All In with Chris Hayes, Transcript 7/24/2017 Spicer Out, Scaramucci In

Show: ALL IN with CHRIS HAYES

Date: July 24, 2017

Guest: Jennifer Rubin, Evan McMullin, Chris Murphy

CHRIS MATTHEWS, MSNBC HOST: - from harm`s way. If it comes to it, he

will test his constitutional prerogative to do the same for himself and no

one can say with certainty what Trump will do next yet to say that he will

do what is necessary to keep him in the White House is a slam dunk. And

that`s HARDBALL for now. Thanks for being with us. “ALL IN” with Chris

Hayes starts right now.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC HOST: Tonight on ALL IN.

JARED KUSHNER, PRESIDENT TRUMP`S SENIOR ADVISER: Let me be very clear. I

did not collude with Russia.

HAYES: Denials on the White House drive way.

KUSHNER: I had no improper contacts.

HAYES: What the President`s son-in-law just confirmed about his Russia

dealings. And Congressman Eric Swalwell on what he plans to ask Kushner

next. Then,

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Mr. President, should Jeff Sessions resign?

HAYES: Is the President about to fire his Attorney General?

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: How do you take a

job and then recuse yourself?

HAYES: New speculation on a possible replacement.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You know who you are!

HAYES: A new questions about pardon power.

ANTHONY SCARAMUCCI, WHITE HOUSE COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR: He brought that

up. He said - but he doesn`t have to be pardoned.

HAYES: And the countdown to confusion.

TRUMP: For the past 17 years, ObamaCare has wreaked havoc.

HAYES: The unprecedented deception and deflection as Republicans prepare

it take a health care vote that no one can explain.

TRUMP: The first rule of medicine is, do no harm.

HAYES: When ALL IN starts right now.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Good evening from New York, I`m Chris Hayes. Today, multiple

reports that people within the President`s inner circle are considering

firing the Attorney General. That reporting comes amid an increasingly

strange barrage of public utterances by the President himself. Washington

Post reporting just within the last hour that President Trump and his

advisers are privately discussing the possibility of replacing Attorney

General Jeff Sessions and some confidants are floating prospects of who

could take his place where he would resign or be fired according to people

familiar with the talks. Members of Trump`s inner circle including White

House officials have increasingly raised the question among themselves in

recent days as the President has continued to vent his frustration with the

Attorney General, the people said. Today the President`s new Press

Secretary was asked about Session`s appearance today at the White House.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: There are some reports that he was at the white house

today. Can you share any information about that?

SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS, WHITE HOUSE DEPUTY PRESS SECRETARY: Sure. I can

confirm he was at the White House but he did not meet with the President

while he was there today.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Sanders confirming Sessions with a was indeed at the White House

today. That assertion coming after new White House Communication Director,

Anthony Scaramucci, seen in the background of that shot reportedly said,

President Trump and Sessions and I quote here, need to speak and determine

what the future of the relationship looks like. The regret President Trump

expressed last to New York Times about his Attorney General was quickly

followed by a Washington Post report that during the campaign, Sessions had

indeed discussed campaign-related matters with the Russian Ambassador

Sergey Kislyak according to U.S. intelligent intercepts of Kislyak. That

contradicts quite squarely Sessions` public statements about those very

same conversations. Then this weekend, President Trump weighed in again

tweeting, “So why aren`t the Committees and Investigators and our, of

course, beleaguered AG looking into crooked Hillary`s crimes and Russia

relations.” Note, no such Hillary Clinton and Russia relations crimes

exist. And earlier today, and at a photo op with outgoing White House

interns, the President was again asked about his Attorney General.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Mr. President, should Jeff Sessions resign?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Washington Post also reported that one person close to Trump said

the President asked him about how firing Sessions would play in the

conservative media and the names being considered his replacements are

reportedly Senator Ted Cruz and Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Earlier today, Giuliani told CNN, there is no truth to a similar report

that he was under consideration and crucially he defended Sessions saying

Sessions was right to recuse himself. I`m joined now by Democratic

Congressman Eric Swalwell of California, Member of the House Intelligence

Committee. Congressman, your reaction to the notion the President may

indeed fire the Attorney General.

REP. ERIC SWALWELL (D), CALIFORNIA: He should go, Chris, for other reasons

not because he hasn`t been loyal to the President. Because he has had a

problem, I think, being loyal to the amount of forthcoming information that

you have to give to the Senate. Twice when he was asked about contracts

with Russia, he didn`t disclose them. He participated in the firing of

former FBI Director James Comey. I think for those reasons, he should go.

But also, Chris, you know, some people say why would you want to get rid of

him? He`s recused. When isn`t that better than who Trump could put in.

Actually, now is the time for Senate, especially Republican Leaders there

to put a check on this Presidency, to put a true law enforcement official

in there. No relation top President`s campaign and allow this

investigation to proceed.

