of

the cost and it`s going to so easy.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: For all the talk, however, they never apparently bothered to come

one a workable plan. Instead, they are now at this very moment, debating

what the basic framework for their health care bill should be. Already,

two proposals have failed – a repeal and replace strategy, voted down, a

repeal only option, voted down, putting off the question of replacement for

the time being. Even Republicans are

confused about what the heck they are doing.

Here`s Senator John McCain today.

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: is there a sense of how this thing resolves itself?

SEN. JOHN MCCAIN, (R) ARIZONA: No. Not that I know of. You`re a smarter

guy than I

am, maybe you`ve detected a path forward.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Can you think of any other major bill that you`ve

worked on tha has been so uncertain as to what its trajectory is?

MCCAIN: No. Nope.

(END AUDIO CLIP)

HAYES: Coming up next, the Republican end game on health care just after

this break.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: In the past hour, the CBO just released a score for the latest

Republican attempt to scrap Obamacare. You`d be forgiven if you`ve lost

track of him by now. This one, the so-called skinny repeal, the scaled

down version, it would leave 16 million more Americans uninsured by 2026

and

crucially, also increase premiums by 20 percent more on average.

And it is far from a comprehensive health plan. This partial repeal bill,

that`s the one that`s designed to get Republicans just something to pass, a

piece of legislation, essentially just kind of a placeholder that then they

can take to a conference committee with the House where the real work of

crafting a bill would happen.

But here`s the thing, as Democratic Senator Chris Murphy points out, quote,

a scaled back repeal bill just so Senate GOP can get to conference equals

unconditional surrender of Senate GOP to the House bill. Since Senate

would go to conference without a bill, effectively, the House bill would

act as default for any negotiations, and negotiations would be minimal,

because Senate GOP would have lost all bargaining power by their inability

to produce a bill.

Now, we know what the House bill does. It`s already been scored by the

CBO, which said it would increase the number of uninsured people compared

to current law by 19 million in 2020, 23 million in 2026. And Trump

celebrated the passage of the House version back in May before later

calling it mean, mean, mean.

But, if the Senate in the next day truly abdicates its responsibility to

come up with its own bill, if Senators pass a bill for show and then pass

the buck to the House, that version, the mean one, might be very close to

what becomes law.

With me now, Democratic Senator Brian Schatz of Hawaii.

OK. The repeal and replace failed, clean repeal failed. They`re going to

just basically – here`s how I understand it, and tell me if I`m wrong, it

seems like Mitch McConnell is going to the people in his caucus and saying

just sign this check and I promise I won`t deposit it until you tell me

it`s OK.

SEN. BRIAN SCHATZ, (D) HAWAII: I think that`s right. I think he has no

idea how to cobble together 51 votes, and so he`s telling different members

different things and asking them to believe that the final product will be

whatever they want.

If you`re coming from a Medicaid expansion state, you`re being reassured

that Medicaid won`t be harmed. If you`re Mike Lee or Ted Cruz or Rand

Paul, you`re being reassured that this is going to be closer to a

conservative version with massive Medicaid cuts and with the possibility of

repealing most of the taxes in the Affordable Care Act.

And so where they end up is what they`re calling skinny repeal. But I`m

worried that what`s going to end up happening is that they will get 51

votes, then they will go to conference committee, fail, and then the House

will swallow this so-called skinny repeal. And so we can`t treat it just

as a weigh station on the way to the conference committee, we have to treat

this seriously as something that might become federal law.

And when CBO tells you that your backup plan actually takes 16 million

people out of health care, maybe it`s time to start over, have some

hearings and work through a bipartisan process.

HAYES: That`s a really excellent point, right. So, what you`re saying is,

I was sort of saying

well, this is a place holder to get a conference, but what your fear is,

no, this actually becomes law, because this is far – this is where the

train stops. This is basically what they can get to. They then force the

House to vote it, and now you have an actual policy. And it would raise

premiums 20 percent.

My understanding is, are you concerned, it would also, I think, blow up

insurance markets, or at least there`s a chance would it do that.