HAYES: So, this is interesting. You are in line with a call made by the

Congressional Black Caucus today that Attorney General Sessions is unfit to

serve. The top law enforcement official in the nation should resign from

the position immediately. As the saying goes, fool me once, shame on you,

fool me twice, shame on me. The concern expressed by Democrats which you

just alluded to is, of course, this would be the first set in Dominos to

get rid of Mueller which many people believe is the President`s ultimate

goal and he has shown in relieving James Comey of duty, he`s willing to do

something like that to stop the investigations that he views as unfair

witch hunts.

SWALWELL: Yes. And Chris, I would see this as this should be the first

set of dominoes to have Republicans in the Senate show some courage, to

show that we are a co-equal branch of the - that Congress is a co-equal

branch government with the Presidency and that we are not helpless to what

this President wants to do to obstruct the investigation. That`s what I

would like to see and that that would be the opportunity if Jeff Sessions

was fired.

HAYES: Speaking of the investigation, today, Jared Kushner, President`s

son-in-law, Chief Adviser, gave some - I wouldn`t call testimony, I guess

answered some questions to Senate Intel Committee, will have some more

little later in the show about his comments but since I have you here right

now, you`re going to be speaking with Mr. Kushner tomorrow in a closed

Session. Can you explain for me because I`m unclear about how this all

ended up? He is not under oath but he`s going to talk to you and he can`t

lie to Congress and lying to Congress is a crime nonetheless, right?

SWALWELL: Yes. I wish it was in public. I wish he today raise his right

hand for everyone to see and there are fair questions out there about just

the number of contacts that he and people on the Trump campaign had with

Russia. And Chris, if you just take a step back, you`re running for

President of the United States, you need votes in the United States. Why

this campaign had so many meetings, not just with Russia, but just with any

country. Why would you spend so much time doing that? I think it is fair

to ask.

HAYES: Jared - one thing Jared Kushner said today that I would like to get

your response too. He said I had no improper contacts. He said this on

the record outside the White House. It seems to me that there`s a case to

be made, that the meeting itself with the Russian lawyer, with the variety

of Russian nationals, the express purpose of which was to trade information

from the Russian government on Hillary Clinton would itself constitute an

improper act. Do you believe and or trust what Jared Kushner says about

these things?

SWALWELL: Tomorrow, what we must do is corroborate what he has said or be

able to discredit what he has said because he like others in the Trump

administration have shown by their own failures to disclose that we can`t

take them at their word. And so, that`s our job now. It`s to test and

develop the evidence and then make a report to the American people.

HAYES: What is your theory Congressman of why it is that Jared Kushner

left off those meetings with Russian Nationals? Why it is Jeff Sessions

apparently obfuscated or deceived about the nature of his interactions,

first the existence of interaction with Sergey Kislyak and then the nature?

What is your internal working mental theory about this right now?

WALWELL: Yes. Well, my gut tells me that if this was only one person who

failed to disclose one contact that there are a lot of innocent

explanations as to why that may be. But to have so many people who have so

many contacts with Russia that were not disclosed and have only been

acknowledged once overwhelming evidence is presented tells me that we

better keep probing because this don`t look like coincidence. But again

Chris, our job is to get - you know, through all this evidence and make a

report. Again they may just be a thousand coincidences but until we can

ask all of these witnesses questions after reviewing all the documents, you

know, I still have a lot of questions.

HAYES: All right, Congressman Eric Swalwell, thanks for making time

tonight.

SWALWELL: My pleasure.

HAYES: Joining me now, Barbara McQuade, she`s a former U.S. Attorney from

Eastern District of Michigan, Professor of law at the University of

Michigan and Matt Miller, MSNBC Justice and Security Analyst, former Chief

Spokesman at the Justice Department, let`s return now Matt to the news that

is crossing from the Washington Post in the last hour which bolsters other

reports and utterances by the President himself that Jeff Sessions job may

be on the line. What do you make of that?

MATT MILLER, MSNBC JUSTICE, AND SECURITY ANALYST: I think it`s very clear

that the President is trying to push the Attorney General out. I think

there can`t be any doubt of it after that tweet today. You know, laws week

it could have been blowing off steam, this seemed deliberate today. And

honestly, I think Jeff Sessions should go. We saw him you know, earlier

this year compromised the Department`s independence, the most sacred thing

at the Justice Department when he signed off on firing Jim - firing Jim

Comey. And then in the last few days, the way he`s responded these attacks

have been very telling.

These weren`t just attacks on Jeff Sessions and Rod Rosenstein and Bob

Mueller, who the President all attack last week as well. These are attacks

on the rule of law. They`re attacks on an independent Justice Department.

And Jeff Sessions` response to that was to hold a press conference where he

just said he enjoys working for the President and looks forward to

continuing. The Attorney General needs to stand up for the independent

rule of law for this country and tell the President he`s not going to stand

for that. And if he won`t do it, he should go and we can find a new

Attorney General who will.

HAYES: Barbara, one of the - one of the most remarkable things in the

President`s public statement about Jeff Sessions was essentially calling on

his own Attorney General to investigate his former Campaign Adversary

Hillary Clinton, his opponent in the Presidential Campaign. What do you

make of that as a former Prosecutor in terms of the norms of independence

that have traditionally pertain to how U.S. Attorney and how the FBI

conducts their job?

BARBARA MCQUADE, FORMER U.S. ATTORNEY OF EASTERN DISTRICT OF MICHIGAN:

Well, it reminds me of the outcry that we heard during one of the debates

when then candidate Trump said that you know if he became President he

would order his attorney general to investigate Hillary Clinton. It`s

completely improper, it`s completely inappropriate. The Attorney General

and the Justice Department must be completely independent of the political

whims of the White House. And that`s why there are such strict channels of

communication set up, about what they can even talk about or when they

could be together. So, I find it entirely inappropriate.

HAYES: I want to play for you what the President said about recusal - Jeff

Sessions` recusal, which seems to be the sort of source of much of his ire.

Jeff Sessions can`t essentially oversea presumably perhaps manipulate,

control, direct, the investigation into his campaign. Here is him

expressing his frustration last week to the New York Times. Take a listen.

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

TRUMP: Well, Sessions should have never recused himself, and if he want -

if he was going to recuse himself, he should have told me before he took

the job and I would have picked somebody else.

(END AUDIO CLIP)

HAYES: Do you believe Sessions` recusal was proper and do you think his

dismissal would lead an improper manipulation to the current investigation,

Barbara?

MCQUADE: Well, the recusal is proper. If you look at the Justice

Department Ethics Guidelines, there are a number of reasons, if you have a

financial, personal or political relationship with someone you are supposed

to recuse. So I believe that it was appropriate for him to recuse. I

think what`s really going on is that President Trump confuses personal

loyalty to loyalty to the mission of the job. He sees the Attorney General

as his personal lawyer when in fact, it is the Attorney General of the

United States.

HAYES: You know, Matt, this is where - it`s interesting that you say

Sessions should go. Obviously, Sessions is probably, of all cabinet

figures, the one who draws I think the most opposition arguably from

Democrats, from folks on the left. He was - he was fought vigorously for

confirmation. But don`t you worry that essentially the political

expediency of getting rid of him in this moment would be tacitly colluding

with the continuing efforts of obstructing an ongoing investigation in

plain sight by the President of the United States?

MILLER: You know, I think the President of the United States will continue

to try doing that whether Jeff Session is the Attorney General or whether

someone else is. He doesn`t need to fire Jeff Sessions to end the Mueller

investigation. He has other ways to do that. We`ve talked about it on the

shown before. He can withdraw the regs and just fire himself. So if he

wants to do that, he`s going to find a way to do it. I think probably,

ultimately that`s what he`ll do. But - so, you know, we have to ask

ourselves, should we allow an Attorney General or do we want an Attorney

General to stay in office who`s already shown that he`s willing to

compromise himself for the President? I think the answer to that is no.

And you know, if he leaves on his own accord, then the President will

obviously nominate someone else, the names that were floating in that

Washington Post story, Ted Cruz, Rudy Giuliani, both people who made very

similar comments to the ones Trump had made it up prosecuting Hillary

Clinton, comments that ought to be disqualifying for an AG. We have a

debate about who the next person ought to be and I hope it would be someone

- I hope Republican Senators would stand up as they did to some extent with

Chris Wray and (INAUDIBLE) that someone with personal integrity.

HAYES: Barbara, finally to you, there`s conversation about pardons which

is obviously a power vested in the President by the United States

Constitution. The President twitting, well, all agree U.S. President has

the complete power to pardon. Why think of that when only crime so far is

leaks against us. Fake news. The first part of that, Anthony Scaramucci

confirming that he discussed pardons. Where are we? It seems that we have

kind of come off the access constitutionally and are kind of spinning out

into a vast dark universe of unchartered territory.

MCQUADE: Well I found it really interesting that President Trump is

talking about the power of pardon during the very week when he`s got Jared

Kushner, Donald Trump Jr. and Paul Manafort providing statements to

Congress. So I`m not sure what he saw the connection as there. But yes,

in fact, he does have the power to pardon anyone but except himself, I

believe because the Constitution does say, except in matters of

impeachment. So I do not believe that the President can pardon himself.

HAYES: All right, Barbara McQuade and Matt Miller, thank you both.

MILLER: Thank you.

HAYES: Coming up, Senator Chris Murphy joins me to talk about tomorrow`s

vote on a Republican Health Care Bill that no one, no one, has seen. And

Jared Kushner speaks. What the President`s son-in-law just confirmed about

his dealings with Russia after the two-minute break.