SCHATZ: Oh, I think it is a certainty. It would eviscerate the individual

market to the extent that people sort of recognize that there is a real

problem with the Affordable Care Act in that we have these, what they call

exchange deserts. There are parts of the country, counties and even some

full

states that have zero, one or two insurers and it is very expensive. And

there`s a way to solve that

problem pretty straightforwardly with premium subsidies, but that is a real

problem in the Affordable Care Act.

But if you`re worried about that, then you should be really worried about

the thing that they`re trying to enact this week, because that would just

essentially light the individual market on fire.

And there are not sort of two public policy sides to this argument.

There`s nobody credible in

health care that thinks that if you just repeal the mandate, that anything

positive will happen to the individual market.

So this is a reckless policy all on its own. And I`m worried that people

are sort of characterizing it as a sort of moderate weigh station. It`s

really not that. 16 million people losing their insurance almost

instantaneously. Insurance rates going up by 20 percent and insurance

deserts all across the country and that`s their back-up plan.

I mean, this thing is in a bad way.

HAYES: That is – that is very well said.

So, what you`re saying is fall back that they`ve ended on, which is the

small, slimmed down thing, is basically the solution if it were to become

law, is just to blow up the individual health insurance markets across the

country starting immediately if it passed.

SCHATZ: Right. And go home for their congressional delegation trips and

their family vacations. I mean, it is really bad. And I think the only

reason that it hasn`t totally sunk in is that

this is a new proposal. I mean, we have a new awful proposal every 24 or

48 or 72 hours. This is the latest. So, it takes some time for policy

people and CBO and others to kind of analyze it and get the word out. This

is a very frightening plan.

Now, I guess it is true that it is not as bad as 23 million people losing

their health care, but 16 million is unacceptable.

And we just don`t have to do this to ourselves. We don`t have to do this

to the American people. I understand that they have an imperative to

fulfill their promise, but I will tell you that people across the country

are terrified about what`s going to happen. And even people who thought

they wanted the Affordable Care Act repealed are terrified of what`s going

to actually happen now that we are on the precipice.

HAYES: All right, Senator Brian Schatz, thank you for joining me.

SCHATZ: Thank you.

HAYES: Ahead, following a bruising a cycle for the president, he retreats

back to his base, ramping up ugly rhetoric, leaning in to the cultrue wars.

And it is payday in Thing One, Thing Two next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: Thing One tonight, five times on a Friday when he took job as White

House communications director, Anthony Scaramucci stated that he loves this

president. And that from what he has seen the American people feel that

way too.

Today, in the first televised press briefing since Friday, Press Secretary

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, began with a tribute of her own to President Trump.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY : I`ve spent a lot of

time around the president over the last year and I know exactly why he`s

here. He`s tough. He`s a fighter. He`s a strong leader. And he is

somebody who deeply loves this country. And he loves its people and he

wants to make America great again.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: But if her praise for the president was not enough, she announced

that every once in a while they will be starting the briefings with a

letter or an email beginning today.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SANDERS: My name is Dylan Harbin (ph), but everybody calls me Pickle. I`m

9-years-old and you`re my favorite president. I like you so much that I

had birthday about you. My cake was the shape of your head.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: But the odes to the president were not the only thing that happened

in today`s briefing before the press could ask questions. It is the end of

the quarter, means means, of course, it`s time for a novelty check.

And that`s Thing Two in 60 seconds.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: Today, the president once again donated his salary, this for the

second time of 2017 and the lucky recipient was…

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SANDERS: Secretary DeVos, it`s my pleasure on behalf of the president of

the United States to present a check for $100,000.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: That`s all there is to it. That`s all there is to it.

A winner!

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES; We`ve added some sound effects there.

As NBC`s Peter Alexander pointed out, there is a pretty stark contradiction

to this public spectacle.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: As you just announced, the president is donating second

quarter salary of $100,000 to the Department of Education, so clearly he

must care about education. Why, then, is he calling for $9.2 billion in

spending cuts to the Department of Education in the next budget?