HAYES: President Trump`s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, one of the most

powerful individuals in America made rare public remarks in the White House

today where he insisted he did nothing wrong hours after effectively

confirming months of media reports about his numerous undisclosed contacts

with Russian nationals during the campaign.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KUSHNER: Let me be very clear. I did not collude with Russia nor do I

know of anyone else in the campaign who did so. I had no improper

contacts. I have not relied on Russian funds for my businesses. And I

have been fully transparent in providing all requested information.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Today Kushner spent two hours answering questions posed by staffers

on the Senate Intelligence Committee about his contacts with Russia. Ahead

of that closed-door session this morning, Kushner released a lengthy

statement in which he acknowledged attending that now infamous meeting

organized by Donald Trump Jr. in which a Russian lawyer offered dirt on

Hillary Clinton that was built as coming from the Russian government. He

admitted having four meetings with Russian officials during the campaign

and transition period despite not disclosing a single one of those meetings

on his security clearance form under penalty of perjury for omission. And

Kushner detailed his effort to set up a secret communications line with the

Russian government during one of those meetings.

Kushner had excuses for all of this which included blaming his assistant

for submitting his security clearance form before he had completed it and

claiming he didn`t know the topic of the Don Junior meeting because he did

not fully read his e-mails. Kushner stating in part, it was typical for me

to receive 200 more e-mails a day during the campaign. I did not have time

to read every one. We should note the subject of that was something like

Russia-Clinton. It is illegal to lie to Congress but Kushner was not under

oath today. He will be under oath tomorrow when he appears before the

House Intelligence Committee.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump Jr. and Trump`s former Campaign Chairman Paul

Manafort are now in negotiations with the Senate Judiciary Committee about

answering questions in a closed Session and they will not be under oath.

Now, this all comes as President Trump faces a big decision, whether to

sign a bill with broad bipartisan support that including sweeping Russia

sanctions package to punish Moscow for interference in the Presidential

Election as well as sanctions on Iran and North Korea. The White House has

long`s opposed the effort to escalate any punitive measures on Russia. And

on Air Force One today, incoming Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders

refused to say whether the President will sign the bill.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SANDERS: The President wants to make sure that we actually get the best

deal for the United States and so he`s very focused on that. But at the

same time wants to make sure that sanctions on those three countries remain

and you know, he`s going to study that legislation and see what the final

product looks like.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Yesterday, the White House once again question the underlying

rationale for the Russia sanctions. The interference in the election with

newly minted White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci

appearing in the Sunday shows to effectively offer up the Kremlin line on

this issue.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SCARAMUCCI: Somebody said to me yesterday, I won`t tell you who, that if

the Russians actually hacked the situation and spilled out those e-mails,

you would have never seen it, you would never had any evidence of them,

meaning that they`re super confident in their deceptions skills in hacking.

My point is all of the information isn`t on the table yet. But here`s what

I know about the President -

JAKE TAPPER, CNN HOST: Wait, wait, wait, Anthony -

SCARAMUCCI: Let me finish. All right, go ahead.

TAPPER: You`re making a lot of assertions here. I don`t know who this

anonymous person is that said that if the Russians have actually done it we

wouldn`t have been able to detect it but it is-but it is the unanimous -

SCARAMUCCI: How about - how about it was the President, Jake.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Joining me now, NBC Political Analyst Philip Rucker, White House

Bureau Chief for the Washington Post and MSNBC Legal Analyst Paul Butler,

former Federal Prosecutor and Professor at Georgetown University Law -

School of Law. Philip, let me start with you. Kushner - I mean, the

context today was quite remarkable. You just rarely see White House

Advisers or Aides out in front of the White House with the Presidential

seal giving an address like that. What did you make of that?

PHILIP RUCKER, NBC POLITICAL ANALYST: Well, you know, he wanted to make a

statement. What he actually said at the podium there was not all that

different from the 11-page statement he put out in writing earlier this

morning but it was an interesting moment for the cameras there.

Interesting both that would he have the White House background which is

sort of the White House getting behind him even though this is a personal

matter for him, something that he is working on with his personal lawyers

but I think speaks to his really singular standing in the White House as

part of the President`s family.

HAYES: He also had this comment, I want it play which seems very much

directed from an audience of one, Philip, about the Russia - any look into

what happened in the elections, an insult to Trump voters. Take a listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KUSHNER: Donald Trump had better message and ran a smarter campaign, and

that is why he won. Suggesting otherwise ridicules those who voted for

him.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: I would note that Nixon whooped McGovern in `72. Even with the

Watergate stuff, might have won otherwise. The two were actually separate

conceptually.

RUCKER: But Chris, the issue here is not whether Russia`s interference in

the election influenced the outcome of the election. That`s not what these

investigative committees on the Hill or with Special Counsel Mueller are

investigating. They`re investigating whether Russia`s actions to influence

the election were in any way coordinated with members of the Trump campaign

or associates of Donald Trump.

HAYES: Paul, the statements from Kushner today, the few raise my eyebrows.

One that he had no improper contact, the other he`s been transparent which

seems at some level just facially untrue in the sense that he omitted four

meetings of the security clearance form for months which were the once that

are the subject of all this reporting.

PAUL BUTLER, MSNBC LEGAL ANALYST: Yes. That`s right. He`s doing a lot of

blaming other people and excuse-making, so for those financial disclosure

forms, well, he says, it wasn`t really my fault. My assistant filed them

before she was supposed to. For the meeting with the Russians, it`s all

Donald Junior didn`t tell me what it was about and I didn`t read the whole

e-mail. So I think what he`s doing is following the likely advice of his

lawyer. He`s saying, even if you are technically guilty of a crime like

campaign fraud for soliciting a foreign operative, I didn`t have criminal

intent. I`m too naive to have known what I`m doing which is a bizarre

defense for someone who`s a high level top secret security clearance in the

White House.

HAYES: This is a really good point from Paul, Phil, which is that there`s

seem to be a little bit of tension between the 11-page statement, which is

basically, we`re all new to this and I wasn`t really paying attention. My

assistant messed this up.

RUCKER: Fast-paced environment.

HAYES: Yes. It was just - things were just really coming at me, also, my

portfolio includes bringing peace to the Middle East. I mean, there`s a

little bit of tension between those two.

RUCKER: Well, his portfolio during the campaign grew sort of month to

month. He was somebody who executed tasks for Donald Trump, then a

candidate who had a really shoe string sort of rag tag campaign operation.

And Kushner eventually became the liaison with all of these foreign

government officials at the behest of Donald Trump the candidate and then

the President-elect and now the President. And so he functioned in this

capacity as a sort of the Secretary of State, if you will, for the

candidate and for the President-Elect during the transition. And that`s

where all of these contacts have come in.

HAYES: Well, Paul, there was one state in the Kushner operative that he

meant to be exculpatory that I would like to you respond to as some on who

is former Federal Prosecutor. Take a listen.

“The fact that I was asking about ways to start a dialogue after Election

Day should, of course, be viewed as strong evidence that I was not aware of

one that existed before Election Day.” Do you buy that?

BUTLER: You know, again, it just - he just seems incredibly naive for

somebody who`s portfolio is Foreign Relations. He says I didn`t even know

the name of the Russian Ambassador. So this excuse of him just not

familiar with Washington ways, I don`t think it`s going to be bought by

Special Counsel Mueller. Moreover, there are other people who were in

these meeting including Manafort and including Michael Flynn. Flynn is

indicated, he wants to make a deal. So If Mueller is able to flip him,

we`ll have another side of what`s going down in these meetings.

HAYES: Finally, Philip, I have to note that Anthony Scaramucci`s account

of why it may not be the Russians, they`re so good at hacking, they would

cover their tracks so well, we wouldn`t even know it was them, appears to

come directly from the argument that Vladimir Putin himself made to the

President in their meeting in Hamburg two weeks ago. Trump emerges to tell

his aided that the Russian President had offered a compelling rejoinder.

Moscow`s cyber operators are so good at covert and computer network

operations, if they had dipped into the DNC systems they would not have

been caught. They are now laundering essentially the Putin line about the

culpability here.

RUCKER: I guess that`s what happened. I mean, Anthony made clear in that

interview that his source who had been anonymous at the start of the

interview was actually the President of the United States and that`s not

unusual in dealing with these White House officials. They hear a lot of

theories and explanations from the President and pass those along.



HAYES: Yes, a lot of theories going on. Philip Rucker and Paul Butler,

thank you for joining me.

RUCKER: Thank you.

HAYES: Next, why the details of the Republican Senate Health Care Bill are

once again a complete mystery even to Senators who are scheduled to vote on

it in less than 24 hours from now.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: You don`t hear this from the Democrats. They like to tell you just

the opposite and they didn`t even know the bill. They run out, say death,

death, death. Well, ObamaCare is death. That`s the one that`s death. And

besides that, it`s failing so you won`t have it anyway.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: President Donald Trump made his pitch for health care reform today.

We should note ObamaCare is not failing and nor is it obviously quote

death. But speaking at the White House among people he called ObamaCare

victims, the President listed his criticisms of the current American Health

Care System.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: After an excruciating series of events and complications, Melissa

and her husband found themselves just before Christmas emotionally and

financially devastated, crying in a doctor`s office faced with yet another

seemingly unplayable bill. When insurance wouldn`t cover the Atkinson`s

care, they emptied out Melissa`s 401(k) to pay their bills.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: But as Sarah Kliff at Vox pointed out the most recent Senate Health

Care Proposal would make deductibles bigger making the precise problem

faced by that family worse. In fact, the Republican Health Care Proposals

do not solve any of the health care problems they bring up with ObamaCare,

from the cost of premiums to covering pre-existing conditions. Senate

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell knows that Republican plans for

transforming American Health Care cannot withstand, sustain public

scrutiny.

So he`s been keeping his efforts as secret as possible. Even with the vote

on starting debates scheduled for tomorrow, no one has even seen the final

bill. It`s a tactic aimed to avoid public discussion including the kind of

protest and confrontations at town halls that help sink two previous

attempts to undo the Affordable Care Act. In fact, McConnell is even

keeping the bill secret from Senators themselves prompting widespread

confusion about what the heck they`re even voting on tomorrow. After the

break, Democratic Senator Chris Murphy joins me to talk about McConnell`s

secret Health Care Plans.