SANERS: Look, I think that oftentimes you have a lot of duplicative

efforts and they want to

streamline the process.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: Conservative commentator and writer Ann Coulter met weeks ago with

Donald Trump, according to a story published yesterday in The Times, quote,

Bannon brought Ann Coulter

to see Mr. Trump. Ms. Coulter railed at the president that he needed to

focus more on his core supporters.

But Coulter has long defended Donald Trump, occasionally warmed up crowds

at his rallies, even wrote a book called “In Trump We Trust.”

It is another book of hers, however, that the president has called a great

read. That one titled, “Adios, America: the Left`s Plan to Turn our

Country Into a Third World Hellhole.”

With that one, exploits fears about Latina immigrants as violent, and

recently with the arrival of the new White House communications director

Anthony Scaramucci, the president appears to have

rediscovered a kind of rhetoric that electrified his core supporters on the

campaign trail.

Speaking in Ohio last night, the president talked about need to crack down

on so-called sanctuary cities, specifically because of foreign criminals.

He appeared to reference a recent crime in which MS-13 gang members used

machetes to kill four men from a rival gang.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: You`ve seen the stories about some of these animals. They don`t

want to use guns because it is too fast and it is not painful enough, so

they`ll take a young beautiful girl, 16, 15, and others, and they slice

them and dice them with a knife, because they want them to go through

excruciating pain before they die.

And these are the animals that we`ve been protecting for so long. Well,

they`re not being protected any longer, folks.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Animals.

What can we expect from a president who is increasingly under siege?

That`s next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: You people were vicious, violent, screaming, where`s the wall. We

want the wall. Screaming, prison, prison, lock her up. I mean, you were

going crazy. I mean, you were nasty and mean and vicious, and you wanted

to win, right?

But now you`re mellow and you`re cool and you`re not nearly as vicious or

violent, right? Because we won, right?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: The president last December, part of his so-called thank you tour

talking to his base.

Joining me now, Betsy Woodruff, reporter for the Daily Beast. Josh Barro,

MSNBC contributor, and senior editor at Business Insider.

It does seem – I mean, I don`t – the president`s entire political

strategy is to cater to his base. It seems in the last little bit that

he`s been doing that with renewed intensity.

JOSH BARRO, BUSINESS INSIDER: Well, yeah, also, I think this trans thing

is a little bit weird, because when you talk about catering to his base, it

was very different from traditional social conservatives, very different

from what the Republican Party was doing in 2004. It was very focused on

immigration and policing and sort of issues that appealed to relatively

non-religious northern white

voters with whom the president had big improvements over past Republican

nominees.

It`s not clear to me that this issue is a winner with him. I mean, we saw

in North Carolina a governor`s race was basically about this and the

Republican governor who had made this a signature issue ran behind Donald

Trump.

Quinnipiac did a poll a few months ago, they asked people do you think that

increasing acceptance of transgender people has been good for the country,

and 41 percent of Americans said yes, 42 percent said they didn`t think it

mattered either way.

And so what all I think that adds up to is that like the median voter just

sort of doesn`t want a big fuss about this stuff. And if you kick

thousands of people out of the military, you are making a big fuss about

it. I don`t think this is a win in the way that he proved that some of

these other cultural issues were a win for him.

HAYES: What do you think about, Betsy, the Coulter visit, and Bannon

bringing Coulter in to

be like, remember your base. And these last two events – there`s the Boy

Scout event, and then last night really felt – that riff about the animals

who are slicing and dicing people people, that was pretty intense

demagoguery. We`ve seen it from him before, it was as intense as I`ve seen

it from him as the president of the United States.

BETSY WOODRUFF, DAILY BEAST: Exactly. I think you can`t understand the

immigration comment that he made last night without putting them in the

context of the fact that he`s been going after his attorney general who has

been the heart and soul of his immigration policy.