HAYES: Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced today the senate will

vote on opening debate on a health care bill tomorrow. And as of this

hour, no one, I guess outside of Mitch McConnell, actually knows what is in

the bill or what group of bills the Senate might even be voting

on.

But the two attempts at repealing and replacing Obamacare having already

failed, McConnell is scrambling to get something, anything on to the floor.

As Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut tweeted, this kind of secrecy with

less than 24 hours before an actual vote is bananas.

With me now Democratic Senator from Connecticut Chris Murphy. Senator, do

you know what is going to happen in the United States Senate in 16 or so

hours from now?

SEN. CHRIS MURPHY, (D) CONNECTICUT: I don`t know what`s going to happen.

So far as I can tell this evening, my Republican colleagues don`t know.

There are three different versions of the bill that could possibly be up

for a vote tomorrow. We`re going to ostensibly be voting on the House

version, but McConnell could immediately bring forward either Senate

version A or Senate version B. They are all an absolute humanitarian

catastrophe for the country ranging from 23 million to 32 million people

losing coverage.

And we also don`t know who will is going to be here for the vote. Rumors

are they are working very hard to try to get John McCain back here to get

them over the 50-vote hurdle with a promise that they will work everything

out this week and next.

So whatever we vote on tomorrow, even if it is past the 50-vote hurdle,

will be very different from what becomes the end product.

HAYES: OK, so to your point of not knowing what is going to happen, the

vote tomorrow is a motion to proceed, which is to begin debate on this

suite of bills. Rand Paul saying – a reporter asking Rand Paul if we will

vote to proceed on health care tomorrow. What are we proceeding to?

Susan Collins says she still don`t know what`s happening with health care,

mentions she`s heard there might even be a third version of the BCRA. You

said there were two possibilities on that.

So, on the case of John McCain, it is somewhat hard for me to understand

how just a week ago there was unanimity in the United States Senate,

sending their well wishes to a man who is 80-years-old, who is recovering

from surgery for brain cancer. And now they appear to be lobbying his

doctors to get him to fly to provide a crucial vote. Why can`t they just

wait a week?

MURPHY: It all is a little unsavory and the brow beating that was

happening publicly today of John McCain to bring him back really does not

put Republicans in a very good light. But it shows how desperate they are

to get this done.

You know, the base is starting rising up a bit. So the pressure from the

Trump White House, from conservative talk radio, are scaring them. They

are are putting a lot of faith in McConnell that he ultimately will be able

to get to a product they can all vote for. But they are feeling a little

bit desperate right now, not wanting to go home in August having

accomplished absolutely nothing, and frankly having to listen to Donald

Trump beat them over the head with that, blaming them for that inaction,

not himself, over the course of the August recess.

HAYES: The gamble here seems to be McConnell promises everything to

everyone to get on the motion to proceed, to get past that hurdle, and then

plays the kind of legislative Thee-card Monty with a bunch of bills and you

guys are all supposed to keep your eye on the one so you know which one

you`re passing?

MURPHY: And perhaps make up ideas as he goes along. Over the weekend,

this new idea was floated, a $200 billion fund to help states transition

away from Medicaid, which just postpone the pain.

It is unclear how they ultimately land this thing. There still doesn`t seem

to be a way to thread the needle between Mike Lee and Rand Paul and Ron

Johnson who want this thing gone, and Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and

others who need Medicaid preserved. And he`s also got the pig problem of

the parliamentary rulings, the biggest amongst them is the ruling by the

parliamentarian that their version of the individual mandate can`t stay in

the bill.

The entire bill falls apart from an insurance standpoint if they can`t put

some pressure on individuals to buy. There`s threats coming from

everywhere.

HAYES: OK, I think this is just really important, so let`s just take a

second with this. The mechanism that`s in the bill currently is if you go

without coverage you are locked out for six months. And the reason for

that is they don`t want it to be possible, for somewhat understandable

reasons, that you don`t buy insurance ahead of time,but you go in and you

get diagnosed with something that would be very expensive you come from the

doctor that day and buy insurance that day, which they have to sell you

under the legislation.

So the way they deal with that, stop the death spiral is this lockout. The

parliamentarian said that can`t be in the bill. So, my understanding is

they may be voting on something that would very clearly destroy the entire

nongroup health insurance market in America in the next few days.

MURPHY: And let`s take that the next step further, why is that? It`s

because if there is no pressure on individuals to buy insurance when they

are healthy then they will wait until they are sick and because of that

dynamic, insurers will either exit markets writ large or will drive rates

astronomically high because they will only be insuring sick people. They

won`t be insuring healthy people. So the entire market would collapse if

they don`t have some version of that provision in the

bill.

So, this is a major problem for them that they will also need to solve in

addition to the major

political problems they need to fix in order to get to 50 votes.

HAYES: Now, meanwhile the administration is sort of acting to sabotage the

existing Affordable Care Act and its implementation. You wrote a letter

with Cory Booker and Brian Schatz, asking HHS Secretary Tom Price to

provide information about the department using money allocated for

advertising to essentially undermine the ACA. What is going on there?

MURPHY: Well, there`s two things going on. I mean, first of all, it is so

perverse the idea that the administration is using money that is supposed

to help people get insurance and they are using it to try to undermine that

very insurance program by putting up online these advertisements trying to

convince legislators to vote against the Affordable Care Act.

So, from a moral standpoint that`s pretty bankrupt, but from a legal

standpoint there is a law on the books that says…

HAYES: You can`t do that.

MURPHY: That any administration cannot use public resources to try to

lobby for legislation and they`re clearly violating that law.

HAYES: Senator Chris Murphy, thanks for joining me.

MURPHY: Thanks.

HAYES: Still ahead, President Trump lashes out at his Republican congress,

now implying some of them even owe him for their 2016 wins. The public

feuding ahead.

And one congressman trying to bring back the good old days of dueling is

Thing One, Thing Two next.

HAYES: Thing One tonight, remember Texas Republican Blake Farenthold?

Last time the congressman agreed to appear on this program was just days

after Donald Trump`s Access Hollywood tape was released.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. BLAKE FARENTHOLD, (R) TEXAS: I think this was locker room talk that

happened 10 years ago that he has apologized for. It was a private

conversation. It was off the record.

HAYES: Congressman, if someone off the record said – if someone off the

record in a locker room – this is not the locker room, this is a

workplace, said I really like raping women. Would that be locker room

talk?

FARENTHOLD: Again, it depends – you don`t know the entire context…

HAYES: But you would be fine with that?

FARENTHOLD: I`m not here to defend Donald Trump. I don`t like what he

said.

(CROSSTALK)

HAYES: If a tape came out with Donald Trump saying that, saying I really

like to rape women, you would continue to endorse him?

FARENTHOLD: Again, that would be bad. And I would have to consider – I

would consider it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Congressman Farenthold`s answer generated a slew of headlines like

this one and he apologized on Twitter shortly after the interview.

But Congressman Farenthold is no stranger to walk-backs. In fact, last

summer in the wake of Trump`s attacks on a federal judge`s Mexican

heritage, Farenthold acknowledged, Trump may have

crossed the line there but I don`t agree with everything I say sometimes.

Today, Congressman Farenthold offered another bit of commentary he may come

to regret, this time on Republican women in the Senate. That`s Thing Two

in 60 seconds.

HAYES: Texas Congressman Blake Farenthold chimed in on the Senate

Republican health care

push speaking Friday he had an odd message for colleagues who disagree with

him, specifically women who disagree with him, and he apparently thinks

Alaska and West Virginia are part of the northeast.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

FARENTHOLD: The fact that the Senate does not have the courage to do some

of the things that every Republican in the Senate promised to do is just

absolutely repugnant to me.

Some of the people that are opposed to this, there are some female Senators

from the

northeast. If it was a guy from south Texas, I might ask him to step

outside and settle this Aaron Burr style.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: In a statement yesterday, the president accused his fellow

Republicans to doing little to support him. Quote, it`s very sad that

Republicans, even some that were carried over the line on my back, do very

little to support their president.

Despite the fact that Donald Trump has had a rather complicated

relationship with the Republican Party, its members in the House and Senate

have, for most part, been willing to defend him.

Now, six months into the job, he has proven to be the least popular

president ever in the history of modern polling, at least, according to

Gallup. And for some context here, the average approval rating at this

point of a presidency is 62 percent.

Yet, there is a paradox to the president`s approval rating, because in some

states the president is in pretty good standing. He`s about 50 percent in

17 states, and he fairs best in West Virginia with an approval rating at 60

percent. That`s where he was earlier this evening speaking at the Boy

Scout

Scouts of America National Scout Jamboree.

The president was welcomed by Republican Senator of West Virginia Shelley

Moore Capito who has expressed some reservations about the Senate`s health

care bill, plan, to gut Medicaid.

And the president – Capito went so far as to say in a statement last week,

quote, I did not come

to Washington to hurt people.

But tonight, in front of a crowd of adolescent boys, the president seemed

to turn screws on backing the health care bill.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: You better get Senator Capito to vote for it. You have got to get

the other senators to

vote for it. It`s time.

You know, after seven years of saying repeal and replace Obamacare we have

a chance to now do it. They better do it. Hopefully they`ll do it.

(END VIDEO CLP)

HAYES: Despite the threats over loyalty, we`ll tell you why Republican

senators owe this president a whole lot less than he thinks. That`s next.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Frankly, I don`t think we should leave town unless we have a health

insurance plan, unless we can give our people great health care, because

we`re close. We`re very close. The other night I was very surprised when

I heard a couple of my friends, my friends, they really were and are, they

might not be very much longer, but that`s okay. I think. I have to get

them back. That`s right. I refuse – well, no you didn`t go out there.

This was the one we were worried about. You weren`t there. But you`re

going to be. You`re going to be.

Look he wants to remain a senator, doesn`t he? OK.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: That was the president last week apparently threatening Nevada

Senator Dean Heller`s job unless he backed the repeal of the Affordable

Care Act.