It`s no coincidence, in my view, that the president has presented himself

over the last 24, 48

hours as hawkish as ever on immigration, when the one member of his cabinet

who really genuinely in his heart of hearts agrees with the president on

immigration is also the member the president has been

threatening to fire over Twitter for the last couple of days. Those two

pieces are very much connected. And I think part of this is probably the

president trying to compensate for the fact that a lot of folks in his base

are pretty concerned.

I spoke to Chris Crane, who is the president of the union that represents

ICE agents responsible for detaining, arresting and deporting undocumented

immigrants. You don`t get closer to Trump`s base than Chis Crane. And

when I talked to them a couple of days ago, he said he was hesitant to

criticize the president. He didn`t do that. But he said, look, Sessions

is the best friend law enforcement agents have right now. We don`t want

there to be any daylight between Sessions and Trump. We`re here for

Sessions. We want him.

So when Trump starts demogoguing about gangs, I think that`s an important

piece and that just vital context.

HAYES: Yeah, the Sessions thing is the one thing he`s doing right now,

which is entirely out of line, right?

BARRO: Right.

HAYES: So, at one level there`s a sort of bunker mentality, right. So,

he`s having trouble on Capitol Hill right now. He`s got this swirling

investigation that keeps growing. You know, his approval rating is still

around 39 percent or whatever. So, the sort of double down go to the base.

But at the same time he`s fighting with the guy who is like the troop

(inaudible) of the base.

BARRO: Yeah, it was so explicit this morning. It`s like you get the

tweets announcing out of the blue, this transgender ban in the military,

and then minutes later you get more complaints about Jeff Sessions and the

Justice Department basically almost making explicit that the trade is the

Bannon

wing is going to get to make policy and the Kushner wing is going to get to

subvert the rule of law to keep themselves out of prison, which I don`t

obviously think is a great trade for the country.

HAYES: Bad trade, yeah.

BARRO: For the country. But the other question is, can he sell that to

his base? And what has he really delivered on immigration? I mean, he`s

had ICE be nastier, which I guess is an important

deliverable.

HAYES: Yes. Yes.

BARRO: But I mean, there haven`t been significant broader policy changes

in terms of legal

immigration. We`ve had the – they`ve issued extra guest worker visas,

that will be used, for example, at Mar-a-Lago. So, he`s delivered on

stepping up enforcement on illegal immigration, he hasn`t delivered on

changing changing broad immigration policies.

HAYES: Yes, although, what I would say, Betsy, and I wonder what you think

of this is that it`s always been the case that it would be easier for him

to hurt the people that he said he would hurt than to help the people he

said he would help. And the stories that have come out about deportation

and, you know, arrests at wedding ceremonies and things like that are

examples of concrete tangible deliverables in that sense.

WOODRUFF: And additionally, a number of those deliverables are due to the

policies and the changes that Jeff Sessions has made at the Justice

Department. He has had every single U.S. attorney`s office in the United

States, including offices and districts that are completely landlocked,

pick one person to be the border security liaison, every U.S. attorney`s

office.

He`s encouraged federal prosecutors to prioritize prosecuting people for

just illegally reentering the country maybe twice. Federal prosecutors who

have spoken to us anonymously have said this is not why they decided to

become federal prosecutors. That`s a change that Sessions has made. And

additionally, of course, a lot of the enforcement stuff, that`s coming from

the DHS, that`s coming from Kelly. These are changes that are happening

from his administration, from these two cabinet officials. There hasn`t

been the public tension, with Trump and Kelly, but in terms of Trump and

Sessions, if you`re talking about immigration, you have to talk about

Sessions, it`s just key.

HAYES: All right, Betsy Woodruff and Josh Barro, thanks for joining us.

That is All In for this evening. The Rachel Maddow Show starts right now.

Good evening, Rachel.

THIS IS A RUSH TRANSCRIPT. THIS COPY MAY NOT BE IN ITS FINAL FORM AND MAY

BE UPDATED.

END

Copyright 2017 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are

protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced,

distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the

prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter

or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the

content.>