Joining me now, Evan McMullin, former 2016 independent presidential

candidate, former House Republican policy director; and Jennifer Rubin,

conservative blogger for The Washington Post.

And, you know, I thought the moment – I want to start with this Boy Scout

speech, which was just remarkable and odd to me and I think unnerving to a

lot of people. The president assembled in front of a crowd of Boy Scouts

to talk about passing the health care bill and lobbying their senators.

A long disposition on his election and then basically gets a bunch of

adolescent boys to reign down boos on Hillary Clinton. Take a listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO LCIP)

TRUMP: I went there because I kept hearing we`re 269. But then Wisconsin

came in, many

many years, Michigan came in. So – and we worked hard there. You know,

my opponent didn`t

work hard there, because she was told – she was told she was going to win

Michigan.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Evan, did you find that as strange as I did?

EVAN MCMULLIN, 2016 INDEPENDENT PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Strange at least,

chilling in another way.

I mean, look, this is the president of the United States. He`s speaking to

America`s youth. He`s very much off topic in that setting there.

But this is what he does. I recall when he stood before the stars

representing the fallen CIA officers at CIA headquarters and he spoke about

his crowd size and his electoral college victory.

But in this case, you sort of see the power of leadership, especially over

young impressionable minds where they don`t understand or don`t know and

probably don`t care much about the details he`s speaking of, but in the

moment they`re standing and they`re standing before the president of the

United States and that kind of dynamic can elicit a response that is

sometimes, you know, is, I think in this case, frankly chilling and

inappropriate.

HAYES: Yeah, Jennifer, and the reason that it struck me as important or a

microcosm of the sort of broader political atmosphere of the country is

that he`s down there essentially to kind of intimidate Shelley Moore

Capito, who he explicitly sort of threatens, right. He wants her to vote

on Obamacare.

And the paradox of this president is that he`s broadly unpopular, but

intensely popular ins certain pockets with an intense, intense emotional

connection to his supporters that he is attempting to wield to keep

Republicans in line who are scared of facing them in basically a primary

contest.

JENNIFER RUBIN, THE WASHINGTON POST: Right. You know, I think the

president has a big thing obviously about loyalty. He thinks the FBI

director owes him loyalty, the Department of

Justice owes him loyalty and senators owe him loyalty. And to some extent

there is party solidarity. But I think what he fails to appreciate is that

some of these senators actually care about their constituents and have

obligation to the voters who sent them there. That thought doesn`t seem to

register anywhere with Donald Trump.

And so everything becomes about him, about replaying his election, which I

do find pathetic at this point, and as you say trying to instill fear or

loyalty into Republicans who, by the way, were not carried on his back,

virtually all of them exceeded his margins of victory in their states,

sometimes by a

considerable amount was as did, for example, Rob Portman in Ohio.

HAYES: Yeah, Pat Toomey, Ron Johnson in Wisconsin, John McCain in Arizona,

Marco

Rubio in Florida, all outperforming Donald Trump. You`ve become a very

outspoken critic of the president and the way that he`s being sort of

facilitated by House Republicans.

But there`s one way of looking at this, which is that the House and Senate

Republicans are just using the president because he is a hand that will

sign a bill, that the agenda they`re pushing through, particularly on

health care, is no different than it would have been with a Marco Rubio or

anyone else. This is the agenda they believe in. It`s an agenda you

worked on when you were in the House GOP. And essentially they`re willing

to look the other way because they want to see the agenda passed. It`s not

the president`s sort of pushing them, they`re sort of using him to get what

they want.

MCMULLIN: That`s actually true. And that`s a major grievance and concern

that I have obviously, is that the agenda, which is important for

conservatives in America, has caused them to overlook much deeper problems

with this presidency, problems including selling out the sovereignty of the

American people to choose their own leaders and hold them accountable

through free and fair elections that are not manipulated by sophisticated

foreign powers.

And this is more important than the agenda. It`s this kind of thing, the

defense of our democratic ideals, norms and institutions that protect our

most basic rights.

The left and the right should fight for their agenda. There`s nothing

wrong with that, but we can never subordinate those – our democracy, the

basic ideals, norms and institutions that protect our basic rights to a

partisan agenda. We just can never do it. And that`s what`s happening

here.

HAYES: Jennifer, quickly. Are Republican senators making calculations on

this vote tomorrow based on Trump or not?

RUBIN: I don`t think so. I think they can read the polls. He`s not all

that popular. They have to look after their own constituents. They can

see the bill is incredibly unpopular. I don`t think he`s going to change

many votes one way or the other, and frankly his inability to talk to the

merits of the bill make him particularly inept advocate for his own

legislation.

HAYES: Which is why they`re trying to basically smuggle it in. Evan

McMullin and Jennifer Rubin, thanks for joining us tonight.

MCMULLIN: Thank you.

HAYES: That is All In for this evening. The Rachel Maddow Show starts

right now. Good evening, Rachel.

